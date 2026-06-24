A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (99)

June 22, 2026

Jill Smokler, the New York Times bestselling author and founder of Scary Mommy, today, June 22, 2026, at her home in Baltimore [MD]. She was 48. The cause was glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer she had been fighting for more than two years. Jill gave millions of mothers around the world permission to tell their truth. Unfortunately, in April 2024, Smokler was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor with no cure, at age 46. She handled it the only way she knew how with honesty, courage and humor. She had three surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy. She flew to Germany to take part in an experimental mRNA vaccine trial. She did all of it publicly, on her own terms, the same way she had done everything else.

June 17, 2026

Sad news from Hollywood: Daveigh Chase (35) has died. The actress, known to many as the creepy ghost girl Samara from the horror movie “The Ring,” passed away on Tuesday at the age of just 35. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, confirmed to TMZ that Daveigh died from meningitis and blood poisoning. The sepsis had caused her body to gradually shut down. Earlier this month, she had already been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles due to malnutrition. Her family has since launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe.

June 22, 2026

Martha Zoller, a longtime conservative talk show host out of Gainesville [FL], has died at age 67 five days before she had planned to retire from her morning radio show on 102.9/550 WDUN-FM. “I’m just stunned,” said Bill Maine, vice president and general manager at WDUN who worked with her for many years at the station. “I can’t think of another word for it. I thought she was doing better. I spoke with her on Friday between our shows. We were just joking back and forth about something like we always do.” He said Zoller texted him Saturday saying she had to go to the hospital for chest pain but expected to be back midweek for her final shows. She had planned her final day to be Friday, June 26.

No cause of death reported.

June 19, 2026

KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh is mourning the loss of one of its own. Reporter Greg McAtee [69] has died. McAtee died on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. A statement from his daughters shared that he had been in “intense chemotherapy” for the past two years. Greg McAtee had worked as a traffic reporter for KDKA since 2017.

Researcher’s note – KDKA Radio operates as part of the Audacy broadcasting network. Audacy’s corporate COVID-19 employee vaccine [sic] mandates, which were initially enforced across the company, are no longer in effect: https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio/news/local/unvaccinated-city-employees-begin-facing-discipline

June 18, 2026

PATH MEGAzine and Publisher/Producer Kris Patrick is deeply saddened to announce the passing of gospel music legend Dr. Beau Williams. Even now, typing these words feels surreal, because I saw him just a few months ago looking vibrant, healthy, and full of life--like a man decades younger than his 76 years. But in reality, Beau was quietly fighting cancer, and he was called home on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Beau Williams was known for classic songs like “Wonderful” and “Walk Around Heaven,” music that helped carry him to No. 2 on the Billboard charts and made him one of gospel music’s most respected voices. Just two days after I saw him singing and sounding like an angel, he received the diagnosis that something was wrong. Seven months later, he was gone. Beau Williams was a gospel singer, minister, and recording artist from Houston, Texas, whose career stretched across decades of music and ministry. Raised in a church environment, he developed a powerful voice that blended soul, gospel, and testimony in a way that was unmistakably his own.

June 19, 2026

The longtime bassist for 90s band Sixpence None the Richer, Justin Cary, has died at the age of 50. Sixpence None the Richer’s lead singer Leigh Nash shared the news with fans, revealing that the band had set up a GoFundMe to support the bassist’s wife, Linda, and their family. Justin died on June 18, 2026, after recently suffering from a “serious stroke“ that left him requiring care at Albany Medical Center in New York. “Justin passed peacefully this morning and Linda was next to him,” read a statement posted to the GoFundMe. A statement posted earlier in the week before his death revealed that he had been admitted to ICU and had undergone two surgeries and was on a respirator after a stroke on June 11.

Reported on June 6:

June 6, 2026

Watertown, TN - Born and raised in Shelby County on the north side of Memphis, Billy spent his summers rodeoing and showing horses, while winters were spent playing music. He earned local success as a singer and songwriter, and his first recording was with Mastercraft Studios in Memphis in 1980. By 1994, his album, A Man Like Me, produced by Barry Beckett, debuted, charting three singles and videos, including the dance hit “Long-Legged Hannah From Butte Montana.” Billy toured and performed with such artists as Tim McGraw, Waylon Jennings, Brooks and Dunn, Charlie Daniels, Wynonna Judd, Toby Keith, and so many others. Billy lived his life with his priorities in the right order: Jesus first, family second, friends and neighbors third, and career after that. Billy also had a love and understanding for nature and animals, and cared for them and his land with great care and attention – just like everything else he did. Billy Dungy was born on January 14th, 1959 and entered his forever home on June 6th, 2026, after suffering a sudden cardiac event.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

