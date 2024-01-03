ITALY

Five young children “died suddenly”:

She has a respiratory crisis, but the Emergency Department is closed: 3-month-old girl died in the province of Naples

December 27, 2023

A tragic story, the one that comes from the province of Naples and that again turns the spotlight on the health system in Campania. A child of only three months died, during these Christmas holidays in progress, after being struck by a respiratory crisis: the little girl was taken by her father to the hospital in Boscotrecase, where, however, the emergency room has been closed for over three years; the child was therefore rejected. When the baby managed to get to the hospital in Castellammare, unfortunately, it was already too late: the little girl died, despite the efforts of doctors to save her life.

No cause of death reported.

La Spezia - Sudden illness in the night, 5-month-old baby dies in front of parents

December 30, 2023

A 5-month-old baby died after a cardiac arrest at the Gaslini hospital in Genoa. In the night between Friday and Saturday, the newborn's parents - residents of La Spezia - called for help because their son had fallen ill. The Red Cross rescuers, who intervened promptly, managed to resuscitate him. He was then transferred by helicopter to the Gaslini hospital in Genoa, where he died, reports Il Secolo XIX.

No cause of death reported.

Rare and aggressive brain tumor, Little Richard died at only 10 months: Doctors say his ailments were due to gastroenteritis

December 27, 2023

Moriago della Battaglia (Treviso) - Sorrow and sadness: the community of Moriaghese mourns the death of little Riccardo. He died at just 10 months. Richard suddenly fell ill with a brain tumor, a rare, aggressive and devastating form. He was a very healthy, happy child, who was growing up well surrounded by the affection of his mother Karin, his father Christian. Seeing them walking, the parents with the baby in the stroller aroused in the dying smiles of tenderness. Until last October, when little Richard began to manifest the first health problems. “After the consultation with the pediatrician,” says the mother, “we took him to the hospital in Conegliano. They did some tests, including a gastroscopy with a biopsy. There were no alarming signs, the stomach and intestines were fine. According to doctors his ailments were due to gastroenteritis”.

Little Johnny dies at 4 years of fever: the Christmas drama

December 27, 2023

Siano (Salerno) - He died on Christmas night, little Johnny, a child from Siano who on the evening of Saturday, December 23, after a walk with his parents and sister in Salerno, he began to feel unwell, as reported by today’s edition of the newspaper The Mattino. On Thursday he participated in a school play together with his classmates in Siano. On Saturday evening, the day before Christmas Eve, he began to experience fever, vomiting and diarrhea. The parents decided to call the doctor who suggested taking him to the hospital. Little Johnny was transported to the emergency room of Umberto I of Nocera Inferiore. As soon as the baby arrived he had a health crisis and, despite the fact that three resuscitation doctors were present on that night, he could not be saved.

No cause of death reported.

The illness and then the death of Mattia at the age of eight left the community shocked

December 31, 2023

The sudden and currently inexplicable death of an eight-year-old boy from the Lido has plunged the island community and the Moldovan Eastern European Orthodox community of which the family is part in pain. In the night between Wednesday and Thursday, Mattia Coada, son of the Moldavian building contractor Vitalie, known and respected on the Lido for his work and also in the Orthodox community that formed around Father Anatolie Bitca, with the creation of the place of worship, passed away. in the former neo-Gothic church of the old Umberto I hospital. Mattia, who was the eldest of three brothers, felt ill at home that evening between Wednesday and Thursday before being taken to the island's health emergency unit and then transferred to the Civil Hospital of Venice. Here nothing could be done for the little one. He died while hospitalized on Thursday, and now the Santi Giovanni e Paolo lagoon hospital of Local Health Authority 3 will certainly carry out all the necessary tests to understand the causes of this child's sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

A teenager “died suddenly”:

Andria, 14 years old, dies of a cerebral hemorrhage: kidneys, liver, heart and corneas donated

December 29, 2023

Kidneys, liver, heart and corneas were removed during the night from a 14-year-old girl whose clinical death was confirmed by doctors at the Bonomo hospital in Andria. Four teams took turns in the operating rooms: the kidneys were taken by doctors from the Polyclinic of Foggia and were transferred to Genoa, the liver by doctors from the Polyclinic of Bergamo while the heart by cardiac surgeons from the Polyclinic of Padua, the corneas were taken of the Andria team to then be sent to the eye bank in Mestre. The young woman had a sudden illness and died, probably from a cerebral hemorrhage.

Bari: A 20-year-old man found dead , hypothesis sudden illness

December 26, 2023

Apulian (Bari) -Tragedy on the day of Saint Stefano in the Umbertino district of the Apulian capital where a young man of about 20 years, for causes under investigation, lost his life: According to an initial reconstruction, the alarm was raised his friends, who, suspicious of the lack of response to phone calls, alerted the police. The Carabinieri and Fire Department arrived on the spot, and identified the body of the 20-year-old, now deceased. The episode would have already been reported to the PM on duty who would be considering whether to arrange the autopsy on the body of the young dead man. Among the hypotheses could be sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Student found dead at home in Bari, autopsy tomorrow

December 27, 2023

An autopsy will be performed tomorrow morning on the body of Domenico Buonamico, the 22-year-old student found lifeless last night in his apartment in via Montenegro, a street in the Umbertino neighborhood of Bari. Professor Antonio De Donno of the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Polyclinic of Bari will carry out the autopsy tests, ordered by the Bari prosecutor's magistrate Desirèe Digeronimo. The investigations will help to establish the causes of death although it is not excluded that it may have been caused by a sudden illness. The 22-year-old, enrolled in the Faculty of Engineering, was found lying on the bathroom floor. The alarm was raised by some friends who couldn't contact him. The police are investigating the incident.

