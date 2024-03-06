ITALY

The excellent Italian actor, Luis Molteni, suddenly passed away at the age of 73

February 29, 2024

The excellent Italian actor, Luis Molteni, suddenly passed away at the age of 73. University teacher, principal, clown, storyteller, first-class traveller, manager, up to playing the role of the Butterman in Roberto Benigni's Pinocchio: it is difficult to forget the characters that this actor put on the big screen. He made his debut at the beginning of the Eighties, together with Maurizio Nichetti as director, before exploding more than a decade later and becoming one of the best Italian character actors, so much so that he was compared - also in terms of his physical appearance - to a great Hollywood star like Danny De Vito.

No cause of death reported.

Died suddenly at 28 years old, Guido Maria Ciardi, rowing champion

February 28, 2024

Lodi (Lombardy) - The death of Guido Maria Ciardi, the young rowing champion of only 28 years, is terrible news for Italian sport and the city of Lodi. Guido has always been an exceptional athlete, who discovered his passion for rowing at the age of 19, after starting with swimming. Following in the footsteps of his father Gianluca, he immediately showed extraordinary talent and unparalleled determination. His commitment quickly brought him to the top of his category, also receiving important awards such as the medal for Bronze Athletic Value conferred by the CONI in 2019. His sudden death has plunged into pain not only the Lombard community but also his family, especially considering that he leaves a child of only two years.

No cause of death reported.

Ernesto Assante died of a sudden illness at the age of 66: the moving memory of Gino Castaldo

February 27, 2024

Ernesto Assante, one of the greatest exponents of music journalism and a historic writer for La Repubblica, often paired with Gino Castaldo, has died of a sudden illness. Assante, who had recently turned 66, suffered a stroke and was immediately admitted to hospital, but treatment proved futile. He leaves behind his wife, Eleonora, and two daughters.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Farewell to the good heart of Diego, an appreciated photographer. He had felt bad volunteering

February 28, 2024

Vicenza - Grey sky and heartbreaking spirits today greet Diego Manuel Faccin, a 48-year-old photographer from Vicenza. He died in recent days, after a prolonged stay at San Bortolo in Vicenza, due to heart complications following a serious illness that had surprised him two weeks ago in Cornedo, where he lived. The widespread pain for the premature loss touches the Castellana community since for some time Faccin ran his photography shop in Piazza Carlie. A sporty person from a young age, passionate about football, Diego loved in recent times in particular the bicycle excursions to which he combined the shots of landscapes, mountains, and countryside among his favorites, combining his predisposition to art together with nature.

No cause of death reported.

Four young children “died suddenly”:

Baby dies before arrival at the hospital

February 28, 2024

Sora – Disconcertion in Sorano where a tragedy has shaken the community of Vicalvi. A one-month-old baby died after a sudden illness: the ambulance ride to the Santissima Trinità hospital was useless, the baby had already passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Newborn suddenly dies from illness in front of his mother, he was 6 months old at the time of death: the race to the hospital of Sora is useless

February 28, 2024

Tragedy in the small town of Vicalvi, in the province of Frosinone. An infant died this morning, after a sudden illness. The mother’s call to help is useless, and despite the immediate intervention of the paramedics, they could not do anything to save the life of the little child. At the time of death, the child was 6 months old and had never presented any health problems. Tragic morning for the mother of Vicalvi, who saw her child die in front of her eyes. The doctors of the Holy Trinity Hospital failed to save the life of the child, with the newborn child dying a few minutes after arriving at the Sora health facility. The Cassino Prosecutor’s Office wanted to open an investigation, with the ASL of Frosinone in the coming hours will hold an autopsy on the child’s body to ascertain the exact reasons behind the death of the child. At the moment, the causes of death expressed by doctors are linked to a sudden circulatory arrest.

Castellammare del Golfo: farewell to the little Francesco Tartamella, who died at only two years

February 27, 2024

A painful tragedy struck the community of Castellammare del Golfo (Sicilia), with the premature death of the little Francesco Tartamella, only two years old. The baby’s heart stopped beating at the hospital at Di Cristina in Palermo, where he had been hospitalized for over two weeks due to complications related to viral infections that, unfortunately, proved fatal.

No cause of death reported.

Raffaele dies at 4 years old, the drama in the Neapolitan: crushed by a cardiac arrest

February 28, 2024

Drama in Mugnano of Naples where a child of only 4 years died following an illness, for causes yet to be ascertained. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Naples North has opened an investigation and ordered the autopsy to clarify the causes of death and shed light on the tragedy that has shaken the entire citizens. According to the first reconstructions, provided by Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, the child would have reached the San Giuliano di Giugliano hospital with obvious respiratory difficulties, probably caused by a bite of food gone sideways or a piece of plastic swallowed. It seems that the child was at home with his grandfather but, despite the maneuvers put in place to deconstruct him and make him breathe again, it would have been useless to try to revive him. This led to a run to the nearby hospital, where shortly after the baby died of cardiac arrest. The Carabinieri also arrived at the hospital and acquired the medical records.

