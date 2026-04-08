A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (112)

April 4, 2026

Dee Freeman, an actress best known for starring in The Young and the Restless and Sistas, has died. She was 66. The actress died following a stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis, her publicist Desirae L. Benson said in a statement. Freeman’s family confirmed her death in a post on her Instagram on Friday, April 3.

Researcher’s note – Sept. 20, 2025: Help Dee Fight Lung Cancer and Keep Her Light Shining: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-dee-fight-lung-cancer-and-keep-her-light-shining Dee Freeman was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

March 31, 2026

ASHLAND, Ore. – A well-known actor who performed in multiple roles for the Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland has passed away. Tim Fullerton, best known for his role as Sam in Mamma Mia! at the Cabaret Theatre, passed away earlier this month in Utah at the age of 59. In 2022, Fullerton was cast at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, where he continued to be offered roles until his death in Cedar City.

Researcher’s note - Tim Fullerton, a well-known actor with the Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland, passed away on the night of March 27, 2026, due to cancer of the liver and lungs. According to a statement from the Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Fullerton had recently been diagnosed with the illness and passed away surrounded by his wife, mother, and close friends.

April 6, 2026

RALEIGH, N.C. - It is with heavy hearts that we share the news confirmed by her family of Carrie Everett, the former Miss North Carolina 2024, who passed away Sunday night after a courageous battle with a rare and aggressive gastric cancer. The Seattle native was given the crown in June 2024 during her sophomore year at N.C. Central University. Carrie was diagnosed with metastatic signet ring cell carcinoma in July 2025 while visiting family in Seattle. The 22-year-old remained in Seattle while undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments.

Researcher’s note - Following CDC guidance, which expresses a clinical preference for individuals to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine [sic] over the J&J COVID-19 vaccine [sic], NCCU no longer has the J&J vaccine [sic] available. Students must upload proof of vaccination [sic] through the link on the myEOL banner or by clicking this link: https://www.nccu.edu/covid-19/vaccination

April 1, 2026

Ken Clay’s time in the major leagues was brief, uneven, and at times turbulent, but it placed him inside one of baseball’s most closely watched dynasties. A member of the New York Yankees during their late-1970s championship run, Clay has died at 71, bringing to a close a career that intersected with both October glory and personal hardship. Clay faced multiple legal issues over the years, including convictions tied to theft and fraud. Incidents in Virginia and Florida led to jail time and financial restitution, marking a difficult transition away from the game that once placed him on baseball’s biggest stage. Clay died at his home in Lynchburg, Virginia. According to Dr. Jim Warner of the Centra Heart & Vascular Institute, the cause was complications related to heart and kidney issues.

April 2, 2026

Jack Pugh is being remembered as far more than a football star after the former University of Wisconsin player died at the age of 24. Pugh’s obituary describes him as “a cherished son, devoted brother, and beloved friend, who left this world unexpectedly.” His death was announced by the University of Wisconsin on Tuesday, March 31. The cause of death has not been revealed. Pugh received his degree from the University of Wisconsin last year.

Researcher’s note - UW Students Who Get Vaccinated [sic] Will Be Exempt From COVID-19 Testing Requirements: https://www.wpr.org/education/uw-students-who-get-vaccinated-will-be-exempt-covid-19-testing-requirements

No cause of death reported.

April 6, 2026

Tom Nieto, a World Series champion with the Twins and a former coach for the Yankees and Mets, died of a heart attack at the age of 65. Nieto died on March 27 while at his home in Florida, his sister wrote in a post on Facebook on Sunday and the Twins later confirmed the news in a social media announcement on Monday. “On Friday, March 27th, my brother Tom passed on after a heart attack, leaving cherished memories in Florida with his family; his strength and resilience will continue to inspire us all,” Denise Nieto-Jackson wrote.

April 2, 2026

Bo Lueders, guitarist for Chicago [IL] hardcore veterans Harm’s Way, has died aged 38, it has been confirmed. The news was shared in a joint statement posted across social media from Harm’s Way and HardLore, the hugely popular podcast that Bo co-hosted alongside Twitching Tongues frontman Colin Young. The statement ends with a message for those struggling against mental health issues: “For those struggling with depression or urges to self harm, help is always available. We’re not in this alone. Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988.”

No cause of death reported.

April 2, 2026

James Lollar, the founding multi-instrumentalist and producer behind synthwave project GosT, has died at the age of 46, his management team has confirmed. Lollar’s management team at Bad Behaviour confirmed the musician’s surprise passing today (April 2nd). “The whole GOST team is incredibly saddened to inform you that James Cody Lollar, known as GOST, passed away yesterday,” they wrote. “We are sending all our prayers to his family and friends during this time of grief. He will be remembered as a wonderful human being and a tremendously talented artist.”

No cause of death reported.

A composer and record producer “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 28:

March 28, 2026

Christopher Robert Leidhecker, 36, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 4, 2026, after a brief but courageous battle with an aggressive cancer. While Chris loved playing drums, his talents extended to composing, arranging, and recording engineering. Frequently collaborating with his brother Jeremy, together they arranged more than 30 marching band shows. Chris also wrote music for advertising and licensing, with clients including MTV, Bravo, ABC, CBS, and Discovery. In Nashville, he built a recording studio that became a creative home for artists, where he recorded and produced music in close collaboration with others. It was also the birthplace of his passion project, Spirisow, centered on ambient piano-based composition. He was deeply beloved in the Nashville music community by the hundreds of people he befriended through his work. In an industry that can often feel transactional, Chris saw others as people first, making them feel valued, seen, and cared for.

March 31, 2026

Poteet, Texas - The Tejano music community is mourning the loss of David Lee Garza Jr., the son of longtime musician David Lee Garza. News of Garza’s death was shared on the band’s official social media page, which described the loss as a “very sad day” for the family. He was 44 years and died of a stroke, according to someone close with the family.

April 3, 2026

Matt J. Scharf (64) died suddenly on March 30th at his home in Steamboat. Matt was a proud long-time local, sharing his cartoons and graphic design through his publication, “The Valley Voice”. He was also a cartoonist for the Steamboat Pilot and a designer for many local and national clients. Matt loved dirt bikes, outdoor sports, animals, decal stickers, and his partner, Remi Deraedt.

