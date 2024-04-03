BOTSWANA

Deceased BDF soldier died from a heart attack

March 31, 2024

The body of Lance Corporal Goitseone Tshegetsang arrived in the country yesterday. Tshegetsang died last week, Wednesday, in Mozambique, where he was deployed on a SADC mission. According to the family spokesperson, Motshwari Rakgotla, the deceased passed due to a heart attack. He was found on the floor after falling from the bed. "There is no foul play. Postmortem was conducted and we are satisfied with the outcome of it.”

ETHIOPIA

Ethiopia international Alelegn Azene dies suddenly

March 28, 2024

Ethiopia international Alelegn Azene [26] passed away on Wednesday morning. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet. The impressive midfielder helped the Waves of Tana to a historic second place finish in 2022/23 Ethiopian Premier League season, and also represented the club in the Confederations Cup. His performance at club level has earned him national honours, and it was expected that he would play an important part in the Walyas jersey for years to come. He played for the Olympic team and for the National team of Ethiopia under Wubetu Abate. Azene was married less than a month ago.

KENYA

A coach “died suddenly” (and some “anything but the vaxx” propaganda):

DCI mourns death of women’s volleyball team coach Daniel Bor after collapse in Magadi

March 31, 2024

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is mourning the death of their women’s team coach Daniel Bor. Constable Bor collapsed and died as he was training at the Magadi General Service Unit’s National Police College – Magadi Field Campus on Saturday, officials said. Bor was among about 500 of other officers on training sessions and were on route march exercise when he collapsed on Saturday March 30 evening. Police said he was attended to, and thereafter referred to Magadi Tata hospital for further treatment, but succumbed at around 7 pm while undergoing treatment. A doctor’s report said he suffered heatstroke. The area is one of the hottest places in the country.

Note: According to a Microsoft search, the temperature in Magadi, Kajiado County, Kenya, on Saturday, March 30, 2024 reached a high of 91°F and a low of 73°F.

MADAGASCAR

Inside the incredible highs and lows of surfing icon Mick Fanning's life as he loses his third brother in unimaginable tragedy

March 26, 2024

Australian surfing legend Mick Fanning has been hit with yet another tragic blow in a life full of incredible highs and devastating lows. The three-time world champion has three older brothers, all of whom have now died, with the shocking news that his sibling Edward, 48, has passed away revealed on Tuesday. Kirra Surf Riders, where the brothers were members, revealed how Edward died. "As many of you know Ed had been living and working in Madagascar since Covid and loved the place so much he took citizenship over there," the Instagram post started. "Ed received a cut to his foot which unfortunately got severely infected to the point he had to be rush (sic) by boat to the nearest major city an hour away, to be in hospital.”

NIGERIA

Beloved actor dies of kidney disease: Amaechi Muonagor was 61

March 27, 2024

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor has died, multiple news outlets report. The beloved Nigerian actor, producer, and comedian passed away on Sunday, March 24th, after suffering from kidney disease, diabetes and stroke, the New Telegraph reports. He was 61. The New Telegraph reports that Muonagor's death came a week after a video circulated online showing the actor lying in bed and requesting financial aid for a kidney transplant that he hoped to have done in India. In the video, fellow Nollywood actor Kingsley Orji sat next to Muonagor and pleaded on his behalf, having earlier revealed that Muonagor was battling diabetes and suffering from partial paralysis of his left leg due to a stroke he suffered in 2023. Muonagor was famous for his roles in dozens of films, including the Nigerian movie Aki and Pawpaw, in which he played the role of the father of two mischief-making teenagers. He was nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for Best Actor.

A doctor/politician “died suddenly”:

Few weeks to party primary, leading Ondo APC governorship aspirant Dr. Paul Akintelure passes away

March 26, 2024

Dr. Paul Akintelure [61], a prominent candidate for governorship in Ondo State who campaigned on the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, has died. Akintelure, a physician from Igbotako in the state’s Okitipupa Local Government Area, passed away early on Tuesday. Akintelure died in Lagos following a brief illness.

UGANDA

Kabale school head teacher collapse s to death during holy mass

March 29, 2024

The head teacher of Lower Bugongi primary school, Justin Mugabiirwe, on Thursday collapsed to death during mass at Christ the King Church in Kabale district. Mugabiirwe, a resident of Murungu village, Kabale district had gone for the Holy Thursday mass. One of the Christians, only identified as Richard, who was seated next to Mugabiirwe revealed that as mass was ongoing, Mugabiirwe suddenly collapsed. According to Richard, Mugabiirwe in her last words asked to be taken to Mother Mary's shrine outside the church to be prayed for but died enroute. One of the teachers at the school said that Mugabiirwe could have succumbed to diabetes or hypertension that she has been battling.