June 18, 2026

Peter Grant props himself up in his bed in Palm Springs [CA]. He’s sitting beside his best friend of roughly 40 years, Gary Ridley, who helps hold up the iPhone so they can both see the Zoom call screen. The longtime companions speak to PEOPLE on a day when Grant, 65, was scheduled to conduct his last photoshoot. Two models were meant to fly out to work with the world-renowned photographer, who specializes in fitness portraits. He was going to capture them underwater, one of his signature ways of displaying human athleticism. In canceling the shoot, Grant was reckoning with the reality of what was happening to his body. Two months ago, he went to the doctor seeking treatment for what he assumed was a kidney stone. For much of his life, Grant has been “Mr. Healthy,” as he describes himself. He’s deeply immersed in areas of health and wellness, having put years of effort into his own body work and restorative healing studies. His medical team even nodded to that fact when they delivered the harrowing diagnosis. “The doctors were like, ‘You’re one of the healthiest people we’ve ever done this with,’” Grant recalls. “And at the same time, I’m ‘riddled’ - and that was their quote, ‘riddled’ - with cancer.” They estimated he had about six months to a year left. He was relatively open to the possibility of a treatment plan, so he underwent a procedure during which doctors tried to open up his pancreas with a stent, a necessary intervention if they wanted to try chemotherapy. “It was a horrifying, beyond painful attempt,” he tells PEOPLE. “It didn’t work … I came out of anesthesia writhing in pain.” The reality, he knew, was that repeating such a painful procedure wouldn’t guarantee success. And if the stent intervention was successful, enduring taxing rounds of chemotherapy treatment would, at best, only give him a few more months to live. Grant’s friend and former colleague Karin Flanagan reminded him of the option after he told her about his cancer. In researching MAID, Grant felt a deep appreciation for the fact that if he did decide to go that route, he didn’t have to travel in his fragile state to seek out that option in a foreign country. He could legally, peacefully make the end-of-life transition surrounded by loved ones, like his best friend. At the time of his interview with PEOPLE, Grant’s MAID event was scheduled for June 21, though he says on the call that he may decide to do it sooner, depending on how his condition fares in the days leading up to that Sunday. Grant moved his MAID event up to Monday, June 15, six days before his previously scheduled date and one day after his interview with PEOPLE. Beyond a basic awareness, Grant didn't have too much prior knowledge about medical aid in dying (MAID) before he considered it for himself. His current home state of California is one of 13 states, plus Washington, D.C., where MAID is legal.

June 18, 2026

Carly Douglas, a South Carolina-based fitness influencer, died on June 13. She was 36. Her death was shared in a post to her Instagram account on June 16. Douglas first revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer through a tearful video in March, calling the diagnosis “living in a nightmare” - especially as a mother. Over the next three months, she shared several updates with her followers, including videos about her chemotherapy treatments and from the hospital.

June 18, 2026

Dominican singer Alex Bueno has died in New York City following a prolonged health battle his team announced on Thursday. In a statement representatives confirmed that Bueno died on June 18 at 9:43 a.m. The singer had faced a series of health challenges in recent months. In September 2025 he was hospitalised after an episode of hypoglycemia that was initially linked to exhaustion and a demanding performance schedule. Further medical evaluations later revealed a brain tumour which was surgically removed. According to his team tests conducted after the procedure detected cancerous cells leading Bueno to begin preventive treatment. In recent weeks the artist remained hospitalised in intensive care while receiving specialised medical care following complications related to low sodium levels and blood pressure. He spent more than a decade living in New York while continuing to perform for audiences across Latin America and the United States.

Researcher’s note – The Key to NYC: Unlocking the City Starts With COVID-19 Vaccination [sic] Proof for Dining, Fitness, and Entertainment Venues: Link

June 18, 2026

Grammy-nominated producer Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, also known as Tay Keith, has died. He was 29. The music producer was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Thursday, June 18, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) announced in statement. His body was discovered after officers were performing a welfare check. No foul play is suspected, MNPD said. His death will remain unclassified until the autopsy results are complete. Keith hailed from Tennessee and worked with music’s biggest stars, including Beyoncé and Drake.

June 20, 2026

Casey LaLonde, a grandson of Joan Crawford who helped preserve her legacy as a Hollywood legend through public screenings of her films and home movies, has died. He was 54. LaLonde died suddenly Monday at his home in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, his family announced. Just last month, LaLonde was on hand at the TCM Classic Film Festival to help introduce a 4K restoration screening of the Crawford-starring Letty Lynton (1932), a big hit back in the day. He was scheduled to attend another screening of the film in July at the American Legion’s Hollywood Post 43 theater.

No cause of death reported.

June 16, 2026

Orange, CA - Former NHL star Kyle Calder was remembered in an emotional tribute by his daughter, Madison, after his death on Monday, June 15, at the age of 47. Kyle died after suffering “a brief illness,” according to the Associated Press. An official cause of death has not been publicly released. Kyle played 10 seasons in the NHL for the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

June 16, 2026

MOODY, Texas - Emily Bounds, a former softball star who was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma, has died. She was 29. Bounds grew up in Moody, Texas. She played softball at Sam Houston State University for two years before transferring to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where she graduated in 2019. Bounds was diagnosed with melanoma in 2023 while pursuing a master’s degree to become a physician assistant. She experienced back pain and leg weakness. Doctors found tumors wrapped around her spinal cord and brain. The cancer caused her to become paralyzed from the waist down.

June 22, 2026

PORTLAND, Ore. - Veteran Portland journalist Zane Sparling died on June 21 after battling a rare form of cancer for the last two years, according to The Oregonian. He was 33 years old. Sparling was known for covering crime, courts, public safety and Portland community issues. He gained national attention during the 2020 Portland protests when he was pushed into a wall by a police officer. Sparling was diagnosed with epithelioid hemangioendothelioma in 2024 – a rare form of vascular cancer that affects fewer than 1 in a million people.

A tech entrepreneur “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 9:

June 9, 2026

Daniel “Dan” S. Nydick, 64, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, formerly of New York City, passed away on June 9, 2026, in Pittsburgh after a brief battle with an aggressive cancer. Dan lived a life defined by curiosity, and his interests were amazingly varied. He was the kind of person who wanted to know how everything worked and who delighted in learning about the world around him. Professionally, Dan helped shape Pittsburgh’s emerging technology community. After working in Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute and Electrical Engineering Department and later at the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center, he embraced entrepreneurship and spent much of his career building innovative technology companies. His final startup, Avere Systems, was acquired by Microsoft, where he continued to work until his passing. He served on the executive board of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy in 2009, supporting its efforts to protect the region’s natural resources and landscapes. In 2012, he also joined the advisory board of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, helping advance its mission of preservation, research, and public education. These organizations reflected two of Dan’s deepest passions: understanding the natural world and ensuring it would be protected for future generations.

