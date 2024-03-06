UNITED STATES

Mark Dodson, famous for ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Gremlins,’ dead at 64 after suffering ‘massive heart attack ’

March 3, 2024

Voice actor Mark Dodson, known for bringing iconic characters in the “Star Wars” franchise and “Gremlins” to life, died at 64. He suffered a “massive heart attack” while sleeping, Dodson’s daughter Ciara told TMZ Sunday. The actor checked into a hotel in Evansville, Indiana, where he was expected to appear at Horror Con. The convention posted a tribute to Facebook in the wake of Dodson’s passing.

Richard Lewis, comedian and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star, dies at 76

February 28, 2024

Richard Lewis, the stand-up comedian who also starred alongside Larry David in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” died Tuesday night at his Los Angeles home due to a heart attack, Variety has confirmed. He was 76. Lewis announced last April he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and was retiring from stand-up comedy. He most recently appeared in Season 12 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” currently airing on HBO. In 2021, Lewis announced he would not appear in Season 11 of “Curb” in order to recover from three surgeries.

Actor Buddy Duress Has Died

February 27, 2024

Actor Buddy Duress, known for portraying Ray in 2017's Good Time opposite Robert Pattinson, has died. Filmmaker Jay Karales, who directed Duress in his film Mass State Lottery, confirmed the actor's passing on Friday on X (formerly Twitter), remembering him as "an absolute treasure" who "brought a certain authenticity and charisma to the screen that you just don't see anymore." Duress' cause of death was not disclosed.

No cause of death reported.

Lynda Gravátt, esteemed New York stage actress, dies at 76

February 27, 2024

Lynda Gravátt, the Harlem-born actress who starred on New York stages in such productions as 45 Seconds From Broadway, Doubt, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Old Settler and Intimate Apparel, has died. She was 76. Gravátt died Friday at a hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, her son David Gravátt told The Hollywood Reporter.

No cause of death reported.

Mad Men actor Eddie Driscoll dead at 60

February 27, 2024

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a journeyman actor. Eddie Driscoll [left], known for his minor roles in Mad Men, Sex and the City and Entourage, died on Dec. 15, his longtime friend confirmed. He was 60. "It got tough there at the end, but he was a trooper," friend Jimmy Palumbo told People Feb. 27. "He hung on as long as he could." Jimmy further shared that Eddie, who had been battling stomach cancer, died in Los Angeles after suffering a saddle pulmonary embolism, or a clot that obstructs blood flow to the lungs.

White Christmas star Anne Whitfield dies in ‘ unexpected incident’ aged 85

March 1, 2024

White Christmas star Anne Whitfield has died aged 85, her family have shared. Whitfield played Susan Waverly, the grand-daughter of Captain Bob Wallace, in the 1954 film featuring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney. Her death comes following an “unexpected incident” during a walk in her neighbourhood in Washington. Family have released a statement confirming that the actor passed away on 15 February surrounded by her family at a hospital in Yakima, Washington, following the event. After starring in White Christmas she went on to have a successful career in television starring in episodes of Manhunt, The Untouchables and The Six Million Dollar Man, among others.

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Royals infielder U.L. Washington dies at 70 after battle with cancer

March 4, 2024

Longtime Kansas City Royals infielder U.L. Washington, who helped lead the franchise to its first AL pennant and is perhaps best known for his trademark toothpick, died on Sunday, the team announced. Washington, who had been battling cancer, was 70.

Former Pirates World Series-winning catcher Ed Ott dies at 72

March 3, 2024

Ed Ott, a catcher on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ last World Series-winning team, has died. He was 72. Ott died Sunday in Danville, Pa. A cause of death was not provided but he had been in ill health in recent years. Ott was confined to a wheelchair last August when he visited PNC Park for the induction of former teammate Kent Tekulve into the Pirates Hall of Fame.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Demery, Pitcher on 2 Pirates Division Winners, Passes Away

February 29, 2024

Bakersfield, California - Larry Demery, who pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1974-77, passed away on February 20 at age 70. For his career, the right-hander was 29-23 with a 3.72 ERA. He is the third former Pirates pitcher to pass in recent days, after Al McBean on January 31 and José DeLeón last Sunday.

No cause of death reported.

Star Michigan Football Player Dies at 33 After Secret Health Battle

February 28, 2024

Former University of Michigan football star Craig Roh, 33, died on Monday after a secret battle with stage IV colon cancer, his wife has revealed. Chelsea Roh, announced his death on X , formerly Twitter, saying her husband was diagnosed in August 2022 but wanted to keep the devastating news private. Roh joined the University of Michigan in 2008 and was ranked the No. 7 defensive end in the nation.

Presley Carson Woods, former footballer of the Honduran national team, dies

February 28, 2024

Former Honduran player Presley Carson Woods died on Wednesday at the age of 55, after suffering a heart attack. Carson Woods, originally from Roatan island, died in the city of Atlanta, United States, where he resided. The island striker spent most of his career at Football Club Motagua, where he is remembered and scored 25 goals. Presley Carson Woods was an international with the Honduran National Team, he was part of the process to the 1998 World Cup in France.

Brit Turner dead at 57: Blackberry Smoke drummer passes away after battle with cancer

March 4, 2024

Brit Turner, drummer with American rock band Blackberry Smoke, has died at the age of 57, the band confirmed on Monday (March 4) via social media. Turner - who was a founding member of the group - sadly passed away after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. The band shared the news on social media platform X - formerly Twitter - on Monday morning. The statement reads: “Brit has battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day." Turner and his brother Richard founded Blackberry Smoke in 2000, following a brief stint in the thrash metal band Nihilist. The pair hooked up with fellow Atlanta musicians Charlie Starr and Paul Jackson to form the country rock band.

American singer and TikTokker Cat Janice has died at the age of 31 from cancer .

March 1, 2024

Cat, whose real name is Catherine Ipsan, was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare but malignant cancer, in March 2022. She had surgery and received both chemotherapy and radiation. That seemed to help, because after a few months she was declared cancer-free. But unfortunately that was short-lived. In June 2023, the disease returned in her lungs. The singer started writing and producing music as a teenager, which she launched in her twenties. At the beginning of this year, she released the song 'Dance You Outta My Head' from the hospice, the rights of which she transferred to her 7-year-old son.

William James "BJ" Edwards III, 47

February 28, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - William James "BJ" Edwards III passed away on January 25, 2024, in Santa Monica, CA. William began his musical career at 19 years old when he opened for Taj Mahal at The House of Blues in Boston. In the subsequent decades, he crafted a diverse body of work with numerous Grammy award-winning artists. He was fluent in many instruments, including guitar, harmonica, and keys, making him a coveted collaborator. He was committed to mentoring young talent and transformed his studio on McCadden Place into a fixture of the Hollywood music scene.

No cause of death reported.

NASCAR team manager Greg Moore passes at 67: racing world in shock

February 29, 2024

The motorsports community mourns the loss of NASCAR Team Manager Greg Moore, who passed away at the age of 67. Moore’s expertise and leadership at Bud Moore Engineering left an indelible mark on the racing world. As tributes pour in, fans and colleagues alike reflect on Moore’s significant contributions to NASCAR. His legacy transcends the racetrack, shaping the sport for generations to come. The unexpected news of Moore’s passing has left many in shock, sparking a wave of remembrance and celebration of his impactful career.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Miller's servant heart left giant impact on Arkansas basketball landscape

February 29, 2024

As I sat in my chair trying to gather thoughts from the already unpleasant Tuesday I had endured, my phone lit up at 5:37 p.m. Frustration immediately turned to devastation and shock I did not know I could feel when I read the text message that said Kevin Miller, one of my very best friends, had suddenly passed away of a heart attack while vacationing in Miami, Fla. He was a little over a month away from his 44th birthday. Whether or not you ever met him, if you followed anything related to basketball in Arkansas, then you now who Kevin, or "Big Miller" as many knew him, is. To me, he was a lot of things, but mostly Kev. From recording games throughout the Arkansas prep basketball season, to following AAU teams during various circuits, to making calls to help get kids recruited – Kev did it all.