No cause of death reported.

A dancer and choreographer “died suddenly”:

Reported on March 18:

March 18, 2026

Samuel Louis Javier, fondly called “Sam” by both family and friends, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at his home in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was 28 years old when he was called by his Creator. He continued to pursue his college degree at Rutgers University, NJ, wherein he graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and human resources. While at Rutgers University, he was involved with the Rutgers Dance Troupe where he found his passion for dancing and choreography. After college, he continued to pursue his love for dancing and choreography with his affiliation with professional dance troupes based primarily in New York City. Eventually, he went solo as a Hip-hop professional dancing instructor and choreographer under the monicker “Samjavi.” In such a short span of time, his talent spread everywhere via the social media platforms of Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and others. His skills and talent have brought him all over the world, not only in the United States but all over Europe and Asia.

Researcher’s note: Rutgers was the first large U.S. university to mandate the COVID “vaccines”. The requirement, with no option to test instead, began in the Fall 2021 semester, and a booster was mandated for the Spring 2022 semester: https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/03/25/981215860/rutgers-to-require-vaccine-proof-for-all-students-planning-to-attend-this-fall#:~:text=KQED,for the next school year.

No cause of death reported.

Update to our report last year:

April 2, 2026

Grammy-winning producer Sidney “Omen” Brown’s cause of death has been revealed - six months after he was found dead inside his East Harlem apartment. The 49-year-old hitmaker, who worked with Drake, Beyoncé and Lil Wayne, died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the medical examiner confirmed to TMZ. The manner of death was ruled natural. Brown was found inside his East Harlem apartment on Sept. 13, 2025, when a family member went to check on him. His sister Nicole Iris Brown previously said the loss came as a shock, noting her brother appeared to be healthy and had no known illnesses. “He was holistic and healthy. So we don’t know of him being sick, so this is all pretty sudden,” she told NBC News.

April 3, 2026

A popular TV weatherman in Texas suddenly died this week. Most recently on Spectrum News 1 in Austin, Texas, Dan Robertston passed away on Wednesday evening. He would go on to become a weather anchor and reporter at KXAN-TV in Austin and was most recently hired by Spectrum News 1 to do weather there, a role he’s held for the last 15 years.

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/casts-and-crews-on-productions-will-have-to-show-proof-of-covid-booster-shoots-under-updated-guidelines/

No age or cause of death reported.

April 4, 2026

Kirk Kinsell, who spent nearly two decades leading InterContinental Hotels Group operations across EMEA before being named president of the Americas in 2011 and later served as president and CEO of Loews Hotels & Resorts from 2015 until his retirement in 2017, has passed away at age 71 after a battle with cancer. During his 19-year tenure with IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), he led operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, giving him a global perspective on how to honor diverse cultures while building a unified team. Kirk is also credited with launching and developing some of the most recognizable names in travel. He was most proud of his time spent developing the Holiday Inn Express brand in the early 1990s. At the time, travelers were forced to choose between overpriced full-service hotels or low-quality budget motels. But Kirk saw a third way: a brand that offered ‘everything you need and nothing you don’t.’

April 6, 2026

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Former Sturgis mayor Kevin Forrester passed away Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Forrester, a lifelong Sturgis resident, served 28 years with Meade County and later joined the city council in 2021, becoming mayor in October 2024. He resigned March 24 due to health reasons after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Services for Forrester have not yet been announced. He was 58 years old.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

March 31, 2026

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - Miller County Prosecutor Matt Howard [64] unexpectedly died in his sleep on Sunday night, March 29. County Clerk Clinton Jenkins confirmed in a call with LakeExpo on Tuesday morning that Howard had passed away. The prosecutor’s death comes on the eve of the filing deadline for the prosecutorial election: Jenkins said the deadline to file is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. Jenkins says the head circuit judge in the 26th Judicial Circuit will be appointing someone to take Howard’s position until the end of the year.

No cause of death reported.

A restauranteur “died suddenly”:

March 31, 2026

Axel Oliva, one of the three brothers behind San Antonio’s acclaimed Leche de Tigre, has died. He was 31. “It’s with heavy hearts we share that our brother Axel Oliva tragically passed away yesterday,” wrote the restaurant in a March 30 Instagram post. The restaurant will be closed from March 31-April 2 to allow the family and staff time to grieve. Texas Monthly named Leche de Tigre one of its Best New Restaurants of 2024. In 2024, it became one of the first San Antonio restaurants to be included in the inaugural Texas Michelin Guide, an honor that was extended in 2025.

No cause of death reported.

A chef “died suddenly”:

April 5, 2026

Tom Valenti, a chef who helped res­cue lamb shanks and short ribs from obscur­ity with his suave rendi­tions of earthy French and Italian cook­ing at Ouest and other Man­hat­tan res­taur­ants, died Wed­nes­day at a hos­pital near his home in Byram Town­ship, New Jer­sey. He was 67. His death fol­lowed a short, sud­den ill­ness, said Cath­leen Rubens, a cousin.

No cause of death reported.

An infant “died suddenly”:

April 2, 2026

Warsaw, IN - Lucia De Los Santos unexpectedly left this world on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. She was born in Warsaw on March 7, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

April 4, 2026

SAGINAW, MI - A bereaved Saginaw father is asking the public’s help in laying his 15-year-old son to rest. Trent Hill died the afternoon of Sunday, March 29, at a house in the 1500 block of Annesley Street. Police and paramedics responded to the scene. They haven’t disclosed how they believe Trent died, saying they are awaiting autopsy results. Trent’s father, Chad Hill, has launched a GoFundMe page titled “Honoring Trent Hill’s Memory With Love.” Trent was the older of Hill’s two children and his death was tragic and unexpected, he wrote.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 25:

March 25, 2026

Purcellville, VA - Luke Emery Kinkel, 18, unexpectedly passed away on March 25, 2026. From an early age, Luke threw himself into the things he loved with remarkable passion. He first was a black belt in Taekwondo, and then came to love hockey; deck, ice, and street. He was a person filled with an undeniable steady touch for animals and nature. Luke was taken from us too soon. While maintaining his job at Deli South, he was set to graduate from Woodgrove High School later this year, and had a beautiful future planned with his best friend and girlfriend, Sam.

