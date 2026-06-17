A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (94)

June 10, 2026

Gina Ferrall, a veteran Broadway actress who became a familiar face on TV in roles on shows like Blue Bloods and Law & Order, has died. Ferrall passed away following a brief battle with uterine sarcoma, her husband, Broadway drummer and percussionist Kory Grossman, told the theater outlet Playbill on Tuesday. She was 67.

June 9, 2026

Actor Anthony Guidera, known for his roles in The Godfather Part III and Species, has died at the age of 65. Last month, he was rushed to the hospital following cardiac arrest and placed on life support. After being taken off life support, he passed away last Saturday. Last month, on May 11—as his wife Valarie told TMZ—the couple was at home in Southern California when Anthony Guidera suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remained on life support for three weeks. After that period, doctors disconnected the machines-honoring the actor’s wishes-so he could be brought home to pass away naturally. He passed away on Saturday, though the specific cause of his death has not yet been clarified. According to reports, despite repeated conversations with doctors, his wife was unable to determine the nature of the medical issue that ultimately led to her husband’s death; the medical professionals themselves were unable to pinpoint what triggered Guidera’s cardiac arrest.

June 15, 2026

A Love Island USA executive producer died in Fiji, where season 8 of the reality show is currently filming. James Barker, 40, suffered an “unexpected medical emergency“ last week, ITV America and Peacock confirmed on Monday, June 15. The producer, who began working on Love Island USA in 2020, started on the show as a story producer before serving as EP for the past three seasons. He contributed to the hit show’s production and post production and oversaw its soundtrack.

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: Link

No cause of death reported.

June 10, 2026

William Hasley, a writer who worked on TV series including “The Smurfs” and co-wrote an inspirational book with Caitlyn Jenner, has been identified as the hiker who was found dead on Hollywood’s popular Runyon Canyon trail on Saturday evening. He was 78. His death comes just two weeks after a man in his 40s died of cardiac arrest on the same trail [reported here earlier in June]. The Los Angeles Fire Department told the Daily Mail, “LAFD Air Operations lowered rescuers to the patient, and medical treatment was administered.” Officials then pronounced Hasley dead at the scene. He started out in animation, writing for Hanna-Barbera and Filmation shows “The Smurfs” and “Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids.” Always a sports fan, he worked with NBC-TV on the special “Star Salute to the U.S. Olympic Team,” where he met Caitlyn Jenner. Jenner commissioned Halsey to write the motivational book “Finding the Champion Within” for Simon & Schuster. He also taught writing at UCLA and participated in numerous charitable events.

Researcher’s note: Hasley was teaching at UCLA during the time they mandated COVID “vaccines” (Fall 2021 - August 2023). The mandate included a booster, with no option to test: https://senate.universityofcalifornia.edu/_files/underreview/uc-covid-vaccination-program-policy-review.pdf https://www.uclaextension.edu/instructors/william-hasley

No cause of death reported.

February 10, 2026

Molly Aileen Kauffman West, of Easton, Connecticut, passed away on February 10, 2026, at the age of 50. As an All-American goalkeeper for Cornell Field Hockey, she earned a place in the Cornell Field Hockey Hall of Fame in recognition of her extraordinary achievements, competitive spirit, and lasting impact on the program. Professionally, Molly built a distinguished career as a corporate operations executive, contributing her leadership and strategic expertise to respected organizations. She was most recently the GM for Commercial Operations at The Trade Desk; before that, she spent 23+ years with The Walt Disney Company (including ESPN and Fox Family) serving as VP of Linear Ad Operations. She was a trusted colleague and mentor known for her integrity, clarity of vision, and ability to unite teams. Molly will be remembered for her strength, intelligence, warmth, and generosity of spirit. Whether leading in the boardroom, competing on the field, or supporting those she loved, she brought focus, heart, and authenticity to everything she did. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Researcher’s note: West was probably“vaccinated”: The Walt Disney Company initially mandated COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for all U.S.-based salaried and non-union hourly employees in July 2021, requiring proof within 60 days.

No cause of death reported.

June 14, 2026

Zack Roach [48], former guitarist of Senses Fail, has died unexpectedly, according to a statement shared two days ago by Shaila Roach, the mother of his children. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that I have to let our friends and family know this--Zack Roach passed away unexpectedly yesterday,” the statement read. “I have a lot to say, but this is about what I can muster in this moment. Please hold he and our boys in your thoughts.”

No cause of death reported.

June 14, 2026

Renowned Hong Kong-born singer David Wong has died suddenly at 61. His family, through a lawyer’s statement, confirmed he passed away at his sister’s home in Honolulu on the morning of 2nd June 2026 (local time). In recent weeks, Wong had been eagerly preparing a fresh musical chapter. He quietly returned to Hawaii in January, with his lawyer explaining he wanted a clean start and had asked the team to act as a unified contact point for three to six months until a new manager was appointed. The move was understood to be linked to the health of his partner and long‑time manager, Vicky, whose stomach tumour had recurred. When another stomach tumour was detected in December last year, Wong shifted work arrangements to let Vicky focus fully on treatment and returned to life in Hawaii. The cause of death has not been disclosed. The family has not confirmed whether a heart attack was involved and remains in deep mourning.

June 13, 2026

Aldon Smith, a former 49ers pass rusher and the franchise record-holder for sacks in a single season, died at the age of 36 on Saturday. The 49ers announced the news in a statement, but no cause of death was provided. “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith,” the statement reads.

Researcher’s note - “Tragic” is often an oblique reference to suicide.

No cause of death reported.

