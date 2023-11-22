UNITED STATES

‘Transformers’ Voice Actor Dies at 69 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer

November 19, 2023

Peter Spellos was known for voicing Sky-Byte on 'Transformers: Robots in Disguise,' as well as appearances in 'Men in Black II' and 'American Dreams.' Peter Spellos, who voiced the character of Sky-Byte in the popular animated Transformers series, has died at 69, according to TMZ. The actor's friend, Jennifer Smith, told the outlet Spellos died Sunday at a hospice facility in Indianapolis as a result of pancreatic cancer. "He was loved and cared for and surrounded by people during his final days," she told TMZ. Spellos portayed Sky-Bite for 39 episodes of Transformers: Robots in Disguise , starting in 2000. He also held other TV and film credits, appearing as Motorman in the 2002 movie Men in Black II , and Gus in NBC's series American Dreams from 2002-2005.

Link

‘Extreme Weight Loss' Star, Dead at 40

November 14, 2023

Georgia - Brandi Mallory, a contestant on ABC's Extreme Weight Loss, has died. She was 40. Mallory's death was first reported by People, who confirmed the news via the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. According to the outlet, the reality TV star died on Nov. 9 in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Mallory's death was also confirmed via her family through an obituary shared on Legacy.com. Mallory competed during season 4 of Extreme Weight Loss in 2014. While on the series, Mallory competed in a Half Ironman, where she biked, swam and ran 70.3 miles in less then eight hours. Following her time on the series, Mallory had a career as a makeup artist and dance fitness instructor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A drummer “died suddenly”:

Kool & the Gang Drummer George Brown Dies at 74

November 17, 2023

George Brown, the drummer who gave Kool & the Gang its propulsive, infection beats, died Thursday after a battle with cancer, a Universal Music Enterprises spokesperson announced. He was 74. Brown — whose nickname was “Funky” — was one of seven school friends from Jersey City, New Jersey, who came together in 1964 as an instrumental-only jazz and soul group calling itself the Jazziacs. Other members included Robert “Kool” Bell on bass, brother Ronald Bell on keyboards and Charles Smith on guitar. The band went through several name changes, including the New Dimensions, the Soul Town Band and Kool & the Flames before settling on Kool & the Gang, the name that would become famous worldwide, in 1969. They signed to De-Lite records and released their first LP, the all-instrumental Kool and the Gang , in 1970. By 1973, they incorporated emerging disco trends in its sound, cracking the U.S. Top 10 with “Jungle Boogie” in 1973 and “Hollywood Swinging” in 1974.

Link

A rocker “died suddenly”:

Charlie Dominici died unexpectedly

November 17, 2023

Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy reports sad news. Charlie Dominici, the former vocalist of the American prog metal band, has died unexpectedly. He was featured on the debut album When Dream And Day Unite from 1989. Between 2005 and 2008 the singer released another solo album trilogy and he remained in close contact with Portnoy and Dream Theater. Charlie Dominici is 72 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A TV producer “died suddenly”:

Euphoria's Kevin Turen suddenly dies at 44 as he's remembered as a 'bright rising star'

November 13, 2023

TV producer Kevin Turen has died at the age of 44. The producer's father released a statement confirming Kevin's death, but did not note a cause of death. Instead, Edward, Kevin's father, wrote in a statement for Deadline: "Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him.”

Link

Three pro athletes “died suddenly”:

Mini-tour pro Jon Trasamar, inspiration behind recent Erik van Rooyen win, dies of cancer

November 16, 2023

Jon Trasamar, the pro golfer who Erik van Rooyen dedicated his victory to at the World Wide Technology Championship earlier this month, died of cancer on Saturday. Trasamar was 33. Trasamar, who is from Blue Earth, Minn., played college golf at the University of Minnesota, where he befriended van Rooyen, who was playing in the U.S. after growing up in a small town in South Africa. While van Rooyen found his way onto the PGA Tour (he’s a two-time winner), Trasamar played on the mini-tours, Latinoamerica Tour and Canada Tour. But Trasamar was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma about a year ago, and since then he had regular scans, played sparingly and caddied. In February, he learned the cancer had spread to his liver, back, spine and legs.



Link

From our researcher:

Canada Tour has courses that are played in Canada. It wasn’t until September 2022 that Canada lifted its mandatory vaccine mandate for all travelers entering or exiting the country via air travel.

https://tinyurl.com/he6rrm2c

Former Steelers WR Dead at 35

November 15, 2023

Former Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad wide receiver Devon Wylie has passed away at the age of 35, Fresno State football announced on social media. The cause of death is unknown. Wylie spent two weeks in Pittsburgh during the 2013 season. He was originally a fourth-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs before heading to the Tennessee Titans in year two. After that, he bounced around, spending time with seven different teams, including the Steelers. Wylie was a standout at Fresno State, catching 98 passes for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns during his career. The then-veteran joined the team when they needed a replacement for Markus Wheaton, who was dealing with a finger injury. During his stop in Pittsburgh, Wylie was viewed as an option for both the offense and as a return specialist.

Link

R.I.P Basketball Legend Paul Westphal: A Legacy of Resilience, Skill, and Enduring Impact

November 14, 2023

In a somber announcement, the basketball world mourns the loss of NBA player and coach Paul Westphal, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 70 in Scottsdale, Arizona, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. The University of Southern California, where Westphal played from 1969 to 1972, confirmed his demise. Westphal’s legacy in the NBA is a tale of resilience, skill, and an enduring love for the game. Drafted by the Boston Celtics as the 10th pick in the 1972 NBA draft, Westphal’s career spanned from 1972 to 1984, leaving an indelible mark on the league. A five-time All-Star guard, Westphal’s prowess on the court was highlighted by his role in the Celtics’ 1974 championship victory. However, it was the 1976 NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns that etched his name in the annals of basketball history. Game 5 of that series, a triple-overtime spectacle, is often hailed as “the greatest game ever played.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

A correction to a death we reported in September:

Tragic End: Former NHL Player Nic Kerdiles' Cause of Death Revealed

November 18, 2023

The untimely demise of Nic Kerdiles has been shrouded in mystery until recent autopsy findings revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma from a motorcycle accident. The Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville, Tennessee, released reports showing that Kerdiles had a substantial blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .124% at the time of the crash, significantly higher than the state's legal limit of .08%. The 29-year-old former NHL player and ex-fiancé of Savannah Chrisley suffered fatal injuries including multiple broken bones and brain bruising after his motorcycle collided with a BMW on September 23.

https://share.newsbreak.com/5g0mssu1

Shari Smiley Dies: Former CAA Agent & Manager Was 53

November 17, 2023

Longtime lit agent and manager Shari Smiley has died. Smiley passed away Tuesday at age 53. Cause of death is not yet known. Smiley had a long career in book to movie circles, and most recently had restarted her Smiley Management banner. Before that she had been at 3 Arts, this after a four-year stint at The Gotham Group. There, she sold the dramatic rights to several titles, notably In a Dark, Dark Wood, The Barbizon and An Anonymous Girl , all of which resulted in bidding wars. Smiley had also been a consultant for the executor of the J.R.R. Tolkien Estate.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Casey McIntyre, 38

November 15, 2023

Publicist-turned-publisher Casey McIntyre, a 2015 PW Star Watch Honoree, died at home in New York on November 12, from ovarian cancer. She was 38. McIntyre launched her children’s book career at Penguin Young Readers where she swiftly gained increasing responsibilities as she worked on campaigns and helped launch the career of bestselling author Richelle Mead (Vampire Academy) and worked with such authors as Marie Lu and Loren Long.

