British banker Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

February 26, 2024

London - British financier Jacob Rothschild, a senior member of one of Europe's best-known banking dynasties, has died at the age of 87, his family announced on Monday. The family, in a statement to the UK's Press Association news agency, called Rothschild "a towering presence in many peoples' lives". He was "a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather," the family said. Rothschild, born in England in 1936, started his career at the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons, in 1963 before going on to co-found J Rothschild Assurance Group, which became today's London-based wealth manager St James's Place. He was involved in many business endeavours, including founding investment trust RIT Capital Partners, which has backed a variety of companies, from hedge funds to clean technology start-ups. Rothschild was also known for being a long-standing patron of the arts, and was trustee of Britain’s National Gallery between 1985 and 1991.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, found dead as King Charles pays tribute

February 26, 2024

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. His widow Lady Gabriella paid tribute to her financier husband on Tuesday night, describing him as an “exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him”. The King, who is a second cousin of Lady Gabriella, sent his “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to her family after news broke of the sudden death. Lady Gabriella is currently 56th in the line of succession to the British throne behind her niece, Isabella Windsor. Kingston, 45, was found dead at an address in the Cotswolds on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6 pm. An inquest will be held to establish the cause of death but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties are thought to have been involved.

Robin Windsor Found Dead in London Hotel at 44, Health Battle and “Thoughts of Suicide”

February 21, 2024

The world of dance was rocked by tragedy as news of former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor’s untimely death at the age of 44 emerged. As fans and friends grapple with the shock of his passing, details surrounding his final days have begun to surface, shedding light on a troubling narrative of mental health struggles and unresolved trauma. The heartbreaking truth behind Robin’s death began to unfold as reports emerged of his body being discovered in a London hotel room. Details of his final days painted a picture of a man grappling with unseen demons, with friends revealing that he had confided in them about a traumatic experience that left him deeply distressed. In the wake of Robin’s passing, friends and colleagues spoke out about his ongoing battle with mental health issues. Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff shared poignant insights into Robin’s struggles, recounting his candid discussions about thoughts of suicide and the overwhelming pain he experienced in his final days. In the weeks leading up to his death, Robin’s social media activity raised concerns among friends and followers. A haunting final post, in which he spoke of “hiding in the shadows,” offered a glimpse into the turmoil brewing beneath the surface, prompting questions about the support he may have needed.

No cause of death reported.

John ‘Duff’ Lowe, Bandmate of McCartney, Lennon and Harrison in The Quarrymen, Dies

February 24, 2024

John Lowe, who was invited in 1958 by his Liverpool chum, Paul McCartney, to join the Quarrymen, the pre-Beatles rock ‘n’ roll/skiffle band formed by John Lennon, died today (February 22, 2024). Lowe, known as “Duff,” was 81. News of his passing was announced on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Liverpool Beatles Museum and by Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn. Neither the cause nor place of death were revealed.

No cause of death reported.

Stuart Organ death: Grange Hill actor dies aged 72

February 23, 2024

Grange Hill star Stuart Organ has died aged 72, his representatives have confirmed. The British actor was the longest-serving cast member on the BBC children’s TV show, playing headmaster Peter Robson. Organ “died peacefully at home after a short illness”, it was announced on Friday (23 February). The show, which ran from 1978 to 2008, was about life in a London comprehensive school, and made headlines for tackling big issues such as drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, and mental illness.

No cause of death reported.

‘The Office' actor Ewen MacIntosh dead at 50

February 21, 2024

Darlington - Ewen MacIntosh, known for his role in the U.K.'s "The Office," has died. The 50-year-old actor passed away on Feb. 19 from "undisclosed causes," a representative for MacIntosh confirmed to Fox News Digital. MacIntosh had suffered from ill health over the past two years.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes pour in for veteran BBC Radio star who has died after a 'short illness'

February 22, 2024

Dave Gray, who worked for the station for over 30 years, passed away yesterday. Posting on social media, BBC Radio Orkney said they are 'grieving the sudden loss of our friend and colleague' and tributes to the 'outstanding broadcaster' have poured in from fans and friends alike. The veteran DJ who presented Steve Wright in the Afternoon along with Top of the Pops sadly died aged 69.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Bradshaw, former Wolves League Cup-winning goalkeeper, dies at 67

February 22, 2024

Paul Bradshaw, former Wolverhampton Wanderers League Cup winner, has died suddenly at the age of 67. The goalkeeper joined Wolves from Blackburn Rovers in 1977, going on to make 243 appearances during his seven seasons at the club.

No cause of death reported.

