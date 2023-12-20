CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

In Quebec, a rock drummer “died suddenly”:

James Ajoub, 70

December 15, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of James (Jimmy) Ayoub in his sleep on December 10 at the age of 70. Jim was born on August 18, 1953 in Montreal to Iona and Nick Ayoub. His father was a classical and jazz musician who sparked his lifelong love of music. Jim enjoyed a notable career as the original percussionist for the band Mahogany Rush, and traveled the world, touring and supporting other famous rock bands such as Queen, Aerosmith, Kansas, Ted Nugent and Myles Goodwin. He was loved and admired by drummers and fans around the world. A big thank you to his doctors Elena Neamt and Najwa Buhlaiga as well as the nurses at the CLSC, and Dr. Najwa Buhlaiga at the Gerald Bronfman Department of Oncology.

No cause of death reported.

A hockey player “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Tragic passing strikes the hockey world with somber announcement

December 12, 2023

On Monday night, sad news hit the hockey community as the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) mourned the loss of former player Paul Giallonardo. Giallonardo, who played for the Windsor Spitfires, passed away at the age of 39 after battling cancer. The OHL expressed their sorrow on their website, saying: "The Ontario Hockey League is mourning the loss of an alumnus gone too soon. Former Windsor Spitfires player Paul Giallonardo passed away on Sunday night after a battle with cancer. He was just 39 years old."

A lawyer “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Billy Pommet, 41

December 15, 2023

At the Desjardins Palliative Care Center of the KRTB, on December 13, 2023, at the age of 41 years and 9 months, passed away Mr. Billy Pommet, a lawyer who lived in Rivière-du-Loup. The family would like to thank all the members of the nursing staff at Maison Desjardins for palliative care at KRTB, for their dedication and the care provided to Mr. Pommet. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Millicent Marsha Watson, 48

December 17, 2023

Millicent would finish her schooling, get her Degree in Education and enter the world of teaching in 2002. Here she found the most joy, challenge, and potential. She grew to become the most well respected and loved teacher in every classroom and school she gave her life too. Helping students in need is where she shined the brightest, becoming a very well respected and loved special education teacher.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident” in British Columbia:

Corrina Shannon McDonald, 46

December 15, 2023

The Rogers PAC has come together to organize this GoFundMe campaign to assist the McDonald/Kettani family, who recently suffered an unimaginable loss. Tragically, Corrina McDonald, a cherished member of our school community and a loving mother to two of our students, has passed away after suffering a significant medical incident which resulted in a motor vehicle accident.

No cause of death reported.

A funeral director “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Ronny Bourgeois, 42

December 12, 2023

It is with regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Ronny Bourgeois on December 2, 2023, at the age of 42. He was a resident of Trois-Rivières and originally from the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. Mr. Bourgeois was general director of the J.D. Garneau Funeral Complex in Trois-Rivières - Cap-de-la-Madeleine sector. He was very involved in his community. He was president of the board of directors of the Accalmie Suicide Prevention Foundation, administrator of the C.A.B. Foundation du Rivage, Knights of Columbus Deputy Grand Knight, member and former president of the Trois-Rivières Rotary Club, and served on the board of directors of the Jean-Noël Trudel Recreation Center.

No cause of death reported.

An editor and writer “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Frank John O'Brien, 74

December 15, 2023

Frank O’Brien, a long-time resident of the Sunshine Coast for over 30 years, loved working remotely and telecommuting while raising a family and creating a life where others vacationed. He passed away on December 1st, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer at Sechelt hospital. He was an editor and senior real estate writer with Glacier Media. His career and passion never led his writing and editing skills astray O’Brien’s personable demeanor and dedication to his work continued until a few days before he entered critical care, as he managed to complete the December issue of Western Investor.

54 “ died suddenly ” in Quebec:

Daniel Viau, 61

December 15, 2023

In Sainte-Adèle, Mr. Daniel Viau died suddenly on December 12, 2023, at the age of 61. Mr. Viau, a businessman who was very involved in his community, was the owner of Nettoyeur Ste-Adèle.

No cause of death reported.

Léo Senécal, 18

December 17, 2023

In Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu, on December 11, 2023, Léo Senécal died. Our beautiful Léo leaves behind his parents.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvie Grenier, 50

December 17, 2023

Palmarolle: Died at the Multi Center SSS of La Sarre on December 9, 2023, at the age of 50, Mrs. Sylvie Grenier. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the

Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Omar Issa, 24

December 16, 2023

It is with immense sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden death of Omar Issa.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Sévigny, 65

December 15, 2023

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, Quebec, on December 6, 2023, at the age of 65, passed away Diane Sévigny, born in Beaupré on November 6, 1958. A huge thank you to the emergency and palliative care staff at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Herman Curtis Huntington, 66

December 15, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Herman Curtis Huntington at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jessica Godin, 12

December 15, 2023

Amos - Died on December 9, 2023, at the age of 12, Jessica Godin.

