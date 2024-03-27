ITALY

Lodi mourns the artist Gian Piero Gasparini. He had exhibited his works throughout Europe

March 22, 2024

The Lodi area mourns the artist Gian Piero Gasparini. The man was the victim of a sudden illness at the age of 55. He was found by the firefighters and the police, in his home in Milan, already lifeless. It was the place where the artist also had his laboratory and created paintings known throughout Europe.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Entrepreneur Alberto Lombardini suffers fatal illness on business trip in France

March 20, 2024

A sudden loss strikes the Reggio Emilia industry. In the morning, the 57-year-old entrepreneur Alberto Lombardini, founder of the Tecnove company in Novellara, died after suffering an illness, probably in his sleep. He was in France, on one of his many business trips, for contacts with clients. In the morning, when everyone woke up, one of his collaborators and the hotel staff found him in the room, lifeless, struck down by an illness. Medical aid was useless. In a short time, the news of this sudden loss spread among Tecnove managers and staff, as well as among Reggio Emilia entrepreneurs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fiorentina GM Joe Barone dies at age 57 after cardiac arrest

March 19, 2024

Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone didn't make it. The Viola manager was rescued on Sunday 17 March in a well-known hotel in Cavenago following a serious illness and was admitted to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

Link

15-year-old student died at school in Giugliano near Naples in front of her classmates

March 22, 2024

A 15-year-old student lost her life in a school in Giugliano in Campania, province of Naples, on the morning of Friday 22 March. The minor fell ill shortly before a lesson, dying shortly after despite resuscitation attempts by the 118 health personnel who arrived on site. The student collapsed unconscious before the start of lessons, in front of her classmates and teachers. The ambulance would have arrived immediately after the alarm raised by the school staff, but the resuscitation manoeuvres of the 118 team would have had no effect: the teenager's heart stopped beating a few minutes later. Students, teachers, and parents of high school students were in shock, and teaching activities were suspended. The body of the 15-year-old was taken to the Forensic Medicine department of the San Giuliano hospital, at the disposal of the judicial authority, to clarify the causes of death. According to the first reconstructions reported by the local press, the teenager's death could be traced back to natural causes. The decision from the Naples North prosecutor's office on whether or not to order an autopsy is expected.

Link

Riccardo Val, died suddenly from brain cancer at 36, a disease discovered a month ago after seizures

March 20, 2024

Mourning in Padua, where 36-year-old Riccardo Val died suddenly from a brain tumour. Riccardo would become a father in a few months but the disease, discovered a month ago after a seizure, took him away too soon. Riccardo died in the intensive care unit of Sant'Antonio Hospital in Padua after the sudden illness. The diagnosis for him had been terrible. Aggressive brain tumour, extensive, untreatable, never manifested before. The course was going well after the operation, but exactly one month later the 36-year-old was hit by a second sudden illness. This time fatal, and despite the hospitalization Riccardo died from "turbo cancer". On the web, many in these hours are wondering if behind the death of the brain tumor of the young man, there are adverse reactions to the covid vaccine. Unfortunately, there is no clear information about this. The day he died, Riccardo was supposed to start the first course of therapy. But the disease was faster than he was. It took a month for the life of the young computer scientist, who was also studying to earn his degree, to go out. A sudden death the family and all the people who loved him couldn’t handle. Richard’s heart, liver and corneas were donated.

Link

43-year-old mother of 6 children dies due to a sudden illness while she was at the school reception

March 22, 2024

Montesilvano – She fell ill while she was having a conversation with the teachers of one of her children. The victim is Pamela Valerio, a 43-year-old mother of 6 children who had been hospitalized since March 12 in the intensive care unit of Pescara Hospital after a cardiac arrest. The woman was admitted to the Pescara hospital immediately after the strong illness, but she never regained consciousness. The doctors, therefore, also aware of the woman's wishes, waited until brain death could be declared and, with the consent of the family, followed up on Pamela's wishes to donate her organs.

