Mourning in the world of Salerno theater, the actor and director Antonio La Monica has died

February 8, 2024

Mourning in the world of Salerno theater: the actor and director Antonio La Monica died suddenly at the age of 68. The news of the premature and sudden death of Antonio La Monica soon spread throughout Salerno, throwing into despair the many who knew and appreciated him. Monica was among the protagonists of the city theater and beyond. As reported by SalernoNotizie he worked for years alongside Claudio Tortora and Gaetano Stella in the La Rotonda group. Then he was the protagonist of the amateur theater company directed by Gigino Esposito. In recent years he founded his own company with which he performed regularly in the city and the province.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Alberto Cavicchi, marketing and economics expert

February 9, 2024

The Ferrarese economist and marketing expert Alberto Cavicchi passed away suddenly at the age of 72. Former commercial director of the Higher Institute of Business Management in Rome and previously member of the total quality management at the general management of Rank Xerox Italia in Milan, he has collaborated as a consultant and teacher of Business Economics with important European and Italian institutions. President of the 'Lugi Einaudi' study centre, Cavicchi is the author of over two dozen books on marketing and economics (published by the Ferrara-based Tiemme edizioni digital), still available in digital format in any web store, from Amazon to Mondadori, from Feltrinelli to Kobo. A man of rare sensitivity and culture and of mirrored intellectual honesty, Cavicchi leaves his wife Cristina.

No cause of death reported.

Three doctors “died suddenly”:

Rezzato mourns the doctor Sofia Filippini, 26 years old

February 9, 2024

Rezzato mourns the doctor Sofia Filippini, 26 years old, who died probably due to anaphylactic shock. Sofia, a doctor like her parents, felt ill in her house last Sunday: she had trained in the gym before. Rescue was immediate and the young woman was taken to the Civil Hospital of Brescia where her colleagues tried everything possible to save her. Unfortunately, her clinical picture never improved, and Sofia died on Wednesday.

Professor Giovanni Farello died at the age of 65

February 8, 2024

Mourning in the city for the death of Professor Giovanni Farello, who passed away suddenly, at home, due to an illness, at the age of 65. Medical director of the pediatric clinic of the San Salvatore dell'Aquila hospital and head of the regional reference center for auxology and growth disorders, he held the role of acting head physician until March 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Doctor dies suddenly while playing tennis

February 8, 2024

A doctor from Pannarano, 68-year-old Raffaele Vannetiello, died suddenly while he was playing tennis in a facility in via Salvemini in Benevento. The tragedy occurred yesterday evening when the man, who until this summer had been on duty at the local health authority of Montesarchio, collapsed to the ground while exchanging dribbles with an instructor.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Two children “died suddenly”:

San Prisco - City shocked by the death of little Giulia, city mourning proclaimed

February 9, 2024

Province of Caserta shocked by the death of little Giulia Natale from San Prisco, who suddenly passed away yesterday at the age of 8. This afternoon, from 3.30 pm, her funeral will be celebrated in the Mother Church of San Prisco. After the ceremony, little Giulia will be accompanied to the Casapulla cemetery. On the occasion of the funeral, the municipal administration of San Prisco, directed by the mayor Domenico D'Angelo, proclaimed city mourning.

No cause of death reported.

10-year-old boy faints, has cardiac arrest and passes away in hospital

February 10, 2024

Lucca/Florence – Despite desperate rescue attempts, little Mattia D'Arrigo died in hospital. The tragedy occurred on Friday afternoon in Nozzano Castello (Lucca) around 2.30 pm, the child was at home with his parents when he suddenly lost consciousness. The sudden illness at home, a cardiac arrest. The father's desperate call to 118, in shock, the instructions given on the phone to try to help the little one while waiting for the medical workers to intervene. The air ambulance ride, then the tragic ending: Mattia D'Arrigo died at just ten years old, despite desperate attempts to save his life.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Naples, 17-year-old boy dies from a tumor

February 6, 2024

Mourning in Naples, Daniele Caprio dies: the tumour took his life away at 17 years old. His story had moved so many people who had been by his side virtually throughout his entire battle. Daniele has shared his struggle through numerous videos on TikTok, receiving many messages of solidarity.

Veneto – 18-year-old dies suddenly in the home of his mother's partner

February 12, 2024

Tragedy in Casella d'Asolo (Treviso) where an 18-year-old boy of Dominican origins died, suffering from an illness, while he was in the kitchen of the house of the father of his mother's partner. He suffered cardiac arrest and was found lifeless. Emergency services were called immediately and began cardiac massage in an attempt to save him. Despite the efforts of the health workers and the Pedemontana Emergenza Odv doctor, who attempted to resuscitate him for 25 minutes, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done. The air ambulance from Treviso also intervened on site. Upon hearing the terrible news, the young man's mother fell ill and was hospitalized.