No cause of death reported.

Guyann Bilodeau, 47

December 15, 2023

At her home in Sept-Îles, on December 14, 2023, Mrs. Guyann Bilodeau died at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Stephane Arcand, 56

December 15, 2023

At the Enfant-Jésus hospital in Quebec, on December 14, 2023, at the age of 56, Stéphane Arcand died. The family would like to thank all the nursing staff who accompanied and supported him during the last 2 years of his life. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

François Turcotte, 63

December 15, 2023

At his residence, on December 13, 2023, died at the age of 63 years and 10 months, Mr. François Turcotte. Your sympathy to the family can be reflected in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ghislain Grenier, 49

December 15, 2023

At his home, on December 2, 2023, at the age of 49, Mr. Ghislain Grenier died.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Tardif, 43

December 15, 2023

In Napierville, at the age of 43, on December 11, 2023, Mr. Marc Tardif died. He leaves to mourn his wonderful wife, Ms. Mélanie Daraiche, who was able to accompany him throughout his aggressive illness until his last breath. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Eleonore Keyes, 44

December 14, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we are sharing the passing of Eleonor Keyes. She passed away December 14th, 2023, at the Maniwaki Hospital. She was only 44 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvain Labelle, 59

December 14, 2023

From Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, on December 11, 2023, at the age of 59, passed away Mr. Sylvain Labelle. In compensation for the flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation to support research into esophageal cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Landry, 35

December 14, 2023

In Montreal, on November 30, 2023, at the age of 35, Mr. Ian Landry passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Marielle Buteau, 70

December 14, 2023

La Sarre: Died at the Multi Center. SSS of Macamic on December 12, 2023, at the age of 70, Mrs. Marielle Buteau, domiciled in La Sarre. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at CH La Sarre as well as the palliative unit of the CHSLD of Macamic for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Veronique Beaulieu, 42

December 14, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on December 11, 2023, at the age of 42, passed away Mrs. Véronique Beaulieu. A special thank you to gynecologist oncologist Dr. Evelyne Langlais for her dedication and the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Sophie Maurice, 54

December 14, 2023

At her home, on November 29, 2023, at the age of 54, Mrs. Sophie Maurice died. A special thank you to the entire Bonenfant-Dionne Center team and all those who have collaborated in its well-being over the last few years. Living with cancer is still living. The Bonenfant-Dionne Center offers a warm and welcoming environment for people with recurrent cancer or with metastases who are living at home in the palliative phase of their illness.

Christian Fillion, 63

December 13, 2023

In Greenfield Park, on December 8, 2023, at the age of 63, died Mr. Christian Fillion. The family would like to thank the staff at Charles-Lemoyne Hospital for their support and the good care provided. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated in memory of Christian Fillion.

No cause of death reported.

Lina Blais, 66

December 13, 2023

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Mrs. Lina Blais, who died at the CISSS Bas-St-Laurent – Amqui Hospital, on December 11, 2023, at the age of 66 years and 3 months. She lived in St-Tharcisius. The family members would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff at the Amqui Hospital Center, for their dedication and for the quality of the care provided. Those who wish can send expressions of sympathy or make a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Herbert Azmitia Robles, 58

December 13, 2023

In Montreal on December 9, 2023, at the age of 58, passed away Herbert Azmitia. The family would like to thank the hospital staff at the General Jewish Hospital in Montreal. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Normand Dube, 60

December 13, 2023

Surrounded by the love of his family, at the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on December 6, 2023, passed away at the age of 60, Mr. Normand Dubé. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the .Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Laurie Charest-Lavoie, 27

December 13, 2023

In Sept-Îles, on December 7, 2023, Laurie Charest Lavoie died at the age of 27.

No cause of death reported.

Anny Marois, 54

December 13, 2023

In Saint-François-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud, on December 7, 2023, at the age of 54, passed away Mrs. Anny Marois. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Center for Suicide Prevention of Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Éléanore Lachance, baby

December 13, 2023

In Montreal, on December 11, 2023, passed away Éléanore Lachance, daughter of Mr. Steve Lachance and Mrs. Véronique Breton, residing in St-Louis-de-Gonzague. She leaves to mourn her parents, her grandparents, her brothers, as well as relatives and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Rousseau, 73

December 13, 2023

Suddenly at his home, on December 7, 2023, at the age of 73, died Richard (Papi) Rousseau. Your expressions of sympathy to the family can result in donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dana Marie Burns, 30

December 13, 2023

Dana Marie Burns passed away on December 12, 2023, in Melfort.