Link

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Dr. Nicole Martin reveals her dad died : ‘Doesn’t seem real’

November 19, 2023

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Dr. Nicole Martin revealed that her father suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. “I haven’t been able to find the words and still can’t,” she wrote via Instagram Sunday alongside a series of photos of her father. “Everything happened so fast and it still doesn’t seem real. Part of me is still waiting for one of your crazy phone calls. So many things left unsaid and moments we didn’t share.” The reality star, 39, continued, “Trying not to dwell on the missed moments and focusing on the improvements we made. You had a zest for life and I know you’re having a party up in heaven. Rest in peace dad. Love you. ” The circumstances surrounding her father’s death have not been released.

No age reported.

Link

Reported on October 28:

Mick Foley Comments On The Loss Of Kevin Nash's Son

October 28, 2023

Last week, tragedy gripped Kevin Nash and his family when news broke that his 26-year-old son Tristen had suddenly passed away. In the days that followed, messages from all across the wrestling world — including Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Terry "Rhyno" Gerin, and Ric Flair — came pouring in. We can now add Mick Foley to that list, who touched on the tragedy on his latest episode of "Foley is Pod," echoing the sentiment of everyone. "Our hearts break for Kevin," Foley said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Major League Baseball Owner Dies Suddenly At 63

November 14, 2023

On Tuesday afternoon, the San Diego Padres announced that their owner and chairman, Peter Seidler, has died at the age of 63 years old. Seidler had an undisclosed medical operation back in September. The team announced that he was on the "road to recovery" following the operation. On Tuesday, he died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A TV sports production crewmember “died suddenly”:

Chase Patrick Hayes, 38

November 14, 2023

Oklahoma - He was a talented athlete and musician. He graduated from Purcell High school in 2005. Chase soon discovered a passion for live broadcast. He starting pulling cables at 16, to running a camera, and then becoming an audio technician and audio mixer. He worked on shows from the NCAA, NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, Top Rank Boxing and PBR. His work aired on ABC, ESPN, NBA, CBS, NBC, FOX Sports, Bally Sports and Eurosport. His accomplishments were 5 regional Emmys and 1 National Emmy with ABC Sports. His production team became his family.



No cause of death reported.

Link

The Oklahoma Thunder did a tribute to Hayes:

https://www.facebook.com/andy.gib.31/videos/884052826128735

The family is in shock, according to his sister's Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/candace.n.hayes

A reference to Hayes’ sudden loss and unexpected passing :

https://news.snbc13.com/chase-hayes-okc-thunder-death-how-did-chase-hayes-pass-away-obituary/

Two children “died suddenly”:

Doctors Tell Mom Not to Worry After Toddler's Febrile Seizure. One Month Later, He Dies in His Sleep

November 16, 2023

Lindsay Miller tells PEOPLE she's trying to raise awareness for Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood after her son Mason, 2, died earlier this year. One month after Lindsay Miller was told not to worry when her 2-year-old son experienced his first febrile seizure, the family faced a tragedy that they never saw coming. On Jan. 21, Miller's toddler son Mason died after having a second seizure in his sleep, leaving the Oklahoma mom feeling "numb, shocked and in total disbelief," she tells PEOPLE. "For five months we had no idea why he died," she says. "It was just so sudden and unexpected.” The cause of death read 'complications of presumed febrile seizure' with a common childhood virus as the contributing factor (coronavirus HKU1). Mason had a fever and common virus at the time of death but otherwise was completely healthy per the autopsy results."

Link

11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection

November 15, 2023

Elyria, Ohio - An Ohio community is rallying around the family of an 11-year-old boy who died suddenly on Monday. Jordan Justice died unexpectedly after days with a cough, according to a GoFundMe organized to help pay the family’s medical bills. The fundraiser said Jordan fell ill with what seemed to be a normal respiratory infection Friday. He was sent to his Elyria home with cough medicine after seeking medical treatment. On Sunday night, Jordan’s family took him to the hospital after he collapsed in the kitchen of their home. His family called him an ambulance, and he was revived by CPR before being rushed to the hospital. Jordan’s heart then stopped for second time, and he was revived again before being flown to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. Sadly, Jordan died Monday afternoon, according to the fundraiser.

Link

Three college students “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 18:

Michael David Gavin, 20

October 18, 2023

Philadelphia, PA - In addition to excelling at football, Michael was an accomplished pianist, Altar Boy at Saint Agnes and an active member of Boy Scout Troop 153. Michael earned his Eagle Scout at age 12. Michael enjoyed all things outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing, and time at the beach where he also enjoyed surfing and jet skiing. Michael was a Certified Scuba Diver and had a boating license for small craft. Michael was thrilled to be accepted to the University of Pennsylvania and intended to join his fellow Quakers in community and on Franklin Field as a dedicated member of Penn’s football team, but in June of 2022, he learned that he had glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer for which there is no cure. Michael accepted the devastating news and decided that he wanted to fight the disease as a Penn student-athlete. His family, friends, medical teams, caregivers and the Penn Community embraced his decision and rallied from the moment of diagnosis to stand with him and support him. They ensured that he received the best medical treatment, both at home and abroad, and enabled his active participation at Penn academically and athletically. Michael’s fight defied the odds and inspired those who supported him to be their best selves. Throughout his battle those that came into contact with Michael demonstrated that kindness is everywhere, meeting him where he was throughout his battle and fueling his will to live. In the 22-23 academic year, while battling cancer, Michael earned a 3.95 grade point average and was honored by the Penn Football Team with the Coach Lake Award, which is awarded to the player who demonstrates leadership, team spirit, and unwavering Penn Pride.

Link

Reported on October 26:

Natalie B. Kim, 23

October 26, 2023

In 2018, Natalie graduated from high school as the Salutatorian from Delaware County Christian School. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry at Swarthmore College in Philadelphia. Following a gap year - just two short months ago - Natalie achieved her lifelong goal and matriculated at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine. Growing up, Natalie had two passions: music and animals. Just before turning three, she began playing the violin, going on to enthusiastically perform for her entire life.

Link

Kim “died suddenly.” From her mother’s GoFundMe:

Unfortunately her lifelong dream of becoming a vet abruptly ended during her first semester at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, when she was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/natalie-kim

Swarthmore’s “vaccination” mandate:

All students are required to demonstrate proof of vaccination with an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, among the various vaccinations Swarthmore students must receive as a condition of enrollment.

https://www.swarthmore.edu/covid-19-information/vaccination-and-masking

Former (beloved) Mayor of San Angelo dies of cardiac arrest

November 18, 2023

Texas Monthly is reporting the sudden and unexpected death of J.W. Lown — the former “charismatic and enigmatic” Mayor of San Angelo, Texas. The report was forwarded to me by an old friend whose father grew up in San Angelo. The report, titled J. W. Lown Governed San Angelo With a Smile—and Constituents Like Me Won’t Forget It, was written by a journalist in San Angelo who remembered him with great fondness. As for why the 46-year-old man (about to turn 47) died thirty years shy of life expectancy—the reporter expresses no curiosity about this.

Link

A minister “died suddenly”:

Carlton Pearson, influential Oklahoma megachurch founder who rejected hell, dies at age 70

November 20, 2023

Oklahoma City, OK — The founder of a former megachurch in Oklahoma who was branded a heretic and lost one audience — but gained a new one — after he rejected the idea of hell and supported gay rights has died, his agent said Monday. Bishop Carlton Pearson died Sunday night in hospice care in Tulsa due to cancer, said his agent, Will Bogle. Pearson was 70. Early in his ministry he was considered a rising star on the Pentecostal preaching circuit and frequently appeared on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, bringing him to an international audience. From a ministry he started in 1977, Pearson in 1981 founded Higher Dimensions Family Church in Tulsa — later known as New Dimensions Church, whose membership numbered about 6,000 by the turn of the century.

