INDIA

Three bus drivers “died suddenly”:

School bus driver dies of heart attack

January 18, 2024

Indore - A major accident was averted after a 37-year-old school bus driver ferrying students back from school suffered a heart attack and died on Wednesday afternoon. Chandan Nagar police ASI Hitesh Patidar said that the driver, Dwarka Prasad Vajpayee, had left from Kasera Bazar Vidya Niketan School, and was on his way to drop the students, when he suddenly experienced pain in his chest. The helper who was accompanying the school children told police that the driver stopped the bus by the roadside. He was feeling uneasy and so, drank water from his bottle. Before she could approach him, he collapsed on the bus floor. She immediately called for help. Deceased’s nephew Deepak Jethiya said, “It is being said that he suffered a heart attack. He has experienced chest pain twice earlier, and we had consulted doctors.”

Link

Bus driver dies after suspected cardiac arrest , accident averted

January 20, 2024

Indore - A major accident was averted after a 50-year-old bus driver suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while driving an intercity bus in Ratlam on Friday morning. On Friday morning around 8:30 am, driver Zafar Mev had started driving the inter-city bus from Ratlam and was on his way to Mandsaur when suddenly he experienced pain in his chest and discomfort. He slowed down the vehicle and stopped it by the roadside near a mall. Some passengers came to his rescue and offered him water, but he fell unconscious on the steering wheel. He was rushed to the hospital by the conductor Deepak Kumar with the help of passengers where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Link

KSRTC driver suffers cardiac arrest while on duty, manages to halt bus, dies on way to hospital

January 21, 2024

Alappuzha - A KSRTC driver's presence of mind in his last moments saved the lives of nearly 30 passengers onboard a bus on Saturday. The driver, who suffered a cardiac arrest while on duty, managed to bring the bus to a halt ensuring the passengers' safety. However, the driver – T M Pareed (49) – died while being rushed to the hospital. “He began experiencing severe chest pain but managed to hit the brakes and bring the speeding vehicle to a halt. He then lay down, saying he would be alright after some time. But we realised his condition was serious,” said conductor Sajith Lal.

Link

Man Dies By Heart attack : Happiness turns into mourning! The person playing the role of Hanuman in Ramlila in Bhiwani, Haryana dies of heart attack

January 22, 2024

There was a kind of celebration today in Ram's city Ayodhya regarding the consecration of life. In Bhiwani, Haryana, a person who was playing the role of Hanuman in Ramlila for the last 25 years, suffered a heart attack. Due to which the person died in agony on the stage itself. Harish Kumar was playing his role in the program, regarding the consecration of Ram temple. At the same time, Harish Kumar had a heart attack and died. It can be seen in the video that he bowed his head at the feet of Lord Ram. Fell down just like that. However, for some time the Ramlila Committee as well as the audience were considering his acting as unconscious. But when he did not get up from the stage for some time, when people picked him up from the stage, he fell unconscious. After which people took him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The entire program turned into a sad affair after Harish Kumar suffered a heart attack during the program. People are shocked about his death. Harish Kumar's fans are remembering him and paying tribute.

No age reported.

Link

Waheed Parra's father passed away

January 18, 2024

Srinagar - Father of People’s Democratic Party(PDP) youth president Waheed Parra has passed away on Thursday, the family said. Ghulam Ahmad Parra has been battling cancer for more than one year. He was 62. Son of a staunch Congressman, and model apple grower, he is survived by three sons and a daughter. For the last year, Parra was moving from one hospital to another after he was detected with fourth-stage metastatic squamous cell carcinoma.

Link

Fmr LMCA secy Tanyo Tasang Gamdik passes away

January 16, 2024

Itanagar - Former land management & cultural affairs (LMCA) secretary Tanyo Tasang Gamdik passed away at Nigla Care Unit in Lekhi near here at around 3:45 am on Tuesday, following a cerebral stroke.

No age reported.