No cause of death reported.

Monique O’Bomsawin Desmarais, 72

December 13, 2023

We regret to announce the death of Mrs. Monique O'Bomsawin on December 12, 2023, at her home, at age 72. Sincere thanks to the nursing staff at the Odanak Health Center and the Nicolet CLSC, for the good care provided and for all the little touches offered to Monique and her family. In her memory, donations to the Quebec Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Monique Paré Lacroix, 73

December 12, 2023

Monique Lacroix of Saint-Anselme, formerly of Honfleur, Bellechasse, died suddenly at her home, on December 7, 2023, at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Louise Cliché Beaudoin, 67

December 12, 2023

Louise Cliché Beaudoin of Sainte-Claire, native of Thetford Mines, died suddenly at her home on December 9, 2023, at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Chenail, 73

December 12, 2023

Mr. Roger Chenail died suddenly at his residence on December 7, 2023, at the age of 73 years and 6 months.

No cause of death reported.

Chantal Dagenais, 49

December 12, 2023

From Saint-Constant, on December 8, 2023, at the age of 49, passed away Mrs. Chantal Dagenais. In her honor, donations to the Canadian Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Gilles Gamache, 69

December 12, 2023

Suddenly, on December 8, 2023, at the age of 69, Mr. Gilles Gamache, husband of Bibiane Fortin, residing in Granby, died.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Barhebwa Byamungu, 25

December 12, 2023

At his home, Eric Barhebwa Byamungu died at the age of 25.

No cause of death reported.

Matthieu Laroche, 31

December 12, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Matthieu Laroche on December 3, 2023, at the age of 31. In memory of Mr. Matthieu Laroche and as a gesture of sympathy, the family suggests that you make a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association or Suicide Detour in Maniwaki.

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Tanguay, 59

December 12, 2023

At her home in Val-David, on December 10, 2023, at the age of 59, passed away Mrs. Nicole Tanguay. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Laurent Perron, 40

December 12, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Laurent Steve Perron, which occurred on December 11, 2023, at the age of 40.

No cause of death reported.

Pierre Etienne Joly, 43

December 12, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the sudden death of Mr. Pierre Etienne Joly, which occurred on November 29, 2023, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Yvon Theriault, 64

December 12, 2023

At the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on December 11, 2023, died at the age of 64 years and 7 months Mr. Yvon Thériault. Thanks are extended to the emergency care staff at Notre-Dame-de-Fatima hospital in La Pocatière as well as to Dr. Jean Perron, cardiac surgeon. Your condolences can be reflected in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Eve Doyon Gosselin, 44

December 12, 2023

At her home in St-Constant on the South Shore of Montreal, Mrs. Marie-Eve Doyon Gosselin, common-law partner of Mr. Patrice Bériault, died on December 3, 2023, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Louise Chenier, 66

December 12, 2023

In Châteauguay, on December 8, 2023, at the age of 66, passed away Ms. Louise Rainville (née Chénier). The family would like to thank the staff members of the Anna-Laberge hospital center and the Montreal Heart Institute for their good care and support.

No cause of death reported.

Louis Laprise, 63

December 12, 2023

On November 23, 2023, Mr. Louis Laprise, residing in Montreal, formerly of Arvida, died at the Champlain Accommodation Center in Verdun at the age of 63 years and 2 months. In memory of Louis, his family suggests that you make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie Harvey, 40

December 12, 2023

Her fight against the illness is an example for us all. Despite her state of health, she knew how to continue to fill our hearts with happiness and joy until the last moment. At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on November 30, 2023, at the age of 40, Mrs. Valérie Harvey died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Gino Lambert, 55

December 12, 2023

The Témiscamingue Funeral Cooperative informs you of the death of Mr. Gino Lambert, of Lorrainville. He died on December 7, 2023 at the age of 55. As a token of sympathy, the family invites you to make a donation in his memory to Mission Tournesol, an organization that helps people in Témiscamingue suffering from cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Josee Poulin, 61

December 12, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis, on December 3, 2023, at the age of 61, passed away Marie-Josée Poulin. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Lévis Regional Integrated Cancer Center (CRIC) as well as at Villa Sainte Marie.

No cause of death reported.

