FRANCE

Celine Dion left heartbroken by tragic personal loss amid return to the spotlight

November 9, 2023

Celine Dion shared a rare personal statement on social media upon learning of the heartbreaking passing of French dancer Jean-Christophe Dasse. The late performer was one of the dancers alongside the singer, 55, during her A New Day… Las Vegas residency, which lasted from 2003-07. Celine shared some brilliant images of Dasse, known affectionately as "Titof," performing alongside the Canadian songstress and the rest of the troupe.

No age or cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

The journalist Laurent Greilsamer, former deputy director of “Le Monde”, is dead

November 9, 2023

The sad news came on Wednesday, November 8. Journalist and writer Laurent Greilsamer, former head of the newspaper Le Monde and co-founder of the weekly Le 1, has died following a cardiac arrest at the age of 70, the editions of Le 1 and his family announced in a statement. Also a writer, he had written some fifteen books, including current affairs and four biographies. His latest book, "The World According to Picasso", was published in 2020 by Tallandier.

No cause of death reported.

Two construction workers “died suddenly”:

TAV, tragedy on the construction site in France: a worker dies

November 13, 2023

Saint Martin La Porte (France) – On Tuesday 7 November, around 4pm, a 31-year-old technician, employee of the Vinci group, who worked on the TAV Turin-Lyon construction site with the role of director of the concrete laboratory, lost his life while he worked in Saint-Martin-la-Porte. Colleagues who were on site immediately called for help. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done. An investigation has been opened to clarify the causes of death. About fifteen workers were present during the accident, some were shocked: a colleague of the victim fell ill and was hospitalized. This is the second tragedy to occur in a short time on the Turin-Lyon TAV shipyards, on the French side. On Wednesday 19 July, a 51-year-old worker died in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne, Savoy, while he was working on the track-laying site. On that occasion too, the Albertville prosecutor's office opened an investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Cardiac discomfort on the N 145: man in his sixties dies during the journey to the hospital

July 11, 2023

The Montluçon firefighters intervened on the N 145, at the height of the Loue area, in Saint-Victor, Tuesday, November 7, around 10:30 a.m. A 65-year-old man, domiciled in Montmarault, who was traveling in the direction Guéret-Clermont-Ferrand, suffered a heart attack. The victim was flown to the Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital by helicopter. But he died during the journey. The driver who was following him by car saw the vehicle zigzagging and called for help. The man managed to stop before going into a cardiopulmonary arrest. The driver who had alerted the emergency services, a volunteer firefighter, stopped in turn to give him a heart massage.

BELGIUM

Van Oosten passed away

November 8, 2023

There was great disbelief at the sad news that Georges Van Oosten had unexpectedly passed away. Georges was a popular person in rally circles. He was a successful co-pilot and it is impossible to list all the pilots he sat next to in the passenger compartment. His victories and places of honor cannot be counted. Georges was also an excellent course designer after his active rally career. Georges Van Oosten died of pneumonia at the age of 71.

Filip van Brabander, 70

November 6, 2023

Filip van Brabander, co-founder of EOS magazine, born in Nazareth, 14 May 1953, died in Ghent, 3 November 2023. Because our dad passed away so quickly, thanks to our mom for the caregiving.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Home nurse Bernard Geldof (46) from Wervik died unexpectedly

November 6, 2023

Mobile ambulance driver Bernard Geldof (46) passed away unexpectedly. The Wervik resident was known in the cycling community as a mobile nurse on his yellow motorcycle.

No cause of death reported.

Johan Debruyne, 58

November 10, 2023

Born in Veurne, 28 October 1965 and died unexpectedly in Veurne 8 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Willy Jonckers, 72

November 10, 2023

Born in Wilsele, 18 March 1951, died there unexpectedly at his home on 8 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Liesje Verplancke, 42

November 10, 2023

Born in Leuven, 4 January 1981, died unexpectedly in Edegem, 8 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Christof Carels, 43

November 10, 2023

29 September 1980 - 7 November 2023. Many thanks to intensive care unit AZ Groeninge.

No cause of death reported.

Vicky Hermans, 41

November 10, 2023

Manager of Beauty and Relax Blue Ocean. Born in Borgerhout, 5 December 1981. Died unexpectedly at home, in Nijlen, 8 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Guldemont, 72

November 9, 2023

Born in Teralfene, 6 January 1951. Passed away unexpectedly in De Haan, 2 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Marleen Patteeuw, 70

November 9, 2023

Daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Marcel and Maria Patteeuw – Denolf. Born in Tielt on July 11, 1953, and died suddenly at home, in Wingene, on November 7, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Gilbert Delahaye, 64

November 9, 2023

Born in Brussels, 12 March 1959, died in Ottignies, 7 November 2023. So sudden you left us, nobody ever thought of that...

