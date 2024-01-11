In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Canada, January 1, 2024-January 8, 2024
Ontario: Prof. Ralph Charles Serin, judge David George Carr, doctor Sean Byrne; Alberta: footballer Burke Dales (46), lawyer Dennis Edney; Saskatchewan: veterinarian Jeremy William Janzen; & 314 more
CANADA
A note from our lead Canada researcher:
As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.
There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.
A note on suicides:
Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286
A professor in Ontario “died suddenly”:
Reported on November 14:
Ralph Charles Serin, 70
November 14, 2023
Ottawa - Ralph Serin was a devoted family man, caring friend, generous mentor and researcher. He left us too soon on November 7, 2023, after a quiet battle with cancer during which he chose to focus on his family and the legacy of his work, rather than on his illness. As a professor at Carleton University he served as the Director of the Criminal Justice Decision Making Laboratory, where he brought millions of dollars in funding to the university for his research on parole/probation decision-making and supervision, dynamic risk assessment, client change, programming and crime desistance. Ralph published over 160 articles, reports, textbooks, book chapters, and books on subjects in his field and presented at over 200 conferences across the world.
A judge in Ontario “died suddenly”:
Reported on November 13:
The Honourable Justice David George Carr, 74
November 13, 2023
Dundas - With great sadness but loving memories we announce the passing of our much loved David, husband and cherished father. In 1999, David was appointed a Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice sitting in Kitchener. He retired in 2015 after serving the people of Ontario for 39 years as Crown Attorney, and as a member of the Ontario Court of Justice. He then chose to continue as a per diem Judge until his illness in 2022. Those who knew him in the legal profession, knew him as knowledgeable, reasonable, fair, and compassionate. His presence in the legal community will be missed.
No cause of death reported.
A lawyer “died suddenly” in Alberta:
Dennis Edney, 77
January 2, 2024
An Edmonton lawyer best known for representing Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr has died. Dennis Edney passed away Dec. 30 from dementia, according to an obituary published Tuesday. He was 77. Born in Scotland and rarely mentioned in print without reference to his lilting brogue, Edney was a longtime defence lawyer who rose to the international stage in 2003 when he agreed to represent Khadr, then a teenager awaiting trial for war crimes in the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
A doctor “died suddenly” in Ontario:
Reported on November 14:
Sean Byrne, 71
November 14, 2023
Fort Erie - After a brief illness, Sean passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord, on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital. He leaves behind a legacy of care as a Family Physician, serving many in the Niagara Region.
No cause of death reported.
A footballer “died suddenly” in Alberta:
Former Stampeders punter Burke Dales dead at age 46
January 7, 2024
Former punter Burke Dales, who helped the Calgary Stampeders win the 2008 Grey Cup, has died. He was 46. The Stampeders confirmed Dales’ death on Sunday. The cause was not revealed. Dales was a native of Collingwood, Ont., who made Calgary his home after his football career. The six-foo-three, 225-pound Dales spent seven seasons (2005-11) with the Stampeders.
No cause of death reported.
An educator “died suddenly” in Ontario:
Diane Kashin, 62
January 3, 2024
Toronto - Diane Kashin was a registered early childhood educator, a retired professor, a consultant, a workshop and webinar presenter, a co-author of three ECE textbooks, and a passionate advocate for outdoor play and Reggio-inspired pedagogy. She passed away on January 2, 2024, at the age of 62, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, two children, and four grandchildren. Kashin was also a prolific writer and researcher, who contributed to the field of ECE with her publications, presentations, and blog posts.
A priest “died suddenly” in Quebec:
Reported on November 30:
Opus Dei priest dies from heart attack while preaching at retreat
November 30, 2023
Father Fadi Sarraf, a recently ordained priest of Opus Dei, reportedly died of a heart attack while preaching at a facility near Montreal, Canada, where the personal prelature often holds retreats. “Please pray for the repose of the soul of Fr. Fadi Sarraf, 51, who passed away today suddenly of an apparent heart attack while preaching a retreat at the Manoir de Beaujeu. May he rest in peace,” Opus Dei’s information office in Canada said on X.
A nurse in Ontario “died suddenly”:
Reported on November 15:
Linnett Barbara Elizabeth Page, 59
November 15, 2023
London - It is with great sadness that the family of Linnett Barbara Elizabeth Page announce her passing on November 9, 2023, at 59 years of age after a courageous battle with cancer. In her final moments she was surrounded by her family in loving embrace, knowing that she was deeply loved. Linnett gave her whole life caring for others as a mother, friend, and nurse. She has touched countless hearts and will always be remembered by those in her life.
A veterinarian “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:
Jeremy William Janzen, 39
January 3, 2024
Jeremy William Janzen, aged 39 years of Moose Jaw, SK, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeremy was born in Calgary, AB, and moved to Saskatchewan in 1996 with his family. Jeremy worked as a Veterinarian at the Moose Jaw Animal Clinic.
A physical therapist “died suddenly” in Ontario:
Reported on November 14:
Laura Dawn Henry, 46
November 14, 2023
Sarnia - Dawn Henry, age 46, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023. She was a physical therapist and cared deeply for the many patients that she treated. Dawn loved staying active, hiking with her two dogs, family dinners, cocktail hour, ridiculous adventures, and travelling the world any chance she got. She was adored by her family and friends, and she adored them in return. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in Dawn’s memory.
No cause of death reported.
A nurse “died suddenly” in Manitoba:
Kimberly Jane Hoban, 56
January 5, 2024
Born on December 31, 1966, Kimberly Jane Hoban, cherished wife of Derek Hoban for 27 years, passed away on December 30, 2023. A graduate of Westgate Mennonite Collegiate, she then continued on to receive a Bachelor of Nursing degree. Kim found fulfillment in her work as a VON (Victoria Order of Nurses), providing compassionate care until health challenges intervened. Undeterred, she continued using her nursing knowledge to support her family and others, exemplifying empathy and resilience. Diagnosed with inoperable and non-treatable glandular cancer on October 25, 2023, Kim faced the news with determination to savor and live each moment fully.
A social worker in Ontario “died suddenly”:
Reported on November 12:
Carol Fournier, 40
November 12, 2023
Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow her sudden passing on November 8, 2023 at the age of 40 years. Carol was very proud of her career as a PSW and loved working with her patients. Graduating college was one of her many great accomplishments.
No cause of death reported.
An educator in Ontario “died suddenly”:
Reported on November 10:
Mr. Kevin “Corky” Kerswell, 51
November 10, 2023
Kevin Kerswell, formerly named Ross Robert Grierson of Toronto, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. He was only 51 years old. Our family is devastated and heart broken by this loss.
No cause of death reported.
From GoFundMe:
Kevin passed away unexpectedly in his home early in the morning on Tuesday, November 7. Kevin was a wonderful, caring, funny, generous individual. He dedicated his professional life to the lives of his students at the Toronto District School Board as an occasional teacher. When not at work he could often be found at his church, Scarborough Baptist Church, fulfilling his roles as deacon, Bible School teacher, Youth Leader, Knitting Ministry leader, and taking care of facilities in various ways including a light switch that was installed backwards (but still works well). He spent every summer for 30 years as a camp counsellor for children and adults with special needs
A hiker “died suddenly” in British Columbia:
Hiker collapses and dies on West Kelowna trail
January 2, 2024
West Kelowna, BC - A tough start to the new year for volunteers with Central Okanagan Search Rescue who were called to a report of a collapsed hiker in West Kelowna. Search and rescue was called, along with paramedics and firefighters, to a report of a hiker who had collapsed on Goats Peak Trail in West Kelowna around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, according to a search and rescue media release. Ground and UTV teams responded along with West Kelowna firefighters. "The teams worked together to recover the person but unfortunately that person passed away," the release read.
No age or cause of death reported.
Death of a young man from Sangrur due to heart attack
January 6, 2024
The young son of Randhir Singh Kak Saro, former president of the Sangrur Market Committee, died of a heart attack in Canada. This information was given by Shiromani Akali Dal, Sangrur, who is close to the family. They said that Yugveer Karan, the 28-year-old son of Randhir Singh Kak Saro, died of a heart attack in Canada. This sad news shocked the whole family. He said Randhir Singh Kaka’s family has been living in Canada for some time.
Glovertown Church Holding Benefit Concert for Boy Who Lost Both Parents
January 2, 2024
Glovertown, Saskatchewan - The entire community of Glovertown is rallying behind a young boy who lost both parents within a few days of each other over Christmas. Jason Keats passed away from cancer on December 22, followed by his wife Robyn who died suddenly in hospital on Boxing Day, leaving their only son Simon orphaned.
Tate Hughes death: A beloved five-year-old boy has unexpectedly passed away
January 4, 2024
Moncton, NB - According to the reports, Tate Hughes has recently died due to a medical incident. The exact cause and circumstances of his death have not yet been disclosed to the general public at this time of publication.
No cause of death reported.
184 “died suddenly” in Ontario:
Reported on November 14:
Lenni Mae Eubanks, 51
November 14, 2023
With deep sadness I announce the death of my wife and soulmate, Lenni Mae Eubanks age 51. Lenni passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 14, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Lenni was born in Toronto and spent her early years in humble surroundings. She used her surroundings as a motivator to strive for excellence and make a difference in society. She used education as a tool, receiving two undergraduate degrees from York University and a graduate degree from the University of Toronto. She became a successful communication executive and at the same time founded her own charity, My First Wheels, in 2009. Thank you to the oncology teams at the Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Center for their care and unconditional support during her battle with colorectal cancer.
Reported on November 12:
Dorothea Jakelski Smith, 67
November 12, 2023
Fergus - On the evening of November 9th, surrounded by family in person and virtually, Dorothea Jakelski Smith was ushered into eternity. While this was unexpected, we are filled with peace knowing she is pain free, with her Heavenly Father and “dancing in the cosmos” among dear family and friends who have gone before her. Thank you to our family doctor, Stephen Beamish as well as all the doctors and nurses at Groves Memorial Hospital, Guelph General Hospital and the Grand River Cancer Centre for your selfless and humble care over this last season.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Dziedzic, 69
January 6, 2024
Sault Ste Marie, Ontario - Robert passed away at home on January 4, 2024, at 69. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary. Another gentle kind person’s life has ended by cancer (Multiple Myeloma).
