In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, January 12-20, 2026
Scott Adams (Dilbert); rapper and producer John Forté (The Fugees); footballer Terrance “Chet” Brooks (60, C); hoops coaches Bill Courtney, Whit Lesure; influencer Sarah’s stillborn son; & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (51)
Scott Adams, whose comic strip ‘Dilbert’ ridiculed white-collar office life, dies at 68
January 13, 2026
Scott Adams, whose popular comic strip “Dilbert” captured the frustration of beleaguered, white-collar cubicle workers and satirized the ridiculousness of modern office culture until he was abruptly dropped from syndication in 2023 for racist remarks, has died. He was 68. His first ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced the death Tuesday on a livestream posted on Adams’ social media accounts. “He’s not with us right anymore,” she said. Adams revealed in 2025 that he had prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Miles had said he was in hospice care in his Northern California home on Monday. “I had an amazing life,” the statement said in part. “I gave it everything I had.” At its height, “Dilbert,” with its mouthless, bespectacled hero in a white short-sleeved shirt and a perpetually curled red tie, appeared in 2,000 newspapers worldwide in at least 70 countries and 25 languages.
Researcher’s note - Adams was “vaccinated” and came to regret it: On matters related to Covid, Adams proved himself overly credulous. He waited too long to join the dissidents on masking but eventually did. And when the shot came out, he agreed publicly to go along because he needed the vaccination to travel. He later agreed that they failed to stop transmission but maintained that they surely reduced severe injury. After his cancer diagnosis, he finally conceded in January 2023: “Anti-vaxxers clearly are the winners.” He spent the next two years repeatedly expressing regret that he had ever believed that it was fine to get the shot. Link
Fugees Collaborator John Forté Dead at 50
January 15, 2026
John Forté, famous for his work with The Fugees, is dead, TMZ has confirmed. The Grammy-nominated recording artist died Monday at his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts – a town on Martha’s Vineyard – according to Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin. We’re told John died suddenly and the cause of death is unclear, though cops do NOT suspect foul play. He was 50.
No cause of death reported.
Former Texas A&M and Dallas Carter football player Terrance “Chet” Brooks dies at 60
January 20, 2026
Garland, TX – Former Texas A&M and Dallas Carter football player Terrance “Chet” Brooks has died at the age of 60, Texas A&M announced last Saturday. Brooks, a safety for the Aggies from 1984-87, “passed away after a battle with cancer,” according to the news release from A&M.
Two coaches “died suddenly”:
Bill Courtney, Temple’s men’s assistant basketball coach, dies at 55
January 14, 2026
Philadelphia, PA – Temple University assistant men’s basketball coach Bill Courtney has died suddenly, the school announced Tuesday. He was 55.
Researcher’s note – Temple’s covid “vaccination” policy update (from Brave AI): As of late 2023, Temple University no longer mandates COVID-19 vaccination for general students and employees, following Philadelphia’s removal of the citywide mandate for higher education institutions. However, the university strongly recommends vaccination, including booster doses:
No cause of death reported.
Legendary basketball coach dies suddenly at 66
January 13, 2026
North Bridgton, ME – Legendary basketball coach Whit Lesure, who had been the head coach at Bridgton Academy in Maine since 1997, died suddenly earlier this month. He was 66 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Dan Sturges, MSU hockey staffer, dies at 40
January 19, 2026
East Lansing, MI – Michigan State director of hockey operations Dan Sturges died unexpectedly Monday morning, the university announced in a press release. Sturges, 40, won a national championship with the Spartans in 2007 and served as director of hockey operations since 2019. The cause of his death is unknown.
Researcher’s note – Between fall of 2021 through February 2023, faculty, staff, and students at Michigan State University were mandated to take the COVID “vaccine”, and booster: Link
Influencer Announces Stillbirth, Says Laboring While Hearing Newborn Cries Next Door Was a ‘Pain I Would Not Wish on Anyone’
January 20, 2026
Georgia influencer Sarah, who just goes by her first name online and uses the handle @chunkygalsarah, has revealed that her baby boy was born asleep in a heartbreaking Instagram post. “Laboring for nearly 12 hours while hearing newborn cries in the room next door, knowing our outcome would be different is a pain I would not wish on anyone,” she wrote Sarah, who has spoken openly about her and her husband’s infertility struggles, confirmed they were expecting a baby back in November.
