FRANCE

The mayor of Vaucouleurs, Francis Favé died of a heart attack at the age of 56

May 2, 2024

It's sad news, the town hall of Vaucouleurs (Meuse) announced on its Facebook page the death of the mayor of the town. Francis Favé died following a heart attack on Tuesday, April 30 in the afternoon, at the age of 56.

Le Port: a man dies following a heart attack

May 6, 2024

Reunion, France - Sad news. This Sunday a 72-year-old man died at Le Port. According to the first elements, the victim died following a cardiac malaise. The tragedy occurred around 12 p.m. The paramedics intervened to try to resuscitate him, to no avail. As a reminder, last Thursday, a driver had been the victim of discomfort at the wheel. Unfortunately, despite several minutes of heart massage, the driver unfortunately died.

Two cyclists “died suddenly”:

A 63-year-old cyclist dies of a heart attack in Polaincourt-et-Clairefontaine

May 3, 2024

A man in his sixties was found in cardiac arrest, alone, near his bicycle, around 16 p.m. this Sunday, May 5th. The motorized brigade of Vesoul, who was nearby, found him inanimate on the RD 434. The gendarmes practiced first aid gestures but failed to revive him. The man, born in 1961, was pronounced dead on the spot at 17:30, by the doctor. Given the age of the deceased, the Vesoul prosecutor's office wished to open an investigation. An autopsy will be carried out in the coming days to determine the exact causes of his death.

After a malaise, a cyclist dies in the Côtes-d'Armor

April 30, 2024

Tuesday morning, April 30, 2024, a 61-year-old man from Plouëc-du-Trieux (Côtes-d'Armor), died in Yvias, confirms Mayor Karine le Graet. "He died of a cardiac malaise," specifies the departmental fire and rescue service of the Côtes d'Armor. He was part of a group of amateur cyclists who came to travel the roads of the region. The paramedics, who arrived quickly on the spot, were unable to resuscitate him and found him dead.

Metz: victim of a cardiac arrest , a man dies in the hall of the station

April 29, 2024

A man died in a hall of the Metz station, Sunday, April 28, at around 15 p.m. The man was victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest. The emergency services were notified by travelers present on site. The defibrillator in the station was used but did not allow the victim to be resuscitated. Despite their intervention, the emergency services could not do anything, and the victim died at the scene.

No age reported.

Despite the intervention of passers-by, a man dies of cardiac arrest in the middle of the street in Vendée

April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, around 12:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest, in the middle of the street, in Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie (Vendée). Despite the intervention of passers-by and emergency services, the man died on the spot.

Montauban: Fatal discomfort for a 50-year-old man

May 4, 2024

Taken by a cardiac malaise, a 50-year-old man died this Saturday, May 4th at 14:30 p.m., on rue Armand Saintis in Montauban. The individual was the passenger of a car driven by a friend. With severe chest pains, the victim asked to get out of the vehicle to breathe better outside. He collapsed on the sidewalk. The firefighters and then the paramedics arrived very quickly (the Montauban hospital and the rescue center are located just one kilometer away), but the doctor was unable to resuscitate the man, who died at the scene.

Austin Peter Townsend, 71

April 30, 2024

Auckland - Passed away on April 23, 2024. Died suddenly at home in France after an illness. Much loved and sadly missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

BELGIUM

Patrick Paque, 64

May 3, 2024

Born in Sint-Truiden April 2, 1960, died unexpectedly in Hasselt, May 1, 2024, lovingly surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Andre Pauwels, 59

May 6, 2024

Born in Bornem, October 30, 1964, died unexpectedly in AZ Sint-Blasius Dendermonde, May 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Scheers, 69

May 6, 2024

Born in Londerzeel, September 10, 1954, died unexpectedly in Londerzeel Sint-Jozef, May 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bert Vanderhaeghe, 41

May 3, 2024

Born in Poperinge, June 4, 1982, suddenly taken from us in Yvoir, May 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Moyersoon, 28

May 3, 2024

Jason was born in Bruges on August 2, 1995, and died in Torhout on May 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Perrine Frognier, 29

May 3, 2024

Born in Arlon, March 1, 1995, and died there on May 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kurt Fiers, 52

May 3, 2024

Born in Lokeren, August 4, 1971, died there suddenly at home on May 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Noël Schroonbroodt, 68

May 2, 2024

Completely unexpectedly, Noël Schoonbroodt, husband of Lea Nouha, passed away on April 30. He was 68 years old. The funeral service takes place in a private circle.