NFL Running Back Announces Death Of His Newborn Son

February 28, 2024

Former NFL running back Giovani Bernard had tragic news to share with the world this Wednesday. Bernard, 32, revealed on Instagram that his newborn son passed away. He posted a heartfelt message for his wife and newborn son. Gabriel was the second child that Giovani and Chloe Bernard had together. Their first child, Julian, was born in 2021. NFL fans are keeping the Bernard family in their thoughts and prayers this week.

No cause of death reported.

Stacy Wakefield, wife of late former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, dies of pancreatic cancer

February 28, 2024

Stacy Wakefield, the wife of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, died Wednesday of pancreatic cancer, the Red Sox announced. “It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts,” the family said in a statement.



No age reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Texas Rangers coach Hector Ortiz dies at 54 after long battle with cancer

February 28, 2024

Hector Ortiz, who spent the past 18 years as a manager and coach in the Texas Rangers organization, died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 54. The Rangers said Ortiz died at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, not far from the club's spring training home in the suburb of Surprise. The former catcher played 18 professional seasons from 1988-2005, appearing in 93 major league games with Kansas City and seven with the Rangers. Ortiz was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1988.

Link

Virgil (Mike Jones) passes away at age 61

February 28, 2024

The former WWE/WCW star died in the hospital on Wednesday. He was 61. Best known to pro wrestling fans as Virgil, Mike Jones had been hospitalized due to recent health issues. Jones was diagnosed with dementia in 2022 and also had two minor strokes. Pittsburgh-area referee Mark Charles III announced Jones’ passing and asked for prayers for Jones and his family at this time.

No cause of death reported.

A media exec “died suddenly”:

Texas has lost a public media titan. TPR’s President and CEO Joyce Slocum dies at 66

March 4, 2024

San Antonio, TX - Joyce Slocum, who led both NPR and Texas Public Radio into a new era for public media, died Sunday, March 3, from complications of colon cancer. She was 66. Slocum passed away in San Antonio surrounded by family and loved ones. Colleagues remembered her as a successful lawyer and media executive who used her intelligence and principles as a moral force to shepherd news organizations through turbulent times.

A radio announcer “died suddenly”:

Longtime Oregon Ducks radio announcer Terry Jonz dead at 70

February 27, 2024

Eugene Ore. - Terry Jonz, who has been the voice of Oregon women’s basketball since 2005 and a longtime local radio personality, passed away on February 20, according to the university. Jonz passed away surrounded by family after a nearly year-long battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to the university. He was 70.

Two writers “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 21:

Waterville science fiction author whose career spanned genres and universes dies at 73

February 21, 2024

Steve Miller, an award-winning science fiction writer best known for the near-boundless universes and complex characters he created with his wife, died Tuesday at his home in Waterville [ME]. Miller’s death was announced in a social media post by his wife, Sharon Lee, who did not specify a cause of death, but wrote that Miller was found “on the floor, unconscious, and not breathing” after he had told her he was heading out for a walk. He was 73. While Miller is known in the science fiction community for the hundreds of stories he and Lee wrote together, he is best remembered for having co-authored the Liaden Universe, a series that now includes 25 books described as “space operas,” with stories emphasizing the interpersonal connections between characters, human or otherwise, within vast literary universes.

Jaime Lee Moyer Found Deceased

March 1, 2024

Jaime Lee Moyer was discovered deceased on February 29, 2024, apparently of natural causes. Her friends C.C. Finlay & Rae Carson organized a wellness check with the East Lansing, MI, police after failing to hear from Moyer for more than ten days, and officers found her deceased at home. She began publishing in 2013 with Delia’s Shadow (2013), first in the Delia Martin series that also includes A Barricade in Hell (2014), Divine Heretic (2020), and A Parliament of Queens (2024).

No age or cause of death reported.

Three children “died suddenly”:

Abigail Elkin, 7

February 28, 2024

San Angelo, Texas - It is with heavy hearts that we remember our precious Abigail Rose, a radiant 7-year-old who brought immeasurable joy and love into the lives of all who knew her. Abby's journey on this earth came to an unexpected and heartbreaking end on Saturday, February 24, leaving behind a void that can never be filled. Tuesday afternoon, on February 20, 2024, after a typical day at school, Abby returned home with a fever, but no other symptoms. Despite receiving prompt medical attention, her condition rapidly deteriorated. Abby's resilience was evident as she continued with her day, unaware that an unforeseen and rare strain of strep bacteria had entered her bloodstream, causing septic shock and presumed meningitis. Abby's family, in consultation with medical professionals, made every effort to save her, seeking help from local and specialty hospitals. Despite their tireless efforts and the outpouring of prayers from the community, Abby's brain suffered irreparable damage. On Saturday, February 24, 2024, she was declared brain-dead, and later that evening, she peacefully joined our Lord in eternal rest.

Reported on February 18:

Miracle Na'Shae Lenox

February 18, 2024

Venice, FL - The family of Miracle Na'Shae Lenox sadly announces her passing after a short stay at John Hopkins All Childrens Hospital on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



No age or cause of death reported.

Olivia Rose Sacco, 10, was called to heaven on March 2nd, New Hartford, NY

March 4, 2024

Olivia, age 10, was a fifth grade student who always made everybody smile. She participated in the school band on the clarinet, played soccer, was a member of her school chorus and girlscouts, took art classes at a local museum and loved science. In her free time she raised money selling lemonade for the local animal shelter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Magic Foundation, an organization that supports families affected by a variety of rare illnesses similar to Olivia's.

No cause of death reported.

Police: Middle schooler dies after passing out on bus due to medical condition

February 29, 2024

Gaston County, N.C. — A 13-year-old student at a Gaston County middle school died after he lost consciousness on a school bus, school officials said Thursday. Police later said they think it was caused by a medical condition. In a message sent to parents, the principal of Holbrook Middle School said the student passed out on a school bus Thursday morning and was not responsive. EMS confirmed it happened while the bus was on school grounds. The student was taken to the hospital where he later died, the principal confirmed.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 20:

Aimee Lynn Johnson, 46

February 20, 2024

In a poignant moment of grace, Aimee Lynn Johnson peacefully transformed from this world on February 15th, 2024. Throughout the past 66 days, she faced the challenges presented by acute myeloid leukemia with unwavering strength and resilience. In 2014, she earned her bachelor's degree in Human Services from Wayward Baptist University. Aimee's educational journey reached new height in 2022 when she proudly obtained her Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Louisiana State University, propelling her into a fulfilling role as Assistant Principal at Kinder Ranch Elementary in San Antonio.

Six policemen “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 7:

Hector Javier Palacios, 40

February 7, 2024

Hector Palacios, a police officer with Pearsall Police Department and a lifelong resident of San Antonio Texas died unexpectedly on February 3, 2024 at the age of 40 years old.

No cause of death reported.

North Texas sheriff's deputy dies of cancer at 24

March 2, 2024

A Collin County [Texas] sheriff's deputy has died of cancer at the age of 24, the department announced Friday. Deputy Sheriff Johnathan Venable passed away Friday, March 1, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office. Venable last year was diagnosed with Stage 4 anaplastic thyroid cancer. The department said he received his diagnosis in September, just one week before he married his wife, Genevieve, who is a dispatcher in Collin County. Venable, who was affectionately known as "Alaska," joined the department as a detention officer 2017 before getting promoted to a deputy in 2021.

Link

Jeffrey Arbogast death , Margate police department sergeant, passed away suddenly

February 26, 2024

The Margate [FL] Police Department and the entire community are mourning the untimely loss of Sergeant Jeffrey Arbogast [35], a dedicated and respected officer. In accordance with official reports, it has been verified that Jeff passed away on February 25, 2024. The precise cause of his death has not been disclosed as of now. The family has earnestly requested privacy during this period.