INDIA

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack in Chennai at 48

March 30, 2024

New Delhi - Actor Daniel Balaji, who worked primarily in Tamil films, died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai last night. The actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital yesterday after he complained of chest pain. The 48-year-old actor's sudden death has stunned the Tamil film industry and his fans. Soon after the news of Mr Balaji's broke, tributes began pouring in on social media.

Comic actor Seshu passes away due to a cardiac arrest

March 26, 2024

Seshu, who was popularly known for his comedy roles in Tamil movies, has passed away. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. But he failed to recover, and he passed away today (Mar 26) afternoon. The unfortunate demise of the 60-year-old actor has shocked Tamil cinema fans. Fans and cinema stars have been mourning the demise of Seshu on social media as condolence messages pour in in large numbers.

A tax official “died suddenly”:

Deputy mamlatdar dies of heart attack in Gandhinagar office

March 28, 2024

Manish Kadia, a deputy mamlatdar, died of a cardiac arrest at his office in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. The 43-year-old serving the Adalaj circle was at his desk when he slumped. Colleagues rushed him to the civil hospital in Gandhinagar. He was declared dead on arrival. Kadia is survived by his mother and two children. Inspector P B Chauhan of Sector-7 police said, “Prima facie, it was a case of severe cardiac arrest.”

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Uttarakhand: Head constable Rajeev Rana dies suddenly , bid farewell with state honours

March 26, 2024

Head constable Rajeev Rana, posted at Kotwali Nagar police station, died late night on the occasion of Holi [March 25], after which there is a wave of mourning in the police administration. SSP Ajay Singh has expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of the late head constable. According to the information given by the police, due to sudden ill health of Head Constable Rajeev Rana, he was admitted to the hospital by his family members. Where he died during treatment.

Teen on morning walk dies, heart attack suspected

April 1, 2024

Rudrapur - Anuj Joshi, 15, from Sisauna village in Sitarganj, U S Nagar district, suddenly fell ill while jogging with his companions. He was rushed to a gov’t hospital, where attending physicians declared him dead. Dr. Abhilash Pandey, superintendent of the sub-district hospital, said initial examinations did not show any injuries on the body. “The cause of death could be a heart attack or suffocation,” he added. Prakash Joshi, in charge of the Sidcul outpost, said the precise cause of death will be determined once the postmortem report arrives.”

A coach “died suddenly”:

Coach was training the player, died in tennis court, Sharad Kumar had come from Delhi

March 31, 2024

Raipur - A coach died suddenly while training a player at the New International Tennis Stadium in Jora, Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. According to the information received, while training the player, he suddenly fell on the ground and became unconscious. After this, CPR was also given to him on the spot. Despite many efforts, his life could not be saved, and he died. The short post-mortem report of tennis coach Sharad Kumar, who came from Delhi, has revealed that he died due to cardiac arrest. Even expert doctors have been surprised by the sudden cardiac arrest.

SRI LANKA

Client passes away at massage center in Borelesgamuwa

March 31, 2024

A visit to a massage center in the Boralasgamuwa area took a tragic turn as a 52-year-old individual suddenly lost their life due to a medical emergency while receiving services. Authorities on the scene responded swiftly, and emergency services were called to the premises. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to revive the individual.

JAPAN

Sculptor Katsura Funakoshi dies at age 72

March 29, 2024

Katsura Funakoshi, one of the leading sculptors in modern Japan, passed away on the 29th due to lung cancer. He is 72 years old. Born in Iwate Prefecture in 1951, he established his own unique style by inlaying painted marble eyes into his half-body statues made of camphor wood. He opened new horizons in figurative sculpture. His work, which celebrates tranquility, attracted widespread attention, and was even used on the cover of a book.

SOUTH KOREA

A doctor “died suddenly”:

An ophthalmologist working at a university hospital in Busan died suddenly at his home on the 24th

March 26, 2024

No extreme choices or criminal circumstances have been found. According to police and others, at around 4:30 a.m. on the 25th, a report was received that there was no consciousness of an ophthalmologist in his 40s belonging to the tertiary general hospital in Busan. When paramedics at the scene found Professor Lee, he was already out of breath and pulse. He received CPR and was taken to the emergency room of the hospital close to his home for emergency treatment, but the professor eventually died. An official at the hospital where Professor Lee worked said, "I heard that he died suddenly due to subarachnoid hemorrhage."

