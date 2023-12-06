More notable deaths: Swedish experimental musician Catherine Christer Hennix; Portuguese chef Andrea Fusco; Spanish guitarist José Ángel Taboada, bodybuilder Villano Fitness (30)

FRANCE

MEP who tried to uncover Von der Leyen's text messages with Pfizer died suddenly

December 1, 2023

Michèle Rivasi, the MEP who tried to uncover EU boss Ursula von der Leyen's text messages with Pfizer director Albert Bourla, died on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 70. She was on her way to the European Parliament in Brussels at the time. Von der Leyen came under increasing pressure due to 'SMS gate', which was instigated by Rivasi, who had been in the European Parliament on behalf of the Greens since 2009. These are messages that the President of the European Commission sent to Bourla about the delivery of 1.8 billion corona vaccines from Pfizer. During corona, Rivasi was critical of the introduction of the corona certificate and the vaccination obligation for healthcare workers in France. President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola writes on X that she is "saddened" by the "sudden death" of Rivasi. She describes her as an experienced, hardworking and dedicated MEP with deep convictions.

Handball: Jacques Royer is gone

December 1, 2023

Reunion Island (France) - It is a terrible news that shook the Reunion handball yesterday morning. Jacques Royer passed away at the age of 44, victim of a heart ailment. Born in Saint-Benoît, he was one of the most talented players of his generation. An educator and referee, he had coached the youth teams, in the club and on the selections of the league, but also the senior formations of the Benedictine club, both men and women. He had already been the victim of a malaise last February, during the match between Château-Morange and Lasours, but he had regained his passion very quickly and had again refereed the meeting between Le Case Cressonnière and Bois-de-Nèfles, last Friday. It is certainly a great gentleman of Reunion Island handball who disappears.

The former director general of the services of Castelsarrasin dies of a heart attack at the town hall

November 28, 2023

The former director general of services (DGS) of the city of Castelsarrasin, François Poux, 60 years old, died on Monday, November 27th. The victim of a heart attack at his workplace in the premises of the town hall, the territorial agent who had been working for many years as head of the legal department was discovered inanimate by his work colleagues in the early afternoon. The latter tried to resuscitate him by providing him with a cardiorespiratory massage, as did the paramedics who took over. In vain, the emergency doctor could only note the death of the municipal employee.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A man kills himself on the road in Pontigny, the hypothesis is a cardiac malaise

December 2, 2023

Around 9:15 a.m., this Sunday, December 3, a 71-year-old man killed himself on the RN 77 national road in Pontigny, towards Auxerre. According to the first elements of the investigation, in the middle of a straight stretch, he was the victim of a cardiac discomfort at the wheel before finishing his drive in a field. When they arrived, the paramedics tried to resuscitate him for 45 minutes, unfortunately without success.

Near Rouen, a 67-year-old woman dies after feeling unwell at a metro station

November 30, 2023

A 67-year-old woman died on November 30 in the early afternoon after feeling unwell in the street, at the level of the Leon Blum metro station, located on boulevard Maurice-Ravel in Grand-Quevilly. According to the firefighters, the victim, despite an attempt to be resuscitated by the emergency services, did not survive her discomfort. On November 7, 2023, a woman died in front of the Zenith, in Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, after suffering a heart attack.

No cause of death reported.

BELGIUM

A doctor “died suddenly”:

AZ Groeninge says goodbye to esteemed doctor Van Belleghem

December 1, 2023

AZ Groeninge, in Kortrijk, has to say goodbye to a highly valued worker: Doctor Vincent Van Belleghem, anaesthetist, emergency physician, and head of the Emergency Department. He died a few days ago after an unfair battle with cancer. Doctor Van Belleghem was highly appreciated in the hospital where he worked. He was known by his colleagues as a real bridge builder, a strong, empathetic manager who offered a listening ear to those who needed it and who could motivate and inspire at the right times. He radiated calm, a crucial quality even in an often-hectic department. In 2017, Van Belleghem became ill for the first time: cancer. After successful treatment, he seemed to have completely recovered, but in 2021 he was told that the cancer had returned. He contributed to a study by Professor Van Cutsem at KU Leuven, but he could no longer help. He was 58.