Severe migraines and abdominal pain, the death of the 14-year-old boy shakes Sarno: investigations continue

February 27, 2024

Sarno (Salerno) - The police have seized the medical records of both hospitals, and the body is available to the judicial authority at the morgue of the hospital Nocerino. The investigation continues of the 14-year-old boy of Sarno, Michele Annunziata, who died around 4 a.m. yesterday at the hospital of Nocera Inferiore where he had been transferred from the Sarno hospital. The boy seemed to have abdominal pain and he had been complaining about a severe migraine and retching lately. Yesterday morning, the parents of the teenager filed a complaint with the police and the Prosecutor’s Office of Nocera Inferiore opened an investigation to investigate the causes of death. The military of the Corps of the Territorial Department of Nocera Inferiore has seized the medical records of both hospitals. It will be, therefore, forensic examinations that will allow the prosecutor to clarify the cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

28-year-old boy goes to bar and dies. The young man suddenly felt ill. Every attempt to rescue

March 1, 2024

Drama just before 22.30 on Thursday 29 February in a bar in Rodengo Saiano, where a boy lost his life due to an illness. The victim is a young man of 28 years resident in Paderno Franciacorta, a small town in the province of Brescia. He suddenly felt sick while he was in the club and never recovered. The young man was rescued by an ambulance and a medical car, and immediately sent to the site in code red from the 112 operations center. The doctors tried in every way to revive him, but every attempt was in vain and in the end, they had to give up, noting the death of the 28-year-old.

No cause of death reported.

29-year-old pregnant woman struck down by a sudden illness: the baby also died

March 3, 2024

Naples - A young woman, in the seventh month of pregnancy, died in recent days at the Hospital del Mare in Naples, where she had been transported by a 118 ambulance following a sudden illness. The ambulance intervened at the young woman's home: here, the doctors found her to be in cardiac arrest. Once resuscitation measures were carried out, the woman was transferred to the Mare hospital. She was transported to the operating room, she appeared to be in cardiac arrest, and an emergency caesarean section was performed. The baby, born prematurely, however, did not make it as well as his mother. The bodies of both were seized on the orders of the prosecutor's office, pending the autopsy examination which will clarify the causes of the deaths.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra dies suddenly at only 34 years of age with ischemia: the family donates organs

February 26, 2024

Modica (Sicilia) - The death was declared on Saturday morning. The victim of yet another sudden death is Sandra Spadaro, 34 years old. The young woman in recent days was suddenly seized by an illness and was hospitalized in very serious conditions, but despite the care of doctors, the 34-year-old died of cerebral ischemia. Despite the devastating pain, her parents gave their consent to the removal of organs, a choice of great altruism and solidarity that will save the lives of other people.

Tragedy in Calascibetta dies after illness, donated organs. Another tragedy in Enna

February 28, 2024

In recent days, Enna (Sicilia) has cried for the untimely death of Vanessa Fazzi, yesterday it was again that the small community was immense in sadness, because the dream of Nicola Mancuso, that of growing up together with two young children and his wife, abruptly stopped at only 34. Family drama: A cruel fate has taken him, forever, to the love of the two little creatures, Andrea and Enthony, the latter of just eight months, and his wife Cettina. Cerebral haemorrhage, the fatal diagnosis, the same one that killed the dreams, last year, of the doctor Anna Maria Zoccolo, 54.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Illness, professor of the University of Padua dies at 48 years old. Fundraising to help Alberto Pivato's wife and children

March 1, 2024

Ponzano Veneto (Treviso) - The condolences were vast, from Padua to Ponzano Veneto and up to Povegliano, his town of origin. But added to the pain and disbelief are the everyday difficulties, including economic ones, following the death, at just 48 years old, of a family man with two small children: just 3 and 6 years old. This is why the colleagues of the Villorba company where Sara works, the partner of Alberto Pivato, the university professor who suddenly passed away just over a month ago, have decided to start online, on the "Go fund me" portal, a fundraiser to help the two children immediately and in the future. “Alberto left us suddenly after a life lived intensely that left an indelible mark on all those who knew him. With this fundraiser we want to demonstrate our closeness to Sara, helping the little ones in their school career."

No cause of death reported.

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness for Edoardo Ferrara, the biomedical engineer who died at the age of 31 from a heart attack in Bologna

February 27, 2024

Sudden illness for Edoardo Ferrara, who died due to a heart attack at just 31 years old in his home in Bologna last Friday 23 February. Both the communities of Bologna and Polverigi are in shock over the sudden death at just 31 years of age of Edoardo Ferrara, the biomedical engineer who died due to a sudden illness. "An inexplicable tragedy" commented friends and relatives, underlining how Edoardo was healthy. When the news spread, numerous searches were carried out on the web to understand if there could be a correlation between the sudden illness and the COVID-19 vaccine, but for the moment there is no information on vaccination and any adverse reactions.

