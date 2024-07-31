UNITED STATES

‘Survivor's Remorse' star Erica Ash has died unexpectedly at 46 years old

July 29, 2024

On Monday, July 29, 2024, the entertainment world was struck by the tragic news of Erica Ash's unexpected death. BET Networks confirmed the heartbreaking news via a statement posted on social media. The talented actor, comedian, singer, and model was 46 years old. The cause of Erica Ash's death and the precise date of her passing have not been disclosed to the public. After graduating from Emory University with a pre-medicine degree, Erica initially aimed to become a doctor. However, when a trip to Japan led her to work as a backup singer and runway model, she decided to pursue entertainment.

A giant falls: Sam Mowry, 1959-2024

July 21, 2024

Sam A. Mowry, a beloved Portland [OR] actor and director known both for his personal gentleness and generosity and for his deep, profoundly captivating onstage speaking voice, died on Saturday morning, July 20, 2024, at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. He suffered massive cardiac arrest while being prepared to undergo emergency surgery for severe blockages in his arteries. He was 64.

Disney and 'Star Trek' legend dies of skin cancer : David Loughery was 71

July 21, 2024

David Loughery, a screenwriter whose credit lies on numerous fan-favorite films, died on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 71. Loughery has numerous film credits to his name. To Trekkies, he's best known for writing the script for 1989's Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

Lana Condor shares emotional tribute to her mother days after her death : ‘I miss you with my whole soul’

July 29, 2024

Lana Condor's mother has died. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress, 27, shared that her mother, Mary Condor, died "a few days" ago in a vulnerable Instagram post on Sunday, July 28.

‘American Idol’ star cancels shows after dad’s sudden death at 52

July 25, 2024

Six months after he walked her down the aisle, country star Lauren Alaina is mourning the sudden death of her father, Jerry Eugene (J.J.) Suddeth. Alaina, the “American Idol” runner-up to Scotty McCreery in 2011, shared the heartbreaking news via social media on July 24, 2024, and canceled several upcoming performances.

Mia Bennett, known as PettyLevels, has reportedly passed away at 23

July 25, 2024

On July 24, 2024, fans were shocked when Chosen Records made a post on Instagram announcing the death of Mia Bennett, who goes by the moniker PettyLevels. The influencer and musician had built a solid fanbase, with over 1 million followers on her Instagram page, and was also a successful OnlyFans model. PettyLevels was known for hits like “Freak,” featuring Latto, “In the Name of Gee”, and “Malibu,” featuring Lil Muk. Fans are now eager to understand what happened and why the 23-year-old's life was cut short.

Rapper Chino XL reportedly passes away at 50

July 29, 2024

Respected lyricist, actor, and author Chino XL has reportedly passed away at 50. On Monday night, July 29, numerous artists and fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the New York City-born MC after the news broke. Joe Budden, A-F-R-O, Kxng Crooked, Skyzoo and others paid homage to the seasoned rapper. As of this report, the details behind his death are scarce and no cause of death has been confirmed. Chino was also an author. He recently released three editions of his new, self-titled graphic novel series.

Hip-Hop mourns Juice Crew Legend DJ Polo following premature death

July 28, 2024

Juice Crew alum DJ Polo has reportedly died. Rumors he was suffering from some kind of illness are making the rounds on social media, although nothing has been confirmed. Veteran Bronx radio personality DJ Chuck Chillout posted about his death on Saturday (July 27), writing on Instagram, “This Hurt real Bad RIP To DJ POLO.” Born Thomas Pough, DJ Polo’s musical career began after meeting Queens rapper Kool G Rap. In 1986, the pair recorded their first demo in the studio of Juice Crew members Mr. Magic and Marley Marl, who were impressed by the song and welcomed both Polo and Kool G into the crew.

Sarah Gibson, pianist and composer, 38

July 22, 2024

In Friday’s (7/19) Washington Post, Tim Page writes, “Sarah Gibson, an American pianist and composer whose music combined grace, invention, lyricism and prismatic color, died July 14 at her home in Los Angeles. She was 38. The cause was colon cancer, said her husband, Aaron Fullerton. She had her new piece, entitled ‘beyond the beyond,’ nearly finished for its world premiere [at the BBC Proms in August] but grew too sick to finish it.

Lionel Paul Batiste Jr., one of the original members of Dirty Dozen Brass Band, passes away

July 22, 2024

Lionel Paul Batiste Jr., one of the original members of Dirty Dozen Brass Band, has passed away. The news of his passing was posted via the band’s Instagram account on Monday, July 22, stating: “R.I.P. to one of the original members of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Lionel Paul Batiste Jr., truly a unique member of the New Orleans music community. Our hearts go out to his family and friends while we remember all the good times over the years. We traveled all over the world with that man, he will be greatly missed!” No cause of death or memorial information was released in the statement.

U.S. Water Polo Star Maggie Steffens' Sister-in-Law Dies After Traveling to Paris for Olympic Games

July 28, 2024

Saint-Denis, France — U.S. water polo captain Maggie Steffens is playing with a heavy heart at the Paris Olympics after her sister-in-law died a couple of days before the Games began. Lulu Conner, 26, died Tuesday after traveling to Paris to cheer on Steffens as she goes for a fourth consecutive gold medal with the U.S. team. The family is still piecing together what happened, but Steffens described the situation as “a medical emergency.”

MLB pitcher Doug Creek dead at 55

July 29, 2024

Retired relief pitcher Doug Creek died Sunday at the age of 55, just three months after he was diagnosed with colon cancer. Creek spent nine season in Major League Baseball, suiting up for the Cardinals, Giants, Cubs, Rays, Mariners, Blue Jays and Tigers in a career that spanned ten years between 1995 and 2005.

