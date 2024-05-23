In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Canada, May 13-May 20, 2024
Sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen (57); Toronto Councillor Jaye Robinson (61); Alberta nurse Megan Corcelli; and 87 more across Canada
CANADA
Note: Obits from Ontario will continue after we find another researcher. Apply at NFUeditor@pm.me.
A note from our lead Canada researcher:
As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.
There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A note on suicides:
Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286
Long-time TSN personality and SportsCentre host Darren Dutchyshen passes away at 57
May 16, 2024
Toronto - Long-time TSN personality and SportsCentre host Darren Dutchyshen passed away Wednesday after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 57. “Darren Dutchyshen was a legend of Canadian sports broadcasting, a great teammate, and an essential part of TSN for the last three decades,” said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice President, Sales & Sports, Bell Media.
Toronto Councillor Jaye Robinson dies at 61
May 17, 2024
Toronto Councillor Jaye Robinson has died, her office said in a statement Friday. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," the statement said. Robinson announced in 2019 that she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer and would be taking time away from work at City Hall. She returned to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, no cause of death has been announced. She was 61 years old.
A nurse “died suddenly” in Alberta:
Megan Corcelli, Licensed Practical Nurse
May 13, 2024
Beneath the Aurora Borealis, Megan Kathleen rose to the angels. Reilly, meaning “courageous,” is Megan’s golden retriever and was her constant companion during her battle with cancer. Megan pursued her passion for healthcare, becoming an LPN and serving the communities of Canmore, Invermere, Fairview, and Edmonton during her career. The family would like to thank the team at the Cross Cancer Institute, the Palliative Home Care Nurses, and the wonderful staff in Hospice.
No age reported.
In Quebec, 35 “died suddenly”:
Brian Henson, 46
May 19, 2024
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Brian Henson on May 16, 2024, at the age of 46. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and orders of the ICU at Hôpital Cité-de-la-Santé for their exceptional care and support.
No cause of death reported.
Martin Roy, 44
May 18, 2024
At his home, on May 10, 2024, Mr. Martin Roy died suddenly at the age of 44 years and 4 months. He lived in Thetford Mines.
No cause of death reported.
Stéphanie Lavoie, 30
May 18, 2024
Died, surrounded by the love of her loved ones, at her home, on May 17, 2024, at the age of 30 years and 4 months, Mrs. Stéphanie Lavoie. In order to receive your expressions of sympathy and to honor the strength and resilience that Stéphanie demonstrated throughout her illness, the family will welcome relatives and friends to the Marc Leclerc Funeral Complex. Those who wish can send their donation to the Lyme Disease Association.
No cause of death reported.
Éric Brunelle, 48
May 17, 2024
At the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, on May 11, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Éric Brunelle. As a token of sympathy, a donation to the Parc des Sommets would be appreciated in order to improve emergency services in the mountains.
No cause of death reported.
Johanne Tremblay, 70
May 17, 2024
At the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Hospital, on May 14, 2024, at the age of 70, passed away Johanne Tremblay. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Hospital, as well as Dr. Christine Lemay, for all the good care provided. Please accept all expressions of sympathy through a donation dedicated to pancreatic cancer to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Marie-Eve Sylvestre, 44
May 17, 2024
On May 13, 2024, at the age of 44, passed away Marie-Eve Sylvestre, daughter of Mrs. Suzanne Debonville and Mr. Daniel Sylvestre.
No cause of death reported.
Liam Clément, newborn
May 17, 2024
Barely a few hours old, baby Liam Clément has become an angel. He died at the CISSS des Laurentides, Saint-Jérôme Hospital Center, on March 20, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Mr. Jacques (Billy) Bilodeau, 69
May 17, 2024
Val-d'Or - Died at the Val-d'Or Hospital on May 9, 2024, at the age of 69, Mr. Jacques (Billy) Bilodeau. The family would like to thank the wonderful oncology team for their kindness, humanity, and quality of care.
No cause of death reported.