Researcher’s note - As an employee of Microsoft, Nydick would have been mandated for COVID “vaccination,” with no option to test: https://www.windowscentral.com/microsoft-require-covid-19-vaccination-all-employees-vendors-and-visitors-us?utm_source=chatgpt.com

June 17, 2026

Sumner City [WA] Council member Greg Reinke [59] was found dead Monday evening at his home, according to the city. Carmen Palmer, spokesperson for the city, told The News Tribune city administrator Jason Wilson got a phone call late Monday night informing him of Reinke’s death. Palmer said she heard Reinke died from natural causes. Reinke was a captain for East Pierce Fire & Rescue. He had also served at the Sumner Fire Department, according to Sumner police on Facebook. He retired in 2019 after 37 years of service.

No cause of death reported.

June 18, 2026

By February, the cancer lined her entire abdominal wall. But Joni Holifield didn’t reveal that to the Baltimore City [MD] Council because she wanted sympathy. She had a “once-in-a-lifetime at the end of a lifetime request,” she said during the Feb. 23 council meeting - to invest further in HeartSmiles, the nonprofit she founded in 2015, and make it the city’s “official strategy for youth success.” Holifield, after a nearly yearlong struggle with ovarian cancer, died this week, prompting an outpouring of condolences and reflections from city leaders and others who worked with her over the years. She was 47.

A child ‘‘died suddenly”

June 21, 2026

LYNCHBURG, Va. - In the midst of unimaginable loss, one Lynchburg family is choosing to focus on joy. Just days after losing their 7-year-old son, Kyrie Thomas, to neuroblastoma, his family is remembering the laughter, courage and determination that defined his short but impactful life. Kyrie died last week after a two-and-a-half-year battle with the childhood cancer. While his family is grieving, they say there is comfort in knowing his suffering has ended.

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

June 22, 2026

Strongsville, OH - Elise Grace Paine was born June 21, 2012, to Jonathan and Jennifer (Wojcik) Paine and big brother Nathan. She died unexpectedly on June 19, 2026, two days before her 14th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

June 20, 2026

Sophia Rose Arthur of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, passed away on June 7, 2026, just six days after her 15th birthday, after suffering a major stroke. She was a Freshman at Pittsfield High School and absolutely loved school. She looked forward to going every morning and enjoyed spending time with her many friends. Sophie was a good athlete and was a member of the PHS Unified Track & Field team. Sophie was empathetic and kind. She loved all music, something she enjoyed doing with her dad, and enjoyed playing piano.

June 18, 2026

Naytahwaush, Minn. - A 16-year-old Mahnomen High School freshman who faced a cancer diagnosis with humor, hope, and a smile has died, leaving behind a school community and family forever changed by knowing him. Trey Beauchamp, of Naytahwaush, died Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at his home surrounded by family and under the care of HIA Hospice. He was diagnosed with metastatic Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer, earlier this school year after experiencing health concerns during football season. He grew up playing basketball, baseball, and football, and was described by those who knew him as a smart, respectful, and outgoing young man who could make light of any situation.

June 19, 2026

An 18-year-old Virginia teen unexpectedly died of cardiac arrest just one day before he was set to graduate from high school, his family said. “As a mother, I was excited to watch him step into adulthood and pursue his dreams,” Rashita Wilson wrote in a GoFundMe about her son, Dominic McClair, who died last week. “Instead, I am now faced with the unimaginable task of planning my son’s funeral.” Wilson was checking on Dominic in his room on June 11 - the same day that Dominic’s cousin was visiting the family’s home to give the teen a haircut ahead of his graduation -when she found his body, she told Fox affiliate WAVY. The teen had no previous history or signs of health issues, according to Dominic’s loved ones.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

June 21, 2026

Charles Yancey Sipe of Richmond, Virginia, a beloved husband and father, died suddenly on June 9, 2026, at the age of 60. He was a law partner at Kiernan Trebach in medical malpractice litigation law.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

May 28, 2026

Dr. Steven Farrokh Nezhad, 55, of Boston and Wenham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2026, following a sudden cardiac event. Steve trained in internal medicine at Maine Medical Center in Portland, and in 2003 returned to Boston to complete a fellowship in gastroenterology at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, following in the footsteps of his father who had also been a gastroenterology fellow there a generation before him.

Researcher’s note - As a doctor, Nezhad would have been subject to the CMS COVID “vaccination” mandate, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

June 19, 2026

Kari Lyne Campbell of Unionville, MI, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2026, after battling hard against complications of a stroke. After graduating from Sanford Meridian high school, Kari pursued a calling in nursing that would share her kindness and giving nature with all who were lucky enough to meet her. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Delta College before starting her service to her community as a registered nurse, most recently with Aspire Rural Health System in Cass City. In her free time, Kari enjoyed spending time outside golfing, tending to her garden, or raising the many chicks and chickens that affectionately earned her the title of “chicken lady.”

Researcher’s note - As a nurse, Campbell would have been subject to the CMS COVID “vaccination” mandate, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

June 16, 2026

Lisa M. Engroff, 38, of Carbondale, PA, died suddenly on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at her home. Born in Carbondale, Lisa was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School and received her certification as a licensed practical nurse. She truly loved her job and she epitomized the definition of a nurse, dedicated, compassionate, resilient and caring. Lisa so enjoyed taking care of her patients and would go above and beyond even visiting them after work ended.

Researcher’s note - As a nurse, Engroff would have been subject to the CMS COVID “vaccination” mandate, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 12:

June 12, 2026

Rogersville, TN - Monica Capps Price, born August 14,1957 to Glen and Nola Capps, ascended to God’s Pearly Gates on Friday, June 12, 2026 after an unexpected cardiac event. She was a nurse for many years and also participated in helping her late husband, Rodney Price, at Colboch-Price Funeral Home until his death in 2012. Monica saw and believed in others who did not believe in themselves and that is the true legacy of Monica. Monica loved deeply and just wanted to be loved in return.

