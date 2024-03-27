FRANCE

Azzedine Alaïa's former assistant designer Hideki Seo passes away at the age of 49

March 21, 2024

Hideki Seo, a designer and artist based in Paris, France, has passed away at the age of 49. He was highly praised by ALAÏA designer Azzedine Alaia, who served as a graduation judge. While working as an assistant designer since 2005, he has continued to create his own works, and since 2011 he has been working in Europe and the United States. He has presented art projects at museums around the world and left many works behind.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Paris: a police official dies after a heart attack during an intervention

March 22, 2024

The man, an officer with the rank of police major, suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, March 20, before dying in hospital the next day. He participated in a judicial arrest operation following a complaint of a violent burglary. After the briefing, the 34 police officers divided to arrest the defendants. At that moment, the officer in question felt unwell on the stairs. Very quickly, the other agents started first aid gestures. The officer was able to be stabilized before being taken to the hospital. After being urgently operated on and placed in an artificial coma, the man died as a result of his injuries.

No age reported.

He didn't wake up from his nap: a 4-year-old boy found dead in his kindergarten

March 22, 2024

This March 21, a 4-year-old child died while he was napping in the Saint-Esprit institution in Beauvais. When it was noticed he did not wake up, emergency services urgently went to the scene. A helicopter was even dispatched, but left without the child, who had already died. Several attempts to resuscitate had been made beforehand, to no avail. The little boy, educated in kindergarten, would have died of a heart attack, according to our colleagues from the Courier Picard.

BELGIUM

Belgian Grand Prix rider Ona Dewaegenaere died unexpectedly

March 19, 2024

Schilde - Belgian Grand Prix rider and former youth team member Ona Dewaegenaere died unexpectedly on Thursday 14 March 2024. She was 44 years old. Ona died suddenly in Edegem (BEL) from suspected cardiac arrest on 14 March.

Passenger died on train between Ghent and Eeklo: train traffic disrupted

March 19, 2024

Evergem - A deceased passenger was found in a wagon on Tuesday afternoon on the train that runs from Ronse to Eeklo. The railway police arrived on the scene and the emergency services were informed. “The victim was resuscitated at the station in Evergem, but no further help could be obtained,” the press spokesperson for the federal police said. It is not yet clear what the exact cause of death is. “But no third parties were involved,” police say.

No age reported.

Trees Uyttenhove, 64

March 18, 2024

Born in Roeselare on October 3, 1959, and died unexpectedly in the AZ Delta in Roeselare on Friday March 15, 2024. Trees was a passionate volunteer - CAW Izegem Cultural center de Leest. Take care Izegem.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Vanlingen, 49

March 23, 2024

Born in Hasselt, December 8, 1974, died in Hasselt, March 21, 2024. With all her zest for life and willpower, she could not win this battle.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Crespinet, 25

March 23, 2024

Born in Marche-En-Famenne on 25/02/1999, died on 23/03/2024. Living in Marche-En-Famenne.

No cause of death reported.

Olivier Jauquet, 46

March 23, 2024

Born in Dinant on 01/08/1977, died in Anhée on 22/03/2024. Living in Anhée.

No cause of death reported.

Chiyere Collis, 18

March 23, 2024

24/02/2006 - 10/03/2024.

No cause of death reported.

David Gaier, 31

March 22, 2024

Born in Seraing on 20/07/1992, died on 21/03/2024. Living in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre.

No cause of death reported.

Fabian Clève, 50

March 22, 2024

Born in Charleroi, 20/08/1973, died in Obaix, 21/03/2024.

Resident of Carnieres.

No cause of death reported.

Luc Bauwens, 48

March 22, 2024

Born in Schoten, October 17, 1975, died in AZ Middelheim, Antwerp, March 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dirk Persy, 45

March 22, 2024

Born January 2, 1978, Antwerp. Died March 21, 2024,

Antwerp.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Dirckx, 60

March 22, 2024

Born in Genk, February 12, 1964, died unexpectedly surrounded by his family, in ZOL campus, Sint-Jan Genk, March 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Beranger, 39

March 21, 2024

Born in Bastogne, October 30, 1984, died in Wardin, March 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jimmy Gerrits, 36

March 21, 2024

Born in August 25, 1987, died in Genk, March 20, 2024. Thanks to the doctors of the pneumology department and palliative department of ZOL Genk.

No cause of death reported.

Owen Volvert, 26

March 21, 2024

Born in Marche-En-Famenne on 04/12/1997, died in Waha on 20/03/2024. Living in Waha.

No cause of death reported.