June 12, 2026

Wes Gardner, who pitched for four teams across eight major league seasons and was involved in a blockbuster trade between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox four decades ago, died on Wednesday. He was 65. Former Mets public relations director announced the Arkansas native’s death in a post on X. After baseball, he worked as a master electrician in his hometown of Benton, Arkansas.

No cause of death reported.

June 9, 2026

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A college football player from metro Atlanta has died suddenly at the age of 20. The University of Kentucky athletic department confirmed defensive lineman Nic “Happy” Smith, who grew up in Loganville, died on Monday. The Associated Press reports that campus police responded to a residence hall around 10 a.m. Monday and found Smith dead inside his room. No cause of death has been determined, but the school told the AP that no foul play is suspected. Smith was a two-sport athlete in football and basketball for Walnut Grove High School in Walton County. He had offers to play college football for Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern, but committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. The defensive lineman redshirted his freshman year and was going into his sophomore year as a major in community leadership and developing. Smith dreamed of playing in the NFL and owning his own food business, according to his team biography page. He is survived by his parents and six siblings.

June 10, 2026

Athletics Ireland has led the tributes to Ciarán Ó Lionáird, the former Irish 1,500 metres champion and London 2012 Olympian who died suddenly in Vancouver on Tuesday at the age of 38. The Cork native and Leevale club member was “one of Ireland’s finest middle-distance runners of his generation”, with Athletics Ireland also acknowledging his high achievement in reaching the 1,500 metres final at the 2011 World Athletics Championships. After finishing school at De La Salle Macroom, Ó Lionáird took up a running scholarship in the US in 2007, first attending the University of Michigan. He then transferred to Florida State University. He had been based full-time in the US since 2011.

No cause of death reported.

June 14, 2026

One of the most loyal Indy 500 “one-off” team owners, Dennis Reinbold, has passed away, it was announced on Sunday, June 14. The Indianapolis car dealer and longtime team owner had been battling cancer but appeared to be making an improvement before taking a turn for the worse. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing announced the team owner’s passing at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. He was 65.

June 15, 2026

Jenna Anne Johnson has died at age 23 after documenting her cancer journey with over 50,000 followers on TikTok. The content creator started documenting her life and treatment online shortly after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2024. Her condition was initially determined to be stage 3 and curable, as she explained in a video months later. However, after initial rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctors discovered her cancer had spread aggressively to stage 4. Johnson’s death was announced by one of her older sisters, Paige, in a video posted to the late influencer’s account on June 2, about two months after her last video shared in early April. In Johnson’s December 2024 video recalling how she was diagnosed, she explained that she went to see her OB-GYN for a fairly routine appointment and Pap smear, which came out abnormally. A biopsy showed she had adenoid carcinoma, which is a rare cancer that affects glandular tissues, per the Cleveland Clinic. Johnson explained that the cancer was present in her cervix, uterus and a couple of lymph nodes. Her diagnosis was deemed terminal after her medical team found that her cancer had spread to about 12 lymph nodes all over her body. She also noted that her cervical cancer was not caused by HPV, which causes more than 90 percent of cases, per the CDC. Combined with the fact that she was only 21 years old, Johnson says her doctors “were just absolutely baffled.”

June 11, 2026

“Coffee Time with John and Momma” influencer John Davis has died. He was 55. Davis suffered a medical episode during a livestream with his mother on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Police in Jellico, Tennessee, told the outlet Davis was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities were called to a residence. According to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office’s incident report obtained by People, Davis had heart failure, kidney failure, high blood pressure, diabetes and had obstructive sleep apnea. The incident report also stated the county’s medical examiner doesn’t “believe there was anything suspicious about the situation surrounding the death.” According to the site Legacy Forever, Davis was making chicken salad with his mom at their kitchen table when he said he wasn’t feeling well. He reportedly collapsed on camera moments later. Davis and his mom had thousands of followers on YouTube and Facebook. The pair typically would film themselves cooking new recipes together and sharing funny stories in their livestreams.

No cause of death reported.

June 9, 2026

Cole Harris, who appeared in several videos on the Shiloh and Bros YouTube channel, passed away on June 1. Notably, besides acting in Shiloh and Bros’ videos, Cole had his own YouTube channel, Fantation, where he wrote, directed, and produced content. The 19-year-old was battling a brain tumor for several years before passing away this month. News Channel 5 Nashville reported that in 2025, Cole’s brain tumor was surgically removed. He underwent multiple surgeries, and as a result, the movement of his right leg, right arm, and speech improved. The miniseries star’s father, Frankie Harris, told the news outlet that he had been recovering. However, an MRI scan on March 4 revealed that Cole’s condition was not good.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

June 8, 2026

Greg Andrews, former editor of the Indianapolis Business Journal and business editor of the Indianapolis Star, died May 20 at the age of 60. An obituary states, “Though Greg preferred working behind the scenes, his influence on Indiana journalism was substantial. During nearly 30 years at the Indianapolis Business Journal, he rose from reporter to managing editor and then into the top editor position. He helped transform the weekly print newspaper into a multimedia news organization with a major digital presence, including podcasts, newsletters and breaking news coverage.”

No cause of death reported.

June 9, 2026

Donald Broughton [61], the bowtie-wearing analyst of freight markets who spoke before conference audiences and television viewers likely hundreds of times, has died. Facebook contained numerous tributes to Broughton on his passing including one from his brother Tim, a screenshot of which was sent to FreightWaves. Tim Broughton said Donald died suddenly at home on May 30.

No cause of death reported.

June 13, 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The founder of one of America’s most recognized bakery brands has died. Cheryl Krueger, a beloved entrepreneurial icon in Central Ohio, passed away at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease [diagnosed in 2023].