Link

“Swelling of the hands, then he died”: autopsy on a 42-year-old

March 23, 2024

Grosseto – The funeral of Gil Catayong, the forty-two-year-old Filipino, who died prematurely in circumstances yet to be clarified last Thursday, during transport by ambulance to the Grosseto hospital, will be celebrated on Monday at 11 am, in the church of the Grosseto cemetery. The victim, who had worked for a long time in a local laundry and was currently employed in a local restaurant, and who did not suffer from any pathologies, had caught a bad flu at the beginning of March. On Tuesday the 12th the forty-two-year-old suddenly developed severe swelling in his hands which he could no longer lift above the elbow: worried, his relatives called the ambulance and the patient was taken to the emergency room from where he was discharged. However, the situation did not improve and on Thursday his family called the ambulance again. Before arriving at the hospital, the man was dead. Prosecutor Carmine Nuzzo also ordered an autopsy. The autopsy examination was carried out by the medical examiner Matteo Benvenuti and the results will be crucial in providing answers to the victim's family.

Link

Tragedy in Riccione, a popular Sardinian trader dies while jogging

March 19, 2024

A drama unfolded on the Riccione seafront, where Maurizio Cicu, a 45-year-old trader originally from Marrubiu in Sardinia, lost his life following a sudden illness while jogging. Maurizio, known for his passion for athletics and sports, was out for his usual run when, without warning, he collapsed to the ground. Those present immediately called for help, and despite the timely intervention of the 118 staff, who also attempted resuscitation using a defibrillator, his heart stopped beating instantly. The news of his passing quickly reached both his homeland, Sardinia, and the city of Riccione, where Cicu had built a significant part of his life.

Link

Livorno, tragedy in via Lorenzini: trader dies of a heart attack at 55

March 23, 2024

She suddenly felt ill in her shop, shortly after raising the shutter as she did every morning. She later died in hospital. Tragedy in via Lorenzini, in the Colline district, where the well-known trader Monica Viviani, 55, lost her life due to a heart attack. The alarm went off shortly after 9 am on Saturday 23 March with a rush to the emergency room, where she later died despite every attempt at resuscitation. Monica - who in the past had also worked as a fishmonger and in the bakery next to her shop in via Lorenzini - leaves behind two children.

Link

Eight died “suddenly” while out and about:

He falls while pruning a tree: dead Stefano Martinelli, 65 years old from Concesio

March 24, 2024

A tragic Sunday in Valcamonica (Brescia), with two deaths in different circumstances but for causes that in both cases could have been accidental. In Cimbergo the hiker Walter Bassi died during a climb towards the Macherio refuge. The 60-year-old hiker was a great fan of racing and athletics just like Stefano Martinelli, the 65-year-old from Concesio, who died this morning in Lozio, while he was pruning a tree to mount a birdhouse. Suddenly he fell before the eyes of his wife who called for help. Medical personnel tried to resuscitate the 65-year-old, but there was nothing to do. This is the message on Facebook of Fidal Lombardia to remember Walter Bassi and Stefano Martinelli: "Two devastating news for athletics in Lombardy and Brescia. To his family and the two clubs goes the strongest and most affectionate embrace of all our athletics".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Umbertide, found dead in the field where he had gone to prune the olive trees. He was 63 years old

March 20, 2024

His family found him dead in the field where he had gone to prune the olive trees, in Pierantonio, a hamlet in the municipality of Umbertide. The 63-year-old man had left the house telling his family that he was going to a friend's land and had arranged to meet for lunch. Not seeing him return home, his family became worried and went to look for him. They found him lifeless on the ground. Emergency services were called but the man was already dead, and the health workers could not help but confirm his death. The Umbertide carabinieri intervened on site for the investigation. The magistrate on duty arrived and ordered the transfer of the body to the morgue of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia, available for a possible autopsy, even though it seemed clear that the man died due to a sudden illness.