British man found dead during charity row across Atlantic

February 26, 2024

Wales - A British man from North Wales has been found dead on his boat during a charity row across the Atlantic Ocean. Michael Holt, 54, was confirmed dead on Sunday by his family, four days after they lost touch with him. He began from Gran Canaria on 27 January and was already some 700 miles (1130km) into his goal to reach Barbados in the Caribbean to help two charities. Holt, who had type 1 diabetes fell sick and a fishing vessel was directed to his location after the family lost touch with him. The crew on the vessel found Holt dead in the cabin of his boat. "We have been working tirelessly to get help to Michael over the past four days but have found it incredibly difficult to do so," his brother David Holt said on Facebook. Holt had expected to finish the challenge between 50-110 days and expected to row for over 16 hours a day, getting just four hours of sleep. He sailed alone on his ship with no helicopter or boat assisting him, while he was in touch with his family and a company for tracking his progress. The family which had been posting updates of his progress expressed concern over him suffering from seasickness a week before his death and Holt suspected it was a “bad reaction to taking some antibiotics". He then began rowing 300 miles south to the island Cape Verde instead to seek help.

No cause of death reported.

British tourist, 59, dies while on flight to Chile with wife

February 25, 2024

Falkland Islands - A man believed to be a British tourist died suddenly while on a flight to Chile with his wife. The 59-year-old and his partner were travelling from the Falkland Islands to the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas on Saturday when the tragedy unfolded. The holidaymaker passed away before the plane, which was operated by Chilean airline LATAM, landed. He and his wife had been set to take a second flight to the country’s capital Santiago de Chile. Chilean police from a homicide unit met the aircraft when it arrived at Carlos Ibanez del Campo Airport.

No cause of death reported.

‘Healthy’ girl, 2, dies suddenly in her sleep from terrifying condition that strikes out of the blue

February 22, 2024

Scotland - A two-year-old girl died suddenly in her sleep from a terrifying condition that strikes out of the blue. Little Kerris Mitchell passed away because of a sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC), which affects around 50 children every year in the UK. Kerris' mum Steph, from Bathgate, Scotland, told Edinburgh Evening News: "How can she just pass away? "She was healthy, she was fine. It's not normal and none of it makes sense to us right now." Steph and her partner Donny put their toddler to bed as normal on January 4. When they went to wake her up the next morning, she was dead.

No cause of death reported.

Charley Pointon, 14

February 23, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - It is with immense pain and sadness that we announce the tragic loss of our beautiful daughter Charley, she left us far too soon on Friday 9th February aged 14 years.

No cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Lawyer and mum-of-two Hannah Alexander died suddenly and unexpectedly was “woven into the fabric of Stratford”

February 22, 2024

Stratford - A Stratfordonian with the purest heart and most generous spirit was bid a dignified farewell on Friday (16th February). Lawyer and mum of two Hannah Alexander died suddenly and unexpectedly aged just 39 after being taken ill at her work in the Sheep Street office of Robert Lunne and Lowth on 16th February (rest of article behind a pay wall).

No cause of death reported.

Three dads “died suddenly”:

Dad dies suddenly after waiting more than an hour for ambulance

February 22, 2024

Cheshire - A dad died suddenly after waiting more than an hour for an ambulance. Julian Martin, 59, was working from home in his job as a data analyst manager for the Mersey Gateway and Silver Jubliee Bridges when he started suffering from chest pain. The dad-of-three was on a Microsoft Teams call at the time, on January 11, when he alerted his colleague to the chest pain. He also sent a text to his partner of 18 years Lesley, who said she called an ambulance at 3.14 pm. By the time the ambulance arrived at 4.39 pm, Lesley said Julian had suffered a heart attack and lost the use of both of his legs. The 59-year-old sadly died later that day at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Lesley said Julian was "fit and well" and had never suffered from any heart issues previously. Doctors decided Julian should be transferred from the Countess of Chester Hospital to Broadgreen Hospital, but he sadly died in Lesley's arms before this could take place.

Family 'devastated' after 'loving' father who always 'smiled' dies suddenly

February 21, 2024

Bolton - A family has been left “devastated” after a “happy-go-lucky” father died suddenly at the age of just 48. Mark Fielding, who was well-known in Breightmet, has been described as a “free spirit” who “always” had a smile on his face. He tragically died on February 8, which his cousin Sammy George says was “unexpected”, and came as a “shock” to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Tribute to loving Exeter dad who died suddenly

February 25, 2024

The family of loving Exeter dad Ian Clarke have paid tribute to him after he died suddenly earlier this month. They are among around 100 families from Devon who have left heartfelt messages to lost loved ones in this week's death and funeral notices.

No age or cause of death reported.

Three mums “died suddenly”:

Belfast family hit by new tragedy after sudden death of young mother of three

February 21, 2024

A Belfast family has been hit by another tragedy after the sudden death of a young mother. Colleen McComb, a 34-year-old mother with three young children, passed away earlier this week.

No cause of death reported.

‘Totally healthy’ mum, 26, who had ‘perfect pregnancy’ dies just hours after giving birth to ‘gorgeous baby boy’

February 21, 2024

Staffordhire - A mum described as "totally healthy" died just hours after giving birth to a "gorgeous" baby boy. Emily Lockley is believed to have suffered a pulmonary aneurysm - a bulge in a blood vessel caused by weakness in the wall - which damaged her heart. The 26-year-old, who was said to have a "perfectly normal pregnancy", welcomed little Harley into the world on February 6. He was born full-term at Royal Stoke University Hospital at 7.56 am, weighing 8lb 1oz. Emily, who was induced and had gas and air during labour, passed away just after 12 pm on the same day. Her exact cause of death has not yet been determined, but her family believe a pulmonary aneurysm was to blame. They are remembering the mum, who worked at a GP surgery in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, as "one in a million".

