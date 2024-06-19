UNITED STATES

'Seinfeld' star Hiram Kasten dead at 71, comedian, sitcom regular

June 16, 2024

Hiram Kasten, a force on the New York City comedy scene in the 1970s and '80s who appeared on "Seinfeld," has died. The actor-comedian passed away Sunday after battling various illnesses including prostate cancer, according to an obituary posted to his official Facebook page.

Beloved country music figure dies of heart attack : Jeremy Tepper was 60

June 16, 2024

Jeremy Tepper, a musician and journalist best known as the executive program director for Sirius XM 's Outlaw Country station, had died. According to Variety, Tepper passed away due to a heart attack on Friday. The tragic loss was confirmed by his wife, Laura Cantrell. He was 60. He also helped book and organize the annual Outlaw Country Cruise. Earlier in 2024, singer and Tepper’s SiriusXM colleague Mojo Nixon passed away after a performance on the Outlaw Country Cruise [as reported here].

From the Outlaw Country Cruise 2022:

"Whether you were Emmylou Harris or a first-time cruiser in a room without a porthole, you had to show a vaccine card and take a coronavirus test. And if you tested positive — as did Waco Brothers mandolinist Tracey Dear — you were shuttled off to a cheap hotel and not allowed to sail."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/music/2022/03/11/outlaw-country-cruise/

NBC News analyst Howard Fineman, 75, dies after brave cancer battle

June 12, 2024

Howard Fineman, a longtime Washington scribe and television commentator for NBC and MSNBC, died on Tuesday at the age of 75. Fineman’s wife, Amy Nathan, broke the news on social media that he had passed away after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

R&B and jazz star Angela Bofill dies at age 70

June 15, 2024

Angela Bofill, one of the great R&B and jazz vocalist of our time, has died at age 70. In a career spanning four decades, Angie graced both soul and jazz with a level of excellence that kept so many of her song on “spin” years after they were originally released. And the health problems that plagued her beginning in the mid 00’s perhaps made her longtime fans appreciate her even more, even as she courageously and successfully fought physical limitations.

No cause of death reported.

Fenix*TX’s Adam Bryce Lewis has passed away

June 12, 2024

Houston, TX - Fenix*TX’s Adam Bryce Lewis has sadly passed away, at the age of 45. The founding member and bassist of the Houston pop-punks died on June 5, following a “valiant battle with pancreatic cancer”, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.

James Kent, one of New York’s most celebrated chefs, has died

June 15, 2024

James Kent, one of the most influential and accomplished chefs in New York City, has died. He died in New York on Saturday, June 15. He was 45 years old. Kent’s death was announced on Saga’s Instagram Saturday evening. “We are heartbroken to share that James Kent passed away unexpectedly earlier today,” it reads. Eater has reached out to confirm the cause of death.

Deadliest Catch star Nick Mavar dies aged 59 after ‘ medical emergency ’

June 14, 2024

Bristol Bay, AK - Deadliest Catch star Nick Mavar has died after reportedly suffering a medical emergency. He was 59. Mavar, who appeared on the popular reality series from 2005 to 2021, died on Thursday (June 13), TMZ reports. The Independent has contacted the Bristol Bay Borough Police Department in Alaska for confirmation. No other information regarding the former F/V Northwestern deckhand’s death has been shared; however, his death is being investigated.

Ron Simons, actor and four-time Tony-winning producer, dies at 63

June 14, 2024

Ron Simons, an actor and four-time Tony Award-winning producer, has died. He was 63. His production company SimonSays Entertainment shared that Simons died Wednesday. His cause of death wasn’t immediately available. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our beloved, blessed, and highly favored friend, Ronald Keith Simons. Funeral details will be forthcoming,” the production company wrote in a statement on Facebook.

No cause of death reported.

Al Kresta, longtime Catholic radio host, dies at 72

June 15, 2024

Al Kresta, a longtime Catholic radio host, author, and founder and president of Ave Maria Radio, died Saturday at his Michigan home after a battle with liver cancer. He was 72. A former evangelical Protestant who rose to prominence as a radio host before his conversion to Catholicism in 1992, Kresta’s voice was heard on hundreds of radio stations daily, including EWTN Catholic Radio, via Ave Maria’s flagship program, “Kresta in the Afternoon.” According to a webpage set up by Kresta’s family to provide updates, Kresta was admitted to the University of Michigan Hospital on April 29 “after a month of tests,” which culminated in a liver cancer diagnosis on May 3.

Sam Holdsworth, former Billboard publisher and co-owner, dead at 72

June 14, 2024

Sam Holdsworth , former editor-in-chief and publisher of Billboard, died May 18 of a heart attack. He was 72. Holdsworth, who was also co-founder of Musician magazine, was part of a consortium that bought Billboard Publications Inc. (BPI) in 1984 from the Littleford family in a move that led him to become Billboard’s publisher.