Manager of ABC Carnival in Menen has passed away

November 29, 2023

Third provincial FC Aalbeke Sport is in deep mourning after the death of former player, beloved father, and football club sponsor Karim Delahousse (34). “It is unreal”. The news of his death is a tough nut to crack for everyone. “This is particularly hard,” says his best friend Jonas Couckhuyt. “He had been struggling with himself for a while, fell into a coma three weeks ago, and did not survive. Completely different from how we knew him all his life.” Karim Delahousse had a 5-year-old son, Benoit.

No cause of death reported.

A judge “died suddenly”:

The sudden death of a beloved judge plunges the Ghent justice system into mourning

November 24, 2023

Judge Ingrid Schuddinck (53), from Merelbeke, died unexpectedly this week of acute heart failure. This has been heard from family and friends. Ingrid Schuddinck was a popular family judge in Ghent and left a great impression in judicial circles.

Meise - Beloved volunteer died unexpectedly

November 30, 2023

Jörgen Noens, the driving force behind the Meise Schenkt (Meise Gives) campaign and other initiatives for people in need, has suddenly passed away. He was 45 years old. His death hits Meise hard. It is raining expressions of support for the family and friends. Noens committed himself to many charities through the Meise Schenkt campaign, including for refugees from Ukraine, but also for residents of Meise who are having a hard time.

No cause of death reported.

Farmer, 54, found dead in the pig pen

December 1, 2023

Koekelare - The lifeless body of a farmer was found on a farm in the West Flemish municipality of Koekelare on Thursday evening. The public prosecutor's office has started an investigation. The victim was found by relatives on Thursday evening in the pigsty of his farm, on the rural Venneweg. The emergency services rushed to the scene, but the farmer appeared to have already died. It is currently unclear how exactly the man in his fifties died. An external autopsy also provided no clarity. In those circumstances, the Bruges public prosecutor's office decided to have the medical examiner perform an autopsy on the body. The autopsy may provide more clarity about the precise circumstances of the death.

Gregory Dupret, 41

December 1, 2023

Born in Tournai 12-12-1981, and died there, on 30-11-2023.

No cause of death reported.

Marc De Muyt, 74

December 1, 2023

Born in Oostende, 12 September 1949, left us unexpectedly at home, in Eernegem, 30 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Marc De Witte, 68

November 29, 2023

Born in Namur, 17 June 1955, died unexpectedly at Vitaz Sint-Niklaas, 28 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Tania Van Gool, 54

November 29, 2023

Born in Deurne, 13 July 1969, died suddenly in Wroclav, Poland, 16 November 2023. Member of Nurse Friends.

No cause of death reported.

Martine De Coninck, 64

November 29, 2023

Born in Zomergem, 6 May 1959, died in Ronsele 19 November 2023. (“So sad we had to part so suddenly.”)

No cause of death reported.

Emma Debbaut, 16

November 29, 2023

Born in Roeselare, 21 December 2006, died in Maldegem, 28 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Gunter Kriekels, 44

November 28, 2023

Born in Hasselt, 30 September 1979, died in Genk, 26 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Petra Beernaert, 54

November 28, 2023

Born in Nieuwpoort, 16 August 1969, died in family circle in Lombardsijde, 26 November 2023. No flowers or wreaths, but donations to the Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Megan Bammens, 23

November 27, 2023

Born in Hasselt, 11 July 2000, died in Kortenberg, 26 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Bram Naudts, 41

November 24, 2023

Born in Zoersel, 1 May 1982, suddenly torn from our lives in UZA Edegem, 20 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Two musicians “died suddenly”:

Rapper Broertje dies suddenly

December 1, 2023

Terrible news from the Dutch hip-hop scene, rapper Broertje, whose real name is Jonathan Xerxes Nepomuceno, has suddenly died. Broertje was best known for his collaborations with various well-known artists. He was in the prime of his life. On November 24, 2023, various media and well-known Dutch artists shared his death. The cause of death of 'Brother' has not yet been announced.

No age reported.

Drummer Palli Gudmundsson made merciless noise with De Raggende Manne

November 29, 2023

Drummer Palli Gudmundsson died unexpectedly, aged 65. He was a teacher at the Amsterdam Music School for forty years, and in the meantime, he enjoyed playing the drums of the iconic 'hectic jazz punk' band De Raggende Manne. “Without his basis we would never have been able to make all those crazy things. He was a very sweet man, but also cheeky.”

No cause of death reported.

Former Purmerend councilor Theo de la Haye has died unexpectedly .

December 3, 2023

Theo de la Haye, 72 years old, worked for the police, and then became politically active with the SP in Purmerend. He was also department chairman of the party. The SP's adventure in the municipal council was tumultuous, with De la Haye playing a leading role.

