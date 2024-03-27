MEXICO

OnlyFans star Elena Larrea dies suddenly from blood clot at 31

March 22, 2024

Social media influencer and animal activist Elena Larrea died Tuesday at the age of 31 from pulmonary thrombosis, which caused a blood clot to form in her lung. Elena Larrea was the founder of Cuacolandia Equine Rescue in Mexico, established in 2017. Her organization was dedicated to rescuing horses, donkeys and mules from abuse and abandonment, according to People. Larrea amassed more than 20,000 followers on Instagram and had a loyal fan following.

Nine “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Little Hector dies in Tehuacán; heart attack surprises him while throwing away garbage

March 24, 2024

An 11-year-old minor lost his life in the middle of a public street in Tehuacán, after being surprised by an apparent heart attack. It was this Wednesday that the boy left the house together with relatives to throw away some garbage, when from one moment to another, he keeled over on the ground. One of the versions that is being considered is that the minor allegedly suffered a heart attack and fell to the ground, losing his life instantly. Another version is that when he fell to the ground, he suffered a strong blow to the head, the latter being what would have caused his death.

Runner who participated in the Gulf Race dies

March 24, 2024

A runner who participated in the Gulf Race keeled over during that sports competition, held in the Veracruz-Boca del Rio conurbation area, on Saturday, March 23. The death of the athlete was later confirmed. The participant was identified as José Cabañas Camargo, who during the race would have started to feel bad, keeled over, and was lying on the pavement. José Cabañas was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

No age reported.

Man dies of heart attack in Tlalnepantla

March 20, 2024

A withering heart attack ended the life of a man who was walking through the streets of the El Rosario Housing Unit. According to witnesses, the man raised his hand and pressed his chest on the left side, to slowly fall against the pavement just at the height of the bollard that divides both lanes of the road. Elements of the Municipal and State Police arrived at the scene, as well as paramedics, but a quick review determined that he no longer had vital signs, because his heart had already stopped.

No age reported.

They take a man to the Roma Medical Unit for a heart attack ; they do not treat him and he dies

March 22, 2024

On the morning of this Friday, March 22, a man died of cardiac arrest, outside a private clinic located in the Roma neighborhood of the city of Puebla. A co-worker of the man said he took him to the clinic, because the man began to suffer a heart attack. However, he added that he was not attended to. Subsequently, the subject became unconscious, and elements of the Municipal Police arrived at the site, as well as Civil Protection paramedics. The pre-hospital care staff tried to save his life with CPR maneuvers, but minutes later they confirmed his death.

No age reported.

He lost his life from a heart attack in the middle of the street in Chihuahua

March 21, 2024

It was on Móises Sosa Llerves Street where a person was reported to be unconscious. Despite more than half an hour of efforts to resuscitate him, the death was finally confirmed. The approximately 65-year-old citizen reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Ciudad Obregón: Man suffers heart attack and causes heavy accident; dies after accident

March 21, 2024

Last Wednesday morning, in the streets of the Aves del Castillo neighborhood, a strong collision was reported: a man, who suffered a heart attack, lost control of his car and caused an accident involving two more vehicles. The man died after the crash. According to the first reports, a 74-year-old man named Hector V.C. was driving a 1980 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The man was driving along Michoacán Street when he began to have a cardiac arrest, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle at the height of Águila Street. Seconds later, he crashed into the driver of a Chevrolet sedan. At the same time, they hit a Dodge Intrepid.

Ironmonger employee dies at a traffic light in Los Mochis; he suffered a heart attack

March 23, 2024

An elderly man lost his life mid-morning of this Saturday, March 23, while he was at the wheel of a van, at a junction of the Rio Las Cañas and Jiquilpan boulevards, in the Las Palmas subdivision. The deceased was identified as Calendario Osorio López, who was at the traffic lights when he suffered a heart attack that took his life suddenly.

No age reported.

The subjects found in El Centenario and on La Paz Highway died of heart attack s

March 21, 2024

The causes of death of 2 people found lifeless in Baja California Sur have already been revealed by the State Attorney General's Office. For both the subject found in El Centenario and the one who was found in the highway section La Paz-Los Cabos, a heart attack was the cause of their deaths. The necropsies performed by medical specialists concluded that the subject found lifeless on Sunday the 17th, between La Paz and Cabo San Lucas, was an acute myocardial infarction. The same was the case with the subject found last Wednesday the 20th, in the El Centenario ejido. They detailed that no signs of violence were found on any of the 2 bodies, nor at the scene of the events.

No age reported.

