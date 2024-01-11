CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

A professor in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 14:

Ralph Charles Serin, 70

November 14, 2023

Ottawa - Ralph Serin was a devoted family man, caring friend, generous mentor and researcher. He left us too soon on November 7, 2023, after a quiet battle with cancer during which he chose to focus on his family and the legacy of his work, rather than on his illness. As a professor at Carleton University he served as the Director of the Criminal Justice Decision Making Laboratory, where he brought millions of dollars in funding to the university for his research on parole/probation decision-making and supervision, dynamic risk assessment, client change, programming and crime desistance. Ralph published over 160 articles, reports, textbooks, book chapters, and books on subjects in his field and presented at over 200 conferences across the world.

Link

A judge in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 13:

The Honourable Justice David George Carr, 74

November 13, 2023

Dundas - With great sadness but loving memories we announce the passing of our much loved David, husband and cherished father. In 1999, David was appointed a Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice sitting in Kitchener. He retired in 2015 after serving the people of Ontario for 39 years as Crown Attorney, and as a member of the Ontario Court of Justice. He then chose to continue as a per diem Judge until his illness in 2022. Those who knew him in the legal profession, knew him as knowledgeable, reasonable, fair, and compassionate. His presence in the legal community will be missed.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: If a person worked for the government of Canada, there was a ''vaccination'' mandate.

A lawyer “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Dennis Edney, 77

January 2, 2024

An Edmonton lawyer best known for representing Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr has died. Dennis Edney passed away Dec. 30 from dementia, according to an obituary published Tuesday. He was 77. Born in Scotland and rarely mentioned in print without reference to his lilting brogue, Edney was a longtime defence lawyer who rose to the international stage in 2003 when he agreed to represent Khadr, then a teenager awaiting trial for war crimes in the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on November 14:

Sean Byrne, 71

November 14, 2023

Fort Erie - After a brief illness, Sean passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord, on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital. He leaves behind a legacy of care as a Family Physician, serving many in the Niagara Region.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A footballer “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Former Stampeders punter Burke Dales dead at age 46

January 7, 2024

Former punter Burke Dales, who helped the Calgary Stampeders win the 2008 Grey Cup, has died. He was 46. The Stampeders confirmed Dales’ death on Sunday. The cause was not revealed. Dales was a native of Collingwood, Ont., who made Calgary his home after his football career. The six-foo-three, 225-pound Dales spent seven seasons (2005-11) with the Stampeders.



No cause of death reported.

Link

An educator “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Diane Kashin, 62

January 3, 2024

Toronto - Diane Kashin was a registered early childhood educator, a retired professor, a consultant, a workshop and webinar presenter, a co-author of three ECE textbooks, and a passionate advocate for outdoor play and Reggio-inspired pedagogy. She passed away on January 2, 2024, at the age of 62, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, two children, and four grandchildren. Kashin was also a prolific writer and researcher, who contributed to the field of ECE with her publications, presentations, and blog posts.

Link

A priest “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Reported on November 30:

Opus Dei priest dies from heart attack while preaching at retreat

November 30, 2023

Father Fadi Sarraf, a recently ordained priest of Opus Dei, reportedly died of a heart attack while preaching at a facility near Montreal, Canada, where the personal prelature often holds retreats. “Please pray for the repose of the soul of Fr. Fadi Sarraf, 51, who passed away today suddenly of an apparent heart attack while preaching a retreat at the Manoir de Beaujeu. May he rest in peace,” Opus Dei’s information office in Canada said on X.

Link

A nurse in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 15:

Linnett Barbara Elizabeth Page, 59

November 15, 2023

London - It is with great sadness that the family of Linnett Barbara Elizabeth Page announce her passing on November 9, 2023, at 59 years of age after a courageous battle with cancer. In her final moments she was surrounded by her family in loving embrace, knowing that she was deeply loved. Linnett gave her whole life caring for others as a mother, friend, and nurse. She has touched countless hearts and will always be remembered by those in her life.

Link

A veterinarian “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Jeremy William Janzen, 39

January 3, 2024

Jeremy William Janzen, aged 39 years of Moose Jaw, SK, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeremy was born in Calgary, AB, and moved to Saskatchewan in 1996 with his family. Jeremy worked as a Veterinarian at the Moose Jaw Animal Clinic.

Link

A physical therapist “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Reported on November 14:

Laura Dawn Henry, 46

November 14, 2023

Sarnia - Dawn Henry, age 46, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023. She was a physical therapist and cared deeply for the many patients that she treated. Dawn loved staying active, hiking with her two dogs, family dinners, cocktail hour, ridiculous adventures, and travelling the world any chance she got. She was adored by her family and friends, and she adored them in return. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in Dawn’s memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Kimberly Jane Hoban, 56

January 5, 2024

Born on December 31, 1966, Kimberly Jane Hoban, cherished wife of Derek Hoban for 27 years, passed away on December 30, 2023. A graduate of Westgate Mennonite Collegiate, she then continued on to receive a Bachelor of Nursing degree. Kim found fulfillment in her work as a VON (Victoria Order of Nurses), providing compassionate care until health challenges intervened. Undeterred, she continued using her nursing knowledge to support her family and others, exemplifying empathy and resilience. Diagnosed with inoperable and non-treatable glandular cancer on October 25, 2023, Kim faced the news with determination to savor and live each moment fully.

Link

A social worker in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 12:

Carol Fournier, 40

November 12, 2023

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow her sudden passing on November 8, 2023 at the age of 40 years. Carol was very proud of her career as a PSW and loved working with her patients. Graduating college was one of her many great accomplishments.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An educator in Ontario “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 10:

Mr. Kevin “Corky” Kerswell, 51

November 10, 2023

Kevin Kerswell, formerly named Ross Robert Grierson of Toronto, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. He was only 51 years old. Our family is devastated and heart broken by this loss.



No cause of death reported.

Link

From GoFundMe:

Kevin passed away unexpectedly in his home early in the morning on Tuesday, November 7. Kevin was a wonderful, caring, funny, generous individual. He dedicated his professional life to the lives of his students at the Toronto District School Board as an occasional teacher. When not at work he could often be found at his church, Scarborough Baptist Church, fulfilling his roles as deacon, Bible School teacher, Youth Leader, Knitting Ministry leader, and taking care of facilities in various ways including a light switch that was installed backwards (but still works well). He spent every summer for 30 years as a camp counsellor for children and adults with special needs

A hiker “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Hiker collapses and dies on West Kelowna trail

January 2, 2024

West Kelowna, BC - A tough start to the new year for volunteers with Central Okanagan Search Rescue who were called to a report of a collapsed hiker in West Kelowna. Search and rescue was called, along with paramedics and firefighters, to a report of a hiker who had collapsed on Goats Peak Trail in West Kelowna around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, according to a search and rescue media release. Ground and UTV teams responded along with West Kelowna firefighters. "The teams worked together to recover the person but unfortunately that person passed away," the release read.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Death of a young man from Sangrur due to heart attack

January 6, 2024

The young son of Randhir Singh Kak Saro, former president of the Sangrur Market Committee, died of a heart attack in Canada. This information was given by Shiromani Akali Dal, Sangrur, who is close to the family. They said that Yugveer Karan, the 28-year-old son of Randhir Singh Kak Saro, died of a heart attack in Canada. This sad news shocked the whole family. He said Randhir Singh Kaka’s family has been living in Canada for some time.

Link

Glovertown Church Holding Benefit Concert for Boy Who Lost Both Parents

January 2, 2024

Glovertown, Saskatchewan - The entire community of Glovertown is rallying behind a young boy who lost both parents within a few days of each other over Christmas. Jason Keats passed away from cancer on December 22, followed by his wife Robyn who died suddenly in hospital on Boxing Day, leaving their only son Simon orphaned.

Link

Tate Hughes death : A beloved five-year-old boy has unexpectedly passed away

January 4, 2024

Moncton, NB - According to the reports, Tate Hughes has recently died due to a medical incident. The exact cause and circumstances of his death have not yet been disclosed to the general public at this time of publication.

No cause of death reported.

Link

184 “ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Reported on November 14:

Lenni Mae Eubanks, 51

November 14, 2023

With deep sadness I announce the death of my wife and soulmate, Lenni Mae Eubanks age 51. Lenni passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 14, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Lenni was born in Toronto and spent her early years in humble surroundings. She used her surroundings as a motivator to strive for excellence and make a difference in society. She used education as a tool, receiving two undergraduate degrees from York University and a graduate degree from the University of Toronto. She became a successful communication executive and at the same time founded her own charity, My First Wheels, in 2009. Thank you to the oncology teams at the Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Center for their care and unconditional support during her battle with colorectal cancer.

Link

Reported on November 12:

Dorothea Jakelski Smith, 67

November 12, 2023

Fergus - On the evening of November 9th, surrounded by family in person and virtually, Dorothea Jakelski Smith was ushered into eternity. While this was unexpected, we are filled with peace knowing she is pain free, with her Heavenly Father and “dancing in the cosmos” among dear family and friends who have gone before her. Thank you to our family doctor, Stephen Beamish as well as all the doctors and nurses at Groves Memorial Hospital, Guelph General Hospital and the Grand River Cancer Centre for your selfless and humble care over this last season.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Dziedzic, 69

January 6, 2024

Sault Ste Marie, Ontario - Robert passed away at home on January 4, 2024, at 69. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary. Another gentle kind person’s life has ended by cancer (Multiple Myeloma).