June 10, 2026

HONOLULU, HI - Gilad Janklowicz, the fitness instructor whose syndicated TV program “Bodies in Motion” brought daily exercise routines to viewers newly captivated by the aerobics movement of the 1980s and ‘90s, has died at age 71. His death was confirmed on his social media accounts. Although a cause was not disclosed, his partner described his death as a “sudden passing.” He died Tuesday, June 9.

A teenager “died suddenly”:

June 10, 2026

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. - A Franklin County High School student has died following a battle with cancer, according to the school district. KeAaron Jones died on Tuesday and would have been a junior this coming school year. Jones was an active member of the boys’ basketball and volleyball teams.

Researcher’s note – From GoFundMe: At just 15 years old, in December 2025, my son, KeAaron, was diagnosed with a tumor of the spinal cord. After biopsy and research of the findings, he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer known as Diffuse Midline Glioma (H3K27M mutation): https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-keaaron-battling-diffuse-midline-glioma-h3k27m

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

June 11, 2026

The legal community in New York and beyond is mourning the loss of Jeffrey Stern, a respected attorney whose death has left colleagues, friends, clients, and loved ones reflecting on a remarkable life dedicated to the practice of law and service to others. Known for his sharp legal mind, unwavering professionalism, and commitment to justice, Stern earned the respect of peers across the legal profession. Many remember him as someone who combined legal excellence with genuine compassion, always taking the time to understand the people behind the cases he handled.

Researcher’s note - Stern was a board trustee of the United Jewish Appeal Federation of NY, which strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”: https://www.ujafedny.org/news/spreading-the-word-about-vaccine-safety-to-orthodox-jewish-communities

No age or cause of death reported.

June 10, 2026

Jake Dear, who served as chief supervising attorney of the California Supreme Court under three Chief Justices as part of his 40-year career at the court, died Friday, June 5 after a short illness. Dear, who was also widely known as a leading scholar regarding the court’s history and influence, was 69. After a short time in private practice, he rejoined the court as a chambers attorney for Justice Joseph Grodin, then transitioned to a supervising attorney role within the chambers of Chief Justice Malcolm Lucas. Beginning in 2007, he served as chief supervising attorney under Chief Justices Ronald M. George and Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, a position he held until his retirement in January 2023.

Researcher’s note – California federal court announces vaccine [sic] mandate for workers: https://www.courthousenews.com/california-federal-court-announces-vaccine-mandate-for-its-workers/

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

June 11, 2026

Logan, UT - “I always say, ‘If I could come up with one word to describe Logan McKenna, it would be jolly.’ He loved to laugh.” Those are the words of Sarah McKenna, who spoke with The Herald Journal Tuesday, just days after losing her husband, who lost his life following a medical incident after he summited Mount Denali in Alaska. He died at the age of 44. As a general surgeon at the Logan Regional Hospital and a thespian, McKenna’s influence on those around him often resulted in similar, if not identical takeaways.

Researcher’s note – Logan Health Announces Employee Vaccine [sic] Requirement: https://flatheadbeacon.com/2021/11/24/logan-health-announces-employee-vaccine-requirement/

No cause of death reported.

A commercial airline pilot “died suddenly”:

June 11, 2026

Joel Marquez, an American Airlines captain from the Warwick [NY] area, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 8. Marquez worked as a captain flying Boeing 737 aircraft for American Airlines and was remembered by loved ones as a devoted father, son, brother, and friend.

Researcher’s note – COVID-19 updates: American Airlines to require employee vaccinations [sic]: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Two clerics “died suddenly”:

June 15, 2026

JOLIET, IL -Father Anthony Nyamai [50], who was just three weeks away from beginning his new assignment for the Diocese of Joliet as the parochial vicar for St. Mary Nativity on Joliet’s North Broadway Street, was found dead unexpectedly over the weekend, officials at his current parish in Crest Hill have announced. Crest Hill police officials told Joliet Patch that Fr. Nyamai’s death is being treated as natural causes. For the past five years, Fr. Nyamai was assigned to Crest Hill, overseeing the parishes of St. Anne and Ambrose.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: Catholic priests are strongly encouraged and often required by their dioceses to receive COVID-19 vaccines, with major archdioceses like New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia explicitly instructing clergy to get vaccinated and prohibiting them from signing religious exemption forms for parishioners.

No cause of death reported.

May 23, 2026

This past week I lost a great friend and brother Pastor Andy Valdez. Andy and I grew up running the streets in the same neighborhood (Culver City, Cali) in the 70’s and 80’s when in the mid 80’s through a series of events God came into of our lives and families and completely changed us. I saw him last year for the first time in several years and looked forward to reconnecting with him. We traveled the world together and I was hoping we’d get to make a few more trips, but I guess God had other plans.

Researcher’s note: Valdez died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Four educators “died suddenly”:

June 13, 2026

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - An Alabama community is mourning the loss of a longtime educator. Lowndes County Public Schools announced the death of Lowndes Middle School Principal Christopher Chambers on Friday. Officials called his death sudden and shared their condolences with his family and students.

No age or cause of death reported.

June 9, 2026

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA - The St. Charles Borromeo School community is mourning the loss of its principal. Rev. Philip M. Forlano informed the school community about the sudden passing of Principal Molly Quinn [46]. Forlano had stated that Quinn had recent health struggles.

No cause of death reported.

