A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (80)

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Cast Member Chuck Potthast Passes Away at 64

November 24, 2025

The news of the passing of Chuck Potthast, a beloved cast member of the reality TV series ‘90 Day Fiancé’, was shared by his family on November 23 (local time). His daughter Elizabeth Potthast revealed on Instagram that her father passed away two weeks ago on September 26. At 64, Chuck had been fighting a tough battle against an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. Chuck first revealed his cancer battle in 2022 on ‘90 Day Diaries’, and it was recently reported that he underwent over eight hours of surgery due to complications from consecutive cancer surgeries in September, resulting in a hernia.

Link

Robert Pietranton, Warner Bros. TV publicity executive, passes away

November 21, 2025

Robert Pietranton, a widely respected and long-serving publicity executive at Warner Bros. Television, passes away at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 56. Pietranton spent more than two decades at Warner Bros. TV, where he rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President of publicity and communications in 2021. Known throughout the industry for his steady leadership, strategic instincts and unwavering support of colleagues, he helped guide the studio through countless campaigns and crises.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carl Ciarfalio Dies: Stuntman & Actor With Hundred Of Film & TV Credits Was 72

November 21, 2025

Carl Ciarfalio, a longtime stuntman, stunt coordinator and actor who worked with such top names as Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Ron Howard, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Soderbergh and many others, has died. He was 72. His wife, Teri Ryan, announced the news on his Facebook page this week but did not provide details, including a cause of death.

Link

Jellybean Johnson Dies: The Time Drummer Was 69

November 22, 2025

Jellybean Johnson, the drummer of The Time and music producer for artists like Janet Jackson, has died. He was 69. The musician, whose real name was Garry George Johnson, died suddenly on Friday night, his family revealed to TMZ. His cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Link

‘We lost a special woman’: Las Vegas singer dies suddenly at 47

November 20, 2025

One of Las Vegas’s most gifted singers died suddenly Thursday morning while on cross-country road trip. Tymara Walker, a backing vocalist for Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan and a popular performer on and off the Strip, died after suffering a medical episode while traveling with her son, singer and musician Breyon Walker. She was 47.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Country Music Legend Dies at 70 After Remarkable Six-Decade Career

November 20, 2025

Legendary country songwriter Walt Aldridge, whose work shaped famed recording studio Muscle Shoals and country music for more than 40 years, has died. He was 70. FAME Recording Studios & Publishing Co. Confirmed the news in an emotional post shared on Facebook, writing, “We are deeply saddened to say that our dear friend and colleague Walt Aldridge has passed away. We cannot possibly put into words how much Walt meant to the the FAME family!”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes pour in for beloved influencer and singer who died suddenly aged 38

November 18, 2025

Dorado, Puerto Rico – Popular influencer and singer Xiomara Calderón Santiago has tragically died at the age of 38. Santiago, who had over 80,000 followers on Instagram, died suddenly on November 15, her heartbroken team announced. Her cause of death has not been revealed. The plus-sized model’s media producer Jorge Pabon Ocasio shared a heartbreaking tribute post on Instagram Saturday announcing Santiago’s sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Update to our October report:

What led to Ben Bader’s death? TikTok star’s cause of death revealed in autopsy report following his passing at 25

November 22, 2025

Palm Beach County, FL – Influencer Ben Bader’s cause of death has been revealed in the autopsy report. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report stated that Ben’s death was “natural” and was caused by coronary atherosclerosis due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. According to the American Heart Association, the condition causes a person’s arteries to develop a buildup of plaque, leading to a heart attack or stroke. The content creator was found unconscious at the private Florida community, Admiral’s Cove’s community gymnasium, by other residents on October 23. The first responders and medical personnel performed “lifesaving measures” before taking Ben to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Bader was 25 years old at the time of his death. Per the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report, security footage showed that he was running on a treadmill minutes before his unresponsive body was discovered. Ben did not appear to be in any physical “distress” in the footage.



Link

MMA fighter Isaac Johnson, 31, dies just hours after collapsing during fight

November 24, 2025

A 31-year-old MMA fighter has tragically died just hours after collapsing suddenly during a match in Chicago. City native Isaac Johnson fell after being injured towards the end of a bout in the Matador Fighter Challenge competition, held at Cicero Stadium, prompting an ambulance to be dispatched at 8.38pm, Friday, November 21. Just a few hours later at 12.01am, the MMA fighter was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center, NBC reports. An autopsy has been scheduled for the upcoming fighter, with the Cook County medical examiner and local police also investigating the sudden death.

Link

Jayne McHugh Gibson, Pacific volleyball legend and Olympian, dies at 65 after cancer fight

November 18, 2025

Jayne McHugh Gibson, a legendary Stockton volleyball athlete and coach, died Saturday night, Nov. 15, after a brief fight against an aggressive form of cancer. She was 65. “Pacific is saddened to announce the loss of three-time All-American Jayne Gibson-McHugh, who passed away over the weekend,” the university said in a statement on Instagram. “Gibson-McHugh was a four-year letterwinner, an assistant coach and head coach of the Tigers. She was inducted into the Pacific Hall of Fame in 1992.”

Link

NASCAR Team Member Dead ‘Suddenly’ Thursday At 60

November 20, 2025

Front Row Motorsports announced tragic news this afternoon. Performance director Johnny Roten is dead. He was 60 years old. The prominent NASCAR team member had been a popular figure in the sports world for several decades. The NASCAR team announced the tragic news on social media.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paterson Powerlifter, Trainer Antonio Vazquez Dominguez Dies Suddenly, 31

November 20, 2025

A Paterson [NJ] personal trainer known for his strength, humor, and loyalty to his family died suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 13, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe launched for his loved ones. Antonio A. Vazquez Dominguez was 31 years old. Vazquez Dominguez was born in Mexico City and lived in Paterson for many years, according to his obituary. He worked at Lifetime Fitness in Florham Park. A GoFundMe created by Tracy Rivera says his death was unexpected and that his family is grieving the loss of a young man remembered as a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An artist “died suddenly”:

Cotter R. Luppi, 58

November 21, 2025

Cotter R. Luppi, age 58, an artist known for his distinctive embossed drawings, died unexpectedly on Wednesday of cardiac arrhythmia at his home in Ghent, NY. Luppi’s work, centered on richly textured color-pencil and graphite drawings, has been shown in solo and group exhibitions in New York and nationally, and was included in Works from The Judith Rothschild Foundation Contemporary Drawings Collection at the Museum of Modern Art.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Reporter Howe Passes Away

