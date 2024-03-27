UNITED KINGDOM

Update: World Party's Karl Wallinger cause of death revealed

March 22, 2024

Karl Wallinger, who fronted the band World Party and was an early member of the Waterboys, died March 10 at the age of 66. His family announced today (March 22) that the singer and multi-instrumentalist died from a stroke. In a post on World Party's official Facebook account, a message from the family read: "We can now share that Karl died suddenly from a stroke last week. We have been overwhelmed by the love and support the World Party community has shown since then. Thank you all so much."

King Charles' longtime friend Ian Farquhar, 78, was found dead at home by his carer after struggling to breathe, inquest told

March 20, 2024

King Charles' longtime friend Ian Farquhar was found dead at home by his carer after struggling to breathe, an inquest heard. The renowned huntsman, 78, was discovered at 1.10 pm on March 6 after the alarm was raised. At the time, he was described as living on the monarch's Highgrove Estate. The inquest heard he lived near Chippenham, in Wiltshire. He was also the Queen Mother's equerry and even served in the Queen's Own Hussars, a cavalry regiment of the British Army. Yesterday Wiltshire Police said: 'There are no suspicious circumstances.' An inquest at Salisbury, Wiltshire, was told a post-mortem examination had shown Ian Walter Farquhar died from postural asphyxia. This is when the way the person is positioned prevents them from breathing properly. People die from this accidentally, when the mouth and nose are blocked, or where the chest may be unable to expand fully. Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, the first husband and friend of Camilla, told the Mail's Richard Eden that the situation was 'very sad' and that he had been in poor health for the past few months.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Howden’s Will Bloomer passes away unexpectedly

March 21, 2024

David Howden, CEO of Howden Group, has paid tribute to his organisation’s chief corporate and legal affairs officer Will Bloomer, who passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly” last week. In an announcement made this morning (21 March), Howden described Bloomer as a “family man” and a friend to “many, many people”. Bloomer began his career as a solicitor, spending 12 years at Gallagher.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes after passing of historian who discovered ‘Flight of the Earls’ fort

March 10, 2024

Northern Ireland - Tributes have been paid to a historian who sadly died suddenly, only hours after Sunday Life revealed that a major breakthrough had been made in a project he’d been passionately championing for years. Sean Corey, from the Loup near Moneymore, had also appeared in a recorded interview on BBC Radio Ulster’s Your Place and Mine programme 48 hours before his death, to discuss another aspect of history surrounding the names of local fields. Mr Corey, who was suffering from cancer, passed away just before archaeologists from Queen’s University, Belfast, started a survey of what’s thought to be the remains of an ancient hidden fort or crannog which he had discovered on land near his home.

No age reported.

Two footballers “died suddenly”:

Eton College schoolboy dies after collapsing on sports field during match

March 19, 2024

An Eton teenager collapsed and died during a match as his ex-pupil father played on an adjacent pitch. Raphaël Pryor, 17, died on Saturday afternoon during a ‘Field Game’ at the Berkshire college. The 17-year-old keeled over in front of traumatised teammates on Saturday afternoon during a ‘Field Game’ at the college in Berkshire. Onlookers rushed to the lad’s aide and performed CPR on him in front of tearful, stunned friends. As ambulances were called to the Eton grounds the six-former’s father was informed – he was playing in another fixture nearby. Despite the best efforts of the medical services, the teen was tragically declared dead.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to ‘esteemed’ young Gaelic footballer following sudden death

March 25, 2024

Northern Ireland - A young Co Antrim footballer will be remembered as a “great friend and character” to club colleagues following his sudden death. Jack McCoy, who was 23 and from Toomebridge, died on Sunday. A member of St Ergnats GAC, Moneyglass, Jack had been part of the Antrim Intermediate Championship winning squad that beat Dunloy in the final in 2020.

No cause of death reported.

Women dies from heart attack whilst swimming in pool at Lancaster University

March 21, 2024

Lancaster - A woman has died from a heart attack whilst swimming in a pool at Lancaster University. 29-year-old Laura West was swimming in Lancaster University’s Sports Centre when she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. The postmortem revealed that Laura had been living with undiagnosed Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC), a medical condition where the heart becomes weak, reports LancsLive. ARVC is a genetic condition so after Laura’s passing members of her family were then tested and it was discovered that Laura’s mother, Gilly Atkinson, and her youngest brother both carry the gene.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Tribute parkrun planned for coach who died of 'heart attack' during 5k

March 22, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a running coach who died following a suspected heart attack during a 5k run in the Highlands. Derek Adamson, from Kirkcaldy, Fife, was treated with a defibrillator after being unwell at Alness Parkrun on Saturday, March 9. The 58-year-old was rushed to Raigmore Hospital, where he died on Saturday, March 16.