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Sickness in her sleep, Giulia Cappelletti dies at 27: she was an elementary school teacher

February 27, 2024

Go to sleep and never wake up again. An inexplicable death. Especially when it hits a 27-year-old girl. Giulia Cappelletti, an elementary school teacher, died on Sunday after falling ill while sleeping. A shock for the entire community of Allumiere (Rome) and for the school community of Civitavecchia, where the young girl worked. The funeral was held on Tuesday. The little students of the Cesare Laurenti primary school also participated, dedicating some drawings and farewell messages to her: "We will miss you, teacher Giulia", we read.

No cause of death reported.

Crushed by an illness while playing five-a-side: farewell to the teacher of Filzi, Antonello Furchì

February 28, 2024

The sky above Rovereto is leaden and makes a sad frame to the sudden loss of a man who loved the city that welcomed him and his community, starting from those young schoolchildren whom he taught with passion trying to make them sprout the fire of their passions. On Monday evening, while playing with some friends in the gym, Antonello Furchì 62, collapsed. Dismayed friends immediately mobilized to run to his aid and to call for help. A cardiac arrest that left no escape to the professor of art history and technical drawing of Filzi High School in Rovereto. The whole group is incredulous and speechless.

A priest “died suddenly”:

An illness then a coma: Don Antonio Gioli, pro vicar of the bishop, suddenly passed away

March 1, 2024

Fossalta di Portogruaro - The illness and then hospitalization: farewell to Don Antonio Gioli. The parish priest of Fossalta di Portogruaro passed away this morning after a collapse while he was hospitalized. Don Antonio, who had been parish priest in Fossalta since October 2010 and pro vicar of Bishop Pellegrini, fell ill on Wednesday. His condition immediately appeared serious, so much so that he fell into a coma. Yesterday, Thursday 29 February, there was a collapse and this morning unfortunately the heart of the prelate of Fossalta stopped beating. This morning the Fossalto community immediately understood that the situation had unfortunately changed for their beloved parish priest when the bells started to ring. Consternation and disbelief not only among parishioners but also in the diocese of Concordia-Pordenone governed by Bishop Giuseppe Pellegrini.

No age or cause of death reported.

An architect “died suddenly”:

Mourning in the Agro Aversano for the death of Virginia, the young architect struck down by an illness at home

February 27, 2024

Another drama due to a sudden illness. She was just 46 years old Virginia Russo, originally from San Cipriano d'Aversa but resident in Rome with her husband and their two children. The woman had complained of severe chest pain, which she had initially attributed to severe gastroenteritis, a pathology from which she had been suffering for some time. But the pain did worsen, and the woman asked for help. When the 118 health workers examined her, they suggested she go to the emergency room for further cardiac checks. But Virginia never made it to her emergency room: at 11 am on February 23rd, her heart stopped beating. In the previous hours, an autopsy was arranged on her body to establish the exact dynamics of her death. Meanwhile, the family has filed a complaint against unknown persons and has opened an investigation for manslaughter.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Local police in mourning: Bruno Silvestrini dead

February 29, 2024

Municipal police of Guidonia Montecelio in mourning. The mayor and the commander of the corps join the family of Bruno Silvestrini, superintendent of the local police of the Città dell'Aria, who suddenly passed away. As they remember him from Palazzo Matteotti: "We are losing a professional, a passionate servant of his community and, above all, a great friend. In service for over 25 years, he was a pillar of our Municipality and a constant point of reference for colleagues, especially the younger ones."

No age or cause of death reported.

Four doctors “died suddenly”:

Doctor Alessandra Boni dies: “She was a point of reference”

March 4, 2024

Mourning in the Reggio Emilia healthcare system following the death of Alessandra Boni. The doctor was 65 years old and passed away following an illness that left her with no escape. She was widowed, and she leaves behind two children. Alessandra Boni who had directed the Procurement Service of the Reggio Emilia Hospital until 2006, then held the position of Administrative Director of the same company until 2013, then became General Director of Intecenter - Agency for the development of the telematic markets of the Emilia-Romagna Region - until 2021 when she retired.

No cause of death reported.

Another mourning in the healthcare sector, a doctor dies in the prison hospital of Lecce

February 28, 2024

Cavallino/Lecce (Salento) - Another mourning in the healthcare sector of Salento: Dr Annalisa Bascià died in the past hours, health manager of the clinic of infectious diseases within the prison of Lecce. She was 59 years old. Only a few days ago, the healthcare sector had mourned the sudden death of Francesco Abati, a 57-year-old doctor on duty at 118. Today, a little more than a week after that tragic event, a new pain that unites the ASL of Lecce, the community of "Borgo San Nicola" of Lecce where the doctor gave her medical service and her country of origin, Cavallino.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal illness for the director of the Mental Health Department of the ASL: help was useless

February 28, 2024

The sudden illness at 4 pm. The call to 118, but when the doctors arrived there was nothing more that could be done. Doctor Domenico Suma, director of the Mental Health department of the ASL of Brindisi, died in the afternoon from a sudden heart attack. He had been at home for a few days due to the flu. He was supposed to return to duty today but in the late morning, he contacted the department informing his colleagues that he was still not feeling at his best. Suma was also president of the Disciplinary Measures Office. Consultant to the courts and prosecutor's offices of Lecce and Brindisi, Suma was married and father of three children, including twins, he is remembered by his colleagues as a very reserved person, always dedicated to work, with a strong professional ethic and a constant commitment to the field of psychiatry. He was 66.