Link

Montecatini, fatal illness while dancing at the Grotta Maona

March 24, 2024

Tragedy in the night during an evening of Latin American dance at the Grotta Maona, a historic venue in the northern area of Montecatini which is very popular on weekends. Massimo Cerofolini [57] was dancing with his wife Serena, when, at a certain point he collapsed on the floor struck by a sudden illness. The heart attack left him no escape: the man died after a few minutes; dancing was one of his greatest passions. It was just after half past midnight. The rescue attempts carried out by the Buggiano Public Assistance operators and by the doctor who arrived with the medical vehicle from the Pescia hospital, sent to the scene by the 118 operations centre were useless. Cerofolini is crying, in addition to his wife Serena, a teacher, who witnessed the tragic scene together with many friends and acquaintances who, like them, frequent the dance clubs that offer Latin American music.

Link

Tragedy in the square, found dead on the bench

March 20, 2024

Tragedy this afternoon in the heart of the centre of Caserta. The lifeless body of a 52-year-old man was found on a bench in Piazza Sant'Anna. The alarm was raised by a passerby who noticed the presence of a body and contacted the rescuers. Unfortunately, when 118 arrived, there was already nothing left for the man to do. The death occurred a few hours earlier, probably due to a sudden illness. There were no signs of violence on his body: despite this, the judicial authority, informed by the police headquarters, ordered an autopsy to be carried out on the man's body and subsequently transferred to the institute of forensic medicine.

Link

Caught sick at the supermarket, he died shortly after at the hospital

March 19, 2024

Biella (Piemonte) - It was celebrated last Wednesday in the parish church of Ronco Biellese the funeral of Franco Abate, the man who died at 70, last Sunday, after being caught sick at the supermarket. Franco died late Sunday morning. He had decided to take a tour of the Esselunga of Biella; he had just entered when suddenly he collapsed on the ground while he was at the height of the escalators. A security guard who was just a few metres away witnessed the scene. The attendant called the 118, waiting for the arrival of the ambulance, he put the poor man in a safe position; in the meantime, the director of the supermarket also intervened with a defibrillator, but at the same time a medicalized ambulance arrived on the spot. The doctors repeatedly practiced CPR; having no response, they tried to revive him with the defibrillator, then the desperate rush to the emergency room. Unfortunately in the end there was nothing to do, around 12.30 was diagnosed the death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He takes his car to be washed but feels ill, 71-year-old found dead in the Mantua area

March 25, 2024

During yesterday's sunny morning, Sunday 24 March 2024, a tragedy occurred in the Mantua area which shook the community of Pilastri, a hamlet of Bondeno, in the nearby province of Ferrara. A 71-year-old man lost his life while he was carrying out a simple daily activity: washing the car. He had gone to the car wash via Nino Bixio in Sermide and that is where he felt ill. The pensioner, whose name has not been made public at the moment, may have been struck by the sudden illness during the early hours of the morning because a passer-by would have noticed his car parked even before seven. However, he was found only shortly after 9 am. Despite the timely call for help from other motorists present at the scene, which reached emergency number 118, unfortunately, every attempt to save his life was in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorena Amadori struck down by an illness in the square of Bezzecca

March 19, 2024

A loss as unexpected as it was painful struck the community of Valle di Ledro yesterday morning, which saw Lorena Amadori pass away at the age of just 58, taken away by a sudden illness while carrying out her daily duties in the service of the Municipality of Ledro. In fact, for about three years Lorena Amadori had been working for the municipality, hired through a cooperative, collaborating with the registry office and taking charge, among other things, of posting posters and public notices. Yesterday morning Amadori went to Bezzecca to carry out some services. As always: she arrived with the car of the Municipality of Ledro, she parked and headed towards the billboards in the square. Unfortunately, however, Lorena stopped halfway along that very short journey, losing consciousness and ending up on the ground under the terrified gaze of some passers-by. The 118 health workers also arrived on site with the Trentino Emergenza helicopter. But it didn't help. The illness proved fatal: resuscitation attempts were of no avail.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Died suddenly” at mass:

She goes to church to pray and dies: fatal illness during mass, faithful in shock

March 20, 2024

The religious service last night, March 19, underway in the parish of Sant'Antonino Martire in Mejaniga di Cadoneghe (Padua) suddenly stopped when a 72-year-old woman, Luciana De Carli, well-known in the community, a former catechist, collapsed to the ground. It was immediately clear that her clinical picture was compromised. The doctors from Suem 118 intervened promptly. But they could not help but confirm that she had died. The body, after the authorization of the public prosecutor on duty, was transferred to the hospital's forensic medicine institute. The funeral of the former catechist is scheduled for Friday at 10.30 am in the same parish where an illness took her last breath.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” in cars:

Rudiano - A 51-year-old man died due to illness

March 23, 2024

A 51-year-old lost his life following a sudden illness this afternoon, Saturday 23 March, in Rudiano. The alarm went off around 2 pm. The tragedy took place in Vicolo Asilo. A 51-year-old fell ill in the car. The rescue machine was activated immediately and even before that, some people had already got busy. Two medical vehicles rushed to the scene, the nurse from Chiari and the doctor from Orzinuovi, with the Rovato Soccorso ambulance, but there was nothing to be done even with the cardiac massage performed by the rescuers. The Carabinieri of the Chiari Company also arrived in Rudiano.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Naples, man hit with a sudden illness while in car dies under the eyes of his partner and daughter

March 23, 2024

Drama yesterday, March 22, on the state road in the province of Naples where a man died under the eyes of his partner and daughter after suffering a sudden illness while in the car. The man managed to pull the car over to avoid an accident. The medical staff who promptly intervened on the spot could not help but note the death of the man.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Four “died suddenly” at home:

Eva, famous restaurateur, dies suddenly at 45

March 21, 2024

Padua - The community of Galliera Veneta, in the province of Padua, has recently been shaken by the loss of one of its most beloved figures. Eva Perroni, a 45-year-old restaurateur known for her energy and radiance, died suddenly on 19 March 2024 from an illness. Eva Perroni was a much-loved figure in her community. Titian Perroni, one of her brothers, tells the drama of her loss. "We live in the same building. Tuesday, March 19, the morning her husband found my sister lying on the floor, he was going to go to work. He called me, I ran to them, and yet he answered the questions, he did not seem suffering. We asked her if she wanted the ambulance, and she said no, but after a few minutes, she lost consciousness. I gave her CPR and mouth-to-mouth, meanwhile we called 118". Eva was of an energy that seemed inexhaustible: "Nobody stopped her, she was fine, what happened was a bolt from the blue that shook our lives but also those of many people who loved her", says Titian.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lots of condolence messages for the sudden death of Alberto Alinovi

March 25, 2024

He died unexpectedly at only 55 this afternoon, March 25, struck down by a fulminant attack in his home. The resuscitation efforts remained without result. Alberto worked in a business in Sant'agata, and for many, he will be remembered as one of the supporting members of Radio Stereo Sant'agata, the city radio that has contributed to lots of friendships and fans, a point of reference for the youth, not only playing music and entertainment but also information, shows and recommendations.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carla Lorenzetto, historic owner of the Polin ice cream restaurant in Paese, passed away

March 25, 2024

Only a sudden, uncontrolled illness could have taken away Carla Lorenzetto, the soul of the Polin restaurant, pizzeria, and ice cream parlor in Paese for over 40 years. An energetic and hard-working woman, Carla passed away at her home in Via Roma on Friday 22 March. She was 78 years old. What extinguished her proverbial smile were the consequences of a stroke that had struck her in recent days, so much so that she was also hospitalized for about ten days at the Ca 'Foncello hospital in Treviso.

Link

Gruesome discovery in the apartment, he had been dead for over 20 days

March 22, 2024

The strong smell coming from the house alarmed the residents and the firefighters and police intervened to open the door. The tragedy of loneliness in an apartment in Riccione where, late on Thursday evening, the body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition was discovered. The alarm was raised around 11 pm by the residents of the building in via Saffi, concerned about a nauseating smell coming from the house where a person in his 50s lived. The police intervened on the spot and, after trying to ring the bell, receiving no answer, asked for the intervention of the firefighters who proceeded to open the door. Once inside the apartment the macabre discovery of the lifeless body. From the first investigations, it seems to have been a sudden illness that left the man with no escape and, according to what emerged, the death should have dated back to about twenty days earlier.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness for Enzo, appreciated video maker dies of cerebral hemorrhage

March 19, 2024

Caserta - The funeral of Enzo Santoro, an expert video operator, originally from Afragola, but for many years previously resident in Caserta, San area Clemente, and then of the hamlet of Capua di Sant'Angelo in Formis. A few days ago, he was struck by a sudden cerebral hemorrhage which took him to hospital. Less than a week after his sudden hospitalization, the terrible news of his death came.