No cause of death reported.

Peter De Visscher, 60

May 2, 2024

Born in Wilrijk, November 26, 1963, died suddenly at home in Breendonk, May 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Anneleen Wuestenberg, 48

May 2, 2024

Born in Leuven on February 26, 1976, died in Herent on May 1, 2024. Residence – Herent.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Van Der Donckt, 69

May 2, 2024

Born in Burst, November 18, 1954, died unexpectedly at home in Zichem, May 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Didier Berwaerts, 66

May 1, 2024

Born in Bertree, May 12, 1957, died unexpectedly at home April 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Joost Vanluchene, 69

May 1, 2024

Born in Tielt, March 28, 1955, died in Meulebeke, April 30, 2024.

A special thanks to the family doctor and the oncology department Sint Jozefshospitaal Izegem.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah De Bruycker, 45

April 30, 2024

Born in Wetteren, May 12, 1978. After a courageous battle, gently left us on April 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bjorn Clauw, 44

April 29, 2024

Born in Roeselare on January 13, 1980, and passed away unexpectedly in Houthulst on April 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Carlos Bral, 72

April 29, 2024

Born in Sleidinge, July 12, 1951. Died suddenly at home in Ertvelde, with his family present, on April 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Cindy De Candt, 48

April 29, 2024

Cindy was born in Bruges on April 28, 1975, and died in Ghent on April 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Meeus, 33

April 29, 2024

Despite her positive attitude and enormous fighting spirit she has not been able to win this unfair battle at home. Born in Sint-Niklaas on May 16, 1990, and died in Rupelmonde on April 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Andre Verhelst, 69

April 29, 2024

Born in Boom, December 7, 1953, died suddenly at home, April 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gino Gabriel, 53

April 29, 2024

Born in Eeklo, April 21, 1971, died unexpectedly at his home in Waarschoot, April 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Katia Duprez, 61

April 29, 2024

Born in Kortrijk, May 27, 1962, died in Kortrijk, April 28, 2024.

Special thanks to the oncology department of AZ Groeninge Kortrijk

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 28:

Luc Blauwblomme, 58

April 28, 2024

Born in Zwevegem on January 25, 1966, and died in Kortrijk on April 27, 2024. Our sincere condolences on the unexpected death of Luc.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Frans De Groot passes away at 54

April 29, 2024

We were saddened to hear that our esteemed colleague Frans de Groot passed away unexpectedly last Friday. Frans is 54 years old. He has been employed by the University of Twente for more than sixteen years. He worked as a very enthusiastic theater technician at the Vrijhof, and he has made many cultural performances and activities of associations and professionals possible.

No cause of death reported.

Peter van der Loo died unexpectedly at 58

April 30, 2024

It was with great dismay that we received the sad news on Monday, April 29, that our colleague Peter van der Loo had passed away very unexpectedly. Peter is 58 years old. He leaves a great void with his family, but also with us as his colleagues. Peter was also active for many years at various levels at the KNZB, in the region, at his association and as a water polo referee. His death is also a great loss within the refereeing corps.

No cause of death reported.

Closure of Village Hall until April 28, 2024, due to death of Toon Hartgers

April 16, 2024

We are sad to announce that our valued tenant, Toon Hartgers, passed away unexpectedly last Saturday. This loss leaves us all with great sadness. Attached you will find the funeral card with details about the funeral. We hope that many of you will find the opportunity to say goodbye and pay your last respects to Toon Hartgers.

No age or cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Marc Reinhard, lead singer of azTon, has passed away at the age of 51

May 1, 2024

"It is with disbelief, incomprehension, and bewilderment that we have to announce the surprising death of our friend and lead singer Marc Reinhard. Last weekend, at the age of 51, he left us completely by surprise and far too early." This is what the bandmates of azTon write on their website about the death of the singer.

No cause of death reported.

