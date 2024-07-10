ITALY

Maria Rita Viaggi died at the age of 69 for a sudden illness in Grosseto, the career from Rai to Warner Bros

July 3, 2024

Grosseto (Tuscany) - The world of television mourns the death of the announcer Maria Rita Viaggi. One of the famous "Signorine buonasera", which appeared every day on the television to present the Rai schedule. The well-known face of public service channels died at 69 years of a sudden illness. According to what emerged, on Wednesday, July 3, Viaggi was with her husband Vincenzo Gerghi at home in Grosseto, when she was caught suddenly by an illness that left her no escape.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Comunardo Niccolai, the former Italian champion soccer player with Cagliari in 1970, died from sudden illness

July 2, 2024

Pistoia (Tuscany) - The former footballer and defender of Cagliari Comunardo Niccolai, died at the age of 76 from a sudden illness while he was hospitalized in Pistoia. Champion of Italy with the Sardinians in 1970, he was nicknamed, despite himself, the king of his own goals', because of the incredible own goals he occasionally ran into. Communard Niccolai died, to take him away was a sudden fatal illness. He is considered the best stopper in the history of Cagliari; he was born in Uzzano in the province of Pistoia on 15 December 1946. When the news spread, many users searched the web to see if the sudden illness could be linked to the Covid vaccine. However, for the moment there is no information on vaccination and any adverse reactions.

No cause of death reported.

Found dead at home at 30, Dimitri Verardo, former Italian cycling champion and father

July 5, 2024

Treviso - The news of the death of Dimitri Verardo has struck like a bolt from the blue the community of Portobuffolè and Sacile. The former cyclist, Italian vice-champion of cycling teams in the junior category, was found dead in his home between Monday 1 and Tuesday 2 July. He was only 30 years old and left a daughter, Coraline, in addition to his parents and brother Andrea. Dimitri Verardo was a well-known name in the world of youth cycling. The news of his death left friends and acquaintances in shock, who remember him as a sunny and determined person.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Romildo Ambrosi: the painter of Martinsicuro was 59 years old, crushed by an illness

July 6, 2024

Martinsicuro (Abruzzo) - The community of Martinsicuro mourns the death of Romildo Ambrosi, who died suddenly in his home at the age of 59. Ambrosi was not only a resident of the small town, but a figure admired for his artistic talent and his generous personality. His passion for painting has made him a well-known name not only in Martinsicuro, but also in the wider art world, with his works in exhibitions and auctions, and his name included in the Almanacco Mondadori of painters. Ambrosi’s sudden death left an unbridgeable void in the local artistic community and among those who knew him. His paintings, which often decorated the houses and public spaces of Martinsicuro, will continue to talk about him and his artistic vision.

No cause of death reported.

Six-month-old child dies in hospital, had arrived in the emergency room in serious condition

July 3, 2024

A child of just six months died at the hospital "Curto" of Polla, in the Vallo di Diano, in the province of Salerno. The causes of death are unknown. The family, after his death, filed a complaint with the carabinieri who maintain confidentiality on the matter and opened an investigation. For further and thorough investigations, the body of the child was seized, as well as the medical records. Septic shock is not ruled out, but it is only one of the hypotheses. The baby had arrived in hospital in very serious condition. Useless attempts to rescue him from the hospital’s doctors. The child died shortly after being admitted despite emergency resuscitation therapy.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Sant'Antonio Abate, a one-year-old child dies: mourning proclaimed

July 6, 2024

Saint Anthony Abate (Naples) is mourning the death of a one-year-old child. The town stopped this morning for the funeral of little Dominick with the Mayor, Ilaria Abagnale, expressing the pain of an entire community for the tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to volleyball player, Manuela Godpower, died at only 16 years old

July 8, 2024

Naples - Manuela Godpower, a young volleyball player from ASD Ares, died at the age of 16. The news of her death quickly made the rounds of social media in the last hours, arousing emotion and condolences. The ASD Ares, where Manuela played, remembered the young athlete with affection: "ASD Ares today loses a piece of heart. With deep sorrow communicates the premature death of our athlete Manuela Godpower who left us at only 16 years in the early hours of this morning."

No cause of death reported.

Young man from San Salvo dies in Germany

July 3, 2024

San Salvo (Abruzzo) - Friends, acquaintances, businesses, and ordinary citizens all engaged in a solidarity race in San Salvo to bring home Valentin Razvan Ungureanu. The young man of 23 years died in Germany where he was working. Valentin had left Italy only a few days ago when he was crushed by an illness, a heart attack.