A scientist “died suddenly”:

Visionary cognitive neuroscientist Susan Courtney dies at 57

June 13, 2024

Rockville, Maryland - World-renowned scientist and dedicated naturalist Susan Courtney, professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences [Johns Hopkins University], died suddenly on June 10. She was 57.

No cause of death reported.

JHU’s “vaccination” policy:

As of April 1, 2024, Johns Hopkins University has changed its COVID-19 vaccination policy. The university strongly recommends that all students, staff, and faculty receive at least one dose of an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine. While not required, you can still upload proof of your vaccination to the Vaccine Management System (VMS) as soon as you’ve had your shot.

https://covidinfo.jhu.edu/health-safety/covid-vaccination-information/

Bodybuilder Douglas Fruchey dead at 36 after he passes suddenly in his LA apartment

June 15, 2024

Bodybuilder Douglas Fruchey has been found dead at his apartment in Los Angeles, having passed suddenly aged 36. Fruchey had announced himself as a popular figure within the bodybuilding scene in recent years. Heartbreakingly, the 2021 Mexico Supershow Champion's body was discovered in his home, leading to a whole host of tributes from his sport's community.

No cause of death reported.

Ricky Morton grieves the loss of his son

June 13, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton is a true legend in the world of professional wrestling and his wealth of knowledge is truly immeasurable, but unfortunately he had some sad news to announce today as he revealed that his son had passed away. Ricky Morton took to his Facebook account and expressed his heartfelt emotions, acknowledging that in the past week or so, he may have seemed distant. Morton continued, saying that a father should never have to endure the experience of losing a child, as it is an unimaginable pain that defies the natural order of life.

No age or cause of death reported.

A mayor “died suddenly”:

Medora Mayor Todd Corneil passes away at 59

June 13, 2024

Medora, ND — Medora Mayor Todd Corneil has passed away at the age of 59 today, according to Medora officials. Corneil was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Acinic Cell Carcinoma, detailed in a GoFundMe post by Troy Giezler. Admitted to Sanford in Bismarck on May 22 with low oxygen levels, a lung infection and pneumonia the diagnosis was grim. Despite overcoming the pneumonia, his cancer had spread to his heart and lung regions, becoming more aggressive. He was placed in hospice care at St. Vincent’s Nursing Home in Bismarck. Corneil assumed the role of mayor in June 2016 and served on the city council for eight years. Most recently, he was re-elected as mayor during the primary elections on June 11, 2024.

A YouTuber killed in a “vaxxident”:

Star YouTuber’s cause of death released days after ‘unfortunate accident'

June 12, 2024

A cause of death has been released for YouTuber Ben Potter, known as Comicstorian, just days after his wife revealed he died in an “unfortunate accident.” The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) issued a statement to People confirming that Potter died last Saturday in a single-vehicle car crash at around 9:19 a.m. local time. Potter “was southbound on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his silver Toyota 4Runner traveled off the right shoulder of the interstate. He continued to cross over the frontage road paralleling the interstate before rolling his vehicle multiple times,” the release said. Though Potter was wearing his seatbelt during the accident, he ultimately “succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene.” Potter was the only occupant of the vehicle. Though an investigation is ongoing, officials don’t believe that excessive speed or intoxication were factors in the tragic episode.

No age reported.

16 Handles’ founder Solomon Choi dies at 44

June 11, 2024

Solomon Choi, who founded the 16 Handles frozen yogurt concept in 2008, died on Friday. He was 44. No cause of death was listed in his obituary. Choi sold the 30-unit self-serve frozen yogurt chain in 2022 to Neil Hershman, the concept’s largest franchisee. “We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of 16 Handles’ founder and former CEO Solomon Choi,” Hershman said in a statement. He was scheduled to appear on a panel Tuesday about the future of digital transformation in the limited-service segment, according to his LinkedIn.

No cause of death reported.

Two doctors " died suddenly ":

Reported on May 31:

Mark Getz, 64

May 31, 2024

Mark A. Getz, 64, of Morton (IL) passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at home, surrounded by his family. Mark served his patients as a clinical Rheumatologist for over 30 years as part of the OSF St. Francis mission. He worked with the BibleTelling organization to promote the conversational retelling of the Biblical storyline and loved relating these stories of ancient wisdom to children and adults. His greatest joy was his wife, Ruth, and together raising their eight children. Adding in-laws and grandchildren only heightened that joy.



No cause of death reported.