Former Houston Oilers DT Doug Smith dies of a heart attack at 64

July 26, 2024

Former Houston Oilers defensive tackle Doug Smith [right] died Thursday afternoon from a heart attack, Mark Berman, formerly sports director at KRIV, reports. Smith was 64. “It was unexpected,” Smith’s wife, Becky, told Berman. “Two months ago, he got a clean bill of health for his heart. He went to his cardiologist and [the tests] came back his heart was good, but you know we know even healthy people can have a heart attack.”

Levi Kenneth Erwin, 19

July 17, 2024

Aurora, CO - It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Levi Kenneth Erwin, who left us unexpectedly at the young age of 19 on July 16, 2024. Levi was a high school graduate from Grandview High School in 2023 where he played football. He then attended Lincoln College of Technology in Denver and graduated with honors also in 2023 receiving his diploma in Welding and Metal Fabrication.

‘A heart of gold:' College football player dies after collapsing on Wellington field, family says

July 25, 2024

Wellington, Florida - Wellington community members are holding a vigil tonight for Denali Smith of Wellington, who collapsed while practicing on Monday. His mother Latoya Mills said Smith had attended Wellington High School. He was a senior college student and football player for Graceland University in Iowa. On Monday, Smith was in town practicing with a friend at Wellington High — when he suddenly collapsed. The family said Smith was taken to Wellington Medical Center and died the following morning. Mills said Smith’s cause of death is being determined. However, Mills told WPTV she is staying strong for her son, as today would have been his 21st birthday.

Body of missing college football player found in lake

July 21, 2024

Utah - The body of a missing college football player has been found in a local reservoir. Andre Seldon Jr., a Utah State college football player, went missing after diving into a body of water in the Porcupine Reservoir over the weekend. He was reportedly spotted diving off a cliff and into the water, but his body never surfaced.

Ironman athlete dies following medical emergency in Willamette River

July 25, 2024

Salem, OR - A man who competed in Salem’s Ironman 70.3 died Tuesday after suffering an unspecified medical emergency during the swim portion of the Sunday race. Paddleboarders acting as water safety personnel on the Willamette River during the swim recognized the man was in distress in the water, said Brian Carrara, Salem Fire Department deputy chief for administrative services. Paddleboarders took the man to medics on shore and a fire engine was diverted to help. The call came in shortly after the race start at 6:15 a.m. Carrara declined to say the nature of the medical emergency, citing medical privacy laws. He said a CPR device was used on the man and he was taken to the hospital. He did not know the man’s age.

New details emerge around death of Yankees exec’s wife

July 23, 2024

Rachel Minaya, the wife of Yankees executive Omar Minaya, was found dead in their Harrington Park, New Jersey, home on Saturday, according to a press release from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday. According to the statement from the prosecutor’s office, the death does not appear to be “suspicious.” Per the press release: On Saturday, July 20, 2024, at approximately 3:32 p.m., the Harrington Park Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting an unconscious and unresponsive adult female discovered in the bathroom of a private residence. Upon arrival, first responders located 55-year-old Rachel Minaya and attempted to resuscitate her. Rachel Minaya was transported via ambulance to Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, NJ, but pronounced deceased at 4:26 p.m. The circumstances involved do not appear suspicious, however a ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending.

An editor “died suddenly”:

Charles Hiroshi Garrett, general editor of Grove Dictionary of American Music, has died

July 25, 2024

The Society for American Music (SAM) has announced the passing of Charles Hiroshi Garrett, who was the general editor of The Grove Dictionary of American Music, second edition — published by Oxford University Press in 2013. From 2004, Garrett was on the faculty of the University of Michigan, where he was the recipient of numerous honors, including a 2014 Faculty Recognition Award and the 2023 John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities.

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Journalist Matt Driscoll passes away unexpectedly at 43

July 26, 2024

July has been a month of somber news for the entertainment industry, as well as politics, with the passing of several high-profile figures. Now, the world of journalism is mourning the loss of Matt Driscoll, a well-known columnist and opinion editor for The News Tribune, who died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday. Driscoll, known for his sharp wit and insightful commentary, was a well-known figure in the Tacoma community. He was described as a force at The News Tribune, never shying away from tackling important issues and engaging in thoughtful debates. While the official cause of death is still under investigation, it has been reported that Driscoll had received a COVID-19 vaccination. This fact has sparked online speculation given his previous public criticism of NFL star Aaron Rodgers' views on the vaccine. Driscoll had accused Rodgers of engaging in "performance art" when the athlete voiced concerns about potential side effects of mRNA vaccines.

Popular journalist remembered as a beacon of integrity following unexpected death

July 27, 2024

Muncie, Indiana - A popular journalist with News Nation and formerly with NewsLink Indiana, Grace Bentkowski, has sadly died. Grace’s stunning death has shocked the news media, particularly in Indiana, where she was a local favorite. Bentkowski graduated from Lake Central High School in 2020 where she passed out with an Academic Honors diploma. She proceeded to Ball State University for a Bachelor of Arts in Telecommunications and Journalism from 2020 – 2024. While studying towards her degree, Bentkowski worked for nearly four years on a part-time basis as a News Director, Anchor and Reporter at NewsLink Indiana, her most prominent role before securing permanent employment as the Associate Creative Producer at NewsNation. She was only in that role for three months before her tragic death.



Former Syracuse University, MiLB broadcaster Steve Hyder dies at 62

July 23, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Fans of Syracuse Athletics received some unfortunate news on Monday regarding former broadcaster Steve Hyder, who passed away over the weekend. Providence Friars radio broadcaster John Rooke, a former colleague of Hyder first wrote about Hyder’s struggling health in his weekly column in The Providence Journal on Saturday, asking for prayers and positive thoughts for his friend. Steve has been battling serious health issues for the last few years, including (but not limited to) a kidney transplant just a few short years ago. Later in the day, Rooke confirmed that Hyder had passed away at the age of 62.



