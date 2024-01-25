UNITED STATES

Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

January 22, 2024

Malibu, CA — The King Center announced that Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died on Monday. He was 62. Family members say that King died after a battle with prostate cancer. “He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” his wife, Leah Weber King, said. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

Actor David Gail, Best Known for Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles, Dead at 58

January 21, 2024

Tampa, Florida - David Gail, the actor who played Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, has died at the age of 58. Gail's credits also include playing Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, and Dean Collins in the WB drama Savannah. Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, announced the news of his death on Instagram Friday, remembering her brother as both her "wingman" and "best friend." A cause of death for Gail has not been shared as of Sunday.

Lead Singer of 1960s Girl Group The Shangri-Las Dies at 75

January 19, 2024

Mary Weiss, the lead vocalist of the Shangri-Las, has died at age 75. Weiss’s death was confirmed to The Messenger by Miriam Linna, who runs the independent Norton Records label, which released Weiss’ final solo album, Dangerous Game , in 2007. “She was such a star to everyone in the rock ‘n’ roll business,” Linna said.

No cause of death reported.

The Soft Moon’s Luis Vasquez has passed away

January 19, 2024

Luis Vasquez, who recorded music as The Soft Moon, has died. “It is with great sadness that we announce our dear friend Luis Vasquez has passed away,” the post reads. “Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and extended music family.” “We ask to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement continues, concluding “this is a huge loss and our hearts are broken”. At the time of writing, the cause of the LA-based musician’s death has not been confirmed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Silent Servant has died

January 19, 2024

Silent Servant – aka John Juan Mendez – has passed away. The Sandwell District artist’s death was confirmed in an email sent to Resident Advisor by his management Triangle Agency. The cause of death has not yet been shared. Last year, Mendez released In Memoriam via Tresor – an EP described as a “deeply personal memoir of a 30-plus year career spent exploring and absorbing the shadowy side of music”. In light of the news of Mendez’s passing, artists and fans have been paying their dues to the legendary electronic artist.

No age or cause of death reported.

Beloved BR drummer Jo Monk dies at 69

January 14, 2024

Monk, born Michael Wayne Caesar, died suddenly on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 69. He was one of Baton Rouge's [LA] finest and most beloved drummers. A constant presence at jam nights around town, he was known for his gravelly voice, kind smile and - most of all - his supreme skill.



No cause of death reported.

‘Ram Goat Liver' singer Pluto Shervington has died

January 19, 2024

Miami, Florida - Reggae singer, Pluto Shervington [73], has died. A source confirmed to The Gleaner that he passed away minutes before 11 o'clock this morning in hospital in Florida. He was admitted on Thursday. Shervington, who was born on August 13, 1950, began his career in the early 1970s as a member of the showband Tomorrow's Children. Inspired by the success of Ernie Smith's Duppy or a Gunman and Tinga Stewart's Play de Music, both delivered in heavy patois, he recorded in a similar style Ram Goat Liver, inspiring Lee 'Scratch' Perry to produce a popular version with Jimmy Riley.



No cause of death reported.

Influential Detroit DJ Mike Brown has died

January 16, 2024

Detroit, MI - Mike Brown, the influential Detroit DJ, has passed away after a battle with cancer. Brown's death was announced by the Charivari Detroit festival, Resident Advisor reports, and confirmed by Pat Lee, Brown's friend and the organiser of his GoFundMe for cancer treatment launched in June 2023. Lee did not disclose more recent details about Brown's health, but previously said he was undergoing kidney dialysis and hoping to receive an organ transplant as part of his cancer treatment. Brown died on Sunday, 14th January.

No age reported.

Actress Elisabeth Moss’ Father Dead at 79 After Infection

January 19, 2024

The father of The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss has died. Ron Moss was 79. He reportedly died peacefully with his loved ones by his side in his Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday night, his grandson Max said, per TMZ. He had been diagnosed with an infection shortly before his death. Paying tribute to the professional musician, Max wrote, "Ron made so many friends throughout his rich life and we want everyone to know that you all meant so much to him. Thank you for everything that any of you did for him throughout his life." As a professional trombone player, Moss was previously in a Jazz band with Ron Miscavige, whose son David Miscavige is the leader of Scientology. The late musician practiced the religion, along with Elisabeth. He was also the manager for artists like Chick Corea, who is Elisabeth's godfather, and Isaac Hayes.

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Green-Keyes, Casting Director on ‘The Notebook,’ ‘Rush Hour’ and More, Dies at 68

January 19, 2024

Santa Monica, CA - Nancy Green-Keyes, a casting director who worked on the first two Rush Hour films and on six films directed by Nick Cassavetes, including John Q, The Notebook and My Sister’s Keeper, has died. She was 68. Green-Keyes died Wednesday of respiratory failure at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, her brother Andrew told The Hollywood Reporter.



Former NFL Linebacker Ronald Powell Dies at 32, NFL Association Says

January 17, 2024

A former New Orleans Saints player, Ronald Powell, died at age 32, according to a statement Tuesday by the NFL Players Association. In the announcement, the association’s retired players account wrote about Mr. Powell’s passing. No cause of death was confirmed. The linebacker, who attended the University of Florida, was selected by New Orleans in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft before he played 14 games as a rookie for the Saints. He was ultimately waived by the team in 2015 after spending time on the injured reserve at the start of 2015. After that, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears in 2016 and 2016. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks or a brief stint before he was released in 2017.

Florida Independent Wrestler Frankie Ciatso Passes Away, The Wrestling Worlds Pays Tribute

January 20, 2024

Florida independent wrestler Frankie “Francisco” Ciatso passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 48. Ciatso had been wrestling since the 1990s, appearing in Florida promotions IPW, FIP, Ring Warriors, D1PW, ACW, WWN, AIWF, NWA Florida, FW, Vintage Wrestling, CCW, and more. Ciatso also wrestled for Georgia promotions like Lariato Pro Wrestling. Ciatso was scheduled to work Friday’s WWN Proving Ground event but pulled out because he wasn’t feeling well. Pwinsider reports that it is believed Ciatso passed away in his sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Pole Vault World Champion Shawn Barber Dead at 29: 'A Friend That Will Never Be Forgotten'

January 18, 2024

Kingwood, Texas - Shawn Barber, a pole vault world champion, has died. He was 29. His Agent, Paul Doyle, told the Associated Press that he died at his home in Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday. While a cause of death was not revealed, Barber had been experiencing some health issues, according to the outlet. His management agency confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday that read, "A friend that will never be forgotten. Canadian Olympic Pole Vaulter Shawn Barber has passed away. 🕊️." According to CTV News, Barber was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and held dual Canadian-American citizenship. His father, George, was born in Ontario, Canada, and competed for Canada in the pole vault at the 1983 world championships.

No cause of death reported.

Who is bodybuilder Chad McCrary as he passes away, cause of death , obituary, bio, age and family

January 17, 2024

Nearly two decades ago, McCrary suffered a life-altering spinal injury in a motorcycle accident during a cross-country race. Despite being paraplegic, he reentered bodybuilding competitions just six months later, competing in the wheelchair division. Chad was born on April 1, 1974 in Fort Worth, Texas (49 years old). News of his passing was confirmed by the fitness page Bisandtris on January 2, without disclosing the cause of death. The post paid tribute to McCrary’s remarkable career, expressing condolences to his family and friends.

‘More than the guiding light': Brian Barczyk dies at 54 after battling pancreatic cancer

January 16, 2024

Beloved reptile enthusiast and content creator Brian Barczyk died on Sunday. He was 54. The herpetologist, with over 5 million subscribers on YouTube, recently said he entered hospice care due to Stage 4 inoperable pancreatic cancer. He first shared his diagnosis publicly in a March 2023 video. The Reptarium, the zoo Barczyk owned in Utica, Michigan, announced his death on his social media pages with "profound sorrow."

Lauren Hammond, first Black woman elected to Sacramento City Council, valued political mentor, dies

January 20, 2024

Sacramento, CA - Lauren Hammond, the first Black woman elected to serve on Sacramento City Council, and invaluable mentor to a generation of the region’s women leaders, died unexpectedly at her Sacramento home late Thursday. Hammond was 68. She is survived by her wife, Margaret Maher, family, friends and Sacramento colleagues past and present struggling to cope with her sudden loss. The cause of death is not yet known. She was one of the state’s most experienced public policy strategists and went on to lead the Sacramento chapter of the National Women’s Political Caucus and its mission of identifying, recruiting and training women candidates for public office. Caucus president Maria Madril Hernandez had just taken over the reins from Hammond in the new year and spoke with her Thursday about her new role what lay ahead in 2024. “We were just talking (Thursday),” Hernandez said. “It’s shocking. She’s irreplaceable. I know people say that, but she is. There won’t be another like her.”

Three young children “died suddenly”:

3-month-old girl dies at Queens migrant shelter after suffering cardiac arrest

January 21, 2024

Long Island City, Queens, NY -- A three-month-old girl has died after she suffered a cardiac arrest at a migrant shelter. Police say the infant was housed at the Queens County Inn and Suites in Long Island City. Medics rushed her to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Police say there were no signs of trauma on her body.

Patriots reporter announces death of 2-year-old daughter

January 22, 2024

New England Patriots beat reporter Doug Kyed shared heartbreaking family news on Monday morning. Kyed's 2-year-old daughter, Hallie, has passed away. The young daughter of the NFL reporter was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia back in April. The veteran NFL reporter shared the devastating news on social media. "Any of you know our two-year-old, Hallie, was diagnosed with AML in April. Hallie died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning as Jen and I held her hands in bed," he wrote.

‘Selfless, Loving Heart': Family creates memorial fund for North Grafton boy who died suddenly

January 19, 2024

Worcester, MA - The family of a Worcester County 5-year-old boy is refusing to let his dream die with him. Anthony Joseph Putnam, of North Grafton, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 12. His family did not disclose the cause of death. They were focused on the life he wanted to live — his dreams and big ideas for his future.