Getz " died suddenly " from turbo cancer . From a reader:

Mark was a great family man who taught my children the Bible in a relatable way. He and his wife adopted abandoned and physically disabled infants. This is a great man that I can only wish to become! But he followed his employer’s requirements to mask and vax, including all boosters, to the letter and it may have cost him his life. He was diagnosed around the new year with stage 4 metastatic cancer and passed at the end of May. This is a huge loss to our small town, not to mention his family. Please pay him honor while still bringing to light the tragedy of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Donald Kenneth Matthews, 64

June 11, 2024

Roseville, CA - Passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Kaiser lost a gem of a surgeon. His commitment and dedication to the OR will be a legacy to those of us who had the pleasure to meet him or be his patient. I’ll miss his charm, wit and compliments. I’m glad that our life crossed paths and you welcomed us with open arms. RIP Dr. Matthews.

No cause of death reported.

Matthews “died suddenly.” From obit comments:

I am incredibly saddened to hear of Don’s sudden passing.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Craig Alan Fuchs, 62

June 11, 2024

Craig Alan Fuchs went to his heavenly home on June 8, 2024, after a valiant 2-year battle with ALS. He earned a Doctorate of Musical Arts in Wind Conducting from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music. Craig had ten years of teaching experience in the public schools of Kansas and Missouri before moving to the collegiate level at Pittsburg (KS) State University.

Pittsburg State University provided $1,000 incentive for employees to get Covid-19 “vaccination”:

https://newstalkkzrg.com/2021/10/05/pittsburg-state-university-announces-results-of-covid-19-vaccination-incentive-program/

An educator “died suddenly”:

Papillion La Vista South's assistant principal dies suddenly , community remembers 'his optimism and his passion'

June 11, 2024

Papillion, Neb. — The community is mourning the loss of a pillar in the education system. Papillion La Vista South High School's assistant principal Yano Jones suddenly died on Monday.



No age or cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Kurt Malloy Nichols, 63

June 13, 2024

Tyler, TX — Kurt Malloy Nichols passed away unexpectedly on 9 June 2024 at the age of 63 at his home outside of Medina, Texas, where he shared his life living on a nature preserve in the Hill Country with his beloved wife, Rosemary Reynolds whom he married in 2021. A lifetime fan of sports, “Coach” Nichols came from a legacy of football players and teachers. Throughout his varied career, he was a Coach and Teacher for 38 years at the high school and collegiate level starting in 1983.

No cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Scituate lacrosse player scores game-winning goal in honor of his late father

June 12, 2024

Scituate, MA - A high school lacrosse player from Scituate scored a game-winning goal Tuesday with heavy emotions, as his father died just days before. Willy Robinson, a high school junior, dedicated the game to his dad, Will, after he unexpectedly died last week. Known as “Big Will,” his father was one of the lacrosse team’s assistant coaches.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dave Yates, coach who led Fremd girls basketball downstate while battling brain cancer , passes away

June 12, 2024

Chicago, Illinois - Dave Yates, who led Fremd’s girls basketball team to a third-place finish in the state tournament this spring as he was treated for brain cancer, passed away Tuesday at age 54.Yates was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, one of the most common and most aggressive forms of brain cancer, in April 2023. The diagnosis led to two brain surgeries.



Illinois announces teacher vaccine mandate as millions of students return to classrooms:

https://www.chalkbeat.org/chicago/2021/8/26/22642773/illinois-teacher-covid-vaccine-mandate-schools-reopening/

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Robert James McDonald, 35

June 11, 2024

Gunnery Sergeant Robert James McDonald passed away suddenly on May 20, 2024 while stationed in 29 Palms, CA

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

‘He will be forever missed': Omaha church announces pastor's sudden passing

June 15, 2024

Omaha, NE - An Omaha church announced the sudden death of its pastor Saturday. St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church says Father Dave Reeson [71] died this morning. The church says Fr. Reeson was on vacation and died suddenly. "Fr. Dave loved being our pastor and he will be forever missed," writes the church in a social media post.

No cause of death reported.

Four children “died suddenly”:

Ketzy JoLee Van Buskirk, 3

June 11, 2024

Ketzy JoLee Van Buskirk, 3 years old of Rushsylvania [Ohio] passed away suddenly Thursday, June 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Beau H. Miller, 4

June 13, 2024

Maple Park, IL - Passed away suddenly on Monday, June 10, 2024, at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. Beau had a deep-seated passion for anything with an engine, be it tractors, farming equipment, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, or fire trucks. His love knew no bounds, especially when it came to his sister Bryn, his devoted mom and dad.

No cause of death reported.

Autopsy released in Rothsay child death investigation

June 12, 2024

Rothsay, Minn. - The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has released information related to the death of a 7-year-old child in Rothsay, Minnesota. Valley News Live has been following the investigation since the child died three months ago. On the afternoon of March 13, the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of 2nd Avenue NW in Rothsay for a 911 call about an unresponsive seven-year-old. The boy was taken by Ringdahl Ambulance Service to Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, where he was pronounced dead. On June 12, Valley News Live received the autopsy from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which says the child’s manner of death was natural and the cause of death was complications of Influenza B and Rotavirus infection. The report also says the boy was well nourished and no other significant conditions were discovered during the autopsy.