No cause of death reported.

22-year-old found dead in bathtub

December 26, 2023

Bari - A 22-year-old boy, Domenico Bonamico, was found dead this evening, around 20.30 in his parents' apartment in the center of Bari, near the Petruzzelli theatre. For hours he didn't answered texts and phone calls from family and friends. The fire brigade of the Provincial Command of Bari, the Carabinieri and the staff of 118, were alerted by some friends who had lost contact with the young man. In fact, he did not show up for an appointment without giving a cancellation. The Fire Department forced the front door of the house, which was closed from the inside, and found the young man in the bathtub. From the early observations, there appear to be no signs of violence on the body, or signs of a struggle or break-in. The most plausible hypotheses are those of sudden illness or domestic accident. According to what was leaked, on the body of the young man, an autopsy was ordered by the PM on duty of the Prosecutor of the Republic of Bari, Desirè Digeronimo.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness , 23-year-old mother dies

December 27, 2023

The body of a 23-year-old, Fabiana Alessi, who died yesterday evening at the Mazzarino hospital in Nisseno, has been seized. The family members of the young woman, mother of a 3-year-old child, assisted by the lawyer Fabrizio Marotta, filed a complaint because, according to them, there had been negligence in providing assistance to the woman. According to their reconstruction, the young mother was at home when suddenly she collapsed. Her husband, Simone Barresi, immediately called 118 while he tried to help the woman who couldn't breathe. The young couple lives about 200 meters from the hospital but apparently a non-medical ambulance would have been sent. The emergency room doctor, the only one on duty, would not have been able to go out to provide assistance, because he was unable to leave the garrison uncovered, but would have instructed his colleague from the medical guard who, according to the reconstruction of the family members, would have arrived after more than half an hour. The 118 operators gave the girl a cardiac massage and used the defibrillator. Attempts to resuscitate her continued for about an hour. When she arrived at the hospital she was still alive but she died shortly after. The prosecutor on duty, after the family members' complaint, ordered the seizure of the body which is located in the morgue of the Mazzarino hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Latifa Gabsi has died

December 28, 2023

Latifa Gabsi died at the age of 45 due to a sudden illness. Having become famous as the mother who, in 2018, launched the fight against what had been defined as the canteen case, following the decision of the municipal administration then led by the League to also ask non-EU citizens, and no longer just Italian families, to certify the financial conditions in order to obtain reductions in the tariffs of municipal services upon individual request. The body was discovered on Wednesday by her friend Tata Dedè, who with her had founded the Pierre association to fight social exclusion. No one in Lodi has forgotten the determination with which she fought, in many places, in 2018 to fight what she believed to be a real injustice. She leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter.

No cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Mourning in the 51st Wing, First Lieutenant Ciro Borrelli has passed away

December 30, 2023

On the morning of today 30 December, in the Cathedral of Santa Maria Assunta and San Liberale in Castelfranco Veneto, the personnel of the 51st Fighter Wing, on the occasion of the funeral, joined in a strong embrace with the family of First Lieutenant Ciro Borrelli, who passed away prematurely at the age of 54 due to a sudden illness that took him away from the affection of his wife Angelita, his daughter Federica and his entire family.

No cause of death reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness in the barracks, 52-year-old carabiniere collapses on his desk and dies: farewell to Alessandro D'Alfonso

December 28, 2023

Belluno - A 52-year-old carabiniere died while he was working in the barracks: Alessandro D'Alfonso, a specially qualified officer, collapsed while he was at the computer and was struck down by a sudden heart attack. Tragedy struck Longarone station on the evening of December 27th. He leaves behind his wife Anita and two daughters aged 16 and 22.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Tragedy in Teggiano: parish priest dies after celebrating mass. He was only 49

January 1, 2024

He fell ill immediately after celebrating mass, he collapsed in the sacristy and died. Don Donato Romano, 49 years old, died this afternoon, suddenly, in the Cathedral of Santa Maria Maggiore in Teggiano, in the province of Salerno. The 118 doctors intervened on site, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do. Don Donato, originally from Sassano, belonging to the diocese of Teggiano-Policastro, had already been parish priest in Aquara, in Montesano sulla Marcellana and chaplain of the Polla hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Ancona - Sudden illness , Andrea dies at 60 years old

January 1, 2024

End of the year all to forget in the regional capital where Andrea Pelosi passed away. He was 60 years old. For about 6 months he had been retired from Conerobus, a company where he had worked for many years. The cause of death was a sudden illness. The loss of this giant with a noble heart is mourned by his mother Luciana, his daughters Elena and Giada, his sister Elisabetta, his brother-in-law Maurizio as well as his niece Erica. His partner Sabrina, all his friends and relatives were also in tears.