No cause of death reported.

Two 12-year-olds “died suddenly”:

Jaxon Feeler, Thunder Ridge Middle School student, died unexpectedly

January 20, 2024

Jaxon Feeler was a 12-year-old student at Thunder Ridge Middle School in Centennial, Colorado. He was a bright, kind, and loving boy who enjoyed playing soccer, video games, and spending time with his family and friends. He had a big heart and a bright future ahead of him. However, on January 17, 2024, Jaxon’s life was cut short by a sudden and unexpected death. His family, friends, and community were left shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on June 28:

Eva M. Vasquez, 12

June 28, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Eva M. Vasquez (Boston, Massachusetts), born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, who passed away on June 28, 2023, at the age of 12.

No cause of death reported.

From GoFundMe:

Over the past 2 weeks Eva got very ill all of a sudden. She fought to keep her body going but unfortunately at 12 years of age she lost her battle today, June 28, 2023. She leaves many with a broken heart! She leaves behind parents-step, sibilings, aunts, uncles, a niece and many other who loved her. With this happening suddenly leaves us all to find a way to send her home as beautiful as she was! She loved to dance, she loved to be around her friends and family and all together she was an Amazing young lady who soul was full of life and love ❤️.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-broken-family-in-need-of-help?mibextid=Zxz2cZ

Community in mourning after Portage Central High School senior unexpectedly dies

January 18, 2024

Portage, Mich. — Grief counseling will be available to those in need after a Portage Central High School senior unexpectedly died Thursday. During their fourth period classes, faculty at Portage Public Schools told students that one of their peers, Christopher DeCastro, had passed away suddenly, according to Portage Public Schools in a statement to News Channel 3. Specifically, staff read the following announcement aloud: “Early this morning, Christopher DeCastro, a Senior, died unexpectedly. The details of his death are not available at this time. We can show our respect for Christopher and his family by avoiding speculation and rumors."

No age reported.

A high school student “died suddenly”:

Christopher Lewis Battaglia, 17

January 16, 2024

Floral Park, NY - Christopher Lewis Battaglia, of Floral Park, passed on January 14, 2024. Beloved son of Jaclyn and Christopher. Loving brother of Ryan. Cherished grandson of Rose and Joseph DeVito and Charles and Laura Battaglia and the late Joanne and Lewis McNeece.

No cause of death reported.

A college student “died suddenly”:

Makai "Kai" Oliver Henry, 20

January 28, 2024

On January 10, 2024, Makai “Kai” Oliver Henry, of New Braunfels, Texas, was welcomed home by His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at the young age of 20 years. He was a devout Christian, studied the Bible intently, and in the months prior to his death had come to complete peace in God’s plan for his life. He will be remembered as rockstar manager of the Float In, on the Dean’s List at Howard Payne University as a sophomore, and a competitive body boarder. His passion was weightlifting and he had dreams of competing professionally one day. He leaves behind his parents, grandparents and five siblings. In lieu of flowers or gifts we would greatly appreciate donations to help support his friends still in the fight at Dell Children’s Oncology-Hematology Center.

No cause of death reported.

‘His Loving Nature Shined': Mount Pleasant Native Dies At Age 26

January 22, 2024

Jake Collins of the town of Wallkill in Orange County [NY] died on Friday, Jan. 19 at the age of 26, according to his obituary. Collins was known for "being like an angel" and could always be found hiking or reading. He was also talented at guitar and was naturally athletic, according to his family. "So kind and thoughtful, his loving nature shined always and to all. Gone much too soon, what a blessing to have known such a beautiful soul," his obituary read.

No cause of death reported.

Three clerics “died suddenly”:

Detroit mourns beloved bishop whose legacy of love and service lives on

January 18, 2024

Detroit, MI – Hundreds of Detroiters honored a beloved bishop on the city's east side who died suddenly but made an everlasting impact on his community. The founder of Divine Restoration Ministries, Reverend James Richard Evans Sr, died on Jan. 3. Faith leaders from across the country paid their final respects at The Fountain of Truth Christian Center on Wednesday, where the bishop's congregation held a celebration of life. Bishop Evans spent a better part of his 53 years devoted to his community, family and faith.

No cause of death reported.

Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux in Louisiana dies unexpectedly at 63

January 20, 2024

Bishop Mario Dorsonville of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in southeastern Louisiana, whose ecclesial career spanned nearly four decades, died unexpectedly on Friday evening after serving as bishop of the diocese for less than a year. He was 63. In a statement on Facebook, the vicar general of the diocese, Father Simon Peter Engurait, wrote that the bishop died on Friday evening at 6:50 p.m. CST “after he gave in to complications arising from recent health problems.”

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 23:

Ronaldo Abram Rios, 44

December 23, 2023

Ronnie had a strong love for his faith because of his love for the Lord that he choose of his own accord to become an altar server. He was a beautiful Lector and a Eucharistic minister growing up at St. Anthony's Church in Harlingen, Tx. Ronnie loved playing his sports always; especially soccer. He was looking forward to starting an all men's soccer team locally in San Antonio, Texas. Most of all of our memory pictures are of him playing baseball, football and soccer for the Harlingen High School Cardinals, Harlingen Tx.



No cause of death reported.

Rios “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

So hard to believe.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008685706308

I’m still in shock to learn he’s gone.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080067925207

A judge “died suddenly”:

RI Superior Court Magistrate Rampone dies, court officials extend sympathy

January 18, 2024

Providence, RI – Members of the state Judiciary are grieving the passing of Superior Court Magistrate William P. Rampone, who died unexpectedly on January 16 after a battle with cancer. Rampone, of Smithfield, was sworn in on January 11, 2022, as magistrate. Prior to that appointment, he had a private law practice and served as a Providence Housing Court judge. He was a longtime member of the Judicial Nomination Commission, which helps select state judges.

No age reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 27:

Dr. Julia Beth Symon-Kantz, 67

November 27, 2023

San Marcos, Texas - Dr. Julia Beth Symon-Kantz, age 67, passed peacefully in her sleep. During her time on this earth, she was committed to a life of service practicing as a Physician of Internal Medicine, saving many lives and extending care to many more. Julia was an especially proud Fellow of the American College of Physicians, but her greatest pride was being a mother to her three children and grandmother to two grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 2:

Dr. Heather J. Wilson, 46

January 2, 2024

Omaha, Nebraska - Dr. Heather J. Wilson, 46, died December 30, 2023 at her home in Omaha, NE. She completed her undergraduate work at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and went on to receive her DDS from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry. Heather loved her career in dentistry, family, friends, co-workers, and pets.

No cause of death reported.

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

Brittney Lynn Turner, 45

January 16, 2024

Beacon, NY - Brittney Lynn Turner passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Brittney worked in New York City in the corporate office at Tiffany & Co before deciding to pursue her dream of working in the medical field. As a child Brittney was diagnosed with leukemia and often spoke of how the care she received as a child sparked her interest in becoming a nurse. For the last fourteen years Brittney worked at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, NY, as a registered nurse at the Hope Center where she was promoted to head nurse. Brittney Lynn Turner passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 30:

Rachael Joan Lynch Tarango, 45

December 30, 2023

Rachael Joan Lynch Tarango, 45, entered eternal rest on December 26th, 2023. A beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Rachael's sudden loss is felt deeply by those blessed to know her. Rachael was a nurse for 15 years and had a passion for caring for and serving others, she loved it. She also loved the people she worked with, who were like family to her. Most of all, she loved being a mother to her beautiful daughter Nora.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 13:

Yvonne Veronica Carvajal, 47

October 13, 2023

Yvonne Veronica Carvajal, age 47, of Floresville, Texas, was a beautiful loving mother of four, and adoring wife to her husband of 15 years. She passed away on October 4, 2023, after an unexpected illness. She fought hard until God decided she'd had enough. Yvonne was a nurse for 20 years. She loved her job; she loved caring for people and making her patients comfortable in their final days. She leaves behind her husband, her parents, four children and three grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

A cardiovascular tech “died suddenly”:

Mitch Wingard, 23

January 17, 2024

Lincoln, Nebraska - Passed away suddenly on January 12, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 23 years, 5 months and 25 days. Mitch attended Milford Public Schools and graduated in 2019. During his high school career, he participated in many activities including legion baseball, track and football. His love was when he played football as a running back. He enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes and maintaining a healthy diet was his passion. He was even making his own natural soaps, detergents and candles. In May 2022, he relocated to Phoenix, AZ, where he began a career in healthcare at Banner Health as a radiology technician aide. In August of 2023, he switched departments and was currently working as a cardiovascular technician. Mitch’s stubborn drive for perfection and love for life lead to many new adventures. His infectious smile and personality allowed Mitch to meet many wonderful people and develop lifelong friendships.

No cause of death reported.

A lab tech “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 8:

Stephanie Melody (Vogt) Dyer, 54

January 8, 2024

Stephanie Melody (Vogt) Dyer passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, January 6th, 2024. She was 54 years old and a lifelong resident of Little Falls, New York. This brought her back to the Little Falls Hospital where she would spend the next 26 years, first as a laboratory technologist and eventually working her way up to become the laboratory director. After leaving the Little Falls Hospital in 2020, Stephanie spent the last two years enthusiastically working as a laboratory technician at Mohawk Valley Health Services. Stephanie was nationally certified through the American Society for Clinical Pathology and proudly maintained her license as a Clinical Laboratory Technologist until her passing.

No cause of death reported.

