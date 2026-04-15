A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (85)

April 12, 2026

Hip‑hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa has died at the age of 68 following a battle with prostate cancer; he passed away on April 9, 2026, in Pennsylvania, where he had been receiving treatment for complications related to the disease. Widely regarded as one of the founding fathers of hip‑hop, Bambaataa helped shape the culture’s early sound, aesthetic, and philosophy through his work as a DJ and the creation of the Universal Zulu Nation. Afrika Bambaataa was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in the early 2020s, though public details about the exact timing and stage at diagnosis remain limited; news reports and family statements describe it only as a long‑term battle with the disease. Over the following years, his condition gradually worsened, marked by treatment‑related decline, periodic hospitalizations, and a noticeable withdrawal from public events and performances as he focused on managing his health. By the time of his death on April 9, 2026, official reports described it as due to “complications related to cancer,” without specifying whether he received surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, or newer systemic treatments.

April 12, 2026

We are sad to note the passing of Conley “Coy” Abrams III, the Los Angeles-based engineer, mixer, producer, and creative executive who quietly helped shape some of the most important R&B and hip-hop records of the past four decades. Abrams passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2026, after a battle with bone marrow cancer.

No age reported.

April 8, 2026

Gwendolyn “Blondy” Chisolm of the pioneering hip-hop group The Sequence has died at the age of 66. The news was confirmed in a press release after the rapper and songwriter’s longtime group mate Cheryl “The Pearl” Cook shared news of her death on social media. “Today I’m hurting because my sister Blondy has passed. I’m going to miss you and Angie. Am so in shock. Just talk to you. Love both of you. Until we meet again. R.I.P.,” Cook wrote, referencing the group’s third member, Angie Stone, who died in a car accident last year. No cause of death has yet been revealed by reps, however, Billboard has reported that Blondy died on Monday (April 6) in Atlanta following a brief illness. According to Billboard, at the time of her death, Blondy was completing her memoir and collaborating with Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music to present a permanent exhibit spotlighting The Sequence’s iconic legacy.

April 10, 2026

Former Baylor University women’s basketball player and fan favorite Melissa Jones has died at age 36, her family confirmed. Jones died at her home in Commerce City, Colorado, on Friday, April 3, her mother told Texas news station KWTX. No cause of death has been announced.

April 12, 2026

Phil Garner, a former MLB All-Star and World Series champion, has died, his family said on Sunday. He was 76. Garner died Saturday after battling pancreatic cancer for more than two years, his family said.

April 11, 2026

Former NFL quarterback Browning Nagle, a Louisville standout in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl, has died, his alma mater announced Friday. He was 57. Nagle was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year. Nagle had a stint in the Arena League after stepping away from the NFL. After he hung up his cleats, Nagle pursued a career in medical sales.

April 11, 2026

Tony Davis, a former star running back at Nebraska who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has died. He was 73. Davis died from complications from Parkinson’s Disease, according to multiple reports. “Tough Tony” was a standout for the Cornhuskers in the early 1970s. He was the first 1,000-yard rusher for legendary coach Tom Osborne.

April 6, 2026

After a two-year battle with cancer, Rob Orlando has passed away at the age of 50. Orlando, who competed at the CrossFit Games four times, was diagnosed in January 2025 with stage 4 cancer in his lower jaw and lymph nodes in his neck. Known as the “Strongman of CrossFit”, Orlando founded Hybrid Athletics.

April 9, 2026

David Dwinell has passed away at the age of 76, following a battle with a rare neurological condition. David Dwinell, a well-known figure in the Northeast wrestling scene, worked as a referee for more than 30 years, including stints with WWE, NWA and several independent promotions. Dwinell died on March 19, 2026, with his health having declined in recent months. In December 2025, he revealed he had entered hospice care after being diagnosed with Paraneoplastic Neurological Syndrome. Dwinell remained connected to the wrestling industry following his retirement, including volunteering as a tour guide at the Hall of Fame and sharing his experiences through his autobiography, Ringman.

Researcher’s note - Paraneoplastic neurological syndromes (PNS) are rare, immune-mediated disorders that arise as remote effects of cancer, occurring in approximately 1 in 300 cancer patients, though population-level incidence suggests they are significantly underdiagnosed at roughly 1.6 to 8.9 per million person-years.

April 6, 2026

David Gersten, whose career as a Broadway and Off Broadway press representative and marketing consultant spanned more than 30 years and included such clients as notable revivals of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… BOOM! and Stephen Sondheim’s Marry Me A Little as well as offbeat yet durable entertainments like Naked Boys Singing! and Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, died today, April 6, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. Gersten worked with some of Broadway’s best and highest-profile producers, including both Alexander H. Cohen and David Merrick. He was a longtime member of the Off-Broadway League and founding member/Vice-President of the Off-Broadway Alliance.

