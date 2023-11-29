UNITED STATES

Jean Knight dead at 80: Legendary ‘Mr. Big Stuff’ singer dies as cause of death remains unknown

November 27, 2023

Jean Knight, the chart-topping songstress behind '70s hits like 'Mr. Big Stuff' and 'Think It Over,' has died. Her death on Wednesday at the age of 80 in New Orleans, Louisiana, was confirmed by the agency that represented her on Sunday. Knight was most prolifically known for her hit “Mr. Big Stuff,” which is featured in the Stax Musem's opening documentary. She found her start singing in her cousin's bar, Laura’s Place, post-high school graduation. Her voice caught the attention of multiple bands who wished to accompany her vocals.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Psychedelic Furs: Saxophonist Mars Williams is dead

November 20, 2023

Family and friends mourn the saxophonist of the Psychedelic Furs and the Waitresses. Saxophonist Mars Williams is dead. He died on Monday (November 20th) at the age of 68. As the Chicago Tribune reports, Williams succumbed to ampullary cancer after being diagnosed nearly a year ago. The Psychedelic Furs, whose saxophonist he was, took to social media to say they were “deeply shocked.”

Link

A rapper “died suddenly”:

Terror Squad’s Raul Conde Dead at 52, Erica Mena Mourns Death of Son’s Father

November 25, 2023

Terror Squad member Raul Conde has died, according to family and friends. He was 52. "My Day 1 how can a man love another man more than your own biological family," Fat Joe wrote Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of the two. "You are 1 of 1 the most loyal EVER. We did it since kids we did everything we dreamed of i love you with every fiber in my body. I thought we'd get old together and look back at the times we had and laugh." Conde was a member of the '90s rap collective Terror Squad alongside Fat Joe, Remy Ma and DJ Khaled. He directed Fat Joe's music videos "Lean Back" and "Take Me Home." Conde's cause of death has not been disclosed, though the Daily Mail reports he suffered a heart attack leading up to his death.

Link

Phil Quartararo Dead at 67 — Music Exec Was Influential in Spice Girls, U2’s Careers

November 22, 2023

Phil Quartararo, a music executive who contributed to the early successes of numerous musical acts has died. He was 67. According to multiple reports , Quartararo died of pancreatic cancer on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. Paula Abdul mourned Quartararo's death in a statement to Variety. She recorded for Virgin Records America during his stint as president and CEO. Quartararo helped launch Virgin Records America in 1986 before ascending to president and CEO in 1992. During his tenure there, he was influential in launching the Spice Girls in the U.S., in addition to working with such acts as Abdul, Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Lenny Kravitz and Smashing Pumpkins.

Link

Influential DJ Who Helped Grow MySpace Music Dies at 43

November 25, 2023

Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias, a media entrepreneur, radio DJ and music promoter who helped grow the MySpace music platform, died Nov. 19, according to her family. She was 43. The Los Angeles Times reports that Cobarrubias died in her hometown of Walnut, Calif., and that a cause of death has not yet been determined. Cobarrubias grew up pursuing new artists and songs to share with friends, hoping one day to become a video jockey on TV's music channels. She carried this passion to college, becoming a radio DJ for Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut and eventually starting her own hip-hop show, where she interviewed artists such as A Tribe Called Quest and Talib Kweli.

Link

An audio engineer " died suddenly " (on tour with rocker Grace Potter):

Reported on November 7:

Steve Poponi

November 7, 2023

We tragically and suddenly lost Steve Poponi on October 31, 2023. He was on tour, being a part of the music industry - doing what he loved. He played many roles and touched many lives. He was a loving husband and a father. He was a bandmate and friend. He loved being a sound guy and we were lucky to have him as a part of our musical endeavors.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

From Grace Potter:

I wanted to shed some light on our canceled show in Pittsburgh last week. On the evening of October 31st, we lost a really special human, Steve Poponi. In the short time I had the honor of knowing him, it was immediately apparent that Steve was a great leader, a talented sound engineer, and just an all-around funny, good dude who truly LOVED live music. The grief is raw and real, and scary, but it’s bolstered my band & crew and pulled us together in new ways.”