June 10, 2026

Ian Lewis Young, 41, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on March 16, 2026. A bass prodigy, Ian was performing in major Twin Cities theaters by age 12. As an adult, he played with many bands in his 20s, and toured with RENT in his 30s. By 40, he had discovered another calling - Special Education. A dedicated paraprofessional in Roseville Area Schools, Ian devoted the final years of his life to supporting, loving, and growing young minds at Parkview Center.

Researcher’s note – Minneapolis Public Schools will no longer require employees, contractors or volunteers to get the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] or file for an exception: https://www.startribune.com/minneapolis-school-board-removes-districts-staff-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/600226546

June 8, 2026

My-Ly L. Nguyen Sperry, 46, of Endwell, NY, passed away on June 4, 2026, at Wilson Hospital after a courageous nearly one-year battle with cancer. She was an exemplary mother figure, human being, dedicated friend and one who was always willing to offer guidance. She continued her education at SUNY Binghamton where she earned her MBA. She was an excellent business editor at the Binghamton Press and Sun Bulletin for many years. She later continued her career at Binghamton University Research Foundation until her passing.

Researcher’s note - Sperry was likely working at Binghamton between October 2021 and May 2023, when all employees were required to take the COVID “vaccine”, or submit to weekly testing: https://www.binghamton.edu/news/president/3432/winter-2021

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

June 15, 2026

Wilmington, VT - Laura Ann Hinrichs, 65, of Ware Road, passed away and went home to her Lord and Savior Wednesday evening, June 10, 2026, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Upon the devastating diagnosis of Stage 4 lung cancer on 9/11/2022, Laura chose to keep her disease very private and had to retire early from her career at the Twin Valley Elementary School. Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed reading, gardening, kayaking, the great outdoors and time shared with her family and friends.

May 16, 2026

Janet (née Sajnaj) Zalewski, age 59, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2026, surrounded by her family after a three-month battle with cancer. Janet was a dedicated preschool teacher at Bloom Early Learning, where she served as a “Buds” teacher and a Cooking Specialist for 4 years. She loved being a part of the Bloom community.

Researcher’s note - As an employee of Bloom Early Learning, Zalweski would have been strongly encouraged to be “up to date” with COVID “vaccination”: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/child-care-toolkit-march-2022finalpdf/open

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

June 13, 2026

Kevin Curley, who became McDaniel College’s [Westminster, Md.] winningest basketball coach over nearly two decades at the school, died May 27. He was 54. He graduated [from Penn State] in 1994 and started his basketball coaching career right away as an assistant at Bethany College in West Virginia. He simultaneously earned a master’s degree in physical education. In 1998, he became an assistant coach at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, where he spent nine seasons. Kevin Curley quickly found his home with the Green Terror. He led the team to seven appearances in the Centennial Conference men’s basketball championship and five in the ECAC Division III championship.

June 11, 2026

NEW MILFORD, CT – As a T-ball coach for the New Milford Youth Baseball & Softball Program, Anthony Freitas made sure to incorporate all his young players into the group “so everyone was part of something bigger than the team, part of a little community on the field,” his colleagues said. Freitas died May 6 at Danbury Hospital at the age of 33, according to his obituary. Pannozzo said the program’s staff and coaches were in a board meeting when they received the news of Freitas’ cardiac arrest.

Researcher’s note – Governor: COVID Vaccines [sic] Now Mandatory for Connecticut Teachers, School Staff: https://cea.org/governor-covid-vaccines-now-mandatory-for-connecticut-teachers-school-staff/

Reported on June 6:

June 6, 2026

Johnstown, PA - James A. Myers III, 49, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2026. Jimmy will be remembered as a devoted father, loving partner, dedicated coach, and loyal friend. His legacy and contagious laugh will live on through the many lives he influenced, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Jimmy was a 1995 graduate of Johnstown High School. He was employed with the Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers as a van driver, and was also the Bishop McCort head softball coach. He was also the President of PA Elite Fastpitch Softball. Jimmy dedicated more than 20 years to coaching softball and baseball, impacting countless young athletes, both on and off the field. He was known for his passion of the game, his commitment to his players and the friendships he built throughout his community.

Researcher’s note - If Myers was coaching softball in 2021 or 2022, he would have been strongly encouraged to take the COVID “vaccine”, or potentially mandated, depending on travel to other states with different rules: https://www.abc27.com/sports/local-sports/piaa-recommends-vaccination-for-all-eligible-student-athletes-coaches-and-officials/

No cause of death reported.

June 11, 2026

Birmingham, AL - It’s with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Dylan Rizzo [30], Tour Caddy’s co-founder and creative force, due to cardiac arrest related to a recently diagnosed heart condition. Dylan’s vision shaped every color, every design, and every piece of content we created, leaving a lasting mark on the brand and everyone who worked alongside him.

Four first responders “died suddenly”:

June 15, 2026

BATH COUNTY, Ky. - Sam Fuller joined the Olympian Springs Volunteer Fire Department just over a year ago and quickly made his mark through not only serving the community, but in the small details that keep a department running. Within that year, Fuller got married. Within weeks of the wedding, friends say he was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer. Sam Fuller was 45 years old. He passed away on June 6.

June 11, 2026

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati fire community is mourning the death of firefighter Ryan Zwick [43], who died on Thursday from occupational cancer. Zwick joined the Cincinnati Fire Department in 2014 and spent most of his career assigned to Station 35 in Westwood. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2025.

June 11, 2026

Seelyville [IN] Volunteer Fire Department Chief Harold Osborn died June 9 after experiencing a cardiovascular event hours after responding to a medical emergency, the United States Fire Administration reported. On June 8, Osborn and members of his department responded to a medical emergency that required them to lift a patient. Several hours later, Osborn’s wife found him in distress at home and began CPR. Emergency crews responded and transported Osborn to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts. Osborn, 51, had served with the Seelyville Fire Department for 30 years and also worked as a merit reserve deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, WTHI reported.

