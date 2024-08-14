ITALY

Journalism in mourning, Leonardo Bottani has died

August 4, 2024

Montova - Leonardo Bottani, at 61, a journalist for the Gazzetta di Mantova for more than thirty years of the sports editorial team. He died in the car while he was going with his wife, Raffaella to Pozzolo, to have dinner with friends, his breathing stopped suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Fabio Console, communications expert and presenter struck down by an illness at 58

August 11, 2024

Palermo (Sicily) - Fabio Console, a communications and marketing expert, but above all for many the most famous face of the 1980s program "Opinion Leader", has died: he passed away yesterday (Saturday 10 August) after a sudden illness, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Rome, influencer Kaiserjny (Enzo Bondi) found dead on Lungotevere, sudden illness hypothesis, he was 41 years old

August 9, 2024

Rome - Enzo Bondi, aka Kaiserjny, was found dead in Rome on the Lungotevere. He was 41 years old, and the causes of death are still unclear, although the first hypotheses speak of a sudden illness. The man had made himself known especially on TikTok, in which he published videos together with his wife about Roma soccer players and game predictions, which often went viral. The police were alerted by some passers-by who saw the unconscious body. He was alone and no signs of violence were found on his body after the first examination by the coroner: another detail that leads to the sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Marcello Testa, the king of Roman nightlife, has died at the age of 65

August 9, 2024

Rome - Marcello Testa, a leading figure in 'Rome by night' from the 80s to 2000, died last night. He was alone at home when he fell ill, he called 118 himself but when the medical staff arrived, they could only confirm that he had died of a heart attack.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Manduria Health in mourning, pediatrician Gabriella Di Tullio has died

August 5, 2024

Taranto (Puglia) - A sudden loss has struck the world of healthcare in Manduria. Dr. Gabriella Di Tullio, a pediatrician, passed away last night. She was hospitalized at the Moscati hospital in Taranto for an illness that took her life in a very short time. She was the last pediatric sonographer at the Marianna Giannuzzi hospital in Manduria, specialized in pathologies of the hips and urinary tract of newborns. She was 65 years old and leaves behind two children and her husband.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Tragedy in the police: the director of the Giovanni police station, Antonino Mendolia dies, he was 53 years old

August 5, 2024

Montebuono (Lazio) - Mourning in the Police. Antonino Mendolia, Director of the San Giovanni Police Station, died suddenly. A heart attack took him away at only 53 years old this night, while he was on vacation with his family in Montebuono, his hometown.

Farewell to Fabrizio Margiotti, the gentleman policeman, he died after a short illness

August 7, 2024

Frosinone (Lazio) - A short and merciless illness has taken him from his family, colleagues, friends. Fabrizio Margiotti, provincial secretary of the Sap Frosinone and valid investigator of the section of PG of the Traffic Police, died yesterday. For a month he was fighting against a treacherous evil that he tried to overcome but failed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Franco Ballin, a 58-year-old former police officer from Pordenone, has died due to a sudden illness

August 12, 2024

Pordenone (Friuli-Venezia Giulia) - The police world is mourning the loss of Franco Ballin, a man who dedicated much of his life to serving citizens. Ballin, 58, passed away due to a sudden illness, a few months after his retirement. He was well known in the police station for his professionalism and dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Pesaro, shock for the death of Massimo Sierra: the Ail president struck down by a heart attack

August 7, 2024

Pesaro (Marche) - Shock in Pesaro for the sudden death of Massimo Sierra, the well-known Ail president was struck down by a heart attack. He had turned 67 a few days ago.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for Maurizio Ceseri, mathematician and researcher

August 7, 2024

Borgo San Lorenzo (Rome) - Yesterday the tragic news of the premature death of Maurizio Ceseri, occurred suddenly on the evening of August 5 in Rome. Borghese was known and loved by all as an open person, kind, friendly, serious, reliable and always available. The many messages, sorrowful and incredulous, that arrived in the last hours from the environments where Maurizio had studied and worked.

No age or cause of death reported.