No cause of death reported.

The tragedy in Ancona. Anna D'Ettorre, 65, was in the region's press office group

January 1, 2024

Drama in the night, around 3 am, in via Thaon de Revel in the Passetto area of Ancona where a 65-year-old woman suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. The 118 medical vehicle intervened on site as well as a vehicle from the Yellow Cross of Ancona. For over 40 minutes the paramedics tried to save the woman from death but unfortunately there was nothing they could do. The woman, Anna D'Ettorre, was well known in the circles of the Marche region because she was part of the press office group of the Marche region and was recently part of the cabinet of the governor Francesco Acquaroli.

No cause of death reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Rosa Marina: doctor died while diving

December 31, 2023

Mourning in Apulian healthcare. In the afternoon, during a dive in the sea, Professor Pietro Gatti, 59 years old, originally from Ceglie Messapica but resident in Bari, director of the Medical Area department of the ASL Brindisi, lost his life. The family members raised the alarm in the early afternoon, worried about his failure to return home. The searches began and the body, wearing the wetsuit, was found in the sea, in Rosa Marina, a town of Ostuni, by the staff of the Port Authority. The cause of death was probably a sudden illness. The body is now available to the judiciary for investigations into the case. Gatti was part of the parliamentary commission on the Mediterranean Diet.

No cause of death reported.

San Giovanni in Fiore mourns the passing of Doctor Biagio Guzzo

December 26, 2023

Doctor Biagio Guzzo, the good doctor, the friend with a heart of gold, is no longer with us. He passed away on Christmas Day after being admitted to hospital a month ago following a sudden illness. Without ever recovering. The good doctor from San Giovanni in Fiore was a very popular and beloved family doctor for forty years. Now retired, over the last 10 years he has continued to voluntarily assist and advise hundreds of people at home, especially the elderly and seriously ill. Every day, house by house, in the cold or in the snow, he reached the narrow alleys of the historic center and the more modern houses of the new neighborhoods of his San Giovanni in Fiore on foot. For everyone he always had advice to give, help and medical support. Freely and for free.

No age or cause of death reported.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Grosseto - a well known dentist found dead at home

January 1, 2024

Mourning in Follonica for the death of Andrea Poli, 67 years old, a well-known dentist in Maremma. The man was found dead at home. He would have died of natural causes, due to an illness. It was a relative, who on the morning of January 1st was unable to contact the man, who raised the alarm. The firefighters also arrived in the apartment where Poli lived, in Portiglioni in the municipality of Scarlino. Which they opened when they found the man's body in front of them. Any attempt at resuscitation was useless, Poli was already dead. The news spread quickly between Scarlino and Follonica, where he had his studio. Deep condolences from the many patients, family and friends. A bolt from the blue, a sudden tragedy that leaves the Maremma astonished. The Carabinieri were also at the site of the tragedy for the ritual investigations. The body has meanwhile been transferred to the mortuary of the Grosseto hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

A coach “died suddenly”:

Baseball in mourning: goodbye Sergio, bat and run philosopher

January 1, 2024

Sergio Banchelli, a historic baseball coach, passed away suddenly at the age of 78. For years he coached the youngsters of Labronico's bat and run and managed the Italian youth team with some colleagues. He passed away like this, suddenly, without anyone being able to imagine anything, without any sign of his health, on New Year's Eve, just before dawn on January 1, 2024. “The only medical certificate my father had was the one from when he served in the military,” recalls Andrea, one of the sons we thank for his availability. “He was fine. Very good. For us it was a bolt from the blue." For years he was the point of reference for the Italian Baseball Federation which entrusted him with the task of being one of the coaches of the national youth sector.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” at work:

Struck by sudden illness while working, 47-year-old security guard dies

December 27, 2023

Trieste - A 47-year-old man was struck by a sudden illness followed by cardiac arrest in Trieste, exactly in the Punto Franco Nuovo area. A tragic event which saw the immediate involvement of the rescue teams. As soon as the man lost consciousness, the witnesses present alerted the single emergency number Nue112, reporting the seriousness of the situation. In response, Sores operators promptly sent an ambulance and a medical vehicle to the scene, both from Trieste, which arrived in just 2 minutes. While the emergency vehicles were en route, a Sores nurse provided vital cardiopulmonary resuscitation instructions via telephone to people at the accident site. This guidance allowed life-saving maneuvers to begin even before the rescuers arrived. Once medical personnel arrived, cardiopulmonary resuscitation continued unabated. Despite the efforts and speed of intervention, the situation proved to be critical. The man was urgently transported to the Cattinara hospital in Trieste, accompanied by the ambulance with the medical doctor on board. Unfortunately, despite timely intervention and immediate care, the man died in hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Six “died suddenly” while out and about:

Struck by an illness in the square: Bruno's tragic fate

January 1, 2024

It is a New Year marked by mourning in Desenzano: the community mourns the passing of Bruno Lorenzini, an industrial expert who has always been on the front line to guarantee the safety of the events organized in the Garda town. He felt ill just after completing the tests necessary to allow the end-of-year party in Piazza Matteotti to take place. A sudden illness which unfortunately left him with no escape: the timely aid provided by a doctor, who was already on site, and by the 118 health workers, who arrived in an ambulance and a medical vehicle, were of no avail. The 71-year-old's heart stopped during the rush to hospital.

