FRANCE

European and World Champion rider Jean-Maurice Bonneau (64) passed away

March 18, 2024

The news of Bonneau's sudden death has been received with disbelief and shock, as his gentle spirit inspired and touched so many during his illustrious career that spanned over more than four decades. Giving an interview to World of Showjumping in 2023, Bonneau said: “I consider that now, when I am 64, it is time to give back. After everything this sport gave me, it is very important to return the effort and to share my experience; this is my passion and my activity today.”

No cause of death reported.

Death of guitarist Sylvain Luc (1965-2024)

March 14, 2024

Gifted with the guitar, having only one line of conduct, freedom, Sylvain Luc died suddenly on March 13 at the age of 58, following a heart attack, testifies his wife, the classical guitarist Marylise Florid. Adept of the "plural guitar", practicing all forms of the instrument - acoustic, electric, steel strings, nylon... and all styles - jazz, classical, Brazilian, rock, French songs... Sylvain Luc was uncompromising with the sound he wanted.

Comedy: Death of the artist Djanny "Papa Fayi"

March 12, 2024

The Congolese cultural world, and in particular the theater scene, is mourning the death of the Congolese artist and comedian Fayi Muzela Djanny. "Papa Fayi" passed away on Monday in Paris, France, where he lived, after a short illness, it was announced on social networks. This information has been confirmed by the comedian Jean Molayi, an alumnus of the National Institute of Arts (INA) and the company Tam-Tam Théâtre, who is currently residing in Paris and who explains that he likely died of cardiac arrest. Djanny was active in the world of popular theater, especially in the group Chic choc Loyenge of the comedian Ngadiadia Ngadios, it is recalled.

No age reported.

A 13-year-old footballer dies after feeling unwell during a match

March 16, 2024

The players in the U15 category (under 15 years old) were face to face on the lawn of the stadium in Sens, when a boy from the Saint-Clément Eleven complained of a chest pain. He asked to get off the field. A few minutes later, the young player collapsed on the bench. A heart massage was performed on him quickly, then by the firefighters and the paramedics. The boy was taken in absolute emergency to the Sens hospital, where his death was pronounced in the middle of the afternoon, probably victim of a cardiac arrest. Medical investigations are ongoing.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Fatal accident in Alexain: cardiac discomfort suspected cause

March 13, 2024

A 54-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Alexain (Mayenne), Tuesday, March 12, 2024, after losing control of his car. The suspicion of cardiac discomfort is leading. According to the mayor, the road concerned is "not accident-prone".

A sailor-fisherman from Étaplois dies on board a trawler after a heart attack

March 13, 2024

This Wednesday, March 13, a fishing vessel located off the coast of Dunkirk requested medical assistance for a member of its crew, victim of a cardio-respiratory arrest. Unfortunately, despite the cardiac massage provided by the crew and the intervention of the emergency services, the victim could not be resuscitated. The victim, well known in Étaples-sur-Mer, the town where he lived, is none other than Ludovic Caloin, aged 51.

BELGIUM

Bodybuilder Jonas (39) died suddenly after heart artery rupture: “He died in my arms”

March 14, 2024

Wevelgem - Personal trainer Jonas Fauvarque (39) died suddenly on March 10 at his home in Wevelgem. He died of a ruptured coronary artery in the arms of his girlfriend. She cherishes the beautiful memories. “We provide the most beautiful farewell ever,” says Greet. “He deserves that, as the best partner I can imagine.”

Fabrice Bataille, 60

March 15, 2024

Born in Tournai, March 12, 1964, died there suddenly March 13, 2024. Owner of the Cafe The 24th of August.

No cause of death reported.

Christine De Smet, 74

March 18, 2024

Totally unexpected and way too early, Christine De Smet has left us. She was born in Assenede on September 26, 1949, and died suddenly at home on March 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Maison, 43

March 16, 2024

Born in Charleroi, September 18, 1980, died in Courcelles, March 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Celine Ailliet, 45

March 16, 2024

Born 27/10/1978 (Cochin Kerala), died 15/03/2024 (Malle).