Link

A judge “died suddenly”:

McHenry County judge who died suddenly remembered for his love of family, animals ahead of funeral

November 18, 2023

Woodstock, Illinois - McHenry County judge who died after being found unresponsive in his chambers Monday is being remembered for his love of animals and his family ahead of a funeral service. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded around 8:22 a.m. Monday to the McHenry County Government Center, 2200 Seminary Avenue in Woodstock. Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Communication Specialist Alex Vucha said paramedics responded to a call of a person in cardiac arrest. An adult male was found unconscious and not breathing. He was rushed by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in Woodstock, Vucha said.McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said the man, identified as McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge, died at the hospital. McHenry County Chief Judge Michael Chmiel said in a statement that Coppedge, 61, of Crystal Lake, was found unresponsive in his chambers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Patricia Ann Stephenson Tenner, 66

November 14, 2023

Dr. Patricia Ann Tenner, affectionately known as Patty Ann by close family and friends, was born on September 5, 1957, in El Paso and passed away peacefully at her San Antonio, Texas, home on November 12, 2023. Patty Ann was a highly regarded figure in the medical community. She earned a Master of Library & Information Science degree from UT Austin and her M.D. from UTHSCSA. Her unwavering dedication to pediatric medicine spanned over three decades, during which she served as an intensivist in the San Antonio area. Her illustrious career culminated in her retirement as an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UTHSCSA.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Tenner was “vaccinated.” From our researcher:

Here she is with her "Vaccines save lives and stop the disinformation" Facebook banner:

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10219468584040702&set=a.1466607060601

Tenner also had a "I stand with Fauci" Facebook banner:

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10217667929945475&set=ecnf.1096273874

Another memorable Facebook post:

Hey! Did you all know that the FDA recently approved a treatment that reduces the chance of community spread of COVID-19 by 5X? Its trade name is called Wearamaskasshole. Side effects include mild inconvenience, possible victim complex, fear of people thinking you are a sheeple, being ostracized by your anti-vax plandemic bros, and the power to stop your own asymptomatic transmission as this country stubbornly dives right on into that second wave. Check with your doctor, or really anyone, to see if Wearamaskasshole is right for you.



https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10216875127405907&set=a.1818872307012

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 9:

Kathleen Martinez, 53

November 9, 2023

Kathleen Ann Martinez, (Kathy), of San Marcos, Texas, was born on June 29, 1970, and peacefully departed this world on November 5, 2023, after a courageous 7-month battle with cancer. Kathleen was awarded the title of "Best Nurse of South Texas" for two consecutive years. Her exceptional skills, empathy, and bedside manner were unparalleled, and her patients were not just recipients of care but beneficiaries of her genuine concern for their well-being. For 22 years, Kathy lovingly taught children's classes at her church, instilling in them not only the values of faith but also the importance of kindness, patience, and understanding. She leaves her husband of 35 years, 5 children and 7 grandchildren.

Link

Five policemen “died suddenly”:

Chamblee police sergeant dies after sudden illness , police chief says

November 18, 2023

Georgia - The Chamblee Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a sudden illness. Police Chief Michael Dieppa announced Friday morning that Sgt. Samuel Curry died Wednesday after a sudden illness. Curry had been a Chamblee officer since 2014, according to officials. He leaves behind three sons, a daughter, and parents, as well as his department family, the chief said in a statement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Retired Sergeant, Canine Handler Who Served In Westchester Dies At 50: 'Exemplary Member'

November 17, 2023

A police department in Westchester [NY] is mourning the loss of a retired sergeant from the Hudson Valley who served for more than two decades and was known for his love of his beloved canine partner. Putnam County resident Christopher Provenzano of Mahopac, who served with the Harrison Police Department for over 20 years, died on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the age of 50, according to his obituary. He also spent much time with his canine partner, Brixx, who he "is now reunited with," the department said in a social media post honouring Provenzano.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 10:

William Spalding, 50, Newton police captain and Framingham father of three

November 10, 2023

Newton Police Capt. William L. Spalding, 50, of Framingham [MA], died suddenly on Nov 1, 2023. Bill was a twenty-five year veteran of the Newton Police Department. Appointed as a patrolman in 1998, and promoted to Sergeant in 2006. In 2013 Bill was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and spent much of his time maintaining the departments “Support Services” and National Accreditation. A short time later, 2018, Bill was promoted to Captain where he commanded the Communications Bureau and most recently the Patrol Bureau. Bill was a member of the Massachusetts’s Coalition of Police, and held the position of Vice President on the local board.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 29:

Columbia County deputies find Palm Beach County deputy who was hunting dead from ‘medical emergency’

October 29, 2023

Columbia County, Fla. – A Palm Beach County deputy was found dead Saturday after his concerned wife prompted a search for the deputy who was hunting in Columbia County. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy’s wife grew concerned about his whereabouts after she could not get in contact with him, so she called law enforcement around 10 p.m. Eventually, the deputy’s cell phone data and a hunting stand believed to belong to the deputy helped narrow down the search area, CCSO said. The deputy’s truck was found near the Benton Tower, and the deputy was found dead not too far away. CCSO said the deputy died from an apparent medical emergency. There were no signs of foul play.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Former Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning died of cancer

November 15, 2023

Huntsville, Ala. – Former Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning [61] has died after a battle with cancer. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sheriff Blake Dorning who passed away today after a hard fought battle with cancer.“



Link

Six first responders “died suddenly”:

FDNY EMT dies from cardiac arrest at Emergency Dispatch Center

November 17, 2023

New York - A FDNY EMT died after a cardiac event while working Friday at a 911 dispatch center, the FDNY announced. Frederick Whiteside, a 22-year veteran of the department, was working at an emergency dispatch center in the Bronx when he suffered a cardiac event, the agency announced on social media. “Our hearts are heavy over the loss of EMT Whiteside,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “With more than two decades of service to the FDNY, he was a dedicated public servant and front-line worker. We are saddened by his sudden passing and join his family and friends in mourning his loss.” The FDNY said Whiteside was appointed to the fire department on April 19, 2002, and spent his career in the Bronx and in Brooklyn. He was assigned to EMS Dispatch in 2019.

Link

Funeral held for Oldham County firefighter who suffered medical emergency while battling wildfire

November 16, 2023

Oldham County, Ky. — Hundreds of people joined in mourning Sgt. Thomas Petschke Jr., a brother to his fellow firefighters. He died of a medical emergency after fighting a wildfire in Oldham County. He was 53, a father of two—Megan and Matthew Petschke—and married to Colleen Petschke.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Raleigh fire captain dies, wife creates fundraiser about cancer risk

November 13, 2023

Firefighters and emergency responders on Monday lined overpasses between Durham and Garner in honor of Raleigh [NC] Fire Department Captain Nathan Burgess, who died Sunday evening after a battle with cancer. Burgess passed away at Duke University Medical Center surrounded by family and friends, according to a social media post. Days before his death, Burgess' wife, Christy Burgess, posted on Facebook that her husband's cancer had returned.

Link

Baton Rouge Fire Captain dies after fight with cancer ; services held

November 13, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. - Family, friends and others attended a funeral service held for Baton Rouge Fire Captain William “C.J.” Sanders. According to the fire department, a public visitation for Captain Sanders, 54, was held on Monday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Istrouma Baptist Church, located at 10500 Sam Rushing Drive in Baton Rouge. A memorial service immediately followed at the church, starting at 11 a.m.

Link

Prospect VFD chief Ken Wilson dies after battle with cancer

November 13, 2023

Butler, PA - Ken Wilson, the assistant chief of Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, died at around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August. He was 51. Mark Lauer, president of the Karns City Regional Ambulance Service and longtime friend of Wilson, said Wilson’s death will be a huge loss to his community, and everyone who knew him.

