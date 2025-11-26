In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, November 17-24, 2025
Reality star Chuck Potthast (C); TV exec Robert Pietranton; stuntman Carl Ciarfalio; drummer Jellybean Johnson; singer Tymara Walker (47); songwriter Walt Aldridge; fighter Isaac Johnson (31); & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (80)
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Cast Member Chuck Potthast Passes Away at 64
November 24, 2025
The news of the passing of Chuck Potthast, a beloved cast member of the reality TV series ‘90 Day Fiancé’, was shared by his family on November 23 (local time). His daughter Elizabeth Potthast revealed on Instagram that her father passed away two weeks ago on September 26. At 64, Chuck had been fighting a tough battle against an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. Chuck first revealed his cancer battle in 2022 on ‘90 Day Diaries’, and it was recently reported that he underwent over eight hours of surgery due to complications from consecutive cancer surgeries in September, resulting in a hernia.
Robert Pietranton, Warner Bros. TV publicity executive, passes away
November 21, 2025
Robert Pietranton, a widely respected and long-serving publicity executive at Warner Bros. Television, passes away at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 56. Pietranton spent more than two decades at Warner Bros. TV, where he rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President of publicity and communications in 2021. Known throughout the industry for his steady leadership, strategic instincts and unwavering support of colleagues, he helped guide the studio through countless campaigns and crises.
No cause of death reported.
Carl Ciarfalio Dies: Stuntman & Actor With Hundred Of Film & TV Credits Was 72
November 21, 2025
Carl Ciarfalio, a longtime stuntman, stunt coordinator and actor who worked with such top names as Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Ron Howard, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Soderbergh and many others, has died. He was 72. His wife, Teri Ryan, announced the news on his Facebook page this week but did not provide details, including a cause of death.
Jellybean Johnson Dies: The Time Drummer Was 69
November 22, 2025
Jellybean Johnson, the drummer of The Time and music producer for artists like Janet Jackson, has died. He was 69. The musician, whose real name was Garry George Johnson, died suddenly on Friday night, his family revealed to TMZ. His cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
‘We lost a special woman’: Las Vegas singer dies suddenly at 47
November 20, 2025
One of Las Vegas’s most gifted singers died suddenly Thursday morning while on cross-country road trip. Tymara Walker, a backing vocalist for Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan and a popular performer on and off the Strip, died after suffering a medical episode while traveling with her son, singer and musician Breyon Walker. She was 47.
No cause of death reported.
Country Music Legend Dies at 70 After Remarkable Six-Decade Career
November 20, 2025
Legendary country songwriter Walt Aldridge, whose work shaped famed recording studio Muscle Shoals and country music for more than 40 years, has died. He was 70. FAME Recording Studios & Publishing Co. Confirmed the news in an emotional post shared on Facebook, writing, “We are deeply saddened to say that our dear friend and colleague Walt Aldridge has passed away. We cannot possibly put into words how much Walt meant to the the FAME family!”
No cause of death reported.
Tributes pour in for beloved influencer and singer who died suddenly aged 38
November 18, 2025
Dorado, Puerto Rico – Popular influencer and singer Xiomara Calderón Santiago has tragically died at the age of 38. Santiago, who had over 80,000 followers on Instagram, died suddenly on November 15, her heartbroken team announced. Her cause of death has not been revealed. The plus-sized model’s media producer Jorge Pabon Ocasio shared a heartbreaking tribute post on Instagram Saturday announcing Santiago’s sudden death.
No cause of death reported.
Update to our October report:
What led to Ben Bader’s death? TikTok star’s cause of death revealed in autopsy report following his passing at 25
November 22, 2025
Palm Beach County, FL – Influencer Ben Bader’s cause of death has been revealed in the autopsy report. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report stated that Ben’s death was “natural” and was caused by coronary atherosclerosis due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. According to the American Heart Association, the condition causes a person’s arteries to develop a buildup of plaque, leading to a heart attack or stroke. The content creator was found unconscious at the private Florida community, Admiral’s Cove’s community gymnasium, by other residents on October 23. The first responders and medical personnel performed “lifesaving measures” before taking Ben to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Bader was 25 years old at the time of his death. Per the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report, security footage showed that he was running on a treadmill minutes before his unresponsive body was discovered. Ben did not appear to be in any physical “distress” in the footage.