No cause of death reported.

Two college students “died suddenly”:

April 5, 2026

Durham, NC - The University announced the death of Abigail Yohannes, a senior in the Trinity College of Arts & Sciences who passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening. In an email sent to undergraduates, Mary Pat McMahon, vice provost and vice president for student affairs, and Dean of Trinity Gary Bennett shared the news with sadness and extended their thoughts to Yohannes’ family, loved ones, and the students, faculty and staff who knew her at Duke. Yohannes is originally from Lawrenceville, Ga., and began her studies as part of the Class of 2026. She was majoring in sociology and a member of Alpha Kappa Delta, the sociology honors society. Yohannes was also part of the Hollows residential quad. Emergency vehicles responded to Hollows on Sunday afternoon, and while the cause of death has not been announced, McMahon and Bennett said foul play was not suspected.

Researcher’s note – Duke University to require student COVID-19 vaccinations [sic]: https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/education/duke-university-require-student-covid-19-vaccinations-fall-2021-coronavirus-vaccine/275-b40fdde5-ee28-47bd-84e1-9071dca74b54

No age reported.

April 2, 2026

Sacramento, CA - An American River College student died after she experienced a medical emergency on campus in a dance class and was taken by ambulance on March 30. “Sadly, the student’s situation was critical, and we were heartbroken to learn that she did not survive,” Lisa Cardoza, ARC president said in an email to the ARC community. Cardoza has been in contact with the student’s family and will share more information as she is permitted.

No age or cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

April 2, 2026

Shaelyn Beachem, 28, of Robinson Twp. (formerly of Ellwood City), PA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at Allegheny General Hospital. Shae’s life work and passion in this world was her job as a Pediatric Transplant Nurse at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. She served as the lead for Donate Life and was a passionate advocate for organ donation. Shae was the president elect for the International Transplant Nurses Society in the Pittsburgh Region and a dedicated nurse and counselor at Camp Chihopi where she gave transplant recipients a weekend of normalcy and unlimited laughs.

Researcher’s note: If Beachem was working at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburg between January 2022 and spring of 2023, she would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”, with no option to test: https://triblive.com/local/regional/a-dozen-western-pa-health-systems-pledge-to-comply-with-vaccine-mandate-for-hospital-workers/

No cause of death reported.

Two professors “died suddenly”:

April 2, 2026

Rochester, New York - Yanfang Ren, DDS, MPH, PhD, a world-renowned professor at the University of Rochester’s Eastman Institute for Oral Health and a highly respected researcher, died unexpectedly while hiking in San Diego. He was 63. Over the course of his career, Ren authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and contributed to meaningful advancements in areas such as dental erosion, oral pain, esthetic dentistry, and access to care. He ranked among the top 1% of dentistry scholars worldwide and the top 1.5% of all researchers globally. Among his many contributions, Ren’s work on ventilation and infection control stands as especially impactful and enduring. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when uncertainty surrounded the safety of dental and healthcare environments, Ren led research that brought clarity to how airborne transmission could be mitigated through improved ventilation and environmental controls. His findings provided critical, evidence-based guidance that allowed dental practices-and healthcare settings more broadly-to continue delivering care safely.

Researcher’s note – University of Rochester’s “vaccination” mandate: As you know, the University is instituting a COVID-19 vaccination [sic] requirement for all faculty and staff effective September 27, 2021. Additionally, New York State recently passed a mandate for health care workers, which covers many of our University’s employees: https://www.rochester.edu/human-resources/2021/09/02/vaccine-requirement-policy/

No cause of death reported.

April 4, 2026

Hannah Justine Block, 46, of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on April 1, 2026. Hannah’s love of science set the course of her life. After earning her doctorate and completing postdoctoral study at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, she joined the faculty of the Indiana University School of Public Health in 2013, where she established her own research laboratory devoted to the study of motor control and proprioception.

Researcher’s note – COVID-19 vaccine [sic] will be required for all at Indiana University: https://news.iu.edu/live/news/27606-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-required-for-all-at

No cause of death reported.

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

April 1, 2026

The community of Jay, Oklahoma, is mourning the sudden loss of a teacher. According to Jay Public Schools, Kit Coughran [46], also known as “Mr. C”, passed away Tuesday morning in his classroom before school started. The Jay Public Schools Superintendent, Leann Barnwell, says he died due to a sudden medical emergency. Mr. Coughran was an art instructor, an E-sports and robotics coach, and an advocate for Native American culture.

No cause of death reported.

April 6, 2026

George Bocchieri, 75, of Hamburg, NJ, passed away on April 3, 2026, after a battle with cancer. Born in Jersey City in 1951, he was raised in North Bergen. George devoted more than 34 years as an art teacher at Horace Mann Elementary School in North Bergen, where he was honored as Teacher of the Year in 2008–2009.

April 5, 2026

Agawam, Massachusetts - Laura M. Sapelli passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2026. Laura dedicated her career to serving others as a paraprofessional at Agawam High School, where she worked closely with special needs students.

Researcher’s note – Massachusetts’s largest teachers union calls for COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for students and staff: https://www.boston.com/news/coronavirus/2021/08/17/massachusetts-teachers-association-covid-vaccine-mandate/

No cause of death reported.

Two school bus drivers “died suddenly”:

April 6, 2026

BATH COUNTY, Ky. - A Bath County Schools bus driver passed away unexpectedly while on a fishing trip to Alabama, according to the district. Bath County Schools said Eddie Wells [72], who passed during Spring Break, “truly loved” the students he transported, his coworkers and the Bath County community.

No cause of death reported.