Link

Reported on November 12:

Con Fire Firefighter Dies Sunday Of Occupational-Related Cancer

November 12, 2023

Contra Costa [CA] County Fire Protection District stations will fly flags at half staff this week for firefighter John Martinez, who died of cancer Sunday morning. According to Con Fire social media, Martinez was diagnosed with occupational-related cancer in 2022. He passed with his family at his side. Con Fire said Martinez leaves behind his father, John Martinez Sr, wife, Sara, and two children, Dominic, 12, and Caylee, 3.

Link

Two professors “died suddenly”:

San Francisco Surfer and Family Man Dies After Tragic Accident at Ocean Beach

November 14, 2023

San Francisco, CA - A beloved member of the San Francisco surf community has tragically passed away. Kirby Lee, a surfer and family man died, on November 6 after sustaining injuries surfing Ocean Beach four days earlier. He was 54 years old. On November 3, we reported that an unconscious surfer at Ocean Beach was rescued by fellow surfers, brought to shore “pulseless and not breathing,” and hospitalized at UCSF Medical Center. SFGate broke the news of his death on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday and captioned the post above: "A surfer found unconscious at SF’s Ocean Beach last week has died, his family said." It is still unknown what exactly caused Lee to lose consciousness during his last surf session. According to SFGate, other surfers said that Lee was wearing a helmet and the waves that day were "relatively calm" and around "three to five feet." In a story published yesterday, SFGate wrote: "Lee’s sister, Sabrina Umphress, told SFGATE over the phone that doctors were unable to conclusively say what led to her brother’s death. "They ruled out heart attack, they ruled out stroke, there were no injuries, nothing on the outside of this body that indicated he had been hit by his board and knocked unconscious, nothing,” Umphress said. “We asked the doctors so many times. It sounded like they were very thorough. It’s a mystery.” “Doctors said that there was extensive brain damage caused by lack of oxygen,” his sister said. “Kirby was an organ donor. They were successfully able to transplant his heart and kidneys.” Lee was an experienced surfer and an associate professor of pharmacology at UC San Francisco. He learned to surf in high school and took surf trips to Australia, El Salvador, Fiji, Nicaragua, and South Africa. At his time of death, he was an Ocean Beach regular and lived nearby.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yale mourns ‘compassionate’ professor, researcher, 41, who died suddenly

November 14, 2023

New Haven, Connecticut - The community is mourning Miraj Desai, a compassionate, creative and fun-loving Yale psychiatry professor and researcher of institutional racism, who died suddenly on Nov. 5 at the age of 41, according to those who knew him. “He was one of the most serious academic people you would meet, and one of the most fun people you would meet,” said Anthony Pavlo, a friend of 20 years and a colleague. Desai was an assistant professor at the Program for Recovery and Community Health (PRCH) at the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, having joined the Yale community in 2011. His research focused on implicit organizational bias, a theory and term he coined about how features within organizations contribute to the biases people hold. His academic peers said most research on racism focuses on an individual level, but Desai’s was novel for looking at institutions.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Dr. Joshua Moell

November 14, 2023

Rome, NY - In the veterinary community, the sudden passing of Dr. Joshua Moell has left a void that cannot easily be filled. Not only was he a skilled professional, but he was also a pillar of compassion, kindness, and humor. Dr. Moell’s ability to connect with people and animals on a personal level set him apart, making him a beloved figure in the field. His passion for soft tissue surgery and commitment to comprehensive and compassionate care made him an exceptional veterinarian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

From our researcher:

I literally called there this morning because we needed to get something for our dog, and a recording said, "Due to an Emergency, Rome Animal Hospital is closed today." This is nuts.

An undetermined number of soldiers “died suddenly” on military bases:

Authorities investigating multiple death s at Fort Stewart in Georgia

November 16, 2023

Ft. Stewart, GA - Authorities are investigating multiple deaths at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Nov. 15, the base's public affairs office said on Thursday. According to a social media post from Fort Stewart, the installation's law enforcement was "on the scene of an incident in on-post housing" at around 5:20 p.m. local time Wednesday. Kevin Larson, the chief of public communications at the public affairs office, said in a statement that there "are deceased individuals," but did not say how many people were dead, how they had died, or how the military was made aware of their deaths. The identities of those who died will not be released until their next of kin have been notified, Larson said. The Facebook post and Larson both said that "there is no reason to believe that there is an extended threat to our community." The incident is being investigated by Fort Stewart law enforcement and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. Larson said no additional information would be provided due to the ongoing investigation.

Link

Army mourns death of soldier found along trail

November 15, 2023

Fort Leavenworth, Kan. - A soldier in the U.S. Army has been pronounced deceased after he was found passed out on the side of a Fort Leavenworth running trail. Officials with the U.S. Army announced that on Monday, Nov. 13, Lt. Col. Bryan Herzog was found unresponsive on a running path near Sherman Army Airfield. Emergency services were called and Herzog was taken to St. John’s Hospital where medical professionals pronounced him deceased. The Army said Herzog was a member of the Joint Staff and had been at the Battalion Tactical Commander’s Development Course as part of the Army University’s School for Command Preparation. Army officials indicated that Herzog’s cause of death remains under investigation.



No age reported.

Link

From our researcher: Bryan Herzog was a poster boy for the Army’s encouragement of “vaccination”. This picture was distributed with the following caption:

Maj. Bryan Herzog, operations officer, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Conroy Bowl on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Jan. 14, 2021.

https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6482448/covid-19-vaccine

12 inmates “died suddenly”:

25-year-old Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies after medical emergency

November 17, 2023

Cuyahoga County, Ohio - Cuyahoga County officials confirm an inmate died Thursday after a medical emergency at the jail. The medical examiner has identified the deceased as Rogelio Latorre, 25. Officials say Lattore had a medical emergency around 3:52 p.m. and died at MetroHealth at 4:38 p.m. Lattore had previously been booked in Cuyahoga County six times on drug and contempt of court charges. His death remains under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Houston, three inmates “died suddenly” in one week:

Third in-custody death reported this week at Harris County Jail

November 17, 2023

Houston, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old man died at a hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Harris County Jail. Christian Rayo was transported by the Houston Fire Department EMS to a local hospital on Thursday due to the medical emergency. At approximately 3:36 p.m., he was pronounced dead at the medical facility. The sheriff’s office said Rayo had no apparent physical injuries and had been in jail since Jan. 8. This is the third in-custody death reported this week by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Robert Shelton, 60, died after suffering a medical emergency in a local hospital. He was hospitalized for a preexisting medical condition. A woman also reportedly died on Wednesday after being transported to a local hospital due to a medical emergency on Tuesday. Rachelle Mitchell, 42, had been in jail since April 24. She had no apparent physical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two inmates “died suddenly” in Colorado:

Inmate at Weld County jail dies after “medical emergency” while in custody

November 17, 2023

An inmate at the Weld County jail died Thursday night after experiencing a “medical emergency” while in custody, the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team reported in a Friday morning news release. The news release did not include many details about the incident or explain what was the emergency. The inmate, who was not identified, had an emergency at 11:47 p.m. at the jail. They were taken to the Northern Colorado Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. Another in-custody death occurred Thursday morning in Denver. A man being arrested suffered an “apparent medical event” Wednesday while officers arrested him, and he died the next day at a Denver hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate Ana Roybal Died In Custody After Medical Emergency At Galveston County Jail

November 16, 2023

Galveston County, Texas - A 59-year-old woman identified as Ana Roybal has tragically died in-custody at a Galveston County Jail. Galveston County officials are saying that the incident began on September 22. Correctional officers noticed that Ana Roybal was in medical distress. She was transported to the Carole Young Medical Facility in order to receive additional care. Despite life-saving efforts, Ana Roybal was pronounced dead on November 13 by medical staff. Her in-custody death report listed kidney failure as her medical cause of death. A full investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Link

Inmate Raymundo Carranza Died Following Medical Emergency At Wichita County Jail

November 15, 2023

Witchita County, Texas - A 56-year-old inmate identified as Raymundo Carranza has tragically died following a medical emergency at a Wichita County jail. Wichita County officials are saying that the incident began on October 6. Raymundo Carranza was being treated for some type of medical condition when his health took a turn for the worst. He continued to receive treatment for around 10 days. Sadly, Raymundo Carranza was pronounced dead on October 16. A full investigation into the in-custody death remains ongoing at this time.