1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband Caleb Willingham Died of Natural Causes: Report

November 25, 2023

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton 's estranged husband Caleb Willingham tragically passed away on June 30, 2023. Although very little information on Willingham's death has been released, a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com stated that the investigation indicated his passing was "natural" and caused by a medical issue. Paramedics and Gibsonburg Fire first responders arrived at the scene at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio prior to police. After Willingham lost consciousness, medical personnel attempted CPR on him, but were unable to revive him. An autopsy report detailing his official cause of death has not been publicly released. "The death was then turned over to the Sandusky County Coroner's office due to the EMS Captain being unable to make contact with the patient's personal physician," the police paperwork read, noting there was no evidence of foul play or criminal activity. "This death investigation is concluded by this department," the report said.

No age reported.

Link

Harald Hasselbach death updates — Tributes pour in for Broncos legend who died of mucinous adenocarcinoma at 56

November 23, 2023

Broncos champion Harald Hasselbach has died at 56 after his fight with metastatic mucinous adenocarcinoma, his family said. The former Denver Broncos defensive lineman's family shared in a statement on Thanksgiving that Hasselbach "passed from cancer peacefully in the comfort of his home, free of pain." Hasselbach won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and also won the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup. Tributes have already started to pour in for the NFL legend as the Broncos shared on their official X account: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Harald Hasselbach (1994-00), a DE on our back-to-back Super Bowl teams who courageously fought a recent cancer diagnosis.”

Link

Detroit Tigers Release Statement On Death Of Legendary Cy Young Winner

November 21, 2023

Florida - The Detroit Tigers said goodbye to a team legend on Tuesday, as they released a statement on the passing of former Cy Young Award winner Willie Hernández. Hernández, who passed away at the age of 69, spent the final six seasons of his career in the Motor City where he enjoyed some of his best success.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Mets catcher Ron Hodges dies at 74

November 25, 2023

New York - Ron Hodges, a catcher who spent his entire 12-season major league career with the Mets , died Friday. He was 74. Hodges died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a short illness, Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said. Selected by the Mets in the second round of the second phase of the January 1972 amateur draft, Hodges finished with a .240 batting average, 19 home runs and 147 RBIs during a big league career that ran from 1973 to 1984. Hodges had a .342 on-base percentage with 224 walks and 217 strikeouts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teenager “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 24:

15-year-old student athlete dies from cardiac event in Reidsville

November 21, 2023

Reidsville, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools said Shakiya Wilson died Monday while warming up for track practice. She died at the hospital. The district says it was cardiac-related. Wilson was a 10th [grader] at Reidsville High School. She was only 15 years old.

Link

A policewoman “died suddenly”:

Greensboro police officer dies suddenly , department mourning the loss of 'cherished colleague'

November 21, 2023

Greensboro, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. In a post on the Greensboro Police Department's Facebook page, it was announced that Officer Ciji Graham died on Sunday at her home. She died of natural causes. In the post, it read, "Officer Graham was a kind and compassionate police officer and a tremendous asset to this agency. She was an adoring mother of one beautiful child, committed to her family, and her GPD family."



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Although no age was reported, in September Graham was inducted into the “40 under 40 Society”:

https://tinyurl.com/bdhkve38

A chaplain “died suddenly”:

Kenneth Swymer Sr., 70

November 21, 2023

A Keene, New Hampshire, man, known in the community as a deacon, chaplain and teacher, died after experiencing what authorities described as a “medical emergency” while hiking Mount Monadnock on Tuesday morning. Kenneth Swymer Sr., 70, was hiking with a close friend up the Marlborough Trail when he collapsed shortly after 11 a.m., the N.H. Fish and Game Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. The friend immediately called 911 and started CPR, continuing the procedure until first responders arrived. “Unfortunately, life saving measures were not successful and Swymer succumbed to his medical emergency,” according to the release, which did not specify the medical emergency. Swymer was an active chaplain for the Keene Fire Department, according to Chief Donald Farquhar, who said he also taught at St. Joseph Regional School.



No cause of death reported.

Link

An athletic director “died suddenly”:

UW-Platteville mourns sudden death of athletic director

November 20, 2023

Platteville, Wis. -- UW-Platteville Athletic Director and Assistant Chancellor Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka [49] passed away suddenly over the weekend, the university announced Monday morning. The university did not provide immediate details about Navarro-Krupka's death, but a statement from UW-Platteville Chancellor Dr. Tammy K. Evetovich said Navarro-Krupka passed away unexpectedly during pregnancy, saying her death filled the university and community with "both shock and sadness."