Researcher’s note - If Price was working as a nurse between January 2022 and May 2023, she would have been subject to the CMS healthcare worker COVID “vaccination” mandate, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

June 18, 2026

Craig J. Fennie, associate professor in the School of Applied and Engineering Physics at the Cornell Duffield College of Engineering whose groundbreaking research opened pathways for scientists to discover and design materials, died of a heart attack on June 14. He was 54. Fennie joined Cornell in 2008, after serving as the Nicholas Metropolis Fellow at the Center for Nanoscale Materials at Argonne National Laboratory. He leaned into Cornell’s collaborative culture to do his work, which depended on close partnerships with experimentalists who synthesized and characterized the materials his calculations predicted. Usually dressed in a T-shirt, with his lifelong love of punk rock worn – often literally – on his sleeve, Fennie cut a unique figure in the School of Applied and Engineering Physics. At the time of his death, he was serving as the school’s director of undergraduate studies, a role he had served in since 2022.

Researcher’s note - As an employee of Cornell University, Fennie would have been subject to their COVID “vaccination” mandate, which included a booster, and had no option to test: Link

A librarian “died suddenly”:

June 17, 2026

Des Plaines, IL - Longtime Des Plaines Public Library Board President Dr. Gregory Sarlo, 61, died early Wednesday morning (June 17) following a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He has served on the library board for the last 14 years, 13 as president. Mr. Sarlo is credited with shepherding numerous improvements and innovations at the downtown library. Leading the library through the COVID-19 pandemic by providing unwavering support to staff while helping establish protocols and operations that safeguarded the health of staff and patrons while maintaining strong access to library resources and services.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Reported on June 14:

June 14, 2026

Dianna Lynn Espinoza, age 60, of Roosevelt [Utah], died June 14, 2026, at her home after complications of a stroke. She taught special education for elementary schools. She was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan, listened to all types of music, and was a big John Wayne fan. She was a beautiful, warm, and welcoming women who loved her grandchildren and her children, including her two dogs, “Sissy” & “Bubba.”

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

June 19, 2026

ARCATA, Calif. - Cal Poly Humboldt announced the death of Head Athletic Trainer Shannon Childs on Monday, June 15. On June 8, 2026, Childs experienced an unexpected medical emergency and died a week later on June 15. Childs had served as the head athletic trainer at Cal Poly Humboldt since 2003 after previously graduating from the school.

Researcher’s note – California lifts vaccine [sic] mandate for school staff: https://edsource.org/2022/state-lifts-vaccine-mandate-for-school-staff/678020

No age or cause of death reported.

June 19, 2026

Colorado Springs, Colorado - Joe Miller, who coached the Liberty girls’ basketball team, died Friday after a “medical emergency” during a basketball camp at Liberty High School. In a letter from Liberty that was shared to Facebook, it said that the emergency happened at Liberty at the basketball camp, which hosted third through fifth graders as well as grades sixth through eighth for the two-day event. “Earlier (Friday) during a summer basketball camp at Liberty High School, Coach Miller experienced a medical emergency on site,” the letter read. “Emergency personnel responded, and we are working with the Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Colorado Springs Police Department. Because this type of incident involves an active response and review, details are limited at this time.” Miller worked in Academy School District 20 for more than 10 years and, in addition to serving as the girls’ basketball coach, was an assistant with the Lancers’ football team.

No age or cause of death reported.

Four first responders “died suddenly”:

June 22, 2026

One minute, Tyler Hendrix was celebrating graduation with loved ones. The next, an entire Maryland community was mourning one of its own. Hendrix, an 18-year-old firefighter, recent Kent Island High School graduate, and future US Air Force recruit, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, leaving family, friends, fellow firefighters, and classmates heartbroken across Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

No cause of death reported.

June 17, 2026

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - The Bloomington Fire Department announced the sudden death of one of its own on Monday. Captain James Schreiber, 53, died suddenly while he was off duty at his home, according to Bloomington Fire Chief Cory Matheny. He said Schreiber started his career with the fire department on March 10, 1997. He was promoted to engineer in 2008 and to captain in 2019.

Researcher’s note – Bloomington city employees have to be vaccinated [sic] for COVID by Jan. 4, or get tested weekly: https://www.ipm.org/2021-11-05/city-of-bloomington-employees-to-be-vaccinated-or-tested-weekly-by-jan-4

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 5:

June 5, 2026

A Fort Worth [TX] firefighter with terminal pancreatic cancer, whose final wish was to find a kidney donor for his ailing wife, died Friday, the Fire Department said in a social media post. Todd Brook was 59, and served the Fort Worth Fire Department for over 30 years, according to the post.

June 17, 2026

La Crosse, WI - Forrest Gregg Heitmann left this physical world on June 17, 2026, at the age of 55, after suffering a “sudden cardiac event” while at work. His love of community was demonstrated throughout his life by the choices he made. He chose to help raise and be a father to multiple stepchildren and nieces. He chose to serve on the Redgranite Fire Department. He chose to serve as an EMT for Waushara County. He chose to serve in the U S Army as a medic. He chose to serve those in need as a CNA at multiple facilities. Most recently, he chose to serve as an Environmental Assistant at Emplify Health by Gundersen as a Union member. We love and will miss this remarkable human being who touched so many lives for the betterment of all.

Researcher’s note - If Heitmann was working as a CNA, or as Environmental Ass’t at Emplify Health between early 2022 and May 2023, he would have been subject to the CMS COVID “vaccination” mandate, with no option to test: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/11/05/2021-23831/medicare-and-medicaid-programs-omnibus-covid-19-health-care-staff-vaccination

No cause of death reported.

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

June 17, 2026

Englewood, NJ - No one who knew or met him ever had a bad word to say about Englewood Police Sgt. Matthew DePetro. Matt died in his sleep, the victim of a heart attack, earlier today, multiple friends told The DeMarco Report. He was 46.

No cause of death reported.