Tragedy, hit by a sudden illness, Irene Pizzo died after 7 days of agony: she was 25 years old

July 4, 2024

Irene Pizzo lived in agony for 7 long days, but in the end, she didn’t make it and lost her life while she was hospitalized. Nothing the doctors did helped her. Until that day the girl seemed to be fine and had never had serious health problems. However, only seven days ago, the unthinkable happened. While she was at work, just like every day, she started to get sick. She collapsed on the ground and her colleagues, soon intervened to try to help her, alerted the health workers who arrived on the spot within a few minutes. The doctors stabilized her on the spot and rushed her to the hospital. Here they tried to do what they could for seven long days. The girl was in a coma and all her loved ones prayed for a long time to help her. However, on Tuesday, July 2, came the harrowing epilogue. Unfortunately, she was killed by the sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for the death of 27-year-old Luca Sanino

July 5, 2024

Bra (Piemonte) - The young man worked in the family’s trucking company. He lost his life crushed by a sudden illness. He worked in the historic Sanino Giuseppe Snc trucking company based in Bra, founded by his grandfather, in which his father Silvano and uncle Roberto are also employed.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Foggiano: young woman dies 10 days after giving birth

July 3, 2024

Foggia (Puglia) - The patient, a 29-year-old woman from San Nicandro Garganico, had arrived at the hospital last June 22 for a delivery that was expected to be 'complex': the baby, already about to be born, was in a breech position and the parturient had arrived in a condition of severe respiratory insufficiency. At the end of the delicate procedure-thanks to which the baby was born, in good health and currently hospitalized in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the woman's general condition collapsed. Despite intense efforts to keep her alive, the woman unfortunately died after 10 days from an irreversible respiratory crisis.

No cause of death reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

He died suddenly: Dr. Lello Sisbarra, exemplary family doctor with a big heart

July 8, 2024

Foggia (Puglia) - Dr. Liberato Sisbarra, is no more. The general practitioner died suddenly. The news immediately made the tour of the web. His brother, Michele Sisbarra, put the memory of the doctor on Facebook: "Yes, this is how it happens, without warning, without any possibility of being able to remedy the time that flows insensitively over our vision of the future."

No age or cause of death reported.

Terni, the cardiologist, Giovanni Giannini, died from a sudden illness while in his office with a patient: he was 66 years old

July 3, 2024

Terni (Province of Umbria) - The cardiologist, Giovanni Giannini, died in Terni on Tuesday morning, July 2, 2024. The doctor was struck by a sudden illness while visiting a patient in the office. The sad news was announced by a local television, which publicly mourned the professional. The cardiologist was in fact very renowned. Giovanni Giannini had long practiced his profession in the cardiology department of the Santa Maria di Terni hospital. When the news spread, a lot of research was done on the web to see if there could be a correlation between the sudden illness and the Covid vaccine, also in the light of the latest scientific studies, but for the moment there is no information on vaccination and any adverse reactions.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, "vaccination" was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

Davide Cugola, the cryptocurrency broker died at 30

July 3, 2024

Verona - He had entered the world of bitcoin: it was incredulous the many followers he had. The sudden farewell to the world of Davide Cugola at only 30 years old. An unexpected death, of the young "financial doctor" (in the digital world, a sort of “mentor”, of financial advisor) from Verona who had launched into the world of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

No cause of death reported.

Locri: He has an illness, goes to the emergency room and is discharged. Christian dies at 34

July 1, 2024

Locri (Reggio Calabria) - The day that shocked Locri began like many others for Christian Guarnieri, a young man known and loved in the community for his work as a storekeeper at A.C. Locri. Christian had felt unwell and, worried, had gone to the Emergency Department to see him. Then the tragic epilogue. According to early reconstructions, Christian underwent several medical checks at the ER. Although the investigations are still ongoing, it seems that nothing particularly worrying had emerged from the examinations carried out. So, after being visited, he was discharged and sent home with the recommendation to monitor the symptoms. Unfortunately, a few hours after returning home, Christian died suddenly. The news of his death left dismayed family members and the entire community of Locri. Following his death, the Carabinieri launched an investigation to clarify the causes of Christian’s death. The body has been seized and will be autopsied within the next few hours to determine if there has been any negligence or error in the handling of the case by the ER.