November 19, 2025

A freelance reporter for the Journal & Topics who also co-hosted a podcast died suddenly last Thursday. George Howe passed away in his sleep, according to family. He was 67. Howe was a resident of Oregon, IL, in the northwest part of the state, but still had ties to the Chicago-area. For the Journal & Topics, Howe wrote feature stories and covered sports. His most recent work included an article on a local Veteran that appeared in the Journal’s Veterans Day special section, and an article on the Leyden boys soccer team’s great season.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three local politicians “died suddenly”:

State Rep. Kevin Ryan passed away Sunday

November 24, 2025

MONTVILLE, Conn. — State Rep. Kevin Ryan (D) passed away on Sunday. The New London Democratic Town Committee announced Ryan’s passing on Facebook early Monday morning. His cause of death has not yet been released. Ryan served the 139th district, which includes Ledyard, Montville, and Norwich. During his time, he served as the Assistant Deputy Speaker and was a member of several committees, including environment, appropriations, public health, and regulations review.

No age reported.

Link

Lockport 2 nd Ward Alderman Patrick McDonald Passes Away

November 19, 2025

The City of Lockport [IL] is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Alderman Patrick “Pat” McDonald of the 2nd Ward. Pat fought a courageous 18-month battle with cancer and passed away last night surrounded by his loving family. In recognition of his life and service, the City will lower flags to half-staff. Pat’s story is one rooted in hard work, family, community, and faith.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 7:

Michigan Man Achieves ‘Lifelong Dream’ as He’s Elected to City Council — Hours After Dying

November 7, 2025

A Michigan man whose dream was to become a city council member died just hours before winning the election. On Thursday. Nov. 6, the City of Auburn Hills announced in a press release that Greg Ouellette “who won a seat at Tuesday’s election for City Council, passed away shortly after the polls closed.” Ouellette, who served almost 28 years on the city’s planning commission and nearly 17 years as its chairman, died of a heart attack, his wife Jeanne told local media outlet FOX 2 Detroit.

No age reported.

Link

A pilot “died suddenly”:

JetBlue’s 47-Year-Old Pilot Death from Rare Allergy Raises Alarm

November 22, 2025

NEW JERSEY– A tragic incident has rocked the aviation community after a 47-year-old JetBlue Airways (B6) pilot suddenly collapsed and died at his upscale home, mere hours after enjoying a backyard hamburger. The pilot, Brian Waitzel, had appeared entirely healthy, leading to initial puzzlement about his cause of death. His wife and family spent over a year searching for answers before doctors finally diagnosed him with a rare and deadly allergy. The revelation came only after exhaustive testing by allergists, who identified a link to a tick-borne condition. Investigators determined that Waitzel’s death was caused by alpha-gal syndrome, a severe and delayed red-meat allergy triggered by a prior tick bite. The reaction occurs several hours after ingesting mammalian meat, making it difficult to trace to its cause. In his case, the allergy was fatal. On the day of the incident, Waitzel ate a beef hamburger around mid-afternoon. He then returned to his $1.7 million house and spent time mowing the lawn. By late evening, his teenage son reported that his father was violently ill, and shortly afterward, he was found unconscious in the bathroom. Emergency responders arrived and administered life-saving measures, while his son performed CPR. Despite two hours of resuscitation efforts, medics declared him dead late that night.

Link

New Milford nursery school plans to carry on after director’s sudden death: ‘The kids make us happy’

November 23, 2025

NEW MILFORD, CT — In the days following the sudden death of her sister-in-law, Holy Infant Nursery School Director Lauren Murphy, Jillian Murphy said people were surprised to hear the Catholic nursery school wasn’t closing. “We took off the one day for her funeral… then we came back because the kids make us happy,” said Jillian Murphy, a teacher at Holy Infant, which is in New Milford. Jillian Murphy will soon become the school’s next director. A Danbury resident, Lauren Murphy, who became the nursery school’s director in 2021, died unexpectedly Nov. 13 at Danbury Hospital at age 55. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Link

An infant “died suddenly”:

Grayson Valenzuela, newborn

November 20, 2025

Grayson Owen Valenzuela, a cherished soul who was born and passed away on November 15th in Midland, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A child “died suddenly”:

10-year-old boy who signed 1-day contract with Minnesota Wild passes away

November 19, 2025

The 10-year-old boy who used his Make-A-Wish request to become a member of the Minnesota Wild has died following his battle with cancer. Weston Paszkiewicz, the boy who captured the hearts of Minnesota Wild fans, passed away Tuesday night while watching a hockey game with his family, his mother Danielle Paszkiewicz said in a CaringBridge post. “He has completed his battle with cancer and as our kids say, is now cancer free,” Danielle said. “Weston, you are the most courageous, strong, resilient, incredible person ever and we love you forever.” Weston became a member of the Minnesota Wild earlier this year signing a one-day contract with the team as part of his Make-A-Wish in October.

Link

Seven teenagers “died suddenly”:

Wichita teen passes away days after his Make-A-Wish is granted

November 23, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita teen passed away Sunday, days after his Make-A-Wish was granted, and after receiving an outpouring of support from across the country. AJ Yell, 14, was diagnosed with terminal cancer at 11. In October, specialists discovered treatment for a tumor was no longer working and had tripled in size. AJ’s mom shared on a GoFundMe that his family was told that AJ would only have six months left to live.