An illness in his holiday home in San Pietro in Bevagna - terrible mourning in the Manduria entertainment world for the death of “Zöit” the DJ

August 10, 2024

Manduria (Puglia) - A terrible loss has struck the world of entertainment in Manduria for the sudden death of Salvatore Zito, a well-known 25-year-old DJ among the organizers of the "Notte del Munich Club”, the most anticipated and attended event of the Manduria summer. The unfortunate young man was taken ill in the bed of his holiday home in San Pietro in Bevagna where his family found him unconscious this morning. All attempts to save him were in vain. All attempts to save him were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Rome: Tragedy in Centocelle, 10-month-old baby dies and investigation launched by the prosecutor

August 6, 2024

Rome - Tragedy has struck the Centocelle neighborhood in Rome, where a 10-month-old baby girl was found dead in her home. The desperate parents contacted the emergency services in the hope of saving the little girl, but when the operators arrived on the scene, they could do nothing but confirm her death. Having arrived quickly, the paramedics immediately attempted to revive the little girl, but every effort was in vain. The little girl, who would have turned one in a couple months, was apparently in good health until a few hours earlier, when the situation precipitated into a dramatic cardiac arrest. Mourning has quickly affected the entire community of Centocelle, where residents have expressed their incredulity in the face of this sudden and unexpected loss.

No cause of death reported.

Hello little Miriam, you will always be with us

August 5, 2024

Messina – Miriam Al Alì was 14 years old and died of an illness. The funeral is today, at 4 pm, in the church of San Giuliano in Messina. Four friends and dance companions remember her like this: We spent so much time with you full of joy and happiness. You were always good and available, cheerful and full of life. Then, one day, an ugly monster decided to steal your body, hurt you and with all your strength you tried to push it out, yes, because that monster didn't deserve anything else.

No cause of death reported.

Sofia Canu, 16

August 8, 2024

Suddenly our beloved Sofia, daughter and sister, has passed away.

No cause of death reported.

He dies in the gym at 28 years old after a sudden illness

August 10, 2024

Bastia Umbra (Umbria) - A 28-year-old man died in a gym in Bastia Umbra on Friday evening. The young man was struck down by a sudden illness. According to reports, the boy was lifting weights when he collapsed to the ground in front of several people. A nurse was training inside the gym and tried to revive him using the defibrillator the facility is equipped with. However, despite the attempts, there was nothing that could be done for the young man.

No cause of death reported.

Dead after an operation: Andrea Faustini's farewell on Wednesday in Lograto

August 6, 2024

Lograto (Lombardy) - A tragedy that has struck not only a family, but an entire community. Andrea Faustini, 30 years old, was very well known in Lograto, even just for the work he did at the oratory. On July 17, the young man underwent an endoscopic operation to remove a polyp. But on July 28, his heart stopped beating. What was supposed to be a day hospital operation resulted in his admission to the intensive care unit. Then, death. Investigations are underway to understand what complications led from a day hospital intervention to intensive care and then to death.

No cause of death reported.

A restauranteur “died suddenly”:

Fatal illness in the night, farewell to Antonio Raganato: the owner of the restaurant "L'Obelisco" dies

August 12, 2024

Lecce (Puglia) - Antonio Raganato, owner of the restaurant-pizzeria L'Obelisco, in Lecce, a very well-known restaurant in the city, died last night from a sudden illness. A news that threw Antonio's large and close-knit family into despair (he had three daughters and many grandchildren, his greatest joy). Antonio was 60 years old and had been managing "L'Obelisco" for 15 years. You could often meet him sitting outside at one of the tables, shy but always very kind.

No cause of death reported.

Feeling unwell on holiday: 62-year-old woman dies in Sicily

August 12, 2024

Librizzi (Sicily) - Francesca Colombo, a 62-year-old was spending her holidays in Librizzi, when she felt ill and went, accompanied by her husband, to the hospital with abdominal pain and vomiting. The visit and the invitation to return to the emergency room in case of further episodes. She returned to the hospital because the pain persisted. The clinical picture worsened shortly thereafter, and the woman was hospitalized, and, in the end, her unexpected death was declared. There was nothing that could be done for her. A death that is now being investigated by the Patti Prosecutor's Office, which has ordered an autopsy for Tuesday to establish the exact cause.