Link

Reported on November 16:

Larry Winters, 71

November 16, 2023

With sadness the family announces that Larry passed away at the Ottawa Hospital – General Campus on Tuesday morning, November 14, 2023. He was 71. Larry leaves behind a legacy of hard work, laughter, and a profound appreciation for the simple joys in life. Donation in Larry’s memory, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Lee Taylor, 42

November 16, 2023

Stoney Creek - With broken hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer, on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the age of 42. Jennifer was loving, kind, and compassionate. She was gifted to help others, in every way that she could. She will be deeply missed and will always be remembered for her strong love of family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jim Johnston, 73

November 16, 2023

James “Jim” Russell Johnston of Kitchener passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, in his 74th year. He always had a smile on his face and brought love and laughter with him wherever he went. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Laverne Hansen, 72

November 16, 2023

With his wife and son by his side, Peter passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Joseph Brant Hospital, on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 72.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John DeCosta, 44

November 16, 2023

Collingwood - It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden and unexpected death of John DeCosta, a beloved son, father, uncle, and friend on Friday November 10, 2023. John loved his family; his children were the light of his life, and he was proud to be their dad. Although his time here was much too short, he left his mark on the world, and he will be missed but never forgotten. Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Scott "Smeets" Smeeton, 58

November 16, 2023

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mike at 58 years of age, after a long, tough battle with cancer. Smeets was a great athlete as a young man and a hard-working dedicated land surveyor for most of his life. Donations may be made to Hospice or Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Reported on November 15:

Paul Ignas, 43

November 15, 2023

Paul John Ignas of Walkerton passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 13, 2023, in his 44th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Uldis Bernhards, 66

November 15, 2023

East Milton - The love of my life, Uldis Bernhards, took his last breath on this beautiful, sunny morning. So many have shown their love and support to Uldis and myself in these last two years and I want to tell you how important you have been to us. He went peacefully and as always, on his own terms. Donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan “Sue” Derby, 59

November 15, 2023

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graciela Rebollar Narvaez, 50

November 15, 2023

Cambridge - Passed away at Juravinski Hospital on Monday November 13, 2023, at the age of 50. Donations made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Richmond Gray, 71

November 15, 2023

Cambridge - Ian passed peacefully at home in the wee hours of November 12, 2023. Ian was never afraid to take on new opportunities. He wore many different hats in his lifetime, the last being a highly respected and successful real estate agent at Re/Max Twin City in Cambridge. He loved two sports equally - as soon as golf season closed he was first in line to sign up for the many curling leagues offered at the Country Club. Donation to the Cancer Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vivian Crilley, 68

November 15, 2023

Leamington - Passed away after a brief illness on November 13, 2023 at 68 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert David Chalmers, 72

November 15, 2023

Woodbridge - Died November 14, 2023. Bob was a caring and giving person, and was loved and will be missed by cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Donating to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Gordon Armstrong, 68

November 15, 2023

Cobourg - Gary passed away suddenly at his home November 10th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colin William Pearcy, 45

November 15, 2023

Colin William Pearcy, 45, of Acton, Ontario, passed away on November 14th, 2023, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He spent many months out of the year travelling the world, and visited many countries. Although Colin faced many struggles later on, he lived life to the fullest and was always ready to lend a helping hand, especially to his nieces, whom he loved and adored.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Martin Grice, 20

November 15, 2023

Sarnia - Tom passed away suddenly at Bluewater Health on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the age of 20. Thomas was the absolute definition of the perfect son and brother. His love for his family was matched only by his love for life and his many friends. Nothing was ever too much effort for Tom, when it came to his friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Patrick Wayne Ritchie, 58

November 15, 2023

It is with great sadness that Elizabeth Ritchie announces the sudden death of her beloved husband Daniel Patrick Wayne Ritchie. He passed on November 7th, 2023, surrounded by his wife and family members. Liz would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at University Hospital Cardiac Critical Care unit for the outstanding care given to Dan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Wark, 69

November 15, 2023

Unexpectedly, at home in Boyds Settlement, on Monday November 13, 2023, at the age of 69. A special thank you to the Lanark County First Responders. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Glenn Pinnock, 45

November 15, 2023

Whitby - Passed away with family by his side on Tuesday November 14th, 2023, at the young age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicole Hegedus (Bundas), 53

November 15, 2023

Toronto - Peacefully at Princess Margaret Hospital, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the age of 53. Donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie 'Mary' Irwin, 66

November 15, 2023

Wallaceburg - With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that our Wife, Mother and Grandmother Marie Mai ‘Mary’ Irwin passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fabian Crawford, 48

November 15, 2023

Passed away at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital on Saturday November 11th, 2023, at the age of 48. Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Corey Hawke, 47

November 15, 2023

Sarnia - It is with saddened hearts that the family announce the passing of Daniel Corey Hawke, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the age of 47. Daniel enjoyed many sports, especially hockey and rugby.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glen Morand, 52

November 15, 2023

Oshawa - Suddenly and tragically passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the age of 52. He had an infectious smile, loving personality, and wonderful sense of humour, and loved to make people laugh. His kind and gentle soul will be fondly remembered. Donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Giesler, 68

November 15, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Linda Mary Giesler of Teeswater, at home surrounded by family, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 68. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leonard Chowns

November 15, 2023

On Sunday November 12, 2023, at the West Parry Sound Health Care Centre, Leonard suddenly, due to pneumonia, went home to be with his Lord.

No age reported.

Link

Daniel Edwin Huntley

November 15, 2023

Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at his Georgetown residence. Daniel's presence illuminated the lives of many, and his impact will endure in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. He embraced life's sunrise and dedicated himself to nurturing the world around him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Chrystal Smith, 50

November 15, 2023

Arnprior - Our beautiful Chrystal passed away very peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 13, 2023. She has gone to be where there is no more pain, to that special room prepared for her by our Lord. A kind, compassionate, very loving, and strong 50 year-old. Although Chrystal had breast cancer, a donation to March of Dimes.

Link

Joanne McGuire, 69

November 15, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Joanne (Jody/Jo/JoJo) Marie McGuire’s passing on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chapman House, leaving us at the age of 69 after navigating cancer. Donation to Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

Link

Michael Manion, 73

November 15, 2023

East Milton - It is with great sadness the family announces Michael's sudden passing on November 14, 2023 after a very short, courageous battle with cancer/Cushing Syndrome.

Link

Reported on November 14:

Peter LaRocque, 67

November 14, 2023

Suddenly but peacefully with loved ones by his side, on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the Temiskaming District Hospital, Peter LaRocque of North Cobalt passed away at the age of 67. Peter made his mark on the community in business and in countless friendships. His storytelling and loving teasing will be treasured memories for many. His clever mind never stopped and even throughout his short illness, he spent hours monitoring the e-mails to ensure that his ‘dispatch’ was being adhered to and that those spending time with him were laughing. Nothing made Peter happier than being surrounded by family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adriano De Toma, 50

November 14, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Adriano De Toma at the age of 50 in Toronto. Donations may be made to Epilepsy Toronto.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vanessa Jones, 31

November 14, 2023

Alliston - Called home on November 9th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carl Perron, 53

November 14, 2023

Mr. Carl Perron, formerly of Hawkesbury, died suddenly in Ottawa on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

D. Paul McTaggart, 67

November 14, 2023

Suddenly at Brightshores Health System, Owen Sound, on November 10, 2023, of Keady, in his 68th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maryum Salman - Baby

November 14, 2023

Passed away at the Brantford General Hospital on Sunday November 12, 2023, much loved daughter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brane Pajkic, 71

November 14, 2023

Passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maria Medeiros (Arruda), 56

November 14, 2023

Ottawa - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Maria Medeiros. She passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her family on Friday, November 10, 2023. Maria was always happy, and hard working. She was extremely loving, which showed in her love for her family and her dogs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Runions, 68

November 14, 2023

Passed away suddenly on Friday, November 10, 2023, Margaret Runions (nee Venema) of Brockville, age 68. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doreen Evelyn Knorr, 72

November 14, 2023

Brantford - Passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. She was a member of the Brant Naval Veteran’s Association and of the Brant Artillery Club. Donations may be made in memory of Doreen to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Cerutti, 73

November 14, 2023

Brian Michael Cerutti, of Hanover, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, November 12, 2023. He was 73. A heartfelt thank you to the EMS, Hanover Police and the Hanover Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heino Karls, 73

November 14, 2023

The family announces the passing of Heino at the Health Sciences North Hospital in Sudbury on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 73 years. Donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce James Hadley, 46

November 14, 2023

Bruce James of Innisfil, ON, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 8th 2023 at the young age of 46. Donations to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Philip Mills, 37

November 14, 2023

Mr. Joshua Mills, a resident of Wallaceburg, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 37. Donations to Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tammy Crissy Paquette, 48

November 14, 2023

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Tammy on Monday, November 13th, 2023, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drew Attkinson, 46

November 14, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew “Drew” Lincoln Attkinson, aged 46, of London, Ontario. Drew passed away at home on Saturday, November 11, 2023. He derived immense happiness from spending time with his family, and his love for them was unwavering. Donations or memorial contributions to be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beth Russell, 71

November 14, 2023

Passed away at London Health Sciences Centre- Victoria Hospital on Monday, November 13, 2023 in her 72nd year. Beth had a kind and generous heart for others. Donations to the LHSC - Cancer Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Priscilla Marsales, 36

November 14, 2023

Orangeville - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Priscilla Marsales on November 4, 2023, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamie Rose, 46

November 14, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Jamie Rose announce his passing on Friday, November 10th at the Chartwell Elmira Retirement Residence, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Madelynn "Maddy" Maes - Infant

November 14, 2023

London - Unexpectedly, on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023, our precious angel Madelynn “Maddy” Maes joined the Lord in heaven.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ron Vince, 74

November 14, 2023

A resident of Chatham, Ron Vince died after a brief illness at Newbury Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Monday November 13, 2023 at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Alan Mountenay, 65

November 14, 2023

Kingston - With unbelievable heartbreak, we said goodbye to our beloved Barry. Donations in memory of Barry can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Summers, 65

November 14, 2023

Mississauga - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Summers, 65, at the Civic Hospital on November 9, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. Donation can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Mike's memory.

