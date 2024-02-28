CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Chris Gauthier, of Once Upon a Time and Eureka, Dead at 48

February 25, 2024

Chris Gauthier, an English-born Canadian actor whose wide variety of TV credits included Once Upon a Time (as Smee) and Eureka , died on Feb. 23, at age 48. “We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” reads a statement from TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent to TVLine. “As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Quebec, a surgeon “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 1:

Richard (Rick) Jasmin, 65

February 1, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Rick Jasmin at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, on Monday, January 29th, 2024, at the age of 65. As a cardiac surgeon and distinguished researcher, he saved many lives and made a significant contribution to the advancement of research over the course of his 35-year career. As a professor and chair of the Department of Surgery at the Université de Montréal, he acted as a mentor to several students. He will be remembered for his professionalism, determination and dedication to his surgical and heart transplant patients. Thanks to the extraordinary CHUM team, especially Dr. Tehfe, as well as to the workers in the palliative care unit, for their caring approach. The family would also like to thank the CLSC Rosemont team, especially nurse navigator Isabelle Picard for her support and empathetic care. Donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer in Quebec “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 4:

Howard M. Greenfield, 70

February 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Howard M. Greenfield announces the sudden passing of a distinguished and cherished member of the Montreal legal community, on Friday morning, February 2, 2024, at the age of 70. Howard's remarkable life was a testament to his intellectual depth, literary and musical flair, and unwavering dedication to his deeply held beliefs. He delivered them with precision and humor that resonated deeply with those privileged to know him, as well as those who came upon his regular letters to the editor in the Canadian newspapers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An artist “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Darren Edwin Holt, 54

February 22, 2024

Darren Edwin Holt passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Monday, February 19, 2024 after succumbing to an unexpected illness. Darren was a talented artist and welder. He designed and carefully crafted metal art, railings, gates, picture frames, furniture, and sculptures and fabricated for construction projects. He won an award at the Calgary Stampede for a pheasant sculpture and was the main fabricator on the giant spider at Lagoon in Farmington, Utah, U.S.A.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Reported on February 16:

Janelle Estelle Strasbourg, 29, registered psychiatrist nurse

February 16, 2024

It is with unimaginable sadness and heavy hearts we share the sudden passing of Janelle on Feb 6th, 2024. At the tender age of 29 she peacefully slipped away in her sleep at home. She leaves behind her precious baby Phoenix, heartbroken parents Cyndi and Real, fur baby Kiya and a large circle of family and friends. Janelle graduated high school with a bilingual diploma and in 2015 graduated as a Registered Psychiatrist Nurse, where her focus was helping those with mental illness and addictions.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Ontario, a pastor “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 3:

Rev. Neil Danny Steenson, 65

February 3, 2024

Sundridge - On January 28, 2024, Rev. Neil Danny Steenson was unexpectedly called home by his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. His career focused on serving others. He pastored Kaslo Community Church, Arnstein Evangelical Baptist Church, Marchmont Baptist Church, and Renfrew Baptist Church.

No cause of death reported.

Link

85 “ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Reported on February 2:

Mark Inama, 60

February 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mark Inama, an exceptional man, father, husband, brother, grandfather, friend, and coach, on January 28, 2024. Mark's greatest accomplishments were his children, grandchildren, and the many hockey teams he coached throughout his career. Most recently, he was a respected coach at Heartland Dragons Hockey Association in Mississauga, where he had a significant impact on both players and other coaches. Mark was a mentor, leader, and advocate for countless individuals in the hockey community. Donations can be made in Mark’s memory to Trillium Health Partners Foundation for Glioblastoma Research.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Heartland Dragons Hockey Association in Mississauga ''vaccination'' mandate:

https://heartlanddragons.com/covid-protocol-2021-2022-season-what-to-expect/

Claus Wolfgang Luedke, 51

February 2, 2024

Peterborough - It is with profound sadness that the family of Claus announce his passing on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at the age of 51. Claus proudly served as a Provincial Constable with the OPP for 13 years. In his memory, donations to “Boots on the Ground – Peer Support for First Responders” would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 4:

Logan Hunter, 39

February 4, 2024

With broken hearts the family of Ronald “Logan” Hunter shares that Logan lost his short and valiant fight with pancreatic cancer at age 39. Logan was a passionate life-long farmer, an engaging student of life, a respected supervisor at Hydro One, an accomplished hockey player and coach. Donation to the Baker Pancreatic Centre.



Link

Hydro One’s ''vaccination'' mandate:

https://www.younganderson.ca/publications/bulletins/grievance-dismissed-covid-19-vaccine-policy-upheld

Reported on February 3:

Michele Marie MacDonald (nee Lynes), 59

February 3, 2024

Hamilton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother on February 2, 2024, at 59 years of age. Michele grew up in Hamilton. She was a pharmacy technician at the Juravinski Cancer Centre, where she was part of the first team of drug access facilitators who worked hard to obtain access for cancer patients to treatments they wouldn’t otherwise get. As a result, drug access facilitators are now an integral part of cancer centers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 2:

Kerri-Lyn Marie Shaw, 51

February 2, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Kerri-Lyn Shaw, on January 23rd, 2024, in Hamilton, Ontario at the age of 51. Kerri wore her heart on her sleeve, and was giving and kind in all aspects of her life. Kerri was also a huge advocate of mental health and was open about her own struggles in an effort to help others. Donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 5:

Kelly Scott-Renshaw, 48

February 5, 2024

Cardinal - A bright light extinguished too soon. Kelly Scott-Renshaw passed suddenly on January 31, 2024, at the age of 48. Donations to Lanark, Leeds and Grenville addictions and mental health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Edward Speers, 38