Two cops “died suddenly” in Clayton Co., GA:

June 17, 2026

The Clayton County [GA] Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who died this week following a critical illness. The department described Officer Katrina D. Kanu [55] as an “extremely compassionate and dedicated law enforcement professional.” Kanu joined the police department in September 2022, and officials say she quickly became a valued member of the team.

No cause of death reported.

June 16, 2026

JONESBORO, Ga. - A retired Atlanta police officer who was found dead in his own driveway over the weekend may have died from a medical emergency, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County police officers responded to a home in the 70 block of Upper Riverdale Road around 9 a.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of an unresponsive person. When officers arrived at the Jonesboro location, they found 61-year-old James Edward Sinkfield lying in the driveway. Fire personnel also responded to the scene and confirmed that Sinkfield had died. Detectives are combing through the area but have found no evidence of a physical altercation or foul play at this point in the active investigation, according to Clayton County police. Although an autopsy has not been completed, police believe Sinkfield may have died from a medical emergency. Relatives said that Sinkfield was healthy, active, and still serving his community as a current police officer at Fort Valley State. Police confirmed that Sinkfield was serving as a reserve sergeant for the school at the time of his death.

A California jailer “died suddenly”:

June 17, 2026

Jerison Lamb [35], a retired correctional sergeant from California State Prison-Sacramento, passed away June 16, 2026. Lamb began his career with the department in May 2015 at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy. After graduating, he reported to California State Prison-Solano. Six years later, he promoted to sergeant at California State Prison-Sacramento, where he remained until retiring May 31, 2026.

Researcher’s note – From GoFundMe: In 2024, my life changed when I was diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM), one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer": https://www.gofundme.com/f/faith-and-hope-for-jerisons-healing-journey All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

An inmate “died suddenly”:

June 22, 2026

A 40-year-old South Carolina inmate died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Detention center staff found the man unconscious and not breathing shortly before 6:30 a.m., officials said. Officers called for help and began lifesaving efforts before emergency medical personnel arrived about 10 to 15 minutes later. EMS continued treatment and took the inmate to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:16 a.m. Sheriff Tony Breeden requested an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, in line with the sheriff’s office policy. Officials said the inmate had been held at the detention center since June 18 on a probation violation that had been revoked. Authorities have not released his name. The York County Coroner’s Office will identify him after the investigation is complete and his next of kin have been notified.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

June 19, 2026

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The Clarksville Montgomery County School System is denying liability in a lawsuit filed after a deadly bus crash that killed two middle school students [in March]. In a new court filing, CMCSS admitted that the driver was driving at the time of the collision and that the bus veered from its lane and struck a dump truck in the opposite lane. However, the school system denied that the driver caused the bus to veer into the opposite lane. CMCSS argued the driver suffered an “unforeseeable sudden loss of consciousness” or physical incapacity due to a stroke, cardiovascular failure or another medical event just before the crash. The school system also defended its handling of the driver, saying the driver was fully licensed, had passed all required Department of Transportation physicals, had a good driving record and had no prior medical or cardiovascular concerns.

June 21, 2026

A 66-year-old Howard City [MI] man died Saturday in a multi-motorcycle crash during a charity ride on Divine Highway in Portland, police told WILX. Another person was seriously injured. Portland police said their initial investigation indicated the man may have been having a medical emergency when the crash happened. Police had not released his name in the WILX report because family notification was still pending.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” in or around the waters:

June 21, 2026

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Prineville police say a man found dead in Ochoco Creek on Saturday morning likely died after a medical emergency. According to the Prineville Police Department, officers responded around 9:56 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man in the creek near NW Deer Street. When officers arrived, they said they found the man in the water and confirmed he was deceased. Police said investigators found no evidence of foul play and believe the death was the result of a medical emergency. The man’s identity is being withheld out of respect for his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

June 21, 2026

The sudden death of the 31-year-old Virginia native has left family and friends mourning far more than a son, brother, uncle, and friend. They’re remembering a sneaker-loving entrepreneur, basketball teammate, anime fan, and loyal friend who never seemed to lose touch with the people he cared about. Thanh, known to friends as Nick, died unexpectedly in Virginia, according to his family.

No cause of death reported.

June 17, 2026

Supandeep Singh, a 20-year-old from Assandh, Haryana [India], tragically passed away in his sleep in the Sacramento [CA], United States. Seeking a brighter future, Supandeep first moved to Canada before relocating to the U.S. to pursue new opportunities and support his family and started work at a store.

No cause of death reported.

June 22, 2026

Taunton, MA - As a high school hockey player, Joe Hunt provided unity and camaraderie inside the locker room every game. Hunt, age 49, beloved son of legendary Warriors head softball coach Russell Hunt and his wife Dianne, died unexpectedly on June 11, 2026. Following high school, Hunt completed a post-graduate year at Berkshire School, where he continued to excel in hockey. Hunt dedicated more than 25 years to H&H Machine Co./VSN, a family business founded over 80 years ago by his great-grandfather, Alton H. Hunt Sr.

No cause of death reported.

June 16, 2026

Morganton, NC - On Sunday, June 14, around 8:30 p.m., officers with the Valdese Police Department located a deceased individual in the parking lot behind Rock Drug Store and First Citizens Bank on West Main Street. They responded to a reported cardiac arrest, when they found Jacob Dewayne Revis, 23, already dead upon arrival. After reviewing video footage from the area, police don’t suspect foul play. The investigation is ongoing, and the Valdese Police Department is awaiting the findings of the autopsy.

June 22, 2026

Wichita, KS - Jennifer Kay Pate, 71, passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with cancer on Thursday, June 18, 2026, surrounded by her family. Family and friends would look to Jenny for her common sense advice. Jenny was a strong Christian. Her hard-fought battle with cancer brought her closer to the Lord and she spent a lot of time reading her Bible and devotionals.

June 22, 2026

Prescott, AZ - Nancy was born on March 3, 1966, and passed away on June 2, 2026, in Prescott, Arizona, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.

