INDIA

‘Michael Madana Kama Rajan' actor Gopinath Rao, aka Kullan Gopi, passes away

July 7, 2024

Gopinath Rao, the notable Tamil actor, breathed his last in Chennai on July 5 evening. Gopinath Rao, 71, reportedly passed away unexpectedly due to ill health, and the actor's funeral took place on July 6 at his residence in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. The late actor was part of 4,000 shows in the troupe and acted in nearly 25 films.

No cause of death reported.

Poet Asim Qazi dies of cardiac arrest

July 7, 2024

Haripur - Poet, teacher, and former general secretary of Anjuman Taraqi Pasand Musanifeen, Haripur chapter, Asim Qazi, died of cardiac arrest, his family and doctors said on Saturday. He was 48. Family sources said that Asim Qazi suffered a heart attack on Friday evening and was removed to the trauma centre where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Sabah’s leading environment activist SM Muthu passes away at 75

July 3, 2024

Petaling Jaya - Environmental activist SM Muthu passed away on Sunday (June 30), after succumbing to his two-year battle with cancer. The 75-year-old was a prominent activist in Sabah’s environmental scene and actively championed a few conservation causes a few months prior to his demise, The Star reported.

Four journalists “died suddenly”:

Veteran journalist Arun Nautiyal passes away

July 8, 2024

Senior journalist Arun Nautiyal passed away from a heart attack on Sunday night. According to reports, his health had suddenly deteriorated, and he was rushed to Shanti Gopal Hospital in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, where doctors declared him dead. Nautiyal had nearly three decades of experience in the media industry and had also contributed to Aaj Tak Network.

No age reported.

Veteran journalist Ajay Upadhyay passes away at 66

July 7, 2024

Veteran journalist Ajay Upadhyay passed away at the age of 66 following a cardiac arrest in Varanasi on Saturday evening, according to his family. The senior journalist, who was residing in Delhi, was visiting his younger brother Abhay Upadhyay in Varanasi when he suffered the cardiac arrest at around 4 PM. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Governor Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhu condoles demise of senior journalist Anand Bodh

July 7, 2024

Shimla - Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have expressed deep condolence on the untimely demise of Anand Bodh, Senior Assistant Editor of The Times of India, who passed away today at IGMC Shimla due to cardiac arrest. The Governor highlighted Anand Bodh’s unwavering dedication to journalism and his remarkable ability to bring attention to crucial issues concerning Himachal Pradesh.

No age reported.

Senior journalist Nirmal Panda dies of h eart attack

July 6, 2024

Senior Journalist Nirmal Panda passed away owing to heart attack this afternoon. He was 46. Nirmal was rushed to Mahanga Hospital where he was declared dead.

BJP leader dies after suffering heart attack during morning walk

July 4, 2024

Kalaburagi - A local BJP leader, who was out on his morning walk, died after he suddenly suffered a heart attack here on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Dharmanna Doddamani. He had earlier served as the chairman of the Karnataka Sheep & Wool Development Corporation Ltd.

No age reported.

Former Malkangiri BJP MLA Aditya Madhi passes away

July 3, 2024

Malkangiri, July 3 - Former Malkangiri BJP MLA Aditya Madhi passed away after a prolonged kidney-related illness this evening. He was 49. Madhi had lost his two kidneys for which a kidney was transplanted on him two years back. He had been under treatment and medical observation. Madhi represented Malkangir in the State Assembly from 2019 to 2024.

Ullal Qazi Assayed Fazal Koyamma Thangal Koorath passes away in Kannur, Kerala

July 8, 2024

Mangaluru - The Muslim community is mourning the unexpected demise of Assayed Fazal Koyamma Thangal Koorath, the spiritual leader of the Coastal Muslim Community and Ullal Khazi. Speaker U T Khadar expressed his shock and sorrow over the news while addressing the media after paying his last respects to Koorath Thangal at his residence in Ettikulam near Payyannur on Monday. "Sayyed had spoken to me only two days ago," Khadar said. "The news of his death, especially given that he had no prior health issues, has plunged the entire community into unbearable grief." Thangal was preparing to leave for Ullal to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new hostel building for students of Syed Madani Shariat College. However, he succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest before he could leave his residence.