February 5, 2024

Jason Edward Speers passed away at his home on January 31, 2024. After working in banking and consulting, he began a long and productive career at Ontario Clean Water Agency, where his innovative ideas and passion for his work inspired many. He was also a natural athlete; he enjoyed hockey, golf, baseball, and even shuffleboard, whenever he got the chance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William "Billy" Simpson, 72

February 5, 2024

It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of our brother, father and uncle, William Lorne (Billy) Simpson, at the Welland Hospital at the age of 72. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra "Sandy" Wierre, 58

February 5, 2024

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts and immense sadness that we share the sudden passing of Sandy Melinda Wierre, at her home, on December 9th, 2023, at the young age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tanya (Peters) Scott, 35

February 5, 2024

Passed peacefully away after a 7-month illness at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KGH) on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the age of 35.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ross Winfield, 67

February 5, 2024

Parry-Sound - Ross Henry Winfield passed away suddenly while playing hockey on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, at the age of 67. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Censina Mary Gauci, 72

February 5, 2024

Thornhill - It is with deep sadness that we announce that Censina Mary Gauci died peacefully in her home on Saturday February 3, 2024, at the age of 72. Donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesse Martin, 33

February 5, 2024

Passed away suddenly in St. Catharines, Ontario, on Thursday January 18, 2024, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chris Minnie, 65

February 5, 2024

Tweed - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Chris, a devoted father to his two children and enthusiast of nature and the great outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawn William Wright, 43

February 5, 2024

Passed away at his home in Shelburne. Shawn had his own roofing and contracting business. He was a talented musician, singer, and songwriter, and loved performing live. He loved being with his children. In memory of Shawn, consider donating to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mr. Christopher "Chris" Marvin Dziurda (Raymer), 37

February 5, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with tremendous sadness the family of Christopher Dziurda announce his sudden passing on Monday, January 29th, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roy "Ryptyde" Drouillard, 66

February 5, 2024

Windsor - Passed away suddenly on February 3, 2024, at the age of 66. He dedicated the last few years to caring for his wife Pat, and he is now back in the arms of the love of his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Rose Hale, 72

February 5, 2024

Windsor - Passed away on February 3, 2024, at 72 years of age. Donations to Windsor Regional Hospital Cancer Centre Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cindy Lou Thayer, 63

February 5, 2024

Our beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, January 28th, 2024 at home in Barrie at the age of 63 years. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mandy Elisabeth Dirksen, 29

February 5, 2024

Fergus - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mandy, on January 31st, at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stanislaw Piechocka, 60

February 5, 2024

Mississauga - In dear loving memory of Stanislaw Piechocka, who sadly passed away unexpectedly at home on February 2. A truly loving husband and father, and a cherished friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Wilhelm Kurt Henningsen

February 5, 2024

Maynooth - Suddenly on Friday, January 5, 2024, Michael Wilhelm Kurt Henningsen passed at his home. Donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Canadian Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

George L. Nelson

February 5, 2024

Passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side, on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sharon Margaret Bugg (Henry), 68

February 5, 2024

After a courageous, short battle with cancer, Sharon passed away peacefully at the Oak Ridges Hospice in Port Perry, on Saturday February 3, 2024, at the age of 68.

Link

David "Mark" Hamilton, 65

February 5, 2024

Passed away at Perth Hospital on February 2, 2024, having battled cancer for about a year. Donations to Irving Greenberg Cancer Centre or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Craig McDonald, 41

February 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Craig McDonald on February 3, 2024, at the age of 41. After a valiant fight against cancer, Craig ultimately found peace at Lisaard House, Cambridge, Ontario.

Link

Robin Janelle Gales, 58

February 5, 2024

Peacefully entered into rest at her home after a hard fought battle with cancer, on Sunday, February 4, 2024, Robin Gales of Carrying Place, formerly of Picton, at the age of 58. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

James "Jim" Hamblin, 66

February 5, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jim, who peacefully left this world with his loving wife by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Jim’s love for Lakefield was unwavering. He dedicated his life's work to serving the village he cherished, leaving an indelible mark on its community. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Reported on February 4:

Gordon Paul, 65

February 4, 2024

Passed away suddenly on Monday, January 29, 2024, Gordon Paul of Cornwall, formerly of Chesterville, age 65.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Allen Noel, 63

February 4, 2024

Haileybury – Richard Noel passed away at the Temiskaming Hospital on Saturday February 3, 2024, at the age of 63 years. Memorial contributions can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Joseph Petry, 44

February 4, 2024

Sarnia - The family of Darren Joseph Petry sadly announces the unexpected passing of our beloved son, father, brother and grandfather, on February 2, 2024, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drew William Brown, 34

February 4, 2024

It is with profound heartache that Brad and Heather (Edwards) Brown announce the sudden passing of their youngest son, Drew, in his 35th year. Drew had the biggest heart and a loving soul. He would do anything for anyone. It didn’t matter if Drew had nothing, he would still find a way to help someone in need. He was a bright light who loved everyone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Eric Beauchamp, 39

February 4, 2024

It is with extreme sorrow that we announce the passing in Kingston of Daniel Eric Beauchamp of Webbwood, on January 31, 2024, in his 40th year. Donations may be made to Addiction & Mental Health Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy "Bubba" Morgan, 48

February 4, 2024

Dresden - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Jeremy “Bubba” Morgan on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024. Jeremy was taken from us too soon in his 48th year. He will be remembered fondly as a small town hockey boy with a spark for life and a mischievous glint in his eyes. He had a charming sense of humor that could carry a conversation, and was always looking to make his friends laugh. He loved each and every one of his friends, and was not afraid to tell them. Donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wilfred Sands, 33