Researcher’s note: Gersten was a leader and supporter of various theater organizations that encouraged COVID “vaccination”, and supported mandates during the reopening of Broadway and Off-Broadway theaters, including ATPAM, the Off-Broadway Alliance, and The Entertainment Community Fund.

April 9, 2026

Thirty-two years after grunge god Kurt Cobain’s tragic death, smoking-gun evidence has exploded proving the legendary Nirvana frontman did not die by suicide - but was killed in cold blood! In a world exclusive, Globe has obtained a videotaped deathbed confession in which Daniel Clint Rich - who claimed he knew Hole rocker Courtney Love through the music industry - tells the world Cobain’s widow masterminded the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” singer’s murder. The stunning video was made on Jan. 13, 2025, or a mere 18 days before Rich died at the age of 68 at his LaRue, Texas, home from brain and prostate cancer. In the video, the former hairdresser solemnly claims he was paid to privately fly Love to Moses Lake airport outside of Seattle and that she, himself and others then lured Cobain to the greenhouse above the garage of his Seattle home with the promise of getting high. Once there, Rich says several accomplices, whose names Globe is withholding because of a police investigation, doped Cobain with a “hot shot” of black-tar heroin and then blew the drugged singer away with a shotgun to make it appear as if he had taken his own life.

April 10, 2026

Lina Robles, a longtime radio personality known for her broadcasts on La Poderosa 96.7 FM, recently died unexpectedly at her home in Palm Desert [CA]. She was 62.

No cause of death reported.

April 7, 2026

Traverse City, Michigan - Vic McCarty [65], a longtime radio host at Traverse City’s WTCM, has passed away. McCarty had been battling stage 4 metastatic cancer. A part of Traverse City’s media landscape for 30 years, McCarty was best known for his long-running radio show, the Vic McCarty Show with Micki Durocher, which aired every weekday morning on WTCM’s NewsTalk 580 radio station. “I’m sorry to say Vic McCarty passed away today, 4/6/26,” Durocher wrote. “He went peacefully at Munson Hospice House after being diagnosed only one year ago with pancreatic and prostate cancer. He gave it his all to try and beat it… Please know Vic LOVED broadcasting and getting to know all of you. He was happiest when on the air and truly appreciated the love you all showed him over the years.”

April 8, 2026

UNION COUNTY, N.C. - Gary Sides [68], a longtime Union County elected official, died after a battle with brain cancer, officials said on Wednesday. Sides’ battle with cancer was private, but his family gave county leaders permission to share the news. Sides resigned from the board of commissioners on March 31. He was elected to the Union County Board of Commissioners in November 2024. Sides noted that he was diagnosed with Stage IV brain cancer four months after joining the board of commissioners.

Researcher’s note - North Carolina to Require Vaccine [sic] Verification for State Employees, Urges Other Government Agencies and Private Employers to do the Same: https://governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2021/07/29/north-carolina-require-vaccine-verification-state-employees-urges-other-government-agencies-and

April 12, 2026

Grand Prairie, TX - Grand Prairie City Council member Mike Del Bosque, who had represented District 3 since 2017, died Friday. He was 53. The city wrote in a March 13 social media post that Del Bosque’s cause of death was unknown at the time. City officials confirmed the seat will not be filled by appointment before the May 2 election. It will remain vacant until then.

April 7, 2026

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - Two-term Thornton Township Trustee Christopher Gonzalez has died, Township Clerk Casey Nesbit confirmed on April 7. Less than a year after being sworn in for his second term in Thornton Township, Gonzales died suddenly. At the age of 53, Gonzalez, who spent years serving the public in the south suburbs, passed away on Tuesday from a heart attack.

An infant “died suddenly”:

April 7, 2026

MODESTO, Calif. - A 2-month-old infant has died following a medical emergency early Tuesday morning, according to Modesto police. Modesto Fire crews were initially dispatched around 4:56 a.m. on Tuesday to a report of a baby not breathing. When first responders arrived, they found the infant in cardiac arrest and began advanced life support care alongside officers already on scene. The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries, police said.