No cause of death reported.

Pommelien Raeymaekers, baby

November 9, 2023

Pommelien Raeymaekers - 25 October 2023 ⭐️ 25 October 2023

No cause of death reported.

Luciana Van Cauwenbergh, 74

November 8, 2023

Born in Asse, on October 30, 1949, and unexpectedly

died at home, in Sint-Amandsberg, on November 5, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Cedric Cachoir, 49

November 8, 2023

Cédric was born in Tournai on July 28, 1974, and died in Harchies, on November 7, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Audrey Letécheur, 41

November 8, 2023

Born in Namur, 03-07-1982. Died in Bonneville, 07-11-2023.

No cause of death reported.

Lotte Van Damme, 16

November 8, 2023

Born in Oostend, 15 May 2007, passed away in Kortrijk, 6 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Nelly Teugels, 67

November 8, 2023

Born in Mechelen, 16 September 1956, died unexpectedly in Werchter, 6 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daphné Verwée, 49

November 8, 2023

Born in Kortrijk, 16 November 1973, Died in Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 5 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Manon Vaes, 31

November 7, 2023

Manon was born in Tournai, on October 27, 1992, and died in Pipaix, on November 6, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Celeste Van Damme, 30

November 6, 2023

Suddenly and far too soon, Celeste Van Damme passed away from us, born in Ghent, on April 9, 1993, and died in Waasmunster, on November 3, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Tibo Reynvoet, 21

November 6, 2023

Born in Ghent 17/06/2002, died in Nazareth, 05/11/2023.

No cause of death reported.

Dieter Boedts, 48

November 6, 2023

06.04.1975 - 05.11.2023.

No cause of death reported.

Steven De Rydt, 31

November 6, 2023

Born in Vilvoorde, 30-04-1992, died in Herselt, 05-11-2023.

No cause of death reported.

Roger De Baerdemaecker, 71

November 6, 2023

Born in Asse, 8 January 1952, died suddenly at home, 2 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Breght Haers, 35

November 4, 2023

On 04/11/2023 we say goodbye to Breght Haers, loving husband of Mrs. Doïna De Mangelaere / Proud dad of Anna and Achiel - Born in Eeklo, on January 14, 1988, and died suddenly in Assenede, on October 27, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

LIeven Geryl, 23

October 26, 2023

Born in Bruges on 02/10/2000, Living in Lichtervelde, died in Lichtervelde, on 24/10/2023.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

A coach “died suddenly”:

In memoriam Cees den Toom

November 10, 2023

Defeated and sad, we inform you of this - Cees den Toom passed away completely unexpectedly on November 6, 2023. Cees den Toom and his Cycling School guided many riders from juniors to promising/elite with training schedules and was also the clothing sponsor of Jan van Arckel on behalf of MB2 Sports. He was a very committed, enthusiastic and passionate person, who the riders will miss enormously. Cees was 64 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Our beloved colleague, John Paget, has passed away

November 8, 2023

It is with shock and great sadness that we have to inform you that our colleague John Paget passed away unexpectedly last weekend. Our thoughts are with his family and we wish them a lot of strength during this difficult period. John worked at Nivel for 24 years and was a highly valued colleague. He stood out for his great substantive expertise, friendliness and sense of humor. We are committed to continuing his important and innovative work, which he has built up with great enthusiasm and commitment, in the future.

No age or cause of death reported.

GERMANY

A journalist “died suddenly”:

For decades Ralph Lacher was on the pulse of local events

November 12, 2023

Ralph Lacher, who has been a valued freelancer for our newspaper for over 40 years, died unexpectedly on Friday evening at the age of 63. The news has caused deep concern and sadness not only in the editorial offices of the publishing house Jaumann, but also in his hometown Lörrach-Hauingen. Although the journalist, who is well-known in the region, has been suffering from a serious illness since the corona pandemic, he was confident a few days ago that he would be able to overcome it. "Things are slowly going up," he said. All the more surprising was the news of his death over the weekend. In addition to family and work, Ralph Lacher, who appreciated a good meal and a good wine as a connoisseur, was also active in sports…he jogged daily until he switched to a bicycle some time ago due to knee problems.

No cause of death reported.

Amin El-Ghazi bids farewell to his late father with two goals

November 12, 2023

The game started with a memorial minute. The father of TuS player Amin El-Ghazi had died unexpectedly a few days ago. Both teams paused together for a short time in the middle circle before kick-off. El-Ghazi contributed two goals to the 5-1 victory against the league leaders in memory of his dad. [Paywall]

No age or cause of death reported.

