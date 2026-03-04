A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (140)

February 24, 2026

Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine, died on Monday by an apparent suicide. She was 42. “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” a rep for the “Only Murders in the Building” star confirmed to Page Six Tuesday. The social worker was reportedly found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her Hollywood Hills, Calif., home on Monday around 6 p.m. local time, per TMZ.

February 24, 2026

Los Angeles rapper Luci4 has died at 23 years old. Luci4’s manager Kayla G posted a message to TikTok late Sunday (Feb. 22) confirming the pioneering rapper’s death: “I am devastated to inform you that today, James, Luci4, Axxturel has passed away. He was truly a leader a king and a musician and a genius,” she wrote of the artist born James Dear. “There’s nobody like him and there will never be. We all loved him dearly. Rest Easy. Please allow family and friends privacy and patience during this difficult time.” A cause of death was not revealed. Billboard has reached out to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office for comment. The influential rapper, who also went by the alias Axxturel, broke through with his “Bodypartz” single in 2021, which earned him a deal with Atlantic Records. “Bodypartz” became certified gold by the RIAA in 2024 and the apocalyptic visual to the blaring track has compiled more than 4 million views on YouTube.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Oliver “Power” Grant, a founding business architect of the Wu-Tang Clan and creator of its influential Wu Wear clothing line, died on February 23. He was 52. The cause of death was not disclosed as of press time. His passing was confirmed by Method Man, a core member of the Clan, who paid tribute on Instagram. Meth and Power co-starred in the 1998 film Belly and the 1999 film Black and White. Power also served as a manager and executive producer on several Wu-Tang-related projects, expanding the brand into touring, film and merchandising. His work translated the group’s raw lyricism into sustainable enterprise. In an industry that often spotlights performers, Oliver “Power” Grant stood behind the curtain. His imprint on hip-hop commerce endures in the blueprint he helped design.

February 27, 2026

Former boxer Ruben Castillo, who earned four shots at world titles in two weight classes over a professional career spanning more than two decades, has died. He was 68. Castillo passed away this week surrounded by family and friends in Beaumont, California, following a long battle with cancer.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

February 24, 2026

WNBA star Kara Braxton died in a single-vehicle car crash, officials said. Braxton, 43, was driving a 2023 Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon when she struck a median on Interstate 285 in Marietta, Georgia. “The Ford continued in a northerly direction against the concrete wall until coming to rest on the left shoulder,” the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement. Following the collision, Braxton was transported to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

February 27, 2026

Former Louisiana State University football player Devonta Lee has died after a years-long battle with cancer, his mother, Lacresia Brown, confirmed to local Arkansas TV station KTVE on Thursday, February 26. He was 26. Lee played three seasons at LSU from 2019 to 2021, winning a national championship with the Tigers as a true freshman. He later transferred to Louisiana Tech University for the final two seasons of his college career. Lee was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in 2022 after feeling a sharp pain in his back while practicing. He underwent treatment and returned to football in 2024 with the Bulldogs.

Researcher’s note – Most Louisiana public universities will require COVID-19 vaccine [sic] after FDA approval: https://lailluminator.com/2021/08/23/some-louisiana-universities-will-mandate-covid-19-vaccine-after-fda-approval/

February 28, 2026

Former Tri-City ValleyCats pitcher Jhon Vargas died suddenly, his Puerto Rican team announced Friday morning. He was 29. No cause of death was given. “Today baseball is in mourning,” Proceres de Barranquitas, which plays in Beisbol Superior Doble A, said in a team statement.

Two softball deaths in Kentucky in just over a week:

February 26, 2026

The state is mourning its second softball-related death in nine days after a college umpire suffered a fatal medical emergency during a game. In the top of the second inning of an NAIA softball game between Campbellsville University and Union Commonwealth on Wednesday, play came to a screeching halt. The scoreboard showed a count of two strikes and two balls, but that didn’t matter because an umpire’s life was quickly slipping away. One of the umpires of the doubleheader collapsed mid-game and died. An athletic trainer on site performed CPR until EMS arrived. Meagan Murphy, Campbellsville’s interim vice president of enrollment and marketing, confirmed the tragic news to The Courier Journal on Thursday. The umpire’s death is the second softball-related tragedy in the state of Kentucky in the last nine days. The first death happened on Feb. 19 when freshman Brylie Northcutt was at Russell County High School tryouts. The freshman received CPR until she was taken to the hospital, where she passed away. Northcutt experienced “trouble breathing” and collapsed on the field, WKYT and ABC36 News reported. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She was just 15 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Two beauty execs “died suddenly”:

February 27, 2026

Kendal Ascher, a longtime executive at the Estée Lauder Cos., has died at age 56. The company confirmed his death, but did not provide a date or cause. Ascher most recently worked as the senior vice president of the luxury portfolio and general manager, and working on strategies across La Mer, Tom Ford Beauty, Jo Malone London, Kilian Paris, Balmain Beauty and Frédéric Malle for North America.

February 24, 2026

Evelyn Maria Couzijn, a former senior sales executive at La Prairie, Chanel and L’Oréal, died Sunday after a long battle with ALS. She was 68 years old. Couzijn was regarded by many as a cherished mentor who had a gift for guiding people without diminishing them.

Four politicians “died suddenly”:

February 27, 2026

MIDDLETON, Idaho - Middleton Mayor Jackie L. Hutchinson died Thursday, the city announced. She was 74 years old. Hutchinson died on Feb. 26 “peacefully at home, surrounded by family,” officials wrote on social media. She served the Middleton community beginning in 2023, according to the city’s website. Representatives for the city said Hutchinson “served with heartfelt dedication and an unwavering commitment” to the people of Middleton, adding “she will be deeply missed.”

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas leaders are honoring the life and legacy of John Resman [70], a longtime public servant whose sudden death has prompted tributes from across the state. Resman was an Olathe Republican who represented Kansas House District 121 since 2017. He died Monday morning at his home, according to statements released by legislative leaders.

No cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Del. Larry Kump, R-Berkeley, died on Saturday at the age of 78, government officials announced. Kump began serving in the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2010. He served from 2010-2014 and again from 2018-2020. He was elected a third time in 2022 and served in the 94th district all the way up until his death.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Ann Felts, an eighth-generation Floridian known as a dedicated public servant, died unexpectedly Tuesday. She was 68. The county confirmed her death in a statement but provided no details about the cause. Commission Chair Tal Siddique said in a Facebook statement that the sheriff’s office will be investigating. Felts was elected to the board in 2024 to represent District 1, which included her home of Myakka City, as well Parrish and parts of Ellenton and Palmetto.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

February 26, 2026

Elizabeth Snead, a former contributor and style and fashion writer for The Hollywood Reporter, died Monday in Delray Beach, Florida, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 74.

