MEXICO

Two death s this Monday in the central area of Veracruz due to pathological issues

December 25, 2023

Although during the night of the 23rd and early morning of the 24th there were no homicides or accidents in the area, in the last hours of Sunday and Monday morning there were two deaths of citizens due to pathological issues. The first occurred when a taxi driver died in the municipality of Nogales, victim of a fulminant heart attack. Apparently, the driver began to feel unwell and managed to pull over on Juárez Avenue, but when Civil Protection paramedics arrived, nothing could be done for the unfortunate steering wheel worker.

Also, on Sunday morning, a middle-aged man was reported unconscious after convulsing in the streets of the Rafael Alvarado neighborhood of Orizaba. Civil Protection authorities responded to the call of citizens, who asked for help. However, upon arrival they found that this person no longer presented vital signs.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies trying to cross the road/Man dies while hiking

December 24, 2023

A man was found dead on a main avenue in the municipality of Guadalupe. The discovery was reported by motorists driving along Eloy Cavazos Avenue, at the height of where the Magic Forest amusement park was located. The body of an elderly man of approximately 70 years old, who was wearing sports clothes, was located at the scene. At the time of checking the person, he did not present any traces of violence or any sign of having been run over. It is presumed that the person was trying to cross the avenue when he keeled over, becoming lifeless on the important vial artery.

Another man lost his life on Saturday afternoon, after he was hiking on the Cerro de la Silla. State Civil Protection elements were dispatched, who mentioned having received a report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, they located a man, identified as Mario Alberto Garza González, 53, who no longer presented vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

A man loses his life after suffering a heart attack while driving his vehicle

December 23, 2023

A man lost control of his car and crashed into an electricity pole. Upon the arrival of the authorities, it was announced that the event occurred because the man suffered a cardiac arrest. The accident occurred on Turin Street, the man answered to the name of Guadalupe Acosta, and was 69 years old; according to the first reports, the people on board the vehicle were apparently attending an event. Elements of the Mexican Red Cross attended the scene, who confirmed the death of the driver.

Link

Trailer driver dies of a heart attack

December 22, 2023

A trailer driver lost his life in a heart attack on the Refinery-Bojay highway, at the height of the transport company "Santa Fe". The municipal police reported that a driver aged between 35 and 40, momentarily fainted without warning, and despite efforts to revive him, he did not respond. The emergency services that came to provide pre-hospital help confirmed the death of the man at the scene.

Link

Transporter suffers heart attack and loses his life after causing a massive multiple collision

December 19, 2023

Four damaged vehicles and a perimeter fence of a construction of an industrial warehouse are the results of an incident involving a carrier who suffered a heart attack, causing his death on Tuesday morning. Around 9:30 hours, a call was received to the 911 emergency number, about a trailer that had hit several cars. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the flatbed trailer, belonging to the International Steel Transport company and carrying steel rolls, was off the road. Behind it were two affected vehicles, and in front, two other cars with damage. Juan Gallegos, 47, was in the unit and had respiratory difficulties. Those present tried to help him as the Red Cross unit arrived. The authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident and the resulting damage.

Link

Six “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

He was shopping in a supermarket in Torreón and dies of a heart attack

December 25, 2023

A man between 45 and 50 years old died during this morning in a supermarket in Torreón. The man was doing his shopping when he felt unwell and collapsed on the ground. The man was identified as Jesus Uribe, who arrived at the store around 10:00 in the morning, it was other customers who noticed that the man was walking through the fruit aisles when he keeled over. They and shop workers tried to help him, however he did not react, it was until the arrival of the Red Cross paramedics that they confirmed that he no longer had vital signs. It is presumed that it was a heart attack, so the Municipal Police were in charge of cordoning off the area.

Link

He dies in Mexico, family notified after weeks. Padua in shock for the loss of Matthew, 45 years old

December 22, 2023

The sad news of the death of Matteo Garbisi, 45, has hit the community of Padua [Italy] like a cold shower. For four years, the man lived in Mexico, in Playa del Carmen, far from his hometown. His death, on November 11 from a heart attack, was reported to his family only today due to complications in the transmission of news between Italy and Mexico. The man, father of a teenager, had maintained a daily bond with his family, despite the geographical distance. His sudden absence had generated concern, leading the family to report the disappearance to the police. The painful news of the death of Matteo Garbisi came over 40 days after his death, throwing into discouragement those who knew and loved the man. The lack of timely communications helped to prolong the anguish and concern of his family.