Link

Inmate Gregory Taylor Died After Medical Emergency At Walker County Jail

November 15, 2023

Walker County, Texas - An inmate identified as Gregory Taylor has tragically died following a medical emergency at a Walker County jail. Walker County officials are saying that the incident began on November 8. Gregory Taylor was under the care of medical staff due to his medical condition. The next day on November 9, he was transported to the hospital in order to receive additional care. His health continued to decline at the hospital and Gregory Taylor was pronounced dead later in the day. His cause of death in the custodial death report was listed as cardiac arrest secondary to respiratory failure and sepsis.

No age reported.

Link

33-year-old identified as inmate who died in DeKalb County Jail

November 14, 2023

Channel 2 Action News has learned about the death of an inmate who was in custody at DeKalb County [GA] Jail. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office identified him as 33-year-old Michael Breedlove. Officers found him unresponsive in his cell after allegedly responding to a medical emergency. Crews tried to help him at the jail and he was eventually taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner has not released a cause of death. Breedlove had been arrested in July and charged with the purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 12:

Inmate Dies in Clay County Jail Following Medical Emergency

November 12, 2023

Clay County, FL – Jered Jerome Nichols, 44, died in the Clay County Jail after experiencing a medical emergency. Nichols, previously arrested for simple battery and retail theft, was assessed by medical staff when he appeared ill. Despite efforts to revive him, Nichols did not survive. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reviewing the incident. The Medical Examiner’s Office has also taken jurisdiction. Nichols’ family has been informed of the event. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office extended condolences to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 30:

Inmate dies from 'cardiac related medical emergency,' Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says

October 30, 2023

Rockingham County, N.C. — A Rockingham County Detention Facility inmate has died from an apparent "cardiac related medical emergency," according to the sheriff's office. Officials said on Monday, around 7:20 a.m., the emergency occurred in his cell. Officers, Medical Staff and EMS all responded to provide medical assistance; however, the inmate died. Deputies say neither suicide nor foul play is suspected in the inmate's death. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be performing a follow-up investigation, per standard procedure.

Link

Man suffers medical emergency, dies while hunting in south central North Dakota

November 16, 2023

Linton, N.D. – A hunter suffered a medical emergency and died while hunting in Emmons County in south central North Dakota Wednesday night. Sheriff Gary Sanders said the 62-year-old man’s wife called around 5 p.m. to say her husband hadn’t returned home to Menoken east of Bismarck. A team from the Sheriff’s Office, the Highway Patrol, and volunteers on UTVs searched for the man by pinging his cell phone. Sanders said they found a shot deer in the area, and then found the man’s pickup with his dog inside before finding the hunter. It appears the man, who recently had health issues, was walking out to the buck when he collapsed. He was found around 10:30 p.m. More information about the man is expected Thursday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two artists “died suddenly”:

Trailblazing artist Radcliffe Bailey dies at 55 after battling brain cancer

November 16, 2023

Frequently incorporating a sound element, Bailey’s sculptural assemblages and paintings evoked Black Americans’ past, present and future via existing images and objects. Radcliffe Bailey, whose trailblazing career as an artist lasted three decades and saw him construct an outstanding body of work that placed artifacts he gathered into a continuum of Black history, has died at 55. Bailey’s brother, Roy, confirmed he died Tuesday in Atlanta after a fight with brain cancer, ARTnews reported.



Link

Reported on October 31:

Christopher Lee Silva, 39

October 31, 2023

Christopher Lee Silva better known to most as "REVS" in the street art community. His ability to create awe-inspiring art work and his passion for street art alone have made him a legacy in the graffiti art community. Revs street art has left an imprint all around the San Antonio [Texas] area for many years to come.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Silva “died suddenly.” From his sister's GoFundMe:

I find myself striving to gather my thoughts, as well as the right words to use on behalf of my brother. However the reality is that there are no right words to use or ways to express the devastation our family has endured. Due to the sudden and unexpected death of my brother 39-year-old Christopher Lee Silva.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-arrangementschristopher-lee-silva-revs

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 12:

Former Tennessee athletic director Mike Hamilton dies at 60

November 12, 2023

Former Tennessee athletic director Mike Hamilton died Friday. He was 60. Hamilton had been battling cancer and was in line to receive a liver transplant, according to posts on his Instagram account on July 23 and Oct. 8. “At the end of last week, I was notified ... that I was now officially listed for a transplant," the Oct. 8 post said. "I am in position #1A and so we are off to see what happens at UCHealth as they told me to be on-site by no later than this weekend. We covet your prayers. We also ask that you pray for the family who will suffer death to give me Life. God is good."

Link

George Williams Sawyer, Jr., 54

November 12, 2023

Nashua, NH - George Williams Sawyer, Jr. – “Tom”– died suddenly of a cardiac event at his home on the morning of Sunday November 12, 2023. Beloved teacher and coach, devoted friend and mentor, and ultimate family man, Tom meant the world to all who knew him.

Link

Five teachers “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 11:

‘Superwoman' mother of 5 dies from bacterial infection, leaves behind grieving husband

November 11, 2023

West Palm Beach, Fla. — A West Palm Beach family is grieving after a mother of five who was a two-time cancer survivor, died suddenly from a rare bacterial infection. Chris Calvert spoke with WPTV Friday as he continues to mourn the loss of his wife, Elizabeth Jane Calvert, 48. He said he finds comfort in knowing she is leaving behind a lasting legacy. Most knew her as Jenny. She was a mom to five adopted children, including an adult, as well as a sports coach, a special needs teacher, a second-degree black belt and an active member of her church.

Link

Reported on November 5:

Daniel Wayne Barecky, 36

November 5, 2023

Daniel Wayne Barecky went Home to be with Jesus on November 1, 2023, in Wimberley, Texas, after a courageous battle against Glioblastoma Multiforme. He was 36 at the time of his passing. Daniel was an accomplished academic, graduating from Abilene Christian University in the fall of 2010 with a Bachelors Degree in Biblical Text and English, and later engaged in some Master's Studies in Biblical Theology. A man of faith, thoughtfulness, and selfless affection, his gentle spirit touched countless hearts throughout his life. His passion for teaching burgeoned into a glowing career as he spent a decade nurturing young minds as a pre-kindergarten teacher at the Childcare Network in Oklahoma City. Daniel was a man captivated by life's simplest pleasures. A skilled violinist and fiddler with an utmost appreciation for music, he exhibited a raw passion and talent that was simply awe-inspiring. He relished the delights of good food and found profound beauty in nature and design. An avid hunter, Daniel looked forward to hunting trips, especially for white-tail deer, a tradition shared with his father Wayne that solidified their bond further.