A dad “died suddenly”:

Tributes paid to young Downpatrick dad who died 'suddenly' while on holiday in Gran Canaria

March 21, 2024

A young dad has died 'suddenly' while on holiday on the resort island of Gran Canaria. The man, who has now been locally named as Dean Dobbin from Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, was found dead in an apartment building in the municipality of Mogán in Puerto Rico area of the island on Monday afternoon (March 18). Mr. Dobbin, aged in his 30s, is reported to have suffered a head injury and an autopsy was due to take place on Wednesday to determine his cause of death. Tributes have since poured in for him after a notice was released by a funeral home.

Family of Co Tyrone woman (34) ask mourners to wear football jerseys to her funeral following sudden death

March 21, 2024

Emma Lynch from Killeter died on St Patrick’s Day. The family of a young woman who died suddenly in Co Tyrone have asked for mourners attending her funeral to wear football jerseys belonging to the three beloved teams she supported. Family and friends of Emma Lynch (34) will gather in Aghyaran on Friday to say their final farewells following her death last Sunday.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to popular Co Fermanagh Gaelic groundsman following death

March 25, 2024

Co. Fermanagh, Northern Ireland - Tributes have been paid following the death of a popular Co Fermanagh Gaelic groundsman described as the “heart” of the community. Tony Cannon’s club St Patricks GFC said they were “devastated” by the sudden passing, describing the man as “beloved”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Woman, 25, announces her own cancer death on social media: 'I chose not to mourn the life I was losing'

March 21, 2024

Leeds - A 25-year-old woman with a rare form of cancer planned her death announcement, asking her family to post the pre-written eulogy to her social media accounts. “If you’re reading this then it means I have died from my battle with cancer and my family are posting my final message on my behalf,” posts to Daniella Thackray’s Facebook and LinkedIn said last month. Thackray began by explaining the type of cancer she had, writing, “Firstly, I just want to say that not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices, in some cases it’s genetics or unfortunately it just happens. In my case, despite me being very healthy and active, a cancer started in my bile ducts which was not caused by anything in my control and my life was never the same again. [Cholangiocarcinoma] is a rare aggressive cancer with often no obvious causes and no cure.” As Thackray had shared on social media, she’d undergone a liver resection and gallbladder surgery eight months ago. “I do hope that in the years to come more research is done about this horrid cruel disease so that more lives can be saved,” Thackray wrote in her final post.

Woman tragically dies at Birmingham Burger King restaurant after 'medical emergency'

March 21, 2024

A woman has tragically died after suffering a 'medical emergency' at a Burger King in Birmingham. Two off-duty student paramedics and armed police had initially battled to save the woman, but she died later at the scene. The incident happened at the fast-food restaurant, on the corner of the High Street and Union Street, in the city center, at around 3.30 pm, on Saturday, March 16. West Midlands Ambulance Service said they found a woman in a critical condition. Paramedics administered advanced life support. Sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing more could be done to save her.

No age or cause of death reported.

Codie James Knox Donald, 6 months

March 21, 2024

Llanfaes - Cherished baby of Scott and Ellen.

No cause of death reported.

Kwok Man Wan, 58

March 22, 2024

Leicester - Passed away peacefully on the 24th of February 2024 aged 58 Years. Donations for Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Andrew White, 44

March 22, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away suddenly on 4th March, aged 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Sinclair (Humph) Williams, 73

March 23, 2024

Llanrug - Peacefully in the presence of his family, aged 73 years. Donations gratefully accepted in memory towards Neuroendocrine Cancer UK and The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Paul Mitchell, 61

March 21, 2024

Paulton - Passed away on 4th March, aged 61 years. Donations, if desired for RUH X (Oncology).

No cause of death reported.

Philip Rix Mitchinson, 71

March 21, 2024

Hexham - Suddenly in hospital on 4th March 2024, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kim Nourish, 63

March 21, 2024

Leicester - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 7th March 2024 Aged 63 years. Donations would be kindly accepted for LOROS (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Pridding, 62

March 21, 2024

Gorton - Passed away peacefully on Friday 23rd February 2024, aged 62 years. Donations may be made in memory of Stephen to Diabetes UK.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Prynne, 72

March 21, 2024

St Dennis - On Thursday 7th March 2024 peacefully at Treliske Hospital, aged 72 years of St Dennis. Donations if so desired to Diabetes UK.

No cause of death reported.