Link

Tragic Death of 5-Year-Old Girl in Uttar Pradesh: Suspected Heart attack While Watching Cartoons on Mobile Phone

January 21, 2024

Lucknow - A tragic incident unfolded in Hathiyakheda village of Hasanpur tehsil in Uttar Pradesh, where a 5-year-old girl from Amroha district lost her life due to a suspected heart attack, while watching cartoons on her mobile phone. Saturday night, in a shocking turn of events, Kamini suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness while engrossed in her favorite cartoons, while sitting on a cot with her mother. Her mobile phone slipped from her hands as she fell to the ground. The family, panicked and distressed, immediately rushed her to a nearby private hospital. To their utter dismay, the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar, Kamini had no known medical conditions and was otherwise a healthy child. Her sudden demise has left her family devastated and in a state of profound grief. The cause of her death is yet to be determined, but doctors suspect that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of this tragic incident.



Link

Student preparing for civil services collapse s in coaching class, dies

January 18, 2024

A 20-year-old student preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams died after collapsing in his coaching class in Indore. Identified as Raja Lodhi, a resident of Sagar district, he was reportedly struck by sudden chest pain, and fell unconscious moments later. CCTV footage from the classroom captured the entire incident. The video shows Lodhi sitting upright and focused on his studies. Suddenly, as the video shows, he begins clutching his chest, expressing visible distress. Within seconds, he loses his balance and falls from his chair.

Link

Youth Dies Due To Heart attack While Washing Car Amid Freezing Cold In UP's Amroha; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

January 22, 2024

Amroha - Incidents of youngsters dying due to sudden heart attack are coming to the fore from the entire nation. In a similar incident, a young man died due to heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The youth died while washing his car in Amroha. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The young man was washing the car and suddenly collapsed to the ground. The entire incident of the young man suffering sudden cardiac arrest was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the building. There was no one present on the spot when the youngster suffered the heart attack. He fell to the ground and lost his life as seen in the video. He was there lying in pain for sometime, as nobody came to the rescue of the young man.

No age reported.

Link

Khandola man gets heart attack playing cricket, dies

January 22, 2024

Ponda - Rohidas Naik, 52, a resident of Jaidwada-Khandola in Ponda taluka, suffered a heart attack on Sunday afternoon. He was rushed to the Betki primary health centre where medical officers declared him dead due to heart attack. Being a Sunday, cricket matches were organised at a Betki ground, and Naik was part of one of the teams. While fielding, he suffered a heart attack.

Link

Mumbai Marathon: 75-yr-old participant dies of heart attack , 46-yr-old collapse s, dies

January 21, 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) - In a sombre turn of events during the Mumbai Marathon 2024 on Sunday, two participants lost their lives on Marine Drive. According to the Mumbai Police, a 75-year-old participant, Rajendra Chandmal Bora, suffered a fatal heart attack while running the full 42-kilometre marathon. Bora collapsed suddenly on Marine Drive, prompting bystanders to rush him to Bombay Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, attributing his demise to a heart attack.



Simultaneously, another tragedy unfolded as a 46-year-old participant, identified as Suvardeep Banerjee, lost his life during the marathon, the police official said. Banerjee, who had been partaking in the full marathon from Worli, collapsed, leading the police to swiftly transport him to Nair Hospital. Doctors at Nair Hospital declared him dead upon examination, and the exact cause of his demise remains under investigation.

Link

During Makar Sankranti Celebration: Woman Collapse s While Playing Kolatam in Telangana

January 16, 2024

Tragedy struck in Kalwala village of Shankarapatnam Mandal as a 40-year-old woman collapsed due to a heart attack during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Telangana's Karimnagar district. The woman, identified as Antadupula Rajamani, was actively participating in Kolatam (dance) during a Sankranti program organised by the Ambedkar Youth Association on January 15. A video capturing the heart attack incident went viral, depicting the moment when Rajamani, engaged in the traditional dance with sticks, suddenly collapsed on the ground. The footage showed the shock and concern of others present as they gathered around her immediately after the fall. Tragically, news reports confirm that Rajamani passed away after collapsing during the celebration.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

ASI dies of cardiac arrest after chasing suspect

January 18, 2024

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the bus stand police chowki suffered a cardiac arrest after chasing a suspected criminal, who was allegedly fleeing from police custody.