Ansbach original Thomas Fitzthum has passed away

May 3, 2024

Writer, game inventor, bandleader, sculpturist, cartoonist, cabaret artist, action and performance artist, founder of the garden publishing house, co-founder of the Universal Love Commune and so much more. The Ansbach original Thomas Fitzthum died unexpectedly on April 25, 2024, at the age of 65. Influenced by his Christian faith, and the peace and environmental movement, he worked in many different ways.

No cause of death reported.

Baron Andreas von Hünefeld, lord of the Oberlichtenau castle, suddenly passed away

June 5, 2024

The owner of the Baroque castle Oberlichtenau suddenly passed away. Baron Andreas von Hünefeld still had a lot in mind with the castle in Oberlichtenau. "He was suddenly torn out of life, in the middle of work," says his wife Daniela von Hünefeld. Many residents of Oberlichtenau, friends and companions of the lord of the castle, are dismayed and show deep sympathy with his family. The baron was only 62 years old.

No cause of death reported.

A well-known cattle breeder has passed away

May 1, 2024

Albert Bachmann [left] lived for cattle breeding, and successfully participated with his cows in national and international shows. He has been represented at European shows four times, once with the junior champion Red Holstein. On Monday, Albert Bachmann passed away at the age of 67 as a result of his illness. About a year ago, he received a cancer diagnosis.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Mourning for René Neumeister: Well-known Greifswald lawyer and speaker at boxing matches has died

May 4, 2024

René Neumeister, a well-known lawyer from Greifswald, was the public defender of one of the two defendants in the murder case of Maria K. from Zinnowitz in 2019. Now he has died at the age of 57 after a short serious illness. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Artists, teachers and village spokesman: Viechtach mourns Henning Pfingst

May 3, 2024

Popular with his students, appreciated by his colleagues, and highly regarded in the village community of Rannersdorf – that was Henning Pfingst. The 59-year-old from Viechtach died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday two weeks ago.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

The parish of Maria Rosenkranzkönigin mourns for Pastor Wolfgang Lehmann

May 1, 2024

On April 8, our parish vicar Wolfgang Lehmann (68) died suddenly and unexpectedly. He leaves a great human and pastoral gap in our parish. He was ordained a priest in 2003. Most recently, he was the pastor of the former St. Benedict parish for almost 20 years and has been the parish vicar of the Maria Rosenkranzkönigin Parish, which was newly founded from the merger of the two parishes, since 2023. Now the Lord called him home in the morning hours of April 8th.

No cause of death reported.

Sexton and caretaker Willi Ludwig has died

May 1, 2024

The Dean's Office and the city church community mourn for Willi Ludwig, who died suddenly on the night of April 29. He turned 68 years old. Our sympathy goes to his wife Maria and his whole family. Willi Ludwig was employed as a janitor in the Dean's Office for ten years, from 2010 until his retirement.

No cause of death reported.

Colleague Silvia Marx died on April 24, 2024

April 29, 2024

Our colleague and friend Silvia Marx (67) passed away on April 24, 2024, after a serious illness. Through her volunteer work in the parish and the housekeeper of her local pastor, the desire grew in her to get even more involved in the church with her strength and her actions. So in 1982 Silvia began her studies at the Magdeburg Pastoral Assistants Seminar. In the fall of 2022, she received a cancer diagnosis with the worst prognosis. In an admirable way, Silvia has accepted and borne her illness. She courageously refused any therapy. After an unexpectedly long period of illness, which also put a lot of strain on her in the end, she fell asleep peacefully at the hospice in Torgau on April 24, 2024.

Furniture visionary Michael Eck died : what will become of the "laundry" now?

May 2, 2024

Michael Eck was perhaps the most creative furniture dealer in Germany: the entrepreneur and visionary designed many products in the "Laundry" in the City North himself, celebrities were also among his customers. Now the 71-year-old has died unexpectedly. And the employees are wondering how things are going with the company. Recently, sales have fallen dramatically, the future is uncertain.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Heiko Saller died suddenly

May 3, 2024

Suddenly and unexpectedly, Heiko Saller died on April 19 at the age of 55. Through his father, football teacher Richard Saller, the passion for football was already instilled in him, so that from an early age he played football at his hometown club in Tauberrettersheim. He repeatedly achieved the award of the top scorer, and even after two decades as an active player, he continued to remain loyal to the club, and led the team to many successes as a coach.