No cause of death reported.

Link

While the University of Wisconsin does not have a “vaccination” mandate, it encouraged staff and students to receive the “vaccine” and offered incentives such as a lottery:

The UW System does not require vaccinations, but highly recommends vaccinations for students, faculty and staff. Student-athletes who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo testing via NCAA guidelines. The university trusts that faculty, staff and students are truthful in their vaccination representation. If vaccination incentive contests, such as the UW System 70-for-70 program, are held, the lottery winner would have to provide verification.

https://www.uwplatt.edu/news/uw-platteville-2021-22-covid-19-policies

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Alex Khadavi, Controversial Celebrity Dermatologist, Dies at 50

November 22, 2023

Dr. Alex Khadavi, a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist in Los Angeles , has died. He was 50. “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Alex Khadavi,” read a post on his Instagram account Tuesday. “Alex will be missed by his family, friends, professional team and those who knew him.” No further details about his death were included, but Page Six reported that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer.

Link

Reported on November 17:

Blaise Carney, M.D., 35

November 17, 2023

Seattle, WA - It is with profound sorrow that we share the unexpected passing of Blaise Carney on Sunday, November 12th. He was with his wife Tracey and their children enjoying a peaceful vacation in Grays Harbor when he passed away in his sleep. The cause of his passing is unknown, and we request privacy as the family navigates this sudden loss of a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, doctor, and friend. As an MD in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Seattle Children's Hospital, Blaise was a compassionate practitioner and a dedicated advocate for accessible treatment and healing for those with mental illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Reported on November 10:

Fernanne Miller, 60

November 10, 2023

Austin, Texas - Fern Miller, a cherished mother, adored Nana, and beloved wife, passed away surrounded by the love of her family. In her passing, the world loses a radiant soul, but heaven gains an angel. She was married to her husband for 39 years and has three children and six grandchildren. Professionally, Fern was immensely proud of her career as a registered nurse. Her education and the opportunity to care for others were a source of great pride.

Link

Miller “died suddenly.” From her GoFundMe:

On December 23, 2022, she was diagnosed with Stage 3B squamous cell lung cancer.

https://tinyurl.com/bdf2a443

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Reported on October 13:

Christopher Peter Mayo, 55

October 13, 2023

Christopher Peter Mayo, age 55, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away from natural causes on October 9, 2023. He graduated in 1992 from Texas A&M University, College Station, with a Bachelor of Arts in History. During college, he was an active member of the Corps of Cadets and loved the camaraderie of being an Aggie. Christopher continued his love of education and earned his Juris Doctorate from Saint Mary’s University School of Law in 1996. He practiced law for 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mayo was “vaccinated”:

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10157103215208039&set=a.406161443038

Mayo “died suddenly.” Numerous comments on his sister’s Facebook of "Still in shock and sorrow" and "So sorry for Chris’s- unexpected loss ."

An architect “died suddenly”:

Dr. Leigh Hilton Miller, 38

November 25, 2023

Charlottesville, VA - Dr. Leigh Hilton Miller, age 38, was born January 11, 1985 ,and passed away November 19, 2023. Leigh served as a Digital Humanities Fellow at UVA's Scholar's Laboratory. She also worked as an Associate Architect at BRW Architects in Charlottesville. In addition, she served as a Research and Teaching Assistant at UVA. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance in Leigh's memory to support ongoing research to find a cure for colon cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Pilot killed as plane crashes into parking lot of Texas shopping mall

November 23, 2023

Texas - A pilot flying a single-engine plane has been killed after crashing into a strip mall parking lot and burst into flames on Tuesday evening. The crash happened just before 6 pm in front of the popular Mama’s Daughters’ Diner in Prestonwood Park off West Park Boulevard in Plano. Despite crashing into the mall parking lot where most businesses were still open, no injuries were reported on the ground. However, the pilot, who was the sole passenger in the small Mooney M20 plane, died in the accident. He has not been publicly identified, pending notification of his next of kin. The plane crashed less than half a mile away from the Air Park-Dallas Airport, a small single-runway airport in the middle of the busy suburban area, though it is unclear if the aircraft was trying to land there. Witnesses who had listened to the air traffic control communications told the outlet that the pilot sounded lost and confused before the crash.