Reported on November 16:
Larry Winters, 71
November 16, 2023
With sadness the family announces that Larry passed away at the Ottawa Hospital – General Campus on Tuesday morning, November 14, 2023. He was 71. Larry leaves behind a legacy of hard work, laughter, and a profound appreciation for the simple joys in life. Donation in Larry’s memory, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Lee Taylor, 42
November 16, 2023
Stoney Creek - With broken hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer, on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the age of 42. Jennifer was loving, kind, and compassionate. She was gifted to help others, in every way that she could. She will be deeply missed and will always be remembered for her strong love of family.
No cause of death reported.
Jim Johnston, 73
November 16, 2023
James “Jim” Russell Johnston of Kitchener passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, in his 74th year. He always had a smile on his face and brought love and laughter with him wherever he went. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Laverne Hansen, 72
November 16, 2023
With his wife and son by his side, Peter passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Joseph Brant Hospital, on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 72.
No cause of death reported.
John DeCosta, 44
November 16, 2023
Collingwood - It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden and unexpected death of John DeCosta, a beloved son, father, uncle, and friend on Friday November 10, 2023. John loved his family; his children were the light of his life, and he was proud to be their dad. Although his time here was much too short, he left his mark on the world, and he will be missed but never forgotten. Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).
No cause of death reported.
Michael Scott "Smeets" Smeeton, 58
November 16, 2023
Windsor - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mike at 58 years of age, after a long, tough battle with cancer. Smeets was a great athlete as a young man and a hard-working dedicated land surveyor for most of his life. Donations may be made to Hospice or Canadian Cancer Society.
Reported on November 15:
Paul Ignas, 43
November 15, 2023
Paul John Ignas of Walkerton passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 13, 2023, in his 44th year.
No cause of death reported.
Uldis Bernhards, 66
November 15, 2023
East Milton - The love of my life, Uldis Bernhards, took his last breath on this beautiful, sunny morning. So many have shown their love and support to Uldis and myself in these last two years and I want to tell you how important you have been to us. He went peacefully and as always, on his own terms. Donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Susan “Sue” Derby, 59
November 15, 2023
Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Graciela Rebollar Narvaez, 50
November 15, 2023
Cambridge - Passed away at Juravinski Hospital on Monday November 13, 2023, at the age of 50. Donations made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre.
No cause of death reported.
Ian Richmond Gray, 71
November 15, 2023
Cambridge - Ian passed peacefully at home in the wee hours of November 12, 2023. Ian was never afraid to take on new opportunities. He wore many different hats in his lifetime, the last being a highly respected and successful real estate agent at Re/Max Twin City in Cambridge. He loved two sports equally - as soon as golf season closed he was first in line to sign up for the many curling leagues offered at the Country Club. Donation to the Cancer Clinic.
No cause of death reported.
Vivian Crilley, 68
November 15, 2023
Leamington - Passed away after a brief illness on November 13, 2023 at 68 years of age.
No cause of death reported.
Robert David Chalmers, 72
November 15, 2023
Woodbridge - Died November 14, 2023. Bob was a caring and giving person, and was loved and will be missed by cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Donating to Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Gary Gordon Armstrong, 68
November 15, 2023
Cobourg - Gary passed away suddenly at his home November 10th, 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Colin William Pearcy, 45
November 15, 2023
Colin William Pearcy, 45, of Acton, Ontario, passed away on November 14th, 2023, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He spent many months out of the year travelling the world, and visited many countries. Although Colin faced many struggles later on, he lived life to the fullest and was always ready to lend a helping hand, especially to his nieces, whom he loved and adored.
No cause of death reported.
Thomas Martin Grice, 20
November 15, 2023
Sarnia - Tom passed away suddenly at Bluewater Health on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the age of 20. Thomas was the absolute definition of the perfect son and brother. His love for his family was matched only by his love for life and his many friends. Nothing was ever too much effort for Tom, when it came to his friends and family.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Patrick Wayne Ritchie, 58
November 15, 2023
It is with great sadness that Elizabeth Ritchie announces the sudden death of her beloved husband Daniel Patrick Wayne Ritchie. He passed on November 7th, 2023, surrounded by his wife and family members. Liz would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at University Hospital Cardiac Critical Care unit for the outstanding care given to Dan.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Wark, 69
November 15, 2023
Unexpectedly, at home in Boyds Settlement, on Monday November 13, 2023, at the age of 69. A special thank you to the Lanark County First Responders. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Glenn Pinnock, 45
November 15, 2023
Whitby - Passed away with family by his side on Tuesday November 14th, 2023, at the young age of 45.
No cause of death reported.
Nicole Hegedus (Bundas), 53
November 15, 2023
Toronto - Peacefully at Princess Margaret Hospital, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the age of 53. Donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Marie 'Mary' Irwin, 66
November 15, 2023
Wallaceburg - With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that our Wife, Mother and Grandmother Marie Mai ‘Mary’ Irwin passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at the age of 66.
No cause of death reported.
Fabian Crawford, 48
November 15, 2023
Passed away at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital on Saturday November 11th, 2023, at the age of 48. Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Corey Hawke, 47
November 15, 2023
Sarnia - It is with saddened hearts that the family announce the passing of Daniel Corey Hawke, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the age of 47. Daniel enjoyed many sports, especially hockey and rugby.
No cause of death reported.
Glen Morand, 52
November 15, 2023
Oshawa - Suddenly and tragically passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the age of 52. He had an infectious smile, loving personality, and wonderful sense of humour, and loved to make people laugh. His kind and gentle soul will be fondly remembered. Donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.
No cause of death reported.
Linda Giesler, 68
November 15, 2023
It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Linda Mary Giesler of Teeswater, at home surrounded by family, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 68. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Leonard Chowns
November 15, 2023
On Sunday November 12, 2023, at the West Parry Sound Health Care Centre, Leonard suddenly, due to pneumonia, went home to be with his Lord.
No age reported.
Daniel Edwin Huntley
November 15, 2023
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at his Georgetown residence. Daniel's presence illuminated the lives of many, and his impact will endure in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. He embraced life's sunrise and dedicated himself to nurturing the world around him.
No age or cause of death reported.
Chrystal Smith, 50
November 15, 2023
Arnprior - Our beautiful Chrystal passed away very peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 13, 2023. She has gone to be where there is no more pain, to that special room prepared for her by our Lord. A kind, compassionate, very loving, and strong 50 year-old. Although Chrystal had breast cancer, a donation to March of Dimes.
Joanne McGuire, 69
November 15, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Joanne (Jody/Jo/JoJo) Marie McGuire’s passing on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chapman House, leaving us at the age of 69 after navigating cancer. Donation to Pancreatic Cancer Canada.
Michael Manion, 73
November 15, 2023
East Milton - It is with great sadness the family announces Michael's sudden passing on November 14, 2023 after a very short, courageous battle with cancer/Cushing Syndrome.
Reported on November 14:
Peter LaRocque, 67
November 14, 2023
Suddenly but peacefully with loved ones by his side, on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the Temiskaming District Hospital, Peter LaRocque of North Cobalt passed away at the age of 67. Peter made his mark on the community in business and in countless friendships. His storytelling and loving teasing will be treasured memories for many. His clever mind never stopped and even throughout his short illness, he spent hours monitoring the e-mails to ensure that his ‘dispatch’ was being adhered to and that those spending time with him were laughing. Nothing made Peter happier than being surrounded by family and friends.
No cause of death reported.
Adriano De Toma, 50
November 14, 2023
It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Adriano De Toma at the age of 50 in Toronto. Donations may be made to Epilepsy Toronto.
No cause of death reported.
Vanessa Jones, 31
November 14, 2023
Alliston - Called home on November 9th, 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Carl Perron, 53
November 14, 2023
Mr. Carl Perron, formerly of Hawkesbury, died suddenly in Ottawa on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 53.
No cause of death reported.
D. Paul McTaggart, 67
November 14, 2023
Suddenly at Brightshores Health System, Owen Sound, on November 10, 2023, of Keady, in his 68th year.
No cause of death reported.
Maryum Salman - Baby
November 14, 2023
Passed away at the Brantford General Hospital on Sunday November 12, 2023, much loved daughter.
No cause of death reported.
Brane Pajkic, 71
November 14, 2023
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, at the age of 71.
No cause of death reported.
Maria Medeiros (Arruda), 56
November 14, 2023
Ottawa - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Maria Medeiros. She passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her family on Friday, November 10, 2023. Maria was always happy, and hard working. She was extremely loving, which showed in her love for her family and her dogs.
No cause of death reported.
Margaret Runions, 68
November 14, 2023
Passed away suddenly on Friday, November 10, 2023, Margaret Runions (nee Venema) of Brockville, age 68. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Doreen Evelyn Knorr, 72
November 14, 2023
Brantford - Passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. She was a member of the Brant Naval Veteran’s Association and of the Brant Artillery Club. Donations may be made in memory of Doreen to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Cerutti, 73
November 14, 2023
Brian Michael Cerutti, of Hanover, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, November 12, 2023. He was 73. A heartfelt thank you to the EMS, Hanover Police and the Hanover Fire Department.
No cause of death reported.
Heino Karls, 73
November 14, 2023
The family announces the passing of Heino at the Health Sciences North Hospital in Sudbury on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 73 years. Donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Bruce James Hadley, 46
November 14, 2023
Bruce James of Innisfil, ON, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 8th 2023 at the young age of 46. Donations to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
No cause of death reported.
Joshua Philip Mills, 37
November 14, 2023
Mr. Joshua Mills, a resident of Wallaceburg, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 37. Donations to Canadian Mental Health Association.
No cause of death reported.
Tammy Crissy Paquette, 48
November 14, 2023
Windsor - It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Tammy on Monday, November 13th, 2023, at the age of 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Drew Attkinson, 46
November 14, 2023
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew “Drew” Lincoln Attkinson, aged 46, of London, Ontario. Drew passed away at home on Saturday, November 11, 2023. He derived immense happiness from spending time with his family, and his love for them was unwavering. Donations or memorial contributions to be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.
No cause of death reported.
Beth Russell, 71
November 14, 2023
Passed away at London Health Sciences Centre- Victoria Hospital on Monday, November 13, 2023 in her 72nd year. Beth had a kind and generous heart for others. Donations to the LHSC - Cancer Clinic.
No cause of death reported.
Priscilla Marsales, 36
November 14, 2023
Orangeville - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Priscilla Marsales on November 4, 2023, at the age of 36.