A chemist for Big Pharma “died suddenly”:

Dr. Paul Brendan McCormac, 53

January 22, 2024

Dr. Paul Brendan McCormac, 53, passed away suddenly on January 18th, 2024 in Fanwood [NJ]. Born in Dublin, Ireland, to Brendan and Patricia McCormac he came over to the United States early in his career and became an American citizen in 2015. Paul received a PhD in organic chemistry from Dublin City University. Paul held various roles over the years in many pharmaceutical companies and was most recently the Chief Technical Officer at Lexeo Therapeutics. He spoke fondly of his prior roles at Pfizer and Avecia. Paul held multiple patents and was an expert, working on the cutting edge in his field. He was brilliant in the eyes of many.

No cause of death reported.

Five police officers “died suddenly”:

Longtime Police Officer In Maryland, Daniel Stickney Jr., Dies Unexpectedly

January 17, 2023

Rising Sun, MD - A Maryland police department is mourning the loss of a longtime brother in blue. Daniel Stickney Jr., who spent the last 15 years working for the Rising Sun Police Department in Maryland, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 10, according to a GoFundMe campaign for his family and his obituary. He was 49 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Florida officer dies after battle with cancer

January 19, 2024

Boca Raton, Fla. — A Florida police officer has died after a battle with cancer, according to officials. The Boca Raton Police Department announced that Officer Lauren Kress, 44, died Thursday of cancer while with her family. According to the department, Kresse was a 20-veteran of the BRPD and was a “beloved instructor” in the agency’s training unit. She also worked in the Boca Raton Police Honor Guard.

Mattawa Police Chief Dies After Medical Emergency

January 17, 2024

Mattawa, WA - The chief of the Mattwa Police Department has died. Robert Salinas passed away on Tuesday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to complications from leukemia. His death comes only two days after he was transported to Harborview with a brain hemorrhage. Salinas had been a police officer since 1999 and spent his first twenty years in law enforcement working for police departments in Toppenish, Ellensburg, and Granger before becoming chief of Mattawa's force in 2022.

No age reported.

Atlanta Police mourning loss of young officer

January 16, 2024

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Police are mourning the death of one of their officers earlier this month. Officer Lucas Sizemore passed away on Jan. 9 after recently graduating from the police academy back in May, APD said in a post on Facebook. At this time, there is no word as to the cause of his death. However, authorities are describing it as a non-line-of-duty death.

No age reported.

Police Officer In Region Dies On Duty, Road Closures Planned For Funeral

January 16, 2024

Senior Sargeant Christopher Filli, age 50, died while on duty with the Hudson [NY] Police Department on Friday, Jan. 12 in Columbia County, his colleagues announced. Filli, who was from the city of Hudson, suffered a medical emergency while on his shift that day. Further details about the incident have not been released. He was one week shy of his fifty-first birthday. His career with the city’s police department began in October 2001, when he was hired as a school resource officer, according to his obituary. He moved up the ranks until he was promoted to senior sergeant in July of 2022, where he served until his death.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Laurens Co. School District 55 mourning loss of middle school teacher

January 16, 2024

Laurens, S.C. - Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) announced the passing of one of its middle school teachers on Tuesday. Officials said Laurens Middle School teacher Thomas Stevenson passed away on January 11 from a medical emergency off school campus. According to the school district, Stevenson served as the In-School Suspension and Computer Lab Teacher. They also said he previously served at Hickory Tavern School.

No age or cause of death reported.

Head Start employee dies after medical emergency at Roseville school

January 18, 2024

Roseville, MI - A woman died Tuesday after having a medical emergency in her car at a Roseville elementary school's parking lot, officials said. "We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family," Mark Blaszkowski, superintendent of Roseville Community Schools, said in a letter to parents. The woman arrived early at Dort Elementary and was sitting in her car when she had a medical emergency, according to his letter. School staff checked to see if she was alright and found her unresponsive, he said. Medics were called, administered first aid then took her to a hospital, officials said. "We were informed that she later passed away at the hospital," the superintendent wrote. Roseville police Chief Mitch Berlin said the incident appeared to be an "unexpected natural death. We have concluded our involvement and the investigation is closed at this time," Berlin said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Former Keene State Head Coach Rob Colbert passes away

January 18, 2024

Keene, New Hampshire - Former Keene State head men’s basketball coach Rob Colbert passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 53. At the time of his passing, he was working as a financial adviser for Edward Jones and was the head coach for the girls’ basketball team at Monadnock Regional Middle-High School.

No cause of death reported.

Tuskegee University football coach passes away

January 16, 2024

Tuskegee, Ala. – Tuskegee University athletics mourns the loss of former student-athlete and offensive line coach Fred Ellis [44], who passed away on Monday. “The news of Fred’s passing is incredibly sad,” said head coach and former Tuskegee teammate Aaron James. “Fred was an instrumental piece to this program during both of his stints here, one as a player and one as a coach. Our university and program are incredibly sad this day has come. We want to keep his family and loved ones in our thoughts, as he will forever be missed.” Ellis joined the Golden Tigers coaching staff as the offensive line coach following the 2021 season after two stints at Miles, spanning eight seasons in total.

No cause of death reported.

Struggling With Undisclosed Illness , New York Swimming Coach Passed away After Final Battle

January 16, 2024

Over the wееkеnd, a wave of sorrow engulfed the Havre community with the news of the sudden passing of Bill Kilgorе, the former Havre swimming coach. Battling an unexpected illness, Kilgorе’s departure leaves behind a profound void in the hearts of those who knew him, both within the swimming community and beyond. Beyond his role as a swimming coach, Kilgorе had a distinguished career as a U.S. Bordеr Patrol Agеnt, rеtiring just last July. His service took him from safеguarding the southern border in Yuma, AZ, to the Havrе sector.

No cause of death reported.

It was reported in 2021 that agents who chose not to be “vaccinated” faced “uncertainties”:

The U.S. Border Patrol is asking agents and trainees to disclose if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and those who have not may face significant restrictions, according to internal documents shared with the Washington Examiner. In August unvaccinated trainees were abruptly kicked out of the academy, where enlistees train to become agents, while active agents face uncertainty about their ability to work.

https://news.yahoo.com/border-patrol-requiring-agents-trainees-094200241.html

A coach and 2 others “died suddenly” in Flint, Michigan:

Beloved Goodrich assistant basketball coach unexpectedly dies at age 50

January 17, 2024

Flint, MI – Gary Barns’ 500th career victory as Goodrich’s boys basketball coach was bittersweet Tuesday. It came not long after Kres Washington [center], an assistant coach on the junior varsity team, died unexpectedly while volunteering at Oaktree Elementary in the Goodrich school district. Washington was preparing to celebrate his 51st birthday today when he died while reading to students in the library shortly before noon. Washington’s death was the third surrounding the Goodrich program since last month. The father of Goodrich player Landon Brown died in December as did Kathleen Schollar, a longtime scorekeeper for both the boys and girls teams.

No cause of death reported.

An airman “died suddenly”:

Air Force: Airman drowned after ‘cardiac event’ on Jet Ski

January 18, 2024

An airman suffered a cardiac incident while awaiting a training exercise on an Arizona lake last June, where he drowned after he fell off the Jet Ski he was operating, a newly published Air Force investigation into the mishap has found. The conclusion concurs with those of local civilian medical and law enforcement records obtained by Air Force Times late last year. The body of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade [right], 33, a medical logistics technician with the 48th Rescue Squadron at Arizona’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, was found June 17, 2023, three days after he was reported missing at Theodore Roosevelt Lake. The service announced his death in a news release following the incident. Wade’s body was recovered from water about 130 feet deep following a search by local authorities and Air Force personnel, according to the accident investigation report published Jan. 12, which refers to Wade as “Mishap Operator 1.” “In the minutes preceding the drowning, [Wade] suffered a cardiac event (possibilities include arrythmia, ischemia and/or heart attack), causing him to fall into the water and submerge to the lake floor,” the Air Force report said. An autopsy revealed that plaque buildup had narrowed one of Wade’s arteries by 80%, Air Force Times previously reported. Though others in his family had suffered from heart attacks, the airman had no personal history of cardiac issues, the Air Force said.

A PR director “died suddenly”:

RIP, Jackie: Knapp, public relations director of the original Baltimore Blast, passes away

January 22, 2024

Baltimore, MD - Jackie Knapp, the public relations director of the original Baltimore Blast, has passed away. According to a Dec. 7 post on her Facebook page, Knapp passed away peacefully in her sleep. Madolyn Locke, a photographer at SylverLight and managing director at Quick Sylver Entertainment, made the announcement. According to her Facebook page, Knapp lived in Dallas, Ga., and most recently was a certified storm spotter at Skywarn. She was a former program human resources manager at Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, co-and a co- founder of the Wichita Wings (MISL). Monday, Jan. 22 was Knapp’s birthday. Pete Kerzel, a long-time sportswriter who covered the Blast back in the day, wrote tribute to Knapp on Facebook. “Was about to wish Jackie Knapp a happy birthday this morning, only to find that the original Baltimore Blast PR director passed away last month after many months of myriad health challenges,” Kerzel wrote.

No age or cause of death reported.

Six firefighters “died suddenly”:

Tulsa firefighter from Owasso dies following rare cancer battle: ‘Harrison won his race’

January 22, 2024

Tulsa firefighter Harrison Moseby died early Monday morning following a lengthy battle with a rare cancer. “Harrison won his race & is now with Jesus,” his wife, Mallory, said in a Facebook post around 3 a.m. The 26-year-old Owasso native was diagnosed with high-grade epithelioid sarcoma in March 2022 and received ongoing medical care for his condition, which intensified over the past two years. He died just two months after moving to hospice care in November 2023. Moseby, a four-year veteran of TFD, endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation while being treated for the progressive tissue cancer. He also received dozens of blood transfusions — about one to two per day over the span of several weeks last summer — after a wound from a biopsy in September 2022 failed to heal properly. Despite his doctors’ best efforts, Moseby was forced to undergo a lengthy palliative surgery last May at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, to amputate his left arm to stop the bleeding so he could continue his cancer treatments. They removed Moseby's shoulder, two ribs and collarbone during the seven-hour procedure. Chemo and radiation continued until the beginning of November, when he learned the treatments had negatively affected his muscles and bones. As such, his doctors recommended that he cease all treatments and live out the rest of his days at home in peace.