February 4, 2024

Wilfred Wade Sands, a member of Walpole Island First Nation, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Effie Miserowsky, 75

February 4, 2024

Brantford - Effie passed away peacefully at home with her sons by her side at 75 years of age. She will be remembered for her kind heart; she was a loving person and a wonderful friend. Donations may be made in memory of Effie to the Canadian Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eleanor Reeve, 72

February 4, 2024

Chatham - It is with tremendous sadness the family of Eleanor Reeve announce her unexpected passing on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the age of 72. Eleanor was well known for contributing the Home Hunting Guide to the Chatham Daily News for over 25 years. After retirement, she dedicated her time to Loads of Love and most recently, was the smiling face greeting you at Frick's Fish & Chips. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and having lunches out with her close friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Joanne MacSweyn, 54

February 4, 2024

Jennifer passed away peacefully at home with family at the age of 54 on February 3rd, 2024. Jennifer always placed the needs of others above her own. A foundation for her family, she selflessly helped her lived ones through life’s challenges with an attentive ear or sound advice. In her 36 years at RBC, Jenn continually cared for her community without expecting anything in return.



No cause of death reported.

Link

RBC’s ''vaccination'' mandate:

http://tinyurl.com/2rtmv7vv

Michael Ross

February 4, 2024

Thornhill - Michael Ross passed away suddenly February 3rd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jane Stewart Irving, 67

February 4, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our sister, Jane Irving of Greenbank, Ontario, who passed away on Saturday, January 27th, at the age of 67 in Lindsay, Ontario. Janey was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and like a Scottish warrior she fought a courageous battle against cancer right to the end.

Link

Klaus-Dieter Schmidtke, 70

February 4, 2024

Waterloo - Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the age of 70. He was born in Wiesbaden, Germany. He spent his retirement working as a school crossing guard and at the New Dundee Trout Farm, as well as enjoying life at the cottage. Klaus was diagnosed with cancer in February, 2023, and made a point of living his remaining months to the fullest.

Link

Barbara Ann Heartz (nee Walker), 69

February 4, 2024

Barb passed away peacefully with her family by her side, after a brief battle with cancer, at Emmanuel House Hospice, Hamilton.

Link

Reported on February 3:

Lois Patricia Mezenberg, 67

February 3, 2024

West Lorne - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Lois Mezenberg on February 2nd, 2024. In Lois’s name consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lauren Elizabeth Clinton Spagnolo, 60

February 3, 2024

Cobourg - Lauren passed away unexpectedly. She was much loved by her son, Logan, and her kindness and humor will be hugely missed by her extended family and her many, many friends, especially those at the Cobourg Emergency Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Helen Ann Gohn, 73

February 3, 2024

Richmond-Hill - It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow, we share that Helen Ann Gohn (née Drake) suddenly passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the age of 73. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Jean-Claude Boutin, 36

February 3, 2024

North Bay - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Christopher announces his unexpected passing on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the age of 36 years. Christopher’s love of family drew him back to Ontario, where he established Crimana Power Corp., a commercial electric company specializing in mining. Christopher was a Master Electrician, most often working in Kirkland Lake Ontario, where he provided professional service to clients in the surrounding area.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Howard, 72

February 3, 2024

Margaret passed away in the Perth hospital on Thursday February 1st, 2024, at the age of 72. In remembrance, contributions to the Irving Greenberg Family Cancer Centre, Ottawa.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Edgar Labarge, 65

February 3, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Donald Labarge at the age of 65 years. Donald passed away at the Temiskaming Hospital on Thursday, February 1, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mr. Amilcar “Mike” Antunes, 55

February 3, 2024

Toronto - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Amilcar, affectionately known as Mike, Padrinho, Tio Mika, and AJ, on January 30th, 2024. Donations to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maria Domenica Verdirame, 70

February 3, 2024

Thornhill - In memory of Maria, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Gould, 59

February 3, 2024

Christine passed away surrounded by the love of her family at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on January 31, 2024. Donations in Christine’s memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Bridges, 71

February 3, 2024

Windsor - Passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2024, at the age of 71. Donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vicki Snyder, 68

February 3, 2024

Vicki Lynn Snyder of Walkerton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her dearest friends and family, on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Brightshores Health System, Owen Sound, in her 68th year after a courageous battle against cancer.

Link

Reported on February 2:

Steven Proctor, 34

February 2, 2024

Steven of Espanola passed away at the Espanola Regional Hospital on January 30, 2024, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Lacroix, 69

February 2, 2024

Suddenly at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, with his family by his side, on Wednesday January 31, 2024 at the age of 69 years. In memory of Brian, donations to CHEO, or the Ottawa Heart Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antonio Di Domenico, 74

February 2, 2024

Leamington - Antonio passed away at age 74 on January 31, 2024. He was an avid runner competing in over 18 marathons, including the prestigious Boston Marathon. He was an active member of the Leamington Roma Club, demonstrating his pride in Italian tradition. His infectious laugh and contagious smile will live on in the hearts of many. Donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diana Lee Richter, 65

February 2, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Diana Lee Richter (nee Wentzell) of Stirling, Ont.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dave Hanna, 40

February 2, 2024

Trenton - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dave at his home on Thursday, February 1st, 2024, in his 41st year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rachel Clare Knapp, 54

February 2, 2024

Elgin - Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Thursday February 1, 2024, Rachel (Henniger) Knapp of Westport, in her 54th year. Donations to the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation (Cancer Centre).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosemary Martin, 59