No cause of death reported.
Jamie Rose, 46
November 14, 2023
It is with great sadness that the family of the late Jamie Rose announce his passing on Friday, November 10th at the Chartwell Elmira Retirement Residence, at the age of 46 years.
No cause of death reported.
Madelynn "Maddy" Maes - Infant
November 14, 2023
London - Unexpectedly, on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023, our precious angel Madelynn “Maddy” Maes joined the Lord in heaven.
No cause of death reported.
Ron Vince, 74
November 14, 2023
A resident of Chatham, Ron Vince died after a brief illness at Newbury Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Monday November 13, 2023 at the age of 74.
No cause of death reported.
Barry Alan Mountenay, 65
November 14, 2023
Kingston - With unbelievable heartbreak, we said goodbye to our beloved Barry. Donations in memory of Barry can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Canadian Diabetes Association.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Summers, 65
November 14, 2023
Mississauga - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Summers, 65, at the Civic Hospital on November 9, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. Donation can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Mike's memory.
Jennifer Hubbard, 57
November 14, 2023
Collingwood - As you read my obituary, please know I am in a very good place after a hard-fought battle with cancer. A battle led by me, but waged by a whole litany of soldiers who held my hand throughout, letting me know there was hope, I was loved and blessed to have lived such a wonderful, albeit short, life. Anchoring me were the family and friends I was surrounded with throughout my life. They made me strong and gave me confidence, and we truly loved each other. They know who they are. I just hope they know how much they meant to me. And finally, I was blessed to enjoy a career of 30 years in the banking and investment industries. I am honoured by the outpouring of support I’ve received throughout this journey, from all who I’ve had the opportunity to serve. I am who I am because of the mentorship I received over the years, which gave me the confidence and the opportunity to have an impact. (Donations in Jennifer's honour may be made to the colorectal cancer unit at Sunnybrook Hospital.)
Gong Xu, 42
November 14, 2023
London - With sadness at her passing but joy for her journey to heaven, we announce the passing of Gong (Yvonne) Xu on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 42. She was optimistic, determined and caring. Yvonne navigated the challenges of lung cancer for a couple years. Nevertheless, she strived to stay active by jogging and swimming regularly. She was a talented chef and artist. She enjoyed walking in the neighborhood with her boys and exercising with them. Her smile was warm and tender. Her words were always encouraging and kind.
Jerome "Barry" Howell, 73
November 14, 2023
Woodbridge - Jerome Howell (Barry), 73, of St. John’s, Antigua, went home November 10, 2023 to spend eternity with his Savior Jesus Christ, after a short battle with cancer.
Dianne Lynn Warren (Bond), 64
November 14, 2023
It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of Dianne’s passing at the young age of 64. After a brave and courageous battle with cancer, Dianne sadly passed at the Brockville General Hospital peacefully, with the love of her family by her side, on November 12th 2023. The family would also like to thank the medical team at KGH, and BGH, who supported Dianne by providing compassionate and professional care throughout her unexpected battle.
Jessica Lee Valan Fitzpatrick, 40
November 14, 2023
After a courageous and grace-filled battle with cancer, Jessica Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully at home in Bowmanville, Ontario, on Tuesday November 14th, 2023, at the age of 40, surrounded by her loving family. Memorial contributions to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre of the Durham Region Cancer Centre.
Aida Arriaza de Rosales, 61
November 14, 2023
Stoney Creek - It is with great sadness that the family of Aida Arriaza de Rosales announce her peaceful passing, at St. Peter's Hospital, in the evening of November 11th. Aida was surrounded by her family and loved ones during her last breath. She was a warrior who fought glioblastoma for the last 15 months. The same day of her passing marked the 39th year anniversary of her immigration to Canada, which shows that she was a hardworking person who devoted her life to her family.
Sony George Vithayathil, 54
November 14, 2023
Mississauga - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Sony on Nov. 12th, 2023, following a massive stroke. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Reported on November 13:
Nikki Shewan, 41
November 13, 2023
After a lifelong struggle starting at birth with cerebral palsy and a multitude of additional health issues, Annette Nicole “NIKKI” Shewan unexpectedly but peacefully passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, in her 42nd year.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Dennis Shearer, 69
November 13, 2023
Unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday November 12, 2023, Richard Dennis “Rick” Shearer of Tillsonburg passed away, at the age of 69 years. Donations in memory of Rick may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Diabetes Association.
No cause of death reported.
Gordon William Goudie, 71
November 13, 2023
Arnprior - With sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Gord Goudie at his home on Sunday morning, November 12, 2023. He was 71.
No cause of death reported.
Ray McArthur, 60
November 13, 2023
Unexpectedly, just shy of his 61st birthday, Raymond Murray “Skinner” McArthur passed away November 10 in Bayfield, Ontario. Skinner’s happiest days were spent among family and friends. He cared deeply for those important in his life and had a huge heart. He would do anything for anyone. More recently, his passion was his grandchildren – teaching them all about fishing and loving them unconditionally.
No cause of death reported.
James Stanley Buck, 66
November 13, 2023
James Stanley of London passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospital, London on November 5, 2023, at the age of 66. Donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Jamison Rose, 60
November 13, 2023
Waterloo - Jamie passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 4, 2023, at age 60. Jamie had a cheery disposition and a positive outlook, always ready to share his sense of humor for a laugh with all. He was quick to lend a hand to those around him with a generosity not common to those in his position. He was very proud of his career in cement-pouring construction, often mentioning many of the buildings throughout Kitchener-Waterloo that he had a hand in building with his crew as a Foreman.
No cause of death reported.
George Albert Doughty, 68
November 13, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that the family of George Albert Doughty announces his sudden but peaceful passing on Friday, November 10, in his 69th year, at his home in Jarvis. A very humble man, George took pride in his family, his home, his work and everything he pursued. With a smile and no expectations, George was always ready to lend a hand, often to complete strangers. No task was too big. George was a lifelong truck driver, a career spanning more than 50 years.
No cause of death reported.
Dave MacDonald, 57
November 13, 2023
Stoney-Creek - We are sorrowed by the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved brother Dave. Dave spent many summers growing up in Prince Edward Island with family, and tried to get down there as much as he could. The Island was in his heart and soul.
No cause of death reported.
Logan Maurice Laurin, 31
November 13, 2023
Sudbury - Logan “Logy” Laurin left our earthly plane early in the morning on November 7th, 2023. He brought light and laughter to the world for nearly 32 years. Logan was always the life of the party. He was known for his joyful smile and infectious laugh. He had a way about him that made everyone around him feel warm and welcomed. He made sure to tell people that they mattered. Logan inspired those around him to love harder and to take care of each other.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Edwin Gill, 72
November 13, 2023
We are saddened to announce the death of our mighty oak. Brian Edwin Gill, 72, of Zorra Township, Ontario died peacefully at the Woodstock Hospital on November 10, 2023. His boisterous laugh could fill a room, and he will be missed by everyone who met him. Donations may be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Timothy Delmond "Tim" Phillips, 68
November 13, 2023
Fergus - Tim unexpectedly passed away at home in his 69th year on November 12, 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Jean-Yves Bélec, 68
November 13, 2023
Ottawa - It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Jean-Yves Bélec, which occurred on November 10, at the age of 68. He died at home, surrounded by his family. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his honor.
No cause of death reported.
John Paul Grant, 75
November 13, 2023
Caledonia - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of JP Grant at his home on Friday, November 10,2023. His love for life, family, travel, animals (he always had a cookie in his pocket) and friendship was evident to all who knew him. He was Dad, Grandpa, best buddy, loyal friend and jokester. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Sean Simmons, 53
November 13, 2023
The family announces with great sadness his sudden passing at the Timmins & District Hospital on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the age of 53 years. Sean loved being outside. He loved the Bush, biking, riding his Harley, and taking his dog on adventures.
No cause of death reported.
Cassandra Elizabeth Plester, 33
November 13, 2023
Grand Valley - In loving memory of Cassandra Elizabeth Plester, who died suddenly at Headwaters Health Care Centre on November 09, 2023, in her 34th year.
No cause of death reported.
Glen Torrance, 73
November 13, 2023
Peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 73. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Yves Joseph Jean-Paul Vachon, 47
November 13, 2023
St. Catharines - It is with a heavy heart we announce that Yves Joseph Jean-Paul Vachon passed away on November 9, 2023, with his family by his side.
No cause of death reported.
Kaitlyn McKenzie, 23
November 13, 2023
Arnprior - With broken hearts the family announces the passing of Kaitlyn McKenzie on November 3, 2023. Her beautiful smile, loving heart and joyful spirt will remain embedded in all our hearts eternally.
No cause of death reported.
Peter Chester Szemiot, 60
November 13, 2023
Passed away after a brief illness, with his family by his side, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 60. His sense of humour and love for the Montreal Canadiens will be remembered by all his friends and family. His presence will be especially missed by his broomball and ball hockey teammates. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Frederick Harold Clumpus, 72
November 13, 2023
Sadly passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on November 13th, 2023, at the age of 72. Donation be made in memory of Fred to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Wojciech Hass, 71
November 13, 2023
Alliston - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Wojciech Hass at age 71. Who died peacefully after a short battle with terminal illness on Nov 11, 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Tricia Carter, 40
November 13, 2023
Woodbridge - No obit.
Judy Joanne Howard, 71
November 13, 2023
Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 71 years. She was loyal and honest and instilled those values in her family. Judy was a selfless person, always putting family and the care and welfare of others first. Above all she loved being a Mom and Nanny. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Kirby, 74
November 13, 2023
Passed away peacefully at Westgate Lodge in Belleville on November 11, 2023, at the age of 74 years. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer's Society.
No cause of death reported.
Mrs. Rita Filomena Sydij, 66
November 13, 2023
Toronto - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rita Sydij. Rita passed away on November 12th, 2023, at the age of 66. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Magdala "Maggie" Murray, 57
November 13, 2023
Port Colborne - Magdala “Maggie” Murray passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2023, surrounded by many loved ones, including her devoted spouse, cherished daughters and beloved godson. Born in Recife, Brazil, she lived her life to the fullest, maintaining her worldly spirit and unique ability to connect with others. Her legacy is one of kindness, as she radiated positivity that left an unforgettable mark on the lives of all who encountered her. Contributions can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Maggie’s honour.
No cause of death reported.