No age reported.

Link

Nine killed in “vaxxidents”:

Venice, the entrepreneur Michele Malenotti dies in an accident

March 24, 2024

Belonging to a family of entrepreneurs known for the Belstaff brand, he lost his life at 42. The crash occurred in Scorzè, in the province of Venice. The entrepreneur Michele Malenotti died at 42. He was riding his Vespa when he suddenly lost control of the scooter and ended up in a roundabout. Perhaps due to a sudden illness, he missed the bend and ended up with the scooter right in the middle of the roundabout, bumping the concrete curb and falling badly. The dynamics of the accident, in any case, have yet to be clarified in all its parts. Help arrived promptly but it was useless. Malenotti’s death struck the business community in Veneto and beyond.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Found lifeless in a car: 71-year-old killed by probable illness

March 24, 2024

Sermide (Mantova) - A 71-year-old man was found dead inside his car near a car wash. It happened around 9:30 today, March 24th, in Sermide on Via Nino Bixio. The alarm was raised by a passerby who noticed the man slumped on the steering wheel. The 118 rescuers immediately intervened on the spot, but for the 71-year-old any attempt to resuscitate proved useless. Then the police intervened on the spot. The cause of death would be a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Crushed by an illness while driving his scooter

March 20, 2024

The tragedy took place in Vigliano on the street. Yesterday the carabinieri and 118 intervened for a motorcyclist fallen from his scooter. The man had lost control of the vehicle falling to the ground. No impact with other vehicles. The man, Eligio F., from 1953 [71], was killed by an illness. On the spot, the 118-crew intervened and tried to revive him. For the biker, there was nothing more to do.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vibonese community shocked by the death of a couple

March 20, 2024

This morning the community of San Costantino Calabro, province of Vibo Valentia, was shocked by a tragic road accident which led to the loss of two lives. A collision between two vehicles, one moving and the other parked along the public road, marked the fate of Francesco De Marzo, a pensioner respected in the community, and his wife, Antonia Sacchinello. According to initial reports from local authorities, it seems that De Marzo, while driving the moving car, suffered a sudden illness, losing control of the vehicle and colliding with the parked car. Despite the rapid interventions of the 118 emergency services from the Vibo Valentia hospital, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done to save the lives of the victims. The police from the local station also arrived on site to collect evidence and information that can help fully understand the causes of this fatal accident.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mandria - worker died age 20

March 19, 2024

Yet another tragedy along the roads of the province of Padua. Today, March 19, at 9 in the morning, a boy aged 20 last October, Alfred Vocaj, a resident in Abano with his family, lost his life after a terrible crash along the western ring road of Padua near Corso Boston. The motorcyclist died practically instantly upon impact. According to what was reconstructed by the local police officers of Padua, he lost control of the motorbike and ended up in the opposite lane. Precisely at that moment, a Fiat Freemont arrived from Padua towards the spa with a 57-year-old man at the wheel, a P.S. resident in the province of Florence who did not have the material time to avoid the impact. At first, it was hypothesized that the motorcyclist had collided with a first car before ending up in the oncoming lane, but the investigative activity of the officers disproved this hypothesis. It is thought he suffered from a sudden illness at the wheel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 68-year-old truck driver ends up off the road and dies

March 19, 2024

Castellarano - He lost control of the articulated lorry he was driving and ended up off the road. When they rescued him there was nothing left to do for him. The truck driver involved in an accident on Via Radici, Compiano, has died. The first hypothesis is that he was struck by an illness. The victim is a 68-year-old resident of Formigine (Modena), Daniele Barozzi. The accident occurred around 9 am on Tuesday 19 March, on the provincial road 486 R. For reasons that are still being examined by the local police, but everything points to an illness, the man lost control of the vehicle, breaking the guard-rail. Here his race ended. When ambulances and medical vehicles arrived and first responders tried to resuscitate him, they eventually had to give up. His heart had stopped beating.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Motorcycle accident due to illness in Samarate. A 59-year-old from Gallarate dies