February 2, 2024

Collingwood - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rosemary Helen Martin on Thursday February 1, 2024. Rosemary had a kind heart and smile that lit up any space. Everyone was welcomed with open arms and love into her home. Donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arnold Snider, 68

February 2, 2024

Passed away after a brief illness in the early hours of Friday, February 2, 2024 at the Lennox & Addington County General Hospital at the age of 68. Donations made in Arnold’s memory to the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation (UHKF) Cancer Research or the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Auguste Bernier, 74

February 2, 2024

The family announces with great sadness his passing at the Timmins & District Hospital, surrounded by family, on Friday, February 2, 2024 at the age of 74 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zachary Hansen, 37

February 2, 2024

The family announces with sorrow his sudden passing on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at the Bingham Memorial Hospital in Matheson, at the age of 37 years. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Andrew Stevens, 32

February 2, 2024

Bowmanville - Passed away suddenly at home on January 29th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jack Zadow, 65

February 2, 2024

Passed away peacefully at the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the age of 65 years. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cary Robin Winter, 55

February 2, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly Monday January 29, 2024 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darlene South, 60

February 2, 2024

North Bay - Darlene passed away suddenly at home, at the age of 60, with her loving husband by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jenell Kelly Hoare, 44

February 2, 2024

In Richmond Hill on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harold Ronald Baker, 72

February 2, 2024

Cobourg - Passed away peacefully on January 30th 2024, at the age of 72. In April 2022, Harold was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The support received by family and friends these past two years will never be forgotten. All the visits, phone calls, and coffees and smoke breaks were so important for keeping his spirits up as he bravely battled everything that cancer threw at him. Donation to the Northumberland Hills Hospital - Cancer and Supportive Care Clinic.

Link

Patricia Lynn Schell, 62

February 2, 2024

Kitchener - After a brief but brave battle with cancer, with great sorrow we announce the passing of Patricia Lynn Schell at the age of 62. Donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation-Cancer Centre

Link

Kevin Bernicky, 60

February 2, 2024

Peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Wednesday, January 04, 2023, at the age of 60, after a courageous battle with cancer. Donations to Lanark County Mental Health or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Kyle Bannon, 35

February 2, 2024

It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Kyle Bannon, on January 31, 2024, in Kitchener, ON, at the age of 35. Tragically his life was cut short due to the long-standing mental health issues he bravely faced. He will forever remain in our hearts. Donations to the CMHA Waterloo Wellington in honor of Kyle.

Link

Reported on February 1:

Donald Kenneth Rice, 70

February 1, 2024

Oshawa - Unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the age of 70. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tommy Thibert, 42

February 1, 2024

Leamington - With broken hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Tommy on January 23, 2024, at 42 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luminita Rosianu (Spoiala), 68

February 1, 2024

Newmarket - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Luminita (Lumi) Rosianu. As we try to cope with this sudden loss and emptiness in our hearts we find some comfort in the meaning of her name, which is “little light”. A light that knows no fear of the dark.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lise Pharand, 66

February 1, 2024

Lise Pharand of Hawkesbury died on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at the age of 66. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shari-Lynne Patricia Empey, 52

February 1, 2024

With heavy hearts, the Empey family sadly announces that Shari-Lynne Patricia Empey passed away in the Hawkesbury General Hospital, January 30, 2024. We are sure Shari would prefer donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society for Ovarian/Cervical Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terra Cynthia O'Brien, 66

February 1, 2024

Burlington - Passed away suddenly on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald "Don" Patrick Dowswell, 63

February 1, 2024

Trenton - Passed away suddenly on Monday, January 29th, 2024, at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Maria Campanaro, 44

February 1, 2024

Windsor - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dearest Melissa on January 29th, 2024, at 44 years of age. Melissa had a gift of teaching others to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, which has influenced her family to be the people they are. She volunteered at numerous places and will be missed by many residents and staff from her current work at Chartwell Retirement home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Edward Shelton, 73

February 1, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bruce Shelton of Waterdown.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Méthot, 73

February 1, 2024

Vankleek-Hill - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Méthot, peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children, at the age of 73 on Wednesday January 31, 2024. In memory of Robert, please consider a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glen Thomas Shier, 70

February 1, 2024

Beaverton - Glen passed away suddenly on January 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Larocque, 70

February 1, 2024

Ottawa - We sadly announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Larocque on January 25, 2024, after a brave battle with cancer.

Link

Christine Moore, 63

February 1, 2024

Lakefield A - Christine Moore (Davidson) passed away peacefully after a short and courageous battle with cancer, on January 29th, 2024, at the age of 63.

Link

In Quebec, 27 “ died suddenly ”:

Karine Caron Sériès, 45

February 25, 2024

It is with sadness that the Sériès family announces the death of Mrs. Karine Caron Sériès on February 20, 2024, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald Duclos, 63

February 24, 2024

Gérald Duclos died on February 16, 2024, at the CHSLD Gertrude-Lafrance. The family would like to thank the staff of the 2nd North of the CHSLD for their good care and support. The family invites you to offer your sympathies by making a donation to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Bégin, 29

February 24, 2024

In British Columbia in Prince George, on Tuesday February 13, 2024, at the age of 30, passed away Maxime Bégin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annik Lartigau, 52

February 24, 2024

In Montreal, on February 20, 2024, on the eve of her 52nd birthday, Annik Lartigau, wife of George Markopoulos, died surrounded by her family. Annik greatly appreciated the care received in oncology. Please contribute to research in this area, in memory of Annik.