MMA fighter Isaac Johnson, 31, dies just hours after collapsing during fight
November 24, 2025
A 31-year-old MMA fighter has tragically died just hours after collapsing suddenly during a match in Chicago. City native Isaac Johnson fell after being injured towards the end of a bout in the Matador Fighter Challenge competition, held at Cicero Stadium, prompting an ambulance to be dispatched at 8.38pm, Friday, November 21. Just a few hours later at 12.01am, the MMA fighter was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center, NBC reports. An autopsy has been scheduled for the upcoming fighter, with the Cook County medical examiner and local police also investigating the sudden death.
Jayne McHugh Gibson, Pacific volleyball legend and Olympian, dies at 65 after cancer fight
November 18, 2025
Jayne McHugh Gibson, a legendary Stockton volleyball athlete and coach, died Saturday night, Nov. 15, after a brief fight against an aggressive form of cancer. She was 65. “Pacific is saddened to announce the loss of three-time All-American Jayne Gibson-McHugh, who passed away over the weekend,” the university said in a statement on Instagram. “Gibson-McHugh was a four-year letterwinner, an assistant coach and head coach of the Tigers. She was inducted into the Pacific Hall of Fame in 1992.”
NASCAR Team Member Dead ‘Suddenly’ Thursday At 60
November 20, 2025
Front Row Motorsports announced tragic news this afternoon. Performance director Johnny Roten is dead. He was 60 years old. The prominent NASCAR team member had been a popular figure in the sports world for several decades. The NASCAR team announced the tragic news on social media.
No cause of death reported.
Paterson Powerlifter, Trainer Antonio Vazquez Dominguez Dies Suddenly, 31
November 20, 2025
A Paterson [NJ] personal trainer known for his strength, humor, and loyalty to his family died suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 13, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe launched for his loved ones. Antonio A. Vazquez Dominguez was 31 years old. Vazquez Dominguez was born in Mexico City and lived in Paterson for many years, according to his obituary. He worked at Lifetime Fitness in Florham Park. A GoFundMe created by Tracy Rivera says his death was unexpected and that his family is grieving the loss of a young man remembered as a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend.
No cause of death reported.
An artist “died suddenly”:
Cotter R. Luppi, 58
November 21, 2025
Cotter R. Luppi, age 58, an artist known for his distinctive embossed drawings, died unexpectedly on Wednesday of cardiac arrhythmia at his home in Ghent, NY. Luppi’s work, centered on richly textured color-pencil and graphite drawings, has been shown in solo and group exhibitions in New York and nationally, and was included in Works from The Judith Rothschild Foundation Contemporary Drawings Collection at the Museum of Modern Art.
A journalist “died suddenly”:
Reporter Howe Passes Away
November 19, 2025
A freelance reporter for the Journal & Topics who also co-hosted a podcast died suddenly last Thursday. George Howe passed away in his sleep, according to family. He was 67. Howe was a resident of Oregon, IL, in the northwest part of the state, but still had ties to the Chicago-area. For the Journal & Topics, Howe wrote feature stories and covered sports. His most recent work included an article on a local Veteran that appeared in the Journal’s Veterans Day special section, and an article on the Leyden boys soccer team’s great season.
No cause of death reported.
Three local politicians “died suddenly”:
State Rep. Kevin Ryan passed away Sunday
November 24, 2025
MONTVILLE, Conn. — State Rep. Kevin Ryan (D) passed away on Sunday. The New London Democratic Town Committee announced Ryan’s passing on Facebook early Monday morning. His cause of death has not yet been released. Ryan served the 139th district, which includes Ledyard, Montville, and Norwich. During his time, he served as the Assistant Deputy Speaker and was a member of several committees, including environment, appropriations, public health, and regulations review.
No age reported.
Lockport 2nd Ward Alderman Patrick McDonald Passes Away
November 19, 2025
The City of Lockport [IL] is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Alderman Patrick “Pat” McDonald of the 2nd Ward. Pat fought a courageous 18-month battle with cancer and passed away last night surrounded by his loving family. In recognition of his life and service, the City will lower flags to half-staff. Pat’s story is one rooted in hard work, family, community, and faith.