No cause of death reported.

Charles Saindon death , Lawrence police department sergeant passed away after a brief illness

February 26, 2024

Lawrence, Mass - The Lawrence Police Department, along with the community at large, is filled with deep sadness following the unexpected death of Sgt. Charles M. Saindon. Charles passed away suddenly after a brief illness. His coworkers and friends are in disbelief and shock over his abrupt departure.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas Albert "Luke" Lucas, 46

March 4, 2024

Swampscott, Massachusetts - Swampscott Police Officer, Thomas Albert "Luke" Lucas, age 46, of Swampscott, died on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Salem Hospital, following a courageous 2 ½ year battle with cancer. Luke was sworn in as a Police Officer for the Swampscott Police Department in October of 2002 and was a member of the Swampscott Police Union, Local 417.

Link

Senior Officer Zachary Miller

March 1, 2024

Bel Air, MD - It's with profound sadness and absolute heartbreak that the Bel Air Police Department announces the passing of Senior Officer Zachary Miller after suffering a medical emergency on February 28. Sr. Ofc. Miller had served the department since 1981 and had just celebrated his 43rd work anniversary on February 16.

No age or cause of death reported.

LDS missionary from Idaho passes away from ‘ sudden medical emergency’ in New Jersey

March 3, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT — A 19-year-old man who was on a service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away after a “sudden medical emergency,” according to a spokesperson with the church. Elder Mack Jared Chappell died on Saturday, according to Sam Penrod, a spokesperson for the church. “Elder Chappell became unresponsive early Saturday morning and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful,” Penrod said. The spokesperson said Chappell died from a “yet to be determined medical condition.” Chappell was originally from Sugar City, Idaho, and was serving his mission in the New Jersey Morristown Mission since July 2023, Penrod said.

Referee Passes Away After Collapsing at Watertown Basketball Game

March 2, 2024

Watertown, Massachusetts - Basketball referee Don McGillicuddy died after collapsing in the closing moments of Watertown High School’s girls basketball game against Old Rochester on Friday. Initially, Watertown Police and other medical personnel at the game revived him by performing CPR and using a defibrillator, but the Boston Herald reported that he later died on the way to hospital. According to the Herald, McGillicuddy suffered a second heart attack en route to Mount Auburn Hospital and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

No age reported.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Boozer, Lake City assistant fire chief, passes after cancer battle

February 29, 2024

Lake City, FL - Dwight Boozer, a longtime Lake City firefighter and the department’s current assistant chief, passed away Wednesday night following a battle with cancer. Boozer was diagnosed with cancer last fall. The department announced he was battling cancer two weeks ago, collecting donations during the Olustee Festival for him and his family. Boozer worked for the department for more than 30 years.

No age reported.

Corby McKenzie

March 4, 2024

Huntsville, Texas - Corby McKenzie, born in Tampa, Florida, peacefully passed away at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital after a year-long battle with cancer, with his devoted wife Vicki McKenzie by his side on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024. Corby's passion for service ignited when he began volunteering with the Magnolia Fire Department in 2013. His dedication led him to be commissioned at Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service and he commenced his career with the South Montgomery County Fire Department in 2015. He also worked as a Security Officer at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands since 2007.

No age reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Missing Florida Doctor, 49, Identified as Paddleboarder Found Dead Near Marina

February 26, 2024

The body of a missing 49-year-old Florida doctor who disappeared while paddleboarding Friday has been recovered. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a release on Sunday that deputies assigned to the Dive Unit and Marine Unit found the body of Ziad Abdeen north of the Dunedin Marina in the Intracoastal Waterway. Abdeen was reported missing to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Friday when relatives became concerned that he hadn't returned, authorities said. His family searched for him in parts of Pinellas County, where he was known to have started paddleboarding. They located his vehicle in the Dunedin Boat Club’s parking lot, the sheriff’s office added. Authorities said that upon arriving at the boat club on Saturday, deputies learned that Abdeen’s vehicle entered the parking lot early Friday afternoon. They said that Abdeen’s paddleboard was discovered under a dock at 2685 St. Joseph’s Drive in Dunedin. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Dive Team and Flight Unit were involved in the search, along with the Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “He was last seen Friday, between 11 a.m. and noon, on an inflatable blue and white paddleboard wearing dark shorts and a light blue t-shirt near Dunedin Marina,” the Coast Guard said in its news release. The agency said a coworker shared that Abdeen "was stranded on an island and was going to try to make it back at 1:30 p.m." It was the last message anyone received. Around 3 p.m. local time, authorities received a 911 call reporting that his paddleboard had washed ashore.



No cause of death reported.

Stuart Lieblich, 68

March 4, 2024

New York City, NY - Dr. Stuart Lieblich died peacefully in New York City on February 28th after a 6-month battle with esophageal cancer. Stu was an accomplished oral surgeon from Avon, Connecticut, and a clinical professor at both Cornell University and the University of Connecticut Dental School. Driven by a mission to use his skills to help others, he volunteered weekly at Cornell's oral surgery program where he received the teaching award in 2022, and traveled to Haiti to provide healthcare to under-resourced communities.

Link

Cornell’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://www.wskg.org/news/2021-10-06/cornell-employee-vaccines

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Dr. Craig Thomas Johnston, 65

March 4, 2024

Dr. Craig Thomas Johnston, a beloved husband, father, stepfather, step grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away tragically and suddenly on February 26th, 2024, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. Craig married Debra, the love of his life, in 1987. Craig and Debra went on together to practice veterinary medicine in Jeffersonville, VT, until his retirement in April of 2021. His passing was unexpected and is shocking to the family.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Kimberly Nicole Madera, 36

March 4, 2024

Waterbury, Connecticut - Kimberly Nicole Madera, age 36 years, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 1st, 2024, at Saint Mary's Hospital, after a courageous battle against cancer. She graduated from Crosby High School and earned her CNA certificate from Synergy Heath Care where she had been working as a CNA Hospice care worker for the past several years.

Link

Note: Many healthcare systems across Connecticut put their own “vaccination” mandates in place and set their own dead lines for workers:

https://tinyurl.com/yxx47m5m

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Michael S. Heesters, 43

March 4, 2024

Wilmington, Delaware - Michael S. Heesters, Jr., age 43, passed away after a battle with cancer surrounded by his family on March 1st, 2024. Upon conclusion of law school, Michael became a patent attorney. Subsequently, he became an Assistant U.S. District Attorney and, most recently, as corporate counsel in pharmaceuticals.

Link

An engineer “died suddenly”:

M. Daniel Cesarone, 64

March 4, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - M. Daniel Cesarone, age 64, passed away suddenly on March 1, 2024. Throughout his life, Dan made significant contributions as a highly educated Biomedical Engineer, having worked with dedication and expertise at Synthes, Johnson & Johnson, and Globus, among others. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan's honor to The Danica Strong Foundation. Danica Strong Foundation is a non-profit organization in Levittown that helps children fight cancer by providing financial support to families with children battling brain cancer.

No cause of death reported.

An accountant “died suddenly”:

Regina Michele Perkins, 51

February 28, 2024

Waco, Texas - passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at her home in Lorena, Texas. She graduated from Midway High School in 1990 where she enjoyed competing in volleyball, cheerleading, UIL Accounting, and the National Honor Society. She then pursued an accounting degree at Baylor University, graduating in 1993. Regina started her career at Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell, and then worked at Patillo, Brown & Hill before starting her own accounting firm out of the family home in 2003.