Malcolm Ross, 71

March 21, 2024

Seaton Sluice - Malcolm passed away peacefully on the 12th of March aged 71 years. Donations to The British Heart Foundation, Macmillan Nurses or Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Carol (Lin) Russell, 71

March 21, 2024

Truro - On Sunday, 10th March 2024, unexpectedly passed away at RCH, Treliske, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Florence (Jackie) Sciberras, 69

March 21, 2024

Gloucester - Sadly, passed away on Friday 8th March 2024, aged 69 years. Donations are being collected in memory of Jackie for The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

William Grant Whytock, 65

March 21, 2024

Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that the family announce the sudden passing of Grant Whytock, on the 7th of March 2024, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Amy Barker, 36

March 21, 2024

Beverley - Sadly passed away on 16th March 2024, aged 36.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tony Michael Lay, 69

March 21, 2024

Narborough - Sadly passed away peacefully on the 13th of March 2024 aged 69. Donations may be made in Tony's memory to LOROS (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary McGowne MacDougall

March 21, 2024

Kilmarnock - It is with immense sadness that the sudden passing of Mrs Mary McGowne is announced.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan Ball, 67

March 20, 2024

Liverpool - March 10th, 2024, Aged 67 years. Donations in memory of Alan may be made to Asthma and Lung UK.

No cause of death reported.

David (Dave) Bamford, 70

March 20, 2024

Abergele - Passed away suddenly, aged 70 years, of Abergele.

No cause of death reported.

Michael (Mick) Burns, 68

March 20, 2024

Grimsby - Sadly on Friday 01st March 2024, Mick unexpectedly passed away aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ivan Darker, 61

March 20, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on Sunday 3rd March 2024 Ivan, aged 61 years, fell asleep.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Hancox (nee McQueen), 71

March 20, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away suddenly on 29th February 2024 aged 71 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation in memory of Kathy.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Lester (née Thomas), 54

March 20, 2024

Yarm - On March 12th suddenly, but peacefully in hospital, Julie aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Digby Lloyd, 71

March 20, 2024

Cardiff - Jonathan peacefully passed away on 10th March at Marie Curie Hospice. Donations if so desired for Marie Curie Hospice, Penarth (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Mandy Lovatt, 55

March 20, 2024

Leek - At peace on February 23rd, 2024, Mandy aged 55 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Shane Nolan, 42

March 20, 2024

Hull - On the 3rd of March 2024 Shane was sadly taken from us all too soon, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Irene Orchard, 71

March 20, 2024

Torquay - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully on Thursday 29th February 2024, aged 71 Years.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Paul Oxley, 73

March 20, 2024

Wallasey - We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Kevin on 8th March 2024, aged 73 years. Donations if desired to Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Smith (formerly Fox, nee Hine), 75

March 20, 2024

Leek - Peacefully on February 28th, 2024, at her home in Leek, aged 75 years. Donations if desired to The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Debra Sian (Debbie) Watson, 64

March 20, 2024

Cardiff - Debbie sadly passed away on 26th February 2024 aged 64 years, at the University Hospital of Wales. Donations if desired, may be sent to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Anthony West, 52

March 20, 2024

Bedworth - Dearly loved son of Anthony and Maureen. Passed away peacefully on 8th March 2024, aged 52 years. Donations if desired payable to George Eliot Hospitals - Dorothea Ward (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Jean Williams, 68

March 20, 2024

Barwell - Liz passed away surrounded by her family at Loros on Saturday 2nd March 2024, aged 68. Donations in lieu can be made to Loros (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

James Davidson, 68

March 20, 2024

Stirling - Unexpectedly, but peacefully on Friday 15th March 2024, aged 68 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hilary Edwards

March 20, 2024

Leek - Suddenly on the 7th of March 2024. Donations if desired for The British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Bossons, 75

March 19, 2024

Longton - Suddenly on Tuesday 5th March 2024, Michael, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mandy Drummond, 63

March 19, 2024

Bradworthy - Peacefully with her family on 24th February 2024. Donations to Over and Above (Fern Centre) and Chemo Hero (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Reece Fowell, 24

March 19, 2024

Plymouth - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Reece Fowell, who was taken away from us too soon on 5th March 2024 aged 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) Graham, 52

March 19, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on Friday 8th March 2024 aged 52 years. Donations gratefully received on behalf of The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Martyn James Hattersley, 59

March 19, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on Wednesday 6th March 2024, whilst at home, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Mault, 72

March 19, 2024

Brixham - Sadly but peacefully passed away on 12th March 2024 aged 72 years. Donations are welcomed for Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Christine June Woolridge (nee Brearley), 67

March 19, 2024

Stoke - Suddenly passed away aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tony Golding

March 19, 2024

Southport - Tony passed away on 11th March 2024. Loving son of Frances. Donations to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan Smith, 63

March 22, 2024

Derby - Passed away on 2nd March 2024, aged 63 years. Donations in loving memory of Alan to benefit Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Hepworth, 69

March 22, 2024

Wooler - Passed away on 28th February, aged 69 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK and RSPB.

No cause of death reported.

