Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in ‘Rocky,’ has died : Here’s what we know

February 2, 2024

Movie fans across the country received some devastating news on Friday afternoon, as actor Carl Weathers passed away on Thursday at the age of 76, his family announced. Weathers is perhaps most famous for his turn as the villain-turned-friend boxer Apollo Creed in Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise, portraying a brash, Muhammad Ali-inspired champion who gave an underdog Rocky Balboa a shot at the title, and in later films would become his friend. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.” No cause of death was given. Before becoming an actor, Weathers was a standout football player, playing linebacker at San Diego State and briefly for the Oakland Raiders.

Three-Time Tony Winner Hinton Battle Dies at 67

January 30, 2024

Three-time Tony-winning dancer, actor, and choreographer Hinton Battle passed away January 29 after a brief illness. He was 67. News of his passing was confirmed by his longtime collaborator and friend Debbie Allen, who wrote on Instagram: "Today, I honor Hinton Battle, my dear friend who left us to dance and sing in God’s Ensemble last night. He fought this battle to live and be creative impacting audiences and young people across the globe. Let us always hold him high in our hearts and in our mind’s eye and forever speak his name." At the age of 18, Mr. Battle made his Broadway debut as the original Scarecrow in The Wiz, receiving momentous acclaim for his energetically athletic dance style. He would later go on to work with some of the most influential choreographer in the industry, including Bob Fosse in the original production of Dancin' and Michael Bennett in the original production of Dreamgirls.

No cause of death reported.

Oscar-winning ‘Pinocchio’ co-director Mark Gustafson Dies of a Heart attack at 64

February 2, 2024

The animation community is reeling from the news of the passing of Oscar-winning director Mark Gustafson of a heart attack on Thursday. The much-loved 64-year-old animation veteran is best known for directing last year’s Oscar-winning feature Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Gustafson had been working on a new animated series called Milepost 88 with ShadowMachine, the company co-founded by Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio producers Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico. “In addition to being an absolute legend in stop-motion animation, Mark Gustafson is one of the greatest storytellers working in cinema today,” Bulkley told Deadline when the project was announced.

Jared March death updates — MTV The Challenge producer dies after cancer battle as mom shares heartbreaking tribute

February 1, 2024

Producer of MTV's The Challenge Jared March has died at the age of 28 after a 2022 cancer diagnosis. The Team Jmared Foundation, which March set up in support of cancer patients, confirmed the beloved producer's death. His obituary reports that he passed away in New York on January 27.

Legendary house singer Michael Watford has died

January 30, 2024

Michael Watford, legendary New Jersey house singer known for his tracks such as 1994’s ‘So Into You’, has died. The news of his passing was confirmed yesterday (January 29) by Watford’s son, Solomon, in a Facebook post. “On Friday, Jan 26th, my father Michael Watford passed away. We want to thank everyone and including the House music community who has contacted me and my family during this difficult time. Lastly, I will be providing all funeral information and repast details this week. Thank you All!!!,” read the caption of the post. The singer’s cause of death was not revealed but it appears that he was dealing with some health issues. Late last year, New York DJ Lenny Fontana shared an Instagram post which revealed that Watford was in hospice care.

No age or cause of death reported.

A correction to a report in November:

General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details on Cause of death

February 2, 2024

Officials have shed further light on Tyler Christopher's tragic death. The General Hospital alum died on Oct. 31 at age 50 from positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, with a contributing factor of coronary artery atherosclerosis, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. His cause of death was broken down in an autopsy report, obtained by E! News, which noted that Tyler was last seen on Oct. 30 "heavily intoxicated." When a friend went to check up on him the following day, the soap opera star was found unresponsive by his bed in a "position that would compromise his breathing," per the report. Upon an autopsy, a forensic pathologist discovered hardening in Tyler's coronary arteries and fatty change of the liver. The findings were listed as effects of "natural disease" in the report, while a toxicology test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.327 percent with no drugs or medications detected in his system.

Four athletes “died suddenly”:

Pistons legend, Detroit native Earl ‘The Twirl’ Cureton dies at 66

February 4, 2024

Detroit Pistons legend Earl Cureton, known as “The Twirl,” has died at the age of 66, the team announced Sunday. Cureton has been serving as a community ambassador with the Pistons for the last decade. The team said he unexpectedly passed away on Sunday morning. The cause of his death was not immediately known. Cureton, a Detroit native, played under Dick Vitale at University of Detroit Mercy, where his No. 24 jersey hangs from the rafters. Cureton played for the Pistons from 1983 to 1986, but also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, LA Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors, during his 12-year NBA career.

No cause of death reported.

Purdue Basketball Great Jim Rowinski Passes Away

February 2, 2024

Today the Purdue basketball family lost one of the first great players under Gene Keady. Jim Rowinski, a star on Keady's first teams in the early 80s, passed away today at the age of 63. Rowinski was a freshman and a walk-on in the 1980-81 season, Keady's first. After playing sparingly his first two years he became a top reserve in 1982-83 and a starter in 1983-84. In his final season he averaged 15 points per game and had 194 rebounds as Purdue's top player.

No cause of death reported.

Legendary Auburn Wide Receiver Terry Beasley Dies At 73

February 1, 2024

Former Auburn wide receiver Terry Beasley has passed away at 73 years old. The university officially announced the news on Wednesday night on social media. Beasley was one of the greatest wide receivers in Auburn football history. He recorded 141 receptions for 2,507 receiving yards, and 29 receiving touchdowns over his three seasons. He led the SEC in receptions and receiving yards during the 1970 season. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

No cause of death reported.

Max Caster’s Father Passes Away At The Age Of 75

February 4, 2024

Richard Caster, an NFL alumnus and the father of AEW wrestler Max Caster, passed away on Friday at the age of 75 following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Richard Caster played football at Jackson State in Mississippi. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the 1970 NFL draft. He played tight end and was a three-time Pro Bowl member, being named to the team in 1972, 1974, and 1975. He wound up playing for the New York Jets for eight years and then another five years with the Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints and Washington before retiring in 1982.

Two musicians “died suddenly”:

Wayne Kramer, MC5 Co-Founder and Guitarist, Passes Away at 75

February 2, 2024

MC5 co-founder and guitarist Wayne Kramer has passed away at the age of 75. The Detroit proto-punk icon’s death was shared by his and MC5’s official social media pages this afternoon. As of right now, no cause of death has been revealed. Kramer, along with Rob Tyner, Fred “Sonic” Smith, Michael Davis and Dennis Thompson, founded MC5 in 1963 in Lincoln Park, Michigan. Later that decade, the quintet became one of the most crucial and pioneering leftist, anti-establishment band in the United States’ proto-punk movement. Best known for their debut album, Kick Out the Jams, MC5 were garage rock titans whose sound boasted a convergence of hard rock, blues and psychedelia.

No cause of death reported.

Ex-Famous Last Words Drummer Craig Simons Has Passed away

February 4, 2024

Ex-Famous Last Words drummer Craig Simons has passed away. Vocalist JT Tollas, who fronts the post-hardcore/metalcore outfit, commented of the passing of his late bandmate yesterday, February 4th. “I didn’t want to write this, because writing this out makes it that much more real, but here we go… The morning of 2/2/2024 the world lost a very special person. A talented musician, a caring and loving friend, and someone so many considered a brother.”

No age or cause of death reported.

An artist “died suddenly”:

Chris Potter Has Died

February 4, 2024

Chris Potter, a renowned landscape artist in Santa Barbara whose works and charisma showcased this region in the most beautiful ways, has died. He was 49. A Santa Barbaran by birth, Potter became a community fixture by leaving his day job to paint a landscape a day in 2010, a protocol he maintained — mostly more — until his death. He painted works small and large, with prices ranging from near-nothing to tens of thousands of dollars, often donated to support a variety of causes. Potter was stricken with a rare form of cancer in the fall of 2021, but persevered against long odds to survive. He returned to painting and life with a vengeance, pursuing his passions until the end. He passed away in his sleep while visiting friends out of town, after a day of golf. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Texas Cop Jared Zolman dies aged 32 as fans lead tributes to TikTok influencer

February 1, 2024

A popular TikTok influencer has tragically died aged just 32. Known as Texas Cop, online star Jared Zolman's death was confirmed by officers at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office in Texas, USA, on Wednesday. The father-of-three, who boasts more than 88,000 followers on the social media site, is known for his love of animals. His cause of death is unknown, but coroners are conducting an autopsy following his death.

No cause of death reported.

Five journalists “died suddenly”:

Reporter Who Probed Biggie and Tupac Murders Dies at 71

February 2, 2024

Chuck Philips, a former Los Angeles Times reporter who investigated the music business, including the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls, has died at the age of 71, Variety reported. No cause of death was provided in the family’s death notice. A relentless digger, Philips won a Pulitzer Prize and a George Polk Award over the course of his Times career— and one of his former colleagues called him the “most fearless, tireless and honest reporter I met.” “He always sought the truth,” his brother Dan Philips told Variety. “He always went after the real thing. He didn’t like bullshit.”

No cause of death reported.

Black America Mourns Loss Of Talk Show Legend Joe Madison: The ‘Black Eagle’ Passes Away At 74

February 1, 2024

In December 2023 radio personality Joe Madison announced he was taking a temporary leave from his daily morning show on SiriusXM’s Urban View to prioritize his health, Talkers reported. In a statement addressing his listeners, Madison revealed his ongoing battle with prostate cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2009. Now comes news through social media that the media veteran has passed away at 74.

Popular journalist Mike Gurspan dead at 66

January 31, 2024

Dothan, Ala. - Mike Gurspan, among the longest serving television journalists in Alabama, passed away on Wednesday. He was 66. During his illustrious career, Gurspan worked at several television stations but is best known for his years covering Coffee, Geneva, and Covington counties. He was also a University of Florida football player in the 1980s and briefly worked as a sportscaster in Florida. Mike was diagnosed last year with a brain tumor and underwent surgery in Birmingham. He never returned to work, last serving as WDHN’s evening anchor. Besides television, he worked as a public information office in Florida and once pursued a law enforcement career, but television news was like a magnet and pulled him back into the business.

Dave King, architect of Bright Side Night and former Bright Side managing editor, has passed away

January 30, 2024

Phoenix, AZ - It is with trembling hands, tears in my eyes, and the heaviest of hearts that I inform you that the former managing editor of Bright Side of the Sun and architect of Bright Side Night, Dave King, has passed away after a valiant battle with stage IV melanoma that spread to the brain. He was 56 years old. He leaves behind his loving wife, three wonderful girls, supportive sister, adoring parents, and a community of Suns fans who admired his work. The Phoenix Suns community has lost an influential voice as Dave, who always provided an insightful perspective on the team in a digestible tone, authored over 2,800 articles for Bright Side of the Sun during his tenure with the site.