Link

Jennifer Hubbard, 57

November 14, 2023

Collingwood - As you read my obituary, please know I am in a very good place after a hard-fought battle with cancer. A battle led by me, but waged by a whole litany of soldiers who held my hand throughout, letting me know there was hope, I was loved and blessed to have lived such a wonderful, albeit short, life. Anchoring me were the family and friends I was surrounded with throughout my life. They made me strong and gave me confidence, and we truly loved each other. They know who they are. I just hope they know how much they meant to me. And finally, I was blessed to enjoy a career of 30 years in the banking and investment industries. I am honoured by the outpouring of support I’ve received throughout this journey, from all who I’ve had the opportunity to serve. I am who I am because of the mentorship I received over the years, which gave me the confidence and the opportunity to have an impact. (Donations in Jennifer's honour may be made to the colorectal cancer unit at Sunnybrook Hospital.)

Link

Gong Xu, 42

November 14, 2023

London - With sadness at her passing but joy for her journey to heaven, we announce the passing of Gong (Yvonne) Xu on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 42. She was optimistic, determined and caring. Yvonne navigated the challenges of lung cancer for a couple years. Nevertheless, she strived to stay active by jogging and swimming regularly. She was a talented chef and artist. She enjoyed walking in the neighborhood with her boys and exercising with them. Her smile was warm and tender. Her words were always encouraging and kind.

Link

Jerome "Barry" Howell, 73

November 14, 2023

Woodbridge - Jerome Howell (Barry), 73, of St. John’s, Antigua, went home November 10, 2023 to spend eternity with his Savior Jesus Christ, after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Dianne Lynn Warren (Bond), 64

November 14, 2023

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of Dianne’s passing at the young age of 64. After a brave and courageous battle with cancer, Dianne sadly passed at the Brockville General Hospital peacefully, with the love of her family by her side, on November 12th 2023. The family would also like to thank the medical team at KGH, and BGH, who supported Dianne by providing compassionate and professional care throughout her unexpected battle.

Link

Jessica Lee Valan Fitzpatrick, 40

November 14, 2023

After a courageous and grace-filled battle with cancer, Jessica Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully at home in Bowmanville, Ontario, on Tuesday November 14th, 2023, at the age of 40, surrounded by her loving family. Memorial contributions to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre of the Durham Region Cancer Centre.

Link

Aida Arriaza de Rosales, 61

November 14, 2023

Stoney Creek - It is with great sadness that the family of Aida Arriaza de Rosales announce her peaceful passing, at St. Peter's Hospital, in the evening of November 11th. Aida was surrounded by her family and loved ones during her last breath. She was a warrior who fought glioblastoma for the last 15 months. The same day of her passing marked the 39th year anniversary of her immigration to Canada, which shows that she was a hardworking person who devoted her life to her family.

Link

Sony George Vithayathil, 54

November 14, 2023

Mississauga - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Sony on Nov. 12th, 2023, following a massive stroke. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Link

Reported on November 13:

Nikki Shewan, 41

November 13, 2023

After a lifelong struggle starting at birth with cerebral palsy and a multitude of additional health issues, Annette Nicole “NIKKI” Shewan unexpectedly but peacefully passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, in her 42nd year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Dennis Shearer, 69

November 13, 2023

Unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday November 12, 2023, Richard Dennis “Rick” Shearer of Tillsonburg passed away, at the age of 69 years. Donations in memory of Rick may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gordon William Goudie, 71

November 13, 2023

Arnprior - With sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Gord Goudie at his home on Sunday morning, November 12, 2023. He was 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ray McArthur, 60

November 13, 2023

Unexpectedly, just shy of his 61st birthday, Raymond Murray “Skinner” McArthur passed away November 10 in Bayfield, Ontario. Skinner’s happiest days were spent among family and friends. He cared deeply for those important in his life and had a huge heart. He would do anything for anyone. More recently, his passion was his grandchildren – teaching them all about fishing and loving them unconditionally.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Stanley Buck, 66

November 13, 2023

James Stanley of London passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospital, London on November 5, 2023, at the age of 66. Donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jamison Rose, 60

November 13, 2023

Waterloo - Jamie passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 4, 2023, at age 60. Jamie had a cheery disposition and a positive outlook, always ready to share his sense of humor for a laugh with all. He was quick to lend a hand to those around him with a generosity not common to those in his position. He was very proud of his career in cement-pouring construction, often mentioning many of the buildings throughout Kitchener-Waterloo that he had a hand in building with his crew as a Foreman.

No cause of death reported.

Link

George Albert Doughty, 68

November 13, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the family of George Albert Doughty announces his sudden but peaceful passing on Friday, November 10, in his 69th year, at his home in Jarvis. A very humble man, George took pride in his family, his home, his work and everything he pursued. With a smile and no expectations, George was always ready to lend a hand, often to complete strangers. No task was too big. George was a lifelong truck driver, a career spanning more than 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dave MacDonald, 57

November 13, 2023

Stoney-Creek - We are sorrowed by the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved brother Dave. Dave spent many summers growing up in Prince Edward Island with family, and tried to get down there as much as he could. The Island was in his heart and soul.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Logan Maurice Laurin, 31

November 13, 2023

Sudbury - Logan “Logy” Laurin left our earthly plane early in the morning on November 7th, 2023. He brought light and laughter to the world for nearly 32 years. Logan was always the life of the party. He was known for his joyful smile and infectious laugh. He had a way about him that made everyone around him feel warm and welcomed. He made sure to tell people that they mattered. Logan inspired those around him to love harder and to take care of each other.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Edwin Gill, 72

November 13, 2023

We are saddened to announce the death of our mighty oak. Brian Edwin Gill, 72, of Zorra Township, Ontario died peacefully at the Woodstock Hospital on November 10, 2023. His boisterous laugh could fill a room, and he will be missed by everyone who met him. Donations may be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Delmond "Tim" Phillips, 68

November 13, 2023

Fergus - Tim unexpectedly passed away at home in his 69th year on November 12, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Yves Bélec, 68

November 13, 2023

Ottawa - It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Jean-Yves Bélec, which occurred on November 10, at the age of 68. He died at home, surrounded by his family. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his honor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Paul Grant, 75

November 13, 2023

Caledonia - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of JP Grant at his home on Friday, November 10,2023. His love for life, family, travel, animals (he always had a cookie in his pocket) and friendship was evident to all who knew him. He was Dad, Grandpa, best buddy, loyal friend and jokester. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Simmons, 53

November 13, 2023

The family announces with great sadness his sudden passing at the Timmins & District Hospital on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the age of 53 years. Sean loved being outside. He loved the Bush, biking, riding his Harley, and taking his dog on adventures.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cassandra Elizabeth Plester, 33

November 13, 2023

Grand Valley - In loving memory of Cassandra Elizabeth Plester, who died suddenly at Headwaters Health Care Centre on November 09, 2023, in her 34th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glen Torrance, 73

November 13, 2023

Peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 73. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yves Joseph Jean-Paul Vachon, 47

November 13, 2023

St. Catharines - It is with a heavy heart we announce that Yves Joseph Jean-Paul Vachon passed away on November 9, 2023, with his family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kaitlyn McKenzie, 23

November 13, 2023

Arnprior - With broken hearts the family announces the passing of Kaitlyn McKenzie on November 3, 2023. Her beautiful smile, loving heart and joyful spirt will remain embedded in all our hearts eternally.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Chester Szemiot, 60

November 13, 2023

Passed away after a brief illness, with his family by his side, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 60. His sense of humour and love for the Montreal Canadiens will be remembered by all his friends and family. His presence will be especially missed by his broomball and ball hockey teammates. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederick Harold Clumpus, 72

November 13, 2023

Sadly passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on November 13th, 2023, at the age of 72. Donation be made in memory of Fred to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wojciech Hass, 71

November 13, 2023

Alliston - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Wojciech Hass at age 71. Who died peacefully after a short battle with terminal illness on Nov 11, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tricia Carter, 40

November 13, 2023

Woodbridge - No obit.