No age or cause of death reported.
Reported on November 7:
Michigan Man Achieves ‘Lifelong Dream’ as He’s Elected to City Council — Hours After Dying
November 7, 2025
A Michigan man whose dream was to become a city council member died just hours before winning the election. On Thursday. Nov. 6, the City of Auburn Hills announced in a press release that Greg Ouellette “who won a seat at Tuesday’s election for City Council, passed away shortly after the polls closed.” Ouellette, who served almost 28 years on the city’s planning commission and nearly 17 years as its chairman, died of a heart attack, his wife Jeanne told local media outlet FOX 2 Detroit.
No age reported.
A pilot “died suddenly”:
JetBlue’s 47-Year-Old Pilot Death from Rare Allergy Raises Alarm
November 22, 2025
NEW JERSEY– A tragic incident has rocked the aviation community after a 47-year-old JetBlue Airways (B6) pilot suddenly collapsed and died at his upscale home, mere hours after enjoying a backyard hamburger. The pilot, Brian Waitzel, had appeared entirely healthy, leading to initial puzzlement about his cause of death. His wife and family spent over a year searching for answers before doctors finally diagnosed him with a rare and deadly allergy. The revelation came only after exhaustive testing by allergists, who identified a link to a tick-borne condition. Investigators determined that Waitzel’s death was caused by alpha-gal syndrome, a severe and delayed red-meat allergy triggered by a prior tick bite. The reaction occurs several hours after ingesting mammalian meat, making it difficult to trace to its cause. In his case, the allergy was fatal. On the day of the incident, Waitzel ate a beef hamburger around mid-afternoon. He then returned to his $1.7 million house and spent time mowing the lawn. By late evening, his teenage son reported that his father was violently ill, and shortly afterward, he was found unconscious in the bathroom. Emergency responders arrived and administered life-saving measures, while his son performed CPR. Despite two hours of resuscitation efforts, medics declared him dead late that night.
New Milford nursery school plans to carry on after director’s sudden death: ‘The kids make us happy’
November 23, 2025
NEW MILFORD, CT — In the days following the sudden death of her sister-in-law, Holy Infant Nursery School Director Lauren Murphy, Jillian Murphy said people were surprised to hear the Catholic nursery school wasn’t closing. “We took off the one day for her funeral… then we came back because the kids make us happy,” said Jillian Murphy, a teacher at Holy Infant, which is in New Milford. Jillian Murphy will soon become the school’s next director. A Danbury resident, Lauren Murphy, who became the nursery school’s director in 2021, died unexpectedly Nov. 13 at Danbury Hospital at age 55. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.
An infant “died suddenly”:
Grayson Valenzuela, newborn
November 20, 2025
Grayson Owen Valenzuela, a cherished soul who was born and passed away on November 15th in Midland, Texas.
No cause of death reported.
A child “died suddenly”:
10-year-old boy who signed 1-day contract with Minnesota Wild passes away
November 19, 2025
The 10-year-old boy who used his Make-A-Wish request to become a member of the Minnesota Wild has died following his battle with cancer. Weston Paszkiewicz, the boy who captured the hearts of Minnesota Wild fans, passed away Tuesday night while watching a hockey game with his family, his mother Danielle Paszkiewicz said in a CaringBridge post. “He has completed his battle with cancer and as our kids say, is now cancer free,” Danielle said. “Weston, you are the most courageous, strong, resilient, incredible person ever and we love you forever.” Weston became a member of the Minnesota Wild earlier this year signing a one-day contract with the team as part of his Make-A-Wish in October.
Seven teenagers “died suddenly”:
Wichita teen passes away days after his Make-A-Wish is granted
November 23, 2025
WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita teen passed away Sunday, days after his Make-A-Wish was granted, and after receiving an outpouring of support from across the country. AJ Yell, 14, was diagnosed with terminal cancer at 11. In October, specialists discovered treatment for a tumor was no longer working and had tripled in size. AJ’s mom shared on a GoFundMe that his family was told that AJ would only have six months left to live.