Julie Martel, 49
May 17, 2024
It is with inexpressible sorrow that we announce the death of our dear Julie at the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec on May 14, 2024, at the age of 49. We would like to thank the hemato-oncologists at the CHU de Québec who followed her with great professionalism and humanity throughout her illness, as well as the staff of the palliative care department at the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec.
No cause of death reported.
Christian Langlois, 37
May 16, 2024
Landrienne - Died on May 13, 2024, at the age of 37, Mr. Christian Langlois. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Martin Grenier, 49
May 16, 2024
Rouyn-Noranda - Died on May 3, 2024, at the age of 49, Mr. Martin Grenier, residing in Rouyn-Noranda, son of Jacques Grenier and Huguette Létourneau.
No cause of death reported.
Céline Benoît Jasmin, 66
May 16, 2024
Suddenly, on May 13, 2024, at the age of 66, passed away Mrs. Céline Benoît.
No cause of death reported.
Geneviève Rivard-Charland, 33
May 16, 2024
At the CHSLD of St-Jean, on May 16, 2024, at the age of 33, passed away Geneviève Rivard-Charland, daughter of Ann Rivard and Dany Charland.
No cause of death reported.
Louise Jacques, 56
May 16, 2024
At the Repentigny accommodation center, on May 10, 2024, at the age of 56, passed away Ms. Louise Jacques. You can compensate for sending flowers with a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Claude Boulanger, 63
May 16, 2024
After an intense fight for life, on May 12, 2024, at the age of 63, Mr. Claude Boulanger died at Maison Aube-Lumière. Any mark of sympathy to the family can result in a donation to Maison Aube-Lumière or to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Sylvie Piché, 62
May 16, 2024
At the Fleurimont hospital in Sherbrooke, on May 12, 2024, at the age of 62, passed away Mrs. Sylvie Piché. Thanks to the emergency team at the Pierre Le Gardeur Hospital in Terrebonne, the intensive care staff at the Fleurimont Hospital in Sherbrooke, and the oncology staff at the CHU de Québec at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, including Dr. Chénard-Poirier, for the good care provided and their humanism.
No cause of death reported.
Mélanie Morin, 45
May 15, 2024
At her residence, on Friday May 10, 2024, at the age of 45, passed away Ms. Mélanie Morin.
No cause of death reported.
Vicky Goupil, 50
May 15, 2024
At the CISSS de la Gaspésie – CHSLD de Cap-Chat, May 14, 2024, died at the age of 50, Mrs. Vicky Goupil.
No cause of death reported.
Roxanne Pilon, 26
May 15, 2024
In Brossard, on May 12, 2024, at the age of 26, passed away Miss Roxanne Pilon, residing in Brossard.
No cause of death reported.
Lisa-Marie Grégoire, 34
May 15, 2024
At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec, on Saturday April 27, 2024, at the age of 34 years and 9 months, passed away Mrs. Lisa-Marie Grégoire.
No cause of death reported.
Maxime Grenier, 31
May 15, 2024
At his residence, on May 1, 2024, at the age of 31, Maxime Grenier died suddenly, son of Mrs. Marie-Lise Rioux and Mr. Nelson Grenier. He lived in Vallée-Jonction.
No cause of death reported.
Odile Portelance, 36
May 15, 2024
At her home, on May 11, 2024, died suddenly at the age of 36, Mrs. Odile Portelance.
No cause of death reported.
Jonathan Grandbois, 48
May 15, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we share the death of Jonathan Grandbois, which occurred on May 6, 2024. As a token of sympathy, the family invites you to share a photo, an anecdote or a memory of Jonathan via the following email: memoiredejonathan@gmail.com. You can also make a donation to the Quebec Suicide Prevention Center Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Debora Duclair, 49
May 15, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the hasty departure of our dear Debora Duclair, who died at the age of 49, on Saturday May 11, 2024 at 10:47 p.m. at the Cité de la Santé hospital, surrounded by her family and friends. Debbie loved life and made the most of each day, determined not to let pain or illness define her life. Between her chemotherapy sessions and her numerous hospital appointments, she always took the time to be present with those she loved.