‘Devoted’ mum-of-three, 38, dies just hours after suffering ‘severe and unexpected’ bleed

February 20, 2024

A mum-of-three died just hours after suffering a "severe and unexpected" brain bleed. Hazel Lang Crosbie, described as "one in a million", passed away suddenly on February 17. The 38-year-old, from East Kilbride, Scotland, is survived by her children - Brook, 20, Dylan, 15, and 13-year-old Josh. Family friend Barbara Ewing said on a JustGiving fundraiser: "Hazel sadly passed away very suddenly on February 17 after an unexpected bleed in her brain which was so severe it took her life within a matter of hours”.

Former Braintree Town player Charlie Strutton has died

February 21, 2024

In a statement, Braintree Town FC said: 'From everyone at Braintree Town, we're devastated to hear the sudden passing of one of our former players Charlie Strutton aged 34. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.'

No cause of death reported.

Family to honour young Hemel woman who died suddenly after 'suspected cold'

February 26, 2024

The family of 34-year-old Hemel Hempstead woman, who went to hospital with a suspected cold and died weeks later, are running a marathon in her memory. Alicia Whelan took herself to A&E, expecting to leave that day. But she was instead admitted with suspected pneumonia before a doctor diagnosed her with a rare hyper-inflammatory disorder. It can result in multi-organ failure. Alicia was moved to another hospital where a decision was taken to put her into a coma. But her life support was turned off after a week when medics ruled there was no brain activity. Devastated relatives are running a marathon in Alicia's memory.

John Prentice of Wymondham died from Stiff Person Syndrome

February 20, 2024

John Prentice, of Albini Way, died earlier this month at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge in Colney on February 8. At an inquest opening into the 73-year-old's death, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Prentice had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). This is a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. At the Norwich court, based at County Hall, area coroner Yvonne Blake confirmed on February 19 that Mr Prentice’s primary medical cause of death was aspiration pneumonia. He also had mesothelioma and type 2 diabetes.

Woman dies at Great Yarmouth beach after medical emergency

February 21, 2024

Great Yarmouth - Emergency services were called to the beach shortly after 5.30 pm on Tuesday and an air ambulance was seen landing on the beach. An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and a Norfolk Accident Rescue Service vehicle also attended the scene. Despite the best efforts of medical crews, an adult female was pronounced dead at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brighton Marina: Man, 36, dies after 'medical incident'

February 25, 2024

A man has died after a “medical incident” which saw emergency services swarm Brighton Marina earlier today. A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after they arrived earlier this morning. Ambulance crews and HM Coastguard were also called to the incident this morning.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald (Gateshead) Dixon (Ronnie), 51

February 26, 2024

Gateshead - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday 17th February at North Tyneside General Hospital, aged 51 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Graham Roy Nugent, 62

February 26, 2024

Liverpool - Aged 62 years. Graham will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Donations can be made online to Brain Tumour Research.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Goldie, 40

February 24, 2024

Castle Douglas - Suddenly on 16th February 2024, Craig Goldie, Castle Douglas, aged 40 years. If so desired, donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Moore, 63

February 24, 2024

Moretonhampstead - Died suddenly on 1st February, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Thomas, 68

February 24, 2024

Blaenau Ffestiniog - Suddenly on Wednesday, 14th February, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Ann Williams, 72

February 24, 2024

Penrhyn Bay - Sadly passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on the 15th of February 2024 aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvia Dobson Williamson (nee White), 73

February 24, 2024

South Shields - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 13th February 2024 at the Marie Curie Hospice, aged 73 years. Donations if desired to the Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Carl James Blagg, 72

February 23, 2024

Bilton - Suddenly on the 12th of February 2024 aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua (Scouse) Campbell, 29

February 23, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - It is with great sadness that we announce that Josh passed away suddenly on Saturday 17th February 2024, aged 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Elizabeth Drinkall (Altoft), 64

February 23, 2024

Barrow upon Humber - Sadly on Monday, February 19th, 2024, aged 64 years. Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Hird, 75

February 23, 2024

Nottingham - Passed away peacefully at the Nottingham City Hospital on 4th February aged 75 years. If desired donations to benefit Leukaemia UK.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Lane, 66

February 23, 2024

Derby - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at The Royal Derby Hospital on 6th February 2024 aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Stanley Shaw, 72

February 23, 2024

Biddulph - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday 17th January 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Lee Warrilow, 44

February 23, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Sadly, passed away suddenly on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at Royal Stoke University Hospital Aged 44 Years.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Barbara Wolfe, 52

February 23, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly at the age of 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Whitfield

February 23, 2024

Bull Bay - 9th February 2024. Passed away peacefully in his sleep. Donations in memory of David will be gratefully accepted and shared between the British Heart Foundation and Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Armstrong, 48