Michiel Gelade, 41

March 21, 2024

Born in Hasselt, April 21, 1982, died in Halen, March 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Eveline Brouwers, 46

March 20, 2024

Born in Bree, October 29, 1977, died in Tienen, March 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Olivier D'hondt, 33

March 20, 2024

With pain in our hearts and much too soon, we have to say goodbye. Olivier D'hondt, husband of Orlanda Vandervelden, father of Morris and Ceriel. Born in Lokeren on November 7, 1990, and died at home on March 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Arn Van Laeken, 27

March 20, 2024

Born 18 April, 1996, died 19 Maart, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Andy Grootaert, 46

March 20, 2024

Born in Ostend on April 30, 1977, and died in Ingelmunster on March 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Geutzen, 29

March 19, 2024

Born in Huy, November 25, 1994, died in Schaltin, March 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Hoornaert, 31

March 19, 2024

Completely unexpected, we had to say goodbye to our dear son, partner, daddy, Anthony Hoornaert.

No cause of death reported.

Yves Norrenberg, 65

March 19, 2024

Yves Norrenberg, born in Ukkel, July 27, 1958, and died there on March 18, 2024. Thanks to the doctor and oncology department, and oncologist Dr Verhulst, as well as the palliative unit of St-Elisabeth Hospital Ukkel.

No cause of death reported.

Marianne Charlier, 50

March 18, 2024

Marianne was born in Ixelles on June 19, 1973, and died in Auderghem on March 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Shana De Loose, 35

March 18, 2024

Born in Mortsel April 2, 1988, died at home, in Deurne, surrounded by her family on March 15, 2024. A fundraiser was held so Shana could stay home with her family. She had colon cancer.

NETHERLANDS

Rapper Def Rhymz has died at the age of 53 from heart problems

March 25, 2024

Dennis Bouman, known professionally as Def Rhymz, was a Surinamese-Dutch rapper best known for his humouristic raps. Def Rhymz has died at the age of 53, his former record label Top Notch reported. The label did not reveal a cause of death, but the Surinamese-Dutch rapper was known to have heart problems. In a podcast late last year, Def Rhymz said that he was waiting for a donor heart. He had already undergone several surgeries because the mitral valve connecting the upper and lower chambers on the left side of his left heart was not functioning. Def Rhymz was particularly popular around the turn of the century. His first hit was “Doekoe” in 1999. His biggest hit was “Schudden,” a bubbly remix of DJ Jean’s song “Love Come Home.”

No cause of death reported.

Culemborg residents react in shock to the sudden death of Pietie Visser: 'She had a heart of gold'.

March 20, 2024

Culemborgers react on social media with shock and sadness to the sudden death of Pietie Visser. She was 68 years old. Pietie Visser was, among other things, the great creative inventor of Pakhuis vol Verhalen (storehouse full of stories), where creative, connecting and intercultural activities are developed that are mainly aimed at children.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Supernova Plasmajets drummer Alexis Rose has died

March 22, 2024

Boris Horn, aka Alexis Rose, drummer of the German hard rock band Supernova Plasmajets, died on March 19, 2024, at the age of 43 after a long illness, the band announced.

No cause of death reported.

Former German boxing World Champion dead

March 25, 2024

Former boxing world champion Alesia Graf has passed away unexpectedly. She died at the age of only 43. The reasons for her early death are still unclear. She started boxing in 2001 and received German citizenship in 2008. Graf bore the fighting name "The Tigress". In 2006, she secured the world title of the Global Boxing Union (GBU), and two years later, also that of the Women's International Boxing Federation (WIBF).

No cause of death reported.

The inventor of the "Un-word of the Year" has died

March 20, 2024

The father of the language-critical action "Un-word of the Year", Horst Dieter Schlosser (87), is dead. As his widow confirmed on Wednesday, he died on February 24 and was buried last week. Schlosser became known nationwide as the initiator of the "Un-word of the Year". For the dishonorable title, terms and formulations that violate the principles of human dignity or democracy, that discriminate against social groups or that are euphemistic, obscuring or misleading are eligible.



Some of the un-words of the past ten years:



2014: Lügenpresse [Lying Press]

2015: Gutmensch [Person who has a naive and unreflected conviction of their own moral superiority quotations]

2016: Volksverräter ['Traitor of the people']

2017: Alternative facts

2018: Anti-deportation Industry

2019: Climate Hysteria

2020: Corona Dictatorship

2021: Pushback [of refugees at the border]

2022: Climate Terrorists

2023: Re-imigration

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Dr. Peter Etzbach, 51

March 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our partner, colleague and friend Dr. Peter Etzbach, LL.M., who died suddenly and unexpectedly on March 17, 2024, at the age of 51. Peter Etzbach was a corporate lawyer through and through. He advised his clients on all types of M&A transactions on restructuring and financing, especially in the venture capital area. Peter Etzbach leaves behind a wife and three children. They have our thoughts and our deep sympathy.

