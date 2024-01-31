More notable deaths: Swedish country singer Anders Sandberg (Rednex); Slovakian photog Aleksandar Kamasi (42); Maltese magician Michael Mock (58)

FRANCE

Victim of a heart attack , a basketball player dies just before a match

January 28, 2024

Drama before a basketball game. A player from the Meyzieu club, near Lyon, died on Saturday evening, just before a National 2 meeting. The young woman, aged about thirty, felt unwell. She collapsed on the floor during the presentation of the players. Before the arrival of the firefighters, the volunteers of the two clubs tried in vain to resuscitate her with the help of a defibrillator. The player finally had to be transported to the hospital in Besançon. Her death was announced this Sunday morning.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Death of Father Pierre Lahon

January 12, 2024

We are saddened to learn of the death of Father Pierre Lahon, priest of the Notre-Dame parish in Saubestre -Arthez-de-Béarn, former episcopal vicar and former vice-official at the Regional Officiality of Aquitaine, from cardiac arrest at the age of 70.

A hunter victim of a cardiac arrest in Avirey-Lingey

January 28, 2024

On Saturday, at the end of the afternoon, on the edge of the town of Avirey-Lingey, a 61-year-old hunter who was heading for the carcass of the animal he had just slaughtered, was taken ill with a heart attack which pinned him to the ground. Despite the intervention of the emergency services, he could not be resuscitated.

BELGIUM

A coach “died suddenly”:

Former sports official and basketball coach Ivan Decroix (65) died

January 27, 2024

Former sports official and basketball coach Ivan Decroix (65) died: “We lost a fantastic dad” Ivan Decroix died last Thursday at his home in Watou from the effects of the rare Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. He was known to many people as a sports official and basketball coach.

Hair dresser suddenly dies from heart failure

January 26, 2024

Jürgen Deltomme (56) died unexpectedly at home of heart failure. The man is a well-known figure in Ostend and the surrounding area as a hairdresser, and was loved by everyone. The news of his death hit like a bombshell. The hair salon is closed indefinitely. “His heart exploded from too much love,” says his husband Enrique (48). On Wednesday morning, Jürgen was still in his hair salon, and in the afternoon, he painted the apartment of his mother, who died two years ago. There didn't seem to be a problem. On Wednesday evening he went to eat something with family, and at night disaster struck.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

School has to unexpectedly say goodbye to teacher Pieter (36) who collapsed in Baudelopark

January 23, 2024

Ghent - At Sint-Lievenscollege, students and staff have to unexpectedly say goodbye to the beloved teacher Pieter Servranckx (36). Servranckx will be greatly missed. He died completely unexpectedly last Saturday in Baudelopark in Ghent, where he suddenly collapsed. The police and the public prosecutor's office then confirmed that it was a medical death. Pieter leaves behind his partner and two young children.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man (61) from Heist died after colliding with a lighting pole, he was probably unwell

January 27, 2024

A 61-year-old man from Heist died after a traffic accident in Heist. The man probably became unwell and then collided with a lighting pole on the tram tracks. Emergency services tried to resuscitate him, but in vain. The victim probably first had to deal with a medical problem. "Suddenly his car accelerated, resulting in a crash. We removed the victim from the car and tried to save him," said Emergency Zone I. But the assistance was of no avail. Gregory Simoens of the local police Damme/Knokke-Heist said, "A medical problem was the cause of the accident."

No cause of death reported.

Eric Turpyn, 66

January 27, 2024

Born in Kortrijk, February 23, 1957, died unexpectedly in AZ Groeninge, January 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Geert De Ras, 61

January 27, 2024

Born in Merchtem, February 22, 1962, left us suddenly in Knokke-Heist, January 26, 2024. Lived in Knokke-Heist.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent Deveny, 36

January 27, 2024

Born in Ukkel, August 7, 1987, gently went to sleep in UZ Brussels, Jette, on January 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Eddy Quisthoudt, 58

January 26, 2024

Born ° Antwerpen, 19 Juni 1965, died † De Klinge, 25 Januari 2024. So unexpectedly...

No cause of death reported.

