A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES (51)

Scott Adams, whose comic strip ‘Dilbert’ ridiculed white-collar office life, dies at 68

January 13, 2026

Scott Adams, whose popular comic strip “Dilbert” captured the frustration of beleaguered, white-collar cubicle workers and satirized the ridiculousness of modern office culture until he was abruptly dropped from syndication in 2023 for racist remarks, has died. He was 68. His first ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced the death Tuesday on a livestream posted on Adams’ social media accounts. “He’s not with us right anymore,” she said. Adams revealed in 2025 that he had prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Miles had said he was in hospice care in his Northern California home on Monday. “I had an amazing life,” the statement said in part. “I gave it everything I had.” At its height, “Dilbert,” with its mouthless, bespectacled hero in a white short-sleeved shirt and a perpetually curled red tie, appeared in 2,000 newspapers worldwide in at least 70 countries and 25 languages.

Researcher’s note - Adams was “vaccinated” and came to regret it: On matters related to Covid, Adams proved himself overly credulous. He waited too long to join the dissidents on masking but eventually did. And when the shot came out, he agreed publicly to go along because he needed the vaccination to travel. He later agreed that they failed to stop transmission but maintained that they surely reduced severe injury. After his cancer diagnosis , he finally conceded in January 2023: “Anti-vaxxers clearly are the winners.” He spent the next two years repeatedly expressing regret that he had ever believed that it was fine to get the shot. Link

Link

Fugees Collaborator John Forté Dead at 50

January 15, 2026

John Forté, famous for his work with The Fugees, is dead, TMZ has confirmed. The Grammy-nominated recording artist died Monday at his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts – a town on Martha’s Vineyard – according to Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin. We’re told John died suddenly and the cause of death is unclear, though cops do NOT suspect foul play. He was 50.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Texas A&M and Dallas Carter football player Terrance “Chet” Brooks dies at 60

January 20, 2026

Garland, TX – Former Texas A&M and Dallas Carter football player Terrance “Chet” Brooks has died at the age of 60, Texas A&M announced last Saturday. Brooks, a safety for the Aggies from 1984-87, “passed away after a battle with cancer,” according to the news release from A&M.

Link

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Bill Courtney, Temple’s men’s assistant basketball coach, dies at 55

January 14, 2026

Philadelphia, PA – Temple University assistant men’s basketball coach Bill Courtney has died suddenly, the school announced Tuesday. He was 55.

Researcher’s note – Temple’s covid “vaccination” policy update (from Brave AI): As of late 2023, Temple University no longer mandates COVID-19 vaccination for general students and employees, following Philadelphia’s removal of the citywide mandate for higher education institutions. However, the university strongly recommends vaccination, including booster doses:

No cause of death reported.

Link

Legendary basketball coach dies suddenly at 66

January 13, 2026

North Bridgton, ME – Legendary basketball coach Whit Lesure, who had been the head coach at Bridgton Academy in Maine since 1997, died suddenly earlier this month. He was 66 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dan Sturges, MSU hockey staffer, dies at 40

January 19, 2026

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State director of hockey operations Dan Sturges died unexpectedly Monday morning, the university announced in a press release. Sturges, 40, won a national championship with the Spartans in 2007 and served as director of hockey operations since 2019. The cause of his death is unknown.

Researcher’s note – Between fall of 2021 through February 2023, faculty, staff, and students at Michigan State University were mandated to take the COVID “vaccine”, and booster: Link

Link

Influencer Announces Stillbirth, Says Laboring While Hearing Newborn Cries Next Door Was a ‘Pain I Would Not Wish on Anyone’

January 20, 2026

Georgia influencer Sarah, who just goes by her first name online and uses the handle @chunkygalsarah, has revealed that her baby boy was born asleep in a heartbreaking Instagram post. “Laboring for nearly 12 hours while hearing newborn cries in the room next door, knowing our outcome would be different is a pain I would not wish on anyone,” she wrote Sarah, who has spoken openly about her and her husband’s infertility struggles, confirmed they were expecting a baby back in November.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Loved ones say Father John died from complications with the flu. He was 61 years old

January 13, 2026

ATLANTA, GA — The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is mourning the loss of its pastor, the Very Rev. John T. Howren, V.F., who died Monday morning. Church officials say Father John passed away at 8:08 a.m., surrounded by faith and prayer. His death has left parishioners and community members heartbroken, as many remember him as a compassionate leader, spiritual guide, and steady presence within the church.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Francisco “Paco” Tomei-Torres passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 74

January 17, 2026

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One of the doctors who worked to help fight COVID-19 at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has died. Dr. Tomei-Torres was retired, but previously served as part of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry at the Atlanta-based CDC. He was hospitalized and, while speaking with his nurses on Tuesday morning, suffered a heart attack.