February 22, 2024

Liverpool - 5th February 2024, aged 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Philip (Phil) Dernie, 69

February 22, 2024

Retford - Passed away peacefully on the 1st of February 2024 aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bill Harratt, 74

February 22, 2024

Talke Pits - At rest on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, at The Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 74 years. Donations are preferred in memory of Bill for The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Jones, 71

February 22, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent – Passed away peacefully on the 10th of February 2024 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 71 years. Donations would be appreciated for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Keith Lees, 62

February 22, 2024

Liverpool - Aged 62 Years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Mary (Sue) Mason, 69

February 22, 2024

Meir - Passed away peacefully on Sunday 18th February 2024 at Fernlea Residential care home, aged 69 years. Donations if so desired will be gratefully received to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Martin Mazura, 68

February 22, 2024

Scunthorpe - Passed away suddenly on the 9th of February 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Millward, 66

February 22, 2024

Macclesfield - Aged 66 years of Macclesfield, suddenly but peacefully passed away in hospital on Monday 12th February 2024. Donations may be sent for Asthma and Lung UK.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Moses, 75

February 22, 2024

Benton - Passed away unexpectedly in the hospital on 6th February 2024 aged 75 years. Donations if desired to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Paul Edward Vaughan, 45

February 22, 2024

Liverpool - Paul passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter and Linda Wood, 71, 73

February 22, 2024

Lincoln - Peter passed away on 25th January 2024 aged 71 years. Now reunited with his beloved wife Linda who passed away suddenly on the 14th of February 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Delyth Margaret Wride (nee Jenkins), 68

February 22, 2024

Street - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Yeovil District Hospital on Tuesday 6 February 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Noel Gray

February 22, 2024

Swansea - Noel sadly passed away peacefully and comfortably in his sleep on 16th February.

No age or cause of death reported.

William Smith

February 22, 2024

North Shields - Sad to announce the sudden death of William Smith on Saturday 10th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert William (Rob) Taylor

February 22, 2024

Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that the family announce the sudden passing of Rob, on Tuesday the 6th of February 2024, at his home. Donations would be gratefully accepted for "Cancer Research UK".

No age or cause of death reported.

Simon Wilson

February 22, 2024

Grimsby - Sadly on the 30th of January 2024 Simon passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas Bernard (Tommy) Canneii, 68

February 21, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly but peacefully on February 13th Tommy aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Jeffrey (Jeff) Cooper, 73

February 21, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday 31st January 2024, Jeff aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Dixon, 65

February 21, 2024

Guidepost - Passed away suddenly on 6th February 2024, aged 65 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Shaun Gethings, 63

February 21, 2024

Accrington – Died unexpectedly but peacefully on Monday 5th February 2024, aged 63 years. Donations are welcome in memory of Ian for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Peter Lancaster, 63

February 21, 2024

Leek - At rest on Sunday 11th February at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, Martin aged 63 years. Donations may be sent to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Janet (Janette) McGuinness, 70

February 21, 2024

Galston - Suddenly, on 10th February 2024, Janette, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

David McLoughlin, 72

February 21, 2024

Clayton-le-Moors - Died unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday 18th February 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Miller (Gosforth), 63

February 21, 2024

Gosforth - Unexpectedly at home on Wednesday 7th February 2024, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

William Gordon Smith, 71

February 21, 2024

Hull - Suddenly and unexpectedly on the 4th of February 2024, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jacobus Cornelius John (Jack) Whitehead, 75

February 21, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away suddenly. Donations in Jack's memory are kindly accepted in aid of Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Earl Hudson (Tony)

February 21, 2024

Swansea - Peacefully at Morriston Hospital on Wednesday 7th February 2024. Donations if desired may be sent directly to British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joy Murphy (nee Broadhurst)

February 21, 2024

Beaumont Leys - Passed away suddenly in hospital on 26th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ken Fairburn, 58

February 20, 2024

Hull - Passed away too soon but peacefully on 13th February 2024 aged 58 years. Donations to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Helen Anne Harrison, 60

February 20, 2024

Warlingham - Sadly passed away on 8th February 2024 aged 60. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

John Robert Otty, 73

February 20, 2024

Tremadog - Passed away suddenly, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Denis Paxton, 68

February 20, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at the RVI Hospital on 11th February 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Frank William Pepper, 72

February 20, 2024

Loughborough - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at the Leicester Royal Infirmary on Tuesday 13th February 2024 aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Clifford William Richards, 52

February 20, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Our beloved & dear Son Clifford William Richards was taken away from us suddenly on Friday 2nd February 2024, aged 52 years. Donations if desired would be greatly appreciated for The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (Cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Francis Patrick Tollan (Frankie), 72

February 20, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully on 9th February 2024, aged 72 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Ceri Tyson- Simister, 60

February 20, 2024

Redcar - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 13th February aged 60. All donations received, so desired to the National Heart & Lung Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Yvonne Marturano (nee Barker, nee Skelson), 72