Pain in Lecco for the death of Matteo Cattaneo, young father of only 38 years

July 4, 2024

Lecco (Lombardy) - It is great pain in Lecco for the death of Matteo Cattaneo young father of only 38 years. On Sunday morning the young Lecco was struck by a sudden illness that, unfortunately, did not leave him an escape. Matteo Cattaneo, married and father of two small children, was known in the city, many messages of sympathy and closeness to the family in these hours of pain.

No cause of death reported.

Two professors “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness, professor dies at 58. Community mourning the premature death of Enzo Monaco

July 7, 2024

Torre Annunziata (Naples) - Professor Enzo Monaco died. A sudden illness in the night left no escape to the 58-year-old man, professor at the Liceo Statale Pitagora - Croce. Always kind and generous person: hundreds on social media are pouring messages of condolence for him and his family.

No cause of death reported.

Professor Sergio Minucci died prematurely

July 8, 2024

Naples - Sudden and premature death of Prof. Sergio Minucci, 68, professor of Applied Biology and Delegate for Internationalization and Mobility of Vanvitelli University. Helpful lecturer, passionate researcher, kind soul, friend of all, always on the side of students and affectionately supporter of the Ateneapoli project.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” at work:

Sick on the waterfront of San Salvo, a landscape maintenance worker dies, probably a heart attack was the cause of death

July 5, 2024

Tragedy in the early morning of today in San Salvo Marina: a 62-year-old worker, Graziano Ganau, died this morning on the seafront during working hours. The man was carrying out the maintenance of the public green when suddenly he felt sick and fell to the ground. On the spot the doctors of 118 intervened, who tried to revive him, but every attempt was in vain: the man was thus declared dead, presumably from a heart attack.

Padua, man crushed by mixing machinery

July 7, 2024

Padua (Veneto) - He was using the agricultural machine of his company when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, he ended up between the gears of the vehicle, being crushed by the machine. So died Gianni Zanetti, the 52-year-old from Padua, who on Sunday morning was dealing with the distribution of feed to his cattle from milk to meat, aboard the mixer wagon on which he worked daily. The investigation is still in progress to establish the exact dynamics of the facts, it is not excluded that the cause of death of the man may have been so much a malfunction of the machine, but a sudden illness. The body of Zanetti was recovered by firefighters, who intervened immediately on the spot, still inside the agricultural machine, which was still found in axis with the ground and not overturned, confirming the hypothesis of an illness.

He stops in the truck stop and dies: truck driver has a sickness during a stop

July 5, 2024

A tragedy in the square of the autogrill on the A32 Torino-Bardonecchia: a driver has died in the rest area. Last night, on Thursday 4th of July, a 58-year-old man, originally from Alba and employed by the Fasano company, died. He was inside his truck parked in the special area for trucks. On the spot, the medics of 118 intervened and they could not help but note the death of the man. Cause of death was attributed to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “died suddenly” while out and about:

Caught sick in Piazza Vanvitelli in Caserta, a 50-year-old man died

July 3, 2024

Caserta (Campania) - A sudden illness in Piazza Vanvitelli cost the life of a 50-year-old who collapsed a few minutes ago in Piazza Vanvitelli a few meters from the town of Caserta. The man was immediately assisted by local police officers, but despite the intervention of medics of 118, who for several minutes tried to revive him, he died.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Vanvitelli Square, a 60-year-old man leaves bar and dies due to sudden illness

July 3, 2024

Caserta (Campania) - He had entered his usual bar to have breakfast, but he never imagined that that would be the last thing he would do in his life. It all happened in Vanvitelli, Square where a 60-year-old man entered a café this morning to consume his breakfast. Everything was normal, but when he left the establishment, he collapsed to the ground seized by an illness. Immediate help was given by passersby and 118 volunteers: he was also given cardiac massage with a defibrillator. For him, however, there was nothing to be done: a heart attack cut him down in a fulminating manner. Much sadness among the customers of the central Vanvitelli Square who witnessed the tragedy.

Link

Sudden illness in the street: a woman died in Brugherio

July 2, 2024

Drama in Brugherio (Lombardy) on the evening of Monday, July 1. A woman of 60 years lost her life, in the street. It was a sudden illness that was fatal that would surprise her while she was in via Lodigiana, of Brianza not far from the border with Monza. Immediate emergency call with the Regional Emergency and Emergency Company that sent on site an ambulance and a car doctor alerted in code red. Unfortunately, there was nothing left for woman to do, and the medical staff were only able to record the death of the 60-year-old. The police were also present.