Tragedy in Trieste, he collapses in the street due to a sudden illness

December 31, 2023

A man, described as being in his seventies, collapsed to the ground in the middle of the street, suffering a cardiac arrest. Despite the efforts of the rescuers, his heart stopped beating. Around 11.30, at number 11, near the Campo San Giacomo driving school, the man was suddenly seen falling to the ground. Passers-by immediately provided first aid, trying to resuscitate him while waiting for help to arrive. When the 118 ambulance arrived, the healthcare staff found themselves faced with a critical situation. Resuscitation attempts were multiple and prolonged, but, despite the use of advanced techniques, the patient did not survive.

Tragedy in Agropoli, struck by illness in a shop: 40-year-old dies

December 27, 2023

It was 3.30 pm this afternoon, December 27, when a 40-year-old woman from Cicerale felt ill and collapsed on the floor at the checkout counters in a well-known commercial business in Mattine, losing her life. The people present, together with her partner who was with the victim at the time, promptly alerted the paramedics who, once they arrived on site, tried to resuscitate her in vain. There was already nothing left for the woman to do. The cause of death is to be established.

Sulmona – 60-year-old man dies while shopping

December 31, 2023

Tragedy at the Il Nuovo Borgo di Sulmona shopping centre. A 60-year-old man, Aldo Mancuso, domiciled in Scanno (his wife is originally from the lakeside town) but resident in Rome, lost his life this afternoon while doing the shopping. From an initial reconstruction it would seem that the man was busy Christmas decoration when, suddenly, he felt ill in front of the cashier and in front of the other customers present in the supermarket. The man was promptly helped by a doctor from the local health authority who was nearby and by some customers, in the meantime the 118 operators arrived and tried to resuscitate him for about an hour but everything was in vain, the man's heart stopped forever. A real tragedy that happened before the eyes of the family and the many people who were present in the shopping center today. A police squad from Sulmona intervened on site to carry out the necessary investigations and to reconstruct the exact dynamics; although there is no doubt that the 60-year-old's death was caused by a sudden heart attack.

Elderly man without identity documents dies while walking in the park - who is he?

December 29, 2023

The ambulances were unable to do anything for an elderly man who died today in Parco dei Nonni in Follonica, a few steps from the emergency room. His body was noticed by some passers-by who immediately alerted the emergency services. No one saw him collapse on the asphalt walk that connects the former Ilva to Viale Europa, but it is probable that he fell ill while he was walking and that his death was sudden. The municipal police and the Carabinieri are also on site and will have the thankless task of identifying the body. In fact, the victim had no documents and now the authorities will have to look for a way to trace the identity of this person, a difficult task given that there is no real procedure for these dramatic eventualities.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies in the mountains near the Monte Pigna ski lift

December 25, 2023

Tragedy in the mountains, right on Christmas day. A 63-year-old man from Villanova Mondovì was found dead near the "Margherita" ski lifts of Monte Pigna, in the Roccaforte Mondovì area. The man's lifeless body was found by the Mondovi Alpine Rescue technicians who were alerted by a manager of the ski resort (closed due to lack of snow) who noticed the 63-year-old's dog walking around the area alone, without an owner. The man was taking a walk in the area. Among the hypotheses, that of an illness.

No cause of death reported.

13 “died suddenly” at home:

Fatal illness , Marco dies at 28 years old

January 1, 2024

Porto San Giorgio (Fermo) – The sudden death of a 28-year-old boy is frightening news, which this morning forced the communities of Marina Palmense and Porto San Giorgio to experience profound dismay. The tragic fate struck Marco Corvatta, pizza chef in the family pizzeria, 'Dal Corvo', on the Gramsci seafront in Porto San Giorgio. The drama occurred yesterday morning, while Marco was in the house where he lived with his sister and mother in Marina Palmense. It was around 6.30 when the 28-year-old felt ill, following which his sister immediately alerted 118. However, nothing could be done to save the life of Marco Corvatta, who did not survive the fatal illness.

No cause of death reported.

He is struck by a sudden illness , a 50-year-old falls in the bathroom and dies

January 1, 2024

A fifty-year-old died during the night due to an illness in his home. It happened in Licata where, at around 2 am, there was a continuous coming and going of emergency vehicles and soldiers from the force. There is no doubt, of course, that it was a tragedy caused by natural causes. The fifty-year-old fell ill in the bathroom and collapsed, hitting his head violently. The family members called for help and the 118 operators alerted the police. The former could not do anything to save the Licatese. The police instead reconstructed what happened: the tragedy was apparently caused by a sudden cardiac arrest.

21-year-old boy dies in the bathroom after feeling unwell

December 31, 2023

The autopsy will shed light on the death of a 21-year-old boy, of Moroccan origins and resident in Capua, found lifeless by his father in the bathroom at home. The judicial authority has, in fact, ordered the seizure of the body which was transferred to the Sant'Anna and San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta for medical-legal assessment. The tragedy occurred on Thursday. The boy was in the company of his family when he said he wasn't feeling well. He went to the bathroom. Not seeing him come back, the father knocked on the door. No reply. So he decided to break it, finding his son lying on the floor lifeless. The alarm was immediately raised to the 118 doctors. The medical staff who arrived on site could not help but confirm that the death had occurred. The causes of death were likely natural. A fatal illness.