Link

15-year-old Park High sophomore passes away after ‘silent battle’

November 20, 2025

LIVINGSTON, MT — Livingston Public Schools issued a message on Thursday to parents and members of its community about the passing of a Park High student on Wednesday night, and a GoFundMe and Meal Train have been set up for the teen’s family. The district did not release the student’s name, but the Livingston Enterprise confirmed through various sources close to the family that there was a tragic incident involving Landon Larkin, a sophomore boy at Park High and member of the Ranger football team, and 4-H and FFA clubs. “On November 19, 2025, 15-year-old Landon lost the silent battle he was fighting,” reads a GoFundMe page to support the Larkin family. “Landon was a bright, energetic young man whose laughter and spirit could fill any room. He embraced every new adventure with enthusiasm — whether riding horseback, hiking, exploring the outdoors, or simply spending time with friends. He loved deeply and lived boldly. Those who knew him will forever remember his spunky personality, his vibrant presence, and the fierce love he held for the people and passions in his life.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

U-High student Bella Jackson-Fleming, granddaughter of Spokane Valley softball pioneer Sally Jackson, dies at 16

November 21, 2025

Known for her spunk and unapologetic “alpha female” energy, University High School junior Bella Jackson-Fleming died unexpectedly on Nov. 11 in her Spokane Valley [WA] home. She was 16. Bella died of respiratory failure after anaphylactic shock, her father Casey Jackson said, likely from a medication she was taking. Bella was the granddaughter of activist and softball coach Sally Jackson, who founded the Spokane Valley Girls Softball Association in 1967 and led a life advocating politically for women, civil rights, workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

Link

Richard Ramos, Jr., 16

November 21, 2025

Keller, Texas – Richard Philip Ramos, Jr., lovingly known as “Richie” and “Jr.”, passed away on November 18, 2025, at the age of 16. Richard was a student at V.R. Eaton High School and also participated in the Aviation Maintenance Program at Tarrant County College, where he was proud to be learning hands-on skills for his future. He was curious, talented, and always eager to master something new.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Dearly loved’ Cullman teen adopted by teacher after death of her parents dies unexpectedly: ‘Her future was bright’

November 21, 2025

Students and staff at St. Bernard Preparatory School are mourning the loss of one of the school’s brightest students, who had overcome the loss of both her parents, been adopted by a teacher’s family and achieved stunning academic success. Sarah Cumbie, a junior at St. Bernard Prep in Cullman [AL], died today following a sudden illness earlier this week. She was 17. Sarah fell critically ill on Sunday, Nov. 16, after being found unresponsive at home. She was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center and later transferred to intensive care at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. “Despite the tireless efforts of medical professionals, Sarah was declared dead, having been on life support since Nov. 16,” according to a statement released by St. Bernard Prep. Tests are being done to determine the cause of death.

Link

Pa. High school announces sudden passing of junior student

November 17, 2025

Radnor, PA – A Pennsylvania high school is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to a Facebook post by the Archbishop John Carroll High School, junior John McCullough, 17, passed away suddenly. In an obituary for John posted online, it says that he died on Nov. 15, 2025, from “an unexpected cardiac event.” John survived a brain tumor when he was younger, the obituary says. According to the obituary, John played soccer and baseball. The school says that it will remember John as “a dear friend, beloved teammate and hard working student and athlete.”

Link

College Dance Team Member Dies Suddenly At 19

November 22, 2025

It was sadly confirmed this week that a member of the dance team for Cal State Fullerton [CA] passed away. She was just 19 years old. The Titans Dance Team announced on Monday that Destiny Morris died. As you’d imagine, her teammates are heartbroken over this tragic development. No cause of death has been announced at this time.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Houston ISD’s Sherman Elementary principal remembered as generous and genuine friend

November 18, 2025

Houston, TX – Friends of Houston ISD principal Racquel Torres Rosenbalm are raising money to cover the funeral expenses of the longtime educator. Friends and colleagues say she left a legacy of generosity and sincere support for her students and educators.

Rosenbalm, 46, died suddenly on Nov. 12.

Researcher’s note – Employees of Houston ISD were paid $500 to take the covid “vaccine”: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Central Wisconsin Christian Leader, Coach & Mentor Passes Away

November 23, 2025

Longtime educator and coach Gregg Zonnefeld passed away on Saturday after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. Zonnefeld did just about everything during his over 33 years at Central Wisconsin Christian High School in Waupun, including a successful run as boys soccer coach. During his time at CWC, Zonnefeld’s many roles included; middle school teacher, high school teacher, high school principal, athletic director, and advancement director. In his spare time, he also broadcasted high school sports for Radio Plus out of Fond du Lac. He was 55 years old.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Sean Patrick Sweeney of Palm Bay Passed Away Unexpectedly Oct. 29 at 56

November 23, 2025

Sean Patrick Sweeney, 56, of Palm Bay [FL], passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and service. From a young age, he dreamed of becoming a firefighter and paramedic, inspired by the heroes on his favorite TV show Emergency! He realized his childhood dream when he became a fireman and EMT with the Malabar Volunteer Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Border Patrol Agent Salvador Arballo from Calexico passes away

November 19, 2025

EL CENTRO, Calif. - The U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector says an agent has died. Agent Salvador Arballo passed away while off duty on November 16, 2025. “Agent Arballo was a familiar face in our community, not only through his service with the U.S. Border Patrol, but through the countless hours he dedicated to our local youth as a soccer coach,” wrote Border Patrol through social media. Arballo was a coach and contributed to Central Union High School sports.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three police officers “died suddenly”:

Sheffield Village Police Lieutenant dies after medical emergency

November 22, 2025

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sheffield Village Police Lieutenant Aaron Bober on Saturday morning. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Lieutenant Bober passed away following a medical emergency on Friday morning.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alec Sanders

November 21, 2025

The California Highway Patrol is deeply saddened by the loss of Alhambra Police Department Officer Alec Sanders, who passed away in the line of duty. Officer Sanders served the City of Alhambra with honor, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding his community. His devotion to public service and his courageous actions exemplify the very best of our profession.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Haverhill police create scholarship fund in memory of fallen officer

November 19, 2025

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A scholarship fund has been created in memory of fallen Haverhill Police Officer Katelyn Tully. Named the “Heart of Service Scholarship,” the fund will give three high school seniors from the Merrimack Valley $1,000 toward their educational costs. Ully died unexpectedly on Sept. 26 at just 32 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A jailer “died suddenly”:

Caldwell County Jailer Willie Harper Passes Away After Cancer Battle

November 19, 2025

Hopkinsville, KY – The community is mourning the loss of Caldwell County Jailer Willie Harper, who passed away on Wednesday after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Harper was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer over the summer, and the community rallied together, organizing several fundraisers to help support both his treatment and his family.

No age reported.