No cause of death reported.
Tark Hadad, 43
May 14, 2024
In Montreal, on Tuesday May 14, 2024, at the age of 43, Tark Hadad passed away.
No cause of death reported.
Véronique Quintal, 45
May 14, 2024
At the University of Montreal Hospital Center, on May 8, 2024, at the age of 45, passed away Mrs. Véronique Quintal.
No cause of death reported.
Félix Côté-Gilbert, 24
May 14, 2024
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Félix Côté-Gilbert in Ste-Anne-des-Lacs on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the age of 24. Your expressions of sympathy may include a donation to the Heritage Concussion Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Caroline Bégin, 58
May 14, 2024
At her residence, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the age of 58 years and 7 months, passed away Mrs. Caroline Bégin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society).
No cause of death reported.
Steeve Bourgoin, 48
May 14, 2024
Died suddenly at his home, on May 8, 2024, at the age of 48. He resided in Drummondville, formerly from Squatec. A donation can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Constance Nyame, 67
May 13, 2024
It is with deepest sympathies we announce the sudden passing of Constance Nyame on May 8, 2024, at the age of 67 years.
No cause of death reported.
Roy Diabo-Phillips, 27
May 13, 2024
On May 12, 2024, at the CHUM, at the age of 27 years, passed away Roy Karonhiakeniate Phillips Diabo from Kahnawake. Special thanks to the staff from Intensive Care for their excellent care and empathy to Roy and his family.
No cause of death reported.
Barbara Custeau, 63
May 13, 2024
We are saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Barbara Custeau at home on May 12, 2024, at the age of 63. The family would like to thank the emergency services who responded (police, firefighters, and ambulance) as well as the Hotel Dieu staff for the excellent care given.
No cause of death reported.
Caroline Vadeboncoeur, 53/54
May 13, 2024
Suddenly, on May 5, 2024, at the age of 54, Caroline Vadeboncoeur died.
No cause of death reported.
Louise Thibault, 68
May 13, 2024
It is with infinite sadness that we announce the death of our dear mother, Madame Louise Thibault, which occurred on May 3, 2024, at the Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis. Peacefully and surrounded by her family, she passed away at the age of 68. The family would like to sincerely thank the nursing staff at Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, particularly the staff of the oncology and intensive care units, and Dr. Lavoie-Bérard and Dr. Laberge, who provided care to our mother with empathy and gentleness.
No cause of death reported.
Ghislain Simoneau, 61/62
May 13, 2024
It is into the gentleness and humanism of Maison Marie-Pagé that Mr. Ghislain Simoneau passed away. He was surrounded by the love and kindness of his family as he ended two years of resilience, treatment and battle with cancer.
Five “died suddenly” in Alberta
Roy Tucker, 45
May 17, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the tragic loss of Roy Irvin Tucker on Monday, May 13, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Felina Tina Violet, 45
May 16, 2024
On May 16, 2024, Mrs. Felina Tina Violet de Moissac of Elk Point, Alberta passed away at the age of 45 years.
No cause of death reported.
John David Joseph Ryan, 52
May 16, 2024
John David Joseph Ryan passed away at the age of 52, following a long health battle complicated by the extremely rare Churg Strauss (EGPA) syndrome. (Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) is an extremely rare form of vasculitis, characterized by inflammation within small blood vessels.)
Melissa Joan Dean-Querci, 63
May 15, 2024
Passed suddenly away on April 22, 2024, Melissa Joan Dean-Querci of Botwood.
No cause of death reported.
Carley Jayne James, 38
May 14, 2024
Carley Jayne James (nee Fossen), affectionately known as Carlos, passed away on the night of Friday, May 10, 2024, at the age of 38 years. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Sarcoma Cancer Foundation of Canada.
No cause of death reported.
In British Columbia, 14 “died suddenly”:
Glen Davenport, 70
May 18, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Davenport on February 10th, 2024, in Kelowna, BC, at the age of 70, after his brief battle with cancer.