Two local politicians “died suddenly”:

Well-known Jamestown resident, longtime councilman Terry Robertson passes away

July 26, 2024

Jamestown, KY - A well-known Jamestown resident and long-time city councilman passed away last night. WJRS News learned that Terry Robertson passed away at around 9 o’clock last night following a recent bout with cancer. Robertson served on the Jamestown Council for more than 20 years, and was the longest-serving member on the council.

Aventura Commissioner Michael Stern dies after battling cancer

July 25, 2024

Aventura, Fla. – Aventura Commissioner Michael Stern died early Thursday morning after battling colon cancer for the past five years, his wife confirmed on social media. He was 57 years old. According to a news release announcing his death, Michael Stern passed away at 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Aside from being a commissioner, Michael Stern was also one of the creators of Aventura Magazine and spent much of his time after his diagnosis in 2019 urging others to get a colonoscopy. He became an ambassador for Fight CRC and also advocated for funding cancer research in Washington. “His commitment to public service makes him the second longest-serving elected official in Aventura’s history, first from 2005-2014, before returning to the commission in 2022 after campaigning while battling a recurrence of his cancer,” the news release stated.

‘Fearless leader’ of child abuse prevention leaves behind a legacy

July 24, 2024

Dothan, Ala. - Pamela Miles [48], the Executive Director of the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, lost her battle with cancer, the Exchange Center announced on Facebook Tuesday.

Pam recently found out that she has Stage 4 lung cancer (she is not a smoker). She went to the doctor for what she thought was appendicitis at the end of July [2023], and they told her that her appendix was fine, but her lungs, liver and spine were not and more tests a few weeks later would reveal that it was spreading quickly. She was able to get a referral to MD Anderson. It is one of the best places in the country for cancer treatment.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Former COC, CalArts professor dies after cancer battle

July 25, 2024

Former College of the Canyons and California Institute of the Arts photography professor Darrell Walters died July 4 after a battle with cancer. He was 56. Originally from Texas, Walters spent 20 years in the photography department at COC and 26 years teaching photography at CalArts. He retired from CalArts in 2021 before moving back to his home state. Walters was diagnosed with liver cancer last year after experiencing back pain.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Montcalm superintendent dies after 2-week cancer battle

July 29, 2024

Montcalm County, Mich. — Montcalm Area ISD Superintendent Kyle Hamlin passed away Sunday after a two-week cancer battle, his wife Beth Hamlin posted on Facebook. Beth Hamlin said in her post that Kyle’s death will “come as a shock to most” because they hadn’t made his battle public while they were trying to process everything.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Robert Thomas Wilde, 47

July 25, 2024

Robert Thomas Wilde, 47, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, passed away suddenly following a brief illness on July 23, 2024. Recently, he found his true calling in the field of education, working with students with disabilities at Wethersfield High School, in Wethersfield, Connecticut. His work with his students at WHS was the most rewarding of his life and it was his aspiration to pursue a teaching certification and devote himself to making a difference in the lives of students.

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Jerry Haslett, Allderdice High School football coach who won 3 City League titles, dies

July 25, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA - Haslett, 59, died Wednesday night on his way to doing something that was his passion — coaching. Allderdice’s football team was supposed to have a 7-on-7 scrimmage at Northgate. According to friends and family, he passed away after having a medical incident in his car shortly after he left his North Side home. His car was then in a minor accident. “It happened right down the street from his house,” said Dave Haslett, Jerry’s nephew who also coached for two seasons at Allderdice under his uncle. The news of Jerry Haslett’s death sent shockwaves throughout the City League, Allderdice and Pittsburgh Public Schools. Haslett was one of the staples of City League football.

Former Montreal Canadiens coach and scout tragically passes away at 46

July 25, 2024

Colorado journalist Adrian Dater has sadly reported today that a former scout of the Montreal Canadiens has tragically passed away at the age of 46. Masters had the role of video coach for the Colorado Avalanche, and later followed that up with the Montreal Canadiens as a pro scout. It is with heavy hearts that several insiders around the league reported his sudden passing.

Lone Grove mourns loss of softball coach

July 26, 2024

Lone Grove, Okla. - Lone Grove softball coach Dennis Furr has died following a battle with cancer. Furr passed away surrounded by family. He led the Lone Grove Lady Horns to state championships in 2021 and 2022. Lone Grove was state runner up in 2023. Coach Furr was 49 years old.

A paramedic “died suddenly”:

Morgan Roger Delaney, 35

July 23, 2024

Loudon, Tennessee - Morgan Roger Delaney, age 35, of Loudon, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 8, 2024 at his home. Morgan was a graduate of Loudon High School, Class of 2007, and went on to pursue multiple degrees and certifications over the years, which led him to a fulfilling career as a paramedic that spanned far beyond the borders of Tennessee. Most recently, Morgan was working with American Medical Response (AMR) serving clients in the Knoxville and surrounding areas and pursuing his degree as a Registered Nurse. An immeasurable number of patients have been saved because of his diligence.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Allentown firefighters mourn loss of one of their own

July 26, 2024

Allentown, Pa. - Fire departments across our region are mourning the loss of one of their own. Allentown Fire Marshall Jeff Tomczak died after a more than 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer. 69 News paid a visit to the Allentown Central Fire Station on West Chew Street on Friday, where Tomczak's gear is still hanging. "This gear has sat on this rack preserved, waiting for him to come back for, since January of last year," said Asst. Fire Chief Matt Eharth. That's when Eharth said Tomczak was first diagnosed with the disease that would ultimately take his life. "Occupational cancer, mostly in his pancreas, which is what our last fire chief that passed away had died from. It's what my mother died from, and it seems to be the trend among firefighters, yeah," said Eharth. A concerning trend the head of the local firefighters union, Jeremy Warmkessel, said has led to several tragedies in the Allentown Fire Department. "It's the third case of occupational cancer that has led to a death in our department in, within 10 years," said Warmkessel. "All three of them, it was most likely from exposure, both out on the street, and in the firehouse." Tomczak was only in his mid 40s, and leaves behind a wife and two sons.