No cause of death reported.

A handball player “died suddenly”:

René Thomas has died at the age of 57

May 4, 2024

René Thomas was part of the HSC Bad Neustadt team in 1991, which initiated the club's most successful sporting period with its promotion to the Regionalliga. René Thomas died unexpectedly on April 20 at the age of 57. In the 1990s, he was involved as a goalkeeper in the two biggest successes of the handball players of the HSC Bad Neustadt.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for Paul Rothe

May 3, 2024

On April 22, 2024, our dear friend, work colleague, and companion Paul Rothe passed away completely surprisingly. Paul was only 43 years old. He leaves behind a wife and two children. Paul was a trade unionist with heart and soul. He described himself as a radical humanist, which was felt in many places of his work and will be for a long time. With a lot of passion and commitment, Paul fought for and with his colleagues, so that self-confident works councils and employees can push through their interests.

No cause of death reported.

Student (17) dies in physical education class

May 2, 2024

At around half past 10, the student of the vocational School Ludwigshafen just fell over, and could no longer be resuscitated. A spokesman of the police said: "We are investigating a suspicion of possible pre-existing conditions.“ According to the police, the student died without outside influence, and the physical education was not particularly intense. The public prosecutor's office is now examining whether an autopsy should be performed.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Hundreds say goodbye to suddenly deceased footballer (26)

May 1, 2024

The sudden death of the only 26-year-old Augin Bakir has not only deeply shaken the Aramaic community in Gütersloh, but also many athletes and football clubs throughout the district area. His surprising demise has triggered a wave of grief and dismay that extends beyond the borders of his own club. On Sunday, during the football club's home match against Aramäer Harsewinkel (2:2), a funeral congregation of about 400 people gathered around the artificial grass field to commemorate the late Bakir. In a moving ceremony, the association presented Bakir's family not only with a photo collage, but also with a jersey flocked with his name.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies at party on the night of May

May 2, 2024

A death occurred at a celebration on the night of Wednesday, May 1, in Großkugel, as the police report. A 66-year-old woman had to be resuscitated by the emergency services at the celebration. Nevertheless, she still died on the spot, it is said. Police have begun an investigation into the cause of death.

A pro diver “died suddenly”:

Professional diver dies two days after emergency in the Rhine

April 30, 2024

Two days after an accident in the Rhine near Kappel-Grafenhausen, a professional diver has died. He died in a hospital on Friday, police said. It was initially unclear whether technical problems or a medical cause led to the accident, according to a spokesman on Tuesday. The water police started the investigation. The 60-year-old professional diver had carried out cleaning work on the gate of an inlet structure on Wednesday, which drains water into a polder during floods. At first, he was still communicating via voice radio. When he stopped responding, rescue measures were initiated. Rescuers found the diver a little later and brought him to shore.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Bad accident on highway: man and dog dead

May 4, 2024

As a police spokeswoman said, the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon at about 16.40 clock, on the A23 between Hohenfelde and Horst. The 62-year-old Mercedes driver was on his way to Hamburg when he suffered a medical emergency. He then lost control of his car and bumped a red Fiat. The man died - whether due to the medical emergency or because of his injuries, which he suffered in the accident, is still unclear. His wife, who was sitting in the passenger seat, as well as two people from the other car were slightly injured. They were taken to a hospital. A rescue helicopter was also deployed. In addition, a dog that was transported in one of the two cars was killed in the accident.

No cause of death reported.

Woman suffers medical emergency at the wheel on A64 - emergency doctor can only determine death

May 6, 2024

At about 06.15 o'clock on Monday morning (May 6, 2024) there was a traffic accident in the transition from the A64 to the L151 in the direction of Hermeskeil. According to the police, witnesses reported that a Renault Twingo veered off the road to the right and drove into the embankment there. It turned out that the 48-year-old driver may have lost control of her vehicle due to a medical emergency. The emergency doctor could only determine the death of the woman.

No cause of death reported.

