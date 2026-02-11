A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (32)

February 9, 2026

Former child star Blake Garrett, best known for his role in the 2006 family film How to Eat Fried Worms, has died at the age of 33. According to a report from TMZ, Garrett’s mother, Carol Garrett, confirmed that her son passed away on Sunday, February 8. The family is currently awaiting official autopsy results from the medical examiner to determine the cause of death. Carol Garrett told the outlet that her son had visited an emergency room in Oklahoma last week after experiencing severe pain. He was later diagnosed with shingles, a viral infection that can cause intense nerve pain. She said Garrett may have attempted to self-medicate to manage the discomfort and believes his death may have been a tragic accident. Garrett had been living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in recent years and, according to his mother, had been doing well personally. She shared that he had been sober for the past three years and had “truly turned things around.”

February 7, 2026

Panama City, FL - Terrance Gore, a former outfielder and three-time World Series champion known for his blazing speed on the base paths, has died at 34 years old, according to Major League Baseball officials. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. He won his first World Series with Kansas City in 2015. Gore won back-to-back titles as a member of the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers and 2021 Atlanta Braves. Gore also appeared for the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, making his last big league appearance in 2022.

February 5, 2026

Ken Peplowski [66] was on board the Celebrity Summit. On the luxury liner, a multi-day jazz trip through the Gulf of Mexico was just taking place, in which about 100 musicians took part. According to reports, Peplowski was supposed to play in a quartet in the afternoon. But he did not show up for the performance. A passenger told that the musician was finally discovered lifeless in his cabin after a search operation. For years, Peplovsky suffered from a malignant disease of the bone marrow.

No cause of death reported.

February 7, 2026

Fred Smith, bass player for Television and original member of Blondie, has died at the age of 77. His death was confirmed on Thursday by his bandmates. Though a cause of death was not given, a statement said that he had fought an unspecified “illness long and hard these last few years.” Smith got his start as the original bassist for Angel and the Snake, which would later become Blondie, in 1974.

No cause of death reported.

February 7, 2026

Queens, NY - Corey S. Roberts, better known as Mr. Complex, a prominent figure in underground hip-hop, has unfortunately passed away. Hailing from Queens, Mr. Complex made waves in the 90s with his string of successful independent 12″ singles. Since then, he released five full-length projects, with the last one being 2017’s “Forever New.”

No age or cause of death reported.

February 7, 2026

Escatawpa, Mississippi - Brad Arnold, the founder, lead singer, songwriter, and original drummer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, died on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at age 47. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his wife Jennifer and family, following a battle with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma that had metastasized to his lungs. The announcement came from a family statement shared publicly, describing the circumstances of his death and reflecting on his life and legacy. Arnold had publicly disclosed his diagnosis in May 2025, leading to the cancellation of the band’s summer tour dates.

February 2, 2026

New York, NY - Woodie King Jr., founder of New Federal Theatre and a prolific producer and director for over five decades, died on January 29 at the age of 88, following emergency heart surgery. King founded New Federal Theatre in 1970, aiming to give voice to Black playwrights, actors, directors, designers, and young people. Its mission was “to integrate artists of color and women into the mainstream of American theater by training artists for the profession and by presenting plays by writers of color and women to integrated, multicultural audiences.”

February 9, 2026

The Semperoper Dresden is mourning the loss of its ensemble member Aaron Pegram [52]. The American tenor died completely unexpectedly in Dresden [Germany] on Sunday, the Saxon State Opera announced, citing the artist’s family. His sudden death leaves us speechless. We are losing an outstanding performer and singer as well as a sensitive colleague who will be greatly missed by all of us. Pegram had participated in the program of the Semperoper Ball last Friday, portraying Charlie Chaplin in one of the numbers. Aaron Pegram began his singing career in 2003 at the Orlando Opera. Later, he had engagements at the Houston Grand Opera, the Santa Fe Opera, and the New York City Opera, among others.

No cause of death reported.