Link

Goodrich PA announcer dies after collapsing on sideline at game

November 22, 2025

Goodrich, Mich. – The longtime PA announcer for the Goodrich High School football team has died. Goodrich Area Schools Athletic Director Rob McRae confirmed Dan Sellers passed away Saturday evening. According to TV5 crews at the game on Saturday, Sellers collapsed on the sideline with two seconds left in the Division 4 high school state semifinal game against Dearborn Divine Child. Personnel immediately administered CPR and used an AED on the sideline before Sellers was taken to the hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sheriff: Missing woman found dead in Onondaga Creek

November 21, 2025

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing person law enforcement was searching for was found dead on Friday morning. The sheriff’s office said Jacqueline Chiodo, 43, was found deceased around noon in Onondaga Creek near Dorwin Avenue in Nedrow. The office said foul play is not suspected as of Friday afternoon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Columbus woman died of natural causes, not dog attack, medical examiner says

November 20, 2025

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A 68-year-old Columbus woman found dead in her home Saturday died from natural causes related to heart issues, not from a dog attack as initially reported by the Muscogee County Coroner. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Evelyn Farmer was found dead inside her home in the 4800 block of Josephine Street on November 15. The Columbus Police Department said officers located Farmer in the living room and that her dogs caused visible injuries after her death. Police said they handled the case as a death investigation because of the condition of the scene and Farmer’s known medical issues. The department said this is standard practice when it is not immediately clear whether a person was already dead before other factors took place. The Columbus Police Department immediately requested an autopsy based on the circumstances. Despite that request being made directly to the coroner’s office, public statements were made to media outlets claiming Farmer died from a dog mauling, police said. “Those statements did not come from the Columbus Police Department and were not supported by confirmed findings,” the department said in a statement.

Link

Justin Wood Davis, 49

November 24, 2025

Justin Wood Davis, 49, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Justin enjoyed cycling, kayaking, hiking with his extended family, and was an avid outdoor adventurer. He will be remembered for his sweet and loving nature, warm hugs, and great sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deana Simon, 54

November 24, 2025

Deana Odell Simon, 54, of Carrollton, TX passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025, in Lampasas, TX, surrounded by her loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Swan, 58

November 23, 2025

Niantic, CT – Robert Henry-David Swan Jr., 58, died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, after being stricken ill at home. After working as an educator for over 15 years, Rob opted to capitalize on his many years of summer employment with East Lyme Parks and Recreation Department. As a result, he was employed by the Town of East Lyme as the park foreman. He valued his role and the responsibilities that went with it.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marty Martinez, 58

November 23, 2025

Albuquerque, NM – Marty Lee Martinez Marty Martinez, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Oliphant Suttles, 49

November 23, 2025

Sarah Oliphant Suttles, 49, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. From the time she was a toddler, Sarah devoted herself to ballet, training seriously from the age of eighteen months through her teenage years. She carried that discipline, grace, and love of movement into every part of her life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eddie Mendoza Jr., 60

November 23, 2025

Eddie Mendoza Jr., 60, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2025, while on the road. At the time of his passing, he resided in Allen, Texas. Eddie was a man known for his loving and compassionate nature. Strong-willed, outgoing, and always the life of the party, whether it was his party or not.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pamela Harkey Brown, 67

November 23, 2025

Pamela Harkey Brown, 67, of Taylorsville, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 21, 2025. Pamela worked for the USPS for a number of years before retirement. She was currently employed with Window Magic of Bethlehem and was of the Lutheran faith. She loved to sew, go to the beach, spend time on the lake, and watch movies. She loved her children, adored her grandchildren and enjoyed her beloved dachshunds.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lendrea Cervantez, 38

November 22, 2025

Donna, TX - Lendrea was born on January 29th, 1987, and passed away on November 16th, 2025 at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Jay Wisell, 68

November 22, 2025

Timothy Jay Wisell, 68, of Benson [VT] and formerly of Pittsford, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathanyell Clayton, Sr., 43

November 22, 2025

Nathanyell ‘Nate’ ‘Redd’ Clayton, Sr., 43, of Elyria [Ohio], passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, November 12, 2025. He worked in maintenance and loved working on his dream car. He also took pride in landscaping and caring for his yard, and he loved training his dog.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marjorie McCormick, 63

November 22, 2025

Marjorie L. (Adams) McCormick, 63, of Butler [PA], passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. She was a bright, warm presence whose love of singing and sunflowers reflected the light she brought into the lives of those around her. She had a joyful spirit and compassionate heart.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Edward McGill, 75

November 22, 2025

Charles Edward McGill, age 75, of Knoxville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2025 at UT Medical Center with his family at his side. Charlie was a gifted musician and used his special talent to serve God as drummer/percussionist at both Corryton Church and Clear Springs Baptist Church. Charlie served his God, his country, his community, and his family with the utmost excellence and love.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bonita “Bonnie” Partlow, 74

November 22, 2025

Bonita “Bonnie” Partlow, 74, of Fortville [IN], passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 2, 2025. Bonnie enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, Christmas movies and was a huge Elvis Presley fan. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marla Goodman, 33

November 22, 2025

Acworth, GA - Marla Goodman, 33, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and deep devotion to her family and friends. Marla was a bright, spirited, and unforgettable presence — someone who radiated warmth, humor, and authenticity everywhere she went.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Antonio DeJuan Mancuso Jr., 45

November 22, 2025

Mr. Antonio DeJuan Mancuso Jr., age 45, of Hawkinsville [GA], passed away on November 19, 2025 at Taylor Regional Hospital. Mr. Mancuso was a native of Brooklyn, New York, and was a retired truck driver and loved watching all sports and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcelo Alvarez, Jr., 45

November 22, 2025

Marcelo Alvarez, Jr. 45, died on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at the Harlingen [Texas] Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ariana Lizbeth Leal, 39

November 22, 2025

Ariana Lizabeth Leal, 39, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Curtis Finn, 65

November 22, 2025

Mesa, AZ – Curtis Finn passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2025, from complications of diabetes and surgery. His family meant the world to him. He enjoyed going to races at Baja, Mexico, and rock crawling the off roads of Arizona.