Medical emergency ends tragically

April 30, 2024

According to the current state of police investigation, a 53-year-old was driving the Mühlenweg with her passenger car when she veered off the road for an unknown reason and collided with a power pole. The resuscitation measures on site were unsuccessful, and the person involved in the accident died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Sant'Antioco, fatal bicycle excursion: he collapse s and dies in front of his wife

April 30, 2024

Tragic ending of a cycling excursion for a 73-year-old German tourist. After traveling several kilometres, he feels ill, falls from his bicycle, and dies. It happened around 12 in the tourist resort of Maladroxia, in Sant'Antioco, where during a bicycle excursion, in the company of his wife, he suddenly lost control of the bicycle and fell to the ground, hitting his head. The 118 ambulances, and air ambulance, came to his aid. They tried to resuscitate him for some time, unfortunately to no avail. The illness could be traced back to a heart disease from which the German tourist apparently had been suffering for some time. He couldn't resist the idea of a bike ride to admire the beauty of the island.

AUSTRIA

An art critic “died suddenly”:

Marina Vishmidt passed away unexpectedly

April 29, 2024

Marina Vishmidt was an American writer, editor, and critic. She taught at the Center for Cultural Studies at Goldsmiths, University of London in the MA program Culture Industry, and for a long period of years also Art Theory in the MA Art Praxis at the Dutch Art Institute in Arnhem. She was currently a professor at the Iniversität für Angewandte Kunst in Vienna. Her research mainly concerned the relationship between art, value, and labor.

No age or cause of death reported.

Great sadness for football chairman: " Suddenly and unexpectedly passed away "

May 3, 2024

The Carinthian football family mourns for Günter Liegl. The chairman of SV Hirter Kraig recently passed away at the age of 61. During a tennis camp in Croatia, the entrepreneur Günter Liegl died suddenly and unexpectedly. He has been involved as chairman of SV Hirter Kraig since 2019.

No cause of death reported.

ICELAND

Jón Thornsteinsson, 73

May 5, 2024

Yesterday we received the sad news that Jón (Nonni) Þorsteinsson (Thornsteinsson) passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73. The Icelandic tenor was born in Ólafsfjörður in 1951 and started his musical life at an early age with flute and piano lessons. After a short career as a nurse, his talent for singing was discovered and he made singing his life. Initially he studied in Iceland, followed by studies in Denmark and Italy, and in 1980 he came to the Netherlands. In recent years, Jon returned to his hometown of Ólafsfjörður in Iceland.

No cause of death reported.

NORWAY

Ice hockey player Alexander Reichenberg dies at 31

May 5, 2024

Reichenberg was one of Lillehammer Ice Hockey Club's greatest profiles. He also played for the Norwegian national team. It is currently unclear what is the cause of the death. The club writes that Reichenberg, after a good season, had received well-deserved attention from several major clubs in Norway and abroad. He had also been offered to continue in Lillehammer but was considering whether to start a pro life abroad.

DENMARK

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Peter Brøgger Christensen, 69

May 2, 2024

It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to our colleague Peter Brøgger Christensen. During his years at the Department of Neurology, Peter was the attending physician in the Movement Disorders Outpatient Clinic, where he took care of the North Jutland patients with movement disorders in the best possible way. He was also responsible for the neuro-oncology area and was part of the hospital's neuro-oncology team. He was particularly well liked by the patients. On his skiing holiday in March, he fell ill with pneumonia, which is why he had to be hospitalized. Unfortunately, after an initial improvement, it got worse.

Nanna Helena Flyger Wienholtz, 35

April 29, 2024

Nanna has passed away far too soon. Nanna was born in Næstved, grew up in Hvide Sande and spent her youth in Aarhus, where she started at Aarhus University in 2007. First with a bachelor's degree in molecular medicine before she switched to medical school in 2011. Nanna met her husband, Jakob, at Vilh. Kiers Kollegiet and in 2019 the couple became a family with their son Aksel. Shortly afterwards, Nanna was unfortunately diagnosed with breast cancer. Nanna fought to get better and lived 4.5 years with a tough course of cancer, where despite challenges, she maintained her job as a doctor. Nanna had a fantastic and experience-rich life, a life she never finished. We are grateful for the time we have had in her company. Honored be Nanna's memory. The memories live on.