Link

Reported on November 10:

Carol Reznicek

November 10, 2023

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Carol Reznicek (Belleville, Illinois), who passed away on October 30, 2023. Leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of Carol Reznicek to pay them a last tribute.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

From her daughters Facebook page:

My biggest fan and fiercest critic - our mother - unexpectedly passed away last weekend. Just as Cora and I stepped out into the cold, Chicago air to take the town by storm, visit the Shedd Aquarium, and take in an epic Queen concert - I got a call from the Shiloh Police Department telling me that my mom didn't come to bowling. Her bowling friends became worried and called in a wellness check. They found her deceased on the floor. Our hearts are shattered.”

https://tinyurl.com/5fypbb3v

Reznicek was “vaccinated”:

For those who are NOT vaccinated yet, PLEASE look at this closely! This is actual data that proves the vaccine is working. If you get Covid now you could get much sicker than you expect. Think of how that would impact your immediate family. GET THE SHOT! NO MORE EXCUSES.”

https://m.facebook.com/stelizhshs/photos/a.269837876451504/3721597251275532/?type=3&mibextid=qC1gEa

Reported on June 6:

Katrina Kay Barker, 53

July 6, 2023

Katrina Kay Barker, age 53, of Killeen, Texas, passed away Friday, June 30 2023. She attended Tarleton State University where she received BS and MA degrees in Education and Certification as a Educational Diagnostician. She has been a Killeen ISD Educational Diagnostician since 2018 and she was a special education teacher with 20 years of service. Katrina was a weekend warrior in Weir, Texas, continuing her school work on the farm, helping her dad with chores and working with her horses.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Barker “died suddenly.” Comments from her obituary:

I just received word a little while ago about her passing and we are all in shock. Katrina was a kind soul with a golden heart."

Although I can’t humanly understand the reason for her sudden passing, I know the Lord’s ways are higher than ours and he loves us more than we can imagine."

Reported on June 13:

Daryl Paige Baker, 53

June 13, 2023

After graduating with a degree in Education in 1992, Paige returned to Austin [Texas] to begin her teaching career. She spent her entire 29 year career at Barrington Elementary before retiring in 2022. She dedicated her life to educating young people and, as her career progressed, mentoring the young teachers around her.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Baker “died suddenly.” From a comment in her obituary:

"I am so saddened by her unexpected death."

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Police: 38-year-old man dead after having medical emergency, crashing into utility pole

November 15, 2023

Colerain Township, Ohio — A 38-year-old man is dead after he had a medical emergency while driving and crashed his vehicle into a utility pole Monday, Colerain Township police said. There, they extricated Andrew Donisi from his USPS mail truck and transported him to Mercy West Hospital, police said. Donisi died at the hospital. After investigation, police determined Donisi suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing his vehicle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

USPS’ “vaccination” mandate for workers:

U.S. Postal Service workers are subject to a rule to be developed by the Labor Department mandating coronavirus vaccinations for workers and weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees at companies with over 100 workers, a senior Biden administration official told CNN and the Washington Post.

https://news.yahoo.com/postal-workers-exempt-vaccine-requirements-232126456.html

Reported on November 11:

One dead on South Road in Hartland following medical emergency, state police say

November 11, 2023

Hartland, Conn. — An older person died at an undisclosed location on South Road following an emergency call for medical help Friday afternoon, state police say. Connecticut State Police said they were called to an address on South Road around 1:06 p.m. on a report of medical assistance. Emergency Medical Services also responded. Police said an adult patient who was about 70 years old was pronounced dead at the scene. Whether the person died before officers and paramedics arrived was not immediately clear. Police said they do not believe the incident was criminal. Details about what happened initially were sparse, with police Friday afternoon only saying they were investigating an "incident" on South Road and that there was no danger to the public.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 10:

Medical emergency leads to dead ly crash at Phoenix South Mountain Preserve

November 10, 2023

Phoenix, AZ - Investigators say a medical emergency caused a driver to go off-road and crash at South Mountain Preserve in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. He was killed and three others in the SUV were injured. Phoenix fire officials say crews were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Las Lomitas Street in the South Mountain Preserve just after 3 p.m. According to Phoenix police, four people were in an SUV when the driver, since identified as 65-year-old Randy Stover, had a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. The SUV then reportedly went off-road “at a high rate of speed,” rolled over and crashed into the desert area. Stover died at the scene. Two other men and a teen boy were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Link

New Hoboken Mom Brittney Upman Dies Of Cancer At 33: 'Loved By So Many'

November 15, 2023

Brittney Upman, a 33-year-old Hoboken[NJ] resident and new mom, died on Sunday, Oct. 15 after battling leptomeningeal carcinoma, according to her obituary. A fundraiser has been set up for Upman's husband, Michael and her son, Jett, and had raised more than $146,000 as of press time.

Link

A golfer got a hole-in-one, went home and “died suddenly”:

Reported on September 24:

Bradley Todd Marney, 63

September 24, 2023

Bradley Todd Marney, aged 63, a beloved husband, devoted father, and a vibrant soul, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 9, 2023. Todd's passion for disc golf endeared him to the Austin [Texas] community after relocating there in 2016. His enthusiasm for the sport made him a sought-after teammate in weekly tournaments. On the fateful morning of his passing, Todd achieved an elusive ace, better known as a hole-in-one, a feat celebrated by the Central Texas Disc Association. It marked the beginning of what he knew would be an extraordinary day.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elias Santiago Cortez, 1 day

November 18, 2023

Elias Santiago Cortez of San Antonio, Texas, born and passed away on November 8. 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mateo D. Roman, 2

November 18, 2023

Mateo D. Roman, 2, of Rome [NY], passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester.



No cause of death reported.

Link

From our researcher: His mother was an RN and would have been subject to the “vaccination” mandate in New York:

https://imgur.com/AbsrrMc

Amanda May Boehl, infant

November 18, 2023

Amanda May Boehl, infant daughter of Makayla Thayer and Rio Boehl, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Rome [NY] Health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua (Josh) R. Allec, 34

November 17, 2023

South Lake Tahoe, CA - Joshua (Josh) R. Allec was a loving son, brother, and father who left this world suddenly on October 29th, 2023 at the age of 34. Josh is survived by his parents John Allec and Kathryne Trevithick, sister Jamie Allec. He also leaves behind 3 children, Hailey, Noah and Ellie. He brought us joy and happiness and he will be missed beyond words.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tracy Freeman, 60

November 17, 2023

Dayton, Ohio - passed away peacefully at home on November 14, 2023. He was a Six Sigma Black Belt. In his free time, he enjoyed hiking, camping with family, Boy Scouts of America, including conquering the Philmont Scout Ranch with his boys. He loved dreaming and strategizing about sustainable generosity.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lawrence Calvin “Cool Caddy Cal” Bechdolt, 72

November 17, 2023

Tahoe City, CA - Cal Bechdolt “Cool Caddy Cal”, Lawrence Calvin Bechdolt was born 02/02/1951. Last sunset 10/01/23. Born in Truckee, California, he was a lifelong resident of Tahoe City, Ca. He slipped away peacefully on October 1, after being diagnosed with brain cancer in August.