February 20, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - It is with utter sadness that Yvonne has passed away at home, in her sleep, on Sunday 4th February 2024, aged 72 years. Should you wish to donate in loving memory of Yvonne, monies will be divided between the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support) and Midlands Air Ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Robert William (Rob) McGowan, 73

February 20, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly but peacefully at home on Monday 12th February 2024 aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

William Bryan (Sgog) Evans, 70

February 20, 2024

Rhosneigr – 13th February 2024. Peacefully in the presence of his family, at his home, aged 70 years. Donations gratefully accepted if desired towards the Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Alice Frederick (Harkness)

February 21, 2024

Coatbridge - Suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday 16th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia Mullay, 72

February 22, 2024

Draycott - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 10th February 2024 aged 72 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor William (Trev) Bosanquet, 68

February 22, 2024

Scunthorpe - Passed away at home on the 10th of February 2024, aged 68 years. Donations would be gratefully accepted for "Macmillan Cancer Support".

No cause of death reported.

Ann Marjorie Tooth, 56

February 23, 2024

Smallthorne - Suddenly on 3rd February 2024 at home Ann, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Iain Ferguson Preston, 71

February 23, 2024

Stokesley - Died suddenly at home in Stokesley, on Sunday 28th January.

No cause of death reported.

George Kesic, 61

February 23, 2024

Blurton - Suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 8th February 2024 at his home, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Edwards, 53

February 23, 2024

Biddulph Moor - Suddenly on Monday 12th February 2024 at his home, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline Ann Roberts, 54

February 24, 2024

Penrhyndeudraeth - February 14th, 2024. Suddenly at her home, aged 54.

No cause of death reported.

Geoffrey Thomas

February 24, 2024

Llandeilo - Former Auctioneer/Estate Agent. Passed away suddenly on Friday, 16th February 2024 at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sharron Brooks, 55

February 23, 2024

Accrington - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home on February 11, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Harry (H) Dutton, 75

February 23, 2024

Ashwood - Suddenly on Monday 12th February 2024 whilst at home, surrounded by his loving and devoted family, aged 75 years. Donations in memory of Harry to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Judith Margaret (Judy) Clabby, 66

February 23, 2024

Rotherfield - Passed peacefully at home on 5th February 2024, aged 66 years. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

May Ann Collins (nee Downs), 70

February 26, 2024

Hull - Sadly passed away peacefully at home on 15th February aged 70 years. Donations are to be left at the service for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin William (Kev) Dixon, 46

February 26, 2024

Fenham - Suddenly at home on 14th February 2024 aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Daryn Rogerson, 59

February 26, 2024

Walker - Suddenly at home on 4th February, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Karen (Kaz) Woodfield, 60

February 26, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on the 7th of February 2024, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roslyn Anne Gibson, 60

February 23, 2024

Callander - Passed away suddenly at home, on Tuesday 13th February 2024, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Veronica Griffiths, 64

February 23, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on 3rd February 2024 at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Joseph (Mike) Richards, 60

February 23, 2024

Bugle - On Tuesday 13th February 2024 Mike age 60 years, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Foster Paull, 67

February 22, 2024

On Monday, 12th February 2024, peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his family, aged 67 years. Donations in memory of Steve to benefit Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Maureen Cullum

February 20, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Saturday 10th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Janet Anne Toner, 62

February 20, 2024

Cardiff - Sadly, passed away on the 1st of February, aged 62. Janet was surrounded by the love of her family at home, she peacefully took her last breath at home after a brave, and dignified, battle with cancer.

John Steven Price, 66

February 22, 2024

Retford - After a short illness John passed away peacefully at home on Friday, 2nd February 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alison Miles (née Heavey)

February 26, 2024

Hastings - Formerly Kildare, Ireland, peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Susan Coates, 68

February 20, 2024

Susan Coates on December 12th, 2018, at Overgate Hospice, passed away peacefully after a short illness, very bravely borne, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alan (Jenks) Jenkins, 74

February 20, 2024

Hull - Passed away after a short illness at HRI on the 11th of February 2024 aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Angie Jayne Bradley (Doyle), 59

February 20, 2024

Derby - Angie passed away at the Derby Royal Hospital on Saturday 3rd February 2024, aged 59 years after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Rosemary Ann (Rosie/Rose) Murray (nee Fream), 71

February 21, 2024

Gloucester - Suddenly but peacefully, following a short illness, on 4th February with her family by her side, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Marie Bruce, 69

February 21, 2024

Irvine - Peacefully at Crosshouse Hospital after a short illness on the 17th of February 2024, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Ann (Jenni) Daws (Clark)

February 22, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Jenni died peacefully in hospital with her family by her side and thankfully at Peace with her Lord. Jenni died after a short illness on the 9th of February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lisa McLaren (nee Beton), 53

February 22, 2024

Whitley Bay - Peacefully in hospital, after a short illness on 4th February, aged 53 years. Donations may be sent to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Angus MacDonald, 56

February 22, 2024

Crieff - Very suddenly and peacefully after a short illness, with all his family by his side, in the care of the Crieff Community Hospital, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Alan (Alan Bugail) Jones, 75

February 22, 2024

Corwen - February 17th, 2024, following a short illness. Donations are gratefully accepted in memory of Alan towards Cancer Research UK and RNIB.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Hulstone, 58

February 22, 2024

Tunstall - It is with great sadness, after a short illness, that we announce that Andrew aged 58 years sadly passed away on Sunday 11th February 2024. Donations in memory of Andrew to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Heather King (previously as Baker nee Simpson), 65

February 24, 2024

Walker - We are deeply sad to share the news that Heather died suddenly at her son's home following a short illness on Saturday 17th February 2024, aged 65 years. Donations if desired to The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation (cancer research).

