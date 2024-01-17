FRANCE

In Marseille, a lawyer dies of a heart attack in the middle of a plea in court

January 10, 2024

He could not get to the end of his plea. In a crowded courtroom, a lawyer died at the Marseille court during his speech on Monday, January 8. The defender, Mr. Gérald Genest, collapsed in the middle of a civil hearing at the age of 69, victim of a cardiac arrest.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Death of Denis Mougin

January 6, 2024

Denis Mougin died on January 5 at the age of 64, following a devastating cancer, against which he had been fighting since November 2023. At the age of 16, he began an apprenticeship at the railway in Mulhouse where he worked until his retirement in 2014. Denis Mougin was also a volunteer firefighter. Very active, he kept time that he liked to spend with his wife, their 3 daughters and their 8 grandchildren.

Disinfo: No, the death of a man in the middle of the street in Charleville-Mézières is not related to the extreme cold

January 10, 2024

This Wednesday, January 10, around 8:15 a.m., a man walking on the street in the Mézières neighborhood suddenly collapsed to the ground. The medical team tried resuscitation for long minutes, without success. The 58-year-old man died at the scene. The information that circulated on social networks does not reflect reality, since the man who died was not a homeless person, as rumored, since the victim lived in the Mézières neighborhood.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A 69-year-old man died after a cardiac arrest while driving and having an accident

January 13, 2024

A single car involved with a driver on board was involved. The paramedics discovered a car on its roof when they arrived, with a 69-year-old man in cardiac arrest on board. Cardiac resuscitation was performed immediately. Despite an early intervention by them, the victim could not be resuscitated. The 69-year-old man has died.

Bardonecchia - Frenchman dies suddenly while having dinner at a restaurant

January 12, 2024

Last night in Bardonecchia [Italy], a 51-year-old man of French nationality died in a restaurant while having a quiet dinner. The cause of death was a sudden illness. The rescuers could not help but confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Landes: a hunter dies following a heart attack

January 13, 2024

Saturday, January 13, in Castets, Route d'Azur, emergency services were called after a man who was participating in a hunt was taken with a heart attack. Despite the care provided by the firefighters to revive him, the man in his sixties died.

BELGIUM

17-year-old Mano from 'Children's Hospital 24/7' died of an aggressive brain tumor

January 12, 2024

17-year-old Mano Bottu died on Thursday. The VRT confirms this. The boy from Oplinter was featured last year in the Children's Hospital 24/7 program. He was found to have a malignant brain tumor in March 2022, giving him only a few years to live. He had a brain tumor located near his speech center. It was also an extremely aggressive brain tumor. On top of the tumor, he suffered a brain hemorrhage and had to undergo emergency surgery, as shown in the VRT series Children's Hospital 24/7. Despite the serious diagnosis, he tried to enjoy life to the fullest. He died on Thursday as a result of his long illness.

Sumati Adriaensen, 35

January 13, 2024

In Kasterlee, Alderman for Social Affairs, Welfare and Seniors Sumati Adriaensen (CD&V) died after a long battle with cancer. She was 35 years old. According to mayor and fellow party member Ward Kennes, she has left her mark on the social and welfare policy in the municipality. Adriaensen was also part of the provincial and national party council of CD&V.

Ronny Abts passed away unexpectedly . He was only 56 years old

January 11, 2024

Boutersem - Ronny Abts passed away suddenly last Tuesday, at the age of just 56. Ronny served for the VLD as chairman of the OCMW Boutersem since 1994 until 2006. Since January 1, 2007, he was appointed as a councilor in the OCMW council and later as a municipal councilor. He retired from politics in 2012. Ronny was employed at KU Leuven in the Laboratory Animal Center. In addition, he still ran his agricultural business and started the project to grow sunflowers. Ronny leaves behind his wife and two children.

No cause of death reported.

Former 'The Voice' participant Simon Vaernewyck (33) dies from kidney cancer

January 10, 2024

Former 'The Voice' participant Simon Vaernewyck (33) loses battle against kidney cancer: his brother testifies, 'He kept on hoping for a miracle. He never gave up hope and never let his head hang down'.

Wendy Van Mechelen, 45

January 14, 2024

Born in Antwerp, 29 Oktober 1978, Died in Lier, 13 Januari 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rose Van Der Vaeren, baby

January 13, 2024

Born in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, November 7, 2023, and died there on January 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sven De Tre, 45

January 13, 2024

Born in Ninove, November 14, 1978, died at home in Denderleeuw, January 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Annouck van Dun, 46

January 13, 2024

Born 16/04/1976, Turnhout. Died 12/01/2024, Turnhout.