Jane Borman (nee Clayton), 62

March 22, 2024

Hull - Sadly passed away on 15th March 2024 aged 62 years. Donations may be left at the service for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Anthony Carr, 70

March 22, 2024

Coventry - Passed away suddenly on the 8th of March 2024. Donations, if desired, can be made in memory of Bernard to The Air Ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Colvin, 63

March 22, 2024

Immingham - Unexpectedly but peacefully on Friday the 8th of March, Alan aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Charles Barlow, 32

March 22, 2024

Coventry - Tragically & suddenly passed away on 11th March 2024, aged 32 years. Donations if desired to Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Dafydd Roger (Roger) James, 69

March 23, 2024

Pembrey - Suddenly, but peacefully on Sunday, 3rd March 2024, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Malcolm Leslie (Malc) Key, 72

March 22, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away peacefully at Queen's Hospital on 4th March 2024, aged 72 years. Donations if desired are invited to benefit 'Macmillan Cancer Support'.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Leyshon (Kay), 75

March 22, 2024

Mayals - Suddenly on the 28th of February 2024 at Morriston Hospital, aged 75 years. Donations if desired may be sent to 'Sir Gareth Edwards Cancer Charity.'

No cause of death reported.

Carl David Smith, 46

March 22, 2024

Kidsgrove - Peacefully on Saturday 16th March 2024, aged 46 years. Donations may be made to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Hannah Mary Aish (nee Bird), 67

March 21, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly in hospital on March 13th, Hannah (Lady) aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roger Mervyn Fishlock, 68

March 21, 2024

Cardiff - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at the University Hospital of Wales on Sunday 10th March 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Fox, 73

March 21, 2024

Blackpool - Peacefully in Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 27th February 2024, Jennifer, aged 73 years. Donations if so, desired may be given to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Robert (Bob) Johnston, 64

March 21, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away suddenly in hospital on 2nd March surrounded by his loving family aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Lynch-Wilson, 58

March 21, 2024

Barry - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on the 8th of March aged 58 years. The family have a Marie Curie (cancer support) box at the service should you wish to donate.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Greeves, 50

March 25, 2024

Kenton - Passed away suddenly at home on 19th March 2024, aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Geoffrey K. (Geoff) Layton-Bennett, 74

March 25, 2024

Huddersfield - On 16th March 2024, peacefully at his home in Berry Brow, Geoff aged 74 years. Donations if wished may be given for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Gareth Wyn Williams, 51

March 21, 2024

Llandegfan - March 9th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at his home, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Kenneth Taylor (Ken), 72

March 25, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly at home on March 13th, 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Clare Marie Jones, 50

March 23, 2024

Llanferres - 13th March 2024. Suddenly but peacefully at her home, aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Brian Lawrence, 64

March 23, 2024

Cheltenham - Sadly passed away at home on 6th March aged 64 years. Donations or cheques made payable to British Heart Foundation or Sarcoma UK.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John (Mike) Patrick, 75

March 23, 2024

Derby - Passed away peacefully at home on 13th March 2024, aged 75 years. If desired donations for Marie Curie (cancer support) may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Gail Simpson, 61

March 23, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Gail (Nee Steele) age 61, passed away suddenly at home on 12th March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Viv Allan, 70

March 23, 2024

Amble - Passed away unexpectedly at home on the 16th of March 2024, aged 70 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Alban Walter Morgan

March 23, 2024

Brynhyfryd - Suddenly on 10th March at his home. Donations if so, desired can be given towards Wales Air Ambulance.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rhian Wyn Roberts, 59

March 23, 2024

Harlech - March 12th, 2024. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 59 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Anthony Connan, 60

March 22, 2024

Derby - Passed away suddenly at home on 5th March 2024 aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael (Mick) Conway, 72

March 22, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly at home on Monday 18th March 2024 aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony William (Tony) Jones, 69

March 22, 2024

Pencoed - Suddenly on 9th March at his home, Tony, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Donald Tippett, 75

March 22, 2024

Tonbridge - Sadly passed away at home. Donations, if desired, to Asthma & Lung UK.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Elliott (Campbell)

March 22, 2024

Coatbridge - A beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away at home on 16 March 2024 after bravely battling pancreatic cancer.

No age reported.