No age reported.

Mahagenco engineer dies of heart attack in Raigad

July 7, 2024

Navi Mumbai - A Mahagenco chief engineer, Abhijeet Kulkarni (49), died of heart attack half an hour after river rafting in the Kundalika river in Roha taluka, Raigad, on Saturday morning. Kulkarni along with his wife, daughter (23), and son (19), had a two-hour long river rafting in Kolad. They were a part of a group of eight persons in the boat. After alighting from the boat, Kulkarni, wearing a life jacket, had completed one round of swimming in the river. He went for another round of swimming while his family was waiting on the riverbank. Kulkarni felt uneasiness in his chest while swimming and luckily came out of the river water. He fell down on the riverbank and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Sutarwadi. Thereafter, his family took him to a private hospital in Roha for further treatment, but he was declared dead. Kulkarni joined the Maharashtra state electricity board in September 1998.

A seer “died suddenly”:

Virakta Math seer passes away after suffering heart attack

July 8, 2024

Kalaburagi - The seer of the Virakta Math at Ratkal village in Kalagi taluk, Siddarama Mahaswami (35), died after suffering a heart attack on early on Monday. The seer had a huge following of devotees, who were shocked by his sudden passing away. The last rites of the seer will be conducted at Ratkal village as per traditional rituals.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

Tragic: 16-year-old boy suddenly collapse s while walking & dies of heart attack in school premises in Rajasthan's Dausa (video)

July 6, 2024

Dausa - In a tragic incident that has surfaced from Dausa city of Rajasthan, a 16-year-old boy met a tragic end within a fraction of a second inside of a school. The tragic video of the boy collapsing on the floor has surfaced. The cause of his death could not be ascertained as his family refused a postmortem. However, it was believed that the minor died of a heart attack, as he had a previous medical history.



Rajasthan class 10 student dies of heart failure, know what causes the condition in teenagers

July 8, 2024

Rajasthan - A student of class 10 died due to heart failure at school in Bandikui in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Saturday. The deceased identified as Yatendra, 16, reached the school at 7:30 AM on Saturday, but collapsed in the corridor just before entering the classroom. School authorities rushed Yatendra to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

16-year-old SSLC student dies of heart attack in Moodubelle

July 3, 2024

Udupi - A 16-year-old high school student died of a heart attack on Wednesday, July 3. The deceased is identified as Bhagyashree. She was studying in 10th standard at St Lawrence Kannada Medium High School, Mudubelle. According to sources, Bhagyashree was admitted to a private hospital in Udupi after she developed chest pain at home in the morning. Unfortunately, she passed away before receiving treatment.

Man, 27, collapse s during police recruitment drive in Pune, dies

July 6, 2024

Pune - A 27-year-old man died on Saturday, after collapsing during the police recruitment drive in Pune, an official said. "Tushar Baban Bhalke from Sangamner in Ahmednagar collapsed during the mandatory run, which is part of the physical tests of the recruitment drive. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Prima facie, it seems he suffered a heart attack. Further probe is underway," the official added.

32-yr-old BSF jawan dies of heart attack in Jaisalmer

July 5, 2024

Jaisalmer - A constable deployed at 92 BN battalion in the border areas adjoining Jaisalmer district died of heart attack on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Anil Manjhi (32), a resident of Sundargarh district in Odisha. Manjhi had joined duty on June 30 after spending his leave. He was reportedly addicted to liquor. According to sources, Manjhi after his work went to sleep on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, when his colleagues tried to wake him up, he did not get up, and was immediately taken to Jawahar Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

No cause of death reported.