After coming back to the hospital on an auto-rickshaw, he complained of breathlessness and was admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital. Later, doctors declared him dead. Accused Rakesh Singh, a resident of Namak Mandi area, was caught by the police from the bus stand area under preventive action. However, Rambagh police station SHO Rajwinder Kaur denied that Rakesh escaped from police custody. She said ASI Paramjit suffered a cardiac arrest when he brought the suspect to the hospital for medical examination.

No age reported.

Link

Ramnad fisherman suffers fatal cardiac arrest at sea

January 21, 2024

Nagapattinam: A 49-year-old fisherman from

Ramanathapuram district suffered a fatal cardiac arrest when fishing with a group near Point Calimere in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased has been identified as A Archis of Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district. According to sources, Archis was among a group of eight fishing, when Archis complained of chest pain and discomfort. Others in the vessel contacted the Indian Coast Guard patrolling a nautical mile away via transceiver. Responding to the emergency, the coast guard took Archis onboard their vessel and treated him. He, however, passed away.

Link

33-year-old RAS female officer Upasana Bishnoi died like this, everyone is shocked to know

January 20, 2024

Ganganagar - RAS officer Upsana Bishnoi was only 33 years old. She merely had an earache, for which she even went to the hospital. But little did we know that she would never return. This is what happened and she died due to a sudden brain stroke. Two days ago, during work, Upasana Bishnoi suddenly felt pain in her ear. When she reached home after completing her work, she went to the hospital with her family. When the pain started increasing, she was admitted to the hospital and later referred to the district hospital. The family could not understand why a minor pain in the ear was causing so much trouble. She was referred and admitted to Delhi AIIMS Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment, but she died due to brain stroke. Upasana's husband Vijay is a teacher and he is preparing for RAS recruitment, they also have two children.

Link

Karate coach found dead , heart attack suspected

January 18, 2024

Bhopal - A 48-year-old karate coach, who came to Bhopal from Chennai to participate in competitions, was found dead in a hotel in Mangalwara. In the short PM report, the cause of death has been stated as heart attack. According to Mangalwara police, Radhakrishnan Velludham had come to Bhopal on January 14 with four others to participate in sports competition at the Police Academy in Bhauri. When he did not respond to a knock on his hotel room door, staff opened the door, and Radhakrishnan was found lying unconscious on his bed. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. In the short post-mortem report, the cause of death has been stated as coronary disease.

Link

KYRGYZSTAN

A professor “died suddenly”:

Candidate of Medical Sciences Marat Osmonaliev, who taught at KSMA, died

January 15, 2024

Bishkek - At the age of 71, Marat Osmonaliev, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Associate Professor, employee of the Department of Dermatology and Venereology of the I.K. Akhunbaev KSMA, died suddenly. This was reported in the press service of the Medical Academy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

UZBEKISTAN

Radio presenter Maksim Berlinov died suddenly in Tashkent

January 16, 2024

Tashkent - Maxim Berlinov, a showman and presenter of Radio Grand, died in Tashkent at the age of 40. This was reported by Yulia Ergashbayeva-Berlinova. A few hours before the broadcast, his blood pressure rose, and an ambulance took him to the 16th city hospital (Emergency Medical Center). Attempts to start the heart with resuscitation were unsuccessful.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MALDIVES

Maldivian boy dies as Prez Muizzu 'denies approval' for plane from India

January 20, 2024

A 14-year-old boy died in the Maldives on Saturday, allegedly after President Mohammed Muizzu refused to give approval to use the Dornier aircraft provided by India for his airlift, Maldivian media reported. The boy, who had a brain tumour and suffered a stroke, had his family request an air ambulance to transport him from his home in Gaaf Alif Villingili to the capital city, Male, as his condition became critical. According to Maldivian media, the family alleges that the authorities failed to arrange medical evacuation promptly. The boy was brought to Male 16 hours after the emergency evacuation request was made.