Man dies at bus station in Guadalupe

March 24, 2024

A man fainted when he became unwell and died on a bench at the Tauro station, in the municipality of Guadalupe, Nuevo León. The death was registered during Sunday morning. Security personnel said the man, in his 30s, entered the platform to board a bus.

No cause of death reported.

An elderly man lost his life after getting out of an urban truck

March 20, 2024

An elderly man lost his life after getting out of an urban truck on Concordia Avenue, where witnesses said that the victim started walking towards his home, when suddenly he began to feel bad until he was lying on the sidewalk. Paramedics arrived at the scene to confirm the death of the man, who was already inert after several minutes.

No age or cause of death reported.

COLOMBIA

Footballer falls and dies during training in Bolivia

March 23, 2024

Guillermo Denis Beltrán, the 24-year-old Colombian striker, was on the field attending a training session with Real Santa Cruz, a top-tier Bolivian football club. The Colombian player began to feel unwell and collapsed shortly after. He died of respiratory arrest, Real Santa Cruz said, issuing a statement on his death. “… He was training as usual and then he collapsed. They tried to resuscitate him, but he died as he was being moved to a clinic."

PERU

The sociologist and communicator Sandro Venturo died

March 18, 2024

Lima - The renowned sociologist and communicator Sandro Venturo died in the last few hours, RPP confirmed, while several of his friends mourned his death on social networks. Venturo was general manager of the communications consultancy Toronja, a researcher at the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) and was a regular guest on local media to analyze the national reality. Sandro Venturo (56), died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma - a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the lymph system. Older age, being male, and having a weakened immune system can increase the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

SURINAME

39-year-old Vijai Narain from Suriname has died

March 20, 2024

With heavy hearts and eyes full of tears,

Let us pray for peace as we mourn and stand.

A 39-year-old man, much too young to go,

His life, a story that is now complete, at an end.

His smile will be missed, his voice so precious,

But we will always keep his memories.

In every memory, in every loving gesture,

He will stay with us, no matter how far he gets there.

May his soul rest now, freed from pain,

May we honor his life, like a precious line.

Though he is gone, he remains with us,

In our hearts, forever, he will live on.

Nairain Vijaykumar

More known as Vijai or Birdjoe

Born October 24, 1984

Died March 18, 2024

Aged 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Liana Padilha of electronic duo NoPorn dies at 60

March 21, 2024

Singer Liana Padilha, lead singer of the electronic duo NoPorn, died on Wednesday, 20, at the age of 60, in São Paulo. According to Billboard Brasil, the artist was facing cancer. Liana not only sang, she was a plastic artist, producer and poet. In 2023, NoPorn was one of the attractions of the stage dedicated to electronic music at The Town festival. In addition, Liana and Lucas toured Europe and played at festivals outside the country.

MC Elloco dies, aged 34, victim of heart attack

March 21, 2024

The MC of brega funk, Cleiton Silva, known as MC Elloco, who also was a duo with MC Shevchenko, died on Thursday, at the age of 34, in a health unit in Recife. The artist was the victim of a heart attack, he was rescued but could not resist. He leaves a wife and a son. With a professional career that spans more than a decade, Elloco and Schevchenko formed one of the best-known duos in the brega funk scene.

Nurse dies age 36

March 24, 2024

Nurse Erlich Richard passed away yesterday. He was 36 years old and had a heart attack. Erlich worked for years at Unimed and Vita Hospital (now Santa Cecilia) in Volta Redonda. He leaves a wife and 3 children. Our condolences to all family and friends.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

It is with great regret that we announce the death of Corporal Eric Oliveira de Carvalho

March 23, 2024

It is with great regret that we announce the death of Corporal Eric Oliveira de Carvalho, who belonged to the tactical force of the 6th BPM, at the age of 39, this Thursday (21st), after a sudden illness. “A real example to follow. A policeman who dedicated his life to the service of the population in an impeccable way.”, lamented the president of ASPRA.

No cause of death reported.

Corporal Lima of the 49th Military Police Brigade dies

March 19, 2024

The well-known corporal Lima, who belonged to the 49th Military Police Brigade of Jundiaí, passed on Monday (18th), after suffering a heart attack. The corporal was unwell and was rescued by an ambulance from SAMU, to the São Vicente Hospital, where he passed. He was well liked by his friends and colleagues in the Military Police.

No age reported.

We regret the death of the municipal guard Silvana Soares Camara

March 19, 2024

We regret the death of the municipal guard Silvana Soares Camara, which occurred on Tuesday, 19th. With dedication and zeal, Silvana acted as supervisor of the Maria da Penha patrol of the Municipal Civil Guard and worked tirelessly in the protection, defense and guarantee of rights of women victims of domestic violence. Silvana leaves her husband and children. She passed away after suffering a heart attack.