Link

Karen Marie Beller, 65

November 16, 2023

Libertyville, Illinois - Karen Marie Beller, age 65, of Lake Villa, died unexpectedly at her home, on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cole P. Wade, 7

November 16, 2023

Cole P. Wade, 7, of Kenosha, WI, was born to heaven Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Kent Fortson Jr., 55

November 16, 2023

Memphis, Tenn. - William Kent Fortson, Jr. passed away suddenly Monday evening, November 13, 2023. Born in Memphis on September 30, 1968, he was 55 years old. He became a well-known musician locally and regionally, playing with such bands as Bullet Theory and Rockwilder, and at one time was the manager of Pop Tunes in Collierville. Some of the of jobs he held throughout the years included working in retail and management for Piggly Wiggly and Superlo. His last job was as a security guard at the headquarters of COGIC here in Memphis. Donations in his memory can be made to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness), the National Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Juan Jose Mancha, 31

November 16, 2023

Juan Jose Mancha went into his eternal rest on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mancha “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

I'm raising money for my dear friend’s funeral, and we would love the support of the community. Juan was a very good friend, a loving man, and respected and checked on everyone he knew. Times are hard for the family right now with this unexpected event. We would love for everyone to donate as much as their hearts tell them to.

https://tinyurl.com/26whew2y

Jose Luis Mandujano, 59

November 16, 2023

Jose Mandujano, a beloved figure in San Antonio [Texas], passed away on November 2, 2023. It is with heavy hearts that we announce his sudden departure from our lives, but we find solace in the memories he left behind. Jose was a man who embraced life with passion and joy. He had an infectious love for music and dancing, which brought vibrancy to every room he entered. Whether it was a family gathering or a community celebration, Jose would be at the center of the festivities, captivating everyone with his moves and contagious enthusiasm.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Brylee Mae Messer, 4 months

November 15, 2023

Nicholasville, KY - Today her daughter Brylee Mae passed away. At only 4 months old. Brylee passed away so unexpectedly there is no insurance for a burial.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fallon Marie Nodecker, 25

November 14, 2023

Fallon Marie Nodecker, 25, of Rome [NY], passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Nodecker “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Our beloved Fallon Nodecker recently passed unexpectedly on November 9th. Fallon was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend who touched the lives of those around her.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/fallon-nodecker

Mark Randall Shaw, 66

November 14, 2023

Adkins, Texas - Mark’s hobbies included fishing at Choke Canyon and the Gulf Coast, hunting in the Hill Country and West Texas, watching Westerns including all John Wayne movies, feeding the hummingbirds on his front porch, and listening to music. He loved the outdoors and instilled that same love in his children and grandchildren. Mark also enjoyed cooking, baking, and barbecuing. Mark opened Shaw’s Prop Shop 41 years ago, where he was known as “Shaw” to many. He was the famous “Prop” man who could fix just about any prop that was damaged.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Shaw “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Sharon’s husband, my brother in law, Mark, passed away last week. Please keep the Shaw family in your prayers during this difficult time as this was so unexpected."

https://www.facebook.com/maryann.martinez.1694059

Sindy Cortez, 47

November 14, 2023

Sindy Cortez passed from this life on November 7,2023, in San Antonio, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband of 16 years Jorge Cortez and six sons. Sindy loved her family very much. She and her husband Jorge believed in strong family values. They spent all their free time together creating memories to look back upon.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Cortez “died suddenly.” A Facebook post from one of her friends mentions her unexpected death :

Everyone we are asking you to please help aid the family of this beautiful angel lay her to rest!! They are dear friends this is so devastating as she passed away unexpectedly!!

https://www.facebook.com/meeshmayfield

Herlinda "Doll" Villarreal, 56

November 13, 2023

Herlinda Villarreal was called to Heaven on November 8, 2023, at the age of 56. Herlinda was born in San Antonio, Texas, on September 2, 1967, to Hijinio and Eldefonsa Escalera. Herlinda was known for always having a smile on her face and being in a good mood. She was the life of the party, and usually, it was a party that she planned.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Villarreal “died suddenly”:

Herlinda worked for Sony and SAPD, until she got the call to work for Toyota, where she dedicated 17 years to the Quality Assurance department. Herlinda was a loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Aunt that will be dearly missed. I do not even know how to say this. My heart is broken into several pieces my/our dear friend Herlinda Villarreal passed away this morning. Family think she might have suffered from an aneurysm.

https://tinyurl.com/4xv247ph

From her sister's Facebook:

Family & Friends please say a Prayers for my Family. My Sister Herlinda Villarreal a.k.a (Doll) unexpectedly passed away early this morning😭🙏

https://www.facebook.com/maria.tames.7

Reported on November 10:

Hassan Joseph Jeanjacques, 2 1/2 months

November 10, 2023

Hassan Joseph Jeanjacques, August 24, 2023 - November 5, 2023. Of Austin, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 9:

Andrew Jacob Ramos, 40

November 9, 2023

Andrew was born July 22, 1983 in Tulia, Texas and passed away November 6, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Andrew grew up on the family farm just outside of Tulia, with his parents, 5 siblings, paternal grandmother, and aunt Ventura. The importance of family, values of kindness and caring and the friendship and spirit of the Texas Panhandle shaped him into the wonderful son and brother that he was throughout his life. Andrew graduated with Bachelor’s of Agricultural Economics Texas A&M University (2006) and ran with the Bulls in the Festival of San Fermin-Pamplona, Spain (2008) amongst numerous other accomplishments. At the time of his death, he was employed at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Ramos “died suddenly.” From his sister's Facebook post:

We unexpectedly lost my brother, Andrew, this week. There are no words that can express our depth of sadness and grief. He was loved deeply by all around him. Throughout his life Andrew primarily worked in horticulture and most recently was working at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. In his honor and memory we are asking for donations to help us dedicate a tree to Andrew within the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

https://www.facebook.com/monica.maney.77

Randolph “Todd” Garrett, 51

November 9, 2023

Randolph “Todd” Garrett passed away peacefully on November 4, 2023 in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 51. He graduated from Gonzales High School in May 1990. He then went on to school at Sam Houston University in Huntsville, where he made many of his life long friendships. Through Todd’s gift to talk to anyone, smile and welcoming demeanor he flourished in the college environment ultimately being elected as President of his fraternity Sigma Tau Gamma. He graduated with his Bachelor degree in Business Administration in May of 1995. Todd then moved to Houston to begin his career in sales working for multiple companies of the years selling everything from wood products, to medical supplies and playground equipment.



No cause of death reported.

Link

From Facebook:

Wow! Still in shock!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/870454231338180

Jason Ray Spivey, 37

November 9, 2023

Mr. Jason Ray Spivey, 37, died Thursday (November 9, 2023) at Hospice of South Georgia in Jesup after a brief illness. He worked at Winlectric in sales and warehouse. He previously worked at FedEx for 10 years. He was affiliated with Southside Baptist Church. He loved to go hunting, fishing, camping, play baseball, golf, and loved to cook.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 8:

Keith Alan Albert, 52

November 8, 2023

Keith Alan Albert, age 52, and a resident of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away Friday evening, November 3, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. Keith was a wonderful employer, friend, Brother and Son. His best and most precious role was being a husband and father.

Link

From our researcher: According to his wife's Facebook, Albert had kidney cancer just diagnosed this summer - did not respond positively to treatment, only getting worse .

https://www.facebook.com/kristen.moweryalbert

Eric Edward Ervine, 57

November 8, 2023

Eric Edward Ervine passed away October 29, 2023, in Olympia, Washington, after a courageous battle with a rare connective tissue cancer. Eric had pursued a career in radio before getting a job at International Paper where he worked for over 25 years. He will be fondly remembered for his magnetic personality, unwavering love, and his passion for space. He was an incredible man, did everything for his family and his love, and was a stout believer in Jesus Christ.

Link

Reported on November 7:

Ezekiel Rene Arocha, 7 1/2 months

November 7, 2023

Ezekiel Rene Arocha of Schertz, Texas, was born on March 15, 2023 and passed away November 5, 2023.



No cause of death reported.

