More notable deaths: Austrian actress Heidelinde Weis ("Dream Boat"); Spanish pro cyclist Jorge Martín Montenegro (40); Swedish trail runner Emilia Brangefalt (21, suicide); Polish hockey champ Szymon Urbańczyk; Bulgarian footballer Biser Hazdai

FRANCE

Death of actress and musician Rona Hartner in Toulon, performer of “Gadjo Dilo”

November 23, 2023

With great sadness, we learn that Rona Hartner, actress, singer, producer, very involved in the Toulon Christian artistic community has left us. She was 50 years old. The diocese of Fréjus-Toulon on its Instagram page - “The bishop went to the hospital where she died this morning,” a spokesperson confirmed to Agence France-Presse. “She died this Thursday from cancer, she had lived in Toulon for around ten years, she was a very happy person, who tried to lift others up,” Alain Vignal told AFP, a history professor who was one of his friends.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A bus driver dies at the wheel near Saint-Brieuc

November 27, 2023

A 53-year-old driver of the Saint-Brieuc public transport network, died at the wheel of his bus, Monday, November 27, 2023, shortly before 11 a.m. The driver had just left the La Prunelle bus stop, located on the Europe roundabout in Plérin, when he became unwell. The vehicle was immobilized on the track. Customers on board the bus tried to rescue the man and called the fire department. A defibrillator from the Leclerc shopping center was also used to try to rescue the man in his fifties. The intervention of the emergency services, however, did not make it possible to resuscitate the driver. As the accident occurred at low speed, the passengers of the bus were not injured but some are shocked.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BELGIUM

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Neurologist found dead in hospital

November 25, 2023

Pelt - The lifeless body of a doctor was found in the Mariaziekenhuis Noorderhart in Pelt on Friday morning. Neurologist Dr. Toon IJsewijn was found dead in his consultation room. This was reported by Het Belang van Limburg and was confirmed to the Belga news agency by the director of the hospital. The doctor's lifeless body lay on the examination table in his office. The doctor had worked late on Thursday and had slept in his office. The cause of death of the man in his sixties is not known. Neurologist IJssewijn previously worked at the East Limburg hospital in Genk.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young couple awaiting first child - baby dies and mom in dire health

November 22, 2023

Dear friends, acquaintances and strangers, Jolien, 25 years old, and Luca, 23 years old, were expecting their first child named Ellis on 11/01/2024, but disaster struck. Jolien suffered an internal bleeding, after which Ellis was born by emergency caesarean section. Both had no heartbeat and were resuscitated. The entire team at Ghent University Hospital did everything they could for 22 minutes to resuscitate Ellis, but to our great heartache, it was a futile attempt. Ellis passed away on 11/11/2023 at 11:10.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Oostvleteren - Entrepreneur José Berten from Oostvleteren died unexpectedly at home

November 19, 2023

José Berten (73) died unexpectedly at home in Oostvleteren. He was manager of Grondwerken (Earthworks) Berten in Elzendamme. Earthworks Berten is responsible for excavation works, leveling works, earthworks, construction of foundations and cellars, sewers, installation of rain wells, water purification and septic tanks, manure cellars. The loss is of course extremely difficult.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Bertrand, 18

November 25, 2023

Born in Namur, 03/31/2005, died in Wierde, 11/23/2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kris Demarsin, 41

November 25, 2023

Born in Louvain, 26 November 1982, died unexpectedly at the UZ Louvain Gasthuisberg, 24 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Davide Neiva Almeida, 49

November 25, 2023

Born in Mar-Esposende (Portugal), on 08/02/1974, died in Yvoir, on 25/11/2023. Living in Yvoir.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Isabelle Honnay, 46

November 25, 2023

Born in Namur, 3 March 1977, died in Bois-De-Villers, 24 November 2023. The family wishes to thank her doctor, nurses, and the oncology department of hospital St-Elizabeth.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Kil, 58

November 24, 2023

Born in Antwerp, February 19, 1965, died unexpectedly in Kapellen, November 22, 2023. The farewell will take place in a limited circle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Myriam Lanens, 63

November 24, 2023

Born in Antwerp, February 27, 1960, died unexpectedly at home, November 12, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ludovic Clarenne, 45