15-year-old Park High sophomore passes away after ‘silent battle’
November 20, 2025
LIVINGSTON, MT — Livingston Public Schools issued a message on Thursday to parents and members of its community about the passing of a Park High student on Wednesday night, and a GoFundMe and Meal Train have been set up for the teen’s family. The district did not release the student’s name, but the Livingston Enterprise confirmed through various sources close to the family that there was a tragic incident involving Landon Larkin, a sophomore boy at Park High and member of the Ranger football team, and 4-H and FFA clubs. “On November 19, 2025, 15-year-old Landon lost the silent battle he was fighting,” reads a GoFundMe page to support the Larkin family. “Landon was a bright, energetic young man whose laughter and spirit could fill any room. He embraced every new adventure with enthusiasm — whether riding horseback, hiking, exploring the outdoors, or simply spending time with friends. He loved deeply and lived boldly. Those who knew him will forever remember his spunky personality, his vibrant presence, and the fierce love he held for the people and passions in his life.”
No cause of death reported.
U-High student Bella Jackson-Fleming, granddaughter of Spokane Valley softball pioneer Sally Jackson, dies at 16
November 21, 2025
Known for her spunk and unapologetic “alpha female” energy, University High School junior Bella Jackson-Fleming died unexpectedly on Nov. 11 in her Spokane Valley [WA] home. She was 16. Bella died of respiratory failure after anaphylactic shock, her father Casey Jackson said, likely from a medication she was taking. Bella was the granddaughter of activist and softball coach Sally Jackson, who founded the Spokane Valley Girls Softball Association in 1967 and led a life advocating politically for women, civil rights, workers and the LGBTQ+ community.
Richard Ramos, Jr., 16
November 21, 2025
Keller, Texas – Richard Philip Ramos, Jr., lovingly known as “Richie” and “Jr.”, passed away on November 18, 2025, at the age of 16. Richard was a student at V.R. Eaton High School and also participated in the Aviation Maintenance Program at Tarrant County College, where he was proud to be learning hands-on skills for his future. He was curious, talented, and always eager to master something new.
No cause of death reported.
‘Dearly loved’ Cullman teen adopted by teacher after death of her parents dies unexpectedly: ‘Her future was bright’
November 21, 2025
Students and staff at St. Bernard Preparatory School are mourning the loss of one of the school’s brightest students, who had overcome the loss of both her parents, been adopted by a teacher’s family and achieved stunning academic success. Sarah Cumbie, a junior at St. Bernard Prep in Cullman [AL], died today following a sudden illness earlier this week. She was 17. Sarah fell critically ill on Sunday, Nov. 16, after being found unresponsive at home. She was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center and later transferred to intensive care at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. “Despite the tireless efforts of medical professionals, Sarah was declared dead, having been on life support since Nov. 16,” according to a statement released by St. Bernard Prep. Tests are being done to determine the cause of death.
Pa. High school announces sudden passing of junior student
November 17, 2025
Radnor, PA – A Pennsylvania high school is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to a Facebook post by the Archbishop John Carroll High School, junior John McCullough, 17, passed away suddenly. In an obituary for John posted online, it says that he died on Nov. 15, 2025, from “an unexpected cardiac event.” John survived a brain tumor when he was younger, the obituary says. According to the obituary, John played soccer and baseball. The school says that it will remember John as “a dear friend, beloved teammate and hard working student and athlete.”
College Dance Team Member Dies Suddenly At 19
November 22, 2025
It was sadly confirmed this week that a member of the dance team for Cal State Fullerton [CA] passed away. She was just 19 years old. The Titans Dance Team announced on Monday that Destiny Morris died. As you’d imagine, her teammates are heartbroken over this tragic development. No cause of death has been announced at this time.
An educator “died suddenly”:
Houston ISD’s Sherman Elementary principal remembered as generous and genuine friend
November 18, 2025
Houston, TX – Friends of Houston ISD principal Racquel Torres Rosenbalm are raising money to cover the funeral expenses of the longtime educator. Friends and colleagues say she left a legacy of generosity and sincere support for her students and educators.
Rosenbalm, 46, died suddenly on Nov. 12.
No cause of death reported.