A heavy blow of fate for Winterthurs Di Giusto

November 11, 2023

Sad news concerning Winterthur's Matteo Di Giusto. The mother of the 23-year-old died unexpectedly. This was announced by the Super League club on Friday evening. "We express our sincere condolences and deep sympathy to Matteo and his family," FCW wrote on Instagram. They wanted to "support the player with all their strength in his grief".

No age or cause of death reported.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Florian Giersch (†42), pastor of Bottrop, deceased

November 10, 2023

Florian Giersch, the pastor of St. Cyriacus in Bottrop, has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 42. That's what Provost Jürgen Cleve told this editorial team on Friday. "We are completely speechless," said Cleve, noticeably moved. On Thursday evening, Florian Giersch had led the St. Martin procession of St. Cyriakus as St. Martin. He was riding a bicycle instead of a horse. "I thanked him for his service, said goodbye to him and of course also said: See you tomorrow then! Unfortunately, it turned out very differently,“ says Jürgen Cleve. During the night Florian Giersch suffered an internal emergency, the paramedics could no longer help him.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Klingenthal: host Franz Schlosser passed away at the age of 39

November 7, 2023

His retreat on the Aschberg, which opened in 2012, was considered the highest in the Vogtland area. According to available information, the 39-year-old died on a holiday flight to Vietnam probably as a result of a thrombosis.

Avirons: a young woman dies following a heart attack

November 12, 2023

A young woman in her twenties died this Sunday at Avirons. According to rescuers, she was the victim of a heart attack. The members of the high mountain gendarmerie platoon quickly intervened, but they could not do anything to save her.

No age or cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

A music producer “died suddenly”:

The music world is mourning: producer David Bronner (58) is dead

November 10, 2023

"I am so sad for David Bronner. One of Austria's biggest music producers has apparently died of a heart attack," radio veteran Eberhard Forcher announced via Facebook. "Apparently, he died of a heart attack while on vacation in Malta. I can't and don't really want to admit it, but the source is serious,” says Forcher. The Viennese David Bronner was considered one of the largest music producers in the country. Since 1994 he has been pursuing this activity and has produced, among other things, sound recordings for Hubert von Goisern and Conchita Wurst.

POLAND

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Janusz Grzesiczak, MD

November 7, 2023

Wrocław - It is with deep regret and sadness that we have received the news that that on November 1, 2023, our Friend died suddenly. A well-known urologist from Wrocław,

founding member of the Wrocław Rotary Club.

No age or cause of death reported.

CZECH REPUBLIC

An ice hockey champ “died suddenly”:

Former ice hockey goalkeeper Roman Čechmánek dies at the age of 52

November 12, 2023

Former ice hockey goalkeeper Roman Čechmánek has died at the age of 52. He won the Olympic title with the Czech national team in Nagano in 1998 and was also involved in three world championship titles. Miroslav Stavjaňa, head of the club in Uherské Hradiště/Hungarian Hradisch, where Čechmánek trained the youth, informed about his death. Čechmánek was not ill, said Stavjaňa, but had felt bad in the last few days. The Zlín-born athlete has had financial problems in recent years. In June he was given a suspended sentence for business fraud.

No cause of death reported.

A former pro ice hockey player “died suddenly”:

Great sadness at ECDC Memmingen: Ex-striker Jan Kouba died unexpectedly at the age of just 30. These are difficult weeks for many ice hockey fans

November 9, 2023

A series of bad news is currently shocking many ice hockey fans. On Wednesday, the ECDC Memmingen reported the sudden death of its ex-player Jan Kouba. The attacker played for the Indians for three years until 2018 and was promoted with the club from the Bayernliga to the top league. Many fans in Memmingen remember Jan Kouba as a likeable player who played a key role in promotion to the Oberliga and the Bayerliga championship a few years ago. The Czech native played around 100 games for the Indians before moving to Schweinfurt in 2018. Jan Kouba was one of the “promotion heroes” at the ECDC Memmingen

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

South Bohemian firefighters were hit by tragic news: Their colleague Michael died suddenly

November 8, 2023

A few days ago, South Bohemian firefighters were hit by very sad news. Their colleague Michael G., a professional firefighter from the Český Krumlov region, died completely unexpectedly. He died at the age of 52. The firefighters thank him for everything he has done for them.

No cause of death reported.