Susan Ashworth Bader, 52

January 31, 2024

Susan Ashworth Bader, freelance journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of TV Technology, a broadcast industry trade publication, died suddenly on December 4 at her home in Oakland, CA. She was 52. Compassionate and curious, Susie, as she was known by family, friends and colleagues, was drawn to reporting at an early age.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

Italy Gonzalez, 9

February 1, 2024

Shaftner, CA - Hi, we are Noe & Judith Gonzalez, parents of Italy Gonzalez. With sadness in our hearts we make this page. As of January 26th, 2024, @5:00am our beautiful princess Italy gained her angle wings. After a year and 2 months of fighting Leukemia she is no longer suffering. On November 14, 2022, our world was turned upside down in a blink of an eye. Our baby girl was diagnosed with Leukemia (cancer in the blood).

Wellman-Union CISD mourning loss of elementary school student

February 2, 2024

Wellman, Texas - A Wellman-Union Elementary school student passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, Superintendent Nate Wheeler confirmed in a statement. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that I report that Wellman-Union CIDS Elementary student, Bentley Payne, unexpectedly passed away this morning,” the statement read. The cause of his death is unknown at this time. “Bentley was an important part of the Wellman school community, and his teachers and fellow students will miss him greatly,” Wheeler said.

No age reported.

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

High school basketball player, 14, dies after collapsing on court during game

February 3, 2024

Illinois - A 14-year-old died last week after she collapsed on the court during a high school basketball game. Amari Crite, a freshman at Momence High School in Illinois, was playing a junior varsity basketball game Jan. 25 against Tri-Point when she fell and later died. The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death is under investigation, according to The Daily Journal. Reports say Crite was running back to the defensive side of the floor when she collapsed.

No cause of death reported.

Mustang Schools Confirm Unexpected Death Of Student

February 2, 2024

Mustang, OK - The Mustang School District confirmed on Thursday a student at Mustang High School died unexpectedly. In a letter sent to families, the Mustang High School principal said the district is not releasing information about how the student died. The school also says this is not related to an incident Wednesday at the school, where the district confirms a student attempted to harm themselves on school grounds.

No age or cause of death reported.

Honorary Marine, whom the Corps welcomed as one of its own, dies at 17

January 29, 2024

A 17-year-old who became an honorary Marine in November 2023 following a diagnosis of terminal bone cancer died Friday morning at his home in Georgia, according to his father. Jack Lowe was born at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, California, and was about 5 years old when he decided he would become a Marine, Marine Corps Times previously reported. In March 2022, when he was a junior in high school, Jack Lowe was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. He went through extensive radiation treatments and was deemed cancer-free six months later.

Link

Update to a report from October:

Cause of death released for teen who collapsed , died during homecoming festivities

February 5, 2024

Ashland County, Ohio – The cause of death of a Mapleton High School student who suddenly collapsed and passed away during homecoming festivities in 2023 has been released. According to the Ashland County Coroner’s Officer, 17-year-old Bre McKean collapsed due to myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, usually caused by a virus. McKean collapsed during homecoming festivities before a football game on Sept. 26, according to a statement posted on the Mapleton Local School District website. McKean was on the homecoming court, according to school officials. The Mapleton and South Central football game was suspended at halftime when the teams and student body were notified of “this tragic event,” the school district’s post stated.



From our researcher: According to the Ashland County Coroner’s Office, myocarditis has multiple potential causes, including:

Viruses

Gastrointestinal infections

Bacteria

Parasites

Fungi

Certain medications or drugs

Chemicals or radiation

Other inflammatory diseases

[But not including “vaccination”]

Five local politicians “died suddenly”:

Former Iowa Ag secretary Bill Northey dies at age 64

February 5, 2024

Iowa is mourning the loss of former state secretary of agriculture Bill Northey, who has died unexpectedly at the age of 64. Northey, a Spirit Lake native, served as Iowa’s secretary of agriculture from 2007 to 2018, and as under secretary for farm production and conservation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 2018 to 2021: Governor Kim Reynolds says Northey’s work ethic and passion for Iowa agriculture was unmatched.

No cause of death reported.

Midland City Councilman Dan Corrales passes away, City of Midland says

January 30, 2024

Midland, Texas — According to the City of Midland, At-Large City Councilman Dan Corrales has passed away at the age of 45. City of Midland released a statement to NewsWest 9: "At-large City Councilman Dan Corrales has passed away. Corrales, an attorney, father, husband and veteran, had served on the Midland City Council since Jan. 1, 2022, and had recently taken a position with the Midland County District Attorney’s Office.

No cause of death reported.

Georgia House Rules Chairman Richard Smith of Columbus dies from flu at age 78

January 30, 2024

One of the most influential members of the Georgia House of Representatives has died. State Rep. Richard Smith, a Columbus Republican who chaired the House Rules Committee, died at his home from complications of the flu before dawn Tuesday, the House Speaker’s office said. Smith, 78, was first elected to the House in 2004 and was serving his 10th term in the General Assembly representing the 139th District, which included parts of Muscogee and Harris counties. He had been the chairman of the House Rules Committee since 2020. That key leadership post controls what legislation is considered by the full House.

Eastham Select Board Chair Dies Suddenly

February 5, 2024

Eastham, MA – Eastham’s Select Board Chair died suddenly yesterday. Art Autorino was reportedly on vacation with his family when he developed serious heart complications. He has been involved in Eastham town politics for many years, including on the Planning board as Chair and on the Finance Committee. He was also heavily involved with the current Strategic Plan, serving as chair for that committee as well.

No age or cause of death reported.

Former local congressional candidate dies unexpectedly

January 31, 2024

Youngstown, Ohio — Lou Lyras, who twice ran for Congress and was co-owner of Penguin City Brewing, died Wednesday unexpectedly. Lyras was born and raised in Cambpell. He later founded the company CorCon, which specialized in the painting of bridges. He was also a co-owner of Penguin City Brewing. He twice ran for Congress, losing the Republican nomination in 2020, and as a Democrat lost to Bill Johnson in 2022. His daughter, Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, said her father died of complications from congestive heart failure at the age of 73.

Seven teachers “died suddenly”:

Ripple of Mr. Earl's impact to be felt long after his loss

February 5, 2024

Temperance, Michigan - In the week since he passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at age 59 on Jan. 29, Mr. Earl’s Facebook page has been flooded with hundreds of tributes highlighting his impact on the lives of students across several generations. It’s important to specify these aren’t just tributes from his English students and cross country runners. Mr. Earl’s impact extended to students he would pass regularly in the hallway who never had him as a teacher.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Watauga County teacher, coach, dies unexpectedly at 32

February 1, 2024

Zionville, N.C. - A beloved Watauga County teacher and district coach died unexpectedly on Thursday, according to the school district. 32-year-old Michael Neff, a physical education teacher at Hardin Park, will have funeral services conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Alliance Bible Fellowship.

No cause of death reported.

McHenry teacher who helped connect students to books, therapy dog, dies at age 42

February 1, 2024

McHenry, Illinois - A McHenry County family is reeling after the unexpected death last week of a mother, wife and daughter. Emily Schilf’s death also has left the community around McHenry’s Chauncey H. Duker School bereft. Schilf, 42, began her teaching career there as a student teacher, taught fourth- and fifth-grade students, and later became the school’s learning media center director.

No cause of death reported.

Bedford Public Schools mourning loss of teacher, coach

January 31, 2024

Bedford, Mich. — The Bedford Public Schools community is mourning the unexpected death of a beloved teacher. Scott Earl, an 11th-grade English teacher at Bedford High School and cross country coach, died Tuesday morning, according to the school district. Bedford Superintendent Carl Shultz said Earl gave his time and energy to the high school for 25 years in and out of the classroom and was a teacher, husband and father who dedicated his life to service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Earl was 59:

Scott W. Earl, 59, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly January 29, 2024, in his home.

Upstate teacher passes away during battle with cancer

January 31, 2024

Spartanburg County, S.C. – An Upstate school district is mourning the loss of one of its teachers. District Six announced on Tuesday that Angie Angeli, a teacher at Fairforest Middle School, passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer. According to the district, for over 25 years, Angeli’s unwavering dedication to education touched the lives of countless students and teachers in the district. The district said Angeli was more than just an educator; she was a mentor, friend, cheer coach, baseball fan, dance enthusiast and “beacon of light”.

No age reported.

‘Mr. Morris Day’ honors late Brunswick County Schools educator

January 31, 2024

Brunswick County, N.C. - Students at Lincoln Elementary in Brunswick County celebrated “Mr. Morris Day” on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The day of celebrations was to honor the late educator Michael ‘Mr.’ Morris, who was an English as a Second Language (ESL) teaching assistant who taught in Brunswick County Schools for seven years before he unexpectedly died from septic shock in January 2023.

No age reported.

Reported on December 29:

Julio Perez Jr., 60

December 29, 2023

Julio Perez Jr. was born on December 15, 1963 in Laredo, Texas. He went to be with our heavenly father on December 24, 2023, at the age of 60. Julio grew up in Encinal, Texas and moved to San Antonio when he was a teen. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1982 and worked various jobs before enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard. He served for three years and then decided to use the G.I. bill to pursue both his bachelor and masters degree in psychology from UTSA with endorsements in special education and bilingual education. He devoted 18 years to his classroom, as a published teacher at Southside I.S.D, Freedom Elementary.



No cause of death reported.

Perez “died suddenly.” From an obituary comment:

"Dearest cousin, we are still in shock over your sudden passing."

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Mike Martin, FSU baseball coach who set records, dies after Lewy body dementia battle

February 1, 2024

Mike Martin – Florida State’s legendary baseball coach whose consistency and all-time wins record are unequaled – died Thursday less than three years after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. Martin was 79. Martin is synonymous with FSU baseball over 47 years as a player, assistant coach and head coach, elevating the program into a national powerhouse and perennial contender despite never winning the College World Series.

Derek Dustin Hamer, 45

February 1, 2024

Derek Dustin Hamer, age 45, passed away this past weekend after a short illness, in Overland Park, Kansas. He loved coaching soccer and coached with Kansas City SC and Blue Valley SC. He specialized in goalie training and trained players in the Heartland Soccer Association.

No cause of death reported.

Arizona men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd on friend Andrew Reed's cancer battle

January 31, 2024

After his team defeated No. 2 Duke in Durham, North Carolina, on Nov. 10, 2023, Arizona men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd opened his postgame press conference by dedicating the win to his college friend, Andrew Reed, who was battling brain cancer at the time. Reed passed away in January 2024.

No age reported.

Referee dies from medical emergency at Westmoreland County high school basketball game

February 3, 2024

Mount Pleasant, Pa. — A referee died at a high school basketball game in Westmoreland County Friday after suffering a medical emergency. Mount Pleasant Area School District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gabauer confirmed referee Michael Roebuck died from a medical emergency that occurred during halftime of a junior varsity basketball game. “Our school community is deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Roebuck that occurred during halftime of the Junior Varsity basketball game. Despite the immediate medical response and efforts of our first responders, Mr. Roebuck tragically passed away due to the severity of the emergency. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest of sympathies are with Mr. Roebuck’s family and friends,” Gabauer said in a statement.