Doctor died in clinic, days earlier 118 had intervened at home without arranging hospitalization: an investigation opened

February 27, 2024





Lecce - An investigation to shed light on the causes and possible responsibilities for the death of the Lecce doctor Francesco Abati, who died at the age of just 53, while he was on duty in one of the clinics of the Petrucciani Clinic in the capital Salento. Prosecutor Luigi Matroniani has opened a manslaughter investigation regarding the death of a doctor. Coroner Roberto Vaglio will conduct an autopsy on February 29. The doctor's wife, represented by lawyers Lorenzo Rizzello and Giovanni Pagliarulo, initiated the investigation due to unclear circumstances surrounding his death. Days prior, the doctor felt unwell and called for an ambulance, but was not hospitalized despite tests indicating a need for further care. Tragically, he collapsed during a work shift and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

He feels ill at lunchtime: the lawyer Pignoloni struck down by an illness at the age of 40

March 3, 2024

Ascoli - Lawyers in mourning in the city for the premature death of Domenico Pignoloni, from Borgo Solestà, who died at just 40 years old. The young lawyer, who from what we understand had already been experiencing health problems for some time, suffered a sudden illness which proved fatal. It was just before 1 pm when Pignoloni, who was in his home, felt ill. Help was immediately requested and the 118 operations center sent an ambulance to the scene with medical staff on board who immediately realized the gravity of the situation. Unfortunately, every attempt to save him from death proved futile and his heart stopped beating shortly afterwards. Expert in banking law, before health problems, he moved to Milan where he practised his profession. Domenico Pignoloni leaves behind his wife Eliana Quintili and his daughter.

No cause of death reported.

A chef “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness, dead 45-year-old chef

February 27, 2024

Mourning in Corchiano (Viterbo) - The chef, Alessandro Montico, died at the age of 45. He died suddenly on 26 February. Well-known and respected by the whole community, he has always cultivated a strong love for cooking that has led him, in his path of study, to become a chef. Great mourning for his death.

No cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Illness on the pitch while training "his" young footballers: Emanuele Cossu, 38 years old, dies

March 2, 2024

Tragedy in Olbia: 38-year-old Emanuele Cossu, dies. His sudden passing while coaching the young players of Atletico Olbia is a devastating loss for the local sporting community. As reported by La Nuova, the 38-year-old fell ill last night at the end of a training session on the pitches in via Saturno, on the outskirts of the city. He was immediately helped and underwent defibrillator surgery in the locker room and was able to breathe again. In the meantime, two 118 ambulances ran, and healthcare workers carried out an electrocardiogram on site, but the 38-year-old suffered cardiac arrest. Attempts to resuscitate him were useless. Many messages of condolence for the loss of the young coach who leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

Olbia, sick during training: the coach of Pulcini dell'Atletico dies at 38

March 2, 2024

Olbia (Sardena) - Useless help for Emanuele Cossu. He suddenly felt bad and unfortunately, the rescue proved useless. A terrible mourning has struck the family of Atletico Olbia. Emanuele Cossu, coach of Pulcini, left us prematurely. This is the poignant announcement posted on Facebook by President Mario Carlo Bassi on behalf of the entire Atletico Olbia club, struck by the tragic news of the death of Emanuele Cossu, 38, originally from Nuoro. According to Cossu, he was struck by a sudden illness during training.

No cause of death reported.

Five “died suddenly” at work:

Sudden illness, mother of 5 children dies at 38 years old while at work in a hotel

March 3, 2024

A sudden illness at work took away Mimoza Krasniqi, who died at just 38 years old. Mimoza Krasniqi, known to all as Moza, had a sudden illness while she was in the hotel where she worked as a waitress. The causes of the illness are still uncertain. The eldest daughter, who recently turned 18, left a touching memory of her mother alongside a story that sees them together and smiling and the words "I will do everything for the family", the touching words of the daughter who published a photo with her mother.