A coach “died suddenly”:
Central Wisconsin Christian Leader, Coach & Mentor Passes Away
November 23, 2025
Longtime educator and coach Gregg Zonnefeld passed away on Saturday after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. Zonnefeld did just about everything during his over 33 years at Central Wisconsin Christian High School in Waupun, including a successful run as boys soccer coach. During his time at CWC, Zonnefeld’s many roles included; middle school teacher, high school teacher, high school principal, athletic director, and advancement director. In his spare time, he also broadcasted high school sports for Radio Plus out of Fond du Lac. He was 55 years old.
A firefighter “died suddenly”:
Sean Patrick Sweeney of Palm Bay Passed Away Unexpectedly Oct. 29 at 56
November 23, 2025
Sean Patrick Sweeney, 56, of Palm Bay [FL], passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and service. From a young age, he dreamed of becoming a firefighter and paramedic, inspired by the heroes on his favorite TV show Emergency! He realized his childhood dream when he became a fireman and EMT with the Malabar Volunteer Fire Department.
No cause of death reported.
Border Patrol Agent Salvador Arballo from Calexico passes away
November 19, 2025
EL CENTRO, Calif. - The U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector says an agent has died. Agent Salvador Arballo passed away while off duty on November 16, 2025. “Agent Arballo was a familiar face in our community, not only through his service with the U.S. Border Patrol, but through the countless hours he dedicated to our local youth as a soccer coach,” wrote Border Patrol through social media. Arballo was a coach and contributed to Central Union High School sports.
No age or cause of death reported.
Three police officers “died suddenly”:
Sheffield Village Police Lieutenant dies after medical emergency
November 22, 2025
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sheffield Village Police Lieutenant Aaron Bober on Saturday morning. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Lieutenant Bober passed away following a medical emergency on Friday morning.
No age or cause of death reported.
Alec Sanders
November 21, 2025
The California Highway Patrol is deeply saddened by the loss of Alhambra Police Department Officer Alec Sanders, who passed away in the line of duty. Officer Sanders served the City of Alhambra with honor, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding his community. His devotion to public service and his courageous actions exemplify the very best of our profession.
No age or cause of death reported.
Haverhill police create scholarship fund in memory of fallen officer
November 19, 2025
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A scholarship fund has been created in memory of fallen Haverhill Police Officer Katelyn Tully. Named the “Heart of Service Scholarship,” the fund will give three high school seniors from the Merrimack Valley $1,000 toward their educational costs. Ully died unexpectedly on Sept. 26 at just 32 years old.
No cause of death reported.
A jailer “died suddenly”:
Caldwell County Jailer Willie Harper Passes Away After Cancer Battle
November 19, 2025
Hopkinsville, KY – The community is mourning the loss of Caldwell County Jailer Willie Harper, who passed away on Wednesday after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Harper was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer over the summer, and the community rallied together, organizing several fundraisers to help support both his treatment and his family.
No age reported.
Goodrich PA announcer dies after collapsing on sideline at game
November 22, 2025
Goodrich, Mich. – The longtime PA announcer for the Goodrich High School football team has died. Goodrich Area Schools Athletic Director Rob McRae confirmed Dan Sellers passed away Saturday evening. According to TV5 crews at the game on Saturday, Sellers collapsed on the sideline with two seconds left in the Division 4 high school state semifinal game against Dearborn Divine Child. Personnel immediately administered CPR and used an AED on the sideline before Sellers was taken to the hospital.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sheriff: Missing woman found dead in Onondaga Creek
November 21, 2025
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing person law enforcement was searching for was found dead on Friday morning. The sheriff’s office said Jacqueline Chiodo, 43, was found deceased around noon in Onondaga Creek near Dorwin Avenue in Nedrow. The office said foul play is not suspected as of Friday afternoon.
No cause of death reported.
Columbus woman died of natural causes, not dog attack, medical examiner says
November 20, 2025
COLUMBUS, Ga. – A 68-year-old Columbus woman found dead in her home Saturday died from natural causes related to heart issues, not from a dog attack as initially reported by the Muscogee County Coroner. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Evelyn Farmer was found dead inside her home in the 4800 block of Josephine Street on November 15. The Columbus Police Department said officers located Farmer in the living room and that her dogs caused visible injuries after her death. Police said they handled the case as a death investigation because of the condition of the scene and Farmer’s known medical issues. The department said this is standard practice when it is not immediately clear whether a person was already dead before other factors took place. The Columbus Police Department immediately requested an autopsy based on the circumstances. Despite that request being made directly to the coroner’s office, public statements were made to media outlets claiming Farmer died from a dog mauling, police said. “Those statements did not come from the Columbus Police Department and were not supported by confirmed findings,” the department said in a statement.