No age or cause of death reported.

Longtime Cubs Clubhouse Manager Dies

February 2, 2024

Chicago, IL - A long-time Chicago Cubs employee passed away on Wednesday, as USA Today reported that Tom “Otis” Hellman died. Hellman was one of the behind-the-scenes employees that made the Cubs go every day. But Hellman worked for the Cubs for 40 seasons and spent 50 seasons in Major League Baseball. Last winter, the Cubs named Hellman their home clubhouse manager emeritus, a promotion that recognized his 50 years in pro baseball. Hellman began his tenure with the Cubs in 1983 when he was named Wrigley Field’s visiting clubhouse manager. In 2000 he transferred across the stadium to take over the home clubhouse.

No age or cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

An American doctor died of a heart attack after reaching the summit of Aconcagua

January 31, 2024

An American mountaineer of Japanese origin died of a heart attack after reaching the summit of the mountain Aconcagua [Argentina]. This is the fourth fatality so far this season. Skeete Kshamata, 49 years old, decompensated at midnight on Monday, January 29, when she was descending in the Piedras Blancas area, according to the Ministry of Security of Mendoza. The guide Gabriel Fraccia from the AMG company, who accompanied the climber on the hill, reported the tragic event around 11:45 p.m. The event occurred at 6,060 meters above sea level and less than a thousand meters from the summit. The woman reportedly did not respond to the guide’s call. Fraccia notified the Park Ranger staff, they performed CPR maneuvers on her and after half an hour the doctors found that Skeete had no vital signs and declared her death. Kshamata had a doctorate in Medicine and was a specialist in hand orthopedics and sports medicine, and worked at CaroMonth Health and at Carolina Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center, in North Carolina, United States, according to official information.

A med school student “died suddenly”:

Alexander Thomas Lake, 37

February 2, 2024

Native Michigander and adopted son to the Pacific Northwest, Alexander Thomas Lake passed away unexpectedly in Boise, Idaho, January 17, 2024, at the age of 37. He was later admitted to the University of Washington in Seattle and graduated in 2020, attaining distinction in his completion of dual-degrees: a Bachelor of Arts in Medical Anthropology and Global Health, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Applying to medical school thereafter, Alex was admitted to the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine in Boise, where he was pursuing his dream of becoming a physician with an interest in specializing in either emergency or pediatric medicine. As an adult, Alex enjoyed jogging, swimming, and biking in the Seattle Green Lake area, often joined by one of the many friends he made so easily. An avid outdoorsman, he was often hiking, camping, and exploring the mountains, forests, and waters around the Pacific Northwest.

No cause of death reported.

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

Lorraine Smallwood, 63

February 4, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - Lorraine Smallwood, 63, a resident of Roxborough (Philadelphia), passed away at Chestnut Hill Hospital after a short illness. Lorraine attended Widener University and was a Surgical-Trauma and Medical Intensive Care Unit Nurse at Hahnemann Hospital for 23 years. She most recently was part of the Clinical Adjunct Nursing Faculty at Drexel University College of Nursing and Health. Lorraine was dedicated to her profession throughout her career and was especially committed to teaching student nurses. Lorraine actively participated in sports for many years and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

No cause of death reported.

Michael J. Hebert, 32

February 1, 2024

Ogdensburg, New York - Funeral services for Michael J. Hebert, 32, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg. Mr. Hebert died unexpectedly on Monday, January 29, 2024 at his home. Michael worked for Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center as a Phlebotomist. He also worked for a time with Frito-Lay in Fayetteville, TN. He enjoyed playing video games, board games, bowling and spending time with his family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 20:

Karen Carpenter Moriarty, 63

December 20, 2023

San Antonio, Texas - Karen had a passion for helping people; she graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and pursued a 37-year long career in the medical field, furthering her education in nursing throughout by receiving her certification as a Medical Assistant in 1987 and her license as a Registered Nurse in 2000. She was awarded certification as a CGRN in 2004 and maintained this achievement for 6 years. She is survived by her husband and her two children.

Link

Moriarty “died suddenly.” From her son's Facebook post:

It is with a heavy heart we post this, but our mother unexpectedly passed away Sunday afternoon.

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

Leon Andrew Immerman, 71

February 4, 2024

Leon Andrew Immerman, "Andy", 71, of Dunwoody, Georgia, died unexpectedly on December 21, 2023, of a cardiac emergency enroute to celebrate the holidays with his family. Upon graduation from law school, he was a clerk for The Honorable Judge Arlin M. Adams, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Philadelphia. Upon becoming a partner, he relocated with his family to Atlanta, Georgia, where the firm opened an office. Shortly after, he joined the Atlanta law firm of Alston & Bird, where he continued to practice tax law for the next 23 years.

Link

James Michael Kearney, 55

February 1, 2024

Portland, OR - James Michael Kearney - beloved husband and father, adored little brother, cherished uncle, dear friend, generous mentor - died unexpectedly Nov. 27, 2023. He was only 55 years old. In a family of enthusiastic if unevenly gifted athletes, Jim was accomplished and eclectic: he ran track and cross-country, played basketball, cycled, climbed, camped, hiked; he walked on stilts, juggled, unicycled, and juggled while unicycling. And he skied. Boy, did he ski. Wisely eschewing a career in politics (can you imagine?), Jim earned his J.D. from the University of Washington Law School and went on to work for Stoel Rives LLP in Portland. He worked hard at embarrassing his three kids, and endured an uneasy truce with countless chickens and a few cats.

No cause of death reported.

A law student “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 26:

Edward Joseph Medina, 24

January 26, 2024

Fresno, CA - Edward was born on June 13, 1999, and passed away on January 19, 2024, at the age of 24. Edward graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2022 with a B.A. in Political Science with an emphasis in American Government and Politics and a minor in Chicano Studies. He was a second-year law student at the University of California, Irvine, where, in addition to his classes, he did pro-bono work at the Social Security Disability Project and Clean Air Act Project.

No cause of death reported.

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

‘He loved his job and this township so much’: Perry Township firefighter dies unexpectedly

February 2, 2024

Perry Township, Ohio - The Perry Township fire station is mourning the loss of one of its own after the unexpected passing of a firefighter and EMT. The Perry Township Professional Firefighters Facebook page announced Friday that Mark Murphy passed unexpectedly after 34 years of service. “Mark was not only an outstanding Investigator and Inspector, but a wonderful friend and person,” the post says. The post says in his almost two years as Bureau One he has made businesses safer and gotten work done in his field.

No age or cause of death reported.

N.Y. FF dies from complications of on-scene heart attack

January 31, 2024

Plattsburgh, N.Y. — The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) announced the on-duty death of Plattsburgh Firefighter Robert “Rory” Boire. On Dec. 27, 2023, Boire responded to a motor vehicle accident when he suffered a heart attack. He was immediately transported to the hospital where he remained for two days. On Wednesday, Jan. 3, he passed away from complications experienced as a result of the heart attack. Boire was a former member of the Beekmantown Fire Department, the Chazy Fire Department, and a current member of the Cumberland Head Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter, a stepson, several grandchildren and his siblings.

No age reported.

Fundraiser started for family of West Richland firefighter after his sudden death at 37

January 30, 2024

Benton County, Washington - West Richland firefighters are reeling from the death of one of their own Friday after he collapsed at home. Benton County Fire District 4 Lt. Aaron Meloy, 37, was discovered at his Cottonwood Loop home in Richland about 11 a.m. An autopsy was conducted over the weekend because of his age and the circumstances of his death, Coroner Bill Leach said. While the report isn’t finished, Leach said Meloy died either of natural causes or an accidental reason.

Eight police officers “died suddenly”:

Arie Dalton Elliott death , Mayflower police officer passed away after medical emergency

February 5, 2024

Mayflower, Arkansas - Mayflower grieves the loss of retired Police Officer Arie Dalton Elliott, known as Dalton, who passed away due to a medical emergency. Dalton’s cause of death was attributed to a loss of airway during a medical emergency on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Unfortunately, despite efforts during transit to the hospital, he experienced a prolonged period without oxygen, leading to irreversible damage to his brain function. Given the unexpected nature of his passing and his young age, there is a financial need for funeral expenses and other associated bills.



No age or cause of death reported.

Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office announces the death of Deputy Johnson

February 2, 2024

Le Flore County, Okla. — Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced the passing of one of its deputy sheriffs. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deputy Sheriff Roger Johnson," said SCSO. SCSO said Deputy Johnson died unexpectedly the morning of Thursday, Feb. 1 at his home in Roland. Deputy Johnson started his job at SCSO on July 2009 and was recently serving as a volunteer school resource deputy at Moffett Schools, the release said. SCSO said Deputy Johnson loved this position and "couldn't wait to get to work every day," sharing that he would always say he wished he worked for the school "a long time ago."

No age or cause of death reported.

Danville police officer dies following cancer battle

February 2, 2024

Danville, Ky. — A Danville police officer has passed away after a battle with cancer. In a Facebook post, the department said Officer Aaron Sparks was a U.S. Army veteran and spent eight years with the Danville Police Department. Sparks died on Friday morning in Lexington, surrounded by his family, friends, and fellow officers, the post said. Emergency responders escorted Sparks back to his home in Danville around 12:15 p.m., according to the department, and friends, family, and colleagues were invited to show their support along the route.

No age reported.

Beloved Yonkers Police Officer Dies Suddenly At Age 50

January 31, 2024

Yonkers Police Officer Laurine Williams died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 22 after a battle with medical complications, the department announced on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Williams, who died only two weeks after her 50th birthday, was born in Gainesville, Florida, in 1974. After growing up in the South, she eventually moved to New York and first became an officer with the New York City Police Department.

No age or cause of death reported.

Retired Greenville police captain dies suddenly after stroke

January 30, 2024

Greenville, N.C. - A 32-year-veteran and former public face of the Greenville Police Department has died. The Greenville Police Department announced on Tuesday that 54-year-old retired Captain Carlton Williams died Monday evening after suffering a stroke over the weekend. Williams, who served as the public face of the department as the public information officer for several years, started his career as a dispatcher in 1988 before becoming a sworn officer. According to the Greenville Police Department, Williams was known to the local homeless community as the “Angel Cop,” making frequent visits to homeless communities, checking conditions, and carrying food, water, clothing, and toiletries to pass among the people he would find. A non-profit he helped to start carries the same name.

