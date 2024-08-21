MEXICO

Mourning at TV Azteca: Important member of “Acércate a Rocío” dies

August 16, 2024

The television community and fans of the famous program Acércate a Rocío, hosted by Rocío Sánchez Azuara on TV Azteca, are in mourning after confirming the death of one of their most important elements in the show. The member passed away at the age of 43, according to a post on the show's official Instagram account. The publication on social networks showed an image of the deceased, accompanied by an emotional message that received the support and affection of the hundreds of viewers who follow the show … Although the causes of his death were not officially announced, what fans of the program have known for some time is that Iván Benítez was immersed in a fight against cancer. In fact, he had been absent from the show for the past few weeks, and in one episode there was a special connection with him from the hospital he was in.

Five “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

He has a heart attack and dies: Carlos, 29, vanishes at the whereabouts of the Issste caterpillar in León

August 14, 2024

León, Guanajuato - Carlos, 29, died on Wednesday morning at the entrance to the Issste bus stop, in the Azteca neighborhood. The events occurred at 9:04 a.m. at the bus stop located on Juan José Torres Landa Boulevard on the corner of Pradera. Carlos had just crossed the boulevard and when he reached the tubulars of the whereabouts he fainted. Apparently, the cause of death was a heart attack. Elements of the Highway Police and an ambulance arrived at the scene, but Carlos no longer had vital signs.

Man dies dancing of a heart attack in Guadalupe venue

August 18, 2024

A man who enjoyed dancing in a venue in Guadeloupe lost his life after suffering a fulminant heart attack. The events took place on Saturday night in the place known as "El Corral Western Club" located on Ruíz Cortinez Avenue in Guadalupe. Municipal Police patrols were mobilized to the place after the report of a lifeless person. According to witnesses, the man between 45 and 50 years of age was dancing on the floor when he suddenly fainted and fell to the ground, causing alarm among the attendees. Paramedics from the Red Cross arrived to provide first aid, but only confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs.

Fulminant routine! Woman dies while doing squats at the gym

August 16, 2024

Lamentable! A woman died while doing squats in a gym, in Torreón, Coahuila. According to the first reports, the authorities received an emergency alert for an unconscious young woman in the establishment Energym, located in the Ampliación La Rosita neighborhood. They found the woman identified as Ariadna Lizeth, 22 years old, lying on the floor, so they immediately began resuscitation maneuvers. After several attempts to save her, paramedics confirmed her death. Witnesses told authorities that the victim was performing her routine as usual. However, while doing some squats, the young woman suddenly fainted. Her colleagues tried to help her, while others called 911. Although the investigations continue, the authorities indicated that his death could have been due to a fulminant heart attack.

Was it the emotion? Man dies of heart attack on first day of work

August 16, 2024

Lamentable! A man died of a heart attack on his first day of work in the municipality of Pesquería, Nuevo León. The Hyundai Glovis plant reported that the employee identified as José Ricardo Carrillo Pérez, 53 years old, began working this Thursday in the Tire & Wheel production. However, while he was working normally, he suddenly fainted, so they activated the corresponding action protocols, and José Ricardo received first aid immediately. However, the man died despite medical efforts. Specialists pointed out that his death was not due to causes related to his work, rather it was due to a fulminant heart attack.

Myocardial infarction cause of death of man found in PMS: FGJ

August 18, 2024

The State Attorney General's Office (FGJ) through the Institute of Forensic Sciences reports that the man found on August 16 in San Pablo del Monte died of a myocardial infarction. The location of a male without vital signs was reported on 5 de Febrero Sur Street, in the San Pedro neighborhood, in the aforementioned municipality. Elements of the Institute of Forensic Sciences arrived in the area and carried out the removal of the body, later carried out the autopsy established by law, which yielded the cause of death referred to. It should be noted that the person remains unknown.

No age reported.