Link

VIETNAM

Vietnamese crew succumbs to heart condition on cargo ship

January 22, 2024

Sri Racha, Thailand – The lifeless body of Mr. Pham Ngoc Quang, a Vietnamese national and crew member of a cargo ship, was brought ashore near Koh Loy in Sri Racha on January 19. The unfortunate incident occurred when Mr. Quang suffered a severe heart attack and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. Rescue personnel and ship crew members initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Mr. Quang after he experienced a seizure and lost consciousness. Despite their swift response, they could not revive him.

No age reported.

Link

CHINA

Runner dies after taking part in HK Marathon

January 21, 2024

A 30-year-old man has died after taking part in Sunday’s Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon. Police said the runner collapsed on the platform of the Tin Hau MTR station at around 1.15pm and died after being sent to Ruttonjee Hospital. The Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates said it is saddened by the incident and expressed its condolences to the man's family.

Link

Punjabi man dies of heart attack in Hong Kong

January 16, 2024

A youth from Gurdaspur died in Hong Kong. The young man has been identified as 27-year-old Nirmal Singh of Wadala Bangar village. The deceased was working in Hong Kong for the last 5 years. The family has sought help from the Central and Punjab governments to retrieve the body.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Manly, Shelly Beach drowning: Tragic final moments of newlywed who died on honeymoon - as details emerge about the frantic fight to save her and her new husband's chilling reaction

January 18, 2024

Dramatic details have been revealed of the desperate efforts to save a newlywed who drowned on her honeymoon at a Sydney [Australia] beauty spot. The 32-year-old woman, believed to be from South Korea, was pulled from the water at Shelly Beach in Manly, on Sydney's northern beaches, just before 1 pm on Wednesday. Beachgoers have now revealed how the alarm was raised when a teenage boy tried to rouse the woman after she was seen floating face down and motionless. Rescuers tried unsuccessfully to give her life-saving CPR to resuscitate her, as her distraught newlywed husband watched on and wailed in heartbroken grief. 'They were working on her for a long time. The first responders were amazing.' The second mother said blood and foam came out of the victim's mouth as the rescuers attempted to do chest compressions on her. She might have banged her head on the rocks while snorkeling and then drifted away which could explain the blood. 'The children were asking me afterwards how someone could die while snorkelling when you have breathing equipment and I can't explain it any other way, unless she had some other kind of medical episode.' Local man, Troy Constable, told Facebook users the woman was a Korean national. 'Married three days ago,' he posted. 'I was down at the beach and saw the aftermath.' It is the 58th drowning death in Australia since the start of summer, according to Royal Life Saving Australia, up from 46 at the same time last year. The woman has not been formally identified. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Link

JAPAN

Notice of the passing of Coach Tomonobu Yokoyama

January 11, 2024

Tomonobu Yokoyama, 38, U18 physical coach and U18 coach of Omiya Ardija, passed away on January 4, 2024. All of us at Omiya Ardija are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of his passing. Comment from Hidehiko Sano, President and CEO of Omiya Ardija – “Omiya Ardija has lost a very dear and irreplaceable friend. I am in disbelief and cannot help but feel saddened by the sudden news of his death. After being diagnosed with a recurrence of his brain tumor this summer, he worked hard on treatment and rehabilitation with a strong will to return to the pitch, but unfortunately, he has passed away and I am deeply disappointed.”