June 10, 2026

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. - An EMT in Jessamine County has passed away after a battle with brain cancer. Jessamine County EMS says 44-year-old Rusty Day-Taylor served as an EMT with “excellence, compassion, and integrity.”

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

June 14, 2026

Dedham, MA - An active-duty Dedham police sergeant died Thursday after a “long and courageous” battle with cancer, the department announced. James Quigley [48] leaves behind two children and a wife, a GoFundMe supporting the Quignly family said. Quigley joined the Dedham Police Department in 2015 as a patrol officer and was promoted to detective after two years, police wrote. In August 2022, Quigley was promoted as a sergeant for the Dedham Police Department, Dedham police wrote.

June 14, 2026

CLEVELAND, OH - A Maple Heights police officer died unexpectedly last week, according to city officials. According to a social media post by the city’s firefighters’ union that was shared by Mayor Annette Blackwell, Matthew William Thomas died on June 8. He was 32. A cause of death was not disclosed.

June 13, 2026

Wake County, NC - A former Wake County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has died after a battle with ALS, his family confirmed. Woodlief’s death comes after a widely followed fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive disease that affects nerve cells and leads to muscle weakness. You may remember Woodlief’s story from last year, when more than 100 first responders took part in a drive-by parade outside his home to honor his service and show support during his illness. Woodlief served 20 years with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and was a member of the SWAT team. He retired in 2024 to focus on his health after being diagnosed with ALS.

No age reported.

June 8, 2026

NEWARK, NJ - Hundreds of Newark Police saluted the fallen 31-year police veteran Det. Fritz “Johnny” Magny following his funeral at Transcend Worship Center in Irvington on Monday morning, June 8. Magny, 62, died unexpectedly following a heart attack on Thursday, May 28, while walking to his vehicle at 31 Green St.

Researcher’s note – Newark City Worker Vaccine [sic] Mandate Survives Court Challenge: https://patch.com/new-jersey/newarknj/newark-vaccine-mandate-city-workers-survives-court-challenge

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

June 13, 2026

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 59-year-old Georgia man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Washington County. On Friday at 9:14 p.m., George Wrights was driving near Highway 75 and West 3800 Drive when his vehicle crashed to the right side of the road. Wrights’ vehicle hit a ditch and a fence. He was pronounced dead on the scene. OHP said it is believed that Wrights suffered a medical incident, causing the crash.

No cause of death reported.

June 11, 2026

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio - A man died in Medina County when his pickup truck crashed into a home after suffering a medical emergency. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 7700 block of State Road 94 just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Sharon Township. Investigators said Michael Kellish was driving a 2019 Ford F-350 northbound on State Route 94 when he experienced a medical emergency. The truck then traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit a home, according to a press release. Kellish, 56, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators have not released further details about the health emergency.

June 11, 2026

A security guard was pronounced deceased after driving into a pond at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital while suffering a likely medical emergency. The Grand Blanc Township Police and Fire Departments were called out shortly before 6:30pm Thursday to the hospital on a report of an occupied vehicle that drove into a pond on the property. Upon arrival, emergency responders found a vehicle submerged in roughly 10 feet of water, with an occupant inside. The male occupant was pulled from the water in cardiac arrest. Paramedics immediately initiated lifesaving measures, and he was transported to the ER department at the hospital. Despite best efforts, the man was pronounced deceased. The victim has since been identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Flint. He was an employee of Teachout Security and was working at the time of the incident. Preliminary investigation indicates Johnson may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the vehicle entering the water.

June 10, 2026

A 70-year-old Greensboro [NC] woman who was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on Battleground Avenue on May 30 has died, according to Greensboro police. Police said officers, Greensboro Fire and Guilford County EMS responded at about 1:14 p.m. May 30 to a crash with injuries on Battleground Avenue near Lake Brandt Court. Patricia Eastburn Boswell was driving a Lexus SUV south on Battleground Avenue when she experienced a medical emergency and crashed, police said. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, Boswell died from complications of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

June 8, 2026

KILGORE, Texas - One person is dead following a crash Monday morning in Kilgore, according to the Kilgore Police Department. According to the KPD, first responders determined that a pickup truck traveling southbound in the 700 block of State Highway 135 left the roadway and struck a pedestrian at the CB Tire Shop. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. KPD said early findings indicate that the driver of the pickup truck experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash. Crispian Barrios, the owner of a tire shop near the scene, said he was working when the crash occurred. Barrios said the truck hit tires at his shop and a parked truck before striking the pedestrian.

June 14, 2026

JAFFREY, N.H. - A 20-year-old Massachusetts man died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while hiking on Mount Monadnock, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials. Officials were notified around 4 p.m. of a hiker in distress on the Cascade Link Trail. People came across the solo hiker, identified as Joshua Luth of Lancaster, Massachusetts, and called 911. As Luth’s condition got worse, the hikers began CPR while emergency crews responded to the scene. Despite efforts of first responders and bystanders, Luth died at the scene. The cause of the medical emergency remains under [investigation].

June 13, 2026

Tributes have been paid to an Irish dad-of-two who passed away unexpectedly in New York earlier this month. Joseph “Joe” Patrick Connolly, 51, who was originally from Newbridge in Co Kildare, passed away on June 1, leaving his friends and family in the US and Ireland devastated. Joe moved to New York in 2000 and soon found a welcoming home in the Sunnyside Gardens community located in the borough of Queens.