‘He left an indelible mark': Milwaukee firefighter and prolific recruiter dies of cancer

July 23, 2024

Milwaukee, WI - Doran Kemp Jr. knew he had limited time when he was diagnosed with brain cancer in early 2023. Doctors estimated he had about 18 months left to live with heavy, intensive treatment or six months without. The Milwaukee Fire Department firefighter-recruiter and Milwaukee Bucks super fan, sat down with his wife, LeKeisha Johnson Kemp, on the first day of his diagnosis. She told him that they needed to “rip the Band-Aid off.” She was direct, telling him he was going to die from the cancer. But his response was always: "I’m willing to fight." Doran Kemp Jr., 44, died on July 8 to glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, after surviving almost 450 days. The father of two died surrounded by family and in little pain, a relief for a type of cancer that can be painful and cause seizures and other intense symptoms, his family said.

Four policemen “died suddenly”:

Police officer in Coweta County dies after apparent heart attack

July 29, 2024

Grantville, Ga. — A police officer died after an apparent heart attack on Sunday afternoon. The Grantville Police Department said Corporal Kevin Enfinger was heading home from a patrolling shift at around 5:30 p.m. when he had what appeared to be a heart attack, according to police. Enfinger was found in the median of a road and someone passing by started doing CPR. Enfinger was taken to Newnan Piedmont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

San Francisco police officer dies unexpectedly : SFPD

July 28, 2024

San Francisco, CA - A San Francisco police officer has unexpectedly died, the department announced Sunday. Officer Luciano Ortega worked for SFPD for the past nine years, recently working out of the Mission Station. Ortega was born in San Francisco, according to a video about himself that he created for the Police Department that was posted to social media in August 2022.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has passed away after his battle with cancer

July 24, 2024

Terre Haute, Ind. - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse died after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed away Wednesday morning at 60 years old. In May 2022, doctors diagnosed him with stage 1B Pancreatic Cancer. Plasse began his first term as Vigo County Sheriff on January 1, 2019. He was re-elected in November 2022. Before running for sheriff, Plasse was chief of the Terre Haute Police Department for a decade.

Long-time Dauphin County police officer passes away unexpectedly

July 24, 2024

Harrisburg, Pa. — A longtime member of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department has unexpectedly passed away. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Detective Steven Wertz [42] died unexpectedly while off duty. Detective Wertz was a member of the Bureau for 18 years and had been assigned to the Criminal Investigation Section since October 2021.

Seven nurses “died suddenly”:

Stella Politano, 56

July 29, 2024

Glenshaw, PA - Stella Politano, age 56, of Glenshaw, PA, left this world suddenly and unexpectedly on July 25th, 2024. Stella dedicated her life to helping others, as she served as a registered nurse for 30 years. She spent time in several different fields of nursing but her heart was working with children at The Children's Home of Pittsburgh. There are no words that can express how much her love, advice, care and support will be missed.

Ann Nichols Storie, 65

July 27, 2024

Granbury, Texas - Ann Nichols Storie passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Texas Christian University. Ann was a NICU Nurse at Harris Hospital Fort Worth for 18 years before moving to school nursing where she continued to love and take care of children.

Mary Michelle "Micki" Taylor, 52

July 29, 2024

Simpsonville, South Carolina - Mary Michelle "Micki" Taylor, a vivacious and compassionate spirit, passed away on July 23, 2024, at the age of 52. From an early age, she exhibited a nurturing spirit, a love for the beach at Tybee Island, and a zest for life that endeared her to everyone she met. She pursued her passion for helping others by becoming a nurse, a profession in which she strived to obtain for many years. Her colleagues and patients alike remember her not only for her exceptional skill and dedication but also for her infectious laughter and the joy she brought to every room she entered.

Gary "Brent" Ball, 62

July 27, 2024

Lewisville, Texas - Gary "Brent" Ball, has peacefully departed this life of natural causes. Throughout his career as a Registered Nurse, Brent demonstrated unwavering commitment to his patients and colleagues, embodying the core tenets of the Nightingale pledge. Beyond his calling for healthcare, Brent was an accomplished musician/multi instrumentalist, whose love for the craft was evident in every note he played.

Nicole Anne Kloos Herrick, 52

July 27, 2024

Lindstrom, Minnesota - Nicole Anne Kloos Herrick. Born July 12th 1972 at Balboa Navel Hospital, San Diego, CA, passed away on July 19th surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 52 years. As a home care nurse, Nicci loved taking excellent care of her people. Nicci never found a challenge she would not take on with full force.

Bonnie Lou (Haley) Smedley-Schultz, 67

July 27, 2024

Nashville, TN - Bonnie Lou (Haley) Smedley-Schultz, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at her home in Nashville. She had a love for helping others, which led her to pursue a master's degree in Nursing and a PhD in Sociology. She was a compassionate nurse and was head nurse of the pediatrics unit at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Prior to that, Bonnie worked as a traveling nurse on the east coast and also worked for several VA Hospitals.

Kimberly "Kim" Ann Keeton, 40

July 22, 2024

Kimberly “Kim” Ann Keeton, age 40, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, after battling a brief illness in Muskegon, MI. She attended Oakridge High School and graduated from Grand Rapids Community College with an Associate Degree in Nursing. Kim had a way to lighten up the room with her smile and laugh. She was a strong, hardworking, and dedicated person, who was also unselfish in her ways. Kim was an avid runner and was a member of the Muskegon Running Club.

Brandy Michelle Rodgers, 39

July 29, 2024

Oxford, AL - Brandy passed away July 24, 2024, in Carrollton, GA. Brandy was the brightest of lights to a sometimes dark world. To know Brandy was to love her. As a dedicated nurse, she touched countless lives with her kindness and selflessness, always offering a comforting hand and a heart of gold.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Brandy was driving home after working her shift as a registered nurse in GA. Brandy was involved in an automobile accident on I-20 involving a tractor-trailer in Carroll County, GA. Brandy went to be with her Lord and Savior at the scene.