Link

8-year-old girl dies suddenly on flight from Missouri to Chicago

June 15, 2024

An 8-year-old Missouri girl has died suddenly after suffering an “unknown ailment” as her family was flying to Chicago for vacation. Sydney Weston, described as a “beautiful little light,” was flying on SkyWest Flight 5121 when she was killed by an unknown “medical emergency.” The commercial flight made an emergency landing but the young child was confirmed to have died when the flight was grounded. Little Sydney received “aggressive resuscitative efforts” after falling sick mid-flight, according to officials.

No cause of death reported.

A high school student “died suddenly”:

‘Our hearts are broken': Fundraiser for family of BRHS student who died suddenly

June 13, 2024

Bridgewater, NJ — A fundraiser has been set up for the Zavoda family after their son Collin's "sudden and unexpected" death. Bridgewater-Raritan High School sent out an email to parents on Tuesday about "the sudden passing of one of our students. We are unable to give out any specific details of the student or the circumstances, though we expect that the news will be shared within our community. As a school, we express our condolences to the family and friends of this student." The district did not specify the cause of death.



No age or cause of death reported.

A med school student (and athlete) “died suddenly”:

Rising second-year medical student, athlete Victoria Zhao passes away

June 12, 2024

Cleveland, Ohio - This week, members of the Case Western Reserve University community are mourning the sudden death of Zhao early Monday morning. The rising second-year medical student and 2023 alumna was 23. Zhao joined the women’s track and field team as a first-year undergraduate and excelled, earning All-UAA honors and All-Academic recognition multiple times. She also earned athletics’ Patricia B. Kilpatrick Award, which goes to the four-year varsity participant with the highest grade point average.

No cause of death reported.

“Vaccination” requirements for Case Western Reserve University:

https://case.edu/provost/vaccination-requirements-case-western-reserve-university

Six firefighters “died suddenly”:

Montgomery fire chief dies of apparent heart attack

June 14, 2024

Montgomery, W.Va. — The chief of the Montgomery Fire Department, Benny Filiaggi, died Friday of an apparent heart attack. A procession was planned to escort Filiaggi’s body to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston Friday evening. Filiaggi, a Montgomery native, was sworn-in as chief of the department in 2020. He had been an assistant or deputy chief with the department since 1993. He had nearly 50 years in the fire service.

No age reported.

West Virginia announces big cash, trucks, and scholarships among top prizes in upcoming vaccination incentive lottery:

https://tinyurl.com/msmmuxhd

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue mourns loss of Division Chief Charles Full

June 14, 2024

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue are mourning the death of Division Chief Charles Full. Charles Full died Thursday afternoon following a medical emergency at his home, the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted on Facebook. Full started his career with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue in February 2007 as a firefighter and EMT.

No age or cause of death reported.

Young Boston firefighter's death shines light on occupational cancer : ”It needs to stop'

June 14, 2024

The death of a young Boston firefighter has advocates calling for increased awareness for occupational cancer. Mat Troy, a Boston firefighter, lost his battle with cancer Wednesday. He was just 32 years old. Troy was diagnosed with the illness in September of 2022, but his positive attitude never changed, even during his final weeks in the hospital. "It's impacting younger and younger firefighters every day," Ranahan said of occupational cancer. "It needs to stop." Data shows that two thirds of line-of-duty firefighter deaths are due to cancer.



Boston mayor lines up vaccine mandates amid pushback from city workers:

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/21/boston-mayor-vaccine-mandates-525858

Springfield firefighter/EMT unexpectedly dies, leaves behind family

June 13, 2024

Springfield, NJ — The Springfield community is mourning the unexpected death of Firefighter/EMT Tony DeCampos.



No age or cause of death reported.

State workers, NJ teachers must get the COVID shot, says Murphy:

https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/coronavirus/2021/08/23/nj-teachers-vaccine-mandate-murphy-why/8240569002/

LaCrosse volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty

June 12, 2024

LaCrosse, Ind. - A fire department in LaPorte County is mourning the passing of one of its own in the line of duty. The LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department says Ken Caldwell unexpectedly passed away last Thursday, June 6, just hours after responding to a brush fire as the tanker operator. The department says Caldwell’s death will be classified as a line of duty death, and he will receive the highest of honors bestowed to a firefighter in service to his community.

No age or cause of death reported.

Henry (Hank) E. Birkhead Jr., 52

June 11, 2024

Henry (Hank) E. Birkhead Jr., aged 52, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 8, 2024, while deep-sea fishing in Barnegat Light, NJ. Hank's deep connection to the community led him to become a proud firefighter. He was a lifetime member and firefighter for Goodwill Fire Company in Bridgeport, PA, and Swedeland Fire Company in Swedeland, PA.