March 30, 2026

Sabetha, KS - A Hiawatha USD 415 school bus driver is being remembered for his actions during a medical emergency Monday morning. The district says Barry Schuetz was driving his regular route when he experienced a medical issue. Officials say he was able to safely bring the bus to a stop along a gravel road before becoming unresponsive. School leaders say his quick thinking and actions helped ensure the safety of the three students on board. Schuetz was transported to Sabetha Community Hospital, where he died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

April 6, 2026

SHREVEPORT, La. - An assistant chief in the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office has died following a medical emergency, officials confirmed. Assistant Chief Kirby Dawson, 54, died this morning, after a sudden medical emergency, according to department officials. Officials said Dawson was a longtime public servant whose dedication and leadership left a lasting impact on the department and the community he served.

No cause of death reported.

April 5, 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony announced the unexpected loss of a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic who suffered a medical emergency while on duty Easter Sunday morning. Around 6:55 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue personnel responded to a medical call inside the Palm Garage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. When they arrived, they found Firefighter/Paramedic Steven Lepselter unresponsive on the ground. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Lepselter, 54, was ending his fire watch at the airport and preparing to head to his regular shift in Weston when he was found unresponsive in the parking garage. He served Broward County for more than 19 years. He began his fire rescue career with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services in January 2007.

No cause of death reported.

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

April 6, 2026

JOHNSON, Vt. - The Vermont State University of Johnson community is in mourning after the latest news surrounding one of the university’s basketball coaches. VTSU Johnson men’s basketball head coach Alfred Johnson passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2. He was 66 years old. Johnson just wrapped up his fifth year as the team’s head coach, but has accumulated over 40 years of coaching experience on the sidelines.

Researcher’s note – Employees who are not fully vaccinated [sic] will be required to provide proof of a weekly negative COVID test: https://vermontstate.edu/news/message-from-chancellor-covid-policy-for-employees/

No cause of death reported.

April 2, 2026

New Rochelle [NY] resident Nelson Alfonso Gómez Wharff, 60, died on Monday, March 30, according to his obituary. He was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mamaroneck, where he was known for his strong faith and commitment to helping others. Gómez was also deeply involved in local organizations, including Youth Soccer of New Rochelle, where he served for years as both a coach and coordinator. Professionally, Gómez had a long career in digital publishing and technology, most recently serving as Vice President of Digital Operations at Scholastic, where he helped lead major digital initiatives across the company’s publishing platforms.

Researcher’s note - The Lutheran Church strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, and resisted accomodating religious exemptions: https://www.swpasynod.org/synodnews/religious-exemptions#:~:text=I

No cause of death reported.

April 1, 2026

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha North [High School] assistant football coach Terry Grigsby died suddenly from a heart attack at 31 years old. Grigsby first made his mark at Omaha North as an All-Nebraska defensive back and wide receiver in 2011. He went on to play college football at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He returned to North to coach the next generation.

Six police officers “died suddenly”:

April 3, 2026

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A longtime Knoxville Police Department officer has died after a battle with cancer, according to the department. Communications Manager Scott Erland said Friday morning Detective Mel Pierce had died at 53. Pierce was diagnosed in 2025 and died on April 2, Erland said. The communications manager also shared a statement from KPD Chief Paul Noel.

April 3, 2026

The funeral service will be Sunday for a Hamilton County deputy who died unexpectedly on Thursday. Chad Allen “Trooper” or “Cheeseburger” Young was 54 and lived at Ooltewah [TN]. The Sheriff’s Office said, “It is with great sadness that the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announce the death of Deputy Chad Young, who passed away in a local hospital after suffering from a medical emergency at his home. Chad devoted 23 years of his life to serving his community as a deputy in the Civil Warrants Unit with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to this, he worked as a corrections officer at Walker State Prison and Hays State Prison in Georgia. Chad was of the Seventh-day Adventist faith.

No cause of death reported.

April 2, 2026

CROCKETT, Texas - An East Texas police officer with 20 years of service passed away after a brave battle with ALS. Retired [in 2024] Crockett Police Department Lt. Lonnie Lum [58] leaves behind a legacy of service, leadership and dedication. He passed away Thursday morning, the Crockett Police Department said.

April 2, 2026

ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) honored the life of an office who died after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise Wednesday. The department says it is devastated over the loss of 58-year-old Gregory Triplett. Triplett was with the department for nearly 32 years. Police sources told FOX 2 that Officer Gregory Triplett experienced a cardiac event.

Researcher’s note - St. Louis County officers ordered to get COVID vaccine [sic] shots: https://www.columbiamissourian.com/news/state_news/st-louis-county-officers-ordered-to-get-covid-vaccine-shots/article_212da057-2aa2-54df-a47f-b4c24e987d0a.html

April 1, 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA - The San Diego Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. SDPD Lt. Brian Avera has passed away at the age of 43 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. According to the department, Avera had been fighting the disease since 2024, when it spread throughout his body. Avera dedicated nearly two decades of service to SDPD, joining the force in 2006. Beyond his work locally, he also served his country as a United States Marine in Iraq.

Researcher’s note - The City of San Diego implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy for all city employees, including the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), with a deadline of December 1, 2021: https://timesofsandiego.com/politics/2021/11/19/san-diego-moves-forward-with-employee-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/

March 30, 2026

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A Chula Vista family is mourning the sudden death of a 27-year-old man from leukemia, less than a year after his father, a veteran police officer, died unexpectedly. In early March, Roman Padilla developed a headache and flu-like symptoms. Padilla, an avid golfer who ran 10 miles a day, was rushed to an emergency room a few days later. Family friend Shannon Eagle said loved ones received shocking news at the hospital. “The white blood cell count was well in the 400,000s, which later confirmed that this was leukemia,” Eagle said. Padilla died the next morning. “The family is absolutely devastated,” Eagle said. “They are in survival mode. They cannot even fathom that this has happened yet again.” The family’s heartbreak began nearly a year ago when 53-year-old Manny Padilla, a veteran Chula Vista police officer, died of an aortic tear, likely related to high blood pressure, which he was taking medication for.

