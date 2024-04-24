Note: Obits from Ontario will resume soon.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

CANADA

A Quebec man dies during a half-Ironman in Texas

April 21, 2024

The family of a 49-year-old Quebec man who lost his life after suffering a heart attack during a half-Ironman at the beginning of April in Texas is questioning the rescue operation that was carried out to help him. Jean-François Alain, aged 49, participated in the Ironman of Galveston in Texas on April 7th. According to his family, he was very active and in great shape and had no medical history.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents” in Ontario:

Driver suffered medical emergency in fatal Highway 17 crash

April 19, 2024

A 68-year-old northern Ont. driver died after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel and crashing into a business on Highway 17 on Thursday afternoon. Officers from the Superior East detachment responded to the single-vehicle crash in White River shortly before 4 p.m. April 18, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release. The vehicle involved was a pickup truck and the male driver was the only person inside, OPP Const. Ashley Nickle told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email, "Investigation has determined the driver suffered a medical emergency immediately prior to the collision, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway," OPP said. No one else was injured in the incident, however, there was damage to cement posts and electrical equipment outside the business, Nickle said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Clarington

April 14, 2024

A 61-year-old man has died after crashing his vehicle in Clarington [Ont.] Saturday afternoon, Durham police say. Police responded to the call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Regional Road 20 between Mosport and Wilmont roads, east of Toronto, according to Durham police. Police say the man was driving westbound on Regional Road 20 before his vehicle left the road and crashed into a large granite boulder. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man, 58, pronounced dead at Maytown rest area after a medical emergency on Monday

April 22, 2024

A 58-year-old Vancouver man was pronounced dead at the southbound Interstate 5 Maytown Rest Area in Thurston County on Monday after he suffered a medical emergency. Richard J. Fulton was reportedly in the front passenger seat of a vehicle at the rest area when his father found he was unconscious, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report. Aid was dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. on April 22. Department of Transportation units who were at the scene attempted CPR until medical aid arrived and took over, according to the incident report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Ontario, a lawyer " died suddenly ":

Susan Han, 63

April 15, 2024

Our beloved Susan passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital surrounded by family. Her untimely death, the result of an aggressive case of glioblastoma, has left her family, friends, colleagues and community stunned and heartbroken. Her tumor was diagnosed less than three weeks before she passed. Susan was an accomplished lawyer, a partner at WeirFoulds LLP, a dedicated volunteer who served the community, and a beloved host and organizer for her family. She graduated from the University of Toronto Law School in 1986 following an undergraduate degree in History. Susan’s practice focused on corporate and commercial law, securities, and anti-money laundering, and she was highly respected for her expertise.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Dr. Nadine Gauthier, 54

April 16, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Nadine Gauthier, which occurred on March 27, 2024, at the age of 54. She left us peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. A woman of great intelligence, it was with humor that she remarked that she was frankly too young to leave, especially since she was a doctor for the elderly. The family would like to thank the palliative care team at Pierre-Le Gardeur Hospital and the medical team at the CHUM Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse in Alberta “died suddenly”:

Robyn Heenan, 44

April 16, 2024

With a profound sense of loss, we announce the passing of Robyn Leanne Heenan on Thursday, April 11, 2024. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. After meeting her husband and moving to Revelstoke, BC, in 2005, Robyn took pride in her job caring for others through Interior Health Home Care and Nurse Next Door.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pharmacist in Quebec “died suddenly”:

Philippe Lavoie, 44

April 16, 2024

Passed away, surrounded by the love of his family, at the Chicoutimi Hospital, on April 13, 2024, at the age of 44 years and 3 months, Mr. Philippe Lavoie. Philippe has been a pharmacist since 2007 and co-owner of the Jean Coutu pharmacy in Dolbeau-Mistassini. He was greatly involved in his community and in various organizations in his area.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Manitoba, a firefighter “died suddenly”:

Preston Robert Heinbigner, 39

April 16, 2024

It is with great heartache and sorrow we announce the sudden death of Preston Robert Heinbigner on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. He had moved to Brandon, MB, to attend firefighter college and also took his PCP course before becoming a firefighter for the City of Winnipeg in 2007. He married the love of his life on June 11, 2021. He was also a great daddy to Oslo and was looking forward to a new addition in October.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Quebec, 45 “ died suddenly ”:

Myriam Lalancette, 63

April 21, 2024

Mrs. Myriam Lalancette, residing in Dolbeau-Mistassini, died suddenly, in L'Ange-Gardien, on April 17, 2024, at the age of 63 years and 11 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvain Lavoie, 66

April 21, 2024

On April 20, 2024, Mr. Sylvain Lavoie, residing in Chicoutimi, died suddenly at his home at the age of 66 years and 11 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lyne Bertrand, 70

April 21, 2024

Suddenly, on April 16, 2024, at the age of 70, Mrs. Lyne Bertrand left us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steeve Martel, 55

April 21, 2024

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at Maison Le Havre in Lac-Saint-Jean, on April 20, 2024, at the age of 55 years and 8 months, Mr. Steeve Martel. Mr. Martel worked as a police officer in Roberval for more than 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Berniquer, 52

April 20, 2024

Suddenly, on March 31, 2024, Mr. Richard Berniquer died at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kirk John Presley, 56

April 19, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our brother Kirk on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the young age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Bourdeau, 44

April 19, 2024

At the Charles-Le Moyne Hospital, on April 15, 2024, at the age of 44, Martin Bourdeau, husband of Claudia Ravello, died surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roxane Boisvert, 60

April 19, 2024

In Saint-Hubert, on April 15, 2024, at the age of 60, passed away surrounded by her family, Mrs. Roxane Boisvert. In lieu of flowers, your expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the LLSC Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valois Gagnon, 60

April 19, 2024

Died suddenly, at his residence in Saint-Jean-de-Dieu, on April 16, 2024, at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Owen Lance, 20

April 19, 2024

Passed away suddenly at home in Bryson, Quebec, on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the age young age of 20 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stéphanie Bossé, 44

April 19, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, on April 6, 2024, at the age of 44 years and 8 months, passed away Mrs. Stéphanie Bossé.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samantha Jacobs, 44

April 18, 2024

Surrounded by Jeanne, Darren, Jenny Nicole, Kyle, Sara, Molly, Terry and Roddy Diabo, Curtis Diabo, Hawi Jacobs, Gloria Curotte, Trina Diabo, Taya Jacobs and Chris Bush on April 16, 2024, at the age of 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Gougeon, 57

April 18, 2024

Suddenly, on April 14, 2024, at the age of 57, Mr. Marc Gougeon died. The family suggests that you make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gino Thibault, 45

April 18, 2024

Tourville county of L'Islet - At his home, on April 1, 2024, at the age of 45, passed away Gino Thibault.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Boileau, 40

April 18, 2024

In Greenfield Park, on April 13, 2024, at the age of 40, passed away Mr. Mark Boileau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leila Niyongabire, 5 months

April 18, 2024

Leila Niyongabire, born on November 15, 2023, died on April 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Providence Divine Kibembi, 6

April 18, 2024

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Providence Divine Kibembi on April 3, 2024, at the age of 6.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Dompierre, 74

April 18, 2024

Suddenly, at his home in Mercier, Mr. Richard Dompierre, husband of Mrs. Diane Mallette, formerly residents of Beauharnois, died on April 15, 2024, at the age of 74.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymonde Rochon, 66

April 18, 2024

It is with a heavy heart and eyes filled with tears that we announce to you that Raymonde Rochon left this world on March 18, at the age of only 66. A donation will be made to the oncology department of the Cité-de-la-Santé hospital. They were real little angels during the last precious moments.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Liane Larose, 62

April 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Liane Larose, aged 62, who left peacefully on April 10. The family would prefer that your expressions of sympathy be expressed by a donation to the CHUS foundation “Fond Cœur en tête” rather than flowers, in honor of the care she received. A special thank you to Dr. David Fortin. (Dr. Fortin is a neurosurgeon and neuro-oncologist at the CIUSSS de l’Estrie – CHUS. He also works at the CHUS Research Center in neuroscience and oncology.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvain Richer, 58

April 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Mr. Sylvain Richer, which occurred in Maryland on March 31, 2024, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gilles Barbeau, 67

April 17, 2024

Suddenly, in Rigaud, on April 14, 2024, at the age of 67, died Mr. Gilles Barbeau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Parich Dumais, 56

April 17, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Parich Dumais on April 9, 2024, at the age of 56 at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital. Your expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the cancer society of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johnny Lampron, baby