Simon Fraser Murphy, 47
May 18, 2024
After a courageous battle with AL Amyloidosis (cancer), Simon passed at the age of 47, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Amanda Distefano, 35
May 18, 2024
It is with the heaviest hearts that the family of Amanda Distefano shares that she went to be with the Lord and all her angels on May 14, 2024. It was a sudden, unexpected clot that took our precious girl. She was about to embark on a journey she waited for her entire life. Amanda was a legal assistant and was soon to be taking her LSAT to enter law school.
Rodney Keith Hans Cutler, 56
May 17, 2024
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Rodney Keith Hans Cutler, May 7, 2024, at the Golden & District General Hospital after a sudden decline in his health.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Noske, 64
May 17, 2024
On Saturday, May 11, 2024, Mark James Noske passed away suddenly in Osoyoos, BC.
No cause of death reported.
Glenn Dodge, 46
May 16, 2024
We are sad to announce Glenn (Will) Erin Dodge passed away on May 5th, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Codee Daun Mullin, 30
May 16, 2024
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Codee Daun Mullin on April 27, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
George Phillip Mehrfert, 59
May 16, 2024
George Phillip Mehrfert of Kamloops passed away on May 13, 2024, at 59 years of age. George was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023 and battled with the toll that took on his once strong and resilient body. He passed away in the Royal Inland Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Cyndy (Cynthia) Lawrence, 49
May 16, 2024
Cyndy (Cynthia) Lawrence, born December 18, 1974, in Toronto, passed away peacefully at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson, BC on May 12, 2024. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin McKechnie and the incredible staff at Kootenay Lake Hospital, the palliative care team at Nelson and District Hospice Society, the Red Cross Society of Nelson, and the oncology team in Kelowna for their outstanding care, compassion and support.
No cause of death reported.
Joel David Cochrane, 37
May 14, 2024
Words cannot begin to express the profound grievance and sadness that we feel for the sudden loss of our beautiful son Joel. He was a gifted writer, accomplished musician and skilled artisan who could work magic with any type of wood.
No cause of death reported.
Jamie Leigh Givens, 40
May 14, 2024
Jamie's final sunset was at Royal Inland Hospital, surrounded with much love from all of her family and many friends. Jamie was a prolific writer and an artist. Writing poetry, drawing, painting, gardening and collecting rocks for jewelry making were a few of her many hobbies. Although she was only with us for 40 years, Jamie impacted the lives of many. She will be greatly missed.
No cause of death reported.
Elena Marie Lizee, 50
May 14, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elena Marie Lizee (Martin). After a short but tiring battle with cancer Elena passed on April 24th, 2024, at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital. In July 2023, Elena received her cancer diagnosis. In October 2023, after 34 years apart, Elena and Shawn rekindled their epic love, and Shawn stayed by her side until the end.
Lorrie Lee Chartier Hayden, 61
May 14, 2024
It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Grandma, Lorrie Lee Hayden (Chartier). Lorrie raised her sons while going to school to earn her Bachelor Of Arts degree. After completing her degree, she began working at VIU, where she worked tirelessly until the time of her cancer diagnosis. She remained working at the University for as long as she was able. Fighting her cancer took a lot out of her, she put up a valiant fight until she lost her battle on May 4th, 2024.
Bernard 'Lynn' Oster, 63
May 13, 2024
Bernard 'Lynn' Oster was born on December 20, 1960, in Detroit, Michigan. He passed away on April 28, 2024, in Kamloops, British Columbia at the age of 63. He battled cancer for just over a year and is now at peace.
14 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:
Valerius Brant, 50
May 19, 2024
Valerius Brant, age 50 years, of the Ridgeville area, passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Amy Joyce Sansregret, 37
May 18, 2024
It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Jennifer Amy Joyce Sansregret on April 23, 2024, at the age of 37 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ryan Johnson Tait, 45
May 18, 2024
Ryan Tait passed away May 13 in Thompson.
No cause of death reported.