Danielle Beaule, 66

December 12, 2023

The Témiscamingue Funeral Cooperative informs you of the death of Mrs. Danielle Beaulé of Nédelec, spouse of Daniel Aubin. She died on December 7, 2023, at the age of 66. Your sympathies can result in a donation to Mission Tournesol, an organization that helps people in Témiscamingue suffering from cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvie St-Louis, 61

December 11, 2023

From St-Etienne-de-Beauharnois, on December 10, 2023, at the age of 61, passed away Sylvie St-Louis. In lieu of flowers, any expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Joanne Du Plessis, 49

December 11, 2023

Surrounded by the love of her family, passed away in Trois-Rivières on December 6, 2023, at the age of 49, Mrs. Joanne Du Plessis. The family would like to warmly thank the entire team of the Intensive Care Unit of the Regional Hospital Center for the good care provided. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to Mauricie Association of Disabled Adults.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Bourgault, 39

December 11, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Lévis, on December 6, 2023, at the age of 39 years and 11 months, Mrs. Stéphanie Bourgault died.

No cause of death reported.

Alain Cournoyer, 63

December 11, 2023

In St-Hyacinthe, on December 9, 2023, at the age of 63, passed away Mr. Alain Cournoyer. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the cancer department of Honoré-Mercier Hospital, Maison Victor Gadbois, or the Canadian Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Dominique Labbé , 43

December 11, 2023

At his home, on November 30, 2023, at the age of 43, Mr. Dominique Labbé died.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Ferland, 62

December 11, 2023

At his home, on November 16, 2023, at the age of 62 years and 11 months, died Mr. Simon Ferland. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Lyne Maltais, 64

December 11, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of an exceptional lady, Lyne Maltais, daughter of the late Lionel Maltais and the late Lucille Turgeon, at the age of 64 years and 11 months. Lyne left us on November 26, 2023, after a fierce fight against virulent cancer.

Reported on December 3:

Eva Mahi Jeewon, 3

December 3, 2023

In Saint-Hubert, on Friday December 15, 2023, Eva Mahi Jeewon died at the age of 3. She is survived by her parents Hemraj and Varsha and her brother Prish as well as everyone who took care of her. The family would like to thank all their nannies, the staff at CLSC Samuel-Champlain, CMR Longueuil and the medical team at Ste-Justine. A special thank you goes to the entire Lighthouse Children and Families family.

No cause of death reported.

In Alberta, 15 “ died suddenly ”:

Mark O’Keefe

December 15, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we the family of Mark O’Keefe announce Mark’s tragic passing in Fort MacMurray on December 12th. Mark leaves behind a loving family: his wife Chantelle and their three little girls, Alanna, Lilly and Kylie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Porter, 50

December 15, 2023

Anthony (Tony) Porter passed away peacefully but suddenly on December 16th, 2023, at age 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Francis McInnis, 55

December 15, 2023

It is with great sadness and heavy, broken hearts that the family of Brian McInnis announce the sudden passing of our dear son, brother, uncle, and nephew on December 9, 2023, at 55 years old. A friend to everyone he met, Brian lived in Loch Leven and found joy in his career as a Fisheries Guardian. He always wore a bright smile on his face; his laugh was just as infectious as the tunes he played on his guitar.

No cause of death reported.

Jayden Anthony Kielstra, 18

December 14, 2023

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved son and brother, Jayden Anthony Kielstra, at the young age of 18. Sadly, Jayden lost his battle to mental health struggles last week.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Ann Soto, 44

December 14, 2023

It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Melissa Ann Soto, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Buchaski, 34

December 14, 2023

In loving memory of Brian Buchaski, who was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan on November 24, 1989, and passed away on December 4, 2023. Brian moved to Grande Prairie in August, 1999, where he finished his schooling, graduating in 2008. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Brian’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Jim Peever, 66

December 13, 2023

With immense sadness, we, the beloved family of Jim Peever, announce his unexpected passing at the age of 66 on Friday, December 8th, 2023, with his family at his side.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Gladue, 41

December 13, 2023

On December 7, 2023, Cody Gladue “Nikamo Asini” (Singing Rock) of Beaver Lake passed away at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Cecil Francis (Rick) Warford, 64

December 13, 2023

On December 11, 2023, God called our sweet, caring and loving Cecil Francis (Rick) Warford to his heavenly home. He passed peacefully away surrounded by his loving and devoted family after a short but courageous battle with cancer at the age of 64.

Denise Hutscal, 52

December 13, 2023

On December 11, 2023, Denise Hutscal (nee VanBrabant) of Calgary, formerly of St. Paul, passed away surrounded by her friends and family at the age of 52 years. If desired, donations may be made to Haying in the ’30s (Cancer Support Society).