Link

Judy Joanne Howard, 71

November 13, 2023

Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 71 years. She was loyal and honest and instilled those values in her family. Judy was a selfless person, always putting family and the care and welfare of others first. Above all she loved being a Mom and Nanny. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Kirby, 74

November 13, 2023

Passed away peacefully at Westgate Lodge in Belleville on November 11, 2023, at the age of 74 years. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer's Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mrs. Rita Filomena Sydij, 66

November 13, 2023

Toronto - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rita Sydij. Rita passed away on November 12th, 2023, at the age of 66. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Magdala "Maggie" Murray, 57

November 13, 2023

Port Colborne - Magdala “Maggie” Murray passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2023, surrounded by many loved ones, including her devoted spouse, cherished daughters and beloved godson. Born in Recife, Brazil, she lived her life to the fullest, maintaining her worldly spirit and unique ability to connect with others. Her legacy is one of kindness, as she radiated positivity that left an unforgettable mark on the lives of all who encountered her. Contributions can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Maggie’s honour.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adis Kardumovic, 42

November 13, 2023

Waterloo - Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the age of 42. Many will remember Adis for his zest for life, his charitable work and as a proud and successful entrepreneur who always put others before himself. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Lauzon, 58

November 13, 2023

Windsor - It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Richard Lauzon at 58 years of age. Donations to Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

René A. Génier, 69

November 13, 2023

It is with great sorrow the family announce the passing of Rene at the Lady Minto Hospital in Cochrane, Ontario, on Monday November 13, 2023, at the age of 69. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shelley Dittburner, 66

November 13, 2023

Shelley Faye Dittburner, 66, of Southampton, Ontario passed away at home on November 11, 2023, with her family by her side. Donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William "Bill" Thompson, 75

November 13, 2023

Kitchener - Passed away unexpectedly on November 9th, 2023, at the age of 75. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Arthritis Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Richard Leys

November 13, 2023

Toronto - With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Matt Leys, who left us on Friday, November 10th, surrounded by his family, after losing his courageous fight against cancer.

No age reported.

Link

Patricia Ann Deavitt

November 13, 2023

Patricia Ann Deavitt, retired elementary teacher at Rockwood Public School & Highview Public School, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

No age reported.

Link

John Diehl, 72

November 13, 2023

John courageously fought a lengthy battle with jawbone cancer and severe radiation complications. His quality of life fading, hope lost, he chose his death day. Surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home assisted by MAID, John departed with dignity to Rest in Peace. John was a kind, adventurous man with a great sense of humor.

Link

Iolanda Modiga, 68

November 13, 2023

Windsor - Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on November 11, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her radiance, joy and love will be cherished forever and never forgotten. Donations may be made to the WRH - Cancer Centre.

Link

Shaloke Kaunds, 30

November 13, 2023

Oakville - On November 11th 2023, Shaloke passed away after a spirited 13-month battle with lung cancer. We remember Shaloke for his dry sense of humour, charm, charisma, and generous spirit, which impacted the lives of everyone around him.

Link

Anthony Laksmana, 42

November 13, 2023

Toronto - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Anthony at his home on November 12, 2023, at the young age of 42, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Anthony loved to travel, and he did plenty with his parents growing up, even more with his wife and their friends, and in the past few years shared his love of travel with his young family.

Link

Sloan Miller, 21

November 13, 2023

Sloan “Sloany” Jacob Miller went home to his family in Heaven on November 9, 2023 at age of 21, following a tough fight with aspiration pneumonia at Brantford General Hospital.

Link

Randy Allan Crawford, 69

November 13, 2023

It is with profound heartache we announce the sudden passing of our brother, Randy Allan Crawford, from heart disease, in Cornwall, Ontario. Randy had an energy that impacted everyone who knew him! He was a huge Toronto maple leaf fan, and an avid bowler and dart player. He lived a happy and fulfilling life due to the extraordinary efforts of Community Living and Randy’s healthcare team.

Link

Alan Foster, 66

November 13, 2023

Waterloo - Passed away at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday November 7, 2023, at age 66, after suffering from a severe stroke and a brain hemorrhage. Alan had a lovely smile and gorgeous brown eyes that may help someone else to see. Donations to CMHA.

Link

Reported on November 12:

Lewis Hussey, 48

November 12, 2023

Toronto - Passed away at his home on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew MacLean William Taylor, 49

November 12, 2023

Niagara-Falls - Passed away at his home on Thursday November 9, 2023, at the age of 49. In memory of Andrew, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donna Binkley (Samson), 72

November 12, 2023

Odessa -It is with tremendous sadness that Donna’s family announce her sudden passing on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 72. Once she graduated and became an RN, she and a few others travelled west, eventually stopping in Kingston, Ontario. This stop lasted for over 45 years. She became a dedicated nurse at Hotel Dieu Hospital and Kingston General Hospital and never looked back.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Henry Kamal Fortier, 38

November 12, 2023

Toronto - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Steven at his home on November 6th, 2023, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vanessa Sarrazin, 42

November 12, 2023

With heavy hearts, the family announces that Vanessa passed away at the Ottawa Hospital – Civic Campus on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. She was only 42. Vanessa was loved by everyone she touched. She was a caregiver who devoted her life to others and she will be sorely missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Curtis Visser, 35

November 12, 2023

Passed away suddenly on Friday, November 10, 2023, Curtis Visser of Roebuck, age 35.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nancy Anne Kingsley (Forestell), 72

November 12, 2023

Passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 09th, 2023, at the Campbellford Memorial Hospital at the age of 72 years. Donations be made to Kidney Foundation or Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Quinn Hentschel, 55

November 12, 2023

Markham - Brian Quinn Hentschel passed away suddenly at age 55 on Friday November 10, 2023. Donations can be made to canadahelps.org.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Thompson

November 12, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, Patricia, who passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at her home at Ohsweken.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Joan Marie (Barber), 61

November 12, 2023

It is with great sadness that we share that Joan Marie Reed (Barber) of Goderich, passed away after a quick and unexpected battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully on November 10, 2023 at Huron Hospice, with family by her side, at the young age of 61. To know Joan was to know what it is to be loved. Family was the most important thing to her and she would do anything for those around her, near and far. Joan was a creative spirit who loved the outdoors. She had just completed a 300 km bike trip with her husband this past September.

Link

Beverly Mae Briscoe (Mick), 72

November 12, 2023

Renfrew - Bev passed away in the late evening of November 9th after a tough fight against cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family during her final days at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

Link

Reported on November 11:

Mario Lawrence Monteiro, 65

November 11, 2023

Toronto - Mario Lawrence Monteiro suddenly passed away at home on October 31st, 2023, at the age of 65. Mario was born in Bangalore, Karnataka, India.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Landon, 75

November 11, 2023

Passed away with family by her side at the Brockville General Hospital on Monday November 6th, 2023. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wilhelmina Gatzke, 73

November 11, 2023

Wallaceburg – Mrs. Wilhelmina Gatzke passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 73. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Nicholls, 32

November 11, 2023

Windsor - It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Kevin. He was always the brightest light in the room, who made everyone smile and laugh. Donations can be made in his honour to Epilepsy Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hilary Elaine Fleetwood, 37

November 11, 2023

Peterborough - Passed away at her home November 7, 2023, at the age of 37. As a young child Hilary knew she wanted to work in the hair and beauty industry to let people see how beautiful they truly were, and as an adult she made this her life’s work. In memory of Hilary donations to the PRHC Foundation; Adult Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Curtis Austin Murray, 61

November 11, 2023

It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of the love of my life, Curtis Austin Murray, on November 9, 2023. Curtis spent many years working at Denninger's and operating the family business. He loved talking about work and the people he met while there. In his spare time, Curtis enjoyed his hobbies, travelling (especially to Fort Lauderdale), fishing, and cooking. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 10:

Paul-André ''PA'' Laviolette, 70

November 10, 2023

The Laviolette and Carrière families regret to inform you of the death of Paul-André ''PA'' Laviolette of Alfred, Ont., who died peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 70. Donations to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacques ''Jake'' Jean Gascon, 62

November 10, 2023

Rockland - Jacques ''Jake'' Jean Gascon was a caring partner, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He left this world peacefully on November 8, 2023, at the age of 62. We all know that Jake never hesitated to lend a helping hand when asked. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Jacques can be made.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda St. George, 65

November 10, 2023

Ottawa - Suddenly at home on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the age of 65 years. Linda was a talented business analyst, a generous spirit with friends and family, and an avid painter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paula Isabel Baldinelli, 49

November 10, 2023

London – Peacefully, surrounded by her family at LHSC Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Paula Isabel passed away in her 49th year. Paula was a strong, intelligent professional, but most of all a dedicated mother to her beautiful daughter, the love of her life and the sparkle in her eye. Donations to the London Regional Cancer Program.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert William “Bob” Milani, 76

November 10, 2023

Thunder Bay - The family of Robert Milani are heartbroken to announce his unexpected passing on November 7, 2023, at the age of 76, after a brief illness. Donations in his memory may be made to the TBRHSC Regional Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvain Lavoie, 59

November 10, 2023

Sudbury - The family of Sylvain Lavoie is sad to announce his sudden passing in Sudbury on Saturday, October 28th, at the age of 59 years. Donations in memory of Sylvain be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carol Lyn Reynolds, 73

November 10, 2023

Jarvis - It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Carol Reynolds announces her passing on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in her 73rd year. In memory of Carol, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Dorothy Wood, 59

November 10, 2023

Sudbury - In loving memory of Sandra Wood, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at Health Sciences North, at the age of 59. Sandra was most happy around her children and grandchildren and loved to travel. She ran a successful t-shirt printing business for over 25 years. Donations to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James "Jim" Pitt, 60

November 10, 2023

Sudbury - In loving memory of James “Jim” Pitt, 60, who passed suddenly on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent his working life in the Forestry business, harvesting trees. His main priority was his family, especially his wife and soulmate. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heather Kagagins, 37

November 10, 2023

In loving memory of Heather Kagagins, 37 years, who passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Health Sciences North, Sudbury. Donations in her memory may be made to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marion E. Tustin, 65

November 10, 2023

Passed away at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the age of 65 years. Donations to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Cancer Care Campaign.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Shier, 72

November 10, 2023

Northbrook - Hunter, fisherman, beekeeper, forager, and prankster are some of the ways John Shier will be remembered. It is with sadness that the family of John announce his sudden passing on October 30th, 2023. You left us too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dawn Stevens, 48