January 30, 2026

Richmond, VA - Melissa Vaughn, who led Richmond public radio station WRIR for five years, died Thursday after a battle with breast cancer. She was 46 years old. The station, which broadcasts at 97.3 FM, is known for highlighting diverse voices from across the Richmond area. Vaughn stepped away from her role on Sept. 30 after the cancer spread to other parts of her body.

Researcher’s note - WRIR encouraged COVID “vaccination”: Link

January 20, 2026

Rep. Steve Womack is mourning the death of his 68-year-old wife, Terri, after more than four decades of marriage. The Arkansas Republican said Tuesday that Terri Lynn Williams Womack died Sunday following a brief illness. According to USA Today, a White House official had noted following the commutation that the Womacks had “several recent health issues, including his mother being diagnosed with abdominal cancer.”

Researcher’s note - Rep. Steve Womack had been “vaccinated,” and encouraged his consituents (and presumably his wife) to “vaccinate”: Link

No cause of death reported.

February 5, 2026

Chapel Hill, NC - James Spurling, whose selfless nature, honesty, commitment to teamwork and dedication to all things Tar Heels wove him through the tapestry of Carolina for more than five decades, passed away suddenly this morning. The long-time Director of Kenan Stadium and the Kenan Football Center and Massey Award winner was 68.

No cause of death reported.

A teenager “died suddenly”:

February 6, 2026

Ethan Mark Allen Harland, age 17, of Palmetto, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 5, 2026. A senior at Northgate High School in Newnan, Ethan was actively working toward his goal of serving his country in the United States Navy, a reflection of his bravery, independence, and desire to be part of something bigger than himself. He never liked leaving things unsettled and always owned his mistakes, offering sincere apologies when they were due. That quiet integrity spoke volumes about the young man he was becoming.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

February 5, 2026

Dr. Andrew Burton DeAtkine of Mountain Brook, Alabama, passed away suddenly in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, January 31, 2026. He was 31 years old. He was in his 4th year of Otolaryngology (ENT) residency at the University of South Florida when he passed away. A man of diverse interests, Andrew loved skateboarding, drawing, all types and genres of music, and played the guitar exceptionally well.

No cause of death reported.

An EMT “died suddenly”:

Fallon Novak , 22

January 30, 2026

Fallon Elizabeth Novak, 22, of Severn, MD, died peacefully at home on 9 November 2025.She was homeschooled most of her life and graduated high school in Maryland. She gained her EMT certification at 17 during her last semester of high school, and began working for Lifestar. Growing up she was an active participant in the Civil Air Patrol, Girl Scouts, American Heritage Girls, and the local swim team.

No cause of death reported.

February 9, 2026

TULSA, Okla. - In Tulsa’s local food community, the name Earl Stripling carries quiet weight. He wasn’t a headline-seeker or a public figure chasing recognition, but his influence runs deep through backyard gardens, local farms and the people he mentored one conversation at a time. Stripling, a Certified Master Gardener, passed away suddenly, leaving behind a legacy rooted in generosity, knowledge and community care. Before his passing, Stripling had been collaborating with Inheritance Juicery on plans to build a garden of their own.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 10, 2026

Lyme, NH – John Stadler, born February 6, 1953, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on February 6, 2026. He was a wonderful person. He will be dearly missed.

February 9, 2026

John T. Vollrath, 57, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2026. John was born on February 24, 1968, on Camiguin Island in the Philippines.

No cause of death reported.

February 9, 2026

Catherine R. Fields, 52, of Winchester, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 2, 2026, at her residence. She was a 1991 graduate of Winchester High School and a day shift trainer for Tyson Foods in Portland, Indiana, where she has devoted 30.5 years. She loved animals, helping others, listening to Country Music, baking, and being outdoors.