Two inmates “died suddenly”:

Man held overnight on drunken driving arrest at Clinton County Jail dies

June 14, 2024

St. Johns, MI — A 43-year-old man who was being held in the Clinton County Jail on a drunken driving charge died early Friday after suffering what the Clinton County Sheriff's Office termed a "medical emergency." The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at University of Michigan Sparrow Clinton Hospital after being transported to the nearby facility by ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Investigation underway after woman found dead in Person County jail cell

June 13, 2024

Person County, NC - The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is looking into the death of a 28-year-old woman found in her cell at the Person County Sheriff's Office Jail on Wednesday. According to reports, the woman was found during a routine check by jail personnel. The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

2 dead after small plane crashes while flying out of Chino Airport

June 16, 2024

Two people are dead after a small twin-engine plane crashed shortly after lifting off from Chino [CA] Airport Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The crash was reported at 12:35 p.m. and remains under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. FAA officials describe the aircraft as a twin-engine Lockheed 12A that was built in the 1930s. Both of the people onboard the plane died, according to the Chino Valley Fire Department. No information has been provided on their identities.

Driver dies in crash after suffering ‘ medical emergency ’ cops say

June 14, 2024

Monroe Township, NJ - A driver died after crashing in Middlesex County on Wednesday morning following a medical emergency, authorities said. The crash took place on Applegarth Road (Route 619) in Monroe at about 10:05 a.m., township police said. Police didn’t immediately identify the driver, saying the crash remains under investigation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Authorities identify McLennan County man killed while operating forklift

June 12, 2024

McLennan County, Texas - Authorities have identified the McLennan County man who died while operating a forklift at Mitchell Industrial Tire Co. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says the man was identified as 39-year-old William Thornton. On June 6, Thornton was driving a forklift when he hit a rack of tires, the MCSO says. When people arrived to help Thornton, he was already dead, according to the MCSO. MCSO says they believe Thornton suffered a medical emergency and that the accident was not the cause of his death. An autopsy has been ordered by Judge David Pareya and the cause of death is pending the results.

Driver dies after pickup crashes into building; medical emergency suspected

June 12, 2024

Horseheads, N.Y. -- Around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday morning, emergency personnel responded to a car accident on Old Ithaca Road. A blue pickup truck crashed into the side of Interstate Batteries Distributors, a car battery store in Horseheads. 12PM UPDATE - According to authorities, the driver is identified as 61-year-old Michael Vargo, who has passed away. The Sheriff's Office states a preliminary investigation indicates that Vargo suffered a cardiac event while driving the pickup truck, causing it to go off the shoulder of Old Ithaca Road and into the building. Vargo was unresponsive at the scene, and taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

‘It was heartbreaking, it was bittersweet': Armstrong County woman wins $1 million in lottery 2 weeks before husband's death

June 13, 2024

Freeport, Pa. — An Armstrong County woman on Thursday was officially given the $1 million lottery prize she won after buying a scratch-off game ticket in March. It was a bittersweet win for 61-year-old Karen Coffman. She won the million-dollar prize as her husband of almost 31 years was nearing the end of his battle with a brain tumor.

No age reported.

American man dies during flight from Fiji to San Francisco

June 12, 2024

A 41-year-old American man died after suffering a medical emergency during a Fiji Airways flight from Nadi to San Francisco last weekend, according to the airline. The passenger "encountered a medical condition" roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes before Flight FJ870's arrival at San Francisco International Airport, the airline said. The cabin crew and a doctor on board tried to save the man, but he did not survive, the airline said.

No cause of death reported.

Who is Shane Sellner? Mankato baseball player dies of cardiac arrest

June 12, 2024

Shane Sellner, a baseball player from Mankato, Minnesota, has died in a stunning moment that has left a community in mourning. Sellner died June 10, 2024, after suffering a cardiac arrest. His family started a GoFundMe to raise cash to handle his medical bills and also to take care of his pregnant wife Amanda Sellner and their son, Isaac. “We are devastated to have lost Shane Allan Sellner on June 10, 2024, at the age of 28. Shane went into cardiac arrest, and despite the best efforts of our medical community, his life could not be saved,” a GoFundMe started by his family read.