Link

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Ashley Nicole Russell, 40

January 17, 2026

Ashley Russell, beloved mother, daughter, friend, and community member from York, SC, passed away suddenly, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, generosity, and cherished memories. Ashley was a registered nurse who graduated from the University of South Carolina Lancaster in 2006, demonstrating her dedication to caring for others through her professional training and service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 9:

Teresa Katherine Hunter, 63

January 9, 2026

Teresa Katherine Hunter passed away after a short battle with cancer, January 9, 2026, in Sandy, Utah. When she was young she believed in unicorns and she knew how to fly, she practiced daily.

Researcher’s note – One of the comments below Hunter’s obituary mentions working with her for 20 years as CNAs caring for special needs clients. Depending on where and when she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, Hunter may have been mandated for “vaccination”.

Link

A publicist “died suddenly”:

Brent Burkhardt, 63

January 15, 2026

Baltimore, MD - When Brent Burkhardt was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, he didn’t know how much time he had, but he knew how he wanted to spend it. He reconnected with old colleagues at the Baltimore-based creative agency TBC. He invited friends over for crab cakes made using his late wife’s famed recipe. He visited his daughter and her family in New Jersey, fighting to make it to the birth of his second grandchild. Burkhardt, also the co-founder of Choptank Communications, where he’d worked for the past decade-plus, died Dec. 29 at his home on the Eastern Shore. He was 63.

Link

A child “died suddenly”:

Swansea Public Schools honor 7-year-old boy who passed away unexpectedly

January 16, 2026

Swansea, MA – A local school district honored and remembered Friday a young boy whose life was tragically cut short. 7-year-old Mason Stringer of Swansea, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at Hasbro Children’s Hospital due to complications from undetected acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Link

A teenager “died suddenly”:

Joseph Weinkopf, 19

January 16, 2026

Santa Paula, CA – Joe Weinkopf, a sophomore on our [Thomas Aquinas College] California campus, passed away in his sleep early this morning. Please pray for the repose of his soul and the consolation of his family, friends, and classmates.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

David M. Cabral, 70

January 20, 2026

David M. Cabral of East Providence, RI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday January 16, 2026 at the age of 70. Since 1984, David has been a Professor of Theatre Arts at Providence College, educating and touching the lives of countless students.

Researcher’s note – Providence College mandated students and faculty to take the COVID “vaccine”, and booster: Link .

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Christine Longen, 56

January 15, 2026

Christine Theresa Longen, 56, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on January 11th, 2026. She attended Patapsco High School, earned her bachelor’s degree from Towson University, becoming the first grandchild in her family to earn a bachelor’s degree, and went on to receive her master’s degree from the University of La Verne. Teaching was her passion and calling.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 9:

Deborah Jean Duke, 73

January 10, 2026

Slovang, CA – Deborah “Debbie” Jean Duke, a devoted educator, beloved wife, and cherished mother, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2026, following a courageous three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Debbie’s career in the Santa Barbara and Goleta school districts spanned many years, where she was known for her dedication to her students. As a GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) teacher, she brought learning to life through specialized programs in aviation, architecture and debate.

Link

A police officer “died suddenly”:

Gregory Pratt, 73

January 14, 2026

Amherst, MA - Gregory Pratt, born in Fort Meade, Maryland, unexpectedly passed away on January 14, 2026, at the age of 73. He was employed as a Special State Police Officer at Hampshire College, where he was known for his reliability, professionalism, and fun, engaging personality that brought warmth to those around him on campus.

Researcher’s note – If Pratt was working at Hampshire College in 2021/2022, he would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, and also a booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three inmates “died suddenly”:

Sheriff: Carson City Jail inmate dies

January 17, 2026

Carson City, NV - On Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at approximately 1:19 p.m., Carson City Fire/Paramedics responded to the Carson City Jail where an inmate was reported unresponsive and not breathing. Following resuscitation attempts, the inmate was declared deceased at the scene at approximately 1:50 p.m. The deceased inmate had been in continuous Carson City Sheriff’s Office custody since Nov. 19, 2025, after a judge issued a warrant for failure to appear and his arrest in Reno. According to preliminary reporting, detention staff was notified by an inmate that another inmate in the shower area was believed to be suffering from some medical challenges. Staff responded to the area and found the inmate responsive but struggling. Deputies assisted the inmate in getting dressed and moved him to the detention observation area by wheelchair. As they arrived at the observation area, the inmate collapsed in the wheelchair unresponsive. Lifesaving care by Deputies and Paramedics was unsuccessful.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NJ man detained by ICE dies in custody in California

January 13, 2026

Calexico, CA – A 68-year-old New Jersey man who spent more than two decades in the United States has died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, prompting grief from his family and calls for accountability. Luis Beltran Yanez-Cruz, 68, a native of Honduras who lived in Union City, died on Jan. 6 in California, where he had been detained, ICE said. The agency said Yanez was admitted to a hospital for what it described as “heart-related health issues.” He was the second person from New Jersey to die in ICE custody since December.