Adis Kardumovic, 42
November 13, 2023
Waterloo - Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the age of 42. Many will remember Adis for his zest for life, his charitable work and as a proud and successful entrepreneur who always put others before himself. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity and compassion.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Lauzon, 58
November 13, 2023
Windsor - It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Richard Lauzon at 58 years of age. Donations to Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
René A. Génier, 69
November 13, 2023
It is with great sorrow the family announce the passing of Rene at the Lady Minto Hospital in Cochrane, Ontario, on Monday November 13, 2023, at the age of 69. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Shelley Dittburner, 66
November 13, 2023
Shelley Faye Dittburner, 66, of Southampton, Ontario passed away at home on November 11, 2023, with her family by her side. Donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
No cause of death reported.
William "Bill" Thompson, 75
November 13, 2023
Kitchener - Passed away unexpectedly on November 9th, 2023, at the age of 75. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Arthritis Society.
No cause of death reported.
Matthew Richard Leys
November 13, 2023
Toronto - With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Matt Leys, who left us on Friday, November 10th, surrounded by his family, after losing his courageous fight against cancer.
No age reported.
Patricia Ann Deavitt
November 13, 2023
Patricia Ann Deavitt, retired elementary teacher at Rockwood Public School & Highview Public School, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.
No age reported.
John Diehl, 72
November 13, 2023
John courageously fought a lengthy battle with jawbone cancer and severe radiation complications. His quality of life fading, hope lost, he chose his death day. Surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home assisted by MAID, John departed with dignity to Rest in Peace. John was a kind, adventurous man with a great sense of humor.
Iolanda Modiga, 68
November 13, 2023
Windsor - Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on November 11, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her radiance, joy and love will be cherished forever and never forgotten. Donations may be made to the WRH - Cancer Centre.
Shaloke Kaunds, 30
November 13, 2023
Oakville - On November 11th 2023, Shaloke passed away after a spirited 13-month battle with lung cancer. We remember Shaloke for his dry sense of humour, charm, charisma, and generous spirit, which impacted the lives of everyone around him.
Anthony Laksmana, 42
November 13, 2023
Toronto - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Anthony at his home on November 12, 2023, at the young age of 42, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Anthony loved to travel, and he did plenty with his parents growing up, even more with his wife and their friends, and in the past few years shared his love of travel with his young family.
Sloan Miller, 21
November 13, 2023
Sloan “Sloany” Jacob Miller went home to his family in Heaven on November 9, 2023 at age of 21, following a tough fight with aspiration pneumonia at Brantford General Hospital.
Randy Allan Crawford, 69
November 13, 2023
It is with profound heartache we announce the sudden passing of our brother, Randy Allan Crawford, from heart disease, in Cornwall, Ontario. Randy had an energy that impacted everyone who knew him! He was a huge Toronto maple leaf fan, and an avid bowler and dart player. He lived a happy and fulfilling life due to the extraordinary efforts of Community Living and Randy’s healthcare team.
Alan Foster, 66
November 13, 2023
Waterloo - Passed away at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday November 7, 2023, at age 66, after suffering from a severe stroke and a brain hemorrhage. Alan had a lovely smile and gorgeous brown eyes that may help someone else to see. Donations to CMHA.
Reported on November 12:
Lewis Hussey, 48
November 12, 2023
Toronto - Passed away at his home on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the age of 48.
No cause of death reported.
Andrew MacLean William Taylor, 49
November 12, 2023
Niagara-Falls - Passed away at his home on Thursday November 9, 2023, at the age of 49. In memory of Andrew, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara.
No cause of death reported.
Donna Binkley (Samson), 72
November 12, 2023
Odessa -It is with tremendous sadness that Donna’s family announce her sudden passing on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 72. Once she graduated and became an RN, she and a few others travelled west, eventually stopping in Kingston, Ontario. This stop lasted for over 45 years. She became a dedicated nurse at Hotel Dieu Hospital and Kingston General Hospital and never looked back.
No cause of death reported.
Steven Henry Kamal Fortier, 38
November 12, 2023
Toronto - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Steven at his home on November 6th, 2023, at the age of 38.
No cause of death reported.
Vanessa Sarrazin, 42
November 12, 2023
With heavy hearts, the family announces that Vanessa passed away at the Ottawa Hospital – Civic Campus on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. She was only 42. Vanessa was loved by everyone she touched. She was a caregiver who devoted her life to others and she will be sorely missed.
No cause of death reported.
Curtis Visser, 35
November 12, 2023
Passed away suddenly on Friday, November 10, 2023, Curtis Visser of Roebuck, age 35.
No cause of death reported.
Nancy Anne Kingsley (Forestell), 72
November 12, 2023
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 09th, 2023, at the Campbellford Memorial Hospital at the age of 72 years. Donations be made to Kidney Foundation or Heart & Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Quinn Hentschel, 55
November 12, 2023
Markham - Brian Quinn Hentschel passed away suddenly at age 55 on Friday November 10, 2023. Donations can be made to canadahelps.org.
No cause of death reported.
Patricia Thompson
November 12, 2023
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, Patricia, who passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at her home at Ohsweken.
No age or cause of death reported.
Joan Marie (Barber), 61
November 12, 2023
It is with great sadness that we share that Joan Marie Reed (Barber) of Goderich, passed away after a quick and unexpected battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully on November 10, 2023 at Huron Hospice, with family by her side, at the young age of 61. To know Joan was to know what it is to be loved. Family was the most important thing to her and she would do anything for those around her, near and far. Joan was a creative spirit who loved the outdoors. She had just completed a 300 km bike trip with her husband this past September.
Beverly Mae Briscoe (Mick), 72
November 12, 2023
Renfrew - Bev passed away in the late evening of November 9th after a tough fight against cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family during her final days at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.
Reported on November 11:
Mario Lawrence Monteiro, 65
November 11, 2023
Toronto - Mario Lawrence Monteiro suddenly passed away at home on October 31st, 2023, at the age of 65. Mario was born in Bangalore, Karnataka, India.
No cause of death reported.
Anne Landon, 75
November 11, 2023
Passed away with family by her side at the Brockville General Hospital on Monday November 6th, 2023. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Wilhelmina Gatzke, 73
November 11, 2023
Wallaceburg – Mrs. Wilhelmina Gatzke passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 73. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin Nicholls, 32
November 11, 2023
Windsor - It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Kevin. He was always the brightest light in the room, who made everyone smile and laugh. Donations can be made in his honour to Epilepsy Canada.
No cause of death reported.
Hilary Elaine Fleetwood, 37
November 11, 2023
Peterborough - Passed away at her home November 7, 2023, at the age of 37. As a young child Hilary knew she wanted to work in the hair and beauty industry to let people see how beautiful they truly were, and as an adult she made this her life’s work. In memory of Hilary donations to the PRHC Foundation; Adult Mental Health.
No cause of death reported.
Curtis Austin Murray, 61
November 11, 2023
It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of the love of my life, Curtis Austin Murray, on November 9, 2023. Curtis spent many years working at Denninger's and operating the family business. He loved talking about work and the people he met while there. In his spare time, Curtis enjoyed his hobbies, travelling (especially to Fort Lauderdale), fishing, and cooking. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on November 10:
Paul-André ''PA'' Laviolette, 70
November 10, 2023
The Laviolette and Carrière families regret to inform you of the death of Paul-André ''PA'' Laviolette of Alfred, Ont., who died peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 70. Donations to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Jacques ''Jake'' Jean Gascon, 62
November 10, 2023
Rockland - Jacques ''Jake'' Jean Gascon was a caring partner, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He left this world peacefully on November 8, 2023, at the age of 62. We all know that Jake never hesitated to lend a helping hand when asked. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Jacques can be made.
No cause of death reported.
Linda St. George, 65
November 10, 2023
Ottawa - Suddenly at home on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the age of 65 years. Linda was a talented business analyst, a generous spirit with friends and family, and an avid painter.
No cause of death reported.
Paula Isabel Baldinelli, 49
November 10, 2023
London – Peacefully, surrounded by her family at LHSC Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Paula Isabel passed away in her 49th year. Paula was a strong, intelligent professional, but most of all a dedicated mother to her beautiful daughter, the love of her life and the sparkle in her eye. Donations to the London Regional Cancer Program.
No cause of death reported.
Robert William “Bob” Milani, 76
November 10, 2023
Thunder Bay - The family of Robert Milani are heartbroken to announce his unexpected passing on November 7, 2023, at the age of 76, after a brief illness. Donations in his memory may be made to the TBRHSC Regional Cancer Care.
No cause of death reported.
Sylvain Lavoie, 59
November 10, 2023
Sudbury - The family of Sylvain Lavoie is sad to announce his sudden passing in Sudbury on Saturday, October 28th, at the age of 59 years. Donations in memory of Sylvain be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.
No cause of death reported.
Carol Lyn Reynolds, 73
November 10, 2023
Jarvis - It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Carol Reynolds announces her passing on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in her 73rd year. In memory of Carol, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Sandra Dorothy Wood, 59
November 10, 2023
Sudbury - In loving memory of Sandra Wood, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at Health Sciences North, at the age of 59. Sandra was most happy around her children and grandchildren and loved to travel. She ran a successful t-shirt printing business for over 25 years. Donations to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
James "Jim" Pitt, 60
November 10, 2023
Sudbury - In loving memory of James “Jim” Pitt, 60, who passed suddenly on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent his working life in the Forestry business, harvesting trees. His main priority was his family, especially his wife and soulmate. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Heather Kagagins, 37
November 10, 2023
In loving memory of Heather Kagagins, 37 years, who passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Health Sciences North, Sudbury. Donations in her memory may be made to the Northern Cancer Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Marion E. Tustin, 65
November 10, 2023
Passed away at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the age of 65 years. Donations to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Cancer Care Campaign.
No cause of death reported.
John Shier, 72
November 10, 2023
Northbrook - Hunter, fisherman, beekeeper, forager, and prankster are some of the ways John Shier will be remembered. It is with sadness that the family of John announce his sudden passing on October 30th, 2023. You left us too soon.
No cause of death reported.
Dawn Stevens, 48
November 10, 2023
On the evening of November 6th, Dawn completed her earthly journey in Duluth, MN. While Dawn faced many challenges in her life, she maintained a positive outlook and took joy in the things she loved to do: good company and food, dogs, and in her younger days, attending powwows with her mother.
No cause of death reported.