November 10, 2023

On the evening of November 6th, Dawn completed her earthly journey in Duluth, MN. While Dawn faced many challenges in her life, she maintained a positive outlook and took joy in the things she loved to do: good company and food, dogs, and in her younger days, attending powwows with her mother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colin 'Andy' Nicholson, 63

November 10, 2023

Niagara Falls - Passed away suddenly at his residence on Wednesday November 8, 2023, at the age of 63. Andy will be forever remembered as a happy, funny and kind person. He was always the center of attention and the master of “dad” jokes. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. In memory of Andy, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Warnock, 71

November 10, 2023

Peacefully at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on Friday November 10, 2023, Neil Stanley Warnock, age 71. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

JoAnne Harper, 73

November 10, 2023

Maitland - JoAnne (Hutt) Harper passed away at her home on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 73 years. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Rowlings, 68

November 10, 2023

Englehart - Sue Rowlings (nee Bagyan) passed at Northview Nursing Home, Englehart, on Tuesday Nov 7th. Many thanks to the nurses and staff at Northview as well as the team at Canadian Mental Health Association in Kirkland Lake for all the amazing work they did with Sue over the years. Donations in memory of Sue may be made to the CMHA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David John Bayley, 60

November 10, 2023

Watford - In the early hours of November 5th, 2023, David John Bayley peacefully passed away at Bluewater health. Donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rene Menard, 64

November 10, 2023

Cornwall - It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Rene Menard on Monday, November 6, 2023 at home at the age of 64. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janet Campbell, 74

November 10, 2023

Owen Sound - Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Lee Manor on November 5, 2023. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Joseph Cassidy, 50

November 10, 2023

Cambridge - His absence will be noticed at Sauble Speedway, where he loved to spend his extra time helping his cousin and two daughters who loved to race. Paul worked at MTD until it closed, then spent the last 14 years at Tenneco Automotive. Donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Craig Joseph Walker, 59

November 10, 2023

Bolton - He will be deeply missed by all his friends, family and all who knew him. The world has lost a great man. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Raymond Rath, 44

November 10, 2023

London - Unexpectedly, at home in his 44th year, Daniel Raymond Rath passed away due to natural causes on November 4th, 2023. Dan was a long-time employee of the LCBO for 21 years. He loved coaching and training the London Junior Knights. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



No cause of death reported.

Link

LCBO’s ''vaccination'' mandate:

http://tinyurl.com/2mj2vyku

Christine Wells, 72

November 10, 2023

Kingston - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christine Wells (Forelle) in the afternoon of Thursday, November 9, 2023. Christine passed away peacefully at Providence Care Hospital, in her 72nd year. Christine was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and an adoring grandmother. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Atwell, 61

November 10, 2023

A lifelong resident of Highgate, Brian Atwell passed away suddenly at the Four Counties Health Services, Newbury on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 61. Brian had a heart of gold and will be remembered as a teddy bear with a taste for occasional sarcasm. Donations made in memory of Brian to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Dick, 41

November 10, 2023

The family announces with great sorrow his death in Moosonee on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the age of 41 years. Robert had a big heart, and enjoyed helping everyone within the community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Edmund "Rick" Cassibo, 71

November 10, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, uncle, and nephew, Rick Cassibo. Rick passed away suddenly on November 9, 2023, at Greater Niagara General Hospital at the age of 71. Rick was an avid sports fan. He loved watching professional league sports, particularly hockey, baseball, and football. He also was active in the Special Olympics. He won a gold medal for swimming and participated in the Special Olympics bowling league.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leonard Armstrong

November 10, 2023

Chatham - Lenny Armstrong passed on November 9, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. Lenny loved football and spending time with his family on Sundays. He lived his life to the fullest and was a beautiful person. Donations in Lenny's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Donald Thomas, 61

November 10, 2023

Orillia - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Donald Thomas on Tuesday October 24th, 2023, at the age of 61. After a courageous battle with cancer, Mike passed away with his family by his side. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society (Lymphoma).

Link

Marcia Elaine Lukings, 66

November 10, 2023

After a brief battle with cancer, Marcia Elaine “Murt” Lukings (Mann) of Mount Brydges passed away peacefully at Victoria Campus, on Tuesday November 7, 2023, at the age of 66.

Link

Jane Cummings (Pammett), 68

November 10, 2023

Passed away at the Belleville General Hospital after complications as a result of a cancer diagnosis.

Link

Robert "Rob" Michael Preidt, 66

November 10, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Michael Preidt announce his passing at Hamilton General Hospital, after suffering from complications of a stroke on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 66. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Link

William Simmers, 46

November 10, 2023

Kingston - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of William Wishart Simmers on October 4, 2023. A man who did things his way, William approached life with a fierce love and a wicked sense of humor. Tragically, William, like many of us, struggled with prioritizing his physical and mental well-being. A perfect storm of factors led to a brief yet valiant battle with acute liver failure at Wellington General Hospital. A devoted father, a loving son, a caring big brother and uncle, and a loyal friend, William leaves behind a void that will be keenly felt by all who were fortunate enough to love him.

Link

Reported on November 9:

Donald James Ferguson, 67

November 9, 2023

Donald Ferguson of Hamilton, with his family by his side, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2023 in his 67th year after battling glioblastoma. Donald was a great man whose impact will be forever felt by his family and friends.

Link

Maria Zappavigna, 58

November 9, 2023

Thornill - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Maria Zappavigna on November 6, 2023, at the age of 58. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheryl Lee Brown, 64

November 9, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Cheryl Lee Brown on November 2nd, 2023, in her 64th year. She passed at South Bruce Grey Health Centre Kincardine, surrounded by her loving family. Cheryl enjoyed a long career of 26 years with the Waterloo District school board where, over the years, she met and made many lifelong friends. She was a dedicated wife and mother, always supporting and taking care of everyone she loved. Cheryl was full of kindness, compassion, appreciation of beauty, and love of family, animals and friends. Donations in Cheryl’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Martin Girouard, 43

November 9, 2023

The family announces with sorrow his death in Sturgeon Falls, Monday November 6, 2023, at the age of 43 years. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ken Viau, 50

November 9, 2023

The family announces with great sorrow his passing at the Timmins & District Hospital on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, at the age of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathan Harold Smith, 67

November 9, 2023

St- Catharines - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing at home of our brother, Nathan, on November 6, 2023, at the age of 67. Nate’s passion was to ride his motorcycles, and eventually he got that Harley he always wanted.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John William Hopkin, 73

November 9, 2023

John passed away suddenly at the Sault Area Hospital on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the age of 73. Thank you to the Sault Area Hospital Emergency Department along with the First Responders.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ms. April Lynn Goretzki, 45

November 9, 2023

Thunder Bay - It is with great sadness that the family of April Lynn Goretzki announce her sudden passing on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the age of 45. April was a caring, smart and hardworking person. She had the best sense of humor and always made those around her laugh. She had a heart of gold and never thought twice about helping family or friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph "Joey" Knapp, 45

November 9, 2023

Parham - Words will not wipe away your tears and hugs may not ease the pain, but hold onto your memories because forever they will remain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cory Lautaoja, 40

November 9, 2023

Kirkland Lake - It is with great sadness that the family of Cory Martin Lautaoja announces his sudden passing on November 2nd, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marilyn Melanie Di Ginosa, 62

November 9, 2023

Toronto - With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Marilyn, who left us all too soon. She was a pillar of strength, a beacon of love, and a source of inspiration to all who knew her. As a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, Marilyn touched the lives of many with her immeasurable kindness, unwavering support, and infectious laughter. She leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth that will endure forever in the hearts and memories of all who knew her. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, a cause dear to Marilyn's heart.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pia Dumler Guzman-Barron, 50

November 9, 2023

Ridgeway - Born and raised in Peru, mother of three, loving wife, daughter, sister and friend. Pia was kind. Pia was sweet. Pia had the brightest smile you’ve ever seen. Her heart was warm, her heart was big, her heart, for us, forever will beat. Her jokes were funny, her troubles deep, her kids were her biggest gift. Our memories of Pia will forever shine.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laurie Wright, 70

November 9, 2023

Owen Sound - Passed away at the Brightshores Health System on October 29th, 2023. For donations, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel "Mike" Dubeau, 55

November 9, 2023

Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow the sudden passing of Mike Dubeau on Monday, November 6th, 2023, at the age of 55. He loved his two German Shepherd dogs, Ajay and Luna. He would walk miles with them on bush roads, enjoying and training them. The three of them had a substantial following on social media!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lloyd "Bruce" McLaren, 64

November 9, 2023

Peacefully at the Carleton Place hospital, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in his 64th year, surrounded by his loving family. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Summerfield, 64

November 9, 2023

In loving memory of John Summerfield of Thamesville, who passed away suddenly at home on November 8th, 2023, in his 64th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Louis McDaniel, 69

November 9, 2023

Smith Falls - Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Following retirement, Robert enjoyed fishing, being outdoors in the sunshine and on the water. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. In memory of Robert, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chris Bowers, 47

November 9, 2023

Unexpectedly passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 47 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frank Andrew Muylaert, 75

November 9, 2023

Strathroy - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts the family of Frank Muylaert announces his sudden passing, on November 5, 2023. He passed in the comfort of his home, at the age of 75. Family was his pride and joy; he loved spending time with them and always made sure to tell his kids and grandkids how proud he was of them. He also loved going south for the winter, spending time with his friends in Florida and the congregation at the Pine Church.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mrs. Fernanda Luis, 60