Struck by illness at just 33 years old, Rosà mourns "Nik"

February 8, 2024

Dying at just 33 years old, a pain too great to accept. Nikoll Trieshi better known as “Nik“ or "Nichu" didn't make it and in his prime, he was overcome by an incurable disease. The young man lived in the San Pietro a Rosà area and leaves his parents Rocco and Regina, and his two brothers Sergio and Tom, in pain. His condition suddenly worsened and he had recently been admitted to the Casa Gerosa Hospice in Bassano del Grappa.

No cause of death reported.

Goes on vacation with his cousin and friends: Simone Lo Turco dies at 34

February 12, 2024

Sicily -A young man of only 34 years, Simone Lo Turco of Giardini Naxos, lost his life due to a sudden illness followed by lung complications while on vacation in Sri Lanka with his cousin and some friends. Despite all efforts, unfortunately, it was not possible to save him. His unexpected death deeply affected the community of Giardini Naxos, where he was known and appreciated. Currently, all necessary procedures are being carried out to bring his body home.

No cause of death reported.

Alessio dies suddenly at 35

February 12, 2024

Lecco (Lombardy) - Mourning in Valmadrera for the death of the young Alessio Pia, who died suddenly at only 35 years from an illness. Alessio lived and worked in Switzerland as a hairdresser for several years.

No cause of death reported.

Alessia, 36, dies of cancer

February 10, 2024

Alessia dies of cancer at 36, mourning in Brugine. Alessia Trevisan worked in a dental office in Padua. She was a native of Correzzola, she had moved with her boyfriend. [paywall]

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Guastalla mourns the death of Michele Artoni, engineer and educator

February 12, 2024

Deep sorrow at Guastalla for the sudden and premature death of Michele Artoni, a 44-year-old engineer. Former employee of Smeg, recently worked at the Zanotti company in Suzzara. A kind, affable and helpful person, he was an educator and catechist in Pieve, where he was considered the soul of the parish. Michele was also very fond of music and played clarinet in the band.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness: lawyer Francesco Mazzarolli died at the age of 62

February 11, 2024

The legal world is in mourning for the sudden death of Francesco Mazzarolli, who passed away at the age of 62 with the affection of his loved ones. Member of the Padua Bar Association, Mazzarolli was the nephew of the historic mayor of Treviso, Antonio Mazzarolli. An expert in public employment and public works contracts, he had been elected to the board of directors of the Venetian Association of administrative lawyers.

No cause of death reported.

Wife of former goalkeeper, Antonella suddenly passed away

February 10, 2024

Serious mourning for Claudio Garzelli, former general director of Chieti football, where he arrived as a very young goalkeeper. Today his wife Antonella suddenly passed away at the age of 71. The couple, who had been married for 53 years, have a daughter, Selvaggia, who is responsible for the marketing sector of Udinese football club. Garzelli was the point man of Mario Mancaniello's Chieti. He arrived in the city in 1970 as the new goalkeeper and wore the black and green shirt for two seasons and a total of 47 appearances. It was in Chieti that he met the very young Antonella, at the time a student at the Galiani technical institute.

No cause of death reported.

Kennel Una in Poggibonsi, the secretary Giovanni Parlavecchia has died

February 10, 2024

The Una Association - Kennel refuge Poggibonsi itself reported it via social media: "Today is a day of mourning and great pain for our Association. Our sincere friend and esteemed secretary, Mr Giovanni Parlavecchia, passed away suddenly a few hours ago. In an instant, we were left orphans of a great man, of a faithful and good friend, of an incomparable secretary. He, with us for 35 years, since this adventure of ours began, is always available, competent, ready; in short, irreplaceable. We are astonished and disoriented, in too much pain and too suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two priests “died suddenly”:

Tears and pain in Secondigliano, dead don Felice Terracciano

February 7, 2024

A great and sudden mourning has shocked the Secondigliano district: Don Felice Terracciano, pastor of the Sacred Hearts, Saints Cosmas and Damian and rector of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Sorrows, has died. Fr Felice Terracciano is remembered with effect above all for his great pastoral commitment to the young and the last. The news of the unexpected and sudden death of Don Felice Terracciano has just made the tour of Secondigliano throwing into discouragement the many who knew and esteemed him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Priest dies suddenly, Don Crisostomo's body repatriated

February 12, 2024

The body of Don Crisostomo, the deputy parish priest of Onano who died suddenly, has returned to Congo. Around 9 this morning, Monday 12 February, the coffin left to be repatriated. First, the blessing of the coffin and a prayer. Don Enrico Castauro, parish priest of Acquapendente, remembered Don Crisostomo as a "cultured, good and silent" priest. The priest, born Chrysostome Mukesyali Meny, died on February 3 in his home. He was 59 years old and had been an assistant parish priest in Onano for just over four years. The Santa Croce parish, which welcomed him in the autumn of 2019, remembers him as a "good person, of great faith and profound culture".

