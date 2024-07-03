MEXICO

Man dies of heart attack at Smart Fit gym

June 26, 2024

A man died tonight from a heart attack at a Smart Fit gym. The victim's body was left lying next to the treadmills, the place where he had the cardiac arrest. The Prosecutor's Office took over the investigations.

No age reported.

Five “died suddenly” on the street:

Struck down by a heart attack

June 25, 2024

While walking along South Convention Avenue and almost crossing with Mariano Escobedo Avenue, a woman collapsed and became unconscious. Upon arrival paramedics found an approximately 40-year-old woman lying on the ground and when they proceeded to provide her with pre-hospital care, they determined that she had apparently already died of a heart attack.

A person suffers a heart attack and dies in the Moderna neighborhood

June 25, 2024

A man of approximately 50 years old died on the sidewalk of in the Moderna neighborhood of Guadalajara. Witnesses pointed out that he was walking after exiting the light rail line 1 and simply collapsed. Municipal paramedics reported that he apparently suffered from a fulminant heart attack.

Man dies of a heart attack while walking home: it happened in Tampico

June 27, 2024

A few blocks from his home, a resident of the Enrique Cárdenas González neighborhood, died on Thursday night on a public road as a result of a sudden cardiac arrest that he suffered. The unfortunate events occurred around eight o'clock in the evening of this Thursday. Relatives of the now deceased, who was approximately 60 years old, reported that he was on his way home but he did not manage to arrive, because when he was a few blocks away, he lost his life.

A man dies from a suspected heart attack in Dalias

June 28, 2024

A man died of a suspected heart attack while crossing the Dalias street, in the neighborhood of the same name. The facts occurred about 22:00 hours on Thursday. The man's body was left in the vehicular lane, so Civil Protection paramedics from Villa de Pozos arrived at the site, who determined that he no longer presented vital signs.

No age reported.

Heart attack takes a man's life

June 29, 2024

A sudden heart attack surprised a man of approximately 50 years of age, which caused his death almost immediately after he had attended a meeting with relatives in the Colonia Desarrollo San Pablo. According to information provided by eyewitnesses, it was learned that the man, a father, went with his family to a meeting at a home on Cuauhtémoc Street, and on leaving he suddenly keeled over outside the house.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man dies of a heart attack while driving and causes accident

June 28, 2024

A tragic event happened in the Fausto Martínez neighborhood in Piedras Negras, when a man driving a car suffered a heart attack while driving on the road. When the paramedics arrived, the man no longer had vital signs. The heart attack caused the driver to lose control of the car, crashing into the central stretch that divides the traffic lanes. Witnesses commented that the car was zigzagging before hitting the concrete pavement, right in front of a gas station. When people approached the vehicle, they noticed that the driver had obvious health problems, so they quickly called the emergency numbers.

No age reported.

Driver in Mexico City suffers possible heart attack and dies after crashing; he called for help

June 29, 2024

A 39-year-old man lost his life this Saturday, June 29, in Mexico City, after having suffered a possible heart attack while driving through the streets of Iztacalco. Moments before he died he called the emergency number 911 to ask for help, because he felt a strong pain in the chest, however, he did not survive. Upon arrival, the officers observed a man on the asphalt and several citizens giving him first aid. It is unknown if more people who were possibly riding in a minibus, as well as a private car, were injured as a result of the impact caused by the vehicle that the man was driving.

Yet again: Dies of heart attack inside his vehicle

June 26, 2024

An afternoon that began in a routine way turned into a tragedy when a citizen asked for help when he noticed that his elderly companion, who was guiding the car, was complaining of a chest pain. The efforts of the authorities and paramedics were not enough to save his life, as they confirmed his death due to a heart attack. This incident is in addition to another recent tragedy that occurred just last Saturday, when a person was found lifeless in his vehicle, in San Roman. In that previous case, neighbors alerted the authorities due to the foul smells emanating from the car, and it was confirmed that the person had been deceased inside for at least three days. The authorities are continuing to investigate both cases to determine the reasons that caused these unfortunate deaths.

No age reported.