Ark. officer dies following medical emergency

January 30, 2024

Shannon Hills, Ark. — A Shannon Hills Police Department officer has died following a medical emergency, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Officer Michael Cain Maxheimer helped a disabled motorist push a car out of the roadway on December 18, 2023. He then responded to a vicious animal complaint, where two stray dogs approached him as if they were going to attack, according to ODMP. Maxheimer drew his gun in preparation to confront the dogs, but the dogs ran into the woods. He returned to the police station, where he complained of nausea and chest pain. He was admitted to a hospital where he passed away the following day, according to ODMP. Maxheimer was 39 years old and had served in the Shannon Hills Police Department for three years. He had served in law enforcement for 16 years in many different departments. He is survived by three daughters and his girlfriend, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Rocco “Rocky” Fonce, Sr., 66

January 30, 2024

Niles, Ohio – Rocco “Rocky” Fonce, Sr. of Niles passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 5:15 p.m. in Community Skilled Health Care Center after a short illness. He was 66 years old. Following high school, Rocco attended the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Academy, graduating in 1982. Mr. Fonce began his career as a Reserve Deputy in the sting unit of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department. He continued his career as a patrolman for Bazetta Township Police Department and as a detective with the Brookfield Police Department. Following his service to these townships, Rocky went on to be a dispatcher and supervisor for Trumbull County 911 Services. He retired from Trumbull County CSEA as a customer service representative. Mr. Fonce was a member of the International Tactical Police Training Unit; a police firearms and tactical instructor being trained in armed and unarmed self-defense. In his spare time Rocky was a licensed HAM radio operator. Most importantly he loved spending time with his kids.

No cause of death reported.

Debra A. Holmes, 63

January 30, 2024

Old Town, Maine- The final days of the life of Debbie Holmes were reflective of the life she lived, demonstrating immeasurable love for family and friends, caring for others beyond herself, and sharing the much beloved humor and teasing that was her essence. At age 63 on the evening of January 29, 2024, Debbie passed away peacefully, surrounded by the warmth of her loving family. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, Debbie was also a powerhouse athlete, police officer, caregiver, crafter, gardener, cook and champion for the elderly and young alike. She could do just about anything, always with a humor and selflessness that benefited the lives of others.

No cause of death reported.

Six inmates “died suddenly”:

54-Year-Old San Diego Central Jail Inmate Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency

February 5, 2024

A 54-year-old inmate was stricken by an unidentified medical emergency at San Diego Central Jail over the weekend and died a short time later, authorities reported Monday. A deputy and a nurse realized that the man needed medical care as they were handing out medication in a housing area at the Front Street detention facility about 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. While being taken to medical staffers for an evaluation, the inmate became unresponsive, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said. Paramedics then took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification. The inmate had been jailed last June on felony warrants stemming from an earlier vandalism arrest. He was believed to be homeless when he was taken into custody, Jarjura said.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate dies in jail custody, not suspicious

February 4, 2024

Manchester, NH - An inmate at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections died early Saturday morning after an incident "not deemed suspicious" by jail staff. Officers and medical staff responded to a medical emergency in the cell of Joseph King, 31, of Nashua, around 12:45 a.m. Saturday and performed lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections. He was pronounced dead by American Medical Response staff. King was booked into the facility on Dec. 2 and held on a preventive detention order issued by Hillsborough Superior Court South for charges of robbery, burglary, simple assault and a violation of a protective order. The cause and manner of his death has not been released.

Woman arrested Wednesday dies in JSO custody Sunday morning

February 4, 2024

Jacksonville, Fla. — A woman in Jacksonville Sheriff's Office custody died Sunday at a local hospital. Police say inmate Kiara Lapearl Reid, 32, was arrested Wednesday on a possession of a controlled substance charge and was housed at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility. When corrections officers conducted their rounds, they noticed Lapearl Reid in distress, according to JSO. A medical emergency was called in by staff and rescue efforts began until the arrival of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Lapearl Reid was taken to a local medical facility by JFRD, where she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

No cause of death reported.

Henry County Jail inmate dies after medical emergency, sheriff’s office says

February 4, 2024

Atlanta, Ga. - A Henry County Jail inmate died following a medical emergency on Saturday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate, identified as 47-year-old Cameron Moore, was found while experiencing a medical emergency, the sheriff’s office said. After being provided medical attention, Moore was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The sheriff’s office has not released an official cause of his death. The sheriff’s office said Moore had been in jail since Aug. 5, 2023, facing charges of aggravated stalking.

Medical emergency in Kalamazoo Co. Jail leads to suspect’s death

February 2, 2024

Kalamazoo, Mich. — A suspect died after being taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say Portage Public Safety officers arrested a suspect Wednesday for domestic violence. They say he had a medical emergency during the intake process and became unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services came to the jail and tried to save his life; however, the sheriff’s office says he was taken to the hospital where he died due to a medical condition.

No cause of death reported.

Former church youth pastor and nurse accused of molesting teens has died in custody, police say

February 1, 2024

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who was arrested in September, accused of multiple counts of sexual battery on teen victims, has died. Action News Jax told you in October when Gregory Norton, a former nurse and youth pastor, was facing a total of 18 charges of sexual battery on a victim under 18 but over 12 years old. JSO said in a news release that Norton was in jail when he was taken to a local hospital on Jan. 19 “due to a continuing medical issue.” Norton was under the care of doctors in that hospital until he died on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

No cause of death reported.

Six killed in “vaxxidents”:

67-year-old man dies after medical emergency, crashing silver DeLorean in Bakersfield

February 5, 2024

Bakersfield, Calif. - A 67-year-old man died after, police say, suffered a possible medical emergency before crashing his silver DeLorean in northeast Bakersfield Sunday evening. The Bakersfield Police Department said on Feb. 4, 2024, at around 4:43 p.m., officers were called to Shell Station in the 5800 block of Comanche Drive for a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle, identified as 67-year-old Paul Raymond Nigh, was not responsive. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the preliminary investigation found that the driver of the silver DeLorean was traveling eastbound on Highway 178, approaching the intersection with Comanche Drive, when the vehicle went off the roadway and collided with a curb. BPD said witness statements and collision dynamics indicate the driver may have had a medical emergency before the crash.

No cause of death reported.

‘He was a kind soul': Family remembers man who dies from medical emergency

February 4, 2024

Medical Lake, Wash. — It was an emotional week for a family in Medical Lake. A father went into cardiac arrest as he was driving, causing him to crash and die just a few days later. "He was a kind soul," Pawley Coffman, father-in-law of Jesse Dahm, said. Last Friday, the family says Jesse suffered from a cardiac arrest while driving back home. His car went off the road in front of Medical Lake Middle School, and after days in a coma, Jesse's family had to let him go forever.

Vehicle crashes into home

February 1, 2024

Crawfordsville, IN - A medical emergency that incapacitated a driver is likely to blame for a crash Wednesday on the city’s east side. Police and medical crews were dispatched at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a vehicle striking a house at 1305 E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a tan 2005 Lincoln Town Car had crashed into the residence. The front half of the car was lodged inside the home. The driver, 75-year-old Roger Hamilton, was transported to Franciscan Health Crawfordsville where he later died.

No cause of death reported.

Two Minnesota teenagers killed in “vaxxidents”:

Shakopee teen dies from injuries days after crashing into tree

January 31, 2024

Scott County, Minn. - The Shakopee community is mourning the loss of another student-athlete after authorities say a 16-year-old driver died from his injuries days after crashing into a tree. The Shakopee Youth Lacrosse Association posted on Facebook that Shakopee High School junior Evan Martin has died following a car crash. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, in Louisville Township, just south of Chaska. The 16-year-old was driving northbound on Townline Avenue near the intersection of Autumn Trail and crossed into the southbound lane when the vehicle entered a ditch and struck a tree. The teenager was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and the sheriff’s office said they were notified on Jan. 29 that he died. Martin was the second student at Shakopee High School to recently die following a car crash. Varsity hockey player Mikayla McCarvel died on Jan. 16 after sustaining injuries in a crash the day after Christmas. The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the crash, but alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.

No cause of death reported.

Medical Emergency Causes Red Hook Man To Crash Into 6 Vehicles

January 31, 2024

Red Hook, NY — A Red Hook resident crashed into six vehicles after suffering a medical emergency in the village. The Red Hook Police Department said, shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, there was a 911 call concerning a six-vehicle crash on South Broadway at the intersection of East Market Street in the village of Red Hook. First responders found a driver who was unconscious and unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed on him, and he was taken to Northern Dutchess Hospital. The driver was identified as Peter C. Rathjen, 56, of Red Hook. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation determined he was traveling north on South Broadway in 2023 Chevrolet truck when he suffered a major medical emergency. That caused him to strike five vehicles on South Broadway and then another on East Market Street before this truck came to rest. A driver of one of the vehicles that was struck — a 67-year-old Red Hook man — suffered head and neck injuries and was taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Business temporarily closed in Darke Co. after worker dies due to medical emergency

February 5, 2024

Arcanum, OH — A woman is dead after she suffered a medical emergency inside a Darke County business early Sunday morning. An Arcanum police officer was conducting a regular business check and observed a tan/brown Chevy pickup truck parked at the 100 block of E South Street at Arcanum Quick Stop, the department said on social media. The officer found a woman lying on the floor inside the gas station and forced entry inside to aid her. Arcanum rescue was also called to the scene. Despite best efforts, the victim died from an unknown medical emergency. Jennifer Simason, 39, of Arcanum, has been identified as the person who died by the Darke County Coroner’s Office. She worked at the business. An initial investigation indicates the unknown medical event contributed to her death, and investigators suspect no foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Popular restaurant GM remembered as the 'heart and soul' of Silver Spring House

February 5, 2024

Symmes, Ohio — Employees and customers of the Silver Spring House are mourning the death of a longtime employee and general manager. 43-year-old Derek Taulbee died unexpectedly on Friday. Owners of the Symmes Township restaurant, Joe Smith and Joe Kendall said Taulbee wasn't just the GM but the heart and soul of the establishment.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved UGA superfan ‘Big Dawg’ dies suddenly , family says

February 5, 2024

Atlanta, Ga. - He was often seen on television during home football games cheering on the Bulldogs. He always stopped to take photographs with fans. If you’ve been around University of Georgia football games, you’ve likely seen Trent “Big Dawg” Woods III. His family told Atlanta News First reporter Adam Murphy that he died Monday of natural causes. He was just 46. Woods took great pride in carrying on the family tradition of painting a bulldog on his head every Saturday during football season. His family asked for prayers and said they plan to provide more information about his passing in the coming days.

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Rider employee passes away

January 30, 2024

Hamilton, NJ - Edgar J. Ress, director of construction and mechanical services in facilities management [at Rider University], died suddenly at his home in Hamilton on Jan. 26. He was 52 years old. Ress was a committed employee at the university for 34 years and held a variety of positions before assuming his most recent role in June 2022. During his time at Rider, Ress was a building maintenance person, general mechanic, HVAC mechanic, manager of facilities operations at Westminster Choir College, and associate director of construction services.

No cause of death reported.