No cause of death reported.

Louis Bastijns, 28

January 13, 2024

Born in Diest, January 2, 1996, Died in Bekkevoort, January 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Steffen Moelans, 40

January 12, 2024

Born in Neerpelt on 07/02/1983, died on 11/01/2024, living in Achel.

No cause of death reported.

Claudia Coopman, 50

January 12, 2024

Claudia was born in Izegem, on May 28, 1973, and died in Roeselare, on January 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Selina Cristiano, 33

January 12, 2024

Born in Heusden – Zolder, 22/07/1990, died in Turnhout, 10/01/2024. Residence Balen.

No cause of death reported.

Laurence Bero, 50

January 11, 2024

Born in Ciney, January 19, 1973, died in Bouge January 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Vanlaere, 38

January 11, 2024

Steve was born in Torhout, on June 15, 1985, and died in Werken, on January 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Geert Keyen, 50

January 11, 2024

Born in Sint-Truiden on November 28, 1973. Died in Geetbets on January 9, 2024. Residence, Geetbets.

No cause of death reported.

Rita Lambrecht, 66

January 11, 2024

Rita was born in Tielt on March 4, 1957, and died in Lauwe on January 9, 2024. Many thanks to the family doctor and the oncology department of AZ Groeninge.

No cause of death reported.

Greg Van Opstal, 41

January 10, 2024

Born in Leuven, December 12, 1982, died unexpectedly at home in Kortemberg, January 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bart Jennen, 58

January 10, 2024

Born in Lier, December 22, 1964, died unexpectedly at home, January 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jimmy Ducci, 17

January 10, 2024

Born in Warsaw, Poland, July 27, 2006. Died in Forest, January 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dmytro Kharlamov, 49

January 9, 2024

Born in Gorlivka (Ukraine), August 16, 1974, died in his apartment in Izegem, January 7, 2024. He went way too soon and unexpected from our lives.

No cause of death reported.

Vanessa Van Der Straeten, 35

January 9, 2024

°27/10/1988 -†07/01/2024 -Hulste. So suddenly....

No cause of death reported.

Walter Aelbrecht, 67

January 9, 2024

Born in Aalst, May 10, 1956, died unexpectedly at home in Moorse, January 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mieke Backers, 67

January 8, 2024

Mieke was born in Blankenberge on August 29, 1956, and died suddenly at home in Bovekerke, Koekelare, on January 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Artur Hayrapetyan, 41

January 8, 2024

Born in Yerevan (Armenia), on April 10, 1982. Died in Leuven, on January 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Liake Peeters, 72

January 8, 2024

Born in Mol November 14, 1951, died suddenly at home January 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Davy Coolens, 41

January 8, 2024

Born in Aalst, January 2, 1983, died in Aalst, January 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Manilso Muzungu, 34

January 8, 2024

Born in Citato (Angola), December 12, 1989, died in Antwerp January 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dieter Driessens, 27

January 8, 2024

Born in Mol, May 4, 1997, died unexpectedly in Geel, January 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Giovanni Michel, 32

January 8, 2024

Giovanni was born in Cherbourg, March 6,1991, and died in Gaurain-Ramecroix, January 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Hans, 41

January 8, 2024

Born on May 4, 1982, in Geraardsbergen. Passed away on January 5. 2024, in Aalst.

No cause of death reported.

Ilse Alaerts, 53

January 8, 2024

Born 21 September 1970, died of pancreatic cancer, 4 January 2024.

Dave Brouns, 40

January 5, 2024

Born in Heerlen, May 15, 1983, died unexpectedly and suddenly in Genk, on January 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ken Hermoniers, 36

January 3, 2024

Living in Mechelen, born in Mechelen on Thursday, October 29, 1987. Died in Edegem on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Maverick Ponnet, 27

January 3, 2024

Born in Aalst, February 23, 1996, died in Willebroek, January 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Nico Brandsen (63), keyboardist of Golden Earring and Marco Borsato, among others, has passed away

January 13, 2024

Keyboardist Nico Brandsen died on Wednesday, at the age of 63. His family announced this on Friday. Six months ago, the musician announced that he had a malignant brain tumor. Brandsen was known as one of the best organists in the Netherlands. His specialty was the Hammond organ.