Justin Wood Davis, 49
November 24, 2025
Justin Wood Davis, 49, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Justin enjoyed cycling, kayaking, hiking with his extended family, and was an avid outdoor adventurer. He will be remembered for his sweet and loving nature, warm hugs, and great sense of humor.
No cause of death reported.
Deana Simon, 54
November 24, 2025
Deana Odell Simon, 54, of Carrollton, TX passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025, in Lampasas, TX, surrounded by her loving family.
No cause of death reported.
Robert Swan, 58
November 23, 2025
Niantic, CT – Robert Henry-David Swan Jr., 58, died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, after being stricken ill at home. After working as an educator for over 15 years, Rob opted to capitalize on his many years of summer employment with East Lyme Parks and Recreation Department. As a result, he was employed by the Town of East Lyme as the park foreman. He valued his role and the responsibilities that went with it.
No cause of death reported.
Marty Martinez, 58
November 23, 2025
Albuquerque, NM – Marty Lee Martinez Marty Martinez, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Sarah Oliphant Suttles, 49
November 23, 2025
Sarah Oliphant Suttles, 49, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. From the time she was a toddler, Sarah devoted herself to ballet, training seriously from the age of eighteen months through her teenage years. She carried that discipline, grace, and love of movement into every part of her life.
No cause of death reported.
Eddie Mendoza Jr., 60
November 23, 2025
Eddie Mendoza Jr., 60, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2025, while on the road. At the time of his passing, he resided in Allen, Texas. Eddie was a man known for his loving and compassionate nature. Strong-willed, outgoing, and always the life of the party, whether it was his party or not.
No cause of death reported.
Pamela Harkey Brown, 67
November 23, 2025
Pamela Harkey Brown, 67, of Taylorsville, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 21, 2025. Pamela worked for the USPS for a number of years before retirement. She was currently employed with Window Magic of Bethlehem and was of the Lutheran faith. She loved to sew, go to the beach, spend time on the lake, and watch movies. She loved her children, adored her grandchildren and enjoyed her beloved dachshunds.
No cause of death reported.
Lendrea Cervantez, 38
November 22, 2025
Donna, TX - Lendrea was born on January 29th, 1987, and passed away on November 16th, 2025 at the age of 38.
No cause of death reported.
Timothy Jay Wisell, 68
November 22, 2025
Timothy Jay Wisell, 68, of Benson [VT] and formerly of Pittsford, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Nathanyell Clayton, Sr., 43
November 22, 2025
Nathanyell ‘Nate’ ‘Redd’ Clayton, Sr., 43, of Elyria [Ohio], passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, November 12, 2025. He worked in maintenance and loved working on his dream car. He also took pride in landscaping and caring for his yard, and he loved training his dog.
No cause of death reported.
Marjorie McCormick, 63
November 22, 2025
Marjorie L. (Adams) McCormick, 63, of Butler [PA], passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. She was a bright, warm presence whose love of singing and sunflowers reflected the light she brought into the lives of those around her. She had a joyful spirit and compassionate heart.
No cause of death reported.
Charles Edward McGill, 75
November 22, 2025
Charles Edward McGill, age 75, of Knoxville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2025 at UT Medical Center with his family at his side. Charlie was a gifted musician and used his special talent to serve God as drummer/percussionist at both Corryton Church and Clear Springs Baptist Church. Charlie served his God, his country, his community, and his family with the utmost excellence and love.
No cause of death reported.
Bonita “Bonnie” Partlow, 74
November 22, 2025
Bonita “Bonnie” Partlow, 74, of Fortville [IN], passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 2, 2025. Bonnie enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, Christmas movies and was a huge Elvis Presley fan. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
No cause of death reported.