February 28, 2026

Former longtime WAPL-FM morning show co-host Rick McNeal died Feb. 28 at age 67, the radio station and friends announced. McNeal had been in a coma for a week in an intensive care unit after an infection led to sepsis, according to a Facebook post from Len Nelson, his close friend and former on-air partner who spent 35 years in the studio with him on “The Rick & Len Show.” “Suffice to say, it’s devastating,” Nelson wrote. “However, because I try to apply pragmatism even in tragic moments, I am grateful that he no longer has to struggle with the health issues that forced his retirement a couple of years ago and which have made his life since a very difficult one.” McNeal, who retired from WAPL in July 2024 just a few months shy of what would have been 40 years at the classic rock station in Appleton [WI], when he was part of “The Rick and Cutter Show” morning show. McNeal had been dealing with a series of health issues and setbacks following a fall at home in March 2024 that led to a bacterial infection in his leg and then a blood clot.

February 24, 2026

Former Navajo Nation Vice President Rex Lee Jim [left], a naat’áanii, poet and hataałii who spoke eloquently in Diné Bizaad, has died. He was 63. Jim served as vice president from January 2011 to May 2015 under President Ben Shelly and previously represented his community on the 20th and 21st Navajo Nation Council from 2003 to 2011. “He was a bona fide medicine man who performed Beauty Way,” explained Deswood Tome, who served as the special advisor to the late President Ben Shelly. “He went through the whole teaching and through the ceremony that (authenticates) them after they’re finished learning.” No additional details about the circumstances of his death were available Tuesday.

February 24, 2026

Marcella Smith, a veteran of the New York publishing and bookselling world, died on December 2 after a short illness. She was 78. Smith graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in English, but gave up her plan to become an English teacher when a student described her as “very nice but boring,” recounted her wife, Linda Mironti. Smith was perhaps best known as a buyer at Barnes & Noble, where she served as small press manager and head of vendor relations.

No cause of death reported.

January 6, 2026

Nilan, the associate artistic director of The Drama League of New York, died January 4 due to complications from the flu. News of his passing was confirmed by the Drama League. Nilan was an award-winning writer, director, actor, producer, educator, and arts leader whose work centered on intersectionality, queer life, and the multiplicity of human experience. For the last nine years, he served the Drama League, alongside his work as the co-founder of the producing company A Certain Something.

Researcher’s note - The NY arts/theater communities, including The Drama League, were strongly supportive of COVID “public health measures”, including “vaccination”. When they reopened, The Drama League required proof of “vaccination”, including boosters, to attend shows: Link

No age reported.

An infant “died suddenly”:

Olyvia J. Ort , 2 months

February 26, 2026

Olyvia J. Ort, the precious infant daughter of Justin J. Ort and Kandis R. Sherer of Stoneboro [PA], went to be with the Lord unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, February 25, 2026, in the emergency department at Grove City Hospital. Olyvia was born in Seneca on December 29, 2025. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving sisters, Maglenn Rose and Alexandria Joy Sherer.

No cause of death reported.

A child “died suddenly”:

March 2, 2026

A vigil was planned for a boy who died after collapsing unexpectedly during a soccer practice last week in San Bernardino [CA]. The Platinum IE soccer club, of which Adriel Enriquez was a player, said the 12-year-old died while doing “what he loved most, being on the field with his team.” His family also said the teen suffered a cardiac arrest. The boy, who had played for the soccer club since May 2024, was described as a sweet, gentle and shy person “with a quiet strength.” “What started as a normal afternoon doing what he loved turned into every parent’s worst nightmare,” the fundraiser page said.

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

March 1, 2026

Cape May County, NJ - Malani Matthews [14], a student at Middle Township Middle School in Cape May Court House, died early Thursday morning, Feb. 26, Superintendent of Schools Stephanie DeRose said in a letter to families dated Feb. 27. “Malani was a bright, loving, and kind soul who touched the lives of everyone around her,” they said. “She brought joy, laughter, and warmth to her family and friends, and her loss leaves a hole in all our hearts.”

No cause of death reported.

February 26, 2026

Sacramento, California - Jaden DeJesus-Eves was hard to miss. He was about the tallest student at Christian Brothers High School in Oak Park, a soft-spoken, smiling and friendly sort whose bouncy hair punctuated his look as his 6-foot-8 frame ran the court as a promising freshman basketball player for the Falcons championship program. DeJesus-Eves died in his sleep late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, rocking the program, the school and the regional basketball community. Details were not immediately clear on what happened to the popular 15-year-old, whom Christian Brothers coach Jermaine Brown praised as a terrific young man with unlimited potential as a person and a player.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

Lebanon, TN - The high school basketball community faced a disastrous loss last week as Lebanon High School’s Jayden Bailey passed away due to bone cancer. Bailey, a 6’6 power forward for the LHS Blue Devils, has been suffering from the disease since 2022, and this tragic loss has prompted the basketball community, including 5-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, to share their prayers for the 17-year-old’s family. Bailey was initially diagnosed with osteosarcoma four years ago. According to reports, the very next year, Bailey had to go through a six-week chemotherapy procedure. While battling the disease, he had to undergo several other rigorous procedures, including amputation of his left hand last year, just before the cancer spread to his stomach. And after battling it for four months, Bailey passed away on February 19. Despite suffering from cancer since 2022, Bailey never got bogged down by it. He continued his schoolwork at Lebanon High School while also competing on the court. Even when he had his hand amputated last year due to cancer, he didn’t hesitate to take the court and play the sport he loves, suggesting Bailey’s nerves of steel.

March 1, 2026

Lebanon, PA - A standout high school football player tragically died suddenly in his sleep at 18 years old over the weekend. Damarius Galarza, a standout football player for Cedar Crest High School, died “unexpectedly” in his sleep. He was set to attend Penn State, where he expected to study construction management.

No cause of death reported.

A college student “died suddenly”:

March 1, 2026

Duke undergraduate Olivia Ayiku is remembered as a fearless and optimistic friend whose perseverance through illness pushed those around her to be the best version of themselves. Ayiku, 20, died Feb. 18 at her home in Dolton, Ill., after a battle with cancer. She had long managed several chronic health conditions before being diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a type of cancer in the bile ducts, in December 2024. As Ayiku went from hospital stay to hospital stay, she remained dedicated to her coursework. Ayiku was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare and chronic liver disease, in March 2023, before beginning her first year at Duke, where she studied public policy. Even after her cancer diagnosis during her sophomore year, her commitment to her education never wavered. Ayiku continued to attend her classes and complete coursework until roughly two and a half weeks before her death.