Man found dead at home in Tobia

December 30, 2023

Tragedy in the countryside of Tobia, a hamlet of Viterbo, where yesterday morning, 29 December, a 64-year-old man, Enrico Capobianchi, was found dead in his house. Once the alarm was raised, the police and 118 health personnel intervened on the spot, and they could not help but confirm the death of the 64-year-old. The causes of death are still under investigation. Among the hypotheses, sudden illness or natural death.

Buti - Eva Unverferth, 57, dies at her farm home

December 30, 2023

The rescue efforts were useless. Eva Unverferth, a 57-year-old German resident in Buti for a long time, owner together with her husband of a farmhouse in Vicopisano and another accommodation facility in Buti, she didn't make it. The woman was found lifeless by a friend, contacted by the 57-year-old shortly before dying. Eva Unverferth fell ill while her husband was out of Italy, visiting her relatives. The Carabinieri of Buti are on site to investigate the case.

No cause of death reported.

Pederobba. Unwell, Luxottica employee found dead in her apartment: Lorena Stramare was 50 years old

December 30, 2023

Luxottica employee found dead at home. The victim is Lorena Stramare, 50 years old, originally from Canada, who then emigrated together with her family to Italy and resides in an apartment in via Roma in Pederobba. The discovery was made yesterday afternoon, December 29, when local police and firefighters intervened and opened the door of the apartment where the woman was lying on the floor next to her bed. The rescue efforts were useless, the doctor was only able to confirm that she apparently died following an illness, a probable cardiac arrest.

Guardia Sanframondi – 58-year-old found dead in his house, probably an illness

December 29, 2023

Drama in Guardia Sanframondi: a 58-year-old local man was found dead in his house. The alarm was apparently raised by the victim's family members themselves, worried because the man was not answering their phone calls. Firefighters from the Telese Terme detachment intervened on site and managed to enter the house and discovered the body. The 118 health workers were also at the scene of the death and were able to confirm the death. The carabinieri of the local station are now working to investigate the case: according to an initial reconstruction, the 58-year-old was struck down by an illness.

No cause of death reported.

Ill at home at the gates of Rome, his companion returns and finds him dead in the kitchen: the man was 32 years old. The tragedy in Albano, the hypothesis of a heart attack

December 27, 2023

Rome - A mystery on the death of a 32-year-old man found lifeless on Christmas morning in his home on the second floor of a popular building in Via Virgilio in Albano, right in front of the elementary school "Collodi". The man was found lifeless by his partner who was living with him: he was lying on the ground in the kitchen. It was she who called for help: an ambulance rushed to the place and could not help but only record the death of the young man.

Death in his sleep on Christmas night: farewell to the former ice cream maker Alberto Marcon

December 27, 2023

Vallenoncello (Pordedone) - His family was waiting for him for lunch and, suspicious, they went to his home in Vallenoncello. Alberto Marcon, a historic ice cream maker and known for working for many of the city’s most famous clubs, died at 65. His death has literally shocked the community of the Tagliamento. The man, from the first reconstructions, would have died in his sleep on Christmas night. The family was waiting for him for one of the lunches that are organized during the holidays, but not seeing him arrive, they went to his home in Vallenoncello where they found him lifeless.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies alone at home at 66

December 27, 2023

He would have died alone at home on Christmas Eve. What happened in the Torrevecchia district is also a tragedy, the result of loneliness, where yesterday afternoon a 66-year-old man was found lifeless inside his home in via Gabriele Paleotti. The neighbors who alerted 112 had no longer been able to contact the man for a few days. The Montespaccato carabinieri intervened on site and, with the help of the firefighters, entered the house. The front door had been locked from the inside. The man's body lay lifeless on the floor, in an advanced state of decomposition. The medical examiner found no signs of violence on the 66-year-old, but an autopsy will be carried out to establish the causes of death. From initial investigations, the man, who lived alone in the house after his wife's death, died on the night of Christmas Eve. The possibility of a sudden illness cannot be ruled out. The 66-year-old, however, would not have had time to ask for help.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in the morning, Raffaele dies suddenly

December 27, 2023

Tragedy in the morning in Maddaloni, where he died after an illness Raffaele Uccello, 59. It happened in the family home, from where he had recently moved after a work experience in the North as a guardian in a warehouse. Despite the arrival of the ambulance for Raffaele, there was nothing to do, he was struck by a cardiac arrest. The police were also on the spot. Ascertained the natural death, the body was returned to the family that is preparing the last greeting to be held in Santa Maria a Vico.

Macerata - Businessman found dead by his daughter on Christmas Day

December 26, 2023

The news of the sudden death of Graziano Bonfranceschi aroused deep condolences in Loro Piceno. The entrepreneur was 64 years old. On Christmas Day it was his daughter Laura who found him, unfortunately already lifeless, in his bed at home. Fatal for him was a sudden illness, which left him no escape. Bonfranceschi was well known and respected in the village and beyond.

No cause of death reported.

