CANADA

Note: Obits from Ontario will continue after we find another researcher. Apply at NFUeditor@pm.me .

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Long-time TSN personality and SportsCentre host Darren Dutchyshen passes away at 57

May 16, 2024

Toronto - Long-time TSN personality and SportsCentre host Darren Dutchyshen passed away Wednesday after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 57. “Darren Dutchyshen was a legend of Canadian sports broadcasting, a great teammate, and an essential part of TSN for the last three decades,” said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice President, Sales & Sports, Bell Media.

Link

Toronto Councillor Jaye Robinson dies at 61

May 17, 2024

Toronto Councillor Jaye Robinson has died, her office said in a statement Friday. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," the statement said. Robinson announced in 2019 that she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer and would be taking time away from work at City Hall. She returned to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, no cause of death has been announced. She was 61 years old.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Megan Corcelli, Licensed Practical Nurse

May 13, 2024

Beneath the Aurora Borealis, Megan Kathleen rose to the angels. Reilly, meaning “courageous,” is Megan’s golden retriever and was her constant companion during her battle with cancer. Megan pursued her passion for healthcare, becoming an LPN and serving the communities of Canmore, Invermere, Fairview, and Edmonton during her career. The family would like to thank the team at the Cross Cancer Institute, the Palliative Home Care Nurses, and the wonderful staff in Hospice.

No age reported.

Link

In Quebec, 35 “ died suddenly ”:

Brian Henson, 46

May 19, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Brian Henson on May 16, 2024, at the age of 46. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and orders of the ICU at Hôpital Cité-de-la-Santé for their exceptional care and support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Roy, 44

May 18, 2024

At his home, on May 10, 2024, Mr. Martin Roy died suddenly at the age of 44 years and 4 months. He lived in Thetford Mines.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stéphanie Lavoie, 30

May 18, 2024

Died, surrounded by the love of her loved ones, at her home, on May 17, 2024, at the age of 30 years and 4 months, Mrs. Stéphanie Lavoie. In order to receive your expressions of sympathy and to honor the strength and resilience that Stéphanie demonstrated throughout her illness, the family will welcome relatives and friends to the Marc Leclerc Funeral Complex. Those who wish can send their donation to the Lyme Disease Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Éric Brunelle, 48

May 17, 2024

At the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, on May 11, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Éric Brunelle. As a token of sympathy, a donation to the Parc des Sommets would be appreciated in order to improve emergency services in the mountains.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johanne Tremblay, 70

May 17, 2024

At the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Hospital, on May 14, 2024, at the age of 70, passed away Johanne Tremblay. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Hospital, as well as Dr. Christine Lemay, for all the good care provided. Please accept all expressions of sympathy through a donation dedicated to pancreatic cancer to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie-Eve Sylvestre, 44

May 17, 2024

On May 13, 2024, at the age of 44, passed away Marie-Eve Sylvestre, daughter of Mrs. Suzanne Debonville and Mr. Daniel Sylvestre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Liam Clément, newborn

May 17, 2024

Barely a few hours old, baby Liam Clément has become an angel. He died at the CISSS des Laurentides, Saint-Jérôme Hospital Center, on March 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mr. Jacques (Billy) Bilodeau, 69

May 17, 2024

Val-d'Or - Died at the Val-d'Or Hospital on May 9, 2024, at the age of 69, Mr. Jacques (Billy) Bilodeau. The family would like to thank the wonderful oncology team for their kindness, humanity, and quality of care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Martel, 49

May 17, 2024

It is with inexpressible sorrow that we announce the death of our dear Julie at the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec on May 14, 2024, at the age of 49. We would like to thank the hemato-oncologists at the CHU de Québec who followed her with great professionalism and humanity throughout her illness, as well as the staff of the palliative care department at the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Langlois, 37

May 16, 2024

Landrienne - Died on May 13, 2024, at the age of 37, Mr. Christian Langlois. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Grenier, 49

May 16, 2024

Rouyn-Noranda - Died on May 3, 2024, at the age of 49, Mr. Martin Grenier, residing in Rouyn-Noranda, son of Jacques Grenier and Huguette Létourneau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Céline Benoît Jasmin, 66