The man was at home with his family when he suddenly fainted

August 19, 2024

It was Sunday afternoon and night, when Arturo Ariel, 52 years old, was at a home in the Las Arboledas neighborhood, in a pleasant coexistence. While he was having a good time with his family, he suddenly began to feel bad, and within a few seconds he fainted in front of everyone present. They immediately boarded him in a private vehicle, and transferred him to the Red Cross facilities, where once the doctors evaluated him they gave them the sad news of his death. Criminal Investigation agents of the State Attorney General's Office arrived at the scene, who interviewed the doctors and relatives of the deceased. After concluding, the removal of the body was ordered to be transferred to SEMEFO, where they will perform the autopsy of law and thus determine the causes of death.

JAMAICA

Organist Robert D'Oyley dies after collapsing during funeral

August 15, 2024

Dr. Robert D'Oyley, an organist at St George's Parish Church in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, collapsed and died on Thursday while playing at the funeral of Westmoreland hotelier and contractor Dane 'Blushy' Foote. D'Oyley, who was the owner and operator of D'Oyley's Funeral Services in Savanna-la-Mar, was playing an organ prelude at the packed church when the music stopped suddenly. He was immediately attended to by medical doctors who were in the church, but remained unresponsive. He was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital where he was pronounced dead later.

No age or cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Allman Town Primary School principal has died

August 19, 2024

LaToya, who was pursuing her doctor of philosophy degree in education at the William Howard Taft University in Denver, Colorado, USA, has been hailed as the consumate professional and transformative principal. She died on August 10 after a brief illness.

No age reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Andrea Moore Phillips remembered as a kind, gentle soul

August 15, 2024

Late attorney-at-law and member of the People’s National Party (PNP) Andrea Moore Phillips was Wednesday remembered as a kind, gentle soul with a strong philanthropic and patriotic spirit who had a huge impact on the lives of under-represented Jamaicans. Her older brother, St Andrew businessman Dwight Moore, said his sister, who died on Tuesday night following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, was “most gracious and well-known for her attire, her demeanour, her kindness and generosity”.

No age reported.

BAHAMAS

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Bahamas mourns sudden loss of Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Louise Ferguson

August 13, 2024

The Bahamian legal community is in mourning following the sudden passing of Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Louise Ferguson (59), on Monday. While the specifics of her illness were not disclosed, the Office of the Judiciary highlighted her distinguished career and significant contributions to the Bahamian legal system. Ferguson’s legal journey began after she was called to The Bahamas Bar on November 11, 1994, upon completing her studies at the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica.

COLOMBIA

A pathologist “died suddenly”:

University of Antioquia professor died while paragliding: he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in the air

August 16, 2024

At around noon on Friday, August 16, the Bello Fire Department found the lifeless body of the man, who was passionate about extreme sports. "We arrived at around 12:45 p.m. and verified that it was a person who had no vital signs," an official from the Barbosa Fire Department explained to El Colombiano. Then, they called the CTI of the Prosecutor's Office to carry out the corresponding survey. "The causes of death of this person could not be determined on the ground, since there was no witness to what happened," added the same official. According to the description given by another source consulted by the aforementioned media, apparently, the 45-year-old man would have suffered a cardiac arrest while flying over the area, which would have caused him to fall into the place. The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Antioquia confirmed that it was Professor Luis Fernando Arias, who was attached to the Department of Pathology.

Two-year-old indigenous girl died in the custody of the Family Welfare in Medellín: what happened

August 14, 2024

Medellín - The news of the death of a 2-year-old indigenous girl in Medellín has generated shock among the Emberá Katío community. The little girl was under the protection measure of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) and, according to the institution, suffered from health complications derived from a serious congenital heart disease. Despite medical efforts at the San Vicente Foundation Hospital, the minor died in the intensive care unit where she was admitted.

PERU

Young man dies after suffering cardiac arrest while dancing caporales in Tarapoto's main square

August 17, 2024

A 25-year-old man, a native of Trujillo, died on Thursday, August 15 in the Plaza de Armas of Tarapoto while dancing caporal in honor of the 242 years of the Spanish foundation of the city. The young man, identified as Giancarlo Javier Cabrera Arteaga, suffered a cardiac arrest during the dance and did not survive.

BRAZIL

Actress and director Nadia Bambirra dies at age 60: 'Her departure leaves a void'

August 19, 2024

Teacher of great actresses, director Nadia Bambirra, passed away on Sunday, 18, in Rio de Janeiro; the artist was fighting cancer. In the midst of mourning, several famous paid homage to the great Nadia Bambirra. The artist was a teacher of actresses such as Jeniffer Days and Honey Fronckowiak.