Link

His GoFundMe states Ezekiel had HLHS:

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped and incapable of supporting the systemic circulation.[2] It is estimated to account for 2-3% of all congenital heart disease.

https://tinyurl.com/y93hbrz7

Reported on November 4:

David Anthony Lerch, 72

November 4, 2023

New Braunfels, Texas - On November 1, 2023, David Lerch suddenly passed away at the age of 72. David worked for 27 years of service as a field technician at Provisur Technologies, providing him with the opportunity to travel to more than 50 countries. David was also a loyal and caring husband; when he was not traveling for work, he spent his time with his wife and three children. After his retirement, David and his wife, Sherry Lerch, moved from Chicago, Illinois, to New Braunfels, Texas. In New Braunfels, David was involved in numerous town boards and volunteer organizations, a testament to his selfless character.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 2:

Josue Amelio Tellez-Travis, 3 months

November 2, 2023

Josue Amelio Tellez-Travis was born August 29, 2023, to Madison Travis and Jorge Trujillo Tellez and joined his big brother Jorge Antonio Tellez-Travis (Anthony). Josue passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2023, at Phoenix [AZ] Children's Specialty Care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 31:

Ivory Ella Alanis, 2 months

October 31, 2023

Ivory Ella Alanis received her wings on October 28, 2023, she was born August 23, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Matthew and Bethany loved their Pretty Girl and will miss her dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 28:

Jason Lee McCarty, 46

October 28, 2023

Jason Lee McCarty, a resident of New Braunfels, Texas, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by friends and family on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels at the age of 46. He was the life of any party and created community wherever he went, making a lasting impression on others which was never more evident than over the past year as friends and family surround him and Kacey daily during his courageous battle with Scleroderma. He leaves behind a legacy of being loyal to family and friends, dependable and trustworthy and will be greatly missed by those he lived his abundant life with. He leaves behind his wife of 19 years and two children.



Link

Reported on October 20:

Luca Vincent LaFountain, 7 months

October 20, 2023

Bismarck, ND - Luca Vincent LaFountain passed away peacefully on October 14, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luca “died suddenly”:

https://imgur.com/HCk6Q9V

Reported on October 17:

Airen Drew Vybiral, 35

October 17, 2023

Georgetown, Texas - Airen Drew Vybiral was born on April 1st, 1988 in Florence, Texas. Drew unexpectedly passed away on Friday, September 29th, 2023. Drew enjoyed almost everything… fishing, drawing, music, dancing, and women… all sizes and all ages. Drew was the kind of person we should all strive to be. Although he had his struggles, as we all do, he never let those struggles stop him from smiling, giving, loving, forgiving, and staying positive... (and doing what he wanted). He lit up every room he walked into, and made his presence known. He had such a contagious smile, kind eyes, a huge heart, made friends everywhere he went, and gave the best hugs. He has left a huge mark in all of our hearts and will truly be missed and remembered by so many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 16:

Jeramiaha "Zack" Zackary Hoover, 36

October 16, 2023

Zack went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at the age of 36. While he lived in Texas, he lived both in Canyon Lake and New Braunfels. He was a family man, he loved to spend time with his children and his nieces and nephews. Zack was a diehard Dallas Cowboys and Golden State Warriors fan. He loved going fishing, and playing disc golf, along with going out on Canyon Lake on the family boat. He was the type of person that would give his shirt off his back to anyone, he put everyone else’s needs in front of his own.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 11:

Jacquie Lynn Harrison-Moseley, 48

October 11, 2023

Jacquie Lynn Harrison-Moseley, age 48, of Jarrell, Texas, a loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter, was granted her angel wings on Friday, September 1, 2023. From Ayden, NC to Austin, TX, Jacquie brought joy and peace to countless people with her amazing talent as a floral designer for over 30 years.

Link

Harrison-Moseley “died suddenly”: From GoFundMe:

Hello, It's Lee Moseley, Jacquie's husband. Jacquie has been in the hospital off and on over the last 2 months. She got 2 blood infections, which impacted her liver and kidneys. She is on dialysis to help w/ kidney function. Her liver is the big hurdle.

She has fought and continues to fight. Every day she has up's and downs. It's been a tough process. I thank God every day she is still w/ us!

https://tinyurl.com/muufmdp

Reported on September 1:

Kim Dorene Love, 59

September 1, 2023

Kim Dorene Love, age 59, departed this life on August 21, 2023, in Jackson, TN.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Love “died suddenly.” According to Love’s husband, she " passed away unexpectedly in her sleep ":

https://imgur.com/IeuLrKw

Reported on August 18:

Charles Lynn Gore, 44

August 18, 2023

Charles Lynn Gore, of Florence, Texas, passed away on August 14th, 2023 at his home. He was a kind, loving, and generous soul. He started out working with his dad and brother for years under Anthony Gore and Sons Backhoe Services and as a lineman, other cable, construction and railroad occupations.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on August 10:

James Michael Girouard, 25

August 10, 2023

Georgetown, Texas - James Michael Girouard passed from this life August 7, 2023 at the age of 25. James worked as a diesel mechanic with two of his older brothers. James had one speed: running. He ran from truck to tool chest to truck all day, slowing down just long enough to talk smack to his brothers. James loved being outdoors, and when he wasn’t in the pool with Jacey he was in the lake or hiking around it. James always had a passion for fitness, and he always had a six pack and a tan. He was beautiful, inside and out. He was an excellent artist, he loved antique tools, and he was never a stranger to leftovers. He ate them ALL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on July 10:

Adam Elander Lopez, 3 1/2 months

July 10, 2023

Adam Elander Lopez of Round Rock, Texas, was born March 7 at 35 weeks gestation weighing only 4.4 lbs. He fought long and hard for 106 days. On June 21, 2023, he joined our Father’s arms, and heaven gained a new angel. While in utero, Adam was detected to have several congenital diseases, some of which included the heart and his lungs. After various studies and tests, the prognosis of his survival was low. And on Tuesday, March 7, in the early morning, Adam was ready for this world. His arrival was better than what any doctor could have predicted. Baby Adam came to this world ready! He was crying and breathing all on his own. After various studies, doctors concluded that Adam was born with Dextrocardia, Simitar Syndrome, and Hypoplastic right lung. This meant that baby Adam had his heart all the way to the right, his pulmonary veins were abnormal, and his right lung was not fully formed. Doctors were constantly amazed and impressed at all his doings. Adam was a very feisty boy. He had so much character and fight in him. He enjoyed his calm and quiet room. He loved nothing more than the snuggles from his mom or dad. Anytime he could, he would suck on his pacifier. He also loved his mommy’s milk; eating was probably his favorite time of day. He also enjoyed his baths. Unfortunately, this world was not ready for Adam. He is survived by his parents Ana and Juan and 2 older brothers Liam and Noah.

Link

Reported on June 22:

Jason Thomas Measeles, 47

June 22, 2023

Austin, Texas - Jason Thomas Measeles passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack at home on June 17, 2023. Jason had a strong passion for the outdoors. He loved sports, a good fire, traveling, barbecuing with his “Get er’ Done” friends, and spending time with those he loved. Jason truly lived the mentality of “work hard, play hard.”

Link

Reported on June 13:

Chrystle Lynn Muto, 60

June 13, 2023

Chrystle Lynn Muto, 60 years of age passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 10, 2023. She was born in Denver, PA, and passed away in San Marcos, Texas. Chrystle loved working a part time job and catering a couple times a month. She loved cooking and was very good at it!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on June 12:

Hope Anna Walker, 9 days

June 12, 2023

Hope Anna Walker of Pflugerville, TX, was born on May 29th, 2023, and passed peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on June 7th, 2023. She was surrounded by the love of her sisters and family members at the time of her passing.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 30:

Michael E. Bell, 53

January 30, 2023

Bell, Michael E. Thursday passed away January 26, 2023 in St. Louis, Mo. Mike was the Commissioner of the Missouri In Line Hockey Association.



Link

Bell “died suddenly” from a sudden heart attack , according to his friends:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/870454231338180