Researcher’s note - From late 2021 through November 2022, Tyson Foods required their employees to take the COVID “vaccine,” with no option to test instead. Tyson’s mandate came before the federal gov’t mandate for large employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

February 8, 2026

Thomas Phillip Edens (Tommy), 51, of Hixson, TN, passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

February 8, 2026

Jack E. Sherman, 66, of Fulton, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at home. He enjoyed fishing and APA pool. Jack also loved his two little chihuahuas, but most of all he loved his grandkids.

No cause of death reported.

February 8, 2026

Barry Randall Conner, age 64, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Barry was an avid outdoorsman who found peace in hunting, riding his motorcycle, and tending to his garden. A man of deep knowledge and unwavering faith, he took great pride in teaching his children and grandchildren the values that mattered most.

No cause of death reported.

February 8, 2026

Joshua Matthew Thompson, 44, of the Macedonia Community in Evergreen, NC, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

February 8, 2026

Averill Park, NY - Zachary H. Bradt, 44, of Dunham Hollow Rd., passed away suddenly at his residence, on Monday, February 2, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

February 7, 2026

Morgan Elizabeth McNamara Libby, age 39, of Knoxville, TN, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Morgan’s greatest accomplishment, greatest joy, and greatest love was her daughter, Karis.

No cause of death reported.

February 7, 2026

Framigham, MA - Kurt Nasta unexpectedly passed away on February 5th 2026, from complications of congestive heart failure. He was a graduate of Framingham South High School’s class of 1981. He always had a smile on his face.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 7, 2026

Brian Leon Baker, age 57, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on February 5, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer.

February 6, 2026

Steven M. Beaupre, 73, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 30, 2026, at his home in Falmouth, MA. Steve and his wife have owned and operated Ace Locksmithing of Falmouth, MA, the past 30 years. He enjoyed his Nascar, a lifetime of music appreciation, endless hours of cribbage, woodworking, puzzles and word games and was an avid reader.

No cause of death reported.

February 6, 2026

Nicholas “Nick” J. Matzen, age 61, of Munising, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 6, 2026, at UPHS Marquette. Nick found his greatest joys in simple pleasures. He loved fishing in quiet waters, camping under the open skies, riding backroads with his wife Sue and dog Ashley, cutting and burning firewood, and gathering around bonfires with people he loved in his cut off flannel shirts and well-worn Harley boots.

No cause of death reported.

February 6, 2026

Creston, OH - Rodney Delano Pittman, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. He loved racing, having raced at Wayne County Speedway and at Lakeville where he won the Championship one year. Rod enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and working on cars, and he loved playing the guitar and the fiddle.

No cause of death reported.

February 6, 2026

Joseph H. Rush Sr., age 61, of Forward Twp., PA, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 6, 2026. He died peacefully at home with his family after a brief battle with cancer. Joe was Catholic by faith. He worked his entire life in construction, from roofing to carpentry to painting.

February 5, 2026

William Marrero, 61, of Williamsport, PA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 5, 2026. He was a well-liked and friendly man whose easygoing nature made him a pleasure to be around.

No cause of death reported.

February 5, 2026

Jacksonville, AR - Porter David Newman, Jr. passed away suddenly in his home on February 5th, 2026. He loved taekwondo and earned a third degree black belt, and instructed many children and adults for years. He served as a police officer for over 20 years and enjoyed serving his community.

No cause of death reported.

February 5, 2026

Columbus, OH - Matthew Scott Harper passed away peacefully at his home on February 5, 2026, at the age of 42. He fought cancer bravely for a year and half. He was an avid adventurer, loving roadtrips, spending time outdoors, and talking with the people he loved.

February 4, 2026

Mark Thomas Nuse, age 41, of Eaton, OH, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at his residence. He volunteered as the camera man at Tri-Village football games for several years and enjoyed helping out with his children’s 4-H horse clubs; he was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan; and was known to often wear bright colors.

No cause of death reported.

February 4, 2026

Alan Paul Picard, 64, of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away on February 4, 2026, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. For nearly four decades, Alan built an extraordinary career at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, rising from sales representative to Associate Director of Regional Markets. He took great pride in mentoring dozens of colleagues who became lifelong friends, guiding them with wisdom and generosity.