Three pilgrims “died suddenly”:

Amarnath pilgrim dies of cardiac arrest at holy cave in Kashmir

July 4, 2024

Srinagar, July 04 - An Amarnath pilgrim died due to a cardiac arrest near a holy cave in Kashmir on Thursday. An official told news agency Kashmir Scroll that a male pilgrim, identified as Sandeep Utaker, son of Sita Ram, resident of Maharashtra, aged about 48 years, suffered heart attack at the holy cave. The pilgrim fell unconscious and was brought to the medical camp, where doctors on duty declared him dead.

Indian Sikh, 64, dies of heart attack while returning from Pakistan pilgrimage

July 3, 2024

A 64-year-old Indian national, who was part of a group of over 450 Sikhs who went to Pakistan for a religious pilgrimage, passed away at the Wagah-Attari border after reportedly suffering a heart attack while returning, according to a media report on Tuesday. Dev Singh Sidhu from Amritsar, Punjab, had come to Pakistan to participate in the 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and perform religious rites, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. While returning to India with other Sikh pilgrims, Sidhu reportedly suffered a heart attack at the Indian immigration hall.

Yatri dies of cardiac arrest at Baltal

July 8, 2024

Srinagar - A Yatri (pilgrim) died of a cardiac arrest at Baltal area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday. An official said that one Yatri, identified as Chandra Bhan (59), son of Barli Ram, resident of Patiala Punjab, fell ill and died at Base Camp Baltal due to cardiac arrest.

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Man collapse s and dies in Kakkanad jail

July 9, 2024

Kochi - A 47-year-old inmate of the Kakkanad district prison died on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Girish, of Aroor, Alappuzha. Prison authorities said that he was engaged in agricultural activities in the prison compound on Monday morning when he collapsed. He was declared brought dead at Kalamassery medical college, said a senior officer with Kakkanad district prison. Officials said that he was involved in a theft case and was in judicial custody at the district prison since Feb. Sources said that the exact cause of death can only be known after autopsy, but prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of heart attack.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan’s famous chef Naheed Ansari passes away after cancer battle

July 5, 2024

Karachi – Famous chef and TV host Naheed Ansari [69] has lost the battle to cancer, her family said Friday. The cooking fraternity is deeply saddened by loss of Naheed Ansari, also known as Naheed Apa. The television personality gave over 35 years of her life to the art of cooking. Her cooking shows were famous in Pakistan and across the world as she was admired for her expertise and delicious recipes.

Khalistani chief, IC-423 hijacker Gajinder Singh Khalsa dies of cardiac arrest at 74

July 6, 2024

Dal Khalsa founder and patron Gajinder Singh Khalsa reportedly died of a heart attack at a hospital in Pakistan on July 5, 2024. He was 74.

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh's top-ranked chess grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies mid-match

July 5, 2024

Bangladesh's top-ranked chess grandmaster Ziaur Rahman died Friday at the age of 50 after suffering a stroke and collapsing on his board in the middle of a national championship match, an official said. Bangladesh Chess Federation general secretary Shahab Uddin Shamim told AFP that Ziaur collapsed during his 12th round match of the championship against fellow grandmaster Enamul Hossain before he was declared dead at a hospital in the capital Dhaka.

SINGAPORE

Taxi driver, 73, collapse s & dies after giving statement for dispute with PHV driver in Dover

July 9, 2024

On Jun. 26 afternoon, a 73-year-old taxi driver, surnamed Lin, was caught in a dispute with a private hire vehicle (PHV) driver at a car park in Dover Crescent. After the police arrived, Lin suddenly collapsed to the ground while giving his statement, his daughter told Shin Min Daily News. Lin was subsequently conveyed to the hospital, where he passed away. Lin's daughter said that besides high blood pressure and asthma, her father was generally healthy and did not require long-term medication. Over the months preceding the incident, Lin did not show any symptoms of feeling unwell either.

No cause of death reported.

