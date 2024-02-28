In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, February 20- February 26, 2024
Athletes: US (7), DR, Colombia, UK (3), Germany (4), Norway, Finland, Spain (2), Italy (3), Zambia; musicians: US (2), Jamaica, Brazil (2), UK, Greece, Italy, Russia (2), India, S. Korea; & more
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-a38
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-307
Mexico:
Mexico, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Dominica, Jamaica, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Chile:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-ccb
Guatemala:
Brazil:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-52d
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Greece and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-81d
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-85a
Turkey:
Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, UAE, Turkey, Russia, India, S. Korea, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-099
Its happening everywhere. Data proves it to those who cant hear. Looks like the apocolypse . Thats just on the roads!
We must rid ourselves of these ugly demons.