June 22, 2026

Brody Webster, son of Russ & Juli Webster of Herkimer, NY, died unexpectedly on June 18, 2026.

No age or cause of death reported.

June 22, 2026

Plymouth, IN - Diana Lynn Hoke, 60, died unexpectedly in her Argos home on June 10, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

June 22, 2026

Marinette, WI - Dustin Daniel Race, age 46, was born on March 9, 1980, and died unexpectedly on June 17, 2026. He worked as a welder at Fincantieri in Marinette, Wisconsin, where he was respected for his hard work and dedication.

No cause of death reported.

June 22, 2026

Lockport, IL - Harald S. Stokke, 49. Passed away suddenly on June 20, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

June 22, 2026

Nathaniel F. White, 64, of South Byrne, Toledo, Ohio, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, June 16.

No cause of death reported.

June 21, 2026

Kevin Kenneth Klein, 63, of Neenah, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17th after a brief, pain-free fight with a very aggressive cancer, surrounded by family.

June 21, 2026

Anthony “Tony” Bratsch, 46, of Benson, formerly of Willmar [MN], peacefully passed away while holding his parents’ hands at Essentia Health in Fargo after a short illness. Tony worked at Godfather’s Pizza in Willmar for a number of years. He later moved to Kerkhoven and then to Benson, where he worked at Burger King. Tony was active in many church groups throughout his life.

No cause of death reported.

June 21, 2026

Timothy R. Sarris, 66, of Linton, Indiana, passed away peacefully following a short illness on Saturday morning, June 20, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

June 21, 2026

Columbia, SC - William Joseph “Billy” Keenan, II passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2026, after suffering a stroke and a valiant battle with vascular dementia. He often said he enjoyed “the best childhood in the world” growing up alongside his numerous neighborhood friends. Billy had a love of the outdoors and all things sports, especially the newly formed Dallas Cowboys, which he followed religiously on his transistor radio. Billy will be remembered for his quick wit, his generous spirit, love of family, and his ability to make friends wherever he went.

June 20, 2026

Central Falls, RI - Ashley Ovalles Bonifacio of Central Falls passed away suddenly in her sleep on May 28, 2026. She was 20 years old. She was a popular student in the Transitions Program at Central Falls High School, where her personality lit up the room.

No cause of death reported.

June 20, 2026

Bristol, CT - Patricia Marie “Tricia” Wolowicz (Belanger) unexpectedly went home to Heaven following a sudden health event. After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America after high school, Tricia ended up making a shift in her career and working for Uyemura International, where she built an accomplished 28-year career. She recently achieved one of her proudest accomplishments by earning her bachelor’s degree and graduating summa cum laude.

No cause of death reported.

June 20, 2026

Toney D. Stutesman, age 50, passed away suddenly at this home in Oregon, IL, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

June 20, 2026

Greg “Cliffy” Krause, 49, of Wyndmere [ND], passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on June 16, 2026. Greg earned a degree in Agricultural Systems Management from NDSU. His first position as an agronomist was at CHS. Greg was proud of his fifteen-year career at MinnDak Farmers Cooperative where he could pull up to a field on his four-wheeler and check the crops.

June 19, 2026

Rockland, MA - Amanda Lee Lesiak, age 44, passed away suddenly, leaving behind a profound void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

No cause of death reported.

June 19, 2026

Pikes Creek, PA - Roger Edward Benoski, 57, died unexpectedly June 15, 2026, at home. Roger loved to drive, whether it be motorcycles, snowmobiles, side by side, or tractor trailers. He worked starting with Pete Skopec in the fields, Explo-Tech, Calex, Arthur Shelly Trucking , and most recently, Bolus Trucking.

No cause of death reported.

June 19, 2026

Daniel Gerald Misiuk, 67, of Libby, Montana, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, after suffering a sudden heart attack. He started a business with his brothers and eventually formed Triple M Insulation and then T.M. Window Products, where he worked for 20 years.

June 19, 2026

Long time 67-year resident of San Jose, CA, Denis LaRoche passed away June 16 at the age of 74 following a stroke. His interests as a young man included flying sail planes (gliders), motorcycle riding, sailing sail boats, kayaking and scuba diving among other things. He faced life’s challenges with dignity and resilience.

June 18, 2026

Alisha M. Miller (Halpin), age 35, of Wilmington [MA], formerly of Wrentham, passed away unexpectedly, along with her unborn son, Spencer Paul Miller, on June 12, 2026, at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. She later earned her master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University in 2022. Alisha’s dedication, professionalism, and exceptional work ethic led her to a successful career in the hospitality industry.

Researcher’s note – From Brave AI: Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) required all campus-based students to be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 or provide proof of a medical or religious exemption to attend classes on campus for the fall 2021 semester.

No cause of death reported.

June 18, 2026

Dawn R. Dillinger, age 55, of Westfield, formerly of Greenfield and Anderson, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2026. She graduated from Greenfield-Central High School and began her career as a veterinary technician, working briefly for the Animal Protection League. She later found her true calling as a Licensed Esthetician in Carmel, Indiana, where she built a successful career and touched the lives of countless clients.

No cause of death reported.

June 18, 2026

Mr. Jonathan N. “Jon” Lamica, 41, of Mt. Vernon, Washington, died unexpectedly at 2:21 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2026, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Illinois, while visiting family. He worked as a fitness and CrossFit trainer for several years before beginning his apprenticeship as an electrician. He was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon and was also a member of the local electrical union in Washington.

No cause of death reported.

June 18, 2026

Jonathan Friedrich Silva died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 4th, 2026, in University Heights, San Diego [CA], at the age of 31 years. He had an interest in so many topics that he had a hard time narrowing down a major, but at the time of his death, he had a GPA of 4.0 at City College and was poised to complete his major in Philosophy. He thought about physical therapy and the helping professions as he had been inspired by the treatments and interventions his mother had received during her illness. He was always very health-conscious and was interested in his diet and sustainability.