April 17, 2024

Taschereau - Died at Amos Hospital on April 10, 2024, baby Johnny Lampron, domiciled in Taschereau, son of Samuel Lampron and Claudelle Parent.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Myriam Jackson-Lambert, 36

April 17, 2024

Val-d'Or - Died on March 14, 2024, at the age of 36, Mrs. Myriam Jackson-Lambert.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johanne Descôteaux, 62

April 17, 2024

It is with deep pain that I inform you of the death of my twin sister, Johanne, who left this world on April 11, 2024. Johanne fought courageously against pancreatic cancer. Unfortunately, all the chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments were not able to prolong her life. The last few months have been very trying for Johanne, but despite her great suffering, she never complained.

Link

Manon Bedard, 64

April 16, 2024

Suddenly, at her home, on April 9, 2024, at the age of 64, Mrs. Manon Bédard died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kalliopie-Katerina Vavinis, 10

April 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kalliopie-Katerina Vavinis at the age of 10.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David-Alexandre Doucet Gagne, 32

April 16, 2024

In Rimouski on April 8, 2024, died at the age of 32 years and 5 months, Mr. David-Alexandre Doucet Gagné. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to L'Arrimage (a supported employment service for people living with mental illness).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Pineau, 50

April 16, 2024

In Montreal, on April 8, 2024, at the age of 50, Julie Pineau died. We invite you to make a donation to the CHUM foundation or to the cancer research society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

André Levac, 71

April 16, 2024

In Laval, April 14 2024, at the age of 71, died André Levac. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martine Denis, 48

April 16, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Martine Denis, in Montreal, on April 9, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rock Pouliot, 58

April 16, 2024

At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on Saturday April 13, 2024, at the age of 58 years and 4 months, passed away Mr. Rock Pouliot. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gilles Barbeau, 67

April 16, 2024

Suddenly, in Rigaud, on April 14, 2024, at the age of 67, died Mr. Gilles Barbeau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniella Clenman

April 16, 2024

Daniella (Djuze) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. There is no condolence when a young mother passes. She will be sadly missed by her Grandma Naslije.

No age reported.

Link

Nageswar Pyndanna, 46

April 16, 2024

In Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, originally from Mauritius, on April 15, 2024, at the age of 46, died Mr. Nageswar Pyndanna. (Mr. Pyndanna was suffering from esophageal cancer.)

Link

David Turgeon, 44

April 15, 2024

Victoriaville - At his home, on April 13, 2024, Mr. David Turgeon died at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathieu Fafard, 45

April 15, 2024

At his home, on Thursday April 11, 2024, at the age of 45, Mr. Mathieu Fafard died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johanne Choinière, 57

April 15, 2024

At the Granby Hospital, on April 7, 2024, at the age of 57, passed away Mrs. Johanne Choinière, residing in Granby. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason St-Laurent, 50

April 15, 2024

At Hôtel-Dieu, on April 8, 2024, died at the age of 50, Mr. Jason St-Laurent.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Éric Pelletier, 49

April 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that we are informed of the death of Mr. Éric Pelletier, who died on April 8, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Santschi, 40

April 15, 2024

On April 12, 2024, at the age of 40, passed away Mr. Michael Santschi, resident of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tina Carola, 47

April 15, 2024

In Montreal, on Saturday April 13, 2024, at the age of 47, Tina Carola, wife of Filippo Lagana, died. For those who wish to donate, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicole Godin, 62

April 15, 2024

From Blainville, on April 9, 2024, at the age of 62, passed away Mrs. Nicole Godin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Line Giasson, 70

April 15, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on April 10, 2024, at the age of 71, passed away Mrs. Line Giasson. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, as well as those of the Enfant-Jésus Integrated Cancer Center of Québec, for their dedication and the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Link

20 “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Dennis Lawlor, 50

April 22, 2024

We, the family of the late Dennis Lawlor of Paradise, would like to announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas William Ferris, 70

April 20, 2024

On April 6, 2024 Thomas William Ferris of Calgary, AB, passed away at the age of 70 years after a courageous battle with cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Mill, 63

April 20, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John Mill on April 15, 2024. John was born on Aug 29, 1960, in Drumheller, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Earl Beauclair, 62

April 20, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Earl Beauclair of Lacombe, AB announce his unexpected but peaceful passing in Red Deer, AB, on April 15, 2024, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pritpal Singh Nijjar, 49

