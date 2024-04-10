INDIA

South Indian actor Visweswara Rao dies at 62 due to cancer

April 3, 2024

New Delhi - Sough Indian actor Visweswara Rao, known for his exceptional comedic talent, breathed his last on Tuesday, April 2, due to cancer. The 62-year-old actor graced over 350 Tamil and Telugu films with his presence, However, he succumbed to the prolonged illness, leaving behind a rich legacy in Indian cinema.

Link

Dinesh Vaghela, founder member of AAP, passes away

April 2, 2024





Panjim - One of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dinesh Vaghela, passed away on Monday night, after a brief illness. AAP Goa Vice President Valmiki Naik confirmed the news, stating that Vaghela, 73, breathed his last at his residence in Panjim. The demise of Dinesh Vaghela marks a significant loss for the Aam Aadmi Party, as he contributed immensely to its principles and growth.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Was preparing to contest Lok Sabha elections, died of heart attack

April 5, 2024

Jharkhand’s first Energy Minister Lalchand Mahato, who was preparing to contest elections from Giridih Lok Sabha seat, died of a heart attack. He was 72 years old. He was the Energy Minister in the government led by Babulal Marandi after the formation of Jharkhand state. It was told that he felt dizzy in the bathroom late Thursday night, at his residence in Lalpur in Ranchi, and fell unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Link

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Cardiac arrest claims life of Khokhra police constable

April 8, 2024

Ahmedabad - A constable from Khokhra police station, Arvind Solanki, 33, passed away due to cardiac arrest while on duty. He was rushed to LG Hospital but was pronounced dead after brief treatment. This incident adds to the growing number of sudden cardiac-related deaths in Gujarat and Ahmedabad over the past year. N K Rabari, the inspector of Khokhra police station, stated that Solanki was a writer for the police and experienced chest pain at work on Sunday. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be saved. The rising cases of cardiac arrests among the young have become a pressing health concern.

Link

Sr IPS, Vigilance DG Rajiv Ratan dies of cardiac arrest

April 8, 2024

Hyderabad - Rajiv Ratan, Senior IPS officer and Director-General of Vigilance & Enforcement of Telangana, passed away this morning following a massive heart attack. He’s a 1991 batch IPS officer and held several important positions in the State. As soon as he suffered a heart attack, he was rushed to AIG hospital by his family members. However, he succumbed at the hospital.

Link

Man dies after water slide in park, report shows cardiac arrest

April 9, 2024

Noida - A 25-year-old man who had gone to a water park in Great India Place mall with four friends collapsed and died on Sunday, moments after he complained of breathing distress, police said. Dhananjay Maheshwari, a Noida resident, sat down in one corner of the park around 1.45 pm just after he had used a water slide. As his condition deteriorated and he collapsed, workers at the park rushed him to Kailash Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. An autopsy revealed Maheshwari had suffered a cardiac arrest because of complications in the coronary artery. His viscera samples have been preserved for an investigation, police said.

Link

Devotee dies after suspected heart attack at Banke Bihari temple in Mathura

April 4, 2024

Mathura (UP) - Though it was said that there was not much crowd at the temple courtyard, a man standing amidst devotees complained of uneasiness. “The man was soon rushed to the district hospital where Dr Tanvi Dua declared him dead after examination. The doctors have expressed the possibility of a heart attack. The body has been sent for postmortem examination to deduce the exact cause of death,” said the SHO. According to police, the deceased appears to be in his thirties. The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Link

Man dies of cardiac arrest in north Kashmir's Baramulla District

April 1, 2024

Baramulla - An official said that a 48-year-old young man named Nazir Ahmad Gojery suffered a massive heart attack near his home. Locals said the young man was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital PHC Chowgal while doctors declared him brought dead.

Link

A husband and wife “died suddenly”:

Woman dies of heart attack after husband's demise in Jagatsinghpur village

April 6, 2024

Jagatsinghpur - A pall of gloom ran in a family as a woman died no sooner than she heard the news of her husband's demise in Purunabasanta village on Saturday. Dwarikanath Das died of cardiac arrest this morning. After his wife Shantilata heard of the news, she suffered a heart attack and died on the spot.

Link

Beacon labourer dies of cardiac arrest in Ganderbal

April 3, 2024

A beacon worker passed away due to cardiac arrest in the Railpathri Baltal Area of Ganderbal, Central Kashmir, late Tuesday evening. The deceased, identified as Abdul Rashid Bhat, a laborer at Beacon 122 RCC and son of Ali Mohammad from Kullan Gund, collapsed at Railpathri Baltal. He was immediately taken to PHC Sonamarg, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. While the apparent cause of death appears to be cardiac arrest, necessary legal procedures have been initiated.