INDONESIA

Presenter Hilbram Dunar dies due to colon cancer

March 31, 2024

Hilbram Dunar [48]) was an Indonesian television presenter, radio broadcaster, author, and motivational speaker. He was known as the presenter for Formula One racing in RCTI, MNCTV, and recently GTV. Mario Teguh Golden Ways Metro TV, Coffee Break TV One, and many more. He died due to colon cancer.

SAMOA

Former MP passes away

March 28, 2024

Former member of parliament, Tuisugaletauā Sofara Aveau, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, at the hospital, after a battle with cancer. He passed at the age of 71. The late Tuisugaletaua was a member of the Human Rights Protection Party and also a Cabinet Minister when he was in the House. Aveau was also a musician according to family members and loved ones. He played a key role in promoting sustainable farming practices, supporting local farmers, and improving food security in the country.

AUSTRALIA

Basketball player Greg Olbrich suddenly dies on the court

March 28, 2024

A basketball player has died after collapsing on the court. Greg Olbrich, 51, went into cardiac arrest during a game at Morphett Vale Stadium on Wednesday night. Olbrich had a successful basketball career that saw him play for the Adelaide Giants and Southern Tigers. He won the Woollacott Medal - recognising 'the fairest and most brilliant' player - in the South Australian state league. His death comes just a week after he celebrated his 25th anniversary with wife Jill, who he called his 'best friend, partner-in-crime, confidant and soulmate'.

NEW ZEALAND

Western Bay of Plenty district councillor Richard Crawford mourned after heart attack

March 31, 2024

A Bay of Plenty community is mourning a leader who died after suffering a heart attack while out biking. Western Bay of Plenty district councillor Richard Crawford passed away this morning, after the incident yesterday. Councillors and community board members are “shattered” by the news, Western Bay Mayor James Denyer said. “The news of his death is a huge shock, and his passing will be felt keenly by his colleagues at [the] council and in the wider Te Puke community.”

No age reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man killed in Christchurch crash named

March 28, 2024

Police have released the name of the man killed in a crash in the Christchurch suburb of Aranui on Sunday night. He was 34-year-old Karl Paul Osborne, of Christchurch. Police were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Hampshire St at 9.46pm. Mr Osborne died at the scene.

One dead after quad bike crash on private property in Hastings

March 24, 2024

Hastings - One person has died after a quad bike crash on a private property in Crownthorpe, Hastings, on Saturday afternoon. Emergency services were called to an incident involving a quad bike at around 2.30 pm. “Sadly, the person died at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

Clare Howe (Zero) Elliott

March 30, 2024

Henderson, Auckland – Unfortunately, we announce the passing of our adored, admired, and loved Zero Elliot. She passed away suddenly on the morning of March 26th, 2024, with her children by her side. Zero left a mark on everyone who encountered her and will be sorely missed forever.

Note: Per this Facebook page, Zero seems to have been a vocalist for the band Suburban Reptiles. Many venues mandated the Covid “vaccines” at one point.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/342405755791100/posts/7729244167107185/?_rdr

Diane Margaret Taylor

March 30, 2024

Masterton, Wellington - Unexpectedly on Monday, 25 March, 2024, at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, Diane lost the fight of her life. A special thank you to the incredible ICU team at Wellington Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Life Flight would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Note: Diane may be the same Diane Taylor who was reasonably well-known for her paintings:

https://www.kiwiarthouse.co.nz/Dianne-Taylor.html

Bruce Maxwell Harris

March 30, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - With the greatest sadness we announce Bruce passed away on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly, Bruce's life was cut short by a rapid disease. A beautiful soul taken too soon. Our thanks go to the CJD support organizations here in NZ and Australia. Special thanks must go to the wonderful team at Summerset on Summerhill for the loving care shown to Bruce during his short stay with them.

Note: The covid “vaccines” are known to cause Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a rapidly progressing neurological disease.

Graeme Geoffrey Annear, 75

March 30, 2024

Waipukurau, Hawke's Bay - Passed away after a short illness on 26 March 2024, aged 75 years young. Respected teacher, coach and friend to many. "Rest in Peace".

Tasman Rewiti Hadfield, 48

March 28, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away unexpectedly, aged 48 years.

John Robert Evening, 63

March 30, 2024

Tokoroa, Waikato - On Wednesday, 27th March 2024. Suddenly at his home in Tokoroa. Aged 63 years. A missed and cherished friend and co-worker of those out at Kinleith Mill for the past 45 years.

Mark William Marlow, 59

March 30, 2024

Mangawhai, Northland - Passed away suddenly in Mangawhai, on 7th March 2024, aged 59 years. A loyal friend to many.