Yanez’s death followed the Dec. 12 death of Jean Wilson Brutus, a 41-year-old Haitian national. He died one day after he was detained at Delaney Hall in Newark. His family said he was in good health before his detention, and ICE’s own intake evaluation found no signs of medical distress. ICE said he died from “suspected natural causes,” but the matter is pending investigation. His family has called for transparency and an independent investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two killed in a “vaxxident”:

Two dead after car crashes into New Jersey home

January 19, 2026

In New Jersey, two people were killed when a car crashed into a home Saturday night. Authorities in Harrison Township say the car qiuckly accelerated for an unknown reason, hit a curb and drove across two front yards before crashing into the living room of a house. The crash started a fire that engulfed the SUV and the home. Police say the 32-year-old driver and his 61-year-old passenger were killed in the crash.

Link

Ron Larson, 60

January 19, 2026

Ron Larson of Harwood, ND, passed away suddenly on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gabriel Mark Contreras Jr., 62

January 20, 2026

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Gabriel Contreras Jr., age 62, on Jan. 1, 2026. Gabriel died unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe loved the world and all the art and beauty within it.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawna Marie Murphy, 44

January 18, 2026

Shawna Marie (Bird) Murphy, 44, passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2026, in Oxford, Ohio, following an acute illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ever-Loved fund established to help Shawna’s college age sons with funeral expenses, or to the Parkinson’s Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Smith, 49

January 18, 2026

Jason “No Middle Name” Smith, 49, of Albany, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2026. Jason was a lifelong street racer and dedicated pit crew member in drag racing. He was always willing to share his knowledge and lend a hand, no matter who asked.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Earl “Paws” Clemenson, 75

January 18, 2026

Mark Earl “Paws” Clemenson, age 75, of Stillwater, MN, passed away unexpectedly January 18, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Kellar, 71

January 18, 2026

For 40 years, Kellar managed Worthington Farms, caring for and breeding dozens of horses and maintaining a sprawling property in Reisterstown. Kellar, also an avid sports fan and beachgoer who was known to tell extravagant stories, died Christmas Eve of pneumonia.

Link

Theresa A. (Grumadas) Spah, 56

January 17, 2026

Theresa A. Spah, 56, of East Moline, IL, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, January 17, 2026, at her residence. Theresa enjoyed playing bingo and poker, singing karaoke, and anything else involving socialization.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Wayne Tollefson, 61

January 17, 2026

Zimmerman, MN - David Wayne Tollefson [61] passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, January 17, 2026. He was a hard worker and was the one to turn to when you needed help because he would never let you down.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Destiny Warnagiris Oliver

January 17, 2026

Avoca, PA – With deep sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Destiny Warnagiris Oliver, a devoted mother, daughter, sister, family member, and friend whose life was rooted in love and care for others. She passed away unexpectedly due to an unknown heart condition.

No age reported.

Link

Phillip Joseph DiBartolomeo, 62

January 17, 2026

Santa Barbara, CA - “Surf’s Up! The waves are gnarly at Rincon” is a phrase our beloved son, brother, husband, father and friend Phillip Joseph DiBartolomeo can no longer say. He lost his battle with the flu and pneumonia on Jan 13, 2026, in the MICU at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He found happiness and salvation in the ocean, on the beach, and in tending to plants and animals he would bring home.

Link

Pravanthika Alluri, 31

Bowie, MD - Pravanthika Alluri, lovingly known as Pravi, age 31, passed away on January 11, 2026, in Maryland. She was born on January 3, 1995, in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), India, and later grew up in Maryland, where she built a life filled with love, laughter, and meaningful connections. Pravi completed her bachelor’s degree and went on to work as a software developer at IBM, bringing intelligence, dedication, and sincerity to everything she did.

Researcher’s note - IBM’s “vaccination” mandate: Large employers like American Airlines, IBM lay down COVID vaccine deadlines: Link

Link

Kelly Lynn Hagemeyer, 40

January 16, 2026

Kelly Lynn Hagemeyer, age 40, of Odenton, Maryland, passed away surrounded by the love she gave so freely to others. Kelly was a devoted and loving mother whose children were her greatest joy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin R. Woods, 56

January 16, 2026

Springfield, MA - Kevin R. Woods, 56, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. He carried with him the values of hard work, loyalty, and devotion to family throughout his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Palmer, 67

January 16, 2026

John Brian Palmer, age 67, of South Euclid, OH, passed away suddenly and peacefully at home while sitting at his desk. He enjoyed good food, good music, good art, and good books.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Lynn Wheatley, 63

January 16, 2026

Wind Gap, PA - Passed away on January 10th, 2026. Debbie graduated with a BSC from Ryerson University in Toronto and dedicated her career to vaccine manufacturing at Sanofi, working in both Toronto, Canada, and Swiftwater, Pennsylvania. A long-time employee in filling, packaging and manufacturing science, she was deeply respected for her strong work ethic and technical expertise. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the cancer charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Link

Frank L. Gutierrez, 66

January 16, 2026

Santa Barbara, CA – Frank Gutierrez, known as Nino, Brother, Tio, Cousin and lifelong friend, passed away after a battle with cancer. He possessed a remarkable wealth of knowledge about how the family was connected, serving as a living link between generations.