No cause of death reported.

Shock in Padua, the king of bakers dies, Luca Vecchiato was only 55 years old

August 11, 2024

Padua (Veneto) - The news came like a bolt from the blue in the early afternoon of Sunday, August 11: Luca Vecchiato, a historic and much-loved figure in Padua, passed away at the age of 55 due to a heart problem. His passing leaves a deep void not only in his family, but also in the Paduan community that knew and respected him.

Pierpaolo Cincotta has died

August 10, 2024

Stromboli and Lipari (Eolie islands in Sicily) are in mourning for the premature death of Pierpaolo Cincotta. A bolt from the blue takes away a man of only 50 years old, husband and father of two children. He was one of the points of reference of Stromboli, both for young people and at an entrepreneurial level, as was his family.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal illness while gardening. 32-year-old father dies

August 10, 2024

Pove del Grappa (Vicenza) - Christian Zanella, 32 years old, died last Tuesday from an illness in front of his mother and father, whom he himself had called for help after feeling ill while he was tidying up the garden of his home in Pove del Grappa. The attempts to save him on the spot and during his transport to the hospital, they had probably guessed the seriousness of what was presumed to have been a heart attack, were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Two mayors “died suddenly”:

Edi Colaoni, who was mayor of Reana for two terms, has died: today he would have turned 64

August 9, 2024

Reana Del Rojale (Udine) - A sudden illness left him no escape. Edi Colaoni, 63, has died: he was mayor of Reana del Rojale for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014. A very active person, he has always been involved in the political-administrative activities of the territory, as well as in social initiatives. Today, Friday 9 August, he would have turned 64.

No cause of death reported.

Pedrengo mourns former mayor Gabriele Gabbiadini, who died of a heart attack at just 49 years old

August 6, 2024

Pedrengo - He felt ill on Sunday evening, but only on Monday did the mayor D'Alba convince him to go to a doctor, accompanying him to the clinic. Then the vain rush to the hospital. The community of Pedrengo mourns its former mayor Gabriele Gabbiadini, who died suddenly at just 49 years old due to a heart attack. Here the doctor who examined him immediately understood the seriousness of the situation, called 112 for immediate hospitalization in Seriate, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done.

Silvano "Ciba" Tolot dies of illness at 68, diagnosis 5 months ago

August 9, 2024

Meduna Di Livenza (Treviso) – Meduna di Livenza mourns the sudden passing of Silvano Tolot, at the age of 68, after a serious illness that struck him 5 months ago. Silvano was a central figure in the world of local volunteering, always active and committed with a smile on his face in many initiatives for the community. He worked in the home furniture delivery sector, was an expert in logistics and product assembly.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Chiara who died at 46 the day before her birthday

August 8, 2024

Massa - She passed away suddenly, surrounded by the affection of her family, Chiara Scortini, would have turned 47 today, August 8, but an illness discovered too late took her away prematurely. Chiara's premature passing has left a void in the community of Antona, which has gathered around the pain of her loved ones. The news of her sudden passing took everyone by surprise, because not everyone was aware of the disease that had struck Chiara.

No cause of death reported.

Lessona mourns the death of Gian Luca Braggion, he was 60 years old

August 8, 2024

Lessona (Piemonte) - Grief in Lessona for the death of Gian Luca Braggion, who passed away suddenly from the affection of his loved ones. He was 60 years old. The sad announcement was made by his family, together with friends and relatives.

No cause of death reported.

Drama, he dies at 44 from a sudden illness

August 7, 2024

Messina (Sicily) - A sudden passing that of Marco Oriti, 44 years old, geologist official in service at the territorial headquarters of Messina. A mourning that has deeply affected the regional department of the Sicilian civil protection.

No cause of death reported.