Radio presenter Élio Rodrigues dies, aged 68

August 18, 2024

He had been hospitalized for a month undergoing treatment to combat bacteria in his heart, which did not respond to antibiotics, and had to undergo surgery this Saturday. The procedure lasted about ten hours. However, he did not resist.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Paraíba journalist Júnior Belo dies at the age of 30

August 13, 2024

Paraíba - Journalist Júnior Belo died last night. As found by ClickPB, Junior was 30 years old. In journalism, he recently worked in the area of social columnism, as editor of the blog Paulo Germano and in the press office, in the team of singer Sofia Gayoso. Júnior also worked in the advertising area, having worked at the talent agency Tambor.biz. There was no confirmation about the cause of death and the time of the journalist's burial.

Sports journalist Fábio Seródio dies in São Paulo, at the age of 59

August 15, 2024

Sports journalist Fábio Seródio died on Thursday morning in São Paulo, at the age of 59. Fábio Seródio was facing brain cancer. He was diagnosed with a malignant tumor, metastases to the stomach and liver, at the end of last year. He underwent two surgeries on his head and had been undergoing treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The journalist had been hospitalized since Tuesday but died at home. He was with his wife Cristina and leaves a daughter, Aline.

Isaías Abreu, Secretary of the Environment of Igarapé, dies

August 17, 2024

This Friday (16), the municipality of Igarapé lost one of its main environmental leaders. Isaías de Barros Abreu, municipal secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development, died of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Cafeara is mourning the death of former councilor Juarez Teodoro, the “Defendant”

August 18, 2024

The small municipality of Cafeara is in mourning after the death of former councilor Juarez Teodoro, popularly known as “Defendant”, at the age of 57. Juarez, who was a candidate for vice mayor on the ticket headed by Joelmir, from the Workers' Party, was admitted to a hospital in Londrina after suffering a stroke.

Note of condolence: Camçariense activist, Fabiana Franco, dies

August 17, 2024

It is with deep regret that Camacari Noticias announces the death of Fabiana Franco, activist and resident of Arembepe. According to information, Fabiana, 44, fell ill last Friday, and was promptly rescued and sent to the UPA of Arembepe. Unfortunately, she did not resist and died. Fabiana was known for her dedication and fight for social causes in our city, being an active voice on several community fronts. In this moment of pain, we express our solidarity with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Teacher Janaína Lemos Picone, from Nova Odessa, dies at the age of 44

August 14, 2024

Nova Odessa - Professor Janaína Helena Lemos Piconi, who worked in Nova Odessa, died in the early hours of Wednesday, at the age of 44. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed. She was a resident of Americana.

Ronaldo Ferreira da Silva Filho, ambassador of the Pilgrimage of Trindade, dies at the age of 45

August 14, 2024

Trindade - Ronaldo Ferreira da Silva Filho, known as Ronaldinho, died this Wednesday, 14, at the age of 45, in Trindade. He was an ambassador for the Pilgrimage of the Divine Eternal Father, one of the largest in the country. Ronaldinho was considered a man of unshakable faith and determined spirit and dedicated his life to keeping the tradition of oxcarts alive in Trindade. The cause of death was not disclosed.

GCM agent from Cotia, Adelson Marcelino, dies at the age of 46

August 15, 2024

Cotia - The agent of the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM) of Cotia, Adelson Marcelino de Barros, died on Wednesday (14) at the age of 46. The announcement of the death was released by the corporation's Facebook page. According to the publication, Adelson worked for 18 years at the city's GCM. The reason for death was not officially disclosed, but the agent was undergoing treatment to treat acute inflammation of the pancreas.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Tragic loss of 26-year-old doctor after sudden collapse at gym in BH raises health concerns