No cause of death reported.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Students, colleagues bid farewell to beloved music teacher

February 28, 2024

West Dundee, IL - Described as the embodiment of kindness, respect and care, Matthew David Bishop was a musician’s musician and an educator’s educator. Beloved and respected by students and colleagues, the Dundee Middle School music teacher died unexpectedly at his Elgin home Saturday. He was 34. A graduate of Chicago’s VanderCook College of Music, he began teaching at DMS in 2012.



No cause of death reported.

Illinois mandated COVID “vaccination” for school employees on Sep. 22, 2021:

https://fox2now.com/news/illinois/covid-vaccine-mandate-starts-monday-for-illinois-school-employees/

Eric W. Booth, 50

March 4, 2024

Milford, CT - Eric W. Booth, age 50, of Milford, passed away suddenly on February 29, 2024. Eric was most recently a teacher at both Stratford and Bunnell High Schools.



No cause of death reported.

Connecticut’s “vaccination” mandate for teachers:

https://www.ctpublic.org/news/2021-08-29/vaccinated-connecticut-schools-now-asking-teachers-for-proof

Michael A. Root, 53

February 28, 2024

Michael A. Root, 53, of Pennellville, NY, died unexpectedly on February 26, 2024. Mike was a teacher with Citi Boces in the Strive Program. He previously taught Science at G. Ray Bodley in the Fulton City School District.



No cause of death reported.

Unvaxxed New York teachers were mandated to test weekly for covid:

https://nypost.com/2021/09/02/ny-state-health-department-mandates-testing-for-teachers/

Phoenix leaders mourn death of Black Chamber president Robin Reed

March 1, 2024

Phoenix, AZ - Robin Reed [62, 2nd from right], president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, has died unexpectedly. Valley leaders remembered Reed as an effective leader, inspiring businessperson and a champion for local businesses after news of his death broke Thursday.

No cause of death reported.

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Sedgwick County Jail inmate dies from cardiac arrest

February 28, 2024

A 45-year-old Wichita [KS] man who was an inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail died from medical complications on Tuesday. On Sunday, jail deputies found the inmate unresponsive and apparently in a state of cardiac arrest, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Jail medical staff and EMS performed life-saving measures on the man who was then taken to a hospital. On Tuesday, a doctor determined that the inmate’s condition “was something that he would not recover from,” the sheriff’s office said. The family decided to remove him from life-support. He died shortly after, the news release said. The inmate, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, had been in custody since November 2022 on cases related to burglary, theft and drugs.

No cause of death reported.

Portland woman opens up after death of husband, general manager at Bartini and Urban Fondue

February 27, 2024

Portland, OR - A Portland woman is opening up after the death of her husband, Jacob Hartley. He was the general manager of Bartini and Urban Fondue in Portland. His wife, Carly, said her husband died suddenly on Feb. 10.



No cause of death reported.

A flight attendant “died suddenly”:

Jodie Marie Lemmer, 60

March 4, 2024

Jodie Marie Lemmer, 60 years old, residing with her Aunt Karen Lemmer-Way at 1692 Linden Trail, Kalamazoo, MI, passed away on March 1, 2024 after a long hard battle with cancer. Jodie's desire was always to be a Flight Attendant. She was hired by Northwest Airlines in 1988 and ended her 36-year flight career with Delta Airlines as an International Flight Attendant/Purser flying across the world.

Link

Lemmer was “vaccinated”:

Delta Air Lines CEO says 90% of employees are vaccinated against Covid without company mandate

Oct. 13, 2021

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday 90% of its workforce of about 80,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, weeks before the company imposes a $200 monthly insurance surcharge on staff who haven’t gotten shots.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/13/delta-employee-covid-vaccination-rates-rise-to-90.html

Chaplain candidate dies at Fort Jackson

February 26, 2024

Fort Jackson, S.C.–Officials at Fort Jackson say a chaplain candidate student died Monday morning. According to a base spokesperson the base, the Chaplain Basic Officer Leader Course student collapsed during the morning physical training run and was later pronounced dead. The student, whose name has not yet been released, was attending the Institute for Religious Leadership at Fort Jackson.

No age or cause of death reported.

Discovery of a body prompts closure Monday of all Waterville schools

February 26, 2024

Waterville, Maine — The discovery of a body early Monday in the driver’s seat of a school bus at the Waterville Junior High School parking lot prompted the closure of all Waterville schools for the day. Police did not release the name of the person found dead, pending further investigation and notification of next of kin, police Chief William Bonney said just after 11 a.m. In a statement released through a messaging program and an automated telephone call at about 1:30 p.m., Peter Hallen, the city’s superintendent of schools, said the person who had died was neither a student nor a staff member at the Waterville Public Schools. Bonney said police received a call at 4:30 a.m. Monday reporting a person was slumped over the steering wheel of a bus parked at the school lot at 100 West River Road. Police responded and found the body, he said. “Detectives investigated and concluded it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public,” Bonney said. He said police do not suspect foul play.

No age or cause of death reported.

An inventor “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 10:

Dr. Edward Daniel Lin, 70

January 10, 2024

North Port, FL - Ed passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 5, 2024, at the age of 70, after over 47 years of marriage. He practiced medicine in Ohio, swiftly rising to Chairman of Anesthesiology at Massillon Community Hospital. Believing that he could make an even greater impact to better the world, he left to become a full-time inventor and relocated to Sarasota, FL, in 1998.

No cause of death reported.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

Notre Dame student, member of fencing team, dies in single-car accident

March 3, 2024

South Bend, Indiana - A Notre Dame student who was a member of the men's fencing team died in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon in nearby Elkhart County. Spencer Vermeule, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene after his Audi A3 left the road, crashing into a large tree and flipping over, according to police. The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. Saturday on County Road 8 near Songbird Way Just west of Bristol and east of Elkhart. An investigation of the incident is ongoing. The University confirmed Vermeule’s death Sunday morning.

Link

Note: The University of Notre Dame required all students to be vaxxed and fully boosted.

Aiken man has died after collision with Aiken Co. Emergency Medical Service ambulance

March 1, 2024

Aiken County, S.C. – An Aiken man has died after a two-vehicle accident. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office the accident happened on Friday, March 1st at approximately 10:23 A.M. at the intersection of Hitchcock Parkway and Northwood Drive. Authorities say Isaiah Johnson, 33, was driving a 2010 Honda Civic traveling east on Hitchcock Parkway when he crossed the centerline and collided with an Aiken County Emergency Medical Service ambulance that was traveling west on Hitchcock Parkway. According to the Coroner’s Office, Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene and will be autopsied Monday in Newberry. Authorities state that the EMS unit was transporting a patient at the time of the accident, and that patient along with the driver of the ambulance and the EMS employee who was attending to the patient were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

No cause of death reported.

51-year-old Jerome man died in Wendell accident after suffering medical emergency according to ISP

February 27, 2024

Wendell, Idaho — In an update from the Idaho State Police regarding the accident involving a bucket truck crashing into a building on West Main Street in Wendell on Monday, just after 5 pm. According to ISP, a 51-year-old male from Jerome, with one passenger, was driving eastbound on West Main Street in a 2023 Ford bucket truck towing a trailer when the driver suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the front of a building partially demolishing it; the bucket truck came to rest almost completely upside down. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seat belts. The driver of the Ford succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the passenger was not transported for medical treatment.

No cause of death reported.

Driver dead after car runs into business in Florence

February 27, 2024

Florence, Ala. — The Florence Police Department (FPD) says a man is dead after an SUV ran into a business on Huntsville Road. FPD said that around 10 p.m. Monday, an officer was flagged down at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. Witnesses at the scene said a Cadillac SRX had driven through a business, according to the department. Florence Police did not name the business but the address provided was for Green Valley Nursery and Landscaping. According to the department, officers began providing aid to the driver, a 68-year-old man from Florence, but he later succumbed to his injuries. FPD said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it is believed the driver suffered a medical event before the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Coach bus driver dies after suffering medical emergency on I-80 in Truckee

February 26, 2024

Truckee, CA — A commercial bus driver died after suffering a medical emergency while traveling along Interstate 80 in Truckee, officials said Wednesday. The California Highway Patrol Truckee said it happened shortly after 9:10 a.m. along westbound I-80 at Donner Pass Road. After the bus driver put on tire chains, he got back on and started to drive away. That's when he suffered a medical emergency and drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway. Coach USA told CBS13 that the driver, who had been an employee with Coach USA since September, suffered a heart attack and some passengers attempted CPR. He was taken to and declared dead at Tahoe Forest Hospital.

