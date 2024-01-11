More notable deaths: Kenyan footballer Centrine Waswa; Azerbaijani artist Aygun Humbatova; Ukrainian singer Vyacheslav Sudyma; Russian actors Stanislav Agafonov (40), Pyotr Chernaev, journos Andrey Zhilyaev, Dmitry Glumskov, speed skater Anastasia Sereda (20)

EGYPT

Bathim youngster Farhat Ismail dies after suffering heart attack

January 2, 2024

Bahtim - Bahtim youngster Farhat Ismail has tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack during their recent game. The player was reportedly featuring for Bahtim in their game against El-Obour and collapsed during the match. His death was shortly confirmed after the game was halted and the medical staff intervened to check on his condition.

No age reported.

ANGOLA

Former Angolan Marítimo player dies aged 20 after falling inanimate in game between friends

January 1, 2024

Angolan midfielder Pedro Banga died on Sunday, a player of only 20 years. According to information published by 'Angosport Magazine', the midfielder, who was at the 2019 U-17 World Cup at the service of Angola, fell inanimate at the end of a football match between friends in Luanda, where he was on vacation.

No cause of death reported.

GHANA

Auntie Muni, the Famous Ghanaian Waakye Seller in Accra, Passes Away at Age 72

January 3, 2024

Accra - Auntie Muni, the famous waakye seller at Labone junction in Accra has passed away, aged 72. The family of the celebrated waakye seller, Auntie Imoro Muniratu, popularly known as Auntie Muni, has confirmed her passing. The 72-year-old known for her long queue at her waakye joint, reportedly died after a short illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra on Wednesday, January 3.

UGANDA

Esther Musoke: We’ll miss her practical marketing approach, says UPL’s Rugyendo

January 6, 2024

Uganda Premier League (UPL) Board chairman Arinaitwe Rugyendo has bemoaned the unexpected demise of marketing expert, Esther Musoke, whose vibrant energy had ignited a spark of hope in the hearts of many. Musoke passed on at Mengo Hospital on Thursday evening, after a short spell of illness. By the time of her sudden departure, she was halfway her six-month probationary period as UPL’s Chief Commercial Officer, after being appointed at the end of September last year. In his emotional tribute, Rugyendo expresses concern about the big vacuum left by Esther’s passing, who ignited hope in the revival of Uganda Premier League’s remarkable future.

No age or cause of death reported.

KENYA

Bungoma Queens request postponement after player demise

January 2, 2024

Bungoma - In honour of the departed player, Kandanda House directed that all Women's Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend will observe a minute of silence before kickoff. Bungoma Queens have requested Football Kenya Federation to consider postponing their weekend league clash against Ulinzi. The request was put forward following the demise of their player Centrine Waswa. The federation, in its condolence note, published on the verified social media accounts, revealed that Waswa passed on Monday after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

ZIMBABWE

Former Deputy Mayor For Kwekwe Helena Mkosana Has Died

January 4, 2024

Kwekwe - Former Deputy Mayor for Kwekwe, Helena Mkosana, has died. The late councillor, who had been battling cancer of the colon for a while, died on Thursday morning at Kwekwe General Hospital, where she had been admitted after her condition had deteriorated. Mkosana who was a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), served as deputy Mayor between 2008 and 2013 where she deputized the late Shadrek Tobaiwa who also succumbed to cancer. Mkosana was highly regarded for her dedicated service in the health sector, particularly at Kwekwe General Hospital. Before her role as a councillor, she had worked as a nurse at the Kwekwe City Council for 20 years.

No age reported.

NAMIBIA

Former Swanu president and academic dies

December 25, 2023

Windhoek – Former South West Africa National Union (Swanu) president and academic, Dr Rihupisa Kandando has died. A relative confirmed to Nampa that Kandando died in the early morning hours of Sunday at a hospital in Windhoek where he was hospitalized following a stroke a few weeks ago. He was 60 years old. Kandando, who was born in Gobabis in the Omaheke Region in 1963, was the leader of Swanu from 1998 till 2007.

SOUTH AFRICA

Phalaphala FM's Ramsey has died !

January 7, 2024

Gauteng - The vibrant airwaves of Phalaphala FM have fallen silent as the station grapples with the untimely death of their esteemed sports presenter, Ramsey Rampfumedzi. Ramsey, originally from Roodepoort in Gauteng, died at the age of 41 after a short illness, on Sunday, 7 January at about 4.30 pm. Speaking to Daily Sun, his uncle Balanganani Rampfumedzi said they were still trying to come to terms with his death. He said Ramsey was once admitted to the hospital after complications from sugar diabetes. "But now it seems like it was another attack which started on Friday, 5 January. . . His passion for sport broadcasting brought a unique flair to Phalaphala FM, making him a cherished member of the station's family.”

No cause of death reported.