May 16, 2024

Suddenly, on May 13, 2024, at the age of 66, passed away Mrs. Céline Benoît.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geneviève Rivard-Charland, 33

May 16, 2024

At the CHSLD of St-Jean, on May 16, 2024, at the age of 33, passed away Geneviève Rivard-Charland, daughter of Ann Rivard and Dany Charland.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Louise Jacques, 56

May 16, 2024

At the Repentigny accommodation center, on May 10, 2024, at the age of 56, passed away Ms. Louise Jacques. You can compensate for sending flowers with a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claude Boulanger, 63

May 16, 2024

After an intense fight for life, on May 12, 2024, at the age of 63, Mr. Claude Boulanger died at Maison Aube-Lumière. Any mark of sympathy to the family can result in a donation to Maison Aube-Lumière or to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvie Piché, 62

May 16, 2024

At the Fleurimont hospital in Sherbrooke, on May 12, 2024, at the age of 62, passed away Mrs. Sylvie Piché. Thanks to the emergency team at the Pierre Le Gardeur Hospital in Terrebonne, the intensive care staff at the Fleurimont Hospital in Sherbrooke, and the oncology staff at the CHU de Québec at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, including Dr. Chénard-Poirier, for the good care provided and their humanism.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mélanie Morin, 45

May 15, 2024

At her residence, on Friday May 10, 2024, at the age of 45, passed away Ms. Mélanie Morin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vicky Goupil, 50

May 15, 2024

At the CISSS de la Gaspésie – CHSLD de Cap-Chat, May 14, 2024, died at the age of 50, Mrs. Vicky Goupil.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roxanne Pilon, 26

May 15, 2024

In Brossard, on May 12, 2024, at the age of 26, passed away Miss Roxanne Pilon, residing in Brossard.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa-Marie Grégoire, 34

May 15, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec, on Saturday April 27, 2024, at the age of 34 years and 9 months, passed away Mrs. Lisa-Marie Grégoire.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Grenier, 31

May 15, 2024

At his residence, on May 1, 2024, at the age of 31, Maxime Grenier died suddenly, son of Mrs. Marie-Lise Rioux and Mr. Nelson Grenier. He lived in Vallée-Jonction.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Odile Portelance, 36

May 15, 2024

At her home, on May 11, 2024, died suddenly at the age of 36, Mrs. Odile Portelance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Grandbois, 48

May 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the death of Jonathan Grandbois, which occurred on May 6, 2024. As a token of sympathy, the family invites you to share a photo, an anecdote or a memory of Jonathan via the following email: memoiredejonathan@gmail.com. You can also make a donation to the Quebec Suicide Prevention Center Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Debora Duclair, 49

May 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the hasty departure of our dear Debora Duclair, who died at the age of 49, on Saturday May 11, 2024 at 10:47 p.m. at the Cité de la Santé hospital, surrounded by her family and friends. Debbie loved life and made the most of each day, determined not to let pain or illness define her life. Between her chemotherapy sessions and her numerous hospital appointments, she always took the time to be present with those she loved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tark Hadad, 43

May 14, 2024

In Montreal, on Tuesday May 14, 2024, at the age of 43, Tark Hadad passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Véronique Quintal, 45

May 14, 2024

At the University of Montreal Hospital Center, on May 8, 2024, at the age of 45, passed away Mrs. Véronique Quintal.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Félix Côté-Gilbert, 24

May 14, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Félix Côté-Gilbert in Ste-Anne-des-Lacs on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the age of 24. Your expressions of sympathy may include a donation to the Heritage Concussion Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caroline Bégin, 58

May 14, 2024

At her residence, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the age of 58 years and 7 months, passed away Mrs. Caroline Bégin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steeve Bourgoin, 48

May 14, 2024

Died suddenly at his home, on May 8, 2024, at the age of 48. He resided in Drummondville, formerly from Squatec. A donation can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Constance Nyame, 67

May 13, 2024

It is with deepest sympathies we announce the sudden passing of Constance Nyame on May 8, 2024, at the age of 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roy Diabo-Phillips, 27