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye Alessandra D'Alò, the young woman has died: she leaves the family and an entire community in tears

February 6, 2024

Civitavella Casanova (Pescara) the town mourns the young Alessandra D'Alò: torn from life at 54 years old, throwing in pain and discomfort all his family and people who had got to know her.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye Roberto Chicory, the father of the family died prematurely

February 6, 2024

Montefiascone and Viterbo (Lazio) the towns mourn Roberto Cicoria. The man died suddenly at only 60 years throwing in pain and discomfort to all his family and the people who had gotten to know him.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye Antonietta Cotugno, the young mother was 56 years old: she leaves two daughters

February 6, 2024

Grottammare (Marche) the town mourns the young Antonietta Cotugno torn from life at 54, throwing into pain and sorrow all his family and the people who had gotten to know her.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” at work:

Abruzzo – 45-year-old mother of three dies at work

February 10, 2024

Yesterday afternoon, during the work shift, a sudden illness took away Anna Maria Tamburrino, 45 years old, from Montenerodomo but resident in Atessa, from her family's affection. The woman, a mother of three, and a worker at Mgr, a company specialized in the production of electrical wiring, after asking her colleagues for help, collapsed to the ground and never recovered. Rescue efforts began promptly and the 118 operators were unable to do anything other than confirm the death due to cardiac arrest.

Tragedy in Foggia: courier dies while unloading goods in a pharmacy

February 12, 2024

Tragedy at work this morning 12 February in Viale Ofanto in Foggia: a 53-year-old worker from Cerignola employed in a specialized transport company died suddenly during the delivery of some parcels at the business. The courier, born in 1972, collapsed to the ground while he was unloading the drugs, in front of the owner-employees of the business. The alarm was immediately raised on the 118-emergency network. When the medics arrived on site in an ambulance, it was already too late. The police intervened on the spot and investigations are underway.

No cause of death reported.

Five “died suddenly” while out and about:

An educator “died suddenly”:

Vittoria De Lucia, principal of Buonarroti institute, died suddenly on Sunday morning at mass

February 11, 2024

Caserta/Santa Maria a Vico. Numerous messages of condolence arrive from the world of institutions and schools and from those who knew and respected the head teacher of the ITS Buonarroti of Caserta, Vittoria De Lucia, who passed away suddenly at the age of 62 this morning, Sunday 11 February 2024. But suddenly, this morning, while she was listening to Holy Mass, her heart stopped beating. She passed away with the grace of Our Lord”.

No cause of death reported.

San Leone - 52-year-old jogger dies

February 10, 2024

Despite the rainy winter afternoon, he had decided to go out anyway to go for a bit of jogging in San Leone. It was supposed to be a moment of fun and relaxation which unfortunately turned into tragedy. A 52-year-old man, A. F. of Favarian origins, died suddenly while he was doing sports in Viale delle Dune. At a certain point, he collapsed to the ground, struck by a sudden illness. A passerby who noticed the presence of the man lying on the pavement, in the cycle path, immediately called for help. An ambulance and the police rushed to the scene but there was nothing that could be done for the man. The tragedy occurred in a few minutes: the healthcare staff could not help but confirm the death.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Benevento, 65-year-old man died while playing tennis: he felt ill and collapsed to the ground

February 7, 2024

Tragedy this afternoon, Wednesday 7 February, in Benevento: a 65-year-old man died after falling ill while playing tennis in via Salvemini. The man suddenly felt ill and collapsed to the ground, losing his life. The medics immediately intervened on the spot, first aided by the comrades who were present at the camp and the carabinieri.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness while riding bicycle, Alan, 45, found dead

February 5, 2024

Santa Maria di Sala (Venice) - In the early hours of Monday, February 5, the tranquillity of the banks of the Muson River was interrupted by a tragic discovery: the lifeless body of Alan Dal Corso, 45, lay along the bank. According to the first reconstructions, the man may have fallen ill while riding his bicycle. The community of Santa Maria di Sala gathers around the family of Alan, 45 years old, after his mysterious death on the banks of the Muson River. The tragic discovery occurred around 8 in the morning, when a passer-by who travelled the area noticed the body of Alan not far from the castle of Stigliano. The news has caused grief and dismay in the local community, while Alan’s family is now searching for answers about his sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Shock in Fisciano, man dies while his daughter was discussing her degree thesis