A child “died suddenly”:

April 12, 2026

Ft. Collins, CO - “It was actually scary how not afraid of anything she was,” Kati Still said about her 4-year-old daughter Emmalyn “Emmy” Still. “She was our daredevil.” Now Kati, Ryan Still and their 6-year-old son Weston are grieving the loss of their spicy, outgoing girl, Emmy, who died March 23 after spending nearly half her life fighting high-risk neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer. Kati and Ryan said they hope no family has to go through what they did, and donated some of Emmy’s blood to cancer research, as well as her ovaries.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

April 8, 2026

DOYLESTOWN, PA - The CB East High School community is reeling after a student died unexpectedly this week. On Wednesday morning, the school district announced in an e-mail that Samuel Hanson, a sophomore at the school, had passed away. His mother, Megan Hanson, has been a special education teacher at CB West since 2002. LINK TO PHOTO: https://n9.cl/8g32r

No age or cause of death reported.

April 13, 2026

A high school football star, Ryder Barnes, died suddenly at age 17, just a few months before he was set to start college at Cal Poly. Barnes was a star athlete at Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, Calif., the school said in a statement. “There are no words big enough to capture the loss we feel. Today we honor an exceptional young man. One who showed up with heart, led with strength, and left an impact far beyond the field.”

No cause of death reported.

April 10, 2026

Clifton Park, NY - After a Clifton Park teen collapsed and died while playing the sport he loved, his family is now sharing his story hoping to raise awareness about a serious heart condition that often goes undetected. Last Friday, 19-year-old Joahkim Dennis was doing what he loved the most: playing basketball at Clifton Commons. While playing, he suddenly collapsed, went into cardiac arrest and died. He had a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, also known as HCM. NEWS10’s Tyanna Xavier spoke with Dr. Mark Tallman, a cardiologist at Albany Medical Center who helped explain what it is. “When you have hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, there’s a thickening in the septum. When the heart squeezes, two things happen. The mitral valve is kind of drawn into the outflow pathway of the blood and the thickening of the muscle itself, it actually causes narrowing there also. So the blood really has to get forced out of the heart,” said Tallman. Tallman said when you have HCM, a lot of physical activity can be dangerous for you. Joahkim was diagnosed 6 months ago. His mother Tawana Dennis was the one who noticed something was off with his breathing when he ran upstairs to grab something one day. “When he went upstairs and came back, I thought he was breathing a little hard. So I just put it in my back pocket,” said Tawana. She didn’t let that feeling go. She went as far as Boston to get him checked out. That’s when the doctor diagnosed him with HCM and told Joahkim what that would mean for him going forward. “It’s not a death sentence. He said, ‘But you do have to change your lifestyle, meaning as you know it, you just can’t do it. You can live with, can’t play ball,’” said Tawana. Those words hurt Joahkim, as basketball felt like his life. He felt like he was getting better, so he went out to go play ball before dinner with his family, but never made it back home. His family wants other families to stress the importance of not taking this condition lightly.

Two clerics “died suddenly”:

April 13, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Bishop Kenneth L. Robinson Sr., senior pastor of Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church, passed away Sunday, April 12. Robinson, 61, was a founding Bishop of Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International and also held the position as Bishop of the Northeast Central Regional. Though the cause of death hasn’t been disclosed, his last appearance at Antioch FGBC was Sunday, April 5.

April 12, 2026

Less than a year after announcing he had an aggressive form of blood cancer, First Baptist Church of Gainesville’s [GA] senior pastor Jeremy Shoulta [41] died Sunday, April 12.

Four teachers “died suddenly”:

April 13, 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. - A Bartow County high school is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. Cass High School announced in a social media post Thursday that Joey Dean had died unexpectedly. Dean, “part of the heartbeat of Cass High School,” taught agriculture and had coached football and baseball at the school. In 2021, he was named Cass High’s “Teacher of the Year.” The school did not provide details on how Dean died.

No age reported.

April 8, 2026

A 37-year-old Bergen County [NJ] mother and lifelong educator has died following a battle with cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young sons. Floralba “Flora” Santos, of Bergenfield, died on Friday, April 3, surrounded by her family, according to her obituary from Riewerts Memorial Home. Santos had been diagnosed in November with Stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer with a rare complication known as leptomeningeal disease, according to the campaign launched by Nina Parakadavil Santos to support her family. Despite undergoing aggressive treatments, including radiation and time in the neuro ICU, the cancer continued to progress, the campaign says. She spent her final days at home in hospice care with her family, according to the fundraiser.

Researcher’s note - State workers, NJ teachers must get the COVID shot, says [Governor] Murphy. What you need to know: Link

April 10, 2026

Christopher Thomas Infante, 45, of Unionville [CN], passed away on Monday, April 6, 2026, after a brief illness. Chris was a substitute teacher at Northeast Middle School in Bristol and was working towards his master’s degree. Chris was an avid Red Sox, NY Giants and UConn Husky fan.