‘Panic or heart attack but wait for experts’: Suicide rumours surrounding KCi addressed

January 5, 2024

Seasoned radio presenter Mthobeli KCi August's death was announced last Friday. The former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter’s death was announced on the evening of December 29, soon after his body was discovered in his Johannesburg home. He was 47. His friend Luphumlo Ngcayisa addressed rumours surrounding KCi’s death, saying the public should wait for experts to confirm the cause. Ngcayisa said forensic experts suspect “it might have been a panic or heart attack”. He said “it appears as though he had stepped out of the bath and they suspected it could have been a panic or heart attack. It looked as though he was reaching for his phone, and that is when he fell.” KCi won the hearts of many of the station’s listeners when he was moved to the afternoon drive slot in 2005, playing his hilarious skits and prank calls. He was known for his witty humour, distinctive style of presenting and closeness with fans on and off air.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Twin brothers “died suddenly” within 3 days:

Double grief in the UAE: ‘ heart attack ’ claims Indian expat after twin’s recent passing

January 6, 2024

Dubai - A tragic incident unfolded in the UAE earlier this week as an Indian expatriate, devastated by the recent death of his twin brother in India, succumbed to a heart attack. The Dubai resident, who had been a part of the community for over eight years, expressed profound grief over the loss of his elder twin, who passed away due to natural causes just three days prior. According to Indian social worker Ashraf Thamarassery, the inseparable bond between the twins was evident throughout their lives. The elder twin, residing in India, had always been protective of his younger sibling, who had moved to the UAE for work. The emotional toll of the elder twin’s death earlier in the year weighed heavily on the surviving brother in Dubai. Tragically, within three days of his brother’s passing, the younger twin expressed a desire to have been taken by God instead. Astonishingly, within half an hour of uttering these words, he succumbed to a heart attack. The remains of the man, aged in his early 40s, were transported to his hometown, Thiruvananthapuram, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. In a poignant culmination of their lifelong connection, he was laid to rest beside his older twin brother following the completion of the final rites. The story reflects a profound bond that persisted through life and death, a testament to the enduring connection shared by the twin brothers.

ISRAEL

Founder Of Yedidim Passes Away At Age 43 After Suffering Heart attack

January 7, 2024

Jerusalem — Meir Weiner, who founded the Yedidim organization to assist motorists in trouble, passed away on Shabbos after suffering a heart attack last week. Weiner had undergone a successful resuscitation as well as a catheterization after his cardiac arrest, but remained sedated and respirated, until he passed away at age 43. A Karlin Stolin chasid, Weiner, who ran a large store in Modiin Illit, founded the Yedidim volunteer organization in 2006 after he had helped a friend who was stuck in his car and realized that there was no immediate solution for drivers who require help on the roads. In 2023 alone, Yedidim reported that its 65,000 volunteers rescued 1,842 children locked in cars, 249 animals trapped in cars and tens of thousands of drivers who had battery issues, flat tires or had locked the key in their cars.

SYRIA

Internal Security Forces member dies of a heart attack

January 6, 2024

The Northern and Eastern Syria Internal Security Forces Press Center published a statement about the death of one of its members, Cuma Hiso. The statement said that Cuma Hiso died as a result of a heart attack while fulfilling his duty towards his country and people. The statement said: "Martyr Cuma Hiso was one of the oldest members of the Internal Security Forces. He did his job at the best of his capacity. He carried the love of his country in his heart throughout his journey and was a loyal person. He fulfilled his duty with sincerity and courage until his death."

No age reported.

IRAN

MBBS student from Sopore passes away in Iran

January 6, 2024

MBBS student named Mohammad Arsalan Kanjwal, from Noor Bagh Sopore in Baramulla, enrolled at a Medical University in Iran, passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest. The deceased was currently in the fourth year of his medical degree.

No age reported.

AZERBAIJAN

Azerbaijan's Honored artist Aygun Beyler passed away

January 7, 2024

Honored artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Aygun Humbatova (Beyler) passed away, the Ministry of Culture said, Trend reports.

No age or cause of death reported.

UKRAINE

Volyn singer Vyacheslav Sudyma died suddenly

January 3, 2024

Volyn - A well-known singer in Ukraine and Volyn, Honored Worker of Culture of Ukraine Vyacheslav Sudyma [68] has died. This was reported on Facebook on the page of the vocal duet "Soul of Volyn", the soloist of which was the deceased.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher of Donetsk University died suddenly

January 4, 2024

Donetsk - She moved to Vinnytsia with the university. She has trained a lot of students here. Not so long ago, she was invited to teach in Kyiv. And sudden death on New Year's holidays. "In Kyiv, my teacher, Maria Dotsenko, died suddenly. [...] And here it is... Grief.. Sudden cerebral hemorrhage. And that's it, one of the brightest people I've ever known is gone. There will be no more.."

No age reported.