No cause of death reported.

June 13, 2026

GENESSEE COUNTY, MI - A man found dead outside of a General Motors plant on Wednesday has been identified. Police believe the man, described as in his 50s or 60s, died of a medical incident, according to an update shared by the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County around 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 12. The man had been found shortly after 8 p.m. June 10 in the 6000 block of Bristol Road in front of the General Motors plant, police previously said. He was discovered not breathing and was bleeding from the back of his head. Medical personnel attempted to render aid. The man was declared dead on scene.

No cause of death reported.

June 12, 2026

State police on Friday identified the woman found dead on a hiking trail in Camp Hero state park in Montauk on Thursday as 35-year-old Lauren Balik of New York City. Trooper Brittany Burton, a state police spokesperson, confirmed Balik’s identity Friday, noted that state police are investigating and that “there is no threat to the public.” Hikers discovered Balik’s body Thursday afternoon along a trail in the park, Burton said. Authorities have not released a cause of death or additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding the woman’s passing.

The case is the latest unexplained death in Montauk to attract public interest. Last summer, Manhattan fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, 33, was found unresponsive aboard a docked boat at the Montauk Yacht Club [reported here last year]. Authorities later said an autopsy found no signs of violence, though few additional details were publicly released.

No cause of death reported.

June 10, 2026

PITTSBURGH, PA - It was a normal evening at Napoli Pizza in Squirrel Hill on Saturday, and then worker Tim Watts collapsed on the job and stopped breathing. His fellow workers provided CPR until EMS workers arrived at the scene minutes later, but their efforts were to no avail. Watts was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland, where he was pronounced dead. Watts, of Turtle Creek, was 62.

No cause of death reported.

June 8, 2026

The dog show community is heartbroken by the sudden passing of longtime AKC Executive Field Representative, respected breeder, and former professional handler Lynn Meyer. Lynn dedicated her life to the sport of purebred dogs and was widely admired for her knowledge, professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to exhibitors, breeders, handlers, and judges across the country.

No age or cause of death reported.

June 11, 2026

MUNCIE, IN — Family members, friends, and residents throughout Muncie are mourning the loss of Kylie Jean Cooksey, a beloved mother whose passing at the age of 29, has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. According to information shared by family and community members, Cooksey passed away following a brief illness. News of her death spread quickly throughout the Muncie area, prompting an outpouring of condolences, prayers, and tributes from people reflecting on the impact she made during her life.

No cause of death reported.

June 15, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - Patricia (Patti) Schmidt, born Dec. 13 1963, passed away June 9th 2026 surrounded by family, ending her courageous 18-month battle with cancer. Patti will be greatly missed; her kind heart and outspoken spirit live on in those she loved.

June 15, 2026

LaGrange, NC – Donald Gregory Frederick, 61, passed away suddenly at home, leaving behind a profound emptiness in the lives of all who knew and loved him. After high school, he attended Atlantic Christian College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to East Carolina University, where he majored in Political Science.

No cause of death reported.

June 14, 2026

Dwayne Alan Rowland, age 58, passed away on June 14, 2026, at his home in Hagerstown, MD, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was a retired firefighter, a dedicated football coach, and was an avid fisher.

June 14, 2026

Columbus, Ohio - Suzanne Margaret Jacobs (née Rybak) passed away on June 14, 2026, following an incredibly valiant four-year battle with cancer. To be her friend was a rare privilege and a gift; she possessed a unique ability to bring others together, creating a community drawn to her strength and genuine spirit. The world is truly a lesser place without her.

June 14, 2026

Clinton Township, MI - Gerald Alan Weiss Jr. (Jerry) died suddenly on April 15th 2026 at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

June 13, 2026

Mark Richard Robinson, of Cedarburg, WI, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on June 13, 2026, at the age of 54 years, after a courageous 11-month battle with cancer. Mark had many hobbies, most of which involved being outdoors. He loved working with his hands and building rock walls, gardens and doing any kind of landscaping. He was always available to help anyone who needed assistance and was always a joy to be around.

June 13, 2026

Aaron Arnold, 38, of Chapmanville, WV, and formerly of Norwalk, Plymouth, and Berlin Heights, Ohio, died unexpectedly on June 9, 2026, at Logan Regional Medical Center. He worked for some of the hotels in Sandusky as well as MTD in Willard, and HSM Solutions in New Washington.

No cause of death reported.

June 13, 2026

Glenside, PA - Mark A. Durkalec passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the age of 62. Mark dedicated his career to construction and was a proud Carpenter and Business Agent for the Philadelphia Carpenters Union Local 1073 and 158 for over 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

June 13, 2026

Chestnut Hill, MA - Paul Collins, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 6, 2026. He received his PhD in clinical psychology from the University of Minnesota in 1994. Paul was profoundly interested in the neurobiology of personality and human attachment as well as adolescent neurodevelopment. In recent years, he suffered from a disabling chronic fatigue condition. Despite enormous physical challenges, he maintained a passion for life, a keen interest in others, a love of science, and a profound hope that his health would improve.

No cause of death reported.

June 13, 2026

Erik R. Price, age 52, of Gibsonia, PA, died suddenly on June 9, 2026. Erik was a proud graduate of Pine-Richland High School and worked with his family at Pittsburgh North Golf Course his entire life. He took pride in keeping the golf carts clean, walking the course with his beloved cat, and loved joking and being around the countless regular golfers, all of whom he considered family.