Diane Margaret Rose Smith, 38
May 18, 2024
Diane Margaret Rose Smith (nee O’Meara), born December 20, 1985, passed away May 4, 2024, at the age of 38 years.
No cause of death reported.
Danielle Nadine Martha Genaille, 39
May 18, 2024
It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Danielle Nadine Martha Genaille after a very short battle with cancer at the age of 39.
Jessie “Mouse” Kakegamic, 36
May 17, 2024
It is with sadness we announce the sudden passing of Jessie (Mouse) Kakegamic on May 12, 2024, at the young age of 36 years.
No cause of death reported.
Colin Jared Clark, 48
May 17, 2024
Colin Jared Clark passed away peacefully in Selkirk Hospital after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Travis Lee Thomas, 25
May 16, 2024
With great sadness, the family announces the sudden passing of our beloved Travis Lee Thomas, in Winnipeg Manitoba, on May 2, 2024, at the age of 25 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Clayton Tyrone Spence, 40
May 16, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our son, Clayton Tyrone Spence, on May 8, 2024, at the age of 40 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert (Rob) D. Lay, 65/66
May 16, 2024
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Rob) D. Lay on May 7, 2024. Thank you to the numerous medical personnel who helped him throughout his battle with cancer.
Jessica Lynn Strah, 33
May 15, 2024
It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Jessica Lynn Strahl on Sunday, May 12th, in Brandon, MB at the age of 33. For those so desiring, donations may be made in Jess' memory to the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Tom Kasto, 56
May 14, 2024
With sadness we announce that Tom Kasto passed away on May 2, 2024, at the age of 56 years. Cst. Thomas P. Kasto passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2024. Upon completion of school, Tom joined the Dakota Ojibway Police service, where he dedicated 36 years of his life. Donations in memory of Tom may be made to Project Resilience911.
No cause of death reported.
Walter Kenneth Beaulieu Jr, 65
May 14, 2024
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Walter Kenneth Beaulieu Jr., Spirit Name: Nabeweh Makade Makwa Inini (Double Black Bear Man), on May 7, 2024, at the age of 65 years.
No cause of death reported.
Maria Jonker, 73
May 13, 2024
Our mom and Oma, Leidie Jonker, left us suddenly but peacefully on May 7, 2024, after a brief illness. Born in Enschede, Holland, Mom and her family immigrated to Canada in 1957 and settled in Winnipeg.
No cause of death reported.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, five “died suddenly”:
Robert Todd Barry, 58
May 17, 2024
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Todd Barry announce his sudden passing on Thursday, May 16th, 2024, at his private residence, at the age of 58 years. He leaves to mourn with fond and loving memories, his daughter and her children.
No cause of death reported.
Nicole Sandra Irene Billard, 41
May 13, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nicole Sandra Irene Billard, who departed from this world on May 12, 2024, at the Dr. Charles L LeGrow Health Centre. Nicole was a cherished daughter, a devoted mother, and a beloved sister, aunt, niece, and friend.
No cause of death reported.
Eileen Barnable, 63
May 13, 2024
Passed away suddenly on Friday, May 10,2024, Eileen Barnable of Kelligrews, NL. Eileen leaves behind her many colleagues at Memorial University of Newfoundland, where she was a dedicated employee for nearly 40 years.
No cause of death reported.
Egbert Gorman, 63
May 13, 2024
Surrounded by his family and friends, it is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Egbert Gorman, better known to most as ‘Eggie’, after a courageous and short battle with leukemia.
Debbi Alyward, 52
May 13, 2024
It is with broken hearts the family of Debbi Alyward announce her passing after a long battle with cancer, on May 10th 2024, at the age of 52 years, surrounded by her dear family and friends.
One “died suddenly” in Ontario:
Heather Marlene Noel, 60
May 13, 2024
Heather Marlene Noel, aged 60 years, passed peacefully away after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
In Saskatchewan, 13 “died suddenly”:
Genova Christian Whitehawk, 41
May 19, 2024
In loving memory of Genova Christian Whitehawk, born in Kamsack, Saskatchewan, who peacefully passed away.