No age reported.

Fatal single vehicle accident near Dieterich

February 26, 2024

Effingham County, IL - At approximately 3:28 pm on Sunday February 25th, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and the Dieterich Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Dieterich blacktop approximately three miles north of Dieterich. Upon arrival, it was determined one female was critically injured and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital for treatment. The female passed away in the Emergency Room at 4:38 pm. The female was identified as Kelli J. Moon, age 43, of Greenup, Illinois.

Link

February 29, 2024

Union County, OR — A Washington man passed away while chaining up his semi-truck on I-84 in Union County. According to preliminary reports from Oregon State Police, the driver, who has not been named, was putting chains on his CMV on milepost 249 near Spring Creek on the morning of Wednesday, February 28 when he suffered a suspected cardiac event. He was found unresponsive by another motorist, who called 911. OSP says CPR was performed at the scene. The driver was transported and declared deceased at the hospital. OSP says an investigation is underway.

No age reported.

Link

Medical Emergency Leads To Fatal Crash At Calvert County Intersection, Sheriff Says

February 28, 2024

A medical emergency may have led to a fatal crash in Calvert County [MD] that took the life of an 81-year-old man. Charles Michael Sullivan has been identified as the Huntingtown man who died after running through a stop sign and crashing into several trees shortly before noon on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 28, members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of Hunting Creek Road and Deep Landing Road in Huntingtown, where there were reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a Chevy Silverado. Investigators say that the Sullivan was driving the truck approaching the intersection when he failed to slow at the stop sign, proceeded across Hunting Creek Road, left the roadway and came to rest after striking several trees in the area. Sullivan was rushed by first responders to CalvertHealth, where he was later pronounced dead. The crash is believed to have been caused by a medical-related issue. It remains under investigation by Master Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty at the sheriff's office.

Two “died suddenly” while snowmobiling:

New Hampshire man dies while snowmobiling, officials say

March 4, 2024

Pittsburg, N.H. — A 64-year-old New Hampshire man died while snowmobiling in the area of Diamond Ridge, state Fish and Game officials said in a statement Monday. The man, who was out with a group of coworkers, likely suffered a medical emergency at the time of Friday’s incident, officials said. He was not identified Monday pending notification of his family. At approximately 1:47 p.m. Friday, rescue personnel received an emergency call regarding a snowmobiler who was not breathing. The call came in via both a text message to 911 and a personal locator beacon activation with location GPS coordinates. Rescuers from the Pittsburg Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers all responded to the scene on snowmobiles upon receiving the call. When rescuers arrived, they found that CPR was in progress, being administered by the patient’s riding companions and good Samaritans who had stopped to help, officials said. Lifesaving measures continued for over an hour, but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, officials said. An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

No cause of death reported.

Weber County man dies after suffering medical emergency while snowmobiling in Cache County

March 1, 2024

Cache County, UT — A Weber County man is dead after experiencing a medical emergency while snowmobiling in a remote area of Cache County on Thursday. Per a release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, the 51-year-old man was riding in an area known as Scare Canyon — located about 10 miles south of the Hardware Ranch Wildlife Management Area — when the incident occurred. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the man reportedly began to experience shortness of breath, which prompted him to stop his vehicle. After alerting others to his situation, he remained stopped while they moved quickly to an area where they could make a call for help. As noted on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website, cell service is not available in the Hardware Ranch WMA. Upon their return to the area, the man was found on the ground and unresponsive, according to the release. The individuals reportedly attempted life-saving measures until authorities arrived on scene and continued the effort. “Notwithstanding the best intentions and efforts of emergency services personnel and other coadjutors in rendering professional aid, and despite the expeditious response of emergency personnel to this remote area of Cache County, life-saving efforts proved unsuccessful,” the release stated. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical examiner.

No cause of death reported.

Mom of 2 Dies on American Airlines Flight Despite Island Diversion

March 1, 2024

A 41-year-old Indiana mother of two died Wednesday after she suddenly fell ill on an American Airlines flight from the Dominican Republic to North Carolina, reported Fox 59. The Boeing 737 was diverted to Turks and Caicos, just 310 miles from where the flight departed in Punta Cana, and the woman was rushed to a hospital, the islands’ police force said in a statement. The unnamed women was pronounced dead there, police said, adding that a “post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.” Police said the woman was receiving CPR on the flight, which is done to restore the blood circulation and breathing of a person who has suffered cardiac arrest.

Unresponsive man found dead on Killeen sidewalk, no foul play suspected

February 29, 2024

Killeen, Texas — A 20-year-old man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk in Killeen on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and was later declared deceased, according to local authorities. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of York Avenue around 12:41 p.m. following a 911 call regarding a male needing emergency medical services. A City of Killeen Solid Waste employee, who was in the vicinity, had noticed several individuals trying to assist the young man lying on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, the officers found the victim unresponsive. Paramedics at the scene declared him deceased. Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced the victim dead and ordered an autopsy to be conducted at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science.

David Lawrence Wolf, 73

March 4, 2024

David Lawrence Wolf, age 73, of Cable, Ohio, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Urbana Mercy Hospital. A veteran of the United States Air Force, upon honorable discharge, continued his service as an Air Force historian. He was an associate of Kingswood Lumber for many years. Also a computer programmer for Computer Masters Inc. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) at Port Columbus.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Anthony "Joe" Marchese, 61

March 4, 2024

Lewisville, TX - Joseph Anthony "Joe" Marchese, age 61, passed away in Lewisville, TX unexpectedly on Friday, March 1, 2024, with his loving family by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Corbitt White, 50

March 4, 2024

Homerville, Georgia - Melissa Corbitt White, 50, of Homerville passed away Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2024, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Yvonne Carol Adams, 73

March 4, 2024

Browns Mills, NJ - Yvonne Carol Adams, of Browns Mills, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at her home. She was 73. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.

No cause of death reported.

Xavier Justice Hicks, 21

March 4, 2024

Columbus, Ohio - Xavier Justice Hicks, aka 'Xman' or 'X', passed away suddenly at the age of 21. He is also leaving behind his most precious daughter Rayleigh, who is only 5 weeks old, as well as her mother Jessica, and her children and family that he loved dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Alishia N. Holten, 32

March 4, 2024

Alishia N. Holten, age 32, of Lima [Ohio] passed away suddenly Monday, February 26, 2024. Alishia was a stay-at-home mom to Eli.

No cause of death reported.

David Alan Krick, Sr., 69

March 4, 2024

David Alan Krick, Sr., age 69, a lifelong Ilion resident, passed away suddenly on Saturday morning, March 2, 2024, at Beth Israel Hospital, Newark, NJ.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Brian Linde

March 4, 2024

Jacksonville, Florida - Michael "Brian" Linde passed away suddenly at his home Saturday February 24, 2024. Brian was at home with his family - Jelena, Tamara and Marko. All efforts to revive him both at home and at the hospital were unsuccessful.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cirilo Loredo, 60

March 4, 2024

Alma, Georgia - Cirilo Loredo, age 60, of Alma, GA, passed away suddenly February 29, 2024 at the Bacon County Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela Maniery, 68

March 4, 2024

Rutland, VT - We are heartbroken to announce Pamela (Pam) Maniery gained her angle wings of flight in the early morning on February 26, 2024, suddenly at home with her loving husband. Pam retired in 2017 from a local electrical power company and went on to work at a local elementary school.