Four killed in “vaxxidents” (including nurse Brandy Rodgers, above):

Man dies after possible medical emergency in Littlerock

July 29, 2024

Littlerock, Arkansas – A man was pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle went off a Littlerock road and down an embankment Monday morning. The crash occurred at 3:36 a.m. on the Pearblossom (136) Highway near Hampel Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Sean Lough. His was the only vehicle involved, Lough said. The Medical Examiner’s office will determine whether the man died from a medical issue or from the crash, he said.

Apparent ‘ medical emergency ’ caused fatal crash into Chesterfield pond

July 24, 2024

Chesterfield County, Va. — A 56-year-old Petersburg man is dead after police say his vehicle was found partially submerged in a Chesterfield County pond. New details indicate a “medical emergency” may have caused the crash. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, 56-year-old Lamont Riggins was found dead in his vehicle just before midnight on Tuesday, July 23. That car was partially submerged in a pond in the 12000 block of Kingston Avenue. The department said it continues to investigate this incident — however, at this time, investigators believe Riggins had a “medical emergency” at the time of the crash.

Small plane crash kills one in upstate New York

July 22, 2024

Officials are investigating the cause of a small plane crash that left one person dead in upstate New York State. The plane, a single-engine Cessna 208B that was used in skydiving flights, went down shortly before 1 p.m. local time Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced . The plane was heading back to a local airport to land after its load of skydivers had jumped, according to a statement from the Niagara County Sheriff's office. The office said it is not clear how many divers were on the plane. The plane crashed northeast of Fort Niagara State Park. The pilot was the only person on the plane when it crashed. The plane had been conducting parachute operations, the office said. The pilot's name had not been released pending the notification of family members.

Six inmates “died suddenly”:

Kansas inmate serving time for burglary, theft, found dead in cell

July 28, 2024

Hutchinson, Kansas – Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) resident Matthew Dean Warren, 36, died Sunday, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Warren was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday afternoon. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived but were unsuccessful. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Third inmate at East Mississippi Correctional Facility passes away this month

July 26, 2024

A third inmate locked up at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility has passed away in the month of July. Lauderdale County Coroner Stella McMahan confirms that 59-year-old Clarence Gillie [above] died at the detention center in Meridian on Friday. Gillie was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning. He is reported to have passed away shortly after medical staff began to treat him. Earlier this month, officials confirmed that Robert Simmons died at the prison and William Hill was found unresponsive in his cell a mere five days later. Medical staff at the detention center in Meridian attempted life-saving measures on Hill, but he was ultimately transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Snohomish County jail reports sixth death in under a year

July 26, 2024

Everett, WA - A woman incarcerated at the Snohomish County Jail in Everett was found dead Wednesday, the sixth death at the jail since September. A corrections deputy and an incarcerated worker delivering lunches found the 43-year-old woman unresponsive around 11:15 a.m. inside a single-occupancy cell under maximum security, according to a news release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Corrections staff began lifesaving measures but did not succeed in resuscitating her, the release said. The woman was booked into the jail Monday by the Monroe Police Department. The woman’s death was the third in the jail since the start of 2024, and the sixth death in the jail in the past 10 months.

Inmate at Tangipahoa Parish Jail dies after experiencing possible medical emergency

July 25, 2024

Amite, LA - Investigators are looking into the cause of death of an inmate at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail Thursday morning. Inmate Christopher Woodard, 47, reported not feeling well shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. Before he could be transferred to the medical wing, deputies with the parish sheriff's office said he became unresponsive. Woodard was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of Woodard's death was not immediately clear. He had been in the jail since Monday for an outstanding warrant as well as charges for operating an off-road vehicle in the roadway and resisting an officer by failure to identify.

Man found dead in cell at Richland County jail for second day in a row

July 23, 2024

Columbia, S.C. — Authorities are investigating yet another death at the Richland County jail, the second in two days and the third this month. The latest happened on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Jail officials said they found the detainee unresponsive at 1:29 p.m. in one of the jail's open housing units. The detention center's medical team tried to revive the man but were not able to. The jail said the last time someone saw him alive was at 11 a.m.



On Monday, July 22, 2024, just before noon, deputies responded to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at the request of jail officials, where they found a man dead inside his cell. He was alone at the time of the discovery. Back on July 9, 56-year-old Robert L Moore of Columbia was discovered unresponsive in his cell by a detention center nurse during a medical pass. The sheriff's department is investigating the deaths as "suspicious," which is a term used when no one observed the person die. It does not mean there is an indication of foul play at this time.

‘Dedicated' MnDOT project manager who oversaw agency's major projects dies at 55

July 26, 2024

Hanover, Minn. - Scott Pedersen worked as a designer and project manager for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and for more than 30 years guided some of the agency's biggest metro area road construction projects from conception to completion. Pedersen, 55, died July 10 at his home in St. Michael, Minn., following a short illness, those who knew him said.

DocMagic mourns sudden loss of founder, CEO

July 23, 2024

Torrance, CA - Mortgage tech company DocMagic has announced the unexpected passing of its founder, president, and CEO, Dominic Iannitti (pictured) due to complications of pneumonia. Iannitti founded DocMagic in 1987 with the goal of streamlining the mortgage process through technology.

Co-owner and ‘creative force’ of Jersey Shore’s Morey’s Piers dies at 63

July 22, 2024

Wildwood, NJ - Jack Morey, the co-owner of Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, died last week at the age of 63, the company announced. The statement did not say how Jack died on July 19. Morey’s Piers and Water Parks is a sprawling theme park along the Wildwood beaches, including three piers, two water parks, and several hotels and restaurants. It has been family-owned and operated since 1969.