Chris (Bella) Bellamy, 69

March 21, 2024

Scunthorpe - After a brave fight, Chris passed away at home in the arms of his devoted wife Denise. Donations may be made in memory of Chris to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Howard (Nobby) Clark (Tim), 67

March 21, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly but peacefully at home on March 8th, Tim aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Steve Flood, 72

March 21, 2024

Rochdale - It is with our sadness that we announce the passing of Steve on Monday 11th March 2024, peacefully at his home, aged 72. Donations if desired are to The Brain Tumour Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Joseph (Tom) Grant, 66

March 21, 2024

Gateshead - Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends on 14th March 2024 aged 66 years. Donations if desired to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Lorraine Michelle Jones, 57

March 21, 2024

Chelmsford - Passed away unexpectedly at home on 8th February 2024, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

David McGrath, 56

March 21, 2024

Bootle - Aged 56. Passed suddenly at home on the 13th of March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

George Gordon, 69

March 21, 2024

Dumfries - Suddenly but peacefully on Monday 11th March 2024, at home in the loving arms of his wife. George aged 69 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Karen Yvonne Withington (Holland), 58

March 21, 2024

Crewe - Unexpectedly Karen was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer on 29th February 2024. Karen was admitted to hospital the same day and deteriorated rapidly. On Wednesday 6th March 2024, we managed to grant Karen her wish to be cared for at home by her family and the District Nurses. Sadly, Karen passed away peacefully at home with her husband David holding her hand at 05:55 on Sunday 10th March 2024, aged 58 years. Her family have set up a just giving page for a charity Karen supported: Stand up to Cancer!

Andrew Brian James Darley, 59

March 21, 2024

Scunthorpe - Andy, aged 59, sadly passed away, suddenly and unexpectedly at home on the 4th of March.

David (Dave) Anderson, 68

March 20, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 4th March 2024, aged 68. Donations in memory of Dave are for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Clive Groves, 73

March 20, 2024

Bridgend - Passed away peacefully at home with his wife at his side, on Monday 11th March. Donations if desired to Young Lives Vs Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Iggledon, 62

March 20, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully at home on 15th March 2024, aged 62 years. Donations may be left at the service for Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Shaun Radford, 61

March 20, 2024

Allestree - Passed away suddenly, at his home in Allestree, on Saturday 9th March 2024, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Sleeth, 59

March 20, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly whilst at home, on 12th March 2024, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Stonier, 50

March 20, 2024

Leek - Suddenly on February 29th, 2024, at his home, aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Colin (Aggie) Williams, 72

March 20, 2024

Cheltenham - Passed away at home on the 9th of March 2024, aged 72 years. Donations in memory of Colin to Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

David Alfred Wonnacott, 56

March 20, 2024

Chagford - Died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Tuesday 12th March, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Boffey, 68

March 20, 2024

Gateshead - Peacefully at home with his loving family on 7th March 2024, aged 68 years. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Moulton (nee Macmillan), 73

March 20, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Sadly announcing Ann has passed away unexpectedly at home on 5th March 2024, aged 73 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeremy Edward Rowden

March 20, 2024

Fforest - On Sunday 10th March at his home, suddenly and devastatingly. Donations if so desired, to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Steven Billen, 65

March 19, 2024

Perth - Unexpectedly, at home, on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth (Liz) Buchanon, 60

March 19, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly, but peacefully at home on Monday 26th February 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Gray, 53

March 19, 2024

Grimsby - Peacefully on 26th February 2024 at his home surrounded by his family, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Susan (Sue) Jones, 72

March 19, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away at home on the 21st of February aged 60 years. Passed away peacefully in Aintree Hospital on 5th March aged 72 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Jopling, 59

March 19, 2024

Barmouth - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Martyn Walter Smith, 73

March 19, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest at home on 6th March 2024 surrounded by his loving family, Martyn aged 73 years. Donations if desired would be gratefully accepted for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela (Pam) Hickin (nee Lewis), 74

March 19, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest whilst at home on Thursday 7th March 2024, aged 74 years. Donations preferred in memory of Pam to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Charlie Luke Short, 27

March 22, 2024

Grimsby - Sadly on 11th March 2024 at his home, Charlie aged 27 years passed away after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara (Barb) Ball (nee Cicero), 68

March 25, 2024

Birches Head - At peace on March 9th, 2024, at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice with her loving family by her side following an illness borne with great determination and dignity, aged 68 years. Donations for The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Charles Whytock

March 19, 2024

Blairgowrie - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Charles (Chic) on Saturday 16th March 2024 after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Julie Anne (Felty Jules) Cook, 61

March 19, 2024

Thornton - Julie passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Saturday 2nd March 2024, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Thomson, 64

March 20, 2024

Paisley - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Thomson. Robert passed away peacefully on 10th March 2024 at Trinity Hospice after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Charles Anthony Killen (Frank), 74

March 21, 2024

Liverpool - Aged 74 years. Peacefully, surrounded by his family at Aintree Hospital, Liverpool, on 6th March 2024, following a short illness. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Frank the family have chosen fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org for anyone who wishes to donate, Thank you.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Heartbreak as Glenroe actor Emmet Bergin dies suddenly as ‘celebration service’ details announced