February 12, 2024

A 59-year-old man from Contursi Terme lost his life in these minutes while he was attending his daughter's graduation ceremony. According to initial information, he was struck by an illness in the graduation hall at the University of Salerno. He collapsed to the ground and died instantly.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” at home:

Sudden illness at 49 years old: Marco Mantovani found dead at home

February 11, 2024

Guastalla (Reggio Emilia) – He was overcome by a sudden illness at just 49 years of age. His family found him unconscious at home yesterday morning, around 11 am, in a house between via Vioni and via Ponte Pietra, in San Rocco di Guastalla. Marco Mantovani was reached within a few minutes by the Red Cross ambulance, by the emergency medical service and by the Parma air ambulance staff, who landed in a field near the house. Emergency treatments continued for a long time, including with the defibrillator. But every effort was futile. Marco had worked as a street trader and for some time had been employed at Padana Tubi in Guastalla. He was known and respected in the village for his cheerful, helpful character, always ready to joke. The health authority has ordered a diagnostic test to clarify the exact cause of the illness.

Lightning-fast heart attack at night, Dario the marble worker dies at 55 years old

February 10, 2024

Lamon - It was his family, when around lunchtime on Thursday they went to visit him at his house in the centre of Lamon, who found him lifeless. Dario Poletti, 55 years old, who did not suffer from any pathology, had been dead for a few hours: killed during the night by a sudden heart attack. The man, who was well known and respected both for his work as a marble worker and for his civic commitment, had lost his father at a young age, and in that case too it was a heart attack that betrayed his parent. The funeral will be held on Monday at 3 pm in the parish church of Lamon. Throughout yesterday there were messages of condolence on social media and in the town.

Mourning in the world of entrepreneurship: Giampaolo Guidi has died

February 6, 2024

Pisa – Mourning in the world of entrepreneurship: Giampaolo Guidi, owner with his brother Luca of important clothing stores in Pisa and Lucca, has passed away suddenly at the age of 71. He passed away due to a heart attack at his home in Vicopelago.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Tragedy at the motorway exit: driver dies suddenly

February 9, 2024

Capua/Caserta - A desperate race which unfortunately was not enough to save his life. P.A., 74 years old, from Caserta, passed away due to a sudden illness: he was the victim of the tragedy that occurred on Wednesday evening at the exit of the Capua motorway toll booth. The man, resident in Caserta, had just taken the Capuana exit of the A1 and was about to merge onto the Appia driving his white Lancia Y when he felt ill. A sudden illness that left him just enough time to leave the cockpit to raise the alarm. A 118 ambulance immediately arrived on site for urgent admission to the Sant'Anna and San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta. However, the 74-year-old died while being transported to the emergency room: there is no doubt now that the death was linked to a sudden cardiac arrest.

A long series of tragedies in just a few days

February 8, 2024

A sudden illness would also be at the origin of the tragic accident that led to the death of a 72-year-old man in Francofonte, in the province of Syracuse. According to an initial reconstruction, the victim lost control of the car due to illness and collided head-on with another car. The medical examiner ordered an autopsy to clarify the exact circumstances of death.

No cause of death reported.

Palermo, tragedy in Borgo Vecchio: man dies of an illness while on his way to work

February 7, 2024

Drama this morning in Palermo, in the Borgo Vecchio district: around 7.30 a 52-year-old man died after falling ill while riding his scooter. Some residents intervened to help the 52-year-old, the 118 health workers tried to resuscitate him but unfortunately, there was nothing they could do. The victim was riding his scooter, going to work, when he suddenly felt ill and collapsed to the ground. He was a bricklayer.

No cause of death reported.

Silius, Sardinia, a fatal illness for a shephard: died in a car returning from the barn

February 6, 2024

The 57-year-old didn’t have time to return from the barn after feeling a sudden sickness that left him no way out. On the spot, the Carabinieri of Silius intervened with Dolianova’s colleagues who did not see any road accidents. Just a sudden illness that left no escape for the man.

No cause of death reported.

Francofonte - Sudden illness, driver dies while driving

February 6, 2024

This morning, a man aged around 70 died from an illness while driving his car in the centre of Francofonte. According to initial reconstructions, the man was crossing Via Verdi when suddenly, for reasons under investigation, it is thought to be a heart attack, he fell ill and unfortunately died. The men of the Local Police immediately intervened on the spot led by the commander, Dr. Daniel Amato.

The sister of the mayor of Cascia dies of an illness

February 6, 2024

She was suddenly struck down by an illness, the sister of the mayor of Cascia, Mario De Carolis. The 48-year-old woman, resident in Foligno, was hospitalized. She died in the bathroom of the wardroom where she was hospitalized for some pain that she had suffered in recent days. Attempts to rescue her were futile. An autopsy is likely to be ordered.

No cause of death reported.