Link

INDONESIA

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Seconds of Brimob Members Suddenly Collapsing to Death While Walking in Ternate

January 17, 2024

Ternate - A member of Brimob [Special operations, paramilitary, and tactical unit of the Indonesian National Police] in Ternate City, North Maluku, Bharada Andika suddenly collapsed to death. The incident was experienced by the victim during the tradition of welcoming members of the North Maluku Police Non-commissioned Officer and Enlisted Brimob. The victim initially walked from the North Maluku Police Department to the Mako Brimob Unit of the North Maluku Regional Police on Monday (15/1) at around 16.15 WIT. On the way, Andika suddenly collapsed. But based on the initial diagnosis, Andika died allegedly due to bleeding in the brain.

No age reported.

Link

Fun Hanging Out at a Stall, a Man Suddenly Unconscious and Died

January 15, 2024

Surabaya - A man with the initials B who was engrossed hanging out at the stall with his friend then suddenly fell unconscious and died. The man, who is known to be 35 years old, was initially just sitting chatting with his friends at a stall. At around 2:24 a.m., the man was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

TIMOR-LESTE

Timor-Leste's Minister of Justice has died

January 20, 2024

The Minister of Justice of Timor-Leste, Amândio de Sá Benevides, died today from a sudden illness, a source from the Timorese State Secretariat for Social Communication confirmed to Lusa. The minister felt unwell at Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport, where he was awaiting the arrival of the prime minister. He was transferred to the Guido Valadares National Hospital, where he died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Melbourne sports administrator Simon Weatherill dies aged 67 while competing in Portsea Swim Classic

January 20, 2024

Portsea - Prominent sports administrator Simon Weatherill has died at age 67, while competing in the Portsea Swim Classic on Saturday. The former CEO of several major Melbourne facilities, he is believed to have suffered a heart attack in the water. He was found unresponsive just before midday and taken to shore but could not be saved. “Simon was a passionate swimmer and former CEO of Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC) and State Sport Centres Trust,” his family said in a statement to News Corp.

Link

Gold Coast guitarist Benaiah Fiu dies suddenly after a gig

January 19, 2024

Burleigh Heads - Tributes have flowed in for a guitarist who died in his sleep just hours after playing a gig. Musician Benaiah Fiu, from the Gold Coast, was found dead by his mother last Saturday morning. The 32-year-old's band Strange Motel had played a show at Mo's Desert Clubhouse near Burleigh Heads on the Friday night before. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Mr Fiu's death has left many of his fellow musicians shattered. He had formed rock groups Sex Drive, Strange Motel, Fiction Control and Paper. Fiction Control uploaded a post to Instagram on Friday paying tribute to their fellow band member. 'Until we meet again. Rest easy brother,' they wrote.

Link

Mike Taylor, Ex-Universal Music Australia Managing Director, Dies at 54

January 16, 2024

Mike Taylor, the U.S.-born music man who forged an outstanding major label career in his adopted homeland, Australia, where he A&R’d Delta Goodrem s mega-hit album Innocent Eyes, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 54. “After enduring a long illness, Michael Taylor passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2024, in Brewster, New York, surrounded by family and loved ones,” reads a message circulated by family members. Taylor moved to Sydney, Australia in 2001 when he joined Sony Music as head of A&R for Sony Music.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Liam Grant: Army cadet sergeant, 16, suddenly dies in Perth leaving his family shattered: 'Tell us it's not true - wake up from this hell'

January 22, 2024

A much-loved 16-year-old army cadet sergeant has been remembered as a 'beautiful, kind soul' after suddenly passing away. Perth schoolboy Liam Grant, who celebrated his 16th birthday on December 26, 'unexpectedly passed away' on Friday. His mother, Kelly Ann, described her son as the 'brightest star in the sky' and said his death had left their family completely 'grief stricken'. 'It would've been then just 24 days ago we celebrated your 16th birthday, just days ago we picked up your car.... we have plans, so many fun things ahead and then in a blink of an eye it all changed our amazing boy Liam Grant passed away.'

No cause of death reported.

Link

From our researcher: The cause of death not mentioned, but there is no suicide hotline link under the article, as would be the case if that had happened.