Rider’s “vaccination” policy:

Rider recommends all students, faculty and staff to be up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Man found dead in Raccourci Old River; may have had medical emergency, sources say

February 4, 2024

Batchelor, LA - A body was found in the Raccourci Old River near a camp in Batchelor on Sunday afternoon. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said a boat that was still running but unoccupied drifted over to a camp on Porter Monk Road around 1:20 p.m. Deputies found 59-year-old Jack Bradley Jr. floating in the river nearby. Deputies said no foul play is expected. Sources told WBRZ that Bradley may have had a medical emergency before falling into the water.

No cause of death reported.

Northern Michigan man passes away after battling rare fungal disease

February 4, 2024

Detroit, Mich. - A northern Michigan man who had been battling a fungal disease called blastomycosis has passed away. Family members notified UpNorthLive News that Ian Pritchard died Saturday evening at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Ian was 29 years old. UpNorthLive News previously reported that Ian's family members had set up a GoFundMe page to cover his medical costs.



WG Bunch, local Realtor, multi-faceted talent, dies at age 55

February 2, 2024

Huntington, TX — A Huntington man known as a multi-faceted talent has died. William G. “WG” Bunch Jr., 55, died Tuesday following a short illness, according to his father William “Bill” Bunch. “He hadn’t been feeling well since December and a couple of weeks ago he got worse, so we took him to the hospital and passed away there,” Bill Bunch said. “We were told he died from multiple organ failure. It was so sudden and it’s sort of unbelievable.”

No cause of death reported.

Bolingbrook Police Respond To Medical Emergency

February 2, 2024

Bolingbrook, IL - On February 2, 2024, at 2:26 pm Bolingbrook Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Lily Cache Lane for a report of a medical emergency. A 48-year-old Bolingbrook man was found unresponsive at the scene. Our officers and paramedics from the Bolingbrook Fire Department administered emergency medical aid and the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. There is no indication of foul play at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Death on Dr. Samuel McCree Way in Rochester under investigation

February 1, 2024

Rochester, NY - Police are investigating to determine the cause of death of a man found unresponsive early Thursday morning in southwest Rochester. Lt. Jeffery Pursel of the Rochester Police Department said that emergency responders were called a residence on Dr. Samuel McCree Way, near Epworth Street, around 3:30 a.m. and found a 55-year-old Rochester man who was unresponsive. The man, whose name was not released, was found in his bed and was pronounced dead, Pursel said. Rochester Police Capt. Greg Bello called the incident an "unattended death" and said that there "does not appear to be any criminality involved." While at the scene, Pursel said that another person had a medical emergency and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No further information was released and officers said it was not clear whether the man’s death was related the second person's medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

Former fair board director, president dies unexpectedly

February 1, 2024

Trumbull Co., Ohio — Bud Rodgers, a familiar face around the Trumbull County Fairgrounds, has unexpectedly passed away. Rodgers spent nearly 30 years as director of the fair board, and served as board president. Rodgers came up with several beloved events at the fair, including the school bus and auto races. He was also the owner of Bud’s Towing in Fowler, which has been around for over 40 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Support Swells For Williston Park Family Following Father's Sudden Death

January 31, 2024

Williston Park, NY - Jimmy Berry of Williston Park died on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at age 42, according to his friends. A devoted father and husband — “he would run through a wall for those around him,” said friend Brian McDevitt — Jimmy leaves behind his wife Kerri and their three children, ages 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Molly, and 6-year-old Grace.

No cause of death reported.

About a dozen exotic pets rescued after owner suddenly dies in Columbia

January 31, 2024

Lancaster County, Pa. — Numerous exotic animals will be up for adoption this weekend after they were taken from a home where the owner passed away. According to a release from the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, they were contacted about a man who unexpectedly died in their Columbia home over the weekend. Having a passion for the scaly creatures, sanctuary staff states the man kept the animals in good health and that they "could tell they were well cared for and dearly loved." Forgotten Friend says that on Saturday, there will be a special adoption event for the animals due to them not having room to keep them all.

No age or cause of death reported.

Yet another passenger dies on world’s biggest gay cruise

January 30, 2024

In a tragic development during the “world’s biggest gay festival at sea,” a passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, chartered by Atlantis Events, unexpectedly died last week. The death occurred during the Oasis Caribbean Cruise from January 21 to 28. The cruise originated and concluded in Miami. A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines confirmed the death in a statement to The Advocate. “I can confirm that we had a death onboard and that it was unexpected and not suspicious,” the spokesperson said. The details of the passenger’s death have not been publicly disclosed. Details from a private Facebook group and private chat groups for those on the cruise shed some light on the incident.



No age or cause of death reported.

From Facebook:

"My brother (36 and from Chicago) was on the Atlantis cruise that's happening right now, including a stop in Puerto Rico. My brother died Wednesday morning (around 3:00 am, I think) on the cruise ship. We have received hardly any information from the cruise line. If you were there, or know anyone who was there, and you have any information to share, even if you just saw him die, please message me. I just am hoping to learn he didn't die alone, and haven't yet been told if that's the case. We haven't publicly announced his death yet so I can't share his name, but I can update this post with his name later.

Owner of Columbus-area pizzeria passes away

January 30, 2024

Westerville, OH - The owner of a popular Westerville pizzeria has passed away. According to a post made by Cardinal Pizza to its social media pages, owner Bob Williamson has died after a battle with cancer. “As many of you already know, Cardinal Pizza owner Bob Williamson has passed away after a long, courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. We are all grieving his loss and legacy and will share any updates in the coming days as to his funeral service and restaurant hours.

No age reported.

Hillsborough Husband & Dad Of 2 Unexpectedly Dies, Fundraiser Set Up

January 30, 2024

Hillsborough, NJ — The community is rallying together to help a Hillsborough family after their husband and father died unexpectedly. Brian Holloway, husband to Danielle and father to Josh, 13, and Cassie, 9, unexpectedly died on Sunday morning, Jan. 28. "Unfortunately, Brian did not have life insurance and as you can imagine this has created a large financial burden for this grieving family," wrote Jessica Estevez, who set up a GoFundMe fundraiser. Estevez set up the website along with other friends and neighbors for the family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on January 17:

Memorial Fund for Cheyenne Collazo

January 17, 2024

Alabama - My daughter Cheyenne Collazo (24), mother of two toddlers ages 2 and 4, is currently in a coma. She went into an adrenal crisis on Saturday January 13 in which her organs shut down. She started convulsing and went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance. Her organs are starting to function again but due to lack of oxygen while being resuscitated her brain is swollen and possibly herniated. She was currently in the middle of moving to Alabama from Pennsylvania to be close to her mother. Update: I’m so sad to say that on January 17, 2024 at 9:00 pm my baby girl gained her Angel wings and went to be with Jesus in Heaven. She will be missed so much but we have her boys now to carry on her legacy. All donations will go into a Trust fund for them for their future.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Lynn Montgomery, 50

February 4, 2024

Martinsville, Indiana - Angela Lynn Montgomery, age 50, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 1st, 2024, in Martinsville. Angie, as she was commonly known, lived most of her life in Martinsville. She had worked as a waitress at Bynum's Steakhouse in Martinsville for many years.

No cause of death reported.

William “Bill” Arthur Teixeira, Jr., 68

February 4, 2024

Wakefield, MA - William “Bill” Arthur Teixeira, Jr., 68, of Wakefield died unexpectedly on January 31st. Bill enjoyed spending time with his neighbors and friends, and loved to make people laugh. He had a deep affection for animals - especially his beloved cats Petey and Haley. He was proud to be an American and loved riding his Harley on winding country roads.

No cause of death reported.

Steven J. Smith, 68

February 4, 2024

Racine, Wisconsin - Steven J. Smith, 68, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 after a short illness. In his early years he enjoyed waterskiing and tinkering with motors. He was a truck driver and worked in car and appliance repair. He was a proud member of the National Guard for a number of years.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Cyr, 23

February 4, 2024

Adam Cyr, 23, of Denver, CO, died suddenly in his home on Friday, January 19. That scientific interest next led him to the University of Wyoming to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. After successful completion of his degree in May of 2022, Adam relocated to Denver, Colorado, to become a Transportation Engineer-in-Training for Stanley Consultants, Inc. He enjoyed camping and hiking with friends and going on travel adventures with his brother and Mom.

No cause of death reported.

Harold E. Thomas Jr., 66

February 4, 2024

North Adams, MA - Harold E. Thomas Jr., 66, of Adams, died suddenly on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Berkshire Medical Center. Harold graduated from Drury High School class of 1976 and was a well-known carpenter by trade, designing and creating everything from homes, to beautiful fine wooden cabinetry, to small intricate crafts. For many years he was self-employed through HT Fine Woodwork.

No cause of death reported.

Zachary Taylor Moore, 43

February 4, 2024

Zachary Taylor Moore, 43, of Houston, Texas, departed this life on January 25, 2024, at his residence. Zachary worked for more than sixteen years in the petrochemical and energy industries. He specialized in market intelligence for ChemOrbis (Istanbul, Turkey) and later become an editor for the global information provider ICIS (Houston, Texas). He loved basketball, history, games, hiking, and travel. His passions took him around the world, visiting more than 50 countries, and brought him friends from every walk of life.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Don Lee, 73

February 4, 2024

Gary Don Lee, 73, of Logan, Utah, passed away unexpectedly from heart complications on January 30, 2024. He joined the Utah Air National Guard before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Central California mission. His career years included surveying uranium mines, scuba diving for under-water reclamation and construction and building homes as a general contractor. He spent most of his career in mechanical engineering and received patents on several transmission designs.

Link

Damien Darrell Scott, 46

February 3, 2024

Damien Darrell Scott, "AKA Doe Boy," Co-Owner of Doe Boy Trucking and lifelong resident Of New Orleans, La., died unexpectedly on Saturday January 20, 2024, at the age of 46. He was the life of the party. Hard working and very dedicated to his family. He loved his cars, trucks, and motorcycle. Basically, anything with a motor.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Richard Marzullo, 67

February 3, 2024

Matthew (Matt) Richard Marzullo was born on 06/16/1956 in Foxboro, MA. He died unexpectedly at the age of 67 on 10/05/2023 in the arms of his devoted partner Bonnie as he took his last breath. Matt started working as a technician at Texas Instruments in 1979 which was acquired by Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) where he worked for 38 years, ending his career as a Computer Service Manager. Matt was an excellent cook and loved boating, camping, outdoor fires, and woodworking. The last three years were the most challenging physically and mentally. His positive attitude and outlook during this trying time inspired many people he came in contact with.

No cause of death reported.