Link

An individual dies of a heart attack in the city of Oaxaca

December 24, 2023

An individual who was to travel to Cuenca died of a fulminant heart attack. The incident occurred this Sunday when the man was waiting for a van to take him to Cuenca. Suddenly, he fell and could no longer recover. Red Cross paramedics rushed to check on the situation but confirmed that he lost his life.

No age reported.

Link

Heart attack kills butcher in cold room

December 24, 2023

A 65-year-old man died, victim of a heart attack, while he was working inside the cold room of a butcher shop located on San José Boulevard, which sparked the mobilization of the authorities and rescue bodies. The unfortunate man was identified as José Fidencio Martínez Cibrán. The events occurred around 12:30 a.m. yesterday, when José Fidencio's colleagues saw him collapse while he was working inside the Guerrero butcher shop. The companions did not hesitate to try to revive him while asking for the support of the authorities and Red Cross paramedics. Although the preventive officers tried to help Don José by giving him CPR, they failed to save his life.

Link

Seller loses his life in the Historic Center of a suspected heart attack

December 22, 2023

An approximately 40-year-old man who earned his living selling handicrafts died of a suspected cardiac arrest in the Historic Center. Witnesses indicated that the person walking on the sidewalk, in the company of his youngest daughter, fainted. They tried to help him, but as he was not responding, they asked for the help of an ambulance to 911. When paramedics from civil protection elements arrived, they tried to save his life by giving him first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but he no longer reacted.

Link

Man dies in HEB Tampico of a suspected heart attack

December 21, 2023

This morning a man in his fifties lost his life inside HEB Tampico from an apparent heart attack. Elements of the State Attorney General's Office arrived at the HEB branch to take cognizance of the death. Although it was not specified whether it was a customer or a worker, it was reported that a man began to feel unwell until he lost consciousness, and that although he was treated, he did not respond to first aid. The mortal remains of the individual were taken out through the back area of the store and taken to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service to perform the autopsy to discover the causes of his death, presuming that it could have been a fulminant heart attack.

Link

VENEZUELA

Venezuelan basketball player Garly Sojo dies

December 22, 2023

Venezuelan basketball player Gary Sojo, 24, died on Friday, December 22, the country's sports media reported. He was 1.96 meters tall and played in the forward position. He played with the Gladiators of Anzoátegui in the Basketball Champions League of the Americas. According to the sports daily Meridiano, Garly Sojo suffered an epileptic seizure. They cite sources from the Venezuelan Basketball Federation, which regretted his death on December 22. They add that the player suffered convulsions while he was alone in his home, which would have caused his death.

Link

SURINAME

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Arona Wassenaar, 47

December 22, 2023

The heartbroken Romano Herts announces that his aunt Arona Wassenaar has passed away. She was only allowed to live to be 47 years old. She was a teacher at Blakely School.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marvin Ramtahalsing, 41

December 22, 2023

The death of Marvin Ramtahalsing has shocked Lelydorp! Will you help with condolences?

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ashley Wanatirta, 18

December 22, 2023

A heartbreaking loss: Please help with condolences for Melvin & Shirley. They have to say goodbye to their beautiful daughter Ashley Wanatirta way too soon!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marvin Cairo, 45

December 21, 2023

Completely unexpectedly, family and friends had to say goodbye to Marvin Cairo. Will you help with condolences?

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jo-ann Gravenstijn, 21

December 19, 2023

Watch the impressive but heartbreaking images. Will you help with condolences for mother Vanessa Lensa? She has to say goodbye to her daughter Jo-ann Gravenstijn far too early. She has worked at Kokobana, Sizzelr, and Tori Iso. And she was on Imo 2.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BRAZIL

Pedrinho, President of Social FC dies after suffering heart attack

December 22, 2023

The president of Social Futebol Clube, João Pedro da Silveira Neto, “Pedrinho”, died after suffering a heart attack on Friday (22nd). Pedrinho played in several sectors of "Saci", as the club is affectionately called by its fans. In more than three decades at the club, Pedrinho was already, for example, director of football and vice-president before becoming the club's president.

No age reported.