No cause of death reported.

Ricky (Rick) Lazenby, 63

February 24, 2024

Hull - Suddenly passed away after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

John Tomkinson, 70

February 24, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Aged 70 years, passed away peacefully following a short illness. Donations to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Michele Penny (Pearson), 62

February 23, 2024

St Mellons - Peacefully on 11th February 2024 after a short illness bravely fought Michele, aged 62 years. Donations would be appreciated for Velindre Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Malcolm (Mally) Smith

February 23, 2024

Middlesbrough - Peacefully whilst in hospital on February 18th after a short illness with his family by his side, Malcolm aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sean Traynor, 34

February 23, 2024

Redcar - Passed away peacefully aged 34 in the hospital after a short illness with his loving family around him.

No cause of death reported.

Jill Wheeldon (nee Hartley), 74

February 23, 2024

Blythe Bridge - At rest following a short illness borne with great fortitude and courage on Tuesday 13th February 2024, aged 74 years. Donations in memory of Jill will be divided between Cancer Research UK & St. Francis Church.

No cause of death reported.

David Charles (Dave) Brayne, 66

February 22, 2024

Barnstaple - Dave passed away suddenly on the 21st of November 2023, aged 66 years after a short infection.

No cause of death reported.

Family of Irish tourist who died from peritonitis launch legal action against Portuguese hospital

February 20, 2024

The family of an Irish tourist who died from peritonitis are suing a hospital in Portugal's Algarve region for €500,000. Robbie Byrne was pronounced dead when his plane landed at Dublin Airport less than 48 hours after he sought urgent medical attention and was rushed to the main public hospital in Faro in southern Portugal. Mr Byrne's friends had called for an ambulance when he woke up with crippling stomach pains just over halfway through their week-long holiday. The 27-year-old's mother, Sonya, claimed her son's treatment at the Algarve University Hospital Centre amounted to little more than "hours of abandonment on a trolley", insisting Robbie's death could have been avoided with better medical care. Mr Byrne, from Sallynoggin, Dublin, died during the early hours of June 18th, 2022. "I’ve worked tirelessly to try to get answers since my son died, but I’ve never spoken publicly until now," Ms Byrne said. "Robbie had a burst appendix, and the poison burnt his oesophagus and burnt a hole through his bowel. He was a slight asthmatic, but otherwise a healthy young lad. All of this came on very suddenly."

Unfortunately for Byrne, Portugal had mandated Covid “vaccination” requirements for entry into the country during his June 2022 trip. These restrictions were lifted a few months later:

Woman (33) dies suddenly at UHL (University Hospital Limerick) one day after losing her baby

February 24, 2024

Co. Limerick - An inquiry is being carried out at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) following the sudden death of a pregnant woman in her 30s last weekend. It is understood that a 33-year-old woman died in UHL last Sunday, February 18th, four days after she was admitted to hospital complaining of feeling unwell during her pregnancy. It is understood that the woman first attended University Maternity Hospital Limerick on Thursday and was later transferred to UHL on Saturday where she underwent tests. The woman and her partner were told that they had lost the baby on Saturday. The following day the woman’s condition deteriorated rapidly before she died suddenly. The UL Hospitals Group said in a statement that it was “reviewing the circumstances surrounding” the woman’s sudden death in line with the HSE Incident Management Framework.

No cause of death reported.

Prisoner who had been on the run for nearly four years dies suddenly in Dublin jail

February 22, 2024

A prisoner who had been on the run for nearly four years has been found dead in his cell in a Dublin jail. Michael Devlin Jr, who was facing trial for absconding from Shelton Abbey open prison in 2020, was found dead in his cell in Dublin’s Cloverhill prison on Tuesday night. Devlin, 48, who is originally from Drogheda, had escaped custody while serving a sentence for possessing €1.3 million worth of drugs. But he was caught in January of this year in the Longford area and returned to prison - where he was then serving the remainder of his sentence and awaiting trial for his daring escape from the open facility in Arklow. Sources say no foul play is suspected in the death of Devlin Jr - who is suspected to have died from natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Mason Oliver Real, 6 days

February 24, 2024

Clara, Offaly - Died Friday 23rd February 2024 at six days old surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Eileen Kelleher (née O'Sullivan)

February 25, 2024

Rylane, Cork - 24th February 2024, unexpectedly, in Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Masterson

February 25, 2024

Whitehall, Dublin - Passed away at Beaumont Hospital after an illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cáit McFadden (née McClafferty)

February 25, 2024

Gortahork, Donegal - The unexpected death of Cáit McFadden has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Serena Gardiner

February 26, 2024

Cootehill, Co Cavan - 26th February 2024 suddenly at Cavan General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Breda Moran

February 25, 2024

Balla, Mayo - Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St John's Unit, Sacred Heart Hospital, Castlebar. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rev Fr Seamus Nohilly SMA

February 25, 2024

Wilton, Cork - February 24th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

No age or cause of death reported.