Researcher’s note - Duke dropped its “vaccination” mandate for students in 2024, but still “strongly recommends” the jab: https://vaccines.duke.edu/covid/

A soldier “died suddenly”:

March 1, 2026

A soldier stationed at a military base in South Carolina recently died, according to the U.S. Air Force. Airman First Class McKenzie C. Cooper, née Bradley, was found dead at her off-base home Feb. 23, officials at Shaw Air Force Base said in a news release. Cooper was a Force Support Squadron airman serving with the 20th Fighter Wing, according to the release. The 20-year-old Trenton, Tennessee, native enlisted in the Air Force on Feb. 18, 2025, and she arrived at the Air Force base in Sumter, South Carolina, on June 10, officials said. Information about Cooper’s cause of death was not made public. There was no word if her death is being investigated by either the Air Force or the Sumter County Coroner’s Office. Officials did not say if foul play was suspected.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

February 18, 2026

Kendra Lynne Smith, age 72, of Ithaca, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. A reoccurring dream of a laboring woman not receiving emotional support and care led to Kendra becoming a registered nurse in 1984. She loved being a nurse, was a fierce patient advocate, and found great purpose in supporting women as they became mothers. As a lifelong learner, she continued to expand her education throughout her career and became a certified lactation consultant. She ended her nursing career with supporting new mothers as they worked to breastfeed their babies. It was always a moment of pride for her when she met a previous baby that she had helped into this world or helped get nourishment through breastfeeding.

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

February 26, 2026

Charlottesville, VA - Carrie Heilman, the University of Virginia Faculty Athletics Representative and mother to Olympian Thomas Heilman, has died after a battle with cancer. Heilman’s death was posted on social media by Virginia’s athletics department, the McIntire School of Commerce, and the University of Virginia official accounts, showing her reach within the school. She was a Professor in the McIntire School of Commerce and also served as the liaison between the academic administration and the athletics department, ensuring academic integrity and student-athlete welfare

Researcher’s note - Between summer of 2021 and January 2022, all faculty at the University of Virginia were required to take the COVID “vaccine”, including a booster, or submit to weekly testing: Link

Five educators “died suddenly”:

March 2, 2026

LEESBURG, Ga. - Dr. Taylor Williams, a former Miss Albany State University and Lee County Primary School assistant principal, has passed away at the age of 32. Per a report by WALB, she passed away on Saturday, February 28, and the cause of her passing is unknown. Williams was an alumna of Albany State University and served as Miss Albany State University during the 2014-2015 school year. Following the completion of her bachelor’s in Early Childhood and Special Education, Williams went on to pursue her Master of Education in Special Education and Teaching. She received her master’s in December 2018. She then attended Nova Southeastern University to earn her Doctor of Education in Special Education with a concentration in Applied Behavior Analysis. Throughout her postsecondary education, she worked in education, first in the Dougherty County School System before transitioning to the Lee County School System, where she became an assistant principal in 2025. Williams is survived by her husband and her four children.

Researcher’s note – Dougherty, Lee Co. school leaders discuss vaccination [sic] of teachers: https://www.walb.com/2021/01/28/dougherty-lee-co-school-leaders-discuss-vaccination-teachers/

No cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

Mary Terese Dolan died unexpectedly on January 29, 2026. Mary was a gifted pianist and patiently accompanied the singing of carols at the annual family Christmas Eve party. She also played the violin in the orchestra throughout both junior high and high school. Following graduation from John F. Kennedy High School, Mary attended Sacramento City College where she received an Associates Arts Degree. Shortly thereafter she accepted a full-time position with the Los Rios Community College District as an Instructional Services Assistant. For over 43 years she built lasting and meaningful relationships until her recent retirement in June 2025.

Researcher’s note – Los Rios Vaccine [sic] Requirement to be Lifted for Students and Employees on November 14, 2022: https://crc.losrios.edu/campus-life/news/los-rios-vaccine-requirement-to-be-lifted-for-students-and-employees-on-november-14-2022

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County elementary school is mourning the loss of a beloved secretary on Tuesday. The school district confirmed that a secretary at Mableton Elementary School passed away while at work. They say nursing staff and emergency personnel responded immediately, but could not be saved. While no students were present, the district says the “heartbreaking” loss was felt across the school. Her name has not been released.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

Fairfield, OH - Paul Anthony Foley, 57, of Fairfield, died unexpectedly on January 28, 2026. After graduation, Paul joined the United States Marine Corps and served proudly and honorably as a member of the 2nd Marine Division Band based at Camp Lejeune. In addition, he also saw action in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm. After his military service, Paul attended Kent State University where he continued to build and develop his musical gifts and talents, eventually transferring to the University of Cincinnati. Paul further pursued his education at Miami University, where he was also employed, becoming the overnight supervisor at King Library. His tenure at Miami lasted over 20 years.

Researcher’s note – Miami University requires all students, staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2021/08/31/covid-19-miami-university-ohio-requires-vaccine-students-staff/5661689001/

No cause of death reported.

February 26, 2026

Mary F. Kirk-Bicknell, 63, of Worcester, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Mary spent many years at Elder Services of Worcester, working at a day program for the elderly, a job which she was passionate about and truly enjoyed. More recently, she had been a teacher’s aide through Worcester Public Schools at the Roosevelt School, working in the special education department. She had a special place in her heart for all the students and staff she met through WPS.

Researcher’s note: If Kirk-Bicknell was working at Worcester Public Schools during their COVID “vaccine” mandate of 2021/ 2022, she would have been required to be “vaccinated” or submit to weekly testing.

No cause of death reported.

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

February 24, 2026

The public safety community in Steuben County is mourning the loss of one of its most respected leaders. Nicholas “Nick” Chad Snyder, chief of the Hatch Hose Fire Company in Atlanta and deputy director of Steuben County 911, died unexpectedly at his home in Atlanta on Feb. 18. He was 45. Snyder’s death has prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from colleagues in the county 911 Department, dozens of fellow firefighters and numerous fire services across the region.

No cause of death reported.

December 15, 2025

A Phoenicia, NY, Fire District firefighter and fire district commissioner died Saturday after suffering cardiac arrest while responding to a report of an injured hiker in the town of Shandaken. Michael J. Ryan was part of a Phoenicia Fire District crew that entered a wooded trail at about 5:30 p.m. when he experienced a medical emergency, the district said. Fellow firefighters, state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers, Shandaken police, and EMS personnel provided immediate aid, but Ryan died at the scene. Ryan served the Phoenicia Fire District as both a firefighter and commissioner.

No age reported.

Eight police officers “died suddenly”:

March 2, 2026

EAST HAMPTON, CT - A retired local police sergeant, Michael Green, has died after a battle with cancer, officials said. According to the department, Green had served the local community for 25 years.

February 26, 2026

DUNWOODY, GA - An officer with Dunwoody Police has died after battling cancer, the local department announced Monday. Before his death, Maj. William “Rusty” Furman was an original member of the Dunwoody Police Department. Police did not say when he died. In his 28-year law-enforcement career, police said Furman also worked with Marietta Police and Cobb County Police. The department called Furman a leader, mentor, confidante and friend. He was also a husband and father, police said.

No age reported.

February 25, 2026

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro police are mourning the loss of Officer Lucas Pierce, who died Tuesday night at his home after experiencing a medical emergency. He was 44. The Greensboro Police Department said Pierce is survived by his wife and their five children. He served as a Community Resource Officer in District 4, a position he had held since July 2019.

No cause of death reported.