Pordenone - Fatal illness at home , farewell to 32-year-old Francesco Delli Carri

December 26, 2023

Francesco Delli Carri, a young man of just 32 years old, lost his life following a sudden illness. The tragedy occurred on Sunday evening, Christmas Eve, in his home in via Monfalcone in Pordenone. Despite the timely intervention of the emergency services, all attempts to save his life proved in vain. The illness took Francesco by surprise, triggering panic among his family who immediately called for help. An ambulance from the Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital quickly arrived on site, unfortunately, they found the man already in cardiac arrest. The medics immediately started resuscitation maneuvers, hoping for a miracle. Francesco was rushed to the emergency room of the local hospital. The resuscitation maneuvers continued incessantly, but his heart never started beating independently again.

Three “died suddenly” in cars:

Struck by illness , Stefano Zambarbieri dies in his friend's car

December 31, 2023

Reggiolo – He was suddenly killed in the car, while with a friend he was returning from a day spent in his home town, in the province of Pavia, to send good wishes to friends and acquaintances. It happened the other night. Stefano Zambarbieri, 48 years old, originally from Santa Cristina and Bissone, in the Pavia area, had lived in Villanova di Reggiolo for three years now and worked in a company in the area as a specialized worker. The other evening he was in the car driven by a friend. Still on the highway, a few dozen kilometers from home, he complained of severe pain in one leg. Stefano and his friend stopped for a short break at a service station. “Stefano,” says his brother Daniele, “went to the toilet, then got back into the car saying that he wasn't feeling very well. He sort of dozed off." Instead, his heart stopped beating during the journey. Only upon arriving home, in via Affò in Reggiolo, did we realize what had happened, when Stefano did not answer his friend's calls. His brother, who lives in a house a few meters away, was immediately called, prompting rescue efforts. While waiting for the local Red Cross ambulance and the medical vehicle, it was the brother himself who performed the cardiac massage. Everything useless. The police also intervened to investigate. The causes of death were deemed "natural", with the body already returned to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness in the car: Manuela dies at the age of 24 in a service station in front of a friend

December 27, 2023

La Spezia - she died at the age of 24 due to an illness that occurred while traveling by car. Manuela Rosolek felt ill on Wednesday 27 December, shortly before 1 1am, and died in the Brugnato Sud service station on the A12 (La Spezia), reports Il Tirreno. The young woman was with a friend, who called for help. The Delta 3 medical vehicle and the Brugnato public assistance arrived on site. Despite resuscitation attempts, there was nothing that could be done for the young woman.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness while driving: 25-year-old boy dies

December 26, 2023

He didn't have a chance. A sudden illness struck him while he was behind the wheel of his car. A tragedy occurred in the early afternoon of today on the Brindisi ring road not far from the roundabout for state road 7 to Taranto. A twenty-five-year-old from Brindisi who was driving a Ford Focus lost his life. His car began to get closer and closer to the edge of the road and then stopped, attracting the attention of passing motorists. There were those who noticed what had happened and immediately called for help. To no avail.

No cause of death reported.

Nine killed in “vaxxidents”:

Fatal on New Year's Eve in A4, a retired former policeman loses his life

January 1, 2024

Fatal crash on New Year's Eve along the A4. Perhaps an illness or falling asleep based on initial reconstructions are the basis of the sudden accident that cost the life of Giuseppe Cavarretta, 72 years old, a retired former policeman from the Chioggia police station. The car first skidded to the right, colliding with the guardrail, then with the impact it ended up on the opposite side of the road, crashing onto the concrete New Jersey. For the man who, shortly before 3am on January 1st, was traveling along the stretch between San Donà and Meolo, in the Monastier area, in the direction of Milan, there was nothing that could be done. His wife, on the passenger side, was injured: Suem 118 rescued her and transferred her to San Donà hospital. Her condition is serious. The firefighters from Motta di Livenza and Mestre made the car safe and extracted the woman, before entrusting her to the care of the medical emergency services. Nothing could be done for the policeman. Despite attempts at resuscitation, the Suem doctor had to confirm his death.

Martina Miani died in an accident at the age of 26, the community of Savignano was shocked

December 31, 2023

Savignano sul Panaro (Modena) - Yesterday, Saturday 30 December, 26-year-old Martina Miani, well known and respected, lost her life in a road accident in the Ferrara area all over the country. The dynamics and causes of the accident are still under investigation. According to an initial reconstruction, it seems that the girl did everything on her own, and that perhaps due to a sudden illness (but the autopsy examination will have to ascertain this) she fell against the guard rail on the Ferrara - Porto Garibaldi highway, between Cona and Gualdo, in the direction of Porto Garibaldi – Cona. Martina had left Savignano in the afternoon to visit her boyfriend in the Ferrara area for New Year's Eve, but she never arrived at her destination. He himself raised the alarm, already in the afternoon. In the evening, the tragic discovery.

No cause of death reported.

The illness while he was behind the wheel, then the crash: entrepreneur dies at 55

December 30, 2023

A sudden illness while he is behind the wheel of his car, the vehicle ends up against a wall and his heart stops forever after a few hours. Thus the entrepreneur Alberto Zamboni died in Desenzano hospital on the night between Thursday 28th and Friday 29th December. Zamboni's Mercedes Class A crossed into the oncoming lane and then crashed into a wall near a roundabout. Some passers-by raised the alarm, the 118 rescuers tried to resuscitate him and urgently transferred him to hospital, where he died a few hours after admission. Zamboni lived with his wife and two children.

