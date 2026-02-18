A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

February 11, 2026

Bud Cort, a seasoned actor best known for playing the lead role in the 1971 classic film “Harold and Maude,” has died. He was 77. A representative for his family told The New York Times that Cort died at an assisted-living facility in Norwalk, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The representative also said Cort’s death was from complications from pneumonia.

January 18, 2026

Roger Allers, the Oscar- and Tony-nominated animated film director best known for helming 1994’s The Lion King, died Saturday. He was 76. Allers died suddenly at his home in Santa Monica following a short illness, a Disney Animation spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. He made his directorial debut with The Lion King animated feature for Walt Disney Animation Studios alongside co-director Rob Minkoff. The movie was a massive box office success, earning nearly $979 million worldwide, not adjusted for inflation, in its initial theatrical run, making it the highest-grossing film of 1994.

No cause of death reported.

February 13, 2026

The View co-hosts mourned the death of a “beloved” family member, an associate producer named Janean Elkins. “We recently lost a beloved member of The View family - our associate director, Janean Elkins,” the ABC talk show captioned its update. “Janean was an integral part of our control room team and will be dearly missed. She was warm, kind, and had such a loving soul. Our hearts go out to her family.” According to an online obituary, Elkins was 55 when she died on Feb. 8.

Researcher’s note - Elkins’ obituary invites donations to the Endometrial Cancer Research Foundation or the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation: Link

No cause of death reported.

Update to our report last week:

February 9, 2026

Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death has been revealed. O’Hara, 71, died from a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause, according to a death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital.

February 11, 2026

Greg Brown, founding guitarist of alt-rock band Cake and the man behind the group’s breakout hit “The Distance,” has died at age 56. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Greg Brown’s passing after a brief illness,” his bandmates announced. “Greg was an integral part of CAKE’s early sound and development. His creative contributions were immense. The band did not provide a cause of death, but said he suffered a “brief illness.”

Update to our December report:

February 12, 2026

A cause of death has been revealed for bodybuilder and actress Jayne Trcka, who starred as Miss Mann in the 2000 parody film Scary Movie. Trcka passed away in December after being found unresponsive in the kitchen of her California home. She was 62 years old. According to a new report from TMZ, Trcka’s death was officially ruled an accident caused by heart and circulation issues. “The San Diego County Medical Examiner listed Jayne’s immediate cause of death as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease complicated by left femoral fracture,” TMZ wrote. Alcohol was also listed as a contributing factor in Trcka’s death.

February 16, 2026

Billy Steinberg -- the legendary songwriter behind Madonna’s smash hit “Like a Virgin” -- has died at age 74 after a battle with cancer, TMZ has confirmed. His death Monday was confirmed by his attorney, Laurie Soriano. Steinberg earned a Grammy in 1997 for his work on Celine Dion’s “Falling Into You,” which took home Album of the Year ... and his legacy was officially cemented when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011.

February 15, 2026

Longtime Manchester Orchestra drummer Tim Very has died at age 42, the band confirmed on February 14, 2026, describing the loss as a sudden passing. Joining in 2011, Very was a mainstay and integral part of the Atlanta indie rock group’s sound, appearing on albums like A Black Mile to the Surface and The Million Masks of God. The band expressed devastation, calling him a beloved family member and devoted father.

No cause of death reported.

February 11, 2026

During her time in Wilmington [NC], the musician Sean Binkley - who passed away unexpectedly Jan. 8 at the age of 45 - was known for, among many other things, the driving, introspective rock and alt-country songs she sang with her band, Sean & Her Dilemma.

No cause of death reported.

February 13, 2026

Steve Washington, the influential funk trumpet player and co-founder of both Slave and Aurra, has died at the age of 67. Washington’s death was announced on Feb. 1, with the Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center remembering him as an “influential” and “key” figure in 1980s funk.

No cause of death reported.

February 11, 2026

What a remarkable legacy of music and memories Pete Finney leaves behind. The steel guitarist and music historian was beloved across country music, and performed with some of country music’s biggest stars, along with many of the favorite honky tonkers and Americana stalwarts that make up Nashville’s rich artist community. Pete Finney passed away on Saturday, February 7th at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

February 11, 2026

Max Cavalera of [heavy metal band] Soulfly, formerly of Sepultura, has revealed that his daughter Christina has passed away with a post on his social media accounts: “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that Max and Gloria and the entire Cavalera family announce the passing of their beloved daughter, sister, and mother Christina. After an enduring battle with illness, she has found peace with her two sons, Adam and Moses, and her brother Dana.”

No age or cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

Wiz Khalifa took to X to announce the death of his dad, Laurence W. Thomaz, writing that “today my father decided not to wake up.” The rapper continued on Friday: “I will always love him, miss him and be grateful for the things he taught me. He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time. I love you forever Laurence W. Thomaz.” Thomaz was 63, according to TMZ. Khalifa added in a follow-up post: “My father’s passing was sudden but seeing how many people love and respected him makes happy and i know he’s proud that he left a positive impact on this earth. Literally all he ever wanted.”

February 14, 2026

Beloved Brooklyn-based Whatz Up New York television and Sound Chat radio host H-Diggy, born David Duncan, passed away last week after battling cancer. Known for his booming voice and unmistakable presence at community events, the dreadlocked H-Diggy, a Jamaican-American, was a staple of New York’s reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop scenes for decades. As the face of Whatz Up New York TV for many years, he interviewed an impressive cross-section of New York and Jamaican political heavyweights, including former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, former U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Jamaican leaders such as Edward Seaga, Bruce Golding, Portia Simpson Miller, and P.J. Patterson.