Link

Dawn Schnase, 54

January 16, 2026

Dawn Schnase of Tower City, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2026, at HIA Heather’s House in Fargo, North Dakota, surrounded by love. After a courageous and unwavering battle with cancer, Dawn left this world with the same quiet strength, grace, and resilience that defined her life. In 1996, Dawn began her career at MeritCare in Fargo, later known as Sanford Health. Her work was more than a profession; it was a place where she built lasting friendships and found a deep sense of purpose. Dawn took great pride in what she did and truly loved her work.

Researcher’s note – Sanford Health’s “vaccination” mandate: Link

Link

Sharon E. Wood, 49

January 15, 2026

Lebanon, NH – Surrounded by the love of her family, Sharon Wood returned to Heaven and passed away at the age of 49, on December 29, 2025. Sharon was a “giver” and would help anyone if she could.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matt Aric Kelly, 49

January 15, 2026

Matt Aric Kelly, beloved husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 15, 2026, in Asheville, North Carolina. Matt was a man of extraordinary character and warmth, deeply cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew C. “Matt” Davis, 20

January 14, 2026

Matthew C. “Matt” Davis, 20, of Fenelton, PA, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Matt was very athletic and practiced the art of Ninjutsu.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kay A. Phare, 73

January 14, 2026

Suamico, WI – Kay A. Phare, 73, passed away peacefully on January 10th, 2026 after a short battle with cancer. Kay enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, rummage sales, and attending her grandchildrens activities.

Link

Vincent Gregory Brown, 59

January 12, 2026

Deale, MD – Vincent Gregory “Greg” Brown passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 12, 2026. Greg was loyal to a fault, and he would go to the ends of the earth for his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan (Ludwig) Sheehan, 75

January 12, 2026

Easthampton, MA – Susan (Ludwig) Sheehan passed away on January 12, 2026, at Holyoke Medical Center after a brief illness. She served on many PTAs, volunteered with Cub Scout and Boy Scout Troop 653, and was a volunteer at Holyoke Medical Center. She was always the first to step forward to help with any activity in which her children were involved.

Researcher’s note – If Sheehan was volunteering at Holyoke Medical Center between November 2021 and summer of 2023, she would have been subject to the federal CMS COVID “vaccination” mandate.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Collett, 72

January 12, 2026

Christopher A. Collett, 72, of Clarion, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 10, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. Christopher had a deep love for farming and took great pride in working the land.

Link

Reported on January 8:

Roger W. Kling, 69

January 8, 2026

Roger Wade Kling, age 69, of Dover, Delaware, passed away Jan. 4th peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer. He built a life centered on dedication, creativity, and love.

Link

Reported on January 9:

James Bernard Gornick, 75

January 7, 2026

Jim Gornick “Stamp” “Chipper Cheese” “Hammer,” age 75, of Soudan, Minn., died in his home on Wednesday Jan. 7, 2026, after his battle with cancer.

Link

Matthew Bradstreet James, 57

January 7, 2026

Matthew Bradstreet James, 57, beloved brother, uncle and friend, passed away surrounded by peace and love in his home in Ventura, California, on Dec. 21, 2025. Matthew succumbed to complications from lymphoma after having beaten the disease in 2021. In his remission, and motivated by a new lease on life, Matthew made significant changes to his life and lived some of his best years.

Link

Reported on January 3:

Reginald Harper Jr, 34

January 3, 2026

Reginald (Reggie) Harper Jr passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2026, at the age of 34 in Jackson, Mississippi. He had a natural gift for making people laugh and was rarely far from others, as he genuinely loved being around people.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 2:

Randy Gibson, 58

January 2, 2026

Randy Arthur Gibson, age 58, of Deer Lodge, TN, passed away on January 2, 2026, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after a short battle with cancer. Those that knew him were often the recipient of his quick wit and desire to make you laugh.

Link

Reported on December 26:

Daniel Eugene Stahl, 71

December 26, 2025

Daniel Eugene Stahl, 71, of Middletown, PA, passed away unexpectedly due to heart complications on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his four children and family.