February 26, 2026

Montgomery, AL - The family of a longtime Montgomery police officer who died suddenly is receiving an outpouring of support from the community through a fundraiser organized to help his wife and two daughters. Corporal David Michael Hathcock, a 20-year veteran of the Montgomery Police Department, passed away Feb. 22 at age 48, leaving behind his wife and their two daughters, ages 15 and 12. Family members said Hathcock died unexpectedly one day after his 48th birthday. He had served the Montgomery Police Department for approximately two decades and was widely remembered as a devoted public servant and family man.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

MILTON, Wis. - Members of the Milton Police Department are mourning the death of former Deputy Chief Michael Chesmore. Chesmore, 53, died unexpectedly at home on Feb. 23, according to his obituary. Chesmore had recently retired from the Milton Police Department after serving the agency for 23 years.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. - A 40-year-old sergeant with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency while on the job. The sheriff’s office said Sgt. Jason Whelen died after collapsing in a locker room. Fellow deputies and medical personnel rushed to assist him, but the lifesaving efforts were not successful. Whelen was married and a father of four who “served this community with honor, integrity, and compassion,” the sheriff’s office said. He had been with the sheriff’s office since Oct. 15, 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in 2013. Sheriff Patrick Withrow said Whelen’s family had just adopted their fourth child from India days ago.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies. Around 1:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Deputy India Rackley [54] died after a month-long battle with cancer, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office announced that Deputy Rackley’s patrol vehicle has been positioned in front of the law enforcement center. The community is welcome to visit it day or night and pay tribute to her legacy.

March 2, 2026

HOYT LAKES, MN - The Iron Range community is pouring out support for the family of a police officer who died suddenly Friday, Feb. 27. Sgt. Cody Siebert of the East Range Police Department died less than 24 hours after being diagnosed with a brain infection, according to a social media post from the department Siebert was a K-9 officer for the department and the Mesabi East School District. He previously worked with the Babbitt Police Department. Siebert was a happy-go-lucky person who got along with everyone, the department’s post stated.

No age reported.

Two California prison staffers “died suddenly”:

February 24, 2026

Shaneil Hubbard [48], a retired correctional officer from California Institution for Women in Corona, passed away Feb. 19, 2026. She worked for the department for 22 years. Hubbard began her career as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Training Center in July 2003. After graduating from the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, she reported to Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in October 2003. Officer Hubbard then transferred to the California Institution for Women in December 2005. She retired from CDCR in September 2025.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Kristi Vivian, a substance abuse counselor at California Correctional Institution (CCI), passed away Feb. 20, 2026. She began her career with CDCR at California City Correctional Facility in March 2022. She then transferred to CCI in August 2023 where she continued her work until her untimely passing.

Researcher’s note - Effective April 3, 2023, CDPH will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination and booster for staff: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/updated-vaccination-and-booster-requirements/

No age or cause of death reported.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

March 2, 2026

Berkeley, CA - Todd Edwin Walker, who died suddenly on Jan. 27 at age 64, was a truly great man whose life was defined by service, generosity, and an unwavering love for family and community. Todd was known not only for his generosity and wisdom, but also for his dedication to youth through sports. As a youth football coach, for many years with the Berkeley Cougars, he poured his heart into every practice and every game, guiding his players with patience and purpose.

No cause of death reported.

February 27, 2026

COLFAX, Wash. - Colfax head boys basketball coach Reece Jenkin has died following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. Jenkin coached for 18 seasons at Colfax, where he amassed over 300 career wins and won 2B state championships in 2012 and 2024. On December 11, 2025, after feeling ill for several weeks, Jenkin was diagnosed with inoperable stage four pancreatic cancer which had already metastasized to his liver.

Researcher’s note - Coach Jenkin was working at Colfax High between October 2021 and October 2022, when all employees of Washington schools were required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test instead: Link

No age reported.

February 25, 2026

Edina, Minnesota - Tributes are pouring in for a longtime Edina youth hockey coach who died unexpectedly earlier this month. An obituary for Craig Johnson states the 52-year-old died peacefully and surrounded by family after “a courageous battle with mental health challenges.” The Edina High School grad worked as a paraprofessional at Edina’s Valley View Middle School, as well as coaching youth hockey for 30 years. Johnson was an Edina Hockey Association Cornerstone Inductee in 2019.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Full military honors for Joseph Michael Whitler, 41, of Palmyra, TN, will be held Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 5:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home, with visitation following until 7:00 PM. He passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2026, after a sudden medical emergency. Joe graduated from Brookside High School in 2003 before joining the United States Army. He served as a Sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment and completed tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Wounded in combat in Iraq, he received the Purple Heart and was later medically discharged. After his military service, Joe worked at Fort Campbell Range Control as a Range Operations Supervisor, retiring in 2025. He was also a dedicated youth coach, leading football teams at Montgomery Central High School and Clarksville Academy, as well as his son’s teams, and coaching baseball for the 11U Black Sox. He was a mentor and role model to many. Joe lived a life of service--to his country, his family, and his community.

No cause of death reported.

A healthcare exec “died suddenly”:

February 28, 2026

Dallas, TX - G. Scott Herman, founder and CEO of New Day Healthcare and a leading proponent of innovation in at-home care, has died at the age of 61 after a battle with cancer, the company announced. Founded in 2020, New Day’s roughly 10,000 employees provide hospice, home health, pediatric and personal care to roughly 120,000 patients annually. The company offers services in Texas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico and now Indiana. New Day is owned by the family office Kaltroco.

Researcher’s note - If New Day Healthcare participated in Medicare/Medicaid, their employees, including executive, would have been subject to the CMS mandate requiring COVID “vaccination”, with no option to test instead.

Two clerics “died suddenly”:

February 27, 2026

PUNTA GORDA, FL - The Rev. Jerome “Jerry” Kaywell, longtime pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Punta Gorda who was also a Grammy-award-winning musician and record producer, has died, the Diocese of Venice announced this week. Kaywell died unexpectedly on Feb. 23, according to the diocese. He was 72. He served at Sacred Heart Parish in Punta Gorda since 2004, first as administrator and then as pastor since 2008. In 1975, he was a seminary musical director and recorded an album. According to several interviews, he decided to leave religious life and began performing in a band with his brother. His musical career brought him to California, where he was a professional songwriter and recording artist. He worked in advertising and television for more than a decade. In 1984, he was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer, but Kaywell continued his musical career. He was credited with playing synthesizer with The Winans on their gospel album “Let My People Go” in 1985. The album, released on Quincy Jones’ Qwest label reached No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Chart and won a 1986 Grammy. Kaywell resumed his religious studies in 1989 when his cancer went into remission. After being ordained in 1991, he served as parochial vicar at St. Andrew Parish in Cape Coral until 1998, and then in the same position for St. John the Evangelist Parish, Naples from 1999-2004, before coming to Punta Gorda.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

DURHAM, N.C. - A North Carolina pastor is being remembered as a powerful woman of faith after she unexpectedly passed away just hours after going live on Facebook to preach the Gospel. On Thursday, February 19, 2026, Apostle Janice F. Thomas [63] delivered what would become her final sermon - a Facebook Live message titled “Emotions vs. Maturity”, referencing Matthew 4:1–11 and the theme of “Transparency.” The livestream began at 7:00 p.m. Hours later, she was gone. At this time, the cause of her death has not been publicly released. Thomas served as pastor of His Kingdom Ministries, which holds services at the Hilton Durham near Duke University located at 3800 Hillsborough Road in Durham.