No cause of death reported.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Patrick van der Heiden (27) died suddenly

December 1, 2023

Last night Patrick became unwell during training. Our own members immediately provided him with first aid, including CPR. Within five minutes, the first medical team arrived at Erasmus, followed by the trauma doctor. They spent another hour with several medical teams trying to get Patrick back. All efforts turned out to be in vain. About 80 members were left disappointed. Patrick has been a member of SV Erasmus (football club) from an early age. He was sympathetic and is seen as a child of the association. Our thoughts go out to his mother, his brothers, his girlfriend, other family and friends including his teammates from Saturday 4. We wish you a lot of strength in processing this loss.

No cause of death reported.

Neede resident André Kox (67) died unexpectedly

November 30, 2023

Neede - André Kox from Neede died unexpectedly at the age of 67. André was an independent entrepreneur for many years and ran his company, “Podiatry & Shoemaking André Kox,” in recent years in the Oudestraat. The business closed its doors there last September. Andre would continue his work at home in a smaller form. Just before the closure on the Oudestraat, we made a report about him. Next Saturday, December 2, people can pay their last respects to André Kox and offer their condolences to the family.

GERMANY

Former bassist Andreas "Herzi" Herz passed away (57)

December 5, 2023

The Dortmund musician Andreas "Herzi" Herz (57) died on November 24. Herz played in bands for many years since the mid-eighties, including from 1985 to 1988 with Flaming Anger, from 1992 to 1994 with Kreator, and from 1995 to 2000 with In Rags. In addition, Andreas worked at the Dortmund record store Outcast in the 1990s. During his time as Kreator's woofer, Herz toured the USA and South America with the band in 1993.

No cause of death reported.

Prince Alexander of Anhalt is dead

November 28, 2023

Prince Alexander of Anhalt has passed away at the age of 51. He was found on Monday in his house in North Rhine-Westphalia, an emergency doctor called in could only determine his death. While the exact cause of death has not yet been determined, the police currently see no evidence of suicide or an outside influence.

No cause of death reported.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Third-division professional from Regensburg suddenly dies at only 25 years old

November 28, 2023

The SSV Jahn Regensburg mourns for its player Agyemang Diawusie. As the third division club announced on Tuesday afternoon, "the footballer has died at the age of only 25 years." Diawusie died of natural causes, the association confirmed to the German Press Agency in the evening.

No cause of death reported.

Two politicians “died suddenly”:

Influential CDU politician Georg Fenninger has died

December 1, 2023

Many people in Bonn were deeply saddened to note the sudden death of Georg Fenninger. The CDU politician died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, at the age of only 71, from the consequences of a serious stroke. Until his departure from the political stage in 2020, Fenninger was one of the most influential and perhaps most powerful CDU politicians of the past decades. But what always distinguished him was humanity, kindness and straightforwardness.

Shock and sadness far beyond the local council: Günter Beyer-Köhler died unexpectedly

November 30, 2023

He was a pillar of the Free Green List, a committed representative of the craft, a combative parent advisory board member: many people still can't believe that Günter Beyer-Köhler has died at the age of 62. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

A vicar “died suddenly”:

Rev. Anthoni Gudipalli is dead

November 29, 2023

Sad news has arrived from India: our former parish vicar Anthoni Gudipalli died on Wednesday. All of a sudden he had a heart attack during a church service in his new parish in India. He was only 56 years old.

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Fatal accident at the Hestenberg Tunnel

December 4, 2023

According to the first information from the police, a 67-year-old Plettenberg man got off the road at 1.50 am on Monday, December 4, for an as-yet-unexplained cause. The man, who was driving in a Kia Sportage on the west tangent from Plettenberg in the direction of Eiringhausen, slammed into the right tunnel entrance without outside influence. An ambulance crew passing by chance found the injured car and immediately provided first aid. The 67-year-old died at the scene of the accident. The exact cause of the accident is still unclear. An investigation is being carried out to determine whether a medical emergency may have led to the single accident.

No cause of death reported.

62-Year-old died in a serious accident

December 3, 2023

As the district police authority Borken informs, a fatal accident occurred on Saturday evening (December 2nd) in Velen-Ramsdorf. At 21 o'clock, a 62-year-old was driving the L581 in the direction of Borken when he lost control of his car in a left turn for an unknown reason. The man then turned off the road to the right and finally stopped in the ditch. The man, who was traveling alone, was freed from his vehicle – however, emergency doctors could only determine his death.