Link

CANADA (602)

Alberta (117)

Rhonda Coleman, 65, Link

Christopher Hueser, 28, Link

Bob Dushenski, 70, Link

Tony Lewis Blyan, 48, Link

Savanah Melodie Funk, 31, Link

Wendy McLean, 58, Link

Maria Friesen, 57, Link

Beth Marie Strohschein, 62, Link

Roger Mayo, 63, Link

Christine (Chrissy) Skoreyko, 55, Link

Brittany Sierra Fox-Rushinka, 32, Link

Heather Johnson, 48, Link

Baby Henry Joseph Trenerry, Link

John Edward Senkyr, 72, Link

Terry Moch, 61, Link

Donald Cameron Michetti, 42, Link

Nakita Ann Oliver, 35, Link

Nita Amit Sheth, 57, Link

Mulata Boru Dhadacho, 59, Link

Bobby Plaited Hair, 70, Link

Kevin Ray Rash, 57, Link

Wesley Eugene Mitchell, 48, Link

Douglas Mosier, 63, Link

Blair Gnida, 60, Link

Casey (CJ) James Crow Eagle, 29, Link

Martin (Marty) Neil Hornstein, 73, Link

Betty Louise Lloyd, 73, Link

C. Bruce Warren, 73, Link

Maryanne Winnicky, 53, Link

Elaine Strang, 70, Link

Richard Broen, 68, Link

Sean Nicholas Keating, 66, Link

Mallory Faye Lajimodiere, 38, Link

Irvin Cardinal, 63, Link

Shawn Snair, 61, Link

Brandy Maher, 38, Link

Norma Jean Carbert, 64, Link

Vanessa Steinhauer, 44, Link

Teresa Gibeau, 60, Link

Jeff Giger, 50, Link

Vlada Sedova, 29, Link

Corey Kahpoonapit, 25, Link

Albert Piotr Kozlowski, 61, Link

Garry Vincent Gartner, 63, Link

Lex Kacmar, 23 [cancer], Link

Keith Brian George Curtis, 62, Link

James “Jamie” Simone, 65, Link

Devon Bradley Vadnais, 53, Link

Marcien Antoine Caron, 61, Link

Tanya Lynn Stanley, 44, Link

Deanna Massaquoi, 53, Link

Stephen Plourde, 35, Link

Michael Craig Jacob Thunder, 22, Link

Wanda Lee Haggerty, 61, Link

Amanda Jacqueline Moher-Heitzner, 39, Link

Bryan Wayne Kwan, 52, Link

Kevin Paul Raweater, 40, Link

Michael Bratcher, 60, Link

Joey Don Ryan, 30, Link

Marivic Hernais Castaneda, 59, Link

Carmelina “Carla” DeRudder, 60, Link

Duncan Bryne Valère Robertson, 25, Link

Michel Levesque, 61, Link

Marci Downes, 35, Link

Gail Susan Nikkel (nee Sleightholm), 72, Link

Sandra Lee Afonso Broughton, 47, Link

Jo-El Roxane Hobbs, 56, Link

Roxanne Miller, 67, Link

Casey Nelson, 42 [kidney and heart failure], Link

Barry Wiens, 75, Link

Brian Kluthe, 75, Link

Kevin Jerome MacDonald, 63, Link

Raj Sabharwal, 63, Link

Roberto Gonzalez Crespo, 65, Link

Darryl Grant Reece, 57, Link

Beverly Margaret Baines, 69, Link

Pamela Joan Palardy, 41, Link

Nikololai Gruszecki, 29, Link

Wendy Anne Weinkauf, 50, Link

Jagdeep Singh Grewal, 35, Link

Larry Thomas Whiting, 58, Link

Raven Raine Bastien, 44, Link

Sherry Ann Ressler, 65, Link

Bradley Wayne Fitzpatrick, 52, Link

Angela “Angie” Kondla, 65, Link

Ken Hatfield, 63, Link

Saumya Jainudeen (née Gunawardena), 74, Link

Kenny Klassen, 45, Link

Adam Śliwoń, 64, Link

Mellanie Sinda, 43, Link

Tanis Lynne Nicholson, 62, Link

Shannon Robert Nenka, 50, Link

Ryan Macdonald, 32, Link

Richard Burton, 74, Link

Morgan Sigurd Arndt, 62, Link

Long The Luu, 65, Link

Dustin John McLaughlin, 36, Link

Vernon Jr. Faithful, 35, Link

Mitchell Crevier, 41, Link

Domenico (Dom) Buonincontri, 53, Link

Christopher Liam Ivey, 56, Link

Gwyneth “Baby Girl” Cardinal, 25, Link

Edwin Krekoski, 52, Link

Susan Elaine Loveless, 58, Link

Kerry Gilbert, 65, Link

Gerald (Gerry) Richard Draper, 68, Link

Michael “Gooch” Cardinal, 54, Link

Calvin Ballantyne, 43, Link

Noreen Quinney, 61, Link

Randy Fryingpan, 39, Link

Avery “Sugar” Quinney, 49, Link

Tracy Whiskeyjack, 57, Link

Andrez “Dre” Cardinal, 18, Link

Marc Steinhauer, 65, Link

Nicole Jackson, 32, Link

British Columbia (4)