Link

Brenda DeArmond, 60

November 21, 2025

Brenda DeArmond, 60, of Knoxville [TN], died unexpectedly Sunday, November 9, 2025. Brenda devoted her time and energy to creating a peaceful and comfortable home for her family, one filled with warmth and love. She was also an accomplished artist, producing beautiful pottery and handwoven basketry, and especially enjoyed presenting demonstrations at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend, TN.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Murray, 51

November 21, 2025

Joshua Murray, age 51, of Madison, SD, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 19, 2025 in Madison. Josh possessed many talents, including carpentry, auto mechanics, and drawing. He loved loud music (Metallica, Slipknot, and Mac Miller), and he enjoyed fishing and lifting weights in his spare time. He enjoyed his line of work, construction.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Orville Todd Grigor, 63

November 21, 2025

Passed away in Greensboro, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deon Limon, 54

November 21, 2025

Deon Limon, age 54, of Celina, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at the Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. He was formerly employed at Thieman Tailgate until he retired in 2018. Deon loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Reds. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, canoeing, watching sports and western movies. Deon especially loved the Christmas season of decorating and giving presents.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ethan Gregory Sheets, 28

November 21, 2025

Ethan Gregory Sheets, age 28, of Stevens Point [WI], passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 18, 2025. He attended UW-Stevens Point from 2016-2020, where he studied political science and was in ROTC. Ethan proudly served in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged at the completion of his service. Ethan worked at UPS as a driver from 2020 until currently and was the local union steward for Teamsters Local 344. Ethan was a zealous advocate for laborer rights and helped many of his coworkers in his role as union steward.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Alberto Ruiz, 47

November 21, 2025

Edinburg, TX - Mario Alberto Ruiz, 47, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Edinburg Nursing and Rehab Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Parker Michael Duncan, 21

November 21, 2025

Shelbyville, MI – Parker Michael Duncan, age 21, of Shelbyville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 21, 2025, and is now home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Parker was a kind and loving son, grandson, brother, and nephew who had a huge heart and a gift for making everyone feel welcome.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jim Vik

November 21, 2025

Jim Vik, longtime resident of Vashon [WA], passed away in September after returning from his lifelong dream of visiting Norway. Upon retiring from the King County Library he was kept busy landscaping and restoring his ‘41 Chevy truck. He enjoyed music and long road trips. Jim will be sorely missed by his wife of 52 years, his two sons, two grandsons and brother along with many friends and extended family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Samantha Rose Edmondson, 26

November 20, 2025

Passed away on November 18, 2025, at the age of 26. Samantha was a resident of Oviedo, Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Miguel Angel Gonzalez Marquez, 25

November 20, 2025

Passed away on October 19, 2025, at the age of 25. Miguel Angel was a resident of Salome, Arizona.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Garrison Wayne Horsley, 26

November 20, 2025

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Garrison Wayne Horsley, a radiant spirit and devoted son, brother, and friend, passed away too soon leaving a profound void in the Twin Falls community he cherished. Garrison found a deep and abiding love for the stage, pursuing his passion for Theater as an actor in several local plays. He was equally devoted to the magic of the screen embracing his identity as a devoted Film Buff who happily spent several years working at the local movie theater and sharing his enthusiasm with patrons and fellow employees.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Ste. Marie, 48

November 20, 2025

St. Johnsbury, VT – Kelly Ann Ste. Marie, age 48, of Pearl Street, died unexpectedly on November 15, 2025, after a recent illness. She was very proud of her Culinary Arts Certification from Davies Career and Technical Highschool in Lincoln, RI, and of completing an associate degree from the Community College of Vermont. Kelly worked at home taking care of her family and making a home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James J. “Jim” Ellis, 53

November 20, 2025

James J. “Jim” Ellis, 53, of Medford [WI], town of Hammel, died Wednesday, November 19, 2025, suddenly and unexpectedly at his home. Jim was a very talented person...he was a great welder, could fix anything including cars, guns, anything metal and was constantly working on things that family members broke.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elizabeth Ann ‘Beth’ Smith, 66

November 20, 2025

Grayling, MI – Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Smith, 66, Houghton Lake, died suddenly Nov. 12, 2025, in Grayling. She loved spending time at the beach and on the water. She enjoyed relaxing in the sun and taking care of her flowers and many plants. She is well known for her ownership of North Shore Hardware and she was devoted to the business for more than 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesse Jhon Andrews, 49

November 19, 2025

Jesse Jhon Andrews died unexpectedly at home on November 11, 2025. He was 49, leaving a life marked by his son, his musical legacy as a published artist, his thought-provoking writings, his longstanding chronic medical issues, and his unmistakable personality.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bill Steele, 72

November 19, 2025

Age 72, of Tawas City, Michigan, died unexpectedly at MYMichigan Medical Center Tawas in Tawas City, Michigan, on Friday, November 14, 2025. He was self employed for 30 plus years in the vending machine industry before his retirement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin F. Zeman, 62

November 19, 2025

Elyria, OH – Kevin F. Zeman, known to his friends as ‘Z’, died suddenly Sunday, November 9, 2025 at the age of 62. Kevin worked a variety of jobs in the bar and restaurant industry before finding his professional niche in quality assurance. He spent the majority of his career in the medical and aerospace industries as a Lead Quality Inspector finishing his career at Cleveland Wheel and Brake in Avon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carli Jill Hansen, 36

November 17, 2025

Brainerd, MN – Carli Jill (Anderson) Hansen passed away unexpectedly on November 17th, 2025. Carli was born in Brainerd, MN, to Dave and Jill (Brick) Anderson on June 1st, 1989. She had a heart of gold, and her children were the center of her world. Carli will be remembered as a beautiful loving soul that was taken away too soon. She will be dearly missed by us all.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 14:

Bryan Michael Fischer, 54

November 14, 2025

Bryan Michael Fischer, 54, of Fennville, Michigan, died suddenly on November 14, 2025, at home. He was an avid musician and performed throughout the state and was invited twice to the International Blues Festival in Memphis, TN. He loved brewing his own beer and became a certified judge for home brewing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 12:

Laurel Lee Williams, 68

November 12, 2025

Laurel Lee Williams, 68, of Highspire, PA, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2025. A passionate traveler, Laurel visited 46 states across the country. Among her favorite destinations were the Crazy Horse Monument in South Dakota and the beach, where she found great joy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 6:

Jeffrey William Johnson, 48

November 6, 2025

Jeffrey William Johnson, 48, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 6, 2025, at his home. Jeff recently worked for Hershey Chocolate in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He was well-known and well-loved as a moulding trainer/certifier. Jeff also served as the first shift chief union stewart and proudly served as the union president of the Chocolate Workers Local 464. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Researcher’s note – Hershey’s “vaccination” mandate for employees: Hershey Tells Unvaccinated Employees To Hit The Highway: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (520)

Alberta (114)