Bernard Rubsamen died suddenly

January 9, 2024

Zutphen/Tonden - Just a few weeks after the presentation of his photo book “David Bowie: Photography & Tribute”, in a packed Luxor Theater, the well-known photographer Bernard Rübsamen passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 5. He was 59.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man from the Netherlands dies in single-car accident

January 10, 2024

The 62-year-old Dutchman was driving his car on Horbacher Straße towards Wiesenstraße shortly before 11 a.m. when he lost control of his car and turned left off the road. The vehicle first drove against a car parked in the driveway of a house, which was pressed by the force of the impact against a house wall. The man was trapped in his car. He was resuscitated on the spot and taken to a hospital, where his death was determined. According to previous findings, the investigators assume an internal emergency.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Talented Irish musician dies tragically as pop star friends rally to bring 'special' artist home

January 14, 2024

Tenerife, Spain - A gifted Irish musician who had been making a name for himself on the continent has died suddenly abroad, with his friends in the industry raising funds to repatriate the rising star. Crossboyne, Co Mayo native Kevin Ryan died tragically on 5 January in Tenerife with communities in Mayo and his adopted home of Berlin, Germany, united in shock and grief at Kevin's untimely death.

No age or cause of death reported.

The musicologist, author and conductor Dr. Benjamin-Gunnar Cohrs died as a result of a heart attack

November 29, 2023

The musicologist, publicist and conductor Dr. Benjamin-Gunnar Cohrs, who was born in Hameln in 1965 [59], died unexpectedly on November 21, 2023, as a result of a heart attack. He studied concert conducting, flute, piano and voice in Bremen as well as musicology at the University of Adelaide as a DAAD scholarship holder.

A gentleman with heart and mind

January 13, 2023

Shock for the German advertising scene: Ulrich Pallas, one of the most famous and popular agency managers, has died. The 60-year-old died completely unexpectedly of a heart attack on the night of Friday to Saturday. He most recently worked as Chief Financial Officer of the Mercedes agency Team X.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

General practitioner and volleyball team doctor Johann Kees is dead

January 15, 2024

On Thursday, Johann Kees, general practitioner, cosmetic surgeon, and team doctor of the VfB volleyball players, died unexpectedly. Shortly before, he had his 62nd birthday. Not only the VfB volleyball players are mourning for a long-time companion, but also many patients of his family doctor's office.

No cause of death reported.

After the death of the Lohr general practitioner: it is possible to pick up your documents

January 9, 2024

Doctor Frühwirth died unexpectedly on December 20 at the age of 63. The doctor's position will probably be advertised after the next meeting of the State Committee of Doctors and Health Insurance Companies.

No cause of death reported.

Every visit to Pietro "Pepe" Angelini was a day of celebration

January 13, 2024

Our journalist Thomas Reinhardt remembers a warm-hearted man who taught himself to cook. Trattoria Angelini on Nauwieserplatz is one of the most charming and best restaurants in the Saarland. Pietro Angelini died unexpectedly on Thursday night, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Passer-by collapse s: medical emergency causes cancellation of the Nabburg farmers' protest

January 12, 2024

Like a wildfire, the rumor spread about a dead man at the farmers' protest on Friday evening in Nabburg. When asked, the police reported a medical emergency and the cancellation of the protest. But the man's death had nothing to do with the demo. The incident occurred around 19.30 in the area of Oberviechtacher Street. The protest march of the peasants also passed there. A 72-year-old man, who was not involved in the protests, and was just on his way home, suddenly suffered a medical emergency and collapsed. He immediately was sent to the hospital. The protest march of the Nabburg farmers was canceled.

No cause of death reported.

Man died while bathing in the city bath

January 12, 2024

It is known so far that bathers found a lifeless man in the 25-meter pool at about 18.30 o'clock. As the Police Directorate in Neuruppin announced on Friday, neither the first responders nor the immediately called rescuers were able to revive the man. According to police spokeswoman Dörte Röhrs, the deceased was a 57-year-old man. Initial investigations have given no indication that third parties are to blame for the man's death.

No cause of death reported.

13-Year-old collapse s in swimming pool and dies

January 11, 2024

A terrible accident occurred in the leisure pool Schwapp in Fürstenwalde. A 13-year-old boy died there on January 8. He was there on Monday evening with a sports club. Police spokesman Roland Kamenz confirmed on Tuesday that the emergency services could have done nothing more for the boy. However, it was not a bathing accident. According to previous findings, the boy got out of the water and collapsed.

No cause of death reported.

An artist and photographer “died suddenly”;

East Side Gallery in Berlin: "Fatherland" painter Günther Schäfer is dead

January 11, 2024

On December 14, 2023, the artist, photographer and Friedrichshain resident Günther Schaefer died at the age of 69, after a short serious illness. His black-and-white photographs of the opening of the wall and his mural "Fatherland" at the East Side Gallery made him world famous.

No cause of death reported.