Carsten Bech Christensen, 69

May 5, 2024

Way too soon, we have lost our beloved Carsten Bech Christensen. May 3, 2024 - 69 years old. Suggests donation for cancer association instead of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Everyone's Henrik Kondi Nielsen, 52

May 4, 2024

Everyone's Henrik Kondi Nielsen has found peace. April 25, 2024 - 52 years old. According to a short words of remembrance Henrik Kondi Nielsen had “been struggling with illness in recent years, and just as things looked their brightest, he was hit again.”

No cause of death reported.

Gitte Søgaard Christensen, 66

May 4, 2024

My beloved wife, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, and maternal grandmother Gitte Søgaard Christensen has suddenly been torn from us. 'You will always be in our hearts'. April 30, 2024 - 66 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Henry Christensen, 57

May 4, 2024

My life partner and beloved husband, accountant Henry Christensen, has after a long illness unexpectedly passed peacefully away, by my side, on a beautiful spring evening. 'Thank you - just thank you'. May 2, 2024 - 57 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Sven Grønhøj, 65

May 1, 2024

My beloved husband, our dear father, father-in-law, and paternal grandfather Sven Grønhøj has peacefully passed away after a short illness. April 24, 2024 - 65 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Elisabeth Bang, "Lisbeth", 69

May 1, 2024

Our highly beloved mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law Elisabeth Bang, "Lisbeth", has suddenly been taken from us. April 25, 2024 - 69 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Conni-Lolita Kristensen, 60

May 1, 2024

My beloved wife, Conni-Lolita Kristensen, has found peace. April 25, 2024 - 60 years old. Suggests donation for cancer association instead of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Hanne Stærke Hansen, 68

May 1, 2024

Our beloved mother, maternal grandmother, and life partner Hanne Stærke Hansen has lost the battle after a short illness. April 25, 2024 - 68 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Bo Arkalo Thomsen, 56

May 1, 2024

My beloved husband, our dear father, father-in-law, son, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle Bo Arkalo Thomsen has suddenly been taken from us on 21 April 2024 - 56 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Elvira Meng Emanuel Dyrholm, 13 days

May 1, 2024

Our beloved little daughter and the whole family's Elvira Meng Emanuel Dyrholm passed away far too soon in our arms. 'Forever loved and missed'. April 23, 2024 - 13 days.

No cause of death reported.

Steen Kjeld Bach Pedersen, 61

May 1, 2024

My beloved husband, my dear father Steen Kjeld Bach Pedersen has peacefully passed away after a short illness. 'Highly loved, deeply missed'. April 29, 2024 - 61 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Lars Bering Aasted, 71

May 1, 2024

My beloved husband, our beloved father, father-in-law, maternal grandfather, and paternal grandfather Lars Bering Aasted April 2024 has peacefully passed away after a short illness. April 30, 2024 - 71 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Helga Harder, 75

April 30, 2024

Our beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother Helga Harder has suddenly been taken from us. April 26, 2024 - 75 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Margrethe Kirstine Møllegaard, 68/69

April 30, 2024

My beloved wife, mother, and sister Margrethe Kirstine Møllegaard has suddenly passed away. April 27, 2024 - 68/69 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Søren Søhus, 72

April 30, 2024

In deep sorrow we have suddenly lost my beloved husband, our dear father, father-in-law, and grandfather Søren Søhus. April 27, 2024 - 72 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Vita Poulsen, 73

April 30, 2024

My highly beloved wife. Our beloved mother, mother-in-law, paternal grandmother, and maternal grandmother Vita Poulsen has suddenly been torn from us. April 29, 2024 - 73 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Jes Højris Hansen, 61

April 30, 2024

Our Dear Jes Højris Hansen has said goodbye to life in the fight against cancer. 'The price of love is great'. April 29, 2024 - 61 years old.

Linda Marcussen, 68

April 29, 2024

My dear wife, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, maternal grandmother, and paternal grandmother Linda Marcussen has suddenly passed away. April 26, 2024 - 68 years old.

No cause of death reported.