Timothy John Kenney, 62, Link

Dan Jorsvick, 70, Link

Floyd Kenneth Lewis Hanna, 61, Link

Peter Miko, 65, Link

Christopher “Chris” Ollivier, 48, Link

Wade Gieni, 54, Link

Larry Haz, 65, Link

Richard Cornelius Fehr, 62, Link

Robert Ante Čondić, 49, Link

Sarah Edwards, 31, Link

Wayne Lawrence Forand Jr., 57, Link

Tasha Bullock, 49, Link

Tanya Kathleen Brown, 49, Link

Roberta Michelle Kreuger, 53, Link

Trisha Dawn (nee Wilk) Campbell, 45, Link

Mary Ann Bacadon, 58, Link

Dean Fincaryk, 55, Link

John Moocheweines, 40, Link

Don Binnie, 75, Link

Gary Carl Schmaltz, 51, Link

Charles Labrie, 29, Link

Teresa Darlene Craig, 65, Link

Perry Joseph Steil, 59, Link

Robert Everett Sandford, 61, Link

Dale “Tom” McDonald, 39, Link

Cheryle Fawn Bowers, 61, Link

Lois Ruth Hudec, 76, Link

Thomas (Tom) Emil Arik, 60, Link

Peter James “Jamie” Levis, 48, Link

Samuel Arthur Gordon, 43, Link

Jim Nordin, 65, Link

Svyatoslav Yahnishchak, 42, Link

Shannon Solange Brookwell, 38, Link

Brian Edward Cote, 59, Link

Albert “Bert” William Holmes, 65, Link

Melissa Knight, 63, Link

Robert Fleury, 65, Link

Danalee Kelly Rayment, 61, Link

Kenneth Albert Standeven, 60, Link

Shauna Constable, 60, Link

Suzana Farias Goruk, 51, Link

Chawki Najib Midawi, 56, Link

Margaret Palmer, 61, Link

Ieshia Cummings, 36, Link

Pankaj Tailor, 60, Link

Brad Wensmann, 45, Link

Tammy Lynn Ouellet, 53, Link

Bruce Russell Stanley Quance, 49, Link

Terry Ball, 59, Link

Shelley Sellers, 64, Link

Bill Seabrook, Link

Greg Schultz, Link

Terrence John Woodford, 53, Link

Melissa Knight, 63, Link

Lori Enders, 61, Link

Gordon Phillip Magnus, 61, Link

Robert (Bob) Cyril Golonowski, 74, Link

David Lawrence Bretell, 67, Link

Logan Brandon Charles Shot Both Sides, 26, Link

Kimberley Helen Billingsley, 64, Link

Vincet Pollard, 63, Link

Gene Rosichuk, 75, Link

Glenn William Dzeryk, 63, Link

Debra Leah Finlay, 66, Link

Shelley Sellers, 64, Link

Larry Wentland, 75, Link

Phil Wayne Davidsen, 61, Link

Sharon Thomas, 65, Link

Kailee “Jac” Amber Day Rider, 23, Link

Tiarra Emily Jewel Crying Head, 22, Link

Lesley Mckenzie Sweet Grass, 21, Link

Lloyd Healy, 65, Link

Betty Ann Spear Chief, 60, Link

David Friesen Redecop, 43, Link

Scott Michael Landry, 55, Link

Kristin Lauren Unruh, 45, Link

Robert Allan Leibham, 49, Link

Gizella Margaret McLeod, 64, Link

Richard Peter Reinbold, 71, Link

Kimble Fred Kirschner, 60, Link

David Alexander Scott, 58, Link

Garry Albert Bianchini, 72, Link

Cathy Handley, 75, Link

James Hugh Locke, 72, Link

Darren Alden Robert Stewart, 59, Link

Daniel Ganie, 39, Link

Dylan James Carl Schwab, 33, Link

Chase Edward McLaughlin, 17, Link

Bernice “Sis” Baker, 45, Link

Rob Neil, 64, Link

Chrissie Thomson, 46, Link

Lyle Joseph Hauck, 64, Link

Robert Laurence Cummings, 59, Link

Michael Scott Tschritter, 57, Link

“Pretty White Flower Woman” Brooke Garee Lynn Malysh, 22, Link

Julian Waskewitch, 45, Link

Byran Chief, 51, Link

Allison Meabry, 49, Link

Nishitkumar Desai, 39, Link

Darin Edwin Leffingwell, 55, Link

Gary Allen Duchcherer, 64, Link

David Lloyd Pasula, 74, Link

Fred (Freddie) Bettger, 54, Link

Larry Steven Boitson, 61, Link

Ryan Dean Perich, 50, Link

Calvin (Cal) Dean Glasier, 66, Link

Darin Paul Choquette, 59, Link

Sherilyn Stroud, 65, Link

Patricia Finnerty, Link

Tammy June McPherson, 59, Link

Johanna Healy, 55, Link

Leslie Adams, 62, Link

Sheri Rundle, 61, Link

British Columbia (6)

Spencer Lofranco Dies at 33, Cause Remains a Mystery: Actor Had Worked with Travolta and Angelina Jolie, Link

Flora Oye Lew, 65, Link

Robert Edward Albert Waterworth, 61, Link

Cecil “Dale” Braun, 73, Link

Courtney Virginia Krapiec, 44, Link

Andrew Charles Phillips, 44, Link

Manitoba

Manjoyt Singh, 34, Link

New Brunswick (26)

Peter Douglas Baird, 64, Link

Emma Jane Fraser, 62, Link

Maureen Elaine Murray, 59, Link

Jacqueline Hoekman, 51, Link

Robert (Bob) James Atwin, 73, Link

Donna Marie Porter, 60, Link

Bradley Parker, 38, Link

Hiram Willis Waye, 49, Link

Laura Anne Steeves-Green, 36, Link

McKay M. Thomas, 41, Link

Timothy “Tim” Alan Pelkey, 62, Link

Shayne Pierre Laviolette, 58, Link

Raymond (Pappy) Robert Taylor, 75, Link

Karen Julia Heissner, 74, Link

Leandre LeBlanc Jr., 74, Link

Catherine “Cathy” Rose (Lowe) Hamer, 73, Link

Dr. Jane Findlater, 76, Link

Effie Elizabeth (Veno) Colford, 72, Link

Derek Winston Pope, 54, Link

Suzanne Mockler, 63, Link

Lloyd Garnett, 61, Link

Kathy Phinney, 67, Link

Jason William Rodgerson, 43, Link

Karen Julia Heissner, 74, Link

Bonnie Van der Pluijm, 75, Link

Keith W. Gullison, 62, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (17)