No age reported.

Leila Minatti Andrade, aged 49

March 24, 2024

Leila Minatti Andrade died this Sunday, the 24th, at the age of 49. She had been hospitalized at the São José Hospital (HSJ) since March 21st, when she suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. Leila was the wife of the former commander of the 9th Military Police Battalion of Criciúma, Colonel Cristian Dimitri Andrade. She leaves her children Saulo and Milena, 21 and 20 years old.

Child dies during dental care at HPS

March 20, 2024

A child died during dental care at the Emergency Hospital Dr. Mozart Teixeira (HPS), in Juiz de Fora, on Tuesday (19th). The information was confirmed by the Municipal Health Department, which said that the death occurred in the course of the anesthetic induction process. According to the City Hall, the patient, whose gender and age were not disclosed, had a cardiac arrest, did not resist and died at the scene. The child had all the exams with indexes considered normal, including those of anesthetic and cardiological risk.

No age reported.

15-year-old teenager dies after pulmonary embolism

March 23, 2024

With extreme regret, we announce the death of young Lorena Vitória Santos Ferreira, at the age of 15, on Thursday, March 21st, in the city of Pirajá. She left us due to a pulmonary embolism. To all family and friends, our sincerest condolences.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Army determines death of 19-year-old soldier during training in Guaíra

March 22, 2024

A young soldier, identified as Gabriel Vinícius Honório Ramos da Silva, 19, died on Thursday (21st) in Guaíra, Western Paraná, after suffering a sudden illness during training. During an administrative march, an essential part of basic training, soldier Honorius expressed unease. Immediately, the medical team acted, providing first aid and referring him to the nearest Emergency Unit (UPA). Despite the efforts, Gabriel Vinícius was affected by cardiorespiratory arrest and died around 17:30.

Tais Barbosa Asunción, 26

March 20, 2024

Young Taís Barbosa Asunción, 26, died yesterday after three cardiac arrests as a result of dengue fever, according to information from family members. According to information from family members, the third cardiac arrest took Taís away. Young, full of life, projects and dreams, it leaves her family and friends in shock, not believing what happened. She came to spend Easter with her family members.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Professor from Campo Maior dies after sudden illness

March 21, 2024

On the night of Tuesday (19th), a teacher from Campo Maior, Deyse Mara Romualdo Soares, died at the age of 29, victim of sudden illness. The rectory of the State University of Piauí mourned the early loss of the professor and wished strength to family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

University principal dies after collapsing during race

March 24, 2024

The administrative director of the State University of Mato Grosso died on Saturday morning (23rd), after fainting while running in Colíder, 648 km from Cuiabá. According to the institution, Ilson Henrique Moreira, at the age of 35, had a fulminant heart attack.

Young Carapicuíba man dies of heart attack

March 24, 2024

Welington Santos Silva, 30, a resident of Ariston City, died today in Carapicuíba. According to family information, the cheerful and full-of-life boy was normal yesterday, he did not have any health problems, he simply went to sleep, and during the night he had a heart attack and died in bed. The increase in the number of heart attack cases among young people is a growing concern and has been observed in several countries.

Tragedy: after President of the Arbitration Commission dies, infarction strikes again and kills referee

March 22, 2024

Referee Anderson Scott da Rocha, 45, died after failing a physical test for the Catarinense Football Federation arbitration board. Anderson was recognized not only for his competence on the field, but also for the care he dedicated to his health, according to reports from close colleagues. The race was held last Saturday (16th). Anderson fainted after the physical stage of the test and needed medical attention and ambulance. He spent the night under observation but could not resist cardiorespiratory arrest and died early Sunday. Last month, a fulminant heart attack also killed Marco Antônio Martins, former referee and then president of the Arbitration Commission.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Prosecutor dies after having sudden illness during jury court

March 21, 2024

Prosecutor Engracia Guiomar Rêgo Bezerra Monteiro, 56, died after suffering a sudden illness during a session of the Ipanguaçu (RN) jury court. The Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Norte (MPRN) mourned the death, which occurred at dawn on Thursday, in the hospital where she was treated.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Firefighter suffers heart attack and dies inside barracks

March 20, 2024

Cardiac respiratory arrest in the courtyard of the Santa Felicidade fire station. Warrant officer Vieira, 50, had a sudden cardiac arrest ... he fell and received injuries to the face and shoulder ... he managed to get up ... he tried to call for help and fell again … he was found by the service team who began resuscitation...unfortunately he did not resist ...

Mourning in Guarabira: young man dies of heart attack while hiking

March 20, 2024

On social networks, many friends are mourning Allef's early passing. The young Guarabira resident, Allef Ramon, died in the early evening of Monday (18th), victim of fulminant infarction. According to people close to the family, Allef was walking when he had a sudden illness, was rescued to the Regional Hospital, but did not resist.