March 19, 2024

Irish actor Emmet Bergin [73], best known for his iconic role in Glenroe, has tragically passed away. The former RTE star died suddenly on Friday March 15, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Emmet was best known for his iconic role as heartthrob Dick Moran on RTE's hit soap Glenroe. Bergin landed the role of Dick back in 1983 and remained on the show until it's last episode in 2001.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes pour in for 'legend' Cork restaurateur of 40 years after sudden passing

March 18, 2024

Tributes have poured in from far and wide for a well-known Cork restaurateur after he passed away last week. The funeral of Kerry native Nicholas (Nicky) Moynihan took place on Saturday after the business owner died suddenly on Wednesday, with mourners remembering Nicky as a "warm, welcoming host" in the locality.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shock and grief in Laois at sudden death of GAA leading figure

March 19, 2024

Co. Laois - There is a shock and grief and an outpouring of sympathy in Laois following the sudden death of a well-known Laois GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) figure, husband, and father of three, on St Patrick's Day. Alan Langton, 52, from Barrowhouse, Athy, died unexpectedly after an accidental fall in Ballylinan on the evening of March 17. He worked as a financial planner in Clear Financial in Dublin. Having served as a former chairperson in Laois GAA several times, he is the current Barrowhouse GAA county board delegate.

Teenager dies after emergency medical services respond to incident near Dublin's 3Arena

March 18, 2024

Gardai have launched an investigation into the "sudden death" of a teenage girl following an incident near Dublin's 3Arena on St. Patrick's Day. Gardai confirmed emergency medical services were called to treat "a juvenile female" in her teens on North Wall Quay, Dublin 1. The girl was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

No cause of death reported.

John Dowd

March 25, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - John passed away suddenly but peacefully in the care of Portiuncula Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Flood (née Duffy)

March 25, 2024

Kells, Meath - 25th March 2024. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family while in the compassionate care of the wonderful staff at Cavan General Hospital. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Matthew Flynn

March 25, 2024

Sutton, Dublin - 24th March 2024, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, under the kindness and compassion of the staff at St. Francis Hospice. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice Raheny or the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jean Grant (née Blanch)

March 25, 2024

Dublin - March 24th, 2024, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of all the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Niamh Hand

March 25, 2024

Rooskey, Roscommon - Suddenly, on Saturday 23rd March.

No age or cause of death reported.

Terence (Pidgeo) Pidgeon

March 25, 2024

Bluebell, Dublin - Suddenly on the 22nd of March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Oleksandr Yasnitskyl

March 25, 2024

Durrow, Laois - Formerly from the Odessa Region, Ukraine. Passed away unexpectedly on Friday 22nd March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Trevor Anderson

April 2, 2024

Clane, Kildare - March 18th, 2024, suddenly at Naas General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maeve O'Hair (née Nesbitt)

March 24, 2024

Loughmore, Tipperary - 24th of March 2024. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerry Sweeney

March 24, 2024

Falcarragh, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Gerry Sweeney.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lorraine Keller (née McCabe)

March 23, 2024

Ratoath, Meath - 22nd March 2024, unexpectedly, after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

No age reported.

Ann Doyle (née Condon)

March 23, 2024

Graiguecullen, Carlow - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on March 22nd, 2024, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Donations, if desired, To the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alexander Hegarty

March 23, 2024

MacCurtain, Villas Cork - On March 20th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Oliver (Ollie) Jackson

March 23, 2024

Ballina, Mayo - Suddenly, 22nd March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sabrina Joyce

March 23, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - March 20th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Nj Larkin O'Driscoll

March 23, 2024

Finglas South, Dublin - The death has occurred of baby NJ, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) O'Mullane

March 23, 2024

Killiney, Dublin - March 23rd, 2024, died peacefully in St Vincent’s University Hospital. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan (Al) Redmond

March 23, 2024

East Wall, Dublin - 21st, March 2024 - suddenly, at the Mater Hospital. Donations if desired to the Marie Keating Foundation (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan Ryan

March 23, 2024

Tipperary Town, Tipperary - Passed away unexpectedly on March 22nd, 2024 - sadly missed by his heartbroken mum Eileen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lorcán Brennan

March 22, 2024

Killiney, Dublin - March 22nd, 2024, peacefully, in the kind care of all of the staff of the Blackrock Hospice. Sadly, missed by his wife, children, mother Berna and father Ray. Donations, if desired, to Purple House Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eileen Creagh (née O'Keeffe)

March 22, 2024

Killarney, Kerry - Unexpectedly, on March 21st 2024, at University Hospital Kerry, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maireád Malone

March 22, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 19th March 2024, Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shane Rooney

March 22, 2024

Belturbet, Cavan - March 21st, 2024, unexpectedly at Cavan General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nelly (Helen) Doran

March 21, 2024

Tallaght (Brookfield), Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly, missed by her heartbroken mother Sally.