Four “died suddenly” while hiking:

Woman dies during family hiking trip in Sedona

June 17, 2024

Sedona, Ariz. — A woman hiking with her family on an Arizona trail died over the weekend, according to authorities. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the 44-year-old woman, from Pennsylvania, was on Hi-Line Trail in Sedona with her husband and two young daughters Friday when she experienced a medical emergency. YCSO Forest Patrol responded after the woman passed out during the hike. Another hiker attempted life-saving measures on the woman before Sedona Fire arrived to continue trying to resuscitate the woman. She could not be saved, the sheriff's office said. "It appears she suffered heat exhaustion [and] was not treated fast enough," according to the sheriff's office. Foul play is not suspected in the woman's death, YCSO said.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies after collapsing on Colorado National Monument trail; NPS warns of heat exhaustion

June 13, 2024

Grand Junction, CO - An Iowa woman hiking at Colorado National Monument died after collapsing and losing consciousness two miles into a trail, according to the National Park Service. Marsha Cook, 54, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was pronounced dead on Monday, the park service said in a news release, after collapsing on the Lower Monument Canyon Trail. The Colorado National Monument staff became aware of Cook's condition when they received a report around 2:27 p.m., according to the release. National Park Service rangers and other emergency responders found Cook and provided care, including initiating CPR, the park service said. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, the government agency added.

No cause of death reported.

Missing woman found dead in Curry County’s Humbug State Park

June 13, 2024

Curry County, Ore. – A hiker was found dead on a trail six miles south of Port Orford in Humbug State Park Tuesday morning. According to OSP, the woman, later identified as Ana Gefvert (43) of Penn Grove, California, had been reported missing out of Roseville. A preliminary investigation indicated no sign of foul play, however authorities are currently investigating cause of death.

Hiker found dead on popular Unalaska trail

June 13, 2024

Unalaska, AK - A boat captain died on Unalaska’s Bunker Hill trail Wednesday afternoon. Unalaska’s Department of Public Safety received information of a person possibly deceased, and the city’s fire and police departments were dispatched to the popular hiking spot on Amaknak Island around 4 p.m., according to an announcement from the City of Unalaska. The city said in its statement that the captain, who has not been identified, was found on the trail unresponsive and not breathing. Officials immediately started life-saving efforts, and they continued to provide medical services after bringing him down the mountain, where he was pronounced dead. There were no signs of traumatic injury, foul play or that the man fell or rolled down the mountain, the city said.

No age or cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” kayaking:

Lancaster Co. kayaker found dead in Swatara Creek, coroner reports

June 14, 2024

Dauphin County, Pa — The Dauphin County Coroner responded to the Swatara Creek Thursday night after a man's body was found near a kayak. The man was identified as a 44-year-old from Lancaster County, the coroner said. His identity has not yet been released. According to a news release, the man was kayaking with friends before he appeared to have a medical event while in the kayak. An autopsy is scheduled for June 18.

Jody Sandahl, 64

June 12, 2024

North St. Paul, Minn. - Age 64, passed away suddenly on June 5th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Guerin

June 17, 2024

Formerly, Cork, Ireland. On June 6th, 2024, Raymond passed away unexpectedly in Wisconsin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jonathan Paul Morton, 41

June 14, 2024

Jonathan Paul Morton, age 41, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Thursday June 6, 2024, at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. When Jonathan wasn't at the ball field he would have most likely been doing something outdoors. He was a country boy at heart.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Engle, 59

June 14, 2024

Wapakoneta, Ohio - Scott D. Engle, 59, of Wapakoneta, died unexpectedly at 7:48 p.m., Sat. June 8, 2024, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, OH, following a major heart attack. He spent years on baseball and football fields, basketball courts, and when he wasn't the coach or referee, he was the biggest fan in the auditorium and stands.

Tyler Michael Barry, 28

June 13, 2024

Tyler Michael Barry, age 28, passed away suddenly on May 29th, 2024, at his home in Fremont, California. Tyler was a beacon of light and positivity whose impact on the world extended far beyond his years. At his core, Tyler was dedicated to being an athlete for life. He excelled in baseball, a passion that began in his youth and carried him through college and into adulthood. His dedication and talent on the field were matched by his academic achievements. Graduating Magna Cum Laude from Liberty University with a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Tyler demonstrated a commitment to his studies and a deep desire to make a difference in the lives of others. He was pursuing his Master's and Doctorate in Psychology, driven by a desire to help young people.

No cause of death reported.

Eileen Lahm, 62

June 12, 2024

Eileen Theresa (Cooney) Lahm, 62, a resident of Gansevoort, NY, passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tarance Brodee Barbee, 36

June 12, 2024

Tarance Brodee Barbee, known affectionately to friends and family as Brodee, passed away suddenly on June 5, 2024, in his hometown of Odessa, Texas, at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Robert Candlish, 73

June 12, 2024

Rancho Murieta, CA - Alan left us suddenly on March 27, 2024 at the age of 73 while doing one of the things he loved most, golfing with some of his best friends.

No cause of death reported.