No cause of death reported.

A walk through Paderno ended in tragedy: a 68-year-old died of an illness

July 2, 2024

Paderno (Milan) - He had left Calderara with a couple of friends for a walk, taking advantage of the beautiful day and the temperatures not yet scorching. The group made their way to Palazzolo station. Something unpredictable happened while crossing the underpass. The 68-year-old was taken by a sudden illness: he collapsed and lost consciousness. The two friends first helped him by alerting 118. In Palazzolo, sirens arrived and deployed the means of Areu with local police in support. The health authorities have immediately noted a very serious situation. Attempts to resuscitate after the cardiac arrest were useless, there was nothing more to do. The friends, who were with him who did everything to save his life, are dismayed.

No cause of death reported.

Caught by a sudden illness, Franco Guglielmetti dies, city in mourning

July 2, 2024

Rivarolo Canavese (Torino) - Mourning in Rivarolo for the death of Franco Guglielmetti, a well-known face of the city. He was 75 years old. He was crushed by a sudden illness while he was in Sicily, more precisely in Sant'Agata di Militello, province of Messina. The medical staff who rescued him tried to save his life, but it was all for nothing. Franco Guglielmetti leaves his wife Grazia and his grandson, Armando.

No cause of death reported.

The man was found dead in his car by the carabinieri. A heart attack would seem to be the cause of death

June 20, 2024

Calitri (Province of Avellino) - A kind and hardworking man crushed by a heart attack, leaving the family waiting for the outcome of the autopsy. A police patrol spotted a stationary vehicle with the four flashing red arrows near a parking spot. Inside, they found the lifeless body of a man; whose name is Antonio. Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers, unfortunately it was not possible to save him. His family reported that he had been complaining about health problems for several days.

No cause of death reported.

Rome. He dies in the street, the mourning of the residents

July 5, 2024

Brutal news this morning, Friday, July 5, in Piazza Scotti in Rome, where a lifeless body was found. It was just after 6:00 when the alarm went off for the man on the ground, next to a bench. It was the State Police officers and the medics of 118 who were only able to ascertain the death. Shock and disbelief for the sad news that upset the inhabitants of the Monteverde district in Rome. Those who witnessed the last moments of Fernando’s life: "Unfortunately, this morning after the coffee, he was passing in the square and collapsed". A sudden illness would seem to have left him without a chance.

No age or cause of death reported.

A mayor “died suddenly”:

Mauro Fissore, mayor of Morozzo, dies suddenly. The man, 64, died in France, where he was on vacation with his wife

July 8, 2024

The Morozzese community is mourning the sudden death of its mayor Mauro Fissore, who died this morning at the Cannes hospital. According to the first reconstructions, he was struck by an illness while on vacation with his wife. Despite immediate relief, Fissore didn’t make it.

No cause of death reported.

Hit by an illness, dies in the canal, David could not be saved

July 8, 2024

Rosà (Vicenza) - A quiet Sunday morning in Rosà, a small town in the province of Vicenza, has turned into a nightmare for the local community. The lifeless body of Davide Fantinato, 57 years old, was found along the irrigation ditch that runs along the Rose Park. Thanks to the investigations of the Bassano military and the images of the video surveillance cameras, it was possible to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. Davide Fantinato, was last seen the night before the threshing party in Ca' Dolfin. The next morning, around 5:30, he was walking in the area of the Rose Park when he was struck by a sudden illness. He lost consciousness and fell into the irrigation ditch, where he was found dead. The cause of death was attributed to cardiac arrest caused by a sudden illness.

Two hikers “died suddenly”:

He suffered an illness on Mount Amaro, a 47-year-old hiker died

July 7, 2024

Maiella National Park (Abruzzo) - Drama in the late morning of today July 7. The helicopter rescue team stationed in Pescara intervened due to the illness of a hiker on Monte Amaro, in the Maiella National Park. The man, 47 years old from Lazio, suffered a sudden illness a few meters from the summit and collapsed. His companions immediately contacted Nue 112, which alerted the Abruzzo Alpine and Rescue and at the same time the helicopter rescue. Unfortunately, despite attempts to resuscitate, once they arrived on the spot, the doctor could not help but note his death.

No cause of death reported.