Link

Gabriel Frechette, 33

February 24, 2024

Surrounded by the love of his family, at the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on February 17, 2024, died at the age of 33, Gabriel Fréchette, residing in Victoriaville. The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of the neurology department, under the supervision of Dr. Cathy Gendron, and the Palliative Care Unit of the Regional Hospital Center. Any expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

Link

Marc-André Brochu, 39

February 23, 2024

On February 20, 2024, at the age of 39, passed away Marc-André Brochu. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alexandru Muscalu, 34

February 23, 2024

It is with immense pain that we announce the death of our much loved son, Alexandru Muscalu, on February 22, 2024, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hugo Gingras, 49

February 23, 2024

At his home, on Monday February 5, 2024, at the age of 49, Hugo Gringras died. He lived in Victoriaville.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathalie Bedard, 54

February 23, 2024

In Thetford Mines, on February 19, 2024, at the age of 54, passed away suddenly, Mrs. Nathalie Bédard.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gaetan Tremblay, 68

February 23, 2024

From Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, on February 22, 2024, died at the age of 68, Mr. Gaétan Tremblay. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hémato-Oncology department as well as the Palliative care staff of the CHRDL for their dedication and the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aurele Vaillancourt, 72

February 23, 2024

Mr. Vaillancourt died suddenly at the age of 72 at Sainte-Croix hospital in Drummondville on February 19, 2024, following a devastating stroke. He was originally from Tourville and lived in Drummondville.

Link

Alexandra Bergeron, 29

February 22, 2024

It is with infinite sadness that we announce the death of our beloved daughter Alexandra, which occurred last Saturday, February 10, at the age of 29. She lived in Saint-Georges.

Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to a Suicide Prevention Center in your area.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Simard, 48

February 22, 2024

On February 21, 2024, Mr. Éric Simard, died at the IUCPQ (Laval Hospital) in Quebec, at the age of 48 years and 4 months. The family would like to thank all his colleagues at Maxi, Mr. Jean-Sébastien Arcand and his partner Mrs. Claudie Hamel. Those who wish can send their donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charity Lynn Kahnapace, 47

February 22, 2024

Charity was called home by the Creator unexpectedly on February 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donna Presley, 67

February 22, 2024

Donna passed away with family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 20th 2024, in her 68th year.

Link

Robert Dubé, 65

February 21, 2024

At the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on February 17, 2024, at the age of 65, passed away Mr. Robert Dubé. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Émilie-Rose Binette, 2 months

February 21, 2024

Died on February 3, 2024, at the age of 2 months, Émilie-Rose Binette, domiciled in Gatineau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philippe Tremblay, 65

February 21, 2024

On February 17, 2024, died in Alma, at the age of 65 years and 9 months, Mr. Philippe Tremblay. The family would like to thank the staff on the 1st floor of Alma Hospital for the quality of care provided to Mr. Tremblay. Those who wish can make an online donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Ranger, 64

February 21, 2024

In Deux-Montagnes on February 18, 2024, at the age of 64, died Mr. Robert Ranger. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Steven Leibovitch, 65

February 21, 2024

Unexpectedly but peacefully after a short illness at the age of 65 on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Fuchs, 64

February 21, 2024

On February 16, 2024, at the age of 64, passed away Mrs. Elizabeth Fuchs. In her memory, donations to the Cèdres Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Normand Ouellet, 69

February 21, 2024

At Maison Marie-Élisabeth on February 19, 2024, died at the age of 69, Mr. Normand Ouellet (known as Kato), residing in Rimouski. According to Normand's last wishes, it would be greatly appreciated to compensate the sending of flowers with donations to Maison Marie-Élisabeth or to the Rimouski Regional Hospital Center, cancerology-oncology department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alain Boucher, 42

February 20, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Alain Boucher, which occurred on February 9, 2024, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Hébert , 34

February 20, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Jonathan Hébert, which occurred on February 18, 2024, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathieu Jourdain, 38

February 20, 2024

In Longueuil, on February 18, 2024, at the age of 38, Mathieu Jourdain, husband of Josiane Charest Caron, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chantal Cyr, 60

February 19, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Mrs. Chantal Cyr on February 16, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones, following a battle with cancer.

Link

Linda Marchand, 58

February 19, 2024

It was at the Center-de-la-Mauricie Hospital, Saturday February 10, 2024, that Mrs. Linda Marchand died peacefully, at the age of 58. She lived in Shawinigan. Ms. Marchand and the family would like to thank all the nursing staff at the Shawinigan Hospital and the Trois-Rivières Hospital (CHAUR); Dr. Naoual Oulmoundne, her radiation oncologist; and Dr. Marianne Larose from the hemato department-oncology. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

31 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Robert Sardoff, 50

February 26, 2024

On Thursday, February 22, 2024, Robert Sardoff passed away suddenly in Wainwright, Alberta at the age of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter “Pete” Wamsteeker, 58

February 26, 2024

Peter “Pete” Wamsteeker of Lethbridge, beloved husband and high school sweetheart of Charlotte Wamsteeker and father of Jeffrey Wamsteeker, Becca Wamsteeker (Dyck), and Kaitlyn Wamsteeker (Aird), passed away suddenly on February 23, 2024, at the age of 58 years. For those who wish, we ask for donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leif Finnebraaten, 48

February 26, 2024

Leif Alin Finnebraaten, long-time resident of Grande Prairie, Alberta, passed away at the age of 48 in Grande Prairie. Leif was raised in Manning and eventually moved to Grande Prairie to raise his family and work as a mechanic, and eventually an oilfield consultant.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joanne Marie Hanson, 46