A priest “died suddenly”:
Loved ones say Father John died from complications with the flu. He was 61 years old
January 13, 2026
ATLANTA, GA — The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is mourning the loss of its pastor, the Very Rev. John T. Howren, V.F., who died Monday morning. Church officials say Father John passed away at 8:08 a.m., surrounded by faith and prayer. His death has left parishioners and community members heartbroken, as many remember him as a compassionate leader, spiritual guide, and steady presence within the church.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Dr. Francisco “Paco” Tomei-Torres passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 74
January 17, 2026
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One of the doctors who worked to help fight COVID-19 at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has died. Dr. Tomei-Torres was retired, but previously served as part of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry at the Atlanta-based CDC. He was hospitalized and, while speaking with his nurses on Tuesday morning, suffered a heart attack.
Two nurses “died suddenly”:
Ashley Nicole Russell, 40
January 17, 2026
Ashley Russell, beloved mother, daughter, friend, and community member from York, SC, passed away suddenly, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, generosity, and cherished memories. Ashley was a registered nurse who graduated from the University of South Carolina Lancaster in 2006, demonstrating her dedication to caring for others through her professional training and service.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 9:
Teresa Katherine Hunter, 63
January 9, 2026
Teresa Katherine Hunter passed away after a short battle with cancer, January 9, 2026, in Sandy, Utah. When she was young she believed in unicorns and she knew how to fly, she practiced daily.
Researcher’s note – One of the comments below Hunter’s obituary mentions working with her for 20 years as CNAs caring for special needs clients. Depending on where and when she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, Hunter may have been mandated for “vaccination”.
A publicist “died suddenly”:
Brent Burkhardt, 63
January 15, 2026
Baltimore, MD - When Brent Burkhardt was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, he didn’t know how much time he had, but he knew how he wanted to spend it. He reconnected with old colleagues at the Baltimore-based creative agency TBC. He invited friends over for crab cakes made using his late wife’s famed recipe. He visited his daughter and her family in New Jersey, fighting to make it to the birth of his second grandchild. Burkhardt, also the co-founder of Choptank Communications, where he’d worked for the past decade-plus, died Dec. 29 at his home on the Eastern Shore. He was 63.
A child “died suddenly”:
Swansea Public Schools honor 7-year-old boy who passed away unexpectedly
January 16, 2026
Swansea, MA – A local school district honored and remembered Friday a young boy whose life was tragically cut short. 7-year-old Mason Stringer of Swansea, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at Hasbro Children’s Hospital due to complications from undetected acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
A teenager “died suddenly”:
Joseph Weinkopf, 19
January 16, 2026
Santa Paula, CA – Joe Weinkopf, a sophomore on our [Thomas Aquinas College] California campus, passed away in his sleep early this morning. Please pray for the repose of his soul and the consolation of his family, friends, and classmates.
No cause of death reported.
A professor “died suddenly”:
David M. Cabral, 70
January 20, 2026
David M. Cabral of East Providence, RI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday January 16, 2026 at the age of 70. Since 1984, David has been a Professor of Theatre Arts at Providence College, educating and touching the lives of countless students.
Researcher’s note – Providence College mandated students and faculty to take the COVID “vaccine”, and booster: Link
No cause of death reported.