Retired fire chief dies after suffering medical emergency while fighting fire

January 18, 2024

Spartanburg County, S.C. - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a former fire chief died Thursday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency while fighting a brush fire. Officials said Retired Glendale Fire Chief Robert Brown Sr. was pulling the hose at a brush fire along Brown Road when he became ill. According to officials, Brown was taken to the hospital for treatment, he passed away at 3:41 p.m. Officials added that he was 87 years old. Officials explained that Brown wasn’t injured during the fire, and they believe he passed away from a natural event that was caused by the stress of the fire. However, they plan to perform an exam tomorrow to determine what caused his death. Officials stated that Brown was the fire chief at the Glendale Fire Department from 1976 until 2017 and was inducted into the Spartanburg County Fire Chiefs Hall of Fame in December 2000.

‘An absolutely incredible man': Des Moines firefighter dies of cancer

January 16, 2024

Des Moines, Iowa — A Des Moines firefighter and Iraq War veteran has lost his battle with cancer. 51-year-old Phillip "Mike" Broderick died of Stage Four liver cancer Sunday, Des Moines Firefighters said on Monday. On Tuesday, Des Moines Firefighters page published a video of Broderick filmed before his death. In the video, Broderick shares his experience of being diagnosed with cancer. "It's a crazy deal," he said in the video. "I lived a healthy lifestyle, worked out, did all the things you're supposed to be doing right. It's just a bad set of circumstances, cards that you're dealt."

Gregory M. Host, 43

January 20, 2024

Gregory M. Host, 43, of Knox [PA], passed suddenly away on January 18, 2024 in his home. A well-loved member of the community with many close friends, Greg was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time on his boats with his dad and his close friends, traveling to Canada each year to fish, and hunting for deer and bear in the local area. He also began volunteering at the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company when he was in high school. Over the years, he held a variety of leadership roles. For more than two decades of service to the Fire Company, Greg was recognized as a Distinguished Lifetime Member.

No cause of death reported.

David Mohre, 65

January 19, 2024

Blakeslee, OH - David C. Mohre, age 65, of Blakeslee, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Parkview Bryan Hospital. David was owner and operator of Mohre Electronics where he has worked for almost 50 years. He was the Assistant Fire Chief of the Florence Township Volunteer Fire Department in Edon and had served the community as a firefighter for 50 years and as an EMT for nearly 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent Davis, 61

January 21, 2024

We are sad to announce the passing of one of San Francisco's native sons, and firefighter, Vincent Davis, who passed unexpectedly on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Anthony Clifton, DeKalb County EMA Director, has died

January 18, 2024

Dekalb Co., AL. - The Emergency Management Agency Director for DeKalb County passed away this week according to the DeKalb County Homeland Security EMA Facebook past. Anthony Clifton served as the EMA Director since 2011 and served as a paramedic before then in Anniston, AL.

No age or cause of death reported.

A chef “died suddenly”:

Christopher Harley Barnett, 48

January 21, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Chris passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024, just three days before his 49th birthday. Chris worked at Vercelli's in his hometown, where he learned the art of making pasta from scratch, and from there, his culinary journey began. Chris then spent summers behind the stoves at The Barley Neck Inn, a French restaurant in Cape Cod, MA. When Christopher was 21, he moved to San Francisco to further his own creativity in the kitchen. The formative moment of his career happened in 1997 with an opportunity to work under the tutelage of James Beard Award winner, Chef Jeremiah Tower, at the renowned Stars Restaurant. Chris then went on to spend a year in Paris at the two Michelin-star Relais D'Auteuil, returning to the Southern California restaurant scene in 2001. As Executive Chef at Primitivo on Venice's Abbot Kinney Boulevard in 2002, he led the small-plates movement in the burgeoning restaurant district.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” outside in the cold:

Woman dies from cold exposure after medical emergency outside home in West Lawn

January 21, 2024

Chicago, IL — The frigid temperatures are to blame for another death in Cook County. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, a 58-year-old woman suffered a medical emergency while outside of her home in West Lawn early Friday morning. Officials say the woman, was taken to the hospital where she later died. On Saturday, the medical examiner’s office determined that cold exposure was a factor in her death. Authorities have not yet identified the victim and it is currently unclear how long she was outside before she was found.

No cause of death reported.

One dead after collapsing outside Multnomah shelter in Gresham

January 21, 2024

Multnomah County Ore. - A person staying at Multnomah County’s overflow shelter in Gresham died Saturday after collapsing outside the facility, according to 911 dispatch records. Shelter staff said the person stayed at the shelter overnight Friday when the county opened a 24-hour overflow shelter due to cold temperatures. The person was seen walking outside on Saturday when they collapsed. Paramedics transported them to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. The cause of death is under investigation.

No age reported.

Cindy Henry's family mourns her death ; the mayor's wife was 67

January 21, 2024

Fort Wayne, TX - The wife of Fort Wayne’s mayor and former owner of The Green Frog Inn died Saturday evening after living with pancreatic cancer for more than a year. She was 67. Cindy S. Henry, formerly Cindy Kocks, announced her pancreatic cancer diagnosis in October 2022.

Jerry Jones sends care package to family of Cowboys fan who died on way to first NFL game

January 21, 2024

Jerry Jones has reached out to the family of a Dallas Cowboys fan who died the same day as the team’s Week 18 win over the Washington Commanders earlier this month. Timothy Washington, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 7 while on the way to FedExField in Landover, Md. — his first NFL game with his son, Tim, according to his obituary. ESPN’s Ed Werder shared a social media post Sunday of the care package the Cowboys owner sent to the Washington family, including a note from Jones himself.

No cause of death reported.

Former owner of Boston’s Bistro and Pub dies at 62

January 18, 2024

Dayton, OH — The former owner of Boston’s Bistro and Pub has passed away unexpectedly. David Boston died on Saturday, January 13 at the age of 69, according to his online obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Hon. J. Michael Brown remembered by family, friends during funeral services in Frankfort

January 20, 2024

Frankfort, Ky. — A longtime public servant who worked under former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson and Governor Andy Beshear was laid to rest. State and local leaders gathered Saturday at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort to remember the life of the Honorable J. Michael Brown. Brown passed away on Jan. 12 after a short illness at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

French Toast Bites creator Charisse McGill has died at 42

January 18, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - Charisse McGill, 42, founder of Lokal Artisan Foods (of French Toast Bites fame) and executive director of the Farmers Market Coalition, died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 15. “Charisse worked tirelessly to create the company, which she has now left to her daughter, who will continue to run it in memory of her mom — with love and support from family, friends, staff and community,” said a statement sent by Kory Aversa, Ms. McGill’s publicist and friend, on behalf of Ms. McGill’s family. Her cause of death is not yet known, Aversa said.



Local Marketing Specialist Ashley Prince’s Shocking Demise at 31

January 19, 2024

Tupelo, Mississippi - The sudden demise of Ashley Prince, a respected Local Mobile Marketing Specialist, has sent shockwaves across the professional community and beyond. At the young age of 31, Prince’s untimely death on January 18, 2024, has left many in disbelief and sorrow. As the news of Prince’s death circulates, tributes are pouring in, highlighting her unwavering dedication, bright spirit, and infectious laughter. While the cause of her death remains undisclosed, the loss is palpable.

No cause of death reported.

‘Smile, Laugh Were Contagious': Businesswoman, Mom From Westchester Dies At 43

January 17, 2024

Kimberly A. Hallenbeck was born in Westchester, lived in Orange County, and worked on Long Island [NY]. Her death, on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, came after a two-year battle with cancer, according to her obituaryShe worked as a loan mortgage originator for Contour Mortgage in Garden City. She had "a smile and laugh that were contagious," according to her obituary, which added, "She was a warm giving person and made friends easily.”

Spumoni's family mourns loss of Bobby Brown

January 17, 2024

Pawtucket, RI – Colleagues say few people have had a bigger impact on the Spumoni’s Restaurant family than Bobby Brown, a 20-year employee who unexpectedly died of pneumonia complications on Dec. 26. Brown, 39, was a city resident and Shea High School graduate who mostly worked in the Spumoni’s kitchen as a manager, and loved playing fantasy football. Despite having an underlying condition that complicated his pneumonia and led to his death, Bennett said that Brown was “very healthy, food conscious, and loved feeding people.”

David Stevens, influential leader in mortgage finance, dies at 66

January 17, 2024

Virginia - David H. Stevens, an influential leader in real estate and mortgage finance during a public and private sector career spanning four decades, died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer. A former head of the Federal Housing Administration, Stevens also held executive positions at World Savings Bank, Freddie Mac, and The Long and Foster Companies before leading the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) for seven years, beginning in 2011.

Vice President of Barracuda Business Operations Suddenly Passes Away

January 16, 2024

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda has suddenly lost a vital business staff member. The team announced that Frank Torres, the Vice President of Barracuda Business Operations, suddenly passed away yesterday after a battle with a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cancer Devastates Charlie’s Family

January 15, 2024

Socorro, New Mexico - We all know that sometimes life is not fair. For Charlie Shoemaker and his family, ‘not fair’ doesn’t come close to describing their devastating circumstances. Charlie is my friend and my loyal, trusted employee. He is husband to his wife, Sarah, and dad to their 14–month–old daughter, Serenity, and, as of August 17th, also to his newborn son David. August 17th should have been a joyous and happy time for this wonderful little family. Just two days before the birth of his son (August 17th), Charlie was rushed to the ER in Socorro, New Mexico, where the limp and pain in his leg that he’d been dealing with for six weeks was diagnosed as cancer. The cancer had already spread to his spine and pelvic region. Then, on the day that his new son David was born, in the very same hospital, Charlie’s doctors told him that more cancer had been found in his liver and elsewhere—and that it was inoperable. It’s hard to believe that only a few days ago his only symptom of illness was a limp. October 26th, 2023: Final transition: Today at 2:00 PM (MDT) Charlie Shoemaker made his final move. With Sarah, Serenity and little David at his side, and with the assistance of his hospice care team, Charlie went to sleep. Charlie chose the End Of Life Option. And today at 2:00 PM Charlie Shoemaker willfully and cheerfully ended his suffering."