August 15, 2024

A tragic incident occurred on August 13, 2024, when a 26-year-old doctor, Luciana Xavier Oliveira, died after suffering a medical emergency at a gym in Belo Horizonte. While exercising, she collapsed, prompting immediate assistance from fellow gym-goers and a military police officer who was also a trained nurse. Despite the quick response and efforts to revive her, Luciana did not regain consciousness. She was transported to a local hospital but sadly passed away shortly after arrival. The unexpected death of Luciana Xavier Oliveira has shocked the community and sparked discussions about safety measures in fitness centers. The community is now questioning how gyms can better prepare for medical emergencies.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Death of Goiás Fire Department nurse causes commotion on social media

August 18, 2024

The death of nurse Ana Claudia de Carvalho Mello Silva, who worked for the Goiás Fire Department since 2006, caused a stir on social media. The corporation shared a note of condolence on social media and said that Ana fought bravely for her life. The cause of death and the age of the nurse were not disclosed. In the comments, friends and colleagues mourned the death of the health professional.

No age reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Lawyer Patrick Custodio Destefani died, 25 years old

August 16, 2024

Lawyer Patrick Cusodio Destefani passed away this Friday, August 16, at the age of 25. Patrick was a resident of the Cohab neighborhood, in Valentim Gentil, and was the victim of distributive shock. He leaves his parents, Joaquina and Edilson, as well as other family members and a vast circle of friends.

Link

August 14, 2024

Oeiras - Metallurgist Benedito Abreu de Sousa, known as "Mr. Bena", died on the afternoon of Wednesday, 14, in Oeiras, at the age of 53. Seu Bena was at his residence in the Várzea neighborhood when he suffered a massive heart attack, being rescued and taken to the Emergency Care Unit, where he died shortly after.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

PM lieutenant dies after heart attack in MT

August 17, 2024

Military Police 2nd Lieutenant Roldão died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. The military officer, who was already in the paid reserve, was taken to the Barra do Garças Emergency Room, but did not survive.

No age reported.

Commissioner Anny Karoline Maciel dies of cancer in João Pessoa

August 14, 2024

Commissioner Anny Karoline Carneiro Maciel died, this Tuesday (13), in João Pessoa after fighting a battle against cancer.

No age reported.

André Luiz Lopes, owner of Infoassis, has passed away , at 46 years old

August 16, 2024

On Thursday, August 15, 46-year-old André Luiz Lopes, a businessman from Assis, died of complications from lymphatic cancer.

22-day-old baby dies in Santa Felicidade

August 17, 2024

A baby just 22 days old died this Saturday morning (17) on Rua Cabo Alberto Bernardini de Aragão, in the Santa Felicidade neighborhood, in Cascavel.

No cause of death reported.

6-month-old baby dies after suffering sudden illness while sleeping; Mother found lifeless daughter

August 14, 2024

Porto Acre - Little Vitória Moraes de Oliveira, 6 months old, died on Wednesday afternoon (14), inside a residence located on the Boa Vista branch, in the Tocantins Settlement Project, in the rural area of the municipality of Porto Acre, in the interior of Acre. According to information provided by the child's own mother, the baby was sleeping. The mother got out of bed, went to take a shower and, when she returned to the room to wake up her daughter and get her ready to go out, she realized that the girl was already lifeless. Vitória's mother reported to health professionals that she did not sleep on her daughter and that the only worrying circumstance that had recently occurred to Vitória was a seizure three weeks ago.

No cause of death reported.

9-year-old child dies after falling ill in the square in Marumbi

August 19, 2024

A 9-year-old girl died after falling ill while at a party with her 40-year-old father, in the square of the main church, in Marumbi (PR), on Sunday night (18).

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Rio Branco: Rondônia teenager dies after hemorrhagic stroke

August 13, 2024

Rio Branco - Last Saturday, August 10, the city of Rio Branco, in Acre, was marked by sad news: a young man from Rondônia who was only 13 years old, identified as Hugo Gabriel, died after complications resulting from a hemorrhagic stroke. The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 7, and the fight for the teenager's life continued in the Intensive Care Unit of the emergency room in the capital of Acre. Hugo was a resident of the Canaã settlement, located in the rural area of the municipality of Jaru, in Rondônia. His premature death shocked family and friends, who now face the pain of loss and the need to transfer the body to his hometown. The family is looking for support to honor the boy's memory and deal with this unexpected tragedy.