No cause of death reported.

June 18, 2026

Middlebury, Connecticut - Richard F. “Rick” Mazeika Jr., 53, died unexpectedly on June 6, 2026. He was proud of his work at GMN USA and of the people he worked with over the years.

No cause of death reported.

June 18, 2026

Ryan J. Nelson, 53, of Bonita Springs, Florida, died unexpectedly at his residence on June 13, 2026. Ryan graduated from Edison Community College, where he earned an Associate Degree in Respiratory Therapy. From an early age, he dreamed of becoming a firefighter. Pursuing that passion, he attended the fire academy and joined the Iona-McGregor Fire District serving as a firefighter/EMT and Paramedic. Ryan dedicated many years of service to protecting his community before retiring from the fire department in February 2016. Following his retirement, he opened and operated a specialty clinic in Bonita Springs, where he continued serving others until his untimely passing.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

June 18, 2026

Steven Michael Siegel, 62, of South Windsor, CT, born on January 9, 1964, in San Diego, CA, passed away suddenly on June 13, 2026, at his home. He had a long career at Reins Deli and then at the USPS in Manchester where he retired from in January 2026.

No cause of death reported.

June 18, 2026

Swainsboro, GA - Mr. Triston Hunter Faircloth, 27, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Researcher’s note – From Reddit: Police in Kennesaw, Georgia, are currently investigating the death of a person found near the train tracks close to Depot Park. “This was my friend. His name was Triston (Hunter) Faircloth originally from Swainsboro and he was working. We aren’t sure what happened at this point but at this point we do not think it was suicide, rather a tragic accident. But of course we’re waiting for more information. We miss him dearly💔”: https://www.reddit.com/r/kennesaw/comments/1u72vuc/body_found_in_outside_depot_park/

No cause of death reported.

June 17, 2026

COLTON, New York - Funeral services for Caleb Ryan Fisher, 24, of Colton, will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. at the Zion Episcopal Church in Colton with William Huckle presiding. Caleb passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Known for his work ethic and gentle nature, Caleb was talented with his hands and had a love of carpentry.

No cause of death reported.

June 17, 2026

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater [MN] for Cynthia A. “Cindy” Bluhm, age 68, of Clearwater. Cindy passed away at her home suddenly on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Cindy worked 39+ years for Stearns County Human Services as a Systems Specialist. She was a member of Rejoice Lutheran Church.

Researcher’s note – The Lutheran Church strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, and resisted accomodating religious exemptions: https://www.swpasynod.org/synodnews/religious-exemptions#:~:text=

No cause of death reported.

June 17, 2026

Fort Mill, SC - It is with broken hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Brandon Keith Anderson, affectionately known to family, friends, coworkers, and just about anyone lucky enough to cross his path as “Big Swerve.” Brandon passed away suddenly on June 17, 2026, following a massive stroke. He was 48 years old. Brandon’s nickname, “Big Swerve,” perfectly captured how he moved through life. He always said, “you can’t live through life in a straight line, you have to glide and swerve your way through it”, always adapting, laughing, and somehow finding joy in places others overlooked. If Brandon leaves us with one message, it might be the phrase he repeated countless times throughout the years -- “Hey y’all, you know what’s awesome about us? EVERYTHING.”

June 17, 2026

Christina (“Tina”) Tharpe Krasner, 62, of Myrtle Beach, SC, died suddenly of heart failure on June 12, 2026. In 2000, she and Bob retired to the home they had built in Myrtle Beach, SC, where she worked part time at Cracker Barrel.

June 16, 2026

Dear friends and colleagues, It is with great sorrow that I write to inform you that my brother Misha Kapovich passed away today, Tuesday, June 16, after a long battle with cancer. Misha was a wonderful human being and a mathematician of exceptional caliber. He leaves behind a profound legacy of research accomplishment and mentorship.

June 16, 2026

Emmett, ID - Austin William Botkin unexpectedly passed away on June 16, 2026, at the age of 20. Austin’s hobbies reflected his love of learning and his appreciation for the stories hidden in the world. He began rockhounding, spending hours searching for treasures in the dirt with his Grandpa Terry and Mom. His curiosity soon expanded into collecting old coins, each one presenting its own unique history. Eventually, his passion found its home in mechanics. Austin had a natural gift for understanding how things worked. His dream was to drive his Grandpa Ed’s semi-truck at the family business.

No cause of death reported.

June 16, 2026

PUTNAM STATION, NY - It is with deep love and sadness that we announce the passing of Jesse H. Moore on March 18, 2026, just one day shy of his 54th birthday. After graduating, Jesse proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he retired as a Sergeant First Class. Following his service, he dedicated himself to his family and remained a steady and caring presence in the lives of those who knew him.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

June 16, 2026

UNION CITY, Ind. - Kristopher J. Mills (Kris) passed away Wednesday, June 3 2026, at IU Health following a short illness surrounded by his family. He was a member of the Union City Elks Club 1534 where he also served as bar manager gaining many new friends during that time. He truly enjoyed cruises, always talking about the special deals he was offered.

No cause of death reported.

June 16, 2026

Perkasie, PA - Shane Michael Plenderleith, of Milford Township and formerly of Perkasie, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, June 14, 2026. He was 49. At just 21 years old, he became the owner and operator of Bagel Baker in Souderton. He later worked for Modern Concrete in Ottsville before pursuing his passion as a self-employed contractor. He owned and operated Elite Stamped Concrete in Perkasie for ten years and, most recently, Cornerstone Contracting for the past five years.

No cause of death reported.

June 16, 2026

Kouts, Indiana - Stephan Jacob Dubovich (known as Stevie or Jake), born November 13, 2000, of Valparaiso, Indiana, suddenly left this world on June 12, 2026. He was a proud member of the Carpenter and Millwright Union and was an extremely hard worker, always working extra shifts to provide for his growing family. He also knew about everything and could fix anything mechanical. Never needing to read directions, he could simply look at things and put them together.