No cause of death reported.

Vermont’s “vaccination” mandate for schools:

https://tinyurl.com/mbajpf9m

LaQuan Jamal Moran, 31

March 4, 2024

LaQuan Jamal Moran, aka Hoffa, of Hainesport, NJ, passed away suddenly on February 26, 2024. He was 31 years old. He worked for Solvix Solutions the past six years in Marlton, NJ. LaQuan loved going to the gym, traveling, the beach, rapping, reading, hanging out with friends, and spending time with his pet tarantula and dog Nala.

No cause of death reported.

James S. Santoro, 51

March 4, 2024

Ventnor, New Jersey - James S. Santoro, age 51, of Ventnor passed away suddenly on February 29th.

No cause of death reported.

Nolan Ty, 39

March 4, 2024

Nolan Lansangan Ty, Jr., age 39, beloved husband and father, born September 23, 1984 in the Province of Rizal, the Philippines to Nolan and Raquel, passed away suddenly of natural causes on March 2, 2024 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, Illinois, USA. Nolan earned his B.A. degree in accounting and immigrated to the US 13 months ago. He worked as a primary support analyst for Deltek.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Druth, 59

March 4, 2024

Andover, MA - Passed away, surrounded by loved ones, on February 26, 2024. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Timothy Foley, 39

March 4, 2024

West Springfield, Massachusetts - Michael Timothy Foley, born June 5, 1982, died peacefully at Baystate Medical Center, Saturday, March 2nd after a short illness with his family by his side. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Shriners' Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104, or to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center, 271 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.

No cause of death reported.

Marshall Glazer,70

March 4, 2024

On Thursday, February 29, Marshall D. Glazer, 70, of West Hartford, CT, passed away after a brief illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Earl Fortenberry

March 4, 2024

New Orleans, Louisiana - Robert Earl Fortenberry, Jr. passed away surrounded by his wife, children, siblings and loved ones on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. He battled cancer for almost two years and was determined to get the most out of life during his last few months. He spent more than 25 years working for YES Productions in New Orleans as a staffing coordinator and driver for television production trucks, where he had his most memorable experiences working at major sporting and entertainment events. Bob most recently worked for Meyers Transportation until August 2022.

No age reported.

Stacey Bonsall, 39

March 4, 2024

York, Pennsylvania - Stacey Lynn (Phelps) Bonsall, 39, passed away on March 2, 2024, following a courageous two and a half year battle with colon cancer. Stacey spent countless hours volunteering with her children's schools and the York Dance Company.

Brittnie Marie Choyce, 37

March 4, 2024

Brittnie Marie Choyce (Schad) passed away on February 22, 2024, in San Jose, California, at the age of 37. Britt had been battling cancer and was giving everything she could to live. Even when the cancer spread, she stayed optimistic and positive. In her free time, Brittnie enjoyed volunteering at the VA where she lived in California.

Sheila S. Dawson, 56

March 4, 2024

Luling, Louisiana - Sheila S. Dawson a retired homemaker better known as “T-Bird” born on May 4, 1967, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the age of 56 on February 23, 2024 following a one-year long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Steven David Ellington, 53

March 4, 2024

Steven David Ellington, 53, of McDonough, Georgia, peacefully passed away March 2, 2024 after a ten-month battle with cancer.

Tracy Wickham Gray, 53

March 4, 2024

Wichita Falls, Texas - Tracy Wickham Gray, 53, lost her courageous battle with cancer and passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 surrounded by those who loved her unconditionally. Tracy went on to become a special education assistant at an elementary school which she absolutely adored. Eventually she decided to become a stay-at-home mom to her daughter and the family fostered countless children throughout many years. Even though she went through a very difficult couple of years with her aggressive cancer diagnosis, she fought so hard for her family.

Kenneth "Kenny" Hootman, 49

March 4, 2024

Burlington, Iowa - Kenneth "Kenny" Hootman, 49, of Burlington, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died March 1, 2024, after a vigilant battle with cancer.

Angela Japha, 66

March 4, 2024

Denver, Colorado - Angela Japha, wife, best friend, partner and the love of Dan Japha passed away on February 29, 2024. Angela died peacefully and painlessly in her sleep after a courageous fight against a fast-moving cancer. She was 66 years old, way too young for someone with her passion for life.

Diana Lynn Lewis, 55

March 4, 2024

[No location] - Diana Lynn Lewis, 55, went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2024, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Diana faced her initial encounter with Oligodendroglioma with remarkable courage, igniting her passion for volunteering with the American Cancer Society. She dedicated her time to the ACS Road to Recovery Program, providing transportation for fellow survivors to their treatments.

Betsy Makara, 66

March 4, 2024

Boardman, Ohio – Betsy A. Makara, 66, of Boardman, Ohio passed away Friday, February 23, 2024, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She had a passion for helping others and worked in home health care for many years, retiring in July of 2022.

Pete Matchulat, 66

March 4, 2024

Farmington, New Mexico - Pete was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in 2017 but enjoyed the past years in remission and good health. He passed away at home on February 25, 2024, after a six-month battle with complications from cancer and its treatment.

Tammy Sue McDonald, 45

March 4, 2024

Mercersburg, Pennsylvania - Tammy Sue McDonald, 45, was called home to heaven after a brief fight with breast cancer. She was employed by OSI in Chambersburg for 17 years and loved going to work every day.

OSI’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://www.cwa1180.org/docs/default-source/contracts/osi/osi-vaccine-policy-agreement.pdf?sfvrsn=bc287e88_1

Kevin Matthew Nelson, 47

March 4, 2024

Otway, North Carolina - Kevin Nelson, 47, of Otway, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2024, at his home. Cancer was not what Kevin was expecting when he visited the doctor in the spring of 2022 for what he thought was a kidney stone. His diagnosis with an extremely rare and aggressive form of pancreatic cancer was devastating. Surrounded by his family, Kevin passed from his earthly probation on Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2024 at his home in Otway.

Bradley William Isaly, 54

March 4, 2024

Brad Isaly, at 54, left us all too soon, suddenly and quickly. Brad was admitted to HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Scottsdale, Arizona, into ICU on February 19th and transferred to Hospice of the Valley on February 26th. Brad died on leap day, in a leap year, February 29, 2024. Brad died from an unidentified serious blood infection, leading to the failure of his kidneys and liver. His body was badly compromised and he could no longer fight off the attacks on his organs. Brad was a masterful water-skier, snow skier and fantastic soccer player and overall a great athlete!

Mark Francis Giuliano, 62

March 3, 2024

Mark Francis Giuliano, age 62, of Decatur, GA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 2, 2024. In 1988, Mark began his life's calling as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In 2016, he retired as the Deputy Director of the FBI and began his second career at Invesco, LTD in Atlanta. He held several positions at Invesco over the last several years, most recently, Senior Managing Director & Chief Admin Officer.

No cause of death reported.

Seijiro John Yanase, 42

March 3, 2024

Seijiro John Yanase, age 42, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Seijiro was a brilliant business owner and prided himself in honesty and integrity. He was a giver to many and provided a safe space for anyone, should they ever have needed it. He will be remembered for always trying to make everyone around him laugh and smile, through lame dad jokes or otherwise.



No cause of death reported.

Yanase “died suddenly.” From the Meal Train:

Help support the family of Seijiro (Sage) during this time of tragic loss. This is a difficult and chaotic time for the family as not only are his wife, Becky, and 3 girls, Michi, Selah, and Lillith mourning the unexpected loss, but Becky is also about to give birth to his twin boys within the next month.

Thomas "Thom" Eugene Nibbelin, 59

March 3, 2024

East Peoria, IL - Passed away on February 22 from cardiac arrest. Always up for an adventure and learning, Thom spent his later years in India, China, Cambodia, and Thailand teaching English, engaging with people, and sampling wonderful food.