Brisbane Lions in disbelief after sudden death of club ‘hero’ Nicole Duncan

January 21, 2024

The Brisbane Lions are in mourning after the death of much-loved club staff member, Nicole Duncan, who passed away following a short battle with leukemia. A club stalwart, Duncan was the Lions’ football administration manager for 31 years - comfortably the Lions’ longest-serving employee. “A true legend of our footy club gone too soon,”.

No age reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” while swimming:

Young man dies at Byron Bay beach in NSW's second drowning in 24 hours

January 18, 2024

Byron Bay, NSW - A﻿ man aged in his 20s has died after being pulled from the water by fellow beachgoers at a Byron Bay beach early this morning. Lifeguards said the man, who has not been identified, was swimming outside of the beach's patrolled hours at the time of the drowning. He was administered CPR for 40 minutes after he ﻿was pulled ﻿from the water unconscious and not breathing at Tallow Beach shortly before 7.30am.

Link

Teen athlete Lochlan Haining, 18, dies after being pulled from a backyard pool

January 16, 2024

In Wollongong, NSW, Australia, 18-year-old athlete Lachlan "Lochie" Haining was at a local backyard pool. When he entered the pool using a slide, he lost consciousness & died on Jan.11, 2024. He will be remembered as a talented runner who competed in national championships. Police stated that his death could have been the result of a medical episode rather than drowning.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Landcorp chair dies suddenly

January 16, 2024

Tributes have continued to flow in for Warren Parker, who died suddenly just after Christmas. The academic, chief executive and company director had a profound impact on the NZ primary sector. At the time of his death, Parker was the chairman of Pāmu - AKA Landcorp. He was a former chief executive of Scion (the NZ Forest Research Institute) and Landcare Research and previously chief operating officer of AgResearch. He was only 68 years old when he passed away on December 29.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doctor Natasha Maree Smith, 45

January 20, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Sadly passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice on January 17, 2024, aged 45 years. Adored 'Mummy' to her dogs Oli and the late Teddy, and 'Aunty' to Stan, Oli's brother. We will love you always and miss you forever. To honour Natasha, donations can be made to Nurse Maude Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Smith is still registered with the Medical Council (see link below). If she worked as a doctor from approximately November 2021 to September 2022, then she would have been covered by the health mandate and thus required to be 'vaccinated' against Covid. It appears that she worked as a Geriatrician at Burwood Public Hospital (see second link).

https://www.mcnz.org.nz/registration/register-of-doctors/doctor/smith-natasha-maree/

https://m.facebook.com/people/Natasha-Smith/693117293/

Man drowns at Northland beach

January 18, 2023

A man has drowned at Northland's Ruakākā Beach. Police said officers were called to the beach about 11.20 am today, after a man got into difficulty in the water. He was recovered from the water and brought to the shore for CPR. "Sadly, he was unable to be revived." Police said his death would be referred to the coroner.

No age reported.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Pukehina Beach crash: One person dead

January 23, 2024

Bay of Plenty - One person has died in a crash in the Bay of Plenty. Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Pukehina Beach Rd around 9.20 pm on Sunday, police said in a statement this morning.

No age reported.

Link

Napier crash: One person dead after motorcycle crashes into parked truck

January 22, 2024

Napier - One person has died after a serious crash in Napier. A witness at the scene said a motorcycle had crashed into a parked truck. The crash involved two vehicles, and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

No age reported.

Link

One dead in Auckland crash

January 22, 2024

Otara, Auckland - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in South Auckland’s Ōtara this evening.A police spokesperson confirmed they attended the crash on Antrim Cres around 4.40 pm.“Sadly one person received critical injuries and has since died at the scene,” they said.

No age reported.

Link

A mountain biker “died suddenly”;

Mountain biker killed in forest crash

January 22, 2024

Woodhill Forest, Auckland - A mountain bike rider has died at Woodhill Forest, on Auckland’s west coast. The rider fell off their bike and died at the scene, a police spokesman said.

No age reported.