John Curtis Shook

February 3, 2024

Arizona - John Curtis Shook died unexpectedly in his home on January 25. John was born in Elkhart, Indiana, and enjoyed a wonderful childhood there especially in the summer, swimming and water skiing. After school, he joined the Navy. During the 70’s, John lived in Tucson with his wife Pat and worked as a DJ for KWFM, the hot rock station and he absolutely loved his work, co-workers and the music he chose to share with his audience. He became a very popular favorite for several years before radio’s eventual transition to ‘MusAK’ play lists.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Reynolds, 63

February 3, 2024

La Salle, IL - Julie A. Reynolds, 63, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on January 30th. She was presently employed by Production Stamping of Baker, IL. as a secretary. She enjoyed being a seamstress in which she also did embroidery. She loved the outdoors going camping and fishing.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald Duane Stanke, 71

February 3, 2024

Janesville, Minnesota - Gerald "Ger" Duane Stanke, age 71, of rural Janesville, died unexpectedly while vacationing in Texas on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Ger farmed and worked construction for many years. For the past 11 years, Ger had been working for the United States Postal Service as a Mail Carrier. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed spending time watching wildlife and being outdoors.

No cause of death reported.

USPS pushed the vaxx:

Adam Matthew Comarow, 42

February 3, 2024

Adam Matthew Comarow, 42, died unexpectedly January 20, 2024. Adam grew up in Great Falls, VA, and Potomac and graduated from Churchill High School, where he wrote for the student newspaper and played singles on the tennis team that won four consecutive county championships from 1997 to 2000. He enjoyed being a camp counselor during his high-school years. A graduate of Towson University, Adam worked in retail and as a USPTA-certified tennis instructor. He lived in Cockeysville, MD, at the time of his death.



No cause of death reported.

USPTA “strongly encouraged” the vaxx:

Clayton Turner Marshall, 39

February 3, 2024

Elk City, Oklahoma - Clayton Turner Marshall was born April 29, 1984. He died unexpectedly on January 30, 2024. As a youth he rode horses, played baseball, basketball, and football. He worked in the oilfield and construction. Clayton liked to golf and enjoyed being outside as much as possible. He loved going to the lakes around Oklahoma and up into the mountains of Colorado.

No cause of death reported.

Russel John “Cha” Dall, 74

February 3, 2024

Mountain Iron, Minn. - Russel John “Cha” Dall, age 74, a lifelong resident of Mountain Iron, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Cha was employed by the St. Louis County Sign Department as a Supervisor. He was a member of MRSA and the Dream Machines Car Club; and loved anything about cars.



No cause of death reported.

The Minnesota state government’s vax-or-test rule quietly expired in July 2022:

Dustin Vernon Pottorff, 39

February 3, 2024

Dickinson, ND - Dustin Vernon Pottorff, 39, Dickinson, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in Dickinson.

No cause of death reported.

Rosemary Lorraine Schrader, 61

February 3, 2024

Rosemary Lorraine Schrader (Frank), 61, of Steamburg, NY, died unexpectedly at her home Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Since age three, Rosemary studied piano with several music professionals and had many accomplishments in her years as a musician. She had spent some time as a veterinary assistant and used the skills she learned to help any animal in need.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph R. Terhune Jr., 65

February 3, 2024

Olean, New York - Joseph R. Terhune Jr. of Hillview Home passed away on Wednesday (January 31, 2024) at the Olean General Hospital after a short illness. He worked for the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in various jobs. He was a fan of the Clevland Browns, always cheering his team on. He liked to play golf and played softball in high school years.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Lee Peele Kennedy, 66

February 3, 2024

Buxton, NC –Born February 9, 1956, Sharon Lee Peele Kennedy, a lady known for her beautiful smile and her passion for life, passed peacefully at her home in Buxton on January 26, 2024, with her beloved sons by her side and surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was the force that started NC Catch and became a voice for the commercial fishing industry. Just as passionate about cooking, Sharon wrote multiple cookbooks and hosted a radio show for the past ten years that carried the name of her cookbooks, “What’s for Supper.” Sharon was also a hairstylist and owned ClipperShip Salon in Buxton. She also managed the historical bed-and-breakfast Seaside Inn for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Renee K. Grimes, 46

February 3, 2024

Ilion, NY - Renee K. Grimes, 46, of Ilion, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 31, 2024 in Crouse Irving Memorial Hospital, Syracuse, with her family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Colins Taylor, 33

February 3, 2024

Nashville, TN - Tyler Colins Taylor passed unexpectedly on January 30, 2024, having spent the previous hours surrounded by his dearest friends and love of his life.

No cause of death reported.

River Claire VanWagner, stillborn

February 3, 2024

Lebanon, TN - River Claire VanWagner passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2024, shortly before her due date.

No cause of death reported.

Henry Hiram Kalfsbeek, 49

February 2, 2024

Henry Hiram Kalfsbeek died unexpectedly on January 24, 2024, in Dunnigan, California. He was 49 years old. Growing up in a farming family, agriculture was Henry's passion. In addition to working a farming operation with his dad, Henry was also a PCA (Pest Control Advisor) for the last 24 years with Grow West.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Lyn Cates, 40

February 2, 2024

Jennifer Lyn Cates, 40, of Fort Myers, FL, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Jennifer was a graduate of Estero High School where she played on the softball team. She also enjoyed bowling and loved to go fishing.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Harold McCorkle, 61

February 2, 2024

Jeffrey Harold McCorkle of Fairview, KS, died unexpectedly on January 29, 2024, at the age of 61. He was a generous individual who loved fishing, gardening, teaching, and experiencing new things with his grandchildren. He was a very skilled mechanic and could fix just about anything.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas James Taylor, 68

February 2, 2024

Doug Taylor, 68, died unexpectedly December 11, 2023. He worked for Eastman Kodak Company for many years and later worked for the City of Fort Collins Water Department for over 21 years and retired in 2019. Doug lived in the Big Thompson Canyon and later moved to Fort Collins, CO, where he enjoyed boating and fishing at the nearby lakes.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel F. Leiter, Jr., 60

February 2, 2024

Manchester Center, Vermont - Daniel F. Leiter, Jr., 60, died unexpectedly January 27th, 2024. Daniel worked as a Sales Engineer most of his working career including Engineered Printing Solutions in Dorset and most recently Innovative Marking Systems in Lowell, Massachusetts. He was a member of Magic Mountain Outing Club, volunteered for the Knights of Columbus and a member of the New England Mountain Biking Association. He loved downhill skiing and was an Ambassador for Magic Mountain, mountain biking, outdoor recreational sports, loved music especially the sounds of Steely Dan, Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell and in his earlier career was a D.J. for WEQX in Manchester.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Tiano, 65

February 2, 2024

Alan Tiano, of Wilton Manors, Florida, passed away on January 23, 2024 following a short illness, a day after his 65th birthday. Alan spent the greater part of his professional career working in grants administration, development, and implementation. Alan was a sought-after speaker and mentor. Alan's last professional position was as the Grants Coordinator for Miami-Dade County. Prior to that, he was the Grants Administrator for Broward County government.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Arndt, 55

February 2, 2024

Michael Arndt, 55, of Copenhagen, New York, passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2024, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Michael dedicated his career to truck driving, traversing the United States.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy L. Beckstead, 58

February 2, 2024

Lorraine, New York - Tammy L. Beckstead, 58, a resident of Lorraine, New York, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Tammy held a variety of jobs throughout her life, including housekeeping at Samaritan Medical Center, Samaritan Keep Home, Ramada Inn, and Country View Apartments. She often worked alongside her husband Daniel doing masonry work. Tammy’s favorite job, however, was working with her Dad, her hero, doing construction.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Serda, 67

February 2, 2024

Linda Serda, age 67, of Fremont, California, passed away unexpectedly January 20, 2024. Not only was she "Mama Linda", "Auntie Linda", "The General", but she was just Linda, Linda, Linda! To say you will be missed is an understatement. You left a legacy of memories. Never forget to tell those you love, I love you! It may be your last.

No cause of death reported.

Melinda Ann Van Ronk, 44

February 2, 2024

Melinda Ann Van Ronk, 44, Napa, CA, passed away unexpectedly on January 18th, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Melinda worked as a Coroner Forensic Technician for the Napa County Sheriff's Office over the last 5 years.

No cause of death reported.

William "Chip" Edward Tate III, 68

February 2, 2024

William "Chip" Edward Tate, III, 68 of Dunbar, WV, passed unexpectedly at his home in Palo Alto, CA.

No cause of death reported.

Nevaeh Butcher, 2 months

February 2, 2024

Utica, NY - Nevaeh Butcher was born December 12th, 2023, to Karriem Butcher and Ashley Griner. Nevaeh leaves many to cherish her.

No cause of death reported.

Makayla Leigh Willie

February 2, 2024

Covington, Louisiana - Our beloved sweet angel, Makayla Leigh Willie, has gone to be in the arms of our Lord after a short and sudden illness took her on January 27, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

William 'Will' Hendel Norton, 26

February 2, 2024

Tragically, Will passed away unexpectedly at home in New Canaan, CT. on January 14th of respiratory complications caused by covid. For 15 years Will spent summers in Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard where he was a fixture on the Yacht Club tennis courts, participating in inter club matches as well as Jr. Club Championships where he garnered many singles and doubles awards, and received the Smoyers Bowl emblematic of ability and sportsmanship.

Giancarlo Vitale, 33

February 1, 2024

Los Angeles County [CA] is reporting the death of a 33-year-old White/Caucasian male that occurred at a residence. The coroner’s office has identified the man as Giancarlo Vitale.



No cause of death reported.

Randall Foster, 66

February 1, 2024

Randy was born in Bakersfield, California, to Mary Foster and Phillip Foster. He passed on from this life into Glory after a very sudden decline in his health at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Hollis Cohen, 41

February 1, 2024

Stephanie Hollis Cohen was born on August 4, 1982, in Redwood City, CA, to Martin Cohen and Linda Streever Cohen. She passed away unexpectedly on December 24, 2023 in Paso Robles, CA. She was employed as a Research Accounting Analyst in the Public Health Services Department at University of California, Davis.

No cause of death reported.

UC Davis "strongly recommends" students and staff to get "vaccinated":

UC strongly recommends that all members of the university community follow CDC vaccine recommendations (see current COVID-19 vaccine recommendations). It also offers the option for those who prefer to opt out to do so by submitting a declination statement.

Lynda Holden MacInnes, 56

February 1, 2024

Lakeport, CA - Lynda was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, granddaughter and friend. Her warm personality, infectious smile and generous heart made her a favorite of all who knew her. She had a stellar work ethic which her fellow coworkers would always speak of.

No cause of death reported.

John Moore, 64

February 1, 2024

John Moore, age 64 of Lake County, CA, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2024 in Clearlake Oaks, CA.

No cause of death reported.

Erik "Champ" Houssel, 41

February 1, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Erik "Champ" Houssels, talented artist, amazing father and loving husband, made his ascension on January 5th 2024, age 41. Erik's love for art started as a child, often drawing on anything he could get his hands on. This passion for drawing continued as he got older.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Daniel Foley, 62

February 1, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Stephen Daniel Foley was 62 years old when he passed away January 18, 2024, following a short illness. Steve loved Northern CA and spent most of his adult life living in Northern CA and on Catalina Island. Steve enjoyed surfing, sailing, scuba diving, flying private airplanes, hiking, panning for gold, and trading in the stock market. In recent years he traveled to England, Scotland, Belize, and drove around the entire United States.