No age reported.

Reported on January 10:

Cory Alley, island leader, dies suddenly

January 10, 2024

Islesford, ME - Cory Alley, Islesford lobsterman and chair of the Cranberry Isles Select Board, died after collapsing in his outboard while heading to his lobster boat last Friday, Jan. 5. Islesford’s first responders tried to resuscitate him as another boat captain took him to the Coast Guard Station in Southwest Harbor, but efforts were unsuccessful. He was 50.

No cause of death reported.

Central New York Father Christmas John ‘Santa’ Cittadino Passes Away

January 17, 2024

If you've seen Santa and the spirit of Christmas across Central New York, chances are it was thanks to John Cittadino. Unfortunately, John passed away after a brief illness. John M. Cittadino, also known as Coach C and later as Santa John, of Clinton, passed away at the Wynn Hospital on January 14th after a brief illness. Before passing, John penned his own obituary which is posted online in full with Eannace Funeral Home. According to his obituary John was 62. He also stated the following in his obituary which he wrote himself: “ In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Arthritis Association or the Arthritis National Research Foundation to help find a cure. I discovered only recently that my lung deterioration was due to undiagnosed Rheumatoid Arthritis but it was too late, the damage was done.”

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man has medical emergency while driving, dies after crashing into tree, Jacksonville police say

January 22, 2024

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man died Monday morning after the car he was driving crashed into a tree, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said the crash, which happened near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Herschel Street, happened around 8:30 a.m. A black Toyota going southbound on Herschel approaching San Juan sideswiped another vehicle, continued off the road, and hit a tree. The driver, a man in his 70s, and the passenger were both taken to the hospital. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, JSO said. JSO said it appears the man driving the Toyota had a medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

Concord Middle School Teacher, Coach Killed In Traffic Accident

January 22, 2024

Concord, N.C. — Officials say Concord Middle School staff member, Kendall Bost, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. Bost was a teacher and coach at the school. Bost was killed in a traffic accident on Saturday in Concord. Police were dispatched to a single car accident on Harris Street. Investigators say Bost’s vehicle crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, according to police. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Driver killed after medical emergency causes crash in St. Louis County

January 19, 2024

St. Louis County, MO — A man died Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency, drove his SUV off the road, and hit a pedestrian. St. Louis County officers were called about 4 p.m. to Larimore Road and Baron Avenue in Spanish Lake, police said. They found a man in a Jeep Compass had crashed into the bushes of a home's front yard, police said. He was suffering from a medical emergency. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Officers said he was driving south on Larimore near Baron when he veered off the street, struck a pedestrian and then hit the bushes in the yard. The pedestrian was injured but is expected to survive, police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

FIELD Institute organizes GoFundMe for worker's dad killed in crash post- heart attack

January 19, 2024

Bakersfield, Calif. — FIELD Institute is organizing a GoFundMe for one of their employee’s 80-year-old father who died after suffering from a sudden heart attack on his way home from work. The California Highway Patrol said on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at around 3:50 p.m., officers were called to Adobe Road, north of Herring Road for a solo-vehicle crash that involved a possible medical emergency. CHP said a preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Chevrolet was traveling northbound on Adobe Road. CHP said it was reported the driver, identified as an 80-year-old man, suffered a medical emergency which caused the driver to lose control of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet drifted off the roadway and struck a raised dirt embankment, before stopping in a dirt field. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified in the GoFundMe as 80-year-old Gregorio Beltran, was unresponsive when medical services arrived. He was taken to Kern Medical where he was later pronounced dead. Two other people were in the vehicle. The CHP report did not say if they had any injuries. The GoFundMe for Beltran said in part, “A humble man, even at his advanced age he continued to toil in the fields picking grapes, onions, carrots and more to support himself and his family.” The GoFundMe said Beltran complained of chest pains to his supervisor, and he was told it was just heartburn and to return to the fields. “Although he was ill, he finished his work day and on his drive home, he suffered a fatal heart attack, totaling his son’s car he had borrowed to get to work that day,” said in the GoFundMe.

Reported on December 31:

Bus driver from UC Santa Cruz crash dies from injuries

December 31, 2023

Santa Cruz, CA — The Santa Cruz Metro bus driver who was injured in a crash at UC Santa Cruz earlier this month has died, his union and UCSC officials confirmed Sunday. Dan Stevenson, a long-time Santa Cruz Metro bus operator, died after he was injured while driving a UC Santa Cruz Loop Bus on Dec. 12, a representative from SMART Local 0023 told the Sentinel. The UC Santa Cruz Loop Bus crashed into a historic lime kiln near the campus’ main entrance on Coolidge Drive about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, injuring five student passengers and Stevenson, the driver. The bus was traveling down a hill on Coolidge Drive and left the road before it collided with the historic structure. The bus came to rest in a grassy area and the impact crumpled its front end.

No age reported.

Seven inmates “died suddenly”:

Morgan County inmate dies at hospital after experiencing medical emergency

January 22, 2024

Morgan County, Ala. — An inmate died at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency in the Morgan County Jail, authorities say. On Monday morning, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says an inmate, identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Blake Bagwell of Anniston, experienced a medical emergency. MCSO said the inmate was transported to the hospital where he died.

No cause of death reported.

Mecklenburg County jail inmate dies, sheriff’s office says

January 20, 2024

Charlotte, N.C. - An inmate died at a Charlotte hospital after being found unresponsive at the Mecklenburg County jail early Saturday morning. According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, George Benfield, 43, was an inmate at the jail at 801 E. Fourth St. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, January 20, a medical emergency was called by a detention officer in the housing unit where Benfield was assigned after he was found unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were administered and continued until emergency medical personnel arrived. Around 3:21 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC arrived and continued lifesaving efforts as they took Benfield to Atrium Main, where he died just after 4 a.m.

No cause of death reported.

Thurston County detectives investigate death of inmate who ‘ passed away in their sleep’

January 20, 2024

Thurston County, WA - The Thurston County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of an inmate who died in their sleep, according to a news release. Around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 19, deputies and fire department personnel were dispatched to Thurston County Jail. They found an unresponsive inmate, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives interviewed staff and other inmates. They also reviewed security video. A K9 checked the inmate’s dorm for narcotics, and none were found. “It appears the inmate passed away in their sleep overnight,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the news release.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies at Seward correctional facility after medical emergency, troopers say

January 18, 2024

Seward, AK - A 37-year-old man died of a medical emergency Monday after he spent five days at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward, authorities said Thursday. Daniel Eugene Rosendahl’s death was the third to occur in an Alaska Department of Corrections facility within a week, the agency said. He was housed at Spring Creek when he died Monday afternoon, they said. Rosendahl’s death appeared to be related to a medical emergency and he died at an Anchorage hospital, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesman for the Alaska State Troopers, which investigates in-custody deaths. Foul play was not suspected in Rosendahl’s death and the State Medical Examiner will ultimately determine his cause of death, the corrections department said.



Rosendahl is the third man to die in Southcentral Alaska correctional facilities within five days. Joshua Keith Zimmerman, 33, died Friday after a month in custody awaiting trial on charges including theft, escape and violating conditions of his release in previous convictions, officials said. Also on Friday, 82-year-old John Malcolm Groff died in custody. His death was expected, the department said. The corrections department saw a record number of deaths in 2022, when 18 people died in custody. Seven of those deaths were attributed to suicide. Last year, the department said 10 people died in custody.

37-year-old inmate dies from medical emergency in Dauphin County Prison

January 18, 2024

Dauphin County, Pa. — A 37-year-old man has died despite life saving measures being given to him at the Dauphin County Prison. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary, Diane McNaughton, inmate Michael Butler had a "medical emergency" Wednesday at around 9:38 p.m. When prison staff first found Butler, he was unresponsive and lying on his back in his bunk. Officials state life-saving care was given to Butler immediately at 9:39 p.m. but unfortunately, Butler passed away moments later at 10:22 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Edward Gravel, 61

January 22, 2024

Wheatfield, NY - Mark Edward Gravel, age 61, of the Town of Wheatfield, died suddenly January 21, 2024, at his home. Mark was a co-owner of Preferred Materials LLC of Niagara Falls. He loved being with his family and golfing with his daughter. He enjoyed watching college football and basketball, he was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. He also enjoyed acting in the theater.

No cause of death reported.

Jasmine Tice, 42

January 22, 2024

Much beloved Jasmine Frenette Tice, 42, of Albany [NY], died unexpectedly on January 18, at Albany Medical Hospital. She loved books, rain, rainbows, sunsets, trees, her many friends, her family, sparkly lights, photography, music and art. She was generous and kind to friends and strangers. She loved giving people gifts and took great joy in that.

No cause of death reported.