Elderly man asks for help to push his vehicle and dies seconds later

June 28, 2024

A 70-year-old man died seconds after he asked for help moving his truck in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on Pedro Cárdenas Avenue. The man was driving a Ford F-150 cherry pick-up truck, when suddenly a mechanical failure forced him to get out of the vehicle to ask for help. People passing by the place helped him to push his car that had become stranded, but seconds after this support, he collapsed on the sidewalk. Red Cross paramedics rushed to the scene, who could no longer do anything for the man's life, since he did not present vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

A man who was traveling in a vehicle on Periférico Sur dies from a heart attack

June 26, 2024

The death of a man is reported, due to a heart attack, he was traveling as a copilot in a car on the second level of the Periférico Sur, in the Álvaro Obregón mayor's office, Mexico City. The area is cordoned off.

No age reported.

Man suffers heart attack while traveling by urban truck; loses his life

June 24, 2024

According to the first reports, the 56-year-old man was traveling on public transport when he began to feel unwell and a chest pain invaded him. The driver, noticing the situation from the other passengers, stopped the drive and lowered the man to the sidewalk to give him first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Municipal police arrived at the place and corroborated that the man no longer had vital signs.

CUBA

Young veterinarian's sudden death leaves Havana community mourning

June 26, 2024

A young Cuban veterinarian passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack in the nation's capital, leaving the local community in deep mourning. Fernando Gispert, head of Clinical Services in Ciego de Ávila, announced the death of Dr. Adianez Cubeñas in an emotional Facebook post. "Adianez felt unwell around noon, was taken to the hospital, and there she died from a heart attack," Gispert stated. "Our entire veterinary community is devastated and struggling to believe such news about a young and beloved doctor. Adianez was known for being inquisitive, disciplined, an excellent professional, and an advocate for Animal Welfare," he emphasized.



No age reported.

From our researcher: "Cuba's prestigious biotech sector has developed five different Covid vaccines to date...Cuba has vaccinated a greater percentage of its population against Covid-19 than almost all of the world's largest and richest nations... Unlike U.S. pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna, which use mRNA technology, all of Cuba's vaccines are subunit protein vaccines — like the Novavax vaccine."

Three killed in “vaxxidents” since December:

Driver in Tarará car crash may have suffered heart attack

June 29, 2024

The driver who tragically died in the car accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Tarará, Havana del Este, reportedly suffered a heart attack, according to sources on social media. In addition to the deceased, five other individuals sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospitals in the Cuban capital for specialized care. Although infrequent, heart attacks do cause accidents on Cuban roads.

At the end of January, a Cuban man died after presumably suffering a heart attack while driving. Social media posts specified that the tragic incident occurred near the Calvario Bridge in the Arroyo Naranjo municipality. Images showed the vehicle off the road and the man’s body slumped over in the passenger seat.



In late December 2023, a bus driver in Havana died while servicing route A52 (La Palma-El Cotorro). According to the Provincial Transport Company of the Cuban capital, the deceased was José Villavicencio Vaillan, driver of bus 5319. Colleagues confirmed he suffered a massive heart attack while driving, but no passengers were injured. "Luckily for the passengers, [the heart attack] happened when one of them requested a stop," a user explained online.



In November 2023, a driver crashed his car into a house in Sancti Spíritus after apparently suffering a heart attack while driving. The incident was reported on Facebook, where a user posted photos of the accident showing the damage caused by the vehicle's impact, which knocked down columns and part of the home's balcony.

No age reported.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Festivals Minister pays tribute to devoted Commission employee who died suddenly

June 25, 2024

Keith Yearwood, described as a devoted employee of the Antigua and Barbudan Festivals Commission, died over the weekend. Yearwood was volunteering at the T20 World Cup when he took ill at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday, and despite efforts from the EMS team, he was pronounced dead at the Sir Lester Bird Hospital. The cause of his sudden death is currently under investigation.

No age reported.

COLOMBIA

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Juan Carlos Díaz, champion with Millonarios in 1987 and 1988, died in Buenos Aires

June 29, 2024

Juan Carlos Díaz, who was champion with Millonarios in 1987 and 1988, died this Saturday morning in Buenos Aires, as confirmed by his family. He was a midfielder for Bucaramanga, Millonarios, Medellín, Once Caldas and Cúcuta was 66 years old, and in the last week he was admitted to a hospital in Argentina. His daughter, Guada, warned that her father had been admitted to intensive care at a clinic in Buenos Aires, with a reserved prognosis. Then, the Santander journalist Felipe Zarruk assured that the former soccer player had suffered pneumonia and that he was subjected to a catheterization before suffering a cardiac arrest.