Bitter mountain tragedy: 35-year-old dead after illness

July 7, 2024

Pescara - Tragedy on Mount Amaro where a young man of 35 years, resident in Lazio, died this morning due to a sudden illness, suffered during an excursion. From what was learned the 35-year-old was with a group of nine people when, during the journey, he collapsed on the ground. Immediate help from friends. On the spot there was the rescue but, despite attempts to resuscitate, for the young man there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

Nine “died suddenly” in the waters, on the beach:

She dives into the pool but does not emerge: the 6-year-old girl, found lifeless, died

July 6, 2024

Sestri Levante (Liguria) - The 6-year-old girl who on Thursday was found lifeless in the pool did not make it: the doctors declared her brain death. The girl was found unconscious in a public swimming pool in Sesta Godano, in La Spezia. Afterwards, the rescuers took her to the hospital in Genoa, where she died. The little girl who attended primary school was participating, along with 25 other children, in the summer camp of the town of Sestri Levante. On Thursday, the children were taken to a public swimming pool where around 14.00 the tragedy occurred. Suddenly, one of the educators noticed that the little girl was lying unconscious in the water. Immediately, together with the lifeguard, the woman began rescue operations while waiting for the intervention of the sanitary. In the end, only after 50 endless minutes the child’s heart started beating again. However, due to her dramatic condition, the 6-year-old girl died in a hospital bed.

No cause of death reported.

Danilo Colella found dead: the 19-year-old who dived into the river without resurfacing

July 1, 2024

San Polo d'Enza (Reggio Emilia) - The 19-year-old Danilo Colella, who was found dead in the early afternoon of Monday 1 July, had plunged into the river. The events took place on Sunday, June 30, in San Polo d'Enza. Under the eyes of his friends, he had immersed himself in the waters of the Enza River, without resurfacing, perhaps due to a sudden illness. The hopes of finding the 19-year-old alive ended in the early afternoon of Monday, July 1, about 24 hours after the start of the rescue, the body of the young man was found lifeless.

No cause of death reported.

Double tragedy at sea: death of two divers. A 55-year-old man who was ill during a freediving. The second victim is a 57-year-old who died during an underwater fishing trip

July 7, 2024

Fiumicino (Lazio) - Double tragedy at sea on the Roman coast. Two divers died, probably after suffering an illness, in two different episodes. In the first case, the first victim is a 55-year-old man, who went out to sea for a freediving. In the second, a 57-year-old man was found dead after relatives reported missing.

The first report arrived around 10 a.m. this morning, when a lifeguard of an establishment, following the movements of an underwater signaling balloon at a distance, noticed something strange. At a certain point, in fact, seeing him motionless for a prolonged time he became suspicious and headed towards him with the skate supplied. After recovering the body of the diver, and having brought it back first to the surface, then on the shore, the lifeguard himself alerted the Coast Guard and 118. Attempts at resuscitation and cardiovascular massage were useless, and the rescuers could not do anything but to ascertain the death of the man. The search involved, in addition to the coast guard, also the core diving and a helicopter of the fire brigade.

Around 1 p.m., the second report came following the discovery of a missing diver. The 57-year-old, now lifeless, was recognized by relatives present on the spot who had reported his disappearance for his failure to return. The man had come out at sea from one of the shores of Focene at 7.30, without a signaling balloon. On the spot intervened the patrol boat, already present at sea for other reports.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Campomarino: woman dies of illness on the beach

July 8, 2024

This morning, in Campomarino Lido, in Molise, a 75-year-old bather originally from Rome, died of an illness. The tragedy happened around 11:00 while the woman was coming out of the water. She suddenly lost consciousness under the eyes of her sister, near the Lido Nettuno, renowned bathing establishment frequented by many bathers from Foggia that every summer crowded the seaside resort on the border with Puglia. The first to intervene were the neighbors of the beach umbrella, along with lifeguards and other visitors to the beach. Although rescue was ready, on arrival of the 118 operators, the woman had already died.

No cause of death reported.

He dies in front of his wife and children in the ocean, he was 43 years old

July 1, 2024

Domus de Maria (Sardegna) - He had a sickness just as he entered the water to take a swim, fatal for a tourist who would have turned 43 on July 30, Francesco Fregni. The man was on vacation in Sardinia with his family. It happened around 2pm July 1 in the sea in front of the famous beach of Su Giudeu, in Chia, on the coast of Domus de Maria. The man was taking a swim with his wife and their two children a short distance from the shoreline, and he suffered an illness. He was immediately rescued by other bathers and the lifeguards of the private establishment and brought to shore. But he did not show any signs of life. A defibrillator was also used and meanwhile an ambulance of 118 arrived with a doctor on board, but all attempts were useless to bring the man back to life.