Researcher’s note: If Infante was working at Northeast Middle School between fall of 2021 and winter of 2022, he would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, or submit to weekly testing: Link

No cause of death reported.

April 10, 2026

When Harvey Melvin Doster [73] welcomed new students to his theater class at Towson University [MD], he’d burn a candle and turn off the lights. In the safety of darkness, he asked his acting pupils to talk about what mattered most to them. In minutes, “he was able to get people to be open and emotionally vulnerable, the kind of stuff you want from actors, immediately,” said Paul Diem, a former student. Doster, known for his panache and commitment to students at Towson and Saint Timothy’s School, a private all-girls high school in Stevenson, died in his sleep Feb. 19 after a fall at home. He was 73. Doster was active in local theater, serving as artistic director of the Splitting Image Theatre Company in Baltimore from 1986 to 1993. There, he directed productions such as “Family Masks,” about the husband and children of a woman struggling with alcoholism, and “Closets,” about four adults coping with childhood trauma.

Researcher’s note - Towson University requires all eligible students, faculty, and staff who are physically on campus to be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19, with a specific mandate for mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) boosters for those eligible.

No cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

April 9, 2026

Sarah Davison [63], a longtime volunteer for Granville [Ohio] girls sports teams, passed away on April 1 after a brief battle with cancer. Davison and her husband Tim were fixtures at Granville volleyball, basketball, and softball games for over three decades, keeping score, shooting video, and supporting the athletes in countless ways. Davison’s cancer was diagnosed right before the start of the 2025-26 season. Davison passed away on April 1, 2026.

April 8, 2026

Mr. Michael G. Small, 68, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 6, 2026. He was active in the community, coaching little league baseball & Waynesboro Indian football.

No cause of death reported.

A first responder “died suddenly”:

April 10, 2026

A firefighter-EMT died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, leaving the emergency services community across in counties in both Maryland and Pennsylvania in mourning. Kevin Brehm, 60, was working as an EMT with Dover Area Ambulance when he suffered a medical event at the station on Friday, according to the agency. Brehm died while receiving care at the hospital, officials said. A longtime public servant, Brehm spent more than four decades in fire and EMS service, including 42 years with Northeast Adams Fire & EMS, where he was a life member and former deputy chief.

No cause of death reported.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

April 12, 2026

FALLON, Nev. - Churchill County Sheriff Richard C. Hickox Jr. [52] died after a battle with cancer on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Hickox was first elected as sheriff in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. He had served the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office in various roles over his 28-year career with the department.

April 10, 2026

SCOTT COUNTYS, Ky. - A school resource officer at Scott County High School died unexpectedly Thursday morning at the age of 55. Deputy David Hodapp died from a medically related cause, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. He served the department for a total of 11 years.

No cause of death reported.

A California prison staffer “died suddenly”:

April 10, 2026

Pharmacy Technician Jennifer Medrano [46], a valued staff member of the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison (SATF) in Corcoran, passed away on March 31, 2026. Jennifer began her career with CDCR in 2007, serving in the SATF CTC Pharmacy for her entire 18 years and 4 months of state service.

Researcher’s note - Jen, as many of us knew her as, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday March 31st: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-jen-medrano All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No cause of death reported.

An inmate “died suddenly”:

April 11, 2026

Troup County [GA] Sheriff’s Office said emergency medical personnel were alerted at around at 2:42 a.m. that George Ellis, a 70-year-old inmate, was found unresponsive in his dorm. Jail medical personnel began life-saving measures, including CPR and the use of an automatic emergency defibrillator. Troup County Fire Department and AMR arrived on scene after a few minutes and took over care. Ellis was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died. The cause of Ellis’ death is currently unknown. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy and investigate the death.

April 11, 2026

It didn’t matter that Eric Tennant’s oncologist had recommended the medication to shrink his tumors. The patient’s health insurance allegedly stood in the way - until it was too late. In early 2025, after more than two years of chemotherapy that hollowed him out from the inside, the frail 58-year-old was deemed a good candidate for histotripsy, a new treatment that could target the tumors in his liver with ultrasound waves instead of surgery. But suddenly Tennant’s doctors were handicapped: His insurance had denied the request, noting in the paperwork that the potentially life-saving treatment was “not medically necessary,” per NBC News and KFF Health News. Multiple rounds of appeals were unsuccessful. Out-of-pocket costs for the Tennant family - which included Eric, his wife and their two grown children - would have been around $50,000. Tennant, a mining safety instructor from Bridgeport, West Virginia, was put on hospice last year and died in September. Tennant had been diagnosed with stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer that attacked his bile ducts before spreading to other parts of his body. By the time Rebecca discovered histotripsy, his largest tumor was in his liver. Per KFF, the late Tennant was insured by the Public Employees Insurance Agency of West Virginia, which partners with UnitedHealthcare. (The Post reached out to both agencies for comment.)