15-year-old teenager dies after falling ill during soccer match in Montes Claros

August 15, 2024

Montes Claros - A 15-year-old teenager died after falling ill during a soccer match in Montes Claros, on Wednesday night (13). Arthur Fernandes da Costa was part of the national team of the municipality of Claro dos Poções that competed in the Toninho Rebelo Cup, against Mackenzie de Montes Claros. By phone, the team's coach, Eduardo Alvarenga Santos, told g1 that the teenager had just entered the field, when he began to feel sick. In a note, the SAMU press office reported that the teenager was in cardiorespiratory arrest and the Advanced Life Support team performed resuscitation maneuvers for more than 1h 30.

At mass, family and friends say goodbye to young Duda in São José

August 18, 2024

Family, friends, and acquaintances of student Maria Eduarda de Oliveira Quintanilha, 16 years old, Duda, said goodbye to her this Sunday (18), at 5 pm, when the seventh day mass was held in honor of the young girl.

No cause of death reported.

19-year-old young woman who died in Apucarana was fighting a rare disease

August 19, 2024

Gabriela Cassiano Messias was diagnosed with the incurable disease in May this year, according to family members. The young woman was diagnosed with acute intermittent porphyria in May this year, according to information from family members who were published on social networks. The rare disease has no cure. Gabriela spent three months in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and had several complications, such as bacteria and infections. According to her mother, the young woman had a late diagnosis and ended up undergoing incorrect treatments, because it is an extremely complex disease.

No cause of death reported.

20-year-old dies of uterine cancer in Assis

August 14, 2024

Assis - Died on the afternoon of Wednesday 14th August. The young Marcela Christina Barbosa Rezende, 20 years old, resident of Jardim Santa Clara in Assis. Marcela died as a result of uterine cancer. According to Maria Julia Barbosa, cousin of Marcela: She had discovered the cancer about one month ago and had not yet started chemotherapy treatment. "The cancer was discovered in the uterus, but it worsened very quickly, in a way we did not expect. There wasn't even time for her to start chemotherapy" she told Portal Assiscity.

20-year-old dental student dies of Leukaemia in Porto Velho

August 14, 2024

Porto Velho - John Adisson, a 20-year-old dental student, died on Tuesday (13), a victim of leukaemia. John was in the 6th period of the course and was very loved by classmates and teachers. According to reports, the young man began to feel ill at home and sought care at a hospital in the capital. After being hospitalized his condition worsened and he died. The news of his death shook the academic community and his family.

Young woman with terminal cancer dies a month after hospital wedding goes viral

July 14, 2024

Nursing technician Katrine Hanauer da Silva, who became famous after getting married in the hospital with her partner, Mateus Henrique Soares, died at the age of 24 on Saturday (13).

Young man from Assis dies after fighting lymphoma

August 19, 2024

On Monday, 19, 25-year-old Alan Gasparini Nucci lost his life after a battle with lymphoma. Alan worked at Energisa, where he started his career as an intern in 2019, and from 2020 he started working as a technical assistant at the Assisi unit. He studied at the COC college in Assisi, where he made many friends. Alan was admitted to a Presidente Prudente hospital, where he received treatment. Single and childless, Alan leaves family, friends, and his girlfriend, Daniela, in mourning for his untimely departure.

Young man dies while fishing in the Jacuípe River; victim had a birthday the day before

August 18, 2024

Agents from the Technical Police Department (DPT) of Feira de Santana carried out a cadaveric survey this Sunday morning (18) of the body of a man in the Jacuípe River, in São Gonçalo dos Campos. The victim, Eliabe Soares da Silva, resident of the Tomba neighborhood, in Feira de Santana, turned 27 years old last Friday, August 16th.

No cause of death reported.

35-year-old woman dies during childbirth in Divinópolis hospital and family demands explanations

August 17, 2024

Last Thursday afternoon, August 15, 35-year-old Aline da Silva Lopes, a resident of the Maria Helena neighborhood in Divinópolis, lost her life at the São João de Deus Health Complex in Divinópolis.

No cause of death reported.