Father of three (47) collapse s on football pitch and dies

January 11, 2024

The series of family tragedies in the district of Pinneberg does not seem to be coming to an end. Only a few days ago, the three-time family father Ringo Reinl from Heist died on the football field in the presence of his teammates. He was only 47 years old. "Three of us were still trying to revive him," his friend Johannes Schinze recalls of the terrible moment. But everything remained in vain, the heart no longer beat. Since then, the friends have been taking care of the wife and the grieving children." Johannes Schlinze had recently experienced a similar aid campaign by the volunteer fire brigade in his community. A young mother had died suddenly there. The comrades gathered to support the father and children in the first severe hardship.

Air rescue specialist Holger Scholl has died

January 10, 2024

Holger Scholl died completely unexpectedly at the age of 56. The trained nurse knew more about special aspects of air rescue, individual helicopter models or the historical development of the "rescue service from the air” than almost anyone else. Already in 2002, he presented a standard work with the "Manual Air Rescue – Organization, Deployment, Tactics and Technology". The publication of a further revision was firmly planned for this year. Unfortunately, this will not happen anymore … Our sympathy goes to his relatives and friends.

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

FC Augsburg mourns the loss of Alexander "Edde" Edin

January 10, 2024

The FCA family mourns for its former fan representative and long-time companion Alexander Edin, who died suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 55. After graduating from high school, he studied law, but he found his true vocation in journalism. Initially, his path as a volunteer led him to the TV editorial office of a.tv. His journalistic talent did not remain undiscovered for long and he rose quickly until he finally became the editorial director of a TV production company in Munich.

No cause of death reported.

Headmaster Harald Glöde is dead

January 10, 2024

The headmaster of the Johann-Wolfgang-von-Goethe Gymnasium in Pritzwalk, Harald Glöde, is dead. Glöde died on Friday, January 5 – suddenly and unexpectedly. Harald Glöde has always been committed to the well-being of the students for many years.

No age or cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

On the death of Claudio Beffa

January 13, 2024

The small Zurich restaurants of the Beffa family have remained a hoard of down-to-earthness, a bulwark against trendy food. This Friday, however, both restaurants were closed – for a sad reason: the funeral ceremony for the chef took place. These days, two weeks after his fiftieth birthday, Claudio Beffa's heart completely surprisingly stopped beating in Thailand. In this country he found the love of his life and a second home, in which he once thought to retire.

DENMARK

Danish boxing in shock: The young Daniel Nkole has died

January 4, 2024

One of Denmark's greatest boxing talents has died. Daniel Nkole, who became Danish champion in 2021, died on Boxing Day. He was only 25 years old. His former coach in Hornslet Bokseklub, Arne Lund Christensen, tells B.T., "I got a call from one of his good friends. He was in shock and cried – and so did I myself when I found out. We have spent an incredible number of hours together,' he says.

No cause of death reported.

POLAND

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Journalist Jakub Mikolajczuk has died . He died suddenly at the age of 42

January 12, 2024

Bialystok - Jakub Mikołajczuk, a journalist associated with Studio Suwałki of Radio Białystok since 2018, has died. He was a reporter, presenter, producer, and website editor. Jakub Mikołajczuk has been involved in journalism since 2002. Since 2018, he has been a reporter, presenter, producer and editor of the website at the Suwałki Studio of Radio Białystok.

No cause of death reported.

A terrible tragedy! A pillar of TVN is dead ! He died suddenly , he was only 56 years old. "A special, wonderful guy"

January 11, 2024

Dramatic information from TVN. A long-time pillar of this station, a man without whom many very important programs would not have been created, has died. Tomasz Remiszewski died suddenly, he was only 56 years old. A touching farewell to a man who was a cameraman at TVN24 was posted by his colleagues. The information about the death of Tomasz Remiszewski was also published in "Gazeta Wyborcza".

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

Cesarić's school teacher Željka Zekić passed away suddenly

January 9, 2024

Cesarić's school teacher, Željka Zekić passed away suddenly. The sad news about the sudden death of our respected and dear colleague and friend shook and deeply saddened us all. Our dear Željka, you were the embodiment of modesty, honesty, humanity, courage, and perseverance. Self-deprecatingly and unobtrusively, you shared the assembly hall of our school with your colleagues for years and taught generations of students knowledge and responsibility. You dedicated your whole life to working with children.

No age or cause of death reported.

The mother of four children, the youngest of whom is one month old, passed away suddenly . Help is being collected

January 9, 2024

The mother of four children, Silvestra Šain (36), passed away suddenly. The youngest child is one month old. Help is being collected.

No cause of death reported.

SERBIA

Dragutin Dimitrijević Guta from "It's never too late" has passed away .