Anna M. (Matney) Young, 67, newly retired hospital housekeeper, dies after a brief illness

July 29, 2024

Alexandria, Indiana - Anna M. (Matney) Young, 67, entered peace and rest on Thursday, July 18, 2024, from Community Hospital-North in Indianapolis following a brief illness. She had been an area manager for Pizza Hut. Most recently, she retired in 2022 as a Housekeeping Supervisor for Ascension-St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson after 10 years of service.

Longtime Adams Village restauranteur mourned after sudden death

July 26, 2024

Boston, MA - Kenny Blasi, the co-owner and proprietor of the popular Adams Village eatery Blasi's Kitchen and Bar, died on Wednesday, July 24 after suffering a heart attack.

Massachusetts man killed by wave likely suffered from medical issue

July 22, 2024

A 71-year-old Massachusetts man who was described by friends and family as an avid outdoorsman and ocean-lover was struck by a wave unexpectedly in Weekapaug on Thursday afternoon following a day of wave surfing, resulting in an apparent medical issue that caused his death. The victim, Dennis Markovitz, died in what family are labeling as “a fluke swimming accident” in his obituary. Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said that although he had been wave surfing earlier in the day, he was not actively doing so at the time he was struck. It is believed that a second medical emergency such as a heart attack, broken neck or other issue, may also have played a factor in his death, the police said. While reports initially stated he was pulled from the water, multiple witnesses had responded after the wave struck and the police said he was not lying within the water long enough to have died of drowning. The exact cause of death will be determined following completion of an autopsy.

Greene’s Family Butcher Shop to close following death of owner

July 22, 2024

Kingsville, MD—A Kingsville butcher will close its doors following the death of its owner. John Greene, founder of Greene’s Family Butcher Shop, passed away unexpectedly in June. The store will now be closing its doors, according to the following post on its official Facebook page: “It is with very very heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the closure of Greene’s Family Butcher Shop. This decision was not made lightly, but after the passing of our amazing father, our mother’s husband, and our children’s pop pop, it has become increasingly difficult for us to continue without him.”

Connecticut woman found dead hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband

July 24, 2024

A 76-year-old Connecticut woman was found dead at her home Wednesday, hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband and hiding his body for months while continuing to collect his paychecks. State police said they were investigating the “untimely death” of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi after being called to her Burlington home for a welfare check shortly after 10:30 a.m. The cause of her death was under investigation, and police and her lawyer did not disclose any further details. Kosuda-Bigazzi had been scheduled under a plea deal to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court to 13 years in prison for the 2017 death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84. Her lawyer, Patrick Tomasiewicz, said her death was unexpected.

Body found at Newbury Park In-N-Out sparks investigation

July 27, 2024

Thousand Oaks, CA - A man's sudden death outside a fast-food restaurant in Newbury Park Saturday morning prompted an investigation by major crimes detectives. After the initial investigation, authorities believe the fatality was likely due to a medical emergency, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Ken Truitt. The incident occurred shortly before 5:50 a.m. at the drive-thru entrance to the In-N-Out Burger at 1550 Newbury Road, Truitt said. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. The man was about 63 years old and was known to authorities due to prior contacts, Truitt said. His name was not immediately released. At the time of the previous interactions, the man was homeless.

Man falls to his death at Metro Station in Old Pasadena

July 25, 2024

A 41-year-old Pasadena [CA] man fell to his death at a Metro station early Wednesday morning, according to police. According to Pasadena Police Lieutenant Matt Campeau that on July 24 at 3:56 a.m., police and fire departments were dispatched to the Metro Memorial Park train station located at 125 East Holly Street for a death investigation. The victim reportedly fell from an elevated position onto the train platform, based on witness statements. Pasadena Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene, said Campeau. Campeau stated that further investigation is being conducted by the Pasadena Police Department detectives.

Man found dead near Sauk Rapids splash pad is identified

July 23, 2024

Sauk Rapids, MN - Police are investigating the death of a man after finding his body near a children's play area and splash pad in Sauk Rapids on Sunday. It has since emerged that police received a report that a man's body was found in the park just before 7 a.m. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man on Monday as 34-year-old Devon Majersky, but have not yet confirmed his cause or manner of death.



KCFD: Man pronounced dead after being pulled from Brush Creek Monday night

July 23, 2024

Kansas City, Mo. — A man is dead after being pulled from Brush Creek Monday night. It happened around 7:45 p.m. near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Cleveland. KCFD crews were returning to the fire station when they spotted a body in Brush Creek. They were able to pull him from the water and started CPR. He was taken to St. Luke’s where he was rushed to the ER. He died at the hospital. Firefighters say there was a medical emergency, but it’s unclear the medical emergency caused the man to end up in the creek or if the creek caused the medical emergency. KCPD is now investigating.

Phillip A. Carpenter, 67

July 29, 2024

Knoxville, Tennessee - Phillip A. Carpenter, age 67, of Knoxville, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 29, 2024 after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He retired in 2012 from the Department of Energy, and was passionate about HAM radio. Phil was also a Bricklin car enthusiast.

Teresa E. Small, 63

July 29, 2024

Peoria, IL - Teresa E. Small, age 63, of Peoria, passed away at 4:40 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Accolade of Peoria after a short battle with FTD/ALS. Teresa was raised and educated in Peoria and worked as a housekeeper for the Peoria Riverplex. Teresa enjoyed shopping, traveling and collecting Snowbabies. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Dana Drezek

July 28, 2024

Rocky Hill, CT - Dana Drezek, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away on July 25, 2024. Dana was taken away from us way too soon, but his loving heart has left a beacon of light for all of us. A graduate of the University of Hartford in 1992. Dana carried his passion for media, sports and graphic design into his career at ESPN. His vision and dedication were evident in the graphics and programming he was an integral part of.