Man falls ill and dies on Avenida Farquar in Porto Velho

August 17, 2024

The man was seen running along the road, saying he was being chased by someone, then he fell down the banks of the Avenue and ended up dying, being found by Samu.

No age or cause of death reported.

42-year-old man dies after falling ill on the Molhes in Laguna

August 17, 2024

A 42-year-old man died after falling ill at Molhes da Barra, in Laguna, on Friday afternoon (16). He was admitted to the Senhor Bom Jesus dos Passos Charity Hospital but couldn't resist and died.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after sudden illness at Molhes da Barra, in Laguna

August 17, 2024

Rondineli Damazio Maia, 47 years old, was rescued, but did not survive.

No cause of death reported.

Man drowns in swimming pool in Mira Estrela

August 17, 2024

A tragedy shook the city of Mira Estrela this Saturday, August 17th. A 35-year-old man, well known in the community, died after drowning in a swimming pool during a meeting between friends.

No cause of death reported.

Engineering student drowns in the Teles Pires river in Nova Canaã do Norte

August 19, 2024

Civil engineering academic from Unemat, Armando Francisco de Almeida Junior, 35 years old, drowned in the Teles Pires River, in Nova Canaã do Norte, this Sunday (18).

No cause of death reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

In the interior of Acre, teacher loses control of her car and dies in a rollover

August 15, 2024

Tarauacá - A teacher named Maria Mirla Pereira, 46, died after being involved in a traffic accident when she lost control of her car. The fact occurred on Wednesday night (14) around midnight. The vehicle ended up overturning. According to information from the Military Police, the accident occurred at km 20 between Feijó and Tarauacá. Professor Mirla was returning to Feijó after completing a pedagogical training held in the municipality of Tarauacá. According to Juruá24horas, the Fire Department was called and when they arrived at the scene of the accident, they found the victim already lifeless. Mirla was alone in the vehicle.

Motorcyclist dies in Jundiaí after falling and suffering cardiac arrest

August 17, 2024

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after falling from his motorcycle on the Anhanguera highway, in the Vila Rami region, in Jundiaí, in the early hours of this Saturday (17). He was rescued but died shortly before arriving at the hospital.

Priest dies after leaving the road and overturning vehicle in the north of RS

August 14, 2024

Ibiraiaras - A 72-year-old priest died after an accident on the RS-126, in Ibiraiaras, in the north of the state, according to the Fire Department. Ilírio Guadagnin was driving towards Ibiaçá, and according to the Fire Department, he left the road and overturned the car. The accident happened on Tuesday (13), near the town of Caravaggio. Guadagnin was from Nova Prata and had been working as a priest for 45 years. Currently, he was a priest in Ibiaçá.

Truck with ore falls into a ravine about 10 meters high and driver dies on BR-262

August 15, 2024

Luz - A 33-year-old driver died in the early hours of Thursday (15) after overturning the truck at km 501 of BR-262, near Luz. The front of the vehicle was completely contorted. According to the Fire Department, the vehicle left the road, overturned, and fell into a cliff about 10 meters high. The driver, a native of Itaúna, was trapped in the cabin hardware and had to be extricated.

App rider loses control, hits motorcycle in tree and 21-year-old passenger dies in Planalto Verde

August 14, 2024

Ribeirão Preto - A 21-year-old passenger, whose identity will be preserved, died in the early hours of Wednesday (14), after an accident during a trip requested by a travel app, in the Planalto Verde neighborhood, in Ribeirão Preto. The rider would have collided with a tree after losing control of the motorcycle. According to the police report, registered as manslaughter in the direction of a motor vehicle, the accident happened near number 358 of Avenida Alceu Paiva Arantes, located on the west side of the city. The victim was riding pillion in a Mottu Sport when, for reasons not yet identified, the pilot lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

After battle with cancer , woman dies in Jardim Montevideo

August 19, 2024

According to the police report, the death was certified at around 10:20 am. According to the husband's testimony, his wife suffered from stomach and rectal cancer.

No age reported.

CHILE

The father of the missing young man Roger Lampert has died

August 16, 2024

The death occurred at the age of 60, affected by cancer. Unfortunately, Luis Lampert departed this life without knowing the whereabouts of his son.