No age reported.

Link

Canada Border Crash Bentley Was Fish-Tailing at 100 MPH Before Launching 30 Feet in the Air, Witness Says: ‘He Was Flying’

November 23, 2023

New York - Witnesses to Wednesday's fatal vehicle explosion on the U.S.-Canada border described the incident that reportedly killed a husband and wife on their way to a Kiss concert as “a ball of fire” noting it they had “never seen anything like it” before. Law enforcement analyst John Miller told CNN’s The Situation Room the 56-year-old driver of the vehicle lived on a “very upscale island" in New York and may have suffered a "medical emergency." Authorities did not identify the names of the couple. The pair were on the way to a Kiss concert, which was later cancelled by frontman Paul Stanley due to illness, according to the DailyMail. Another witness identified as Randie Wilson told NewsNation that the car flew high in the air before landing on the bridge. He noted that he had initially mistaken the vehicle for "an airplane" since the sight seemed like something from "a movie."

Link

Reported on November 18:

Inmate dies while in custody in Henry County Adult Detention Center

November 18, 2023

Martinsville [VA] man died while in custody at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on Friday morning. Corby Ray Dillard, 47, of Stultz Road, was discovered suffering from a sudden medical emergency in his cell at 2:42 a.m. and passed away, Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis said in a news release. Dillard was found “suffering from an apparent medical emergency. Additional deputies responded to the inmate’s cell and began life-saving measures. The Henry County Department of Public Safety responded to the jail and continued those efforts until the inmate was pronounced dead,” the release stated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Diane Sevachko, 66

November 25, 2023

Uniontown, PA - Ms. Robin Sevachko, 66, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Mt. Macrina Manor. She was a member of St. John Baptist Byzantine Church, The Greek Catholic Union, and of the Elks Lodge 370. She loved the 70's era music, especially Eddie Van Halen. Robin was an active golfer in her spare time. Robin's faith was very important to her.



No cause of death reported.

Link

John Christopher Miller, 40

November 25, 2023

Keswick, VA - In loving memory of John Christopher Miller, whose journey began on February 21, 1983 in Charlottesville, VA, and gently reached its end on November 17, 2023. John's love overflowed for his family. Jade and Lexie were his anchors and his devotion to them knew no bounds. A sports enthusiast at his core, John found joy in the thrill of hockey, golf, fishing, soccer, and football. He passionately supported teams like the Virginia Cavaliers, Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks, and Chelsea F.C. But it wasn't just sports that defined John. His smile had the power to brighten the darkest days and his hugs were more than gestures; they were a sanctuary of comfort and love.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Warrior Anderson, newborn

November 23, 2023

Enumclaw, Washington - James Warrior Anderson was born November 18, 2023, to adoring parents, Myrle Anderson, and Teresa Allen. Heartbreakingly, James Warrior Anderson was stillborn.

Link

Margaret Anne Curtis, 73

November 23, 2023

Pittsboro, Indiana - Margaret passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doris K. (Mercer) Crippen, 57

November 23, 2023

Doris K. (Mercer) Crippen, 57, of Pendleton [IN], passed away unexpectedly at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital on November 20, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philip Keith Rush, 65

November 23, 2023

Philip Keith Rush, age 65, of Crown Point, IN, died on November 8, 2023. He passed away at home, suddenly of a massive heart attack where he was embraced by his wife, Dianna.

Link

Graham Jason Dynek, 47

November 22, 2023

Graham Jason Dynek, 47, of McHenry [IL] passed away Sunday, November 19th, 2023 at his home. Graham worked as an over-the-road driver for UPS for the past four years, but had been a truckdriver nearly his whole life.



No cause of death reported.

Link

UPS’ “vaccination” mandate:

https://catherwood.library.cornell.edu/wit/ups-releases-their-vaccine-mandate/

Christopher H. Goff, 48

November 22, 2023

Christopher H. Goff was born March 24, 1975 in Beloit, Wisconsin, to Robert and Bonnie (Pearson) Goff. He passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at his home in Sharon [WI].