A video game artist “died suddenly”:

February 11, 2026

I’m sorry to report this morning that the MMORPG [video game] genre has lost another real one: Daybreak announced the passing of EverQuest franchise lead artist Kevin “Panatellen” Lydy. “We are immensely grief stricken by the news of Kevin Lydy’s recent passing. He was an integral part of EverQuest over the years,” the studio wrote last night.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seven footballers “died suddenly”:

February 13, 2026

The football community is mourning the loss of Michael Proctor, a standout quarterback whose remarkable college tenure at Murray State University paved the way for a diverse, albeit short-lived, professional journey across multiple leagues. Proctor passed away at the age of 58, leaving behind a legacy defined by exceptional passing records and leadership on the field.

No cause of death reported.

February 16, 2026

Former NFL All-Pro offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson has died, his wife announced on Facebook. He was 54. Johnson died “suddenly and unexpectedly,” according to his wife. Tre’ Johnson played college football at Temple before being drafted by Washington in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He also played for the Cleveland Browns during his nine-year NFL career, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 1999. “After retirement, he also found his second career passion, education. ... He was beloved by the young male students he mentored and the faculty. His recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence. We will miss him so much.”

No cause of death reported.

February 15, 2026

Gentry Davis [24] never understood the meaning of the word stop. Highly competitive and driven, he excelled both academically and athletically, pushing himself in the classroom and on the field. A standout at Richland High School [Miss.], Gentry played football on both offense and defense, making his greatest impact as a linebacker. His dedication and leadership earned him the honor of Most Valuable Player in 2021 for the Rankin County School District. Graduating with honors, Gentry continued his academic and athletic journey on scholarship at East Mississippi Community College, where he helped lead his team to a State Championship. He once again graduated with honors, reflecting the same commitment to excellence that defined every area of his life. At the time of his passing, Gentry was continuing his studies at Mississippi College.

No cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

Parker Sutherland -- a college football standout at the University of Northern Iowa -- has died, the school announced Saturday. The college freshman passed away Saturday morning -- just 10 days before his birthday -- the school announced, declining to provide a cause of death out of respect for the family. The Des Moines Register reports first responders were called to a UNI athletics facility regarding an “unconscious/fainting (non-trauma)” report. It’s unclear if that’s connected to Sutherland’s passing. Parker appeared in four games for UNI during his freshman season. He was a three-sport athlete at Iowa City High School. Parker was 18.

No cause of death reported.

February 13, 2026

SAN ANTONIO, TX - As the community mourns the loss of Stevens High School junior Jaren Lawson, questions are being raised about medical preparedness and safety protocols during off-season athletic workouts. Lawson collapsed during football practice earlier this week. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has not yet determined an official cause or manner of death, listing both as pending as the investigation continues. According to Northside ISD, early findings indicate there is no evidence that Lawson informed the coaching staff that he was unable to participate in practice. The district said interviews show coaches proactively reminded Lawson he could opt out of the workout because they were aware he had been ill the previous day. The district also said the investigation found no evidence that Lawson was denied access to water during the session. Regarding the emergency response, Northside ISD stated that at the first sign of physical distress, Lawson was immediately attended to by fellow students, coaching staff, and athletic trainers who intervened to provide medical assistance. A fellow student who participated in the workout said players were taking part in routine off-season conditioning under head coach Anthony Boykin. The workout reportedly included “up-downs,” a high-intensity drill commonly used in football training. According to the student, Lawson began to show signs of distress during the exercise. “He’s getting slower his eyes are closing he’s stumbling around,” the student said, describing the moments before Lawson collapsed. The student also said Lawson had recently been sick with flu-like symptoms. The student said Lawson spoke to a coach before collapsing, but was encouraged to continue the workout. He later lost consciousness while standing. Trainers responded and treated Lawson before he was transported by ambulance. The student said teammates were instructed to continue practicing during the emergency.

No age reported.

February 12, 2026

Southeast Missouri State University is mourning the death of one of its student athletes. On Wednesday, Feb. 11, Danny Duray, who was a kicker for the SEMO Redhawks, died. He was 20 years old, according to his bio on the SEMO athletics website. Brady Barke, the vice president for intercollegiate athletics, confirmed the news in a press release the same day. Duray was from Arlington Heights, Ill., where he grew up playing football and soccer for Hersey High School.

No cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

Wayne, NJ - The Wayne Hills Football Booster Club hosts a memorial event in honor of the late Christian Olsen. Olsen, a star quarterback, graduated from Wayne Hills in June 2002. He died of brain cancer at age 42 on Feb. 5, 2026.

February 10, 2026

Jim Shank, who worked behind the scenes in WWE as a Technical Operations Manager, passed away after a lengthy battle with colorectal cancer on Friday, February 6. He joined the company in 1999 and, in recent years, was responsible for operating the robotic and remote-controlled camera systems.

No age reported.