February 3, 2026

Caribou, ME - Joshua Camille-Frederick Smart, 44, died unexpectedly January 27, 2026, at his Caribou residence. Josh absolutely loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He was also passionate about health, fitness, and bodybuilding.

No cause of death reported.

February 3, 2026

Kurt Mokma, age 62, of Holland, MI, unexpectedly passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at Corwell Health Meijer Heart Hospital. Kurt, an avid outdoorsman, was a lifelong resident of Holland and a superior marksman who loved hunting and shooting at the range.

No cause of death reported.

January 30, 2026

David Williams passed away suddenly at the age of 53 on January 30, 2026, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Langhorne, PA. Dave’s passion for music was evident to all who knew him, and his love for the guitar brought joy to countless friends and family members over the years.

No cause of death reported.

January 29, 2026

Chesapeake, Virginia - Evelyn “Terry” Cumbie, 69, passed away suddenly on January 29, 2026. She was the most loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

January 26, 2026

ANTONIO (TONY) B. HERRERA, 60, a resident of Riverside, NM, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 26, 2026. Although his health slowed him down in the last few years, he still helped anyone that would ask for his help or advice on how to do or fix things. Tony loved being outdoors, especially in the mountains hunting, fishing, camping, or just cruising. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

January 23, 2026

Rebeka Bekah Tabb, of Newnan, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly. Bekah was the soul of The Cellar Bays in downtown Newnan. Fiercely loyal to her family and coworkers alike, she poured herself into everything she did. She will be remembered for her warmth, her loyalty, her humor, and the countless lives she made better simply by being herself.

No cause of death reported.

January 23, 2026

Robert Harold Tilghman, Jr., known affectionately as Bobby to his friends and family, unexpectedly passed away on January 23, 2026, in San Angelo, TX, at the age of 64. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, his unwavering faith, and his ability to find happiness in the simplest of things.

No cause of death reported.

January 21, 2026

James “Jim” William Codding Jr., 70, was a lifelong resident of Sonoma County [CA]. After retiring from his long career in construction and carpentry, Jim devoted his time to what he loved most: family, friends, travel and the outdoors. Jim passed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa on 1/21/2026 after a courageous battle with cancer.

January 8, 2026

Keith had a passion for playing the guitar, fast cars, and living life to the fullest. Keith passed away on January 8, 2026, after a short battle with cancer.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (278)

Alberta (61)

British Columbia (4)

Ontario (213)

Angelica Marie Rose, 25 [“complications after heart surgery”]

February 3, 2026

Ashlyn Luk passed away after a hard battle at Toronto Western Hospital. Donations to Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

Researcher’s note - Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) is a rare, life-threatening genetic connective tissue disorder caused by COL3A1 gene mutations, resulting in fragile blood vessels, organs, and skin. It causes spontaneous arterial/organ rupture, easy bruising, and characteristic facial features. While incurable, it requires specialized management to avoid high-risk activities.

No cause of death reported.

February 3, 2026

Passed away suddenly on January 29, 2026, at Juravinski Hospital, Jessica proudly worked at Scotia Bank for almost twenty years, starting in 2006 as a bank teller while going to school. She worked hard to achieve her goal to become a Branch Manager.

Researcher’s note - Scotiabank’s COVID-19 “vaccine” policy for employees in Canada during 2021-2022 focused primarily on a mandatory “vaccination” requirement tied to returning to office premises and workplace safety amid the pandemic. In August 2021, Scotiabank (along with Canada’s other major banks like RBC, TD, BMO, and CIBC) announced plans to require full “vaccination” against COVID-19 for employees entering bank premises. Scotiabank specifically indicated it was moving in the direction of making “vaccinations” mandatory for all employees and contractors based in Canada later in the fall of 2021.

No cause of death reported.

Quebec (29)

Saskatchewan (2)

UNITED KINGDOM (136)

IRELAND (63)