No cause of death reported.

June 15, 2026

Algona, IA - Jolene “Jo” Lowther, affectionately known as “Mama Bear” had a Wild Heart and Free Spirit – she was called home by the Lord on June 8, 2026, after a miraculous 18-month battle with cancer. Even her doctor said there was no medical explanation as to how she survived so long without treatment with such an aggressive form of cancer. She was our Unicorn! Our once in a lifetime Miracle Mama! She’d say it’s the POWER OF LOVE!!! She was a hardworking woman but knew how to grasp onto her free time and make it hers. Traveling across the country, living in many different places, and having spontaneous adventures was where she loved to be. She had a BIG LOVE energy that she shared with every living creature.

Reported on June 13:

June 13, 2026

Irvin M. “Stan” Williams, 69, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on June 10th after a courageous battle with leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. Rare in life and death, Stan faced his illness with strength and determination. Stan will be remembered for his loyalty, generosity and unwavering support of the people and causes he cared about.

Reported on June 12:

June 12, 2026

Beaufort, SC - Tyler Grant Eppes, 43, passed away on June 3, 2026, after sustaining a severe brain stem stroke on May 4, 2026. A proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, Tyler served his country with the same unwavering dedication he brought to everything he loved. Tyler had an adventurous soul and enjoyed his travels to all seven continents. Tyler Grant Eppes was a hero and a warrior - not just in uniform, but in the way he faced life: with courage, with grace, and with a loyalty that never wavered.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

Reported on June 11:

June 11, 2026

Matthew Aaron Low, age 47, of Galena, OH, died June 11, 2026, of an unexpected and sudden cardiac event. Matt was a builder and creator at heart. His way of leading was most often found through empowering and encouraging those around him to never stop growing into the fullest version of who he knew they could be. He was committed to championing those he loved within every circle of his life.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 10:

June 10, 2026

Frederick Michael Eaton, 33, of Oshkosh, WI, passed away, on June 10, 2026, Michael was fighting an aggressive cancer and was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments. Fredrick worked at Taco Bell after school then was a caregiver for a number of years, went back to work at Taco Bell and worked part-time as a DJ with his friend Jordan Wilcox. Michael loved watching football, he was huge fan of the Patriots would not miss a game.

June 10, 2026

John R. Gassner, age 58, of Portage, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, after a courageous 19-month battle with an aggressive form of Stage 4 Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma. Those who knew John will remember him as a quiet man of little words who had a sarcastic sense of humor. John was truly one of the kindest, most caring humans to both people and animals, and his memory will be treasured by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Reported on June 7:

June 7, 2026

Irondequoit, NY - June 7, 2026, at the age of 71, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. She is a long-time member of Covenant United Methodist Church, where she was very active in the choir and church related activities. Her faith was very important to her and helped her navigate many difficult times throughout her life.

Researcher’s note: The Methodist Church strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, framing it as a “missional priority”: https://www.umc.org/en/content/covid-19-vaccination-named-missional-priority-gaf

June 7, 2026

Salt Lake City, UT - Roger Lynn Craig passed away suddenly due to a brain aneurysm, surrounded by those who loved him, on May 14, 2026, at the age of 69. Roger was one of a kind and continuously made life brighter for everyone around him until the very end.

Reported on June 6:

June 6, 2026

Abigail Hendricks, age 20, of Reedsburg, WI, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Abbi had the biggest heart. She was sweet and sassy like a sour patch kid. Abbi wanted all her family and friends to know she loved them. Abbi enjoyed music, camping, get-togethers, and caramel frappes. Abbi had such a special way with children. She had a special love for her dogs.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 5:

June 5, 2026

Douglas William Hansen, 54, passed away unexpectedly following a sudden cardiac event on June 5, 2026, leaving behind a family, circle of friends, and community who were blessed by his larger-than-life personality, generous spirit, unwavering loyalty, and boundless love. Growing up, he developed many of the passions that would remain with him throughout his life-faith, family, photography, music, motorcycles, sports, adventure, and an appreciation for the simple joys that make life meaningful.

Reported on June 3:

June 3, 2026

Janis Marie Hess, 73, of Estes Park, Colorado, passed away in San Tan Valley, Arizona, on June 3, 2026, following an aggressive cancer diagnosis. Janis was remarkable, manifesting happiness in herself and others. With a love of music, she played the flute throughout her life. Her faith in Jesus Christ led her to membership in the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies in 1983. Janis was known for her homemade food, including pumpkin bread, Christmas sugar cookie wreaths, chocolate sheet cake, macaroni salad, her grandmother’s Swedish meatball recipe, German chocolate pound cake, and personally decorated birthday cakes for her children and grandchildren.

Researcher’s note - Presbyterian Church USA leadership firmly urged everyone to be vaccinated [sic], and issued formal guidance saying Presbyterian theology does not support religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandates: https://pcusa.org/news-storytelling/news/2021/9/27/vaccination-and-faithfulness-time-pandemic

Reported on June 2:

June 2, 2026

Middleburg, FL - Our family is mourning the loss of Earnest “Scott” McCoy. He passed suddenly June 2, 2026 from a cardiac event, at the age of 62. Scott was a talented baseball player in his younger years. He enjoyed following NASCAR, fishing, and cheering on the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

April 30, 2026

Boise, ID - Mitchell Tomek passed away on April 30, 2026, following a sudden cardiac event. Following graduation, Mitch joined the Navy and completed his service in 2014. After spending several years living and working in Oklahoma, he returned to Boise in 2022. He was a kind and compassionate person who always wanted the best for everyone. He was a sports fanatic and loved golfing and attending events with his dad.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

CANADA (350)

Alberta (60)

Dustin Ernest Labelle , 52

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Ontario (271)