No cause of death reported.

Nancy Corneille, 54

March 15, 2024

Born in Kortrijk, June 15, 1969, died unexpectedly at AZ Groeninge, March 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sebastien Denayer, 39

March 15, 2024

Born in Bruxelles on 25/09/1984, died in Wanze on 14/03/2024. Living in Wanze.

No cause of death reported.

Erik Hardies, 46

March 15, 2024

Born in Genk on 18/07/1977, died in at home in Genk on 14/03/2024. Living in Genk. Thanks to his doctor of gastroenterology.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvie Vercruysse, 41

March 15, 2024

Born 08/07/1982, Torhout, died 14/03/2024, Oostende.

41 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Yari Raaymakers, 24

March 14, 2024

Yari was born in Beveren, August 2, 1999, and died there March 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sara Florea, 1

March 14, 2024

Sara was born in Bruxelles on January 23, 2023, and died in Laeken on March 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dominque Martens, 62

March 14, 2024

Born in Liège on 16/06/1961, died unexpectedly on 13/03/2024. Living in Vedrin.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas Sebreghts, 39

March 14, 2024

Born in Zoersel, January 31,1985, died in Zoersel, March 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Huvenne, 45

March 13, 2024

Jean was born in Tournai on November 4, 1978, and died in Tournai on March 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kiki Evers, 19

March 13, 2024

Born in Tongeren, December 6, 2004, died at home with Mom and Dad, March 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Isabelle Petit, 44

March 13, 2024

Born in Huy on 26/07/1979, died in Namur on 12/03/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Cedric Honet, 43

March 12, 2024

Born in Marche-En-Famenne (Aye) on 21/07/1980, died in Rochefort on 11/03/2024. Living in Rochefort.

No cause of death reported.

Stéphane Mathieu Lepesqueur, 60

March 11, 2024

Stéphane was born in Watermaal-Bosvoorde on February 9, 1964, and died unexpectedly at home in Haacht on March 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sandy Struelens, 45

March 11, 2024

Sandy was born in Rumst on February 6, 1979, and died in UZA Edegem on March 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Lus, 24

March 11, 2024

Born in Heusden-Zolder, December 29, 1999, died unexpectedly in Diest, March 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Steven De Wachter, 37

March 11, 2024

Born in Boom, May 11, 1986, died in UZA Edegem, March 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kenzo Pollet, 22

March 11, 2024

Born in Oostende, January 20, 2002, died in Nieuwpoort, March 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bona Ni, 27

March 11, 2024

26/09/1996 - 09/03/2024, Herent. No obit.

Jeffrey Durczak, 46

March 9, 2024

Born in Knokke-Heist October 19, 1977, died in AZ Sint-Lucas, Brugge, March 8, 2024. Thanks to the department of internal medicine.

No cause of death reported.

Nick Van de Velde, 40

March 8, 2024

Born in Oostende, November 9, 1983, and died there on March 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dirk De Bruyn, 50

March 8, 2024

Born in Asse, April 11, 1973, died unexpectedly at home in Grembergen, March 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Yves Delabie, 59

March 8, 2024

Born in Tournai, Aprill 27, 1964, died unexpectedly in Dottignies, March 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mathis Bijnens, 1

March 6, 2024

Born October 23, 2023, died March 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Co-founder Vis à Vis Marianne Seine passed away unexpectedly

March 18, 2024

Marianne Seine, theater maker and co-founder of Theater Company Vis à Vis, died unexpectedly in her sleep on the morning of March 12. The actress turned 63 years old, she had no health problems. According to her colleagues, she was looking forward to playing in one of the major outdoor productions of Vis à Vis again this spring and summer.

No cause of death reported.

Jan Schut, 72

March 14, 2024

Our condolences on the sudden death of your husband, father, and grandfather.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Achim Frenz is dead – Caricatura founder died unexpectedly

March 12, 2024

Frankfurt - The former director of the Frankfurt Caricatura Museum for Comic Art and the Caricatura Gallery Kassel, Achim Frenz, is dead. Frenz died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday night at the age of 66, the museum and the city of Frankfurt announced in the evening. He not only launched and shaped two important institutions of comic art, but also tirelessly advocated for the interests of this art genre nationwide.