November 24, 2023

Born in Namur, 6 April 1978, died in Dinant, 23 November 2023. (Thanks to Neurological and Functional Rehabilitation Center, Fraiture, Liege and to the nurse, Adeline, who cared for him till the very end.)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Veronique Verbraeken, 54

November 24, 2023

Born in Beveren, 24 May 1969, died in Sint-Niklaas, 23 November 2023. Thanks to the home care team and the Vitaz department of oncology.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Van Gucht, 62

November 23, 2023

With sadness we say goodbye to Mr. Paul Van Gucht, husband of Mrs. Marie Kristien Geerinck, born in Sint-Niklaas, on March 5, 1961, and died suddenly in Belsele, on November 22, 2023, board member of WBE Waas en Durme.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kristien Van Broekhoven, 49

November 23, 2023

Born in Neerpelt, 31 January 1974, died in Jessa Hospital, Hasselt, 22 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marleen Van Avermaet, 63

November 22, 2023

Born in Zele, 24 June 1960, died unexpectedly at home in Dendermonde, 20 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julien Mertens, 71

November 22, 2023

Born in Brasschaat, 4 November 1952, left us unexpectedly at AZ Voorkempen, in Malle, 21 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Pierre Debels, 70

November 22, 2023

Born in Warhem, 9 November 1953, died suddenly in Lo-Reninge, 21 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Saskia Coninx, 46

November 22, 2023

Saskia Coninx (46) passed away on Sunday. She lived in Hasselt and came from Genk.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Liekens, 31

November 22, 2023

Born in Lier, 31 March 1992, died in Duffel, 20 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luuke Demuysere, 51

November 22, 2023

Born in Berchem, on February 6, 1972, died unexpectedly in Kapellen, on November 21, 2023. Luuke was a strong supporter of RAFC Antwerp.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Verellen, 38

November 22, 2023

Stephanie Verellen, partner of Kingsely Anane, born 22/09/1985, Los Angeles, died 20/11/2023, Geel.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sebastiaan Luyckx, 42

November 22, 2023

Born in Geel, 13/04/1981, died in Geel, 20/11/2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brion Loua, baby

November 22, 2023

Brion Loua ⭐️ Born 20 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Wynants, 59

November 22, 2023

Born in Antwerp, 23 October 1964, died in Mechelen, 20 November 2023. Thanks to the oncology department and the doctors and nurses of AZ St Maarten.

No cause of death reported..

Link

Kristiaan Nijffels, 74

November 21, 2023

Born in Izegem, 27 May 1949, died there unexpectedly at his home, 19 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frederik Nobels, 47

November 21, 2023

Born in Vilvoorde 17/04/1976, died in AZ Damiaan, in Oostende, 19/11/2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guido Haeck, 72

November 20, 2023

Husband of Mrs. Rita Declerck. Born in Bruges, on March 21, 1951, and died suddenly at home in Wingene, on November 20, 2023. Co-founder of Hafinco NV, and subsidiaries Officer in the Order of Leopold Member Kiwanis Tielt, Probus Tielt and Knokke.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dirk De Bleeckere, 63

November 20, 2023

Born in Beernem, on May 1, 1960, and died unexpectedly at home on November 16, 2023. The word service with ash urn will take place in the Sint-Pietersveld auditorium.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danny Vermandel, 64

November 20, 2023

Born in Knokke, 27 September 1959, died there unexpectedly, 16 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Johan Vandenberghe, 67

November 20, 2023

Johan was born in Roeselare, on May 23, 1956, and died there unexpectedly on November 15, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michaela Verlinden, 32

November 20, 2023

Born in Maaseik, 21 July 1991, left us suddenly in Leuven, 18 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Willy Vanginderhuysen, 66

November 20, 2023

Proud manager of V & V Saluciones, born in Diest, 21 October 1957, died unexpectedly at home in Orsmaal, 18 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tamara Neven, 48

November 20, 2023

Born in Hasselt, 15 January 1975, died at home in Kortenbos, after an unfair battle, gently, on 17 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pieter Pues, 38

November 20, 2023

Pieter Pues, manager of De Zoete Ridder, Toque Blanche, 33 Masterchefs of Belgium. Born in Lavarreda (Guatemala), 29 November 1984, died unexpectedly at home in Hoksem, 16 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

José Berten, 73

November 20, 2023

Born in Poperinge, on July 30, 1950, and died unexpectedly at home in Oostvleteren, on November 16, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sven Blondeel, 27