PERU

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Mourning in Iqueño football - player loses life during training

June 22, 2024

Around 10 am today during the training Santa Cruz de Paracas-Ica, the 27-year-old player Aldair Mejia keeled over and fell on the grass. Quickly his teammates tried to help him, without being able to achieve it, and then referred him to the nearest health center, where they only certified his death.

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Journalist died this Friday after falling ill during conference

June 29, 2024

The journalist Marina Salviati died this Friday (28th), after falling ill during the Coda Amazon 2024 conference, in Belém. Marina recently shared on her Instagram that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. She was rescued and taken to the nearest emergency room, but unfortunately, she died.

No age reported.

From our researcher: The Coda Amazon conference is financed by George Soros.

A bodybuilder “died suddenly”:

Top female bodybuilding champion, 36, dies days before top-level competition after suffering a blood clot in Brazil as tributes are paid to 'angel in human form'

June 27, 2024

A female bodybuilding champion has tragically died, aged just 36, after suffering a blood clot in Brazil, days before she was due to participate in a top-level competition. Cíntia Goldani, from Rio Grande do Sul, died on Wednesday from a pulmonary embolism, according to the organisers of the Musclecontest Brasil event in July. A pulmonary embolism can be caused by weightlifting and heavy exercise, but organisers said that in Cintia's case, it was caused by a recent bout of pneumonia. Local media reports said she was rushed to hospital but passed away.

Rafael Martelo Santos died yesterday

June 30, 2024

The former municipal president of the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB), Rafael Martelo Santos, died yesterday in Rondonópolis. He was 43 years old and died due to complications of pneumonia in hospital. Rafael was affiliated with the PCdoB and, although he had already led the party in the city, he was away from party activities. According to friends, he had just arrived from a trip with family when he began to feel unwell and ended up being taken to the hospital.

A DJ “died suddenly”:

DJ Raul Procópio dies at 42 in Araraquara

June 27, 2024

Araraquara woke up in mourning on Wednesday with the news of the death of DJ Raul Procópio de Oliveira, at the age of 42. Raul, known for his talent and charisma on the dance floors, suffered a fulminant heart attack during the early hours of the morning and could not resist. The local community mourns the early loss of this DJ.

Death note

June 27, 2024

We received the news of the death of our colleague Rodolfo Da Gross, who worked at ABC de São Paulo. He entered the hospital with a diagnosis of pneumonia and began treatment, was discharged and continued to suffer as soon as he returned to the hospital, with pulmonary embolism.

Tragedy at RedeTV!: Employee dies after falling ill at the broadcaster's premises

June 29, 2024

A RedeTV employee fell ill in its studios last Friday and died after being taken to a hospital near the headquarters of the station, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo. The young man, who exercised the function of stage manager, had his identity held back at the request of the family. The incident resulted in a cardiac arrest in the emergency room, culminating in the tragic death of the employee.

No age reported.

A city councilman “died suddenly”:

Note of mourning for the death of Councilman Delmar Antonio Luchesi

June 24, 2024

It is with deep sadness and regret that the Vila Flores City Council announces the death of Councilman Delmar Antônio Luchesi, which occurred this morning, at the age of 57, due to a heart attack. Delmar dedicated many years of his life to public life, serving the community and the municipality with ethics, responsibility and commitment to the well-being of the population.

The sportsman Pedro Mazzei dies

June 30, 2024

Pedro Mazzei Adolpho died yesterday (28th) in Jundiaí, at the age of 49. The swimmer was the son of fellow athlete Elza Mazzei, who died in 2022 in a car accident during a trip. Pedro was well known in the city and was the victim of a heart attack.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

It is with deep regret that we mourn the passing of private Uochiton Gomes da Silva

June 28, 2024

It is with deep regret that we mourn the passing of private Uochiton Gomes da Silva. His departure leaves an irreparable void in the hearts of those who knew him and shared moments by his side. As a dedicated soldier, he honored his uniform with bravery, commitment and courage, serving the homeland with dignity and respect. He died of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Dr. Marília Mariotti, resident surgeon at Costa do Cacau, was found lifeless today

June 25, 2024

Dr. Marília Mariotti, resident surgeon at Costa do Cacau was found lifeless today in her residence. Friday, she worked normally. The cause of death has not yet been clarified.