No cause of death reported.

He has a sickness while bathing: 74-year-old dies on the beach

July 1, 2024

Brussa (Venezia) - Yesterday, Sunday, June 30, a 74-year-old man died of a sudden illness while he was bathing in front of the beach Valvecchia, in the Brussa area. The victim’s name was Gabriele Di Biasi, 74 years old from Vittorio Veneto. On site arrived the medics and the helicopter rescue of Treviso Emergenza that dropped on the beach a health worker with the gate, but the resuscitation attempts, went on for about an hour, were unsuccessful: for the 74-year-old, there was nothing to do. The 74-year-old’s wife witnessed the CPR attempts under shock.

No cause of death reported.

Francesco Faverio, 66, tourist of Cantù, died while walking along the beach of San Benedetto

July 2, 2024

San Benedetto del Tronto (Province of Ascoli Piceno) - What was to be a quiet walk on the beach of San Benedetto del Tronto has turned into a tragedy for Francesco Faverio, a 66-year-old tourist living in Cantù. Francesco, who was spending his holidays with his wife in Grottammare, died suddenly while walking alone along the beach, north of the port. While on the shore, two lifeguards noticed that the man had collapsed on the sand. The two lifeguards, immediately aware of the critical situation intervened promptly alerting 118 and began to practice cardiac massage. Unfortunately, despite the incessant attempts of resuscitation also by the medics that arrived shortly after with the ambulance, the heart of Francesco Faverio did not resume beating.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 28:

Tragedy near Rome, goes out for jogging: found dead in the lake

June 28, 2024

Lake Nemi (Rome) - The discovery of the drama yesterday morning in the waters of Lake Nemi where a man walking with his dog saw a corpse floating. Immediate he called 112: "There is a dead man in the water..." The identification almost immediate: it was a 68-year-old from Velletri, unmarried and childless, found in the water in a gym suit at the foot of Nemi, near a path that runs along the lake famous for the ships of Caligula. In a few minutes the police rushed to the place for investigations and firefighters to retrieve the body. At the request of the Velltri Prosecutor’s Office, the medical examiner on duty intervened and after an inspection of the body decided to avoid the autopsy. According to the first assessment, the man - who showed no signs of violence - would have died of a sudden illness, perhaps a heart attack.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “died suddenly” at home:

Illness at home, the death of Giorgio Melinu

July 8, 2024

Maserà (Province of Padova in Veneto) - A sudden and fatal illness ended the life of Giorgio Melinu, director of the Economate Unit of USL 6 Euganea. Melinu, who had turned 62 last May, felt ill while at home in Maserà. Unfortunately, all attempts to rescue him proved useless.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden sickness at home. Gianni Gabriele dies at 57 years old

July 4, 2024

Arpino (Province of Frosinone) - A sudden illness while he is at home. Gianni Gabriele dies at only 57. The community of Arpino is upset. The esteemed man was a technical assistant at the IIS Nicolucci-Reggio di Isola del Liri and a member of the board of directors of the Franciscan order.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Livorno, father collapses in front of his daughters and dies at 43

July 5, 2024

They were practically ready to leave home and spend a sunny Friday at the sea between father and daughters when a tragedy with unimaginable contours took place. A 43-year-old man, Nicola Maulella, died because of a sudden illness inside his home around 12 noon yesterday, Friday, July 5. Collapsed on the ground, it was the little ones who gave the alarm calling the attention of the neighbors who, immediately, alerted the rescue, arrived with an ambulance and the medical car. Desperate, but unfortunately unsuccessful, all the attempts to revive the man and save his life until the 118-doctor had nothing left to do but note the death.

No cause of death reported.

Crushed by an illness: farewell to Sergio Pantano, the "good giant"

July 2, 2024

Sola del Liri (Frosinone Province, Lazio) - Crushed by a fatal illness at just 60 years, it happened around 5:30, in his home in Borgo San Domenico. This is how Sergio Pantano, the "good giant", died, as the many friends shocked by the news of his death in the night remember him. Sergio, a hard worker, leaves his wife, Franca Visca, his children, Alessio and Mariangela and his beloved grandchildren Elettra and Francesco. No need to call the rescuers to try to save him, every attempt proved in vain. A sudden death that has thrown into despair the families and those who knew him for his activity.