November 9, 2023

Toronto - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our mother and grandmother on November 5th 2023. Mrs. Fernanda Luis was a beautiful soul who was loved and will be missed by many. She was a loving and caring mother and will be remembered for her cooking and caring ways.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joanne Belinda Upfold, 65

November 9, 2023

Waterloo - Joanne Belinda Upfold passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the age of 65. Joanne will be remembered for her sense of humor, for her warmth and big hugs, for being a relentlessly supportive and selfless person (as the true Easterner she was), for loving her family ferociously and bragging about her kids any chance she got, for her crafts and special singing abilities, and for never being afraid to say “I love you”. Donations to the Canadian Breast Cancer Network.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Betty Lannin (Robinson), 72

November 9, 2023

Betty Lannin, 72, of Mitchell, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. She loved walking for miles a day with friends, going to the local gym, traveling all over the world, vacationing at the Hurricane Resort on Lake Huron, and doing photography. Her home was always a safe and fun gathering place for friends and family, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Donations to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corey Tyler L'Ecuyer, 28

November 9, 2023

London - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Corey L’Ecuyer on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the age of 28. Corey was a deeply spiritual individual with a great love for animals, and will be fondly remembered for his determined and focused personality. Donations to Autism Ontario in memory of Corey.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Conrad Dupont, 41

November 9, 2023

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother. Paul passed away suddenly at his home in Toronto, Canada, at the age of 41. He was a great cook and a talented artist with a great sense of humor. He had a mischievous side, and teasing his sisters was a favorite pastime.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Sorbara

November 9, 2023

London - It is with heavy and broken hearts that we announce the passing of a great and wonderful man, father, husband, Nonno, brother, uncle and teacher, Michael Sorbara, who left this earth far too soon on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:26 p.m., after a short and hard-fought battle with colon cancer.

No age reported.

Link

Josephine McCran, 76

November 9, 2023

Woodbridge - Josephine Rosaria (nee Verna) in her 76th year, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 7, 2023. Recently diagnosed with cancer, she demonstrated remarkable bravery and grace while carried by so many prayers. Born in Roseto Valfortore, Italy, Josie was a woman of deep faith and a devoted community builder. She found great value in volunteering to causes close to her heart, in her community and within her church. Recipients of her generosity included the Catholic Women’s League, the Woodbridge Pollinator Group, and the Woodbridge Village Farmers Market.

Link

Deirdre Veit, 33

November 9, 2023

Toronto - On November 8th, Deirdre passed away at the age of 33 after a hard-fought battle with cancer this year. She was and will continue to be a guiding light in the lives of so many people she touched. She was the best Mom to Levon and the best life partner. The world has lost an amazing human but her legacy will live on in those she was able to touch directly and indirectly. While we are devastated that her life was cut so short by the awful cancer she dealt with this past year, we will take comfort in knowing she is now pain-free and no longer suffering, and that so many members of her family were able to be around her as we said goodbye. Donations in Deirdre’s memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Reported on November 8:

Yvette Marie Glynn, 65

November 8, 2023

London - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Yvette Marie Glynn (nee Couture). She served as the Executive of the Thames Valley Quilting Guild for many years, and through its outreach program, donated approximately 300 quilts to charity. Although she struggled with her health, in October she and her husband moved to a new condominium in London to start the next chapter of her life. Unfortunately her health took an unexpected turn and in the early morning hours of November 6th, Yvette made the brave decision to end medical treatment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Scott Mills, 61

November 8, 2023

Jeff passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 5:45pm after losing a year-long battle. He was 61 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlene Annette Vincent, 66

November 8, 2023

London - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Charlene Annette Vincent with family by her side at LHSC, Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vincent “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

This angel on earth returned home on November 1st, 2023. Her passing was sudden and unexpected.

Eric Paul Brown, 62

November 8, 2023

London - Passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 6th, 2023, at the age of 62, after a brave battle with multiple myeloma.

Link

In Quebec, 46 “ died suddenly ”:

Denis Bergeron, 58

January 7, 2024

From Boisbriand, on January 5, 2024, at the age of 58, passed away Mr. Denis Bergeron. In compensation for flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the Cancer Research Society Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mélanie Arès, 43

January 7, 2024

At the Granby Hospital, on January 3, 2024, at the age of 43, passed away Mrs. Mélanie Arès. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Armande Courtois, 44

January 6, 2024

In Nutashkuan, on January 2, 2024, passed away at the age of 44, Mrs. Armande Courtois.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rickey (Richard) Laurent, 64

January 5, 2024

Rickey (Richard) Laurent passed away on December 22, 2023 at the age of 64 years old. His passing was peaceful, but unexpected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ben Stevens Thusky, 28

January 5, 2024

Val-d'Or - Passed away at the Val-d'Or Hospital on January 4, 2024, at the age of 28, Mr. Ben Stevens Thusky, residing in Val-d'Or.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Philippe Tremblay Beaulieu, 40

January 5, 2024

On January 1, 2024, Jean-Philippe Tremblay Beaulieu, died in Jonquière, at the age of 40 years and 1 month. For people wishing to make a donation in memory of Jean-Philippe, please send it to the Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lee Sheftman

January 5, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Lee on Monday, December 25, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Dufour, 61

January 5, 2024

We can't believe he left us so abruptly. We already miss him and we will always miss him. On January 2, 2024, died at the Dolbeau-Mistassini hospital, at the age of 61, Mr. Robin Dufour,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Dalpé, 50

January 5, 2024

Suddenly, on January 3, 2024, at the age of 50, Mr. Richard Dalpé, spouse of Mrs. Stéphanie Martel, died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathalie Gagnon, 54

January 5, 2024

At La Maison Albatros in Trois-Rivières, on December 15, 2023, at the age of 54, passed away Mrs. Nathalie Gagnon. Nathalie's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of La Maison Albatros de Trois-Rivières as well as its pivotal nurse, Isabelle Lafrenière. To show your sympathy, a donation to La Maison Albatros or to La Fondation Québécoise du Cancer would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joey Berndt, 46

January 5, 2024

Joey Berndt passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2023, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brigitte Jomphe, 64

January 5, 2024

At the Granby Hospital Center, on January 2, 2024 at the age of 64, Mrs. Brigitte Jomphe, residing in Granby, passed away. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gaétan Girard, 73

January 5, 2024

At the Portneuf Regional Hospital, on December 29, 2023, at the age of 73, passed away Mr. Gaétan Girard, former vice-president of the Quebec Public Service Union. The family would like to thank the staff of the Portneuf Regional Hospital, as well as the staff of the Integrated Cancer Center at the CHU de Québec, for the excellent care provided.

Link

Dr. Melanie Faith Bernstein

January 5, 2024

With courage and dignity on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Much loved daughter of Barbara Shuster and Avrum Stephen Bernstein. Adored granddaughter of Goldie, the late Jack Shuster, and the late Claire and the late Dave Bernstein. She was a brilliant and most wonderful girl who unfortunately was taken much too early in life.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline Jutras St-Pierre, 70

January 4, 2024

Suddenly at her home, on December 9, 2023, passed away Mrs. Pauline Jutras, at the age of 70, living in St-Dominique and originally from Acton Vale.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gaston Larente, 59

December 24, 2023

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Gaston Larente on December 24, 2023, at the age of 59. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sophia Vorias, 35

January 4, 2024

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sophia Vorias, at the age of 35. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Montreal Neurological Hospital are greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Léonide Daraîche, 68

January 4, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Léonide Daraîche, which occurred on December 30, 2023, at the age of 68. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mélanie Létourneau, 31

January 4, 2024

Surrounded by the love and kindness of her loved ones, at her home in Trois-Rivières, on December 28, 2023, passed away at the age of 31, Mélanie Létourneau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicole Boisvert, 63

January 4, 2024

In Sherbrooke on December 28, 2023, passed away at the age of 63 years and 11 months, Mrs. Nicole Boisvert. For those who prefer to compensate the sending of flowers with a donation, the family would like to suggest the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A sincere thank you to the staff of the intensive care unit at Fleurimont hospital (CHUS).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benoît Lafontaine, 61

January 4, 2024

At his home, surrounded by the love of his family, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 61, passed away Mr. Benoît Lafontaine. Those who wish can compensate for sending flowers by donating to the Quebec Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Simon Lamontagne, 46

January 4, 2024

At the CHSLD Argyll in Sherbrooke, on December 29, 2023, Mr. Simon Lamontagne died at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Complaisance, 31

January 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Maxime Complaisance, on December 18, 2023, at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steve Bouchard, 52

January 4, 2024

At Laval Hospital, on December 31, at the age of 52 years and 2 months, passed away Mr. Steve Bouchard. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suzanne Dorais, 67

January 4, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the death of Mrs. Suzanne Dorais on January 1, 2024, at the age of 67. The family would like to thank the staff at the CISSSO Cancer Pavilion and the home support team at the CLSC de Val-des-Monts for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathieu Perron, 42

January 3, 2024

In Mont-Jolie, on December 20, 2023, at the age of 42 years and 2 months, Mr. Mathieu Perron died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Charlevoix Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

France Ratelle, 65

January 3, 2024

At the Anna-Laberge Hospital Center, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 65, passed away Mrs. France Beaulne de Delson (Née Beaulne). Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nelly-Élisabeth Weizineau, 37

January 3, 2024

Passed away suddenly, at her home, on January 1, 2024, at the age of 37 years and 1 month, Mrs. Nelly-Élisabeth Weizineau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gaétane Gosselin, 67

January 3, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu d'Arthabaska, on Tuesday January 2, 2024, passed away at the age of 67, Mrs. Gaétane Gosselin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Fournier, 60