No age reported.

Physician had a fall after a sudden illness at home

June 25, 2024

The physician Raquel Dani died in São Paulo. She had a fall after a sudden illness at home and needed surgery, she died yesterday (24th) in São Paulo.

No age or cause of death reported.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Dentist Pedro Bernardes Roweder

June 26, 2024

He attended my daughter, very polite and professional, and Monday I even commented with my daughter about him, for us to make an appointment for me with him again. Unfortunately, it was not to be 😔. Life is a flicker of wind. Cause of death: heart attack.

No age reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Grief in the health community

June 27, 2024

Nurse Claudia passed away this Thursday morning. According to our information, she turned on duty working. She left the station in the morning, saying that she was very tired, that she just wanted a bath and sleep. She came home and went to take a shower. She had a heart attack under the shower.

No age reported.

Owner of Noova Gym dies of heart attack at 38

June 27, 2024

The businessman Neto Bittencourt, 38, owner of the chain of gyms Noova Store Fitness, died in the early afternoon of Thursday, June 27th, when he was at his residence in the city of Currais Novos. Neto, as he is better known, had several gyms, one of them being quite frequented and known in the city of Patos. The gyms suspended their activities on Thursday due to mourning. Family, friends, colleagues and users of the gyms are in shock.

Meet Lorena, Denilson's niece, who passed away early at age 9

June 26, 2024

This Sunday, former football player Denilson revealed that his 9-year-old niece died early. This is Lorena, who was veiled this Monday (24th) in Diadema, in the state of São Paulo. The family has chosen not to reveal the cause of death for now. The little girl had a YouTube channel with two videos, one about the time she went to get vaccinated, and the other about a makeup tutorial.

17-year-old Renan Bellini dies of pulmonary ebolism

June 28, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the passing of 17-year-old Renan Bellini in Nova Alvorada. Renan was admitted to the Municipal Hospital on the night of Thursday, June 27, with severe pain and a high fever. He died in the early hours of Friday, 28, with suspected pulmonary embolism.

A cyclist, 49 years old, died in the National Forest of Brasilia

June 29, 2024

A cyclist, 49 years old, died in the National Forest of Brasilia, on Saturday morning. According to the military Fire Department of the Federal District (CBMDF), the man identified only by the initials A.M. N, suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. The Fire Department team performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for approximately one hour, but the victim did not react, and death was declared at the scene by the doctor.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Video shows car that ran over women on construction site

July 1, 2024

The driver of a car had a sudden illness, lost control of the vehicle, invaded a central flowerbed of an avenue in the South Zone of São Paulo and ran over two women who were at the scene. One of the victims died instantly. The other was injured. A security camera recorded part of the accident. Footage shows the moment the white Jeep Renegade is over the roadbed after hitting the victims. The vehicle still crosses the avenue until it stops near a pole. According to the PM, the driver of the car was rescued by an ambulance, which took him to the Emergency Care Unit to be treated. He is 44 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Tutelary counselor Hélio De Adalto was discovered lifeless in his home

June 26, 2024

Tutelary counselor of Alagoinha, Hélio De Adalto, was discovered lifeless in his home on the morning of Wednesday (26th). According to reports, Helio's mother noticed her son's absence on June 25th, Helio was found by neighbors the next morning on June 26th. The police reported that no puncture marks were identified on the body and, according to unofficial information, the cause of death would have been a heart attack.

No age reported.

Our friend Gilmar Barroso was found lifeless in his residence

June 22, 2024

Today our Sunday afternoon was very sad, we received the news that our friend Gilmar Barroso (59) was found lifeless in his residence. Without viewing his social media since Friday and not answering calls from the family, they began to call friends who went to the residence and then requested the police. The police authorized a friend to jump over the wall. Gilmar's body had fallen in the kitchen of the residence, the forensics was on the spot and found no type of violence, and possibly our friend Gilmar suffered a fulminant heart attack.

