TUNISIA

An architect “died suddenly”:

Popular Tunisian influencer dies in Malta

June 17, 2024

A well-known Tunisian social media influencer died in Malta on Monday morning of a suspected heart attack. Sources told Times of Malta that Farah El Kadhi died at Mater Dei Hospital. Details are still scant, but sources said the 36-year-old architect was rushed to hospital suffering from a cardiac arrest at around 6.30 am. She was in Malta on holiday, while also promoting a series of companies and services through Instagram posts. Known as one of Tunisia's most popular social media influencers, Farah had more than one million followers on Instagram.

GHANA

Yogot: Sorrowful last moment of late Junka Town star emerges, team member speaks on cause of death

June 11, 2024

Ghanaian actor Osman Idris, known by his name in the popular TV series Junka Town, has died after a short illness. Reports of the actor's death have been confirmed by a close source close to him. A video of the actor depicting the impact of the illness on his health before his sudden demise has popped up online. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yogot was seen making hand gestures as he could not speak due to his illness. The actor appeared to be complaining about a throat condition that had affected his speech and made it difficult for him to consume food. According to a report by 233 Times, Yogot had been suffering from a carbuncle [cluster of boils caused by bacterial infection) in his throat.

No age reported.

Former Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu dies at 22

June 15, 2024

Former Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu has passed away at the University of Cape Coast Hospital in the Central Region. He was 22 years old. Essu died on Saturday evening around 7 PM, after being rushed to the hospital on Friday. Despite undergoing a series of tests upon his arrival, doctors were unable to determine the cause of his illness. He was subsequently transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further evaluation, but the results were inconclusive. On Saturday afternoon, Essu seemed to be doing better and even drank a Malta Guinness. However, he suffered a relapse later that evening and was pronounced dead by the doctors. Essu was a member of Ghana's U-23 team that qualified for the AFCON in Morocco last year. Amid his illness, he had appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to pay his outstanding bonuses to help cover his medical expenses. This tragedy marks the second time in less than a year that Legon Cities has lost a goalkeeper. In September 2023, their goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey also passed away.

Council of State member collapse s & dies in bathroom

June 12, 2024

Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh [58], a prominent figure in Ghana’s frozen foods industry and a member of the Council of State representing the Western Region, has passed away. Details are sketches but The Herald’s information from Labianca’s Sakumono residence near Tema, is that she collapsed in the early hours of yesterday in her bathroom and died. Although the exact cause of her death is unknown, it is suspected that she might have suffered from high blood pressure, which could have led to a heart attack or stroke, commonly associated with such sudden falls.

NIGERIA

Two actors “died suddenly”:

Stella Ikwuegbu dies of leg cancer

June 17, 2024

The Nigerian movie industry has once again been thrown into mourning following the demise of another actress, Stella Ikwuegbu [above]. The veteran actress died today, June 16, after battling leg cancer. Just last week, the Yoruba movie industry was thrown into mourning, as they lost one of their veterans, Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known as Sule Suebebe. The actor died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, June 12, at an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State.

No age reported.

11 pilgrims “died suddenly”:

2024 Hajj: Another Nigerian pilgrim from Kaduna dies in Makkah

June 15, 2024

A female pilgrim from Kaduna State, Hajiya Asma’u Muhammad-Ladan, has passed away at the King Fahad Hospital in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after a brief illness. This is coming barely two days after the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board announced the sudden demise of two pilgrims engaged in the current Hajj activities in Saudi Arabia. The two pilgrims who reportedly passed away are Salman Muhammad Alade and Ayishat Shuaib Ologele. They were part of the Kwara State group until they succumbed to short-term illnesses. The recent passing of the two Kwara pilgrims has increased the number of Nigerian pilgrims who have died in Saudi Arabia to 11.

No age or cause of death reported.