CHINA

Young man's death goes unnoticed for 30 hours in China internet cafe

July 3, 2024

In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old man was found dead at an internet cafe after staff mistook his lifeless body for someone sleeping. The man, who frequently visited the cafe, passed away during an extended gaming session, and his death went unnoticed for 30 hours. A café worker had tapped the man on the arm, expecting him to wake up, but found that his body was cold, and called the police, a South China Morning Post report said. "Based on the breakfast residuals left on the desk, he did not have lunch on June 2. He possibly died suddenly on the morning of June 2,” said a police officer, according to Jimu News.



Sudden deaths have been a recurring topic in Chinese media, with recent incidents including a 23-year-old migrant worker in Jiangsu province who died in his dormitory after working over 10 hours a day for a month, and a 19-year-old man who passed away immediately after consuming a cold drink following a basketball game in 2022.

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH KOREA

“Phantom Singer” vocalist Cho Min Woong has passed away

July 7, 2024

Tenor Cho Min Woong, best known for his appearance on the second season of JTBC‘s Phantom Singer program, has passed away at the age of 37. An exclusive report from SpoTV revealed that Cho was found dead in his home on June 29, 2024 (KST). Cho’s passing is reported to have been caused by a heart attack. Following his 2017 appearance on Phantom Singer 2, Cho remained active as a vocalist. His latest performance was in June 2024 at KBS‘s Open Concert.

JAPAN

Man passes away on Tokyo train, no one notices until nearly 12 hours and 650 kilometers later

July 3, 2024

It’s not at all uncommon to spot people sleeping on commuter trains in Japan. So, when a JR East train pulled into Odawara Station on the night of May 11 at about 7:35 p.m., the station worker tasked with checking the interior probably wasn’t surprised to see a man sitting motionless, even though everyone else had already gotten off the train. Looking closer, he saw that the man didn’t appear to be breathing. He found no pulse, and his attempt to resuscitate the man using a defibrillator proved unsuccessful, as he was already dead. The story gets even more shocking, though, as he had been on the train for nearly 12 hours, traveling back and forth on the line while deceased. The police have ruled out foul play, and the man ostensibly appearing to other passengers to have been sleeping suggests no visible physical injuries either.

No age or cause of death reported.

PHILIPPINES

Former NegOcc PSWDO head passes away

July 8, 2024

Bacolod City - Liane Garcia, the former head of the Negros Occidental Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, passed away on Saturday, July 6. Garcia, 60, succumbed to lung cancer.

AUSTRALIA

Australian YouTube star Pretty Pastel Please ‘dies unexpectedly ’ aged 30

July 5, 2024

The Australian YouTuber known as Pretty Pastel Please, has died unexpectedly, aged 30, according to a post shared on her Instagram account. The social media star, whose real name is Alex, built a successful following online with her travel clips, fashion hauls, and product reviews. A post shared on her Instagram account on Friday (5 July) said that her death was “sudden, unexpected, and devastating to all who knew her”.

No cause of death reported.

Former Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs rugby league cult hero Geoff ‘wildman’ Robinson dies aged 66

July 3, 2024

Rugby league icon Geoff Robinson has died suddenly. He was a fan favourite for many a year and a true entertainer. Robinson’s trademark shoulder-length black hair would fly as he charged into defenders and made crunching tackles for the Bulldogs between 1977 and 1984, before returning for a short stint in 1986. His courage endeared him to fans who used to chant his name during games. Robinson, who battled throat and tongue cancer for a number of years – is thought to have died from a heart attack. He spoke recently to 7NEWS chief NRL reporter Jelisa Apps about his work with charity organisation Heroes with Ability, a group that helps remove social barriers for Australians with varying degrees of disabilities.

Pontian community leader Peter Jasonides passes away in Melbourne

July 2, 2024

Prominent and much-loved Pontian community leader Peter Jasonides passed away today in Melbourne, Victoria. Mr Jasonides was unwell for the past few years and passed away at home this morning surrounding by his family. He is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Natole, and son George.

No age or cause of death reported.