Dirk Geullaume, 49

January 26, 2024

Born in Zelzate, May 24, 1974, died in Rotselaar, January 25, 2024. Thanks to his doctor, to prof. Bart Nuttin [Neurosurgeon] ...

No cause of death reported.

Shana Schuerwegen, 27

January 26, 2024

Born in Reet, July 11, 1996, died in Heilig Hart Hospital, Lier, January 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sander Putzeys, 12

January 26, 2024

Born in Jette, May 14, 2011, died in Ghent, January 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jim Geybels, 51

January 25, 2024

Born in Hasselt, March 16, 1972, died unexpectedly in Heusden-Zolder, January 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jaak Nelis-Cillen, 64

January 25, 2024

Project manager Gijbels group, board member 'het Peerder Goudvisje'. Born in Bree, May 30, 1959, died in Genk, January 24, 2024. So unexpectedly you left us...

No cause of death reported.

Xander Claes, 24

January 25, 2024

Born in Sint-Truiden, September 14, 1999, and died there January 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bart Wouters, 48

January 25, 2024

Born in Leuven, March 11, 1975, died at home in Heverlee, January 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ilse Verryckt, 33

January 25, 2024

Born in Lier, March 10, 1990, died unexpectedly in UZ Leuven, January 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Geert Bruyneel, 55

January 25, 2024

Born in Waregem, August 25, 1968, died in O.L.V. van Lourdes Hospital, January 26, 2024. Thanks to his doctors of the oncology department.

Luc Smet, 64

January 25, 2024

Born in Nieuwpoort November 3, 1959, gently went to sleep in Veurne, January 24, 2024. Thanks to the department of medical oncology of Jan Yperman Hospital in Ieper

Danny De Schauwer, 65

January 24, 2024

Born in Leuven, on January 9, 1959, and died unexpectedly at home in Nossegem, on January 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Karel Bagin, 38

January 24, 2024

Born in Ieper, April 28, 1985, died there on January 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Raf Loos, 49

January 24, 2024

Born in Heusden, June 16, 1974, died in Sint-Franciscus Hospital, Heusden-Zolder January 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Cosette Theunynck, 1

January 24, 2024

Born in Ypres, on 08/04/2023, died in Ghent, on 23/01/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Filip Deceuninck Filip, 54

January 23, 2024

Oostrozebeke - ....so suddenly... only 2 weeks ago I talked to him at a new year's reception...

No cause of death reported.

Peter Van Der Linden, 61

January 23, 2024

Umpire Land van Beveren, born in Beveren, August 24, 1962, died suddenly at home in Haasdonk, January 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Johan Vermunicht, 59

January 23, 2024

Thankful for what he meant to us, we announce saddened the sudden passing of Johan Vermunicht, born in Leuven April 15, 1964, died in Wijgmaal, January 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gunter D'Hoogh, 70

January 23, 2024

Born in Mechelen, February 21, 1953, died suddenly at home in Wespelaar, January 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jean-Philippe Leonard, 43

January 23, 2024

Born in Liege, March 1, 1980, died in Bouge, January 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Els De Haeck, 58

January 23, 2024

Born in Bornem, October 23, 1965, and died there January 21, 2024. Many thanks to oncologist.

Rudy Kok, 63

January 23, 2024

Born February 10, 1960, died January 22, 2024. Thanks to his doctor, the team oncology...

Nadine Vandenabeele, 58

January 23, 2024

Born March 22, 1965, died in Roeselare, January 22, 2024. Thanks to her doctor, and to the Department of Oncology from AZ Delta Rumbeke.

Tom Haesen, 49

January 22, 2024

Storyteller, born in Cologne, February 18, 1974, died in Mechelen, January 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Milaya Vandeveld-Cardon, baby

January 22, 2024

Milaya Vandeveld-Cardon was born and died in Huy, on January 21, 2024. Milaya rests at the Warzée Funeral Center.

No cause of death reported.

Severine Choffray, 42

January 22, 2024

No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Elliot Herman, 34

January 22, 2024

No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Randy Aerts, 42

January 22, 2024

Born in Antwerp, May 4, 1981, died in Brasschaat, January 21, 2024. Thanks to AZ Klina, oncology, hematology, internal medicine, emergency.