Jason Alexander Arritt, 34

July 28, 2024

Manteo, NC - It is with profound grief that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Jason Alexander Arritt, who died peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning, July 20th, 2024. Jason was 34 years old. Jason spent his evening at the beach, a place of peace and joy for him, looking forward to a music festival featuring his favorite bands the following day. Jason achieved a successful career in the tech industry, including an outstanding tenure at Cisco Systems, a worldwide technology leader in software, network and cyber security solutions.

Charles T. "Chuck" Ellixson IV, 52

July 28, 2024

Utica, New York - Mr. Charles T. "Chuck" Ellixson IV, age 52, passed away due to an unforeseen cardiac condition on Thursday, July 25, 2024, surrounded by his beloved wife, precious daughter, and close family. Chuck had a passion for dogs especially his French Bulldog "girlfriend" Marla, German Shephard Kane and his newest addition, his Rottweiler Axel. He began at Sing Sing Correctional Facility, then moved to Woodbourne Correctional Facility, and later worked in S-Block at Marcy Correctional Facility. In 2003, Chuck transferred to Mohawk Correctional Facility, then onto Midstate Correctional Facility, where he held the position of Sergeant for a period of time before returning to Mohawk Correctional, where he retired on August 26, 2022.

Steven Daley, Jr. 39

July 27, 2024

Steven Daley, Jr. 39, of Holland, OH, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at his home on July 25, 2024. The simplest pleasures in life brought the greatest joy to Steven. Steven was a superhero dad.

At 12:05 am on Thursday morning, Steven unexpectedly died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease and went to be with the Lord.



Alexander Christian Olive, 31

July 27, 2024

SeaTac, Washington - Alexander Christian Olive died in his sleep on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the young age of 31. As an adult, he was a true Renaissance man with an old soul possessing a variety of talents unmatched by his peers. He was an avid golfer of both the traditional club method along with the Disc (Frisbee) method enjoying many rounds with friends on the links or traversing through the woods of nearby parks. He preferred to drive a manual stick shift instead of a boring automatic transmission, as he felt more at one with the vehicle. He also drove a Ferrari 430 Scuderia along winding, country roads while on vacation in Italy after his high school graduation.

Orrie David Carlson, 1.5

July 27, 2024

North Muskegon, MI - Orrie David Carlson, age 1.5 years, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids. Please consider donations to The Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062-1500.

Parker Ryan Hoggle, 18 months

July 27, 2024

Reform, AL - Parker Ryan Hoggle, age 18 months, of Reform, AL, passed away July 25, 2024, at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.

Charles "Chuck" David Stokes, 71

July 27, 2024

Huntsville, Alabama - Charles "Chuck" David Stokes, beloved husband and father, died suddenly July 23, 2024, after a brief illness. Chuck began his 50-year career as a Critical Care Nurse at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. After he earned his Masters' Degree, he returned to UMMC, beginning 44 years of health care administration in executive roles, he would serve at St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital-Texas Heart, Houston; Schumpert Medical Center, Shreveport; St. Vincent Medical Center, Little Rock; Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville; North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo; and Memorial Hermann Health System, Houston. Chuck retired from there as President and CEO in 2019.

Paul Edward Jones, 34

July 27, 2024

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Paul Edward Jones, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 2, 1990, the son of Angelia Lewis and Paul E. Jones, Paul passed in Mequon, Wisconsin, after a brief illness on July 24, 2024. He was 34 years old.

Michael S. VanAlstyne, 58

July 27, 2024

Albany, New York - Michael S. VanAlstyne, 58, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2024 surrounded by his loving family at The St. Peter's Hospice Inn after a brief illness. Mike was employed by the City of Albany as a Traffic Engineer for 33 years until his retirement. He also worked nights at SUNY for more than 26 years.

Brian Joseph Jason, 50

July 27, 2024

Lake Zurich, Illinois - Brian Joseph Jason passed away suddenly July 26, 2024, following a brief illness. Brian’s greatest joy was being a dad - sharing experiences & advice with his children and watching them grow into adulthood with great pride.

Graham Leslie Olsen, 75

July 27, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Passed away suddenly on July 15th, 2024, in the Philippines. Aged 75 years. As per Graham's final wishes, and after many years of living abroad in the USA, Graham will be repatriated home to New Zealand and will be laid to rest with his late father and mother at the Taita Cemetery in Lower Hutt. Fly high Graham - and may you rest in eternal peace.

Ivy Lyne Claxton, 2

July 26, 2024

Midland, TX - Ivy Lyne Claxton, also known as Ivernikiss Beauburnikiss, was just 2 years old when heaven decided it needed another perfect angel. Gone too soon, Ivy's life was lost July 23rd, 2024. 2 years and 4 months we were given with Ivy girl, before God decided Ivy was ready for heaven.



Misty Matilda Kirby, 47

July 26, 2024

Dublin, GA - Misty Matilda Kirby, age 47, of Dublin, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Fairview Park Hospital after a brief illness. Misty loved the outdoors and the Ohoopee River. She enjoyed fishing and cooking. Misty loved nature and herbal remedies. Most of all Misty loved her family and fur babies and making movies of them.

Kimberly Lamarche, 47

July 25, 2024

Lowell, Massachusetts - Kimberly Lamarche, 47, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Lowell General Hospital. Kim had a zest for life, finding joy in simple pleasures. She delighted in watching movies, playing video games, and spending time outdoors. Her love for animals, especially dogs, was well-known among her family and friends.

Stephen "Bruce" B. Lee, 74

July 25, 2024

Zanesville, Ohio - Stephen "Bruce" B. Lee, 74, of Zanesville, beloved husband, father and grandfather died Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a brief illness. Bruce was very community oriented and performed work with the Kiwanis Club of Zanesville where he served as Lieutenant Governor, President and Secretary, for many years. He received the Hixon Fellow Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kiwanis Club and was inducted in the Kiwanis Club Hall of Fame.