November 20, 2023

Date of birth: 23/01/1996

Place of birth: Bruges

Date of death: 11/18/2023

Place of death: Poperinge

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 16:

Ronny Bennesteker, 63

November 16, 2023

Born in Laarne, 19 July 1960, died there unexpectedly at home, 15 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 9:

Armand Vandenborre, 71

November 9, 2023

Born in Dendermonde, 17 September 1952, died unexpectedly in Mucuge (Brazil), 6 November 2023. Board member of Gezinsbond Veerle, former colleague at Huize Levensruimte.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 6:

Etienne De Wolf, 60

November 6, 2023

Born in Etterbeek, on August 23, 1963, and died unexpectedly in Lebbeke, on November 4, 2023. Husband of Patty Goossens († 2022).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 30:

Christoph Jaecques, 54

October 30, 2023

Christoph was born in Roeselare, on July 11, 1969, and was unexpectedly taken from us in Dadizele, on October 26, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 24:

Rana Ozden, 24

October 24, 2023

Born 13/10/1999, died 20/10/2023. One of the condolences – “I worked with her at Toyota. She was having a hard time due to her medical condition.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Actor, Director And Writer Helmert Woudenberg (78) Has Died

November 24, 2023

Helmert Woudenberg died unexpectedly on Thursday. The actor, director, and writer made many controversial monologues and was, among other things, co-founder of Het Werkteater (“The Work Theater”). He died of a heart attack in the middle of the tour of the performance Blind. Woudenberg was appointed Knight in the Order of Orange Nassau in 2021. 'You get such a knighthood if you have done something for the country and society’, he said. ‘I always try to make work with social relevance, including in my solos. My performances always reflect the current state of the world.'

Link

GERMANY

A gymnast “died suddenly”:

Gymnast dies at the age of 16 due to a sudden illness: "Maybe a cardiac arrest ". An investigation opened

November 21, 2023

Mia Sophie Lietke died at just 16 years old. She was a promise of German rhythmic gymnastics. The sudden death was announced by the German Gymnastics Federation (Deutscher Turner-Bund, DTB). The official causes were not disclosed. It is suspected that the young girl died of a sudden heart attack, the BBC reports. An investigation has been opened into her death. Mia was recognized as a rising star of German gymnastics. She died suddenly last Thursday 16 November. The news was only made known in the last few hours. In 2022, she won the title of German junior hoop champion. Mia's dream was to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, and she was well on her way to making this dream a reality.

Link

A wrestler “died suddenly”:

German wrestler Andreas Ullmann has died at the age of 40

November 27, 2023

Mourning in the sports world: The German wrestling great Andreas Ullmann has died at the age of 40, after a serious illness. Friends, family, and companions of the athlete mourn the sports legend on the internet. The wrestling scene says goodbye to Andreas Ullmann, also known internally as "Absolute Andy". The largest German wrestling league WXW announced on Saturday the sad news that Andreas, who ended his wrestling career in 2022, died on Thursday after a "long fight" from an unspecified illness. He "fell asleep" in the presence of his wife.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Markus Hacker died unexpectedly at the age of 43

November 24, 2023

On November 18, the former footballer and coach Markus Hacker [right] died unexpectedly at the age of 43. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Halle fan died after collapsing during third league match

November 26, 2023

"It is with deep pain and a sad heart that we commemorate a member of our red and white family. The certainty of his loss hit us hard. Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and loved ones. In this difficult time, our thoughts are with you," Halle FC shared on social networks. During the third league game on Saturday between Halle and Saarbrücken (0:2) there was an incident. One spectator had to be treated by emergency doctors in intensive care and resuscitated. The man then died in a hospital, Halle announced on Sunday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A historian “died suddenly”:

Mourning for Dr. Ulrich Klinkert

November 23, 2023

The Department of Culture of the City of Kaufbeuren with the city museum and city archive are mourning the death of Dr. Ulrich Klinkert [64], who died unexpectedly after a short serious illness on November 17, 2023. Ulrich Klinkert was an important linchpin in the Kaufbeuren cultural and heritage care network. Klinkert's journalistic work also deserves an appreciation. For many years he was one of the most prolific authors of the local historian scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