Colin 'Andy' Nicholson, 63
November 10, 2023
Niagara Falls - Passed away suddenly at his residence on Wednesday November 8, 2023, at the age of 63. Andy will be forever remembered as a happy, funny and kind person. He was always the center of attention and the master of “dad” jokes. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. In memory of Andy, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara.
No cause of death reported.
Neil Warnock, 71
November 10, 2023
Peacefully at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on Friday November 10, 2023, Neil Stanley Warnock, age 71. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
JoAnne Harper, 73
November 10, 2023
Maitland - JoAnne (Hutt) Harper passed away at her home on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 73 years. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Susan Rowlings, 68
November 10, 2023
Englehart - Sue Rowlings (nee Bagyan) passed at Northview Nursing Home, Englehart, on Tuesday Nov 7th. Many thanks to the nurses and staff at Northview as well as the team at Canadian Mental Health Association in Kirkland Lake for all the amazing work they did with Sue over the years. Donations in memory of Sue may be made to the CMHA.
No cause of death reported.
David John Bayley, 60
November 10, 2023
Watford - In the early hours of November 5th, 2023, David John Bayley peacefully passed away at Bluewater health. Donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Rene Menard, 64
November 10, 2023
Cornwall - It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Rene Menard on Monday, November 6, 2023 at home at the age of 64. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Janet Campbell, 74
November 10, 2023
Owen Sound - Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Lee Manor on November 5, 2023. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Joseph Cassidy, 50
November 10, 2023
Cambridge - His absence will be noticed at Sauble Speedway, where he loved to spend his extra time helping his cousin and two daughters who loved to race. Paul worked at MTD until it closed, then spent the last 14 years at Tenneco Automotive. Donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Craig Joseph Walker, 59
November 10, 2023
Bolton - He will be deeply missed by all his friends, family and all who knew him. The world has lost a great man. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Daniel Raymond Rath, 44
November 10, 2023
London - Unexpectedly, at home in his 44th year, Daniel Raymond Rath passed away due to natural causes on November 4th, 2023. Dan was a long-time employee of the LCBO for 21 years. He loved coaching and training the London Junior Knights. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Christine Wells, 72
November 10, 2023
Kingston - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christine Wells (Forelle) in the afternoon of Thursday, November 9, 2023. Christine passed away peacefully at Providence Care Hospital, in her 72nd year. Christine was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and an adoring grandmother. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Brian Atwell, 61
November 10, 2023
A lifelong resident of Highgate, Brian Atwell passed away suddenly at the Four Counties Health Services, Newbury on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the age of 61. Brian had a heart of gold and will be remembered as a teddy bear with a taste for occasional sarcasm. Donations made in memory of Brian to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Dick, 41
November 10, 2023
The family announces with great sorrow his death in Moosonee on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the age of 41 years. Robert had a big heart, and enjoyed helping everyone within the community.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Edmund "Rick" Cassibo, 71
November 10, 2023
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, uncle, and nephew, Rick Cassibo. Rick passed away suddenly on November 9, 2023, at Greater Niagara General Hospital at the age of 71. Rick was an avid sports fan. He loved watching professional league sports, particularly hockey, baseball, and football. He also was active in the Special Olympics. He won a gold medal for swimming and participated in the Special Olympics bowling league.
No cause of death reported.
Leonard Armstrong
November 10, 2023
Chatham - Lenny Armstrong passed on November 9, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. Lenny loved football and spending time with his family on Sundays. He lived his life to the fullest and was a beautiful person. Donations in Lenny's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Donald Thomas, 61
November 10, 2023
Orillia - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Donald Thomas on Tuesday October 24th, 2023, at the age of 61. After a courageous battle with cancer, Mike passed away with his family by his side. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society (Lymphoma).
Marcia Elaine Lukings, 66
November 10, 2023
After a brief battle with cancer, Marcia Elaine “Murt” Lukings (Mann) of Mount Brydges passed away peacefully at Victoria Campus, on Tuesday November 7, 2023, at the age of 66.
Jane Cummings (Pammett), 68
November 10, 2023
Passed away at the Belleville General Hospital after complications as a result of a cancer diagnosis.
Robert "Rob" Michael Preidt, 66
November 10, 2023
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Michael Preidt announce his passing at Hamilton General Hospital, after suffering from complications of a stroke on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 66. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
William Simmers, 46
November 10, 2023
Kingston - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of William Wishart Simmers on October 4, 2023. A man who did things his way, William approached life with a fierce love and a wicked sense of humor. Tragically, William, like many of us, struggled with prioritizing his physical and mental well-being. A perfect storm of factors led to a brief yet valiant battle with acute liver failure at Wellington General Hospital. A devoted father, a loving son, a caring big brother and uncle, and a loyal friend, William leaves behind a void that will be keenly felt by all who were fortunate enough to love him.
Reported on November 9:
Donald James Ferguson, 67
November 9, 2023
Donald Ferguson of Hamilton, with his family by his side, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2023 in his 67th year after battling glioblastoma. Donald was a great man whose impact will be forever felt by his family and friends.
Maria Zappavigna, 58
November 9, 2023
Thornill - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Maria Zappavigna on November 6, 2023, at the age of 58. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Cheryl Lee Brown, 64
November 9, 2023
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Cheryl Lee Brown on November 2nd, 2023, in her 64th year. She passed at South Bruce Grey Health Centre Kincardine, surrounded by her loving family. Cheryl enjoyed a long career of 26 years with the Waterloo District school board where, over the years, she met and made many lifelong friends. She was a dedicated wife and mother, always supporting and taking care of everyone she loved. Cheryl was full of kindness, compassion, appreciation of beauty, and love of family, animals and friends. Donations in Cheryl’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Eric Martin Girouard, 43
November 9, 2023
The family announces with sorrow his death in Sturgeon Falls, Monday November 6, 2023, at the age of 43 years. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association.
No cause of death reported.
Ken Viau, 50
November 9, 2023
The family announces with great sorrow his passing at the Timmins & District Hospital on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, at the age of 50 years.
No cause of death reported.
Nathan Harold Smith, 67
November 9, 2023
St- Catharines - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing at home of our brother, Nathan, on November 6, 2023, at the age of 67. Nate’s passion was to ride his motorcycles, and eventually he got that Harley he always wanted.
No cause of death reported.
John William Hopkin, 73
November 9, 2023
John passed away suddenly at the Sault Area Hospital on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the age of 73. Thank you to the Sault Area Hospital Emergency Department along with the First Responders.
No cause of death reported.
Ms. April Lynn Goretzki, 45
November 9, 2023
Thunder Bay - It is with great sadness that the family of April Lynn Goretzki announce her sudden passing on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the age of 45. April was a caring, smart and hardworking person. She had the best sense of humor and always made those around her laugh. She had a heart of gold and never thought twice about helping family or friends.
No cause of death reported.
Joseph "Joey" Knapp, 45
November 9, 2023
Parham - Words will not wipe away your tears and hugs may not ease the pain, but hold onto your memories because forever they will remain.
No cause of death reported.
Cory Lautaoja, 40
November 9, 2023
Kirkland Lake - It is with great sadness that the family of Cory Martin Lautaoja announces his sudden passing on November 2nd, 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Marilyn Melanie Di Ginosa, 62
November 9, 2023
Toronto - With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Marilyn, who left us all too soon. She was a pillar of strength, a beacon of love, and a source of inspiration to all who knew her. As a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, Marilyn touched the lives of many with her immeasurable kindness, unwavering support, and infectious laughter. She leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth that will endure forever in the hearts and memories of all who knew her. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, a cause dear to Marilyn's heart.
No cause of death reported.
Pia Dumler Guzman-Barron, 50
November 9, 2023
Ridgeway - Born and raised in Peru, mother of three, loving wife, daughter, sister and friend. Pia was kind. Pia was sweet. Pia had the brightest smile you’ve ever seen. Her heart was warm, her heart was big, her heart, for us, forever will beat. Her jokes were funny, her troubles deep, her kids were her biggest gift. Our memories of Pia will forever shine.
No cause of death reported.
Laurie Wright, 70
November 9, 2023
Owen Sound - Passed away at the Brightshores Health System on October 29th, 2023. For donations, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Michel "Mike" Dubeau, 55
November 9, 2023
Timmins - The family announces with great sorrow the sudden passing of Mike Dubeau on Monday, November 6th, 2023, at the age of 55. He loved his two German Shepherd dogs, Ajay and Luna. He would walk miles with them on bush roads, enjoying and training them. The three of them had a substantial following on social media!
No cause of death reported.
Lloyd "Bruce" McLaren, 64
November 9, 2023
Peacefully at the Carleton Place hospital, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in his 64th year, surrounded by his loving family. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
John Summerfield, 64
November 9, 2023
In loving memory of John Summerfield of Thamesville, who passed away suddenly at home on November 8th, 2023, in his 64th year.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Louis McDaniel, 69
November 9, 2023
Smith Falls - Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Following retirement, Robert enjoyed fishing, being outdoors in the sunshine and on the water. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. In memory of Robert, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Chris Bowers, 47
November 9, 2023
Unexpectedly passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 47 years of age.
No cause of death reported.
Frank Andrew Muylaert, 75
November 9, 2023
Strathroy - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts the family of Frank Muylaert announces his sudden passing, on November 5, 2023. He passed in the comfort of his home, at the age of 75. Family was his pride and joy; he loved spending time with them and always made sure to tell his kids and grandkids how proud he was of them. He also loved going south for the winter, spending time with his friends in Florida and the congregation at the Pine Church.
No cause of death reported.
Mrs. Fernanda Luis, 60
November 9, 2023
Toronto - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our mother and grandmother on November 5th 2023. Mrs. Fernanda Luis was a beautiful soul who was loved and will be missed by many. She was a loving and caring mother and will be remembered for her cooking and caring ways.
No cause of death reported.
Joanne Belinda Upfold, 65
November 9, 2023
Waterloo - Joanne Belinda Upfold passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the age of 65. Joanne will be remembered for her sense of humor, for her warmth and big hugs, for being a relentlessly supportive and selfless person (as the true Easterner she was), for loving her family ferociously and bragging about her kids any chance she got, for her crafts and special singing abilities, and for never being afraid to say “I love you”. Donations to the Canadian Breast Cancer Network.
No cause of death reported.