A publisher “died suddenly”:

February 12, 2026

Joe founded BrickJournal in 2005 and has published nearly 100 issues of LEGO magazine. The focus was on the LEGO construction community with reports on events, people and models as well as contributions and instructions from talented builders from all over the world. He has also been involved in organizing LEGO fan events such as BrickFest. He passed away after 2 years of fighting prostate cancer.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

February 15, 2026

Kathleen Concannon Maloney, a former writer for the Asbury Park Press who celebrated her Irish heritage, has died after a short illness with metastatic melanoma, according to her family. Maloney, 64, died on Jan. 31 in Plainsboro [NJ], according to her obituary. Maloney - whose work also appeared in Irish Central, USA TODAY and the Huffington Post - was known for her heartfelt columns on family, marriage, Ireland and life’s challenges. Maloney also wrote about Irish heritage and was a frequent traveler who spent her years touring Ireland and parts of Europe.

February 10, 2026

Fort Worth, TX - Former Fort Worth City Council member Gyna Bivens has died, three months after announcing she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was 71. In an interview with the Report in early November, Bivens announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and turned to “strong faith in God” in her fight.

Researcher’s note - In this video from January 2021, Gyna Bivens discusses “her positive experience receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine [sic],” declared it’s certainly safe, and encourages everyone to take it: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=789373031659402

February 11, 2026

The Shelbyville [IN] community mourns the loss of 33-year-old Patrick M. Ellis, a former standout athlete who passed away on February 4, 2026, leaving a legacy of excellence and kindness.

No cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

February 16, 2026

Judge Mark K. Fankhauser, who served on the Portage County Municipal Court in Ohio, passed away suddenly on February 16, 2026, at the age of 55. At this time, there is no official, publicly-released cause of death. Judge Mark K. Fankhauser was a long-serving municipal judge in Portage County, Ohio, where he presided over the Ravenna branch of the Portage County Municipal Court.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

February 16, 2026

A soldier from Massachusetts has died while on active duty. According to State Representative Steve Xiarhos, on Sunday, the United States flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag were lowered to half-staff in honor of Robert Russell Arnold [27], a dedicated soldier of the United States Army. Staff Sergeant Arnold died suddenly on February 1st. An obituary noted that he was a proud Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corp. for 5 years, before joining the U.S. Army. Robert spoke German, Russian, French, and Latin, which he learned attending Boston Latin School, Class of 2016. His parents will hold a Celebration of Life once Arnold’s body returns from Alaska.

Researcher’s note - Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

No cause of death reported.

Two professors “died suddenly”:

February 15, 2026

Daniel (Danny) Boyd, an independent filmmaker known for his offbeat genre films and decades of service as a professor at West Virginia State University, has died at 69.

No cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

Doctor Gregory Mitchell, 46, of Williamstown, MA, and Providence, RI, formerly of Ottawa, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 21, at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA, due to complications from pneumonia. Doctor Mitchell received his PhD in Performance Studies from Northwestern University, from which he also received a PhD Certificate and served as a Mellon Fellow in Gender Studies. He held a master’s degree from the University of Chicago (focusing on Cultural Anthropology), as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Illinois State University. In 2012 Mitchell accepted a professorship at Williams College in Williamstown, MA, where he rose to become the Dennis Meenan ‘54 Third Century Professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, WGSS Program Chair and Faculty Affiliate in Anthropology/Sociology.

Researcher’s note - Students are no longer required to show proof of COVID vaccination [sic], though Williams strongly recommends that they be vaccinated [sic] and stay up to date with boosters: https://health.williams.edu/covid-information-for-students/

An educator “died suddenly”:

February 11, 2026

[Loyola University Chicago] Assistant Director for Advising Technologies in First and Second Year Advising Teryn Robinson died Jan. 30 at the age of 47. Campus Ministry notified the Loyola community of Robinson’s death in a Feb. 5 email. The email said Robinson will be remembered for the “steady guidance, thoughtful support and genuine care she offered to both students and colleagues.”

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

February 11, 2026

Kathryn ‘Kathy’ Lynn Baughman, 62, of Lodi, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday, February 8, 2026, with her devoted and loving husband of nearly 40 years by her side. Kathy influenced young lives teaching language arts for 34 years, almost all of which were at Cloverleaf Middle School. Here, she was recognized as ‘Teacher of the Year’ and additionally led several academic organizations including Emerald Key and National Honor Society. She also delighted in taking many annual trips to Washington, D.C. with her eighth grade students.

No cause of death reported.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

February 16, 2026

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. -An Officer with the Carl Junction Police Dept has passed away suddenly. “It is with profound sadness that we report the tragic passing of one of our Officers. Officer John ‘Todd’ Gaines appeared to suffer a medical emergency at his home shortly after his shift ended early Monday morning.” Carl Junction Police Officer Gaines has worked at Carl Junction since July 2024. The police dept ask all to keep his two daughters, family, and CJPD in your thoughts and prayers.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the off-duty death of West Hollywood Deputy Brian Sneed, who died Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. Sneed was sworn in as a deputy sheriff in 2014 and took pride in serving the West Hollywood community, according to the department. He most recently worked as a patrol deputy at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station and previously served at the Inmate Reception Center at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. Sneed is survived by his wife, parents and siblings.

No age or cause of death reported.