February 26, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Joanne Marie Hanson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Dicks, 36

February 25, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Scott Dicks of Grand Bank announces his passing. Scott passed away on the Fishing Vessel Anne Risley in Mulgrave, NS, on February 22, 2024, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harlow Paisley Farewell, almost 4

February 24, 2024

Harlow Paisley Farewell passed away surrounded by love on February 8, 2024, at the Rotary House, Calgary, Alberta. Harlow was almost 4 years old; her birthday is February 14, 2020. In her short life, Harlow lived and shared love. She was brave, loving, smart, fierce, and headstrong, and made an impact on everyone she met. She had sparkling eyes and an infectious smile that made you feel as if you were the only person in the world that mattered. She was too young to go and our hearts are broken.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Jessie Ackerman, 33

February 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Tyler Jessie Ackerman on February 16, 2024, leaving a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. Tyler had a wide range of passions, including snowboarding, snowmobiling, dirt bike and jet ski racing, and peddle bike adventures. He was always eager to try new things, including blacksmithing or woodworking, and approached life with a sense of wonder and curiosity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lacie Aberdeen, 37

February 24, 2024

It is with profound sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of our loved one, Lacie Aberdeen (nee Medicine Shield), who was called home by our Creator on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the age of 37 years. She enjoyed watching Bryan and Tracy play baseball in Alberta and British Columbia. She also enjoyed her travels with her sister-in-law to concerts in Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary. Her favorite artist was Beyoncé.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Greg Lee Pete Watchmaker, 38

February 24, 2024

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, Greg was tragically taken from us at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donna Marie Pichie, 55

February 24, 2024

Donna Marie Pichie, of Macklin, Saskatchewan, passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2024, at the Provost Health Centre at the age of 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Conrad Donald Browatzke, 43

February 23, 2024

Timothy Conrad Donald Browatzke passed away February 19, 2024 at the age of 43. Tim’s families would like to thank the medical staff at 3 North at the Misericordia for treating their partner/son/brother with such respect and care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sally Ann MacArthur, 69

February 23, 2024

Sally Ann MacArthur was born July 8th 1954 in Ormskirk England and passed away suddenly at her acreage in Beaver County on Feb 21, 2024. Sally immigrated with her family at the age of 19 to Alberta, Canada, on a skilled trades visa in hairdressing. Her career in hairdressing gave her the opportunity to travel the world, teaching and earning degrees from some of the most prestigious institutions in her field.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Bedry, 58

February 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Mike Bedry announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at the age of 58 years. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his beloved mother, Pat; brothers: Darrell and Raymond; as well as numerous family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Dianne, 50

February 23, 2024

With shattered hearts and broken spirits, we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our beautiful girl, Lisa Dianne. Leaving us at the age of 50 years has left us totally devastated as a family and we feel like our hearts will never mend. We extend immense gratitude to the staff at the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre, especially the paramedics who worked on Lisa enroute to the hospital; Dr. Nwankwo; ICU nurses Lindsay and David; and all others who assisted us. Kindness and compassion were in abundance toward us and you all are a credit to your profession.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Adrian Boily, 46

February 23, 2024

On February 19, 2024, Richard Adirian Boily, loving husband, father, son, and brother, passed away in Edmonton, Alberta, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Vincent Cameron “Cam” Foster, 49

February 22, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Vincent Cameron “Cam” Foster of Edmonton, formerly of Athabasca, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at the age of 49 years. In lieu of other tributes, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gordon William Snow, 42

February 22, 2024

Gordon William Snow, beloved partner, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend passed from this life unexpectedly at his home in Fort McMurray on February 19th, 2024, at the age of 42 years. In his youth Gordon gave solo and ensemble performances with the Mount Pearl Show Choir. He also tore up the field playing rugby. He was an avid snowboarder, mountain biker, Lego builder, Star Wars enthusiast and lover of fantasy books.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joe Walisser, 64

February 22, 2024

Joe passed suddenly on February 20th, 2024. He was predeceased by his sister Bernice, his niece Stacey, his mother Valla, and his father Siegmund. On February 1st, he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer and passed away shortly after his diagnosis. He was an incredible friend, uncle, father, and brother who will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community.

Link

Cynthia “Cindy” Amalia, 50

February 21, 2024

On February 18, 2024, Mrs. Cynthia “Cindy” Amalia of Franchere, Alberta passed away at the age of 50 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel, two sons and two daughters

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sadie Johanna Vince, 44

February 21, 2024

Miss Sadie Johanna Vince passed away at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the age of 44 years. Sadie was born in Richmond, British Columbia and moved around and travelled plenty during her life, before settling in Edmonton, Alberta to raise her three children and follow her aspiration of being a Marketer and Graphic Designer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Doran

February 21, 2024

Our family and community lost a creative and talented free spirit with the passing of Brian Doran on February 15, 2024. After a courageous and valiant battle with metastatic prostate cancer, Brian passed away at his beloved St. Albert home.

No age reported.

Link

James Shawn Porsnuk, 55

February 20, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of James Shawn Porsnuk, who was born on July 6, 1968, and peacefully departed on February 7, 2024. The sudden loss of James has left his family in profound grief.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brent Goertzen

February 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Brent Goertzen share his passing after a short but fierce fight with cancer.

No age reported.

Link

Michael Robert Strong, 39

February 20, 2024

With sadness in our hearts, we announce the passing of Michael Strong, ending his battle with cancer in Medicine Hat on February 6th, 2024, at the age of 39 years. He had his struggles and was aware of his limitations, but when he put his mind to something, no one has more perseverance. He overcame a lot of adversity and appreciated all the lessons learned along the way. Although we are at a loss without him, we are grateful that he now rests easy.