Brian Alexander Jerin, 51

July 25, 2024

Palatka, Florida - Brian Alexander Jerin, 51, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Brian loved God, his family, his friends and music. Brian worked in film production and sound design, specializing in production and post-production, as well as sound editing and mixing for broadcast spots, films and podcasts. He had a God-given talent for playing guitar and loved playing music with his friends.



Utsav Pradhan, 40

July 25, 2024

Monet, MO - On July 20, 2024, Utsav Pradhan died peacefully in his sleep in Monett, MO. Utsav will be remembered as a self-determined, humorous and gentle soul. He loved his family dearly.

Don Sigmon, 55

July 25, 2024

Kodiak, Alaska - Don Sigmon, 55, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 11th 2024 at his home in Kodiak, Alaska, in bed beside his loving wife, Sharon, of 28 years. He was a man of tremendous work ethic, both professionally and personally. He spent many years as a brick mason, and spent his latter years working for GCI, a telecommunications corporation in Alaska.

Christopher Charles Ward, 31

July 24, 2024

Covington, Louisiana - Christopher Charles Ward passed peacefully in his 31st year, surrounded by loved ones, after a brief illness. On a constant quest for knowledge, Chris was also near graduation from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in engineering technology.

Jesse Ethan Ross, 33

July 24, 2024

Beverly, WV - Jesse Ethan Ross, 33, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Monday, July 22, 2024, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He had been in declining health after a brief illness. Jesse was a gun hobbyist and collected knives and Funko Pops. He loved hunting, basketball, the outdoors, and going on long bike rides with his favorite person, Ava. He never knew a stranger and loved telling stories.

John M. Stone, 63

July 24, 2024

Ashtabula, Ohio - John M. Stone, 63, passed away Monday, July 22, 2024, at Metro Health after a brief illness. John enjoyed spending time outdoors, and especially enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was very particular about cutting his grass, and much to Donna's chagrin, he'd occasionally mow her flowers as well! John also could be found tinkering in the garage.

Chad Michael Robinson, 53

July 24, 2024

Chad Michael Robinson, 53, of Pekin [IL], passed away at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at his mother’s home in Farmington, IL. A graduate of Pekin Community High School, Chad was the third generation in his family to work as a plumber.

Jon E. Clink, 64

July 23, 2024

Jon E. Clink, 64, of Athens, PA, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, following a brief illness. Jon loved riding his motorcycle and listening to rock and roll music. He loved spending time with his friends. Jon was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

Patricia Elizabeth Crooks, 60

July 23, 2024

Sandusky, Ohio - Patricia Elizabeth Crooks, 60, passed away Friday, July 5, 2024, following a brief illness. Liz graduated from Sandusky High School in 1982. She worked alongside her mother at Berardi's Family Kitchen for many years where she became the illustrious chef and baker that we knew and loved. She retired after over 30 years of service, but not without forging lifelong friendships and leaving an everlasting impact.

Kenneth S. Day, 58

July 23, 2024

Foley, MN - Kenneth S. Day, age 58, of Foley, formerly of Annandale, MN, and Nantucket, MA, died July 20, 2024, after a brief illness. From his early days in Nantucket, MA to his more recent years in Foley, MN, Kenny's passion for his work as a truck driver was evident to all who knew him. His commitment to providing for his family was unparalleled, and his role as a husband, father, and grandfather brought him immeasurable joy. Kenny found solace in spending time with his loved ones, particularly his wife, his children, and his adored grandchildren.

Paydon Paul Johnston, 34

July 23, 2024

Sandown, NH - Paydon Paul Johnston left us on July 13, 2024 after a brief illness. Paydon was a former EMT/Firefighter with the town of Sandown, NH. Paydon was also the owner of Aero Bounce and Aero Light. He was passionate about outdoor life and spending every minute of it with his two children Bria and LJ. He loved fishing and going to the beach.

Nancy Noel Higgs, 75

July 23, 2024

Rockledge, FL - Former Brevard County Commissioner, Nancy Noel Higgs passed away peacefully on July 10, 2024, at the Market Street Viera memory care facility, after her valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease. In 1992, Nancy decided to run for the District 3 Commissioner seat on the Brevard County Commission. She won that election and served for three, four-year terms. An avid runner, Nancy achieved the thrill of a lifetime by competing in and completing the Boston Marathon in 2017 in under six hours.

Carl "DeWayne" Barcheers, 54

July 22, 2024

Abernathy, TX - Carl "DeWayne" Barcheers, 54, of Abernathy, passed away quietly into Jesus' arms Saturday, July 20, 2024, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family, at his home in Abernathy. Dewayne was big in presence and had a laugh that was even bigger!! He loved anything with speed, including riding dirt bikes (he could ride a wheelie, for many a city block).

Ret. Staff Sergeant Jesse G. Sanchez, US Army, 43

July 14, 2024

Ret. Staff Sergeant Jesse G. Sanchez, US Army, 43, of San Antonio, Tx., passed away peacefully at his home on June 20, 2024, surrounded by his family. Jesse dedicated 20 years of his life in service to his country, proudly serving in the Army. He cherished his time in the military, reflecting his deep commitment and sense of duty. He leaves behind his wife and their two children and his mother.



I can not sleep, my heart is breaking for one of my closest battle buddies from my Bragg days. Prayer warriors please pray for her strength and comfort. She lost her husband our brother in arms and father of her 2 young children unexpectedly today.

Steven Paul Bartel, 58

June 30, 2024

Greer, South Carolina - Steven Paul Bartel, 58, passed away June 29, 2024. A native of Lakewood, California, son of Dorothy Ann Nuss Bartel and the late Ronald John Bartel, he was a regional general manager for UPS and a member of North Hills Church.



After a short battle with cancer, Steven Paul Bartel of Greer, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Sat. June 29, 2024 at the age of 58.