Kristen Nichole Carranza-Yates, 36

June 12, 2024

Kristen Nichole Carranza-Yates, went to her heavenly home suddenly at the age of 36 on June 9, 2024, in Post, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Marcia Smicker, 65

June 12, 2024

Marcia Smicker, 65, of Whitehall [PA], passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Michael W. Antoine, 65

June 12, 2024

White Pine, Mich. – Michael W. Antoine, 65, of White Pine, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2024. Mike was an Elder tribal member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in Manistee, and he was intensely proud of his Native American heritage. Mike enjoyed skiing and was on the ski patrol, participated in four-wheeling and loved the outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

Frederick “Rick” Perkins, 67

June 11, 2024

Kansas City, MO - Frederick “Rick” Perkins joined this world April 15, 1956, and left us unexpectedly June 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Justin Snead, 45

June 11, 2024

Kansas City, MO - Justin Snead, 45, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 4, 2024, at home in his personal gym with his wife & two beloved dogs by his side.



No cause of death reported.

From GoFundMe:

This past Saturday, May 4th, our dear friend, Justin Snead, unexpectedly and tragically passed away. Due to the suddenness of this tragedy, there is a need to cover the expenses associated with his passing.

Eileen Theresa (Cooney) Lahm, 62

June 11, 2024

Eileen Theresa (Cooney) Lahm, 62, a resident of Gansevoort, NY, passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew John Castagna, 41

June 11, 2024

Matthew John Castagna, of Houston, TX, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 10, 2024, at his home. He was 41. He was a marine.

No cause of death reported.

Kenny Frank, 49

June 11, 2024

Kenny Frank, age 49, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet [IL].

No cause of death reported.

Pat Goodman, 63

June 11, 2024

Duluth, Minn. - Pat Goodman, beloved mother, sister, aunt and grandmother passed away suddenly on June 8, 2024, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas A. Howell, 25

June 11, 2024

Guyton, GA - Nicholas A. Howell, age 25, passed away suddenly and peacefully in his home on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kathy Jo Jones , 27

June 11, 2024

Kathy Jo Jones of Rolla, Missouri, passed away suddenly at the St. Claire Hospital in Fenton, Missouri, on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

David J. LaPerle , 63

June 11, 2024

David J. LaPerle, 63, of Fitchburg [MA], passed away suddenly at his home.

No cause of death reported.

John William McNish , 58

June 11, 2024

Royal Oak, MI - John William McNish, known to friends and family, first as Johnny and then as "Honey," was born on August 23, 1966, in Detroit. John passed away suddenly but peacefully on June 10, 2024, in his sleep. He spent his last weekend doing what he loved, golfing and being with his wife and his friends.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Dale Michelson, 41

June 11, 2024

Dearborn, MI - Christopher Dale Michelson passed away suddenly on May 31st at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Anthony Miller, 41

June 11, 2024

Blawnox, Pennsylvania - Michael Anthony Miller, age 41, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 9, 2024, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Bruce Perkins Jr, 60

June 11, 2024

Center Barnstead NH - Richard Bruce Perkins Jr, 60, of, passed away suddenly while working in his yard, on Thursday, June 5th. His beloved dog Rummy was by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Lynn Nelson, 57

June 11, 2024

Jennifer Lynn (LaCombe) Nelson, age 57, of Prior Lake, MN, died unexpectedly of natural causes on June 7th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nathaniel Jacob Redfern , 41

June 11, 2024

Nate passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of a cardiac event on June 6, 2024, in Billings, MT.

Nathan James Werda, 52

June 11, 2024

Newberry, MI - Nathan James Werda, 52, of Newberry [MI], died suddenly Friday morning June 7, 2024, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Sara Marie Salas, 38

June 11, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Sara Marie Salas was born on February 3, 1986, in Connecticut and went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Salas “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Our friend Robert unexpectedly lost his wife, Sara last week.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-saras-funeral-and-baby-lita

Lewis T. Pond III

June 11, 2024

Yuba City, CA - Lifelong Sutter County resident, Lewis T. Pond III, passed away suddenly on April 29, 2024, at his residence. He was a retired California Highway Patrol Officer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tom) Michael Schneider , 60

June 11, 2024

Kansas City, MO - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas (Tom) Michael Schneider on the evening of Friday, June 7th, 2024, at the age of 60, after a valiant fight against lung cancer.

Reported on May 30:

Heracleo Ortiz Escalera, 55

May 30, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved father/husband, Heracleo Ortiz Escalera, who left us on May 27, 2024 at the age of 55.



No cause of death reported.