Serious accident causes death of 2 and injures another family

December 30, 2023

The toll from the tragic accident that occurred yesterday evening, Friday 29 December, along the provincial road between Trani and Corato is two dead and eight injured. The driver of the car that caused the crash by invading the opposite lane presumably due to illness, 82-year-old Saviano Calvano, and the driver of the second vehicle involved, 37-year-old Vincenzo Lafiandra, lost their lives. A destroyed family, that of the latter, given that among the injured are also his wife of the same age and their two children aged 20 months and 6 years: the conditions of the woman, hospitalized at the Polyclinic of Bari, are particularly serious, while the two children are still in a reserved prognosis. The public prosecutor's office of Trani, which wants to shed light on the exact dynamics of the tragedy, has opened a case for road homicide. According to what was reported by the authorities, the head-on collision between the two cars occurred along the provincial road that connects Trani and Corato, in the province of Bari, around 6.00 pm, to be precise at the junction for Bisceglie and Andria. It would have been the Peugeot driven by the 82-year-old who saw the opposite lane, colliding violently with the Opel in which the Lafiandra family was travelling. The rescuers believe that Mr. Calvano, who was alone at the time, may have been struck by a sudden illness.

Prato, dead on the A11: what happened to the driver? Doubts about the dynamics

December 29, 2023

The autopsy ordered by the Prato prosecutor's office will clarify whether Giovanni Fornino lost control of his minivan due to an illness, crashing into a truck parked in a motorway widening. Married and father of four children, the 50-year-old, resident in Altopascio, was behind the wheel of the vehicle used for his business as a rental vehicle driver. They are the ones known as Ncc. Fornino was returning home after a service outside the province when he crashed into the rear part of the heavy vehicle. The prosecutor's office ordered the seizure of trucks and minivans as well as shortly assigning the task for the autopsy. From sudden illness to a distraction to a possible external event, such as an animal crossing, the possible causes of the tragic change of direction of the vehicle which was proceeding towards the sea.

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers killed in a “vaxxident”:

Two 29-year-old teachers and a 58-year-old from San Piero a Sieve lost their lives. The dynamics of the accident

December 26, 2023

Barberino Di Mugello (Florence) - A sickness, a distraction. One moment and the life of three people was broken forever. This is the tragic outcome of the fatal accident between two cars on Christmas Day in Barberino di Mugello, in the province of Florence. Three dead: two young men of 29 and a 58-year-old. Who are the victims: Ester Raccampo and Edoardo Lombardi, 29 years old, were travelling in a car. Ester, a resident of Borgo San Lorenzo, worked as a professor of Italian, history and geography at the Lorenzo De Medici middle school in Borgo a San Lorenzo. Her companion, also a middle school teacher, Edoardo, born in Pistoia, and also a resident in Borgo San Lorenzo. The third victim is Leonardo Nutini, 58, from San Piero a Sieve. The dynamics are yet to be reconstructed. The certainty is that the two cars collided frontally in Via del Lago, the road that runs along Lake Bilancino. In the impact, which occurred around 4 pm, the car with the two 29-year-olds on board caught fire: when Esther and Edward were pulled out of the cockpit by the firefighters there was nothing more to do. The accident involved a fourth person, who was injured.

A sudden illness took away Luigi Marchesani, he was 46 years old

December 31, 2023

Cupello - Luigi Marchesani, 46 years old, passed away this morning, Sunday 31 December, due to a sudden illness. The man leaves behind his wife Rosy, his son Dylan, his mother Carmela, his sister Sabrina, his mother-in-law Giusy, his brothers-in-law Salvo with Angela and Max with Monica.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Cazzago Brabbia: Amerigo Giorgetti has died

December 31, 2023

Mourning in Cazzago Brabbia: Amerigo Giorgetti has died. He was 77 years old and had been retired for a few years now. The man died of a sudden illness. He was very well known in the village.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” in the waters:

He falls ill while he is fishing and dies in the waters of the lake

December 30, 2023

It happened in the Turin area, and precisely at Relax Lake, yesterday afternoon, Friday 29 December. The protagonist of the accident was Gianfranco Boglione, a 68-year-old pensioner living in Turin. As mentioned, fate struck as Boglione fervently devoted himself to his favorite activity: fishing. In the early afternoon, while he was patiently waiting for a carp or a trout to bite, an illness struck him, causing him to end up in the waters of the lake. Immediately, those present alerted the emergency services. But despite the timely intervention of the firefighters, the body of Gianfranco Boglione was recovered lifeless from the waters. The Moncalieri carabinieri also arrived on site and listened to the testimonies of the managers who were still shocked by the incident.

No cause of death reported.

Genoa: A young man dead after falling into Bisagno River, autopsy tomorrow. Relatives' petition to ascertain exact cause of death granted.