No URL

SRI LANKA

Sudden death of Sri Lankan student at Kelaniya University exposes harsh conditions facing undergraduates

April 2, 2024

Niroshana Lakmal, a fourth-year geography student at Kelaniya University in Sri Lanka, died suddenly, late on March 24, after being admitted to hospital. Lakmal, who boarded at the university’s Kannangara Hostel, began having fits at about 10 p.m. that day. The hostel is located about three kilometres from the campus. Unable to get an ambulance, Lakmal’s friends eventually secured a three-wheeler taxi, which was difficult at that time of the night, and transported him to hospital. He died tragically on arrival. Doctors from the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama have said that his life could have been saved if he had been hospitalised even minutes earlier.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

SINGAPORE

Former Olympic fencer James Wong dies aged 70

April 7, 2024

Singapore – When national fencer Amita Berthier received confirmation that she had qualified for the Paris Olympics in March, her former coach James Wong was one of the first few people she shared the news with. She knew that he had stayed up to hear from her. After returning from the United States where she had earned her Olympic ticket, Berthier also rushed straight from Changi Airport to the hospice to visit Wong, who had been battling late-stage cancer. She did not want to delay what could be a last meeting with her former mentor. It is a memory that Berthier will hold on to, as Wong died on April 7 at the age of 70. Paying tribute to Wong, the 23-year-old said: “He truly was one of a kind. From young, he made us believe that anything was possible.”

Link

CHINA

Chinese influencer JianJian 健健 died unexpectedly at age 29; friend shares his final message

April 3, 2024

Fans of Chinese internet celebrity JianJian (健健) were shocked to discover that the public figure had suddenly passed away at age 29. The fashion blogger was known for his good looks and being a formal wear enthusiast, often posting photos and videos of him wearing suits. A long-time friend of JianJian shared the news of his death on social media. Many of JianJian’s fans were shocked to learn about his death, as he didn’t seem to have shown any signs of deteriorating health or mental illness. The influencer is also known for his well-built figure and following a healthy lifestyle. However, a friend revealed that the hunky public figure died of a type of skin cancer called melanoma. The cancer can spread rapidly and become life-threatening as early as six weeks. Despite suffering from the illness, the public figure never publicly disclosed his condition to his fans.

Link

Three killed in a “vaxxident”:

Out-of-control bus plows into crowd in China

April 8, 2024

A bus driver lost control of his vehicle on Monday due to a heart attack. Three pedestrians were killed, and many others were injured, in Nanchang, a city in southern China. According to initial information from the local police, the 51-year-old man suffered a heart attack and lost control of the bus he was driving. He drove into the pedestrians, who could not avoid the vehicle. An investigation has been launched, while the man responsible for the accident has been arrested by the police.

Link

PHILIPPINES

Woman dies due to heart attack while at beach in Sorsogon

April 2, 2024

Sorsogon City — A 66-year-old woman was found dead Monday on the shoreline of Matnog town in Sorsogon province. Gloria Endonela, a guest residing in Barangay Casili of Gubat town, suffered a cardiac arrest while on the beach in Barangay Calintaan, said Matnog police chief Jonathan Hapa in a phone interview on Monday afternoon. She was immediately taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Link

MALAYSIA

Motorcyclist en route to Singapore collapse s and dies at Johor checkpoint

April 5, 2024

A 29-year-old motorcyclist who was en route to Singapore collapsed and died at the Johor checkpoint. The man was in the motorcycle lane at the checkpoint, and was about to scan his passport, when he suddenly had difficulty breathing. He then fell to the ground, reported Sin Chew Daily. Medical staff from Johor Bahru General Hospital confirmed the man's death. "The deceased is believed to have experienced shortness of breath. The case does not involve any criminal elements and is being investigated as a sudden death," said the police chief. The man reportedly worked in Singapore as a courier and would travel across the Causeway every day. He leaves behind a widow, who is two months pregnant, and a 10-month-old son.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Bev Brock, longtime partner of Peter Brock, dies from cancer at age 77

April 6, 2024

Bev Brock, longtime partner of Australian racing champion Peter Brock, has died, aged 77, two years after being diagnosed with cancer. A constant fixture in the pits during his races, the pair were together for almost three decades, and had two children together.