James Edward Jackson Armstrong, 31

March 27, 2024

Meadowbank, Auckland - On March 23, 2024, unexpectedly in his sleep, aged 31 years.

Diana Faye Stevens

March 30, 2024

Wellington - On 24th March 2024, aged 71. Following a short illness, Diana passed away peacefully in Wellington Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Barry Andrew "Baz" Tilson

March 30, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on March 24, 2024, in Christchurch, aged 60 years.

Lisa Mary Dunn, 56

March 30, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Monday, March 25, 2024, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, after a short illness, aged 56 years. Heartfelt thanks go to all the wonderful staff associated with Hillmorton Hospital for supporting Lisa to live her best life. Thanks also to Nurse Maude Hospice, and Radius Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation would be appreciated. We will never forget your kindness and love.

Dean Michele Toni Maunga

March 30, 2024

Auckland - On March 23rd, 2024, passed away from cancer. God bless.

Janine Lillian Bateman

March 30, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Passed away after a two-year battle with cancer, with her loving husband by her side.

Dr. HJ "Harry" Percival

March 30, 2024

Harry survived multiple heart failures since 1990. He was expected to survive the most recent but died quietly in his study at home on 23 March 2024. Thanks for the most recent assistance from the staff and friends at the Manawatu Golf Club. Donations to the New Zealand Heart Foundation would be appreciated.

Sandra Psaltis

March 30, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Loved by her family in New Zealand and Greece. Sandra, a self described "tough old bird", died peacefully on March 25, 2024. Thank you to everyone who cared for Sandra. You are heroes. Mum was full of life, loving, and heaps of fun. Sandra was co-purveyor with Dad of fine fish and chips and made the best meat patties in Lyttelton, and then Beckenham, est 1977. She also spent hours puzzling and gardening. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a blood cancer charity, or simply be good to someone or to yourself. "Wiggle, wiggle."

Christopher William (Chris) Brereton, 67

March 30, 2024

Auckland - Born April 23, 1956. Passed away on January 14, 2024, in Berkshire, England, of cancer, aged 67.

Clifford "Cliff" Lawrence, 44

March 30, 2024

Wellington - On 24 March 2024, aged 44, as the result of a sudden heart attack. The family thanks all those who have sent kind thoughts and special thanks to the first responders

Jim Thomson, 29

March 29, 2024

Wellington - Passed away doing what he loves, on Sunday 24 March 2024, aged 29 years. Much-loved Son, Brother and Friend. Jim will be sorely missed by all those that loved him.

Iuliu Mihail (Mihai) Pop, 51

March 28, 2024

Mangere, Auckland - Born December 29, 1973. Passed away on March 23, 2024. Suddenly passed at home on Saturday evening. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Robert (Bob) Webb

March 28, 2024

Auckland - Passed away on March 23, 2024. Passed away at Auckland Hospital following a short illness.

John Hopo Bull, 66

March 27, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Born 21st February 1958. Passed suddenly but peacefully on 21st March 2024.

Phillip Clifford "Phil" May, 74

March 27, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Suddenly but peacefully at home on Monday, March 25, 2024. Age 74 years.

Heather Margaret Hollis, 51

March 27, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Sadly passed away after a short battle. Donations to Hospice Southland instead of flowers may be left at the service.

Stewart Alexander MacDonald

March 27, 2024

Meadowbank, Auckland - Died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, the 23rd of March 2024.

Janette Ann Tegelaars

March 27, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Unexpectedly on March 24, 2024, at her home. Loved by her extended family and her many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kalpa Bhadra Buddhist Centre would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

Stephen James Nicholson, 60

March 26, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday 21 March 2024, at his home, aged 60 years. "Gone elsewhere to put the universe in order".

Kerry George Hesp, 69

March 26, 2024

Porirua, Wellington - Passed away at home following an illness on 23 March 2024, aged 69 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kerry's memory can be made to Mary Potter Hospice and the Cancer Society and may be left at the service.

Roberta Joan "Bobbie" Tuffery, 64

March 26, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On March 21, 2024, Bobbie passed away peacefully after a serious illness in the excellent care of staff at Buba, Parkstone Care Home, Ilam Christchurch. Rest in Peace Bobbie you will be missed. Donations to Cancer Society would be much appreciated.

Kenneth Graeme "Ken" Piesse, 65

March 26, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Passed away peacefully at Hospice Marlborough on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Aged 65 years. Many thanks to Annie Walker (Oncology) and the staff at Hospice for their loving care of Ken. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online.

Andrea Dawn Mehlhopt, 61

March 25, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Unexpectedly, at Christchurch Hospital, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, aged 61. Thank you to the nursing staff who took care of Andrea.