Marla Goodman, 33
November 22, 2025
Acworth, GA - Marla Goodman, 33, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and deep devotion to her family and friends. Marla was a bright, spirited, and unforgettable presence — someone who radiated warmth, humor, and authenticity everywhere she went.
No cause of death reported.
Antonio DeJuan Mancuso Jr., 45
November 22, 2025
Mr. Antonio DeJuan Mancuso Jr., age 45, of Hawkinsville [GA], passed away on November 19, 2025 at Taylor Regional Hospital. Mr. Mancuso was a native of Brooklyn, New York, and was a retired truck driver and loved watching all sports and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
No cause of death reported.
Marcelo Alvarez, Jr., 45
November 22, 2025
Marcelo Alvarez, Jr. 45, died on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at the Harlingen [Texas] Medical Center.
No cause of death reported.
Ariana Lizbeth Leal, 39
November 22, 2025
Ariana Lizabeth Leal, 39, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.
No cause of death reported.
Curtis Finn, 65
November 22, 2025
Mesa, AZ – Curtis Finn passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2025, from complications of diabetes and surgery. His family meant the world to him. He enjoyed going to races at Baja, Mexico, and rock crawling the off roads of Arizona.
Brenda DeArmond, 60
November 21, 2025
Brenda DeArmond, 60, of Knoxville [TN], died unexpectedly Sunday, November 9, 2025. Brenda devoted her time and energy to creating a peaceful and comfortable home for her family, one filled with warmth and love. She was also an accomplished artist, producing beautiful pottery and handwoven basketry, and especially enjoyed presenting demonstrations at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend, TN.
No cause of death reported.
Joshua Murray, 51
November 21, 2025
Joshua Murray, age 51, of Madison, SD, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 19, 2025 in Madison. Josh possessed many talents, including carpentry, auto mechanics, and drawing. He loved loud music (Metallica, Slipknot, and Mac Miller), and he enjoyed fishing and lifting weights in his spare time. He enjoyed his line of work, construction.
No cause of death reported.
Orville Todd Grigor, 63
November 21, 2025
Passed away in Greensboro, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Deon Limon, 54
November 21, 2025
Deon Limon, age 54, of Celina, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at the Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. He was formerly employed at Thieman Tailgate until he retired in 2018. Deon loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Reds. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, canoeing, watching sports and western movies. Deon especially loved the Christmas season of decorating and giving presents.
No cause of death reported.
Ethan Gregory Sheets, 28
November 21, 2025
Ethan Gregory Sheets, age 28, of Stevens Point [WI], passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 18, 2025. He attended UW-Stevens Point from 2016-2020, where he studied political science and was in ROTC. Ethan proudly served in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged at the completion of his service. Ethan worked at UPS as a driver from 2020 until currently and was the local union steward for Teamsters Local 344. Ethan was a zealous advocate for laborer rights and helped many of his coworkers in his role as union steward.
No cause of death reported.
Mario Alberto Ruiz, 47
November 21, 2025
Edinburg, TX - Mario Alberto Ruiz, 47, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Edinburg Nursing and Rehab Center.
No cause of death reported.
Parker Michael Duncan, 21
November 21, 2025
Shelbyville, MI – Parker Michael Duncan, age 21, of Shelbyville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 21, 2025, and is now home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Parker was a kind and loving son, grandson, brother, and nephew who had a huge heart and a gift for making everyone feel welcome.
No cause of death reported.
Jim Vik
November 21, 2025
Jim Vik, longtime resident of Vashon [WA], passed away in September after returning from his lifelong dream of visiting Norway. Upon retiring from the King County Library he was kept busy landscaping and restoring his ‘41 Chevy truck. He enjoyed music and long road trips. Jim will be sorely missed by his wife of 52 years, his two sons, two grandsons and brother along with many friends and extended family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Samantha Rose Edmondson, 26
November 20, 2025
Passed away on November 18, 2025, at the age of 26. Samantha was a resident of Oviedo, Florida.
No cause of death reported.
Miguel Angel Gonzalez Marquez, 25
November 20, 2025
Passed away on October 19, 2025, at the age of 25. Miguel Angel was a resident of Salome, Arizona.
No cause of death reported.