Three prison staffers “died suddenly”:

April 3, 2026

Wenona, MD - Jeffrey White Jr., a correctional officer at ECI, died March 30, 2026, at age 42. He died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 30, 2026. Officer White served the State of Maryland as a correctional officer with dedication and professionalism and was a valued member of the Eastern Correctional Institution team. He had served with the Department since May of 2017.

Researcher’s note - Workers at Maryland state departments including health, juvenile services, public safety and correctional services, and Veterans Affairs will be required to prove they’re vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday: https://www.corrections1.com/coronavirus-covid-19/articles/covid-19-vaccine-to-be-mandatory-for-md-cos-other-state-congregate-workers-CY65hbq5EFYDLXVC/ No cause of death reported.

March 30, 2026

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio - Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno announced the passing of 29-year-old David Meadows Jr., a corrections officer and SWAT team member for the county. He passed away on Friday.

No cause of death reported.

April 3, 2026

Correctional Officer Jorge Pena [47], a dedicated member of the Kern Valley [CA] State Prison (KVSP) team, passed away on March 24, 2026. He began his career with CDCR in February 2008, first reporting to the Department of Juvenile Justice. In October 2013, he transferred to KVSP, where he continued to serve with commitment and pride until his passing.

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No cause of death reported.

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

April 3, 2026

A 64-year-old driver who suffered a medical emergency died after he crashed into a parked car Wednesday morning in Woodbridge [NJ], officials said. Aly Karam was was traveling south on Rahway Avenue at 10:30 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck a car parked along the northbound side, Woodbridge police said.

No cause of death reported.

April 3, 2026

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A man who may have had a medical emergency while behind the wheel Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). The man, a 42-year-old from Bedford Township, was driving north on M-37 near Marvin Street shortly before 4 p.m. when he left the road and crashed into a tree, the department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told police they saw him slump towards the passenger side of the vehicle before he crashed into the tree, and investigators found no signs of braking. Therefore, the department believes the crash was caused by a medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

April 3, 2026

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. - New York State Police say a medical emergency may have caused a driver to crash on I-590 in Irondequoit on Thursday, killing the 60-year-old driver. The van, with only the driver inside, crashed around 6 p.m. near Tryon Park. Troopers say the van drifted onto the west shoulder and hit a concrete barrier. After that, the van crossed the road, went onto the east shoulder, and collided with multiple trees. Troopers say the medical emergency caused the driver to become unresponsive behind the wheel. When troopers found him after the crash, he was unconscious. Medical crews tried to revive him before taking him to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

March 31, 2026

SUFFOLK, Va. - A driver believed to be having a medical emergency has died following a Monday crash on Bridge Road in Suffolk. Police said the crash in the 3400 block of Bridge Road, near Harris Teeter, just after 2 p.m. Investigation revealed the driver of a utility truck is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and rear-ended a sedan in front of them. The driver of the utility truck was taken by Suffolk Fire & Rescue to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The man was identified as Timothy Scott Motley, 63, of Gloucester.

No cause of death reported.

March 31, 2026

FINDLAY, Ohio - Two people died and another person was injured after a sedan the three people were in crashed in Findlay Tuesday afternoon when the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel. Devante McBeth, 30, and Breanna Garvey, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while a 38-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Findlay police. All three people are from Fostoria. McBeth was driving south on Blanchard toward the intersection with Crystal around 2:18 p.m. when they had a medical emergency and the vehicle began accelerating. One of the passengers attempted to steer, but was unable to and the sedan went off the road, hitting a parked vehicle, a utility pole and a tree. Garvey was sitting in the rear of the vehicle while the third passenger was sitting in the front, according to police.

No cause of death reported.

March 31, 2026

Bluffton, SC - A woman from Sun City Hilton Head was found dead after her car veered off S.C. 170 (Okatie Highway) and struck a tree earlier this month, officials say. Dorothy Barretta, 60, was pronounced dead the morning of March 21 at the scene of the crash. It happened at the intersection of S.C. 170 and Okatie Maintenance Yard, about a half-mile south of the entrance to the gated community on Del Webb Boulevard. Bluffton police initially labeled the incident as a cardiac arrest, although Beaufort County Chief Deputy Coroner Shane Bowers said Barretta’s cause of death would be difficult to determine. She suffered a fatal amount of blunt force trauma in the collision with the woodline, he said.

Two “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

April 3, 2026

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A man’s body was found in a north suburban pond on Friday afternoon, police said. Schaumburg police said workers were cleaning the pond at Algonquin Road and Parkside Drive when they saw a body floating in the water. Schaumburg police and fire units responded and pulled the body from the pond. The man was wearing a dark-colored hooded coat and is possibly middle-aged, police said. His identity was not immediately known.

No age or cause of death reported.

April 2, 2026

A pall of gloom descended over Purana Shala village in Gurdaspur district [India] after a young man, who had migrated to the United States two years ago in search of a better future, died of a cardiac arrest. The deceased has been identified as Charanjit Singh, also known as Rinku. According to family members, the tragic incident occurred on March 27 while he was taking a bath, when he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away inside the bathroom. The deceased’s mother Bachan Kaur said her son had moved to the US around two years ago to earn a livelihood and build a secure future for the family.

No age reported.

April 6, 2026

BALTIMORE, MD - Brandon E. Schaefer, a longtime automotive industry leader and devoted family man, died unexpectedly April 3, 2026. He was 55.

No cause of death reported.

April 6, 2026

The man who died at Bruce Springsteen’s concert at Portland’s Moda Center on Friday was remembered as a loyal friend and fan who “couldn’t wait” to see the show. Ben Colby, 51, of Hillsboro [Oregon], spent all day Friday texting friends about how excited he was to go to the concert, according to Tiffany Spaulding, a friend and family spokesperson. “I’m still in can’t-believe-it mode,” Colby wrote in his final text to Spaulding. The death resulted in a chaotic scene behind the stage Friday, as bystanders in section 209 - including a Portland cardiologist and former nurse sitting directly behind Colby - jumped to assist him after he slumped over in his chair. Doctors described his cause of death as ventricular fibrillation - essentially cardiac arrest.