Link

Barbara Siqueira died on Wednesday at the age of 44

December 20, 2023

The president of the cultural center Caminho Niemeyer, in Niterói, Barbara Siqueira, died on Wednesday morning (20th) at the age of 44. The cause of death was a heart attack. She leaves two children. The mayor of Niterói, Axel Grael, decreed three days of official mourning in the city. Barbara worked since 2021 at the Caminho Niemeyer. The deputy mayor of Niterói, Paulo Bagueira, said he received the news with immense sadness.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Note of regret: the Military Police informs the death of corporal Florivaldo

December 22, 2023

It is with deep regret that the Military Police of the state of Sergipe receives the news of the death of corporal Florivaldo dos Santos, who had been in the paid reserve for 11 years. The soldier suffered a heart attack on the morning of Thursday (21st). The Military Police, in this moment of pain, offer solidarity and ask God to give comfort to family and friends so that they can face this great loss with serenity.

No age reported.

Link

A judge “died suddenly”:

OAB-MT mourns the death of lawyer Clóvis Mário Teixeira de Mello

December 22, 2023

The Order of Lawyers of Mato Grosso regrets the death of Dr. Clóvis Mário Teixeira de Mello, retired judge, which occurred on Thursday, in Sinop. Clovis, 59, suffered a massive heart attack. For more than a decade, he has worked with dedication and commitment in the Sinop region, and after his retirement in 2020, he dedicated himself to law, sharing his vast knowledge and experience with his colleagues.

Link

28-year-old mother dies on trip and grandmother needs help to fetch granddaughters

December 21, 2023

Imagine the pain. Soon after turning 28, Keila Neves Queiroz Silva organized to take her two daughters, 3 years old and 9 years old, to meet her paternal family, in Maranhão, 2,500 kilometers from Três Lagoas. She just couldn't imagine that less than three hours from her destination – on December 3 – she would suffer a fulminant heart attack, in front of her daughters. The bus drove to Roma where the biological father took in the girls temporarily. Dirce Neves Queiroz, the children's grandmother, however, now faces a painful challenge: to fetch her granddaughters, still traumatized by the loss of their mother.

Link

Mourning: Luizão dies at the age of 58

December 20, 2023

The small producer Luiz Carlos da Silva, 58 years old, better known as Luizão, was found lifeless in the afternoon of yesterday (19th) in his residence, in the settlement Nova Rosada. The result of the autopsy has not yet come out, but it is believed that Luizão suffered a fulminant infarction. May God comfort your family.

Link

Neuricírio Rodrigues de Miranda dies

December 24, 2023

Neuricírio Rodrigues de Miranda died today in Cassilândia, at the age of 43, victim of a heart attack. He worked at Chiquinho do Gás. Cassiland News sends its condolences to the bereaved family.

Link

PARAGUAY

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Shock at the death of Ivan Almeida

December 23, 2023

Mourning in Paraguayan football: Hugo Almeida's son Iván Almeida has died. The former coach died on Saturday at the age of 45, due to heart problems. A couple of weeks ago, the former coach had already suffered a heart problem, which is why he was hospitalized. Almeida was also a goalkeeper saving in Olimpia and Cerro Corá until he decided to join, as an assistant, his father's coaching staff.

No cause of death reported.

Link

ARGENTINA

Death of a child at the municipal swimming center: what autopsy results showed

December 23, 2023

In the midst of the pain caused by the death of little Eliseo Teófilo Sosa, 12, at the municipal swimming center at the end of class on Friday, the investigation carried out by the Public Prosecutor's Office began to yield the first results. According to sources consulted by us, the first report made by the specialists determined that the child "presented with a cerebral vascular malformation. It is a brain injury that he already had. The study that confirms that the child drowned, but that was the consequence "of a decrease in the state of consciousness. It is a rare pathology in children, nor can it be prevented." Another of its paragraphs clarifies that "it is not possible with this clinical picture that there could have been a successful resuscitation." There was also the mother of "Teo" - that's what his friends called him - who suffered a nervous breakdown because of the fatal event.

Link

Note: Cerebral vascular malformations are often congenital, but there are some reports of acquired cerebral ateriovenous malformations (AVM). It is suggested acquired AVM may be caused by a combination of genetic abnormalities and inflammatory cytokines caused by previous brain insults .

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Truck driver from Entrerriano died while driving

December 19, 2023

The driver of a truck suffered a cardiac failure while driving and died on the spot. The incident occurred this morning on the Artigas highway. The victim, a 45-year-old man, died while driving a Volkswagen 17280 truck with a semi-trailer in which a 26-year-old man was also riding. The driver suffered a massive cardiac arrest and as a result of this situation, the truck became aimless and ended up on the curb.

Link