Link

Alison (Allie) Fletcher

January 22, 2024

Te Awamutu, Waikato - Passed away on the evening of January 18, 2024, after a short illness. Retired primary school teacher. In lieu of flowers donations, to San Michele Te Awamutu are appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alice Goatley

January 20, 2024

Tapanui, Otago - Born sleeping on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dale Jania Robison, 39

January 17, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Passed away 12 January, 2024, aged 39. Dale will be loved and missed by all her extended family and her many friends around the world.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Going by Robison's unusual name and the Linkedin below, it would appear that she worked as a Senior Data Analyst with the Ministry for Children. The Ministry is part of the Ministry for Social Development (MSD) who had a Covid 'vaccination' requirement for staff.

https://nz.linkedin.com/in/dale-robison-7414a4a4

Samuel Townley (Sam) Morris, 28

January 15, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - RNZAF D1034589, Sergeant. Tragically on 10 January 2024; aged 28. A much-admired cousin, colleague, and treasured friend. 'The Most Beautiful Soul'. Donations to Suicide Prevention Hotline/Life Line Aotearoa would be appreciated and maybe left at the service.

Link

Note: If Morris was still active in the RNZAF or had been in the last few years then he would have been covered by the Covid 'vaccination' mandate. The Covid 'vaccine' is known to either cause mental health issues or exacerbate existing ones.

https://www.defencecareers.mil.nz/defence-careers/how-do-i-join/medical-and-health/

https://issuu.com/nzdefenceforce/docs/airforcenews_issue256

Sara Rose Hepple

January 17, 2024

Meadowbank, Auckland - Taken by Angels too soon.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dianne Myra (nee Moses) Erskine, 75

January 23, 2024

Whakatane, Bay of Plenty – Sunrise, 16.10.49 – Sunset, 19.01.24. A willing and cheerful contributor to our community. Please consider a donation to the Waikato-BOP Cancer Society in Dianne's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela (nee Ockleston) Brightmore, 45

January 23, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Born April 19, 1979. Passed away on January 20, 2024. Peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, after her short battle with a brain tumour.

Link

Annette Margaret (nee Poynter) Nelson, 75

January 23, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - Passed away at Aroha Care Home on 21 January 2024, aged 75 years, after a determined battle with cancer.

Link

Anna Maire Dunbar, 68

January 22, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On January 17, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital, after a sudden medical event, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Ellen (nee Johnston) Burtt, 72

January 22, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on January 19, 2024, at her daughter Michelle's home, surrounded by loving family, aged 72 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philip Patrick McGarva

January 22, 2024

Wellington - Passed away peacefully, at Mary Potter Hospice, on Friday, 19 January 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family.

No age reported.

Link

Robert Allison

January 22, 2024

Northcote, Auckland - Died unexpectedly on 18 January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

William Joseph (Bill) Conley

January 22, 2024

Auckland - Peacefully passed away on 17th January 2024, in Auckland, surrounded by his loving family. Forever loved, and always in our hearts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stroke Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lennard Arthur Fairbrother

January 22, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - On Sunday January 21, 2024, Len passed away peacefully, at the SC Hospice, surrounded by his loving family, after a short, courageous battle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Rasmussen, 68

January 21, 2024

Napier - Terry John Dallas Rasmussen passed away on January 18, 2024, at Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital, after a short illness, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen John Wright, 64

January 20, 2024

Orewa, Auckland - On 17th January 2024, in Hastings Hospital, Stephen passed away suddenly, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glenn Rodney Alexander, 74

January 20, 2024

Tuakau, Auckland - Passed away after a short illness, on 18th January 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hrvoje Lucic, 39

January 20, 2024

Auckland - Passed away suddenly on January 15, Podgora, Croatia, in his 39th year. Rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darryl John (DJ) Marsden, 55

January 20, 2024

Manukau, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 10 January 2024, aged 55. Forever in our Hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Malcolm Rzepecky, 69

January 20, 2024

Oamaru, Canterbury - Passed away on January 16, 2024, after a short illness, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Jnr Thomas Rewi-Wetini, 48