Two soldiers “died suddenly”:

Due to a sudden illness, a 34-year-old fighter from the Poltava Region, Stanislav Yatlo, died

January 2, 2024

Poltava - Stanislav Yatlo was born on October 23, 1989. He lived in Reshetylivka. He joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wanting to protect Ukraine from the enemy. The defender died on December 30, as a result of a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

The defender's heart failed. Soldier Serhiy Ozga from Dnipropetrovsk region died suddenly on vacation

January 1, 2024

Bitter sadness and burning pain of loss enveloped the city of Kamianske in the Christmas holiday. On December 25, while at home on vacation, soldier Sergei Leonidovich Ozga died, the defender's heart could not stand it. The hell of war takes the lives of the best sons. Our hero flies like a bird into the sky. Unspeakable grief for the family, the townspeople write. Serhiy Ozga was born on August 21, 1988 [35] in Dniprodzerzhynsk.

Terrible news: Football representative died at the age of 42

January 8, 2023

Former football player and national team member of Ukraine Bogdan Sershun died at the age of 42, Ukrainian media reports. The cause of death is still unknown. He played for Dnipro, CSKA from Moscow, Arsenal from Kiev, Krivbas and Volyn, and played four matches for the national team. The biggest success in his career was winning the UEFA Cup in 2005 with CSKA. With the Youth National Team of Ukraine he was the vice-champion of Europe in 2000.

RUSSIA

The star of KVN, actor and husband of a member of the Raisa team Stanislav Agafonov died suddenly

January 4, 2024

The artist died yesterday, January 3. The tragedy was reported by the International Union of KVN. "Stanislav Agafonov [40] has passed away – many in KVN circles know him as Agathon. A great friend of the Club of the Cheerful and Resourceful. A man who gave his all to this game and even more. Under his leadership, more than one team made the way to the "Big KVN". An author with a unique style, a screenwriter, an editor, an actor. A man with a capital letter, a father, a husband . . ." the obituary says.

No cause of death reported.

Pyotr Chernaev, Who Acted in 'Soldiers' and 'Glukhar', died suddenly

January 3, 2024

On January 3, film and TV actor, screenwriter and producer Pyotr Chernyaev died suddenly. The causes of his death have not yet been disclosed, according to the kino-teatr.ru portal. Pyotr Chernyaev has played roles in such films and TV series as "Advokat", "Soldiers", "Univer", "Ranetki", "Trace", "Glukhar", "Interns" and many others. In 2024, his latest work, the war drama “Tanks Are Not Looking for a Ford”, will be released.

No age reported.

"I went to a disco with my friends": details of the death of a 17-year-old teenager in a village near Volgograd

January 7, 2024

Volgograd - Details of the death of a 17-year-old teenager in a village near Volgograd have become known. According to the source of the editorial office, the young man died on the way to the disco. "He was going to a disco with his friends. At some point, he suddenly felt bad," said the interlocutor of the editorial office. It is known that the cause of the young man's death was a massive heart attack. At the same time, the teenager had not previously complained of heart problems.

In Russia, a 20-year-old athlete died of influenza

January 7, 2024

In Russia, 20-year-old short track speed skater Anastasia Sereda died suddenly. This was announced by the Russian Skating Union, expressing condolences to the relatives of the athlete, who during her career became the winner of one of the stages of the Russian Short Track Cup at a distance of 3000 meters. "Nastya fell ill a month ago, she was hospitalized with an infectious disease in a hospital in Ufa. We all hoped it would be okay, but unfortunately, she passed away. I don't know the exact diagnosis”, short track coach Marina Yashina told TASS. And later, the representative of the St. Petersburg Skating Federation, Nikolai Tretyakov, announced the cause of death of Anastasia Sereda. "According to my information, the athlete died due to influenza A, which caused complications on the brain. She was in a coma for almost a month but did not manage to get out. A very big loss for all of us," the functionary stressed.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Astrakhan journalist Andrey Zhilyaev died suddenly

January 6, 2024

The Astrakhan Union of Journalists regrets to announce that on January 6, at the age of 60, Andrey Borisovich Zhilyaev passed away. The media professional was known from television programs of the perestroika era and the early 90s, and then as an advertiser. He was an energetic, strong-willed, cheerful person, generously endowed with a variety of talents.

No cause of death reported.

Journalist Dmitry Glumskov died in St. Petersburg

January 6, 2024

St. Petersburg - Journalist and editor-in-chief of the magazine "Expert North-West", Dmitry Glumskov, passed away in St. Petersburg, the press service of the St. Petersburg branch of the Union of Journalists of Russia reported. The report says that the journalist died suddenly on January 5. According to preliminary information, the cause of death was heart failure. He was 51 years old.

In Buryatia, the ex-director of the Baikal airport died suddenly

January 4, 2024

Baikal - On Thursday, January 4, the former General Director of the Baikal International Airport, Evgeny Sivtsov, passed away. His death was announced by the current head of the air harbor Dmitry Garmaev. "Evgeny Anatolyevich Sivtsov died suddenly. He has worked at the airport all his life in various positions. From 2017 to 2019, he held the position of CEO. The airport staff expresses its condolences to the family," Dmitry Garmaev wrote in his telegram channel. "May your memory be blessed, Yevgeny Anatolyevich."

No age or cause of death reported.

Sergey Yakovlevich Berezin

January 7, 2024

Osa, Perm - Today, on January 7, it became known that Sergey Yakovlevich Berezin suddenly passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