No cause of death reported.

Ole, what the shit?

March 13, 2024

Last Wednesday, the renowned Berlin creative artist Ole Vinck died unexpectedly at the age of 51. Friend and companion Alexander Holtz, Executive Creative Director at McCann Germany, pays tribute to Vinck in his obituary. "It is so incomprehensible and will be for a very long time: Ole is no longer there. The one who was always there. The most sociable, entertaining, cheerful, fun-loving colleague and friend. Suddenly and unexpectedly gone."

No cause of death reported.

Four athletes “died suddenly”:

Men's Physique athlete Bernhard Franz passed away

March 18, 2024

The bodybuilder Bernhard Franz died unexpectedly. Franz belonged to the first generation of athletes in the 2010s who combined competitive sports with an active appearance on social media and was a role model and motivation for many beginners in his time. Now it became known that the former Men's Physique athlete died much too early, as several representatives from the scene confirmed. The circumstances of the death are unclear.

No age reported.

Mourning for former player Marco Hopp

March 16, 2024

The news that Marco Hopp died completely unexpectedly last Tuesday, at the age of only 53, leaves not only the entire wheelchair basketball scene stunned, but also the RSV Lahn-Dill and its entourage. The likeable player, and later coach, won the German Cup with RSV Lahn-Dill in 2002 and the European Willi Brinkmann Cup in the same year.

No cause of death reported.

Only 50-years old. Ex-Sharks player Sean Tallaire died suddenly

March 15, 2024

As the Ingolstadt residents announced on Friday (March 15), Sean Tallaire has died at the age of only 50 years. "Unfortunately, there is also a lot of sadness mixed with the joy of the quarterfinal entry today," the Panthers wrote. The club did not write what the ex-professional died of, only there was talk of a ‘sudden death’.”

Jürgen Baumann died suddenly and unexpectedly

March 8, 2024

On February 8, 2024, our division member Jürgen Baumann died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 66. He has been a member of the Pétanque division since October 27, 2021. Jürgen was a passionate musician both professionally and privately. At the Supermêlée final tournament in October 2023, he presented a boule pétanque song composed and arranged by himself. This song will remind us of him again and again.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Mannheim's police chief Siegfried Kollmar has passed away

March 13, 2024

Mannheim's police chief Siegfried Kollmar has died unexpectedly. Kollmar, who was born in Heidelberg and has lived in Schwetzingen for a long time, had been in office since 2021. Police Chief Siegfried Kollmar has died unexpectedly after a planned operation. This was announced by the Mannheim Police Headquarters on Wednesday morning.

No age or cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Fire brigade comrades mourn Patrick Gerlach from Lichtenau

March 13, 2024

Suddenly and unexpectedly, the deputy firefighting unit leader of the Lichtenau fire brigade, Patrick Gerlach, died at the age of only 30. Since 2020, he has held his post as deputy firefighting unit commander. With him, the fire brigades Lichtenau and Paderborn lose a comrade who was highly appreciated by all for his calm manner, his outstanding expertise, and his reliability.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Father Athanasius (Gerhard) Koch died

March 12, 2024

The good God, the Lord of life and death, called the Franciscan Father Athanasius Koch (68) to him forever on March 11, 2024. Gerhard joined the Franciscan Order in 1978. When he took the vows on September 30, he was given the religious name Athanasius. Due to his failing health, Father Athanasius decided to move to the senior community at the Theresienheim in Fulda at the beginning of 2023, at the age of only 67. His departure there after almost exactly one year nevertheless came as a complete surprise and unexpected: on the morning of March 11, the nursing staff found him dead in his room. May the Lord now, in the death to Father Athanasius, bring to a good end what he began in baptism.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Adler Union mourns the loss of Frank Kattner