Sudden illness, 38-year-old worker dies in pharmacy: leaves behind a small daughter

February 27, 2024

The Albanian, a bricklayer by profession, was working. The connection with the activity on-site needs to be clarified. "I don't feel well", then the decision to have a colleague take him by car to the nearby pharmacy in the town where he later died despite the timely care given to him. The sudden death yesterday morning in Castel Del Monte, a municipality of 421 inhabitants in the province of L'Aquila, of the 38-year-old Albanian worker Sharka Ledian, married and father of a 5-year-old girl, who had been perfectly integrated for some time, caused deep sorrow.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy while working in the fields of Aquileia: fatal illness for a man

February 26, 2024

Terzo d'Aquileia (Udine) - In the afternoon of Monday 26 February, a day of work in the fields around Aquileia turned into tragedy. A man living in Terzo d'Aquileia met a cruel fate, struck by a sudden illness while he was engaged in cutting wood, a daily activity that tragically ended without leaving him escape. The dramatic scene was discovered by a passerby, who noticed the man on the ground, motionless and unconscious. He promptly called the emergency number, a timely gesture that set the rescue machine in motion. The intervention of the rescuers and the sad epilogue: on site was sent the crew of an ambulance and that of the medical car, who attempted every resuscitation maneuver. Despite the efforts, the tragic outcome left no alternative: the death of the man was finally declared, thus closing all hope. The dynamics of the event is now being examined by the carabinieri called to reconstruct the circumstances that led to this fatal conclusion.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy at work in Bagheria: 59-year-old worker dies

March 1, 2024

A tragedy occurred on a construction site in Bagheria, in the Santa Marina district, where a 59-year-old worker died. The police intervened on site and started investigations to clarify what happened, the medical examiner was also called to ascertain the causes of death and the 118 health workers were unable to do anything other than confirm the man's death even though his colleagues quickly called for help.

No cause of death reported.

He falls ill while collecting wood, a 44-year-old found lifeless in the mountains

March 4, 2024

A 44-year-old man, resident in Oliveto Citra but originally from Calabritto, in the province of Avellino, was found collapsed on the ground lifeless. He died following an illness while he was busy collecting wood in the mountains. The episode occurred late yesterday afternoon, in the locality of Piano Canale, in the municipality of Oliveto Citra, where the 44-year-old had gone to the mountains to collect wood when he was struck by a sudden illness that left him with no escape. The now lifeless body was found by the carabinieri of the local Contursi Terme station and the zoophile environmental guards who alerted 118. The doctors' attempts to resuscitate the man were useless and they could only confirm his death.

No cause of death reported.

Eight “died suddenly” while out and about:

Sudden illness, woman dies on the Sanctuary of Novi Velia

March 2, 2024

Likely, it was a heart attack that cut short this morning the life of a 74-year-old woman from Altavilla Silentina, who had arrived together with her husband and some family members at the Sanctuary of the Sacro Monte in Novi Velia. Suddenly, in front of hundreds of people who had been present since early morning on the summit of Mount Gelbison on the occasion of the closing ceremonies of the Sanctuary, the woman collapsed to the ground. The alarm was immediately raised by those present who had the medics arrive on site in a Misericordia ambulance, who, however, after various resuscitation attempts, were unable to do anything other than confirm the woman's death.

Sudden illness: 72-year-old found lifeless on the street by some passers-by

March 4, 2024

A 72-year-old was found, late yesterday evening, lifeless on the street, in via Suglia, in the Japigia district of Bari. Some passers-by raised the alarm and noticed the body and called 118 and the police, but the man was already dead, and the doctors couldn't do anything. The death would have been caused by a sudden illness, the body has already been returned to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Castelfidardo, man feels ill while walking: a 65-year-old dies of cardiac arrest.

March 4, 2024

He suddenly felt ill while walking in via Brandoni. He collapsed to the ground, suffering from cardiac arrest. Unfortunately, the attempt to resuscitate him was useless. The drama took place around 7.30 pm in Castelfidardo, where a man of around 65 years old was struck down by a fatal illness. The rescue by 118, which intervened with the Osimo ambulance and the Green Cross of Castelfidardo, was timely. But there was nothing that could be done to save the man.

Sudden illness while running on the Via Verde path, a 47-year-old man died

February 28, 2024

A 47-year-old from Ortona died in the early afternoon of yesterday, February 27, while he was doing physical sports on the Via Verde. The tragedy occurred around 2.30 p.m. between Ortona and San Vito Chietino on the bike path. Some cyclists who were passing, found him lying on the ground and tried to revive him. They also alerted the 118 but the health, once arrived on site, could not help but note the death of the man, hit by a heart attack.

Heart attack in the street, the ambulance arrives but it's too late: 71-year-old dies in Ciserano

February 27, 2024

Struck by a heart attack in the street, he collapsed to the ground: the victim was a 71-year-old from Ciserano, for whom there was nothing that could be done. Colleagues from PrimaTreviglio reported the story. The alarm went off this morning, around 7am, in the town, when the man suddenly fell ill while walking along via Giulio Natta at number 14. The call to 112 was immediate, which sent an ambulance from the Red Cross of Capriate San Gervasio to the scene, but his condition was already very serious. The attempts by the 118 staff to resuscitate the man were to no avail, with the health workers having to confirm his death.

Illness in the park, 40-year-old collapses and dies

February 29, 2024

He passed away after falling ill. The man, in his forties, was at the Lastra a Signa river park with his family when he collapsed to the ground. Relief was immediately provided by the Public Assistance of Signa, which transported the man to the hospital where unfortunately he died on Monday 27 February. The forty-year-old may have been struck down by a heart attack that left him with no escape. Numerous messages of condolence on social media from the inhabitants of Lastra a Signa as soon as the news of his death spread.