April 19, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Pritpal Singh Nijjar on April 16th, 2024, at the young age of 49 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Utz, 60

April 19, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that the family of John Utz announces his sudden passing on April 15, 2024, at the age of 60 years. He was born to Melinda and Mike Utz on April 9, 1964, in Calmar, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sue Patterson, 63

April 19, 2024

With incredible sadness, and with too many experiences and trips still to be had, we say goodbye to Sue Patterson, our beloved wife, mom, and grandma. Sue had a recurrence of cancer before passing away with grace and dignity on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

Link

Roy Christopher Kruse, 42

April 18, 2024

Roy Christopher Kruse passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on April 16, 2024, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raylene Gladue, 42

April 18, 2024

With great sorrow, the family of Raylene Gladue of Beaver Lake Cree Nation, announces her sudden passing on April 15, 2024, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gordon Thomas Sailer, 61

April 18, 2024

Gordon Thomas Sailer, a gifted artist known for his profound care and compassion, passed away suddenly on April 13th, 2024, at the age of 61 years after battling illness for several months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Todd Victor Reed, 57

April 18, 2024

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Todd Victor Reed, a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend on April 9, 2024, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steen Clausen, 67

April 18, 2024

Steen Clausen of Camrose passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2024, at the age of 67 years. Thank you to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, the Camrose Cancer Clinic, Home Care and Dr. Slabbert for their wonderful care over the last few years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Natnael Habtemariam, 40

April 17, 2024

Natnael Habtemariam, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Lee Cunningham, 48

April 16, 2024

On Monday, April 1, 2024, Bruce Lee Cunningham passed away at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald George Hunter, 54

April 16, 2024

Gerry was called home by our Creator on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 3:28 p.m., at the age of 54 years, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Link

Maria Skorniewska, 59

April 16, 2024

Maria Skorniewska, beloved wife of Janusz Skorniewski and cherished mother of Emilia and Conrad, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the young age of 59 years after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Danny Davies, 42

April 16, 2024

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Danny Davies on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the age of 42 years, due to a stroke. Danny was one in a million, with a heart of gold. After a catastrophic car accident in 2003, Danny persevered in his fight to recover. Danny loved his sports, music, karaoke, playing crib, and going to the gym. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Association for the Rehabilitation of the Brain Injured.

Link

Tristin Harvey Tyrone Paul, 25

April 16, 2024

The family of Tristin Harvey Tyrone Paul, of Vegreville, AB, is saddened to announce his passing on April 2nd, 2024, at the age of 25 years. Tristin will also be dearly missed by his friends at his Life Opportunities Group, and the many members of his Support team.



Link

Trenton Sashuk, 47

April 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Trenton Sashuk at the age of 47. Trent passed away peacefully on April 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cindy Schmaltz, 50

April 15, 2024

On April 3, 2024 Cindy Lee Schmaltz of Ponoka passed away suddenly at the age of 50 years. Memorial donations are gratefully accepted to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or any local animal shelter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, 12 “died suddenly”:

GoFundMe: Help honor Azam's legacy and support her family

April 19, 2024

Maple Ridge, BC - It is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news of the unexpected passing of our cherished Azam. Prior to this tragedy my mother, who was only 53 and previously completely healthy, started her day as normal on April 11th. While at work walking towards her colleague, she suddenly collapsed and was taken to the hospital. We found out it was due to an unexpected brain bleed that ultimately led to her suffering brain damage that was untreatable.

Link

Mason Reid David Fisher, 34

April 20, 2024

On April 14, 2024, Mason Fisher left us and went to be with the Lord at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donata Elaine Kangas, 57

April 19, 2024

Surrounded by family and friends, sadly, Donata left us after an all too brief and unexpected illness on April 6, 2024, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roger Andrew Weaver, 61

April 19, 2024

Roger passed away from cancer.

Link

Rodrigo Bugarin Pagdilao, 70

April 18, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Rodrigo Bugarin Pagdilao after a courageous, year-long battle with cancer. He was born on May 27, 1953 in Pinili, Philippines.

Link

Cobina Lamoe Fuhr, 65

April 18, 2024

Our beautiful Coby was taken from us all too soon after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Link

Randi Alan Thomson, 56

April 16, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Randi – our beloved father, husband, brother, uncle and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Philip Walker, 66

April 16, 2024

Kevin Philip Walker, age 66, was released from his pain, due to a heart attack from a blood clot, early in the morning on April 1st, 2024, at home in Maple Ridge, BC. He took his last breath in the arms of his loving wife. He courageously beat bladder cancer in 2021.