May 13, 2024

On May 12, 2024, at the CHUM, at the age of 27 years, passed away Roy Karonhiakeniate Phillips Diabo from Kahnawake. Special thanks to the staff from Intensive Care for their excellent care and empathy to Roy and his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Custeau, 63

May 13, 2024

We are saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Barbara Custeau at home on May 12, 2024, at the age of 63. The family would like to thank the emergency services who responded (police, firefighters, and ambulance) as well as the Hotel Dieu staff for the excellent care given.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caroline Vadeboncoeur, 53/54

May 13, 2024

Suddenly, on May 5, 2024, at the age of 54, Caroline Vadeboncoeur died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Louise Thibault, 68

May 13, 2024

It is with infinite sadness that we announce the death of our dear mother, Madame Louise Thibault, which occurred on May 3, 2024, at the Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis. Peacefully and surrounded by her family, she passed away at the age of 68. The family would like to sincerely thank the nursing staff at Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, particularly the staff of the oncology and intensive care units, and Dr. Lavoie-Bérard and Dr. Laberge, who provided care to our mother with empathy and gentleness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ghislain Simoneau, 61/62

May 13, 2024

It is into the gentleness and humanism of Maison Marie-Pagé that Mr. Ghislain Simoneau passed away. He was surrounded by the love and kindness of his family as he ended two years of resilience, treatment and battle with cancer.

Link

Five “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Roy Tucker, 45

May 17, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the tragic loss of Roy Irvin Tucker on Monday, May 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Felina Tina Violet, 45

May 16, 2024

On May 16, 2024, Mrs. Felina Tina Violet de Moissac of Elk Point, Alberta passed away at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John David Joseph Ryan, 52

May 16, 2024

John David Joseph Ryan passed away at the age of 52, following a long health battle complicated by the extremely rare Churg Strauss (EGPA) syndrome. (Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) is an extremely rare form of vasculitis, characterized by inflammation within small blood vessels.)

Link

Melissa Joan Dean-Querci, 63

May 15, 2024

Passed suddenly away on April 22, 2024, Melissa Joan Dean-Querci of Botwood.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carley Jayne James, 38

May 14, 2024

Carley Jayne James (nee Fossen), affectionately known as Carlos, passed away on the night of Friday, May 10, 2024, at the age of 38 years. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Sarcoma Cancer Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, 14 “died suddenly”:

Glen Davenport, 70

May 18, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Davenport on February 10th, 2024, in Kelowna, BC, at the age of 70, after his brief battle with cancer.

Link

Simon Fraser Murphy, 47

May 18, 2024

After a courageous battle with AL Amyloidosis (cancer), Simon passed at the age of 47, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Link

Amanda Distefano, 35

May 18, 2024

It is with the heaviest hearts that the family of Amanda Distefano shares that she went to be with the Lord and all her angels on May 14, 2024. It was a sudden, unexpected clot that took our precious girl. She was about to embark on a journey she waited for her entire life. Amanda was a legal assistant and was soon to be taking her LSAT to enter law school.

Link

Rodney Keith Hans Cutler, 56

May 17, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Rodney Keith Hans Cutler, May 7, 2024, at the Golden & District General Hospital after a sudden decline in his health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Noske, 64

May 17, 2024

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, Mark James Noske passed away suddenly in Osoyoos, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glenn Dodge, 46

May 16, 2024

We are sad to announce Glenn (Will) Erin Dodge passed away on May 5th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Codee Daun Mullin, 30

May 16, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Codee Daun Mullin on April 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

George Phillip Mehrfert, 59

May 16, 2024

George Phillip Mehrfert of Kamloops passed away on May 13, 2024, at 59 years of age. George was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023 and battled with the toll that took on his once strong and resilient body. He passed away in the Royal Inland Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Link

Cyndy (Cynthia) Lawrence, 49

May 16, 2024

Cyndy (Cynthia) Lawrence, born December 18, 1974, in Toronto, passed away peacefully at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson, BC on May 12, 2024. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin McKechnie and the incredible staff at Kootenay Lake Hospital, the palliative care team at Nelson and District Hospice Society, the Red Cross Society of Nelson, and the oncology team in Kelowna for their outstanding care, compassion and support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joel David Cochrane, 37