January 27, 2026

A New York community is mourning the death of a retired NYPD officer who died after reportedly suffering a heart attack while shoveling snow during last weekend’s major winter storm. Roger McGovern, a 60-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, collapsed while shoveling at Our Lady of Victory Church in Floral Park, Long Island on Sunday, according to ABC 7. “They said that he was at church and he had a seizure [and] by the time he got to the hospital, he passed,” friend Kevin Troy told the outlet. McGovern had walked a mile in the bitter cold to clear pathways for parishioners to attend Sunday mass at the same church where he served as an usher and member of the Knights of Columbus, CBS 2 reported. “He had spoken to the priest and said that he was going to go out and shovel the sidewalk for the parishioners so they could get in and before he started shoveling he had collapsed,” Troy said.

Six first responders “died suddenly”:

February 16, 2026

Crystal Lake, Iowa - Crystal Lakes Fire Department announced that one of their firefighters passed away last week. Firefighter JR Schleuger [41] died on Thursday, February 12 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. To his family, friends, and fellow firefighters - please know that JR’s sacrifice and spirit touched so many lives.

No cause of death reported.

February 16, 2026

FORT SMITH, Ark. - White Bluff-Rye Hill firefighter and first responder Brenda Speer passed away Sunday, Feb. 15, after experiencing a serious medical emergency. She was airlifted to Northwest Arkansas for treatment of a life-threatening condition. She worked with White Bluff-Rye Hill Volunteer Fire Department for two years.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 15, 2026

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - An active duty South Shore Fire Department firefighter has died unexpectedly. The South Shore Consolidated Fire/EMS Department said that Firefighter/EMS Robert Berens [60] died, having served the department for 26 years.

No cause of death reported.

February 13, 2026

OMAHA, Neb. - A social media post from the Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association sent Friday says Fire Captain John Olson, a 22-year veteran of the department, had died. He was 50 years old. Captain Olson dedicated more than two decades of service to the Omaha Fire Department and to the citizens of Omaha. A GoFundMe was set up in November 2024 to support Olson’s fight against colon cancer, which had metastasized to his liver.

February 11, 2026

A Fall River [MA] man who gave decades of service to the community and also served his country has died. 70-year-old Thomas Moore passed away on Monday at Charlton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. According to an obituary, “Tom retired as a Lieutenant with the Fall River Fire Department. Tom was an avid New England Sports team fan, and he loved horse racing and his 70’s & 80’s classic rock music. Most of all, Tom loved spending time with his family and friends.”

No cause of death reported.

February 10, 2026

In Tazewell County [VA], the community of Clearfork has lost one of their own. Volunteer fireman Noah Griffith sadly passed away at the age of 20, leaving behind a legacy of service and good will to anyone he knew. Griffith joined the Clearfork Fire Department with his twin brother, Tyler, at just 16 years old, inspired by his father who has fought fires for as long as he could remember.

No cause of death reported.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

February 13, 2026

Craig Bray, the defensive coordinator for Oregon State’s 2001 Fiesta Bowl championship team and the father of former Beavers head football coach Trent Bray, died Tuesday of a heart attack. Bray, 74, died unexpectedly on Tuesday in Glen, Montana, where he and his wife, Kaprice, retired. He is survived by his wife and sons, Josh and Trent, who each attended Oregon State. Trent Bray, who played linebacker for the Beavers from 2002-05, later coached linebackers at OSU from 2018-21, was defensive coordinator from 2022-23 and head coach in 2024-25.

Researcher’s note – Effective June 16, 2023, Oregon State University will no longer require proof of COVD-19 vaccination [sic]. Until then, OSU will continue to require all employees and students who work, learn, or engage with others in-person to show proof of their primary series of vaccination [sic]. https://registrar.oregonstate.edu/student-email-categories/covid-19

February 16, 2026

The Connecticut sports community is mourning the death of beloved resident and legendary high school football coach Jude Kelly. According to reports, Jude Kelly passed away on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the age of 73 following a brief illness. No further details surrounding his passing have been revealed by his family, as they are currently grieving the loss. Jude Kelly was a cherished figure in the Connecticut sports community, dedicating five decades of his life as a legendary football coach who guided thousands of young athletes.

No cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

The college baseball world goes into the 2026 season mourning the loss of “Nine.” When legendary Stanford coach Mark Marquess died suddenly of a stroke Jan. 30 in Mountain View at age 78, not only did sorrow ripple across college baseball, the widespread appreciation for “Nine,” his longtime uniform number and nickname, was immediate and profound for the man who last led the Cardinal to a national championship in 1988.

February 13, 2026

It’s almost impossible to talk about Bowie State University [MD] athletics without mentioning Clyde Doughty Jr. Doughty, the vice president for intercollegiate athletics and recreation, spent 11 years transforming university facilities and student offerings - reopening the pool and building an aquatics program, establishing a nutrition lounge, improving the physical education complex, creating new locker room spaces and upgrading the tennis courts. He also led Bowie State teams to multiple Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships, including three consecutive titles in football and softball and a men’s basketball victory. His sudden death in the wee hours of Feb. 3 sent shockwaves across Bowie State and college athletics

No cause of death reported.