Link

Popular Geelong karate instructor Malcolm Ayles suddenly dies on holiday in Thailand

April 4, 2024

A popular Geelong karate teacher has suddenly died while holidaying in Thailand. [paywall]

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fremantle Ports chief executive dies suddenly at work

April 3, 2024

Fremantle Ports chief executive Michael Parker has died suddenly at work, leaving behind a wife and four children. Mr Parker, 52, joined Fremantle Ports in May 2021 after almost 26 years at bauxite and aluminium company Alcoa, in both Australia and the United States.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Tragedy as Australian mum suddenly collapse s and dies just three days after giving birth

April 2, 2024

A young Western Australian mum tragically collapsed in her kitchen and died three days after giving birth to her second child. Claire Howlett, 33, from Two Rocks, north of Perth, and her husband Glen had baby boy Gibson on March 22, a younger sibling to their two-year-old daughter Laine. Howlett's stepfather Robert Crain said he was told Ms Howlett sadly died about an hour after collapsing on March 25. Ms Howlett, on top of being a schoolteacher and mother, was also an entrepreneur - running wedding florist business House Of Primrose, and a pre-owned baby clothing business.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Australian man dies in Indore hotel after suspected heart attack : cops

April 2, 2024

Indore - An Australian citizen on a business visit to Madhya Pradesh was found dead in his hotel room in Indore on Tuesday morning, police officials said. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), prima facie it appears the 53-year-old Australian died of a heart attack, although the actual cause will be known only after the post-mortem examination report comes.

Link

Man dies after medical emergency on Sydney highway

April 4, 2024

A man has died after a medical episode on a highway in Sydney’s north. About 8.50 am on Thursday, the man was found unresponsive in a car on the Pacific Hwy at Oxley St in St Leonards. “NSW Ambulance paramedics attended however the man couldn’t be revived,” police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Morphett Vale man dies after crash at Onkaparinga Hills, in Adelaide’s south

April 7, 2024

A 59-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash in South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula. The Morphett Vale man fatally crashed into a tree on States Rd at Onkaparinga Hills about 10.30am Sunday morning. Paramedics tried to save his life, but the driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gaelyn Marie "Gae" Brown

April 6, 2024

Queensland - Sadly passed away on February 1st 2024, in Queensland, Australia surrounded by her family. We said goodbye to Gae after her courageous battle with cancer. Taken too soon, forever loved and never forgotten, you will always be in our hearts and thoughts.

No age reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Coroner: No certain cause of healthy teen’s death after Covid vaccine

April 2, 2024

A healthy 13-year-old who unexpectedly died 10 days after receiving a vaccination against Covid-19 had a “microscopic” amount of myocarditis in a crucial part of his heart. A coroner said the myocarditis - inflammation of the heart muscle - could have been caused by viruses found in the Wellington boy’s heart tissue, but due to the short period of time since his immunisation, the vaccine could not be ruled out as a possible cause. The coroner released a report into the teenager’s tragic death this morning, finding while the myocarditis caused his sudden death, he could not satisfactorily determine what caused the myocarditis. The boy, whose name and identifying details have been suppressed, died in October 2021.

Link

Wayne Hugh William Agnew

April 6, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Sadly passed away on 30th March 2024, surrounded by family. Caring doggy Dad to Isla and Bryn. A special thank you to Grace for her love and support over this time and to the entire team of Ward 31, Middlemore Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Ward 31 is the Stroke Unit.

Dinesh (Dennis) Govind

April 4, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away suddenly at his home. "May your walks be peaceful, your gardens vibrant, and your fishing bountiful." In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Helen Bishop, 56

April 6, 2024

Masterton, Wellington - Passed peacefully after a short illness in Masterton on Wednesday 3 April 2024; aged 56 years.

A hard life well lived, but now at rest. Forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynn Cole, 74

April 6, 2024

Wellington - Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, on 4th April 2024, aged 74 years. Lynn fought a brave battle with a short illness. Lynn will be dearly missed for her loving, caring nature and vibrant spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew James Lauchlan "Trucky" Carr, 46

April 6, 2024

Ashburton, Canterbury - We regretfully announce the sudden death of the irreplaceable Andrew James Lauchlan Carr, who passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the age of 46 years old. We will sorely miss this amazing, quick-witted, kindhearted, loyal, loving man who meant the world to all of us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edwin Charles Diack, 43

April 6, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Passed suddenly at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2024; in his 43rd year. Friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian James Beattie, 74

April 6, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On April 4, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital, with Bernadette at his side, aged 74 years. He was a respected work colleague, and great friend to many people. Heartfelt thanks to the kind, caring and generous staff from Ward B5 Oncology for their care. Your support has been truly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Ann Sargent, 69

April 6, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Jenny left us on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Hospice South Canterbury with family at her bedside; aged 69. Many thanks to the staff at Timaru Hospital and Hospice South Canterbury for the love and care Jenny and her family have been given at this sad time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury or the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Ross Hill