NETHERLANDS

Formula Ford hero Gerrit van Kouwen (60) has passed away

January 26, 2024

After a relatively short but serious illness, Gerrit van Kouwen passed away today at the age of 60. Van Kouwen became world famous overnight in 1984 by breaking the British hegemony at the Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch. He had already won several Formula Ford titles on the European continent. After his formula career, Van Kouwen switched to touring cars, in which he remained active until 1992 and regularly achieved victories.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Mourning at EWTN: Founder of EWTN Netherlands dies

January 25, 2024

This week the Eternal World Television Network mourned the unexpected death of Father Elias Leyds, CSJ, founder of EWTN Low Countries (Netherlands) who was described as "a brilliant man, a faithful priest and an encouraging witness of faith". Leyds, 65, who converted to Catholicism in the 1980s, joined the French Community of St. John in 1987. He launched EWTN Netherlands in 2019. It was announced by the network that he died “suddenly” this week. No cause of death was given.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 3:

Haarlem105 celebrity Richard 'De Keul' from Keulen passed away unexpectedly

January 3, 2024

On New Year's Eve, radio maker Richard van Keulen passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63. Richard, also known as 'de Cologne', was a celebrated radio maker. He had been involved with the channel since the start of Haarlem105, and never actually left. “In recent years, his long, energetic New Year's Eve broadcasts have always been legendary”, says René Kint, radio chief at Haarlem105. “It is sad that he dies exactly on December 31.”

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Uithoorn, teacher Carmen Entius dies suddenly

January 26, 2024

To our consternation we heard this morning (January 26) that our dear collegue, Carmen Entuis, unexpectedly has died. Carmen was not only an excellent schoolteacher, but also a warm person, respected by many. Her involvement with the students was exceptional.

No age or cause of death reported.

GERMANY

The rapper's band, Seeed, mourns the loss of fellow musician Black Kappa

January 25, 2024



Jamaican rapper Black Kappa, living in Germany, became famous, among other things, through the successful band “Seeed”. But now sad news is coming out: the musician has died at the age of 46. His music colleagues and their management confirmed this on the official Instagram account on Wednesday. "Rest in Peace, Black Kappa!" – in German – says a new post from the band Seeed, of which Peter Fox is also a member. "You will always have your place in our hearts and Seeed history!"

No cause of death reported.

On the death of the music journalist Jan Wigger

January 24, 2024

Jan Wigger took music personally. He could react to bad music with long rants. Good music made him rave all the time. Such a passion is a brilliant prerequisite for succeeding as a music critic. Born in Aachen in 1973, Wigger came to Hamburg in the nineties, and started writing for the German "Rolling Stone". From 2001 on he wrote texts for Spiegel Online, after some individual reviews he became the weekly chronicler of new releases in the autumn. On Tuesday it became known that Jan Wigger died a few days ago. As his father told Spiegel, the police assume that a serious internal illness was the cause of death. Jan Wigger was 50 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Shock and sadness in St. Georgen: entrepreneur Constantin Papst dies at only 51 years old

January 30, 2024

The St. Georgen entrepreneur and city councilor Constantin Papst is dead. He died on the night of Sunday, January 28, after a serious illness. Papst turned 51 years old. He leaves behind his wife and nine-year-old daughter.

No cause of death reported.

Andreas Schantz is dead

January 25, 2024

The popular long-time FDP leader and current Liberal city councilor died on Monday at the age of 67, after a short serious illness. He was helpful, committed and omnipresent when it came to his hometown Kornwestheim.

No cause of death reported.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Dean Wolfgang Picken is dead

January 27, 2024

The Catholic Church in Bonn is in mourning: Pastor and city dean Wolfgang Picken passed away on Saturday after a short but highly aggressive oncological [cancer] illness. "In prayer and in our thoughts we are with his family and with the many people who are left speechless by his sudden death," says Stefan Schultz, spokesman for the Catholic Deanery of the City of Bonn. Wolfgang Picken would have turned 57 years old on Sunday.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Dental practice Haun continues for the time being after death

January 27, 2024

It is with great dismay that we have to inform you that dentist Marc-André Haun died suddenly and unexpectedly at the end of December. In order to continue to ensure the dental care of the patients, a substitute dentist has taken over the practice for the time being. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the practice team.