She was only 41 years old: Freiberg innkeeper Jana Falatasova-Hajderaj died

November 24, 2023

Jana Falatasova-Hajderaj is dead. The innkeeper, who ran the restaurant "Golden Prague", and the restaurant “am Schützenhaus”, in Freiberg, died on November 5, after a short serious illness in the University Hospital Dresden. This was confirmed by her husband Amarildo Hajderaj on Friday at the request of "Freie Presse". [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

60-Year-old drives into oncoming traffic at Hausen and dies at the scene of the accident

November 27, 2023

A serious traffic accident occurred on Monday morning, at about 6.45 am, on the B31 between Hausen an der Möhlin and the turnoff to Oberrimsingen. According to the police, according to the current state of knowledge, a 60-year-old motorist for a previously unknown cause got into oncoming traffic and collided there with an oncoming vehicle. In addition, two other cars were hit by the crashed vehicles. According to the police, the 60-year-old died at the scene of the accident. The extent to which a medical cause may have been the cause of the accident is currently part of the investigation. The 23-year-old driver of the oncoming vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. According to the current state of knowledge, the drivers of the approaching cars were slightly injured.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Motorist dies after collision with wall

November 22, 2023

After a traffic accident in Hagen-Eppenhausen, a 64-year-old motorist died in the midday hours on Wednesday. The man drove his Opel down Brunnen Street in the direction of Remberg Street at about 11.15 am. For an unknown reason, the man lost control of the car, veered off the road to the left and collided head-on with a wall. Initial investigations revealed that a medical emergency may have occurred. The 64-year-old was still resuscitated at the scene of the accident and died a little later in a Hagen hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Motorist dies in accident on A 7 near Kirchheim

November 24, 2023

According to the police, the man, who was traveling in the north direction, had lost control of his vehicle near Kirchheim, at the height of the gas station, and then crashed. The cause of the accident is unclear – the police are investigating in all directions. According to initial information, a medical emergency should be considered very likely. For the motorist, any help came too late. He died at the scene of the accident.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man falls into well and dies

November 24, 2023

There was an accident that occurred at a single-family house in the Hüls district on Thursday evening. According to a fire department spokesman, a man fell into a well. He could only be recovered dead. The Krefeld Fire Brigade and the Hüls Volunteer Fire Brigade were on site with around 20 emergency personnel. Information about the age of the person cannot be given at this time, the fire department spokesman said. The cause of the accident is still unclear, the police said. So far, it is assumed that it was a misfortune that may have been triggered by a medical emergency. The fountain is probably located on a private site.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man (66) died in Weinheim pedestrian zone

November 27, 2023

An operation in the pedestrian zone caused a big stir on Saturday evening. The police, along with the criminal investigation department, fire brigade and rescue workers were on site. According to police, the integrated control center Rhine-Neckar was alerted to a medical emergency at about 22 o'clock on Saturday evening: "A person had collapsed in the pedestrian zone," said Kiefner. In no time at all, rescue workers, the fire brigade and also the police moved to the place where the 66-year-old was fighting for his survival. Hopeless: the rescuers had to surrender and stop the resuscitation measures. The investigators rule out any external fault: "There is no evidence of a capital crime," says the police spokesman. Nevertheless, it is common practice that the criminal police and a police doctor move out in case of initially unknown circumstances of death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRIA

"Dream Boat" star Heidelinde Weis (83) is dead

November 24, 2023

Actress and director Heidelinde Weis is dead. The Austrian national died on Friday afternoon at the age of 83 in her apartment. The cause of death: heart failure. Heidelinde's sister Ingrid (81) confirmed the death: "My sister came to Villach hospital early yesterday morning after an attack of weakness. Unfortunately, she died in the evening. “ Heidelinde Weis had already defeated cancer three times – now her cardiac death came "completely by surprise," says her sister Ingrid. "The only consolation is that she did not suffer. We do not yet know exactly what she died of. In the last year she had small attacks of weakness again and again, that was an up and down. The doctors noticed that metastases had formed in her head. “

Link

Weis attacked anti-vaxxers on prime-time TV in October 2022:

Actress Heidelinde Weis thinks only a beating is good enough for people protesting the jabs, to applause from the audience on public TV