Two teachers “died suddenly”:
Christine Longen, 56
January 15, 2026
Christine Theresa Longen, 56, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on January 11th, 2026. She attended Patapsco High School, earned her bachelor’s degree from Towson University, becoming the first grandchild in her family to earn a bachelor’s degree, and went on to receive her master’s degree from the University of La Verne. Teaching was her passion and calling.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 9:
Deborah Jean Duke, 73
January 10, 2026
Slovang, CA – Deborah “Debbie” Jean Duke, a devoted educator, beloved wife, and cherished mother, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2026, following a courageous three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Debbie’s career in the Santa Barbara and Goleta school districts spanned many years, where she was known for her dedication to her students. As a GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) teacher, she brought learning to life through specialized programs in aviation, architecture and debate.
A police officer “died suddenly”:
Gregory Pratt, 73
January 14, 2026
Amherst, MA - Gregory Pratt, born in Fort Meade, Maryland, unexpectedly passed away on January 14, 2026, at the age of 73. He was employed as a Special State Police Officer at Hampshire College, where he was known for his reliability, professionalism, and fun, engaging personality that brought warmth to those around him on campus.
Researcher’s note – If Pratt was working at Hampshire College in 2021/2022, he would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, and also a booster: Link
No cause of death reported.
Three inmates “died suddenly”:
Sheriff: Carson City Jail inmate dies
January 17, 2026
Carson City, NV - On Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at approximately 1:19 p.m., Carson City Fire/Paramedics responded to the Carson City Jail where an inmate was reported unresponsive and not breathing. Following resuscitation attempts, the inmate was declared deceased at the scene at approximately 1:50 p.m. The deceased inmate had been in continuous Carson City Sheriff’s Office custody since Nov. 19, 2025, after a judge issued a warrant for failure to appear and his arrest in Reno. According to preliminary reporting, detention staff was notified by an inmate that another inmate in the shower area was believed to be suffering from some medical challenges. Staff responded to the area and found the inmate responsive but struggling. Deputies assisted the inmate in getting dressed and moved him to the detention observation area by wheelchair. As they arrived at the observation area, the inmate collapsed in the wheelchair unresponsive. Lifesaving care by Deputies and Paramedics was unsuccessful.
No cause of death reported.
NJ man detained by ICE dies in custody in California
January 13, 2026
Calexico, CA – A 68-year-old New Jersey man who spent more than two decades in the United States has died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, prompting grief from his family and calls for accountability. Luis Beltran Yanez-Cruz, 68, a native of Honduras who lived in Union City, died on Jan. 6 in California, where he had been detained, ICE said. The agency said Yanez was admitted to a hospital for what it described as “heart-related health issues.” He was the second person from New Jersey to die in ICE custody since December.
Yanez’s death followed the Dec. 12 death of Jean Wilson Brutus, a 41-year-old Haitian national. He died one day after he was detained at Delaney Hall in Newark. His family said he was in good health before his detention, and ICE’s own intake evaluation found no signs of medical distress. ICE said he died from “suspected natural causes,” but the matter is pending investigation. His family has called for transparency and an independent investigation.
No cause of death reported.
Two killed in a “vaxxident”:
Two dead after car crashes into New Jersey home
January 19, 2026
In New Jersey, two people were killed when a car crashed into a home Saturday night. Authorities in Harrison Township say the car qiuckly accelerated for an unknown reason, hit a curb and drove across two front yards before crashing into the living room of a house. The crash started a fire that engulfed the SUV and the home. Police say the 32-year-old driver and his 61-year-old passenger were killed in the crash.
Ron Larson, 60
January 19, 2026
Ron Larson of Harwood, ND, passed away suddenly on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at the age of 60.
No cause of death reported.
Gabriel Mark Contreras Jr., 62
January 20, 2026
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Gabriel Contreras Jr., age 62, on Jan. 1, 2026. Gabriel died unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe loved the world and all the art and beauty within it.
No cause of death reported.
Shawna Marie Murphy, 44
January 18, 2026
Shawna Marie (Bird) Murphy, 44, passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2026, in Oxford, Ohio, following an acute illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ever-Loved fund established to help Shawna’s college age sons with funeral expenses, or to the Parkinson’s Association.
No cause of death reported.