No age or cause of death reported.

Frances Nixon (née McFadden)

March 21, 2024

Donegal Town, Donegal - Unexpectedly on 19th March 2024, at Letterkenny Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lorenzo Puddu, 2

March 21, 2024

Portlaoise, Laois - To the inexpressible grief of his parents, Jessica and Paolo. The passing occurred on Tuesday of their baby son Lorenzo, age 2. Lovingly mourned by his parents, twin brother Tommaso, grandparents Carla, Ezio and Tina, all his uncles and aunts, cousins, and playmates.

No cause of death reported.

Ram Rijal

March 21, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 15th March 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephanie (Steph) Hearne, 36

March 20, 2024

Mooncoin, Kilkenny - Died on Monday 18th March 2024. Aged 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Lewis Murphy Doyle

March 20, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 15th March 2024. Born sleeping, in the kind and wonderful care of all the staff of Holles Street, National Maternity Hospital. Cherished and adored son of Fiona and Gavin.

No cause of death reported.

Cormac Gibney

March 20, 2024

Monaghan - Passed suddenly and unexpectedly in the loving care of his family and the staff of St. Vincent’s Ward, Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Irwin

March 20, 2024

Achill Island, Mayo - Suddenly on 19th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Conor Somers

March 20, 2024

Donnycarney, Dublin - 15th March 2024. Suddenly, in the Mater Hospital surrounded by his heartbroken family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jackie Byrne

March 19, 2024

Navan, Meath - Suddenly, March 15th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Luis De Castro

March 19, 2024

Gort, Co. Galway - Luis passed away suddenly but peacefully on the 18th of March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Dolan

March 19, 2024

Athlone, Roscommon - Suddenly on Sunday 17th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Fee

March 19, 2024

Coolock, Dublin - 18th March 2024. Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fintan Kealy

March 19, 2024

Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow - Passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Niall (Trigger) MacEneaney

March 19, 2024

Drogheda, Louth - 17th March 2024. Unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Timothy “Teddy” Tuohy

March 19, 2024

Beaufort, Co. Kerry - On the 18th of March 2024 passed away unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Adele Volkova

March 19, 2024

Kells, Meath - Died suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pa) Hogan

March 25, 2024

Carrigtwohill, Cork - March 22nd, 2024, unexpectedly and peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Keogh

March 25, 2024

Newport, Co. Tipperary - 25th March 2024, suddenly and peacefully, at his home. Donations if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean Carey

March 25, 2024

Cabra, Dublin - 19th March 2024, suddenly, at home surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Annemarie Devenney

March 25, 2024

St Johnston, Donegal - Sudden death has taken place at her home. Sadly, missed by her heartbroken mother Margaret.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martina O'Shea

March 25, 2024

Bandon, Cork - On March 24th, 2024, suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael (Mike) Ryan

March 25, 2024

Roscrea, Tipperary - Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Desmond O'Hagan

March 24, 2024

Donacarney, Meath - Judge of the Circuit Court retired, Comdt. (FCA 2nd Fd MPC) March 23rd, 2024. Peacefully, at his home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddy Deering

March 23, 2024

Tullow, Co. Carlow - 21st March 2024 suddenly but peacefully at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donna Dorrian (née Marley)

March 23, 2024

Crossroads, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Molly Halpin

March 22, 2024

Cabinteely, Dublin - It is with immense sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Molly, 21st March 2024. Peacefully at home after an incredibly brave battle fought with cancer.

No age reported.

Catherine O'Grady (née Gabbett)

March 21, 2024

Mungret, Limerick - March 21st, 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kate Joyce (née Faherty)

March 22, 2024

Oughterard, Galway - Suddenly at her home surrounded by her loving family, on the 21st of March,2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ian McDonnell

March 22, 2024

Artane, Dublin - Passed 20th March 2024, suddenly at home. Very sadly missed by his loving wife Zarah, son Finn and his mother Irene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eamonn (The Red Lad) Melia

March 22, 2024

Monasterevin, Kildare - Suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marion Nuding

March 22, 2024

Rathgar, Dublin - Peacefully, at St Vincent’s University Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Jim) O'Sullivan

March 22, 2024

Kildimo, Limerick - March 21st, 2024, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family. Donations to Milford Hospice or The Cancer Society of Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fergal Shannon

March 22, 2024

Tullow, Co. Carlow - 20th March 2024, suddenly but peacefully, at his residence. Sadly, missed by his loving parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carol Delahan (née Fay)

March 21, 2024

Drogheda, Co. Louth - March 21st, 2024. Suddenly, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmie Mallee

March 21, 2024

Athboy, Meath - Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elizabeth (Liz) McNamee

March 21, 2024

Artane, Dublin - 18th March 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sheila Murtagh (née Wallace)

March 21, 2024

Hackballscross - Dundalk, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Emmet Bergin

March 20, 2024

Blackrock, Co. Dublin - Actor, late of the Abbey Theatre, I.T.C. and RTE. March 15th, 2024. Suddenly, but peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tom) Doyle

March 20, 2024

Palmerstown, Dublin - 20th March 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel (Dan) Kavanagh

March 20, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - 15th March 2024, suddenly, at home, beloved son of Chris.