January 20, 2024

Te Kuiti, Waikato - On 16th January 2024, aged 48 years. Our beloved & adored son, brother, father & friend suddenly at home in Te Kuiti, left us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Errol Graham May, 66

January 20, 2024

Cambridge, Waikato - 17 September 1957 to 16 January 2024. Passed away after a short illness at the age of 66. Words can't express how greatly he will be missed by so many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evan Leslie King, 62

January 20, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, unexpectedly at home; aged 62 years. A friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darilyn Quita Bright, 75

January 20, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On January 12, 2024, passed away unexpectedly at home, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daphne Jane Crosbie

January 20, 2024

Invercargill, Southland – Unexpectedly, at Southland Hospital, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Roy Watson

January 20, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - After a short illness, Alan passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Gail for 51 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Diane Burns

January 19, 2024

Masterton, Wellington - On January 12th, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Nothing stopped her enjoying life with an amazing group of friends and her wider family.

No age reported.

Link

Andrew Lockhart Ancrum

January 19, 2024

Auckland - Passed away suddenly, 15 January 2024, in Kent, England. Rest In Peace Andy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Therese Bernadette Nolan

January 19, 2024

Geraldine, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital, after a very sudden illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew St John Matthews, 62

January 18, 2024

Hataitai, Wellington - Died at home, with his family, on 15 January 2024. Aged 62 years. In lieu of flowers, the Matthews family would appreciate donations to the Cancer Society in Andrew's honour.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Russell John Peterson, 58

January 18, 2024

Te Awamutu, Waikato - Passed away suddenly at home in Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 9th January 2024, aged 58 years. A special thank you to St John and the local Fire Brigade for their dedicated work.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne David Tonks, 66

January 18, 2024

Stratford, Taranaki - Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday 16th January 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Lewis Hook

January 18, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - On Saturday, 13th January 2024, David passed away suddenly but peacefully at home in Whangarei. The pain of losing him is beyond words. David was many things to many people and he will be sadly missed. For ever in our hearts!!!

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Bruce Weaver, 65

January 17, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Raymond passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Friday, January 12, 2024, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Beaumont, 38

January 17, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury

When you are lonely and sick at heart

Go to the friends we know.

Laugh at all the things we used to do

Miss me, but let me go.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Roy Watson

January 17, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - After a short illness, Alan passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Southland Hospital Medical Ward for their care and compassion of Alan and his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rodney Edward Shieffelbien, 60

January 17, 2024

West Auckland - 60 years. Passed away on 16 January 2024, from cancer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to West Auckland Hospice.

Link

Carl Wadham, 71

January 16, 2024

Nelson - Passed away suddenly on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 71 years. A loved brother, uncle, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robyn-Jane (nee McCracken) Wren

January 16, 2024

Masterton, Wellington - Of Carterton. On January 14, 2024, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton after a battle with cancer, aged 65 years.

Link

Kenneth Stanley (Kenny) Walker, 73

January 15, 2024

Purewa, Auckland - Born November 2, 1950, Unexpectedly passed away January 2024, aged 73 years. Ken will be dearly missed by all family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine Kathleen Rigby

January 15, 2024

Upper Hutt, Wellington - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Te Omanga Hospice. A beautiful strong soul who will never be forgotten, Christine left us too early and much younger than is fair. We treasure the memories, love, and special times we all shared.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Vaughan (Bob) Allison

January 23, 2023

Northcote, Auckland - Died unexpectedly on 18 January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bruce Arthur Joseph (Brucee) Christieson, 72

January 22, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away on January 17, 2024, suddenly at home. In lieu of flowers donations, to NZ Heart Foundation or St John.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brett Stanley Eagle, 68

January 15, 2023

Manukau City, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly on 7 January 2024, aged 68 years. Rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Hector Cowan

January 20, 2014

Gore, Southland - In his sleep on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NZ Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link