From 2022: An intubated Peter Jasonides fighting COVID-19 from the ICU:

Loved ones mourn ‘beautiful’, ‘smart’ Perth toddler Aliyah as they await a cause of death

July 8, 2024

A Perth family is grieving the sudden loss of their “beautiful” and “smart” three-year-old girl, who died in hospital at the weekend. The little girl had been in and out of hospital in recent times. Three days after undergoing a successful tonsillectomy, she was taken to Perth Children’s Hospital with a fever and flu-like symptoms and tested positive for influenza A before being admitted. After two nights in hospital — showing improvements and being able to eat and drink — the hospital sent her home. But the next morning, Aliyah woke up suffering a medical episode. Ambulance paramedics performed CPR and she was rushed to Midland hospital. Two days later she was pronounced brain dead at PCH, and on Sunday, Aliyah passed away. Whether flu was the cause of her death is still unknown, with a coroner’s report to reveal what led to her passing in the coming days. But four people have died from influenza in WA this year, and respiratory experts say it is not the mild illness that many believe it is.

Mum-of-three dies after losing her battle with 'rare' cancer

July 8, 2024

Victoria - An Australian mother-of-three whose world was turned upside down after being diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in mid-January has sadly lost her battle. Olivia Renga passed away on June 27, leaving behind young daughters Neve, Wilkie and Elliot and her high school sweetheart Josh. The 33-year-old is remembered as a 'beautiful soul' and 'a true angel that has been taken far too soon'. Her body was riddled with neuroendocrine small cell carcinoma and was deemed 'rare and aggressive' because it's typically found in the lungs, not the liver. The couple from Ballarat were 'hoping for a miracle' while Olivia had chemotherapy treatment but unfortunately the worst occurred, leaving Josh a single father.

Olivia was told to 'go home and rest' after she went to hospital with headaches and blurred vision. Three weeks later she died - and her devastated family now wants answers

July 7, 2024

Brisbane - The family of a young mother who lost her unborn baby and was pronounced brain dead just days later have spoken about their crushing grief. Olivia Harlow, 25, died eight days after she lost the baby girl she and her devastated partner, Ryan Stephenson, named Adeline. In a series of events that have left her family mystified, Olivia went to Royal Brisbane Hospital suffering headaches and blurred vision. The mother-of-one, who was 34 weeks pregnant at the time, was told to go home and rest after tests came back clear. Stefanie Harlow, Olivia's sister-in-law, said two weeks later the mum-to-be realised Adeline wasn't moving and rushed back to hospital on June 16. 'They did a scan, bub had passed away,' Ms Harlow told Daily Mail Australia. After giving birth, Olivia stayed in hospital for a few nights before she was given a 'full bill of health' and discharged. However, just days later, she returned to hospital and told doctors she still wasn't feeling well and was suffering intense headaches. Olivia died just eight days after she lost her unborn baby.

No age or cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

A coach “died suddenly”:

Wellington school mourning sudden death of First XV coach Willie Leota

July 9, 2024

Wellington - Wellington’s St Patrick’s College, the oldest Catholic boys’ secondary school in New Zealand, is mourning the sudden death of greatly respected First XV coach Willie Leota, who was 46. “Our rugby community is devastated by the sudden passing today (Monday) of our 1st XV coach, Old Boy and great human Willie Leota,” a post on the school’s rugby Facebook page said. “Willie meant so much to the students, parents and supporters of our college. Our thoughts and prayers are with Willie’s whanau at this time. Rest well our friend.” The cause of death has not been made public.

Link

Note: All education professionals in NZ were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' from approximately November 2021 to April 2022.

Canterbury harness racing driver loses cancer battle

July 7, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Family, friends and industry leaders have paid tribute to top Canterbury harness racing driver Katie Cox after she lost her battle with lung cancer. Cox died yesterday, aged 34. The New Zealand Herald revealed last year that Cox had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer - one which primarily affects young female non-smokers. Initially, she thought nothing of the cough she developed in early September. At the time, Cox said she could count the number of times she had been to a doctor on one hand. Training and driving harness racing horses had kept her fit and healthy. But a cough stuck around, and by late September, she had developed chest pains, prompting her to go to the doctor. “ … I just thought I’ll go to the doctor and get some antibiotics,” Cox said in December last year. “When it showed my lung was a bit blocked, there was a possibility it could have just been a bit of grit or something off the track. It wasn’t until they did the CT scan and biopsy that we knew it was cancerous.”