Timothy Pone, 43, Link

BeulahAnn Burton, 62, Link

Eric Douglas Jewer, 63, Link

René Leighann Lucas, 53, Link

Stephen David Dawe, 64, Link

Gerard Wayne Carey, 64, Link

Doreen Steele, 74, Link

Bernard Christopher, 70, Link

Ann Marie Broderick, 73, Link

Michael C. Cumben, 51, Link

Junior William Smith (Billy), 66, Link

Mary Hearn, 73, Link

Vernon Augustus Oldford, 68, Link

Brenda-Leeanne Cantwell (Bennett) 57, Link

Mike (Michael) Francis Edmunds, 68, Link

Sharon Taylor, 62, Link

Sheila Ann Brockerville, 69, Link

Nova Scotia (45)

Bradley Earle Keith Webster, 45, Link

Wayne William Young, 69, Link

Marlene Vera Fisher, 59, Link

Darlene Marie Griffiths, 61, Link

Jeffrey William McRae, 44, Link

Daniel Arthur Beattie, 69, Link

Greg Burgess, 62, Link

Jonathan Perry Wamboldt, 40, Link

Cheryl Norma Hopkins-Cox, 60, Link

Madelene Estelle Crowell, 69, Link

Trinity Nicole Stuart, 51, Link

Emmet Francis Léger, 20, Link

Winston Scott DeYoung, 4, Link

Harvey Joseph Greencorn, 64, Link

Terrence Michael ‘Terry’ Johnston, 64, Link

Sharon Anne Hill, 64, Link

Arthur Cordell Brown, 63, Link

Karen Grant, 49, Link

Sherry Lynn Collier, 48, Link

James “Jim” Edgar Timmons, 74, Link

Ernest Daniel Joseph Hinkley, 62, Link

Clayton Miles Peters, 61, Link

Jessica Lynn Sellers, 34, Link

Rebecca Leah (DeWolfe) Miller, 70, Link

Angela Deanna Densmore, 40, Link

Karen Marie Porter, 61, Link

Deborah Elizabeth Foote, 57, Link

Suzanne (Sue) Bernadette Moquin, 63, Link

Mary Gertrude (Marr) Avery, 71, Link

Beverly Joan Kerr, 69, Link

Dean Alfred Benedict, 70, Link

Russell John Heon, 65, Link

Donna Jean Macneill, 73, Link

Robert (Bob) Joseph Dooley, 73, Link

Michael Jerome McNamara, 65, Link

Kimberly Angela Levy, 50, Link

Michael Gerald Desfossés, 27, Link

Melanie Dru (Baumgardner) Latimer, 62, Link

Helen Rector, 64, Link

Kelly Ann Boyle, 56, Link

Glen Donald Mosher, 64, Link

William “Billie” Gilliam, 59, Link

Russell John Heon, 65, Link

Shawn Kenneth Finney, 64, Link

Sharon Jane Dunphy, 67, Link

Ontario (282)