CZECH REPUBLIC

An actress “died suddenly”:

Actress Simona Postlerová died unexpectedly at the age of 59

May 5, 2024

Actress and dubbing artist Simona Postlerová died at the age of 59. The sad news was announced by the Two Heart Foundation, of which she was the patron. According to information from the website Blesk.cz, the actress died in her apartment in Prague's Vinohrady. The police confirmed at the scene that it was an accidental death. According to the newspaper Blesk, the police and rescuers arrived at the house where Postler's apartment is located around one o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday. "At the indicated address, we intervened in the natural death of a woman, it was not a case of someone else's fault," the spokesman for the Prague rescue service, Richard Hrdina, told the website.

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Ivan Novosad, commander of the Požeština Fire Brigade, died suddenly at the age of 41

May 1, 2024

"Sad and somewhat shocking news hit the Požega fire department. Ivan Novosad died suddenly at the age of 41. Ivan held the post of commander of the Požeština area fire brigade and commander of the Požega-Slavonia County Public Fire Brigade, and was also the secretary of DVD Pleternica, and a fire judge.

No cause of death reported.

MALTA

Former Valletta FC and Sliema Wanderers legend Danilo Doncic dies, aged 54

May 1, 2024

Maltese football was shocked by the news on Wednesday that former Valletta and Sliema Wanderers striker Danilo Doncic passed away, aged 54. Reports in Bulgarian media said that Doncic died of a heart attack after having health problems for the past few months. The body of the prolific goal scorer was found lifeless in his apartment in the Bulgarian capital. Doncic has been in Bulgaria for the past few months as he was the coach of Lokomotiv Sofia. He stepped from his job last week.

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Three lawmakers “died suddenly”:

Ildefonso Dell'Olmo dies at 67

May 1, 2024

Ildefonso Dell'Olmo, historic leader of the Andalusian Party (PA) in Malaga, died at the age of 67 in the early hours of this May 1 at the Quirón hospital in the capital, where he had been admitted for a few days due to a bacterial disease that has become more complicated in recent days, as confirmed by sources consulted by this newspaper. In addition to his passion for politics, Ildefonso Dell'Olmo was a lover of the brotherhoods, where he participated in the radio broadcasts of the Holy Week program on Canal Sur Radio 'Bajo Palio'.

Fran López, promoter of LGBTi policies in the PSOE of Seville, dies suddenly

May 5, 2024

This Saturday the death of Fran López, great promoter of the LGTBI group of the PSOE of Andalusia and first LGTBI secretary of the Sevillian socialists, became known. Carla Antonelli, who remembers her past with Fran López within the party, has also mourned his death: "This morning Fran López died suddenly, with less than 50 years." As ABC has been able to ascertain, his remains will be transferred to the San Jerónimo mortuary after the mandatory autopsy has been performed, although it is, apparently, a death by heart attack.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Ibán Uriarte, lawyer and former councilor, dies

April 30, 2024

The lawyer Ibán Uriarte, specialized in labor law and with more than 25 years of experience in the profession, died this Monday at his home in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, at the age of 49. He was a pioneer in promoting lawsuits to force banks to pay the Property and Real Estate Tax. He also had his political stage and served as a counselor of the Popular Party in the Cabildo of Gran Canaria in the mandate from 2007 to 2011.

No cause of death reported.

A 12-year-old girl fell dead at the gate of her high school after suffering an epilepsy attack

April 30, 2024

A teenager died early Monday afternoon after suffering an epilepsy attack after leaving the high school where she was studying. As it has transpired, once the school day was over, the girl fell dead in front of the Antonio de Ulloa school. Despite the intervention of the health services, nothing could be done to save her life.

A young journalism student dies suddenly at university

May 2, 2024

A 21-year-old man has lost his life this morning after collapsing at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the University of Valladolid. The victim was studying the second year of his Journalism Degree. Apparently, the young man had collapsed during a class after suffering a possible epileptic seizure. The local agents were the first to arrive at the faculty and began to perform the relevant resuscitation maneuvers. When the paramedics arrived a few minutes later, the young man was still unconscious. Although they continued with the cardiac massages, they could not do anything to save his life.

Cyclist dies after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest in Argamasilla de Alba

April 30, 2024

A cyclist lost his life this Tuesday after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest at kilometer 6 of the CM-3115, near the Ciudad Real town of Argamasilla de Alba (Ciudad Real).

No age reported.