Terry Kielley, 69

March 2, 2024

Torbay, TN - Terry passed peacefully away at the age of 69 at the Dr. Leonard A. Miller Palliative Care surrounded by the love of his family after his ongoing battle with Cancer.

Wayne A. Renodin, Jr., 49

March 2, 2024

Cold Brook, NY – Wayne A. Renodin, Jr., 49, of Military Road, died unexpectedly on February 27, 2024 at MVHS Wynn Hospital, Utica.

No cause of death reported.

Ruth Lynn Freeze

March 2, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Ruth went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 24, 2024.



No age or cause of death reported.

Mark L. Powley, 60

March 1, 2024

Albion, NY - Mark L. Powley age 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home February 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Robert "Bob" Peter Alberti, 62

March 1, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Robert "Bob" Peter Alberti, of Maple Flats, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Jean Chandler, 55

March 1, 2024

North Carolina - The love of my life passed away Monday night after suffering a sudden bout of ventricular fibrillation on Friday, Feb. 16th. Her entire life was based on acts of service. Starting with our friends with the Grimesland VFD and Eastern Pines Rescue Squad, to all of staff we encountered at ECU Health Medical Center, we will be forever grateful.

Casey Lin Leonard, 55

February 29, 2024

Casey Lin Leonard was a beloved son, father, grandfather, and a good friend to many. He was born on June 3rd, 1968, in the Redwoods of Redding, California, and had spent his last 24 years in San Antonio, Texas. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 24th, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Note: Numerous comments of shock and disbelief about his death :

https://www.facebook.com/casey.leonard.507

Acea Dean Spiegeler, 34

February 29, 2024

Acea Dean Spiegeler, age 34, died unexpectedly on February 23, 2024 in Riceville, Iowa.

No cause of death reported.

Todd Osgood, 61

February 29, 2024

Claremont, NH - Todd Douglas Osgood, 61, of Claremont, NH, died unexpectedly at DHMC on Friday February 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Scott Steffen, 56

February 29, 2024

Scott Steffen, 56, of Mount Auburn, Iowa, died unexpectedly Saturday, February 24, 2024, at his home in Mount Auburn. Scott Joined the United States Marine Corps in 1988. He retired after 21 years as a decorated Gunnery Sergeant in 2009.

No cause of death reported.

Jean A. Airhart, 62

February 29, 2024

Jean A. Airhart, 62, of Elkins, WV (formerly of Wooster), died unexpectedly on February 24, 2024, following a period of declining health issues.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Eugene Graybeal, 46

February 29, 2024

Daniel Eugene Graybeal, 46, died unexpectedly at his home in Sanders, AZ.

No cause of death reported.

George A. Every, Jr., 59

February 29, 2024

Panacea, Florida - George A. Every, Jr., 59, of Panacea, died unexpectedly at his home, February 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Abkar Boghikian, 65

February 29, 2024

Glendale, CA - Abkar Boghikian, beloved husband, father, brother, father-in-law, uncle, and relative, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Anne Prince, 59

February 29, 2024

Jean Anne Prince, Jeannie to friends and family of Seaside Park, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on 02/28/2024 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Edward Lynd, 73

February 29, 2024

Waynetown, Indiana - Dennis Edward Lynd, 73, of Waynetown passed away at approximately 6:09 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2024, in his home, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriel Escobedo, 25

February 29, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Gabriel graduated from Highland High School in 2016, moved on to attend Victor Valley College where he earned a certificate in Aviation Maintenance, and started his career as a licensed Aircraft Mechanic. Although he displayed his skills in Aviation, it never took him away from his true love for music. Gabriel will always be remembered for love we all share with him as a musician, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and dear friend.

No cause of death reported.

Stanley Bruce Lowell, 74

February 29, 2024

Stanley Bruce Lowell, 74, of West Columbia, SC, died at his home of natural causes on February 20th, 2024. After a rough year medically, we celebrate his ultimate freedom to ride into the great beyond. After graduating from Biddeford High School, Stan served in the Navy in the late 1960s. After his discharge, Stan became a jack of all trades but was most known for restoring and selling motorcycles, cars, and motorcycle parts. And, of course, his prized Harley-themed Corvette.

No cause of death reported.

Richard "DJ" Booth Jr., 32

February 29, 2024

Pekin, IL - Passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, February 18, 2024. He worked for All Around Towing in Bartonville before working at Wheel Worx as a fork truck driver, where he was currently employed, last working on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ashlee Amanda Dunk Elliott, 39

February 29, 2024

Ashlee Amanda Dunk Elliott went to her heavenly home on February 24, 2024. Ashlee was an avid fitness enthusiast, even competing and placing in multiple CrossFit competitions. She shared this passion with her sons and they could frequently be found outside working out, sweating, music blaring, with smiles on their faces.



No cause of death reported.

From Facebook:

What? I can’t believe this one either. 😭

Celeste Tagle me either! Heartbreaking!

What?!?!?

Roxanne Marie Mendoza, 59

February 29, 2024

Roxanne Marie Mendoza, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 27, 2024 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Roxanne graduated as a proud Shamrock from Incarnate Word High School in 1982. She went on to study at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, TX where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Justice in 1986. After graduating, she went on to work at USAA where she became a licensed Texas Insurance Agent. She spent 36 years in many different roles.

Link

Magdalena Sepulveda, 62

February 29, 2024

Magdalena Sepulveda was born in San Antonio, Texas, on August 10, 1961, to parents Pedro and Margarita Pena. Magdalena went to go be with our Lord on February 28, 2024 at the age of 62.

No cause of death reported.

From Sulpaveda’s daughter's Facebook (January 26, San Antonio, Texas):

Family and friends…I ask if you have sometime today, can you please say a little prayer for my madrecita . She’s not doing so good with her liver. She was diagnosed with stage 4 bone cancer 2 years ago and seem like now it’s attacking her liver.

https://tinyurl.com/ywh5mzeu

Note: Sepulveda died a month later, on February 28, 2024. And she was “vaccinated” three times:

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=2843461735908189&set=a.1374567689464275

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2857291637858532&set=a.1374567689464275

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=3022985114622516&set=a.1374567689464275

Melissa Rhys Powel, 68

February 28, 2024

After a brief illness, Melissa Rhys Powel died unexpectedly in her sleep on Jan. 4, 2024 at her home in Albany, Ore. She was alone at the time; no cause of death was reported. She was 68. Melissa worked for the city of Corvallis, where she was in charge of accounts for the dept. of public works.

No cause of death reported.

“Vaccination” mandates for Oregon state workers and Covallis city workers:

https://tinyurl.com/mtkpyhh8

https://www.corvallisadvocate.com/2021/corvallis-set-vax-mandate-firefighters-pay-price/

Dale Stevenson, 56

February 28, 2024

Wilmington, Delaware - Dale E. Stevenson passed peacefully on Saturday, February 17, 2024 after a short illness at the age of 56, at Saint Francis Hospital. He was a great spades player and at a young age he was very competitive in sports. He loved walking the city of Wilmington, meeting new friends.

No cause of death reported.

Eleazar Hernandez, 58

February 28, 2024

Selma, CA - Eleazar Hernandez died unexpectedly on February 24, 2024, in Selma, California, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Cordell “Corky” Edwin Carpenter, 29

February 27, 2024

St. Helen, Michigan - Cordell “Corky” Edwin Carpenter, 29, Roscommon, died suddenly, Feb. 19, 2024, at home, in St. Helen. He will always be remembered for his love of family and friends, being outdoors, fishing, going to the lake, bonfires, photography, being a feeder in the AuSable River Canoe Marathon events and watching the Detroit Lions.

No cause of death reported.

Johnie Winnell, 70

February 27, 2024

Charleston, West Virginia - 70, of Charleston, entered into rest on February 18, 2024 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Paul Jandreau, 64

February 27, 2024

Andrew Paul Jandreau, age 64, of Gouverneur, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.