April 2, 2026

Three New Jersey children who lost their mother in 2021 are now grieving the sudden loss of their father, as hundreds of people have stepped in to help. More than $31,000 had been raised as of Thursday, April 2 in a GoFundMe organized by Desserie Morgan for the children of Joshua Feldman [49] of Carteret. Feldman died unexpectedly, leaving behind his children, Ethan, Gianna, and Angel, according to the fundraiser. Brenda Feldman died at age 46 on July 20, 2021, according to her obituary.

No cause of death reported.

March 30, 2026

Osage Beach, MO - A well-known member of the Lake community, Amanda Fagan passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 27. Fagan was a past president of the Community Foundation of the Lake.

No cause of death reported.

April 6, 2026

Angela Sue Burnett, age 63, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2026, surrounded by her family and loved ones after a short battle with cancer. She lived a vibrant and full life, finding joy in crafting, dancing, and spending time with family and friends.

April 6, 2026

New Philadelphia, Ohio - Gary Deramo, 73, passed away on March 28, 2026, unexpectedly while on vacation. He was owner of Deramo’s Custom Roofing for over 30 years and served as a financial advisor for Prudential Insurance Company. He had many hobbies but excelled at fishing in National Bass Tournaments.

No cause of death reported.

April 5, 2026

Nicholas Brad Corley, 45, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro, TN, after a short battle with cancer. He was a friend to all.

April 5, 2026

Kingston, NY - Daniel died unexpectedly on March 19, 2026. Daniel was employed as a handyman working on maintenance for property management firms and also helping apartment managers and homeowners. He was a long-time veteran volunteer at the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival which he had attended since he was in a stroller.

No cause of death reported.

April 4, 2026

Riley Burton Boles Jr., 55, of Marquette, MI, passed away February 27, 2026, at Norlite Nursing Center after a battle with cancer. Riley loved watching wrestling and listening to music, enjoyed cooking (especially on the grill), and cared for his family.

April 4, 2026

Zelamire “Zel” Petrus Terluin, 70, of Kihei, HI, passed away on March 1, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. Zel had a gift for music and enjoyed singing throughout his life. Zel sang joyfully with the Maui Chamber Orchestra’s Choral.

April 4, 2026

JENNIFER MARIE BUSH of Tabernacle, NJ, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2026. She was 43 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

April 4, 2026

Kevin Mark Wolter, 59, passed away unexpectedly on March 27 at his home in Greenacres, Washington. Following graduation from MSU, Kevin pursued a career in the financial world, beginning with Equifax and culminating in the banking industry. Soon thereafter, he and Kerry opened a small business in Spokane called “Coins & Crystal.” Kevin dealt with the coins, Kerry with the crystal. They soon outgrew their tiny rented space, and so, taking another risk, built the Clock Tower building in Spokane, with a much expanded and beautiful business dealing in coins and precious metals. Kevin proudly owned and operated that business until his untimely death, being recognized as the largest and most complete coins and metals dealership in the Pacific Northwest.

No cause of death reported.

April 4, 2026

Vicki Jo Vasile, 57, Northern Cambria [PA], passed away suddenly, April 3, 2026. Vicki was employed as the Housing Manager for Northern Cambria Community Development Corp. where she helped countless individuals maintain a stable home and safe environment when they needed it most. She previously was employed for many years at CNB Bank.

No cause of death reported.

April 3, 2026

Brendan Joseph McCarthy died suddenly on March 24, 2026, in Florida where he had just arrived with his wife to enjoy a relaxing and rejuvenating vacation in the sun. He was in his happy place. Although his death was unexpected; he had been battling aggressive lung cancer for over a year. He was 58 years old. He worked at LakeStar Packaging and Shipping until his return to Boston [MA] in 1995 where Brendan enjoyed a successful career in the financial industry. He was an institutional equity trader for over 20 years at firms such as Spear, Leeds & Kellog and BTIG.

Researcher’s note – Based on 2021 reports, BTIG prioritized employee safety during the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing a remote work policy that lasted until vaccines [sic] were widely available, allowing for a phased return to offices after Labor Day 2021: https://www.btig.com/btig-announces-plans-to-continue-working-remotely-until-september-2021/

April 3, 2026

Santa Fe, NM - Richard Rolston, 65, passed away March 27, 2026, after a battle with cancer. He had a special bond with animals and pets were always drawn to him. Dick loved fishing, had a passion for music and loved going to concerts.

April 3, 2026

New Smyrna Beach, FL - James David Wilson passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2026, at the age of 48. Through his passion for skateboarding and playing guitar, or the pride he took in his many years of service in stone countertop fabrication and installation, Dave made friends everywhere he went.

No cause of death reported.

April 3, 2026

Glenwood Springs, Colorado - Keisha (Richardson) Haughton, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2026. She graduated from GWS High School and went on to establish a meaningful career in property management across Colorado. Keisha also contributed to her family’s business, Open Gate Assisted Living, before bringing together her passion for both care and management in her work at Manor 1 & 2 in GWS [Senior Housing], where she found true fulfillment.

Researcher’s note - Colorado requires staff in licensed long-term care facilities, including many assisted living residences, to be vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: https://n9.cl/4vhx9

No cause of death reported.

April 3, 2026

Nashua, NH - Sean David Giroux, 45, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. For 14 years, he worked as an IT specialist and Network Engineer for PUMA International.

Researcher’s note - PUMA’s global employee policy during the pandemic focused on safety, achieving over 85% vaccination [sic] rates in most entities by 2021 through motivation, education, and organizing on-site vaccination [sic] campaigns: https://annual-report.puma.com/2021/en/company-overview/culture.html

No cause of death reported.

April 3, 2026

Troy Stephen Buckner, 47, Boca Raton Florida, died unexpectedly at his residence on January 18, 2026. He graduated from Indian Creek High School and received a MBA from Florida Atlantic University. He was a self employed business analyst and technology expert.

No cause of death reported.