No cause of death reported.

Off the road: motorist dies after accident in Berlin-Heiligensee

December 1, 2023

After an accident in the Berlin district of Reinickendorf, a 77-year-old died in the hospital. As the police announced on Friday, the man was driving his Opel on Heiligenseestraße on Thursday morning in Heiligensee, when he suddenly turned left off the road shortly before Heron Alley and crashed into a parked Mercedes. Alarmed police forces carried out resuscitation measures until rescuers took the 77-year–old to the hospital – while continuing the resuscitation. The driver died there a short time later. The police are now investigating how the accident occurred and whether health problems may have been the cause.

No cause of death reported.

Truck driver suffers heart attack at the wheel - and crashes into a 20-year-old's car

December 2, 2023

A truck driver suffered a heart attack while driving in Möttingen and died shortly after. As a result of the infarction, the 58-year-old crashed his semi-trailer into the vehicle of a 20-year-old on Tuesday, police said. The truck then hit another car, a traffic light and various road signs. It was only when the truck crashed into the wall of a house that it came to a standstill. The 58-year-old was resuscitated but died shortly after in the hospital. The 20-year-old was slightly injured.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for young man - Dominik (28) has died

December 3, 2023

He fought back: "I will defeat you for the second time too, " Dominik Roßdeutscher wrote from the hospital on his Instagram account at the beginning of October. A year and a half after his first stem cell donation, the young Bochum native has been diagnosed with leukemia again. Now Dominik is dead, he died on November 21 at the age of 28. His family attaches great importance to the fact that cancer was not the cause of death: "Dominik was released cancer-free from the university hospital on November 3," reports mother Heike. "He was so proud!" At home, they wanted to "pamper" him, prepare him for the new stem cell transplant, which had been scheduled for December 2. Instead, she has to bury her child. On November 13, he complained of severe abdominal pain, and then came to the clinic. After a series of examinations, there were several operations, her son was finally put into an artificial coma after complications. A few days after the last surgery, which lasted several hours, Dominik died. To this day, Heike Roßdeutscher does not know the cause for the abdominal pain.

Drama at the S-Bahn station: man complains of feeling unwell, a little later he is dead

November 28, 2023

This is what happened on Monday evening. A man noticed the 59-year-old on a bench at the Plänterwald S-Bahn rail station. He got off the train at about 23.45 clock and spoke to him. However, they could only exchange a few words. According to TAG24 information, the 59-year-old complained that he was "very unwell" when he fell to the ground only a little later. Under the guidance of the rescuers on the mobile phone, the first responder tried to revive the man - until the rescuers were able to relieve him after less than ten minutes. But the paramedics were not lucky either. The man was pronounced dead at about 0.22 am.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Died at 63: Vienna Hospital mourns Karin Köhrer

November 29, 2023

Karin Köhrer died on 21 November, at the age of 63, after a serious illness. As a doctor since 1983, and as a primary doctor since 2008, she was one of the most outstanding personalities of the Landesklinikum Wiener Neustadt. She is one of the few doctors in Austria who completed both a specialist training in pathology and cytodiagnostics (1990), as well as medical and chemical laboratory diagnostics (1995) and held the double specialist qualification. The detailed knowledge of the internal processes of the hospital as well as her excellent clinical skills was helpful to her again and again later in the planning and implementation of new diagnostic offers for patients.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

54-year-old found dead in Schwaz: medical emergency as the cause of death

December 1, 2023

A 54-year-old was found dead in a company in Schwaz on Wednesday evening. The man had been carrying out work with a forklift truck at about 22 o'clock. As the police first reported, he was trapped between the forklift and a metal shelf. Work colleagues immediately provided first aid and sounded the alarm. However, the worker still died on the spot. On Thursday evening, the preliminary result of the autopsy was determined. It was to be assumed that there was a medical cause and not an accident – subject to the still pending toxicological, chemical and histological findings, the police said. The affected company described in a statement that the 54-year-old was found unconscious by colleagues. People were concerned about the death of the long-time employee.

No cause of death reported.

SWEDEN

Catherine Christer Hennix Dead at 75: How Did Musician Die?