January 3, 2024

At Maison Marie-Élisabeth on December 31, 2023, died at the age of 60 years and 8 months, Mr. Denis Fournier, residing in Rimouski. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ginette Deziel, 67

January 3, 2024

In Trois-Rivières, on December 30, 2023, died at the age of 67 years and 5 months, Mrs. Ginette Déziel. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jocelyne Curadeau, 63

January 3, 2024

At her residence, on December 30, 2023, passed away at the age of 63, Mrs. Jocelyne Curadeau, residing in Rimouski. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre-Olivier Fulham-Lebrasseur, 32

January 3, 2024

The Réjean Bélanger Funeral Home of Paspébiac informs you of the death of Mr. Pierre-Olivier Fulham-Lebrasseur in Quebec, on December 17, 2023, at the age of 32.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie-Claude Grenon, 47

January 3, 2024

In St-Hyacinthe, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 47, passed away Mrs. Marie-Claude Grenon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicki Lagrois, 51

January 3, 2024

It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Nicki Ivon Leo Lagrois on January 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lyne Bellemare, 59

January 3, 2024

Victoriaville: Suddenly at the Hôtel-Dieu d'Arthabaska, on January 1, 2024, passed away at the age of 59, Madame Lyne Bellemare.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Régine Duchesne, 74

January 3, 2024

Mrs. Régine Duchesne, residing in Saint-Félicien, died suddenly at her home on January 1, 2024, at the age of 74 years and 9 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guylaine Veilleux, 51

January 3, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Guylaine Veilleux on December 14, 2023, at the age of 51. The family would like to thank the medical team of Dr. Hanel, oncologist at CHUS Fleurimont, the palliative care team of Dr. Bromwich, and his pivot nurse, Elaine Perreault, for all the care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christina Poirier, 44

January 2, 2024

In Beauharnois, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 44, died Christina Poirier. In lieu of flowers, any expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the MUHC Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Monique Malo, 67

January 2, 2024

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on December 30, 2023, at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, passed away Mrs. Monique Malo. Your expressions of sympathy may result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Jobin, 58

January 2, 2024

At his home, on December 26, 2023, at the age of 58, passed away Mr. Denis Jobin. May any mark of sympathy result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Izik Papati-Brazeau, 1

January 2, 2024

Lac-Simon - Passed away at the Val-d'Or Hospital on December 6, 2023, at the age of 1, Izik Papati-Brazeau, residing in Lac-Simon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Bouchard, 62

January 2, 2024

On December 29, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family, at the CIUSSS du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Dolbeau-Mistassini hospital, Mr. Robin Bouchard died at the age of 62 years and 1 month. Those who wish can make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allan Tabatchnick

January 2, 2024

Suddenly, on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Cherished father of Josh Tabatchnick (Tereza Zetko). Allan (Mr. T) will be sadly missed by his many friends, colleagues, and students. Memorial Fund in loving memory of West Island College's (W.I.C.) esteemed science teacher.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Réal Berthiaume, 62

January 2, 2024

In Montreal, on December 23, 2023, at the age of 62, passed away Mr. Réal Berthiaume. Réal will also be greatly missed by his many work colleagues at GM, where he devoted his professional life. The family would like to warmly thank all the nursing staff at the CHUM in the oncology department and especially Ms. Sylvie Ménard, pivot nurse, for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chantal Grenier, 63

January 2, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Chantal Grenier, at the age of 63, on December 27, 2023, after fighting cancer for 9 months.

Link

In Alberta, 26 “ died suddenly ”:

Britnee Beitel, 37

January 6, 2024

Britnee Beitel of Calgary, AB, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corey William Bennett, 47

January 5, 2024

Our hearts are broken as we announce the passing of our beloved and cherished son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend, Corey William Bennett, on December 25, 2023, in Fort McMurray, Alberta, at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chris Kadijk, 52

January 5, 2024

Chris Kadijk, beloved husband of Linda of Lethbridge, Alberta, passed away at home on January 1, 2024 at the age of 52. He is the loving father of: Jake (Esther), Eileigh (Noah), and Caleb (Martha).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rhonda Schofield, 47

January 5, 2024

The family of Rhonda Schofield of Berwyn, Alberta announce her sudden passing on January 2, 2024 at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Olmstead, 53

January 5, 2024

With deep sadness, the family of Michael Allen Olmstead announce the sudden passing of their son, father & grandfather. Michael was born in Claresholm, AB on Feb. 4, 1970, and passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amanda Royal Lucy Mark, 35

January 5, 2024

Ms. Amanda Royal Lucy Mark of Red Deer, Alberta passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the age of 35 years. Amanda loved spending time outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing, camping and hunting. She loved spending time with her son, Damian.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrea Dawn Locke, 46

January 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Andrea Dawn Locke, beloved wife of Peter Locke, on New Year’s Day, 2024, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila Kristen Ladouceur, 35

January 4, 2024

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Sheila Kristen Ladouceur of Edmonton, formerly of Boyle, AB, on December 26, 2023, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Hadzariga, 49

January 4, 2024

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Alex Hadzariga of Edmonton, AB on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Levi Bradley Allan, 20

January 4, 2024

Leviticus was born on November 6, 2003, in Hinton, AB, to Stacey Gauvreau and Brad Allan. He spent his early years in Hinton along with his sister Baylee Allan before relocating to Grande Prairie, AB, in July 2019. He remained in Grande Prairie residing with his mother Stacey Gauvreau, stepfather Jason Boutcher and sister Baylee until his sudden and devastating passing on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, due to heart failure at the age of 20 years.

Link

Georgina Lisa Heathen, 42

January 3, 2024

Georgina passed away at the age of 42 years in Onion Lake, Alberta. Georgina is survived by her 13 children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mandy Cherie Molenaar, 46

January 3, 2024

Friday evening, December 29, 2023, Mandy Molenaar passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord at the age of 46 years. Our prayers for healing were answered, but not in the way we had hoped.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Klem, 65

January 3, 2024

On December 28, 2023, Richard Klem of Waskatenau, Alberta, passed away suddenly at the age of 65 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lori Dawn Williams, 41

January 3, 2024

Lori Dawn Williams passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the age of 41 years with her family by her side. Lori was born on February 18, 1982 in Ponoka, Alberta. She grew up on the family farm West of Ponoka alongside her 3 sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Red Deer Hospice Society or an animal shelter of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Schoenberger, 42

January 3, 2024

Lisa Schoenberger of Calgary, Alberta, beloved wife of Ryan Schoenberger, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the age of 42, due to complications from breast cancer. In her spare time, Lisa enjoyed dragon boating, hiking, camping, gardening, and going for walks or coffee with friends. Lisa formed exceptional long-term bonds with many friends who were important to her. Lisa also enjoyed her annual vacations in the Okanagan and her 2017 trip to Germany.

Link

Heather Ann Desjarlais Gardner, 72

January 3, 2024

Heather Ann Desjarlais passed away peacefully with her children beside her just after the New Year rang in at the Red Deer Hospice, on January 1, 2024 after a heroic battle with cancer.

Link

Bert Samuel “Sam” Sundstrom, 63

January 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sam Sundstrom of Darwell, Alberta. Sam passed away at home surrounded by family on December 24, 2023, at the age of 63 years old after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Link

Jennifer Tetlock, 44

January 2, 2024

Jennifer Tetlock, of Calgary, Alberta, passed away on Saturday December 30, 2023 at the age of 44 years. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared and viewed with Jennifer’s family here.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Garth Buck, 53

January 2, 2024

Our family is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our son, brother and friend. Jason Garth Buck of Edmonton passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Finch, 38

January 2, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Stephen Anthony Finch on December 22, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Beaunoyer, 26

January 2, 2024

A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, Angela Tammy Joan Beaunoyer of St. Albert, AB left this world unexpectedly on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the age of 26 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 29:

Melanie Dawn King, 45

December 29, 2023

Melanie Dawn King of Medicine Hat passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at the age of 45 years. She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Mason King of Medicine Hat and Danika McKeen of Edmonton; her mother, Lorraine (Larry) Peers; her father, Chance King; and two sisters.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Miller, 25

December 29, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Justin Thomas Miller, a beloved son, brother, and friend, who left this world far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marissa Fritschy, 32

December 29, 2023

Marissa Fritschy, of Calgary, Alberta, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the age of 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Yesmaniski, 44

December 29, 2023

Sadly we announce the passing of our son Darren Yesmaniski from Edmonton, formerly of Camrose. Darren passed away in Edmonton at the Grey Nuns Hospital at the age of 44 years. Memorial donations may be made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 28:

Rebecca Valerie Russell, 26

December 28, 2023

Rebecca Valerie Russell, affectionately know as Becky to her friends and family, passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2023 at the age of 26. She married Clayton Russell on Sept 5, 2020 after starting their family with Lucianna and Tessa.

No cause of death reported.

Link

14 “died suddenly” in British Columbia :

Dean Colston, 58

January 4, 2024

On December 3rd, 2023, Dean Colston was suddenly taken from us with a massive heart attack at the age of 58. Dean was a lifelong Rock and Roll musician and played his beloved drums from an early age until his untimely death. He was a hard-working landscaper for most of his adult life. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alyssa Brooke Lizee, 27

January 7, 2024

Alyssa passed away in a MVA on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at the age of 27. In lieu of flowers please support donations to Sechelt Hospital Foundation, specifically directed to Mental Health & Addictions in Alyssa's memory

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaden Wim van den Eerenbeemt, 27

January 6, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Jaden Wim van den Eerenbeemt on December 29, 2023, at Kelowna General Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Jeffrey “Jeff” Hicketts, 52

January 5, 2024

It is with the saddest of hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of James Jeffrey “Jeff” Hicketts on Dec 24th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Marie Carlson, 29

January 5, 2024

No obit.