KENYA

Who was Makokha's late wife, Purity Wambui? Little-known details emerge

June 13, 2024

Details about the late Purity Wambui, wife of comedian Matayo Keya, also known as Alphonse Makokha, have emerged in her eulogy. She passed away on June 1, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. She was 48 years old at the time of her death. Purity was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in September of last year after experiencing back and head pains. Purity Wambui was admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital on May 29 and passed away on June 1, 2024.

Shock, grief as man collapse s, dies while testifying in Bondo court

June 14, 2024

Shock and grief engulfed a family in Siaya County after their kin collapsed and died while testifying in a land succession case at the Bondo Magistrate’s Court. The deceased, identified as Charles Obonyo, was rushed to Bama Hospital (a private facility) after collapsing on Thursday, June 13 around noon, but was pronounced dead on arrival. The family reportedly took the body back home without filing a police report, leaving authorities with limited information about the incident. The cause of Obonyo’s collapse and death remains unclear, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding his passing.

No age reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Ex-SAA Chair Dudu Myeni has died

June 15, 2024

Former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni [60] has died. Mzwanele Manyi, spokesman for The Jacob Zuma Foundation, confirmed that Myeni died on Friday night. Last month, it was disclosed that Myeni was battling cancer, which prevented her from attending her corruption pre-trial hearing as she was undergoing treatment. At the time of her death, she faced charges of corruption and fraud linked to Bosasa, a company known for its government services, particularly to the Department of Correctional Services and African Global Operations.

TURKEY

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

The police officer who died of a heart attack was buried in Konya

June 13, 2024

Emre Filikci, a police officer who died of a heart attack while serving in the Hilvan district of Sanliurfa, was sent off on his last trip in his hometown of Konya. The ceremony was attended by the family and colleagues of the police officer.

No age reported.

Police officer on duty in Ağrı died of a heart attack

June 14, 2024

Ismail Erdem Aksoy, a police officer in the Doğubayazıt district of Ağrı, died as a result of a heart attack. According to the information obtained, it was learned that he was taken to the State Hospital after becoming ill, and despite all the interventions made there, the police officer could not be saved.

No age reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

The name of the teacher who died of a heart attack will be kept alive at the school where he worked

June 15, 2024

The Adem Ilkkilic elementary school administration named the conference hall of the school after teacher Tekin Tüzer, who died as a result of a heart attack. During the ceremony held about the naming of the conference hall, the participants conveyed their condolences to Tüzer's family and loved ones.

No age reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

The coach who had a heart attack during the match died

June 17, 2024

Coach Turgay Kullukçu (59) suffered a heart attack during the Yakakent Denizspor-Samsun Vefa sports match played on June 9 in the Samsun 1st Amateur League Group A. He was taken to hospital by ambulance after the first intervention of medical teams. Kullukçu, who was undergoing treatment in intensive care, lost his life yesterday evening.

He had a heart attack while sacrificing! He died by falling on the knife

June 16, 2024

The 56-year-old man, who was butchering [a lamb for the religious holiday Eid al-Adha] in the sacrificial slaughter area in Arnavutköy Neighborhood, suffered a heart attack and fell on the knife in his hand. Allegedly, Doğan Içeloğlu, who was engaged in butchery, had a heart attack while he was making a cut. He was taken to Arnavutkoy State Hospital by ambulance, but lost his life despite the interventions.

He had a heart attack in the line of duty! Sad news from the night watchman

June 13, 2024

Suleyman Uzun, a 49-year-old father of one child who worked as a night guard in the Aziziye neighborhood of Karasu, was found motionless. The medical teams who arrived at the scene referred Uzun to the hospital. Uzun, who could not hold on to life despite all the interventions made here, was buried after the funeral prayer performed after the noon prayer at Aziziye Central Mosque today.

A person who had a heart attack at sea in Mersin lost his life

June 17, 2024

38-year-old Ibrahim K entered the sea at the public beach located in the Alata Neighborhood of Mersin. When relatives and citizens saw that he was struggling with a heart attack, they intervened. While the person was being taken to the beach, the situation was reported to the medical teams. Despite all the interventions made at the hospital, it was learned that the person lost his life.