January 9, 2024

Former contestant from the show "It's never too late" Dragutin Dimitrijević Guta from Belgrade died suddenly at the age of 59 after a short and serious illness. As a source close to Grand's portal learns, Guta's health deteriorated sharply after he lost his brother. Dragutin fought like a lion until his last breath, but unfortunately, the disease was stronger.

No cause of death reported.

BULGARIA

Sad news! Legendary born scorer dies

January 12, 2024

Belasitsa's No. 1 all-time scorer – Vasil Tanev – died suddenly. Here is what the club from Petrich wrote on its official website: Suddenly passed away Vasil Tanev – the top scorer of "Belasitsa" for all time. In just a week, the former Bella player would have turned 72.

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Grief in the world of dance for the sudden death of Rosana Romero

January 11, 2024

The world of flamenco and dance is mourning the death of Barcelona dancer Rosana Romero. The artist, 46 years old, died suddenly last Wednesday, causing a real stupor among colleagues and dance fans.

No cause of death reported.

Journalist Paco Criado dies

January 12, 2024

The journalist Paco Criado died this Friday in Vitoria-Gasteiz at the age of 56. Criado was from Villalón de Campos, but he practiced his profession in Vitoria-Gasteiz. He was first on the radio, although his greatest media impact came on VTV. Criado was a very recognizable person in Vitoria-Gasteiz, and it was common to see him on the streets. In the last year, he also faced medical interventions, from which he was recovering. Colleagues and friends still remember, among others, Criado's anecdotes interviewing Baskonia players, when he worked on the radio.

Atlético Villacarlos mourns death of player from its children's team

January 2, 2024

Sadness in the sporting world of Es Castell. Atlético Villacarlos, Es Castell basketball club and the town have been in 'shock' since this Tuesday, when the two entities communicated through their social networks the unexpected and sudden death of a child player from the football club, during a family vacation outside of Menorca.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pamplona photographer Carlos Calleja dies at 63

January 9, 2024

Pamplona photographer Carlos Calleja, 63, died this Monday, as reported by the Association of Graphic Reporters of Navarra. Calleja, who worked for Diario de Navarra for more than three decades, until 2021, when he suffered a health problem, has died just three and a half years after his twin brother Pachi, who also dedicated himself to news photography.

No cause of death reported.

Two mayors “died suddenly”:

Shock after sudden death of young mayor of a town in Albacete

January 11, 2024

Tremendous consternation in Bogarra (Albacete) after the sudden death of its mayor, Andrés Carreño Sánchez, who at only 37 years old, lost his life during the past few hours. The mayor was apparently in the street last night when he suffered a sudden health problem. He was treated on the spot by medical services, but they could do nothing to save his life. Carreño had been mayor of this town in the Sierra del Segura since 2019, and was greatly appreciated by the population.

No cause of death reported.

Jordi Jardí, former mayor of Tivissa and president of Junts in Ribera d'Ebre, dies

January 11, 2024

Consternation in Junts per Catalunya over the death of Jordi Jardí Pinyol, aged 57. Jardí suffered a sudden natural death on Wednesday, when he was at his home in Mont-roig del Camp (Baix Camp).

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Mourning in Albacete’s local police force

January 7, 2024

The local police of Albacete suffered a great loss on January 5. Suddenly and unexpectedly, last Friday morning, our colleague Francisco Javier Escribano, 57 years old and with more than 30 years of service (IV Promotion), died.

No cause of death reported.

Teruel mourns the death of Antonio Esteban, Vaquillero of the Year in 2023

January 12, 2024

The death of Antonio Esteban, at the age of 65, due to natural causes has shocked Teruel society, as he was a person very involved in the celebration of the city's two main festivals, Las Bodas de Isabel de Segura and La Vaquilla. Last year, Esteban received the honorary title of Vaquillero of the Year from Interpeñas in recognition of his long career as a club member and organizer of the city's patron saint festivities.

No cause of death reported.

Former general manager of Spain’s Albacora passes away

January 9, 2024

On Jan. 2, Gorka Aspuru, Albacora's former general manager, passed away at the age of 57. [paywall]

No cause of death reported.

A worker at the San José shelter in Jerez dies suddenly

January 7, 2024

Sadness in the San José reception centre in Jerez. This Sunday, January 7, Ana, a staff worker in charge of caring for the elderly residing in this shelter, died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies in the street in Mota del Cuervo

January 8, 2024

A person died this morning in the main street of Mota del Cuervo. The individual was a 59-year-old man who reportedly had a heart attack. An ambulance and emergency doctor arrived at the scene but were unable to do anything to save the man's life.