David Mark Tanner, 65, Link

Bruce Pete Hotomanie, 60, Link

Daniel “Danny” Keith McAvany, 62, Link

Deni Huet, 65, Link

Manitoba (2)

Marlyis Ann Fraser, 69, Link

Ken Mykietowich, 59, Link

New Brunswick (29)

James William “Billy” O’Toole, 63, Link

Calvin Wesley Tucker, 64, Link

Adora Keoughan, 74, Link

Joseph louis Jean Claude Marquis, 72, Link

Roger Dale Hamilton, 71, Link

Anita Doucet, 69, Link

Yvon Leacock, 69, Link

Douglas E. Harris, 73, Link

Lawrence “Larry” Maloney, 69, Link

Michael K. Gouchie, 72, Link

Nancy VanWeston, 57, Link

Margaret Reed, 66, Link

Allison Charles Joseph Atwin, 60, Link

Shauna Lee Foote, 50, Link

Keith Robert Picard, 43, Link

Chad Richard Jeremy James Doyle, 52, Link

Lorraine Mary Henry, 61, Link

Lee MacKenzie, 74, Link

Nelson “Crone” Marshall, 60, Link

Sara Christy Holyoke, 52, Link

Sheldon Phillips, 72, Link

See Hean Quek, 68, Link

Kimberly N. Edwards, 42, Link

Shelley Villa Cameron, 61, Link

Shawn Moyer, 61, Link

Amber Smith, 23, Link

Leonard Roy, 71, Link

Daniel “Dan” A. Defazio, 52, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (20)

Dermot (Derm) John Chafe, 59, Link

Buddy (Bud) Norman, 64, Link

David Irvine Green, 67, Link

Deago Donald LeDrew, 53, Link

Neil Allan Stuckless, 63, Link

Nicole Grace Gillingham, 52, Link

Sharon Louise Hanlon, 59, Link

Terry Wayne Osmond, 59, Link

Deann Margaret Conway, 59, Link

Brian Joseph Kerfont, 69, Link

Brenda Carroll, 70, Link

Brian Joseph Kerfont, 69, Link

Winna Jane Ryan, 64, Link

Alicia Marie Dillon, 60, Link

Darrell Keith Hobbs, 57, Link

Lloyd Clay Newman, 59, Link

Renee Hogarth, 53, Link

Jackie Coombs, 64, Link

Gerald Keith Best, 65, Link

Walter Seward, 74, Link

Nova Scotia (30)

Andrew Dale Donaldson, 60, Link

Mason Thompson, 61, Link

Stewart Scott MacPherson, 74, Link

Murray Rose, 62, Link

Richard Joseph Doiron, 72, Link

Leonard MacLean, 75, Link

Dana Victor Taylor, 60, Link

Derek Martin Johnson, 53, Link

Charles Earle Poole, 65, Link

Ronald James Snelgrove, 29, Link

David Doyle, 71, Link

Teena Roberts, 53, Link

Reverend Richard John Meredith, 66, Link

Duncan Hamm, 70, Link

Lorraine Rose Ripley, 65, Link

Richard Edward Bushell, 73, Link

Bradley Vincent Warren Young, 39, Link

Gabriel (Gabe) Alexander Hogan, 75, Link

Darlene Marie Roche, 62, Link

Robert “Roger” Quirk, 65, Link

Mark William Collier, 71, Link

Rosemarie Huber, 65, Link

Donald James Smith, 61, Link

Jennifer Grace Lucas, 54, Link

Brett James Campaigne, 44, Link

Glenn Stuart Miller, 64, Link

Jason Lawrence Surette, 50, Link

Luc Aaron Melanson, 27, Link

Drew Tyler Nickerson, 13, Link

Naomi Merlene Sears, 43, Link

Ontario (371)