Link

Logan Mark Fowler, 19

April 15, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Logan Mark Fowler, a resident of the Peace River Region, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the age of 19 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Murray Bruce Robinson, 70

April 15, 2024

Murray Bruce Robinson died suddenly on March 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sherry Marie Gladue, 47

April 15, 2024

It's with heavy hearts that we announce that Sherry, 47, of the Gladue/Campbell family, passed away on March 18, 2024 at the Prince George Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberly Mann, 46

April 15, 2024

It is with the utmost sorrow that the passing of our beloved Mumma and Sweetie must sadly be announced.

No cause of death reported.

Link

18 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Edison Leslie Clark Erskine, 46

April 20, 2024

Edison passed away suddenly on April 9, 2024 at Health Sciences Center, at the age of 46 years. He was loved by many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cindy Belle Belanger, 64

April 20, 2024

It is with broken hearts that the family of Cindy Belanger (nee Dusome) announce her passing on Friday April 12, 2024. After a very brief battle with cancer, Cindy passed away at Health Sciences Centre Hospital with family by her side.

Link

Jason William Matishuk, 50

April 19, 2024

Jason William Matishuk, 50, of Winnipeg, MB., passed away suddenly, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Health Sciences Centre, Winnipeg, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ira Don Harper, 48

April 19, 2024

No obit.

Link

Dylan Head, 20

April 19, 2024

No obit.

Link

Blaine Hocaluk, 42

April 19, 2024

On April 9, 2024 at the St. Boniface Hospital, Blaine Hocaluk, aged 42 years, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shirley Edna Daisy Jaworski Jolicouer, 60

April 19, 2024

Shirley passed away peacefully, after a brave and hard fought battle with cancer, on April 15th, 2024 at Concordia Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Ernest and Edna Jolicouer on January 13, 1964.

Link

Gregory LaPointe, 61

April 18, 2024

Gregory Lapointe, born on May 25, 1963, in Winnipeg, Canada, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2024. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Connor Demchuk, 25

April 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Justin Connor Demchuk on April 11, 2024, at the young age of 25. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sandra Hanusic, 56

April 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce, after a brief illness, Sandra Hanusic passed away at the age of 56 years in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on April 15, 2024. Sandra was born on January 12, 1968 in Split, Croatia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Justin Emile Pelletier, 27

April 18, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Justin Emile Pelletier, born April 22, 1996, at the young age of 27 years old, on April 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Lawrence Kopetsky, 58

April 18, 2024

It is with profound grievance and much love that we announce the peaceful passing of Darren Lawrence Kopetsky on November 17, 2023, at the age of 58. Darren worked in Health Services Administration for 31 years. He embraced each day with positivity, and this was never more evident than after his cancer diagnosis. We were all in awe of his outlook on life and his ability to address each setback with dignity and grace. He lived the last two-and-a-half years with added passion.

Link

Shola Olaye Blades, 45

Suddenly at the age of 45 years, Shola passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Trisha Shanice Williams, 28

April 16, 2024

It is a great sadness the passing of Trisha Shanice Williams at the age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allan Stanley Blahut, 65

April 16, 2024

Allan Stanley Blahut, 65, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away on April 13th, 2024, in St. Boniface Hospital. He worked as Maintenance for St. Mary's Academy for the last 20 years and retired on March 28th, 2024. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jayde Nicole Dyck, 18

April 15, 2024

Jayde Nicole Dyck, aged 18 years, of Kleefeld, MB., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at St. Boniface Hospital, Winnipeg, MB. She is survived by her loving husband, Matthew, their daughter Layla and newborn son Maverick. Donations in memory of Jayde may be made to Pediatric Oncology – CancerCare Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grace Hancharyk, 66

April 15, 2024

Grace Hancharyk, 66, of Dauphin, Manitoba, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly after a short illness on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessica Elaine Pronteau, 34

April 15, 2024

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, auntie, niece, cousin, sister-in-law and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seven “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Christopher Edward Whalen, 33

April 21, 2024

Christopher Edward Whalen, born January 24, 1991, of Spaniards Bay, passed away at the Carbonear General Hospital on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nelson Lorne Hillier, 64

April 21, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we, the family, announce the passing of Nelson Lorne Hillier. Nelson passed away on April 21, 2024, at the Carbonear General Hospital at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Gary Thomas Galway, 68

April 19, 2024

Gary Thomas Galway passed away at his home on April 17, 2024 in St. John’s Newfoundland at the age of 68. He’d recently been diagnosed with cancer, a disease he’d already beaten once before. He battled both occurrences with poise, dignity and an amazingly positive attitude.