Mother of two dies at 56

August 7, 2024

Grosseto - Deepest condolences for the passing of Francesca Brogi. The dramatic news was released in the last few hours and has left all those who knew her shocked: Francesca Brogi, an insurance agent and mother of two children, has passed away at the age of 56. Three months ago, she discovered she had heart problems and died yesterday, August 6.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Valle Cervo for the death of Enrico Castagno, he was 64 years old: the farewell will be in Quittengo

August 6, 2024

Mourning in Valle Cervo (Piemonte) for the death of Enrico Castagno, who passed away suddenly from the affection of his loved ones. He was 64 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Giovanni Panciulo, the young man passed away at only 41 years old

August 6, 2024

He passed away at just 41 years old from a sudden heart attack, the young cruise director of MSC leaves an unfillable void among colleagues and friends. With deep sorrow and sadness, the untimely passing of Giovanni Panciulo, a valued member of the MSC Crew, was announced on social media, suddenly at the age of just 41.

Five “died suddenly” at work:

Lauro Ciavardini feels ill at the end of a shift in a factory in Anagni and dies at 25

August 10, 2024

Agagni (Frosinone province, Lazio) - Mourning for the loss of Lauro Ciavardini, the 25-year-old who yesterday felt ill in the factory in Anagni and died. The tragic events occurred yesterday evening, Friday 9 August, in the factory in the province of Frosinone. According to what has been reconstructed so far, Lauro felt ill while he was in the locker room, collapsed on the floor and died. His colleagues raised the alarm, immediately calling 112 and requesting an ambulance. But when the medical staff arrived on site, unfortunately there was nothing they could do for the boy. The results of the autopsy will clarify the causes of death. The news of the dramatic and sudden passing of Lauro Ciavardini has spread rapidly and many messages have arrived in the last few hours from friends and acquaintances who have expressed condolences to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy on the beach: man dies while unloading drinks

August 10, 2024

Baia Domizia (Caserta) -Tragedy a short while ago, a 59-year-old man, Vincenzo S., died from a sudden illness. According to initial reports, the victim was completing the delivery of a load of drinks to the beach resort when he felt ill.

No cause of death reported.

Altavilla Silentina, 64-year-old from Eboli loses her life due to illness: she worked as a caregiver

August 10, 2024

Altavilla Silentina (Campania) - A woman, originally from Eboli, lost her life inside the house where she worked as a caregiver. It happened this morning, Thursday 8 August, in the Falagato area of ​​Altavilla Silentina. Emergency services were called immediately for the 64-year-old, who had suffered a sudden illness, probably a heart attack. The Carabinieri also intervened on site and took note of the death.

Two truckers “died suddenly”:

He feels sick and calls for help, 56-year-old truck driver dies before ambulance arrives: help was useless

August 8, 2024

Parona (Lombardy) - He feels ill and dies before help arrives: the victim is a 56-year-old truck driver. It happened Thursday evening in Parona. The driver lost his life due to a sudden illness, immediately after parking his truck in the area of ​​the shopping center, located along the SS494.

No cause of death reported.

Truck driver found dead on the A12. He was inside the vehicle

August 5, 2024

Pisa (Tuscany) – A truck driver was found dead inside his truck in a service area along the A12 motorway. The alarm was raised by some motorists who noticed the man inside the truck. The police immediately cordoned off the area and are now working to try to reconstruct what happened and, above all, the reasons for the death. The most likely hypothesis, now, is that it was a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Collapses while playing padel with friends and dies at 47

August 11, 2024

Trani (Puglia) - A tragedy that shocked everyone and left an entire city in shock. It happened on Friday 9 August 2024, when a 47-year-old, while playing padel with friends in a city sports centre, suffered a heart attack and collapsed to the ground. Emergency services were immediately alerted, and 118 operators arrived on site and did everything they could to resuscitate the man. Unfortunately, the 47-year-old did not make it, leaving friends and local staff stunned and dismayed.

No cause of death reported.

He is struck by a sudden illness while on a boat: yachtsman dies at the port of Salerno

August 11, 2024

Salerno (Naples) - Drama this afternoon, Sunday 11 August, in Salerno where a yachtsman while on a boat in the port was struck by a sudden illness and died. The paramedics intervened on site and, despite various attempts at resuscitation, they could only confirm the death.

No cause of death reported.