April 11, 2026

A father of two has died after going into cardiac arrest during a 10K race in New Orleans on Easter weekend. Organizers of the Crescent City Classic confirmed Friday that one of its competitors, Chase Morgan, was rushed to a local hospital on April 4 but did not survive. A fundraiser for the family said Morgan “suffered irreparable brain damage from lack of oxygen” after collapsing on the race route, which spans much of New Orleans and draws as many as 20,000 runners each year. Bystanders and medical personnel rushed to perform life-saving measures at the scene, loved ones say, but he could not overcome his injuries. Morgan’s age was not specified, but photos show him as having two young children, whom the fundraiser identified as Parker and Eloise, and a wife, Courtney.

April 10, 2026

ANZA, CA - A San Diego hiker who died while trekking the Pacific Crest Trail near Anza was identified Friday by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Bureau. Ian Maclurg, 43, was hiking in the Anza area when the “hiker down,” 911 call was made Thursday, according to reports. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., emergency responders rushed to the Coyote Canyon Road area near the Pacific Crest Trail California Section B, where Mclurg was last seen. Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department spokesperson Tawny Castro stated that crews attempted to reach the patient, who was suffering from an unspecified medical emergency, but were unable, and requested assistance from the county’s sheriff’s aviation unit. Sheriff’s aviation deputies made contact with the hiker and provided medical aid, but the hiker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Robert Martinez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

No cause of death reported.

April 9, 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - A mans’ lifeless body was discovered on a trail at Lake Fayetteville on Thursday, according to Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Stephen Mauk. The 70-year-old man, who police still have not identified, was wearing jogging attire, Mauk said. He was found collapsed on the trail. The death appears to be the result of a medical episode, and there was no indication of foul play, Mauk added.

No cause of death reported.

April 9, 2026

A Maryland father is dead after what was supposed to be a routine follow-up appointment for an ankle injury he suffered playing pickleball. Alex Nazimok [52] died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, following a post-surgery doctor’s visit to change his cast to a walking boot, according to his family. What was expected to be a simple appointment turned into an unimaginable loss. “Our family is currently waiting on results from the autopsy to determine the exact cause of death,” his daughter explained. “Alex was an active and lively man with no known health issues.”

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

April 6, 2026

Gerald Paddio, a former standout forward for the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and a brief NBA journeyman who also played with the New York Knicks, passed away on April 4 at the age of 60. His death came after a single-vehicle accident on a two-lane road near Rayne, Louisiana. Authorities, including Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, discovered him at the scene, according to various news outlets covering the incident.

April 8, 2026

Authorities say a 73-year-old woman likely suffered a medical incident as her pickup went off the road Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 65 and into the ditch southeast of Glenville [MN]. Jean Rosheim of Glenville died at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Highway 65 and 130th Street, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Office deputies and Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to a report of Rosheim’s Ford F150 in the ditch at 8:16 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office stated responders had to break windows out to get the door unlocked and remove Rosheim from the vehicle. Glenville first responders started CPR but were unsuccessful. Authorities stated medical staff believe she had a medical emergency prior to going off the road, though that remains under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

April 8, 2026

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - Two children died and their mother suffered life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash that may have been caused by “a medical episode” on Tuesday, authorities said. A 7-year-old and a 9-year-old were killed in the crash, which occurred in Sierra Vista at about 7:30 a.m. MT, KOLD reported. According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, the crash involved a white sedan, a white pickup truck pulling a trailer and a gold sedan. According to police, the mother of the children, whose age and identity have not been revealed, likely had a medical episode and ran a red light, hitting the pickup, KOLD reported. The collision caused both vehicles to swing around and hit the gold sedan, police said. The pickup rolled onto its side and caught fire. Police did not provide any information detailing what the medical emergency might have been. A passenger in the pickup was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, KVOA reported. The driver and passengers of the white sedan were hospitalized, and the two children were pronounced dead, police said. Their mother was airlifted to a Tucson hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

April 7, 2026

BUCKEYE, AZ - One person has died after a crash along I-10 near Verrado Way in the far West Valley. The collision occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of the freeway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency, leading to a crash with another vehicle. That driver, identified as a 66-year-old man, was later pronounced dead. DPS says juveniles were among those who suffered injuries during the collision, but their injuries are minor.