From GoFundMe:

On behalf of the Ortiz-Rivera family, we share with heavy hearts the loss of a loved father, Heracleo Ortiz Escalera who passed unexpectedly on May 27, 2024.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-heracleo-support-his-family-needs

Gable Blayne McDaniel, 27

May 30, 2024

Gable Blayne McDaniel, of Paris, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2024. Gable was 27 years old. Our family is devastated and shocked by this loss. Gable's hobbies included two-steppin’ ladies off of their feet, playing the harmonica, drinking a cold beer with the ones he loved, and learning new skills.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 29:

Marisella Mina Ramos, 1 month old

May 29, 2024

Marisella Mina Ramos, 1 month old, of San Antonio, passed away on May 20, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Nicholas Senkiw, 66

May 29, 2024

Mark Nicholas Senkiw, 66, passed away in San Antonio, Texas, on May 17, 2024 at the Methodist Hospital after a sudden cardiac event. Mark loved travel and adventure and was an avid athlete all of his life. He enjoyed running, biking, hiking, kayaking, and camping. For over 40 years, he enjoyed weekly runs with the San Antonio “Hash House Harriers” running club.

Reported on May 23:

Veronica Soto, 42

May 23, 2024

Veronica Soto was born on August 21, 1981, in San Antonio, Texas, and went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Soto “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Rip homie, I'm in shock may your soul be at peace my condolences to ur kids&family



My deepest condolences I still can't believe she's really gone 💔 😢

me neither it’s hard to believe.

From GoFundMe:

On 05/20/2024 my mother Veronica Soto went back home to our Heavenly Father, she was a sweet, kind loving, caring soul. She passed due to natural causes. At this time, we are asking for your donations to help defray funeral expenses. This was an unexpected tragedy for our family, including my young brother that no longer has a mother.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/assist-veronicas-family-through-tragic-loss

Reported on May 21:

Steven Mark Surber, 64

May 21, 2024

Steven Mark Surber, age 64, of Oswego, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, 2024. He was the former owner and operator of Surber Bro’s Roofing in Aurora, IL.m He is survived by his wife of 40 years, their three children and five grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Jordan Elizabeth Drake, 28

May 21, 2024

Woodstock, Ga. - Jordan Elizabeth Drake, 28, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at her home in Woodstock, Ga. She excelled in swimming. She was awarded with All-County, All-State and All-American honors all four years at Lassiter, and swam on two State Championship teams at Lassiter in 2010 and 2011. Jordan accepted a swimming scholarship to attend the University of Connecticut in 2013, where she received a bachelor of arts degree in psychological services in 2017. She swam for the Huskies from 2013-2016 and was named to the American Conference All-Conference team in 2015 and received American Conference Academic All-Conference honors in 2015 and 2016.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 18:

Christopher L. Bronson, 43

May 18, 2024

Rome, NY - Christopher L. Bronson, 43, of Lee Center, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 17:

Paul Williams, 61

May 17, 2024

Paul Williams, 61, of Oriskany Falls, NY, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 15:

Ashley J. Farino, 39

May 15, 2024

Mattydale, NY - Ashley J. Farino, 39, passed away Thursday, May 9th unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 14:

Nichole Marie Patnode, 41

May 14, 2024

Nichole "Nikki, Nik" Marie Patnode, age 41, of Rome [NY], passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

John Anthony Palmieri, 62

May 14, 2024

Herkimer, NY - Mr. John Anthony Palmieri, age 62, passed away peacefully, on Friday, May 10, 2024, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 11:

Hector Ramos, 54

May 11, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Hello my name is Haley I’m the daughter of Hector Ramos. My dad had a severe heart attack Friday May 10th which brought him to his unexpected death this week and we are asking for donations to cover some expenses because as you know it can get very pricey and my mom doesn’t want to ask. My dad was a very giving person even till his last day he was able to save lives with his organs.

Carmen Lynn (Ashley) Tyson, 54

May 11, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Carmen Lynn (Ashley) Tyson, 54, passed away on May 9, 2024, from a brain cancer, Glioblastoma Multiforma. She was diagnosed in April 2021 and she courageously endured her illness with grace and humor.

Reported on May 10:

Richard A. Basnett, 58

May 10, 2024

Richard A. Basnett, 58, of Dennison [OH] was unexpectedly taken home to be with his Lord on May 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 7:

Michael A. Young, 62

May 7, 2024

Utica, NY - Michael A. Young, age 62, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly from apparent heart failure on Saturday May 4, 2024, at the Rome Memorial Hospital Center.

Reported on May 4:

Ar'tist Qua'dir Tayshawn Walker, infant

May 4, 2024

Syracuse, New York - Ar'tist Qua'dir Tayshawn Walker, infant son to Montrell Walker and Amariana James, passed away on Tuesday.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 2:

Heaven N. Flewelling, 22

May 2, 2024

Heaven N. Flewelling, 22, of Liverpool [NY], passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Upstate University Hospital surrounded by her family. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Waters Center for Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders, the Wilmot Cancer Institute, and Buckley Road Pediatrics.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 30:

Daniel Eugene Gray, 58

March 30, 2024

Daniel E. Gray, loving husband, incredible father and proud "D-Paw," went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 58.