Jason Smith, 49
January 18, 2026
Jason “No Middle Name” Smith, 49, of Albany, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2026. Jason was a lifelong street racer and dedicated pit crew member in drag racing. He was always willing to share his knowledge and lend a hand, no matter who asked.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Earl “Paws” Clemenson, 75
January 18, 2026
Mark Earl “Paws” Clemenson, age 75, of Stillwater, MN, passed away unexpectedly January 18, 2026.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Kellar, 71
January 18, 2026
For 40 years, Kellar managed Worthington Farms, caring for and breeding dozens of horses and maintaining a sprawling property in Reisterstown. Kellar, also an avid sports fan and beachgoer who was known to tell extravagant stories, died Christmas Eve of pneumonia.
Theresa A. (Grumadas) Spah, 56
January 17, 2026
Theresa A. Spah, 56, of East Moline, IL, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, January 17, 2026, at her residence. Theresa enjoyed playing bingo and poker, singing karaoke, and anything else involving socialization.
No cause of death reported.
David Wayne Tollefson, 61
January 17, 2026
Zimmerman, MN - David Wayne Tollefson [61] passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, January 17, 2026. He was a hard worker and was the one to turn to when you needed help because he would never let you down.
No cause of death reported.
Destiny Warnagiris Oliver
January 17, 2026
Avoca, PA – With deep sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Destiny Warnagiris Oliver, a devoted mother, daughter, sister, family member, and friend whose life was rooted in love and care for others. She passed away unexpectedly due to an unknown heart condition.
No age reported.
Phillip Joseph DiBartolomeo, 62
January 17, 2026
Santa Barbara, CA - “Surf’s Up! The waves are gnarly at Rincon” is a phrase our beloved son, brother, husband, father and friend Phillip Joseph DiBartolomeo can no longer say. He lost his battle with the flu and pneumonia on Jan 13, 2026, in the MICU at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He found happiness and salvation in the ocean, on the beach, and in tending to plants and animals he would bring home.
Pravanthika Alluri, 31
Bowie, MD - Pravanthika Alluri, lovingly known as Pravi, age 31, passed away on January 11, 2026, in Maryland. She was born on January 3, 1995, in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), India, and later grew up in Maryland, where she built a life filled with love, laughter, and meaningful connections. Pravi completed her bachelor’s degree and went on to work as a software developer at IBM, bringing intelligence, dedication, and sincerity to everything she did.
Researcher’s note - IBM’s “vaccination” mandate: Large employers like American Airlines, IBM lay down COVID vaccine deadlines: Link
Kelly Lynn Hagemeyer, 40
January 16, 2026
Kelly Lynn Hagemeyer, age 40, of Odenton, Maryland, passed away surrounded by the love she gave so freely to others. Kelly was a devoted and loving mother whose children were her greatest joy.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin R. Woods, 56
January 16, 2026
Springfield, MA - Kevin R. Woods, 56, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. He carried with him the values of hard work, loyalty, and devotion to family throughout his life.
No cause of death reported.
John Palmer, 67
January 16, 2026
John Brian Palmer, age 67, of South Euclid, OH, passed away suddenly and peacefully at home while sitting at his desk. He enjoyed good food, good music, good art, and good books.
No cause of death reported.
Deborah Lynn Wheatley, 63
January 16, 2026
Wind Gap, PA - Passed away on January 10th, 2026. Debbie graduated with a BSC from Ryerson University in Toronto and dedicated her career to vaccine manufacturing at Sanofi, working in both Toronto, Canada, and Swiftwater, Pennsylvania. A long-time employee in filling, packaging and manufacturing science, she was deeply respected for her strong work ethic and technical expertise. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the cancer charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Frank L. Gutierrez, 66
January 16, 2026
Santa Barbara, CA – Frank Gutierrez, known as Nino, Brother, Tio, Cousin and lifelong friend, passed away after a battle with cancer. He possessed a remarkable wealth of knowledge about how the family was connected, serving as a living link between generations.