An infant “died suddenly”:

February 14, 2026

CHICAGO, IL – Chicago police are investigating after a 4-month-old baby boy was found dead inside a South Side home Thursday afternoon. Police said just before 2 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the 7600 block of South Parnell Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing and found the 4-month-old boy unresponsive inside the home. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators. Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

January 12, 2026

Stratford, CT - Khristina Sinche, 15, of Stratford, died Thursday, Jan. 8. She was a sophomore at Stratford High School, where she was a member of the girls’ swim team. Khristina fell ill while traveling with her family in Colombia to celebrate the New Year. Doctors found a brain tumor, but despite undergoing two surgeries, her condition worsened, according to a GoFundMe created for her family. Her family arranged an air ambulance to bring her home, hoping doctors in the United States could help. When she arrived at Yale Children’s Hospital in New Haven, doctors were unable to save her life, the fundraiser said. She would have turned 16 on Jan. 21. News of her death sent shockwaves through the Stratford High School swim community. Khristina’s family chose to donate her organs, giving others the gift of life through her final act of generosity.

February 16, 2026

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - North Ridgeville City Schools shared the tragic news “with deep sorrow and heavy hearts” on Monday that one of their high school students died “suddenly and unexpectedly.” The name of the student is being withheld by the district out of respect for the family’s privacy. This is the second sudden and unexpected death of a North Ridgeville High School student this academic year.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 15, 2026

CHICAGO, IL - The teen daughter of a Chicago man, Ruben Torres Maldonado, who was held in custody by immigration authorities has died after a battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, a family spokesperson told ABC7 on Saturday. Ofelia Torres was a student at Lakeview High School, doing much of her schoolwork at home over the last year as she battled an aggressive and rare form of stage 4 cancer. Ofelia’s story rose to the spotlight during her father’s immigration case that had him briefly detained by DHS back in October, as she continued to speak out for him and many others along the way. Ruben Torres and his family are now mourning the loss of their 16-year-old daughter Ofelia.

February 15, 2026

A Rochester High School junior died on Feb. 13 after suffering a medical incident during a Boy Scout trip in northern Illinois. Several social media posts confirmed Jack Zucco’s passing. A community prayer gathering led by the Rochester Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be held for Zucco, 17, at Rocket Booster Stadium at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. Zucco was a member of the high school’s wrestling and baseball teams. According to reports, he was taken by an air-medical transport service out of Galena, which is about four hours northwest of Springfield.

No cause of death reported.

February 13, 2026

Odenton, MD - Micah was a bright light who taught us that the world is more beautiful when seen through a different, unique lens. Micah’s love, affection, caring ways, and contagious, humongous bright smile captured everyone’s heart. Though his time was short, Micah’s ability to love without restriction left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Two college students “died suddenly”:

February 11, 2026

Peter, age 23, died unexpectedly on Monday morning, January 13th. Peter was preparing to graduate from San Jose State University with a degree in Physics.

Researcher’s note - SJSU recommended covid “vaccination” for students: https://www.sjsu.edu/wellness/access-services/immunizations.php

No cause of death reported.

February 10, 2026

The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Feb. 10, when authorities responded to the campus, located on Mead Way in Bronxville [NY]. The incident is being investigated as a suicide, Yonkers Police confirmed. More information was not released.

No cause of death reported.

A medical researcher “died suddenly”:

February 15, 2026

BOSTON, Mass. - It is with profound grief and sadness that we announce the passing of our son and brother, Ryan Yates, 32, of Boston, Mass., on January 20, 2026, following a short illness. As an adult, his natural curiosity for science and technology led him to his work in the field of biotechnology research. After graduating from the University at Buffalo, Ryan moved to Boston, where he worked in the biotechnology industry, contributing to research on medications to treat neurodegenerative illnesses, including Alzheimer‘s and Parkinson’s diseases.

No cause of death reported.

February 16, 2026

Tampa, FL - Paris Singleton-Ajaero boarded a gospel cruise with her mother, departing from Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 1. The first-time mom had learned that she and her husband, John Ajaero, were expecting twins back in October 2025. On the first night of the cruise, Singleton-Ajaero went into premature labor at 21 weeks pregnant, according to a GoFundMe. She had had no prior pregnancy issues before delivering her baby boy, John Junior, on the vessel, CBS News reported. Singleton-Ajaero was rushed to a hospital in Cancun, Mexico, where her son died. Singleton-Ajaero then delivered her baby girl, named Journey Rose, at the hospital, WMAR 2 News Baltimore reported. “Ultimately, she didn’t have any fluid left, so I was told that I couldn’t leave until she was delivered,” Singleton-Ajaero, who was joined by her mother at the hospital, told the outlet. “I just didn’t really comprehend what was happening…” Singleton-Ajaero’s daughter tragically died a day after her son.

21 California state prison staffers “died suddenly” since October 2025 (all vaxxed):

February 15, 2026

Teresa Silva [63], retired Materials & Stores Supervisor II, passed away Jan. 14, 2026. She worked for the department for over 27 years. She began her career with the department in January 1998 as an office technician at Pleasant Valley State Prison (PVSP). In July 2020, she promoted to materials and stores supervisor II. She remained in this position until officially retiring in December 2025.

No cause of death reported.

February 12, 2026

On April 8, 1991, Torres reported as a cadet to the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to California Correctional Institution (CCI) at Tehachapi in May 1991. Nearly two years later, he transferred to California State Prison-Corcoran in March 1993. He remained at the institution as a correctional officer until his retirement in October 2022.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on February 5:

February 5, 2026

Kindra Aguilar [45], a licensed vocational nurse (LVN) at the Correctional Training Facility (CTF) in Soledad, passed away Jan. 31, 2026. She began her distinguished career with the department at CTF in June 2012 as an LVN. She remained in this role at CTF until her untimely passing.