Illness at Masserano cemetery: 61-year-old man dies

August 10, 2024

Tragedy at the Masserano cemetery, where a 61-year-old man died suddenly following an illness. His name was Fabio Ceruti. Some visitors found him lifeless on the ground, they immediately called 112, but when the health workers arrived, they could do nothing to save the unfortunate man's life.

No cause of death reported.

Four “died suddenly” cycling:

Farewell to entrepreneur Gianluca Guandalini: "A trip to Rome ended in tragedy"

August 8, 2024

It was supposed an outing among friends, instead, it turned into a profound tragedy. This is how Gianluca Guandalini died suddenly at the age of just 57, that shocked the entire community of Concordia and Possidia, especially the sports environment to which he was united by his passion and practice for running and cycling. He had left Concordia on Tuesday morning, with a group of friends to arrive in Siena with bikes in a van. Leaving the van, they were supposed to continue by bicycle to arrive on Sunday morning with daily stages of about fifty kilometers to Rome, the final destination of this cycling excursion. But, almost at the end of the first stage, Gianluca began to feel an unusual sternal pain and shortly after he collapsed to the ground. The immediate arrival of the 118 ambulance and the help of a foreign doctor who was nearby were of no avail.

No cause of death reported.

A 57-year-old dies after an illness while on his bike: it is the second in a few days

August 8, 2024

Almenno San Salvatore (Lombardy) - Just on Tuesday, a 57-year-old cyclist died while he was in the hills of Bergamo. The man, from Albano Sant'Alessandro, was cycling when he fell suddenly to the ground without hitting anyone. Witnesses said that the man was cycling when he fell to the ground apparently due to a sudden malaise.

No cause of death reported.

58-year-old cyclist dies on the road due to illness. He was cycling along a stretch of road when he collapsed, and help was useless.

August 5, 2024

Tragedy in Bosio, in the province of Alessandria, where a 58-year-old cyclist, after having travelled long stretches of road, collapsed to the ground following a sudden illness. The alarm was raised immediately, around 10:30, by some passers-by noticed the serious situation the cyclist was in. In addition to the medics of 118, the helicopter rescue service also promptly intervened. Rescue attempts were in vain, for the man, once they arrived, there was nothing more that could be done.

No cause of death reported.

Cyclist dies in Pisa, illness hypothesis

August 4, 2024

Castellina Marittima - It was perhaps a sudden illness that killed a cyclist in the Castellina Marittima area, a town in the province of Pisa. The man was found on the side of the road in serious condition. Arriving on site in an ambulance, the 118 health personnel also alerted the helicopter rescue given the seriousness of the situation; despite resuscitation attempts carried out on site, it was not possible to prevent the cyclist's death. The man's identity is not yet known, as he had no identification documents with him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy on the island of Ischia, Pasquale dies while playing bocce with friends

August 7, 2024

Ischcia - Drama on the Forio seafront on the island of Ischia where a man was struck down by an illness that left him no escape. Pasquale Cicco, 75, a well-known butcher in the area, was at the bowling green playing bocce ball with some friends. The man suddenly felt ill and collapsed to the ground. Those who were in the company of the 75-year-old immediately raised the alarm. The 118 paramedics intervened on the spot and tried to revive the elderly man, even using a defibrillator, without success.

No cause of death reported.

She falls ill in the car while returning from a party: a 44-year-old mother dies

August 6, 2024

Vimercate - Illness in car while returning from a party: a 44-year-old mother dies. She was returning with her family from a wonderful evening of celebration spent with friends and relatives celebrating her husband's fiftieth birthday. During the car ride, however, the woman suffered a serious illness that left her with no escape, despite the timely intervention of 118. The sweet smile of Maria Pennisi, 44, mother of two teenagers, has gone.

No cause of death reported.

He collapses to the ground and dies at 62 in Vicopisano

August 5, 2024

Vicopisano (Tuscany) in the late afternoon yesterday, Sunday 4 August, in Vicopisano. A 62-year-old man felt ill and collapsed on the ground. It was some passers-by who alerted the emergency services. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the man. According to what we learn, he died due to cardio-respiratory arrest.