14-year-old Egehan had a heart attack and died

June 11, 2024

A 14-year-old boy who suffered a heart attack at his home in the Mudanya district of Bursa has died. Egehan Sert, the 14-year-old son of Cengizhan Sert, Director of Affairs at the Bursa Mudanya Courthouse, had a heart attack at his home. The medical teams who came to the house upon the notification determined that Egehan had lost his life. His funeral was held at the Iznik City Cemetery after the funeral prayer held in the afternoon.

AZERBAIJAN

An educator “died suddenly”:

School principal dies suddenly in Azerbaijan

June 12, 2024

Ishigli - Director of the secondary school of Ishigli village of Gubadli region Avtandil Novruzov [59] has died. According to Oxu.Az, the relevant information was shared by his relatives on social networks. According to them, the deceased did not have serious health problems. He died suddenly last evening.

No cause of death reported.

UKRAINE

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Shura Ryazantseva died from heart failure

June 12, 2024

Shura Ryazantseva (call sign Yalta), a soldier of the Airborne Assault Regiment (AAR) No. 78 who used to work in television and cinema as a costume designer and stylist before the full-scale invasion, died of heart failure in a Zhytomyr hospital. The press office said that the medical certificate provided by the doctors lists heart failure as the cause of death. According to the press office, Shura Ryazantseva was about to transfer to a different unit. She had one day left before the transfer. The servicewoman's death was announced by her sister Valeria on June 11. Shura turned 40 on June 2. On the same day, she said that she had recently joined a new military unit at the AAFU.

RUSSIA

Two actors “died suddenly”:

Actor Igor Merkulov died suddenly

June 15, 2024

Representatives of the Zheleznogorsk Operetta Theater reported the sudden death of actor and director Igor Merkulov. As an adult, he starred in the films "The Investigation Is Conducted by Experts" and "Birds Over the City". Theatergoers remember him for his roles in the Yermolova Theater, then in the Gogol Theater. He was 61 years old. The cause of death is not reported.

In Oryol, the actor of the Turgenev Theater, Sergei Burlakov, died suddenly

June 9, 2024

Oryol - Today, the actor and assistant director of the Turgenev Academic Theater Sergei Burlakov passed away. He died suddenly a few minutes before the start of the event. "The last photo of a man who so sincerely and devotedly loved the theater," the theater's official VKontakte group wrote.

No age or cause of death reported.

A photojournalist “died suddenly”:

In Bryansk, cameraman Anatoly Chikrygin died suddenly

June 15, 2024

Bryansk - In Bryansk, cameraman Anatoly Chikrygin died suddenly. As it became known to Bryansk News, this happened in a car on the way to filming a story for the Bryansk Province TV channel. According to preliminary data, the cause of death of the journalist was a detached blood clot.

No age reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

A firefighter from the village of Karelia died suddenly

June 10, 2024

Karelia - In the public of the firefighters and rescuers of the Pryazha district, they reported sad news - on June 8, Pavel Guzhiev, a firefighter of the 48th fire station of the village of Pryazha, [49], died suddenly. "The team of the fire service squad in the Pryazhinsky district will remember him as a professional and a wonderful person," Pavel's colleagues wrote.

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

In Bryansk, associate professor of BSTU Vitaly Selifonov died suddenly

June 15, 2024

The sad news was reported at the Bryansk State Technical University. On June 14, 2024, Vitaly Selifonov, Candidate of Technical Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Metal-Cutting Machines and Tools, Deputy Director of the Educational and Scientific Technological Institute for Educational Work and Research, died suddenly. Vitaly Sergeevich was 41 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Oleg Nikolaevich Karpov

June 14, 2024

Beloresk, Republic of Bashkortostan - Oleg Nikolaevich Karpov died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