Betty Lannin (Robinson), 72
November 9, 2023
Betty Lannin, 72, of Mitchell, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. She loved walking for miles a day with friends, going to the local gym, traveling all over the world, vacationing at the Hurricane Resort on Lake Huron, and doing photography. Her home was always a safe and fun gathering place for friends and family, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Donations to the Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Corey Tyler L'Ecuyer, 28
November 9, 2023
London - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Corey L’Ecuyer on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the age of 28. Corey was a deeply spiritual individual with a great love for animals, and will be fondly remembered for his determined and focused personality. Donations to Autism Ontario in memory of Corey.
No cause of death reported.
Paul Conrad Dupont, 41
November 9, 2023
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother. Paul passed away suddenly at his home in Toronto, Canada, at the age of 41. He was a great cook and a talented artist with a great sense of humor. He had a mischievous side, and teasing his sisters was a favorite pastime.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Sorbara
November 9, 2023
London - It is with heavy and broken hearts that we announce the passing of a great and wonderful man, father, husband, Nonno, brother, uncle and teacher, Michael Sorbara, who left this earth far too soon on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:26 p.m., after a short and hard-fought battle with colon cancer.
No age reported.
Josephine McCran, 76
November 9, 2023
Woodbridge - Josephine Rosaria (nee Verna) in her 76th year, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 7, 2023. Recently diagnosed with cancer, she demonstrated remarkable bravery and grace while carried by so many prayers. Born in Roseto Valfortore, Italy, Josie was a woman of deep faith and a devoted community builder. She found great value in volunteering to causes close to her heart, in her community and within her church. Recipients of her generosity included the Catholic Women’s League, the Woodbridge Pollinator Group, and the Woodbridge Village Farmers Market.
Deirdre Veit, 33
November 9, 2023
Toronto - On November 8th, Deirdre passed away at the age of 33 after a hard-fought battle with cancer this year. She was and will continue to be a guiding light in the lives of so many people she touched. She was the best Mom to Levon and the best life partner. The world has lost an amazing human but her legacy will live on in those she was able to touch directly and indirectly. While we are devastated that her life was cut so short by the awful cancer she dealt with this past year, we will take comfort in knowing she is now pain-free and no longer suffering, and that so many members of her family were able to be around her as we said goodbye. Donations in Deirdre’s memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Reported on November 8:
Yvette Marie Glynn, 65
November 8, 2023
London - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Yvette Marie Glynn (nee Couture). She served as the Executive of the Thames Valley Quilting Guild for many years, and through its outreach program, donated approximately 300 quilts to charity. Although she struggled with her health, in October she and her husband moved to a new condominium in London to start the next chapter of her life. Unfortunately her health took an unexpected turn and in the early morning hours of November 6th, Yvette made the brave decision to end medical treatment.
No cause of death reported.
Jeffrey Scott Mills, 61
November 8, 2023
Jeff passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 5:45pm after losing a year-long battle. He was 61 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Charlene Annette Vincent, 66
November 8, 2023
London - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Charlene Annette Vincent with family by her side at LHSC, Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, at the age of 66.
No cause of death reported.
Vincent “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:
This angel on earth returned home on November 1st, 2023. Her passing was sudden and unexpected.
Eric Paul Brown, 62
November 8, 2023
London - Passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 6th, 2023, at the age of 62, after a brave battle with multiple myeloma.
In Quebec, 46 “died suddenly”:
Denis Bergeron, 58
January 7, 2024
From Boisbriand, on January 5, 2024, at the age of 58, passed away Mr. Denis Bergeron. In compensation for flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the Cancer Research Society Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Mélanie Arès, 43
January 7, 2024
At the Granby Hospital, on January 3, 2024, at the age of 43, passed away Mrs. Mélanie Arès. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported.
Armande Courtois, 44
January 6, 2024
In Nutashkuan, on January 2, 2024, passed away at the age of 44, Mrs. Armande Courtois.
No cause of death reported.
Rickey (Richard) Laurent, 64
January 5, 2024
Rickey (Richard) Laurent passed away on December 22, 2023 at the age of 64 years old. His passing was peaceful, but unexpected.
No cause of death reported.
Ben Stevens Thusky, 28
January 5, 2024
Val-d'Or - Passed away at the Val-d'Or Hospital on January 4, 2024, at the age of 28, Mr. Ben Stevens Thusky, residing in Val-d'Or.
No cause of death reported.
Jean-Philippe Tremblay Beaulieu, 40
January 5, 2024
On January 1, 2024, Jean-Philippe Tremblay Beaulieu, died in Jonquière, at the age of 40 years and 1 month. For people wishing to make a donation in memory of Jean-Philippe, please send it to the Suicide Prevention Center.
No cause of death reported.
Lee Sheftman
January 5, 2024
With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Lee on Monday, December 25, 2023.
No age or cause of death reported.
Robin Dufour, 61
January 5, 2024
We can't believe he left us so abruptly. We already miss him and we will always miss him. On January 2, 2024, died at the Dolbeau-Mistassini hospital, at the age of 61, Mr. Robin Dufour,
No cause of death reported.
Richard Dalpé, 50
January 5, 2024
Suddenly, on January 3, 2024, at the age of 50, Mr. Richard Dalpé, spouse of Mrs. Stéphanie Martel, died.
No cause of death reported.
Nathalie Gagnon, 54
January 5, 2024
At La Maison Albatros in Trois-Rivières, on December 15, 2023, at the age of 54, passed away Mrs. Nathalie Gagnon. Nathalie's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of La Maison Albatros de Trois-Rivières as well as its pivotal nurse, Isabelle Lafrenière. To show your sympathy, a donation to La Maison Albatros or to La Fondation Québécoise du Cancer would be greatly appreciated.
No cause of death reported.
Joey Berndt, 46
January 5, 2024
Joey Berndt passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2023, at the age of 46.
No cause of death reported.
Brigitte Jomphe, 64
January 5, 2024
At the Granby Hospital Center, on January 2, 2024 at the age of 64, Mrs. Brigitte Jomphe, residing in Granby, passed away. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.
No cause of death reported.
Gaétan Girard, 73
January 5, 2024
At the Portneuf Regional Hospital, on December 29, 2023, at the age of 73, passed away Mr. Gaétan Girard, former vice-president of the Quebec Public Service Union. The family would like to thank the staff of the Portneuf Regional Hospital, as well as the staff of the Integrated Cancer Center at the CHU de Québec, for the excellent care provided.
Dr. Melanie Faith Bernstein
January 5, 2024
With courage and dignity on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Much loved daughter of Barbara Shuster and Avrum Stephen Bernstein. Adored granddaughter of Goldie, the late Jack Shuster, and the late Claire and the late Dave Bernstein. She was a brilliant and most wonderful girl who unfortunately was taken much too early in life.
No age or cause of death reported.
Pauline Jutras St-Pierre, 70
January 4, 2024
Suddenly at her home, on December 9, 2023, passed away Mrs. Pauline Jutras, at the age of 70, living in St-Dominique and originally from Acton Vale.
No cause of death reported.
Gaston Larente, 59
December 24, 2023
It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Gaston Larente on December 24, 2023, at the age of 59. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Sophia Vorias, 35
January 4, 2024
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sophia Vorias, at the age of 35. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Montreal Neurological Hospital are greatly appreciated.
No cause of death reported.
Léonide Daraîche, 68
January 4, 2024
It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Léonide Daraîche, which occurred on December 30, 2023, at the age of 68. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Mélanie Létourneau, 31
January 4, 2024
Surrounded by the love and kindness of her loved ones, at her home in Trois-Rivières, on December 28, 2023, passed away at the age of 31, Mélanie Létourneau.
No cause of death reported.
Nicole Boisvert, 63
January 4, 2024
In Sherbrooke on December 28, 2023, passed away at the age of 63 years and 11 months, Mrs. Nicole Boisvert. For those who prefer to compensate the sending of flowers with a donation, the family would like to suggest the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A sincere thank you to the staff of the intensive care unit at Fleurimont hospital (CHUS).
No cause of death reported.
Benoît Lafontaine, 61
January 4, 2024
At his home, surrounded by the love of his family, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 61, passed away Mr. Benoît Lafontaine. Those who wish can compensate for sending flowers by donating to the Quebec Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Simon Lamontagne, 46
January 4, 2024
At the CHSLD Argyll in Sherbrooke, on December 29, 2023, Mr. Simon Lamontagne died at the age of 46.
No cause of death reported.
Maxime Complaisance, 31
January 4, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Maxime Complaisance, on December 18, 2023, at the age of 31.
No cause of death reported.
Steve Bouchard, 52
January 4, 2024
At Laval Hospital, on December 31, at the age of 52 years and 2 months, passed away Mr. Steve Bouchard. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Suzanne Dorais, 67
January 4, 2024
It is with regret that we announce the death of Mrs. Suzanne Dorais on January 1, 2024, at the age of 67. The family would like to thank the staff at the CISSSO Cancer Pavilion and the home support team at the CLSC de Val-des-Monts for the good care provided.
No cause of death reported.
Mathieu Perron, 42
January 3, 2024
In Mont-Jolie, on December 20, 2023, at the age of 42 years and 2 months, Mr. Mathieu Perron died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Charlevoix Suicide Prevention Center.
No cause of death reported.
France Ratelle, 65
January 3, 2024
At the Anna-Laberge Hospital Center, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 65, passed away Mrs. France Beaulne de Delson (Née Beaulne). Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Nelly-Élisabeth Weizineau, 37
January 3, 2024
Passed away suddenly, at her home, on January 1, 2024, at the age of 37 years and 1 month, Mrs. Nelly-Élisabeth Weizineau.
No cause of death reported.
Gaétane Gosselin, 67
January 3, 2024
At the Hôtel-Dieu d'Arthabaska, on Tuesday January 2, 2024, passed away at the age of 67, Mrs. Gaétane Gosselin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Denis Fournier, 60
January 3, 2024
At Maison Marie-Élisabeth on December 31, 2023, died at the age of 60 years and 8 months, Mr. Denis Fournier, residing in Rimouski. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.
No cause of death reported.
Ginette Deziel, 67
January 3, 2024
In Trois-Rivières, on December 30, 2023, died at the age of 67 years and 5 months, Mrs. Ginette Déziel. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Jocelyne Curadeau, 63
January 3, 2024
At her residence, on December 30, 2023, passed away at the age of 63, Mrs. Jocelyne Curadeau, residing in Rimouski. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.