Charles Alexander Elijah, 65, Link

Harold Taylor, 65, Link

Rob Wolstenholme, 65, Link

Tony (Antonio) De Sousa, 68, Link

Christopher John Crow, 66, Link

Marion Joanne Blake, 68, Link

Carolyn Williamson, 66, Link

Gabriele Berardi, 71, Link

Henry John Krupa, 72, Link

Peter Armando Cardarelli, 72, Link

Vijayanthi Naguleswaran, 42, Link

Yadhunandan Kishorekumar, 12, Link

Carlos Manuel Alcatrao, 55, Link

Sandra Lynn Wright, 58, Link

Sophie Héon, 53, Link

Ian James Taylor, 49, Link

Terence Ambler, 47, Link

Margaret Soeiro, 36, Link

Ajit Singh Varaich, 58, Link

Harpal Ludu, 45, Link

Sherry Ann Bulmer, 61, Link

Scott Randal Buschlen, 74, Link

Yongxiang Lin, 65, Link

King Wai Tony Cheung, 64, Link

Kokulan Wigneswaran, 45, Link

Harish Sharma, 54, Link

Carlèbe Mondesir, 62, Link

Betty Ann Kerr, 74, Link

Roula Vogiatzis, 51, Link

Adelia Amaral, 59, Link

Alissa Kent, 30, Link

Gordon Wesley Isaac, 65, Link

Nikos Rentas, 42, Link

Saralee Joyce Clarke, 53, Link

Leonard deSnoo, 56, Link

Ann Broeckel, 72, Link

Ken Brown, 60, Link

Mark Gus Doberstein, 65, Link

Stephanie Bon, 39, Link

Sergej Razumov, 64, Link

Marjorie Rockwood, 63, Link

Richard Arthur Falcioni, 72, Link

David Foster Pouliot, 66, Link

Stephen Archer, 57, Link

Boyd Bruhm, 74, Link

Monika Williamson, 46, Link

Peter Zajakovski, 68, Link

Maria Martins Malhao, 76, Link

Shelly Aline Taylor, 50, Link

Salome M. Penner, 57, Link

John Edward Jasencak, 52, Link

Don Binnie, 75, Link

David “Dave” Williams, 61, Link

Teresa Mary Balandin, 64, Link

Marjorie Rockwood, 63, Link

Prabhjeet Singh, 55, Link

Diane Rose Stone, 75, Link

Humberto Raposo, 65, Link

Ronald Bruce Line, 66, Link

Rochelle Mammolite, 54, Link

Karen Lynn Havens, 63, Link

Ethel Rita Jeffrey, 56, Link

Peter Matthew Gavidia, 64, Link

Kim Burke, 66, Link

Juyis Moshi, 62, Link

Tamara Billy-Jo Speziale, 55, Link

Josephine Ma, 64, Link

John Stephen Hodkinson, 53, Link

Marsha Whelpley, 56, Link

Roddy “Rod” Tapp, 64, Link

Robert “Rob” Douglas Brooks, 58, Link

Brenda Fania, 68, Link

Cathy Godin, 66, Link

Karen Diane Bellamy, 56, Link

Fabian Collier, 67, Link

Joseph Mark McLean, 59, Link

Michael Marchen, 64, Link

Guy Lauzon, 59, Link

Violet Grofsics, 61, Link

Rhonda Marie Warecki, 58, Link

Kenneth Craig Mitchell, 71, Link

Graziella Lombardo, 57, Link

Kimberley Mather, 56, Link

Lisa Ann Davidson, 56, Link

David Trombley, 60, Link

James Walter Scott Anderson, 52, Link

Roberta Michelle Kreuger, 53, Link

Hadley Denison, 17, Link

Christopher Paul Hofstee, 58, Link

Nicholas “Nick” Glyn Burke, 18, Link

Salvatore Chiarello, 66, Link

Brenda Ley, 55, Link

Handy Jin, 72, Link

Marcel Charbonneau, 63, Link

John Thomas Watson, 62, Link

Michael Andrew Klic, 66, Link

Armando “Mosquito” Dias, 67, Link

Rebecca “Becky” DeHaas, 53, Link

Karen Lee Talpa, 61, Link

Navin Ayles, 41, Link

Mathew Thomas Kalarikal, 52, Link

Aidan Gerald Alexandre Gauvin, 23, Link

Jackson Parker, 23, Link

Paul White, 66, Link

Master Warrant Officer Robert Patrick Taylor (Retired), 61, Link

Frank Scott Jansen, 65, Link

Cheryl Lynn George-Bonelli, 56, Link

Martin Withenshaw, 71, Link

Sheila Elizabeth Forward, 71, Link

Sukhdeep Kaur Cheema, 41, Link

Michael Anthony Loney, 64, Link

Michael Dennis Daley, 66, Link

Maria Anna Alanen, 61, Link

Giuseppina Ricci, 65, Link

Debra Ann Wujek, 66, Link

Nissa Barnes, 53, Link

Stephen James Rauche, 71, Link

Beverly Laura Roy, 68, Link

Gilles Martin, 74, Link

Diane Murray, 69, Link

Berend (Ben) Bouwman, 68, Link

Gaetane Thibault, 75, Link

Panayiotis “Peter” Diakoloukas, 47, Link

Alexandra Baker, 55, Link

Erla B. Martin, 48, Link

Nikos Rentas, 42, Link

Nickolas Micheal Pasquale, 64, Link

Joanna Prus, 63, Link

Ken Brown, 60, Link

Ronald Marchuk, 63, Link

Christine Hewlett, 65, Link

Susan Marie McKee, 42, Link

Jose Eusebio, 54, Link

Nathalie Lamothe, 50, Link

Nickolas Micheal Pasquale, 64, Link

Henry Black, 70, Link

James David Green, 61, Link

Michel Joseph Senecal, 62, Link

Chloe Nicole Georgijev, 27, Link

Lynne McNena, 62, Link

Charles Laurent Godin, 58, Link

Derek Richard Arthur Nadon, 44, Link

Terry Benoit, 61, Link

John Chiarello, 75, Link

Marcel Wilfrid Deschenes, 57, Link

Steven Howard Chodat, 58, Link

Gisèle Leduc, 64, Link

Susan Poirier. 58, Link

David Higgins, 59, Link

Jennifer McCavour, 63, Link

Mark Edward Greaves, 58, Link

Arnold Charles Guy Debassige, 64, Link

Darrin Bradley Johnson, 54, Link

Heaven Boyd, stillborn, Link

Tomasz Lukow, 65, Link

Carmelo De Leon Aguilar, 60, Link

Peter Huels, 58, Link

Nancy Lorraine McDonald, 55, Link

Scott Alvin Jorgenson, 63, Link

Emera Moons, 14, Link

Kevin Luffy George Barry, 60, Link

Daniel John Magill, 60, Link

Kerry Doyle-Brownell, 52, Link

Kimberley Anne Clarke, 63, Link

Travis William Coulter, 33, Link

Salome M. Penner, 57, Link

David “Dave” Williams, 61, Link

Frank Monopoli, 64, Link

Joseph Lee, 75, Link

Sarah Knill-McParland, 61, Link

Marlene Roselia Barrett, 74, Link

Tessy Lee Korpan, 49, Link

Elzbieta Ignatowska, 64, Link

Lisa Marion Foden, 64, Link

Steven Bruce Smith, 74, Link

Linda Kimberley Elizabeth Lim, 59, Link

Jacob David Locke, 33, Link

Ryan Allibon, 47, Link

David Walter McGuffie, 74, Link

Kaitlyn Alicia Dawn Hinds, 33, Link

Jennifer Farnsworth, 63, Link

Anil Bhasin, 65, Link

Cammie Lynn Ridley, 56, Link

June Norma Howard, 67, Link

Thayawathy Balendran, 61, Link

Gordon Craig, 60, Link

Charlene Lynn Zyba, 64, Link

Shelley Ann Bernard, 73, Link

Hendryk Korneljusz Ostrowski, 57, Link

Timothy John Scott Henry, 61, Link

Andrew John “Andy” Dobrowolski, 74, Link

Pedro Da Silva, 39, Link

Chelsee Shontelle Jennings Wong, Link

Quinn Potts, 26, Link

Blain Anthony Cloud, 55, Link

James (Jim) Ira Coleman, 69, Link

Julijana Biro, 74, Link

Janet Lee, 75, Link

Leslie Fulton, 75, Link

Christopher Bennett Ogg, 71, Link

Robert Hammell, 72, Link

Frances Fonte, 63, Link

Saralee Joyce Clarke, 53, Link

Tina Marie Barker, 49, Link

Lori Ann Jantzi, 59, Link

Irene A. Ferreira, 70, Link

Ernani Biagio Trivelli, 64, Link

Amy Josephine Kelly, 54, Link

Corey Joseph Vien, 52, Link

Bruce McKee, 66, Link

Stephen Walter Demone, 70, Link

Edison Ross Hodgins, 62, Link

Leonardo Stevone Peiris, Link

Gregory James Mulder, 41, Link

Robert Martin “Marty” Schlosser, 74, Link

Glenn Alan Jones, 66, Link

Lynne Persoage, 68, Link

Jamie Marie Hedger, 27, Link

Cynthia “Cindy” Jarchow, 71, Link

Deirdre Gibson, 74, Link

Rob Wolstenholme, 65, Link

Dave Cober, 70, Link

Wayne Douglas McClanahan, 65, Link

Yvonne Helen Marie Nahnybida, 72, Link

Stephan Woloschuk, 55, Link

Pierre Duval, 63, Link

Tim Lucier, 63, Link

Noreen “Nanny/Nan” Nevena Sherlock, 73, Link

Kyle Wayne Korvemaker, 35, Link

Clint MacDonald, 53, Link