No cause of death reported.

Suzanne I. De Muro, 63

February 1, 2024

Suzanne I. De Muro, 63, of Lancaster, CA, passed away on January 22nd, 2024. Her family was always the most important part of her life, whether they were related biologically, by marriage, or any number of her "kids" that lovingly called her "Momma Sue". Her Delilah was by her side as she passed, and now she walks alongside the many animals she cared for in her life, including her beloved Samson, Baron von Bear, Vinnie, Bella, Sassy, Jake, Angel, Minmei, Oliver, and Max.

No cause of death reported.

Betty Ann Garcia, 59

February 1, 2024

Pico Rivera, CA - She has been cruising as far back as anyone can remember from her first car, a 1964 Chevy Impala. She truly was one of the first ladies of Lowriding. Betty was employed with Baldwin Park Unified School District where she worked hard as a school bus driver. Sadly Betty was called home on January 14, 2024. Betty will be missed greatly but the love and memories she leaves behind will live on forever.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Daniel Ferguson, 32

February 1, 2024

Cody Daniel Ferguson, age 32, of Orange, California, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024. Cody is survived by his devoted father, Daniel Ferguson and his beloved mother, Christine Ferguson.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin James Hill, 50

February 1, 2024

Kevin James Hill, age 50, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, CA, surrounded by family, after a sudden collapse at home.

No cause of death reported.

Teala Laree Wilson, 36

February 1, 2024

Teala Laree Wilson, age 36, of Santa Ana, California, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Boone, 50

February 1, 2024

Roseville, CA - He recently passed unexpectedly. He was employed in the California State Auditor's Office and recently received a promotion to Senior Auditor III. He had the honor of receiving the William S. Smith Award given to the highest exam scorers in the international Certified Internal Auditor's (CIA) program.

No cause of death reported.

Melody Macan Rodriquez, 46

February 1, 2024

Yucaipa, California - Melody leaves behind many family and friends to cherish her memory. She was thoughtful and kind to everyone who knew her. Her family will always remember her terrific sense of humor. She was one of a kind, taken too soon, and she will be greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Arnelson Mangandi Martinez, 47

February 1, 2024

Tracy, CA - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 28, 2024, nine days after celebrating his 47th birthday. He was born in the Philippines on Wednesday, January 19, 1977, to Ester A. (Mangandi) & Antonio Cruz Martinez.

No cause of death reported.

André George Saner, 56

February 1, 2024

Santa Cruz, CA - André George Saner, aged 56, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Laurie Beth Richardson, 62

February 1, 2024

Bay Area Local, Laurie Beth Richardson, 62, of San Ramon, CA, died unexpectedly on December 5, 2023, at a great loss to her family.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan Thomas Germino, 42

February 1, 2024

Ryan Thomas Germino passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2024, at the age of 42. He was born on September 21, 1981, in Los Banos, California, to Thomas and Cheryl. He was a resident of Modesto but also lived in Turlock, California; Delta, Utah; and Hawi, Hawaii, over the years.

No cause of death reported.

Seth Bridges, 49

February 1, 2024

Seth Bridges was born in Woodland, CA, to Sidney Bridges and Carolyn Bridges (Short) on Oct 10, 1975, and passed away on January 17, 2024, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Frederick Onstott, 50

February 1, 2024

Mark Frederick Onstott, 50, passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2023, at his home in Las Vegas, NV.

No cause of death reported.

Charlene Louise Briese, 50

February 1, 2024

Waseca, Minnesota - Charlene Louise Briese, age 50, of Waseca, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Donald R. Bernard Jr., 49

February 1, 2024

Niles, Ohio — Donald R. Bernard Jr., 49, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2024, in the emergency room at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Rodney H. Oldenburg, 73

February 1, 2024

Jamestown, RI - Rodney H. Oldenburg, 73, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Rodney proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy until retiring in 1992. He was a chief petty officer. Rodney was part of the VP40 crew. He was a flight engineer and was an integral part in creating the flight mechanics manual for the P8 aircraft and training the mechanics. He was an avid bowler, sports fan and member of the VFW.

No cause of death reported.

Angel M. Rife, 49

February 1, 2024

Angel M. Rife, 49, of Mercersburg, PA, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Frances Day, 63

February 1, 2024

Indianapolis, IN - Mary Frances Day, 63, died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald "Rooster" Ray Cribb, 61

February 1, 2024

Ronald "Rooster" Ray Cribb, 61, of Nakina [NC], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, while in his home.

No cause of death reported.

Michael A. Summa Jr., 55

February 1, 2024

Scranton, PA - Michael A. Summa Jr., 55, a resident of the East Mountain section, died unexpectedly at home Monday evening, Jan. 22.

No cause of death reported.

Austyn Joseph “AJ” Cousins, 26

February 1, 2024

Ashtabula, OH - It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Austyn Joseph “AJ” Cousins, 26, who died suddenly on January 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lorinda Conrad, 70

February 1, 2024

Attleboro, MA - Lorinda Conrad, age 70, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Meilin Derechin, 26

February 1, 2024

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Helen Meilin Derechin, a Chinese adoptee, was born in Changzhou, China, during the month of May, 1996. She joined her forever family in June of 1997 and passed away of natural causes in January of 2024. Helen was raised in Minneapolis and was embraced and loved by the Chinese and Jewish communities. Helen worked as a scientist in medical technology and dreamed of a career working with children in the medical field.

No cause of death reported.

Gale Walker Melton, 65

February 1, 2024

In 2021, Gale had a melanoma lesion removed from her foot. In August of 2023, the melanoma returned and had metastasized and spread throughout her body, to her brain and spine; the fight was brief. She died peacefully in San Francisco [CA] on January 5, 2024, with her husband, Erik and son, William at her side.

Timothy Lee Ruggles, 58

February 1, 2024

Lynchburg, VA. - Timothy Lee Ruggles was called home by the stars on January 28, 2024 after a courageous yearlong battle with glioblastoma. Tim was employed by the City of Lynchburg Water Resources Department. Tim loved the outdoors - hiking, biking, camping and riding his motorcycle. He was always up for an adventure at the beach, in the mountains or under the stars. He was Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America Troop 43 in Amherst and a BSA volunteer for 15 years. Tim was a remarkable man who will be missed by many.



Diane M. Glidden, 70

February 1, 2024

Somerville, Maine - Diane M. Glidden, 70, of Somerville, died suddenly at home after a one-year battle with lung cancer. Diane worked as an Ed Tech at Somerville School, then worked at Maine State Retirement System for 28 years until retiring in 2018.

Raul Rudy Favela Jr., 56

February 1, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Raul Rudy Favela Jr. in Loma Linda, California, who passed away on December 31, 2023, at the age of 56.

Tracey Lynn (Wilson) Hamilton, 65

January 31, 2024

Tracey Lynn (Wilson) Hamilton, 65, of Bartlesville, Okla., died unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2024, at St. John’s Ascension Hospital in Tulsa, Okla. She worked at Martha’s Task, a non-profit organization, for 15 years, first as a seamstress, then an instructor and finally the store manager.

No cause of death reported.

Yesenia Emery, 47

January 31, 2024

Midland, Texas - Yesenia Emery, 47, of Midland, Texas, died suddenly on the night of January 26, 2024. Everyone who knew Yesenia knew how much she loved running. She ran several half-marathons and marathons. Up until her death she made it a point to run 5 miles every day.

No cause of death reported.

Roger “Pops” Lloyd Larsen Jr, 61

January 31, 2024

Duluth, Minnesota - Roger “Pops” Lloyd Larsen Jr., 61, of Duluth, passed peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of January 27, 2024 at St Luke’s Hospital after a short illness. Roger struggled throughout his life. Through God he resolved those issues and became a man of faith, refocusing his life on his family and friends. Toward the end of his life, he was dedicated to working with people who had the same needs he once had, reaching out to them with both compassion and faith.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Benjamin Richcreek, 26

January 31, 2024

Jefferson, Ohio - Adam Benjamin Richcreek of Pierpont died unexpectedly January 25, 2024. He was born June 3, 1998 to Benjamin and Pamela Richcreek in Conneaut, Ohio. He worked along side his Dad for Karl Tussel and Wiese's Tree Farm. He was an avid guitar player and played in his band Fall of Nox. He enjoyed video games and spending time with his friends.

No cause of death reported.

Shane William Grom, 50

January 31, 2024

St. Cloud, Minnesota - Shane William Grom, age 50, of St. Cloud, died unexpectedly at his home January 29, 2024. Shane worked at the St. Cloud VA since around 2016 in Medical Coding. In Shane's free time he loved spending time with Eden and his two girls Arabella and Cordelia. He loved to watch Star Trek, collecting Star Trek memorabilia and had started building a model of the Enterprise.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas V. Favaloro, 45

January 31, 2024

Antioch, CA - Nick went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2024, after a brief illness and heart failure. He was born September 21, 1979.

Jackie Lynn Tenney Raines, 44

January 30, 2024

Jackie Lynn Tenney Raines, 44, of Monaca, PA, died unexpectedly on January 19, 2024. Jackie attended Holy Spirit Fellowship Church in New Brighton. Jackie was a loving Wife, Mother, and Aunt. She loved the Lord and reading her Bible. Spending time and doing activities with her kids was her joy.

No cause of death reported.

Dalton Michael Lee Tussing, 23

January 30, 2024

Marysville, OH - Dalton Michael Lee Tussing, age 23, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Friday, January 26, 2024. He attended Fairbanks Schools and enjoyed hanging out with his good buddies and being with his canine companions. Dalton was intrigued with world history, especially World War II and of the Viking era.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Joseph Orcutt, 52

January 30, 2024

Hoquiam, WA - Jeremy Joseph Orcutt, age 52, a resident of Hoquiam, unexpectedly died on January 15, 2024, at Harbor Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Jeremy was proud to be a stay-at-home father and husband. He was somewhat of a homebody enjoying gaming, listening to music and camping with his wife. However, he mostly enjoyed spending quality time with his wife (Misty), Dad, 9 children, and 6 grandchildren. His family meant the world to him.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Antonette Garcia, 44

January 30, 2024

Española, NM - Mary Antonette Garcia, 44, Española, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 29, 2023. Antonette was a loving and caring mother to her three children. She was a home Health Care Provider & Retail Service Representative.

No cause of death reported.

Todd Young Adams, 53

January 30, 2024

Todd Young Adams, 53, of New Albany, Indiana, died unexpectedly, while visiting friends at 4540 West Wild Elm Street in Paoli, Indiana, on January 27th, 2024. A former resident of Floyds Knobs and New Albany, Indiana, he had several jobs over the years - including walking the horses at Churchill Downs, mowing lawns, and working for the street department in New Albany.

No cause of death reported.