No cause of death reported.

Giulianova mourns Sandro Brandimarte, unconditional love for his city

February 29, 2024

Great emotion was caused by the death this morning at the Teramo hospital of Sandro Brandimarte, the historic president of the neighbourhood committee first and then of the Annunziata Association of Giulianova. Exactly one month ago, on January 29th, he was struck by a sudden illness while walking through the streets of the Lido, in Piazza Fosse Ardeatine. Unfortunately, during the clinical examination at the Teramo hospital, where he had been transferred in the meantime, his illness turned out to be more serious than expected and he passed away this morning. He was 72 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness in front of the church, 76-year-old dies

February 25, 2024

He collapsed in front of the church where he was going for the Sunday service: despite timely help there was nothing that could be done for a 76-year-old man, struck by a sudden illness on the morning of February 25th in Quarto di Gossolengo (Piacenza). It all happened just before 10 a.m. via Calciati. The man was promptly helped by an off-duty doctor and nurse, who provided initial treatment to the elderly man, also applying the defibrillator; The 118 health workers also quickly intervened on site and transported the 76-year-old to Piacenza hospital, where unfortunately he died.

No cause of death reported.

10 “died suddenly” at home:

Illness at home, Mario Mecarozzi dies. Manciano mourns the former mayor

March 3, 2024

Manciano (Grosseto) – Mario Mecarozzi, former mayor of Manciano, has died suddenly at the age of 70, struck down by an illness. His death occurred late on Saturday evening while Mecarozzi was in his home in Montemerano. Rescue attempts by 118 were useless.

No cause of death reported.

Illness in the night: the entrepreneur Patrizia Foroni dies at 67 years old

March 4, 2024

A sudden illness struck down Patrizia Foroni, a well-known and esteemed entrepreneur from Guastalla. It happened the other evening at her house, in via Togliatti. It was her husband, Claudio Gaioni, who discovered his wife was unconscious after going to rest. The emergency services were immediately alerted, with the intervention of the Red Cross ambulance, and medical and nursing teams. But every attempt to resuscitate her was useless. The rescuers had to give up. Perhaps a cardiac crisis at the basis of the illness. Patrizia Foroni, 67 years old, was involved in managing the company founded by her father.

No cause of death reported.

Livorno, tragedy at home: a man found dead after the alarm from the neighbours

March 4, 2024

Tragedy in via Enrico Bartelloni, on the northern outskirts of the city, where a man aged between 40 and 50 (he was without documents) was found dead inside an apartment where - according to an initial reconstruction - he lived. The person who called 112 was a neighbour, who at the same time notified the owner of the property. The alarm went off just before 6 pm on Monday 4 March, with an SVS ambulance in Via San Giovanni immediately sent to the scene, with the 118 doctors on board. Unfortunately, the doctor was unable to do anything to save him. Since it was a death without any eyewitnesses, police intervention was requested from the hospital's operations center. According to an initial reconstruction, the man had no signs of violence on his body. He could therefore have lost his life due to a sudden illness or for other reasons, in any case not deriving from anything violent.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Eboli: man in his seventies found lifeless in a house

February 27, 2024

Drama at Eboli this evening: a man in his seventies was found lifeless in his home, as reported by Salernonotizie. The rescue was immediate, but unfortunately, the health workers could not help but confirm the death of the victim, probably struck down by an illness. The police are also on-site to investigate the case.

No cause of death reported.

The community of Maleo mourns Saverio Lena, who passed away at the age of 46

February 29, 2024

Saverio Lena, 46 years old from Maleo, unfortunately, didn't make it due to serious heart problems. His heart stopped beating on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, when he suddenly felt ill at home. A great oenology and restaurant enthusiast, Saverio Lena worked for the Canda l'Uga restaurants in Codogno and Eggs in Casalpusterlengo. A love for wine that led him to be a protagonist in the well-known ArteVino event in Maleo.

Found dead in her home: illness for a 55-year-old

February 29, 2024

In Sciacca, a 55-year-old woman who lived alone was found dead by the firefighters who intervened on the scene after a request for help made by a relative. The woman lived in an apartment in the Perriera district. The firefighters entered through the window and made the gruesome discovery. The cause of this death was most likely a sudden heart attack. The police were also on site for the related investigations.

Priolo. Tragic event shakes the community, 38-year-old found dead at home: the police investigate

March 1, 2024

In a dramatic episode, a 38-year-old young woman was found dead in the early hours of today's morning inside her home. The woman was resident in her apartment in via Grimaldi, in the municipality of Priolo Gargallo, and was found lying on the floor at dawn. The alarm was raised by her husband who saw her collapsed on the floor of the house, now lifeless. According to an initial reconstruction by investigators, the 38-year-old suffered a sudden illness. In the recent past, she had undergone surgery to reduce the intestine. The death could have occurred due to natural causes, but in-depth investigations will reconstruct the real causes of death. The 118 doctors immediately intervened at the site of the discovery and were unable to do anything but confirm the death.