Link

Joseph Jordan Paul Penunsi, 41

April 18, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Joseph Jordan Paul Penunsi announce his passing on April 12th, 2024, at the Labrador Health Centre, Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Dean Jeans, 51

April 17, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce Gregory’s sudden passing on April 15th, 2024, in Change Islands, Newfoundland. Many people of Change Islands (and beyond) will describe Gregory as the community handyman – Mr. Fix-It. His skills as a carpenter, electrician, plumber, and jack-of-all-trades were often called upon from all who knew him. He was always willing to help whenever anyone needed him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Ryan, 23

April 16, 2024

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son Adam Ryan on April 11th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek O’Brien, 64

April 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Derek O’Brien of Cape Broyle, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 64 years, surrounded by his loving family.

Link

In Saskatchewan, 14 “died suddenly”:

Elaina Brooklyn Kequahtooway, 11 months

April 21, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family announces Creator called home another angel. Elaina Brooklyn Kequahtooway started her journey unexpectedly on April 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christin Donna Louise Oakes, 25

April 20, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Christin Oakes announces her passing in Regina, SK, at the age of 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shay Shanise Watson Moreau, 30

April 19, 2024

Shay passed away on April 13, 2024, in Saskatoon, SK. She was born on February 1, 1994.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Megan Heather Lloyd, 40

April 19, 2024

Megan Heather passed away in Swift Current April 14, at the age of 40. Megan had struggled with addiction and mental health over the last few years. But now her struggles are over and those demons she fought for so many years are gone. Megan is at peace and we need to find it in ourselves to be at peace as well, knowing she isn't struggling anymore. The family would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank women's safe shelter in Swift Current for being a support to Megan. Donations could be made to Southwest Crisis Services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin William “Kev” Dufour, 59

April 19, 2024

On April 13th, 2024, we lost our beloved Kevin 'Kev' W. Dufour. Kev passed away while visiting Lake Louise, AB, at the age of 59. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Haven Family Connections or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sherri Gail Hoffos, 60

April 19, 2024

With sadness we announce the passing of Sherri Gail Hoffos. Sherri was born in Assiniboia, SK, on March 3rd, 1964, and passed away on April 17th, 2024, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Julijana Groenveld, 65

April 19, 2024

Julijana Groenveld, aged 65 years, passed away at her home in Watrous, SK, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, due to cancer. Julijana immigrated to Canada on August 13, 1976, from Slanci, Serbia (near Belgrade). She worked in Canada for many years at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, BC, before moving to Saskatchewan.

Link

Kevin Ryan Paquachan, 49

April 18, 2024

Kevin was very intelligent, talented, and learning came easy to him, especially math and strategy. His ability to retain and remember information was amazing – he had a sharp memory and would jokingly correct you if your account of things was incorrect. All this made him a skilled poker player. His ability to bluff often had him on the winning side. Putting winning aside, these gatherings were about community, sharing laughter, and making memories together. His laughter and contribution to story was enduring and infectious.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ana Santiago, 47

April 18, 2024

No obit.

Link

Marlene Carol Byers, 41

April 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marlene Carol Byers on April 15, 2024, at the young age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clarence Prychak, 64

April 17, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Clarence Prychak on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the age of 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joel LaRaye Bunnie, 40

April 16, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of Joel LaRaye Bunnie announce his passing on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheyenne Kelsey Kay, 25

April 15, 2024

Sheyenne Kelsey Kay, Taking Many Steps Bear Woman, 25 years old. Creator called his angel home on April 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marlys Delores McAdam, 48

April 16, 2024

Marlys passed away on April 11, 2024, in Saskatoon, SK. She was born August 1, 1975.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Preston Heinbigner, 40

April 15, 2024

The sudden death of Preston Heinbigner, age 40 years, of Winnipeg occurred on April 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link