No cause of death reported.

Dean Kreamer

December 12, 2023

On December 5, 2023, Dean Kreamer of Edmonton unexpectedly passed away. He leaves his loving family. He also leaves a large and extended family with many friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert “Rob” Milliken, 68

December 12, 2023

With saddened hearts, the family of Robert “Rob” Milliken of Calgary, AB, announces his peaceful passing on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the age of 68, after a short battle with gastric cancer.

Jenae Nicole Judith Liboiron, 32

December 11, 2023

Jenae Nicole Judith Liboiron (Podesta) went to be with her Lord at the age of 32 years. She is survived by her loving family, Blake and Linkin Liboiron.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Heather McLellan, 66

December 11, 2023

Karen Heather McLellan (nee Johnson) of Drumheller, AB passed away peacefully on December 1, 2023, at the age of 66, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Valerie Christman, 69

December 11, 2023

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Valerie Christman, beloved wife of John Christman, on the afternoon of December 6th, 2023, at the age of 69 years. Surrounded by her loving husband and children, she slipped away to be with her Saviour Jesus, ending her determined battle against cancer.

12 “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Bradly Curtis Desjarlais, 49

December 15, 2023

Bradly Desjarlais, a resident of Dawson Creek, BC, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in Dawson Creek, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jesse Norman Sweder, 42

December 15, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Jesse Sweder on December 6th, 2023. He was predeceased by his dad Ken, uncle Ben, Nanny, and Gumpy. He is survived by his beloved sons Aydin, Lennix and Cassius, cherished mother of his children Shannon, brother Matthew (Becca), sister Melissa (Kevin), and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends whom Jesse considered to be family.

No cause of death reported.

Leon Isaacs, 56

December 14, 2023

It is with immense heartache we announce the sudden passing of Leon Gerard Isaacs on Thursday December 7, 2023, at the age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Stefanek, 53

December 14, 2023

Joel Henry Stefanek passed away peacefully on December 12/2023 at the age of 53, with his wife by his side, after a brief battle with cancer.

Jaimie Kaitlin Bausman, 32

December 13, 2023

With very heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful Mother, Partner, Daughter, Sister and Friend, Jaimie Bausman, who passed away December 9, 2023, at 32 years of age. She will forever be remember for her love of singing, her passion for teaching, and for the love she had for her daughter Isabella.

No cause of death reported.

Wane Taylor, 66

December 13, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Wane Taylor on December 8th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn Sharon Nielsen, 45

December 13, 2023

The family of Dawn Sharon Nielsen of Penticton, BC is saddened to announce her passing. Dawn passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 9, 2023, at the age of 45 years. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Penticton Regional Hospital, especially Dr. Bull in oncology, for being so compassionate and caring, along with the rest of the department staff. We also wish to thank the staff at Moog and Friends Hospice House for all they have done to make her comfortable.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia “Pat” Trish Kenney, 72

December 13, 2023

After a short and courageous battle with AML cancer, Pat passed away peacefully on the evening of December 1st, with family by her side. She was so brave and knew the cancer was winning the battle and chose to take her last breath on her terms, utilizing MAID.

Kveta Mary Marie Sandrelli, 73

December 13, 2023

Kveta (Mary, Mom, Mamma, Manka) Marie Sandrelli (nee Slivka), of Summerland, BC, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 3rd, 2023, at the age of 73, after a brief battle with bile duct cancer.

Krista Marie Smith, 42

December 11, 2023

It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Krista on November 29, 2023, in Cranbrook BC. Krista attended Selkirk Secondary School and graduated in 1999. She went on to become a stylist and graduated as a Red Seal Cosmetologist in 2004. She left the world suddenly at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Randell Gordon Clarke, 39

December 11, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our darling son, Randell, at his residence in Chetwynd, British Columbia, on Monday, December 4, 2023, at the age of 39 years. The Clarke, Cornick and Laboucane families are devastated beyond words with the sudden and unexpected passing of a beloved partner, son, father, stepson, brother, grandson, nephew, and dear friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Thomas Roddy, 35

December 11, 2023

Daniel Thomas Roddy passed away on December 7, 2023 in Victoria.

No cause of death reported.

In Manitoba, 27 “died suddenly”:

Zachary Charles Elton Duck, 27

December 18, 2023

With great sadness we announce that Zachary Duck has unexpectedly passed away in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the young age of 27 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Florence Ettawakapow Patchenose, 42

December 16, 2023

Florence Patchenose passed away on December 5, 2023, in The Pas.