April 3, 2026

Richard Joseph Ryan, 57, died suddenly of a heart attack at his home in Bluffton, SC. He served as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army, flying reconnaissance in the Kiowa Warrior in Korea. Following his military service, Rich earned his MBA from Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, built a successful career at McKinsey & Company, and later co-founded Thayer Bancroft Equity Partners.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

April 2, 2026

Christopher Ryan Cummings, 47, of Charlotte, Michigan, a man known for his love for his family, passed away tragically, after a short battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer, on April 2, 2026. Chris was generally ready to help fix a car, dig a trench, mow a lawn, or right a wrong all day, any day.

April 2, 2026

Keri Ann Thomas (Farrell) passed away on March 26, 2026, after a courageous 3-year battle with an aggressive form of bone cancer: Dedifferentiated Chondrosarcoma. Beginning as a teenager, Keri discovered the importance of service to others by helping her grandpa Russell deliver Christmas Caring packages throughout the community. In 2022, she and her family moved to Watertown, Massachusetts. Keri began a new position as Vice President of Programs & Services at St. Francis House in Boston. Keri was so fulfilled and loved this role assisting more than 500 individuals a day who needed the basic dignity and support of a hot meal, shower, clothing, housing, mental health treatment, and employment. Keri was diagnosed with cancer in October 2023. Despite receiving a very rare cancer diagnosis with few treatment options, the doctors at Dana Farber Cancer Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston did everything they could to prolong her life. Throughout her battle with cancer, Keri often seemed to be the consoler to her family and friends rather than the other way around.

Researcher’s note: In 2022, it was common for many human services nonprofits in Boston to require proof of COVID “vaccination” for new employees: https://stfrancishouse.org/reflections-on-the-year/

April 2, 2026

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of William “Billy” Joseph Pirc, who died on March 29, 2026, at the age of 64, at Amita St. Joe’s Hospital in Joliet, IL, after a brief battle with cancer. He could fix and build anything and was innovative and resourceful. He had a love for the outdoors from a young age that he carried with him his entire life.

April 2, 2026

Alisha Nichole Millsaps, 37, of Stony Point, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Mecklenburg County. Alisha attended North Iredell High School, and she was a caregiver for several years.

No cause of death reported.

April 2, 2026

Marble Falls, TX - Mickiel “Mike” Gregory Hodge passed away unexpectedly at home on March 31, 2026, at the age of 60. Mike was a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, following which he was commissioned and served as an executive officer in the United States Army Reserve, 808th En Co in Houston, Texas, from 1991 to 1995. Prior to his retirement in 2026, Mike served as the City Manager for the City of Marble Falls from 2014 to 2026.

No cause of death reported.

April 2, 2026

Roger H. Gilliam, age 53, husband of Wendy Woods Gilliam, and a resident of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Roger was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed deer and dove hunting and could fix just about anything he put his hands on. He had a special bond with his beloved dog, Gizmo, who passed away a couple of years ago.

No cause of death reported.

April 2, 2026

Sean David Beers, 53, of Lewisburg, PA, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at his residence. Sean enjoyed attending his daughters’ sporting events, biking, hiking, cooking, and entertaining. He was fearless and sensitive at the same time, a combination that made him uniquely genuine.

No cause of death reported.

April 2, 2026

William Stephen “Bill” Mooneyhan Jr., 33, of West Columbia, South Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2026. Bill’s sharp sense of humor, his generous heart, easy friendship and willingness to help anyone who needed it will be missed by many. His memory will live on in the ways we continue to show up for the people we love, and be with us in the stories we share together.

No cause of death reported.

April 1, 2026

Guy La Plant, 64, of Green Bay, WI, passed away March 27, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. Guy worked at Continental Airlines as a reservationist for 10 years and he retired in 2024. He loved music and was a drummer.

Researcher’s note: Continental Airlines merged with United. United Airlines was the first major US airline to mandate the COVID “vaccine” for all their US employees, with no option to test: https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/08/06/1025439746/united-airlines-vaccine-mandate#:~:text=United Becomes The 1st Major,Coronavirus Updates

April 1, 2026

Michael J Larson, 67, passed away March 29th, 2026, after a short battle with cancer at Essentia Health in Duluth, Minnesota, with family by his side. Mike will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his sense of humor, his loyalty, and the way he made people feel safe and cared for. He lived a life rooted in love, and his impact will be felt for generations.

April 1, 2026

Julie Ann Rozewski, 63, of Lapeer [MI], formerly of Attica and Oak Park, died suddenly Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Over the years, Mrs. Rozewski enjoyed the outdoors, from watching birds, fishing or camping with family (she also loved her pets).

No cause of death reported.

April 1, 2026

Michael E. Adams, 55, of Haverhill, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday March 18, 2026, at Parkland hospital in Derry, NH. Michael loved music, he started playing drums in country bands as a young kid, traveling all over the place with his Mom to play at different venues. He taught himself to play the guitar, bass and the piano.

No cause of death reported.

March 31, 2026

Randall B. Peterson (Randy) of Warminster, PA, passed away on March 31st , 2026, after a short battle with cancer. He was 70 years old. Randy was a plumber by trade but a fisherman at heart. He never had a bad day on the water!

March 31, 2026

Cory M. Poelstra, age 36, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2026, at his home in Yankton. He worked at various construction and manufacturing companies in the Yankton and Sioux Falls areas.

No cause of death reported.

March 31, 2026

Fostoria, OH - DeVante Quenton Tre’ Leon McBeth, 30, born on January 8th, 1996, unexpectedly passed away March 31st, 2026. DeVante was known for being a loving son, brother, partner, father and his all around devotion to his family. His legendary sense of humor will be remembered forever.

No cause of death reported.

March 31, 2026

Louisville, OH - It is with deep love and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James “Jim” Magga. He unexpectedly passed away on March 31, 2026, at the age of 48. Jim enjoyed attending comic conventions, playing fantasy football, camping, and hiking in the mountains. He was also passionate about creativity and gaming, creating over 2,000 gaming videos on YouTube and working on art projects over the years.

No cause of death reported.

March 31, 2026

Jeremy James Bryant, 37, died unexpectedly on March 27, 2026, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In 2007, Jeremy enlisted in the US Army. He received infantry training and later was certified as a drone operator. He served in Afghanistan in Operation Enduring Freedom and in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following military service, he received a degree in National Security from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Jeremy received training from the WalMart Corporation in asset protection and was employed as a Security Officer.