Link

Reported on February 16:

Draper Scott Belly, 29

February 16, 2024

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, Draper Scott Belly of Frog Lake, Alberta, passed away at the age of 29 years. Draper is lovingly survived by his wife, Monica, and their unborn child.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard William John Jack, 59

February 16, 2024

Richard William John Jack, 59, of Cold lake, AB, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, after a short but courageous battle with cancer on February 15, 2024, in Cold Lake, Alberta. Richard had an illustrious career with the Canadian Armed Forces until his retirement in 2007.

Link

Shawn Fowler, 53

February 16, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Shawn Fowler at Red Deer, Alberta on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at the age of 53, with family and friends at his side. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. If desired, donations may be made in Shawn’s memory to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Copeland, 49

February 16, 2024

William Copeland of Calgary, AB, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristen Podolecki, 43

February 16, 2024

On February 13, Mr. Kristen Podolecki of Sputinow passed away at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Emmett Ormson, 48

February 16, 2024

Jonathan Emmett Ormson was born in Calgary in 1975, to parents Linda and Jack Ormson. He was a happy little guy, quiet, but very interested in the world around him. Jonathan moved to Athabasca, bought a house, and while working completed a graduate degree in 2022. Shortly after that, he joined the Faculty of Science and Technology as a student advisor. He loved his work and his colleagues.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randy Herrington, 46

February 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Randy Herrington on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

11 “died suddenly” in British Columbia :

Logan Chalmers Wolff, 22

February 23, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother, Logan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kara-Lee Krahn, 48

February 23, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Kara-Lee passed away suddenly in Kelowna, BC, on February 6, 2024, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Finn William Brittin-Howieson, 26

February 23, 2024

Finn Brittin-Howieson died suddenly on February 18th, 2024, at the age of 26.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Felicia Lynn Zaalberg, 34

February 23, 2024

In loving memory of our Felicia, who left this world far too soon on February 1st, 2024. The family would like to thank Dr. David Woodley, the staff at the Cancer Clinic and Palliative Care Unit at Jubilee, and the palliative care staff at San Penn hospital for care at the end of life.

Link

Landon Patrick Arnett, 25

February 22, 2024

Landon Patrick Arnett passed away on February 14, 2024, at the age of 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine Joanne Paterson, 68

February 22, 2024

Our beloved Mom, Elaine (known by some as “E”) died suddenly on February 5th at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Savoie, 32

February 22, 2024

Coquitlam - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Ryan Savoie, who passed away on January 24, 2024, at the age of 32.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Irene Roz Tyssen, 68

February 22, 2024

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, Irene Roz Tyssen of Rock Creek passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katherine “Katie” Nora Clegg, 35

February 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce Katie's passing in her home in Halfmoon Bay, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Cathy Louise Jackson, 65

February 22, 2024

Cathy passed away February 20, 2024 at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born June 26, 1958, in Toronto, Ontario.

Link

Tobiah George Heber Riley, 53

February 20, 2024

Tobiah passed without any of us, including him, knowing that our lives would be profoundly changed in a moment. On a warm sunny afternoon on February 9th, 2024, walking alone on a forest trail, Tobiah passed into a world where he can only talk to us in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

15 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Cecil Prince, 59

February 25, 2024

It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Cecil Prince on February 19, 2024, at the age of 59 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ariana Keegan Tessa Meekism, baby

February 24, 2024

Ariana Keegan Tessa Meekis, beloved daughter of Amber and Todd.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie Paul Desjarlais, 36

February 24, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our son, father, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, Jamie Paul Desjarlais, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberley Lynne Tottle, 54

February 24, 2024

Kim will be remembered for her sense of humor, big heart, and love of animals. The void left by her unexpected and sudden passing is immeasurable, but her spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Howard “Howie” McPherson, 70

February 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Howard (Howie) McPherson, at the age of 70, in Winnipeg, MB. Howie passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Ann Bartkewich, 68

February 23, 2024

Mary Ann Bartkewich, loving wife of Ernest Bartkewich, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cayden Michael Rayne Carfrae, 24

February 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden, tragic passing of Cayden Carfrae on February 12, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Eileen Patricia Funk Warthe, 64

February 23, 2024

It is with a mixture of sorrow and rejoicing that we announce that Eileen Patricia Warthe is home in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She entered His presence February 21st, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer.

Link

Gladys Sandra Ross, 49

February 22, 2024

Gladys passed away on February 16, 2024, in Saskatoon, SK. She was born October 23, 1974.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Thomas Peters, 19

February 22, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Justin Thomas Peters on Wednesday, February 15, 2024, at the age of 19 years. Justin passed at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon with his family at his side after a two-year courageous battle with leukemia.

Link

Georgette Samantha Okemow, 34

February 21, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Georgette Samantha Okemow (Watt) on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at her residence in God's Lake at the age of 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David John Bold, 48

February 21, 2024

David, beloved son of Joyce Bold, passed away in Minnedosa, MB on February 8, 2024, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Georgiana-Raluca Cisleanu, 43

February 21, 2024

In Loving Memory of Georgiana-Raluca Cisleanu, age 43, who passed away in Pilot Mound.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doris Dolores Joyce Enns McKay, 70

February 21, 2024

Doris fought a short yet mighty battle with cancer. She leaves this world a warrior. She slipped away peacefully, surrounded by her children and sister, with a smile on her face.