No age or cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Pharmacist Hanna Messer (37) died

January 29, 2024

The well-known pharmacist Hanna Messer, who had been reliably advising customers for many years before the takeover, passed away on January 18 after a serious illness, as pharmacist Margarete Tautges informed our editorial team. Tautges ran the pharmacies in the Kamen-Quadrat shopping center and in the medical center at the Hellmig Hospital, before handing them over to Hanna Messer last year. Many customers have already missed the young pharmacist and inquired about her.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Primary school teacher has died - colleagues and children in mourning

January 26, 2024

A long-time employee of the Badersleben primary school has died suddenly and unexpectedly. There is mourning in the educational institution.

No age or cause of death reported.

We mourn for Antje Nagel

January 26, 2024

It was with great dismay that the Presidium became aware of the much-too-early death of Antje Nagel. Since September 2021, she has been the Commissioner for Youth Protection and Prevention of Sexualized Violence of the Dance Sport Union (TBW) of Baden-Württemberg. In addition, she was a B-Standard competitive sports coach, who danced actively until 2018, and was in the TBW squad for years before that. With Antje Nagel, the dance sport loses an extremely committed and highly appreciated personality.

No age or cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Popular firefighter and construction yard employee (54) deceased

January 25, 2024

In St. Margareten im Rosental, people are mourning the death of Helmut Wolte, who died at the age of 55. Wolte has been an employee at the community's construction yard since August 2014, and was extremely popular with the population in his function. Since 1997, the deceased was also a member of the volunteer fire brigade of St. Margareten. His death was completely surprising. "He was just on vacation for three weeks and should have started his service again on Monday," the mayor says.

No cause of death reported.

We were shocked to that our commander has died suddenly and unexpectedly

January 24, 2024

We were shocked to learn of the news that our 1st Commander Reinhard Meier (59) has died suddenly and unexpectedly. Our special condolences go to the Meier family, and especially to his wife.

No cause of death reported.

Bathing drama in leisure pool "La Ola" - Swimmer (64) dead

January 28, 2024

A 64-year-old man suffered a medical emergency during swimming, which led to his death. According to initial findings, the swimmer got under water in the popular leisure pool "La Ola" without any external influence. The situation quickly became serious when the man could no longer surface independently. Bathers and staff responded immediately, and immediate resuscitation measures were initiated to save his life.

No cause of death reported.

Police operation at the railway station

January 26, 2024

A medical emergency in the station hall on Friday morning led to a deployment of police, rescue workers, and the fire brigade. The police were notified about 7.50 a.m., according to our newspaper's request. Resuscitation was unsuccessful.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Amazon delivery driver rams house and dies

January 29, 2024

The 35-year-old was driving his Amazon van on Frankfurt Street in the evening, when he lost control of the Peugeot Boxer. The car rammed the corner of a house, it cut into the front of the car, the driver's airbag opened, the driver was stuck. The fire brigade had to free the man from the car, only then could his serious injuries be treated and he was taken to the hospital. However, his condition did not improve there, which may have been due to a previous illness. Because: "According to the current state of investigation, a medical cause could possibly have led to the accident with the driver," the police said.

No cause of death reported.

Löhne: Fatal accident on the Old Salt Road

January 24, 2024

The 50-year-old driver of a Golf station wagon was driving on the Alten Salzweg Road at about 10.25 am when, for reasons that have not yet been clarified, he turned left off the road at number 140. The man got off the road to the left and drove over a power pole before he came to a stop on the curb of the driveway to a private property. A medical emergency is probably the cause.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to a regional maker

January 27, 2024

The region around Lake Constance has to say goodbye to Michael Baldenhofer, who died after a very short serious illness on Friday, January 19, at the age of 62. Baldenhofer, who graduated as an agricultural engineer after an agricultural apprenticeship in Nürtingen, came here to the lake with his wife Beate about 30 years ago. Especially his friendly and active nature is remembered by the association "Gutes vom See" in an obituary published on its homepage. Now he will be missed in many places.