No cause of death reported.

Samuel Justin Penner, baby

December 16, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we, Justin and Jennifer Penner, announce the passing of our dear son, Samuel Justin, on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Samuel came into our lives on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:55 pm. Although we anticipated his time to be brief, he brought much joy to us and those around us. We cherished our time with him and look forward to joining him again one day. We appreciate the tremendous support we have received over the past several months from friends and family, and want to extend our gratitude to Dr. Alexa Toop and the staff at Bethesda Regional Health Centre and Health Sciences Centre for their care and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Seamus McCann, 29

December 16, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our son, Tyler Seamus McCann Smith, on December 9, 2023, at the young age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Hilary Taffiny Michelle McKay, 36

December 15, 2023

On December 5, 2023 Hilary McKay, age 36 years, passed away at the Health Science Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Sayese-Constant, baby

December 15, 2023

Aaron Sayese-Constant passed away on December 7, 2023 in The Pas.

No cause of death reported.

James Campbell, 46

December 15, 2023

James Allan Campbell, August 1 1977-November 30 2023, 46 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher James Ronald Geris, 50

December 14, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Christopher Geris on December 2, 2023, at the age of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kingsley Sutherland, 23

December 14, 2023

Kingsley Sutherland started his spiritual journey on December 2, 2023, at the age of 23 years. He was born November 30, 2000 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and entered into rest on December 2, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Wayne Friesen, 51

December 14, 2023

Wayne Jesse Friesen, age 51, of Mitchell, Manitoba, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Bethesda Regional Health Centre, Steinbach, MB. Donations in memory of Wayne may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Antonio Joshua Cabral, 19

December 14, 2023

Antonio Joshua Cabral of Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away unexpectedly on December 4, 2023, at the Health Sciences Center at the age of 19 years. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the paramedics who responded to the call, and all the wonderful staff in the ICU at HSC.

No cause of death reported.

Mary-Ann Wingie, 62

December 14, 2023

Mary-Ann Wingie of Winnipeg, Manitoba passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the age of 62 years. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Dawn Mintuck, 34

December 14, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ashley Dawn Mintuck, fondly known as “Dkid,” announces her passing on December 11th, 2023, in Dauphin, MB, at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Nadja Scheling, 68

December 14, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that the family announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Nadja Scheling, age 68, on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Christen Southam, 45

December 13, 2023

Christen Stuart Southam of Virden, Manitoba, beloved husband of Jodie Southam and loving father of Dylan and Hayden, passed away in Virden Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the age of 45 years. For those who so desire, memorial tributes in memory of Chris may be made to the charity of your choice in support of mental health.

No cause of death reported.

Judea Jesus Heavenly Keeper, 17

December 13, 2023

Judea Jesus Heavenly Keeper passed away on December 2, 2023 in Thompson.

No cause of death reported.

Bruce Allen Hendricks, 53

December 13, 2023

We are saddened to announce that on December 8, 2023, Bruce peacefully passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 53.

Skyla Gibeault, 21

December 12, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Skyla Julie Lynn Gibeault “Piché” on December 1, 2023, at the age of 21 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Denis John Comeau, 38

December 12, 2023

It is with profound sadness that his family announces the passing of Denis Comeau on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

James “Jim” Albert Murray, 67

December 12, 2023



It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jim Murray on December 8, 2023, at the Portage District General Hospital at the age of 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan James Bride, 43

December 12, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce Ryan James Bride passed away suddenly on December 10, 2023, after a brief illness, at the St. Boniface Hospital at age 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Heath (JR) Barry John Palendat, 24

December 12, 2023

It is with such agony, heartbreak, and pain beyond belief that the family of Heath Jr Barry John Palendat, son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson and friend, announce his passing at the Health Sciences Centre, Monday, December 11, 2023, at the age of 24.

No cause of death reported.

Leanne Penelope Marie Nickel-Gorchynski, 50

December 12, 2023

It is with a heavy heart the family announces the passing of Leanne Penelope Marie Nickel-Gorchynski, age 50 years, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the St. Boniface General Hospital, with her devoted husband by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Edward “EP” Kirton, 46

December 12, 2023

Suddenly on November 28, 2023, our beloved dad, son, brother, and friend EP passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Lori Dennis, 68

December 12, 2023

Peacefully after a lengthy battle with cancer, Lori Dennis, 68, passed away at Riverview Health Center on December 10, 2023. Lori unfortunately found herself having breast cancer in May 2021.