March 15, 2024

Incredibly for all of us, Frank Kattner died suddenly and completely unexpectedly on Wednesday. For many years he worked very successfully as a functionary and coach on the development and consolidation of the girls' football of the DJK Adler Union. Always cooperative, friendly and with conviction, he made a decisive contribution to the development of youth football.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man collapse s on Heegermühler Street and dies

March 16, 2024

The ambulance service and an emergency doctor were called to Heegermühler Straße, in Eberswalde, on Saturday morning. A man had collapsed in the open street. A middle-aged man was found there by passers-by. An emergency doctor and the ambulance service rushed to the scene to resuscitate the man and provide him with medication. All resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

No age or cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

68-Year-old dies one month after accident in the Rheinfeld roundabout

March 18, 2024

As the police announced on Monday, the 68-year-old died on March 15 in the Freiburg University Hospital, just over four weeks after the serious accident in the roundabout. According to the police, on February 14, the woman had probably lost consciousness on the L 143 coming from Nollingen for medical reasons almost 300 meters before entering the roundabout, had skidded along the guardrail, had rammed a car in front and then crashed into a truck without braking in the roundabout. Her car got stuck between the truck and its trailer and was dragged along for several meters. Since then, the woman was in critical condition in the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Unconscious man dies next to tractor

March 14, 2024

For a 74-year-old man, the help of the ambulance service, emergency doctor and firefighters came too late. He probably died as a result of a medical emergency. The man had collapsed next to his vehicle while trying to drive his tractor. Two cyclists discovered the unconscious person in the driveway of an agricultural side road.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

56-Year-Old gets out of accident car and collapse s, dead

March 15, 2024

A 56-year-old was driving his SUV through the municipal area of Neunkirchen on Thursday evening. His 23-year-old daughter was sitting in the passenger seat. At the height of the intersection B17 with Urbangasse, the man may have missed the red light and crashed head-on into the oncoming vehicle of a 21-year-old. After all the occupants of the two cars had left their vehicles and reported to be unharmed, the 56-year-old suddenly collapsed. Despite emergency first aid, he died at the scene of the accident.

No cause of death reported.

FINLAND

Kaj Färm, 67, has died

March 16, 2024

Kaj Färm, a former Channel Manager and radio host at the state media company Yle, has died at the age of 67. The cause of death is not yet certain. He'd been in the hospital and then developed pneumonia. "I think that might be the reason, but we can't say for sure. But he died of the disease", Färm's daughter Laura says. "We're kind of in shock ... This came out of the blue when Dad was only 67 years old, so it was unthinkable that he would still leave. I still have to digest this," she says.

Entrepreneur and influencer Harri Hämäläinen, known to many, has died

March 14, 2024

The Jyväskylä-based entrepreneur and founder of 4m-Finland Harri Hämäläinen is gone. Hämäläinen, 63, died suddenly on Wednesday morning in hospital while on holiday in Gran Canaria's Playa del Ingles. Hämäläinen was not only a long-term entrepreneur, but a real man of many tasks. Hämäläinen was known as an incomparable networker and web-maker of networks. Indeed, his circle of contacts and friends was vast, reaching into all walks of life imaginable.

No cause of death reported.

DENMARK

He won titles and medals for GOG: One of the country's most recognized handball coaches has passed away

March 9, 2024

One of the country's most recognized - and winning - handball coaches has passed away. Carsten Albrektsen - formerly GOG and Bjerringbro-Silkeborg Handball - died on Friday, aged 63. He collapsed and later died in hospital after being in a coma.

No cause of death reported.

Rasmus Sondergaard Rask, 16

March 12, 2024

Born March 7, 2008, died March 11, 2024. Request for donation to cancer foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gustav Hag Løvstad, 22

March 15, 2024

Born September 20, 2001, died March 13, 2024. Died after 'a tough battle against cancer'.