Link

Taslyn Shari-Anne Searcy, 23

January 4, 2024

Taslyn Shari-Anne Searcy, born May 17th, 2000, of Penticton, passed away suddenly on December 27th, 2023. Taslyn was a cheerful and loving member of the community who was able to use her disabilities as superpowers as she brought joy to all of those who were fortunate enough to know her. Taslyn's laugh was contagious! Taslyn loved swimming and was well known in the Penticton Rec. Pool center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucas Cai, 6

January 4, 2024

On December 27, 2023, in Kelowna, BC, Lucas Cai entered his new world, his light shining, at the age of 6.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Anne Douglas, 60

January 4, 2024

Jennifer Anne Douglas (née Withers) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 21, 2023, after a brave battle with breast and liver cancer.

Link

Holly Gay Murton, 68

January 4, 2024

Holly Gay Murton, aged 68, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2023, in Maple Ridge, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Elizabeth Anne Graham, 72

January 3, 2024

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA and Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Leslie Dandy McMillan, 68

January 3, 2024

Passed away peacefully during an afternoon nap on Friday December 15, 2023 in her home in Clearwater, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymald Mario Mucci, 62

January 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Raymald Mucci at 62 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lori Darlene Isaac, 70

January 3, 2024

Lori Isaac was born August 7, 1953, and passed away at Central Okanagan Hospice South House in Kelowna, BC on December 31, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Link

James Turner, 62

January 2, 2024

James (62) made his final escape from a world of brave struggle after a seven-month battle with ALK-positive NSC Lung Cancer. His final wish was to pass away in his solarium, or on his beloved deck, at home in North Vancouver, holding his wife’s hand. He was granted that wish on December 21, 2023, surrounded by his wife, children and dog.

Link

In Manitoba, 26 “died suddenly”:

Linda Lou Perkins, 72

January 7, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mom and grandmother, Linda Lou Perkins on January 5, 2024 at the age of 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Garrison “Garry” Maxwell Moar. 74

January 7, 2024

With sadness we announce that Garry Moar passed away suddenly on December 4th, 2023 at his home at the age of 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Vincent, 69

January 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Robert at the age of 69 on December 26, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Norman, 51

January 6, 2024

Robert Norman passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024, at the age of 51 years. Leah and Sarah would personally like to thank Dr. April Boyd, Dr. John Embil, and the nursing staff at the McGregor wound clinic. Their love and compassion made Rob's days this past year so much more tolerable.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie Charlotte Lavallee, 48

January 6, 2024

On Monday December 24, 2023 at 9:33 pm Melanie left us to be with her brother Thomas

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luke Mark Dumas, 39

January 5, 2024

Luke Mark Dumas passed away on December 31, 2023 in THE PAS.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marlene Doris Thorarinson, 71

January 5, 2024

After a sudden decline in health, Marlene Doris Thorarinson passed away with family by her side at the Grace Hospital on January 1, 2024 at the age of 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wyatt Walter Kennedy, 27

January 4, 2024

It is with such great sadness, that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Wyatt Walter Kennedy. Born July 9th, 1996.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cassidy Riel Mecas, 29

January 4, 2024

Suddenly on December 21, 2023, Cassidy “Casper” Mecas entered the spirit world with family by his side in Winnipeg, MB at the age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Bernice Richard, 63

January 4, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marie Bernice Richard of Winnipeg, MB, on December 22, 2023, at Saint Boniface hospital surrounded by her loved ones at her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allana Noreen Simard, 66

January 4, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our sister, Allana, on January 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvia Wasyliuk, 68

January 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our sister and friend, Sylvia (age 68) on December 30, 2023 at the Health Science Center in Winnipeg, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Snider, 44

January 3, 2024

Jennifer Snider, April 13 1979 - December 30 2023, 44 Years Old

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gail Sharon Friesen, 68

January 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gail Sharon Friesen on January 1, 2024 at the Grace Hospital at the age of 68 with her family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcy Aurellia May Thomas, 44

January 3, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Marcy Aurelia May Thomas, who left this earthly realm on December 28, 2023, to join the spirits of her ancestors. Born on December 3, 1979, Marcy brought light and joy to all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cancer Care MB Foundation in Marcy's honor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kayla Lynn Anderson, 36

January 3, 2024

Kayla Lynn Anderson of Pine River, Manitoba passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anderson “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we must share the news of the very sudden loss of our dear Kayla on December 27, 2023.

Ross Gordon Livingston, 71

January 3, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Ross Gordon Livingston on January 1, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Lado Lokousa, 45

January 3, 2024

Monday, March 13th, 1978 - Friday, December 29th, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Izzy Rose Peters, 4

January 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Izzy Rose Peters, age 4, beloved daughter of Travis and Samantha (Klassen) Peters, and big sister to baby brother Remmy (4 months). Izzy was born on November 27, 2019 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and passed away very unexpectedly due to unexpected health complications on December 27, 2023, at Children's Hospital in Winnipeg.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fabian Josef Ernest Houston, 34

January 3, 2024

Thursday, December 1st, 1988 - Wednesday, December 20th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kaitlynne Marie Irene Mockford, 31

January 3, 2024

Kaitlynne (Katie) Mockford passed away on December 29, 2023, at the age of 31, following a battle with cancer. Kaitlynne was born in Winnipeg, MB on August 27, 1992.

Link

Rustin Doyle Penner, 26

January 2, 2024

Rustin Penner, aged 26, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at St. Boniface Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brad Guy, 61

January 2, 2024

With sadness we announce the sudden passing of Brad Guy at his home at the age of 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenda Anne Gross, 71

January 2, 2024

It is with great sadness and heartbreak that the family announces the passing of Brenda Anne Gross (nee Burns) due to a short illness with cancer. Brenda died peaceful in her sleep, on Christmas morning.

Link

Jason Benjamin Woodward, 33

January 1, 2024

In the blink of an eye a beautiful troubled soul died. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Jason’s memory to the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bernie J. Grycki, 72

January 1, 2024

On December 30, 2023 Bernie J. Grycki went home to be with his Lord after his battle with cancer.

Link

Four “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

First AngajukKak of Makkovik, Herbert Jacque, Passes Away

January 3, 2024

Nunatsiavut is mourning the passing of the former mayor of Makkovik. Herbert Jacque passed away at his home on New Year’s Eve. Jacque was elected as a town councillor in 1996 and sworn in as the first AngajukKak of Makkovik in the Nunatsiavut Assembly in October of 2006. It was a position he held until September of 2018. Herbert Jacque— Born in Northwest River on September 28th, 1957 but Makkovik is very much considered his home.

Link

Christopher Kuebeck, 40

January 4, 2024

Passed away suddenly on December 31st, 2023, age 40 years. Donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Wiscombe, 55

January 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of the most loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend, Robert Wiscombe, at the age of 55 years. We would like to send our heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Cancer Clinic, 4NA, and the Palliative Care unit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claude Sturge, 46

January 2, 2024

Passed peacefully away on January 1, 2024 at home with his mom by his side, Claude Sturge, age 46. Claude fought a courageous battle with cancer and no matter how much pain he endured he was always concerned about those around him.

Link

In Nova Scotia, one “died suddenly:

Chantale Pard Died : Halifax Youth Services Community Mourns

January 6, 2024

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Halifax community mourns the loss of Chantale Elizabeth Pard, a beloved Youth Services Librarian, who tragically passed away at the age of 39. Chantale’s untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her and appreciated her contributions to literacy and community outreach. Details surrounding Chantale Pard’s passing have not been disclosed publicly. However, her sudden departure has deeply affected her friends, colleagues, and the countless individuals whose lives she touched during her tenure as a librarian.



No cause of death reported.

Link

13 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Owen Reginald Bitternose, 46

January 6, 2024

Owen made his journey home on January 2, 2024 at the age of 46 years old.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Ellen Kutzley, 73

January 5, 2024

Age 73 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 1, 2024, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawn Taysup, 38

January 5, 2024

1985 - 2024 residing in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cory Ivan Smith, 52

January 5, 2024

Passed suddenly away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Cory Smith, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Delanie Klyne, 23

January 4, 2024

The family of Delanie Klyne of Saskatoon and formerly of Yorkton, beloved daughter of Kelly Klyne and Greg and Jennifer Paul, sadly announce her passing on December 29, 2023. Delanie was 23 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glen Herman Kaysaywaysemat, 62

January 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Glen Herman Kaysaywaysemat in his home on December 30, 2023, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amber Summer Dawn Durocher, 25

January 4, 2024

It is with broken hearts, that we announce that Amber Summer Dawn Durocher passed away on December 31, 2023, at the age of 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donna Karmark, 71

January 4, 2024

On January 1, 2024 Donna Karmark lost her fight with cancer at the age of 71. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at RUH in Saskatoon, SK.

Link

Kevin Albert Brinsky, 53

January 3, 2024

On December 29, 2023, we lost our husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Kevin Albert Brinsky. He passed away suddenly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Jay Schultz, 58

January 2, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Christopher Jay Schultz on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the age of 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aaron Eugene Arthur Herle, 39

January 2, 2024

With broken hearts and unspeakable pain, we announce the passing of our Aaron Eugene Arthur Herle, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janet Norma Akan, 59

January 2, 2024

It is with great sorrow we announce that Janet Akan passed suddenly on Monday, December 25, 2023 at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Link