February 27, 2026

EUGENE, Ore. - Just three days after celebrating their wedding on Valentine’s Day at the Lane County Public Service Building, newlyweds Taylor and Abraham Routley faced a heartbreaking tragedy. Taylor experienced a sudden cardiac event that claimed her life and the life of their 10-week-old unborn baby. Taylor was known for her love of collecting purses and her passion for all things Harry Potter. Abraham proposed to her at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in California. The couple met in high school and had been together for years.

No age reported.

February 26, 2026

Pointe Coupee, LA - Les Cantrell, who oversaw economic development along with planning and zoning more than two decades in Pointe Coupee Parish, died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 69.

February 26, 2026

Bozeman, Montana, is mourning the sudden passing of a beloved record store owner and local KGLT DJ. Kels Koch, owner of the Wax Museum and host of “Shake Appeal” on KGLT, has died unexpectedly. Kels was a great man. He was a friend to many in Bozeman, and his store was considered the go-to spot for hard-to-find records. Koch was recently hospitalized due to a heart attack and seemed to be on the mend before his sudden passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

February 26, 2026

FRANKFORT, Ky. - After the sudden passing of the chef at Buddy’s Pizza on Saturday, the Frankfort community remembers him not just for the pizza he made, but for the people he brought together. According to an obituary, owner James Michael “Mike” Hedden, 54, died on Feb. 21. In June, it would have been 20 years since Mike opened Buddy’s Pizza.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

SAGINAW, MI - How do you paint a legacy? It’s a question DeVaughn Collins has asked himself since learning his friend and artistic companion, Nyesha Clark-Young, 51, died unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 20. She was an activist, an organizer, a teacher, a lover of history, a caretaker of people. “Sure, she gets to see the afterlife; she won the race to go to the other side,” Collins said, “but I wish she was here to see the impact she’s made on others.” Clark-Young’s cause of death remains unknown.

Two women “died suddenly” shortly after giving birth:

February 24, 2026

Carpinteria, CA - A GoFundMe campaign went up over the weekend for Adriana Gallardo, a Carpinteria woman who reportedly died suddenly on Saturday due to complications from a lung issue, her family said. Gallardo leaves behind a newborn daughter, Isabella, who was born last Wednesday. Gallardo’s sister, Monica, said on the GoFundMe that Gallardo “was so excited about the arrival of her first daughter.” Isabella is now being cared for by Gallardo’s parents, her sister said.

No age reported.

February 24, 2026

Amanda Riley, of Ledyard [CT], died on Feb. 17 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London after suffering a heart attack and seizure three days after giving birth to her daughter, Tess. She leaves behind her husband, Patrick, and their 10-year-old son, Charlie, her family said. “Less than 12 hours after coming home, the unimaginable happened,” David Riley wrote. “Amanda suffered a seizure and stopped breathing. Paramedics arrived quickly and performed CPR before transferring her to L&M Hospital, but despite their efforts, Amanda passed away. We were told she had a heart attack that caused the seizure. Our entire family is in disbelief and shock, struggling to process this sudden and heartbreaking loss.”

No age reported.

Reported on February 21:

February 21, 2026

More than $90,000 has been raised for two New Jersey girls following the sudden death of their mother. Melissa Conca of Manasquan [NJ], died on Tuesday, Feb. 17, according to her obituary on the O’Brien Funeral Home website. She was 51 years old. “Our lives changed forever when our mom passed away suddenly from an undiagnosed heart issue at just 51 years old. She was our beautiful best friend, and an amazing role model with a courageous soul who loved us unconditionally. Her loss has left us not only heartbroken but facing new challenges as we adjust to living with our grandparents, who are on a fixed income”, the campaign reads.

March 2, 2026

Indian NRI Kancharla Ajendra passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest in his sleep in Charlotte, North Carolina. His unexpected passing has left behinf his loving wife, Soujanya, and their 11-month-old daughter, who are currently in India.

No age reported.

February 26, 2026

MCALLEN, Texas - A woman was found dead inside her locked vehicle on Wednesday night, according to the McAllen Police Department. At around 9:46 p.m., McAllen police responded to the 1500 block of South Jackson Road regarding a report of an “unresponsive female”. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old woman in the driver’s seat of the locked vehicle. Police unlocked the vehicle and found that the woman had no pulse. Medical assistance arrived and pronounced the woman dead. A preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play, police said. The cause and manner of death are under investigation at this time.

March 2, 2026

Janesville, WI - Andrew John Ames, 37, died unexpectedly on February 23 at home. He loved role-playing games, Ren fairs and cosplay conventions. He also loved being home with his books and his cat, Nyx.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Riverside Church in Big Lake for Anthony Woolhouse, 59, of Big Lake [MN], who died suddenly on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital. He had a great love for family, friends and neighbors. He always had a big smile and despite being in a wheelchair, he lived life to the fullest. He was loved immensely.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Bradley William James Burns, Jr., age 55, of Hubbardston [MI], passed away at home Thursday, February 26, 2026. Brad truly was a jack of all trades. His passion was graphic design and he created all types of custom apparel. Brad was also the Hubbardston Village President, a bartender, and a store clerk. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, being part of the community and rescuing any wounded or hurt being.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Darrin Engstrom, age 59, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on February 23rd, 2026. He propelled himself through his professional career going to Northwest International Trucks (97-2001), Navistar Inc (2001-2018), and then planned to retire with Mid-State Truck Service / Ascendance Truck Centers (2018-2026). All while living out one of his many passion, fishing, by creating his own guide business, Muskyhunt Guide Service.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Dravyn Jade John, 23 of Robinson, PA, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 26, 2026. She was born February 6, 2003 in Indiana, PA. She loved cooking and baking, was very creative and loved trying new things. She was a former member of the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Dept.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Livingston, LA - Faith Ann McLin departed this world suddenly, leaving a void in the hearts of all who loved her. Faith passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at the age of sixty-one. She was a sweet and loving woman, and a proud mother to her son Hayden. Faith was a writer and especially loved writing poetry.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Jarrod J. Hanna, age 50, of Holliston [MA], where he had been a resident since 1983, previously residing in Framingham, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 27th, 2026, at Milford Regional Medical Center. Even in death, he continued to give - the gift of life, thru New England Donor Services.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Jason passed suddenly on Feb. 27th at his home and the home of his fiancé, Angelina Merriman. While Jason died at the relatively young age of 50, the dash between the dates was long and adventurous. While living in Oregon, he suffered from a horrific accident and was told that he would never walk again. Medical staff even ordered him a special wheelchair. He promptly returned the chair and told them he would never use it and that he would, in fact, walk again. Through tremendous tenacity and pain, he beat overwhelming odds and learned to walk again. After recovering, Jason went on to put his natural gifts to work in the construction industry. Jason was employed by AOW Construction of Albany, NY, for the past several years and enjoyed his work. He was a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Lori Kay (Hoxsie) Stout, age 65, of Howard City [MI], died unexpectedly Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Greenville Hospital. If you ever went to the store with her it wasn’t going to be just a short trip! A favorite memory of her children was of her waking them up in the middle of the night to look at the moon. They now do that with their children. She always tried to have fun and do quirky things. Her family will miss her deeply.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Marianela Hernandez, age 62, of El Campo, Texas, passed away suddenly on February 22, 2026. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Marianela had very strong faith in God and loved telling others about Him and His promises. She loved social gatherings, fishing, dancing, going on cruises, shopping and being with her family.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Mary Lynn Kaiser of McKeesport [PA], age 69, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2026. For over 20 years, Lynn was employed at Acme Window Blind where she was a specialist seamstress. In her retirement, Lynn enjoyed Diamond Art, watching her favorite television program,” Little House on the Prairie”, attending concerts and listening to music.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Paul R. Germain, age 60, of rural Clear Lake, WI, died unexpectedly at his home on February 14, 2026. Paul enjoyed spending time on his land and working on his home.