No cause of death reported.
Conan Taylor Herman, 24
May 18, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Conan Taylor Herman. He departed this world on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the young age of 24.
No cause of death reported.
Lucien Emile Lanovaz, 67
May 18, 2024
The family and friends of Lu Lanovaz are saddened to announce his sudden passing in Saskatoon on May 11, 2024, at the age of 67, with his loved ones by his side.
No cause of death reported.
Dean Picard, 56
May 17, 2024
With great sadness we announce that after a courageous battle with cancer, Dean peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
Patricia Sandra Sammy, 17
May 16, 2024
With great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our sweet, beloved and funny Patricia Sandra Sammy. She came into this world on September 7th, 2006.
No cause of death reported.
Dawn Angela Nagy, 49
May 15, 2024
Dawn Angela Nagy (Crawford) was born on March 4, 1975, at the Holy Family Hospital. She married her long-time partner, Kent Nagy, on June 4, 2023. After working in every mine in Northern Saskatchewan, starting in 1998 as the flight clerk for Tyson Mining, she and Kent started their own heavy equipment business, for which she did the bookkeeping and obtained her 1A Driver’s license. She leaves behind her dogs, Sydney and Dante, her cats, Tinker Bell, Cheeto, Waco, Piper, Garry and Herbie, her leopard gecko Noob Noob, and her bearded dragon Lulu.
No cause of death reported.
Mike Stimson, 33
May 15, 2024
It breaks my heart to tell you this, but Mike Stimson, my son and the brother to Mathew Stimson and Chris Stimson, passed away suddenly May 8, 2024, at 33 years of age.
No cause of death reported.
Din Villafuerte, 46
May 15, 2024
It is with such heavy hearts that we inform you of the sudden passing of our beloved son, father, cousin, friend and partner. Din was a fighter since he was born. He was faced with obstacles that did not stop him from enjoying and pursing life and happiness.
No cause of death reported.
Keith W. Adnam, 66
May 14, 2024
It is with sadness the family of Keith W. Adnam announces his sudden passing on May 4, 2024 at the age of 66 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ryan Joseph Code, 38
May 14, 2024
It is with great sadness that Ryan's family announces his passing at the age of 38 years.
No cause of death reported.
Malinda Lee Paul, 29
May 14, 2024
Malinda Lee Paul passed away on May 13, 2024 in Meadow Lake.
No cause of death reported.
Janelle Goetz, 43
May 14, 2024
After a courageous fight with cancer, Janelle Goetz went home to be with her Lord and Savior.
Robert Kane, 68
May 15, 2024
Stirling - Unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday 1st May, aged 68 years.
No cause of death reported.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The words below were written by someone named -SaBi- who has captured much of what I struggle with. Thank you all for your friendship, faith and kindness.
“Sometimes it is a curse to be 'awake'. While awakening is the most liberating, empowering and far-reaching journey, it is also the loneliest and most confusing journey of all.
No one talks about the darkness that accompanies awakening, or the grief that comes with it. You mourn not only the life and illusions you once had, but also the realization that almost everything you once thought you knew is a lie. The beliefs you held onto, the people you learned to trust, the principles you were taught.
You mourn the loss of many relationships with people who simply won't and can't "see" it. You feel alone, ridiculed and shamed, not only by the masses, but for many of us by your own family and friends. You feel like you no longer have much in common with the people around you.
It is difficult to have useless and superficial conversations that lack substance with those who are still in deep sleep. Some even mourn the loss of their ignorance, because ignorance makes many things easier.
There is no way to sugarcoat it: waking from twilight sleep is brutal. You will go through the full range of human emotions. You will dive down the darkest rabbit hole, processing information only to emerge and cope with daily life. You will feel more and more disconnected from family and friends, as if you were living in another world.
If you recognize yourself, know that you are not alone. Not only are you not alone, there are many of us. We may be separated by distance, but we are deeply connected.”
~SaBi~