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

Bruno Amstad's musical expeditions come to an abrupt end

January 29, 2024

Last summer, Bruno Amstad was heard at the Alpentöne Festival in the project "L'aur Blau". This summer he should have written the music for the Einsiedler World Theater. Now he has been abruptly torn out of life. The Swiss music scene has lost one of its most creative and experimental vocal artists: Bruno Armstad has turned 59 years old. The first bands in which Bruno Amstad sang were based on bands like Led Zeppelin. The rock singer's outfit was retained by Amstad: he was a bear of a man with long hair, often dressed in black with a T-shirt and jeans. However, at some point his music took the turn away from rock to improvised music, to the experimental and unheard.

No cause of death reported.

SWEDEN

Rednex singer Anders Sandberg is dead

January 24, 2024

The musician Anders Sandberg, best known as the singer in the Swedish country group Rednex, has died suddenly on Tuesday. That's what Norrbottens-Kuriren writes. Internationally, he went by the stage name "Dagger". He was 55 years old. The other members of the group now express their grief. "Our Rednex family will never be the same. You will be so missed, our legend. This is one of the saddest days in our history. Dagger, we love you," they wrote on their official Facebook page.

No cause of death reported.

FINLAND

Goalscorer Niklas Laurila dies at only 25 years old

January 24, 2024

Niklas Laurila (25), a great floorball (also called unihockey) talent has died young and unexpectedly. Why Niklas Laurila died is currently unknown. As his former club, the Esport Oilers in the Finnish capital Helsinki, announced on X (formerly Twitter), the 25-year-old passed away completely unexpectedly. The shocked club described Niklas as a true team player, "who with his deeds and character created a positive atmosphere around himself and always took care of his teammates".

POLAND

He died suddenly on Tuesday, January 23. Funeral next Thursday

January 24, 2024

Pabianice - Sad news came from the District Office. Yesterday, 23 January, Jarosław Grabowski, a long-time director of the District Family Support Centre, passed away. He was 60 years old.

No cause of death reported.

CZECH REPUBLIC

The 53-year-old chairman of the Czech Helsinki Committee died suddenly

January 22, 2024

Today, the Advokátní deník newspaper reported that the chairman of the Czech Helsinki Committee, Václav Vlk (53 years old), died suddenly. "This is completely unexpected and sad news for me. Vasek was a colleague, classmate and friend. A tireless commentator on events in the judiciary and a fighter for human rights. . . but above all I personally will miss the fact that I will never again be able to say Tarantino... "I'm sending Wolf there"...", said the chairman of the Czech Bar Association.

No cause of death reported.

Pavel Vrána, 70

January 25, 2024

Posatky - Mr. Pavel Vrána has left us. He died after a short serious illness on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

SLOVAKIA

Photographer Aleksandar Kamasi died suddenly in his sleep

January 25, 2024

Aleksandar Kamasi (42), a long-time photojournalist from Novi Sad, who collaborated with various media in Serbia, died today in Slovakia.

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

Tragedy in the hospital. In KB Sveti Duh, a woman who gave birth died : 'It was a clinical picture of severe thrombosis and embolism'

January 26, 2024

A woman who gave birth died, and it was a clinical picture of severe, severe thrombosis and embolism.

No age reported.

Two Croatian commandos died in one day, the statement is remembered: 'I've always been a little wild'

January 25, 2024

Two great heroes of the Homeland War passed away yesterday, and the news that they lost the first Croatian commandos and comrades Bruna Zorica Zulu and Dražen Grizelj on the same day - completely shocked the entire veteran population.

No age or cause of death reported.

SERBIA

26-year-old son of the president of the club from Serbia died : "Premature departure of a wonderful young man"

January 25, 2024

Sad news comes to us from neighboring Serbia, where the 26-year-old son of the president of the Slobode basketball club from Užice, Stefan Turović, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

NORTH MACEDONIA

The keeper of the giraffes died suddenly , a few hours later another blow falls. Death took a double toll

January 22, 2024

Skopje - It is with great sadness that Skopje Zoo has said goodbye to one of its most valued employees. A 44-year-old giraffe keeper, Riste Trajkovski, died of unknown causes. The man was known for his love of working with exotic animals. Sadly, just 12 hours after his death, another tragedy struck. Floppy followed suit. The animal had been Risti's charge for 12 years.