Pavel Fojtík, 57

November 9, 2023

Brumov-Bylnice - He died suddenly on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the age of 57. The last farewell will take place on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 14:30 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

ROMANIA

An Olympic rower “died suddenly”:

Dimitrie Popescu died . The great Olympic rowing champion was 62 years old

November 12, 2023

The Romanian Rowing Federation announced, on Saturday, the death of the great Olympic champion Dimitrie Popescu. The death occurred on Saturday afternoon, in his personal residence in Buşteni. In the last four days, Dimitrie Popescu was present at the National Long Distance Championship in Snagov. The most valuable trophy in his career was the Olympic title won in 1992, in Barcelona, in the test of four frames with coxswains (4+). At the same edition of the Olympic Games, he also won the bronze medal in the test of two frames with coxswains (2+). He also won Olympic silver medals in the double frame event at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, but also in the four frame event at the Seoul Olympics in 1988, writes News.ro. In 1989, he was world champion with the crew of four frames and obtained the silver medals in double frames at the World Championships in 1985 and 1996. After retiring from competitive activity, he became a coach at CSA Steaua, and from 1997 he was a coach of the team rowing Olympian of Romania. Dimitrie Popescu received the titles of Master of Sports and Emeritus Master of Sports.

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Journalist of Jutarnji list Zlatko Šimić (56) suddenly died

November 9, 2023

Our dear colleague, journalist Zlatko Šimić of Jutarnji List, died suddenly this morning at the age of 57. He has worked in our newsroom since the launch of Jutarnji List in 1998, and was previously a journalist at Vjesnik.

No cause of death reported.

Great sadness at Lapad Elementary School: A student died suddenly, the school declared a Day of Mourning

November 11, 2023

A student of the Lapad Elementary School died suddenly yesterday, and the school declared Monday, November 13, the Day of Mourning. On the school's website it is written: "With immense pain, we inform all parents and teachers of our school that today, November 10, 2023, our dear student suddenly left us".

No age or cause of death reported.

BULGARIA

A professor “died suddenly”:

A famous Bulgarian professor died suddenly

November 6, 2023

Early this morning, the professor of cultural anthropology, Ivaylo Ditchev died, his relatives told Dnevnik. Until recently, he was a lecturer at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski". Kliment Ohridski". He manages a master's program in cultural anthropology, publishes the online edition for cultural studies "SeminarBG". Ditchev was born in 1955 [68] in Sofia. He is the son of the writer Stefan Dichev and the artist Lilyana Dicheva.

No cause of death reported.

ANDORRA

The former head of Government of Andorra Toni Martí dies at the age of 60

November 7, 2023

Andorra La Vella) - The former head of Government of Andorra, Toni Martí, died this Monday afternoon in the Andorran Nostra Senyora Hospital in Meritxell, due to cardiorespiratory arrest. The Government has reported in a statement that the emergency service medical team has certified his death at 6:11 p.m. Martí governed two terms, from 2011 to 2019, when he was in charge of initiating negotiations for an association agreement with the EU, and had recently joined as an observer in the negotiations alongside former Head of Government Jaume Bartumeu.

SPAIN

Federico Tutau, exemplary Gold Medalist for hospital pharmaceuticals, dies

November 9, 2023

Madrid - One of the most recognized personalities at a national level within the specialty of hospital pharmaceuticals, Federico Tutau, has died in Madrid, as stated by the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH).

No age or cause of death reported.

Sergio Hitos, former president of Real Jaén, dies

November 5, 2023

Jaén - Real Jaén FC announced a few minutes ago that the former president of the club during the 2016/17 season, Sergio Hitos, has died in the last few hours. According to journalist Samuel Armijo, Sergio Hitos died at the age of 44 after suffering a heart attack.

Luciano Huerga, mayor of Benavente (Zamora) between 2015 and 2023, dies at 44

November 4, 2023

Zamora - The spokesperson for the Socialist Party in the Zamora Provincial Council and former mayor of Benavente (Zamora), Luciano Huerga Valbuena, died today, at the age of 44, at the Virgen de la Concha Hospital, in the Zamora capital.

No cause of death reported.

Three days of official mourning in Artziniega for sudden death of a child

November 1, 2023

The City Council of Artziniega (Alava) has decreed three days of official mourning for the sudden death of an 11-year-old boy, who collapsed while playing with his friends in the street. The autopsy will clarify the causes of his death. In addition, the City Council has suspended all children's activities for the next few days, given the "shock" that the death of the minor has caused, in a town of 2,000 inhabitants where "everyone knows each other," according to the mayor, Joseba Vivanco.

18-year-old teen from Tineo dies at Cangas del Narcea Home School

October 28, 2023

Mourning in the councils of Cangas del Narcea and Tineo. An 18-year-old teen, originally from Cerezal (Tineo), was found dead in her bed at the Cangas del Narcea Home School. In principle, the investigation believes the main hypothesis to be that of a natural death, given that she recently had health problems. Her body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Oviedo to perform an autopsy and thus be able to certify the causes of her death.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man dies after suffering a heart attack while driving through Murcia

October 31, 2023

The health workers could do nothing this Tuesday to save the life of a man who suffered a heart attack while driving on Primero de Mayo Avenue in Murcia and crashed into a street lamp.