Six “died suddenly” at home:

The director of L'Occasione found dead on the stairs of his house

August 10, 2024

Vitebro (Lazio) - The director of L'Occasione found dead on the stairs of his home. Tragedy this afternoon in the home of Fabio Caroli, real estate agent and director of the classifieds newspaper L'Occasione, was found lifeless. According to what was learned, the man was collapsed on the stairs, probably taken suddenly ill. The neighbors immediately called for help and an ambulance from 118 arrived on the scene, however, could do nothing but confirm Caroli's death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Olbia in mourning for the death of Chiara Pintus, a 25-year-old found dead at home

August 11, 2024

Olbia, Sardegna - The community of Olbia has been shocked by terrible news: Chiara Pintus, a young woman of only 25 years old, was found lifeless inside her home a few hours before her 26th birthday. The sudden and tragic death has caused great pain among friends and family. Investigations are underway to clarify the causes of death, while the news continues to spread on social media, where expressions of affection and condolences from the local community follow one another without stopping. The dramatic story began at night, when Chiara was in her bed. Her family looked for her the next morning, worried about her absence. The search led to the discovery of her body, an unimaginable and devastating situation that left everyone in shock and confusion.

No cause of death reported.

Two electricians “died suddenly”:

Elvi Sommacal, a thrombus in the calf and five days of agony: this is how the 55-year-old electrician died

August 7, 2024

Limana (Veneto) - Blood clots in the left calf, from which fragments were released that triggered the pulmonary embolism. This is how Elvi Sommacal died, the 55-year-old electrician from Limana who passed away suddenly on Sunday 28 July. Elvi Sommacal had gone to the San Martino emergency room twice. The first time, the doctors, seeing as the man had shown up in the evening, had advised him to return the following day to do all the necessary tests. And so, it was done in the second visit at the end of which the doctors had drawn up the therapy for Sommacal to follow. But there was no trace of anti-thromboembolic prophylaxis with heparin, necessary given the rupture of the tendon that limited his movements. Elvi returned home five days later and died, after being found lifeless by his wife in the shower.

Goodbye Antonio. Esteemed electrician struck by sudden illness dies during the night

August 9, 2024

Drama last night in a house on via Napoli in Portico di Caserta. It was just after midnight when Antonio Clemente, a 62-year-old electrician, was struck by a sudden illness while he was in his home. Two ambulances rushed to the scene but unfortunately the paramedics could do nothing but confirm his death. He leaves behind his wife and two daughters, broken hearted by grief.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden mourning in Imbersago, Raffaella Rossi died, she was 59 years old

August 6, 2024

Imbersago (Lombardy) - A sudden tragedy has struck the community of Imbersago, but also the Netweek Group, the Giornale di Merate and our website. Raffaella Rossi, 59 years old, was found lifeless in her home today, Tuesday 6 August 2024. She was struck by cardiac arrest while she was alone at home, which proved fatal.

Local agent of 48 years old, found dead in the house

August 5, 2024

Rivarolo (Piemonte) - The alarm was triggered around 17 on Sunday, 4 August 2024. The doctor could only state that he was dead. Benedict Patrone, 48, seems to have been crushed by a fatal illness. Patrone was found lifeless in his home in Rivarolo. The judge on duty has been informed of the incident and may decide to order an autopsy to shed light on the cause of death.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

Bus hits guard rail, very serious accident on A1: screams and fear, hell on the motorway

August 4, 2024

Arezzo – A scary Sunday afternoon on the Arezzo section of the A1, just before Florence. A bus full of tourists of Asian origin, traveling to Florence, lost control and went off the road, skidding and landing on its side. The guard rail entered the bus. The causes are still unclear, but a sudden illness or the driver falling asleep at the wheel has not been ruled out. Dramatic images of the guard rail that broke the front windshield and penetrated the vehicle. At least thirty people on board. Several injured and one person dead. Two helicopters and six ambulances on site, the plan for major emergencies has been activated.