March 25, 2024

Struck by an illness while riding his motorbike, he died shortly afterwards in hospital. This is a 59-year-old man of Peruvian origin, a resident of Gallarate. This morning, March 25, shortly after 7 am, the man was going to work on his motorbike when he suddenly fell to the ground along Via Diaz in Samarate. Rescuers immediately arrived on site and transported him in code red to Sant'Antonio Abate. His condition immediately appeared desperate. He died in hospital shortly after entering the emergency room. From the first investigations, it seems that the cause of death is due to illness and not to the consequences of the crash. The asphalt at that point is not bumpy and there are no other vehicles involved.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Flixbus coach accident between Modena Sud and Valsamoggia: a 19-year-old passenger died, 6 injured

March 25, 2024

Bologna – A Flixbus coach crashed into the concrete New Jersey on the right side of the road, between Modena Sud and Valsamoggia (Bologna), at kilometre 174 in a southerly direction. According to initial investigations, the hypotheses that led to the tragic accident on the A1, which occurred around 3 am today, are a possible illness, falling asleep or a mechanical failure of the vehicle. But there is also a fourth hypothesis, namely the sudden crossing of an animal or the risky manoeuvre of a motorist. Unfortunately, a passenger in the vehicle died: he was 19 years old, and his name was Vindou Illumine Junior Kersant, he was born in Congo on 3 May 2005. Another 6 people were injured, one more seriously. There were 46 passengers on board in total and two drivers. The Polstrada subjected the driver, a 56-year-old from Frusinate, to alcohol and drug tests which gave negative results. His mobile phone was seized but it appears that he was not using it at the time of the accident.

Link

Three “died suddenly” while hiking:

Fatal illness, hiker dies on Epomeo

March 19, 2024

A tragedy in the face of which it was impossible to do anything. A male hiking tourist died while he was in the Mount Epomeo area, probably due to an illness. The medics arrived on site - who could not help but confirm that the man had died - and the police with the firefighters called in for support. We are awaiting the instructions of the deputy prosecutor on duty who should probably release the body as there is little doubt about the causes of death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ischia, tragedy in the mountains: Man dies 69

March 20, 2024

Ischia - A 69-year-old man died yesterday while hiking on the island of Ischia. The drama took place around 12:30 on a path near the Church of San Nicola. The man was struck by a sudden illness while he was in the company of a girl, who immediately sounded the alarm via the GeoResQ App of the Alpine Rescue and Speleological Campania (CNSAS). Thanks to the geolocation provided by the app, the rescues were timely. The territorial team of the CNSAS of Ischia was reached on the spot by the 118 ambulance and the Fire Department. The 118 helicopter rescue in Naples intervened with the medical team and the CNSAS helicopter operator, who tried in vain to revive the man. Unfortunately, despite the timely relief, for the hiker, there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal illness in Tartano, a 50-year-old hiker dies near the lodge

March 20, 2024

A Milanese tourist with a second home in Valtartano was in the company of another person: he collapsed on the ground, unconscious. Rescue teams arrived on site. Fatal illness on Tuesday evening in the municipal territory of Tartano: a 50-year-old hiker lost his life while he was near the lodge "Il Pirata", in Arale, in Val Lunga. The man was a great connoisseur of those paths, was in the company of another person, doing a walk at high altitude. Suddenly he collapsed unconscious. The person who was with him immediately alerted the rescue, and in a short time on the spot intervened the health workers of 118 with an ambulance, the automedica and also the helicopter rescue of Rega, which was activated. When they arrived, however, for the 50-year-old there was nothing more to do: he died of a sudden illness, probably a heart attack.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Rita Niederholzer, 66

March 19, 2024

Rita Niederholzer (66), retired headmistress, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 66 due to heart failure. We accompany our dear Rita on Wednesday, March 20, at 14 o'clock from the mortuary chapel to the funeral service in the parish church of Glorenza and then to the local cemetery for the last rest.

Link