No cause of death reported.

The young Alessio Gatti dies in the house killed by an illness. He was only 28 years old. Pain and dismay in Alatri

February 29, 2024

Alatri (Lazio) - He was only 28 years old and had many dreams to realize. A boy full of life, Alessio Gatti, of great sympathy and sunshine, a friend of all and loved by all. A cruel fate took him from life this morning, a few hours ago, while he was in his home. Probably the cause of death was a sudden illness that left him with no escape. His relatives, his mother, his sister and other relatives were devastated by the pain.

No cause of death reported.

Francesco Plotegher dies at only 22 years old: immense pain in Folgaria

March 1, 2024

Folgaria (Trentino) - The community of Folgaria is mourning the death of Francesco Plotegher, 22 years old: the young man was found lifeless in his bed by his mother, who gave the alarm. But unfortunately attempts to revive him were in vain. Francesco Plotegher worked in the family store.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” while diving:

Pain for Elvira Mangini, the diver who died at Moregallo

March 4, 2024

A sudden illness, a rapid recovery and a flight to hospital. But there was nothing that could be done for Elvira Mangini, 65 years old, who died yesterday, Sunday 3 March 2024, after an immersion in the waters of Moregallo, officially in the territory of Mandello del Lario, but a stone's throw from Valmadrera. The woman, a retired former veterinarian, had arrived on the shore of the Lario in the morning in the company of some friends for a dive. The 65-year-old felt ill and attempted a rapid ascent. At around 10.30 the alarm went off on the single emergency number 112. The ambulance from the Red Cross of the Lariano Triangle arrived on site and given the gravity of the situation, Areu's helicopter took off from Como. Elvira Mangini's condition immediately appeared very serious to the rescuers, so much so that the health workers decided to transfer her to the hospital under code red. Unfortunately, however, the woman passed away shortly after arriving at the Manzoni in Lecco. A police patrol from the Valmadrera station also arrived at Moregallo and will have to clarify the dynamics of her tragic death. Elvira Mangini was an expert diver, an instructor who had taught for years at the Atlantisub in Milan. She also knew the Lario very well and she had dived in Moregallo countless times.

No cause of death reported.

Siena, a man of Ukrainian origin found dead on a bench at the station

March 4, 2024

A man of Ukrainian origin was found lifeless on a bench at the Siena train station, the victim of a sudden illness that appears to have been caused by a heart attack. Ambulances with doctors intervened, but unfortunately, they confirmed the death. It is assumed that the man was passing through and travelling at the time of the tragic event. The Police intervened on site for the necessary investigations.

No age reported.

“Died suddenly” in the air:

Fatal illness on the flight from Treviso to Vienna, 57-year-old IT technician dies

March 2, 2024

Yesterday, Friday 1 March, Gianpietro Scomparin, IT technician of the Giovanni XXIII Hospital, an extraordinary person both professionally and humanly, suddenly passed away. He was travelling with the CEO Gabriele Geretto for the ECR European Congress of Radiology taking place in Vienna from 28 February to 3 March where the development manager of the "Giovanni XXIII" Matteo Geretto was waiting for them. Gianpietro was on board the plane that was landing in Vienna from Treviso, right next to Gabriele Geretto. “We were in the landing phase, we were talking, he was fine, no warning signs. I looked out the window for a moment and then I turned back to Gianpietro and saw him with his head slumped over. I thought he was resting. I tried to talk to him but nothing,” Gabriele Geretto says shocked. “It was terrible. The on-board staff arrived immediately and immediately began rescue operations, attempting to resuscitate him with the defibrillator for more than half an hour.” Unfortunately, Gianpietro never regained consciousness.

No cause of death reported.

Castelletto mourning the death of the florist in Piazza Villa

March 4, 2024

The inhabitants of Castelletto, on Monday morning, wanted to pay homage to the owner of the historic flower kiosk in Piazza Villa, found lifeless in the street on Sunday evening. The man was noticed by some passers-by lying on the asphalt at the intersection between Via Costa and Via Cancelliere, just above Piazza Villa, where for years he ran a flower kiosk. According to initial findings, what killed him was an illness: there were no signs of violence on his body, and several people close to him reported a state of malaise and prostration in which he had been living for some time. When the rescuers arrived on site they tried in every way to resuscitate him, but unfortunately, all attempts proved in vain. The news has thrown the residents of Castelletto into despair, who for years have considered it a point of reference in Piazza Villa.

No age or cause of death reported.