No age or cause of death reported.

Raymond (Ray) Lloyd

March 20, 2024

City Centre, Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margeret McCay (née Cross)

March 20, 2024

Rathangan, Kildare - 19th March, 2024 surrounded by her family. Donations if desired to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Shay (James) McDermott

March 20, 2024

Ashford, Wicklow - Passed away 18th March 2024 peacefully at St Columcille’s Hospital. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Ward, St Columcille’s Hospital or the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maura Shields

March 20, 2024

Carrigart, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place at the late residence of Maura Shields.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hayley Merton

March 20, 2024

Mullingar, Westmeath - March 18, 2024, unexpectedly at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tomas Baliunas

March 19, 2024

Roscommon Town, Roscommon - 16th March 2024, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Coyle (née Connors)

March 19, 2024

Naas, Co. Kildare - 14th March 2024 suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paula Cranley (née Gilbert)

March 19, 2024

Bray, Co. Wicklow - March 18th, 2024. Suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Derek Gaynor

March 19, 2024

Naas, Kildare - 17th March 2024, peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Hickey

March 19, 2024

Thurles, Tipperary - Unexpectedly at home surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) McNamara

March 19, 2024

Beaumont, Dublin - Saturday 16th March 2024, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Murray

March 19, 2024

Sandycove, Dublin - On 17th March 2024 at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ivor Fitzpatrick

March 25, 2024

Avoca, Co. Wicklow - 24th March 2024, peacefully at home, after a difficult illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carmel McGrath (née Ryan)

March 19, 2024

Doon, Limerick - March 19th, 2024, unexpectedly and peacefully at home after an illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Emma-Ann Lee-Doyle

March 24, 2024

Loughlinstown, Dublin - Peacefully surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Georgina Barrett

March 19, 2024

Listowel, Co. Kerry - Died peacefully after a short illness on 19th March 2024, beloved daughter of Lillie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Parkes (née O'Sullivan)

March 19, 2024

Kilnamanagh, Dublin - 19th March 2024. Founder member of Kilnamanagh Credit Union; peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Lennon (née Cunniffe)

March 20, 2024

Four Roads, Roscommon - Passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe on March 20th, 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Damien Farrell

March 20, 2024

Bailieborough, Co Cavan - Died on the 19th of March 2024 suddenly after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eoin Gilmartin

March 20, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - Peacefully surrounded by his family, after a short illness. Much loved son of Joe.

No age or cause of death reported.

John (Johnny) Holohan

March 20, 2024

Callan, Kilkenny - Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, 20th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Angela Carey (née Barrett)

March 21, 2024

Blackrock, Cork - On March 20th, 2024, peacefully, at Marymount, after a short illness, in the presence of her loving family.

Imy Carmody

March 21, 2024

Ballymahon, Longford - Passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff at Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family, on 19th March, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christina Martyn (née O'Loughlin)

March 23, 2024

Dunmore, Galway - Passed away peacefully following a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bridie O’Neill (née Collins)

March 23, 2024

Rush, Dublin - March 21, 2024. Suddenly, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lynne Alexandra Algar

March 23, 2024

Mullingar, Westmeath - It is with deep regret that we announce the death of our beloved Lynne, who passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family, following an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shay Clarke

March 23, 2024

Dublin - Passed away peacefully on March 17th 2024 following a short illness, surrounded by his loving wife. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kay (Kathleen) McCabe

March 24, 2024

Dublin - 24th March 2024, peacefully in the wonderful care the staff of Clonrarf Hospital, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia (Trish) Lonergan

March 24, 2024

Blanchardstown, Dublin - The sad death has occurred of Patricia on the 23rd of March 2024, peacefully at Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jenny Newman

March 24, 2024

Kilmoyley, Kerry - Passed away after a short illness in U.H.K. Palliative Care Unit surrounded by her loving family. Sadly, missed by her mother Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eileen Fenton

March 25, 2024

Midleton, Cork - March 23rd, 2024, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness at the Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher Murray

March 25, 2024

Killiney, Co. Dublin - Professor Emeritus, UCD School of English, Drama and Film, died peacefully on March 25, 2024, after a short illness, at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