Researcher’s note – Disney and Walmart mandate vaccines [sic] for employees: https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/30/business/walmart-mask-policy-delta-covid/index.html VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

March 31, 2026

Franklin, VA – Tyrie K. Hackett suddenly passed away on March 21, 2026.

No age or cause of death reported.

March 30, 2026

Maryanne Norine Royer, 63, of Derby Line, VT, died March 27, 2026, in Newport, VT, with family by her side, after a brief battle with cancer. Her life touched many, and she will be greatly missed. There will be a great emptiness in the hearts of those who loved her.

March 30, 2026

LISA TIBONI HOLT, Age 60 of Strongsville, OH, passed away suddenly on March 28, 2026. She was smart as a whip and was always on top of current political events and sports.

No cause of death reported.

March 30, 2026

Brian Joseph Maxwell, also known as “BMax,” age 49, of Laurel, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2026, following a heart attack. He proudly served 12 years in the U.S. Army as an Information Systems Operations Analyst, retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant. During his military career, Brian completed a tour in South Korea and worked with the White House Communications Agency, where he served several presidents and was honored with a Presidential Service Certificate for Honorable Service in the White House from President George W. Bush.

Reported on March 29:

March 29, 2026

Bridget B. Flannery, 44, of Binghamton, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday. Bridget worked for the Social Security Administration in Endicott, NY, as a Disability Analyst.

Researcher’s note - Federal Employee Vaccine [sic] Requirements to End on May 11, 2023: https://nffe.org/nffe_news/may-covid-update/

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 28:

March 28, 2026

Daniel “Dan” Gene Robinson, age 61, of Dodgeville, WI, unexpectedly passed away at home on March 17, 2026. Dan was the type of person who could and would strike up a conversation with anyone anywhere. He was kindhearted, helpful, and talented.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 27:

March 27, 2026

Madison, MS - Garry Owen Langston unexpectedly passed away on February 8, 2026, at the age of 43. He found peace outdoors by hunting and fishing. A gentle giant and one that was truly in your corner if you needed him.

No cause of death reported.

March 27, 2026

Steamboat Springs, CO - Jack McGrath died suddenly on March 21 doing what he loved to do most in the world - skiing. Skiing was his passion and he shared that love and enthusiasm with everyone from a very young age. Jack was 25 years old. He was spirited, joyful and loving to all around him.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 26:

March 26, 2026

Columbus, Ohio - Antwan Quintin Edwards unexpectedly passed away on March 18, 2026. Antwan was known for his lighthearted spirit and his ability to make people laugh. From a young age, he found joy in watching WWE wrestling and carried that same playful energy into his everyday life.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 23:

March 23, 2026

Coppell, TX - Bert C. Bryan, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 23, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by the family he cherished above all else.

March 23, 2026

Harrisville, UT - Paul Dean Davis, 71, peacefully and unexpectedly passed away at home on March 23, 2026. Paul had a passion for the outdoors and simple joys in life. He enjoyed camping, photography, rock hunting, cooking, and taking his children to the movies. In retirement, he was able to dedicate even more time to his hobbies. Paul was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout his life, he faithfully served in various callings and found great fulfillment in serving others and strengthening his community.

Researcher’s note - The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

No cause of death reported.

March 23, 2026

Victor De Los Santos, our beloved brother, son, uncle and friend, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 51 on 1-17-26 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Wa.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 18:

March 18, 2026

Elizabethtown, PA - Angela Michelle Richards, beloved wife, mother, and friend, unexpectedly passed away on March 18, 2026, at the age of 50. A lover of music and karaoke, Angela often found joy in singing and sharing moments filled with laughter.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 13:

March 13, 2026

San Jose, CA - It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of Jon Jay Lund. Born on October 7, 1974, Jon passed away after a short battle with cancer on March 13, 2026, with his wife and best friend by his side. During his 51-year journey, Jon packed in enough bear hugs, clever oneliners, and caring support to last an eternity, deeply touching the lives of everyone around him.

Reported on March 9:

March 9, 2026

Carson City, NV - Ryan Fletcher Livermore, age 35, unexpectedly passed away on March 9, 2026. Ryan was a golf professional spending the majority of his career with Top Golf in several leadership roles. He was a deeply compassionate and sensitive soul whose greatest gift was his ability to understand people.

No cause of death reported.

January 3, 2026

Seth T. Alaimo, 32, of Coshocton, OH, suddenly passed away on January 3 2026. He worked many jobs, but was most comfortable working in the culinary industry. Seth was really enjoying working in the culinary department at Altercare of Coshocton the past two years.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (397)

Alberta (64)

Josiah Robert Finke, 27 [“brief battle with brain cancer”]

British Columbia (4)

Manitoba (2)

New Brunswick (43)

April 5, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jeffrey Adam LeBlanc announces his peaceful passing after a long and courageous battle with AL Amyloidosis on Tuesday March 31, 2026, at the age of 49.

Researcher’s note - AL amyloidosis (primary amyloidosis) is a rare, serious disease where abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow produce misfolded antibody light chain proteins. These proteins form amyloid deposits that build up in organs-commonly the heart, kidneys, liver, and nerves-leading to organ dysfunction. Symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, swollen legs, lightheadedness, and neuropathy. Treatment involves chemotherapy, steroids, and stem cell transplants to halt protein production.

Newfoundland and Labrador (18)

Nova Scotia (6)

Ontario (241)

April 1, 2026

It is with deep sadness and much love that we mourn the loss of Katharina (age 37), who passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on March 19, 2026, in London, Ontario. Please consider donating on Katharina’s behalf to either Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Partners Canada or Potcake Pals Rescue.

Researcher’s note - Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) is a chronic, progressive liver disease characterized by inflammation, scarring, and narrowing of the bile ducts, causing bile to build up and damage the liver. It often leads to cirrhosis or liver failure and has no cure, though management focuses on easing symptoms. It is frequently linked to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

No cause of death reported.