Link

Phoenix Rose Margaret Nabess, 2

February 19, 2024

Phoenix Rose Margaret Nabess passed away on February 11, 2024 in Thompson.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, 10 “died suddenly”:

Deborah Butler, 61

February 22, 2024

Passed away peacefully but suddenly at age 61 on February 21st, 2024. Donations may be made to the Epilepsy Association or a charity of one’s choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Tobin, 49

February 22, 2024

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the loss of a dear mother, daughter, sister-in-law, aunt and friend, Lisa Tobin, of Point La Haye, St. Mary’s Bay, who passed away suddenly, on Monday, February 19, 2024, at the age of 49 years. Lisa can be remembered for her kind, caring and generous nature, which lives on in the approximately 50 individuals who benefited from her organs she wished to have donated upon her passing. A special thank you is extended to the staff of Largo Medical Centre and Life Link of Florida for their care and support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Burrage, 46

February 21, 2024

Passed peacefully at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s, NL, at age 46, surrounded by her family and friends. Jennifer’s resilience and perseverance punctuated a successful career in both the mortgage and pharmaceutical industries, where her infectious personality converted many colleagues to friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jordan Thomas Squires, 25

February 21, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my loving son, Jordan Thomas Squires, on February 16th, 2024. His sudden loss has devastated many. He was a smart, thoughtful, courageous, loving man who was taken from us far too soon. May he rest in peace. Mom misses you and your hugs, love you forever Jordie xo

No cause of death reported.

Link

Genevieve Marie Martin-Belben, 65

February 21, 2024

After a brief and courageous battle with cancer, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Genevieve Marie Martin-Belben, 65, on December 13th, 2023, at her home in Bedford.

Link

Dakota Joseph Agnello, 28

February 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Dakota Joseph Agnello announce his sudden and untimely passing on Saturday, February 17th, 2024, in Corner Brook, NL at the age of just 28 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas “Tom” Smith, 64

February 19, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of the late Thomas “Tom” Smith of Jacques Fontaine announces his sudden passing. Tom passed away at the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre in Burin on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Maria Brown, 65

February 19, 2024

It’s with immense sadness that we announce Ann Maria Brown’s sudden but peaceful passing on February 19th, 2024, at age 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 18:

Sara Hennebury, 44

February 18, 2024

Passed suddenly away at Carbonear General Hospital on February 13, 2024, at age 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danny Wayne Oakley, 43

February 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loved one, Danny Wayne Oakley, at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital, St. John’s on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

18 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Melvin Pritchard, 46

February 25, 2024

The Family of Melvin Pritchard of Yorkton sadly announce his passing on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Melvin was 46 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel “Danny” Robert Joseph Langlois, 66

February 24, 2024

Daniel “Danny” Robert Joseph Langlois passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, February 19th, 2024, at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Russell Dwayne Douglas Landry, 43

February 23, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Russell Landry on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lori Ann Gail McLeod, 48

February 23, 2024

Lori Ann Gail McLeod passed away on February 20, 2024, in Melfort, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dylan Cory Pratt, 25

February 23, 2024

Dylan was called home unexpectedly by the Creator on February 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aaron Patrick Brownlee, 38

February 23, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Aaron Patrick Brownlee announces his passing on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at home in Regina, SK, at the age of 38 years, after a long and courageous battle with depression.

Link

Jason Peter Horse, 48

February 22, 2024

Jason was born on July 10, 1975, to Lila Horse and Billy Wapass. He grew up in Thunderchild, and has lived in Saskatoon for the past 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Candice Gail "Squalo" Sanderson, 27

February 22, 2024

Tuesday, September 10th, 1996 - Friday, February 16th, 2024. Candice passed away in Melfort, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Creedence David Moses Merasty, 13

February 22, 2024

Creedence passed away on February 17, 2024, in Stanley Mission, SK. He was born June 4, 2010.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mason Wuttunee, 30

February 21, 2024

With broken hearts the family of Mr. Mason Wuttunee announce his unexpected passing on February 14, 2024, at the age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dan Roode, 58

February 20, 2024

Daniel “Dan” Joseph Roode of St Denis, SK, a beloved husband, father and pillar of the community, passed away after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Dan was born on May 1, 1965 in Prince Albert, SK., and passed away on February 15, 2024 in Saskatoon, SK., at the age of 58 years.

Link

Gina Lenny Lemaigre (George), 42

February 19, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Gina Lenny (George) Lemaigre's passing on February 16, 2024, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ericson Bear, 31

February 19, 2024

August 10, 1992 - February 12, 2024, residing in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francis Lapointe, 42

February 25, 2024

In Burkina Faso, on January 6, 2024, Francis Lapointe died at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Desroches, 41

February 24, 2024

At the Granby Hospital Center, on February 21, 2024, at the age of 41, passed away Mr. Kévin Desroches. The family would like to thank the staff on the 5th floor and palliative care at CHG for the good care provided to Kévin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christian Roche, 48

February 21, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus hospital in Quebec, on February 9, 2024, at the age of 48, died Mr. Christian Roche.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Albert Mitchell Mallet, 38

February 21, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Albert Mitchell Mallett. He was with family at the hospital, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, February 13, 2024, when he left us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katerine Sylvestre, 52

February 19, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Katerine Sylvestre, which occurred with pain but also liberation at the Jeffery Hale Hospital in Quebec, on February 14, 2024, at the age of 52. Katerine chose the day of Love, Valentine's Day, to go find her mother Micheline! The family would like to thank the palliative care staff at Jeffery Hale Hospital. Katerine was compassionately followed by gynecologist-oncologists Dr. Alexandre Rozenholc in Gatineau and Drs. Alexandra Sebastianelli and Ève-Lyne Langlais in Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link