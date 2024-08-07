In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, July 29-August 5, 2024
Athletes: US (3), UK, Romania, Cameroon, Russia, India, Kazakhstan; musicians: US (3), UK, Holland, Switzerland, Spain (2), S. Africa, Malaysia; "vaxxidents": US (2), Italy (4), NZ (2); & more
Note: Click on the countries links for this week’s compilations of those who “died suddenly” (the individual Substacks are too long to email).
United States
Canada
United Kingdom and Ireland
Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Romania, Montenegro and Spain
Italy
If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post.
Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Russia
India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, China, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand
India:
There are just too many to look thru them all in Canada, its so unreal how many people are dying from the jabs.
Witnessing real time mass formation psychosis and denial has been the biggest shocker of all...