No cause of death reported.

Community of Borgo says farewell to a 45-year-old father

July 6, 2024

Borgo San Dalmazzo (Provincia di Cuneo in Piemonte) - This afternoon (Saturday 6 July) the funeral of Gaetano Caselli, who died suddenly in his home at the age of 45. The last greeting to the young father will be given by family and friends at 15 in the parish church of Jesus Worker.

No cause of death reported.

In Massa, man dies at 38 years: the sickness, the screams of his wife and the tragedy

July 4, 2024

Massa (Tuscany) - A sudden illness, for the moment without a clear cause. This is how Francesco Basciano died when he was 38. It will be the autopsy that will be carried out in the coming days, to determine the causes of death. Basciano was married, but the wife can not explain what could have happened. They were sleeping in bed when she heard him snoring very loud. She tapped him and then he would start snoring even louder. When she turned on the light, she realized he was unconscious and called for help. The Ops staff advised her to intervene while waiting for the arrival of the rescuers. She tried to resuscitate him by following the directions they gave her from Ops, but nothing. So she screamed for help at the window. Neighbors and relatives arrived. The rescuers also arrived. To give support came doctor and nurse crew of 118, who understood immediately that the illness was serious. They used the defibrillator and initiated all possible and imaginable resuscitation maneuvers. But after more than an hour, the doctors could not help but note the death of Francesco Basciano.

No cause of death reported.

Giovanni dies from a sudden illness: the 48-year-old entrepreneur found dying in the garden by his brother

July 1, 2024

Fontanafredda (Province of Pordenone) - A sickness while he was performing work in the garden and then death. Giovanni De Nardi, a resident of Nave di Fontanafredda with his mother Giovanna, died at the age of 48. A sudden death that took by surprise all those who knew him because he had never manifested any signs in the past. So much so that even the family authorized the autopsy where Giovanni had been hospitalized urgently. Friday night he was working in the garden, maybe even taking advantage of the evening time a little cooler. Not hearing him and not seeing him return, the mother began to worry and alerted the other son Luke who lives next door. "I found him on the ground in the garden. I called for help and immediately began to give him CPR. It was about 9 pm. John had never had any problems or warnings. It was really an unexpected death".

No cause of death reported.

A tennis pro “died suddenly”:

Torre del Lago, tennis master dies at 47 a few hours after winning a game

July 3, 2024

His brother Francesco announced it directly on Facebook: Andrea Buccianti, 47 years old Viareggio died suddenly last night. Buccianti felt ill in the night in his home in Torre del Lago and his wife Lucia, alerted the 118 medics. He was transferred to Noa Hospital in Massa. Andrea Buccianti was a tennis teacher and at the same time he was playing: the very night he felt ill he participated in a tournament in Villafranca Lunigiana, as his friend Alberto Lombardi recalls: “I got a message that he had canceled two match points, won his last tournament game and closed his eyes. He was a serious professional; he had recently taken part in a refresher course of Fit in Genoa and was about to start junior and adult summer courses at the Tennis Club Luigi Orsini in Lucca.”

No cause of death reported.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

Tragedy along the provincial road 29, a 19-year-old boy loses control of his scooter and dies

July 4, 2024

Catania (Sicily) - Antonio Lopes, 19 years old, lost his life last night in a tragic road accident on the 29 provincial road. The boy, who was driving his scooter, lost control of the vehicle for reasons yet to be ascertained, ending up ruinously on the asphalt. Immediately alerted, the rescuers arrived with an ambulance. The 19-year-old was taken to the emergency room of the San Marco hospital in Catania, but unfortunately it was not possible to save him. The police intervened to carry out the ritual surveys and reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal accident on the GRA: a motorcyclist dies

July 4, 2024

Settebagni (Rome) - Tragedy on the GRA (Grande Raccordo Anulare is a road that circulates around the city of Rome) at the first hour of this morning, where a motorcyclist died at the exit to Settebagni. The accident did not involve other vehicles. The man, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, lost control of his two wheels and ended up crashing to the side of the road, where he died shortly after. Massacre of motorcyclists on the roads of Rome and province - today’s accident is the third in a few days that ended in tragedy for a motorcyclist. The man whose identity is not yet known is the fifth fatal victim of the streets of Rome and Province.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal car crash, dead motorcyclist

July 2, 2024

Chiusa (Province of Bolzano) - Tragedy around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 2 on State Road 12 in South Tyrol: a motorcyclist - according to initial information it would be a 60-year-old local - died after a crash with a car near Chiusa. The accident occurred at kilometer 468, near the communal pool. For the motorcyclist there was nothing to do, and he died instantly. The exact dynamics that led to his death are still being reconstructed. The Carabinieri, together with the ambulance, the Chiusa fire brigade and the spiritual assistance, investigated the incident.