No cause of death reported.
Pierre-Olivier Fulham-Lebrasseur, 32
January 3, 2024
The Réjean Bélanger Funeral Home of Paspébiac informs you of the death of Mr. Pierre-Olivier Fulham-Lebrasseur in Quebec, on December 17, 2023, at the age of 32.
No cause of death reported.
Marie-Claude Grenon, 47
January 3, 2024
In St-Hyacinthe, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 47, passed away Mrs. Marie-Claude Grenon.
No cause of death reported.
Nicki Lagrois, 51
January 3, 2024
It is with great sadness to announce the unexpected passing of Nicki Ivon Leo Lagrois on January 1, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Lyne Bellemare, 59
January 3, 2024
Victoriaville: Suddenly at the Hôtel-Dieu d'Arthabaska, on January 1, 2024, passed away at the age of 59, Madame Lyne Bellemare.
No cause of death reported.
Régine Duchesne, 74
January 3, 2024
Mrs. Régine Duchesne, residing in Saint-Félicien, died suddenly at her home on January 1, 2024, at the age of 74 years and 9 months.
No cause of death reported.
Guylaine Veilleux, 51
January 3, 2024
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Guylaine Veilleux on December 14, 2023, at the age of 51. The family would like to thank the medical team of Dr. Hanel, oncologist at CHUS Fleurimont, the palliative care team of Dr. Bromwich, and his pivot nurse, Elaine Perreault, for all the care provided.
No cause of death reported.
Christina Poirier, 44
January 2, 2024
In Beauharnois, on December 27, 2023, at the age of 44, died Christina Poirier. In lieu of flowers, any expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the MUHC Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Monique Malo, 67
January 2, 2024
In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on December 30, 2023, at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, passed away Mrs. Monique Malo. Your expressions of sympathy may result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Denis Jobin, 58
January 2, 2024
At his home, on December 26, 2023, at the age of 58, passed away Mr. Denis Jobin. May any mark of sympathy result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Izik Papati-Brazeau, 1
January 2, 2024
Lac-Simon - Passed away at the Val-d'Or Hospital on December 6, 2023, at the age of 1, Izik Papati-Brazeau, residing in Lac-Simon.
No cause of death reported.
Robin Bouchard, 62
January 2, 2024
On December 29, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family, at the CIUSSS du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Dolbeau-Mistassini hospital, Mr. Robin Bouchard died at the age of 62 years and 1 month. Those who wish can make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Allan Tabatchnick
January 2, 2024
Suddenly, on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Cherished father of Josh Tabatchnick (Tereza Zetko). Allan (Mr. T) will be sadly missed by his many friends, colleagues, and students. Memorial Fund in loving memory of West Island College's (W.I.C.) esteemed science teacher.
No age or cause of death reported.
Réal Berthiaume, 62
January 2, 2024
In Montreal, on December 23, 2023, at the age of 62, passed away Mr. Réal Berthiaume. Réal will also be greatly missed by his many work colleagues at GM, where he devoted his professional life. The family would like to warmly thank all the nursing staff at the CHUM in the oncology department and especially Ms. Sylvie Ménard, pivot nurse, for the good care provided.
No cause of death reported.
Chantal Grenier, 63
January 2, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Chantal Grenier, at the age of 63, on December 27, 2023, after fighting cancer for 9 months.
In Alberta, 26 “died suddenly”:
Britnee Beitel, 37
January 6, 2024
Britnee Beitel of Calgary, AB, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the age of 37 years.
No cause of death reported.
Corey William Bennett, 47
January 5, 2024
Our hearts are broken as we announce the passing of our beloved and cherished son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend, Corey William Bennett, on December 25, 2023, in Fort McMurray, Alberta, at the age of 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Chris Kadijk, 52
January 5, 2024
Chris Kadijk, beloved husband of Linda of Lethbridge, Alberta, passed away at home on January 1, 2024 at the age of 52. He is the loving father of: Jake (Esther), Eileigh (Noah), and Caleb (Martha).
No cause of death reported.
Rhonda Schofield, 47
January 5, 2024
The family of Rhonda Schofield of Berwyn, Alberta announce her sudden passing on January 2, 2024 at the age of 47 years.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Olmstead, 53
January 5, 2024
With deep sadness, the family of Michael Allen Olmstead announce the sudden passing of their son, father & grandfather. Michael was born in Claresholm, AB on Feb. 4, 1970, and passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Amanda Royal Lucy Mark, 35
January 5, 2024
Ms. Amanda Royal Lucy Mark of Red Deer, Alberta passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the age of 35 years. Amanda loved spending time outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing, camping and hunting. She loved spending time with her son, Damian.
No cause of death reported.
Andrea Dawn Locke, 46
January 4, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Andrea Dawn Locke, beloved wife of Peter Locke, on New Year’s Day, 2024, at the age of 46 years.
No cause of death reported.
Sheila Kristen Ladouceur, 35
January 4, 2024
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Sheila Kristen Ladouceur of Edmonton, formerly of Boyle, AB, on December 26, 2023, at the age of 35 years.
No cause of death reported.
Alex Hadzariga, 49
January 4, 2024
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Alex Hadzariga of Edmonton, AB on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the age of 49 years.
No cause of death reported.
Levi Bradley Allan, 20
January 4, 2024
Leviticus was born on November 6, 2003, in Hinton, AB, to Stacey Gauvreau and Brad Allan. He spent his early years in Hinton along with his sister Baylee Allan before relocating to Grande Prairie, AB, in July 2019. He remained in Grande Prairie residing with his mother Stacey Gauvreau, stepfather Jason Boutcher and sister Baylee until his sudden and devastating passing on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, due to heart failure at the age of 20 years.
Georgina Lisa Heathen, 42
January 3, 2024
Georgina passed away at the age of 42 years in Onion Lake, Alberta. Georgina is survived by her 13 children.
No cause of death reported.
Mandy Cherie Molenaar, 46
January 3, 2024
Friday evening, December 29, 2023, Mandy Molenaar passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord at the age of 46 years. Our prayers for healing were answered, but not in the way we had hoped.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Klem, 65
January 3, 2024
On December 28, 2023, Richard Klem of Waskatenau, Alberta, passed away suddenly at the age of 65 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Lori Dawn Williams, 41
January 3, 2024
Lori Dawn Williams passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the age of 41 years with her family by her side. Lori was born on February 18, 1982 in Ponoka, Alberta. She grew up on the family farm West of Ponoka alongside her 3 sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Red Deer Hospice Society or an animal shelter of your choice.
No cause of death reported.
Lisa Schoenberger, 42
January 3, 2024
Lisa Schoenberger of Calgary, Alberta, beloved wife of Ryan Schoenberger, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the age of 42, due to complications from breast cancer. In her spare time, Lisa enjoyed dragon boating, hiking, camping, gardening, and going for walks or coffee with friends. Lisa formed exceptional long-term bonds with many friends who were important to her. Lisa also enjoyed her annual vacations in the Okanagan and her 2017 trip to Germany.
Heather Ann Desjarlais Gardner, 72
January 3, 2024
Heather Ann Desjarlais passed away peacefully with her children beside her just after the New Year rang in at the Red Deer Hospice, on January 1, 2024 after a heroic battle with cancer.
Bert Samuel “Sam” Sundstrom, 63
January 2, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sam Sundstrom of Darwell, Alberta. Sam passed away at home surrounded by family on December 24, 2023, at the age of 63 years old after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Jennifer Tetlock, 44
January 2, 2024
Jennifer Tetlock, of Calgary, Alberta, passed away on Saturday December 30, 2023 at the age of 44 years. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared and viewed with Jennifer’s family here.
No cause of death reported.
Jason Garth Buck, 53
January 2, 2024
Our family is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our son, brother and friend. Jason Garth Buck of Edmonton passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the age of 53.
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Finch, 38
January 2, 2024
It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Stephen Anthony Finch on December 22, 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Angela Beaunoyer, 26
January 2, 2024
A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, Angela Tammy Joan Beaunoyer of St. Albert, AB left this world unexpectedly on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the age of 26 years.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on December 29:
Melanie Dawn King, 45
December 29, 2023
Melanie Dawn King of Medicine Hat passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at the age of 45 years. She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Mason King of Medicine Hat and Danika McKeen of Edmonton; her mother, Lorraine (Larry) Peers; her father, Chance King; and two sisters.
No cause of death reported.
Justin Miller, 25
December 29, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Justin Thomas Miller, a beloved son, brother, and friend, who left this world far too soon.
No cause of death reported.
Marissa Fritschy, 32
December 29, 2023
Marissa Fritschy, of Calgary, Alberta, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the age of 32 years.
No cause of death reported.
Darren Yesmaniski, 44
December 29, 2023
Sadly we announce the passing of our son Darren Yesmaniski from Edmonton, formerly of Camrose. Darren passed away in Edmonton at the Grey Nuns Hospital at the age of 44 years. Memorial donations may be made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on December 28:
Rebecca Valerie Russell, 26
December 28, 2023
Rebecca Valerie Russell, affectionately know as Becky to her friends and family, passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2023 at the age of 26. She married Clayton Russell on Sept 5, 2020 after starting their family with Lucianna and Tessa.
No cause of death reported.
14 “died suddenly” in British Columbia:
Dean Colston, 58
January 4, 2024
On December 3rd, 2023, Dean Colston was suddenly taken from us with a massive heart attack at the age of 58. Dean was a lifelong Rock and Roll musician and played his beloved drums from an early age until his untimely death. He was a hard-working landscaper for most of his adult life. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
No cause of death reported.
Alyssa Brooke Lizee, 27
January 7, 2024
Alyssa passed away in a MVA on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at the age of 27. In lieu of flowers please support donations to Sechelt Hospital Foundation, specifically directed to Mental Health & Addictions in Alyssa's memory
No cause of death reported.
Jaden Wim van den Eerenbeemt, 27
January 6, 2024
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Jaden Wim van den Eerenbeemt on December 29, 2023, at Kelowna General Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.
No cause of death reported.
James Jeffrey “Jeff” Hicketts, 52
January 5, 2024
It is with the saddest of hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of James Jeffrey “Jeff” Hicketts on Dec 24th, 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Julie Marie Carlson, 29
January 5, 2024
No obit.