November 28, 2023

Drone musician Catherine Christer Hennix has died at the age of 75, multiple media outlets confirmed. On Friday, November 17, Blank Forms - an experimental music nonprofit that frequently distributed Hennix's music - announced her death in a statement on Instagram. It honored the Swedish polymath whose music changed the industry. "Since the late 1960s, she has created a massive and innovative body of work spanning minimal music, computer programming, poetry, sculpture, and light art-pushing the technical and conceptual boundaries of these media toward singular ends," the statement continued. It did not disclose her cause of death, but The New York Times said she died from complications of an undisclosed illness. It was revealed she received treatments for cancer in the past, although it remains unknown whether it played a huge role in her passing.

No cause of death reported.

DENMARK

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Peter Biering is dead (68)

November 28, 2023

Hovedstaden - Just two months after lawyer Peter Biering litigated a case on behalf of the Danish state in the Danish courts for the last time, he has passed away. Last week he passed away after a short illness. This is stated by the law firm Poul Schmith - also known as Kammeradvokaten - on its website on Monday. For 26 years, Biering conducted cases before the Attorney General's Office until he presented his closing remarks in the so-called Samsam case in September before three judges and packed audiences in the Eastern High Court. The case was his last, and just a week after the last hearing, he retired. Thus, it was from his retirement that Peter Biering on LinkedIn on November 8 could write 'Important judgment. Very satisfactory' about the decision in the case that ended up being dismissed.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Michael Wilhelmsen, 44

November 28, 2023

We received with the greatest sadness the terrible news that Michael passed away on the night of Sunday 19.11. Michael died suddenly and unexpectedly while on duty as an organ surgeon rear guard at the Regional Hospital in Horsens. We all got to know Michael in the early years of his medical school in Copenhagen, where the community in and around the studio's intoxication guide, revue and student club became the framework for the close friendships that would last the rest of Michael's life. As an intoxication supervisor, Michael was in his ace, and hundreds of future colleagues from all over the Nordic region had to surrender to his infinite charm, humor and knowledge of everything between heaven and earth.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Elderly man drowned in ditch in Tønder

November 26, 2023

Tønder - A 74-year-old male moped driver has been found dead in a water-filled ditch near Tønder. Police suspect that for some reason the man fell into the ditch, where he drowned. The accident happened on Siltoftvej in Tønder. The area, located south of Højer and close to the German border, is a field landscape with a number of drainage channels and ditches. The duty officer at the South and South Jutland Police told Ritzau that the man was found by some Germans, who immediately alerted the nearest property. A resident from here jumped resolutely into the deep water and tried to get the unconscious man out of the ditch. That failed, but the resident instead held the man's head above the water until an ambulance arrived at the scene. However, rescue efforts were in vain and the man may have already died when he was found, police said. The police do not know how he ended up in the ditch, but suspect that it was an accident. He had no injuries and his moped was lying on the dirt road next to the ditch, Ritzau reported.

No cause of death reported.

POLAND

Paweł Huelle, Gdańsk-based Polish writer, poet, and playwright, dies at 66

November 28, 2023

Paweł Huelle, writer, poet, playwright, and literary critic, died at the age of 66. His life and work were closely tied to his home city of Gdańsk. He was author of many acclaimed literary works, among them his 1987 debut novel “Who was David Weiser?”, which next year brought him the Kościeliski Award. Huelle’s body was discovered in his flat on Monday, November 27. Alarmed by the inability to contact him and with the door to his flat being closed, Huelle’s family notified the police, who entered the flat after the door was forced by firefighters. The Gdańsk Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the body belonged to the 66-year-old Paweł Huelle. Prosecutors believe that nothing indicates involvement by third parties and decided not to open an investigation or order an autopsy.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

A 40-year-old doctor died suddenly in hospital

November 30, 2023

A 40-year-old doctor died suddenly in the Pabianice Medical Center, the tvn24.pl portal has learned. The man worked in the urology department. The information was confirmed by a spokesman for the Łódź District Prosecutor's Office. "We received a signal from the police, who were notified by the hospital management. An inspection is underway at the site”, the prosecutor said. "We have received a signal from the police, who have been notified by the hospital management, that there has been a sudden death of a doctor. This is a doctor who was on duty in one of the wards last night. Preliminary findings show that in the morning the man was in the doctor's room, attempts were made to contact him, these attempts were unsuccessful. After entering the room, it turned out that the doctor was dead”.

No cause of death reported.