May 14, 2024

Words cannot begin to express the profound grievance and sadness that we feel for the sudden loss of our beautiful son Joel. He was a gifted writer, accomplished musician and skilled artisan who could work magic with any type of wood.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie Leigh Givens, 40

May 14, 2024

Jamie's final sunset was at Royal Inland Hospital, surrounded with much love from all of her family and many friends. Jamie was a prolific writer and an artist. Writing poetry, drawing, painting, gardening and collecting rocks for jewelry making were a few of her many hobbies. Although she was only with us for 40 years, Jamie impacted the lives of many. She will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elena Marie Lizee, 50

May 14, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elena Marie Lizee (Martin). After a short but tiring battle with cancer Elena passed on April 24th, 2024, at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital. In July 2023, Elena received her cancer diagnosis. In October 2023, after 34 years apart, Elena and Shawn rekindled their epic love, and Shawn stayed by her side until the end.

Link

Lorrie Lee Chartier Hayden, 61

May 14, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Grandma, Lorrie Lee Hayden (Chartier). Lorrie raised her sons while going to school to earn her Bachelor Of Arts degree. After completing her degree, she began working at VIU, where she worked tirelessly until the time of her cancer diagnosis. She remained working at the University for as long as she was able. Fighting her cancer took a lot out of her, she put up a valiant fight until she lost her battle on May 4th, 2024.

Link

Bernard 'Lynn' Oster, 63

May 13, 2024

Bernard 'Lynn' Oster was born on December 20, 1960, in Detroit, Michigan. He passed away on April 28, 2024, in Kamloops, British Columbia at the age of 63. He battled cancer for just over a year and is now at peace.

Link

14 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Valerius Brant, 50

May 19, 2024

Valerius Brant, age 50 years, of the Ridgeville area, passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Amy Joyce Sansregret, 37

May 18, 2024

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Jennifer Amy Joyce Sansregret on April 23, 2024, at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Johnson Tait, 45

May 18, 2024

Ryan Tait passed away May 13 in Thompson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Margaret Rose Smith, 38

May 18, 2024

Diane Margaret Rose Smith (nee O’Meara), born December 20, 1985, passed away May 4, 2024, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danielle Nadine Martha Genaille, 39

May 18, 2024

It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Danielle Nadine Martha Genaille after a very short battle with cancer at the age of 39.

Link

Jessie “Mouse” Kakegamic, 36

May 17, 2024

It is with sadness we announce the sudden passing of Jessie (Mouse) Kakegamic on May 12, 2024, at the young age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colin Jared Clark, 48

May 17, 2024

Colin Jared Clark passed away peacefully in Selkirk Hospital after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Travis Lee Thomas, 25

May 16, 2024

With great sadness, the family announces the sudden passing of our beloved Travis Lee Thomas, in Winnipeg Manitoba, on May 2, 2024, at the age of 25 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clayton Tyrone Spence, 40

May 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our son, Clayton Tyrone Spence, on May 8, 2024, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert (Rob) D. Lay, 65/66

May 16, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Rob) D. Lay on May 7, 2024. Thank you to the numerous medical personnel who helped him throughout his battle with cancer.

Link

Jessica Lynn Strah, 33

May 15, 2024

It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Jessica Lynn Strahl on Sunday, May 12th, in Brandon, MB at the age of 33. For those so desiring, donations may be made in Jess' memory to the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Kasto, 56

May 14, 2024

With sadness we announce that Tom Kasto passed away on May 2, 2024, at the age of 56 years. Cst. Thomas P. Kasto passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2024. Upon completion of school, Tom joined the Dakota Ojibway Police service, where he dedicated 36 years of his life. Donations in memory of Tom may be made to Project Resilience911.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Walter Kenneth Beaulieu Jr, 65

May 14, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Walter Kenneth Beaulieu Jr., Spirit Name: Nabeweh Makade Makwa Inini (Double Black Bear Man), on May 7, 2024, at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maria Jonker, 73