Pamela Ruth Lindfield, 57, Link

Helen Lorraine Wemp, 62, Link

Sandra Zeni, 59, Link

James Albert Hammond, 63, Link

John Warren Jr. Hart, 57, Link

Marjorie Wilcox, 63, Link

Dwayne Samuel Farewell, 55, Link

Robin Appelbaum, Link

Carl Alexander Arthur Ireland, 74, Link

Cyril “Cy” Clunas, 66, Link

Joe Nantais, 72, Link

Leslie Williams Johnston, 75, Link

Ronel Ramirez Manabat, 57, Link

Tammy Lyn Running, 54, Link

David Franklin Flitton, 60, Link

Janson Liu, 51, Link

Peter Betley, 55, Link

Corine Morrison, 53, Link

Ian “Botts” William Pollock, 68, Link

Nick Colombo, 58, Link

Terry McEachran, 63, Link

Karen Lynn Emslie, 64, Link

Barbara Ann Campbell, 61, Link

Indrasithu Rasaratnam, 60, Link

Christhopher Charles Nelson MacDonald “C-Mac”, 46, Link

Adam James Morrison, 48, Link

Robert “Rob” Anderson, 55, Link

Philip Berthelet, 71, Link

Candace Masters, 54, Link

Rosaleen O’Brien, 55, Link

David Andrew Davis, 61, Link

Annett Irreno, 60, Link

Nat Griffith, 61, Link

Todd Manuel, 61, Link

Gordon “John” Samms, 63, Link

Donald MacClure, 66, Link

Hoa Thi Nguyen, 40, Link

David Stevason, 38, Link

Laurie McGuigan, 55, Link

Jorge Manuel Brasil Azevedo, 63, Link

Sandra Lee Hartford, 62, Link

Kristina Mary Ann Lafrance, 51, Link

Roman Taras Halitsky, 46, Link

Frank Bell, 57, Link

James Nagle, 67, Link

Marc Bissonnette, 67, Link

Brenda Morlock, 60, Link

Pamela Hubbard, 69, Link

Paula Lynn Waldner (nee Swiderski), 52, Link

Deborah Lynne Edgecombe, 71, Link

Peter John Barrett, 74, Link

Stephen (Steve) Robinson Pritchard, 68, Link

Tabatha Joan Vanderwoude, 48, Link

Stephen Charles May, 71, Link

Dusanka “Debbie” Tusak, 67, Link

Albert Haw, 68, Link

Mark McWha, 71, Link

Céline Bélair, 62, Link

Joseph Brian Cox, 58, Link

Sally Georgina James, 68, Link

Verne Karl Halonen, 73, Link

Tom O’Shaughnessy, 67, Link

Timothy Michael Hudecki, 64, Link

Wilma Lee McLellan, 62, Link

David Bean, 50, Link

Allan Elmer Beyer, 75, Link

Amritpreet Kaur, 27, Link

Michael Kamaris, 47, Link

Rene Doiron, 55, Link

Randy Richmire, 68, Link

Keith Huron, 55, Link

Joao Antonio Martins, 60, Link

Audrey Greig, 68, Link

Jacqueline Faith Kates, 62, Link

Laurie Broderick, 62, Link

Kenneth Malcolm Ball, 74, Link

David Fair, 53, Link

Rick Lewis, 61, Link

Eric Leaist, 41, Link

Alex “Alexa” Griffin, 55, Link

Kevin Robert Morningstar, 55, Link

Christopher Larmer, 41, Link

Paul Robert Burke, 62, Link

Tiny Williamson, stillborn, Link

Amanda Amelia Ann “Sleepy” Nahwegahbow, 38, Link

Luc Reginald Lapensee, 64, Link

Trevor Strike, 62, Link

Sheila Masters, 72, Link

Lesa Anne O’Neill, 71, Link

Angela Furlin, 61, Link

Paul Charles Goencz, 60, Link

Mario Tamarra Alfarero, 64, Link

Shawn N. Robson, 57, Link

Gregory “Greg” Gignac, 69, Link

Stephanie Marcantonio, 56, Link

Neil Gerald Kittle, 67, Link

Sharron Lynn Irvine, 65, Link

Pierre “Pete” Villeneuve, 61, Link

Charles Guan, 73, Link

Susan Elizabeth Langevin, 66, Link

Vivian Elaine Grace McIntosh, 75, Link

Cathy Debono, 66, Link

Paul Joseph Campagnolo, 63, Link

Debbie (Debra) Agnes Sizer, 70, Link

Christina Kelly Madden, 46, Link

Robert Gray, 67, Link

Laura Ann Willis, 73, Link

Nita Sharmam, 61, Link

Lukas Bains, 52, Link

Michael Neil Wills, 64, Link

Donald Michael Yaremy, 64, Link

Colleen Marie Innes, 65, Link

Samer Chabboul, 56, Link

Osborne Lewis, 45, Link

Norman Russell Belleau, 56, Link

Don Montgomery, 64, Link

Mark Donald Tremblay, 60, Link

Josmar Carlos Graciano Abreu, 23, Link

Sheryn Keddy, 64, Link

Marna Ward, 65, Link

Brian Christopher Clare, 60, Link

Darryl Penassi, 59, Link

Jennifer Strickland, 44, Link

Larry Hamilton, 63, Link

Leonidas Kanaridis, 50, Link

Breanna Victoria Rolo, 18, Link

Cindy Neale, 51, Link

Ben Van Hooft, 48, Link