Tragedy on the A20: Salvatore and Michela, husband and wife, died in the crash

August 10, 2024

Messina (Sicily) - Another tragedy on Italian highways. A dramatic accident occurred this afternoon on the A20. Husband and wife, Michela Bucci, 40, and Salvatore Caleca, 42, lost their lives after the car they were traveling in, a Nissan Qashqai, crashed into the guardrail. According to initial information, the driver lost control of the vehicle for reasons still being investigated. The car violently impacted the crash barrier. The traffic police and the 118 paramedics promptly intervened at the scene of the accident. Despite attempts to rescue Michela Bucci and Salvatore Caleca, there was nothing that could be done. The couple’s two little girls aged five and one, who were in the back seat of the car, miraculously survived the accident. Transferred to the hospital for checks, their conditions are not worrying, and their life is not in danger. The entire community of Torrenova was shocked by the news of the tragedy.

Matteo Pagnoni, 36-year-old photographer, crashes into a tree and dies

August 7, 2024

Bologna (Emilia Romagna) - Matteo Pagnoni, a 36-year-old photographer, crashes into a tree and dies. The accident occurred on Via Emilia Levante, in Bologna, during the night. Matteo Pagnoni was driving his car, a Fiat 500, when he hit another vehicle and then crashed into a tree. The 118 emergency services and the Fire Brigade promptly intervened on site, but unfortunately, they could do nothing more than transport the young man to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna, where he arrived lifeless. His sudden death leaves a void in the world of photography, but his talent will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to admire his work.

No cause of death reported.

Pavia, 18-year-old girl found dead on the street, her friend in serious condition

August 5, 2024

Pavia - First the party with friends, then the scooter ride. A tragedy that the police are investigating important answers could come from the autopsy on the 18-year-old and from the tests her friend underwent. The medics arrived immediately on the scene. The 18-year-old, driving the scooter, was in cardiac arrest. Next to her was her friend, unconscious but in less serious conditions. The 18-year-old was transported by ambulance to San Matteo. The doctors tried in every way to revive her, but to no avail. The forensic team carried out tests on the spot and from the initial investigations it seems that the girl had a sudden illness, which made her lose control of the scooter. The 17-year-old was also transferred to the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Gianni Tinti, fatal illness almost certain in the dramatic Sarroch accident

August 4, 2024

Mourning for yet another victim on Sardinian roads, the first investigations suggest a sudden illness that led to the motorbike crash in via Cagliari. The man, Gianni Tinti, 58, had a sudden illness while driving his Kawasaki motorcycle and lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a vertical road sign pole. The man, who apparently suffered a sudden illness while driving, died immediately after the intervention of the 118 medical personnel.

No cause of death reported.

He probably had a sudden illness - 28-year-old dies on his motorbike: the tragic fate

August 4, 2024

Terracina (Lazio) - A tragic accident occurred this morning on the Via Appia, near Terracina. A 28-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a head-on collision with a heavy vehicle. The victim is a young man originally from Gaeta, but resident in Rome. According to the first reconstructions, the young motorcyclist may have suffered a sudden illness. This led him to invade the opposite lane, just as a truck was approaching. The impact, unfortunately, was fatal.

No cause of death reported.

Tunnel accident in Camerata Cornello: beekeeper Lino Mostacchetti dead and two injured

August 4, 2024

Bergamo - One dead and two seriously injured is the toll of the dramatic accident that occurred yesterday afternoon along the Statale 470 in the tunnel near Camerata Cornello. The head-on crash occurred around 2:30 pm. The victim is Lino Mostacchetti, a well-known 65-year-old beekeeper: he was driving a Volkswagen Caddy. The second car involved is an Audi: on board a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. Both were injured, the woman was more seriously injured and transported in red code by helicopter from Milan to the Spedali Civili in Brescia. The cause of the crash remains to be clarified. It could have been a sudden illness, or a lane invasion, a distraction. The impact between the vehicles was particularly violent. When the medical personnel reached Camerata Cornello, his conditions were serious. The rescuers tried to revive him but, in the end, there was nothing they could do for Lino Mostacchetti.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Bonato

August 6, 2024

Suddenly gone and missed by the affection of her loved ones, Barbara Bonato.

No age or cause of death reported.