Heart attack victim

June 26, 2024

It is with great sadness that we receive the news of the passing of our friend and exemplary coworker, Girlean Souza Neves. He was a tireless work partner, a friend who was present in the most painful hours, always efficient and at the same time caring and careful. His early departure leaves us dejected and speechless, but comforted by the certainty that he has gone to live in a place where he is being very well received, as he deserves.

No age reported.

All our solidarity to the family of the dear Davi Cell

June 26, 2024

All our solidarity to the family of the dear Davi Cell, who unfortunately passed away in the city of Altamira. He is from Tucuruí and was the victim of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Mourning🖤

June 26, 2024

Robson Moreno, 40 years old, lived in Jardim Ipê, in São Bernardo, left yesterday, in the morning, of heart attack. Today we want to pay tribute to a great friend and very dear to all, an excellent guy, a unique human being, with his tranquility, wisdom, humility and a beautiful family. Thank you for allowing us to have you in our life, you will always be in our hearts.

It is with great regret that the blog informs the passing of Adenilson Vieira Silva

June 24, 2024

It is with great regret that the blog informs the passing of Adenilson Vieira Silva. Adenilson was the victim of a fulminant infarction, on the afternoon of Monday (24th).

No age reported.

ARGENTINA

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Sorrow for the death of Marta Navarro, art teacher and guide of Culturarte

June 24, 2024

The artistic community of Jujuy is in mourning, after the recent death of Marta Navarro Bertolone, a visual arts teacher and guide of the Culturarte Cultural Center. The news was announced on Saturday, when the cultural center itself made a posting on social networks, which quickly filled with comments. And the fact is that Marta Navarro was an inescapable figure of this space, always ready to help whoever asked for it. A person who loved art and everything that had to do with it.

No age or cause of death reported.

He lost his life in a football match in Mercedes Corrientes

June 30, 2024

This happened on the football field of the Villa Rivadavia club, when at a given moment, one of the players collapsed and ended up dying later. After being attended to on the spot by medical personnel they found that this man, surnamed Avalos, was already lifeless, and that apparently it was a cardiac arrest (sudden death).

No age reported.

A 12-year-old boy went to play soccer with friends and died while practicing

June 28, 2024

A tragic event occurred at the Unión de Arroyo Seco Athletic Club, 20 kilometers from Rosario. A 12-year-old boy, Lautaro Maffini, died during a football practice, generating a deep shock in the community. Lautaro keeled over while training with his teammates and coaches. The doctors who attended the scene reported that the minor suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, and despite being quickly transferred to the local hospital, they failed to save his life.

A man collapse s in theme park and died while exercising

June 25, 2024

A neighbor of La Plata died in the República de los Niños [Children's Republic]. The incident occurred during the afternoon of Monday and, as it transpired, the man was alone and moving along one of the trails, when he collapsed. A man walking in the area of the "Doll's House" found the victim motionless on the ground and immediately alerted the theme park workers.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man got sick and died in children's pool

June 28, 2024

A tragic event invaded the city of Rosario on the day of the date: A 47-year-old man lost his life in the children's pool area of the Echesortu Club. According to official sources, the man had had a medical episode and finally died, leaving in vain the effort of the lifeguards and emergency service, who could not revive him.

No cause of death reported.

Rodrigo Ruiz, only 42 years old

June 30, 2024

Rodrigo Ruiz, only 42 years old, keeled over and died yesterday afternoon while unloading an appliance from a vehicle on Valentín Alsina Street. Although two ambulances approached the place, unfortunately nothing could be done since the young man, nicknamed "Pony" by his friends, no longer had vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

They found a lifeless taxi driver: "I thought he was asleep..."

June 27, 2024

This Thursday, at the Bus Terminal of San Miguel de Tucumán, a man who was inside a taxi was found lifeless. According to the first information arriving from the terminal, the man, who would have been about 37 years old, was in the driver's seat and colleagues who were near the place thought that he was "sleeping". Journalist Lucas Correa added that he had died of a cardiac arrest.