Brady Ross Anderson, 43

January 30, 2024

Waseca, Minnesota - Brady Ross Anderson, age 43, of Waseca, died unexpectedly although peacefully at his home on the afternoon of Saturday, January 27, 2024. Brady’s whole heart was loved by his girlfriend Abbie Hanson, and together they were excitedly expecting a baby boy due in March. Before his passing, Brady was able to give his future son his name, Clay Matthew.

No cause of death reported.

Audrea Lynnette "Lynn" Blevins, 53

January 30, 2024

Audrea Lynnette "Lynn" Blevins, 53, unexpectedly passed away on January 25, 2024. Although her life was shorter than we would have wanted, she was a beautiful, vibrant and kind woman who gave of herself to her friends and loved ones around the world. For many years she worked for Nationwide Insurance and Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio, until her loss of eyesight prevented employment. As Lynnette's eyesight began to fail and she became legally blind, the challenges of living alone and learning to navigate the world in a new way were tremendous. Fiercely independent, Lynn refused to give in to despair and created a new life for herself sans sight. Lynnette had many friends around the world in Europe and Africa, many of whom she met while engaged in charitable work in Gambia, Africa with children in need. She visited Gambia annually to do this work, and even after she lost her eyesight, she continued her philanthropic work making several more trips to Gambia. She loved The Gambia, its people and culture tremendously, and felt passionately about helping its people, especially children.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Vessels, 64

January 30, 2024

Scranton, IL - Rachel Vessels, 64, of North Scranton, died unexpectedly Sunday at home.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Quetti, 61

January 30, 2024

Joseph Quetti, 61, of Falmouth, MA, died suddenly, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 in Mashpee, MA. Joey was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. As a young boy, he loved motocross, water skiing and snowmobiling with friends. Later in life, Joey left the auto body business to pursue the masonry and landscaping trades.

No cause of death reported.

Dora Adams, 54

January 30, 2024

Rockaway Beach, Missouri - Dora Adams, 54, of Rockaway Beach, passed away on January 9, 2024 at Cox Medical Center Branson after a short illness. Dora devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed coloring and being creative. She was also a talented at crocheting and enjoyed making gifts for others. She will be remembered for her big heart and care for others. She will be deeply missed, beyond what words can express.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvia Jean Lewis, 73

January 30, 2024

New Kensington, Pennsylvania - Sylvia Jean Lewis, 73, of Arnold, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, after a short illness. She attended Bethel African American Methodist Episcopal Church, Tarentum. Sylvia worked at two major law firms in downtown Pittsburgh. She was a legal secretary at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, and then worked for Morgan Lewis for 20-plus years as a legal secretary before retiring in 2019. Sylvia loved reading a diverse collection of books and enjoyed playing cards and board games with family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Joel Masonn, 42

January 30, 2024

Novato, CA - Gregory Joel Mason passed away unexpectedly December 19, 2023. Gregory was a creative force. He was a man of depth and understanding. Gregory could always make you laugh. He was a poet and a very sensitive person.

No cause of death reported.

Ellena Beauchamp Mundy, 63

January 30, 2024

Albuquerque, New Mexico - Ellena Beauchamp Mundy died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 24th 2024, from complications during open heart bypass surgery. She was 63. It was a blessing that she went peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Her whole family got to say a last goodbye before she passed. She loved R&B and classic rock; you could tell she was happy when she was singing. Perhaps, in heaven, she will finally be able to sing on key. She had numerous health challenges, but she believed in exercise and was always ready to put in the work to strive for a full recovery.

Reported on January 28:

Breanna Michelle Barker, 35

January 28, 2024

Paradise, CA - Breanna Michelle Barker at the age of 35 left this world peacefully Sunday February 26th at 3:56 pm. Breanna was born in Paradise, CA, on January 8th, 1988. She graduated from High School and grew up in Willows, CA. She then went to Chico State and graduated with a bachelor's degree. She enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and loved to be the life of the party.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 24:

Karen Elaine Johnson Thompson, 63

January 24, 2024

Madera, California - Karen Elaine Johnson passed away on January 7, 2024 from a rare, aggressive cancer. She worked at Fresno-Madera Farm Credit, Citizens Business Bank, Madera, Fresno Heart Hospital, EyeQ, and Community Cancer Institute.

Reported on January 23:

Jose Luis Ramirez, 63

January 23, 2024

With great heartache we announce the passing of our father José Luís Ramírez at the age of 63 in San Antonio, TX, on Saturday January 13, 2024, after losing a valiant battle attempting to recover from a stroke.

Reported on January 22:

Amelia Juliette Saucillo, 4 days

January 22, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - January 16, 2024 - January 20, 2024

Robert Michael Hinojosa Sr., 45

January 22, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Our beloved Robert unexpectedly passed on January 21st 2024. Robert was a wonderful Son, Brother, Father, and Friend who touched the lives of all those around him. Robert dedicated his life to being there for friends and family and country. He was a Disabled Veteran from the Army.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 20:

Amoura Kiana Henderson, 1 day

January 20, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - The exciting moments of pregnancy have turned into sorrow and heartfelt loss with the passing of our baby girl Amoura Kiana Henderson on January 16th, 2024. She was a fighter and so strong, she came out breathing on her own, kicking and moving, and she blessed us with a short time of her presence. Despite her short time on earth, she was deeply loved and brought joy into our hearts. If love alone could have saved her, she’d be here forever.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 18:

Patricia Ann Berdel, 62

January 18, 2024

Patricia Ann Berdel, age 62, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Berdel was “vaccinated”:

Reported on January 13:

Brooks Kevin Anderson, 30

January 13, 2024

His beautiful smile, his kindness, his gentleness, his love for his family, and his love for his dogs, Ruby and Lady. This is what we will remember - and so much more – of Brooks Kevin Anderson. His abrupt departure from this world has left a hole in his family’s heart, and in the hearts of all of those who loved him. Brooks Kevin Anderson was born on May 7, 1993 in El Paso, Texas. He passed away on January 9, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. After he moved to San Antonio to help with his father’s care, he made many more friends here whether playing flag football with the Trojans, working out, or at his jobs. His passion for football carried over in his love for the Cowboys. His dedication for fitness kept him in the gym for hours, where he encouraged others.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 11:

Grace Cervantes-Vargas, 1 day

January 11, 2024

Grace Cervantes-Vargas, of San Antonio, Texas, was born on December 26, 2023, she survived for a short time in the arms of her mother and father. She was loved and treasured.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 2:

Deacon Francisco Suniga, Jr., 56

January 2, 2024

Deacon Francisco Suniga, Jr., a radiant beacon of faith and love, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2023, in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 56. Born on August 28, 1967, also in San Antonio, he was a man whose life was defined by his unwavering devotion to his family, his church, and his community.

No cause of death reported.

Suniga “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Our MACC community is saddened to share the news of the sudden passing of one of our own, Deacon Francisco Suniga.

The Archbishop of the diocese of San Antonio pushed the jabs:

On top of pushing the jab, the Archdiocese of San Antonio refused to sign any religious exemption letters and forbade all of their priests from doing so:

Reported on December 29:

Dawn Rachell Casey Moseley, 53

December 29, 2023

Dawn Rachell Casey Moseley, aged 53, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023, in her birthplace of San Antonio, TX. Dawn lived a life marked by laughter, love, and an unwavering spirit of generosity.



No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: According to Facebook, Moseley "worked at H-E-B Facility Management." (HEB grocers, again—which pushed the jab.) Numerous posts of shock and disbelief of her death . One of them stated:

The whole neighborhood is in total shock about the loss of Dawn.

Reported on December 21:

Alejandro Lauro Tijerina Jr., 67

December 21, 2023

Alejandro Lauro Tijerina Jr., 67, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, after a cardiac arrest on Monday, December 18, 2023, in his home in San Antonio, Texas. He was passionate about North Texas Mean Green Football, Holy Cross High School Reunions, and biking on the Leon Creek Greenway. He enjoyed traveling and valued spending time with cherished family and friends.



Reported on December 5:

Joshua Alexander Polanco, 25

December 5, 2023

Joshua Alexander Polanco, a man known for his contagious smile and selfless nature, passed away on December 1, 2023, at the age of 25. Born on April 29, 1998, in San Antonio, Tx, Joshua lived his entire life in the city he loved, surrounded by his cherished family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Polanco “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 14:

Jazihel Ugalde Leon, 35

November 14, 2023

Jazihel Ugalde Leon, born January 7, 1988, in Mexico, passed away on November 8, 2023, in San Antonio, Tx. Passionate about his Mexican heritage, Jazihel was immensely proud of his culture and loved sharing it with those around him. His love for the Virgin Mary was profound, and his faith was a guiding light throughout his life. He was a beacon of love and faith in the lives of all who knew him.



No cause of death reported.

Isabelle Rose Ransom, 16 months

November 14, 2023

Our sweet Isabelle Rose Ransom gained her angel wings in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4th, 2023. She brought so much happiness and joy and touched so many in the short 16 months of her life. She was born on June 9th, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Her beautiful smile, giggles, and loving nature will be missed. She loved exploring the outdoors and playing with all her toys while watching her favorite TV shows “Ms. Rachel” and “Bluey” or her favorite movie “Toy Story.” She also enjoyed spending time with her grandparents, swimming and reading books.



No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 11:

Evelyn Kay Barber Zalman, 53

October 11, 2023

Evelyn Kay Zalman went into an eternal rest on October 7, 2023, the age of 53 in San Antonio, Texas. She loved her job as the Logistic Manager at University Hospital. She was a hard worker and held everyone to the same standards. She was known as "Boss Lady". Purple was her color.

No cause of death reported.

Zalman’s GoFundMe states she had liver cancer :

Reported on September 23:

Alison Marie Gomez, 1 day

September 23, 2023

Alison Marie Gomez passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on Saturday, September 23, 2023. You were so perfect and beautiful in every way. We are glad we got to hold you and hear your heart beat before you went to heaven. You were our embryo that could and the best thing that has happened to us.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 9:

Mr. Guadalupe Carreon Jr., 60

March 9, 2023

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Guadalupe Carreon Jr., who was born on November 21, 1963 and departed from this world on December 5, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Lupe was a loving father to his three children and the best grandpa to his five grandchildren, who cherished him.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 9, 2023:

Manuel Navarro, Jr., 34

January 9, 2023

Manuel Navarro, Jr passed away on January 7th, 2023, in Yukon, Oklahoma, at the age of 34. He grew up in Oklahoma City and loved to watch football. He met his fiancé Nicole Watkins & they were together for 3 years. Throughout Manuel's life he was know to joke around and make people laugh. He worked as a manager for 8 years. Manuel will be missed by all who knew him and loved him dearly. Manuel is survived by his fiancé Nicole Watkins and their unborn daughter.

No cause of death reported.

Navarro “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Manny jr passed away unexpectedly on Saturday January 7th, 2023, he was 34 years old. He was expecting his first baby in a short couple of months.