On October 14, 2022, the station WDR broadcast a talk show, in which the participating actress Heidelinde Weis (82) asked for beatings for those who think differently. "They go on the street and demonstrate against vaccinations. So they are really ... these people should be beaten" - then applause in the audience and also from other discussion participants. At the WDR, nobody saw themselves called to moderate this hate outbreak, this clear incitement to violence against dissenters. Not even the show moderator. As you can see, such incitement to violence is well received, society is completely brutalized and goes with full speed towards vigilance action and pogroms. No, in Germany one has neither learned from history nor does one understand how far it has already come back.

https://report24.news/ausgelassene-hass-stimmung-im-wdr-impfgegner-sollte-man-pruegeln/

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Death drama about dentist from Lower Austria

November 27, 2023

Arnold has mastered hundreds of flights worldwide with flying colors and has always landed safely on the ground, and now he lost his life under such dramatic circumstances, a "wingman" - as flight friends call each other - of the 61-year-old dentist is shocked. The sensitive medical doctor completed his last maneuvers - he had even become world champion with his team in hang gliding a few years ago - in Namibia. As it became known only now - the enthusiastic pilot collapsed on the ground in the cockpit about two weeks ago and could no longer leave it without outside help. The rescue chain was immediately set in motion. But the doctor died shortly after in a local hospital. An infection is suspected as the cause of death. Because Nadlinger had injured himself in the summer while hunting and therefore had to take antibiotics for a long time. But this may have weakened his immune system extremely.

Link

Deep sadness for Villach city center entrepreneur

November 24, 2023

The news is deeply upsetting and reveals the finiteness of life in the most shocking way. The 27-year-old new entrepreneur Sarah Rogner passed away a few days ago of a natural death. It was only in October that the Villach woman and her boyfriend Antonio la Corte dared to take the step into self-employment. In the city center of Villach, the couple reopened the "Teramy" shop: a candle manufactory that put a proud smile on both their faces.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Graz: bathing guest passed away

November 23, 2023

The Auster wellness bath was closed at short notice today, in the late afternoon, due to a medical emergency. As the Kleine Zeitung now reports, a swimmer collapsed and slipped into a pool of water. However, any help came too late for him – he passed away.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

SWITZERLAND

Uetliberg-Patron Giusep Fry (64) is dead

November 23, 2023

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that yesterday, completely unexpectedly, the heart of the long-time Uto-Kulm boss Giusep Fry stopped beating," the Fry family wrote in a statement on Thursday. The employees of Hotel Uto Kulm were informed about the death on Thursday afternoon. Just last year, Fry handed over the management of the business to his 27-year-old son Fabian and has since limited himself to his position on the Board of Directors.

Link

NORWAY

Morten Omlid (62), one of Norway's leading blues guitarists, has died

November 25, 2023

One of Norway's leading blues and rock guitarists Morten Omlid died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 62. He was found at his home in Notodden on Friday. The unfathomable sad message was reported on the band Spoonful of Blues' official Facebook page earlier today, where Morten was founding member and guitarist. Omlid was a very skilled guitarist who is also known for his many years of musical collaboration with the Spellemann-award winning blues artist Rita Engedalen, where he participated on all of her 7 studio albums. Through Spoonful of Blues, one of Norway's most popular blues bands, he has toured blues clubs and festivals for full houses both in Norway and internationally. This Friday, Spoonful of Blues released their latest album "Songs from Notodden Norway" and the band was scheduled to have a release concert in Oslo today, Saturday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SWEDEN

Emilia Brangefalt: Swedish Trail Runner Dies by Suicide Aged 21 after Being Diagnosed with Extremely High Heart Rate that Stopped Her Training

November 23, 2023

Swedish trail runner Emilia Brangefalt has died by suicide. She was just 21 years old. The accomplished long-distance runner won a bronze medal in the 40km race at the 2022 Trail World Championships in Chiang Mai. This year, she achieved a fifth-place finish in a world championship race in Innsbruck. However, Brangefalt had to take a prolonged hiatus from the sport after being diagnosed with an exceptionally high heart rate. In a post shared to her Instagram account on November 4, Brangefalt openly discussed the physical and mental challenges she was facing after being compelled to take a break from the sport. She likely went into depression due to this. "Just taking a walk is painful right now," Brangefalt wrote. "Have been to the hospital and visit the medical over 20 times but every single blood test/ ekg/ cycle test is good. Still my body is super stressed although I have given it so much love the past months." On Wednesday evening, the Swedish Athletics Federation officially confirmed that Brangefalt had taken her own life earlier this month. "During her last months, Emilia felt very bad, both physically and mentally. She had good support from those closest to her, but on November 13, she ended her life," a statement from the Swedish Athletics Federation read.