No cause of death reported.

Health insurance association mourns the loss of health scientist and former CEO Prof. Herbert Rebscher

March 25, 2024

Prof. Dr. h.c. Herbert Rebscher, the long-standing Chairman of the Board of the Association of Ersatzkassen (health insurance), died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 69 on March 23, 2024. "It was with dismay that we learned of Herbert Rebscher's untimely death. Our heartfelt sympathy goes to his wife and his children,” said Uwe Klemens, honorary vdek Association chairman.

No cause of death reported.

An heiress “died suddenly”:

Escada heiress found dead in apartment: autopsy result is now available

March 19, 2024

It was unclear what Karin Srb [67] died of. "No one knows what happened," her brother had explained as a result of the sad news. The Escada heiress had been found dead in her Munich apartment. In the meantime, the autopsy result has arrived. Accordingly, the 67-year-old died of heart failure, it was said.

Two clerics “died suddenly”:

Ochsenhausen mourns for pastor Jochen Boos

March 21, 2024

Becoming a churchman from an early age: this was the most fervent wish of Jochen Boos, who died unexpectedly as a pastor of the St. Benedict pastoral unit at the age of only 60.

No cause of death reported.

Father Johannes Römelt, 63

March 26, 2024

When the news spread in the early afternoon of March 9 that Father Johannes Römelt (63) had passed away in Basel (Switzerland) a few hours earlier, many could not believe it at first reading or listening. The memories of meetings with our coordinator for Europe were too vivid. Moreover, this death seemed far too early, without warning, completely unexpected. God grant him now the fullness of salvation!

No cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Athletics club TV Wattenscheid 01 mourns for hurdle coach Filipowski

March 19, 2024

Slawomir Filipowski, long-time coach of the athletics club TV Wattenscheid 01, has died at the age of 64. The club is deeply affected. The sprint and hurdle trainer died unexpectedly on the night of Tuesday, March 19, 2024. This was announced by the club on Tuesday afternoon.

No cause of death reported.

Bereavement at RWO Alzey

March 24, 2024

Due to an extremely sad occasion, RWO Alzey's local league game at TuS Knittelsheim has been cancelled and postponed to April 17. The popular goalkeeping coach Markus Geisweid has died unexpectedly at the age of only 54 years. The news caused consternation and bewilderment in the club and in the environment, as the RWO chairman Mario Petzold reports. Of course, it was no longer possible to think about football.

No cause of death reported.

SG Dammersbach/Nüst mourns the death of Peter "Peppi" Kalb

March 25, 2024

The SG Dammersbach/Nüst mourns for Peter Kalb, who died far too early at the age of only 61 after a short, serious illness. The sports club was like a second home for "Peppi", as he was affectionately called by many.

No cause of death reported.

Andreas Möhle is dead

March 23, 2024

Andreas Möhle died completely unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 59. The owner of the Großaspacher Autohaus Walter Möhle GmbH was respected and valued far beyond the municipal boundaries due to his huge commitment in many areas, his warm and direct manner, his numerous functions and his almost endless energy. Andreas Möhle took over the car dealership, which was founded in 1966, from his father in 1999. On Monday he was sitting at his desk in the car dealership when his heart suddenly stopped beating.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

No connection between assault and death of police officer

March 22, 2024

There is no connection between the death of a 30-year-old federal police officer in Nuremberg and a previous assault. This was revealed by the autopsy of the body of the deceased, the Mittelfranken police headquarters announced on Friday. The man had been attacked on Wednesday night and collapsed dead during a visit to the doctor on Thursday morning. Earlier, it had been said in media reports that the official died after a punch to his eye. But according to the preliminary autopsy result, the young policeman died from a medical cause. "There is no connection with the previous attack according to the current state of the investigation," the police said on Friday afternoon.

No cause of death reported.

Woman collapse s on Königsplatz and dies

March 23, 2024

According to information from the police, a 54-year-old woman collapsed and died on Königsplatz at about 13.43 on Friday afternoon. Eyewitnesses report that a student was still trying to resuscitate her. The resuscitation attempts were ultimately unsuccessful. The rescuers were only able to determine the death of the woman. According to initial findings, she died from a natural cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Bus driver collapse s at red traffic light in Trier: rescue measures without success

April 22, 2024

At a traffic light in the intersection of the Riesling-Weinstraße and St.-Anna-Straße in Trier on Thursday (March 21, 2024), a minibus with several children duly stopped at a red light, before the driver suddenly collapsed into himself and lost consciousness. The driver of the car in front of the bus noticed the medical emergency and reacted immediately. Together with another road user, she pulled the bus driver out of the car – and immediately started resuscitation. Rescue workers took the 62-year-old man to a Trier hospital, where he died a short time later.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for Ingo Heise

February 27, 2024

At the age of 51, trade unionist Ingo Heise died suddenly and unexpectedly in Heyerode, Thuringia. He was a trained skilled worker for automated systems, employed at "Mivepa", the packaging equipment plant of the internationally active DS-Smith Group in Arenshausen.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Drama at St. Stephen's Cathedral! Woman passed away

February 27, 2024

On Tuesday morning there was a tragic event in St. Stephen's Cathedral. The paramedics were called due to a medical emergency. Shortly after, a 69-year-old woman died. The lady may have suffered a cardiovascular failure shortly before the arrival of the emergency services.

