In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, May 6-May 13, 2024
Athletes in US (5), Canada, Peru, Brazil, UK (3), France, Germany (5), Spain (4), Congo, Iran, Australia; "vaxxidents" in US (5), Mexico (5), Brazil (3), Germany (5); Italy (2), Russia (7); & more
Note: Click on the countries links for this week’s compilations of those who “died suddenly” (the individual Substacks are too long to email).
United States
United States:
Canada
Mexico, Barbados, Jamaica, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Chile
Mexico:
United Kingdom and Ireland
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Poland, Czechia, Moldova and Spain
Italy
Congo, Kenya, Uganda, S. Africa, Iran, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, India, S. Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand
Turkey:
Russia:
India:
And it still continues - all the Sudden and Unexpected Deaths. And still nobody joins any dots. I think a lot of people have sort of forgotten they took all those jabs - they all seem to have mostly forgotten about being locked indoors, masked, sanitised and screaming for the unjabbed to be put in concentration camps.
How can anyone simply accept that a young woman can die of SADS - a made-up name for a young person dying of a heart attack with no underlying illness? Young people don't die of heart attacks. Young or old, people don't suddenly get stage 4 cancer - they have to have the other 3 stages first, the ones that they used to go to the doctor and get diagnosed with.
The Angel of Death is upon the Earth. May all those that have deceived us and continue to betray us be taken.