April 13, 2026

David William Harsh, 67, of Boardman, OH, passed away unexpectedly March 8, 2026. Never one to be idle, David used his skills and knowledge to take on small maintenance, woodworking and building projects. He was the resident handyman for his apartment complex, as well as lending his services to several people throughout his community.

No cause of death reported.

April 13, 2026

Middletown, Rhode Island - Russell B. Straka, a cherished husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly, on the morning of Thursday, April 9, 2026, at the age of 63, leaving behind a legacy that cannot be found in accolades, but can be felt when fishing on calm waters.

No cause of death reported.

April 12, 2026

Carla Jane Blatchford, 59-year-old from Onawa, Iowa, passed away suddenly in her home in Woonsocket, South Dakota. She studied accounting and had an extensive career as a bookkeeper and office manager in the healthcare field. She had a passion for working with seniors and worked in Wyoming, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

No cause of death reported.

April 12, 2026

Keliesha G. Neswold, 28, of Stewartville, MN, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, April 10, 2026, following a sudden medical event. After high school, she attended Rochester Community and Technical College. Keliesha was employed at Mayo Clinic – Rochester, St. Mary’s Campus, where she worked as a Health Unit Coordinator in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit before recently transferring to the Radiology Department as a Desk Operations Specialist.

Researcher’s note – Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who failed to comply with Covid vaccine [sic] mandate: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mayo-clinic-fires-700-workers-failed-comply-covid-vaccine-mandate-rcna11004

No cause of death reported.

April 10, 2026

Forest, MS - Barry passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by the love of family. He was known for his bright smile, kind spirit, and the genuine warmth he shared with everyone he encountered. Above all, Barry loved Jesus, and his faith was the foundation of his life. He was a faithful member of First Methodist Church of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and was active in charitable organizations including Friends of the Smokies and Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic.

Researcher’s note - The Methodist Church strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, framing increasing “vaccine” uptake as a “missional priority”: https://www.umnews.org/en/news/covid-19-vaccination-named-missional-priority#:~:text=Church leaders also hope to,group’s chief connectional ministries officer.

April 10, 2026

Bill J. Coleman, age 60, of Minnesota City, MN, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 10, 2026, at the Emplify Health Hospital in La Crosse, after a brief battle with cancer. Bill found joy and peace in the outdoors, where he enjoyed bicycling, hiking, and traveling. His affection for animals was well known, particularly his love of bird watching and for his beloved dogs.

April 10, 2026

Christopher Roy Bugg, 44, of Hermitage, TN, died Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Ashland City, TN. Chris was a graduate of the Air Force Academy and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served his country in locations that included Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Africa, Germany, and Hawaii. Chris was honorably discharged from the Air Force as a Major in 2016. Chris was the director of IT Operations for Wellpath, where he valued the friendships he built with his coworkers.

Researcher’s note – Wellpath will continue working closely with you to serve the healthcare needs of our patient populations. Vaccination [sic] is strongly encouraged for all who qualify and have an opportunity to be vaccinated. Booster vaccinations [sic] will be added to the vaccination schedule and made available following the directions of the FDA and CDC: https://wellpathcare.com/covid-19-resources/ VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

April 10, 2026

Donna DeBlanc Mills Hotard, age 60, a native of New Orleans, LA, and current resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away suddenly after a brief illness Tuesday, March 31, 2026. She was fearless in life and had the biggest heart you could imagine.

No cause of death reported.

April 10, 2026

Dundalk, MD - Mark W. Schaub peacefully passed away on April 4, 2026, at the age of 45. Mark found joy in listening to music and playing his video games. He loved watching WWE to see his favorite wrestler The Undertaker.

No cause of death reported.

April 10, 2026

Brandon E. Schaefer, a Nationwide Automotive Group co-owner and manager, died of a brain stem aneurysm April 3 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore [MD]. The White Hall resident was 55. He was a part-owner and general manager of Nationwide Automotive Group. He managed Nationwide Nissan, Nationwide Infiniti, Nationwide Kia and Nationwide Pre-Owned dealerships, as well as the Service and Parts departments.

April 9, 2026

Carl Peterson of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at his residence on Easter Sunday, April 5th, 2026, with his lifetime partner Dotty by his side after a battle with cancer. Carl had an enormous heart, a wonderful sense of humor and had a tremendous work ethic.