Researcher’s note - From Instagram: Kindra fully lived her 45 years of life in commitment to her relationships with family, friends and God. Kindra was a devoted wife to Jose Aguilar, who advocated tirelessly during her lengthy illness. @joeislas Joe Islas | Kindra Mercedes Topps Aguilar, a beautiful soul fil…

No cause of death reported.

February 5, 2026

Robert Cook [63], a correctional officer at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center (SQRC), passed away Feb. 3, 2026. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in February 2022, he reported to California State Prison-Solano. In March 2023, Cook transferred San Quentin Rehabilitation Center where he remained until his passing.

No cause of death reported.

February 9, 2026

Randall Rael, a retired property controller II at Pleasant Valley State Prison, passed away Jan. 16, 2026. He worked for the department for 20 years. Rael started his career with CDCR in November 2001 at Pleasant Valley State Prison. He remained at the institution until he retired in November 2021.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on February 2:

February 2, 2026

Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) is mourning the passing of Susan Osborn, office technician. According to CCWF, Osborn passed away Jan. 30, 2026. She worked for the department for nearly a dozen years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on January 29:

January 29, 2026

Carlos Xavier [58], a retired vocational auto mechanics teacher, passed away Jan. 24, 2026. Services will be held Feb. 11-12 in Tulare. He worked for the department for 28 years before retiring in 2022. He began his career with the department in October 1994 and retired at the end of December 2022. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones. Carlos will be missed by his fellow co-workers and all who knew him,” according to Kern Valley State Prison.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 15:

January 15, 2026

Collette McPherson [46], analyst II at North Kern State Prison in Delano, passed away Jan. 15, 2026. She worked for CDCR for more than 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 14:

January 14, 2026

Billy Sanders [66], a retired information technology (IT) supervisor II, passed away Jan. 10, 2026. He began his career with the department in October 2013 when he assisted with and supervised the activation of a leased institution, California City Correctional Facility (CAC). He continued working at the institution until retired in 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 7:

January 7, 2026

Gregory Meeks [61], a retired correctional officer, passed away Dec. 30, 2025. He retired in May 2024 after 27 years with the department. Officer Meeks worked various jobs at the institution, including restricted housing unit, visiting, and medical escort officer.

No cause of death reported.

January 7, 2026

North Kern State Prison (NKSP) is mourning the passing of Correctional Officer Anthony Marquez [42]. Services will be held Jan. 19-20 in Bakersfield. He passed away Jan. 1, 2026. Marquez began his career with the department in December 2019.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 12:

December 12, 2025

Daniel Grenfell, a retired correctional officer, passed away Dec. 8, 2025. He worked for the department for more than 28 years. Grenfell began his career with department in April 1995 and retired from Kern Valley State Prison in November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on December 2:

December 2, 2025

Wasco State Prison-Reception Center (WSP-RC) mourns the passing of Information Technology Supervisor II Juan Carlos Garcia Espinoza. He passed away Nov. 25, 2025. In January 2018, Garcia Espinoza was promoted to information technology supervisor II at WSP-RC. He remained in this position until his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on November 24:

November 24, 2025

Chad O’Brion, a retired correctional officer, passed away Nov. 20, 2025. He began his career with the department as a cadet in April 1995. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla in May 1995. He remained at the institution until he retired in August 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on November 20:

November 20, 2025

Sharon King [61], a correctional case records analyst at Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) in Ione, passed away Nov. 18, 2025. She began her career with the department in June 2007 as an office assistant at MCSP. During her 17-year career at the prison, she promoted her way up to her current position.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 17:

November 17, 2025

Juan Perez [51], an assistant correctional food manager at Ironwood State Prison, passed away Nov. 17, 2025. He began his career with the department as a correctional supervising cook at Ironwood State Prison in February 2007. He promoted to supervising correctional cook in August 2015 and promoted again to his current position in January 2025. Perez remained in this position at Ironwood State Prison until his untimely passing.

No cause of death reported.

November 17, 2025

Peter Garcia, retired office services supervisor II, passed away Oct. 27, 2025. Garcia worked for the state from 1990 until retiring in 2024 with most of his time at CDCR.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on November 14:

November 14, 2025

Julia Sabharwal [33], a mental health office technician at California State Prison (CSP) Sacramento, passed away Nov. 10, 2025. She transferred to CSP-Sacramento in May 2025 as an office technician with the Mental Health Department.

No cause of death reported.

November 14, 2025

Travis Clements, a correctional officer at High Desert State Prison (HDSP), passed away Nov. 2, 2025. He worked for the department for a quarter century. He transferred to California Correctional Center in Susanville in January 2001 and then to HDSP in July 2002. Clements remained at High Desert until his untimely passing [heart attack].

No age reported.