No cause of death reported.

Loses control of the scooter and ends up off road: Dead

July 1, 2024

Lecce (Puglia) - Fatal accident on the road San Donaci-Campi Salentina (straddling the provinces of Lecce and Brindisi). A 58-year-old man, Mino Patisso, living in San Donaci, went off the road while riding his scooter and lost his life in the crash. Help arrived on the spot was useless. No other vehicles were involved. A sudden illness is not excluded to understand why the man ended up in the countryside.

No cause of death reported.

Crash of motorcycles at the Foro Italico, two victims, Luca De Luca and Tuan Ngoc Nguyen Tri: they were 46 and 52 years old

July 1, 2024

Rome - A risky maneuver between the motorcycles, but also the suspicion of contact from cars. It is not yet clear how Luca De Luca and Tuan Ngoc Nguyen Tri, the latest victims on the streets of Rome, were brushed yesterday morning with their motorbikes ending on the ground, both dead on the spot. Luca De Luca was 46 years old. He lived in Tomba di Nerone and left a small daughter. His usual work was accompanied by a passion for cooking. Tuan Ngoc Nguyen Tri, on the other hand, was a 52-year-old Vietnamese, who had been in the capital for some time. The accident occurred at 11.30 yesterday, Sunday, June 30. The two bikes were traveling side by side when they suddenly made contact. The impact was devastating. One biker is thrown on the asphalt, the other against the guardrail plates that divides the two carriageways. Immediate death.

No cause of death reported.

Serious road accident among several cars, a dramatic toll: one dead (66 yr old) and many injured (3 serious)

June 28, 2024

Mesagne (Province of Brindisi in Puglia) - More blood on Italian roads. For reasons yet to be ascertained, two cars collided frontally, yesterday afternoon June 27, in Torre Santa Susanna- Ennesima on the provincial road that connects Torre to Mesagne. The impact occurred between a 500 X White and a Renault, but also involved a third car. A 66-year-old woman, Lisetta Calò, originally from Manduria and living in Erchie, lost her life. Among the wounded, five, three are serious. Among them also a child of 7 years.

No cause of death reported.

He crashes with the motorbike against a truck: dies 56

July 8, 2024

Tragic accident in Trieste: Rino Damato, 56, loses his life in a crash between his motorbike and a truck. The tragedy occurred shortly after midnight on the night of 5-6 July in Via Caboto, where the man, crashing into the truck, suffered a severe head trauma. The man was in cardiac arrest when the 118 medical staff intervened, whose intervention did not prevent the death of the man. It is not excluded the possibility of a sudden illness as the cause of the accident, which may have hit the man while he was riding his motorbike.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Fisanotti, died from a sudden illness

July 6, 2024

Caluso (Torino) - He was only 48 years old, Massimo Fisanotti, a sudden death that left his parents Mariuccia and Michele, his sisters Nadia and Valeria, family, friends and acquaintances in despair and sorrow. Massimo leaves an unbridgeable void in the life of those who loved him, a sudden and young death, which accentuates the pain of his departure.

No cause of death reported.

The sudden death of Giancarlo Tizi has shaken the community. Today the funeral of the 58-year-old

July 8, 2024

Pain and dismay, in Tuscania, for the sudden death of Giancarlo Tizi. The man, 58 years old, always ran a tobacco shop in the Gescal district, where he was respected and known by all. Yesterday morning, suddenly, the sound of the sirens and the arrival of the helicopter abruptly interrupted the tranquillity of a summer Sunday. As a result of an unexpected illness, they were immediately called for help, but unfortunately for the man there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

Young man from Abruzzese found dead in Spain, farewell to Andrea Gigante: funeral today

July 2, 2024

The young Abruzzese was found lifeless in a hotel room in Menorca, Spain, where he was on vacation. Andrea Gigante, 46, from Tornimparte, lost his life, probably from an illness. The death dates back to June 18. The Spanish authorities, after the investigation, confirmed the death due to natural causes and allowed the return of the body to Italy yesterday, Monday, July 1.