April 9, 2026

Yakima, WA - Ashley Diane Niblett, our beautiful 36-year-old daughter, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly late Thursday night, March 26, 2026, at her home, in Yakima, Washington.

No cause of death reported.

April 9, 2026

Jason Matthew Wells, 49, of Lagrange [OH], passed away after a short illness on Sunday, April 5, 2026. Jason graduated from Wellington High School, afterwards he attended Haywood Community College. He worked as an STNA [State Tested Nursing Assistant] for 17 years for various hospitals and medical facilities. Jason loved spending time fishing, kayaking and carpentry.

Researcher’s note – June 1, 2023: Biden admin officially ends COVID vaccine [sic] mandate for health workers: https://www.healthcaredive.com/news/ending-covid-19-vaccine-requirement-healthcare-facilities/649138/

No cause of death reported.

April 9, 2026

Obituary John Thomas Hawkes II, 53, of Windham [ME], passed away suddenly at his home in the early morning on April 3rd.

No cause of death reported.

April 8, 2026

Deborah Lynn (Keefer) Chadwick, 63, of Peach Bottom, PA, entered into rest surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren at Penn State Hershey Medical Center on Saturday, April 4, 2026 after a brief battle with cancer. Deb enjoyed spending her retired life spoiling her grandchildren, cooking for her family and making a big deal out of holidays.

April 8, 2026

Edward Paul Niewiadomski, age 61, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away on April 4, 2026, after a battle with cancer. He was the type of person who showed love through his actions - always working hard, showing up, and doing what needed to be done for his family and friends.

April 8, 2026

Jay William Joslyn, 72, of Circleville, OH, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2026, after complications from his brief battle with lung cancer. He loved almost all sports, especially the Detroit Tigers, Lions, Red Wings, and the University of Michigan. He also had a passion for rock and roll, writing poems, and creating crossword puzzles.

April 8, 2026

Watertown, SD - Beloved dad, son, brother, and friend, Christopher John Hinds, 38, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2026. Chris will be remembered for his quick wit, sharp sense of humor, and perfectly timed sarcasm. He always had a clever comeback or a story ready to make people laugh.

No cause of death reported.

April 8, 2026

Lake City, MN - Captain Lawrence J Nielson, 70, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2026 at St. Elizabeth’s hospital in Wabasha. He loved sunrises and taking photos of them and the wildlife around his home and the lake.

No cause of death reported.

April 8, 2026

Stanley R. Wojdyla, 75, of Elyria [Ohio], passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 2, 2026, at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center. As most people who knew Stan knew, he was active with numerous civic organizations; Kiwanis, Fraternal Order of Police Associates, Apple Festival, PERI Group, Knights of Columbus, and The Elyria United Polish Club, Lorain County Sheriff’s Auxiliary. He will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

April 8, 2026

Troy A. Weller, 51, of Dover, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, from a suspected heart attack. He had a lifelong passion for boxing, competing in his younger years, and later owned a boxing gym where he taught area youth the skills of the sport and gave life lessons to at-risk kids in the ring.

April 7, 2026

G. Theodore Moore, age 65, of Overton, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday evening, April 7, 2026, surrounded with love from his family and beloved dog Bear after a battle with cancer. After driving water truck for Mountain Energy, Ted along with his wife Elaine started their own business, T&E Hauling LLC, where they owned and operated their own water truck. Ted worked up until August of 2025, when ill health forced an early retirement.

April 7, 2026

Alison Kogut Milslagle, 47, of Meriden, CT, beloved wife of her husband, William “Bill” Milslagle, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2026, at her home. She had a gift for keeping everyone on their toes - you never quite knew what was going to come out of her mouth next, but you knew without a doubt that it would make you laugh.

No cause of death reported.

April 7, 2026

Cindy L. Achille, 63, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Cindy found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. She was an avid dog lover and cherished her dogs, Duke, and Dallas, as well as her grand dog, Scout.

No cause of death reported.

April 7, 2026

James H. Adkins, affectionately known as “Joe,” passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2026, at his home in Miamisburg, Ohio. He was a quiet man by nature, a true homebody with a character all his own, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

No cause of death reported.

April 7, 2026

Jordi Allen Lancette, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2026, in Roseau, MN. He took classes at Northland Community College and was currently enrolled in online courses through the University of Arizona. Jordi had a passion for working on cars, whether repairing them or installing speakers. He worked for Farmers Union in Badger, ABS Sales in Roseau, and most recently Cenex in Roseau.

No cause of death reported.