Evelyn O’Neill

February 24, 2024

Bray, Co. Wicklow - February 23rd, 2024, peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital surrounded by those she loved. Donations if desired to the Heart Failure Unit, St. Michael’s Hospital, Dún Laoghaire.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret (Mags) Roe (née Clarke)

February 24, 2024

Naas, Kildare - 22nd February 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Walshe

February 24, 2024

Waterford City, Waterford - Died on Friday 23rd February 2024. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Damien Keating, 37

February 23, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - February 22nd, 2024, at University Hospital, Waterford aged 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Noel Corcoran

February 23, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - Died February 23rd, 2024. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Hughes

February 23, 2024

Ashbourne, Meath - Suddenly while on vacation in Australia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan O'Brien

February 23, 2024

Ringsend, Dublin - 22nd February 2024. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Val Brooks

February 22, 2024

Bunclody, Wexford - The untimely death has occurred abroad of Val Brooks. Beloved son of Val and Anne.

No age or cause of death reported.

John (Hefty) Gahan

February 22, 2024

Rathoe, Carlow - February 15th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat Kavanagh

February 22, 2024

Raheny, Co. Dublin - Tuesday 20th February, suddenly, in the care of his loving family and the staff of Richmond ICU, Beaumont Hospital. Donations if desired, to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Mulligan (née Larney)

February 22, 2024

Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon - February 21st, 2024. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Corrway (née McEnery)

February 21, 2024

Leixlip, Kildare - February 19th, 2024, suddenly at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robin Cunningham

February 21, 2024

Clonsilla, Dublin - February 19th., 2024, suddenly, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Dunleavy (née McGovern)

February 21, 2024

Drumcondra, Dublin - 20th. February 2024, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francis (Francie) Martin

February 21, 2024

Moneygall, Offaly - Suddenly on Feb 21st, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Ryan

February 21, 2024

Newcastle, Galway - Suddenly and unexpectedly. Will be greatly missed by his mother Teresa and father Martin.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Walsh

February 21, 2024

Malahide, Dublin - Taken tragically and too soon, surrounded by family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph Cunnane

February 20, 2024

Galway - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, 15 February 2024, Joseph died in the care of the staff at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, England.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eugene Doyle

February 20, 2024

Kingswood, Dublin - 17th February 2024 - Kingswood and formerly Tullinacurra, Co. Mayo. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Humpston

February 20, 2024

Clonsilla, Dublin - February 19th, 2024, suddenly and much too soon, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Laurence Lohan

February 20, 2024

Caltra, Galway - Died suddenly on 19th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann O'Flaherty (née Corcoran)

February 20, 2024

Westport, Mayo - Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael O'Regan

February 20, 2024

Ballinteer, Dublin - Passed away suddenly, on the 18th of February 2024. Michael was an esteemed political journalist, father, and grandfather and a devoted Kerryman. The family request those who wish to contribute donate to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nelfe Pateno

February 20, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Suddenly but peacefully. Formerly of the Philippines.

No age or cause of death reported.

Chris Toye

February 20, 2024

Milford, Donegal - February 19th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Delaney, 47

February 26, 2024

Crettyard, Co. Laois - February 25th, 2024, at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin aged 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond (Ray) Clinton

February 26, 2024

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - February 24th 2024, peacefully, surrounded by his family and the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Una Flannery (née Power)

February 26, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - Úna passed away suddenly but peacefully, at University Hospital on 26th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jim Kearns

February 20, 2024

Mooncoin, Kilkenny - Passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home on Monday February 19th.

No age or cause of death reported.

Liam Cassidy

February 20, 2024

Celbridge, Kildare - February 18th., 2024 peacefully but suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Crowe

February 20, 2024

Clonlara, Clare - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddy Crowley

February 20, 2024

Gort, Galway - Paddy passed away, unexpectedly at home, on February 19th, 2024. Donations, if desired, to Gort Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine McNamee (née Adams)

February 20, 2024

Carbury, Kildare - Unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tom Matthews

February 21, 2024

Clogherhead, Louth - Spain. 20th February 2024. Suddenly at his son’s home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elizabeth McLoughlin (née Toolan)

February 21, 2024

Arigna, Co. Roscommon - Tuesday 20th February 2024, suddenly, at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan (Brownie) Collins

February 26, 2024

Slane, Meath - Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Konstantins Arbidans

February 26, 2024

Bantry, Cork - On February 23rd, 2024, passed away unexpectedly at his home.