Geraldine Lee Ptacek, 70

January 22, 2024

Hebron, NY – Geraldine Lee Ptacek, age 70, affectionately known as “Bear”, went to be with the Lord after a short illness, while surrounded by her loved ones on January 14, 2024. As a child Gerry spent much of their time roller skating at the family-owned business, Brennan’s Roller-Skating Rink in Glens Falls, NY. The rink was converted to Je’Rays restaurant and across the street Skateland opened so she could still resume her love of roller skating. She loved all things with wheels such as motorcycles and her 442 as she became a young adult.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Michael Bell

January 22, 2024

Lake Jackson, TX — Mr. Richard Bell of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 7, 2024 after a short illness. Richard graduated from California State Northridge while working as a bartender at Donte's, one of the West Coast's best known live jazz clubs. This fueled a lifelong love of jazz music and Richard shared that love with family, friends, and fellow music lovers. He and his family then relocated back to Minnesota where Richard graduated from William Mitchell College of Law. He and Barbara moved to Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, where he practiced law for many years. He was very active in the community and served for a time as post commander of the Blooming Prairie American Legion/Serviceman's Club.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jay V. Mueller, 66

January 22, 2024

Tacoma, Wash. — With great sadness we announce and mourn the unexpected death of Dr. Jay Vincent Mueller, age 66. Jay died suddenly, early January 1, 2024, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma, Washington. He was comforted in his last hours by friends who rushed to his bedside. His death was caused by a rupture of his aorta on New Years Eve while he was out biking, an activity he very much enjoyed. His sister Jann later observed, Jay spent his last day on earth doing something he loved.

Robert McDonough, 43

January 21, 2024

Boothbay, ME – Robert McDonough, 43, of Boothbay, died unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 17, 2024 after complications from haemochromatosis while surrounded by his family. Rob enjoyed working with his hands. He was employed in many occupations, including; car detailing, working at the boat yard, tire repair and pumping gas. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially at the lake boating, jet skiing, swimming and fishing. He enjoyed time with Eric fixing small engine equipment.

Adam Michael Davey, 45

In loving memory of Adam Michael Davey, treasured father, devoted son, cherished brother, remarkable uncle, adored grandson and loyal friend. His infectious laugh and smile brought joy to everyone he met. Adam lived life to its fullest, leaving a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to know him. His ability to make friends effortlessly and spread happiness will be remembered and missed by all. Adam was born March 5, 1978 and passed away January 2, 2024 at the age of 45. Adam's loss was completely unexpected and we are all utterly devastated.

No cause of death reported.

Tyrai Golden Sykes, 35

January 21, 2024

Tyrai Golden Sykes, 35, of West Warwick [RI], passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2024. Tyrai excelled in many sports, including baseball, football, and his favorite, basketball. Recently Tyrai found a career he loved as a shipfitter at Electric Boat in Quonset, RI. Family was most important to him and was the motivation behind everything he worked for. Tyrai was best known for his hilarious sense of humor, contagious laugh and incredible bear hugs.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Jean Rupp, 47

January 21, 2024

Wauseon, OH - Melissa Jean Rupp, age 47, of Wauseon, passed away on January 18, 2024, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. [paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Warren R. Gerber, 57

January 21, 2024

Warren R. Gerber, 57, of Panama City, FL, died unexpectedly January 4, 2024. He loved golfing, watching sports, and spending time with his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. His witty sense of humor was unmatched, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Clark Weber, 69

January 21, 2024

Steven Clark Weber, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2023, at his home in Oxnard, California, at the age of 69. Steve's warm presence touched the lives of many, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

James Brian Neville, 68

January 21, 2024

James Brian Neville, 68, died unexpectedly while vacationing in Mexico City on December 24, 2023. In 2011 Brian and his family moved to Boulder, Colorado, where he enjoyed hiking, skiing, running, sampling the local breweries, and walking his loyal Sheperd mix, Bruno. Brian was known for his wonderful sense of humor, kindness, and devotion to his family. He always had time to talk about baseball, the Civil War, or his love of traveling with Clare that took them to China, the Yucatan, Vietnam, and the Azores, among many other places. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Adrenal Diseases Foundation, PO Box 95149, Newton, MA 02495.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Hunter, 74

January 21, 2024

Stephen Hunter, 74, died unexpectedly at his home in Highgate, Vt., Jan. 11, 2024. Steve was a caring son and brother, a dedicated father who championed his daughters in whatever they chose to do. He was a loyal friend, coach, and teacher for 38 years at the Saint Albans Town Elementary School. He sometimes served as assistant principal when needed.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Mullennix, 64

January 21, 2024

McKinney, TX - Terry Day Mullennix passed away unexpectedly on December 30th, 2023. Terry had a passion for riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and attended multiple rallies around the country over the years including Sturgis, Daytona, Republic of Texas, and many others. His knowledge of all things related to riding was endless. He was still riding last year prior to a leg injury.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Relue, 70

January 21, 2024

Tipp City, Ohio - Gregory Dewight Relue, 70, passed away on Monday, January 15, following a short illness. Greg was a hard worker and an independent thinker who never met a problem he could not solve. A British car enthusiast, he was a long-time member of Miami Valley Triumphs and spent his free time restoring his 1973 Triumph TR6. He loved hiking state park trails and was an accomplished baker.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Fuller, 74

January 21, 2024

Jennifer Janson Fuller of Atlanta [GA], whose buoyant spirit and kindness touched the lives of everyone she knew, died peacefully at home on January 11, 2024, after a short illness. Following retirement she volunteered countless hours as a docent for Atlanta Botanical Gardens, leading children's tours and activities. As a musician she played flute with the Seed and Feed Abominable Marching Band at parades, festivals, retirement homes and hospitals. She enjoyed outdoor activities, especially camping, and participated in numerous Peachtree Road Races.

No cause of death reported.

David Kent Moore has Creutzfeldt-jakob disease

January 21, 2024

Nephi, Utah - Hello, my name is Kenton. My father, David Kent Moore has recently been diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-jakob-disease (CJD) and is rapidly declining. CJD is an extremely rare terminal illness affecting the brain and nervous system. There are no known curative treatments. His symptoms began in November and he has been placed in a full-time care center to keep him comfortable before he passes into the next life.

No age reported.

Note: Funeral services were held January 15th, 2024, for David K Moore in Nephi, Utah.

Victoria Thomason McFeeters, 63

January 21, 2024

Fresno, CA. - Victoria Thomason McFeeters passed away unexpectedly in Fresno on Monday, January 1, 2024 from a heart attack.

Kelsy Kristine Cleveland, 32

January 20, 2024

Bismarck, North Dakota - Kelsy Kristine Cleveland, 32, Carson, formerly of Bismarck, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at her home. The great outdoors held a special place in Kelsy's heart. Whether swimming, fishing, camping, or deer hunting, she found joy in every adventure nature offered. Her free spirit and love for the serenity of the wilderness were a constant source of inspiration. Kelsy will forever be remembered as a cherished wife, a loving daughter, and a loyal friend.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Lantz, 75

January 20, 2024

Ashtabula, Ohio - Local retired businessman, Charles J. (Jim) Lantz, 75, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Jim was an avid car lover from an early age when he started restoring ‘56 and ‘57 Chevies. He owned and operated Lantz’s Used Cars and body shop for almost 50 years. He was a member of Young Men’s Social Club and the American Legion Post 103 for many years and was a very big Cleveland sports fan.

No cause of death reported.

Jody M. Seeley, 64

January 20, 2024

Hinsdale, NY - Jody M. Seeley of Hinsdale, passed away Wednesday (January 17, 2024) at the Olean General Hospital after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey S. Kuca, 63

January 20, 2024

Massena, New York - Jeffrey S. Kuca, 63, of Northview Drive, unexpectedly passed away Thursday morning, January 18, 2024 at his home. Jeff was a self-employed accountant and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, playing cards, and was a former member of the Prospect Hunting Club in Chase Mills.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah L. Samec, 67

January 20, 2024

Deborah L. Samec, age 67, of Harborcreek [PA], passed away after a short illness at her home on Sunday, January 14, 2024. She was currently an Administrative Assistant at Placidi & Parini Law Firm. Debbie was an avid bingo player, enjoyed traveling, going to auctions and spending time with her family. She loved being outside, taking walks and looking for four leaf clovers.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Blinn, 52

January 20, 2024

Lynn, MA - Ray passed on 1/3/24 after a short illness after a cancer diagnosis. He loved life and racing BMX bikes as a kid and listening to Motley Crue. As an adult he removed oil tanks for a living and became a garbage man in later years. He was a mentor to his younger siblings especially to his brother Phillip who he taught how to be street smart, boxing, bmx bike building, love for wrestling and the Hulk

Daniel Olah, 50

January 19, 2024

Lowell, Indiana - Daniel Anthony Olah, 50, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024. He worked for Hayes Mechanical.

No cause of death reported.

Cameron M. Knerr, 33

January 19, 2024

Wapakoneta, OH - Cameron M. Knerr, 33, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 8:20 p.m., Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. Cameron will always be remembered for his quick wit and ability to make anyone laugh. Just like his dad he wasn't just the life of the party...he was the party. He loved being a "girl dad" and his girls adored him.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Cahill Roux, 58

January 19, 2024

East Wareham, MA - Thomas Cahill Roux, 58, of East Wareham died unexpectedly after a short illness on Monday, January 15, 2024. He enjoyed taking out his canoe and fishing in lakes and ponds, especially with his great-nephew Kingston with whom he had a special bond and referred to him as ‘The King Man’. Tom liked taking pictures. He documented every family get together and fishing trip. Though he was fiercely independent, Tom adored his family and rarely missed a family gathering. He also loved babies. Any chance he had, Tom would hold, cuddle and rock the family little ones.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Frick, 71

January 19, 2024

Dresden, Ohio - Larry L. Frick, 71, of Dresden, died Thursday afternoon, January 18, 2024, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House after a short illness. Larry retired after 40 years of service at Zanesville Casting Solution formerly known as Burnham. He loved his motorcycle, bowling, and playing cards at the Zanesville Senior Center.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Swenson, 66

January 19, 2024

Surprise, Ariz. - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Allen Swenson who passed away early Saturday morning, January 13th after a short illness at the age of 66. After retirement, Brian spent time in Surprise, Ariz., reading, baking, playing pickle ball, tennis, baseball, golf and supporting neighborhood activities. He was a volunteer for many neighbors and friends in the community whenever they needed his help and will be greatly missed by all he assisted throughout the years.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel N. Holland, 61

January 19, 2024

Meridian, MS - Daniel Holland, president and owner of Clearspan Components, Inc. in Meridian, died suddenly at his home in Daleville January 17, 2024, the day before his 62nd birthday. A man of deep faith, gentle humor, and an easy-going nature, Dan reveled most of all in his beloved family.