April 7, 2026

Kirk Olson, formerly of Pine City, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2026 after a short illness, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale [MN], at the age of 55. After completing high school at Pine City, Kirk enrolled in a vocational training program in Sandstone for two years before moving to the Brighter Day group home in Mora. At the same time, he began work at Industries Inc. where he worked for the past 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

April 7, 2026

Matthew Jay Mikesell, 45, of Lima, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at St. Rita’s Medical Center. He enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing, hunting, golf, darts, and above all else, spending time with his children and grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

April 7, 2026

William Charles Hutson, 51, of Brunswick GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on March 31, 2026, after a short illness. Will joined the U.S. Coast Guard and would spend over three decades in service to the U.S. government in various capacities. After several years with the VA, Will began his career with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection as a Marine Interdiction Agent. This role brought him to Sault Ste. Marie, MI, then down to St. Thomas, USVI, to Cape Coral, FL and finally to Glynco, GA, as an instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) under the Air and Marine Operations division.

Researcher’s note - Federal Employee Vaccine [sic] Requirements to End on May 11, 2023: https://nffe.org/nffe_news/may-covid-update/

No cause of death reported.

April 6, 2026

Charles (Chuck) Halverson of Woodbury, MN, age 71, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Easter Monday, April 6, 2026 after a brief battle with cancer. Chuck loved to travel. Planning the trip was half the excitement for him, often planning the next one before he was finished with the trip he was on.

April 6, 2026

Cherry Sue Smotherman Bowen, age 74, of Shelbyville, TN, passed away at home after a brief battle with cancer on Friday, April 3, 2026. She fought hard and kept her feisty attitude to the very end.

April 6, 2026

Larry Dee Brown, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away on April 2, 2026, in Erda, Utah, after a brief battle with cancer. His garden was his pride and joy, and if you knew Larry, you probably received a watermelon or a zucchini at some point along the way. Larry loved life and would talk to anyone.

April 6, 2026

Waverly, NY - Michael Louis Sindoni, 53, of Athens, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2026, with his family by his side after a brief battle with cancer at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Mike was known for his outspokenness and funny personality which made him very easy to love. Those who knew him had many comical stories to share.

April 6, 2026

Morgan Wayne Grace of Colbert, Oklahoma, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 3, 2026, at the age of 61, after a brief battle with cancer. Morgan was a man known for his quiet strength, steady presence, and deep appreciation for the simple things he loved most in life.

April 6, 2026

Chatfield, IA - Nancy (Jensen) Arnold, born July 28, 1952, in Ames, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2026. While her passing was sudden, she is deeply loved and will be carried in her families’ hearts always. Nancy dedicated more than 50 years of her life to the Mayo Clinic, working in the Cardiovascular Cath Lab. Her dedication, steady presence, and compassion made a lasting impact on both her colleagues and the patients she cared for throughout her long career.

Researcher’s note: If Arnold was working at the Mayo Clinic in 2022 or 2023, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine” to remain employed: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mayo-clinic-fires-700-workers-failed-comply-covid-vaccine-mandate-rcna11004

No cause of death reported.

April 4, 2026

Timothy Allen Foley, 54, of Marlborough, CT, beloved husband of 30 years to Cheryl (Pfanstiehl) Foley, passed away Saturday April 4th at Hartford Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Tim was a lifelong resident of Marlborough and had worked as a mason until his illness. If you’ve ever lived in Marlborough (or Connecticut) there is a good chance you’ve walked past or lived near something that Tim has built.

April 1, 2026

Richard K. Schnittke, known to family and friends as Rick, passed away on April 1, 2026, in his home in Hartland, Wisconsin, at the age of 73, after a brief battle with cancer. Those who knew him best will remember him as handy, kind, and funny, with a steady presence and a witty sense of humor that could brighten any room.

CANADA (346)

Alberta (58)

British Columbia (3)

Manitoba

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia (67)

Raleigh Isabel Grace MacDonald, 20 [“ten-month battle with cancer”]

Ontario (190)

April 12, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Karen on April 9, 2026, at Hospice Simcoe, at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Kevin (predeceased), Karen was the love of his life. High school sweethearts, they shared 47 wonderful years of marriage.

Researcher’s note - Yet another example of multiple family members dying in the post covid era: Kevin Gill Unexpectedly passed at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Sunday, September 7th, 2025, at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Karen: https://www.steckleygooderham.com/obituaries/kevin-gill

No cause of death reported.

Kevin James Baglole, 42 [“after a long hard battle”]

Prince Edward Island (8)

Quebec (17)

Saskatchewan

UNITED KINGDOM (119)