Svend Salmansen, 72

March 15, 2024

Our dearest Svend Salmansen has peacefully passed away after a short illness, 15 March 2024, 72 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Peer Madsen, 66

March 15, 2024

Our dear brother, brother-in-law, and uncle Peer Madsen has peacefully passed away after a short illness, 14 March 2024, 66 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Flemming Johannes Nielsen, 60

March 15, 2024

My dear husband, our strong father, father-in-law, and grandfather Flemming Johannes Nielsen, 14 March 2024. He fought a short and brave battle to the end against cancer - 60 years old.

Jytte Haaning Kjeldsen, 71

March 13, 2024

Our dear beloved mother and grandmother Jytte Haaning Kjeldsen has suddenly died, 12 March 2024, 71 years old.

No cause of death reported.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Former Mayor of Chudenice Martin Dolejš has died

March 12, 2024

"It is with great regret that we announce to all the citizens of the township of Chudenice, and to all friends and acquaintances of the former mayor Martin Dolejš, that he left us suddenly and forever on 9 March, at the age of sixty. He held his position in the period from 2014 to 2022 and as a native of Chudenice, a patriot and a good person, for the benefit of all citizens. We would like to express our thanks to him for everything he has done for Chudenice …”, Mayor David Žák said. According to the Deník newspaper, the tragic incident took place during a bike ride, when health problems were probably associated with the sports load.

No cause of death reported.

Milan Kůrečka, 70

March 12, 2024

Dolni Bojanovice - With pain in our hearts, we announce to our relatives, friends and acquaintances that Mr. Milan Kůrečka has left us forever. He died suddenly on March 10 at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

MOLDOVA

The father of the head of the Gagauz autonomy of Moldova, Eugenia Hutsul, died

March 9, 2024

Gagauz - The father of the head of the Gagauz autonomy of Moldova, Eugenia Hutsul, died suddenly, opposition politician Ilan Shor said on March 9 in his Telegram channel. According to him, the loss of a loved one always causes a deep emotional wound. Therefore, words in such cases cannot "fully express pain and sorrow," Shor said.

No age or cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Three athletes “died suddenly”:

Basque Country football unites in mourning for death of promising 13-year-old player

March 13, 2024

The football community of Vizcaya is immersed in sorrow after the unexpected death of Ibon Alberdi, a 13-year-old player from SD Indautxu. The Bilbao club announced the unfortunate news through its social media, a gesture that has unleashed a wave of condolences and messages of support from various sports entities in the region.

No cause of death reported.

Barcelona marathon runner dies from cardiorespiratory arrest

March 12, 2024

A participant in the Barcelona marathon, held this Sunday, February 11, died from cardiorespiratory arrest just after crossing the finish line. He was treated immediately by Red Cross staff, and transferred by the emergency services to Barcelona's Hospital Clínic, where he died.

No age reported.

Hendaye: a cyclist dies of a heart ailment

March 16, 2024

At the end of the morning, this Saturday, March 16, a 55-year-old Spaniard lost his life in Hendaye. Around 11 a.m., this Spaniard, from Irun, was the victim of a heart attack at the Pausu roundabout. Despite attempts to resuscitate the doctors of the Samu, the man in his fifties died.

46-year-old man dies after collapsing in a street in Castellón

March 13, 2024

A 46-year-old man died early this Wednesday morning, in a street in the center of Castellón. As it was rush hour, the event has caused great commotion among pedestrians. A doctor who was passing by began CPR maneuvers until the arrival of the ambulance and the police. The emergency services continued with resuscitation without success, finally declaring the man dead and notifying the national police. As this newspaper has learned, it was neither an accident nor an attack, and everything points to a natural death that must be confirmed by the autopsy.

No cause of death reported.

28-year-old man found dead in bathroom of his apartment in Palma

March 12, 2024

Police have opened an investigation to try to determine the causes of the death of a 28-year-old man who was found dead this Monday afternoon in the bathroom of his home in Palma. The deceased had no signs of violence, nor indications that he had taken his own life. As soon as the young man’s father came across the motionless body, he called the emergency services. Police and ambulance arrived and confirmed that the young man had no pulse. The doctor was struck by the victim's age and the absence of external injuries, as well as that he did not have any type of serious pathology. An autopsy will be performed in the next few hours.