Link

Dr Rachel Elizabeth Wood

July 2, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - The funeral service for Rachel, wife of Dr Paul Wood, will be held on Friday 5th July at 10.30 am.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link



Note: Wood is still registered with the Medical Council as an anesthetist (see below link) until 30 November 2024. Health professionals in NZ were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' from approximately November 2021 to September 2022.

Robyn Ann Skelton, 59

July 2, 2024

Waiheke Island, Auckland Robyn was known as an incredible woman, whose life will be remembered by many for her work founding and operating Mudbrick Vineyard on Waiheke. Many will have special memories of Robyn's kindness, loving nature, fearlessness and tenacity. When she spoke, people listened. Robyn's vision, her design skills and leadership helped grow Waiheke into the international destination it is today and the restaurant to be one of New Zealand's best. Robyn lost her battle with aggressive breast cancer and passed peacefully at her home in Park Point, Waiheke Island.

Link

Destiny Derose-Davey, 24

July 6, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Sadly passed away in the arms of her mother on July 3, 2024. Aged 24.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Ronald William "JR" Carter, 33

July 2, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Of Apiti. Passed away at his home on Sunday 30th June 2024, aged 33 years. A respected mate to his friends and to all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ross McChesney

July 2, 2024

Hokitika, West Coast - On June 27 at 3.16am, Ross lost his courageous battle to cancer at Grey Base hospital.

No age reported.

Link

Marie Patricia Johnston, 72

July 6, 2024

Papakura, Auckland - Aged 72 years. Passed away unexpectedly on 3rd July 2024 while on her afternoon walk at her home in Karaka.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glen William Marshall, 67

July 6, 2024

Wellington - Suddenly at home on Thursday, 4th July 2024, aged 67. Friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Niruben Ptel, 72

July 6, 2024

Wellington - On 4th July 2024, peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 72 years. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital, the Renal Service and Wellington Free Ambulance for their care and support of Niru. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Hospitals Foundation, Kidney Health New Zealand, and Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jane Densem, 65

July 6, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On July 3, 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by family, following a short illness, aged 65 years. Special thanks to all those who have provided care and support to Jane and her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judith Patricia (Judy) (nee Doole) Turner

July 6, 2024

Meadowbank, Auckland - Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on 2 July with her two daughters by her side. Judy was a real treasure, and she will be so missed by her family and friends.

No age reported.

Link

Elizabeth Anne "Lizzie" Oliver

July 6, 2024

Paraparaumu, Wellington - Passed away peacefully at home on 4th July 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Special thanks to Summerset Paraparaumu and Dr Bevan Telfar for their kindness and caring of Lizzie. "Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through & shines down on us". In lieu of flowers, donations to the White Matter Brain Cancer Trust.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas Walter Clayton

July 6, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - On the 29th June 2024, passed away so peacefully (sitting on his couch at home watching television) "how peaceful is that!!." Dougie with his cheeky personality and sharp wit will be missed so very much. Dougie is finally at peace and is now travelling on his new journey.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas James Barron (Tom) Speed

July 6, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - On 2 July at Auckland Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Vernon Rex "Luncheon" Lancaster

July 6, 2024

Paekakariki, Kapiti Coast - Passed away suddenly at his home (The firm).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Errol Thomas Tahiwi Raumati

July 6, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Errol died suddenly and peacefully on June 27, 2024. He died as a gentleman should and went to the Matariki stars. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John would be appreciated. Go Well, Big Man.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Agnes Cassells "Nanette" Wear

July 6, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On June 24, 2024, sadly passed away at Christchurch Hospital after a brief illness. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations to The Little Miracles Trust, which was instrumental in supporting Nanette's granddaughter, would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Neil Mark Adams

July 6, 2024

Nelson - Suddenly, late of Nelson.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Gordon "aka Robbie, Bob The Leg, Bobby Uncle" Hogan, 67

July 6, 2024

Wellington - On 27 June 2024, in Lower Hutt, Robbie went to play his bagpipes in the sky after an 18-month fight against cancer. Stoic and determined to the end. Donations to Te Omanga Hospice.