Missing for 12 hours, found lifeless at first light

February 28, 2024

For twelve hours there was no more news and for this reason, the searches had taken place but this morning, at dawn, the sad epilogue: a pensioner of 70 years, resident in Monte San Giovanni Campano, was found lifeless, most likely cut short by a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

An illness struck down Massimiliano Cremonesi at just 49 years of age

February 27, 2024

Tragedy in San Fiorano and the world of Lodi sport: Massimiliano Cremonesi passed away at just 49 years old. A sudden illness took away the life of the president of San Michele, a football club from Corno Giovine playing in the Third Category championship. Cremonesi, who would have turned 50 on Saturday, lived with his wife and son in San Fiorano: yesterday evening, given some breathing difficulties, he arrived in the emergency room at Codogno hospital and from there he was transported to Lodi but a sudden cardiac arrest left him no escape.

The champion of vaccinations against meningitis dies at 45 years old

February 25, 2024

Casalmaiocco (Lombardy) - Antonella Salimbene, mother of two children, who had lost her first child, Azzurra, in 2014 because of meningitis and since then had tried to promote prevention in all ways and had climbed the barricades to promote vaccination and ensure that it was guaranteed to everyone. This morning, she had a sudden illness in bed. The daughter immediately noticed, and called 118, put her mother on the floor and started the resuscitation maneuvers, with great courage. The paramedics transferred her to Humanitas, but for her, there was nothing more to do. Everyone in Casalmaiocco is incredulous about what happened.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, Stefano Tomassini, husband of the lawyer Meri Cossignani, dies at the age of 54

March 2, 2024

Another tragic loss strikes the Ascoli community. A fatal illness struck Stefano Tomassini, a 54-year-old real estate agent from San Benedetto and husband of the lawyer Meri Cossignani. Stefano Tomassini fell ill yesterday evening (Friday 1 March) and despite the rescue attempt, there was nothing that could be done for him. The community of San Benedetto and Monteprandone where the Tomassini family is well known and respected is in shock.

No cause of death reported.

Brenno Benaglia, well-known man in the world of retreading and tyres, has died

February 28, 2024

Brenno Benaglia passed away on February 24th after a short illness. The former sales manager of Marangoni Pneumatici was a well-known man in the world of retreading and tyres. He was also vice-president of the Italian Tyre Retreaders Association and vice-president and then president of Bipaver, the European Retreaders Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two killed “vaxxidents”:

Another death on the roads of Brindisi: car crashes into tree after illness, 68-year-old loses his life

March 3, 2024

Unfortunately, the streets of the Brindisi area continue to be tinged with blood: 68-year-old Oronzo Mellone, from Trepuzzi, lost his life following an accident that occurred yesterday afternoon (Saturday 2 March) along the provincial road connecting Mesagne and San Donaci. The man felt suddenly ill and lost control of his car (a Ford Fiesta), which then ended up against a tree on the side of the road. His wife was also with him, who was also taken to hospital. Firefighters, local police from Mesagne and 118 intervened on site.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden fatal illness for a driver along the Turin-Savona

March 1, 2024

More blood on the streets of Turin. The tragedy occurred today morning, Friday 1 March, along the Turin-Savona motorway near Carmagnola. A man died following a road accident shortly after the Carmagnola toll booth. The crash of the car against the barriers was fatal: help was useless, arriving after reports from cars that passed immediately after in the area of the accident. According to an initial reconstruction of the incident, the driver was struck by a sudden illness while he was driving: when the 118 health workers arrived on site there was nothing left for him to do.

No age reported.

“Died suddenly” in a car:

San Giuliano – 70-year-old woman falls ill in her car and dies in emergency room

March 4, 2024

A 70-year-old woman died suddenly after an illness occurred in the car, while the vehicle was stationary. The incident happened last night at around 7 pm in San Giuliano Terme, in via Che Guevara. The woman, a resident of the area, had experienced breathing difficulties and loss of consciousness.

No cause of death reported.

Federico Franseis Grillo dies at the age of 62, mourning in Mongrando

February 28, 2024

Mongrando mourns the death of Federico Franseis Grillo, who passed away suddenly at the Ponderano hospital at the age of 62. A special thank you from the family to the Oncology department of the Ponderano Hospital for the loving care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness: Feralpisalò mourns the infrastructure manager

March 3, 2024

While the team was preparing to leave for Piacenza, where today they will challenge Andrea Pirlo's Sampdoria, the company's infrastructure manager fell seriously ill and died shortly afterwards. It happened yesterday, around 4.30 pm, in the structures of the Turina Stadium in Salò. Pier Antonio Granti, 62, from Desenzano del Gara, lost his life. Picked up by health workers, the 62-year-old was transported under code red to the Civil Police in Brescia. When he arrived at Civile, his condition appeared desperate. Late in the evening the heart finally stopped beating.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Bomporto for Silvano Fava, crushed by an illness. He was a historical volunteer of Lakes Elena

March 2, 2024

Deep pain and emotion throughout Bomporto for the death of Silvano Fava, 70 years old in a few days, a victim of an illness. Despite the rescue, which arrived also from Bologna with the helicopter sent from the 118 operations centre, Silvano’s heart stopped beating at 21:00 Thursday and the news of his death soon spread.

No cause of death reported.