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Douglas Deacon, Jr., 60

November 21, 2023

Louisa, Va. - It is with great sorrow that we share the unexpected passing of James Douglas Deacon, Jr., known as Kip. Kip enjoyed golf, NASCAR, fishing, camping, and hunting in Highland County, VA. His sharp intellect coupled with an easy country-boy spirit made him a soul who everyone loved. He was peaceful and laid back. His heart was kind and gentle but his spirit was wild and unique. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. He is truly gone too soon. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Heart Association in Kip's name is appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clarence K. Waller, Jr., 39

November 21, 2023

Fredericksburg, VA - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Clarence K. Waller, Jr., affectionately known as "JR" or "Jay," at the age of 39. JR’s passion for life was evident in everything he did. Professionally, Jay was known as the "cell phone guy," a testament to his extensive knowledge and expertise during his career at Best Buy, Sprint, and T-Mobile, where his friendly demeanor and unwavering dedication to customer service left a lasting impact. Jay’s sudden departure leaves an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Stephen Pierce, 37

November 21, 2023

Michael Stephen Pierce, of St. Augustine, FL, left this life on November 14, 2023. He had just turned 37 years old and was a precious loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. We may never understand why he was taken so suddenly but we trust in the one who made him and in that Divine plan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benjamin James “BJ” Crawford, 42

November 21, 2023

Knoxville, Tenn. - Benjamin James Crawford (BJ), age 42, received his healing we all have prayed for as he went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a deacon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Kelly Ewing ("Bill"), 52

November 21, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of William Kelly Ewing of Hays County, Texas. William Kelly Ewing ("Bill") was born on April 13, 1971, in Mineral Wells, TX and passed away peacefully surrounded by his friends and family on November 17, 2023. Bill's passing occurred unexpectedly after experiencing a heart attack. Bill fought courageously for five long hard days. He left this earth at the young age of 52 years old.

Link

Reported on November 19:

Newark Native, Dad Of 2 Jason Rodriguez Dies Suddenly : 'More Than A Friend'

November 19, 2023

Jason Rodriguez, who was born and raised in Newark, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the age of 40, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 16:

Collins Joy Pevoto, 3 1/2 weeks

November 16, 2023

Collins Joy Pevoto, fearfully and wonderfully made by her heavenly Father, was born on October 15, 2023, to Audrey and Andrew Pevoto in Austin, Texas. They tearfully relinquished their precious first-born child back into her Maker’s arms on November 10, 2023, as the result of a congenital heart condition. She made her journey to heaven, her parents and family at her side, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to her parents Audrey and Andrew, she is mourned on this earth by maternal grandparents Dr. Andy Collins and Denise Collins of Greensboro, North Carolina; paternal grandparents Joyce and Mark Loving of Austin, Texas, and Dr. Patrick Pevoto and Deletha Assenmacher of Fruita, Colorado.



Link

Note: Apparently both grandfathers and one great-grandfather are doctors.

Reported on November 15:

Brian S. Luebke, 46

November 15, 2023

Brian Luebke of Frankfort, IL, passed peacefully on 11/12/23. Brian worked as an IT Director and had recently started a new position at Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Brian had a great love for life, friends and family. His loyalty, support and love for his friends and family was unmatched. Brian’s sense of humor helped him see the humorous sides of things, but his sensitivity never allowed for making fun of anyone but himself. He was truly a gentle soul. His wife and boys were his best friends and that made him a “hands on Dad” every day of his life.



No cause of death reported.

Link

From the Meal Train:

Brian passed away suddenly this week. He was such a kind and funny person that will be missed dearly by many. Let's bless Kathy, Ben, and Alex with meals during these challenging times. Please keep their family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your generosity.