Garrison Wayne Horsley, 26
November 20, 2025
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Garrison Wayne Horsley, a radiant spirit and devoted son, brother, and friend, passed away too soon leaving a profound void in the Twin Falls community he cherished. Garrison found a deep and abiding love for the stage, pursuing his passion for Theater as an actor in several local plays. He was equally devoted to the magic of the screen embracing his identity as a devoted Film Buff who happily spent several years working at the local movie theater and sharing his enthusiasm with patrons and fellow employees.
No cause of death reported.
Kelly Ste. Marie, 48
November 20, 2025
St. Johnsbury, VT – Kelly Ann Ste. Marie, age 48, of Pearl Street, died unexpectedly on November 15, 2025, after a recent illness. She was very proud of her Culinary Arts Certification from Davies Career and Technical Highschool in Lincoln, RI, and of completing an associate degree from the Community College of Vermont. Kelly worked at home taking care of her family and making a home.
No cause of death reported.
James J. “Jim” Ellis, 53
November 20, 2025
James J. “Jim” Ellis, 53, of Medford [WI], town of Hammel, died Wednesday, November 19, 2025, suddenly and unexpectedly at his home. Jim was a very talented person...he was a great welder, could fix anything including cars, guns, anything metal and was constantly working on things that family members broke.
No cause of death reported.
Elizabeth Ann ‘Beth’ Smith, 66
November 20, 2025
Grayling, MI – Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Smith, 66, Houghton Lake, died suddenly Nov. 12, 2025, in Grayling. She loved spending time at the beach and on the water. She enjoyed relaxing in the sun and taking care of her flowers and many plants. She is well known for her ownership of North Shore Hardware and she was devoted to the business for more than 30 years.
No cause of death reported.
Jesse Jhon Andrews, 49
November 19, 2025
Jesse Jhon Andrews died unexpectedly at home on November 11, 2025. He was 49, leaving a life marked by his son, his musical legacy as a published artist, his thought-provoking writings, his longstanding chronic medical issues, and his unmistakable personality.
No cause of death reported.
Bill Steele, 72
November 19, 2025
Age 72, of Tawas City, Michigan, died unexpectedly at MYMichigan Medical Center Tawas in Tawas City, Michigan, on Friday, November 14, 2025. He was self employed for 30 plus years in the vending machine industry before his retirement.
No cause of death reported.
Kevin F. Zeman, 62
November 19, 2025
Elyria, OH – Kevin F. Zeman, known to his friends as ‘Z’, died suddenly Sunday, November 9, 2025 at the age of 62. Kevin worked a variety of jobs in the bar and restaurant industry before finding his professional niche in quality assurance. He spent the majority of his career in the medical and aerospace industries as a Lead Quality Inspector finishing his career at Cleveland Wheel and Brake in Avon.
No cause of death reported.
Carli Jill Hansen, 36
November 17, 2025
Brainerd, MN – Carli Jill (Anderson) Hansen passed away unexpectedly on November 17th, 2025. Carli was born in Brainerd, MN, to Dave and Jill (Brick) Anderson on June 1st, 1989. She had a heart of gold, and her children were the center of her world. Carli will be remembered as a beautiful loving soul that was taken away too soon. She will be dearly missed by us all.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on November 14:
Bryan Michael Fischer, 54
November 14, 2025
Bryan Michael Fischer, 54, of Fennville, Michigan, died suddenly on November 14, 2025, at home. He was an avid musician and performed throughout the state and was invited twice to the International Blues Festival in Memphis, TN. He loved brewing his own beer and became a certified judge for home brewing.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on November 12:
Laurel Lee Williams, 68
November 12, 2025
Laurel Lee Williams, 68, of Highspire, PA, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2025. A passionate traveler, Laurel visited 46 states across the country. Among her favorite destinations were the Crazy Horse Monument in South Dakota and the beach, where she found great joy.
No cause of death reported.
Reported on November 6:
Jeffrey William Johnson, 48
November 6, 2025
Jeffrey William Johnson, 48, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 6, 2025, at his home. Jeff recently worked for Hershey Chocolate in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He was well-known and well-loved as a moulding trainer/certifier. Jeff also served as the first shift chief union stewart and proudly served as the union president of the Chocolate Workers Local 464. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
No cause of death reported.