Alvin Lorne “Al” Phillips, 72, Link

Christopher Joseph Tanko, 59, Link

Michael Aspeck, 69, Link

Avelino Barros, 62, Link

Surendra Shiamduth Jugdave, 65, Link

Shannon Cowley, 45, Link

Judy Herrera, 51, Link

Maureen Taylor-Abel, 63, Link

Luc Durocher, 71, Link

Jean Anne Long, 68, Link

Andrea Elisabeth Vance, 63, Link

Mary Ann Brodrecht, 75, Link

Elizabeth “Anne” McIntyre, 72, Link

Pat Downey, 74, Link

Guida Vicente, 75, Link

Brandon Christopher Jamieson Nichols, 45, Link

Mun Nguyen, 63, Link

Daniel Gaiashk, 53, Link

Justin Dale Hughes, 46, Link

Mike Dales, 75, Link

Yvon Therien, 72, Link

Stephen “Steve” Harrington, 71, Link

Janet “Jan” Nicholson, 71, Link

Robert Edward “Bob” WIlley, 70, Link

Simone Parisien, 66, Link

Julie Ann Hillis, 64, Link

Kristina Kim, 33, Link

Jackee Kathleen Dodkin, 49, Link

Céline Hurtubise, 60, Link

Joseph Molly, 74, Link

Brandon Nicolas Esquega, 25, Link

Paul Grogorich, 54, Link

Constantin ‘Danny’ Gaitanis, 56, Link

Madelaine Patricia Johnson, 30, Link

Tracy Marlene Vitali, 38 [“numerous health challenges in recent years”], Link

Brent Steele, 64, Link

Maggie Noonan, 69, Link

Gary Jan Weidenaar, 67, Link

Dale Michael Hodgson, 72, Link

Randy Gartley, 68, Link

Brenda Duke, 74, Link

Lorraine McNally, 69, Link

Lila Estella Aubin, 64, Link

Alan Hector Raymond, 73, Link

Wayne Moss, 71, Link

Jesudas Andreas, 70, Link

Lisa MacLean, 47, Link

Dimitrios Marinakos, 46, Link

Failey Marshall Henhawk, 64, Link

Terry “Bird” Richard Hess, 65, Link

Trevor Vincent Henhawk, 39, Link

Jan Zadarko, 64, Link

Doug Edward Bolton, 62, Link

Victor Silva, 56, Link

Peter Scully, 75, Link

Laura Vanderlaan, 61, Link

Brooke Patricia Calnan, 37, Link

Cory Goetz, 33, Link

Carolyn Christine Kapp, 56, Link

Denis Vachon, 64, Link

Kenneth Ronald McGilveary, 58, Link

Bryan Doncaster, 74, Link

Izabel Ikiriza, 50, Link

Justin Allan Shawn Pilgrim, 37, Link

Jr. Anthony Malcolm, 55, Link

Austin Faulkner Carmichael, 32, Link

Baiba Ilze Blums, 58, Link

John “Paul” Oshowy, 64, Link

Ellen Naah, 41, Link

Normand Prieur, 60, Link

William Robert Hunter, 63, Link

Marion Keddie, 63, Link

Robert Coulter Govan, 59, Link

Gail Elizabeth Campbell, 71, Link

Patrick Wayne Holbrook, 43, Link

Concetta Difede, 44, Link

Brian Read, 71, Link

Andrew Jacob Steven Senechal, 30, Link

Jennifer June Gaynor, 54, Link

Sean Francis Haselden, 42, Link

Trevor Jones, Link

Alison Eve McHugh-Hennessey, 64, Link

Diane Carol Hogan, 63, Link

Paul Hodgins, 75, Link

Sharon Lynn Hickey, 71, Link

Larry Phillip Kernaghan, 72, Link

Michael Parish, 70, Link

Robert Parker Armstrong, 56, Link

Marc Imbeau, 62, Link

Kenneth Miles, 61, Link

John Faver, 69, Link

Karen Gordon, 49, Link

Tom Breckles, 57, Link

Darcie Shane Boland, 56, Link

Richard James Wardell, 68, Link

Chris MacDonald, 40 [cancer], Link

Jeffrey Bard Zahn, 75, Link

Denis Séguin, 69, Link

Curtis Lang, 64, Link

Joe Cicciarella, 56, Link

Mary Anne DeMonte-Whelan, 69, Link

Jasmine Eden Judd, 6 months [“She had already endured two open heart surgeries”], Link

David Frederick Liefso, 75, Link

Second Lieutenant Alexander Filipps, 26 [“rare cardiac event”], Link

Brenda Lee Johnston, 66, Link

Donald Bruce Jenkins, 66, Link

Joseph Wilfred Pelletier, 63, Link

Gary “Greener” Green, 57, Link

Michael John DeRocher, 69, Link

Maree Catherine Loveless (née Wright), 65, Link

Allan Collard, 69, Link

Rose Musch, 75, Link

Lori Ann Stone, 54, Link

Slavko Duric, 65, Link

Sheila Rae Lounsbury, 75, Link

Irena Cirella, 69, Link

Rudrika Tak, 40, Link

Ranjit Singh, 57, Link

Ganesh Ramdular, 63, Link

Mary Christine Drew, 73, Link

Brian Toll, 64, Link

John Biancaniello, 55, Link

Sandy Herron, 61, Link

Leo Annelin, 64, Link

Matthew Sofea, 47, Link