No cause of death reported.

Rosalynn Marley Bragg, 24

January 19, 2024

Brunswick, ME – Rosalynn Marley Bragg, 24, of Brunswick died suddenly at her home on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. She spent many hours with her mom riding bicycles, playing tennis, long boarding, skateboarding and riding with Michael on his Harley. Ros looked forward to visits with her grandmother, Judy Jackson, in Florida. She loved site seeing, shopping and new and different restaurants, she loved food. She also enjoyed spending many hours with her mom helping with the yard work making it the perfect home. She was always willing to give a hand when needed. Ros loved the winter season. Snowboarding and skateboarding were two of her favorite things to do, along with camping in Eustis with her dad. She moved back to Maine in 2022, missing her home town, friends and family, hoping to find herself and start her life.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Marie Dodge, 58

January 19, 2024

Brenda Marie Dodge, 58, of Utica [NY], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 16, 2023, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Corinne Jen Fisher, 31

January 19, 2024

Corinne Jen Fisher, 31, of Chadwicks, NY, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

WilliamL James Crosby, Sr., 44

January 19, 2024

Youngstown, Ohio – On Saturday, January 13, 2024 WilliamL James Crosby, Sr., age 44, passed away at his residence. After attending Woodrow Wilson High School, he was employed with General Extrusion for many years. WilliamL was a loving father to his sons, WilliamL, Jr., Isaiah Crosby and Elijah Davis, as well as his nephew Charles Crosby, Jr. In his spare time he enjoyed working out and being the man with the music at every party.

No cause of death reported.

Penelope Benfield, 31

January 19, 2024

Lima, OH - Penelope Irene “Penny” Benfield, 31, passed away on January 18, 2024, at her residence, after a short illness. Penny was employed at Taco Bell, she had a wonderful sense of humor, and enjoyed her job very much. She enjoyed fishing, Coloring, gaming and country music, especially Jelly Roll. She loved her family, especially her children and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Mullin, 73

January 19, 2024

San Francisco, CA - Patrick passed away peacefully with his family at his side on October 14, 2023. He continued to show grace, strength and courage throughout his battle with cancer, treating each step with his trademark quiet sense of humor and thanking those involved in his care at every opportunity he had. Patrick and his family are profoundly grateful to everyone involved in his care at UCSF Medical Center. Patrick's family is proud of his legacy and will continue to honor his memory by following in his footsteps and giving back to those around them. We love him and we miss him every day, and he is always in our hearts. There will be a celebration of life for Patrick in the Spring.

Joy Lynn Marty, 64

January 19, 2024

South Lake Tahoe, CA - Joy Lynn Marty, 64, passed peacefully on December 24, 2023 at Renown Regional Medical Center, after suffering a major cardiac event.

Charles "Chuck" Ostrander, 73

January 18, 2024

Glen Aubrey, NY - Charles "Chuck" Ostrander, 73, of Glen Aubrey passed away January 13th, 2023 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Jane Schmickle, 67

January 18, 2024

Susan Jane Schmickle of Loveland, Colorado, passed away in the afternoon on Thursday, January 11, 2024 after a short illness. She was a passionate gardener, loved to walk and hike, and developed her skills as a ventriloquist with her beloved "Katie Wildflower Butterfly Holmes". She also enjoyed writing and the practice of mindfulness.

No cause of death reported.

Gene Abney, 73

January 18, 2024

Stanton, KY - Gene Abney, age 73, of Patsy Road in Stanton, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Donald Reeves, 68

January 18, 2024

Alma, Georgia - Donald Reeves, age 68, of Blackshear, passed away January 14, 2024 at Harborview Health Systems after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John Klahn, 67

January 18, 2024

Michael John Klahn, age 67, of Elkhart Lake, WI, passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Larissa Oliver, 22

January 18, 2024

Larissa Oliver, age 22, of Oakland, California, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Loose, 64

January 18, 2024

Luverne, Minnesota - On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Sandy died suddenly from a heart attack at her home. She was a huge fan of racing and following Nascar, her favorite driver being Martin Truex, Jr. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with those at R.C.O., and visiting with the elderly people. When asked how she was doing, she often replied, “living the dream!” Sandy was excited for trips to HuHut and Hobby Lobby and watching over her “adopted kids” at the Howling Dog. She most loved spending time with her grandkids and hanging out with her sister, Shirli.

Clifford Ivan Becker, Jr., 62

January 18, 2024

Clifford Ivan Becker, Jr. of Edwardsville, KS, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on December 30th, 2023, while visiting extended family in southern California. Cliff served as Executive Vice President at Farm Journal for over 10 years and held a 23-year position with Vance Publishing, where he served as Senior Vice-President and Publishing Director for their food360 Division. At the time of his passing, Cliff was serving as Vice President of New Campus Development for the American Royal. He was honored to be part of the Royal's 124-year history, and incredibly excited about contributing his own legacy to the future of the Royal.

Ricky Slate, 58

January 17, 2024

Ricky Lynn Slate, a lifetime resident of Sonoma County [CA], passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 6, 2024, from health complications.

No cause of death reported.

Aleeanna Amoura Ashanti Watson, 3 months, 3 weeks

January 17, 2024

Utica, New York - Sweet infant Aleeanna Amoura Ashanti Watson age 3 months, 3 weeks, became a precious angel as she passed away gracefully in her sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Leah Bellerjeau, 43

January 17, 2024

Claire Bellerjeau (nee Bradford Bennett), 43, passed away in San Francisco [CA] on February 13, 2022. She fought an impressively valiant battle after being diagnosed, suddenly and unexpectedly, with a very rare and aggressive cancer. Leah grew up in San Rafael, attending Sun Valley Elementary, Davidson Middle and San Rafael High Schools. She was a cheerleader at SRHS. She attended Chico State University where she studied Political Science and was a cheerleader for the basketball team and a Gamma Phi Beta sorority sister.

Nathan J. Michel, 60

January 16, 2024

Oswego, NY – Nathan J. Michel, aged 60 years, died Sunday, January 14, 2024, at University Hospital, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Sally Kay Russell, 71

January 16, 2024

Cleveland, OH - Sally Kay Russell (nee Brown), 71, of Oberlin, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Cleveland Clinic Richard E Jacobs Health Center following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Lucille Aldrich, 63

January 16, 2024

Gouverneur, New York - Donna Lucille Aldrich, age 63, of Gouverneur, passed away on January 11, 2024 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse listening to her pop music.

Donations in memory of Donna may be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Lowie Van Diest, 66

January 16, 2024

Garden Ridge, Texas - Lowie truly thrived in the presence of her family and friends. Her one true passion was horses. While life, on many occasions, required her to change her path, her many talents allowed her to enjoy other passions as well. There were many eras in her life that brought her tremendous joy. Some of which being her horse training, ceramics, making jewelry and crafts with her sisters, traveling and painting. Lowie’s talents didn’t stop there. Upon the cancer diagnosis of her husband, she dove into a new world of real estate to upkeep the lifestyle and livelihoods of her children. As a top producer from the onset of her career, she was able to provide for her family and pass on a successful business she shared with her daughter. It is with heavy heart I share the news that our beloved mom, Lowie Van Diest, passed away unexpectedly on 12/29.

No cause of death reported.

Jerome "Rome" Lee Ballard

January 16, 2024

Jerome “Rome” Lee Ballard passed from this world on January 10, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Jerome was passionate about his daughters and enjoyed making memories with his girls. He loved taking them to the zoo and the pool, playing video games with them, and losing to them in Battleship and UNO. Jerome also dedicated over 20 years of his life to the vacation industry, where he worked for Silverleaf Resorts and, most recently, managed the San Antonio Sales Office for Resort Vacations, Inc.

No age or cause of death reported.

At 5:22 pm the evening before Ballard died, h e posted on Facebook:

Found myself at the ICU at the hospital. Any help is appreciated! [With a cash app link.]

Several people commented, asking what had happened to him?

https://www.facebook.com/jerome.ballard.35

Donovan C. Adams, 20

January 16, 2024

Canton, New York - Donovan C. Adams, 20, of Canton passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at his home as a result of a seizure. He attended the Canton Central School ABA Program.

Steven A. Hurtado, 57

January 15, 2024

Steven A. Hurtado, of New Braunfels, Texas, a cherished father, brother, and decorated veteran, passed away peacefully at the age of 57 on December 27, 2023 due to pneumonia.

Hurtado was “vaccinated”:

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=229268539047532&set=a.106926714615049

Saul Neil Mamula, 53

January 15, 2024

Georgia - Passed away suddenly on January 6, 2024. Neil was an avid outdoorsman and extremely talented craftsman. He could fix anything and was very creative and hardworking. He loved landscaping around his property, working on his tractor, and hiking Kennesaw Mountain. He was passionate about history and greatly enjoyed Civil War relic hunting. Above all, was his love and devotion to his wife and children, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 14:

Loris E. "Pops" Charland, 58

January 14, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Loris E. "Pops" Charland, 58, of Osceola, formerly of Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly on Monday January 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Wilson, 52

January 14, 2024

Jonathan Wilson, son of Bill and Olga Wilson of Zachary, La., died Thursday, Jan 11 in Elmira, NY, from a heart attack. He had lived in Elmira for the last 8 years and had been battling lung cancer.