April 6, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 05 April 2024. Always in our hearts and memories. Rest in Love.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nicola Rae Taylor

April 6, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 31 March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Berry (JayBee) Ward

April 6, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away suddenly on 3rd April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gary William "Tank" Lane

April 6, 2024

Wellington - Passed away suddenly on 21 March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Steve Daley

April 6, 2024

Southland - Steve, who was our Legendary Mountain man, died suddenly on Sunday, March 31, 2024. 'Free to roam the hills, fish and hunt, until we meet again'.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas James "Tom, Goldie" Brennan

April 6, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Suddenly but peacefully at home on April 1, 2024, Thomas James passed away. "Loved and forever in our hearts and you will never be forgotten".

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Michael Galloway, 40

April 6, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully after a short fight with cancer, aged 40 years. 'Scottie's big heart will be sorely missed by his many friends.'

Link

Edward (Dedzio) Krystman, 67

April 5, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Unexpected sad passing on Sunday 31st March 2024. Aged 67 years. Sadly missed by his extended family. Riposa in pace. Death is nothing at all. Gone where? Gone from sight, over the mountain, that's all.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Gee, 45

April 5, 2024

Kaitaia, Northland - Born Easter Monday, 16 April 1979, and Passed away suddenly Easter Sunday, 31 March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luke Geoffrey Mullinger, 32

April 5, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Unexpectedly on March 30, 2024, at just 32.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yijia "Ken" Ma

April 5, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away suddenly on 27 March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Irena Hodgson

April 4, 2024

Auckland - Passed away peacefully after a brief illness in Auckland Hospital, on 1 April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Leonard (Rooster) Roose

April 4, 2024

Nelson - Passed peacefully on 25 March 2024, in Nelson, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sean David "Pinky" Kennedy, 39

April 3, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - With great sadness, we advise Sean passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2024, aged 39 years. Well-loved by his extended families and many friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Ernest Jillings

April 3, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce announce his passing on 1 April. Bruce had a short battle with leukemia. Bruce served his country with 24 years in the NZ Armed Forces, then he and his family created concrete garden products in Hamilton for 20 years, before travelling into retirement.

No age reported.

Link

Jarrod Andrew Bhana

April 3, 2024

Milford, Auckland - We are sad to announce the passing of Jarrod Andrew Bhana. Jarrod passed away peacefully on 25 March 2024, while vacationing in Samoa. Jarrod will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Diana Ramsay Fenwick (QSO)

April 3, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - (QSO) Following a brief illness, passed peacefully on 30 March 2024, at Middlemore Hospital, surrounded by family. You Will Live in Our Hearts Forever.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marlene Ann Hayes

April 3, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Passed away peacefully on 30th March 2024, after a short period of ill health.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Francis Ernest "Frank" Grigg

April 3, 2024

Taranaki, New Plymouth - Suddenly taken on 31 March 2024, at Taranaki Base Hospital. Loved and admired dad to Dusty the dog. 'You are at peace my love, no more pain and suffering'.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Diana Faye Stevens, 71

April 2, 2024

Wellington - On 24th March 2024, aged 71. Following a short illness, Diana passed away peacefully in Wellington Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Treasured in our hearts, always.

We love you Di.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Speed "Terry" Palmer, 68

April 2, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully after a short battle on Sunday, March 31, 2024, aged 68. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darrell Smith, 68

April 2, 2024

Auckland - In loving memory of Darrell Smith, aged 68, who peacefully passed away at Mercy Hospice from prostate cancer on March 31, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. He was surrounded by family and friends in the days prior to his passing. Darrell leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. Forever in our hearts. Darrell will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

Link

Patrick William Hayes, 69

April 1, 2024

Newmarket, Auckland - On 29 March 2024, unexpectedly in his sleep, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael David Anderson, 51

April 1, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - 26.3.1973 - 27.3.2024. Aged 51 years and 1 day. Our beloved Michael passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by family and friends, at Christchurch Hospital ICU. A large, loving, and gentle presence in our family is gone. A rock upon which we all would lean. Our tall tree has fallen softly and peacefully to the ground, our days now longer and less colourful for it. Rest in Love Michael, till we meet again.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aaron Robin Thompson

April 1, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 28 March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Josephine (nee Clark) Whitehead

April 1, 2024

Masterton, Wellington - On Easter Day, 31st March 2024, after a short illness at home in Masterton, surrounded by family. Many thanks to the Wellington Free Ambulance paramedics, doctors and nurses at Wairarapa Hospital and the Palliative Care nurses.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link