No cause of death reported.

Daryn C. Dyer, 58

February 27, 2024

Palermo, Maine – Daryn C. Dyer, 58, died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Millinocket Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Dean David Bowman, 64

February 27, 2024

Dean David Bowman, 64, of Aliso Viejo, Calif., died unexpectedly on Feb. 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Roland J. Metivier, 62

February 27, 2024

Roland J. Metivier passed from this life on February 24, 2024. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years and their son.

No cause of death reported.

Metivier “died suddenly”:

First radiation therapy was September 19, 2023.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=6987227677962496&set=a.581324451886216

CT scan results and his cancer is shrinking.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=7468451119840147&set=a.581324451886216

With the heaviest of hearts I regret to announce Roland lost his battle with cancer today, February 24, 2024.

https://www.facebook.com/lorraine.meyer.metivier

Reported on February 25:

Barbara Gail Baker, 43

February 25, 2024

Barbara Gail Baker, age 43, of Murfreesboro [TN] died Thursday February 22, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Note: Comments express shock at Baker’s death:

https://tinyurl.com/53e69acr

Erik Neal Mezori, 44

February 25, 2024

Lakeport, CA - Erik Neal Mezori, 44, passed away suddenly on February 2, 2024 due to unexpected heart complications at Adventist Health St. Helena, California; his family and friends are profoundly saddened. Erik's departure comes as a great shock making a deep wound, that is gravely felt by his entire family and countless others who loved him dearly in his wide-network of friends and acquaintances.

Reported on February 23:

Elizabeth Ann Flores, 45

February 23, 2024

Elizabeth Ann Flores, born on September 4, 1978, in San Antonio Texas, went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2024, at the age of 45. She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years and their ten children.

No cause of death reported.

Flores was “vaccinated” and “died suddenly” from pancreatic cancer. She posted on Facebook on October 6, 2023:

DAY TWO AFTER THE FLU SHOT AND MAN DO I FEEL FATIGUE I JUST WANT TO SLEEP IT OFF

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100035440122390

She had some kind of procedure done in late December and her husband posted they received the "worst news ever" on January 5:

https://www.facebook.com/johnny.contreras.583

According to Flores’ Facebook profile, she was an

Engagement Specialist at Carenet Health. From GoFundMe:

She’s fighting one of the toughest battles any one can fight & is currently in the hospital with Pancreatic Cancer.

Reported on February 21:

Derrick L. Johnson, 45

February 21, 2024

Derrick L. Johnson passed from this life on February 13, 2024 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his mother, four children and numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him tremendously.

No cause of death reported.

Note: According to numerous Facebook posts, Johnson had taken less than a year off of work because of his illness . Before that he looked very healthy and active. Also, according to Facebook, he had cancer .

https://www.facebook.com/bethany.eastpr

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553482567890

Reported on February 20:

Debra Ann Dominguez, 56

February 20, 2024

Debra Ann Dominguez went to be with our Lord on February 11, 2024, at the early age of 56 surrounded by family and Friends. She was born on April 13, 1967 in San Antonio, TX.



No cause of death reported.

Dominguez “died suddenly.” From her girlfriend's Facebook:

One month ago I took you to the hospital to get checked. 😭😭😭 not knowing it would turn into a nightmare.

https://www.facebook.com/minica.christina

Naydelin Sarahi Vargas (“Nay”), 20

February 20, 2024

Born in San Antonio, TX, passed away on February 17, 2024 after battling leukemia for two years. After Nay graduated from Thomas Edison High School in 2022, she dreamed of majoring in social work at Our Lady Of The Lake University.

She is survived by her mother, fiancé and seven siblings.



From Vargas’ GoFundMe:

Naydelin, or as many of us know her Nay, she was diagnosed back in April 2022 with Leukemia A.L.L. Nay has been fighting and keeping a smile this entire time. Unfortunately Nay has relapsed after a short period of getting a taste of normality. Nay relapsed back in late July but now her cancer has developed more aggressively and has taken over 90% of her bone marrow. The chemotherapy is not responding, that has caused her cancer to expand to her brain.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-naydelin-vargas-fight-her-cancer-journey

Reported on February 16:

Nathalie Monique Ollervidez, 35

February 16, 2024

Nathalie Monique Ollervidez, daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on February 11, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. She leaves behind her two sons.



No cause of death reported.

Ollervidez “died suddenly.” From her sister's Facebook:

As those of you know our sister Nena passed away suddenly Sunday morning. She did not have any life insurance and of course we were not prepared for this.

https://www.facebook.com/jonie.ollervidez

Reported on February 15:

Vanessa Jacquez, 32

February 15, 2024

Fitchburg, MA - Vanessa Jacquez, affectionately known by her friends and family as Cha Cha, Ness, Sissy, Shush, Nessa, Twin, Shasha, and many more, was a beacon of love and creativity to all who knew her. Born in the quaint town of Peterborough, NH, on the 26th of March, 1991, Vanessa spent her time gracing us with her infectious humor, inspiring all of us with her strength and resilience, and leaving us with an abundance of colorful memories.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 14:

Diego Tadeo Aguilera, 4 months

February 14, 2024

Baby Diego Tadeo Aguilera, October 2, 2023 — February 8, 2024



No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Corinne (Kifer) Boisvert

February 14, 2024

Stephanie Corinne (Kifer) Boisvert, of Fitchburg [MA], passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on February 9, 2024. She courageously fought a three-year battle with cancer, determined to savor every moment with her loved ones.

No age reported.

Emmaline Faith Gordon, 29

February 14, 2024

Fitchburg, MA– Emmaline Faith Gordon, 29, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2024, in Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a month-long battle with pneumonia.

Reported on February 8:

Miguel Antonio "Tyson" Espinosa Jr., 45

February 8, 2024

Miguel Antonio "Tyson" Espinosa Jr., born in San Antonio, TX, was called to be with The Lord at the age of 45.



No cause of death reported.

Numerous comments of shock and disbelief on his wife's Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/rosa.landeros.501

From his sister's Facebook page:

Our deepest condolences to you and your family. So sorry for your loss. I can’t believe it, that day my husband went to cut his yard 😞 and was talking to Tyson. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. RIP Tyson 🙏

Emelda Ann Cortez, 45

February 8, 2024

Emelda A. Cortez entered into eternal rest on January 28 2024, in San Antonio, Tx. Emelda was the owner of the local favorite Marty B’s. Mrs. Cortez was always known to be a social butterfly during family get together, shopping, collecting LV purses and enjoying the relaxing moments when playing with her dogs.

No cause of death reported.

Cortez “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

This GoFundMe is for Emelda’s medical expenses. She has been in the hospital since January 23rd. She came in with the flu, they discovered she had pneumonia, then she developed a staph infection. She is currently on the ventilator and the ecmo machine which is making her be stable. Update: as of 01/28/24 Emelda has unfortunately passed away.

Reported on February 7:

Marian T. Kibort, 69

February 7, 2024

Marian T. Kibort, 69, of Fitchburg [MA], passed away unexpectedly in her home on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jacob Santiago, 29

February 7, 2024

Fitchburg, MA - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jacob Santiago, born February 13, 1995, in Springfield, MA, who departed this life on February 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 6:

Heather Ann Murray, 54

February 6, 2024

Heather Ann Murray, 54, passed away on January 30, 2024 at the UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Hospital, Leominster, MA, following complications from cancer.

Reported on January 18:

Jeannette R. Molina, 67

January 18, 2024

Jeannette R. Molina, 67, of San Antonio, TX, passed away in a local rehab facility on January 13, 2024. Jen, as she was called by family and friends, suffered a stroke in October and was receiving rehab therapy. She was doing quite well and her passing was rather unexpected.

No cause of death reported.