No cause of death reported.

March 2, 2026

Vance A. Long, 69, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 26, 2026. Vance was retired from the former Twin City Concrete, now Smith Concrete, in Cadiz. He loved to hunt, fish, and whittle.

No cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

Petersville, Kentucky - Mr. Earl Monteith, age 67, passed away unexpectedly Friday January 23, 2026. Earl enjoyed driving back roads, and going to the outlaw pulling club. He loved to be outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

Townsend, MA - James W. Hunt, 73, a resident of Townsend for nearly fifty years, died unexpectedly Monday, February 16, 2026, while enjoying his retirement and vacationing in Naples, FL. Jim enjoyed his life long career at MIT Lincoln Laboratories/Haystack Observatory in Westford, MA, retiring in April 2018. His list of hobbies and talents are endless, spanning decades of pure knowledge, craftsmanship and enjoyment.

No cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

John Albert Schott, 75, of Tipton, Iowa, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on March 1, 2026. John was a lifelong farmer, spending more than 50 years on the family farm in Tipton. John lived the life described in the familiar words, “So God made a farmer” - steady, faithful, hardworking, and humble - and his love for the farm remained at the heart of who he was.

No cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

Justin Noah Bleicher of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2026. Work and play were enmeshed with blinds in the bay, with lines and pots, dredges and nets, and the sound of boats all around. Justin earned a degree in Geology from East Carolina University, tried a year in the office – “oh how drab” – and then returned to the crabs and the life of a commercial fisherman and waterfowl guide. Alaska became his summer home for twenty-one years as a head guide and captain for Alaska Trophy Adventures. In the spring and fall, he had begun guiding the White River in Arkansas.

No cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

Mark Earle Losee, age 68, of North Star, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2026. His dedication and commitment to raising up future generations of hunters will always be remembered. He also had a passion for mentoring the men in his life to be leaders of their family.

No cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

Nancy Ann Grantham was born in Miami, FL, on January 19, 1956, and died peacefully on October 28, 2025, in Rockville, MD, after a short illness. For more than 35 years, she was a dedicated and influential leader at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. She began her career in Boston before moving to EPA Headquarters in Washington, DC, where she served as the Principal Deputy Associate Administrator for Public Affairs, a career Senior Executive Service position. In October 2025, shortly before her passing, Nancy received EPA’s Distinguished Career Service Award for her lifetime achievements. A gifted mentor, she encouraged others to excel and left a lasting impact on countless colleagues and to the agency. It is especially heartbreaking that Nancy was preparing to retire from federal service in December 2025.

Researcher’s note - Federal Employee Vaccine [sic] Requirements to End on May 11, 2023: https://nffe.org/nffe_news/may-covid-update/

No cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

Shawna M. Sullivan, age 42, a resident of Lebanon, Maine, and formerly of Malden and Lowell, MA, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 23, 2026, at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NH, with loved ones by her side. She worked most of her life as an LNA in numerous nursing homes and home care facilities. She was also employed as a bus driver for special needs students out of Lowell. She always had a special place in her heart for those less fortunate and did everything in her power to help whoever crossed her path.

No cause of death reported.

March 1, 2026

Janesville, WI - Shawn Arden Wenzel, age 53, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on February 21, 2026. Shawn worked as a hydrogeologist, with the Wisconsin Department of Commerce and the Department of Natural Resources, for many years before starting his own business, Aquatic Innovators, LLC. This is where he combined his passion and love for water with the design and creation of water features and landscaping.

February 28, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Donnie, 60, of Sarasota, FL. He passed away on February 22, 2026, with his wife, Peggy, by his side. He passed away after a short battle with cancer. Donnie was a kind and caring person, loved deeply by his family and friends.

February 28, 2026

San Bernardino, CA - Beloved mother, daughter and sister Marlene Joyce Borsuk passed away on February 15, 2026, at the age of 47 after a battle with cancer. She was an avid comic book and anime fan who was proud of her extensive comic book collection and co-founded the longest-running anime club in San Bernardino, but she was most proud of her greatest achievement–giving birth to her beautiful daughter.

February 28, 2026

Jeffrey R. Gagnon, 61, of Port St. Lucie [FL], died unexpectedly on February 2, 2026. A proud insulator, Jeffrey dedicated 34 years to his trade with Local 60 before retiring in 2019. He took great pride in his work and developed many lasting friendships along the way. Jeff will be remembered as an amazing husband, loving father and phenomenal brother. He was passionate about music and life. He loved his stereo equipment finds and was a regular smiling face at thrift stores and pawn shops.

No cause of death reported.

February 28, 2026

Kevin D. Cochran, 57, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2026. Above all, Kevin cherished his family. He also had a deep love for music-writing songs, playing, and performing, with the electric guitar holding a special place in his heart. He truly valued conversation and could connect with others on just about any subject. Kevin proudly served his country during the Gulf War as a Navy air traffic controller.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

February 28, 2026

Seth Anthony Barry, 42, of Oxford for the last eighteen years, formerly of Lapeer [PA], passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Thursday February 19, 2026. He was always a charming energy in the room, whether telling a great story or making you laugh. He was the friendly neighborhood go-to fix it guy. Famous for saying, “one second – I think I’ve got that;” he always had the right tool or item for repairs.

No cause of death reported.

February 27, 2026

Roxbury Township, NJ - Rebecca J. Rodriguez passed away peacefully on Friday, February 27, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center with her family at her side after a short battle with cancer. She was 40 years of age.