May 13, 2024

Our mom and Oma, Leidie Jonker, left us suddenly but peacefully on May 7, 2024, after a brief illness. Born in Enschede, Holland, Mom and her family immigrated to Canada in 1957 and settled in Winnipeg.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, five “died suddenly”:

Robert Todd Barry, 58

May 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Todd Barry announce his sudden passing on Thursday, May 16th, 2024, at his private residence, at the age of 58 years. He leaves to mourn with fond and loving memories, his daughter and her children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicole Sandra Irene Billard, 41

May 13, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nicole Sandra Irene Billard, who departed from this world on May 12, 2024, at the Dr. Charles L LeGrow Health Centre. Nicole was a cherished daughter, a devoted mother, and a beloved sister, aunt, niece, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eileen Barnable, 63

May 13, 2024

Passed away suddenly on Friday, May 10,2024, Eileen Barnable of Kelligrews, NL. Eileen leaves behind her many colleagues at Memorial University of Newfoundland, where she was a dedicated employee for nearly 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Egbert Gorman, 63

May 13, 2024

Surrounded by his family and friends, it is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Egbert Gorman, better known to most as ‘Eggie’, after a courageous and short battle with leukemia.

Link

Debbi Alyward, 52

May 13, 2024

It is with broken hearts the family of Debbi Alyward announce her passing after a long battle with cancer, on May 10th 2024, at the age of 52 years, surrounded by her dear family and friends.

Link

One “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Heather Marlene Noel, 60

May 13, 2024

Heather Marlene Noel, aged 60 years, passed peacefully away after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Link

In Saskatchewan, 13 “died suddenly”:

Genova Christian Whitehawk, 41

May 19, 2024

In loving memory of Genova Christian Whitehawk, born in Kamsack, Saskatchewan, who peacefully passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Conan Taylor Herman, 24

May 18, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Conan Taylor Herman. He departed this world on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the young age of 24.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucien Emile Lanovaz, 67

May 18, 2024

The family and friends of Lu Lanovaz are saddened to announce his sudden passing in Saskatoon on May 11, 2024, at the age of 67, with his loved ones by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dean Picard, 56

May 17, 2024

With great sadness we announce that after a courageous battle with cancer, Dean peacefully went home to be with the Lord.

Link

Patricia Sandra Sammy, 17

May 16, 2024

With great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our sweet, beloved and funny Patricia Sandra Sammy. She came into this world on September 7th, 2006.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dawn Angela Nagy, 49

May 15, 2024

Dawn Angela Nagy (Crawford) was born on March 4, 1975, at the Holy Family Hospital. She married her long-time partner, Kent Nagy, on June 4, 2023. After working in every mine in Northern Saskatchewan, starting in 1998 as the flight clerk for Tyson Mining, she and Kent started their own heavy equipment business, for which she did the bookkeeping and obtained her 1A Driver’s license. She leaves behind her dogs, Sydney and Dante, her cats, Tinker Bell, Cheeto, Waco, Piper, Garry and Herbie, her leopard gecko Noob Noob, and her bearded dragon Lulu.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Stimson, 33

May 15, 2024

It breaks my heart to tell you this, but Mike Stimson, my son and the brother to Mathew Stimson and Chris Stimson, passed away suddenly May 8, 2024, at 33 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Din Villafuerte, 46

May 15, 2024

It is with such heavy hearts that we inform you of the sudden passing of our beloved son, father, cousin, friend and partner. Din was a fighter since he was born. He was faced with obstacles that did not stop him from enjoying and pursing life and happiness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith W. Adnam, 66

May 14, 2024

It is with sadness the family of Keith W. Adnam announces his sudden passing on May 4, 2024 at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Joseph Code, 38

May 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that Ryan's family announces his passing at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Malinda Lee Paul, 29

May 14, 2024

Malinda Lee Paul passed away on May 13, 2024 in Meadow Lake.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janelle Goetz, 43

May 14, 2024

After a courageous fight with cancer, Janelle Goetz went home to be with her Lord and Savior.

Link

Robert Kane, 68

May 15, 2024

Stirling - Unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday 1st May, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link