Quinn Guenther Lee Wilson, 27

December 11, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Quinn Guenther Lee Wilson. Quinn started his journey into the spirit world on December 6, 2023, at the age 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

Archie Rex Swain, 42

December 11, 2023

Archie Rex Swain, April 21 1981-November 30 2023, 42 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Kirsten Byrne, 33

December 16, 2023

Kirsten Byrne (nee Amanda Doyle) passed away on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023, at the Health Sciences Centre with her family and best friend Cayleigh by her side, following a brief battle with cancer. Recently, after falling in love with the town of Corner Brook and surroundings, she got her dream wedding and became wife to Jeffrey Byrne on August 1st, 2023, whom she leaves behind.

Patricia Lynn Stagg, 47

December 14, 2023

It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Patricia Lynn Stagg, age 47. She passed away in her sleep while travelling back from a wonderful holiday visiting her beloved Aunt Audrey in Goose Bay, Labrador, and friends in her home town of Labrador City, NL.

No cause of death reported.

Zena Ann Boone, 52

December 14, 2023

It is with broken hearts that the family of Zena Ann Boone (nee. Raike) announce her passing during the early hours of Thursday, December 14th, 2023, at the Western Memorial Regional Hospital at age of 52 years. A donation can be made in Zena’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Dwayne Norman Snook, 52

December 13, 2023

It is with broken hearts we the family of Dwayne Norman Snook announce his passing. Dwayne passed suddenly away at his home in Brampton, Ontario on Monday, December 5, 2023, at 52 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Clyde Byrne, 59

December 11, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Clyde Byrne announce the end of his battle at the Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony on December 9, 2023 at the age of 59. Clyde was heavily committed to St. Anthony seafood, where he was an employee since 1980. A huge thank you from the children goes out to Bonnie at the chemo unit, as well as Elizabeth who attended a couple trips to the cancer center with him when his kids were unable, and Janice and Bryan who took him in last year when it was suggested he not live alone any longer.

No cause of death reported.

Dulcie Pheobie Victoria Coates (nee Cassell), 56

December 11, 2023

Dulcie passed peacefully away at home surrounded with love from her family and close friends. Dulcie was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer over a year ago at the age of 55.

Reported on December 10:

Jason Leonard Moran, 46

December 10, 2023

Passed suddenly but peacefully away in the presence of his loving family on Saturday, December 9th, 2023, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

In Nova Scotia, five “died suddenly”:

Anthony "Tony" Wayne Corkum, 47

December 13, 2023

Tony Corkum of Bridgetown, Annapolis Co., passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, in Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, Middleton, at age 47. He enjoyed fishing off the wharf at Victoria Beach, and later worked as a scallop fisherman. Donations in his memory may be made to Kidney Foundation or Victorian Order of Nurses – Annapolis Valley Branch.

No cause of death reported.

Cheryl Ann Paynter, 64

December 13, 2023

Cheryl Ann Paynter, 64, of New Minas, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at home. Cheryl worked for many years as a talented hairdresser, and was also a librarian. She was well known in the dog-showing world for the last 20 years, where she had great success in showing her pugs, and then breeding her pugs.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce McCully-Stubbs, 22

December 12, 2023

Joyce Marie, age 22, of Pinevale, Antigonish County, passed away on December 9, 2023. Joyce was a graduate of the Culinary Arts program at the Strait Campus of the Nova Scotia Community College. She spent an enjoyable year working in the kitchen at Little Cristos in Antigonish before moving on to S & L Bakery. In memoriam, donations to the Jordan Myles Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Milford Gerald Hopkins, 61

December 12, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Milford Hopkins on December 9, 2023, at the age of 61. Milford was a world-class duck carver, renowned throughout Canada and the United States. He attended artisan showcases and donated his works annually to Ducks Unlimited and to the IWK Health Centre for fundraising. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the IWK Health Centre, Addiction Foundation of NS, or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Christena Elizabeth (Betty) Young, 70

December 12, 2023

After a short battle with cancer, it is with much sadness that we announce the death of Christena Elizabeth (Betty) Young, 70, of Stevensville, ON (formerly of Sydney Mines, NS), at St. Catharines Hospital, St. Catharines ON, on Dec. 9 2023. Betty was a devout Catholic and volunteered many hours to the church. Working for the Cape Breton Regional Library was perhaps her perfect job, as she loved working with the public, keeping everything in order and showing patrons how to use the then “new” computers for research.