June 13, 2026

Salt Lake City, Utah - It is with a heavy hearts that we regret to announce the passing of Kenny Smith, who died of a heart attack on Saturday, June 6th at the hospital. Kenny could take a car apart bit by bit, and would lay the parts meticulously on the garage floor in exact order of use, then put the car back together again to work better than it did before. Kenny was an amazing artist that carried into all the work he did.

No age reported.

June 12, 2026

McMurry, PA - Beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend, Devin Gilfoyle, 27, died suddenly at his home in Erie, PA on June 9, 2026. He was part of the Erie Fitness Now family, and his mentor Frank Ferrare encouraged him to compete in the Organization of Competition Bodies (OCB) all natural body building federation. Devin won honors at three of the OCB events in Pittsburgh and Cleveland. He continued to inspire others to live a life of good health, exercise and good eating habits. For the last three years he was known as Coach Devin to the youth of the Wattsburg community through the Wattsburg Area Little League, working alongside his brother and best friend Ryan coaching youth baseball and youth flag football.

Researcher’s note – ODU to Require Masks Indoors and COVID-19 Vaccines [sic]: https://www.odu.edu/article/odu-to-require-masks-indoors-and-covid-19-vaccines Effective July 1, 2022, all CCAC students will need to be vaccinated [sic] in order to register for in-person classes or to participate in athletic or other in-person activities conducted in CCAC buildings: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/623738990/

No cause of death reported.

June 11, 2026

Chris Allen McCauley, age 69, of Tuscarawas township, Stark County, OH, passed away, on June 11th at 9:20am surrounded by his family after a battle with aggressive cancer. Chris grew up in a very loving, blue collar Irish-Italian American home filled with good food, a stubborn, yet tender disposition, and a strong sense of right and wrong.

June 11, 2026

Jonathan R. Wagaman, 58, of Stockton, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, following a short illness. Over the years, he held leadership positions with several well-known companies, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lechters, Pizza Inn, and Krispy Kreme. Most recently, Jonathan devoted his time to ministry work, where he found redemption in serving others and sharing his faith.

No cause of death reported.

June 11, 2026

Ross Elliott Clem, 70, of Broadway, VA, passed away unexpectedly on June 11 to be at peace with the Lord at Sentara Hospital of a massive brain aneurysm. His family was gathered around him. He was an organ donor. Ross lived every day of his life to the fullest, confident in his faith and in God’s presence in his life and secure in the promise of heaven.

June 9, 2026

Alexandria, VA - With profound sadness and immeasurable love, we announce the passing of Joseph David Cabral, who died on June 9, 2026, at the age of 45. Joe was the adored husband and best friend of Melissa Cabral, the love of his life and steadfast partner through every chapter of their lives. During Joe’s 18-month battle with cancer, they were a united front fighting together. Melissa never left his side, caring for him with extraordinary strength, love, and grace. Joe dedicated his professional life to serving his country and protecting others. After beginning his career with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Department of Veteran’s Affairs, he moved to Arlington, Virginia, where he built a distinguished career with the United States Department of Justice. He managed 10 special deputy inspectors and served as the Contracting Officer Representative for all Department of Justice guard services responsible for the protection of the Robert F. Kennedy Main Justice Building as well as all other DOJ facilities in the Nation’s Capital. He took great pride in his work and considered it an honor to serve the nation he loved doing his best to make the world a better place for us to live.

Researcher’s note - Cabral was likely working for the DOJ in late 2021, when all executive branch employees were required to have taken the COVID “vaccine”: Link

June 9, 2026

Anderson, SC - She loved nature, animals, the lake, kayaking, her dogs, her family, and her friends. She could not stand to see anything suffer, and she carried a deep love for animals and for the natural world. Meme was funny, stubborn, tender, tough, wild, loyal, and free. She was a true original. A Triple OG. She passed away at 7:00 am after suffering a brain aneurysm. Though organ donation was not possible, Meme was able to give through tissue donation, allowing part of her life and love to continue helping others.

June 9, 2026

Brian H. Austin, 57, of Brinkhaven, Ohio, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Monday, June 8, in his sleep. Brian spent 30 years doing remodeling and construction with his business, Scenic Ridge Heritage Builders. For the past 10 years he worked repairing and selling salvage vehicles.

No cause of death reported.

June 8, 2026

Jeffrey Clayton “Jeff” Sutton, 61, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly Friday, June 5, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne surrounded by his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

June 8, 2026

Omaha, NE - Makenzi Nichole Kern, affectionally known as “Kenz”, age 26, passed away unexpectedly from health complications on June 8th, 2026, two days after her 26th birthday, June 6th, 2000. She was surrounded by her closest friends on a once in a lifetime trip to St. Barthelemy Island. To know Makenzi was to love her. She lived life to the fullest; she was silly, goofy and could brighten everyone’s spirits when she was around.

No cause of death reported.

June 8, 2026

Vickie Lyn Gossett Dunnavant, age 69, passed away at her home in Pulaski [TN] on June 5, 2026 after a short illness. She was an exceptional athlete excelling in every sport she pursued. Vickie had several occupations over the years including teacher, cabinet maker, aerobics instructor and in general management at Davis and Eslick grocery store.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 6:

June 6, 2026

Hugo, MN - Sewing was a passion throughout her life. It was a dream to learn how to quilt after retirement. She also enjoyed playing the violin and began as a child on an instrument made by her grandfather Faust from the wood on his farm in Todd County. She played with the St. Croix Valley Orchestra for 26 years until Covid ended their performing together. After Covid, she retired from the orchestra but continued to take lessons until July 2023, the day before she experienced an aortic aneurysm. Medical restrictions for lifting her arms and the fatigue and low energy resulting from that life-altering event prevented her from picking up her violin again. In March 2025 she was diagnosed with colon cancer and fought courageously, noting her inspiration was her husband and her two kids and four awesome grandkids, she held tightly to her faith, and remained positive until the end. She knew she would be victorious.