No cause of death reported.

MALTA

Malta's Got Talent participant Michael Mock dies aged 58

January 29, 2024

Mentalist Michael Mock, a “Malta's Got Talent” participant, has died, aged 58. In a Facebook post, his son Keith said Mock died unexpectedly. Illusionist Vanni Pulé expressed shock on Monday at the sudden passing of his "dear friend". "Still in shock at my dear friend's sudden passing from natural causes at the age of 58. I mentored Michael Mock in magic when he was about 12, and we remained friends since then. Was with him yesterday lunchtime. Rest in peace my friend, and may your family and close friends be comforted." Malta's Got Talent also paid tribute to Mock on their Facebook page, referring to the man as a "magical soul". "Michael's true magic was in the simplest of tricks and jokes, radiating happiness to everyone around him. . . he made us believe in the extraordinary. . . “

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Catalan athlete dies after participating in Castellón Half Marathon

January 28, 2024

A 50-year-old Catalan athlete died this Sunday, after participating in the 39th Castellón Half Marathon. As reported by the competition organizers, “Antonio Serrano de la Torre, from the Abrera Atletisme Club, suffered cardiorespiratory failure after arriving at the hotel and showering, which he could not overcome, despite the efforts made by the health services.”

Runner Andoni Iruarrizaga dies at the age of 55

January 27, 2024

Durango is in mourning after the death of Andoni Iruarrizaga at the age of 55. He was Councilor for Culture and Education in this town between 2011 and 2015. A great fan of sports and running, he had run five of the six most important 'Six Majors' marathons in the world: Tokyo, Chicago, New York, Berlin and London. Iruarrizaga had gone for a run in the early morning in Abadiño and, after feeling unwell, he suffered a heart attack. Emergency services and a helicopter rushed to the scene, but were unable to do anything to revive him.

Athlete Alba Cebrián dies at the age of 23, she fainted while training

January 22, 2024

The young Spanish Alba Cebrián, from the Celtiberas Athletics Club, died after being hospitalized for several days, after she suffered a cardiac arrest while training. Cebrián fainted during a training session and was treated by a doctor, who started a cardiac massage until an ambulance arrived and she was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Alba was a middle-distance runner, a specialist in 3000m obstacles events.

Atlético Villacarlos mourning the death of a player of its children's team

January 2, 2024

Atlético Villacarlos and the town have been in 'shock’ since Tuesday, when the two entities communicated through their social networks the unexpected and sudden death of a child player of the football club, during a family vacation outside Menorca. "From Atlético Villacarlos we want to express our deepest condolences to the parents and relatives of Antonio Moral Fortuny, player of our children's team. We have no words to express what we are feeling right now, just a huge sorrow for the emptiness that his death leaves us," said the statement of the municipal entity of Es Castell.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cetursa worker dies after suffering a heart attack in Sierra Nevada

January 26, 2024

A sad day at the Sierra Nevada ski resort. A Cetursa worker died this Friday morning after suffering a heart attack when he was in Borreguiles, where he worked in a hospitality establishment. Despite the action of the health workers and the attempts to revive the man, nothing could be done, and the 54-year-old worker died.

Man collapse s and dies in the street in Narón

January 25, 2024

A man who was walking along Illa Cortegada street in Narón collapsed and died this Wednesday night, at around 9.30 pm. Police sources explain that an ambulance quickly approached the area to assist him, but could do nothing to keep him alive.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man from Lugo dies after fainting in front of his home

January 25, 2024

A 69-year-old person died this Thursday after fainting in front of his home in Lugo. Health personnel could only certify the death of this person, which apparently occurred due to natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies after accidentally falling onto subway tracks in Valencia

January 25, 2024

A 43-year-old woman died early this Thursday after accidentally falling onto the subway tracks at the Ángel Guimerá station in València. The woman entered the station and headed to the end of the platform, when she accidentally fell without any person intervening or any subway passing at that time. Between the few other travelers and a maintenance worker, they helped the woman get off the tracks, although she died shortly after.

No cause of death reported.