In Ontario, one “died suddenly”:

Reported on December 1:

Nathalie Stewart, 54

December 1, 2023

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, Nathalie passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” in Prince Edward Island:

Kevin Francis Hickox, 76

December 13, 2023

The death occurred suddenly, on Saturday, December 9, 2023, of Kevin Francis Hickox of Summerside, aged 76 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kodiak Amos Hebert, 21

December 12, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and sadness, the family of Kodiak Hebert announce his passing, which occurred surrounded by love at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on Monday, December 11, 2023. To know Kodiak was to love him. He was an amazing soul, a great friend, and a wonderful son and brother. Special thanks to the Souris Fire Dept first responders, Island EMS, the doctors, and nursing staff of the QEH ER and ICU, Mark Buell, and Fr. Gus.

No cause of death reported.

In Saskatchewan, 21 “died suddenly”:

Henry Louis Akan, 53

December 17, 2023

It is with great sorrow we announce that Henry “Hank” Akan (Geddes) passed suddenly on Tuesday December 12, 2023, at the age of 53 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Nedelec, 54

December 16, 2023

With broken hearts the family of Bernard Nedelec announce his sudden passing on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the age of 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dwight James Thompson, 31

December 16, 2023

Dwight Thompson of Little Pine (Lucky Man First Nation) who resided in Regina, SK, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the age of 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Brian Goertzen, 46

December 15, 2023

Michael Brian Goertzen passed away December 11, 2023, in Prince Albert, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Daniel Mickey Francois, 32

December 15, 2023

Michael Daniel Mickey Francois was born March 13, 1991 in Ile a la Crosse, Sask., and passed away December 13, 2023 in Dillon, Sask.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Kyle Weasel, 31

December 14, 2023

Robert was outgoing, polite, humble, and a people person. He was good at mathematics. He was adventurous and loved the outdoors. Robert had many friends and everybody loved and adored him.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Ray Tuckanow, 30

December 14, 2023

Cody was called home by the Creator unexpectedly on December 12, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Maryanne Grzinic (nee Maksuta), 68

December 14, 2023

Maryanne was born on December 14, 1955 in Hafford, Saskatchewan and died on December 11, 2023 at Royal University Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dr. Bosch, Saskatoon, Hematology Department, C/O Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, Regina, Saskatchewan. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Bosch and his entire cancer team for being with Maryanne throughout her journey.

Kenneth Ronald Stallmann, 59

December 13, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Ken Stallmann announce his sudden passing on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Darian George Swanson, 19

December 13, 2023

Darian was called home by the Creator unexpectedly on Monday, December 11, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jackson Paul Hoffman, 10

December 13, 2023

We are sad to announce that on December 7, 2023, at the age of 10, Jackson Paul Hoffman (Naicam, Saskatchewan) passed away. Family and friends are welcome to send flowers or leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.

No cause of death reported.

Cindi Lou Fineblanket, 38

December 12, 2023

Cindi Lou Fineblanket passed away on December 8, 2023 in St. Walburg.

No cause of death reported.

Mervin Horatchka, 61

December 12, 2023

It is with deep sadness that the family of Mervin Horatchka, aged 61 years, of Moose Jaw, SK, announces his sudden passing on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Nicole Sloboda, 35

December 12, 2023

Ashley Nicole Sloboda, February 18 1988 - December 6, 2023, 35 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Judith Delia Parent, 61

December 12, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Judith “Judy” Delia Parent (nee: McDougall), our beloved wife, mom, grandma, sister, and aunty on December 10th, 2023, at 60 years old, with loving family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Marchand, 73

December 12, 2023

The family of Robert Marchand of Yorkton and formerly of Stoughton, beloved husband of the late Donna Marchand, sadly announce his passing on December 7, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation as gifts of remembrance.

No cause of death reported.

Brittany Nanaqueweitung, 28

December 12, 2023

December 9, 2023 marks the day we bid farewell to a gentle soul who touched the lives of many. Brittany Marie Nanaqueweitung has left an everlasting mark on our hearts and will forever be cherished. Though she tended to be quiet and reserved, Brittany's friendly nature always managed to shine through. Her kind and warm demeanor left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to cross her path.

No cause of death reported.

Alexis Marieka Marcella Sanderson, 27

December 11, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Alexis Marieka Marcella Sanderson announces her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Marie Peesker, 58

December 11, 2023

It is with immense sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Sandra Marie Peesker, fondly known as Sandy, after a short respiratory illness on Wednesday December 6th, 2023, in Regina, SK.

Brandon Aaron Klassen, 31

December 12, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce Brandon Aaron Klassen passed away on December 7, 2023, at the age of 31 years. Brandon was born in Saskatoon, SK., and was always a farm boy.

No cause of death reported.