LITHUANIA

The signatory Saulius Pečeliūnas died

December 3, 2023

Saulius Pečeliūnas, the signatory of the Act of Independence of March 11, died at the age of 68. The portal LRT first announced this, and the news was confirmed by the signatory's family. S. Pečeliūnas started participating in political activities in 1980. He cooperated in publishing the underground publication "Chronicle of the Catholic Church of Lithuania". He was a signatory of the declaration of the restoration of the first party restored in Lithuania - the Lithuanian Democratic Party (signed on February 4, 1989). Elected to the Restorative Seimas (Parliament), 1992-1996, 1996-2000, and 2004-2008 terms of office of the Seimas. He was the chairman of the National Defense and Internal Affairs Commission of the Supreme Council, and a member of the Lithuanian delegation to the negotiations with the Russian Federation regarding the withdrawal of the occupying army from Lithuania.

No cause of death reported.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Michaela Marcaníková, 48

November 23, 2023

Brumov-Bylnice - She died after a serious illness on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the age of 48. The last farewell will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 15:00 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

Marie Sívková, 68

November 17, 2023

She died suddenly on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the age of 68. The last farewell will take place on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 14:30 p.m.

No age or cause of death reported.

CROATIA

A pedestrian collapsed on the street, he remained lying down and only then he was run over by a car

December 2, 2023

The investigation of this morning's serious traffic accident in Zvonimirova street in Rijeka in which,as we already reported, an unidentified pedestrian was killed, led to an unexpected turn. During the investigation, the surveillance cameras were also examined, and it turned out that the injured man collapsed while crossing the road around 5 am and remained lying on the road. Only then did a vehicle run into him, the driver of which did not leave the scene of the accident.

No age or cause of death reported.

PORTUGAL

Chef Andrea Fusco of Restaurant La Bella Vita

December 3, 2023

It is with great sadness that we inform you that our esteemed chef Andrea Fusco of Restaurant La Bella Vita has passed away unexpectedly. His sudden death leaves a deep void in our community. He was not just a chef, he was a friend, he gave us his ear, his heart and his smile. He loved his kitchen more than anything, he gave it his soul, his hands, his voice. He loved his guests like a family, he offered them his house, his restaurant, and his happiness. Andrea will live on in our hearts and we will honor his memory.

No age or cause of death reported.

SPAIN

The guitarist and composer José Ángel Taboada dies at the age of 58

December 4, 2023

Soutelo de Montes and the entire council of Forcarei are in mourning these days, after the news of the death of José Ángel Taboada, a well-known guitarist and composer born in this town. Taboada left us at the age of 58 after an intense struggle with his illness. From a Soutelo father and mother, this musician was raised in the area until he was four years old and then left for Madrid with his family, where he would settle until the end of his days. However, he never forgot his roots, marrying a neighbor from Cachafeiro and spending his last summers in the area, where he was loved and appreciated by the community.

No cause of death reported.

The Galician writer Miguel López, known on Twitter as El Hematocrítico, dies

November 28, 2023

The writer and professor Miguel López died this Monday afternoon, after suffering a heart attack, as confirmed by his entourage. The Galician, known on social media as El Hematocrítico, was 47 years old. López had worked for years at the Las Esclavas school (A Coruña), but a few months ago he left teaching to focus fully on youth literature. The autopsy will confirm the cause of death, but the main hypothesis points to a heart attack. In 2006, he rose to fame as one of the most relevant tweeters on the national scene and began writing for magazines such as Cinemanía and GQ. In addition, he has published numerous books, including many comics and adaptations of traditional children's stories. Humor has been a constant in his life, with participation in numerous podcasts and comedy spaces.

Alfredo Martín, the professional bodybuilder, better known as Villano Fitness, dies of heart attack .

December 1, 2023

Another athlete died suddenly of a heart attack, due to completely mysterious circumstances. Alfredo Martín, the professional bodybuilder, better known as Villano Fitness, or Héroe Fitness, has died at the young age of 30. The cause was a heart attack. Alfredo Martín was aware of what he risked, and in his videos on social media he admitted to using steroids: "Since I was 25, I have my heart and kidneys checked because it is harmful for them and I know that I risk a heart attack ... But hey, I'm healthy." The Spaniard died suddenly last Monday. His job also consisted of offering advice on nutrition to his over 120,000 followers, and on how to increase muscle mass. When the news spread, numerous searches were carried out on the Web to understand if there could be a correlation between the sudden illness and the Covid vaccine, but for the moment there is no information on vaccination and any adverse reactions.