Dawn Schnase, 54
January 16, 2026
Dawn Schnase of Tower City, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2026, at HIA Heather’s House in Fargo, North Dakota, surrounded by love. After a courageous and unwavering battle with cancer, Dawn left this world with the same quiet strength, grace, and resilience that defined her life. In 1996, Dawn began her career at MeritCare in Fargo, later known as Sanford Health. Her work was more than a profession; it was a place where she built lasting friendships and found a deep sense of purpose. Dawn took great pride in what she did and truly loved her work.
Researcher’s note – Sanford Health’s “vaccination” mandate: Link
Sharon E. Wood, 49
January 15, 2026
Lebanon, NH – Surrounded by the love of her family, Sharon Wood returned to Heaven and passed away at the age of 49, on December 29, 2025. Sharon was a “giver” and would help anyone if she could.
No cause of death reported.
Matt Aric Kelly, 49
January 15, 2026
Matt Aric Kelly, beloved husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 15, 2026, in Asheville, North Carolina. Matt was a man of extraordinary character and warmth, deeply cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew C. “Matt” Davis, 20
January 14, 2026
Matthew C. “Matt” Davis, 20, of Fenelton, PA, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Matt was very athletic and practiced the art of Ninjutsu.
No cause of death reported.
Kay A. Phare, 73
January 14, 2026
Suamico, WI – Kay A. Phare, 73, passed away peacefully on January 10th, 2026 after a short battle with cancer. Kay enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, rummage sales, and attending her grandchildrens activities.
Vincent Gregory Brown, 59
January 12, 2026
Deale, MD – Vincent Gregory “Greg” Brown passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 12, 2026. Greg was loyal to a fault, and he would go to the ends of the earth for his family.
No cause of death reported.
Susan (Ludwig) Sheehan, 75
January 12, 2026
Easthampton, MA – Susan (Ludwig) Sheehan passed away on January 12, 2026, at Holyoke Medical Center after a brief illness. She served on many PTAs, volunteered with Cub Scout and Boy Scout Troop 653, and was a volunteer at Holyoke Medical Center. She was always the first to step forward to help with any activity in which her children were involved.
Researcher’s note – If Sheehan was volunteering at Holyoke Medical Center between November 2021 and summer of 2023, she would have been subject to the federal CMS COVID “vaccination” mandate.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Collett, 72
January 12, 2026
Christopher A. Collett, 72, of Clarion, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 10, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. Christopher had a deep love for farming and took great pride in working the land.
Reported on January 8:
Roger W. Kling, 69
January 8, 2026
Roger Wade Kling, age 69, of Dover, Delaware, passed away Jan. 4th peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer. He built a life centered on dedication, creativity, and love.
Reported on January 9:
James Bernard Gornick, 75
January 7, 2026
Jim Gornick “Stamp” “Chipper Cheese” “Hammer,” age 75, of Soudan, Minn., died in his home on Wednesday Jan. 7, 2026, after his battle with cancer.
Matthew Bradstreet James, 57
January 7, 2026
Matthew Bradstreet James, 57, beloved brother, uncle and friend, passed away surrounded by peace and love in his home in Ventura, California, on Dec. 21, 2025. Matthew succumbed to complications from lymphoma after having beaten the disease in 2021. In his remission, and motivated by a new lease on life, Matthew made significant changes to his life and lived some of his best years.
Reported on January 3:
Reginald Harper Jr, 34
January 3, 2026
Reginald (Reggie) Harper Jr passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2026, at the age of 34 in Jackson, Mississippi. He had a natural gift for making people laugh and was rarely far from others, as he genuinely loved being around people.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on January 2:
Randy Gibson, 58
January 2, 2026
Randy Arthur Gibson, age 58, of Deer Lodge, TN, passed away on January 2, 2026, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after a short battle with cancer. Those that knew him were often the recipient of his quick wit and desire to make you laugh.
Reported on December 26:
Daniel Eugene Stahl, 71
December 26, 2025
Daniel Eugene Stahl, 71, of Middletown, PA, passed away unexpectedly due to heart complications on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his four children and family.