Agris Vitte

February 20, 2024

Ballinagh, Cavan - Saturday February 17th, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Florence (Florrie) Wall (née Doyle)

February 20, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan McParland

February 21, 2024

Clogherhead, Co. Louth - Suddenly at his home on 20th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine O'Riordan

February 21, 2024

Killester, Dublin - February 18th, 2024, unexpectedly at her residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Forde

February 22, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home. Donations if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmy Roche

February 23, 2024

Kildorrery, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at home, in the presence of his loving family. The family would like to express their thanks to the Paramedics, Mitchelstown Fire Brigade and An Garda Siochána for their assistance.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph McGhee

February 23, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 22nd February 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cathal Durnin

February 23, 2024

Carlingford, Louth - Unexpectedly, at home. Son of Seamus and the late Carmel.

No age or cause of death reported.

Frank Sanfey

February 24, 2024

Howth, Co. Dublin - 23rd February 2024. Suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael O'Riordan

February 24, 2024

Clane, Co. Kildare - February 22nd, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cornelius Patrick (Conny) O'Brien

February 25, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carmel Twomey (née Broderick)

February 24, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - On February 22nd, 2024, peacefully but unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Helen Shortall (née Muldoon)

February 23, 2024

Moate, Westmeath - February 23rd, 2024, peacefully, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine Flynn (née Sheridan)

February 26, 2024

Freshford, Kilkenny - Died suddenly at her residence on Sunday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Hurley

February 26, 2024

Kinsale, Cork - On February 25th, 2024, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean Fox

February 26, 2024

Loughrea, Galway - Passed suddenly at home on Sunday 25th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seanie Campbell, 26

February 24, 2024

Quilty, Clare - Peacefully at home with his heartbroken family on Saturday 24th February aged 26. Donations if desired to the Brothers of Charity and Sláinte an Chlaire Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Esther Flanagan (née Hogan)

February 26, 2024

Ballina, Mayo - Esther passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after an illness at her home. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christy (Git) O'Connor

February 26, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - Peacefully at home surrounded by his family after an unexpected illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) Barrett

February 20, 2024

Newcastle West, Limerick - Passed away peacefully on the 19th of February 2024, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the wonderful staff at the University Hospital Limerick, following a brief illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Lyons

February 26, 2024

Dublin - 23rd February 2024. Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Tallaght Hospital following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine (Kay) Steele (née Gordon)

February 26, 2024

Moville, Donegal - Sadly passed away peacefully following a short illness in the I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael John Walsh

February 26, 2024

Ballymote, Sligo - Unexpectedly. Michael John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the care of the wonderful staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown following a short illness. Donations if desired to Cappagh Hospital Foundation Dublin, or Sligo Cancer Support Centre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Duffy (née Fair)

February 26, 2024

Tara, Meath - Peacefully in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aidan Byrne

February 26, 2024

Ballysimon, Limerick - Passed away peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, after a short illness, borne with courage and strength on 25th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Zania Van Zundert

February 20, 2024

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - 19th February 2024. Peacefully, after a short illness in the care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tommy) Malone

February 20, 2024

Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow – 19th February 2024 peacefully after a short illness at The Beacon Hospital. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Bucke

February 20, 2024

Broadford, Limerick - John passed away in Manchester on 12th February 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carmel Nairn (née Fitzgerald)

February 21, 2024

Ferrybank, Waterford - Carmel passed away peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Ellard

February 21, 2024

Dalkey, Dublin - Peacefully in St. Vincent’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Finnegan

February 21, 2024

Gort, Galway - Martin passed away peacefully in Brazil after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eugene (Rufus) Gibbons

February 21, 2024

Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo - Peacefully after a short illness in St Francis Hospice Dublin, on Tuesday, February 20th.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bridget Hanrahan (née Commins)

February 21, 2024

Fannings-bog, Mullinahone - Passed through the veil on February 20th at St.Luke’s Hospital, County Kilkenny after a short illness, borne with the grace.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Holton

February 21, 2024

Johnstownbridge, Kildare - February 21st, 2024. Peacefully, after a short illness, in the exceptional care of the Curragh Ward, Naas General Hospital and surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert John Gill

February 22, 2024

Braddox, Monaghan - Departed this life after a bravely fought short illness at Monaghan General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Garry (Cash) Simpson

February 23, 2024

Kinsale, Cork - On February 22nd, 2024, after a short illness in Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Crean

February 23, 2024

Dalkey, Dublin - February 23rd, 2024, in the kind care of all the staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, after a short illness, with his family at his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phyllis Barry (née Byrne)

February 24, 2024

Ballymun, Dublin - Passed peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of her family and the staff of Mater Hospital. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phyllis Brady (née Haughey)

February 24, 2024

Trim, Co. Meath - 24th February 2024. Peacefully at her home, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nora Ann Fear (née Walsh)

February 24, 2024

Headford, Co. Galway - 23rd February 2024, peacefully at UHG after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Hession

February 24, 2024

Roundfort, Mayo - 24th February 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Frank Burke

February 25, 2024

Feakle, Clare - Peacefully at Ennis General Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