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/gkeg5l



Reported on November 13:

Debra Lee Rieger-Hitchcock, 69

November 13, 2023

Debra Lee Rieger was born in Lubbock, Texas, September 9, 1954. Mama Dee went home to be with the Lord suddenly on November 9, 2023. She resided in Dale, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry James Sexton, 54

November 13, 2023

Larry James Sexton, 54, of San Antonio, Texas, peacefully entered God’s kingdom on November 1st, 2023. Larry was loyal fan of Nascar and didn’t miss many races! Race days found him smiling in his old cowboy hat with one of his pets on his lap watching happily. He loved the simple life and caring for the animals that he rescued. He never met a stray animal that he didn’t want to pick up and find a loving home for! He made it his life’s mission to find “fur-ever” homes for all the animals that could! He especially loved the kitties! Even lovingly referring to Saturdays as “Cat-urdays.”

No cause of death reported.



Link

Sexton “died suddenly.” From his son's Facebook page:

Made cash app for donation to help with my dad’s funeral anything will help he has 2 week to two months left with us. He has stage 4 lung cancer if can donate share thank you.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079558064523

Reported on November 11:

Peter Charles Churchman, 44

November 11, 2023

Peter Charles Churchman, 44, of Austin, Texas, passed away on November 3, 2023. During his college years at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, Peter discovered a love for canoe racing. His canoe friends nicknamed him “Fuzzy”. He competed in the Texas Water Safari Race from San Marcos to Sea Drift, Texas multiple times, achieving top rankings for 3 years.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on November 7:

Eliseo Lara Jr., 35

November 7, 2023

Eliseo Lara Jr., 35 years old, sadly passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2023 at his home in San Antonio, Texas. He was a beloved son, grandson, cousin and friend. Eliseo loved his video games, cars and being an assistant manager at Valero. He always brought a smile to everyone’s face

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 31:

Sergio Adan Rios Valverde, 49

October 31, 2023

Sergio Adan Rios Valverde, 49, of Uvalde [Texas] died Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at University of New Mexico (UNM Hospital) in Albuquerque.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Valverde “died suddenly”: From his GoFundMe:

Sergio Valverde passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, October 25. He left behind 3rd grade Fonzie and 6th grade Leo.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/fonzie-leo-and-allison

Reported on October 29:

David M. Martinez, 60

October 29, 2023

David M. Martinez passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023, in Hillsborough, N.J. He was 60 years old. Mr. Martinez was a veteran of the US Army and a graduate of United States Military Academy at West Point, where he met his wife. After completing his military career, David built a long, successful career in the pharmaceutical industry, spending many years as Senior Director of Sales Operations for various companies. Outside of work, David enjoyed floating in and caring for his pool, riding his bike, and grilling all throughout the year.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Martinez “died suddenly.” According to his GoFundMe, his death was described as "very unexpected ", "shock and disbelief" and "profound and abruptness of this tragedy".

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-the-martinez-family-after-their-loss

Reported on October 22:

Dimitri Olock, 27

October 22, 2023

Norristown, PA - On October 18th, I woke up to find that I had lost my boyfriend and best friend, Dimitri Olock, in his sleep. It was extremely unexpected and despite performing CPR and the paramedics utilizing all their resources, he didn’t make it. We were unable to resuscitate him. He was only 27 years old. [GoFundMe]



No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on October 4:

Pablo Luis Lupe Segura, 36

October 4, 2023

Pablo Luis Lupe Segura, age 36 of Austin, Texas, passed away early morning on September 24, 2023 in Houston, TX. Pablo died unexpectedly and it was a tragic loss that left his entire family devastated. He was a loving and kind soul that made friends easily, and had a laugh like no other. Pablo was a hard worker. He loved his family and he would do anything for anyone if you ever asked. He was loved by many & left great memories within all of us that we will cherish forever. We will honor and remember through his family & his children always and forever.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Naida Arizmendi, 51

October 4, 2023

Naida Arizmendi, 51, of Uvalde, Texa,s died October 2, 2023, at Stone Oak Methodist in San Antonio.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Arizmendi “died suddenly.” From her sister’s GoFundMe:

Our sister, Naida Arizmendi, gained her wings on October 2,2023. This tragic loss was unexpected. Along with the emotional pain and stress this tragic loss has brought our family, her life insurance only covered a portion of her funeral costs.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-in-the-memory-of-naida-arizmendi

Reported on September 10:

Desiree Cruz, 50

September 10, 2023

Desiree Cruz was a cherished and loved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 in San Antonio, TX, after weeks in the hospital recovering from a sudden illness. She also had a passion for animals.

No cause of death reported.

Link