December 28, 2023

An autopsy will be performed tomorrow on the body of Franklin Jair Choez Moreira, the 27-year-old bartender who died on Boxing Day morning after falling from the low wall on Corso Galliera overlooking the Bisagno Creek. Deputy Prosecutor Stefano Puppo granted the petition filed yesterday by the boy's parents through attorneys Paolo De Bellis and Paola Rossi. The autopsy will have to ascertain the exact cause of death but also whether the boy had taken alcohol or drugs or was struck by a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Spirano, a young farmer dies at the age of 24 due to a sudden illness

December 29, 2023

Filippo Bianchi, a young farmer from Spirano, died at the age of 24, after a sudden illness. The boy was admitted to the Bolognini hospital in Seriate last December 23rd and the following day, Christmas Eve, the complications of a probable infection left him no escape. It all started about a week earlier, when Bianchi felt pain in his back and began treatment. Then, unexpectedly, the situation worsened to the tragic epilogue.

Man found dead in the B&B where he was staying

December 28, 2023

San Prisco/Maddaloni (Caserta) - Investigations are under way into the tragedy that occurred yesterday evening at a B&B in San Prisco, just outside the town of Santa Maria Capua Vetere. A man, originally from Maddaloni, was found lifeless inside the accommodation facility where he had been staying for some time. At the moment, the hypothesis being considered by law enforcement officials is that of a sudden illness that left him without a chance. The man was not even able to raise the alarm and it was the Bed & Breakfast staff who raised the alarm. When health workers arrived on the scene, they could do nothing more than pronounce him dead. Carabinieri from the local station also arrived inside the building.

No age or cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” playing soccer:

Fatal illness while playing five-a-side football, tragedy in Nuoro

December 28, 2023

Tragedy this afternoon in Nuoro, where a 56-year-old ASL auxiliary died during a soccer match with his friends. The drama happened at the Polivalente. Sandro Delrio collapsed to the ground, rescue attempts were useless. Family members, 118 health workers, police and carabinieri are on site.

No cause of death reported.

The Plain of the Knights in mourning for entrepreneur Serafini. He is taken suddenly ill, ends up in the hospital, and dies after five days

December 28, 2023

Oricola (Abruzzo) - The entire Plain of the Knights expressed condolences for the sudden and unexpected death of entrepreneur Davide Serafini, 59. A native and resident of Rome, he was well known in the area where his family had run several businesses for years. A few days ago, while in the capital, he felt ill and was transported to Policlinico Umberto I for a checkup. His condition was initially stable then worsened as the days passed, and on Boxing Day he died.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness , young businesswoman dies

December 27, 2023

Caserta – She dies suddenly, probably due to an illness. The city mourns Nicoletta Caminiti, 49 years old, trader and owner of a gift shop in the capital. According to initial findings, Nicoletta had felt ill in recent days and it was necessary for her to be transported to the Sant'Anna and San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta. Her condition rapidly worsened until her death in these hours. The mourning also affects the family of the former mayor: Nicoletta was the sister-in-law of the former mayor Nicodemo Petterutti. The 49-year-old leaves behind a husband and two children.

No cause of death reported.

He dies suddenly at the age of 55: Occhieppo Inferiore mourns Paolo

December 27, 2023

Paolo Zampollo di Occhieppo Inferiore died suddenly at the age of 55 on Boxing Day, he was just 55 years old. He leaves behind his father Nino, his beloved mother Loreta, grandmother Elda and uncle Umberto. He died in Ponderano hospital. The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday 28 December at 3pm in the town's parish church.

No cause of death reported.

A DJ “died suddenly”:

Gela - Enzo Grifasi has died

December 26, 2023

The Radio Gela Express family loses a friend. After fighting for a year against an incurable disease, Enzo Grifasi didn't make it. He lost the affection of his loved ones on Boxing Day. A municipal employee, he had a passion for music and loved being a DJ. He collaborated with the radio in the program “Musicattiva animation” which was very popular with the public. He was there in the first live radio broadcasts from the Copaloca pub. For the radio he also managed the 80s and 90s music play lists. He was well known in the city, also for other public initiatives and for his passion for motorbikes and the association he had founded. Some time ago, after learning about his illness, she organized a party with her work colleagues. The last happy moment together.

No age or cause of death reported.

Saint-Vincent, Corrado 'Poldo' Reggiani died in the night

December 24, 2023

"Poldo", because many still in the Valley called him so, died last night, struck by a fatal heart attack; he was 60 years old. He was called Poldo in honor of the famous hamburger devourer of Popeye comics - the sign of the first real sandwich shop in Aosta Valley opened in 1981 in Saint-Vincent.

No cause of death reported.

Former city councilor dies of heart attack

December 29, 2023

Catania - Santo Castiglione died. A heart attack took him away. A former president of the Azienda Sicilia Trasporti, he was a councilor and alderman in the city and province as well as president of the Port Authority also in Catania.

No age reported.

Aversa is in mourning for the untimely death of Anna Catania, she was only 55 years old. The community joins in the pain of the loss of the woman

December 26, 2023

The city of Aversa (Caserta) is overwhelmed with grief over the untimely death of Anna Catania, a 55-year-old mother. The woman leaves an immense void in her daughters Stefania and Sara, as well as many friends and family saddened by this unexpected loss.

No cause of death reported.