November 14, 2025

Kenneth Figueroa [67], a retired correctional officer, passed away July 12, 2025. He began his career with the department in 2002 at High Desert State Prison in Susanville. Kenneth worked as a correctional officer directing fire crews in Northern California for 22 years. He retired in May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 20:

October 20, 2025

Mark Hernandez [56], a retired correctional officer, passed away Oct. 8, 2025. He worked for the department for a quarter century, mostly at California Men’s Colony. The California native started his career with the department as a cadet at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in January 1998. After graduation, he reported to Wasco State Prison then transferred to California Men’s Colony in March 1999. He remained at the institution until he retired in October 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Researcher’s Note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

February 16, 2026

Louisville, KY - Amanda Murro Shea, a real estate professional, passed away unexpectedly in Valentines Day weekend after a difficult season of hospital stays and medical care. Amanda Murro Shea was a trusted, accomplished member of the Louisville real estate community known for her honesty, expertise, and down-to-earth approach.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 13, 2026

Mundelein, IL - Following the unexpected death of a co-owner, a Mundelein dining institution has permanently shut down. Royal Cantonese, 799 E. Route 45, had served Chinese food and cocktails since 1975. Owners John and Doreen Lew publicly announced plans to retire earlier this month. But on Wednesday, a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page revealed John Lew died unexpectedly last week. Details were unavailable.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 16, 2026

A Mason [IL] man found dead near his home on Friday appears to have suffered a medical emergency after recently being diagnosed with cardiac issues, according to Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes. On Feb. 13 at approximately 6:50 p.m., the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a male individual that had been found burned on his property in rural Mason, Rhodes said in a press release. Deputies arrived and located the individual, identified as Michael Macklin, 60, of Mason. Preliminary investigation revealed Michael Macklin was cutting wood and burning brush on his property around 3:30 p.m. When his wife returned home around 6 p.m., she could not locate him and called a neighbor to help find him in the wooded area behind the residence. According to the family, Michael Macklin was recently diagnosed with cardiac issues. It appeared he suffered a medical emergency and passed away at the scene. The vegetation brush fire he set earlier caused his body to be partially burned at the scene. An autopsy was conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday Meyer Funeral Home in Olney, Illinois, to determine the official cause of death.

February 14, 2026

FRESNO, Calif. - A woman was found dead in Woodward Park on Saturday morning. Fresno Police say officers responded to the park for a call of a found body. When officers arrived, they found a woman who appears to be in her 30s. Detectives are investigating and say there are no signs of foul play. The woman’s identity has not been released.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 3:

February 3, 2026

San Antonio, TX - Hi, my name is Keisha Nicole Lacy, and I’m a grieving mother living every parent’s worst nightmare. Tragically, I lost my beloved daughter, My’Kari Jacob’s, who passed away by suicide in our family home. I was the one who discovered her, a moment that has forever changed my life and left my heart shattered beyond words. Since that day, I’ve been struggling with overwhelming grief and trauma, as well as the heavy financial burden of laying my child to rest.

No age reported.

February 16, 2026

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -Christopher T. Hewitt, a lifelong Staten Islander who fed, cared for, and quietly held up his community through decades in the food business, died suddenly at his home in Sunnyside. He was 50.

No cause of death reported.

An equestrian “died suddenly”:

February 11, 2026

The Rio Linda and El Dorado County [CA] communities are mourning the loss of Paula Jean Zdenek, a woman whose life was defined by a deep passion for horses, a sharp journalistic wit, and a steadfast commitment to her roots. Paula passed away peacefully on the morning of February 7, 2026, at the Gold Country Health Center in Placerville following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

February 15, 2026

Mary C. Romano died unexpectedly on January 11 at her beloved home in Hampton [NY]. Born in Lackawanna, NY, she was one of twelve children - a mesmerizing spirit who never knew a stranger for long. Mary honorably served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, where she met and married William, her husband of 44 years. The family settled in Hampton, establishing a home where family and friends regularly gathered. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to GoRedForWomen.org. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, and female-specific research is often underfunded.

No cause of death reported.

February 16, 2026

Mr. Thomas Adrian Bender, 49, of Ararat, VA, formerly of Braxton County, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2026, after a short illness at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. Thomas was a man defined by his hard work and his devotion to those he loved.

No cause of death reported.

February 16, 2026

Appleton, WI - Robert “Bob” Appleby, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Bob was an intelligent, loving, family man. He loved volleyball and played for decades and also enjoyed being on the golf course with buddies as often as he could.

No cause of death reported.

February 16, 2026

Jessica (Lilly) Briggs, 49, of Syracuse [NY], passed away on Saturday, after a short illness, leaving a legacy of love, laughter, and nurturing relationships. Jessica lived her life to give support and joy to everyone around her. Above all, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

February 16, 2026

Jessica Anne Chenault, 41, of Dallas, Texas, originally of Columbia, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly from a stroke on February 2, 2026. As she once told friends, “It’s hard to stay humble when you’re smarter than everyone else.” Jessica loved to learn, and continued to pursue learning through books, travel, and staying up to date on current events.

February 17, 2026

Niles, OH - Robert Scott Hunyady, 47, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family. Robert enjoyed anything that had to do with Star Wars, playing Magic cards with his brothers and nephews, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

Carolyn Cajigas Biddford, born on April 4, 1973, in Brooklyn, New York, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a family and community who adored her and will forever carry her light in their hearts. She truly loved spending time with her friends from The Arc, especially attending dances and social events where she felt connected and celebrated. Halloween was one of her favorite times of year, as she delighted in dressing up as fun and exotic characters.

No cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

Catherine M. “Cathy” Ford, resident of North Grafton [MA], passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2026, at the UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus in the comforting presence of her loving family. Cathy was 65 years old.

No cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

Darlene K. Phillips, 64, of Linden [PA], passed away unexpectedly at home on February 4, 2026. Darlene cherished the time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, extended family, and friends. The family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

The Villages, Florida - Deanna Riggs, 64, passed away unexpectedly on January 28, 2026, leaving behind a family who loved her fiercely and will forever feel the warmth of her presence. Though her passing was sudden and unexpected, the impact she made and the love she gave will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

Don David Kurhan passed away unexpectedly at his home in Linesville, PA, in February 2026. He was 54 years old. At the time of his death, he was employed as a supervisor at MFG Manufacturing in Linesville. n lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Crawford County Suicide Task Force.

No cause of death reported.

February 14, 2026

Yakima, WA - Raymond Carl Schibig passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2026 at the age of 65. Ray was a man of his word. He was an avid reader, loved fishing and hunting, and shared many fishing and hunting trips with his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

February 13, 2026

Jonathan Michael Shortt, born February 16, 1991, in Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on February 9, 2026, just shy of his 35th birthday. He was a resident of Owings Mills, Maryland, where he was a cherished family member and a loving, dedicated father. Whether he was drawing, painting, tinkering and building, or putting his green thumb to use in his garden, Jonathan’s hands were never idle.

No cause of death reported.

February 13, 2026

LEICESTER, MA - Thomas C. Daly, Jr., 52, of the Cherry Valley section of Leicester, died suddenly, Wednesday, Feb. 11th at his home. He was a talented tradesman working as a lineman for many years with Phoenix Communications, working as a licensed journeyman plumber for New England Plumbing Solutions and he was a member of UA Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12 in Boston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association

No cause of death reported.

February 12, 2026

Mr. Clifton Powell, 56, of Albion Street, Waterbury, CT, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, February 6, 2026, peacefully at his home. Clifton found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He truly enjoyed living life and exploring new places, always appreciating the world in his own special way.

No cause of death reported.

February 12, 2026

Roger Brian Sterckx, born April 1, 1961, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2026, in De Pere, Wisconsin, at the age of 64. Roger was a loving and compassionate soul; quiet by nature, but deeply attentive. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Good Samaritans who stopped and attempted to assist Roger in his time of need. Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered and deeply appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

February 12, 2026

Vilia M. Jakubauskas, 50, of Auburn, MA, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2026, after an acute illness. She had a quick wit, excellent memory, and a good sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

February 12, 2026

William “Will” Faust, age 34, of Millcreek, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. He enjoyed drawing with pen and ink as well as digitally and enjoyed watercolor and other painting. He worked as a graphic designer for Howard Industries.

No cause of death reported.

February 16, 2026

The last thing Alan DeBruyn of Plymouth would have wanted in his memory was a lot of flowery compliments and attention. But DeBruyn, who died suddenly at 62 years old (Feb. 11, 2026) in his quaint home backing up to the Eel River in Chiltonville [Mass] was a man worth celebrating.

No cause of death reported.

February 11, 2026

Colorado Springs, CO - Phillip Alan Howard, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 1, 2026, leaving behind family and friends who loved him. He was always joking, had a beautiful smile and never missed a chance to tell you that he loved you.

No cause of death reported.

February 10, 2026

Ashley died unexpectedly on February 6th, 2026, in Norman, OK. She loved her children and siblings and was always there for them.

No cause of death reported.

February 10, 2026

Lyme, NH - John Stadler, born February 6, 1953, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on February 6, 2026. He was a wonderful person. He will be dearly missed.

February 10, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, and friend, Kenneth Brown, who was called home to join his Heavenly Father. Kenneth, 74, died unexpectedly on Friday morning, February 6, 2026, at his home in Springboro, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

February 10, 2026

Megan O’Neil Moynihan, 33, of Abingdon, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her home on February 3, 2026. Megan deeply loved her family and her son Owen, along with her little dogs with big personalities.

No cause of death reported.

February 9, 2026

Michael John Fox, 35, passed away unexpectedly in Raleigh, North Carolina, on February 9, 2026. Although Mike was only in North Carolina for a short time, he formed a close network of friends who all describe him as a generous, kind, funny, and caring soul.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 8:

February 8, 2026

Green Bay, WI - Rose Corrao, 62, passed away after a battle with cancer on Sunday, February 8, 2026. She was a strong and kind-hearted woman who will be greatly missed.

Reported on February 7:

February 7, 2026

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Kristen Marie Stewart of Madison, Maine, who passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the age of 35. She was known for her free spirit, her love of adventure, and her appreciation for life’s simple moments. Kristen enjoyed roller coasters, thrill rides, and music-especially rock and roll-which reflected her energetic and vibrant personality.

No cause of death reported.

February 7, 2026

Wichita, KS - Jeffrey Edward Snead, 56, passed away unexpectedly on February 5th, 2026. Jeff was known for his light hearted and easygoing personality. He was well known in the medical community. He earned his certification as a surgical tech when he was 18 and spent many years in this role before moving on to be a product rep in surgery.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 3:

February 3, 2026

Puryear, TN - It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Nicole Gallimore announces her passing at age 41, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at the Murray Calloway County Hospital in Murray, KY. Sandy was a talented licensed massage therapist with a private practice in Paris, TN. She enjoyed hiking, flying kites, gardening, and any activity that allowed her to be outdoors, whether alone or with her cherished sisters, friends and loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 18:

January 18, 2026

Richard Scott Jakaus Sr., 56, of Nashua, NH, formerly of South Boston, MA, passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2026. Richard enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 19 and was honorably discharged. Richard loved his family, music, comedies, storage auctions, trips to the casino, and simply relaxing.

No cause of death reported.