February 27, 2026

Hartford, CT - For 36 years, it was always the four Blums: Alana, Arielle, Dan, and Adam [right]. This week, that world shattered, and the four who had always moved through life side by side became three on Wednesday, Feb. 25, when Adam died suddenly. Adam’s siblings say he was the family comedian, always ready with a joke that could send a room into gales of laughter. Adam graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2012. He worked as a senior treasury analyst at Cigna Healthcare at the time of his death, according to his LinkedIn.

Researcher’s note – Cigna Protects Its Workforce by Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations [sic] or Testing for Employees Entering U.S. Worksites: Link

No cause of death reported.

February 27, 2026

LITTLETON, MA - David L. Angel, 66, of Littleton, died unexpectedly Tuesday, February 17, 2026. David was a member of the Lodge of Masons, Attleboro Lodge of Elks and was a member of Widows Sons Motorcycle Group. He also enjoyed spending time camping in his RV. With his son, Matthew, David currently owned and operated six AAMCO Transmission franchises in several area communities including Gardner, N. Attleboro, Amherst, NH, Manchester, NH, Roslindale and Brockton.

No cause of death reported.

February 27, 2026

Joanne M Deola, age 64, of Milmay, New Jersey, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026. She found joy in reading, held a deep love for nature, and cherished every moment spent with her family. Joanne will be remembered for her service, her compassion, and the unwavering love she shared with those fortunate enough to know her.

No cause of death reported.

February 27, 2026

Mr. John Perry Ball age 40, of Marianna, Arkansas, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, February 23, 2026, at his home in Marianna. Perry was a pilot and loved to fly, was a member of Live Wire Band, and enjoyed shooting his guns. He was a second-degree black belt and Taekwondo instructor, but most of all, he was a devoted father who cherished time with his family.

No cause of death reported.

February 27, 2026

Mrs. Nechama Dina (Dini) Stuart, a resident of Florida, formerly from Monsey and originally from Crown Heights, passed away on Wednesday night, 9 Adar. She was 51. A few short weeks ago she fell ill, and she passed away.

No cause of death reported.

February 26, 2026

Ottawa, IL - Adam Christopher Salazar, 37, of Ottawa, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Adam loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, rock climbing, and canoeing were some of his favorite past times. He also enjoyed primitive camping and being one with nature. He worked several jobs but was incredibly proud of his union position. In his free time, he enjoyed playing video games, spending time with his beloved family, and being with his 2 dogs, Chica and Ichigo, who he adored.

No cause of death reported.

February 26, 2026

Nanticoke, Pennsylvania - John J. Purvin Jr., 65, of the Newport Center section of Newport Township, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, and was pronounced deceased at the emergency room in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. John had a stubborn streak and a sharp sense of sarcasm, but he was always quick with a joke. He had a lifelong love of cars and an even greater passion for motorcycles. Whether under the hood or talking engines, he was most at home around machinery and the rumble of a well-tuned motor.

No cause of death reported.

February 26, 2026

Robert Matthew Rose, 34, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2026. Robby was an artist and motocross racer at heart. Aside from his passion for painting and motocross, he was a standout athlete in his youth, an absolute force throughout peewee football years as a running back and even earned a spot on the varsity wrestling team during his freshman year. A gifted artist and writer, his creativity and presence left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

February 26, 2026

Joliet, IL - It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shawn Alan Rittenberry, who left us suddenly on February 22, 2026, at the age of 44. Shawn was one of a kind, a soul who lived life unapologetically on his own terms. He was a simple man who found joy in the little things. Good music, good stories, and making something meaningful out of nothing. His laughter, his kindness, and his unforgettable presence will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved him.

No cause of death reported.

February 26, 2026

Vandee Sullivan DeLeon, a beautiful loving Mom, Nana, Sister, and Friend left us suddenly from this life on February 22, 2026. Our family was not ready and we are devastated. Vandee had the sweetest heart. She made you feel instantly safe and loved. She showed up for all of us whenever she saw a need.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

Bonnie J. Wilson, 75, of Chicora, PA, passed away the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, after a battle with cancer. Bonnie was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church and volunteered with the North Washington VFD Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the bell choir at church and also taught Vacation Bible School for many years.

Researcher’s note - The Presbyterian Church strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”: https://pcusa.org/news-storytelling/news/2021/9/27/vaccination-and-faithfulness-time-pandemic?utm_source=copilot.com

February 25, 2026

Carol Ann Fries, 75, of Quakertown, PA, passed away on February 25, 2026 after a battle with cancer. She was a fantastic wife, a loving mother, and the best dance partner anyone could ask for.

February 25, 2026

Terry Lynn Haynes, 64, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. A true Florida boy at heart, Terry loved the sunshine, the water, and the sand. He was truly a fishing fool.

February 25, 2026

Ruston, LA - Anthony Cannon Rini was born on July 23, 1977, and unexpectedly passed away on February 19, 2026. Though his time with us was far too brief, the love Anthony shared and the faith he lived by have left an enduring mark on all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

Jaffrey, NH - Benjamin J. Conway, a beloved husband, father, writer, and artist, passed away suddenly at his home on February 17, 2026, at the age of 49, with his family by his side. Storytelling flowed through his veins, and he devoted his heart to his aspiring writing career, diligently crafting the pages of his first novel with hopes of one day seeing it published.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

Godfrey, IL - Gary Michael Brown, 68, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Gary was known for his big heart, generous spirit & his love of the outdoors & hunting big bucks. His humor & silly demeanor will be greatly missed by all.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

James Bruce Gaspard, 70, of Victoria, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 7, 2026, in Victoria, Texas after a short illness. For 40 years Bruce was in the oil field industry as a Supervisor / Operator employed by Island Operating Co. of LA. Bruce was a loving and kind husband who loved to travel across the country. And he sure did love his cats, especially “Charco”. He will be missed by many friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

Kerri J. Pruett, age 48, of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2026. She was the heart of her family, providing constant support and warmth to those around her. A woman of vibrant energy, she had a passion for music and dancing, as well as an adventurous spirit that led her to travel whenever the opportunity arose.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

Lester Bellon Noriel (Les), unexpectedly passed away on Saturday February 21, 2026, in the Woodlands, TX, while doing something he loved, riding his bike with his precious wife Ann.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

Rochester, NY - Nickie L. Pruitt, lovingly known as “ChiChi,” was a vibrant light whose presence could fill any room. Born on September 11, 1982, in Rochester, NY, to Willie J. Pruitt and Gloria J. Session, she grew into a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend, whose love and energy touched countless lives. On Sunday, February 22, 2026, ChiChi departed this life suddenly, leaving behind a legacy of joy, strength, and unwavering love.

No cause of death reported.

February 25, 2026

Levittown, PA - Paul M. Bliss died suddenly of cardiac arrest at his home on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the age of 70. He worked for US Steel as a motor inspector electrician for 46 years. He loved tinkering on small engines and building contraptions as needed around the home. Paul was creative, lovable, funny and kind.