Link

POLAND

A hockey champ “died suddenly”:

Former Polish representative Szymon Urbańczyk is dead . The death came suddenly

November 21, 2023

Szymon Urbańczyk, bronze medalist of the Polish hockey championships and coach, died suddenly. He was only 33 years old. "It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of Szymon Urbańczyk, our former player and member of the bronze team from the 2011/2012 season. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Honor to his memory!" – we read on the website of the Unia Oświęcim club, with which Urbańczyk was associated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roman Świerżewski - long-time director of the Municipal Culture and Sports Center in Boguty-Pianki - died on 23.11.2023 in the morning

November 23, 2023

Mazowiecko-Podlasie - The long-time director of GOKiS (in the years 1985-2019) and tireless popularizer of the folklore of the Mazowiecko-Podlasie borderland died suddenly, on November 23, 2023, in the morning. He was 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Polish soldier died during mission in Lebanon

November 21, 2023

A soldier of the 2019th shift of the Polish Military Contingent UNIFIL, stationed in Lebanon, has died. "The sudden death occurred due to natural causes, during off-duty time," the Operational Command of the Armed Forces said on platform X. The family and relatives of the deceased were provided with psychological assistance.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Junior Inspector Marek Baczkowski died . For many years he worked at the Provincial Police Headquarters in Radom. The funeral will be in Zwoleń

November 20, 2023

Radom - Junior Inspector Marek Baczkowski died suddenly. He was 53. He left behind a grieving family and loved ones. Marek Baczkowski was for many years the head of the Social Communication Department of the Provincial Police Headquarters based in Radom, and previously the Presidial Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SERBIA

Milutin Perišić Muti died

November 26, 2023

Milutin Perišić Muti (33), son of a famous Beograd lawyer, suddenly died in Vietnam.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BULGARIA

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Suddenly died a legend in football, a significant face of Levski

November 19, 2023

The former director of the school of Levski, and longtime coach in various formations of the "blue", Biser Hazdai died suddenly on November 18, at the age of 68. As a footballer he played for Lokomotiv (Sofia), Akademik (Sofia), Botev (Vratsa), Balkan (Botevgrad) and Svetkavitsa (Targovishte). For many years he was a coach in Septemvri (Sofia) and Levski. He also worked in China.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SPAIN

A pro cyclist “died suddenly”:

Jorge Martín Montenegro dies at 40 years old

November 26, 2023

This Saturday the tragic death of Jorge Martín Montenegro [center] occurred in his home for reasons that have not yet been revealed, being only 40 years old. The Spanish-Argentine had starred in one of the most successful careers in the amateur field of cycling in the last 15 years, highlighting his elite Spanish championship in 2016, the Spanish Cup in 2009 and the Euskaldun Tournament in 2011, making the leap to professionalism in 2010 by the extinct Andalucía-Caja Sur.

Link

A young footballer “died suddenly”:

Unax García, player of CD Urki, dies

November 25, 2023

Consternation in Eibar, in local football and in CD Urki, when the 15-year-old player Unax García died at his home due to sudden death. The young man was found, lifeless, in the early morning by his mother when she went to wake him up. CD Urki had a match this noon against Urola. The match was suspended by mutual agreement between both teams. "We are very dismayed, it has been a hard blow, we are still in disbelief," said Jesus 'Txus' Alzaga, president of CD Urki.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Died suddenly” in an elevator:

Upon opening the elevator door of building, a cadaver is discovered

November 23, 2023

A neighbor of Vigo found a corpse this afternoon inside the elevator of her building at number 126 Urzaiz Street. The neighbor was on the first floor and opened the elevator door to go down to the gate a bit after half past six in the afternoon of this Thursday. At that moment, they discovered that inside the elevator compartment there was a 57-year-old man lying on the floor, who seemed to be in cardiac arrest and was not responding to stimuli. The neighbor immediately alerted the local Vigo Police. A patrol went together with 061 health workers, and they found that he was in cardiorespiratory arrest. They tried to resuscitate the patient with cardiac massage but without success and declared him deceased.

Link