Link

Alexander Menzies "Sandy" Brown, 68

July 6, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - Born 23.09.1956 - Died 3.07.2024. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alexander (Sandy) Menzies Brown. Sandy passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a brave battle with cancer.

Link

Dianna Carol Wallis, 48

July 5, 2024

Te Kuiti, Waikato - Tragically taken from us on 22nd June.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter William Wilson, 66

July 5, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Died suddenly whilst doing a good deed on Friday 28 June 2024. Aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hiria Marina (formerly Pullen and formerly Hagevoort) Ahuriri, 61

July 4, 2024

Waikato - Suddenly on the 29th of June 2024, at home. Aged 61 years. Loved by all her extended whanau and the extended community. "Your memories are our treasured taonga"

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rodney Alexander (Rod) Moffat

July 4, 2024

Auckland - Our darling Rod died on Monday 1 July after a short illness. You are forever in our hearts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Elspeth Younie Sanson

July 4, 2024

Newtown, Wellington - Passed away peacefully on 29 June 2024, after a brief illness.



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lorraine Helen Griffiths, 69

July 4, 2024

Westport, West Coast - 9.7.1954 – 29.6.2024. Passed away peacefully at O'Conor Home on Saturday, June 29, 2024, surrounded by family, after a brave battle with cancer. #69 Forever. Many thanks to Vaughan Leigh and the amazing staff at O'Conor Home, also the wonderful oncology staff at Buller Medical, special mention to the orthopaedic ward at Christchurch Hospital, and the Westpac Helicopter team for getting her home.

Link

Delia Therese (Dee) Swney, 69

July 3, 2024

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully at her home after a short illness. A special thanks to the excellent and compassionate care given to Dee by all her medical team at Christchurch Hospital, especially to those in the Haematology and Oncology Departments.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Henry Arthur (Bill) Mules

July 3, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - The most loved, gentle and cheeky man, who was so strong until the bitter end when he passed away surrounded with family on 30th June 2024. As a family we have been so overwhelmed by the generosity, kindness and love shown to us during Bill's short illness and passing whilst in Waitakere hospital. We would like to thank all of the nurses and doctors who worked with Bill during his short stay and to ensure he was comfortable.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie Turner

July 3, 2024

Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 30 June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Winifred Mettrick

July 3, 2024

Wellington - Left us after a short illness, in Wellington Hospital on 30 June 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to St Vincent de Paul. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital Ward 5 and to everyone who has sent messages of support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Murray John Higinbottom

July 3, 2024

Temuka, Canterbury - Passed away, suddenly but peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on June 27, 2024, surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers donations to Temuka St Johns can be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kanti Parshot

July 3, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Florence Cholmondely (nee Smith) Somerville

July 2, 2024

Northcote, Auckland - Passed away peacefully on the 28th of June 2024, at North Shore Hospital, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Anne (Jenni) (nee Hogan) Wilson, 71

July 1, 2024

Taumarunui, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away on June 26, 2024. We are sad to say goodbye to our dearest wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and business associate Jennifer Anne Wilson, who left us first, suddenly and unexpectedly into the unknown last Wednesday evening.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Lee "Debbie" Wilson, 64

July 1, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on June 24, 2024, after a short illness, aged 64 years. "She will be dearly missed, rest in paradise mum, you'll always be loved."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eileen Mary (nee Slack) Jamieson

July 1, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Peacefully passed away on 24 June 2024, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Gray (Dickie) Mabin

July 1, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Died peacefully on 27 June 2024, at Somervale Care Home, after a short illness. A friend to many. He will be missed by all.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link