David G. Burns, 64

January 13, 2024

Syracuse, NY - David G. Burns, 64, of Mattydale, passed away on January 10, 2024 at SUNY Upstate Hospital after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 13:

Scott A. Peets, 46

January 13, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Scott A. Peets, 46, of Camillus, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 10, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 12:

Lori Brown Archey, 59

January 12, 2024

Lori Brown Archey, 59, of Baton Rouge, LA passed away from unexpected illness on January 7, 2023. Lori met her husband of 38 years, Connell Archey, at her alum, Louisiana State University, where both were members of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland. Lori spent her adult life raising her three daughters and loved her husband and family with all her heart. She enjoyed playing tennis and the friendships that tennis gave her and being actively involved in her church families.

No cause of death reported.

Carolann Henderson, 52

January 12, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Carolann Henderson, 52, of Baldwinsville, passed away January 7, 2024. Ill with pneumonia, flu and sepsis and died after a short period in hospital



Reported on January 10:

Alan Carl Penna, 52

January 10, 2024

Alan Carl Penna, age 52, passed away unexpectedly January 8, 2024 in San Francisco, CA.

No cause of death reported.

Roy S. Kangas, 65

January 10, 2024

The family and friends of Roy S. Kangas, 65, of Brooksville, Florida, and formerly of Rome, are sad to announce his unexpected passing on January 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Marie Bormann, 53

January 10, 2024

Kathleen Marie Bormann, 53, of the Town of Laurens, New York, passed away unexpectedly, on January 6, 2024. She was employed as an account manager with United Healthcare.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 9:

John Webb, 69

January 9, 2024

John Joseph Webb, born September 11, 1954, a native San Franciscan and longtime resident of Burlingame, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Lynn Schmitt, 65

January 9, 2024

Albion, NY - Susan Lynn Schmitt, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2024, at her home. Susan worked as a Registered Nurse for almost 30 years for the Orleans County Health Department.

No cause of death reported.

Beverly Kaye (Hopper) Herman, 55

January 9, 2024

Albion, NY - Beverly Kaye (Hopper) Herman, age 55, passed away January 8, 2024, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Leonard P. Schofield, 60

January 9, 2024

West Newton, MA - The school district posted a message on Facebook late Tuesday morning announcing the school would close for the rest of the day and there would be no after school care at the facility. A school official then sent a message to parents confirming the tragic circumstances behind the closure. “At this time, I share the sad news that our beloved colleague Lenny Schofield, who has taken care of us for years as an evening custodian, unexpected passed away while working in our school,” the message reads. “Please hold Lenny’s family in your thoughts as they navigate this most difficult time.”

No cause of death reported.

Laiklyn Ariella Williams, baby

January 9, 2024

Laiklyn Ariella Williams, graced this world with her presence on July 28, 2023, in Dublin, Ga., and in her brief journey, she left a mark on the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She was called to heaven on Jan. 7, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 8:

Vincent van Dillen, 42

January 8, 2024

A beautiful memorial service was held for Vincent van Dillen on December 2nd in Annapolis, Md. Vincent passed away on November 26, 2023, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 8:

Livia Maire Jauregui, 53

January 7, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of beloved Livia Jauregui, of San Jose California, a special soul who had a wonderful laugh and sense of humor, as well as big heart. Due to a series of medical complications, Livia left us too soon, and unexpectedly passed away the evening of Saturday, January 7th, 2024. She is survived by her two incredible children.

No cause of death reported.

Jauregui’s daughter is on Facebook saying her death was "incredibly sudden ":

https://www.facebook.com/allie.neef

Reported on January 7:

Steven Flahive, 55

January 7, 2024

Steven Flahive, of Corte Madera [CA], beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2023. Steven was 55 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 5:

Dennis Parrish, 65

January 5, 2024

Dennis John Parrish passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 27, 2023. Dennis was born October 1, 1958, in Healdsburg, CA. Where he spent his entire life. Dennis attended Windsor Elementary and Jr High, followed by Healdsburg High School, Class of 1976, where he was an all-star athlete and a dedicated member of Future Farmers of America. He later attended Santa Rosa Junior College.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Paul Reynolds, 47

January 5, 2024

Reno, NV - Richard Paul Reynolds, II (Rick Reynolds) passed away peacefully in Reno, NV at the age of 47, from complications of severe rheumatoid arthritis.

Reported on January 4:

Manuel Emilio Villarreal, 45

January 4, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Manuel Emilio Villarreal went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2023. at the young age of 45. Manuel was his own man. He was a certified airplane and auto mechanic and in his spare time could be found under the hood of some family member’s car. He was a tattoo artist and had many. He loved to fish and shared that with his son. Manuel’s sidekick was his dog Smokey. He was naturally loud and when he laughed it was contagious.



No cause of death reported.

From Villarreal’s brother's Facebook:

With a broken heart I want to let friends and family know my brother Manuel Emilio Villarreal passed away on December 31 of natural causes. I really didn't want to make this post. Didn't want to say it out loud. Like it would change anything. He was a great brother to me. I wish we had more time to laugh and make more memories. I love you Manuel.

https://www.facebook.com/raul.villarreal.92

From our researcher: How does one die of "natural causes" at the age of 45?

Khari Walker, 19

January 4, 2024

Oakland, CA - Khari was loved by a large family including grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. He touched the lives of so many with his light, kindness, artistry and love. We are devastated by this great untimely loss.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 3:

William Nicholas “Nicky” Threadgill, 48

January 3, 2024

William Nicholas “Nicky” Threadgill, departed from this earthly realm on December 13, 2023 at his home in Universal City, TX. Nicky grew up in Spring, TX where he was a devoted follower of Christ, which he was a core member of the children’s and youth ministries. He loved fishing and hunting in his spare time, which included fishing trips with friends and family to Roll Over Pass and Goose Island.

No cause of death reported.



From Facebook:

My Brother Nicky Threadgill was the most original and beautiful soul. Yesterday he passed away due to his heart condition.

https://www.facebook.com/chad.threadgill.9

Reported on January 1:

Jaime R. Gonzales Jr., 57

January 1, 2024

New Braunfels, Texas - Our hearts are heavy with the sudden passing of our son, father, brother, and grandfather. Jamie R. Gonzales, Jr. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 23, 2023. Jaime graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1985. He received his Associates Degree in electronics from ITT. Jaime was a quiet and soft spoken man with a young heart and a gentle spirit, who brought happiness into the lives of his beloved family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, barbequing, watching football and listening to classic rock. In his later life he was blessed and proud to see his family grow with his beloved grandchildren who adored him. He loved being their Grandpa.

No cause of death reported.

Samuel Winterhalder, 46

January 1, 2024

Sam Winterhalder, 46, passed away on December 21, 2023, on a beautiful sunny morning at his family's home in Novato, California. He was diagnosed on November 21 with aggressive liver and colon cancer, and passed away just one month later. Sam was not ready to leave us, and his family and friends were not ready to say goodbye.

Reported on December 31:

Richard Guy, 66

December 31, 2023

Reno, NV - Richard Scott Guy, of Reno, Nevada, passed away quickly and peacefully of natural causes on December 20 at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 22:

Elizabeth "Liz" Palmer English, 62

December 22, 2023

Elizabeth "Liz" Palmer English, age 62, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2023, in Wimberley, Texas. Born on June 26, 1961, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Liz was a beacon of warmth and caring, whose life was marked by her passionate devotion to her family and her community.



No cause of death reported.

Numerous comments of shock and disbelief on English’s sister's Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/CherieMPorterfield

Reported on December 15:

Noah James Ramsey, 2 days

December 15, 2023

Noah James Ramsey, 2 days, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on December 13, 2023, in San Marcos, Texas. He is survived by his parents and grandparents.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 11:

Robert R. Guerra, 50

December 11, 2023

Robert R. Guerra, born January 23, 1973, in San Antonio, TX, was called home to be with our Lord on November 29, 2023, at the age of 50.



No cause of death reported.

Guerra “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

We are raising money for our dear son, brother, uncle, & friend Robert Guerra after an unexpected passing. Our hearts are so heavy and broken knowing we lost someone that was such a huge part of our day to day lives.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/robert-guerra-funeral-service

Guerra was posting on Facebook up until the day of his death :

https://www.facebook.com/robert.guerra.52687

Reported on December 7:

Rosalinda “Rose” Perez, 45

December 7, 2023

Our beloved Rosalinda “Rose” Perez, age 45, resident of San Marcos, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. She is survived by her six sons, her mother and her boyfriend.

No cause of death reported.



Perez “died suddenly” from a stroke:

Unfortunately my mother is facing her biggest challenge yet. Late Friday night she suffered from hemorrhaging in her brain but was fortunately rushed to the hospital and received care as soon as possible. She currently remains in the ICU at Seaton Medical Center in Kyle and has a long road to recovery.

http://tinyurl.com/52r39s3h

Reported on December 3:

Ashlee Rachelle Joost, 40

December 3, 2023

Ashlee Rachelle Joost, born on September 26, 1983, in New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2023. Ashlee was a proud alumnus of New Braunfels High School, class of 2002, and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Political Science from SWTSU (Texas State). Possessed of a vibrant spirit and a lifelong love for learning, Ashlee was known for her keen intellect and enduring dedication to her field of study. Her passion for politics was not only confined to the classrooms but also reflected in her daily life.

No cause of death reported.

Joost “ died suddenly” :

Link

Reported on November 27:

Robert William Shroyer, 56

November 27, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Robert William Shroyer on November 24, 2023. He was a dedicated husband, a proud father, a devoted son, and an amazing ‘Uncle Bob’ to his nieces and nephews. He was truly a big kid at heart. Robert found the greatest joy in the time spent with his family. His unwavering love and support were the cornerstones of his role as a husband and father.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on September 12:

Phillip F. Garcia Jr., 38

September 12, 2023

Phillip F. Garcia Jr. of Poteet, Texas, passed on August 30, 2023 at the age of 38. Living life to the fullest, experiencing all he can, tasting all he can and spending as much time as possible with his son is what he lived by.



No cause of death reported.

Several comments on Garcia’s Facebook page about his death being "unreal":

https://www.facebook.com/phillip.garciajr.1