No age reported.

Welder dies of sudden illness at work

March 23, 2024

According to information, a worker who worked in the welding sector at the EBR Shipyard ended up having a sudden illness during the work carried out on Friday afternoon. He received first aid and then was taken to the Municipal Hospital for care, where he did not resist and ended up dying in the emergency room. The man with the initials R. C. I. S. was 30 years old and a native of Rio de Janeiro.

No cause of death reported.

A young Juazeiro businessman died due to heart complications

March 19, 2024

A young Juazeiro businessman died on Monday due to heart complications. Ricardo Matos Macedo, 36, was at the Rinette store on Ailton Gomes Avenue when he began to feel chest pains early Monday night. His girlfriend took him to the Unimed Hospital, where they recommended that he be taken to the Heart Hospital in Barbalha. When they were already close, Ricardo began to convulse and complain of severe pain. There was no time, and he suffered a heart attack before receiving medical attention. Two years ago, he had suffered a heart attack and had a catheterization.

Everything indicates that another person dies of a heart attack on public roads of Feira de Santana!!

March 19, 2024

A man died in the Muchila neighborhood on Monday morning, after falling ill and falling from his bicycle. It is suspected that the man had a heart attack. If confirmed, this is the 4th infarction on public roads in the city in a week.

No age reported.

Go in peace my friend Cabo Carvalho

March 22, 2024

We had some good times on the motorcycle! A heart attack took our friend this morning, my feelings to all family and friends.

No age reported.

A young Santa Isabel worker died of heart attack

March 25, 2024

Niepson, a young worker from Santa Isabel, died of a heart attack in Santa Catarina. May God comfort family and friends.

No age reported.

Jacó Ferreira, 33, died of a heart attack

March 23, 2024

Jacó Ferreira, affectionately known as "Bacor", from Castellón, 33, died of a heart attack. He resided in Santa Helena.

Death of Alexandra Antônia do Nascimento

March 23, 2024

Alexandra Antônia do Nascimento died at dawn on 23/3, at 47 years old, victim of a heart attack. She was a resident of Parque Suburbano.

Fabiane dies after falling ill in Santo Antônio de Jesus

March 21, 2024

The merchant Fabiane Costa, died on Thursday (21st), after being ill in Santo Antônio de Jesus. The young employee of an appliance store died quickly after the sudden illness, of unknown causes.

No age or cause of death reported.

Woman's death stirs Norte Pioneiro

March 21, 2024

Talita da Silva Jacob, 36 years old, died victim of heart attack and/or stroke, this Tuesday, 19th. She was separated and left behind an 11-year-old daughter. She worked as a saleswoman at the Milênio store in downtown Santo Antônio Da Platina.

ARGENTINA

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Pain due to the death of a young doctor in the region

March 22, 2024

The death of a young and outstanding doctor from the Allen Hospital shocks the neighboring city and the entire region. This is Oriana Sanhueza, 33 years old, who worked as the head of the Hemotherapy service. As a result of her painful death, the workers suspended the hospital claims that they have been making in their struggle for wage improvements. It was reported that the renowned worker was going through Covid, and it is not ruled out that this may be the reason for her death, although they did not want to rush either, since it is all too recent to establish the cause of her death.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

A teacher died from dengue in Mendoza - the director of the University Hospital stated that she was a healthy woman

March 23, 2024

María Inés Ramírez (55), teacher at three UNCuyo schools had been diagnosed with dengue last Monday at University Hospital and died this Friday. "We must wait for the results of the studies from the Forensic Medical Corps to know what the cause of death was," clarified the person in charge of the University Hospital in an interview. "…She left without any indication of needing hospitalization but with all the conditions to go back home," he reported. "The professor was in good health, and she was a healthy woman," confirmed the doctor at the University Hospital.

A 23-year-old woman fainted while jogging and died

March 24, 2024

A 23-year-old woman died suddenly after fainting while jogging in San Martín Park, in the city of La Plata. The victim was identified as Kira Yulisa Valencia Culanata, a student of Ecuadorian nationality who lived in the area. According to the testimonies collected at the scene, the young woman was jogging alone while listening to music when she collapsed on the ground.

No cause of death reported.

Shock in Salta: a football player died of a heart attack

March 23, 2024

This Saturday, the football community of San Lorenzo was shaken by a tragic news: during a match on the field of the San Martín Club, a player suffered a fatal heart attack. Despite the efforts of his colleagues to revive him, the approximately 50-year-old man lost his life at the scene.