SWITZERLAND

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Mourning for Noëmi Gradwohl

March 22, 2024

The Swiss media industry and the Jewish community have to mourn the untimely, unexpected death of Noëmi Gradwohl. The journalist died a few days ago in Bern at the age of just 55. Since 2008 she has been cultural editor at Swiss radio SRF2 Kultur. Her last radio feature, which aired on SRF in January, was about the letters and diaries of the Jewish Dutch woman Etty Hillesum, who was deported and murdered in the Holocaust. She has won several awards for her broadcasts. Gradwohl leaves behind two children.

No cause of death reported.

Woman collapsed in Horn during walk and passed away

March 19, 2024

On Tuesday afternoon, a medical incident occurred at Lake Constance near Horn. A woman collapsed and died during the walk. As media spokesman Daniel Meili says on request, the Cantonal police of Thurgau was on site for support. "This is not a crime or an accident.” According to Meili, the ambulance and an undertaker were also on site.

No age or cause of death reported.

DENMARK

Kim Hansen, handball volunteer, passes away age 43

March 24, 2024

Kim Hansen, long-time speaker in Sydbank Arena, has died after a longer period of illness at the age of just 43. Father of two daughters, 3 and 9, and to be married in August.

No cause of death reported.

Piet Funder Svendsen dies of cancer age 40

February 18, 2024

Piet Funder Svendsen died at his home on January 18, 2024. As a last official recognition, he got a very special coin. A coin that followed him all the way to the grave.

This article is about Piet Funder Svendsen (40), who died on 18 January 2024 from turbo colon cancer. He was a 2008 veteran from the war in Afghanistan who had suffered immensely from PTSD with psychotic episodes (portrayed in a documentary), but was finally feeling better and had moved back with his wife and 3 children, and they even had another child. When Svendsen had finally got some control over his severe PTSD, he got cancer. He died less than a year later. 'In the spring of 2023, Piet Funder Svendsen became ill with cancer. It began as rectal cancer and quickly spread to vital organs.'

Laila Eva Franson, 60

March 23, 2024

My beloved wife, my beloved mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt, Laila Eva Franson, has suddenly been taken from us, March 22, 2024 - 60 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Monika Nielsen has passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly in her sleep, 11 March 2024 - 47 yo

March 13, 2024

My beloved wife, our much-loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, Monika Nielsen, has passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, in her sleep, 11 March 2024 - 47 years old.

No cause of death reported.

BELARUS

World number two Sabalenka receives terrible news

March 19, 2024

Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, friend of two-time tennis Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka, has died at the age of 42. Koltsov, who competed for Belarus at two Olympic Games, "died suddenly," a statement by the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation said. No further details were given. "We are grieving," the federation's website said.

No cause of death reported.

SLOVAKIA

A doctor “died suddenly”:

A top Slovak doctor and politician died suddenly ! Just a few days ago, he celebrated his birthday

March 18, 2024

Prešov – Sad news has come from the east of Slovakia. On Sunday (March 17), a prominent physician, Dr. Peter Bandura, PhD, suddenly passed away forever. He was also a municipal deputy in Prešov. He lived to be 68 years old.

No cause of death reported.

CYPRUS

52-year-old Hasan Sedat Tepe, suddenly became ill and died

March 21, 2024

Tuesday, March 19, in Kyrenia [Republic of North Cyprus], 52-year-old Hasan Sedat Tepe, suddenly became ill and died. He could not be saved despite all the interventions made at Akçiçek State Hospital. The autopsy concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a “heart attack”. The police investigation is ongoing.

SPAIN

Edu Pardo Ercila, member of Ardi Beltza, dies

March 24, 2024

Today is a painful and bitter day for our family. I wish we could stop the clock and not have to break this bad news. Our brother Edu Pardo (34) has left us, we are sad, broken, and speechless. Edu Ardi Beltza, we will never forget you and you will always, always, be with us at home rehearsals, at every concert, and in every minute of our lives. We love you, brother. RIP.

No cause of death reported.