February 24, 2026

Adam M. Montecalvo, 54, of Oswego [NY], died Wednesday February 4, 2026, suddenly at home. Adam and his wife owned and operated a small handyman service call Nailed It. He had a great love for music, and would entertain his family and friends, playing the guitar or the piano. Adam had a smile that would brighten a room, he will be forever missed by his family, friends, and especially his New Hampshire recovery group.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Preston, ID - Carol Diane Goff unexpectedly passed away at her home on February 21, 2026, age 74. She was gifted at making and building lasting relationships. She served in everything from “room mom” in her kid’s elementary school to cub scouts, and primary children. Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, a Logan Utah Temple Worker (Church of Latter-Day Saints), and in her other church assignments and ministering one-by-one. All who knew Carol, knew she loved her Savior and that is why she served.

Researcher’s note - The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Park City, UT - Chris Bellamy, who was much beloved, died suddenly and unexpectedly on January 29, 2026. He was 59 years old. With a love for acquiring real estate, he and his wife, Brenda, began acquiring their own real estate investment properties and started their own commercial property management company.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Dale E. Anderson (aka Daleicious Eugenius), 56, of Indianapolis [IN], left us suddenly on February 19, 2026. Dale worked as part of the Zotec Partners family as a Senior IT Support Specialist, but he was far more than that to everyone who knew him. To start, he was an accomplished gymnast, a record-holding wrestler, an active participant in the music and theater departments, and a member of the state-champion “Encore” Show Choir at Pike High School. He cherished his family and friends beyond measure, and we are all so blessed to have been part of his universe. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, Riley Hospital, or the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Sharon, NH - David John Mitchell, 64, of Sharon, died suddenly at home following a brief illness, on February 5, 2026. David worked at PC Connection as a Senior Buyer and took pride in his accomplishments. He received many awards over the years including the “Lenovo Fanatic” award!

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Janice Totten, 67, of Rhode Island, passed away peacefully after a short illness. Born May 20, 1958, she was a longtime resident and dedicated many years of service to Rhode Island Hospital. She was a proud member of Teamsters Local 251. Janice was known for her strong work ethic, great sense of humor, and welcoming spirit.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Jeffrey Daniel Pelhank, 67, passed away on February 19, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas, after a short illness. Jeff retired after 21 years as a Network Specialist with the Cobb County School District in Atlanta, Georgia. He and Misty also were the property managers for the Bartow County Cherokee Retreat Center in White, Georgia. And because he had so much energy and drive, he started a successful food truck business - Myrtles Roadside BBQ – named in honor of his grandma Myrtle Hunt, who inspired his love for cooking and feeding all the people. In a recent move to San Antonio, Texas, Jeff made fast friends with Tony Fonseca, owner of Heavenly Q, and worked alongside him feeding all the people wonderful meals.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Michael G Nagel, 64, of Attica [OH], passed away Monday, February 23, 2026, at Mercy Health–St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo after a short illness. Michael was a lifelong farmer and a member of Attica Community Church. He treasured his role as grandpa and was delighted in giving gator rides on the farm and creating memories his grandchildren will carry with them forever.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Sara Campbell Garska, 63, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Saint Albans, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2026, with her family by her side after a short illness. Sara was an entrepreneur and an adventurer at heart. She founded her own blog and life coaching business dedicated to supporting women and encouraging others to embrace health, confidence, and self-acceptance.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

William R. “Lefty” Boivin, Sr., age 63, of Neopit [WI], unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday February 24, 2026, at his home. Lefty worked as an auto mechanic for many years and loved to tinker with things. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at the lake and getting everyone wounded up.

No cause of death reported.

February 24, 2026

Zachary (Zack) James Graff, age 32, died unexpectedly on February 16, 2026, in Panama City, FL. Zack never met anyone who wasn’t a friend. He enjoyed conversing and helping everyone, which helped him at his long term jobs of Von Hansons and Bills Toggery. Zack’s passing was sudden and unexpected; he was loved by many and will be missed by all.

No cause of death reported.

February 23, 2026

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Paul Bittigar, age 60, of New Middletown, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, February 21, 2026. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was a round of golf, watching his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes, or the thrill of a successful brisket. His zest for life was underscored by his genuine spirit of generosity.

No cause of death reported.

February 23, 2026

Steve Davis, 66, of Lawndale, passed away Saturday, February 21st, after a short illness at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC. He was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys, N.C. State athletics, and Gonzaga University basketball. Until health challenges overtook him, he was an enthusiastic golfer. He regularly attended New Bethel Baptist Church.

No cause of death reported.

February 22, 2026

John Frank Vickery Jr, 68, of Lunenburg County, VA, passed away after a short battle with cancer. John served with the Richmond City Police for a while, proudly following in his father’s footsteps. He was an outdoors guy, he loved spending his time hunting, fishing, tending to his farm and best of all, riding around on his motorcycle with his wife Wendy.

Reported on February 21:

February 21, 2026

Debra Ann Block, 68, of Medford, town of Little Black, WI, died Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield after a battle with cancer. She enjoyed traveling and took many road trips to Wyoming to visit her son, stopping along the way visiting the towns she had come to know. At home, she liked to watch and feed the cardinals and hummingbirds.

February 21, 2026

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and family member, Keith Richard Flight. Known for a kind spirit and unwavering generosity, his life touched all who were fortunate to know him. Keith Richard Flight, age 65 of Bedford, Texas, unexpectedly passed away on February 21st, 2026, in Harris Methodist, Fort Worth.

No cause of death reported.

February 21, 2026

Lacy Edmondson unexpectedly passed away in her home on Wednesday, February 18th at the age of 21. She grew up in Eldersburg, Maryland, spent some years living in a few other cities before returning to her hometown in 2025. She was a wonderful artist who liked to express herself through painting. She loved her job at Wawa.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 20:

February 20, 2026

Ethan Simon, 34, of Milo, ME, unexpectedly passed away on February 20th, 2026. Known for his heart of gold and willingness to help anyone in need, Ethan spent most of his time in the outdoors fishing and hiking.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 14:

February 14, 2026

Philadelphia, PA - Mary Beth Bidwell (née Kinee) unexpectedly passed away on February 14, 2026, at the age of 61. She was always there when her friends or family needed her; no questions asked. Mary Beth loved music and dancing, whether it was country or 80’s pop; she could and would dance and sing along to anything.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 9:

February 9, 2026

Benjamin “Benny” Johnson, age 42, of St. Paul Park, Minnesota, passed away on February 9, 2026, after a short battle with cancer.

Reported on February 21:

February 7, 2026

Holyoke, MA - It is with deep sorrow and loving remembrance that we announce the passing of Patricia “Patti” Palmer, a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, partner, and cherished friend, who unexpectedly passed away on February 7, 2026, at the age of 69. Patti’s warmth, humor, and compassionate spirit left a lasting imprint on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (575)

Alberta (89)

British Columbia (4)

Manitoba (3)

New Brunswick (62)

Nova Scotia (107)

Ontario (286)