Taslyn Shari-Anne Searcy, 23
January 4, 2024
Taslyn Shari-Anne Searcy, born May 17th, 2000, of Penticton, passed away suddenly on December 27th, 2023. Taslyn was a cheerful and loving member of the community who was able to use her disabilities as superpowers as she brought joy to all of those who were fortunate enough to know her. Taslyn's laugh was contagious! Taslyn loved swimming and was well known in the Penticton Rec. Pool center.
No cause of death reported.
Lucas Cai, 6
January 4, 2024
On December 27, 2023, in Kelowna, BC, Lucas Cai entered his new world, his light shining, at the age of 6.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Anne Douglas, 60
January 4, 2024
Jennifer Anne Douglas (née Withers) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 21, 2023, after a brave battle with breast and liver cancer.
Holly Gay Murton, 68
January 4, 2024
Holly Gay Murton, aged 68, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2023, in Maple Ridge, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Elizabeth Anne Graham, 72
January 3, 2024
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA and Canadian Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Barbara Leslie Dandy McMillan, 68
January 3, 2024
Passed away peacefully during an afternoon nap on Friday December 15, 2023 in her home in Clearwater, BC.
No cause of death reported.
Raymald Mario Mucci, 62
January 3, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Raymald Mucci at 62 years of age.
No cause of death reported.
Lori Darlene Isaac, 70
January 3, 2024
Lori Isaac was born August 7, 1953, and passed away at Central Okanagan Hospice South House in Kelowna, BC on December 31, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.
James Turner, 62
January 2, 2024
James (62) made his final escape from a world of brave struggle after a seven-month battle with ALK-positive NSC Lung Cancer. His final wish was to pass away in his solarium, or on his beloved deck, at home in North Vancouver, holding his wife’s hand. He was granted that wish on December 21, 2023, surrounded by his wife, children and dog.
In Manitoba, 26 “died suddenly”:
Linda Lou Perkins, 72
January 7, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mom and grandmother, Linda Lou Perkins on January 5, 2024 at the age of 72 years.
No cause of death reported.
Garrison “Garry” Maxwell Moar. 74
January 7, 2024
With sadness we announce that Garry Moar passed away suddenly on December 4th, 2023 at his home at the age of 74 years.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Vincent, 69
January 6, 2024
It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Robert at the age of 69 on December 26, 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Norman, 51
January 6, 2024
Robert Norman passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024, at the age of 51 years. Leah and Sarah would personally like to thank Dr. April Boyd, Dr. John Embil, and the nursing staff at the McGregor wound clinic. Their love and compassion made Rob's days this past year so much more tolerable.
No cause of death reported.
Melanie Charlotte Lavallee, 48
January 6, 2024
On Monday December 24, 2023 at 9:33 pm Melanie left us to be with her brother Thomas
No cause of death reported.
Luke Mark Dumas, 39
January 5, 2024
Luke Mark Dumas passed away on December 31, 2023 in THE PAS.
No cause of death reported.
Marlene Doris Thorarinson, 71
January 5, 2024
After a sudden decline in health, Marlene Doris Thorarinson passed away with family by her side at the Grace Hospital on January 1, 2024 at the age of 71 years.
No cause of death reported.
Wyatt Walter Kennedy, 27
January 4, 2024
It is with such great sadness, that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Wyatt Walter Kennedy. Born July 9th, 1996.
No cause of death reported.
Cassidy Riel Mecas, 29
January 4, 2024
Suddenly on December 21, 2023, Cassidy “Casper” Mecas entered the spirit world with family by his side in Winnipeg, MB at the age of 29 years.
No cause of death reported.
Marie Bernice Richard, 63
January 4, 2024
It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Marie Bernice Richard of Winnipeg, MB, on December 22, 2023, at Saint Boniface hospital surrounded by her loved ones at her side.
No cause of death reported.
Allana Noreen Simard, 66
January 4, 2024
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our sister, Allana, on January 1, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Sylvia Wasyliuk, 68
January 4, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our sister and friend, Sylvia (age 68) on December 30, 2023 at the Health Science Center in Winnipeg, MB.
No cause of death reported.
Jennifer Snider, 44
January 3, 2024
Jennifer Snider, April 13 1979 - December 30 2023, 44 Years Old
No cause of death reported.
Gail Sharon Friesen, 68
January 3, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gail Sharon Friesen on January 1, 2024 at the Grace Hospital at the age of 68 with her family by her side.
No cause of death reported.
Marcy Aurellia May Thomas, 44
January 3, 2024
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Marcy Aurelia May Thomas, who left this earthly realm on December 28, 2023, to join the spirits of her ancestors. Born on December 3, 1979, Marcy brought light and joy to all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cancer Care MB Foundation in Marcy's honor.
No cause of death reported.
Kayla Lynn Anderson, 36
January 3, 2024
Kayla Lynn Anderson of Pine River, Manitoba passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at the age of 36 years.
No cause of death reported.
Anderson “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:
It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we must share the news of the very sudden loss of our dear Kayla on December 27, 2023.
Ross Gordon Livingston, 71
January 3, 2024
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Ross Gordon Livingston on January 1, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
No cause of death reported.
Charles Lado Lokousa, 45
January 3, 2024
Monday, March 13th, 1978 - Friday, December 29th, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Izzy Rose Peters, 4
January 3, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Izzy Rose Peters, age 4, beloved daughter of Travis and Samantha (Klassen) Peters, and big sister to baby brother Remmy (4 months). Izzy was born on November 27, 2019 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and passed away very unexpectedly due to unexpected health complications on December 27, 2023, at Children's Hospital in Winnipeg.
No cause of death reported.
Fabian Josef Ernest Houston, 34
January 3, 2024
Thursday, December 1st, 1988 - Wednesday, December 20th, 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Kaitlynne Marie Irene Mockford, 31
January 3, 2024
Kaitlynne (Katie) Mockford passed away on December 29, 2023, at the age of 31, following a battle with cancer. Kaitlynne was born in Winnipeg, MB on August 27, 1992.
Rustin Doyle Penner, 26
January 2, 2024
Rustin Penner, aged 26, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at St. Boniface Hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Brad Guy, 61
January 2, 2024
With sadness we announce the sudden passing of Brad Guy at his home at the age of 61 years.
No cause of death reported.
Brenda Anne Gross, 71
January 2, 2024
It is with great sadness and heartbreak that the family announces the passing of Brenda Anne Gross (nee Burns) due to a short illness with cancer. Brenda died peaceful in her sleep, on Christmas morning.
Jason Benjamin Woodward, 33
January 1, 2024
In the blink of an eye a beautiful troubled soul died. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Jason’s memory to the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.
No cause of death reported.
Bernie J. Grycki, 72
January 1, 2024
On December 30, 2023 Bernie J. Grycki went home to be with his Lord after his battle with cancer.
Four “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:
First AngajukKak of Makkovik, Herbert Jacque, Passes Away
January 3, 2024
Nunatsiavut is mourning the passing of the former mayor of Makkovik. Herbert Jacque passed away at his home on New Year’s Eve. Jacque was elected as a town councillor in 1996 and sworn in as the first AngajukKak of Makkovik in the Nunatsiavut Assembly in October of 2006. It was a position he held until September of 2018. Herbert Jacque— Born in Northwest River on September 28th, 1957 but Makkovik is very much considered his home.
Christopher Kuebeck, 40
January 4, 2024
Passed away suddenly on December 31st, 2023, age 40 years. Donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Wiscombe, 55
January 3, 2024
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of the most loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend, Robert Wiscombe, at the age of 55 years. We would like to send our heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Cancer Clinic, 4NA, and the Palliative Care unit.
No cause of death reported.
Claude Sturge, 46
January 2, 2024
Passed peacefully away on January 1, 2024 at home with his mom by his side, Claude Sturge, age 46. Claude fought a courageous battle with cancer and no matter how much pain he endured he was always concerned about those around him.
In Nova Scotia, one “died suddenly:
Chantale Pard Died: Halifax Youth Services Community Mourns
January 6, 2024
In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Halifax community mourns the loss of Chantale Elizabeth Pard, a beloved Youth Services Librarian, who tragically passed away at the age of 39. Chantale’s untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her and appreciated her contributions to literacy and community outreach. Details surrounding Chantale Pard’s passing have not been disclosed publicly. However, her sudden departure has deeply affected her friends, colleagues, and the countless individuals whose lives she touched during her tenure as a librarian.
No cause of death reported.
13 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:
Owen Reginald Bitternose, 46
January 6, 2024
Owen made his journey home on January 2, 2024 at the age of 46 years old.
No cause of death reported.
Mary Ellen Kutzley, 73
January 5, 2024
Age 73 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 1, 2024, after a brief illness.
No cause of death reported.
Shawn Taysup, 38
January 5, 2024
1985 - 2024 residing in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan
No cause of death reported.
Cory Ivan Smith, 52
January 5, 2024
Passed suddenly away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Cory Smith, aged 52 years.
No cause of death reported.
Delanie Klyne, 23
January 4, 2024
The family of Delanie Klyne of Saskatoon and formerly of Yorkton, beloved daughter of Kelly Klyne and Greg and Jennifer Paul, sadly announce her passing on December 29, 2023. Delanie was 23 years of age.
No cause of death reported.
Glen Herman Kaysaywaysemat, 62
January 4, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Glen Herman Kaysaywaysemat in his home on December 30, 2023, at the age of 62.
No cause of death reported.
Amber Summer Dawn Durocher, 25
January 4, 2024
It is with broken hearts, that we announce that Amber Summer Dawn Durocher passed away on December 31, 2023, at the age of 25 years.
No cause of death reported.
Donna Karmark, 71
January 4, 2024
On January 1, 2024 Donna Karmark lost her fight with cancer at the age of 71. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at RUH in Saskatoon, SK.
Kevin Albert Brinsky, 53
January 3, 2024
On December 29, 2023, we lost our husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Kevin Albert Brinsky. He passed away suddenly at home.
No cause of death reported.
Christopher Jay Schultz, 58
January 2, 2024
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Christopher Jay Schultz on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the age of 58 years.
No cause of death reported.
Aaron Eugene Arthur Herle, 39
January 2, 2024
With broken hearts and unspeakable pain, we announce the passing of our Aaron Eugene Arthur Herle, after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Janet Norma Akan, 59
January 2, 2024
It is with great sorrow we announce that Janet Akan passed suddenly on Monday, December 25, 2023 at the age of 59.
No cause of death reported.