June 6, 2026

Darrin Dean Bartz, age 51, of Big Lake, Alaska, passed away at home on June 6, 2026, after a valiant three-year battle with cancer. His greatest joy was teaching his sons how to tinker, fix things, and ultimately, how to go fast on anything with wheels or tracks.

June 6, 2026

Nescopeck, PA - Tyler E. Dawson, age 58, of Hobbie, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2026, at his home. Tyler was a man of few words but had a heart of gold. He was the “handy man” of Hobbie, he would volunteer his time to help anyone with a project. He had a unique sense of humor and his one liners would make anyone laugh. He liked fishing, hunting and being outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 5:

June 5, 2026

Ashley Marie Bednarek, age 39, of Budsin, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2026, at her home. She enjoyed swimming, going for walks and always looked forward to the next season of planting flowers. Ashley’s laugh could fill the room and will be remembered for being a great mom.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 4:

June 4, 2026

Washington, DC - Harrison Michael Heller, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2026. Harrison loved learning and explored many areas of interest before finding his passion in global affairs. He worked for Anser as a defense contractor. Harrison was an avid traveler and his volunteer work in Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Cuba fueled his longtime interest in international relations and global affairs. He loved animals of all stripes, especially his beloved rescue pets.

Researcher’s note - As a federal contractor, Anser was subject to the COVID “vaccine” mandate for federal contractors. The mandate was extended and then blocked in court before taking effect, but many employees would have complied in expectation of the mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

June 4, 2026

Hortonville, WI - Troy E. Schucknecht, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Troy was a dedicated farmer who took pride in working the land and in a life built on hard work. He was always on the move, always finding something to do, and did everything with care. Most of all, Troy will be remembered as a happy person whose warm heart, strong work ethic, and steady presence meant so much to those who knew and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 2:

June 2, 2026

Rebecca Lynn Larimer, 65, affectionately known as Becky, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Olive Branch, MS. One of the greatest testimonies of her life was her determination to never give up hope. Following a brain aneurysm in 2023, Becky faced each challenge with courage, holding firmly to her belief that faith over fear always works when accompanied by prayer. She loved decorating for Christmas and creating warm, joyful spaces for those she loved. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Mrs. Rebecca Lynn Larimer can be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 1:

June 1, 2026

Bloomer, WI - James L. “Big Jim” Warner, age 61, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, June 1, 2026. He worked as a truck driver for Haas trucking and enjoyed being outdoors; chopping and stacking wood, hunting, snowmobiling and four-wheeling. He had a quick wit and was always ready with a clever comment or sarcastic jab!

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 28:

May 28, 2026

Brenda L. Reynolds, age 50, of Kidds Mill Rd., Greenville [PA], passed away at home with her family at her side Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2026, following a courageous 3.5-month battle with terminal cancer. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, and truly loved painting.

Reported on May 21:

May 21, 2026

Robert “PeeWee” Faber, age 57, of Spencer, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 21, 2026. Bob cherished the outdoors, whether boating on calm waters, hunting in the woods, or competing in long-range shooting. He loved a good challenge and approached life with the same passion and precision he brought to his work.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 19:

May 19, 2026

Arcadia, LA - Daniel passed away on May 19, 2026, as a result of complications from pneumonia and an aortic aneurysm. Daniel loved anything outdoors, from hunting and fishing to sports activities. Daniel was a “prankster.” He loved playing tricks on friends and if he knew he got under your skin, he loved it even more. He loved his family dearly.

Reported on May 17:

May 17, 2026

Daniel “Dan” Ledahl, 44, of Grand Forks, ND, formerly of rural Zahl, ND, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN, surrounded by the love of his family. From a young age, Dan embraced life with enthusiasm, intelligence, and a deep sense of individuality. Music was one of his greatest passions, and he was an accomplished saxophone player. Dan had a generous heart and a genuine desire to help others. One of Dan’s proudest accomplishments was earning his pilot’s license, a reflection of both his determination and adventurous spirit. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Cardiovascular ICU staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital for the compassionate and exceptional care they provided to Dan during his final days.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 3:

June 3, 2022

Andrew Young Propes, 59, of Belmont, NC, passed away June 3, 2022. Andrew worked as a Banker with Bank of America in Charlotte. Andrew also was a private pilot and loved spending days on his boat. He enjoyed tinkering with motors and getting things to work.

Researcher’s note - Propes was said to have been healthy before his death, which was described as sudden.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (420)

Alberta (65)

Kaylee Bourgeois, 37 [“eight-month battle with ovarian cancer”]

June 11, 2026

It is with profound sadness that the family of Daniel (Dan) Charles Peter Kalka announce his passing in Edmonton, Alberta on May 8, 2026 at the age of 48. Memorial donations may be made to Myasenthia Gravis Society of Canada.

Researcher’s note - Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the communication pathways between nerves and muscles, leading to fluctuating skeletal muscle weakness and rapid fatigue. While there is no cure, it is highly treatable.

No cause of death reported.

Regine King, 28 [“14-month battle with cancer”]

British Columbia (4)

Manitoba (2)

New Brunswick (2)

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia (2)

Ontario (322)

Fundraiser launched after sudden death of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre staffer [married in Nov. 2025; “sudden and unexpected”]

Jacob (Jaakko) Joshua Heikkila, 39 [“unexpected and severe cardiac event”]